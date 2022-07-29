New York Family - August 2022

August 2022 established 1986 newyorkfamily.com Back to School! • Keeping the Family Organized Fall Education Guide • Best Afterschool Programs and Activities Family Care Matters Lauren Smith Brody of The Fifth Trimester (@thefifthtrimester) shares on postpartum victories and the importance of paid family leave

contents August 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 32 pg. 42 FEATURES 24 | News What New York women need to know about Roe v. Wade 28 | 10 Best After-School Programs and Activities A guide as you head back to school 32 | Spotlight Marika Frumes shares on founding mysha and creating a community of mothers 42 | Cover- Lauren Brody Smith Founder of The Fifth Trimester on why family care matters Stories & columns 6 | Editor's Letter 10 | Mom Hacks Back-to-school organization tips that help get the family back on a regimented schedule 14 | Education Advanced planning for high school admissions — what parents and students should be doing now to prepare 18 | Education Choosing a Hebrew school 36 | Family Day Out The Big Bounce America is returning to Brooklyn 38 | Family Day Out Enjoy nature with these familyfriendly hikes pg. 14 pg. 48 pg. 50 Family fun 8 | Outdoor Movies As summer winds down, don't miss out on experiencing the big screen outdoors across the city 48 | Calendar The best family-friendly events this month Education 20 | Education Guide/Admissions 40 | Family Day Out Plan a visit to William Vale's 9-hole mini-golf course 41 | Education 2022-2023 NYC DOE school calendar on the Cover 50| Mom Stories Our editor reflects on her daughter starting middle school — and how neither are ready for it

family fun Outdoor Movies! By Fernanda CaBrera A s summer winds down don’t miss out on experiencing the big screen outdoors. Take this opportunity to enjoy a good film while overlooking some of NYC’s most memorable views. Etienne Frossard/Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy Bryant Park Movie Nights Midtown Manhattan, between 40th and 42nd St. & 5th and 6th Ave. Every Monday to August 15 Free Bring your family and a blanket to the Bryant Park lawn that is featuring films this summer presented by Paramount. Films begin at 8pm but you can come in and reserve your spot from 5pm. While you wait for the movie, grab some food and drinks at the Fountain Terrace and have a picnic with your family! Films on The Green Various Locations Get your dose of French cinema with these arty outdoor movies. While the movies are geared toward the Gen Z and Millenuum crowd -you will find all ages at these viewings. While not in August ELEANOR’S SECRET (Kérity, la maison des contes) by Dominique Monféry (recommended for ages 4+) will be showing Friday September 9 at McGolrick Park, Brooklyn. Go to facefoundation.org/for location and times for August films. Movie Nights at The Garden 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens August 6, 19th $10 – $55, free for children 3 and under The nights at Queens Botanical Garden are more fun this summer, for the movies being screened are in their outdoor cinema! Get tickets for your family and get a complimentary $5 snack voucher, a complimentary craft or performance and after-hours admissions to the garden. Enjoy this experience at this beautiful place! Movies Under the Stars Various locations until August 26th Free Bring your blanket, picnic chair and some food to enjoy the various screenings that the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and NYC Parks are bringing this summer for you and your family to Parks across the five boroughs! In the films catalog you will find new releases and classics that you will love! Look up the films available and be sure to come by! Intrepid Summer Movie Nights Pier 86, W 46th St., New York August 26 Free Movies With a View 334 Furman St., Brooklyn Every Thursday to August 25 Free Come watch a classi film at Intrepid’s flight deck before summer ends! Experience an outdoor movie night with friends and family where you can bring your own lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets for a fun and comfortable evening. You also have the option of bringing food and non-alcoholic beverages. Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy is offering eight special Thursdays of films with the theme “Around the world” for you and your family to come watch this summer at the Pier 1 Harbor Lawn. The screening starts at sundown (around 8:30pm) but the doors open at 6pm. Come early to reserve your spot and enjoy music by 8 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 a DJ from Brooklyn Radio and a short film by local filmmakers. Check out the lineup so you don’t miss out on these entertaining movies and stay tuned to vote by mid-August for the movie selection of the last screening in August 25, the choices are Back to the Future, Mamma Mia! or Mission Impossible. Rooftop Cinema Club Skylawn Embassy Suites, 60 West 37th St., New York Various dates all of August Starting at $22.50 per person Located at the rooftop of Skylawn Embassy Suites, Rooftop Cinema club offers an entertaining experience where you can watch their screenings in the new LED screen and immerse yourself with wireless headphones. The variety of films available range between classics and new releases for you to come enjoy with your family! Movie snacks and a food menu is available if you are looking for a treat. Skyline Drive-In 1 Oak St., Greenpoint, Brooklyn Various dates Car (up to 7 passengers) $55, Single Outdoor seat $19.50, Motorcycle $35 Grab your keys and drive to the Skyline DriveIn where you can enjoy a fun night of movies and snacks in a unique way! Skyline is offering a variety of movies of different genres this summer for families to watch. Don’t have a car? No problem, Skyline has outdoor seats available for you! Before the movie starts you will have an amazing view of the Manhattan Skyline and can go grab a snack at the concession stand.

MOM HACKS Back �� �ch��l Or�an�za�i�n Tips BY LAURA KINSELLA N othing says back to school like a laundry list of to-do’s, coupled with the excitement of getting your family back on a regimented schedule. To help ease the back-toschool transition, we’ve got you covered with sure-fire ways to get your family organized and out the door long before that first bell rings! 1. Organize a drop zone Implement kid-level hooks or baskets near your entryway for backpacks, jackets, shoes, and any other item that can come off their little bodies. This will keep your floors clear, while establishing independent routines so you aren’t left picking up the pieces of the after school tornado. This includes designating a spot for water bottles and lunch boxes (if not kept inside their bags), so you can easily 10 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 detect whether they’ve forgotten their lunch Tupperware before it starts growing another. 2. Address the papers and art work daily Kids come home with a lot of paperwork. And while it’s important to acknowledge their hard work, it’s equally as vital to keep the abundance in check. Clock a few minutes with your kids daily to empty their folders and bags. Finished worksheets or homework can be reviewed and recycled, and current work can go right to their desks or kitchen table for completion. Action papers like permission slips or math tests that need a signature can go to your processing zone or inbox so nothing important slips through the cracks. Special art work or sentimental items can either be displayed, placed in a bin (to evaluate midway or end of the year) or in a portfolio binder where your kids can flip through and admire their art whenever they want. If you’re tech savvy, Artkive can digitize and organize your kids art by age and year, completely freeing you of the piles and guilt! 3. Prep a lunch box system Stash a bin in the fridge and pantry where you can portion out snack pouches of fruit, veggies, chips, crackers, etc. for the week. While the “main course” may be limited to a sandwich or some semblance of leftovers, kids can have full control over what fun snack they choose, as everything is (secretly) pre-approved by you! 4. Designate a homework station Whether you are purchasing new, or grabbing inventory from your home, create a one stop shop for all of the essentials like sharpened pencils, crayons, scissors, glue, etc. If your kids prefer to do their homework at the kitchen table, carve space in a nearby drawer or cabinet for items they’ll need to utilize or reference. If space is limited, a rolling rack can accommodate everything they need, and can be tucked out of sight at a moment’s notice for mealtime or company. 5. Get ready the night before With everyone having to get dressed and ready, mornings can get hectic fast! Prep as much as you can the night before, like aiding your kids in picking out their clothing, making sure their favorite shoes don’t have a

mom Hacks colossal knot to untie, and packing backpacks (with everything from backup clothes, to homework, to stuffed animals for show and tell.) Streamline your mornings with simple breakfast options that your kids can access themselves, and set specific limits with the electronics in advance to avoid arguments or meltdowns when it’s time to go! 6. Establish an after-school routine We all know what time our kids have to be at the bus stop or drop off, but what happens when everyone comes home? Maintaining an afterschool routine is key, so everyone knows their role without having to be told or questioned. Sketch out times to dedicate to homework, eating dinner, playtime, clean up, bath, and bedtime. The more kids feel aware and in control, the less they will resist, so plan a routine based on your families needs, and stick to it! 7. Keep (and reference) a family calendar If you’ve ever gotten your kids ready for school, only to realize it was “Clerical Day” (or another admin-type day off), then you know how important keeping a calendar is. From birthday parties, to school events, to “dress like a pirate” day, there’s more to keep track of then our brains can handle. Whether you prefer paper or digital, keep a calendar accessible so you can easily plug in important events, deadlines, and to-do’s. This keeps everyone’s activities accounted for, and provides a glance of what’s to come so there are no surprises the night before, or even worse, the morning of! Laura Kinsella is the founder of Urban OrgaNYze, a New York City based home organizing company dedicated to helping individuals and families declutter, streamline, and style their space. As a born and bred New Yorker, and mom to a growing toddler, she blends principles of organizing and minimalism to transform even the trickiest of NYC homes. She is a member of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO) and has been featured in A&E’s Hoarders, Apartment Therapy, & realtor.com to name a few. For tips and tricks, follow her on Instagram @urbanorganyze. Big protection for little New Yorkers. COVID-19 vaccines now available for kids 6 months and older. NYC VACCINE FOR ALL: SAFE, FREE, EASY 12 To learn more, visit Q\F JRY YDFFLQHƓQGHU or call 877-VAX-4NYC. NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 Eric Adams Mayor Ashwin Vasan, MD, PhD Commissioner

