Brooklyn Family - February 2022

contents February 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 12 pg.30 pg. 28 pg. 26 FEATURES 8 | Podcasts 8 fun and educational picks 12 | Education Considering a Catholic school education 26 | Cover- Neha Ruch The @MotherUntitled founder on leaning in — in a new direction 30 | Tech The 9 best kid-friendly TikTok accounts 4 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 Stories & columns 6 | Editor’s Note 24 | Camp Camps for kids with special needs pg. 24 Directories 16 | Charter School Listings 22 | Education Listings 24 | Camp Listings 28 | Food Valentine’s Day sweet treats on the Cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Makeup: Corey Sanders | coreysandersmakeup.com Written by: Cris Pearlstein | crispearlstein.com

February — Bold Moves We're thrilled to share that New York Family is growing as we have merged with New York Metro Parents, (publishers of Big Apple Parent, Brooklyn Parent, Queens Parent, Westchester Parent, Long Island Parent, Staten Island Parent and Rockland Parent), who are now part of New York Family Media. We are excited to expand our reach as well and focus more on the early stages of parenting with Mommybites.com and the community of families planning a Bar or Bat Mitzvah with Mitzvahmarket.com. And there is the keyword… community. We do this because we are also parents, and we get it — we want our readers to be fully informed, as having thoughtful information is a huge key to parenting our kids. So expect more — articles, guides, and advice on newyorkfamily.com and directories, event profiles at nymetroparents.com. This month in our February issue, you'll find Camp (page 24), Education (page 22), and Charter School Listings (page 16), all to guide you and your family. For our February cover we have an insightful profile of Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled on being a SAHM the gray area of motherhood and leaning into a new direction. New direction? We're all in! Donna and New York Family Media

Podcasts Podcasts for Kids 8 fun and educational picks By Olivia HaverOn A s winter continues to become increasingly cold outside, this means more time in the house. This could also mean more screen time for your kids. Podcasts are one way of decreasing your kids screen time while also expanding their general understanding of the world! Podcasts are becoming extremely popular as a form of audio to learn, read, and simply listen during our daily lives. The realm of podcasts available to kids is quickly expanding and can be beneficial in boosting reading skills, developing communication skills, enhancing imagination, curiosity, and knowledge, and can decrease screen time. Check out these eight fun podcasts for kids that’ll keep your little one entertained! The Past and The Curious Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify “The Past and The Curious” is the perfect history podcast for kids and their families to listen to together. Host Mick Sullivan recounts the little known details about wellknown people and events in history. From episodes on spies, to George Washington’s escapades as he entered his presidency, “The Past and The Curious” makes history fun for people of all ages! Each episode includes a professional music score as well as an important song. Wow in the World Available on NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and RSS Link Join Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz as they share the latest news in science, technology, and innovation. Each story and episode’s goal is to provide kids with insight, hope, and agency that’ll make them say ‘WOW.’ Each 8 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 episode also parallels a fun and free print out activity or experiment. Created by Tinkercast, this company provides multiple podcasts that will WOW kids of all ages. Tumble Available on RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify “Tumble” is a science podcast for kids as hosts Lindsey and Marshall ask questions, share mysteries, and discuss what science is all about. Two beliefs are at the core of the Tumble Podcast: if kids understand science, ultimately the world will be a better place, and there should be more podcasts designed for kids. Science is a process that can be a struggle within society, and by teaching kids the importance of science while they

