Queens Family - February 2022

February 2022 newyorkfamily.com Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled on leaning in — in a new direction Register for our Camp Fairs See page 39 Kid-Friendly TikTok Accounts Healthy Smiles What to know about your child’s teeth Now including Queens Parent Read more on page 6

Give your child a Foundation For Life Today Catholic Education can provide the ABC’s they need! The ABC’s to a Foundation for Life: Academics: Embracing academic rigor & student support. Your child deserves a Catholic Education. catholicschoolsBQ.org or 718-965-7380 Belief: Celebrating Catholic values & faith in God. Character: Putting what they know & what they believe into action for good!

SERVING THE PARISHES OF ST. JOSEPH, MOST PRECIOUS BLOOD, CORPUS CHRISTI, OUR LADY OF MT CARMEL, ST. PATRICK, AND ST. RITA Register Now for the 2022-23 School Year • NNursery, ursery, 3-K Pre-for K foAll, r APre-K ll, Kinfor derAll, gartKindergarten, en, Grades 1Grades to 8 1 to 8 • Ex tended Day: Mornings at 7:15am, Af ter School unt il 5:45pm • Religious Inst ruct ion wit h Emphasis on Gospel Values and Service to Others • New York St ate St andards (EL A, Mat hemat ics, Social Studies, Science) • New STEM lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Offering Hands-on Instruction to all Students in K-8 • Spanish, Mandarin, A r t, Coding, Physical Educat ion, Yoga and Mindfulness • Fu l l T i m e G u i d a n c e C o u n s e l o r a n d N u r s e • High School Regent s Cour ses at Monsignor McClanc y HS for Qualifying 8th Graders • Resource Room and T it le I Remedial Ser vices in Reading and Math, P/T Social Worker • Small Classes, Co - curricular Clubs and Activities, CYO Sports Program • SM A RTBoard Interact ive Technology in A L L classrooms (Nursery to Grade 8) • i P a d s a n d E - t ex t b o o k s i n G r a d e s 5 - 8 • Re s i d e n c y P r o g r a m s i n T h e a t r e a n d M o d e r n D a n c e • Out door Playground and Gross Motor Skills Room for Early Childhood Programs 28-46High-Quality 44th St.,3-K Long Island 11103 718.728.0724 Free, Full-day, for All is now City, offeredNY at St. Joseph Catholicwww.sjcalic.org Academy, Register Now at myschools.nyc or contact us. AVAILABLE TO QUALIFY ING FAMILIES • ALL FAITHS WELCOME To Inquire about enrollmentFINANCIAL and transferASSISTANCE options please email info@sjcalic.org. To schedule a tour please contact Janet Sgritto at jsgritto@sjcalic.org. To Inquire about enrollment and transfer options please emailWELCOME info@sjcalic.org FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE TO QUALIFYING FAMILIES • ALL FAITHS To44th schedule a tour please Janetwww.sjcalic.org Sgritto at jsgritto@sjcalic.org 28-46 St., Long Island City, contact NY 11103 718.728.0724 February 2022 | Queens Family 3

contents February 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 12 pg. 38 pg. 32 pg. 36 FEATURES 8 | Podcasts 8 fun and educational picks 20 | Education Considering a Catholic school education 36 | Cover- Neha Ruch The @MotherUntitled founder on leaning in — in a new direction 38 | Tech The 9 best kid-friendly TikTok accounts Stories & columns 6 | Editor’s Note 12 | Health A parent’s guide to your child’s dental care NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 Directories 24 | Charter School Listings 28 | Education Listings 31 | Camp Listings 16 | Tech Why hackers love your kid’s handme-down phone 30 | Camps Camps for kids with special needs 32 | Food Valentine’s Day sweet treats 34 | Family Day Out Disney exhibition opens at The Met 4 pg. 20 on the Cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Makeup: Corey Sanders | coreysandersmakeup.com Written by: Cris Pearlstein | crispearlstein.com

QNS February 2022 | Queens Family 5

Editor’s Note NewYorkFamily.com Publisher: Clifford Luster Executive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd Associate Publisher: Erin Brof Advertising Director: Stacie Goldberg Digital Editor: Courtney Ingalls Senior Adviser: Susan Weiss Partnership Managers: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, Annene Guertin, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Selene Rodriguez, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli Marketing & Strategy Director: Rosalia Bobé Sales & Marketing Coordinator: Mykael Fields Art Director: Leah Mitch Nina Gallo Photography February — Bold Moves We’re thrilled to share that New York Family is growing as we have merged with New York Metro Parents, (publishers of Big Apple Parent, Brooklyn Parent, Queens Parent, Westchester Parent, Long Island Parent, Staten Island Parent and Rockland Parent), who are now part of New York Family Media. We are excited to expand our reach as well and focus more on the early stages of parenting with Mommybites.com and the community of families planning a Bar or Bat Mitzvah with Mitzvahmarket.com. And there is the keyword… community. We do this because we are also parents, and we get it — we want our readers to be fully informed, as having thoughtful information is a huge key to parenting our kids. So expect more — articles, guides, and advice on newyorkfamily.com and directories, event profiles at nymetroparents.com. This month in our February issue, you’ll find Camp (page 31), Education (page 28), and Charter School Listings (page 24), all to guide you and your family. We have helpful articles like How to Keep Your Kids Teeth Healthy (page 12), Podcasts for Kids (page 8), and an insightful profile on our cover mom, Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled on being a SAHM and leaning into a new direction (page 36). New direction? We’re all in! Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti Editor at large: Cris Pearlstein Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas Editorial Interns: Océane Goriou, Kilani Sierra, Liana Vazquez Contact Information ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com Circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster Donna and New York Family Media 2021 New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Website Design and the Silver Award for Excellence overall. New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. get in touch Share your feedback and ideas about family life in the city! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily 6 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

CHANNEL VIEW SCHOOL FOR RESEARCH A NYC Outward Bound School OPEN HOUSE DATES AND APPLICATION PROCESS Dates as follows: January 19th In-Person Middle School 5:00 pm High School 6:00 pm February 16th Virtual Middle School 5:00 pm High School 6:00 pm Recognized In Na onal Rankings Middle School Apply on your My Schools Account www.myschools.nyc Code: Q262S Middle School Highlights • Dance, Soccer, Lacrosse, Basketball Flag Football, Tennis, Baseball, Volleyball • Millennium Afer School Program • Afer School Academic Enrichment • Summer Bridge Program • Community Service Projects • Farm Trip and College Tours • Gymnas�cs & Cheerleading • Marine Biology and Robo�cs Middle School students should use code Q262S - Research on the Middle School Choice Applica�on. High School Apply on your My Schools Account. www.myschools.nyc Applica�on Code | Program Name Q97X | College & Career Readiness Q97A | Research Technology & Robo�cs High School Highlights • 100% Gradua�on Rate • 100% College Acceptance rate • Advance Placement Courses • College Now, Internships and Mentoring • PSAL Sports - Baseball, Basketball, Football Volleyball, Tennis, Track, Lacrosse and So�ball • 9th Grade Crew Orienta�on • Studio Art, Chorus, Instrumental & Marching Band • Computer Technology, Performing Arts • Marine Biology and Robo�cs • College Tours High School students should use code Q97X (College Prep) or Q97A (Research Technology and Robo�cs) on the High School Applica�on. Where your child’s education is secure with us... We are Rockaway’s best kept secret 100- 00 Beach Channel Drive • Rockaway Park, N.Y. 11694 Denise Harper-Richardson, Denise Harper-Richardson Principal • (718) 634 -1970 • cvsr cvsr..info February 2022 | Queens Family 7

Podcasts Podcasts for Kids 8 fun and educational picks By Olivia HaverOn A s winter continues to become increasingly cold outside, this means more time in the house. This could also mean more screen time for your kids. Podcasts are one way of decreasing your kids screen time while also expanding their general understanding of the world! Podcasts are becoming extremely popular as a form of audio to learn, read, and simply listen during our daily lives. The realm of podcasts available to kids is quickly expanding and can be beneficial in boosting reading skills, developing communication skills, enhancing imagination, curiosity, and knowledge, and can decrease screen time. Check out these eight fun podcasts for kids that’ll keep your little one entertained! The Past and The Curious Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify “The Past and The Curious” is the perfect history podcast for kids and their families to listen to together. Host Mick Sullivan recounts the little known details about wellknown people and events in history. From episodes on spies, to George Washington’s escapades as he entered his presidency, “The Past and The Curious” makes history fun for people of all ages! Each episode includes a professional music score as well as an important song. Wow in the World Available on NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and RSS Link Join Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz as they share the latest news in science, technology, and innovation. Each story and episode’s goal is to provide kids with insight, hope, and agency that’ll make them say ‘WOW.’ Each 8 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 episode also parallels a fun and free print out activity or experiment. Created by Tinkercast, this company provides multiple podcasts that will WOW kids of all ages. Tumble Available on RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify “Tumble” is a science podcast for kids as hosts Lindsey and Marshall ask questions, share mysteries, and discuss what science is all about. Two beliefs are at the core of the Tumble Podcast: if kids understand science, ultimately the world will be a better place, and there should be more podcasts designed for kids. Science is a process that can be a struggle within society, and by teaching kids the importance of science while they