Education Advanced Planning for High School Admissions What parents and students should be doing now to prepare By Lisa speransky N ew York City is a unique place to grow up. High school students have access to some of the best-rated schools in the US, in addition to world-class museums, research libraries, and volunteer/internship opportunities. So why have so many of our friends left New York for the suburbs with the hopes of a better education for their kids, sometimes even enduring long and unpleasant commutes back to the city for work? Despite the wealth of educational opportunities, NYC has to offer, it’s not as easy as simply registering your child for the local town school. That being said, I’m here to tell you that if you are well informed and have a plan of action, your child can have one of the best high school experiences imaginable. You just can’t wait until 8th grade to start thinking about high school – forewarned is forearmed. So grab your to-do list, and let’s get started now! Get to Know the Landscape Would you believe me if I said that there were 4 different application processes for public schools? Incredibly, there are! This means that in the spring of 8th grade when admissions offers are received, your child could have 4 or more options for high school. So why close any doors? We recommend taking part in every one of these application processes if possible. These are the 4 public school application 14 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 processes: 1. General Education Schools – you make a list of 12 schools, ranked in true priority order. 2. The Specialized High Schools – the SHSAT, a test is given in the fall of 8th grade, is the sole criterion for admission. 3. Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School and the other 24 audition-based high schools – your child can audition for as many of the arts majors as they like. 4. Charter Schools – you enter a lottery for every individual school that interests you. As far as a private school is concerned, each school has its own application, though Ravenna is used by many NYC schools so that you don’t have to fill out the same information multiple times. Independent schools often require the SSAT or ISEE test to be taken in the fall of 8th grade. Religious schools sometimes also accept the SSAT and ISEE, but catholic schools prefer the TACHS test. You can also look beyond the bounds of New York City by applying to boarding schools, which also usually require the SSAT. Some competitive schools have their own exam requirements, and most applications require essays and an interview. It’s important to explore all of the options, especially in the early stages. The wider you cast your net, the more likely you are to find the school where your child will be happy. Even if you think private school is out of reach for your family, do not leave it off your list completely. Very high SSAT or ISEE scores, great grades, and a strong overall application may earn your child Start Before You’re Ready Whatever path you choose, I am sure you’re thinking that this sounds like a hell of a lot of work. It is! But understanding that most of this work is coming in 7th and 8th grades allows you to plan accordingly and get some things out of the way early. Here are some things to start doing now to take the stress out of the application process later: 1. Start exploring schools. A good place to start is InsideSchools and Parents League online. Get your child involved and excited about the process. Attend any tours or information sessions that are available to you, either in-person or online. 2. Sign up for high school admissions webinars and attend all available school fairs. 3. Make an informed middle school choice. Middle school is where your child will get the vital skills needed to be a confident high school applicant. Make sure to apply to schools that are challenging yet supportive. 4. Middle school grades and test scores matter. If there’s any time to get super involved in your child’s education, it’s now. Pay extra attention during parent-teacher conferences and read your child’s report cards carefully. Flag potential issues and come up with a plan to address them, with special emphasis on math and ELA enrichment. 5. Get extra support. Leading into 7th and 8th grade, be sure to get to the bottom of any academic issues or blockages your child may be encountering. Do you suspect any executive functioning or organization issues, or any trouble with focus or attention? Do what you need to do to get your child ready and up to speed so they can perform at their best when it counts, whether this means hiring a math tutor or consulting with

enrichment for world Leaders PROGRAMS leadership Model United Nations Speech & Debate STEM & Bioethics Model Congress Philosophy Our engaging, hands - on programs teach the most sought after Leadership skills in the world today: communication, negotiation, initiative, honesty, critical thinking, adaptability, empathy, presentation, tolerance, conflict resolution & creativity. We offer programs for elementary. middle and high school students, Private group classes and private lessons. MocK Trial Etiquette College Application Preparation Contact us www.potestatem.co. info@potestatem.co 7189541357 August 2022 | New York Family 15

EducatIon a learning differences specialist. Having a 504 or IEP in place before applying to high schools can be a huge advantage to students who need extra support. 6. Good attendance is another important admissions criterion for many schools. Do not let your child be late and, if they need to miss school, make sure those absences are excused. Depending on your child’s emotional maturity, it may help to apprise them of the stakes and what the potential payoff is for working hard in 6th and 7th grades. If they have a particular dream high school, this can provide motivation and a goal to work towards. But there’s a fine line between motivation and pressure. Getting into a high school that’s a great match for your child should be exciting, not stressful. Encourage Reading All the high school entrance exams have a reading and grammar section. You can avoid hours of painful test prep by engaging in a regular reading regimen. Students who read regularly have an easier time retaining information, acquire a more robust vocabulary, and often develop the ability to read passages more quickly. These are all big advantages when it comes to standardized testing. Reading is also the most painless way to learn vocabulary. Literacy expert Timothy Shanahan insists that students should read at least an hour a day to acquire knowledge and build vocabulary. Find a topic that excites your child and search out articles on that topic. Love science fiction? How about the technology section of the NY Times? Reading about video games and social media also counts! If it’s words on a page, it’s all fair game. We also love the DK series for young readers. Increasing the number of words your child understands and employs will not only help them achieve a higher baseline SHSAT, SSAT, ISEE, or TACHS score, but it will make them a better and faster reader. These are vital skills for high school and beyond. Start Test Prep Early The good news is that a lot of the things mentioned in the first half of this article count as starting test prep early. Encouraging a daily reading practice, focusing on math and ELA enrichment, and making sure your child has the extra support they need will all lead to a higher baseline score, and therefore a shorter and less stressful test prep experience. Our aim is for you to have to do as little 16 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 Middle school grades and test scores matter. If there’s any time to get super involved in your child’s education, it’s now. test prep as possible. Since test prep consists of 3 things – content, strategy, and practice – you can get ahead of the game by simply making sure your child has a strong content foundation. The next step is to have your child take a diagnostic exam, then determine a plan of action based on those results. 7th graders should take a diagnostic SHSAT, SSAT, ISEE, or TACHS exam in early Spring, though some students may start even sooner than that. It’s important to know what is on each test and have your child commit to a consistent study plan (approximately 30 minutes of study per day). Your child should learn the essential content and test-taking strategies at a leisurely pace, and then take regular practice tests leading up to the test date. Gather Materials While any individual school may have its own requirements, many private schools require a graded writing sample, including teacher’s comments, and some of the most competitive public schools also require an essay. Most private and boarding schools also request 2 letters of recommendation written by teachers, one in math or science and the other in humanities. Instead of scrambling for that writing sample last minute or asking teachers to write recommendations at the same time everyone else does, keep these needs in mind way in advance. Which teachers have been most influential in your child’s life? Which will have the best things to say about your child? Start conversations with those teachers now. Keep essays and creative writing that received especially good teacher comments in a separate folder or, better yet, scan them and keep them on your desktop! If your child doesn’t get great comments on their writing assignments in 6th or 7th grade, ask teachers for extra help and additional tools to help them work towards becoming a better writer. It’s important to make sure your child’s writing is improving, especially between the 5th and 7th grades. By the end of 7th grade, students should know how to outline and write a critical essay with a thesis statement and evidence. How well is your child progressing towards that goal? Discover Talent Since there are many options for art schools in New York City that require an audition or portfolio for entry – including the specialized public school you probably know, LaGuardia – why not help your child discover any hidden (or not hidden) talents? The audition high schools are not conservatories, so there’s no need to worry that art will prevent students from pursuing academic interests or getting into a good college. On the contrary, students who make time for art, music, drama, or even technical theater are well-rounded and happier pursuing their creative interests. Audition high schools do not require students to have played piano since 3 years old or to have studied figure drawing; they want to see a demonstrable interest and passion for the arts, as well as a well-prepared audition or portfolio. Applying to these schools allows you to cast a wider net, giving your child even more options for a fantastic high school experience. There’s no downside to applying, except the time it takes to prepare the audition or portfolio. Knowledge is power. There’s a lot to know and learn about the high school admissions process, so we encourage you to continue doing your research and seek out experts who can answer your questions and assuage your concerns. We hope this article has given you a lot to think about, as well as some concrete action items to get started on now. Remember, no other city in the world has the same wealth of educational opportunities on offer as New York City. So instead of getting anxious, get excited! With the right preparation and planning, your child is bound to have an incredible high school experience. Lisa Speransky grew up in New York City, attending public schools PS 87, MS 54 and Bronx Science, before receiving her BA at Columbia University where she founded Ivy Tutors Network. Ivy Tutors Network specializes in catering to private clients and NYC schools (including as a proud DOE vendor). While running her education company, Lisa has also had a 13-year corporate career in consumer products, spending 3 of those years in a C-level role before returning to IVY to pursue her mission to help students find joy in learning.

Education Choosing a Hebrew School By Vered Ornstein I n New York City, the options for a Hebrew school program are seemingly endless. Factors such as cost, location, and level of religious observance all play a huge role in determining which Hebrew school is right for your family. It’s important to understand the purpose of a Hebrew school, as well as its known benefits, when scouting for Hebrew schools before the school year starts this fall. Hebrew School vs. Day School It is necessary to note the difference between Hebrew school and Jewish day school. Since the first Jewish people migrated to the United States, educational institutions were founded to provide religious families with full-time education, focusing mainly on biblical and Jewish historical study. As more people from Western and Central Europe moved to the U.S, some saw Jewish day schools as a detriment to assimilation into American culture. Thus, religious after-school and Sunday school programs for Jewish students began to emerge as alternatives to full-time Jewish day schools. Across the country, enrollment in traditional Jewish day schools is down, while enrollment in Hebrew schools and Jewish summer camps seem to be on the rise. Especially amidst rising costs of living and tuition, some families are opting out of private schools, choosing instead to enroll their children in the less costly after-school option. Though Hebrew school education is more limited in what it can teach when compared to full-time day school education, the curriculum integrates many aspects of Jewish religious and cultural learning into a short amount of time. Aspects of the curriculum are wide-ranging and vary from school to school but are often expected to cover Jewish history; Hebrew language comprehension; studying religious and holiday traditions and practices; exploring American Jewish relationships to Israel/ Palestine; and sharing different cultural experiences of Judaism. Preparation for a bar or bat mitzvah is a central focus of Hebrew schools, especially for middle school students. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 Hebrew Schools Today Today, Hebrew school classes are most often held twice a week, once on one weekday afternoon and once on Sunday morning. With the introduction of virtual learning due to COVID-19, many programs have shifted to a hybrid system offering either one or both days virtually rather than in-person. At some schools, Hebrew language classes are being administered one-on-one in person or over Zoom as opposed to in large groups of students. Typically, a child must have at least one parent who identifies as Jewish to be able to attend Hebrew school, but policies vary depending on the school community. While the traditional focus of a Hebrew school is gaining and enriching knowledge of Judaism, being a part of a Hebrew school community has been shown to have great benefits to children’s social and emotional wellbeing as well. A 2015 study submitted to The Jewish Education Project explored the implementation of new, experimental models of congregational Hebrew school teaching. For a period of six years, selected schools implemented alternative methods of Jewish education that included multigenerational learning, blended online classes, Saturday morning programs, and more. The results found that students and parents alike took away not only educational benefits, but social ones as well. Parents felt their children were learning and grasping new concepts while at the same time building integral relationships to their Jewish community. In this sense, Hebrew schools are at the forefront of progressive and alternative learning models, built to accommodate individual and familial needs. Picking the Right Hebrew School for You Considering the following factors will help you choose the Hebrew school that meets the needs of your family: location, cost, type of learning, and religious observance. Most synagogues with significant membership offer some sort of Hebrew or Sunday school program, so researching Jewish Community Centers (JCCs) and synagogues near you is a good place to start. If finances pose a roadblock for enrolling in a Hebrew school, ask about sliding scale tuition and scholarships, as many programs try to accommodate people from all socioeconomic backgrounds. Especially in New York City, families of any level of religious observance have their pick of traditional or alternative learning environments to choose from, helping to enrich their children’s Jewish education and experience.