Podcasts are young, they’ll be able to grow, learn, and understand the necessity of scientific literacy. What if World Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify On each episode of “What if World” Mr. Eric takes a “What if?” question from a child and spins it into an exciting story for the listener. What would happen if “a tiny dragon lived in the closet”? Or “if cats ruled the world?” Enter the “What if ” World and experience the unknown and the questionable. You and your child can even visit the What If World Twitter to use the generator to find a question that has kids tell a story of their own! Noodle Loaf Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, RadioPublic, Stitcher and more! “Noodle Loaf” is an interactive podcast created by Dan Saks and his two kids that looks into the world of music, and music 10 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 education. The 10-minute episodes include movement activities, rhythm games, learning, all including fun music. In addition to the podcast, Saks created original videos based on podcast episodes that includes an interactive game designed to teach music concepts. This show is perfect for kids 3-9 years old. The Radio Adventures of Eleanor Amplified Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify Geared more towards the middle school listener, you can listen to Eleanor Amplified, middle school reporter, foil devious plots and outwit villains with the goal of finding the big story. While an entertaining podcast, it also helps to prepare kids to appreciate the art of journalism and to make smart media choices in the future. Eleanor Amplified is recommended for kids ages 8-12. Book Club for Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, and Spotify This free, 20-minute podcast hosted by Kitty Felde is devoted to middle school books and readers featuring a trio of students who discuss their favorite book, interview with the author, as well as a celebrity guest. Book Club for Kids originated in 2000 as a talk show on KPCC and cable, before being relaunched as a podcast in 2015. Book Club for Kids also allows kids to be on the show, all you need is your smartphone! Like You: Mindfulness for Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, RadioPublic, and more! “Like You” is a mindfulness podcast for kids, which uses breathing, affirmations, music, and imagination to explore feeling, selfesteem, and grow empathy in a relaxing way. This fun podcast for kids allows your child to seek out the beauty within themselves and the world. Compared to other podcasts on this list, “Like You” provides a calming experience where instead of discovering the science and listening to stories, they can learn more about themselves and the techniques that can help with stress and anxiety in the future.

Education Considering a Catholic School for Your Family By Jaclyn Griffith I t’s hard to imagine a decision that impacts your child’s present and future more than the decision of which school they will attend. Academics, community, relationships, location, guiding principles—all of these are sure to influence your family’s school choice. While considering the overwhelming number of options, it’s important for parents to understand the benefits of a Catholic school education in New York City. For more than 200 years, Catholic schools in New York City have provided an education that is both academically rigorous and firmly rooted in the Catholic faith. Today, more than 67,000 students in grades pre-K through twelve are served by the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York, which includes rural, urban, and suburban Catholic schools in the ten southern counties of New York State. The Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York describe their mission as follows: “To ensure our schools are Christ-centered, academically excellent, and welcoming communities that teach students to be life-long learners and leaders energized by fidelity to Christ, the Church, and one another.” But students need not be Catholic 12 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 to attend a Catholic school; children of all faiths are welcome to experience the benefits of a Catholic school education. The success of Catholic school students Each year, 99 percent of high school seniors from the Archdiocese of Catholic Schools will graduate, and the vast majority of these students will go on to college. When comparing scores on state tests of English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, Catholic school students outperform New York State and City public school students, as well as most charter school students. The Archdiocese insists that it is the Catholic approach that leads to high success rates for its students. By seeing each student as a child of God with individual needs, while simultaneously encouraging students to embrace that they are part of a larger, global community, the “stewardship of the whole person” is prioritized. In other words, students are guided to understand their talents, find meaning in their lives, build upon their strengths, and develop self-discipline and confidence. They are not only expected but prepared and encouraged to become compassionate leaders of society. The Archdiocese reminds parents that “the Catholic school experience is an unparalleled opportunity to develop a child’s mind, heart and soul.” Religion and academics go handin-hand What exactly do the religion classes and the traditional academic courses look like at Catholic schools in New York City? The Archdiocese ensures that the ideals of the Gospel support the “substance and structure” of all lessons in Catholic schools. These 67,000 students proudly share their faith through daily prayer, regular mass as a school community, and participating in Christian service. At the same time, traditional academics at Catholic schools are grounded in the skills necessary to prepare students for success outside of school and church. These skills vary between school communities, as each group of students requires an individualized approach to reach their fullest potential. In all schools, the curricula are forward-focused and aim to make students competitive in our increasingly complex world. To do so, they incorporate technology, advanced math, hands-on science, foreign language study, and a variety of classes in the arts. In addition to students of all faiths being welcome to experience a Catholic school education, students of all social class backgrounds are welcome as well, as needbased scholarships are available for students and families. Students with special needs are also welcome to attend Catholic schools, and the Catholic teachings surrounding