February 2022 | Queens Family 9

Podcasts are young, they’ll be able to grow, learn, and understand the necessity of scientific literacy. education. The 10-minute episodes include movement activities, rhythm games, learning, all including fun music. In addition to the podcast, Saks created original videos based on podcast episodes that includes an interactive game designed to teach music concepts. This show is perfect for kids 3-9 years old. What if World Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify On each episode of “What if World” Mr. Eric takes a “What if?” question from a child and spins it into an exciting story for the listener. What would happen if “a tiny dragon lived in the closet”? Or “if cats ruled the world?” Enter the “What if ” World and experience the unknown and the questionable. You and your child can even visit the What If World Twitter to use the generator to find a question that has kids tell a story of their own! The Radio Adventures of Eleanor Amplified Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify Geared more towards the middle school listener, you can listen to Eleanor Amplified, middle school reporter, foil devious plots and outwit villains with the goal of finding the big story. While an entertaining podcast, it also helps to prepare kids to appreciate the art of journalism and to make smart media choices in the future. Eleanor Amplified is recommended for kids ages 8-12. Noodle Loaf Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, RadioPublic, Stitcher and more! Book Club for Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, and Spotify “Noodle Loaf” is an interactive podcast created by Dan Saks and his two kids that looks into the world of music, and music This free, 20-minute podcast hosted by Kitty Excellence in Academics 83-53 Manton Street Like You: Mindfulness for Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, RadioPublic, and more! “Like You” is a mindfulness podcast for kids, which uses breathing, affirmations, music, and imagination to explore feeling, selfesteem, and grow empathy in a relaxing way. This fun podcast for kids allows your child to seek out the beauty within themselves and the world. Compared to other podcasts on this list, “Like You” provides a calming experience where instead of discovering the science and listening to stories, they can learn more about themselves and the techniques that can help with stress and anxiety in the future. “ Not for School But for Life. ” Championship Athletics . Marist Catholic Spirituality . Briarwood, NY 11435 . 718-441-2100 . www.molloyhs.org admissions@molloyhs.org 10 . Felde is devoted to middle school books and readers featuring a trio of students who discuss their favorite book, interview with the author, as well as a celebrity guest. Book Club for Kids originated in 2000 as a talk show on KPCC and cable, before being relaunched as a podcast in 2015. Book Club for Kids also allows kids to be on the show, all you need is your smartphone! NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 @molloyhs @molloyhsadmissions facebook.com/ArchbishopMolloy/

Practical. Posh. Panache. Oh-my-gosh. visit us at: http://www.bayterrace.com www.cordmeyer.com Enjoy the best from more than 60 premier shops, fine restaurants, entertainment venues, professional services and plenty of free parking. Cord Meyer Development LLC 26th Ave. & Bell Blvd., Bayside February 2022 | Queens Family 11

HEALTH A Parent’s Guide to Your Child’s Dental Care BY BARBARA RUSSO S mile! It’s time to check in on your child’s pearly whites! With so much going on in the world, it’s understandable that some routine checkups may have fallen by the wayside, and that—unfortunately— can include regular dental exams and keeping with a good dental-care routine. Although challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic continue, a new year gives you a clean slate to start fresh by scheduling appointments, establishing good brushing habits and following a balanced diet for good oral health. Taking care of your child’s oral health is important, and shouldn’t be overlooked. Early childhood checkups help prevent dental disease, cavities and tooth decay. But if your child missed a few checkups during the pandemic, don’t despair. It’s very easy to get back on track with a good dental-care routine. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry! We 12 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 spoke to several experts who gave us the lowdown on pediatric dental health. Whether you’re the parent of an infant, toddler or adolescent, here are some tips for creating a solid dental care routine for your kids to help keep their smiles healthy and happy for years to come. The First Dental Appointment Good dental health is important at every age, and the earlier you start taking care of your kids’ teeth, the better. It all begins with that very first dental visit. “We recommend that parents schedule their child’s first pediatric dental visit by their first birthday,” says Dr. Dionne Finlay, DDS, owner of Smile-Savers Pediatric Dentistry in the Bronx. “This visit will establish a dental home or ‘home base’ for their child’s dental needs.” Dr. Despina Pappas, DDS, of Pappas Pediatric Dentistry, Bayside, agrees that bringing your child to the dentist at this age is key. “All children should have their initial dental visit during their first year of life in order to help prevent dental disease,” says Pappas. Wondering how often your child should see the dentist? The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) recommends a dental check-up at least twice a year for most children, but also notes that your pediatric dentist can tell you when and how often your child should visit based on their individual oral health. How Important are those “Baby” Teeth? Don’t underestimate the importance of baby teeth. Sure, they’ll eventually fall out to make room for your child’s permanent choppers, but baby teeth are important for many reasons. According to the AAPD, not only do baby teeth help children speak clearly and chew naturally, they also aid in forming a path that permanent teeth can follow when they’re read to erupt.

�������������������������� ������������������ ����������������������������� ���������������������� www.ComprehendTheMind.com 718-441-0166 Committed to providing psycho-educational and neuro-developmental evaluations for over 15 years �������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������� ������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������ ������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������ ������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������ ������������������������������� For a short time, we are offering a 28-day neuropsychological assessment process for $3500* Please inquire with the center for details and mention NYMetroParents for discounted rate. Who We Help: ����������� ����������������������� ������ �������� ���������������������� ���������������������������������������� ���������������������������������� �������������������������� Who We Help: • Extra time on tests, both in classrooms, SATs, ACTs, SHSATs • IEPs, 504 plans, private school placement • Forensic (injury, special education, child custody, immigration) cases • Medication management We accept all major insurances GHI, UnitedHealthCare, Oxford, Cigna, MagnaCare, BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) All major credit cards, Cash, and PayPal accepted �������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������� ������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������� ������������������������������������������������������������������������������ www.ComprehendTheMind.com | 718-441-0166 February 2022 | Queens Family 13

Health Preventing Tooth Decay Taking care of your child’s teeth should begin early, even before their baby teeth come in. The team at Pappas Pediatric Dentistry recommends cleaning your child’s gums with a soft cloth and water starting at birth. As soon as your child’s teeth erupt, brush them with a softbristled toothbrush. As kids grow, brushing, regular dental visits and a balanced diet are keys for good dental health. According to the AAPD, your dentist can recommend a specific program of brushing, flossing and other treatments for you to supervise and teach to your child. Make Brushing Fun! Brushing is number one when it comes to home dental care—at any age! And as most parents know, kids should brush their teeth twice a day for two minutes each time. Unfortunately, getting some kids in the routine of brushing can be quite a chore. Thankfully, there are some tips and tricks parents can use to get their kids in the habit of brushing. Dr. Finlay from Smile-Savers Pediatric Dentistry shared some great ways to If your child missed a few checkups during the pandemic, don’t despair. It’s very easy to get back on track with a good dental-care routine. get your child excited about brushing: Create a Routine—and Stick With It. It can be tempting to skip brushing your child’s teeth at night or after a long day, or even when you are running late in the morning. However, the more consistent you are, the more likely they are to stick with the routine. Keep it Fun! Using a daily brushing calendar with prizes or treats for successful completion can be a great form of positive reinforcement for young ones. Let the Little Ones Show Off. Parents should supervise brushing until children are old enough to do a thorough job, which is around age 7 or 8. In the early years, take advantage of their growing sense of independence, and let them show off their tooth-brushing skills before you offer to help. Toothy Tunes. Two minutes can seem like an eternity to a child. To help pass the time and make it fun, play your child’s favorite song on your phone, sing a song or even make up a song for two minutes. Practice Makes Perfect! If your child has a favorite doll or stuffed animal, you could have them pretend to brush their teeth, too. After all, good oral health is important for everyone! Also, remember to lead by example. Children often imitate what their parents do, so let the little ones see you brushing your own teeth. They might be intrigued enough to want to try the task themselves. Now that you have a checklist for creating a solid dental-care routine, here’s to a 2022 filled with many bright smiles! HILLCREST JEWISH CENTER DAY CAMP “The Camp Where Everybody Knows Your Name” Register before April 1st to receive $100 OFF tuition Visit hjcdaycamp.org for a VIRTUAL TOUR Email daycamp@hillcrestjc.org to arrange an IN-PERSON TOUR Program for Children 4-14 Years Old EXTENDED HOURS FOR WORKING PARENTS RED CROSS SWIM PROGRAM • SPORTS (BASKETBALL, SOCCER, SOFTBALL, VOLLEYBALL) DAY TRIPS & WEEKLY COOKOUTS JEWISH CULTURE PROGRAM • DOOR-TO-DOOR AC TRANSPORTATION DRAMA & ARTS AND CRAFTS • END OF SUMMER CARNIVAL & DANCE PARTY GYMNASTICS AND DANCE • LARGE GYMNASIUM & RECREATION ROOM • DRONE TRAINING & KRAV MAGA CATERED KOSHER LUNCHES & P.M. SNACKS Online Registration: Go to hjcdaycamp.org to register NOW! 183-02 Union Tpke., Flushing 11366 • hjcdaycamp.org • daycamp@hillcrestjc.org • 718-380-4145 14 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022

We are still accepting students for 2021-22 and applications are now open for the 2022-23 school year! To enroll, scan the QR code below or visit our website. If you have any questions, feel free to call us at 718-361-1694. We’d love to hear from you! VOICE Charter School 36-24 12th St., Upper Campus (3-8) 37-15 13th St., Lower Campus (K-2) Call us at 718-361-1694 www.voicecharterschool.org admissions@voicecharterschool.org February 2022 | Queens Family 15

