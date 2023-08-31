New York Family - September 2023

Alyce in Laughland Alyce Chan of @momcomnyc on her path to comedy, how she carves out time for her creative work, and why her weirdness is her superpower What to Know About the RSV Shot Approved for Infants September 2023 established 1986 Activity & After-school Progr A ms guide crisP delights Your Ultimate to Picking Back-toschool health Guide Apple strategies At BASIS Independent Manhattan, students in grades PreK–12 are inspired to learn at the highest international levels in a globally benchmarked curriculum with proven results. Our liberal arts and advanced STEM offerings and expert teachers unite to foster curiosity and ingenuity in every student. Scan to explore upcoming events. September 2023 | New York Family 3 All Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuo.com Cover Location: The Malin Williamsburg | themalin.co/williamsburg Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Cover story written by: Cris Pearlstein | crispearlstein.com Produced by: Donna Duarte-Ladd 4 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Septembe R 2023 NewYorkFamily.com contents fe Atures | Tech the Kinfolk App changes how kids learn b I p OC history | activities the many benefits of after-school programs | i n The n ews the new pregnant Workers Fairness Act 46 | Health preventing hearing loss in children 50 | education NYC School Calendar 54 | co-working Space the m alin: A luxury co-working haven | cover Alyce Chan (better known as @momcomnyc) on the roundabout path that led her to comedy stories & columns | editor’s letter 10 | m om Hacks Keeping yourself healthy as we head back to school 14 | Health the FDA has approved rSV shots for infants a sk the e xpert Co-parenting peacefully post-divorce 34 | education Advice for finding the perfect educational fit for your child | family fun great planetariums in and near NYC 52 | education oarding Schools: a unique education for your kids | family Day o ut time to go apple picking! mily fun 20 22 38 58 8 16 | 42 8 b 56 fA 64 | c alendar d irectories the fun events and activities for September 24 | activities listings on TH e cover 58 pg. 8 pg. 22 pg. 56 pg. 64 pg. September 2023 | New York Family 5 TIME FOR TENNIS! ENROLLMENT NOW OPEN FOR FALL SESSION Play your way from beginner to recreational to competitive tennis player! Choose from convenient locations across NYC! Kids get on the courts & love it! With Advantage Tennis Programs Find out more at www.advantagejuniorprograms.com AGES 4 & UP GET IN THE GAME! AGES 7 & UP PLAY & COMPETE! MANHATTAN PLAZA RACQUET CLUB NE W YORK TENNIS CLUB ROOSEVELT ISLAND RACQUET CLUB QUICKSTART 212.594.0554 718.239.7919 212.935.0250 646.884.9644 CUSTOMIZED FOR AGE, ABILITY & FUN GROUP & INDIVIDUAL LESSONS & COMPETITION

Keeping Yourself Healthy at Backto-School Time 6 smart health tips for parents trying to keep it all together By Donna Duarte-LaDD School is back in session, and along with more structured days comes the task of organizing our kids’ schedules and everything that the school year entails. Not to mention, we have our own daily lives to manage, and even with our best efforts to find balance, there are moments when we start feeling worn out. And who is guilty of this one (me, I’m the problem )? Many of us parents strive not to take sick days -reserving these days for our kids; with many parents still working remotely or hybrid, we are working when we would have taken a sick day pre-pandemic and office life. And if you have kids in the younger grades – germs, sickness, and now Covid have become the norm. In short, we need to try and stay healthy. Whether you’re juggling a full-time job or staying home to care for the little one and manage the household, as parents, we need to prioritize our well-being and happiness. With all the responsibilities on our plates during the school year, I encourage you to be kind to yourself and seek support to stay in a positive place. Yup, it’s hard and it can feel like work, but focusing on your mental and physical health can make this year more fulfilling and positive. Here are some easy tried and true tips. 1Vitamin C Every Day Vitamin C may not stop a fullblown head cold, but consuming it will help maintain a healthy immune system Harvard Health Publishing states, “If you want the benefits of vitamin C, you’ll need to consume it every day, and not just at the start of cold symptoms.” Some of us may have vitamin C packs in our bags for when in a pinch. But other ways to get vitamin C in your diet are orange juice, tomatoes, winter squash, and green pepper, to name a few. 2 Consider the Flu Shot Every year our children’s schools require students to get a flu shot, yet we, as parents, should also consider this shot. I have mom friends who believe in the flu shot and get the shot once the school year starts while other friends pass. I am pro flu shot as I have found myself to be less sick when I get it. There are times when I have had a rough year of colds and viruses, and I think what shape I would be in if I didn’t get this shot? For more info on the flu shot, check out our article Flu Shot Facts: Common Questions About the Vaccine at New York Family. 3 Add Probiotics to Your Daily Diet When my youngest entered daycare a few years back, a tsunami of sickness hit me in that first year, it was brutal. To get on track health-wise – I took my doctor’s suggestions and started incorporating probiotics into my diet. Probiotic foods are simple foods that contain good bacteria. Probiotics alone are not going to cure something like, say the flu — what they do is help you in overall health. Think of them as part of staying healthy by taking them in pill form or eating foods such as yogurt, kimchee, or kombucha. 4 Self-Care for the Win Self-care has become a muchneeded movement, with moms sharing how they care for themselves, 10 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 mom hacks September 2023 | New York Family especially by posting through social media. Why do we share with other moms how we care for ourselves outside of our daily lives as kids? Because it is freaking important! Spa, exercising, walking around the park, or hanging with your mom tribe benefits your mental health. This school year — make time for yourself. Calm in a Bottle 5 If you have ever done yoga or have gotten an aromatherapy oil massage, then you know that the whiff of certain oils can calm the mind. Since doing a tree pose or downward dog in the office is not always feasible try recycling a beauty bottle and mixing some calming oils, throw in your bag, or keep by your laptop and dabble a bit on when you need a bit of ease to your day. Some oils to try: Lavender: Known for its calming and soothing properties, lavender oil can help reduce stress, anxiety and promote better sleep Chamomile: Chamomile essential oil is excellent for relaxation, promoting sleep, and easing tension Ylang Ylang: has a sweet and floral aroma that is believed to have aphrodisiac properties and can help reduce stress and anxiety Bergamot: This citrus oil has uplifting and mood-balancing properties, making it helpful for managing stress and mild depression Geranium: This oil is known for its balancing effect on hormones and can help ease symptoms related Lemon: A refreshing and uplifting oil, perfect if more oaky oils are not your thing Sidenote: Remember, essential oils are potent and should be used properly. Additionally, avoid using essential oils on babies under six months old and use them sparingly around young children.

Nord Anglia

Where students thrive both academically and socially as parents, we support our children to become independent and confident. Choosing the right learning environment is a big part of that. Located on Manhattan's Lower East Side, Nord Anglia International School New York, also known as NAISNY, offers small classroom sizes and an environment where students are met where they are at. Each student's learning potential is unlocked through core academics, arts, music and with fun challenges set in collaboration with a number of corporate organizations, such as Juilliard, MIT, and UNICEF. When you enter NAISNY you are met by a caring and welcoming team with a vision to shape a generation of creative and resilient global citizens. The parent community is vibrant and often organizes family events. Parents are typically very active in the school, for example as guest readers, organizers of fun student events, and cheering on the school's sports teams. NAISNY offers rolling admissions throughout the year, for students from the age of two years, based on availability. This provides flexibility for parents who are changing jobs and moving to NYC after the start of the academic year. Teachers are specialized and highly skilled to support the individual child – from early years program throughout middle school. In the Early year's program, learning is structured but also driven by the interests of the children. The use of specialist teachers in Music, Spanish, Drama and PE ensures that every child thrives and develops key skills from an early age. In middle school, students enjoy overseas trips from 6th grade to enhance their learning and nurture citizenship alongside attending sports games. Visit the school in person; there is no better way to get a feeling for the school than seeing it in action!