education Directory Special Advertising Supplement Bard College at Simon's Rock 1-800-235-7186 simons-rock.edu admit@simons-rock.edu Bard College at Simon's Rock is the only four-year residential college designed for motivated students who want to start college after the 10th or 11th grade. Simon's Rock is ranked No. 4 for the most innovative school and No. 5 for best undergraduate teaching by U.S. News & World Report. Corlears School 324 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011 212-741-2800 corlearsschool.org admissions@corlearsschool. org At Corlears School, children from toddlers through fifthgrade build core values like compassion, responsibility, and empathy in a supportive environment centered on social and emotional development. Since 1968, Corlears has provided students with the foundation they need to gain confidence and fall in love with learning. Dwight School 18 West 89th Street Main Campus: 212-724-3630 Dwight.edu This independent school (nursery-grade 12) is committed to educating the next generation of global leaders. Dwight is dedicated to "igniting the spark of genius" in every child. Travel and exchange programs, cross-campus curricular and creative collaborations, online learning programs, international athletic competitions, and global leadership conferences all foster the development of global citizens. The École 111 E. 22nd St., New York, NY +1 646 410 2238 theEcole.org bonjour@theEcole.org The École is an independent, French-American bilingual school serving an international community of Maternelle-to-Middle School students in New York City's Flatiron District. Their unique dual program incorporates both the French and American curricula and offers students the lifetime benefits of a bilingual education. German International School New York 50 Partridge Road, White Plains, NY 10605 admissions@gisny.org 914- 948-6513 GISNY.ORG For over 40 years, GISNY, an independent, bilingual Pre-K through Grade 12 college preparatory program, has cultivated students to develop into curious, analytical, and conscientious global citizens. GISNY is the only school in the tri-state area where graduates earn the NYS High School Diploma and the German International Abitur. No German is required for entering Pre-K or Kindergarten children. All nationalities are welcome! The IDEAL School 314 West 91st Street 270 West 89th Street, New York, NY 212-769-1699 theidealschool.org/admissions admissions@theidealschool. org The IDEAL School of Manhattan is a small school that's BIG on inclusion. It is New York's only K-12+ independent inclusion school. At IDEAL, they believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. They offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. Contact admissions@theidealschool. org to learn more about their unique inclusion program.

education Directory Special Advertising Supplement The Knox School 541 Long Beach Road, Saint James 631-686-1600 Email admissions@knoxschool. org knoxschool.org The Knox School is Long Island's oldest established private school. An inclusive environment provides students with a broad world perspective and a wide range of skills to prepare them for success after high school. A Knox education unlocks every student's potential. Pusteblume International Preschool 244 W 14th St New York, NY 10011 pusteblumenyc.org 212-206-1137 info@pusteblumenyc.org A licensed, non-profit, independent preschool for children ages 2 to 5 with German and Spanish language immersion. Dual language is an option as well. Our school also offers after-school and enrichment programs for all ages that are open to students from other schools. Robert Louis Stevenson School 24 West 74th Street, New York NY 212-787-6400 Stevenson-school.org admissions@stevenson-school. org Stevenson is Manhattan's therapeutic college preparatory, independent school. Stevenson's integrated mental health services are for bright, emotionally complex adolescents who have struggled to navigate the academic, social, and emotional pressures of the typical high school environment. Ross School Nursery–Grade 12, postgraduate 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton, NY 11937 631-907-5400 ross.org Ross School is a coeducational boarding (Grades 6–12, PG) and day school (N–Grade 12, PG) located in East Hampton, NY. Ross School's mission is to change the way education meets the future; to foster interdisciplinary, integrated thinking and innovative leadership; to engage fully in the global community, and to facilitate lifelong learning. Wetherby-Pembridge School 7 East 96th Street, New York, NY 646-213-3400 wetherbypembridge.org Wetherby-Pembridge School offers a rich educational experience within a supportive and nurturing environment in which children flourish and thrive. At the heart of their culture is a desire to develop a love of learning and curiosity of mind while allowing each pupil to pursue their talents and interests. WHIN Music Community Charter School 401 West 164th Street, New York, NY 844-489-0817 office@whinmusic.org whinmusic.org WHIN Music Community Charter School is built on the principles of El Sistema where staff, families, and students work together to ensure every child reaches their full potential. The school prioritizes academics while ensuring students' character and social-emotional growth. With music at the school's core, students work together to create something bigger than their individual skills, and this approach extends to their classrooms.

Start your Wetherby-Pembridge journey An independent co-educational school on the Upper East Side that offers a rigorous curriculum within an inclusive and supportive community.

News Roe v. Wade ReveRsal What NY women need to know By BarBara russo and donna duarte-Ladd Note from the Editors: The news of Roe v. Wade being reversed has caused a Tsunami of emotions for people worldwide. We know this is a very contentious issue where both sides feel passionate about their view on abortion. Our job is to cover how this will affect women, especially New York women – we will continue to share and post on this issue. W hile the Roe v. Wade leak of a possible overturned was a story in itself, it gave lawmakers here in New York an opportunity to prepare for the likely hood, now a reality of it being reversed. Governor Hochul announced a $35 million fund to help reproductive health clinics in New York for the surge of out-of-state patients that will now head to our state for abortions. Women should know that New York has long been a proponent of the right to choose — this state legalized abortion in 1970— this was before Roe vs Wade. While many states are making no exceptions for cases of rape and incest, what do women in New York need to know about this highly controversial decision? The overturn of Roe v. Wade takes away a woman’s right to abortion from the federal government and gives it to the states to decide. Since the U.S. Supreme Court (on June 24th) overturned the decision and as of July 16th, 44 U.S. states now prohibit some abortions after a certain point in pregnancy. Of those states, seven ban abortion with very limited exceptions, and three states ban abortion at six weeks. New York, where approximately 110,360 abortions were obtained in 2020, is not one of these states. New York is considered a “protected” state, meaning it has strong abortion protections—with restrictions—in place. New York’s current abortion policy includes: • New York women are protected for up to 24 weeks. After 24 weeks this is considered special circumstances. The determination of this special circumstance is not made by the state, it is made by a woman’s medical provider. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 • State Medicaid funds cover abortion • Private health insurance plans are required to cover abortion • Qualified health care professionals, not solely physicians, can provide abortions • Protections for patients and abortion clinic staff Can women come from out of state to New York for an abortion? Yes. And if you wish to support a woman in any way while she is here to have an abortion, you, the doctor, and the facility -are also safe by New York State Laws that were passed in anticipation of Roe vs Wade being overturned. But since there is no longer constitutional protection for abortion rights, state laws can change at any time. For now, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has made it clear that New York abortion access will continue within the state, and American women can come here to safely receive abortion services. The governor has stated. “The Supreme Court has dealt a crushing blow to all who value the ability to make decisions about their own bodies. Let me be clear: the Supreme Court has failed us, but New York State will not. Our Abortion Access Always campaign builds on efforts to ensure that everyone knows that abortions remain safe, legal, and accessible here. As long as I am Governor, this state will protect you.” While this is good news for women in need of abortion for health, economic and other reasons, Nadia Lopez, founder of Mott Hall Bridges Academy, a STEAM-focused middle school in Brooklyn, is concerned about possible changes in the future. “As we have seen with the Justices, who under oath swore they would respect the precedence that Roe v. Wade presents and would uphold its ruling, should we get a governor with governs based on their personal ideology and not based on a woman’s freedom, there will be individuals whose lives that could be in danger, there will be forced pregnancies, and more tragic is our girls will grow up denied a right that was taken away by conservatives who have abused their power and set this country back 50 years,” Lopez said. Meanwhile, in response to the overturn, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) increased abortion appointment