Tech nals. But, here’s the reality: The dark web marketplace offers downloadable “kits” that make attacks on individuals and homes not only affordable, but very scalable. In other words, it’s easier for criminals to steal smaller amounts of data from a bunch of people than go for bigger amounts in an enterprise attack. Home networks are far less secure than corporate ones, so it’s easy to see the appeal of running concurrent small-scale attacks. Novice and experienced data thieves alike use inexpensive hacking tool kits to cast wide nets that snare big caches of personally identifiable information, or PII. The crooks either sell that PII to other bad actors or use it themselves to pull off lucrative identity crimes. The PII of children is an especially juicy catch because it typically accompanies unspoiled credit histories, which enable identity thieves to take out loans that never get repaid. (Try applying for student loans years later with a wrecked credit history. It’s not pretty.) Why Hackers Love Kids’ Hand-Me-Down Phones Tips on keeping your child’s smartphone safe from cyberattacks By Eduard Goodman H ere’s some unfortunate irony: More than half of parents (56%) say they gave their child a smartphone for safety and security reasons. Yet, 40 percent of all mobile devices are prone to cyberattacks. Parents motivated by security are often thinking in a physical sense, not a virtual one. After all, it’s how most of us prioritize our child’s well-being. But the world is 16 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 changing. Today’s bad guys are less likely to come through cracked windows than hacked Windows. If your child has – or soon will have – a smartphone, read on. There are things you can do to make it – and the other devices on your network – less of a siren call to attackers. “But Who Would Hack Us?” It’s common for families to consider themselves an undesirable target for cybercrimi- Outdated Phones are Unlocked Doors When connected to vulnerable home networks, smartphones are a pathway to all other PII-rich devices on the network – computers, tablets, smart appliances, virtual assistants, security cameras and intelligent doorbells. Just think of what’s on your home laptop alone – last year’s tax return, digital photos of your kids, the emails and physical addresses of everyone you know, a cache of stored passwords, maybe even a few sensitive work files. When ransomware finds its way from a child’s smartphone to its home network, each of the above PII elements (and so much more) are at risk of not only malicious encryption, but also theft and resale. Recovering that data, not to mention repairing the damage from illegal use of it, is a painful process that demands major financial and emotional fortitude. 4 Simple Steps for Stronger Security Fortunately, there are four easy, inexpensive things parents can do to mitigate the risk of ransomware attacks originating on a smartphone. Know the Phone. Smartphone security depends mainly on the software running within the device. This leaves families with older phones, especially hand-me-down devices that become “out of sight out of

February 2022 | Queens Family 17

Tech mind,” at greater risk. Even if you configure settings for automatic updates, they may not happen after a certain amount of time. There are significant differences between how long Apple devices and Android devices (like Samsung, Google, and Motorola) continue to patch security vulnerabilities on older smart phones. Apple for instance generally supports its smartphones for five years or more, at least from a security patch management perspective. On the other hand, most Android phone users, including those who purchase more expensive ‘flagship’ models from manufacturers like Samsung, should expect between two to three years of ongoing vulnerability and patch managementfour years maximum for security patch management. Talk with Kids. (And not just once.) Just as you would have regular check-ins on other important topics, adjusting the content as they get older, it’s smart to share frequent reminders about good online behavior. Sure, they might get sick of hearing “Don’t click strange links,” but they’re probably just as tired of hearing “Brush your teeth,” and Sure, kids might get sick of hearing “Don’t click strange links,” but they’re probably just as tired of hearing “Brush your teeth,” and you’re not going to stop saying that, right? you’re not going to stop saying that, right? Keep yourself educated by visiting sites like FamilySecurityToday.com so you can advise them of new tricks and traps to avoid. Backup your Backup. Cloud storage is great, but it’s not the only answer to protecting your data from theft or encryption for ransom. A best practice is to use two cloud providers. As a cherry on top, consider adding external storage, such as a 2TB portable hard drive, to your backup process. Keep the selfies and Snaps in the cloud and your most critical files in the cloud and on your physical drive. Watch at Work. If you or another adult in your household is lucky enough to have an employer that provides data security and privacy training, take advantage. The security tips company IT departments share with employees have just as much application at • Title I Services and IEP students approved for SETTS, Speech and Occupational Therapy. St. Joan of Arc Catholic School • Traditional academic subjects plus Music, Art, Phys. Ed., Computer Science, Library and Band. 718-639-9020 www.sjaschoolny.org • PDHP (Program for the Development of Human Potential) Guidance Counselor. • Full Time Nurse. • Active Parent Association. • Scholarships Available through the Diocese of Brooklyn; Futures In Education; Children’s Scholarship Fund. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 Research resources: • www.marketingdive.com/ex/ mobilemarketer/cms/news/ research/11418.html • www.digitalinformationworld. com/2021/04/40-percent-of-mobiledevices-are-prone.html Mission • After School Program for all students, Dismissal to 6:30 pm. • SMARTBoard, and Interactive White Board Technology, IPads, wireless laptops and Technology Room. By day, Eduard Goodman is chief privacy officer for intelligent identity security firm Sontiq. By night, he is head of the Goodman family IT department. Chat with him at egoodman@ sontiq.com. About St. Joan of Arc School • 3 and 4 Year Full Day Pre-K Program. • School Choir home as they do at work. If they don’t apply today, they will very soon. As corporate info security teams learn how to prevent different cyber attacks, the crooks don’t just give up; they simply change their aim. 35-27 82nd Street Jackson Heights, NY 11372 In the spirit of our youthful patron, St. Joan of Arc, our mission is to educate exceptionally, serve endlessly, and dare dreams of the impossible in our welcoming Catholic school community so we manifest God in today’s world.

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy “A Community Where Great Things Happen” Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Academy 70-25 Kessel Street, Forest Hills, NY 11375 ENROLL TODAY! Check us out at olmercyca.org or call 718-793-2086 WE HAVE COMPETITIVE STATE TEST SCORES BECAUSE OF : PRE-K - 8TH GRADE Our Expert Faculty in EARLY CHILDHOOD(Nursery, 3K-and PreK-ForAll, Kindergarten) PRIMARY GRADES (1-5)and JUNIOR HIGH (Grades 6-8) Led by a Vibrant, Young Principal… Early drop off at 7:00am Extended day to 6:00pm After School Band and Clubs 1:1 Technology Program Google School E-boards in every classroom State-of-the-art Computer Lab and Science Lab 3D Printer Recently Renovated Gym & Playground Music, Art, Spanish All Subjects Being Taught Dynamic Classroom Environment …1:1 Technology... StrengthCentered, Individualized Social and Emotional Learning Principles … Earth Science and Algebra Regents…Physical Education, Art, Music, STEM, Spanish… High School Scholarships…High School Application Preparation Musical and Dramatic Performances…Art Shows… Student Ambassador Program …Guidance Counseling…Beforeand After-School Programs and Activities …Active HomeSchool Association…Community Charity Events MAKE THE SWITCH FROM PUBLIC SCHOOL TODAY! #CATHOLIC SCHOOL IS COOL # NYC STRONG # BEST IN QUEENS,THE WORLD’S BOROUGH St Gregory the Great Catholic Academy 244-44 87th Ave.,Bellerose, NY 11426 718-343-5053 office@sgtgca.org • sgtgca.org P.S. CHECK US OUT IN ACTION DAILY ON FACEBOOK ! IT’S FUN TO KEEP UP! • • • • • • • 5 DAYS IN-PERSON LEARNING SAFE & SECURE Full Curriculum Catholic Values Safe Environment Hydroponic STEM Lab Early Drop-Off & Afterschool Students of All Faiths Welcome $283,000 in Scholarships awarded to the Class of 2021 Consider NURSERY, PRE-K and KINDERGARTEN at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC ACADEMY Foundations of Mind and Spirit 58-25 CATALPA AVENUE RIDGEWOOD, NY 11385 WWW.STMATTHIASCA.ORG (718) 381-8003 NEIL GERING PRINCIPAL February 2022 | Queens Family 19

Education Considering a Catholic School for Your Family By Jaclyn Griffith I t’s hard to imagine a decision that impacts your child’s present and future more than the decision of which school they will attend. Academics, community, relationships, location, guiding principles—all of these are sure to influence your family’s school choice. While considering the overwhelming number of options, it’s important for parents to understand the benefits of a Catholic school education in New York City. For more than 200 years, Catholic schools in New York City have provided an education that is both academically rigorous and firmly rooted in the Catholic faith. Today, more than 67,000 students in grades pre-K through twelve are served by the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York, which includes rural, urban, and suburban Catholic schools in the ten southern counties of New York State. The Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York describe their mission as follows: “To ensure our schools are Christ-centered, academically excellent, and welcoming communities that teach students to be life-long learners and leaders energized by fidelity to Christ, the Church, and one another.” But students need not be Catholic 20 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 to attend a Catholic school; children of all faiths are welcome to experience the benefits of a Catholic school education. The success of Catholic school students Each year, 99 percent of high school seniors from the Archdiocese of Catholic Schools will graduate, and the vast majority of these students will go on to college. When comparing scores on state tests of English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, Catholic school students outperform New York State and City public school students, as well as most charter school students. The Archdiocese insists that it is the Catholic approach that leads to high success rates for its students. By seeing each student as a child of God with individual needs, while simultaneously encouraging students to embrace that they are part of a larger, global community, the “stewardship of the whole person” is prioritized. In other words, students are guided to understand their talents, find meaning in their lives, build upon their strengths, and develop self-discipline and confidence. They are not only expected but prepared and encouraged to become compassionate leaders of society. The Archdiocese reminds parents that “the Catholic school experience is an unparalleled opportunity to develop a child’s mind, heart and soul.” Religion and academics go handin-hand What exactly do the religion classes and the traditional academic courses look like at Catholic schools in New York City? The Archdiocese ensures that the ideals of the Gospel support the “substance and structure” of all lessons in Catholic schools. These 67,000 students proudly share their faith through daily prayer, regular mass as a school community, and participating in Christian service. At the same time, traditional academics at Catholic schools are grounded in the skills necessary to prepare students for success outside of school and church. These skills vary between school communities, as each group of students requires an individualized approach to reach their fullest potential. In all schools, the curricula are forward-focused and aim to make students competitive in our increasingly complex world. To do so, they incorporate technology, advanced math, hands-on science, foreign language study, and a variety of classes in the arts. In addition to students of all faiths being welcome to experience a Catholic school education, students of all social class backgrounds are welcome as well, as needbased scholarships are available for students and families. Students with special needs are also welcome to attend Catholic schools, and the Catholic teachings surrounding

CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL Belong. Believe. Become. • Specialized academies • Specialized academies in the fields of Medicine, in the ﬁelds of Medicine, Business Law, STEM Business & & Law, andand STEM •• Honors and Advanced Placement classes offered Honors and Advanced • APlacement robust art program classes oﬀered •• Competitive sports A robust art program program and rich extracurricular activities • Competitive sports • Academic scholarships and financial aid available program and rich • Millions of dollars in college scholarships and extracurricular activities grants earned each • Academic scholarshipsyear and ﬁnancial aid available • Millions of dollarsan in in-person visit please visit: To schedule college scholarships and CATHEDRALHS.ORG/VISIT-OUR-SCHOOL grants earned each year 350 East 56th Street, 350 East 56thNYC Street, NYC Apply now at: (212) 688-1545 (212) 688-1545 https://cathedralhs.org/application www.cathedralhs.org www.cathedralhs.org To schedule an in-person visit please visit: CATHEDRALHS.ORG/VISIT-OUR-SCHOOL Apply now at: cathedralhs.org/application CALL OR EMAIL US TO SET UP A TOUR OLBSCA provides an inspiring and challenging educational experience that is college and career ready and grounded in Catholic values. Our academic programs provide a quality education implementing Diocesan and NYS Standards in an environment that challenges and encourages students to work to their full potential. Established in 1951, the Academy has students in 3K through the 8th grade from 20 Communities in Queens & Nassau Counties; it is a multi-purpose facility with an Auditorium, Gym, Cafeteria, STEM Lab and Computer Lab; Foreign Language and Advanced courses are offered. A nurse, security guard and counselor enhance the safety of all. 34-45 202nd Street, Bayside, NY 11361 718-229-4434 info@olbsacademy.org OLBSAcademy.org @olbsca Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL Belong. Believe. Become. • Specialized academies in the fields of Medicine, Business & Law, and STEM • Honors and Advanced Placement classes offered 25-38 80th Street • A robust art program Jackson Heights, NY 11370 • Competitive sports program and rich (718) 429-7031 extracurricular activities www.olfcaqueens.org • Academic scholarships and financial aid available • Millions of dollars in college scholarships and grants earned each year To schedule an What in-person visit please visit: Sets Our Middle School Apart: CATHEDRALHS.ORG/VISIT-OUR-SCHOOL Technology & STEM Offered 5 Days a Week 350 East 56th Street, NYC Apply now at: (212) 688-1545 100% Acceptance Rate for https://cathedralhs.org/application www.cathedralhs.org Applicants to Catholic High Schools of Their Choice High School Regents Courses in Math and Earth Science Taught by Our Own Qualified Teachers A Quality Middle School Choice! Air Conditioned Classrooms Extended Day: Mornings at 7:20am, After School Until 6:00pm Also Serving: Nursery, Pre-K, Kindergarten, Grades 1-5 State of the Art Technology and 1:1 Devices for ALL Students, Nursery through Grade 8 New York State Standards in ELA, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Science STEM, Technology, and Coding in Grades 6-8 Full-Time Guidance Counselor and Nurse Small Classes, Co-Curricular Clubs and Activities Free NYCDOE Food Program & Bus Service February 2022 | Queens Family 21

Education one-on-one nurturing ensure a supportive environment for students of all abilities. Safety during the COVID-19 pandemic Nearly two years into the pandemic, the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York choose to view our current challenges as a chance “to reinforce core values” and to “reimagine education in a positive, formative, and future-oriented manner to soar into the future with pride and confidence.” This means that Catholic schools in New York City continue to lead with compassion, in-person, as they remain adaptable to all necessary safety precautions. Currently, Catholic schools are required to maintain six feet of distance between cohorts of students, and students within each cohort must maintain at least three feet of distance from each other. All members of the school community must always wear masks indoors. Hallway, classroom, and entrance/ exit traffic must be clearly labeled to avoid crowding at any time. Proper ventilation is essential, including keeping doors and windows open and fans on when it is possible and comfortable to do so. Staff in charge of sanitizing and disinfecting schools are aware of their incredibly important responsibility to help limit the spread of germs on surfaces during this time. Teachers, students, and all staff members must stay home from school if they do not feel well, even if they haven’t received a COVID-19 test or test results yet. Anyone who has been within six feet of a person diagnosed with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time must also stay home. Every morning before school, parents must complete the Daily Health Screening Checklist for themselves and their children. If anyone answers yes to any of the questions about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, the child must stay home from school and contact the school principal immediately. Perhaps most importantly, the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York understand the important of staying flexible and adaptable during the pandemic. The safety and academic prosperity of students is prioritized always, and to do so, they remain willing to make changes when called for by the CDC or by the school community. In case of an emergency, Catholic schools are prepared to shift to a full or partial remote learning schedule. For more information about the exact procedures for cases of COVID-19 in Catholic schools, see the 2021 Catholic Schools Reopening Plan. What sets Catholic schools apart from the rest? Ultimately, the values of a Catholic education work to develop a person intellectually, socially, and morally. School choice is pivotal for families, as students can sometimes spend more time with their school communities than with parents or siblings. When choosing what community will help raise their child, parents will inevitably wonder about the values of that community and how their child will soar within it. The Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York aim to provide “academic excellence in a safe, nurturing environment for all [their] students, enabling them to become productive citizens for today’s society.” The unique environment offered by the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York should certainly be considered by any parent deciding what kind of education they want for their child. Open House January 30, 2022 by Appointment Only For New Families 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Nursery to Grade 7 Our Lady of Hope Catholic Academy continues to pride itself on the strength of its Catholic Identity and Academic Excellence over 50 years in Middle Village and the surrounding neighborhoods. Let your child take flight in a faith based, caring environment. Contact us for a Virtual Tour 22 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022

Incarnation Catholic Academy is Open! St Michael's Catholic Academy Monday to Friday 8:00am-3:00pm Celebrating 171 years! 136-58 41st Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 NOW REGISTERING Contact: Principal Philip Heide: heide@stmichaelsca.org Parents choose: Option A – in school learning Option B – home schooling Special scholarships are available Call today for a tour in-person or virtual. Incarnation Catholic Academy 89-15 Francis Lewis Blvd., Queens Village, NY 11427 718-465-5066 incarnationqv.org ©2020 M1P • INCC-078200 · Dual Language Immersion with Mandarin · · Free breakfast and lunch program · · · · 3K and Pre-K for All · Accepts children of all faiths Now Contact Us: (718) 961-0246 (English/Spanish) (347) 399-8500 (English/Mandarin) www.stmichaelsca.org, Facebook: StMichaelCatholicAcademy 1910 – 2022 • CELEBRATING 112 YEARS! Registration Has Begun and is Ongoing For New Students for the 2022-23 School Year Nursery/Pre-Kindergarten/Kindergarten through Grade Eight Small Class Sizes • Technology Classes Class set of Chromebooks Grades K-8 • Updated Science Lab Nursery/Pre-K • Early Morning Care Afterschool Program • Extracurricular Activities Art/Music/PhysEd/Library•Foreign Language Program Grades Pre-K-8 Sports Programs • Reading Specialist on site Special Education Services • Full Time School Nurse • Financial aid is available Virtual tours are available. Please contact jbrunswick@slswhitestone.org for more information. 16-01 150 th Place • Whitestone, NY 11357 718.746.3833 • www.slswhitestone.org February 2022 | Queens Family 23