Nord Anglia International School, New York
44 E 2nd St., New York, NY 10003
nordangliaeducation.com/nais-new-york
212-600-2010
info@ny.nae.school

RSV Shot Has Been Approved by the FDA for Infants What parents need to know BY DONNA DUARTE�LADD In the fall of 2022, there was a rash case of RSV infections among young children. While RSV—respiratory syncytial virus—is a common seasonal respiratory virus of the respiratory tract known to be more severe in infants and older adults- it can be especially highly contagious to children. And many kids had to be hospitalized at the time. What worried most parents, besides the fact that we had all been put through Covid, Monkeypox, and now RSV, was this was all happening at a time when kids were getting back out in the world and had not been around everyday germs and viruses. It was not surprising the numbers were high for hospitalizations in New York and positive cases were up weekly at this time. With this rise in flu and Covid cases, health experts referred to the worrying increase in infant hospitalizations as a “tripledemic.” Once again, parents with young children and the vulnerable such as immune comprised individuals and the elderly, had to continue to mask up and tread carefully outdoors or in highly populated places. While vaccines against Covid and the flu were already available by that time, no such antibody protection against RVS existed for infants. Some of the most vulnerable to RSV are newborns to children to age 5. RSV is the single most common cause of respiratory hospitalization in infants. It is estimated that about 1 to 3 percent of children under 12 months old in the U.S. are hospitalized each year due to RSV, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Now there is help. On July 18, 2023, the FDA approved Beyfortus from AstraZeneca and Sanofi, which protects infants and toddlers against the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. On August 3rd the CDC approved the shot. The CDC in a statement shared, "All infants younger than 8 months who are born during – or entering –their first RSV season should receive one dose of nirsevimab. For some children between the ages of 8 and 19 months who are at increased risk of severe RSV disease, a dose is recommended at the start of their second RSV season." What is Beyfortus When our babies are young, we feel vulnerable about what we give them. While treatments are a relief, we all want to understand what we give our children. Beyfortus is a monoclonal antibody treatment, meaning it works by neutralizing the virus and suppressing its ability to replicate itself. Monoclonal antibodies are a type of protein made in a lab and can bind to certain targets in the body, such as antigens. RSV infection rates typically rise in late fall and early winter. Though the virus usually presents with mild, cold-like symptoms, the infection is often more severe in babies under 12 months. It can lead to the development of lower respiratory tract diseases such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis. Why this new shot matters With RSV being the biggest respiratory threat to young babies, it is understandable why this new treatment is a big deal for many parents. The new treatment is expected to be available to the public by the start of this fall RSV season. This means the school season, daycare, nursery school, and indoor excursions such as going to the movies no longer mark the same fear of an RVS uprising. Also, air travel and holiday time with extended family means less worry of a respiratory illness. Of course, we recommend having a conversation with your pediatrician regarding your baby being given the RSV shot. John Farley, director of the FDA’s Office of Infectious Diseases, shared in a statement. “RSV can cause serious disease in infants and some children and results in a large number of emergency department and physician office visits each year,” he also shared, “Today’s approval addresses the great need for products to help reduce the impact of RSV disease on children, families, and the health care system.” 14 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 HEALTH

ask the e xpert

Post-Divorce Parenting How to co-parent peacefully By Kaitlyn Riggio Divorce is difficult, and it’s often hardest for children who tend to be caught in the middle. Studies have shown that divorce can have adverse effects on children’s mental health. There are steps parents can take to coparent with their ex-spouse peacefully and, as a result, keep the mental health of their children in mind during the divorce process and after. We sat down with Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, family law attorney, family coach and founder and managing partner of The Cronin Law Firm, to talk about the effects of divorce on children’s mental health and how parents can co-parent peacefully, especially over summer vacation. How can divorce affect children’s mental health? Evidence suggests that divorce can have a significant impact on the mental health of children and adolescents because of the large life changes that divorce often causes. “Unfortunately, so many times it’s the result of just the overall disruption in the general family dynamic,” Cronin says. This impact can manifest itself through things like depressed moods, academic difficulties, disruptive behaviors or anxiety. While some children may not experience any of this, “studies have definitely shown that there is an increased risk for all of those things,” Cronin says. There’s also some variation in the effects of divorce on children’s mental health across different ages. Cronin says divorce generally impacts younger children less because they have less recollection of the two parents as one family unit. “If you’re young, you don’t remember,” Cronin says. “If you’re a teenager, it’s much more difficult.” What can parents do to mitigate some of these negative effects before they can do long-term damage? Healthy co-parenting and communication throughout the divorce process is crucial, Cronin says. Parents should take care to not blame the other parent or openly display hostility because of the subconscious negative impact it could have on their children. “On a subconscious level, these children think, ‘Okay, if they’re going to throw away the parent, are they going to throw away me?’” Cronin says. “Or, ‘if they hate this parent, I’m half of this parent: are they hating me?’” It’s also important to remember that resentment and hostility can be expressed in ways that aren’t verbal– and children can pick up on unspoken tension. “Sometimes, when you don’t even talk, the tension itself is enough to be disruptive,” Cronin says. “That’s extremely uncomfortable for the children.” Cronin’s advice is to let go of anger or resentment you may feel towards the other parent and keep discussions open, respectful and neutral. While this may seem difficult at times, it’s important to stay motivated by the love you have for your children and the best interests of your children, rather than your disdain for your ex-partner. Not only is this a good way to preserve your children’s mental health, it’s also a good way to keep a strong relationship between yourself and your child as they get older. “You’re going to have a relationship with the other parent for as long as you have these children because, in my opinion, it goes beyond the 18th year,” Cronin says. “You want to be in your child’s life for the rest of your life, not just until they’re 18.” Co-parenting can be challenging, especially in cases where the divorce wasn’t amicable. How can parents navigate co-parenting as peacefully as possible in these situations? When it comes to co-parenting, Cronin 16 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 The École is an independent, French-American bilingual school serving an international community of Maternelle-to-Middle School students in New York City’s Flatiron District. Come and ﬁnd out more about our dual language program and meet members of The École communit y during our in-person Open Houses. For more information see our website or contact admissions@theEcole.org Pre-Nursery-Kindergarten 206 5th Avenue New York, NY 10010 www.theEcole.org 1st Grade-8th Grade 111 East 22nd Street New York, NY 10010 September 2023 | New York Family 17 says consistency is key. Try to get on the same page with your coparent about things like bedtimes, discipline and rules about things like grades, homework and electronics. Doing this will give children a sense of structure, and studies have shown that children feel safest when there’s structure. “A lot of parents think they want to be the fun parent, or they don’t want to have rules,” Cronin says. “But ironically, it’s the home that has the rules where the children want to be long term.” It’s also important to respect your coparent, especially in front of your children. Regardless of how your marriage may have ended, they are still a parent to your children, and Cronin says it’s important to “respect them for their role in your life and in the children’s lives.” Remind your children that their other parent still loves them and that they’re still family, even if things look a little different. Even if you don’t have positive feelings towards your former spouse, don’t let them influence how your children see them. “You want to empower your children with healthy images and healthy feelings of the other parent,” Cronin says. “It takes a very strong person to be able to do that, to set aside their own emotions for the wellbeing of their child.” Summer vacation can be a point of contention between divorced parents. What are some tips for co-parenting when kids are on summer vacation? Parents need to be on the same page when it comes to activities for the summer. Discuss expectations for the summer, including things like daycare or camp arrangements, especially if both parents work throughout the summer. This discussion of expectations also applies to summer rules around the house. “Does one parent allow the child to be on their devices in their room all day and the other parent can’t stand that?” Cronin says. “There has to be some accountability for the parent.” As your kids get older, include them in conversations about summer plans. “The older children are, the more they have a voice,” Cronin says. “They should be able to express how they want to spend their summer, if they’re old enough to do so.” Just like with co-parenting the rest of the year, your children should be top priority when co-parenting over the summer over any ill will ex-spouses may have between each other. “There’s no selfish motive in parenting,” Cronin says. “It should all be about what’s in the best interest of the child.” 18 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 ask the e xpert Academic Program Fall 2023 September 30thDecember 15th On-line and in person classes www.ny.cervantes.org While this may seem difficult at times, it’s important to stay motivated by the love you have for your children and the best interests of your children, rather than your disdain for your ex-partner. The Kinfolk App Changing how kids learn BIPOC history By Donna Duarte-LaDD Ionce attended a mom panel where most speakers were WOC ( women of color.) This panel shared many stories and the history of what Black women experienced during slavery. I had learned about slavery in school, but these stories, which went beyond what a school textbook or my college women’s history class ever sharedfloored me. This was the first I had known about these essential history lessons, and yet decades later, I was learning through something as old as time itself, storytelling. Our Stories Matter Many parents know there have been debates and discussions about teaching Black History in schools (Florida, we are looking at you). These discussions centered around critical race theory and diversity, eq uity, and inclusion in education, also known as Critical race theory (CRT.) In my opinion, this is not about being “woke”; this is simply that all students should be learning about America’s narrative, especially the history of Black and Brown people. This is why Kinfolk, a platform co-founded by Idris Brewster (formerly at Google), matters. Brewster saw the lack of school curricula, cultural institutions, and monuments systematically and intentionally excluding BIPOC histories. Thankfully, this lack of BIPOC lessons may not be happening at your child’s school, but Kinfolk is, in a nutshell, a storytelling app that makes learning about Black and Brown stories either something extra or new. The goal of Kinfolk (with large supporters such as Netflix, Verizon and Google to name a few) is to shift the mindset of a generation and what better way then starting with our youth? Most importantly, the kids will love this part; it does not feel like homework. Students can dive into the platform and learn Black and Brown narratives using augmented reality (AR) experiences. It is designed to keep kids’ interest through an interactive and collaborative experience. Pretty smart. For example, have you heard of Los Angeles-born Beatrice Alva? Neither my boys had not nor had I (and I was born in Los Angeles, California!). We learned Beatrice “Bea” was a tribal elder of the Gabrieleno/ Tongva people who dedicated her life to learning about her ancestry. How Kinfolk works Users can explore captivating narratives of Black icons while remaining engaged in the physical world. Through this interactive platform, students can select a historical figure from a menu, transforming them into augmented reality statues on a life-size scale. Kids can immerse themselves in their monument’s life stories, read their biography, and even delve into their playlists. The platform also offers many additional resources accessible through the Monuments web portal. From informative documents, historical pictures, and captivating art to enlightening podcasts and hidden treasures, it provides a rich and immersive experience for anyone seeking more profound insight into Black and Brown history. Kinfolk app can be downloaded on Apple apps for iPhone and an iPad, you can also learn more at kinfolkhistory.com. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Tech September 2023 | New York Family 21