News availability at all 23 health centers by 20%. “Banning abortion does not take away people’s need to access abortion. We believe all people — no matter where they live — should have the right to control their own bodies, lives and futures,” JoyD. Calloway, interim president and CEO of PPGNY, said. “It is unacceptable that people in some states have been robbed of that right, forced to overcome unjust barriers to access the abortion care they need and deserve. What Medical Experts Say While all states seem to provide protections for the mother’s life, there’s a lot of gray area here. Sometimes, even lawyers have to be involved to provide the necessary clearance for an abortion where the fetus isn’t viable and the mother’s life is in immediate danger—as in the case of ectopic pregnancies. Many legal and medical experts are concerned that anti-abortion legislation language may be vague enough that healthcare professionals may delay care for women with these types of pregnancies. “The message is clear— politicians can interfere in medical decisionmaking and put women’s lives at risk.” Rebekah Diamond, MD, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Columbia University, is a doctor concerned about political restrictions being inserted into decisions about maternal and pediatric health. Seasoned and evidence-based medical providers, including obstetric and pediatric doctors who are experts in maternal, infant and child health, staunchly affirm the right for individuals to make medical decisions about their body in concert with their own doctor, Diamond explained. “It’s unclear exactly how this will affect care in New York State. New York isn’t one of the states where abortion access is immediately threatened,” Diamond said. “But the fact that legislators are legally able to insert politics into medical decisions is a devastating precedent. It may not be right now, and it may not be what we typically view under the lens of “abortion access” right now, but the message is clear— politicians can interfere in medical decision-making and put women’s lives at risk.” Andrea Ippolito, a maternal health expert and CEO of SimpliFed, underscores Diamond’s sentiments. “In NYS, we are thankfully not affected yet, but no doubt about it that this will increase maternal mortality in this nation,” Ippolito said. “Abortion is healthcare. Decisions about healthcare should be made by a patient and their clinicians. Those that will be most affected by this decision cannot afford to come up with alternatives to protect their health and safety. Maternal health is already broken in this country and this, unfortunately, will only fuel the maternal mortality crisis plaguing this nation and further increase disparities.” Start college after 10th or 11th grade. Apply today for Fall 2022! Scholarships available. simons-rock.edu 84 ALFORD ROAD | GREAT BARRINGTON, MA 01230 26 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022

afterschool | New York Family Partners afterSchool 10 Best Manhattan’s Afterschool Programs & Activities P arents know that finding an afterschool program can be challenging. It is all important. The activity portion, the hours, and most significantly, we want it to be an enriching experience for our kids. There are many reasons, some personal and others obvious (our workload, afterschool stimulation is beneficial for kids), that a parent chooses to place their child in an afterschool program. Thankfully, we live in New York where we have amazing resources. But let’s get uber-focus on the Manhattan area. As you prepare for the upcoming school year, we have the 10 Best Activity and Afterschool programs standouts for you to choose from that not only will you be happy, but most notably, your child will! Advantage QuickStart Tennis Multiple Locations 646-884-9644, quickstartny.com info.quickstart@advantagetennisclubs.com Discover Advantage QuickStart Tennis – For Ages 4 & Up! Kids can really get in the game with the fall 2022 QuickStart program. It’s tennis customized for age, ability and tons of fun. Kids learn to rally faster, develop a love of the game sooner and make new friends! No experience or equipment is needed. Featuring special kid-sized racquets & smaller play areas, slower-bouncing balls, a friendly, positive atmosphere and engaging drills and games. All the QuickStart pros are specially trained in a PTR and USTA NetGen-based curriculum. The program is developed with convenience in mind. The fall session offers classes after school or on weekends. Whichever suits your schedule. There are 6 NYC locations to choose from; there’s sure to be one a family can reach easily. Best of all, If you’re not sure tennis is right for your child, an Advantage pro will give a short evaluation to help you decide. Free. Advantage also offers junior programs for kids 7 and older. Fall session enrollment is open now. If you’re looking for big fun for a small player, check out Advantage QuickStart Tennis. Pick a time and place and get started! 28 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 Ballet Academy East 1651 3rd Ave 3rd fl, New York, NY 10128 212-410-9140, BalletAcademyEast.com Ballet Academy East is home to aspiring dancers of all ages in its Young Dancer, Pre-Professional, Children & Teen, and Adult Divisions. The Young Dancer Division instills in each child the joy of dance within an environment focused on developing individual potential. Children ages 18 months to 6 years develop physical coordination, self-confidence, musicality, focus, and creativity through age-appropriate, structured classes. The Pre-Professional Division’s comprehensive curriculum, combined with professional-caliber performance opportunities, prepare students for success in the dance world and beyond. The Children and Teen Division offers inspiring and enriching dance classes to ages 7-15, with no audition required. The Adult Division offers drop-in classes in dance and fitness for teen enthusiasts and adult beginners to seasoned dancers and athletes. Ballet classes have live piano accompaniment and are held in Ballet Academy East’s five beautiful, light-filled studios.

Bloomingdale School of Music 323W 108th Street, New York, NY 10025 212-663-6021, bsmny.org Bloomingdale School of Music, serving the UWS since 1964, offers a variety of music classes for students of all ages in their beloved brownstone and online. Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill a sense of passion and fun for self-expression through music. The School offers private lessons and classes 7 days a week for over 20 instruments and for every type of student at all skill levels. Multiple genres from classical and jazz, to Broadway and pop music are available. Private lessons at Bloomingdale offer individual attention, customization and a personalized curriculum. Students and teachers are strategically matched based on teaching style, experience, and schedules. These lessons can be transformative for students as they discover their unique talents and interests. Call the school to arrange a 30 minute trial lesson for only $30. Other options include beginner group classes, string orchestras, vocal ensembles, guitar orchestras, jazz ensembles, music theory classes, and a comprehensive college prep program. Most classes and lessons take place weekdays afterschool and on weekends. The fall semester begins September 11, 2022. Visit the website to register and learn more. Dedimus Potestatem New York City 718-954-1357, potestatem.co/after-school-programs info@potestatem.co Dedimus Potestatem provides fun, engaging academic programs that teach and integrate the leadership skills most sought in today’s interdependent society: communication, initiative, negotiation, adaptability, critical thinking, empathy, conflict resolution, organization, and creativity. Founded by an educator who has worked with local and national governments, UN-affiliated organizations, and grassroots nonprofits worldwide, the company’s objective is to create the next generation of leaders - and they seem to be succeeding. Dedimus Potestatem works with renowned schools like the United Nations International School, whose students have competed and won awards at local and national tournaments. The company also proudly showcases students and alumni who have created national nonprofits, practical applications, and educational programs in the United States and abroad. Their offerings include Leadership, Model United Nations, STEM & Bioethics, Mock Trial, Philosophy, Model Congress, college application and interview preparation, academic writing, a Little Leaders program for kindergartners, and etiquette. All programs are student-focused, with plenty of time allocated for applied practice using simulations, team-building activities, and group projects. Dedimus Potestatem offers programs to elementary, middle, and high school students in schools nationwide, both in-person and online. They also offer private group classes and private lessons in New York. The Diller Quaile School of Music 24 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128 212-369-1484, diller-quaile.org The Diller-Quaile School of Music offers a full range of in-person and online music classes and lessons for all ages, including beginning to advanced instrument and voice study for students 4 years old and up. Through comprehensive programs, weekly classes and ensembles, and the High School Certificate Program, faculty guide students in a vibrant and nurturing environment through an approach united by the pedagogical principles of using a repertoire of enduring quality, teaching technique musically, and leading students to an understanding of the structure of music. The Early Childhood Program for children 3 months to 5 years fosters the musical, intellectual, social-emotional, and physical development of young children by introducing them to the joys of music and visual art. Led by experienced educators, each class session is a unique musical experience where children are immersed in collaborative music-making with their peers and professional musicians. All in-person classes include a pianist who accompanies each class in a variety of styles, in response to the children’s singing and expressive movement. Diller-Quaile offers a learning environment where music flourishes in all its aspects, enriching the lives of students of all ages and cultural backgrounds. Join them as they cultivate joy, creativity, and togetherness through music! Harlem School of the Arts The Herb Alpert Center 645 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10030 212-926-4100 x309, 541-310-1876, hsanyc.org Harlem School of the Arts (HSA) offers after-school instruction in music, dance, theater, musical theater, and media & design to children ages 2-18, and empowers youth to reach their full potential through interdisciplinary arts training that celebrates the rich complexity of their community. Whether your child is exploring a new artistic passion or wants to build upon their existing talent, HSA has something for you! HSA trains the creative thinkers and global citizens of tomorrow, while enriching and strengthening their connection to the community. HSA also offers a highly selective, pre-professional scholarship program for exceptionally talented and dedicated students ages 12–18. HSA Prep provides advanced level arts training in music, dance, theater and the visual arts, plus mentoring, excellent performance opportunities, and more! Fall classes are offered M-F from 3pm-7pm, and Saturdays from 10am-3pm. Registration for Fall 2022 opens in August! For more information visit HSA online. August 2022 | New York Family 29