Charter Schools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Elm Community Charter School 79-20 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11373 347.474.3288 apply@elmcharterschool.org Elmcharterschool.org Elm Community Charter School is a K-5 elementary school servicing the families in Central Queens (District 24). Elm’s mission is to cultivate student leaders with the character and capacity to form their own identity, seize any opportunity, and shape the world around them. Elm has a focus on small group learning, inquiry-based learning, social emotional learning, and creative courses. At Elm, the schedule allows for 2-3 hours of small group learning daily, and our academic program is designed to equip students with the fundamental reading, writing, math, and science skills they need to engage with relevant everyday problems and questions. Elm additionally has a social emotional curriculum that empowers our students to advocate for themselves and others. Email apply@elmcharterschool.org for guidance on how to apply! help them get there starting Day 1. Visit the website for more information or Apply now here: http://www. forteprep.org/enroll Forte Prep The Renaissance Charter School 51-35 Reeder St., Elmhurst 929-666-4430 Forteprep.org Forte Prep is a charter middle school open to students in grades 5-8. The school is driven by a philosophy of achieving excellence in all facets of life and learning with the belief that education can transform the lives of students from diverse backgrounds. Through rigorous academics, creative & technological enrichment and leadership development, students are prepared to excel at college preparatory high schools and beyond. Forte Prep graduates can enroll in top-quality public, independent and charter high schools across the city and beyond, and the staff works with students and families to 35-59 81 Street, Jackson Heights, Queens (CSD 30) The Renaissance Charter School 2 45-20 83rd Street, Elmhurst, Queens (CSD 24) Renaissance’s unique three-tiered model consists of rigorous core studies including foreign language and the arts in all grades, experiential learning and community involvement. Their innovative programs will help students become life-long learners and global citizens. Your child’s social-emotional wellness and happiness are also key elements in our programming. They welcome students who are multi-language learners and students with IEPs. Accepting new classes in Pre-K, Kindergarten, Fifth and Ninth Grades at Renaissance Charter School. Accepting students in Kindergarten, First, Second and Third Grade at Renaissance Charter School 2. Applications are available on their website and through the NYC Charter School Center Common Application. Check out their website at rencharters.org for more information including virtual open house dates. Moving to a brand new location in September, 2022. New Vision Advanced Math & Science H.S. IV 156-10 Baisley Boulevard, South Jamaica, NY 11434 ams4admissions@charter. newvisions.org AMS IV’s is a STEAM school where the culture is centered on PRIDE - Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Discipline and Excellence. Their scholars experience a family-like atmosphere that prioritizes Located in South Jamaica, Queens! 156-10 Baisley Boulevard Jamaica, NY 11434 PERSEVERANCE RESPECT Our Mission: INTEGRITY Our mission is to cultivate a STEAM learning environment strengthened by social-emotional and academic supports that incorporate our core values of P.R.I.D.E: Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Discipline, & Excellence to promote lifelong learning. Virtual Open House Dates: Friday, February 4 ...........................................................6:00 P. M . Saturday, February 12 TH ................................................10:00 A . M . Friday, March 4TH ..................................................................6:00 P. M . Friday, March 11TH .................................................................6:00 P. M . TH To RSVP to a virtual open house, email us at AMS4admissions@charter.newvisions.org or call (718) 525-2041. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 DISCIPLINE EXCELLENCE Through an advisory structure we ensure a strong connection between the school community and families. We offer scholar supports that foster life skills beyond graduation; by way of courses focused in College & Career Readiness, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness. Our grade level school counselors loop with scholars from 9TH grade through 12TH grade and a social worker designated to lower house (9TH & 10TH grade) and upper house (11TH - 12TH grade). Along with sports we also have programs such as My Sisters Keeper, Masters of Excellence, Helping Hands, Gay Straight Alliance. These programs are designed to promote scholar voice and acknowledge diversity. Find us online! www.newvisions.org/applyAMS4 newvisionsams4

Educating Educating ourstudents students our be totobe independent independent thinkers thinkers andlifelong lifelong and learners. learners. pplpy!ly! AA ow nw no OurWorld WorldNeighborhood Neighborhood Our CharterSchools Schools Charter Kindergarten through Grade Kindergarten through Grade 5 5 Free Public Charter School Free Public Charter School in in SDSD 27,27, SDSD 30,30, SDSD 2424 • Rigorous academic curriculum • Rigorous academic curriculum • Spanish beginning in Kindergarten • Spanish beginning in Kindergarten • Study of world cultures • Study of world cultures • Pillars a Positive Community • Pillars of aofPositive Community • Arts & Music integrated curriculum • Arts & Music integrated intointo curriculum • Individualized learning • Individualized learning • Free breakfast & lunch • Free breakfast & lunch • 1:1 Computer Program • 1:1 Computer Program students either iPad or Laptop All All students willwill useuse either an an iPad or Laptop more information: ForFor more information: 347-390-3290 or 646-415-2775 347-390-3290 or 646-415-2775 learn more about great schools please visit: To To learn more about ourour great schools please visit: www.owncs.org www.owncs.org OWN 1 Astoria - 36-12 35th Avenue, Astoria, 11106 OWN 1 Astoria - 36-12 35th Avenue, Astoria, NYNY 11106 OWN 2 Howard Beach - 135-25 79th Street, Howard Beach, 11414 OWN 2 Howard Beach - 135-25 79th Street, Howard Beach, NYNY 11414 OWN 3 Corona - 108-68 Roosevelt Avenue, Corona, 11368 OWN 3 Corona - 108-68 Roosevelt Avenue, Corona, NYNY 11368 https://www.owncs.org/admissions/how-apply https://www.owncs.org/admissions/how-apply Scan Scan MeMe Facebook: facebook.com/OWNCS Facebook: facebook.com/OWNCS Instagram: Instagram: Twitter: twitter.com/OWNCS Twitter: twitter.com/OWNCS February 2022 | Queens Family 25

Charter Schools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement project-based learning and supports their Social and Emotional needs. Through an advisory structure, we ensure a strong connection between the school community and families. We offer scholar supports that foster life skills beyond graduation; by way of courses focused in College & Career Readiness, entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness. As a community, we push our scholars and staff to develop transferable skills that lend to their overall growth and development as well as their ability to maneuver through dayto-day interactions. Check out our school website. For Inquiries: ams4admissions@ charter.newvisions.org Our World Neighborhood Charter Schools 135-25 79th St., Howard Beach 36-12 35th Avenue, Astoria 108-68 Roosevelt Avenue, Corona 646-415-2775 owncs.org admissions@owncs.org Educating students to be independent thinkers and lifelong learners, Our World Neighborhood Charter Schools (OWNCS) joined the Queens school community in 2002. Through a literacybased, integrated, and standards-driven curriculum that encourages community and honors diversity, students receive the broad education they need to meet the academic and social challenges of the best NYC High Schools and thrive in today’s world. Peninsula Prep Charter Academy 611 Beach 19th Street, Far Rockaway 347-403-9231 Peninsulaprep.org At Peninsula Preparatory Academy Charter School, they recognize that in order to be successful in school, children need support from both the home and school. The school’s goal is to help students fall in love with learning through reading, solving math problems, understanding scientific methods and understanding world issues. They look forward to a productive partnership with you to ensure their Scholars can achieve their greatest potential. Their mission is to create a rigorous academic environment for their students while engaging parents and the community as crucial partners. Now accepting applications for Grades K-5 - If you are interested in your child becoming a member of the Peninsula Prep family, contact the school to apply today! VOICE Charter School LIC Upper Campus (3-8), 36-24 12th St. LIC Lower Campus (K-2), 37-15 13th St., 718-361-1694 Voicecharterschool.org admissions@ voicecharterschool.org VOICE Charter School is an elementary and middle school located in Long Island City. They combine rigorous academics with daily instruction in choral singing, encouraging creative and critical thinking while improving academic performance. Opened to NYC kindergarten and first grade students in September 2008 across two sites located two blocks apart, VOICE has added a full grade every school year and now serves students in grades K-8. The mission of VOICE Charter School of NY is to create a safe and healthy learning environment that will nurture, motivate, and challenge all of children to achieve the highest level of academic excellence and to develop into mindful, responsible, contributing participants in their education, their community, and the diverse society in which we live. Learn more or apply at voicecharterschool.org/ apply-2. Partner with Us Want to reach engaged parents across New York City? Collaborate with the New York Family Media team to spread the word about your launches, promotions and news. Reach us by emailing info@newyorkfamily.com or calling 718.260.4554 26 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022

Accepting Applications for the 2022-23 School Year Small school, big dreams, college-ready. Renaissance is a PreK-12 public charter school located in Jackson Heights, accepting applications for all grades. Renaissance 2 will be moving to a brand new building located in Elmhurst, accepting applications for Kindergarten-3rd grade. Our mission is to foster educated, responsible young leaders who, through their own personal growth, will spark a renaissance in New York. Forte Prep students outperform the district, city, and state in ELA and Math, and they have fun doing it! Virtual Open House schedule for BOTH schools for 2022-23 School Year Join our tight-knit community of diverse and creative learners! Renaissance January 25th, 6 PM in Spanish February 3rd, 10AM in Spanish February 16th, 6PM, in English March 10th, 9AM in English Renaissance 2 (All at 6PM) January 27th (Spanish translation) February 10th; February 17th (Spanish translation) March 10th, March 24th (Spanish translation) Serving grades 5-8 in 2022-23 51-35 Reeder Street Elmhurst, NY 11373 APPLICATION DEADLINE (Zoom links for both schools will be posted on the Admission page of our website by the day before) www.forteprep.org ELM COMMUNITY CHARTER SCHOOL Fall 2022: Kindergarten - Fifth Grade Apply online for Renaissance and Renaissance 2 https://nyccharterschools.schoolmint.net/welcome Application Deadline: April 1, 2022 Virtual Lottery: April 8, 2022 Free Public School Free Yellow Bus Individualized Learning Social Emotional Learning WHAT MAKE US UNIQUE? Small Group Learning: We believe students learn best when they receive instruction tailored to their specific needs and learning style. At Elm, our schedule allows for 2-3 hours of small group learning daily. Teachers tailor instruction to specific needs for small groups of 6-8 students. Inquiry-based Learning: We believe good learning happens when students are guided to solve a problem or explore a wonder. Our academic program is designed to equip students with the fundamental reading, writing, math, and science skills they need to engage with relevant everyday problems and questions. “Elm redeﬁnes education in a way that changes the traditional education system. The school supports and challenges students in the same breath. One of the reasons we choose Elm was because Principal Walton’s philosophies on the classroom environment and curriculum was tailored to the student and the students abilities.” -Elm Parent Charter Schools Social Emotional Learning: We believe that good learning happens when children know themselves well, including their interests, strengths, and areas of improvement. At Elm, we have a social emotional curriculum, that empowers our students to advocate for themselves and others. Creative Courses: We believe good learning happens when children can explore a topic in multiple ways. Starting in Kindergarten, our students receive an excellent fine arts and music instruction. As we grow, we will be adding Spanish, Shop, and Media Lab! Please check our website for information: https://rencharters.org. Renaissance, Jackson Heights - 718-803-0060 APPLY TODAY! elmcharterschool.org/apply (347) 474-3288 | apply@elmcharterschool.org 79-20 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11373 Fax - 718-803-3785, TRCSinfo@rencharter.org. Renaissance 2, Elmhurst - 917-242-3505, Fax - 929-529-0080, info@rencharter2.org. February 2022 | Queens Family 27