The Many Benefits of After-school Programs By Serena norr According to the Afterschool Alliance, kids spend more than 1,200 hours in school every year. While that may seem like a substantial amount of time, school only accounts for 20% of a child’s time. This is why after-school programs and activities are a big part of our kids’ school experience. Programs and activities are essential in fostering social and emotional growth, just as important as academic reasons. For busy parents, particularly those juggling work commitments (#iykyk), these programs provide a space where children can thrive safely and productively, extending the learning and joy beyond the regular school hours. Read on to discover more about why after-school programs are so beneficial to kids and their families. Meet New Friends After-school classes allow kids to connect and meet new people outside of school. Extracurricular activities help form a community and forge a sense of belonging as they hyper-focus on one activity. This can also benefit students who struggle with making friends in school, where they can connect with a different set of peers in smaller groups. Encourages Physical Activity After-school activities, like sports, encourage kids to participate in teamwork as well as offer physical activity, help with stress, may improve self-esteem, foster healthy habits, and may promote mental well-being. Kids who participate in sports may also forge longterm bonds that they participate in until the end of high school. Expose Kids to New Programs Many schools have limited programming within music and the arts. After-school programming allows kids to try these programs and express themselves in a new way through acting, music, and/or learning a new artistic skill. They can also help unleash creativity, improve communication, boost confidence, and improve focus and concentration. Programs are Fun After-school activities are fun and offer a way for kids to do something exciting and engaging beyond their typical school day. This can be a release for students with a rigorous and intense course load and schedule. Helps Support Working Parents Here in New York, we have some of the best after-school programs in the country. Participating in an after-school program allows kids to thrive in a safe and supervised environment until a parent or guardian can pick them up. Provides a Safe and Supportive Environment After-school programs provide a safe space during times when some kids might be unsupervised. Under an instructor’s guidance, kids develop new skills and learn from a mentor/teacher who can help kids foster new passions/interests. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, “regular participation in an after-school program may also reduce risky behaviors and help kids gain college and career-needed skills.” Academic Benefits A supportive after-school program provides a well-rounded educational experience that can impact other aspects of school, such as improved concentration, reduced behavioral problems, and fostering new passions, helping lift kids’ moods and well-being. 22 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Activities September 2023 | New York Family 23 www.planethanchinese.com EAST SIDE 1556 Third Avenue (between 87th and 88th) WEST SIDE 401 West End Avenue (between 79th and 80th) CONTACT PLANET HAN 212.724.2421 • info@planethanchinese.com FOLLOW US Facebook: @planethanchinese • Instagram: @planethanchinese Fall 2023 registration now open! advantage QuickStart Tennis multiple Locations 646-884-9644 info.quickstart@ advantagetennisclubs.com quickstartny.com Discover Advantage QuickStart tennis--customized for age, ability and tons of fun! Girls and boys as young as 4 love the kid-sized racquets, smaller play areas and slowerbouncing balls. Advantage QuickStart pros are specially trained in a ptr and UStA NetGen-based curriculum, creating a friendly, positive atmosphere and engaging drills and games. the 2023 QuickStart fall program offers afterschool and weekend classes, on a schedule that works for your family. enroll today! alvin ailey School 405 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019 212-405-9000 the Ailey School’s Junior Division offers a highly structured curriculum for conservatory training. Students in the pre- professional program (ages 7-17) participate in after school and weekend classes during the school year. All levels include training in ballet and at least one other technique. As students progress, more techniques are added to their training such as jazz, Horton, modern, pointe, tap, and West African. In First Steps and bounding boys (ages 3-6), children develop an understanding between dance, rhythm, and music through a weekly series of fun exercises. Check out more on the program at:alvinailey.org/school/programs/junior-division. b allet academy e ast 1651 3rd Ave, 3rd Fl, New York, NY balletacademyeast.com ballet Academy east is home to aspiring dancers of all ages. the Young Dancer Division, for children ages 18 months – 6 years, instills the joy of dance within an environment focused on developing individual potential and creativity through age-appropriate, structured classes. the Children + teen Division offers inspiring and enriching dance classes to ages 7-15, with no audition required. ballet classes have live piano accompaniment and are held in ballet Academy east’s beautiful, light-filled studios. b loomingdale School of m usic 323 West 108th Street, New York, NY 10025 bsmny.org/fall-2023 info@bsmny.org Serving the UWS since 1964, bloomingdale School of music offers lessons and classes for students of all ages and skill levels, from early childhood to adults, and beginner to college prep. Lessons are available 7 days a week in 20 instruments and multiple genres. Various musical ensembles are also available. the fall semester begins September 18th. Sign up on their website for free trial week (Sept 18-24) and try up to 2 classes for free. children’s art classes 752 West end Ave NY, NY 10025 516-643-9319 childrensartclasses.com sueb@childrensartclasses.com For over 25 years, Children’s Art Classes has provided a comprehensive art education program to thousands of students that enriches lives, raises self-esteem, & improves academic performance. Coming this fall to the Upper West Side is the first New York location. While we’re waiting for the studio construction to be completed, check out class times and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for opening updates. collina i taliana: i talian School and cultural center 1556 third Avenue @ 87th Street, New York 212-427-7770 CollinaItaliana.com info@collinaitaliana.com From the artwork and literature, to the cuisine and culture, the Italian language connects children to a world of beauty. Collina’s immersive afterschool and morning drop-off programs are the perfect way for a child to start their journey 24 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Activities d irectory | Special Advertising Supplement