afterschool | New York Family Partners Kweller Prep 1-800-631-1757, info@kwellerprep.com, kwellerprep.com Kweller Prep Tutoring and Educational Services, Inc., is an established accelerated learning program that helps students in grades 3-12 get to the next level of their academic careers. It has a proven track record with over 15 years of success in the New York City region with locations in Queens and Manhattan. We have served over 10,000 NYC families to date. This program has now expanded to the East End of Long Island with a new location in the Hamptons. Kweller Prep specializes in competitive middle, high school, college, and graduate school preparation. Class sizes are limited to 10 students and are offered through zoom online and in-person. Kweller Prep has a very intentional, dedicated mission to guide students to advance to higher education, including placing them in highly competitive environments and building their careers. Kweller Prep purposely hires tutors who reflect the students who are served. Kweller Prep identifies early talent and focuses on holistic learning approaches that place its students on track for success, offering private lessons and group instruction. Manhattan Fencing 15 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018 212-382-2255, manhattanfencing.com The Manhattan Fencing Center is the top saber feeder club in the US to highly selective college universities and has finished with the top national medal count in the country for the last 15 years. The club offers Olympic level training for both recreational and competitive students that includes private lessons, group classes, open bouting, camps and tournaments. Classes are available for kids as young as age 4: “Mini Musketeer” with plastic equipment. Youth classes are open to children ages 7 to 14, includes all equipment and are available daily. Instructors teach students fencing footwork, etiquette, blade work, as well as discipline, coordination, and sportsmanship. Steps on Broadway 2121 Broadway, New York, NY 10023 212- 874-2410, stepsnyc.com, youthprograms@stepsnyc.com Stellar Soccer 917-519-7982, stellarsoccer.org, Upper West Side “Founded in 2019 by Alex Garcia, Stellar Soccer was created with one goal in mind: to create an atmosphere of fun, soccer learning in a stress-free environment. Stellar Soccer is a play-based program built through a rich curriculum set by early childhood educators. Lesson plans are created in advance and are reshaped to the development of each pod. Soccer classes during the fall are held outdoors throughout NYC area parks such as Central, Riverside, and Morningside Park. During the winter season, we plan to lead indoor classes at indoor locations such as the JCC Harlem and Cathedral St. John the Divine. Stellar Soccer also hosts outdoor celebrations. Suggest the location and there’s a chance we might go to you. With Stellar Soccer, there’s more to soccer than just the ball.” 30 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 The Steps Youth Program is housed within Steps on Broadway, the epicenter of dance training on the Upper West Side of New York City. The Youth Programs nurture creativity and explores the world of dance in a comprehensive approach that benefits both the physical and emotional wellbeing. Students will have the unique opportunity to train with a diverse and professional faculty, choreographers, and fellow dancers in various dance styles– ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, theater dance, and modern – along with performance skills and opportunities. Graduates of the program flourish in the professional dance world and are among the top picks for elite college dance programs, conservatories, and dance companies, as well as commercial and Broadway work. Whether your child wants to dance once a week or aspires to become a professional dancer, there are classes for everyone. Split into three divisions, the Steps Youth Programs include the Pre-Professional & Academy Divisions (Ages 10-18), Kids and Teens (Ages 7 & 18), and First Steps (ages 2-6). Class observations, performances, community nights, and receptions present parents and dancers with opportunities to celebrate throughout the year. Join Steps on Broadway, September 12-18, for a FREE Open House!

Spotlight Banding Together Marika Frumes shares on founding mysha and creating a community of mothers By Donna Duarte-LaDD A few years back- I met Community Builder Marika Frumes at a gathering where we were encouraged to visualize and share what we wanted for our future. Many women at this meet-up were at the start of their careers; most were not mothers. For me, it was a group out of my comfort zone, yet it was what I needed at the time, to recall what it felt like to be aspirational again. As many mothers can attest, dreaming can become lost in the fray of motherhood. The women were all super encouraging and now, fast forward, Marika and I are both in the parenting world and what we visualized for ourselves those years back came to fruition (really!). And we know- with dreams, goals, and aspirations, most understand that some growing pains may be part of the process. When Marika was in the throes of postpartum, she found that “the rosy, commercial experience of motherhood” didn’t reverberate with who she was. This is where mysha comes in. Founded by Marika, it is the mom group reimagined where a new mother is connected to an intimate community of modern moms and resources that support mothers in their parenting journey. I recently chatted with Marika on mysha and on how banding together a community of mothers came about. How did mysha come to fruition? Despite being a community builder and having many amazing women in my life, I felt quite isolated in my pregnancy experience. I craved a community of other like valued moms who where also going through similar changes. Pregnancy isn’t an on-demand experience and often, we aren’t going through it at the same time as our friends. I would go to workout classes geared towards pregnant women with the sole intention of connecting with other new moms, but everyone would 32 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 usually leave after the class ended. I didn’t have “my village” and took matters into my own hands to create one. The first mysha pod was born when I connected 20 women from my extended network virtually via WhatsApp. I facilitated the experience and set some ground rules to ensure the space provided value and little “noise.” Our pod became a place to share resources, information and support. Naturally, deep friendships were formed and word got out to other moms who wanted to join. I kept creating more pods as moms kept sharing their experiences — and new moms wanted to join. We made mysha “official,” and incorporated it last March. It has grown leaps and bounds since then. How does the community work? After you apply, we start curating your pod by matching you with other moms who are also delivering the same month. We also consider other factors like where you live and your career when creating the pods. While waiting on your pod, you’ll gain immediate access to mysha’s vault of highimpact resources. We’ve personally vetted it all, so no need to spend hours researching. A month before your delivery date, we virtually connect and introduce you to 19 other moms in the same situation as you- say hello to your new BFFs. Each pod is moderated and curated to ensure the mysha experience is high on

Spotlight “We see ourselves as matchmakers for new moms, connecting them to the resources and the people that they most need during this vulnerable transition.” engagement and value. We know each member intimately and help make strategic connections that will bring you value in your motherhood experience and beyond. The pod is your place to ask anything you need and get trusted answers to your questions from moms with similar values. What is the mission statement of mysha? Connection is at the core of the mysha experience. We believe that the right connection can change your life and we see ourselves as matchmakers for new moms, connecting them to the resources and the people that they most need during this vulnerable transition. We carry this ethos to our dinners, where each member is always invited to put out an ask… ensuring we get to know what we need and can support each other. How do you see mysha evolving? We’ve been really happy with the outcomes of our recently launched neighborhood-specific supplement pods. Those intentions are to give our members an immediate network next door. Imagine texting “anyone out for a walk” and getting immediate location pings. It’s beautiful to see the community come alive IRL in all these neighborhood pods. We’ll also continue launching supplement pods for unique member needs. Currently, we support solo moms and twin pods. Without a doubt, you can expect a lot more intimate meet-ups and IRL dinners all over the country. Now accepting children 3 months to 5 years, Mon. to Fri., 8AM-6PM We make learning FUN! W es tH ar le m 3 20 23 Our children’s well-being, happiness, academic and language development are at the foundation of our learning model. (Original Family Daycare) 34 vanessa@vhggroupny.com • director@vhggroupny.com • www.vhggroupny.com NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022

Family Day Out Big Bounce America Returns to NYC By New york Family N ew Yorkers were in awe when they got to experience The Big Bounce America’s experience in Brooklyn last summer, and now the biggest touring inflatable event in the world is coming back to NYC this fall! For two weekends in September (September 16-18 and September 23-25), Big Bounce America will be taking over the Aviator Sports & Events Center so families can have a fun-filled day of bouncing! This event, produced by XL Event Lab, will feature their iconic 32 ft. tall, 16,000 square foot bounce house that has been certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House! Inside the goliath, kids will be able to play on giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and more. The bounce house also has a resident DJ that will be hosting games and playing music to make your experience even more memorable. Aside from the bounce house, kids will also be able to try out other inflatable attractions such as their newest inflatable Sport Slam that features a customized sports 36 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 arena, a 900+ ft. long obstacle course called The Giant, and their unique space-themed wonderland airSPACE! There is no better time for New Yorkers to get out and have a little fun with the family and Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America says, “We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event as they’ve never experienced.” All of Bounce House America’s sessions are organized by age (toddler, junior, bigger kids, and adults) so everyone can have any experience that is tailored to their age group! If you have multiple kids who are of a variety of ages and would like to all bounce together, you can go onto their website to find out which session would be good for all of you to join. All-Access Tickets start at $19 and allow families to have 3 hours of inflatable fun! Tickets are on sale now and are selling out fast so advanced tickets are encouraged and can be found on The Big Bounce America website, (thebigbounceamerica.com). Aviator Sports & Events Center 3159 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 September 16-18 and September 23-25

Family day out Long Island’s Best FamilyFriendly Hikes By Evelyn Hartman H iking is a great way to get outside, be active and spend time with your family this summer. Come out and explore one of the many trails that Long Island has to offer. Wherever you end up going, remember to bring sunscreen and bug spray! Listed below are some of the best trails for families around Montauk, Riverhead, Huntington, Oyster Bay and Hempstead. Montauk Hither Hills Coastal Trail Parking Lot, Navy St, Montauk, NY 11954 3.3 miles If you’re looking for a hike filled with beautiful ocean views from beginning to end, Hither Hills Coastal Trail is for you! This 3.3 miles trail runs right along the water. Enjoy listening to the peaceful sound of crashing waves the entire time. Walking Dunes Trail 91 Napeague Harbor Rd, Montauk, NY 11954 2.7 miles Like the Hither Hills Coastal Trail, the Walking Dunes Trail is also near Montauk, but when you start this hike you will feel like you’re on a completely different planet. The Walking Dunes Trail is home to a constantly changing landscape of sand dunes. You’ll definitely want to bring bug spray along for this hike, especially during the warmer months of the year! Battery 113 Trail Camp Hero Parking, Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954 1.9 miles Pack some thrill into your next hike by heading down the Battery 113 trail in Montauk. This down-and-back trail leads to an abandoned WWII radio tower! After you’re done, head over and check out the Montauk Point Lighthouse nearby! Shadmoor State Preserve Unnamed Road, Montauk, NY 11954 2.5 miles 38 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 Close to the Montauk Library, Shadmoor State Park is a beautiful place to take your family for a day of hiking along the coast. This trail has beach access and dogs are permitted before 10am. The views are worth it, but make sure to bring tick spray and stay in the middle of the path as you go! Riverhead Cranberry Bog 3675-3815 Lake Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 1 mile Situated in the wetlands of Riverhead, Cranberry Bog is a great shorter hike for your kids. The Cranberry Bog Loop will take you across a wooden bridge and through an abandoned cranberry-growing operation. While you hike, keep an eye out for birds and fish! David A. Sarnoff Pine Barrens Preserve 606 Riverleigh Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 4.4 miles If you’re looking for a longer hike, David A. Sarnoff Pine Barrens Preserve in Riverhead is a great option! This hike will take you through a serene pine forest along sandy trails for miles. Just make sure to bring tick spray and apply it before you go! Indian Island Park Point Indian Point Rd, Riverhead, NY 11901 1.2 miles Enjoy beautiful water views when you hike Indian Island Park Point Loop with your family! This generally flat trail is especially great because it provides access to a beach. Just be aware that there’s a daily parking fee. Current rates are available here! Huntington Rocky Beach and Warblers Loop Trail 12 Target Rock Rd, Lloyd Harbor, NY 11743 1.6 miles You’ll start in the woods and move towards Rocky Beach when you take Warblers Loop Trail! Dogs aren’t allowed on this trail, so you’ll have to leave your furry friends at home, but Warblers Loop is great for beginner hikers. On your way to the beach, you can also enjoy views of Brackish Pond! Caumsett State Historic Park Reserve 25 Lloyd Harbor Rd, New York 11743 5.1 miles