Camps Camps for Kids with Special Needs By Jess Michaels I f you are looking for a place where your child who has special needs can feel like they fit in, make friends, build confidence and gain independence, you may want to consider a special needs summer program. For children with special needs, camp can often be a welcome change of environments that can be life changing! Here are just a few of the amazing special needs summer camp programs. Day Camps Endeavor Program @Crestwood Country Day Camp – Endeavor is a program offered at Crestwood Country Day Camp, a traditional day camp located on Long Island, designed for children grades 2- 8 that fosters social and emotional growth. Children who attend the program may have a diagnosis or no diagnosis but many don’t thrive in the traditional camp environment and exhibit the need for support socially. Endeavor will allow campers to feel connected to others and feel a sense of belonging in the camp community. Crestwoodcountryday.com New Country Day Camp @ 14th Street Y – New Country Day Camp, one of the 14th Street Y’s summer camps, offers an inclusion program for children entering Kindergarten through 8th grade. The camp is located at the Henry Kaufman camp grounds on Staten Island and welcomes children with high-functioning cognitive, intellectual or developmental differences such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADD/ADHD, learning disabilities and sensory & language delays. Campers are fully integrated into the camper program and the camp works to create an ICP, individuated camper plans, for each child. 14streety.org Overnight Camps Camp Akeela – Camp Akeela is a coed overnight camp in Vermont that supports the social growth of their campers and where 24 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 “quirky campers thrive.” Akeela serves children grades 3-10. While some campers have ADD/ADHD, Asperger’s or an Autism Spectrum Disorder, other campers don’t have a formal diagnosis. All campers share in that they are looking to be part of a caring community where they can meet friends that understand them. Campers who attend Akeela enjoy peer interaction but can struggle to make meaningful social connections. At camp, children will practice social skills and gain a feeling of belonging while participating in an array of camp activities. campakeela. com. Camp Ramapo – Camp Ramapo, located in Rhinebeck, NY, is a coed overnight camp for children ages 6-16 with social, emotional or learning challenges, including children on the autism spectrum. The structured program fosters independence, teamwork, positive social skills, increased self-esteem and a sense of community. One of the goals of camp is for children to leave slightly more independent from when they arrived. Campers enjoy traditional camp activities and also work on everyday skills such as making their beds, working in the garden, making a salad and setting a table. ramapoforchildren.org Summit Camp – Summit Camp is a coed overnight camp in Pennsylvania for children ages 8-19 with a variety of developmental, social, emotional and learning issues. Campers have diagnosis that can include Asperger’s, ADD/ADHD, verbal and non-verbal learning disabilities, HFA, speech and language issues and sensory integration issues. Some children may also have gaps in executive function, Tourette’s syndrome or Bi-Polar disorder. All campers have difficulty in peer friendships and can lack social skills to maintain these relationships. The camp provides opportunities to develop and maintain social skills with the goals of building selfconfidence and making lasting friendships, all while participating in fun summer camp activities. summitcamp.com.