STEPSACADEMY TRYADANCECLASSFORFREEATOUROPENHOUSE SEPTEMBER17-23OPENHOUSE AGES2-18YEARS|ALLLEVELS Discoverdanceat StepsAcademy! Unleashyourartisticvoice,learndancetechnique, makefriends,andhavefunexploringvariousstylesandlevels. Experienceourdanceclassesfor FREE duringthe OpenHousefromSeptember17-23. Registeronourwebsitetosecureyourspotatstepsnyc.com/academy. Registrationisopen! Enrollnowforthe2023-24season. FIRSTSTEPSYOUTHPROGRAMPRE-PROFESSIONAL REGISTERFORFALLDANCECLASSESTODAY! September 2023 | New York Family 25 with the Italian language. Dance workshop 154 east 64th Street New York, NY 10065 917.388.2013 Danceworkshopny.com email: dance@ danceworkshopny.com Nestled in the heart of the U eS, Dance Workshop is a community-focused studio committed to dance education in a loving and safe environment. Dance Workshop offers ballet, tap, Jazz, Lyrical, HipHop, musical theatre and Acro for ages 2+. they also offer a pre-professional Company track for dancers interested in taking their technique to the next level. trial classes may be scheduled with the studio at the start of the season. Dance with the Dance Workshop! Diller-Quaile m usic School 24 e 95th St, New York, NY diller-quaile.org the Diller-Quaile School of music offers in-person and online instruction options for all ages, including early child- hood music classes for children ages 3 months to 5 years, and instrument and voice lessons, group classes, and ensembles for ages 4 years to adult. Diller-Quaile’s accomplished, dedicated, and caring faculty and staff cultivate the musical potential in each individual. Whether you are beginning a musical journey, continuing with your studies, or returning to a passion, come experience the joy of music. e llison b allet - Professional Training Program info@ellisonballet.org 646-385-8485 ellison ballet is thrilled to announce the expansion of its exceptional year-round professional training program to include a new after-school preparatory Level for serious young ballet dancers ages 10-13. (exceptional 9-year-olds may be considered.) Students will receive a minimum of 15 hours per week of world-class training from highly-qualified, renowned masters of the craft. ellison ballet provides the fin- est dance education, enabling students to discover their greatest individual potential in preparation for a professional dance career. Admission by audition only. Learn more at: ellisonballet. org/preparatorylevel.html. g erman-american School 6 east 87th Street – 6th Floor, New York, NY german-american-school.org German-American School offers an accredited after-school language program. the school has been teaching German since 1892 when it focused on children of German immigrants. today it teaches children of all ethnicities.Students graduate with the NY State regents (FLAC) exam. they also offer Ap German. g olf v.2 130 Clinton St, brooklyn 12 thomas Street- tribeca info@golfv2.com ‘ the Future of Golf’ is the latest and most fun way you can learn how to play golf in a city setting, where certified coach- es will help you improve your game. they have the largest year-round junior program with over 65+ active juniors. the facilities are built with state-ofthe-art simulators that can act as a driving range or give you access to over 200+ courses like pebble beach. Golf v.2 will allow you to improve your golf even when it’s raining or snowing outside. Locations are open in tribeca and brooklyn. midtown West opening soon. g reenwich House m usic School 46 barrow Street 212-242-4770 greenwichhousemusicschool. org Since 1905, Greenwich House music School’s distinguished faculty have taught students of all ages to appreciate the beauty and transformative power of music, art, dance, and theater. enrollment is now open for private lessons and small group classes for children and adults in music, art, theater, and ballet. Call or visit the website to enroll! 26 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Activities d irectory | Special Advertising Supplement September 2023 | New York Family 27 THE AILEY SCHOOL JUNIOR DIVISION Accepting new students for 2023-24 school year AlvinAiley.org/School First Steps & Bounding Boys (ages 3-6) Creative movement classes Pre-Professional Training Program (ages 7-17) Ballet, modern, West African, and more Growing in Leaps and Bounds OFFICIAL SCHOOL OF ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER 24 East 95th St, NYC 212-369-1484 INSTRUMENT & VOICE LESSONS BABY & TODDLER CLASSES ADULT CLASSES & LESSONS ORCHESTRA & CHORUS Diller-Quaile.org Photos by Rosalie O’Connor. The Joffrey b allet School manhattan: 434 Ave of the Americas, 3rd Fl, New York, NY 10011 Long Island City: 47-10 Austell pl, 4th Fl, Long Island City, NY 11101 joffreyballetschool.com/ childrens-and-youth-balletprogram-fall-2023 A Children’s and Youth ballet program that offers year-round classes for dancers ages 2-18, accompanied with live music! Students also have the opportunity to participate in two performances each year: the holiday classic of “ the Nutcracker” and an innovative retelling of “ peter pan”. register for a trial or placement class today. l aunch m ath+Science centers 178 West 81st Street 212-600-1010 info@launchmath.com launchmath.com Stem enrichment programs for students from pre-K to 8th grade. Kids discover the magic of forensics, explore the allure of rocket science, think like architects - and more! Launch’s math enrichment program combines hands-on teaching tools, computer-based instructional methods and real-world problem-solving techniques. register now and receive a $200 discount off multi-class registrations. lingo circle lingocircle.com LingoCircle is an online language school providing an innovative approach to language learning. they specialize in connecting bilingual children from around the world. they offer virtual classes in French, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Arabic, and english. LingoCircles classes are small - five students max - to give each student ample attention.Classes include songs, games, stories, and more. each class is 45-minutes. Classes are on weekdays after school and on weekends; the first lesson is free. m usic To your Home - m usic School 235 east 95th St.,New York, NY 646-606-2515 musictoyourhome.com music to Your Home offers inhome, in- studio and online private music lessons to students of all ages in NYC. We offer lessons for piano, guitar, violin, cello, woodwinds, drums and voice right in the comfort of your home. Since 2007 we’ve taught over 500,000 lessons to thousands of happy students. We offer yearly recitals and performance opportunities for our students. Let us bring music into your home this fall! P lane T Han m andarin 401 West end Ave 1556 third Ave 212-724-2421 planetHanChinese.com mandarin for all kids! planet Han provides a proven approach to teaching children mandarin Chinese. Located on manhattan’s Upper West Side and Upper east Side, your child will love learning mandarin in our fun and engaging, 100% immersive Chinese classroom environment and will achieve mandarin fluency and speak like a native speaker, giving them the ability to communicate with Chinese speakers anywhere in the world. planet Han offers Adult and me, preschool, afterschool and summer programs, with low student-to-teacher ratios. book a free trial to experience firsthand that learning mandarin can be fun! Play o n! Studios 263 West 86th Street, New York, NY playonstudios.com play On! Studios offers theater classes on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a great experience full of acting, music, and fun they won’t soon forget! Whether your child is just starting out, or ready for broadway, we’ve got the class for them. Creative Drama, theater Lab, musical theater revue, and musical theater performance classes all offer different levels of commitment for busy kids. Classes are available for preK8, after school or Saturdays! 28 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Activities d irectory | Special Advertising Supplement September 2023 | New York Family 29 State of the Art simulated golf courses and ranges Play Golf Year Round Brooklyn Heights and Tribeca locations! Opening soon in Midtown West. www.golfv2.com | info@golfv2.com Music lessons are available in 20 different instruments. Students of all ages and levels are welcome to explore the wonders of music in a supportive and engaging environment. Soccer Stars multiple Locations soccerstars.com info@soccerstars.com 212-877-7171 Soccer Stars is NYC’s most popular youth educational soccer program! For 23 years, they have taught the FUNdamentals of soccer using positive reinforcement. players will learn skills, physical literacy, build self-confidence, and develop teamwork in every class. trained, certified coaches lead age-specific programs with low kid-to-coach rations for children 1-12+. Weekly classes are available 7 days-a-week at over 60 locations. private classes also available – their coaches come to you! Save $35 on Fall programs - promo Code: NYFALL23. Steps on b roadway 2121 broadway, New York, NY stepsnyc.com/academy Discover dance at the Steps Academy! Unleash your artistic voice, learn dance technique, make friends, and have fun exploring a multitude of styles. With classes in a variety of levels, dancers can try multiple classes to create an ideal schedule to reach their goals. meet the incredible faculty, learn about the different programs, and experience our dance classes for Free during the Open House from September 17-23. register online at Stepsnyc.com/academy. willan academy of m usic 244 madison Avenue #171 New York, NY 10016 646-838-3990 willanacademy.com In-home lessons available in piano, Violin, Cello, Guitar, Voice and more! Unlock your child’s true potential with Willan Academy of music. the program is designed to foster a genuine love for music and help students explore and develop their artistic abilities to the fullest. With their expert instructors and supportive environment, your child will be unstoppable in their pursuit of musical excellence. Visit the website to register your child today. 30 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Activities d irectory | Special Advertising Supplement and only hire the highest skilled teachers who have studied at the most prestigious conservatories in the country including Juilliard, Manhattan School of Music and NYU and have played on many of the world’s most famous stages! Music To Your Home is Family owned and operated. The IDEAL School of Manhattan Bringing Inclusion Education to Lower Manhattan the IDEAL School of Manhattan is New York’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school. The school’s mission is to affirm and accept the full identities of all people while inspiring academic excellence, creative leadership, and a desire to build a more just and equitable world. The school’s core principles are Inclusion, Diversity, Excellence, Acceptance, and Leadership. Every aspect of the IDEAL experience-instruction, assessment, program, enrichment--reflects a research-based commitment to inclusion education as a means for academic excellence. IDEAL students in the 202324 school year will learn and grow together in a building designed to be a model of learning, access, and inclusion. Relocating from its two-location Upper West Side campus, each IDEAL division now has a dedicated floor at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District. Architects Alexander Gorlin and Quncie Williams have designed a self-enclosed 5-story buildingwithin-a-building, where Lower, Middle, High School, and postsecondary students will be connected by a central staircase. In the unique IDEAL inclusion model, teachers design curricula that build upon the talents and strengths of their learners, providing instruction at multiple levels of complexity within the same classroom. Supportive faculty, low studentto-teacher ratios, small class sizes, and partnerships between general educators and learning specialists create a nurturing community where every student can succeed and has a voice. IDEAL’s curriculum and programs are multicultural by design, and social justice and anti-bias instruction are built-in and given dedicated instructional time— immersion in the arts, a differentiated athletic program, and service-learning opportunities round out the IDEAL experience. IDEAL’s exceptional academic program is based on the belief that students learn best when teachers set a high bar and scaffold the path to achievement through differentiation. Lower School (K-5) classes are co-taught by a general educator and a learning specialist. Middle School (6-8) classes cultivate lifelong learning skills. High School (9-12) is uniquely student-driven, flexible, and inclusive, focusing on building life skills. The Next Steps Transition Program is available to students as an alternative or ramp to college. It supports each individual’s continued progress and helps the students to develop the skills needed to live as independently as possible. Please visit theidealschool.org to learn more, or email admissions@ theidealschool.org to schedule a private tour or RSVP for an in-person or virtual open house. 32 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 New York FamilY partN er The IDEAL School of Manhattan 5 Hanover Square New York, NY 10004 212-769-1699 www.theidealschool.org/admissions September 2023 | New York Family 33 NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school is now in the Financial District at 5 Hanover Square At IDEAL, we believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. We offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. www.theidealschool.org Join us for an open house or a personal tour to learn about our unique inclusion mission. Call 212-769-1699 x10105 or email admissions@theidealschool.org for more information. Contact us to learn about our new home and the IDEAL Scholarships available to new students entering Grades K-8. Fall Open Houses 10/13, 11/14, Lower School 10/24, 11/13, Next Steps 10/27, High School 11/8, Upper School