Education Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Academy For Young Minds 11-20 46th Road, Long Island City 646-670-5999 aymschool.org info@aymschool.org AYM is an independent private school for mid-high functioning school-age children on the autism spectrum. It is led by BoardCertified Behavior Analysts®. Focus is on social and functional language skills and to provide a personalized, rigorous curriculum using the principles of applied behavior analysis. Buckley Country Day School 2 I.U. Willets Road, Roslyn 516-627-1910 buckleycountryday.com Buckley Country Day School is an independent, coeducational day school providing a superior elementary education to an intellectually capable and diverse student body. Buckley provides the foundation that enables our students to achieve their full potential and excel as educated, ethical, and self-confident individuals. Our graduates are well prepared for secondary schools and beyond. Boostmatics 646-450-2173 hello@boostmatics.com All Boostmatics classes focus on essential math skills for third, fourth, and fifth grade to boost your child’s math performance. Register for a Boostmatics class to get your child ahead, help them master a skill, or review skills they have already learned to boost their test scores. Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services, P.C. Queens location: 114-20 Queens Blvd., Suite CS 2, Forest Hills Manhattan location:180 E. 79th St., Suite 1C, Upper East Side 718-441-0166 CCPS is a group of psychologists specializing in neuro-developmental and educational evaluations to help you understand your child’s learning style and developmental level. A diagnosis of a learning disability or ADHD should not define, but rather strengthen your child and family. CCPS will help plan for your child’s educational success and emotional well-being. Countryside Montessori School 354 Lakeville Road, Lower Level, Great Neck 516-466-8422 cmsgn.com info@cmsgn.com Countryside Montessori School offers children, 18 months to 6 years, a wellbalanced and enriched curriculum that includes traditional subjects, art, and music. The school is located on an estate-like setting with an outdoor playground and nature walks. Classrooms are fully equipped and spacious. Huntington Learning Center 808 Union St., Park Slope 718-230-4600 Bay Ridge, Flushing, Lynbrook, Park Slope, Upper East Side huntingtonhelps.com Huntington Learning Center is the premier tutoring and test prep provider for kindergarten students through 12th grade. Founded in 1977, its mission is to give every student the best education possible. The company prides itself on personalized attention and proven results with individualized programs taught by certified teachers at accredited centers. The Learning Ladder 2082 Utica Ave., Flatbush, Brooklyn 347-288-9218 thelearningladderus.com learningladder.enroll@gmail. com The Learning Ladder is a friendly, secure place where children happily learn while playing. We help children accomplish goals in a caring, positive environment. The curriculum includes music and movement, language development, science exploration, creative arts, gross motor play, fine motor and self-help building, early reading skills, quiet and dramatic play The Kew-Forest School 119-17 Union Turnpike Forest Hills, NY 11375 (718) 268-4667 kewforest.org admission@kewforest.org At Kew-Forest, you will find a community that nurtures lifelong learners, educators who inspire young people, and students who support each other. Established in 1918, Kew-Forest School is the oldest independent co-ed, We’re so Social college preparatory school in Queens for students in Preschool through Grade 12. Families and staff represent 70+ nationalities and speak 30+ languages Our World Neighborhood Charter Schools 135-25 79th St., Howard Beach 36-12 35th Avenue, Astoria 108-68 Roosevelt Avenue, Corona 646-415-2775 owncs.org addmissions@owncs.org Educating students to be independent thinkers and lifelong learners Our World Neighborhood Charter Schools (OWNCS) joined the Queens school community in 2002. Through a literacybased, integrated, and standards-driven curriculum that encourages community and honors diversity, students receive the broad education they need to meet the academic and social challenges of the best NYC High Schools and thrive in today’s world. PS Family NYC Program Support Family Childcare Network Locations Throughout Brooklyn and Queens, 718-701-1707 psfamilynyc.org/ info@psfamilynyc.org PS Family NYC, an agency funded through the DOE, is responsible for managing one of the largest Family Child Care Networks in NYC. They work directly with in-home child care providers to build their businesses and help families find high-quality, lowcost, or free childcare to fit their family’s needs. Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures! 28 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022

VIRTUAL LIVE MATH CLASSES WITH A CERTIFIED TEACHER FOR STUDENTS IN GRADES 3-5 TER REGIS R FO NOW ER SUMM P An Education Where Children Thrive Under the CAM Guidance of Great Teachers in an Environment that Stimulates Creativity and Individual Potential! Our fully eqipped spacious classrooms offer the most enriched curriculum available for 18 mos–6 yrs Fully affiliated with the American • 50 minutes of small group instruction • $30 per class • Every class provides standardized-based problems • Multiple chances to master a skill • Useful strategies taught Register at www.boostmatics.com • Private tutoring available email: hello@boostmatics.com (inquire about fee) 646-450-2173 Montessori Society since 1988 • Spacious playground • large classrooms • low teacher -student ratio •Early drop-off and extended day available To ensure a save environment, we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 354 Lakeville Road, Great Neck, NY 516-466-8422 | www.CMSGN.com 30+ home languages nationalities 82% 70+ faculty holding advanced degrees 14 average class size interscholastic athletic teams 15+ 20+ clubs, including signature programs in Mock Trial and Model UN Apply Today! Preschool through Grade 12 2022-23 Admission Accepting applications on a rolling basis throughout this spring and summer For more info, scan the code or visit kewforest.org/admission 119 -17 U N I O N T U R N P I K E F O R E S T H I L L S , N Y 11375 718 . 26 8 . 4 6 67 W W W. K E W F O R E S T. O R G February 2022 | Queens Family 29

Camps Camps for Kids with Special Needs By Jess Michaels I f you are looking for a place where your child who has special needs can feel like they fit in, make friends, build confidence and gain independence, you may want to consider a special needs summer program. For children with special needs, camp can often be a welcome change of environments that can be life changing! Here are just a few of the amazing special needs summer camp programs. Day Camps Endeavor Program @Crestwood Country Day Camp – Endeavor is a program offered at Crestwood Country Day Camp, a traditional day camp located on Long Island, designed for children grades 2- 8 that fosters social and emotional growth. Children who attend the program may have a diagnosis or no diagnosis but many don’t thrive in the traditional camp environment and exhibit the need for support socially. Endeavor will allow campers to feel connected to others and feel a sense of belonging in the camp community. Crestwoodcountryday.com New Country Day Camp @ 14th Street Y – New Country Day Camp, one of the 14th Street Y’s summer camps, offers an inclusion program for children entering Kindergarten through 8th grade. The camp is located at the Henry Kaufman camp grounds on Staten Island and welcomes children with high-functioning cognitive, intellectual or developmental differences such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADD/ADHD, learning disabilities and sensory & language delays. Campers are fully integrated into the camper program and the camp works to create an ICP, individuated camper plans, for each child. 14streety.org Overnight Camps Camp Akeela – Camp Akeela is a coed overnight camp in Vermont that supports the social growth of their campers and where 30 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 “quirky campers thrive.” Akeela serves children grades 3-10. While some campers have ADD/ADHD, Asperger’s or an Autism Spectrum Disorder, other campers don’t have a formal diagnosis. All campers share in that they are looking to be part of a caring community where they can meet friends that understand them. Campers who attend Akeela enjoy peer interaction but can struggle to make meaningful social connections. At camp, children will practice social skills and gain a feeling of belonging while participating in an array of camp activities. campakeela. com. Camp Ramapo – Camp Ramapo, located in Rhinebeck, NY, is a coed overnight camp for children ages 6-16 with social, emotional or learning challenges, including children on the autism spectrum. The structured program fosters independence, teamwork, positive social skills, increased self-esteem and a sense of community. One of the goals of camp is for children to leave slightly more independent from when they arrived. Campers enjoy traditional camp activities and also work on everyday skills such as making their beds, working in the garden, making a salad and setting a table. ramapoforchildren.org Summit Camp – Summit Camp is a coed overnight camp in Pennsylvania for children ages 8-19 with a variety of developmental, social, emotional and learning issues. Campers have diagnosis that can include Asperger’s, ADD/ADHD, verbal and non-verbal learning disabilities, HFA, speech and language issues and sensory integration issues. Some children may also have gaps in executive function, Tourette’s syndrome or Bi-Polar disorder. All campers have difficulty in peer friendships and can lack social skills to maintain these relationships. The camp provides opportunities to develop and maintain social skills with the goals of building selfconfidence and making lasting friendships, all while participating in fun summer camp activities. summitcamp.com.