Neha Ruch The @MotherUntitled founder on leaning in — in a new direction By Cris Pearlstein A week after my daughter started preschool my husband and I attended a virtual parents happy hour. This meet-andgreet Zoom party was meant to replace the in-person party they usually throw every September, where parents bond and become best friends (or so I’ve heard). But these days things are different so there we were, one square on a screen, trying to be friendly and engaged from our couch. It came time to go around and introduce ourselves, say where we’re from, and what we each do for work. As each square came to life and told their story I noticed my heart start to beat fast and hard out of my chest. Mom after mom relayed their job—lawyer, marine biologist, chef, tech-y start-up person—and it became clear I was the only one who didn’t have a full-time job to relay. At that point in my life I was a former fashion editor, turned stay-at-home mom, who was sorta kinda trying to be a freelance writer. I was already embarrassed about how my professional life had stalled (thanks 4 rounds of IVF, 2 cross-country moves, and a little something called a Global Pandemic), and being the only one without a career on this call only made it worse. The shame was very real, and I was so relieved when, by some stroke of luck, the group got distracted talking about bedtime routines and my turn was miraculously skipped. Phew. The reason I’m sharing this story is that when I first met Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled, and started following her account, I felt a moment of recognition. An undeniable comfort. Or as the kids say, I felt seen. Not only is she a fellow mom (of 6-year-old Bodie and 3-yearold Lyla), but she also took a step back from her professional path to focus on her family, and then, as a result, found herself on a new path, just like I did. After reading her thoughtful articles (on topics like navigating grief over an old career), her smart posts (on common fears like 26 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 losing your identity as a SAHM), and her useful script templates (like one titled Guide to Preparing for a Career Pause), I thought back to that Zoom call. Had I come across her platform earlier I would have been prepared for the what do you do for work? question. I would have been armed with the language to help communicate the phase of life I was in, and I would have known it was ok to take a step back without throwing in the proverbial towel. I would have also known that motherhood is full of different seasons, none of which are permanent, and, above all, that I can be both an ambitious woman and a stay-at-home mom—something I never accepted before coming across her platform. So if you are sitting here reading this and you too are suddenly having that feeling of recognition, know that I see you. Neha sees you. You too can be both. Talk to me about the moment you decided to start Mother Untitled, and what your mission is for the platform. I started Mother Untitled after my first year in motherhood in 2017. I’d made the choice to pause, and eventually downshifted into consulting only two days a week. When I graduated business school there was such a stigma, the Lean In movement was at its peak and it was driving a lot of the messaging around women in the workplace. So even though I felt really confident and clear in that choice, I was certainly feeling the judgments about it. That Thanksgiving there was a conversation where I more acutely noticed the contrast between myself and my circle, and observed the disempowering narratives and stigmas surrounding the choice to stay home and downshift to focus on family. So during one of my son’s naps that holiday week, I wrote out a mission to create a new narrative, and a place for like-minded women in this stage of life. I started tinkering with the name, bought a domain, and began to write blog posts. Over the following six weeks, I recruited a friend to design the site, tapped some mom friends to weigh in, and launched a week after my son’s first birthday. I think of Mother Untitled’s job as twofold: to help women feel confident in this stage of life, and to help society re-examine the opportunity for growth in motherhood. In doing both, we allow women to openly embrace this part of their life without penalty on the other side. Ultimately, our culture’s recognition of moms as relevant and connected during these years allows female talent greater confidence in returning to work and advocating their worth. In the absence of having the built-in maternity time that many other countries have, women in the U.S. have to create it for ourselves. We need to give ourselves that window to make the right choices for our families, but really the onus is on culture and it starts with allowing moms the grace to be in the in between. On your platform you talk about the “grey area”—what is it and why is it something that society should be paying more attention to? The black and white notions of the stay-at-home mom and working mom are so antiquated. There’s so much space in between those two concepts, which includes women taking thoughtful pauses—that’s the grey area. I believe I am here now because of the time I took off. It allowed me to grow personally, to check my ego, to experiment in ways I wouldn’t have otherwise. I was lucky to find my own spot in the grey area, but I think especially now since the pandemic, there is a wide range of freelance and flex opportunities, and this conversation is growing. Flexibility has become a critical value. It’s a really empowered moment in time where women get a chance, if they have the privilege to be able to, to stop and reevaluate what works for them right now. For a long time I think we associated the SAHM mom with luxury, but really I think the privilege isn’t to stay at home or to go to work—the privilege is to get to choose. It’s