Exploring School Options Advice for finding the perfect educational fit for your child By BarBara russo It may be Back to School time, but choosing a school to send your child to can happen any time throughout the school year. Whether your child is moving on from daycare, elementary, middle school, or simply a better educational fit is needed, searching for one can be a complicated decision. We all worry about whether we’re making the best choices in raising our kids, and one thing most of us fret over is whether our children are getting the best education that suits their needs. In many areas in the country, traditional district public schools may be the best option for kids. But living in the New York metro area, we have an abundance of choices in addition to great public schools, including charter, independent and magnet schools. While one school option doesn’t necessarily provide a better education than another, each type has pros and cons for every individual family. It’s up to you to determine which school setting best suits your child’s needs. What are the differences between independent, charter, and magnet schools, and which one is best for your child? Read on to learn more about charter, independent and magnet schools. Catholic Schools NYC Catholic Schools prioritize both academic excellence and Catholic values. Students are immersed in an environment that promotes respect, courtesy, and service to others, which are integral to their curriculum. These schools offer a comprehensive range of subjects, including Math, Religion, English Language Arts, History, and Science. Moreover, they have embraced modern technology in the classrooms and introduced STEM programs to foster a well-rounded education. Recent New York State Education Department Examination results confirm that Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York have once again outperformed both New York State and New York City schools regarding performance growth. Charter Schools The most important thing to understand about a charter school is that it’s a public school – but with fewer regulations. Charter schools are tuition free and receive money from local, state and federal funds. “Charter schools do not have the same oversight as public schools, but they do need to be funded at least partially by a public government. They can also seek funding elsewhere,” Mary Miele, CEO, Evolved Education Company, explained. “Charter schools can set their own curriculum, but they will be evaluated based on testing, which the public school also gives (the NYS exams in grades 3-8) and so the curriculum does involve a good amount of prep for those exams.” According to the New York State Education Department, a significant difference between charter schools and traditional public schools is that charter schools often focus on innovative curricula, new approaches to school organization or instruction, or another feature that traditional public schools wouldn’t be able to accomplish without the flexibility given by a charter. But charter schools need to produce 34 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Education September 2023 | New York Family 35 strong NYS test results in order to continue their funding, so many are more traditional in their teaching approach and teach toward those tests, Miele said. Parents can learn more about charter schools, what a charter is and other information at nysed.gov. Independent Schools Also known as private schools, independent schools are primarily funded by tuition and charitable donations as opposed to taxpayer dollars. “Typically, independent schools do quite a bit of fundraising, and parents may be tasked with organizing some of it,” Christine Hernandez, early childhood and parenting expert, and founder of Allo Saratoga in New York State, said. And, their curriculum is not reviewed by a public entity, Miele explained. The admission process for private schools can vary, but it generally includes: • Filling out an application • Visiting the school and doing both student and parent interviews Explore more Back to School is in the air, but remember that this is also prime time to plan for your child’s next step in their education. Most schools are starting their tours and open houses now since enrollment periods often open up just after Labor Day, so check out your options and start marking your calendar! • Taking an entrance exam, if applicable • Sending in teacher recommendations and transcripts • Writing parent and student essays, and submitting videos of the student (for the K process) Magnet Schools Magnet schools are NYC Department of Education (DOE) schools. They are tuition-free schools, in part federally funded by competitive Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant awards from the U.S. Department of Education. Magnet schools offer whole-school specialized thematic programs (theme examples include art, architecture, engineering, civics, leadership, exploration, global conservation, STEM/ STEAM) which incorporate innovative curriculum and enrichment experiences designed to engage and inspire learning. Magnet schools utilize diversified approaches to teaching which include inquiry and project-based learning with real world connections and authentic application of skills. Partnerships with colleges, universities, professional and community organizations, cultural institutions and Artists in Residency programs, provide professional development opportunities and supplement student and family experiences. The rigorous instructional foundation is supported and enhanced by instructional technology, dedicated spaces for arts and science such as maker-spaces, horticultural labs, broadcast studios, STEM/ STEAM activities, and special programs. There is an application process for magnet schools, but there is no screening or testing involved in applying. For more information, families should contact info@magnetschools. nyc or visit magnetschools.nyc. 36 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 education September 2023 | New York Family