Camps | Special Advertising Supplement All Star Studios 108-21 72nd Ave. (4th floor), Forest Hills 718-268-2280 allstarstudiosnyc.com/ allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com All Star Studios program is designed to encourage and educate students on how to increase flexibility, improve coordination, focus on muscle strengthening, build poise, and have fun. All instructors have experience in both teaching and performing. Get ready for summer and register for a free trial class! Countryside Montessori School 354 Lakeville Road, lower level, Great Neck 516-466-8422 Email info@cmsgn.com Countryside Montessori School is offering in-person camp for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. There are morning academics for the older children and playtime for all children. Zoom sessions are also being offered in the morning with a different topic each day. Further Music School 1180 Northern Blvd., Suite C1, Manhasset 11030 516-743-3544 110-06 72nd Ave., Suite MD2, Forest Hills 11375 718-544-8886 furthermusic.com info@furthermusic.com Founded in 2007, Further Music School is one of the largest and well-recognized music schools in New York, with more than 5,000 students currently enrolled. Their locations in Queens, Long Island, and Manhattan provide music lessons in piano, violin, guitar, and vocal to all ages and levels. Explore your summer music classes with Further Music School! Hillcrest Jewish Center Day Camp 183-02 Union Turnpike, Flushing 718-380-4145 daycamp@hillcrestjc.org The camp “where everybody knows your name” offers programs for campers from pre-school through a Counselor-in-Training program for age 14. Ageappropriate programs include Red Cross swim instruction, arts and crafts, outdoor play and exercise, sports, field trips, drama, Jewish culture programs, special events and activities, and weekly cookouts. Magic Day Camp 216-15 Peck Ave., Bayside 718-634-8109 magicdaycamp.com Magic Day Camp, “Where Every Day Is Magical,” offers children ages 4-15 adventures and activities that stimulate and motivate minds and physical ability. Swimming happens every day in an Olympic country club pool. With exciting weekly trips, rates include door-to-door transportation, healthy lunches, arts & crafts, and instructional sports programs. School of Rock Queens 34-43 Francis Lewis Blvd., Lower Level, Suite 2 , Bayside 929-999-7625 locations.schoolofrock.com/ queens queens@schoolofrock.com With camp choices for all ages and skill levels, School of Rock is the perfect summer activity for your child. Programs range from beginner camps to songwriting and themed performance-based camps. A wide variety of options are offered to ensure your child has an amazing, immersive musical experience. F 2017 NATIONAL MUSIC SCHOOL OF THE YEAR Register & Summer! Summer! Register NOW NOW for for Spring Spring & Private Music Lessons Offering classes classes for for ages ages 3+ 3+ in: in: Offering Jazz Jazz Jumps Jumps & Turns & Turns Tap Tap Ballet Ballet Stretch Stretch & Strength & Strength Hip Hop Hop Hip Lyrical Lyrical Group Piano Lessons allstarstudiosnyc.com Acrobatics Acrobatics allstarstudiosnyc.com 108-21 72nd Ave (4th floor) •Forest Hills, NY 11375 nd th 108-21 72 Ave floor) •Forest Hills, NY 11375 718-268-2280(4 • allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com 718-268-2280 • allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com 15 YEARS Music Education Brand 2 TIMES Concerts Per Year SUCCESS ALL FACULTY ARE VACCINATED COVID GUIDELINES FOLLOWED 92% ABRSM Distinction Rate Forest Hills Location Long Island Location 110-06 72nd Ave, Forest Hills Tel:718-544-8886 1180 Northern Blvd,Manhasset Tel:516-743-3544 February 2022 | Queens Family 31

Food Valentine’s Day Treats Catherine McCord of Weelicious and One Potato shares two easy favorites W e love a good excuse to whirl up some sweet treats for Valentine’s Day. Thankfully, Catherine McCord, founder of Weelicious and One Potato, always has delicious recipes perfect for the entire family. Make these super easy treats in minutes as each recipe takes less than 15 minutes, with one not even having to go into the oven. Frankly, when it comes to cooking with kids in the kitchen, these are precisely the recipes we love. Puff Pastry Berry Hearts Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Makes: about 18 hearts (depending on the size of the cookie cutter) Ingredients: • 1 cup whipping cream • 1 teaspoon powdered sugar • 1 package frozen puff pastry, defrosted • A half a cup fresh raspberries (or mixed berries) How to make: 1. Preheat oven to 400°F. 2. Unfold the puff pastry and cut 32 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 into hearts using heart-shaped cookie cutters. 3. Place the puff pastry hearts on a baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. 4. In the bowl of a standing mixer, or with an electric mixer whip the cream on medium- high speed for 2-3 minutes. Add the powdered sugar and beat on high for 30 more seconds or until thick and fluffy. 5. Remove hearts from the oven and allow to cool completely. Slice hearts in half. Top the bottom half with whipped cream and berries, and place the other half on top to form a sandwich.

Heart Rice Crispy Treats Prep Time: 8 minutes Cook Time: 2 minutes Makes: about 14 (2 inch) hearts Ingredients: • 1 cup brown rice syrup • 1 cup smooth peanut butter (or any nut or seed butter) • 4 cups organic crispy brown rice cereal • 1 cup freeze dried raspberries or strawberries (can be found at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or most any health food store) How to make: 1. In a large bowl, combine the rice crisps and the freeze dried fruit. 2. In a large sauce pan, heat brown rice syrup and peanut butter over low heat and whisk until melted and combined, about 2 minutes. 3. Remove sauce pan from heat and pour over rice crisps in a large bowl. 3. Stir with a plastic spatula until completely combined. 4. Pour into a greased 8 x 8 inch pan and press down to flatten the top (sometimes I put a zipper bag on my hand like a glove, to press into the pan and flatten the treats) 5. Cool for 5 minutes and then use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut into hearts. Enrolling now for the Spring & Summer! Licensed Speech Pathologists & Myofunctional Therapists Specializing in the Treatment & Correction of: queens.schoolofrock.com 929-999-ROCK • Language Disorders • Memory & Auditory Processing Difﬁculties • Fluency • Voice Disorders Motor Planning Disorders • Deviate Swallowing Tongue Thrust • Feeding & Swallowing Problems/Aversions • Thumb Sucking • Articulation Disorders • Oral Facial Muscle Weakness Specialized Therapy Approches Including: • PROMPT • Individual Feeding Therapy • Augmentative Communication • Evaluations & Therapy Locations in: East Yaphank | Farmingville | Stony Brook Commack | Islip Terrace | Jericho Wantagh | New Hyde Park 844-5-SPEECH www.LIspeech.com February 2022 | Queens Family 33

Family day out Disney Exhibition Opens at The Met! By Courtney Ingalls W e have all grown up seeing beautiful pink castles and talking objects such as sofas and clocks come across our screens, but have you ever thought of where Walt Disney Animation Studios got these ideas? Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts, the newest exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, explores Walt Disney’s personal fascination with European art. This first-ever exhibition exploring the work of Walt Disney will showcase 18thcentury European decorative arts and design along with 150 production artworks such as videos from his family visits to France and drawn out designs and transformations from some of Disney’s most beloved movies. Guests 34 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 will also be able to watch film footage of the technological and artistic developments of the studio that Walt Disney was able to help create during his life. Inspiring Walt Disney’s exhibit will be laid out thematically and broadly chronologically. Families will start with his fascination and personal relationship with France and how he decided to take collections he had seen during his trips and mirror them into his parks and movies. The next couple of sections will focus on the idea of “Animating the Inanimate” that you would see very frequently in Disney’s creations, as well as showcasing artwork that was used in the development of his first early animated features (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty). The biggest and the most anticipated section is one that is dedicated entirely to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year! You will see how European culture and art takes effect in this film with movie sketches shown alongside 18th-century clocks, candlesticks, and teapots. Kids will love to see all of their favorite Disney characters and movies layed out in front of them while parents will enjoy looking at European culture and art that gives these films more meaning! Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts is included in a general admission ticket and will be open now through March 6, 2022. Timed tickets can be purchased ahead of time online and guests ages 5 and up must show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Pappas Pediatric Dentistry Warm child friendly environment BENEFITS • FULL PRE-K 3 & 4 YEAR OLD AND K • GRADES PRE-K TO 8 • NYS NEXT GENERATION STANDARDS • REASONABLE TUITION* (DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS FROM PUBLIC SCHOOLS) • TECH-DRIVEN CURRICULUM • DEDICATED STAFF WITH OUTSTANDING CREDENTIALS • SACRAMENTAL PREPARATION • COMPUTER, ART, LIBRARY • MUSIC - MARCHING BAND • SCHOOL DANCES & ARTS & CRAFTS • GOOGLE CHROMEBOOKS; SMARTBOARDS; LAPTOPS • TITLE I, TITLE III AND IN-HOUSE SPECIAL ED • EXTENSIVE S.T.E.M. LAB & GYM EQUIPMENT • DIFFERENTIATED INSTRUCTION • REMEDIATION PROGRAM • CLUBS, YEARBOOK, NEWSPAPER, DRAMA • HOT LUNCH & BREAKFAST PROGRAMS • BOYS & GIRLS SCOUTS • AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM • SCHOOL BUSES OR METROCARD (IF ELIGIBLE) • SCHOOL NURSE 2020-21 TV/DVD in waiting room and operatories Turn Your Child’s Dental Visit Into A Fun Experience Come Pet the Friendly Dinasaur • Convenient afternoon and Saturday Appointments • Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) analgesia • 30+ years experience • Accepting many insurances as full or partial payment • Digital radiography • Zoom Bleaching (for our older patients) Despina Pappas D.D.S Elayne Pappas D.D.S. 215-41 23rd Road Bayside, NY 11360 718 224-0443 FAMILY SPEECH CENTER CERTIFIED SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGISTS CERTIFIED OROFACIAL MYOLOGISTS EVALUATION & TREATMENT FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS (718) 939-0306 www.Familyspeechcenter.com Familyspeechcenter@verizon.net We accept most insurance plans Check out our new site! We’ve given our New York Family website a major makeover Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! February 2022 | Queens Family 35