not just about if you have the resources to stay home, it’s also whether you have the resources to go back to work. It can swing both ways. What should more people know about women who are in that “grey area”? What should employers and hiring managers know about them? I’ve now interviewed over 200 women who have chosen paths that make more room for motherhood. These women bring an average of 12 years of prior career experience, and have intentionally decided to recalibrate for this chapter of their lives. There is substantial personal development and skillset expansion in motherhood—raising young kids is like leadership training in creativity, efficiency, communication, and empathy. We are also living in a time where technology allows constant connection and learning. That means women have an opportunity to flex their creative muscles, stay on top of industry shifts, network, and even sharpen the skills specific to their industry in digital formats. Taking a pause often gives them room to clarify what they want their contribution and impact to be, so you’re looking at a group of highly motivated, thoughtful women. Photo by Yumi Matsuo Talk to me about your definition of ambition. Why do you think moms should rethink that word? After I had children, I recalibrated my versions of balance over and over, shifting from staying at home entirely, to freelancing alongside motherhood, to eventually working parttime two days a week. With each shift, I had to be clear on what success looked like because even measuring myself against the year before wasn’t fair, and would set me up for failure if I didn’t recalibrate. When we compare ourselves to other people’s success metrics or optimize for the wrong metrics, that’s when insecurity and unhappiness creep in. Ambition can come in a lot of different forms, but I think women feel like they are somehow letting down the generation before them if they choose to shift their ambition to family life. But, for the sake of everyone’s mental health, we need to change that because we’re not operating in the 1970s anymore. If we can reframe ambition as trusting that we can make the right choices for our whole selves, including family, it allows us the confidence to keep growing. Whether the choice is to be a working mother, a fully at-home mother, or a mother in the grey area, if it lets you and your partner be the best versions of yourselves, then your kids are going to be alright. It’s important to tune into what’s right for right now. February 2022 | Brooklyn Family 27

Food Valentine’s Day Treats Catherine McCord of Weelicious and One Potato shares two easy favorites W e love a good excuse to whirl up some sweet treats for Valentine’s Day. Thankfully, Catherine McCord, founder of Weelicious and One Potato, always has delicious recipes perfect for the entire family. Make these super easy treats in minutes as each recipe takes less than 15 minutes, with one not even having to go into the oven. Frankly, when it comes to cooking with kids in the kitchen, these are precisely the recipes we love. Puff Pastry Berry Hearts Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Makes: about 18 hearts (depending on the size of the cookie cutter) Ingredients: • 1 cup whipping cream • 1 teaspoon powdered sugar • 1 package frozen puff pastry, defrosted • A half a cup fresh raspberries (or mixed berries) How to make: 1. Preheat oven to 400°F. 2. Unfold the puff pastry and cut 28 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 into hearts using heart-shaped cookie cutters. 3. Place the puff pastry hearts on a baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. 4. In the bowl of a standing mixer, or with an electric mixer whip the cream on medium- high speed for 2-3 minutes. Add the powdered sugar and beat on high for 30 more seconds or until thick and fluffy. 5. Remove hearts from the oven and allow to cool completely. Slice hearts in half. Top the bottom half with whipped cream and berries, and place the other half on top to form a sandwich.