If you’re looking for another longer hike, start in the main parking lot and go all the way to Fresh Pond and back! This hike is the perfect distance for an energetic group, being a little over five miles long. Just like Warblers Loop, you’ll have to leave your pets at home for this trek. loop at Hope Goddard Iselin Preserve is another great place to take your family! As you hike here, keep an eye out for chickadees, red foxes, native sunflowers and spicebush swallowtail butterflies. Dogs are welcome on this loop, but make sure they’re on a leash! Oyster Bay Sagamore Hill Nature Trail 12 Sagamore Hill Rd, Oyster Bay, NY 11771 1.5 miles Cold Spring Harbor State Park 95 Harbor Rd, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724 1.8 miles About fifteen minutes from Oyster Bay and a few minutes from downtown Huntington, Cold Spring Harbor State Park is filled with hilly terrain and wonderful views. Start at the Cold Spring Harbor Trailhead, follow the trail until Lawrence Hill Road, turn around and hike back the same way for a total of 1.8 miles. Because of the hills, expect for this hike to take longer than others of similar distance on flatter terrain. Hope Goddard Iselin Preserve Chicken Valley Rd, Oyster Bay, NY 11771 1.1 miles Located right inside Oyster Bay, the 1.1 mile Follow the Sagamore Hill Nature Trail through an oak-tulip forest, salt marsh and beach for a hike that’s a little over a mile long! This short trail is awesome for kids, keeping them entertained the entire way through. As you walk, look for some of the many birds that call Sagamore Hill National Historic Site their home! Hempstead Hempstead Lake State Park Eagle Ave, West Hempstead, NY 11552 3.1 miles At Hempstead Lake State Park, you can take an easy 3.1 mile hike with your kids along the water. Dogs are allowed on the trail, but make sure they are on a leash! Also, be mindful that the trail is a shared bridle path, so you may encounter horses during your hike. Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve 1600 Merrick Rd, Merrick, NY 11566 2 miles The paved loop trail at Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve provides a nice hike for your family, accompanied by views of the water. Dogs are not allowed at this preserve, but the trails are stroller friendly. While you’re exploring, make sure to check out the preserve’s fishing pier and the herd of Nigerian dwarf goats on the property! Valley Stream State Park Valley Stream State Park Rd, Valley Stream, NY 11580 1.5 miles There’s a paved 1.5 mile loop at Valley Stream State Park that’s perfect for families and accommodates wheelchairs and strollers alike. Like Norman J. Levy Park, no dogs are allowed here. As you walk, there are benches and tables along the trail to stop at, along with a big playground on the north side! GIVEAWAY! 500,000 books for kids & teens Events, books & more for all ages NYPL.ORG/SUMMER August 2022 | New York Family 39

✂ CLIP & SAVE! 2022-2023 NYC School Calendar September 8 First day of school September 15 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools, and Pre-K Centers September 22 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools September 26–27 Rosh Hashanah, schools closed September 29 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools October 5 Yom Kippur, schools closed October 10 Italian Heritage / Indigenous Peoples' Day, schools closed November 3 Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 8 Election Day, students do not attend school November 9 Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 11 Veterans Day, schools closed November 17 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools November 18 Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 24–25 Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed December 26 Christmas Day (observed), schools closed December 27–30 Winter Recess, schools closed January 2 New Year's Day (observed), schools closed January 16 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed January 24–27 Regents Administration January 30 Professional Development Day for high schools and 6–12 schools; students in these schools do not attend. January 31 Spring Semester begins February 20–24 Midwinter Recess, schools closed (includes Presidents Day and Lincoln's Birthday (observed) March 9 Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. March 16 Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools March 23 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools March 24 Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. April 6–14 Spring Recess, schools closed April 21 Eid al-Fitr, schools closed May 4 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers May 11 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools May 18 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools May 29 Memorial Day, schools closed June 8 Anniversary Day / Chancellor's Conference Day for staff development; students do not attend. June 9 Clerical Day for elementary schools, middle schools, K–12 schools, and standalone D75 programs; students in these schools do not attend. June 14–23 Regents Administration (excluding June 19, when schools are closed) June 19 Juneteenth, schools closed June 27 Last day of school for students

Family (Care) Matters Founder of The Fifth Trimester (and co-founder of Chamber of Mothers), Lauren Smith Brody chats postpartum victories, her advice for moms going back to their paid work, and how paid family leave actually benefits us all By Cris pEARLSTEIN “S he was my coach when I returned from maternity leave,” the DM read. “She’s the best!” I had just posted a photo of Lauren Smith Brody and myself from our Zoom meeting where I interviewed her for this cover story—and the responses came fast. See, Lauren’s company, The Fifth Trimester, has quite a loyal following on Instagram. Since her book of the same name was released in 2017, she has tapped into this section of #momlife that not a lot of people were paying much attention to: the return from maternity leave. The company’s homepage says it best, “The first three trimesters are pregnancy. The fourth is the newborn haze. But The Fifth Trimester? It’s when the working mom is born.” But this response in my DM’s caught my eye because it wasn’t from any of the mutual connections I knew Lauren and I shared. Those responses I was expecting. Instead, it was from a high school acquaintance who I hadn’t spoken to in many years. The law firm where she worked was offering Lauren’s coaching services to its new parents and, despite it being her second child and “not my first rodeo”, she decided to take the opportunity and schedule a call. I have to admit I was floored when I read her email detailing how the coaching sessions helped her to find her footing after maternity leave, left her with valuable takeaways, and “provided a sounding board” for how to succeed both at work and at home. I’ve always heard 42 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 of companies offering services like this, but never knew anyone who actually benefited from them. At that moment I knew Lauren’s work was making a true impact in the lives of real moms in the workforce. And when my acquaintance said she would “wholeheartedly recommend” Lauren’s coaching services to “anyone and everyone”, I also knew she had hit on something I bet so many of us didn’t even know we needed. Because we didn’t even know it existed. Because new parents, especially new moms, are so used to having little to no help that they think it’s normal. Well, if I’ve learned one thing from this assignment it’s that moms—and dads, and caregivers, and anyone whose job it is to take care of someone other than themselves—deserve more than what’s been considered normal up to this point. Keep reading to hear how Lauren is trying to affect change from the inside, the amazing group of women working alongside her, and why offering paid family leave benefits every single one of us. CP: Tell me about your maternity leave journey. LSB: I worked as a magazine editor at Glamour for a long time. I had both of my boys while I was there, I went through all these life stages, surrounded by all these women. I was in many ways set up to have the greatest experience. Condé Nast didn’t have the best policies at the time but I did get some paid leave, my parents came to town if I needed them, and even though I had a husband who was doing his residency

Photo by Michelle Rose/Michelle Rose Photo August 2022 | New York Family 43

“I think like a lot of new moms I internalized a lot of guilt… What I didn’t know then was that all of the studies that I’ve since researched show you need six months of paid leave. That’s the minimum amount to be protective of mom’s mental health, mom’s physical health, baby’s physical health, partner’s bond with the baby, and your ability to maintain your income.” and very often working nights, he was incredibly supportive of my career. At that point I was the breadwinner of our family so I didn’t really grapple with the question of whether I was going back after maternity leave. I had a lot working in my favor. I was surrounded by women who were comfortable talking about nipple shape. I had my breast pump on my desk. It seemed like I was set up to have the perfect entry into working motherhood, and yet it was devastatingly hard. I just didn’t know how tiny and needy newborns were, and how little they could give back to you in the beginning. And so I had postpartum anxiety during my maternity leave. I was just starting to come out of it when it was time to go back to work, so it was an enormous struggle—even from the privilege of, at that point, being an executive. I felt competent at my job and yet coming back after having my first son, Will, felt like my first day at my first internship when I was 17 years old. It was terrible. What I didn’t understand at the time was that it wasn’t my fault. I think like a lot of new moms I internalized a lot of guilt. Now I completely reject mom guilt, because what I didn’t realize then was that the systems weren’t set up to support me. I knew I had this amazing husband, fancy job, healthy, fairly easy baby, but couldn’t understand why this was still so hard. It must be something that was wrong with me. What I didn’t know then was that all of the studies that I’ve since researched show you need six months of paid leave. That’s the minimum amount to be protective of mom’s mental health, mom’s physical health, baby’s physical health, partner’s bond with the baby, and your ability to maintain your income. So I struggled through it. CP: Tell me about when you came up with the idea of The Fifth Trimester. LSB: I was a very open and honest manager. I admitted I was slurring my words because I didn’t sleep the night before, which sometimes felt like a radical act. There was a specific moment when I was back from 44 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 maternity leave when a coworker came into my office with a problem. I fixed it and she was so grateful and told me how much she missed me. I thanked her, but confessed I didn’t always feel like I was succeeding in those days. She said, “No one has shown me what it’s actually like…that it’s hard and yet you can still be good at your job, and it’s worth it.” Motherhood was far in her future, she was in her 20’s with a boyfriend, but she said everyone else was hiding it. She thanked me for showing her that it’s hard but that she can maybe do it one day, too. That was a huge eureka moment for me. As a manager what I had thought was a failure, was not. What I had done was shown this woman, and maybe even some of my other colleagues, that they had longevity in this career and they would be able to do it even if it was hard. That planted a seed. Then I had my second son, Teddy, and a second challenging return. I had read Harvey Karp’s book “The Happiest Baby on the Block,” and his idea of the fourth trimester really rang true to me. It’s this idea that humans are born three months premature compared to other mammals. That’s why the fawn is born walking, but humans don’t really wake up until week 12, which is why he advises all of the shushing, the swaddling, and all the things to recreate the feeling of the womb—and it was all working on my baby. His advice is “mama, just get to 12 weeks,” and I thought ugh that’s when I have to go back to work. At that time I had a good maternity leave compared to most women, and I knew it even then, so that was hard to swallow, and it made me realize that there’s actually a whole fifth trimester. I started to think of it as a developmental phase, as a transition to get through. It helped me to find meaning in my work because at that point the actual tasks of my job weren’t exciting to me anymore, but being able to teach and mentor other people started to have a lot more meaning to me. I left Glamour when my younger son, was 4 and spent a few months preparing a book pitch. I had been looking at other jobs for a while, and in an interview I was told, “You need to just go and have 100 lunches.” I had always been the type of person who stayed while my boss had a breakfast meeting, a lunch meeting, and a dinner meeting. I sat in the chair and got things done. I never had time to leave the office, I never did any networking. But then I went and wrote my book where I interviewed and surveyed almost 800 moms who had all kinds of different definitions of family and career, to figure out what we had in common, what was systemic, what was working against us. During the year I waited for the book to come out, I had probably 200 lunches, breakfasts, coffees. I met all these people that opened my world up in a way that I hadn’t when I was so chained to my desk working for someone else, and for someone else’s vision. I really learned to talk about my work. In that year I essentially built my company and I didn’t even realize it. But all along my intention had been to write the book for the consumer, for the moms, who can then go