Neha Ruch The @MotherUntitled founder on leaning in — in a new direction By Cris Pearlstein A week after my daughter started preschool my husband and I attended a virtual parents happy hour. This meet-andgreet Zoom party was meant to replace the in-person party they usually throw every September, where parents bond and become best friends (or so I’ve heard). But these days things are different so there we were, one square on a screen, trying to be friendly and engaged from our couch. It came time to go around and introduce ourselves, say where we’re from, and what we each do for work. As each square came to life and told their story I noticed my heart start to beat fast and hard out of my chest. Mom after mom relayed their job—lawyer, marine biologist, chef, tech-y start-up person—and it became clear I was the only one who didn’t have a full-time job to relay. At that point in my life I was a former fashion editor, turned stay-at-home mom, who was sorta kinda trying to be a freelance writer. I was already embarrassed about how my professional life had stalled (thanks 4 rounds of IVF, 2 cross-country moves, and a little something called a Global Pandemic), and being the only one without a career on this call only made it worse. The shame was very real, and I was so relieved when, by some stroke of luck, the group got distracted talking about bedtime routines and my turn was miraculously skipped. Phew. The reason I’m sharing this story is that when I first met Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled, and started following her account, I felt a moment of recognition. An undeniable comfort. Or as the kids say, I felt seen. Not only is she a fellow mom (of 6-year-old Bodie and 3-yearold Lyla), but she also took a step back from her professional path to focus on her family, and then, as a result, found herself on a new path, just like I did. After reading her thoughtful articles (on topics like navigating grief over an old career), her smart posts (on common fears like 36 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 losing your identity as a SAHM), and her useful script templates (like one titled Guide to Preparing for a Career Pause), I thought back to that Zoom call. Had I come across her platform earlier I would have been prepared for the what do you do for work? question. I would have been armed with the language to help communicate the phase of life I was in, and I would have known it was ok to take a step back without throwing in the proverbial towel. I would have also known that motherhood is full of different seasons, none of which are permanent, and, above all, that I can be both an ambitious woman and a stay-at-home mom—something I never accepted before coming across her platform. So if you are sitting here reading this and you too are suddenly having that feeling of recognition, know that I see you. Neha sees you. You too can be both. Talk to me about the moment you decided to start Mother Untitled, and what your mission is for the platform. I started Mother Untitled after my first year in motherhood in 2017. I’d made the choice to pause, and eventually downshifted into consulting only two days a week. When I graduated business school there was such a stigma, the Lean In movement was at its peak and it was driving a lot of the messaging around women in the workplace. So even though I felt really confident and clear in that choice, I was certainly feeling the judgments about it. That Thanksgiving there was a conversation where I more acutely noticed the contrast between myself and my circle, and observed the disempowering narratives and stigmas surrounding the choice to stay home and downshift to focus on family. So during one of my son’s naps that holiday week, I wrote out a mission to create a new narrative, and a place for like-minded women in this stage of life. I started tinkering with the name, bought a domain, and began to write blog posts. Over the following six weeks, I recruited a friend to design the site, tapped some mom friends to weigh in, and launched a week after my son’s first birthday. I think of Mother Untitled’s job as twofold: to help women feel confident in this stage of life, and to help society re-examine the opportunity for growth in motherhood. In doing both, we allow women to openly embrace this part of their life without penalty on the other side. Ultimately, our culture’s recognition of moms as relevant and connected during these years allows female talent greater confidence in returning to work and advocating their worth. In the absence of having the built-in maternity time that many other countries have, women in the U.S. have to create it for ourselves. We need to give ourselves that window to make the right choices for our families, but really the onus is on culture and it starts with allowing moms the grace to be in the in between. On your platform you talk about the “grey area”—what is it and why is it something that society should be paying more attention to? The black and white notions of the stay-at-home mom and working mom are so antiquated. There’s so much space in between those two concepts, which includes women taking thoughtful pauses—that’s the grey area. I believe I am here now because of the time I took off. It allowed me to grow personally, to check my ego, to experiment in ways I wouldn’t have otherwise. I was lucky to find my own spot in the grey area, but I think especially now since the pandemic, there is a wide range of freelance and flex opportunities, and this conversation is growing. Flexibility has become a critical value. It’s a really empowered moment in time where women get a chance, if they have the privilege to be able to, to stop and reevaluate what works for them right now. For a long time I think we associated the SAHM mom with luxury, but really I think the privilege isn’t to stay at home or to go to work—the privilege is to get to choose. It’s

not just about if you have the resources to stay home, it’s also whether you have the resources to go back to work. It can swing both ways. What should more people know about women who are in that “grey area”? What should employers and hiring managers know about them? I’ve now interviewed over 200 women who have chosen paths that make more room for motherhood. These women bring an average of 12 years of prior career experience, and have intentionally decided to recalibrate for this chapter of their lives. There is substantial personal development and skillset expansion in motherhood—raising young kids is like leadership training in creativity, efficiency, communication, and empathy. We are also living in a time where technology allows constant connection and learning. That means women have an opportunity to flex their creative muscles, stay on top of industry shifts, network, and even sharpen the skills specific to their industry in digital formats. Taking a pause often gives them room to clarify what they want their contribution and impact to be, so you’re looking at a group of highly motivated, thoughtful women. Photo by Yumi Matsuo Talk to me about your definition of ambition. Why do you think moms should rethink that word? After I had children, I recalibrated my versions of balance over and over, shifting from staying at home entirely, to freelancing alongside motherhood, to eventually working parttime two days a week. With each shift, I had to be clear on what success looked like because even measuring myself against the year before wasn’t fair, and would set me up for failure if I didn’t recalibrate. When we compare ourselves to other people’s success metrics or optimize for the wrong metrics, that’s when insecurity and unhappiness creep in. Ambition can come in a lot of different forms, but I think women feel like they are somehow letting down the generation before them if they choose to shift their ambition to family life. But, for the sake of everyone’s mental health, we need to change that because we’re not operating in the 1970s anymore. If we can reframe ambition as trusting that we can make the right choices for our whole selves, including family, it allows us the confidence to keep growing. Whether the choice is to be a working mother, a fully at-home mother, or a mother in the grey area, if it lets you and your partner be the best versions of yourselves, then your kids are going to be alright. It’s important to tune into what’s right for right now. February 2022 | Queens Family 37

tech The 9 Best Kid-Friendly TikTok Accounts By Maya LaidLer T ikTok is currently one of the most popular apps for kids, teens, and adults. Especially for kids, TikTok can be a learning platform as well as an entertainment platform with all of the kid-friendly content on it. If your kid is under the age of 13 and wants to use the app, there is a section of the app where kids are only allowed to see clean and curated videos. They are also not allowed to comment, search, or post their own videos to the platform. With so many different videos and accounts on the platform, it is important to watch videos that are worth your time and are actually entertaining. Katzil Minecraft has been one of the most popular video games for over ten years. Kids especially love the unrestricted amount of creativity they can use in the Minecraft world. Katzil is a TikTok account that showcases her own creations in Minecraft with timelapse footage and popular music that can inspire kids to create their own unique, magical builds. Ealingfans Catburnsglass Hankgreen1 For more of a relaxing but interesting TikTok page, you can check out Netflix star Cat Burns’ TikTok page where she shows the different ways that she blows glass into incredible objects of art. Get captivated by the mesmerising process of glass blowing. Hank Green, most known for his crash course YouTube videos that have been shown in classrooms across the country, has a TikTok account where he spreads positivity, fun facts, and corrects misinformation on the platform. He often reacts to other TikTok videos where he gives his scientific insight and shows his passion for the fun and crazy things that happen in nature. Craftymoms This TikTok is great for both moms and kids, with their fun DIY crafts, life hacks and recipes. Whether you find a DIY christmas tree made out of cardboard or a number association game made of recycled playdough caps, there are plenty of unique ways to have fun with your kids and make something new on this page. Kids also have fun looking at the crafty things that this mom and daughter duo get up to making with all of the fun colors and interesting concepts. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 This account unboxes different toy advent calendars, boxes, and goodie bags in short form multipart video series. The toys are always cute and with added sound effects, the videos keep kids very entertained. Fidget toys often make an appearance on their account with satisfying and calming sounds. Naturalhistorymuseum The Natural History Museum has its own TikTok! They post long and very interesting fun fact videos about their exhibits and human history. From facts about sharks and dodos to dinosaur bones and mammoths, there are so many interesting facts to learn on their account. There were even frequent guest appearances from Neil DeGrasse Tyson during World Space Week, who also has his own TikTok account. Jiffpom You have probably seen or heard of Jiff the Pomeranian online and now this cute little dog has his own Tik Tok account! On his account, you will be able to watch Jiff go on fun adventures and try out cute trends that all kids will love. Slime As many parents know- kids LOVE slime. Parents also know that slime can get very messy when playing with it in the house. To give you a break from the cleaning, but also still letting your kids have some fun, this slime Tik Tok account is the perfect way to keep them occupied. nasablueberry1 If your kids are obsessed with all things space, they will love watching this account! Alyssa Carson makes videos that feature astronaut history, fun outer space trivia and so much more.

Camp We�k 202�! Join us for a Live Webinar and meet camp directors in your area! Monday, Feb. 7th: 12pm - 1pm - Manhattan Tuesday, Feb. 8th: 12pm - 1pm - Sleepaway 3pm - 4pm - Queens Wednesday, Feb. 9th: 12pm - 1pm - Long Island 3pm - 4pm - Staten Island Thursday, Feb. 10th: 12pm - 1pm - Brooklyn 3pm - 4pm - Westchester New York Family & New York Metro Parents have teamed up to host a series of webinars giving parents an opportunity to log on to a live webinar and meet 5 day camps within their area. We will be hosting webinars for parents in Long Island, Westchester, Staten Island, Queens, Manhattan & Brooklyn. In addition, we will be hosting a webinar for families speciﬁcally looking for Overnight camps for their child. After each camp director showcases their camp, attending families will have an opportunity to ask questions pertinent to their camp search in a moderated Q & A session. Topics that will be covered: • What parents should focus on when choosing a camp • What are some of the most important beneﬁts of camp • Safety protocols at camps in the time of Covid • What is the right amount of time to send your child to summer camp • Join us to hear and learn from these camp directors to help you and your family with their summer camp search! NEW YORK FAMILY For more information, please visit https://www.schnepsmedia.com/webinars/ or email summer@newyorkfamily.com