NOTE: The term “covered employers” includes private and public sector employers with at least 15 employees, Congress, federal agencies, employment agencies and labor organizations. “One of the great things about this law is that it relies on established civil rights laws, so it doesn’t try to recreate things that don’t need to be recreated,” explained Sharyn Tejani, associate legal counsel in the office of legal counsel at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). For example, “covered employers” are the employers who are already covered under other civil rights laws. “So if you’re covered under one, you’re covered under the other,” Tejani said. “That should make it easy for employers and for workers.” Protections Under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act The PWFA will include accommodations similar to those for disabled employees under the Americans with Disabilities Act, but is tailored for pregnant women. Tejani explained that many of the accommodations under the law cover “some pretty simple things.” “Like, if your job requires standing all the time, you can ask for a reasonable accommodation of a stool,” Tejani said. “Lots of pregnant workers need to eat or drink during the day just to keep their body going, so you can ask for accommodations for that.” Other examples of accommodations for pregnant women at work can include: • Closer parking spots • Flexible hours • Uniforms and safety apparel that fits • Additional break time • Leave or time off to recover from childbirth • Exemption from strenuous activities and/or activities that involve exposure to compounds not safe for pregnancy • Remote work or telework According to the EEOC, a pregnant worker doesn’t have to go through a formal process to request these accommodations. They simply have to have a discussion with their employer. But, it’s important to note, none of these accommodations are automatic. As Tejani explained, the accommodation can’t create an undue hardship — a significant difficulty — for the employer. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 in the news September 2023 | New York Family 39 Register for an Open House, Preschool 2s–Grade 12 FIND OUT MORE AT DWIGHT.EDU/NEWYORK IGNITE SPARKS OF GENIUS AT DWIGHT,WE… FREE! SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 30 11:00 AM–3:00 PM PIER 84 AT W 44 ST. Come Play, Discover & Learn at NYC’s Largest Marine Science Festival! “Basically, if you’re a worker who has something related to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical condition and it makes it more difficult to do your job, you can go to your employer and have a discussion,” Tejani said. “Your employer has to provide reasonable accommodation absent undue hardship.” Right now, protection for pregnant workers varies state by state. As Bloomberg Law explained in an article, “Without the PWFA, the legal obligation for an employer to grant reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers has been governed by a patchwork of case law and varying state protections.” One working mom, who requested to remain anonymous, shared her thoughts on the PWFA. She struggled to get workplace accommodations at a nonprofit organization during her second pregnancy. “Despite it being illegal to discriminate, I think we all know this happens often,” the mom, who’s from New Jersey, said. “Hopefully this new federal law will add another layer of protection for pregnant workers needing reasonable accommodations, and we can collectively start seeing these accommodations as a right, not a privilege. Pregnancy should be celebrated. And it’s very hard to do that when employers aren’t always held accountable.” Other Federal Laws that Apply to Pregnant Workers In addition to the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, these are other federal laws that apply to workers affected by pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions: Title VII: This protects an employee from discrimination based on pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions. It requires covered employers to treat a worker affected by pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions the same as other workers similar in their ability or inability to work. ADA: This protects employees from discrimination based on disability. It requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations to a person with a disability if it doesn’t cause an undue hardship for the employer. While pregnancy is not a disability under the ADA, some pregnancy-related conditions may be considered disabilities under the law. Great Planetariums The best options for celestial fun in and near New York City Sometimes stars aren’t at peak visibility—whether it’s due to a storm or the bright New York City lights—but you can still enjoy celestial wonders at local planetariums! Gaze at the night sky even in the middle of the day at one of these locations. (Please note planetarium and observatory hours may differ from museum hours. We recommend you call planetariums ahead prior to your visit.) Alice and Leonard Dreyfuss Planetarium in the Newark Museum 49 Washington St., Newark, NJ 973-596-6550 The first of planetariums built in New Jersey, the Dreyfuss offers a variety of shows, special events, and programs for families to enjoy. Visit the website for the planetarium’s schedule. Tickets are free with general admission to museum. Charles and Helen Reichart Planetarium at the Vanderbilt Museum 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport, Long Island 631-854-5579 The Vanderbilt Planetarium offers seasonal shows and fun, educational programs for family. The Planetarium has diverse programming that includes fulldome films, live star talks, laser shows, concerts, and special events. Check the online schedule for details. The rooftop observatory is open every Friday night, weather permitting, where visitors can examine the night sky through the Van- 42 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 family fun 8 Dedicated to children’s growth and learning Children ages 2.0-5.3 Large, airy classrooms, rooftop playground & an indoor play space Experienced, nurturing teachers Specialists for Music, Movement, Studio, Gardening, & our Healthy Snack Program September 2023 | New York Family 43 See the world. Be yourself. ross.org NURSERY–GRADE 4, DAY 739 BUTTER LANE BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY GRADES 5–12, DAY + BOARDING 18 GOODFRIEND DRIVE EAST HAMPTON, NY The First Presbyterian Church Nursery School 12 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011 212.691.3432 | www.fpcns.org A non-sectarian welcoming program all children since 1952 derbilt’s 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope. Hayden Planetarium in the American Museum of Natural History Central Park West at 79th St., Upper West Side, Manhattan 212-769-5100 The museum offers a variety of celestial programs and shows inside the planetarium. The 429-seat Space Theater, which features a custom-made Zeiss Mark IX Star Projector and a Digital Dome Projection System to display a hyperrealistic view of the planets, star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies, uses a scientifically accurate 3D map of the observable universe based on millions of astronomical observations. Hudson River M useum Planetarium 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers 914-963-4550 The planetarium at the Hudson River Museum has celestial shows on Saturdays and Sundays at 12:30pm, 2pm, and 3:30pm. Some shows are geared toward specific age groups; the schedule can be found on the website. JetBlue Sky Theater Planetarium in the Cradle of Aviation Museum and Education Center Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City, Long Island 516-572-4111 Check the online schedule to see what shows are offered in the Sky Theater at the time you plan to visit this immersive, all-digital planetarium complete with with newly upgraded pure laser projectors. Prior to each show is a Your Night Sky presentation, taking viewers on a journey of the seasonal sky. Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium at the Liberty Science Center 222 Jersey City Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ Liberty Science Center’s Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium is touted as the biggest planetarium in America. The space boasts a resolution of 88 million pixels, a lighting system that can produce over 281 trillion colors, and speakers capable of producing 30,000 watts of digital sound. Check out the 89-foot full-dome view of the night sky and distant galaxies, available as an add-on to your general admission ticket to the center. New Jersey State Museum’s Planetarium 205 West State Street, Trenton, NJ 609-292-6464 This planetarium is fully upgraded with an Ultra-High Resolution 8K projection system and specially designed reclining seats. Shows are offered to the public Saturday and Sunday from September-June. Weekday shows are held for school or community groups with advanced reservations. During the summer months, winter break, and spring break, weekday shows are available to the public. Observatory and Planetarium at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center 39 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford, CT 203-322-1646 The planetarium is currently closed for public hours but available for school programs, scout groups, special events and private parties. On selected Friday nights a special series of Astronomy Nights is available for kids ages 5 and up. 44 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 FamilY Fun September 2023 | New York Family 45