Heart Rice Crispy Treats Prep Time: 8 minutes Cook Time: 2 minutes Makes: about 14 (2 inch) hearts Ingredients: • 1 cup brown rice syrup • 1 cup smooth peanut butter (or any nut or seed butter) • 4 cups organic crispy brown rice cereal • 1 cup freeze dried raspberries or strawberries (can be found at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or most any health food store) How to make: 1. In a large bowl, combine the rice Dance crisps and the freeze dried fruit. 2. In a large sauce pan, heat brown rice syrup and peanut butter over low heat and whisk until melted and combined, about 2 minutes. 3. Remove sauce pan from heat and pour over rice crisps in a large bowl. 3. Stir with a plastic spatula until completely combined. 4. Pour into a greased 8 x 8 inch pan and press down to flatten the top (sometimes I put a zipper bag on my hand like a glove, to press into the pan and flatten the treats) 5. Cool for 5 minutes and then use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut into hearts. Ice skating Music lessons Piano Lessons For Everyone Steeplechase Ice Skating Center at the Abe Stark Skating Rink West 19th Street & Surf Avenue Ages 4–Adult 718-253-8919 • 347-628-0663 LEARN TO SKATE PROGRAMS Classes Saturdays 1:30-3:30 pm Basic Skills 1-8, Hockey 1-3 Adult 1-4, Freestyle 1-6 & More Weekend classes • Credit cards accepted Have Fun While Building Strength, Confidence & Coordination 135 Eastern Parkway across from the Brooklyn Museum Experienced, friendly teacher with MA in Music Student recitals twice a year • Six foot concert grand piano Near 2, 3, 4 & 5 Subways Call me and let’s talk about what you or your child would like to learn Call Beth Anderson-Harold: 718-636-6010 or Email: beth@beand.com We’re so Social Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures! February 2022 | Brooklyn Family 29

tech The 9 Best Kid-Friendly TikTok Accounts By Maya LaidLer T ikTok is currently one of the most popular apps for kids, teens, and adults. Especially for kids, TikTok can be a learning platform as well as an entertainment platform with all of the kid-friendly content on it. If your kid is under the age of 13 and wants to use the app, there is a section of the app where kids are only allowed to see clean and curated videos. They are also not allowed to comment, search, or post their own videos to the platform. With so many different videos and accounts on the platform, it is important to watch videos that are worth your time and are actually entertaining. Katzil Minecraft has been one of the most popular video games for over ten years. Kids especially love the unrestricted amount of creativity they can use in the Minecraft world. Katzil is a TikTok account that showcases her own creations in Minecraft with timelapse footage and popular music that can inspire kids to create their own unique, magical builds. Ealingfans Catburnsglass Hankgreen1 For more of a relaxing but interesting TikTok page, you can check out Netflix star Cat Burns’ TikTok page where she shows the different ways that she blows glass into incredible objects of art. Get captivated by the mesmerising process of glass blowing. Hank Green, most known for his crash course YouTube videos that have been shown in classrooms across the country, has a TikTok account where he spreads positivity, fun facts, and corrects misinformation on the platform. He often reacts to other TikTok videos where he gives his scientific insight and shows his passion for the fun and crazy things that happen in nature. Craftymoms This TikTok is great for both moms and kids, with their fun DIY crafts, life hacks and recipes. Whether you find a DIY christmas tree made out of cardboard or a number association game made of recycled playdough caps, there are plenty of unique ways to have fun with your kids and make something new on this page. Kids also have fun looking at the crafty things that this mom and daughter duo get up to making with all of the fun colors and interesting concepts. 30 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 This account unboxes different toy advent calendars, boxes, and goodie bags in short form multipart video series. The toys are always cute and with added sound effects, the videos keep kids very entertained. Fidget toys often make an appearance on their account with satisfying and calming sounds. Naturalhistorymuseum The Natural History Museum has its own TikTok! They post long and very interesting fun fact videos about their exhibits and human history. From facts about sharks and dodos to dinosaur bones and mammoths, there are so many interesting facts to learn on their account. There were even frequent guest appearances from Neil DeGrasse Tyson during World Space Week, who also has his own TikTok account. Jiffpom You have probably seen or heard of Jiff the Pomeranian online and now this cute little dog has his own Tik Tok account! On his account, you will be able to watch Jiff go on fun adventures and try out cute trends that all kids will love. Slime As many parents know- kids LOVE slime. Parents also know that slime can get very messy when playing with it in the house. To give you a break from the cleaning, but also still letting your kids have some fun, this slime Tik Tok account is the perfect way to keep them occupied. nasablueberry1 If your kids are obsessed with all things space, they will love watching this account! Alyssa Carson makes videos that feature astronaut history, fun outer space trivia and so much more.