Photo by Michelle Rose/Michelle Rose Photo infiltrate their own companies to make things better for themselves, and all the other parents coming after and around them. The year of meetings gave me the foundation I needed to be able to say, “I’m starting a business.” At that point The Fifth Trimester was me doing a lot of speaking engagements, I was doing some consulting, helping businesses doing a better job of retaining women and moms, and making the economic case. I learned pretty quickly I couldn’t just say, “It’s the right thing to do,” I had to give them the ROI. I knew it would have a ripple effect, but I was seen as “the new August 2022 | New York Family 45

Lauren’s trip to Washington D.C. “The founding mothers of Chamber of Mothers were invited to the White House to celebrate the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (the gun safety bill that enacts red flag laws, mental health funding, and closes the boyfriend loop for survivors of domestic abuse). We were there to thank and support survivors of gun violence and groups like Moms Demand Action that had worked so hard toward this moment, and to meet face to face with lawmakers to urge them to pass policies that are too often dramatically underrepresented in government. I got to bring Will (14) as my plus-one, which felt just incredibly special personally and professionally. I think so many of our children have seen their parents question their patriotism and capacity for hope over these past several years. Our school-aged kids are anxious and outraged, and deeply committed to social justice. They’ve lost their innocence, but gained purpose. Not an easy trade off. Walking onto the South Lawn with my son, I was surprised to feel enormous relief at his pride and mine. We talked about President Biden’s remarks, about how you can celebrate hard-won incremental progress while adamantly pushing for more. About how some amazing people are able to channel their pain into progress. I hope he walked away feeling the power and obligation we each have to build a more equitable, safe world.” mom person.” And then the pandemic hit and every single speaking engagement I had for the year fell off my spreadsheet. My kids were home and my husband was gone 15 hours a day because he works in a hospital as a doctor. He’s having some of the most challenging, yet most interesting work of his life while I’m sitting here in my pajamas watching my income fall, watching my kids become somewhat feral, just trying to make everything ok. I knew I had the best of everything in my favor, but I will tell you I was freaking the fuck out. I tried to buy a liferaft. I bought powdered eggs. Within a month, I figured out, as we were starting to hear about what was happening with women in the workforce, how inequitable the division of labor was in the home. I realized it was nobody's fault. I realized that people came into their relationships in a progressive manner, but look at me. My husband was the one with health insurance, and couldn't work remotely, so it all fell on me. I became more driven to help families beat old systems and expanded my business to include all caregivers, not just new moms. CP: Because ultimately the work, whatever you define as the work, has to be split. LSB: Yes. Some of it’s paid, some of it’s not paid, but all of it has value. I began to see a lot of stories about dads, grandparents, people caring for their 46 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 spouses, people doing elder care. You’ve heard of “the sandwich generation”? I interviewed someone who had a club sandwich, with her daughter, her mom, and her grandma living with her. It became clear that this wasn’t just a new mom issue, but that in many ways we were all in our fifth trimesters. Anybody who was both an employee and also a caregiver for someone in their life had all the same needs as the moms I had been working with for years. I realized I had this treasure trove of research, and the storytelling behind it. CP: What advice do you have for moms who are gearing up to go back to paid work after having a baby? LSB: The advice I would give to anyone is to know their impact. Know that for everything they are a little more transparent about, every negotiation they engage in, everything they do that sort of stretches their boundaries a little bit in terms of their comfort and ability to protect their income, is not just for them and their family. Very often the first time women negotiate for something really important at work is in their fifth trimester and they’re doing it with the highest stakes possible: the health, wellness, and safety of their families. That comes with a lot of pressure and one way to diffuse that pressure is to know that it’s not just for you, you’re not being selfish. It is for your colleagues who for one reason or another may be marginalized in a way that you’re not, and may not be able to speak as loudly or directly as you’re able to. So whatever bit of privilege you may have, use it to ask for the thing you need knowing it’s also for your colleagues who also have caregiving needs. And also know that you are actually making progress for your employer. You are doing your job well by pointing out to them what they need to do to recruit, retain, and support the best and the brightest employees. Mothers who are working for pay right now have been through the worst over the last 2.5 years, and yet they actually have more agency than ever before. Try to enter it from a position of strength—have a plan B, have a way to check in, and have a way to report back and know what your job description is so you know you’re delivering what you need to do, even if you’re doing it in a different way, on different hours. Negotiate the hell out of everything you need. I firmly believe that the way to make change is through infiltration. To the degree that I can be loud, make change—whether it’s the parents' association at my kid's school or a fortune 500 company that doesn’t really understand that when you say primary caregiver leave versus a secondary caregiver leave that’s actually not gender neutral—I’m happy to just be a voice for people who maybe don’t have a voice. I would encourage new moms to feel like they can do the same to the degree that they can. When mothers go back to paid work, people like to say they are more efficient but what I like to say is actually they’ve been very well trained by the baby to compress the transition time in between tasks. So yes they are more efficient, but they’re also better at

Lauren’s IG guide to activism: saying no, and I believe they are better at giving more meaningful yesses because by the time they agree to meet someone for a drink or go for a promotion– CP: Right, like what’s been coordinated by that point to make it happen. LSB: When you get to yes you’ve already had to do so much mental math to make it work that it is a very committed and real yes. It’s a lot of reframing. CP: So what’s next for The Fifth Trimester? LSB: Fifth Trimester is almost entirely private sector. It is what fuels and funds everything I do on Instagram, every DM I answer, and allows me to do things like help the White House behind the scenes during the formula shortage. They need people on the ground who are really connected to mom communities and the people who serve those communities. It’s been overwhelmingly gratifying and totally a privilege to help. CP: What do you mean by “help”? LSB: Some of it is the relationships, some of it is research…there’s not a lot of red tape with me. If you need someone at the Academy of Pediatrics who is a specialist in formula formulation and the nutrition behind it, I know a spokesperson for the AAP. She asks around and within minutes you have THE person you need to talk to. It’s just boots on the ground. That’s why I mentioned that year of lunches. That year helped me learn how to build those relationships, maintain them, and see them make a constellation of support which is not available right now publicly to moms, women, and birthing people. In the spring/summer of 2021 I was very excited to learn about the way paid family and medical leave was built into Build Back Better. It still wasn’t perfect but it was meant to be 12 paid weeks. It had bereavement leave for pregnancy loss, it had the acknowledgement of chosen family, it had a lot of things to it that people needed and what I was already teaching the private sector to do. I was really excited about that, I was pushing for it, and then it got whittled away down to 4 weeks, so I went ballistic on social media. A bunch of other people who I had not met in person did too, and we all decided to come together. CP: Is this where Chamber of Mothers comes in? There was a night when we were all texting and DM’ing and we wondered how we could build a coalition to solve this. My friend Erin Erenberg at Totum Women texted, “We can’t #buildbackbleeding”—that was our origin moment. We wanted to build a coalition that would focus America’s attention on the rights of moms, passing paid family and medical leave, getting more support for maternal and mental health, and helping people access affordable and quality childcare. A lot of it was just messaging and pulling together a coalition, of having women sign up and knowing as a block we could operate almost like an AARP or the Chamber of Commerce. One of the @chamberofmothers: We are a collective movement to focus America’s priorities on the rights of mothers issue by issue, as we build the kind of world we want to live in and bestow to our children. Join us! @blackmamasmatter: While maternal mortality has gone down by about 50% around the world, in the US it’s up more than 50% entirely because of racial inequities. Black women are 3-4x more likely to die in childbirth. This is a national emergency, and I’m so grateful to Black Mamas Matter Alliance and the work of Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Il) on the Momnibus legislation. @theconsciouskid: My kids are SO MUCH BETTER at thinking inclusively about structural and racial inequities than I am. Words matter. The Conscious Kid has helped me catch up! @poojalakshmin: Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, MD is my COM co-founder and a guiding light in my work. “It’s not burnout, it’s betrayal,” and “a bubble bath isn’t going to fix this,” are two quotes of hers that help me help women advocate for their needs effectively. @votemamaus: Vote Mama helps moms who are in the thick of it all run for office with mentoring, funding, connections, and campaign finance reform that lets them use donations for childcare! Liuba Grechen Shirley, the founder, is my hero. @emilyinyourphone: No one has the luxury of not being “political” anymore. Emily Amick (1 Minute Politics) breaks down every issue so it’s understandable and actionable. I adore learning from her. cofounders, my friend Daphne Delvaux, said we need to be like a Chamber of Commerce, we need to be a Chamber of Mothers. That’s where it came from. All of us come into this work with our own contacts, our own expertise and background—some of us are journalists, physicians, lawyers. We have this notion of being a V of birds in the sky. It’s a little bit cheesy but whoever has the capacity and the ability at this moment to be the front of the V is in charge. And if you need to glide right now then someone else moves forward. Collectively we have kept moving through the sky and we have drawn thousands and thousands of other women with us. A big part of what we’re trying to do is be amplifiers of the amazing work being done by advocacy organizations who have been supporting mothers and women and parents and caregivers for decades. A lot of their work has been not appreciated by the greater public to the degree that it should. Organizations like Paid Leave For All, Moms Rising, Caring Across Generations, are all profoundly impactful and yet a lot of the general public didn’t understand what paid leave was, didn’t understand that we didn’t have paid leave. We’ve been able to help them reach a broader audience and share their research— but we can also be a little bit brash, a little angrier perhaps than they can be. They have to maintain their relationships in government, we don’t. We can be demanding and represent the voices of a lot of moms who have been pretty mistreated and unsupported. Some of them are just waking up to that and realizing it’s not just them and it’s nothing they need to feel guilty about. August 2022 | New York Family 47