Preventing Hearing Loss in Children By BarBara russo Preventing hearing loss in children is important. And with the arrival of summer comes fireworks, concerts and other events with sustained loud noise. Considering hearing loss can affect a child’s ability to develop speech, language and social skills, parents and those caring for children should be aware of the potential risks and downstream effects loud noises may bring, experts say. New research announced last month from the National Council on Aging (NCOA) includes data examined from national surveys and clinical studies, focus groups and interviews with audiologists and patients. Here are some highlights: • 12.5% of children between 6 and 19 have some degree of hearing loss caused by listening to audio devices too loudly • Up to 17.5% of teenagers have some degree of hearing loss • Almost 3 in 4 teenagers are exposed to loud noise at school and are not provided hearing protection The NCOA said hearing exam data from more than 7,000 teenagers across the country found that up to 17.5% of teenagers have some degree of hearing loss, and a 2020 survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 73.6% of teenagers were exposed to loud noise at school. The majority of those students weren’t provided with hearing protection Q104.3’S Shelli Sonstein Discusses Her Struggle With Hearing Loss According to NCOA, many people who are exposed to loud noise, whether through music, equipment, or recreational activities, don’t realize the damage it’s causing to their ears until they have noticeable hearing loss. This often shows up as difficulty understanding conversations. Celebrity iHeartRadio host, Shelli Sonstein, knows this all too well. Having worked in radio for 50 years, and as the cohost of Q104.3’s The Jim Kerr Rock & Roll Morning Show, Sonstein loves music, radio and broadcasting. But after all that time around loud noise, she started to notice her hearing was suffering. She was most affected outside of work. After all, when she’s on the air, she’s wearing headphones, which is essentially like wearing hearing aids. It was off-air sound and conversations that she was missing out on. “It really bugged me when I was driving with my grandkids,” Sonstein said. “They almost always have to go to the Los Angeles Zoo—it’s tradition. So, they were in the backseat, I’m driving, and I could not hear their conversations. That’s what spurred me to get hearing aids.” Sonstein admits it wasn’t easy to take the necessary steps to save her hearing. And it wasn’t easy for her to accept that she needed a hearing aid. Ultimately, she tried a few brands of hearing aids but, unfortunately, she became even more discouraged. 46 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 HealtH September 2023 | New York Family 47 QUALITY EARLY CHILDCARE IN NEW YORK CITY EARLY LIFE BRONX EARLY LIFE MANHATTAN EARLY LIFE BROOKLYN High Quality Curriculum & Learning in an Inclusive Environment ���������������������������������������������������� Health Supports ����������������������������������������� ���������������������������������������������� ����������������������������������������������������� �������������������������� ������������������������������������� ������������������������������������������������� ���������������������������� ENROLL WITH US TODAY! University Heights 80 East 181st Street Bronx, NY 10453 ������������ �������� 888 Westchester Ave Bronx, NY 10459 ������������ Castle Hill 2125 Watson Ave Bronx, NY 10472 ������������ �������� 1175 Gates Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11221 ������������ East Harlem 1947 Park Avenue New York, NY 10037 ������������ Sugar Hill 510 West 145th Street New York, NY 10031 ������������ ����������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������� ������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������ “I thought there was something wrong with me because they didn’t sound right,” she said. “Sure, it was an improvement over not hearing, but they weren’t natural. They sounded tinny.” Eventually, Sonstein’s audiologist recommended a hearing aid called Widex Moment Sheer, which she uses today. Widex Moment Sheer aids became a game changer for the radio pro. Before, she was constantly asking people to repeat themselves, and her quality of life has greatly improved. Sounds she hadn’t heard in years were back, and she could even hear her husband again, who she describes as a “low talker.” “Shortly after getting my new Widex hearing aids, I went on a long walk with my dog, and it started hailing,” Sonstein explained. “And I was actually hearing the hail on the leaves — sounds in nature I hadn’t heard in a long time. It was absolutely fantastic.” Tips For Preventing Hearing Loss In Children Dr. Ruth Reisman, AuD., is an audiologist and hearing aid dispenser in New York. She reviewed the research about hearing loss that was announced last month from the NCOA and shared five ways parents can keep on top of their kids’ ear and hearing health: • Regular hearing screenings at the pediatrician or the audiologist office can spot any potential red flags regarding hearing health. Early identification can help prevent the progression of hearing loss in children or ear disease in children. • Parental oversight on technology use, screen time, and volume settings through family apps (ex Google family, or Apple volume alert settings), will help prevent permanent noise-related damage. • Invest in a set of hearing protection, either over the ear or custom made, to use during events like sporting events or weddings to avoid permanent damage. • Many children suffer from chronic ear infections that can result in fluid in the ear. Although the hearing loss in these cases are transient and can improve once the fluid resolves (either through medical or surgical intervention) research shows that prolonged fluid can result in lasting damage to the ear and/or auditory processing disorders. • Maintaining overall health for children through a balanced diet and nutritional supplements will support the longevity of healthy hearing and help prevent hearing loss in children. Children who unfortunately have to take ototoxic medications, like cancer treatments or strong antibiotics, should undergo an ototoxic monitoring regimen to document any potential effects on the hearing. In some cases, medications can be modified to reduce their effect on the child’s hearing. 48 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 health Apply today for Spring 2024. GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS | simons-rock.edu GR EAT BA RR IN GT ON MA SS AC HU SE TT S | si mo ns -r oc k. ed u WHY WAIT? EXPRESS APPLICATION START COLLEGE EARLY. 12.5% of children between 6 and 19 have some degree of hearing loss caused by listening to audio devices too loudly. AGES 1-12+ NYC'S #1 EDUCATIONAL SOCCER PROGRAM SERVING FAMILIES FOR 20+ YEARS Musical Excellence To Your Home IN-HOME LESSONS AVAILABLE IN PIANO, VIOLIN, CELLO, GUITAR, VOICE AND MORE! Unlock your child’s true potential with Willan Academy of Music. Our program is designed to foster a genuine love for music and help students explore and develop their artistic abilities to the fullest. With our expert instructors and supportive environment, your child will be unstoppable in their pursuit of musical excellence. REGISTER TODAY AT www.willanacademy.com | 646-838-3990 @willanacademy At Soccer Stars we teach the FUNdamentals of soccer in a non-competitive & nurturing environment. Our agespecific curriculum is specially designed to develop skills, teach teamwork & build self-confidence in every child. OVER 60 LOCATIONS ACROSS THE 5 BOROUGHS & HUDSON COUNTY PRIVATE CLASSES & PARTIES! WE COME TO YOU! PARENT & ME, FUNDAMENTAL, & DEVELOPMENT CLASSES ENROLL TODAY LEARN MORE AT SOCCERSTARS.COM SAVE $35 PROMO CODE: NYFALL23 KWELLER PREP STUDENTS AND PARENTS VISIT ST. JOHN’S UNIVERSITY Kweller Prep Tutoring and Educational Services, Inc. organized a successful tour of St. John’s University on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Nearly 50 families participated in a one-hour information session followed by a guided walking tour of the St. John’s Campus, a private Roman Catholic University based in Queens. Students learned about St. John's five undergraduate schools and six graduate offering more than 100 bachelor, master, doctoral degree programs and professional certificates. Tour guides discussed course offerings for St. John’s 20,000 undergraduates and 5,000 graduate students. Students learned everything from accounting, actuarial science, and business majors to pharmacy programs at St. John’s. Students also toured St. John’s University’s School of Law and the Tobin School of Business. The tour’s last stop included strolling through the athletic field and playing family-friendly games at a summer carnival hosted right on campus grounds. “We are so fortunate to have a nationally recognized university right in our backyard,” brags Frances Kweller, college tour guide and education expert. BoArdinG SchoolS A unique experience for your kids By Mia Sala S Navigating your child’s educational landscape in vibrant New York can be intricate as the offerings are plentiful. While there are public, private, charter, and many more schooling options- there are also highly regarded education instituitions such as Boarding Schools in and around New York. The compelling thing about Boarding schools is they offer a unique environment where children can thrive academically, socially, and personally. The focused educational setting and access to top-tier resources enable holistic growth and prepare children for future success. Check out these three schools that keep your child’s future at the forefront. Bard Academy & Bard College at Simon’s Rock Great Barrington, MA 01230 413-644-4400, admit@simons-rock.edu simons-rock.edu For an accelerated path, Bard Academy & Bard College at Simon’s Rock is the way to go. Bard Academy is the nation’s first two-year boarding and day program designed to prepare 9th and 10th graders to start college early. They basically get fast-tracked to receive a Bachelor’s degree within six years of starting Bard Academy, as opposed to the 8 years it typically takes to get through high school and college. Bard College then follows the Academy, when students are ready to start college after the 10th or 11th grade. With over 35 majors and several top rankings including #4 for Most Innovative School, #5 for Best Undergraduate Teaching by U.S. News and World Report and among the Best Regional Colleges in the Northeast by The Princeton Review, Bard College offers an education like no other. Ross School 18 Goodfriend drive, East hampton 11937 631-907-5400 ross.org Knox School 541 long Beach road, St James nY 11780 knoxschool.org The Knox School is Long Island’s oldest established, co-educational boarding and day school. Our inclusive environment serves grades 6-12 and Post-Graduate, providing students with a broad world perspective and a wide range of skills. At Knox, each student’s potential is unlocked and maximized because of the boundless experiences a Knox education provides. We are proud of our 100% graduate and acceptance rate to top four-year universities. Whether you are an aspiring engineer or entrepreneur, artist or architect, performer or physicist, a Knox education unlocks every student’s potential and prepares them for success after high school. Ross School’s mission is to change the way education meets the future; to foster interdisciplinary, integrated thinking and innovative leadership; to engage fully in the global community, and to facilitate lifelong learning. Ross School is a co-educational boarding (Grades 6–12) and day school (N–Grade 12) located on a beautiful campus in East Hampton, NY, approximately two hours east of New York City. Serving approximately 375 students and attracting a world-class faculty, the School offers a global, integrated curriculum with engaging courses in science, math, arts, humanities, and wellness, with opportunities for independent study, competitive athletics, extracurricular activities, and travel. The Ross educational experience aims to impart to young people a 21stcentury skill set and the inspiration that will motivate them to keep their minds actively engaged in learning. The School stresses direct personal experiences, inquiry through primary sources, and hands-on interpretation and analysis of information. Ross School has a successful college placement program, with 100% of applicants receiving acceptances at competitive colleges and universities. 52 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Education September 2023 | New York Family 53 Still time to apply for SY 2023-24! New Heights Academy serves students in grades 5-12. Our mission is to graduate students who are prepared to succeed in college and life. Free tuition Free Uniform shirt with registration Free tutoring Smaller class sizes Blended learning Safe and structured learning environment CALL TODAY! 212.283.5400 New Heights Academy Charter School 1818 Amsterdam Avenue www.newheightsacademy.org APPLY HERE! SCAN ME Your choice today, creates opportunities for tomorrow!