calendar By Shara Levine Summer Sundays at Rockefeller Center brings family activities to the heart of Midtown. Manhattan Uptown Bounce 2022 WHEN: July 21- Aug. 4, Thursdays, 6-9pm WHERE: El Museo Del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave., East Harlem AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate East Harlem with DJs, special guests, live performances, art-making activities, and more.? WANT TO GO?: 212-831-7272, elmuseo.org/events. Arte pa’ mi Gente Festival WHEN: Aug. 12-14, Friday, 7:159pm; Saturday, 2-9pm; Sunday, 1-6pm WHERE: The Clemente Soto Vel’z Cultural & Educational Center (Parking Lot space), 107 48 Suffolk Street, Lower East Side AGES: All WHAT: Celebrating Latin American culture and identity, this festival includes a series of outdoor performances, workshops, films, and concerts designed for families. WANT TO GO?: 212-529-1545, teatrosea.org/apmg Camp Kids WHEN: July 16- Aug. 28, Saturdays and Sundays, 12-1:30pm WHERE: Bryant Park, 40th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, Midtown AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Fun filled afternoons with music, magic, puppet shows, and science projects. Arts and crafts to follow.? WANT TO GO?: 212-768-4242, bryantpark.org/activities/ NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 camp-kids. Summer Sundays at Rockefeller Center WHEN: June 26- Sept. 4, Sundays, 11am WHERE: Rockefeller Center’s Center Plaza, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York AGES: All WHAT: Every Sunday, families can sing, learn, play and create with musical performers, artists, and other special guests. WANT TO GO?: 212-588-8601, rockefellercenter.com. Family Yoga at the Oculus WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 4-5pm WHERE: Karma Kids Yoga / WTC, The North Oculus Plaza is located at the corner of Church Street and Fulton., Downtown Manhattan AGES: 3-5, 5-8, 9-12, Adult WHAT: Bring a yoga mat or blanket and get ready to stretch, bend, twist, sing, dance and play yoga! WANT TO GO?: 646-638-1444, karmakidsyoga.com. New Victory Dance WHEN: July 28- Aug. 4, Thursdays, 7pm WHERE: New Victory Theater, 209 W. 42nd St., Midtown AGES: 8 and older WHAT: This beloved summer series celebrates the incredible artistry and diversity of NYC dance with performances specifically curated for young audiences. WANT TO GO?: $10. 646-2233010, newvictory.org.

August calendar Waterbombs with Acrobuffos WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 7, 6:30pm WHERE: Little Island, The Glade, Pier 55 at Hudson River Park Hudson River Greenway, West 13th Street, Meatpacking District| AGES: All WHAT: Dramatic opera music scores this hysterical battle filled with 100 flying water balloons and ridiculous comedy. WANT TO GO?: littleisland.org. Movie Night and Picnic & Play: Zootopia WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 21, 6 pm, event starts; 8 pm, film starts WHERE: Randall’s Island Park, 10 Central Rd., Randall’s Island AGES: All WHAT: Bring a picnic and take your family out for a movie and a night of outdoor fun. WANT TO GO?: 212-860-1899, randallsisland.org. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show WHEN: July 25- Aug. 29, Mondays, 10am, 12pm and 2pm WHERE: Wollman Rink, 830 5th Ave., Upper East Side AGES: All WHAT: Experience the fantastical, larger-than-life puppets inspired by Eric Carle’s Brown Bear, Brown Bear, and the star of the show The Very Hungry Caterpillar. WANT TO GO?: $15, wollmanrinknyc.com. The Arte pa’ mi Gente Festival runs from Aug. 12 to 14 on the Lower East Side. Bubbles in Bella Abzug Park WHEN: June 23- Sept. 29, Thursdays, 10:30-11:30am WHERE: Bella Abzug Park, 542 W 36th St., Clinton AGES: All WHAT: Bubble Master Gabe will conduct a FREE and family-friendly interactive bubble performance on Block 3 of Bella Abzug Park. WANT TO GO?: eventbrite. com. BRONX Community Paddle WHEN: Aug. 5-26, 8/5, 1-5pm; 8/12, 10am-2pm; 8/19, 1-5pm; 8/26, 10am-2pm WHERE: Starlight Park, 1490 Sheridan Blvd., Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Take out a canoe or a kayak and explore NYC’s only freshwater river. WANT TO GO?: bronxriver.org. Family Art Project: Catching Light with Camera Obscuras WHEN: Aug. 13-14, 10am-1pm WHERE: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx AGES: 3-12 WHAT: Create your very own camera obscura using upcycled and natural materials. WANT TO GO?: FREE with admission: $10; $6 for students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members. 718-549-3200, wavehill.org BROOKLYN Goldilocks & the 3 Bears WHEN: Aug. 13-21, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30pm and 2:30pm WHERE: Puppetworks, Inc., 338 Sixth Avenue, at 4th Street, Park Slope AGES: All WHAT: See this childhood classic as adapted for Hand Puppets WANT TO GO?: $11; $10 child. 718-965-339, puppetworks. org.. Try Family Yoga at the Occulus on Aug. 17. QUEENS Taiwan: A World of Orchids WHEN: Aug. 12-14, Friday and Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9am-4pm WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Immerse yourself in a stunning display of orchids and experience Taiwanese art and culture. Create crafts, watch diabolo yo-yo tricks, listen to ancient storytelling, and so much more. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $6; $4 for seniors 62 and older, students with ID, and Individuals with Disabilities; $2 for children 4-12; free for children younger than 4. 718886-3800, queensbotanical. org. Hip to Hip Theatre - Shakespeare in the Garden: Much Ado About Nothing WHEN: Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 pm WHERE: The Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38th Ave., Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Experience Shakespeare like never before with this spirited, richly costumed, family-friendly production. WANT TO GO?: 718-359-6227, vomuseum.org. August 2022 | New York Family 49

mom stories My Daughter is Starting Middle School and Neither of Us are Ready for It By Jeannine Cintron M y daughter and I have this little thing we have been doing for as long as I can remember. We blow a kiss to each other, then catch the other’s kiss in the air, tilt our heads, and hold it against our hearts while smiling big. It might sound a little cheesy to you, but it’s actually very sweet. It’s like our little silent signal to one another that says “I’m right here and I love you and I always will.” We have done it thousands of times – in crowded rooms, across school auditoriums, in the car while driving away. Sometimes she even texts the exchange to me in emojis (thank goodness for copy-andpaste simplifying the process of sending it back). Last week we were at Six Flags and we did it on a roller coaster! It’s very symbolic of our close relationship, and it’s very special to us both. I cannot picture a day where I will blow her a kiss that goes uncaught or unreturned. But that day might be coming sooner than I think. My little girl just graduated elementary school. While I’m still trying to wrap my head around the fact that I no longer have a child in elementary school (and one starting high school too, but that’s another story), she is about to reach a major milestone in her young life: Middle School. The middle school years are tough. I remember my own junior high experience in a good amount of painful detail. You’re struggling with your own identity while trying desperately to fit in. You’re in a new, bigger place, with new, bigger kids, and new, bigger problems. The teachers don’t want to hear about your recess drama and they certainly won’t be bending down to tie your shoes or letting missing homework assignments slide with a note from Mom. It’s a huge adjustment for a 10-11 year old. There is no other institution in their lives where they will enter and leave as two such completely different people. I don’t know about you, but I’d happily go back to any other time in my young life than those awkward middle school years. While many kids her age seem to be in a 50 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2022 rush to grow up, my daughter is still playing with fidget toys and watching cartoons and frequently off in her own little lala land of make believe. She’s still very innocent and at times even a little babyish for her age (which I am fine with – I already have one moody teenager and I’m in no rush to have another). I often see other kids her age growing up way too fast. I’m never one to judge, as every child grows at their own pace. But when I see other young girls her age dressed to appear older, going out on dates and making inappropriate TikTok videos, I feel some relief that our biggest fights are usually over her stealing my lotions to make slime. As the first day of school approaches, I am reminded that some of that sweetness, that seemingly angelic innocence, will soon begin to wear away and be replaced by preteen angst. It’s hard to picture in such a sweet kid but it’s literally science. In fact, I watched a Netflix documentary recently about the teenage brain that confirmed all the changes and difficulties she will soon be facing daily. Peer pressure, risk-taking, poor impulse control, to name a few. The combination of hormones and neuroscience pretty much guarantee that someday I will send an air-kiss her way that will go unreturned. If this would to happen- it would break my heart, admittedly. My baby won’t be a baby anymore! The thought is so depressing. What I have to remind myself is that she is still going to be MY baby. The middle school years will be tricky but I’ll stay strong knowing my baby is still in there somewhere. Someday – maybe at her high school graduation, maybe at her college graduation, maybe not until her wedding day – she will return my kiss in a crowded room again. Or maybe I’ll get lucky and she will never stop in the first place.