The Malin A luxury co-working haven By Donna Duarte-LaDD Many parents know that during the beginning of the pandemic our work lives went from everyday humbug to drama Parents went from working five-day weeks to hanging with our new and considerably younger co-workers. Gone was office cooler gossip- our new colleagues, okay, our kidshad to be schooled, have cafeteria time, be tutored on common core math, etc. Fashion, what fashion? There wasn’t any time for style. While we tried to dress work appropriately for Zooms, that soon gave way to sweats and Willie Nelson tees. Flash forward to the present; some of us are back at the office; others are working hybrid or fully remote. And as we ship the kids off to school this month, many of us are aching to move away from the home desk life. It’s not just about a change of scenery; it is about being around adults, creativitybasically, we want a new work vibe. Prime location This is why when photographing our September cover, we gravitated to The Malin, a work-focused members club that champions luxury design and customizable services. In short, they get the modern worker, including working and stay-at-home parents who seek a space that supports their creative endeavors. This enables working parents to do their work around their family obligations. Not just a co-working space The Malin is more than just a physical space; it’s a support system that centers its attention on you —the person who manages to juggle it all. As soon as you walk in, you enter a zen-like space; before settling in, you can detour to the magnificent kitchen—a nook that exudes beauty and comfort—and pour yourself a refreshing ice-cold brew. There are seating spots, dedicated desks, private offices, and meeting rooms. This is a workspace, so people are going about their work. If you need privacy, the space has you covered with phone booths designed for video conferencing, ensuring your privacy and uninterrupted focus. And if that’s not enough, they’ve got alternative workspaces like the ‘Library’ where you can quietly work away. Hey Alexa, can you get me an assistant One of the standout features at The Malin is the presence of an onsite Executive Assistant. This priceless resource is ready to lend a hand with various administrative duties, from filing expense reports to drafting meticulous meeting minutes and organizing presentation materials. But their support extends beyond work-related tasks—they assist with your day-to-day lifestyle needs, whether running errands, booking travel arrangements, securing reservations, or even indulging in a little personal shopping. Location, location, location The Malin has three locations in New York City- Soho, West Village, and Williamsburg. We shot our cover at their Williamsburg location on the ninth floor at The William Vale hotel. The warm building is designed with a stylish blend of texture and design. It is also conveniently located not far from the NYC Ferry, the G and L train lines, and, of course, is right next door to some delicious food like the Leuca located at the hotel and other delicious eateries in this prime location. The Malin Williamsburg 109 N.12th St, 9th Floor Brooklyn, NY 11249 718- 407-1198 54 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Photos by Lesley Unruh

Apple Picking Summer is coming to a close and apple picking will soon be in full gear for 2023. With school starting, what better way to spend your weekend then by heading to one of these farms for apple picking? Pick fresh apples and make classic apple cider, pie, and more! Many of these farms also offer attractions like playgrounds, farm stand markets and events, making them a great choice for a full day of family fun. One Hour and Under Demarest Farms 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 201-666-0472 (40 min from Midtown) Starting Sep. 2, you will be able to pick some delicious apples! Step foot in the orchards and start picking delicious apples for your seasonal pies, ciders and more. Some of their tasty apples include Cameo, Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Mutsu (Crispin), Red Delicious, Snap Dragon and Zestar. $8 per person (age 2 and over), which includes free parking and entrance to the apple orchard and access to an on-site petting zoo and playground. Demarest Farms is still using a reservation system for apple picking this year, so be sure to make a reservation in their system ahead of time. Hillview Farms 223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ 908-647-0957 (50 min from Midtown) Make the trip to Hillview Farms to pick seasonal apples. You can’t go wrong with the classic red apple, but make sure to take home a few other delicious options, such as Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Jonathan, Macoun, McIntosh and Stayman/Winesap. Open 9 am to 6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily. One Hour to One Hour and a Half Dr. Davies Farm 306 Rt-304, Congers, NY 10920 845-268-7020 (1 hr 10 min from Midtown) Warm apple pie days are here! Visit Dr. Davies Farm starting on Sep. 3 to pick apples for all your delicious fall desserts. You will be able to pick from 5,000 trees, with 27 different varieties of apples, spanning over 65 acres. Bring the whole family (even the dog!) for a great outing that everyone will enjoy for the fall season. Keep in mind the farm is cash only, so come prepared if you’re planning on buying anything from the farmstand while you’re there. Open 10 am to 4 pm, daily. Riamede Farm 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7762 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) With 40 types of apples, Riamede Farm has opened its apple picking! Get a taste of their ripening apples, or check out their other varieties as they begin to ripen over the course of the fall season. Farm Passes are required for entry and should be purchased prior to arrival. The farm expects to open for the 2023 season on August 1st. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, daily. Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 914-485-1210 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Be part of the excitement at Harvest Moon for their biggest time of the year. This family-owned and operated apple orchard is welcoming their main harvest with a variety of delicious apples. Bring the family to visit the orchards for apple picking as well as their farm store that has farm-raised meats and dairy products. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Stuart’s Fruit Farm 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527 914-245-2784 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Since 1828, Stuart’s Fruit Farm has been a proud family-operated farm. Starting Sep. 6, bring your family along for the beginning of the apple picking season where there will be an array of apples to choose from! There’s over 20 varieties of apples to choose from spread across the months of September and October. Open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Alstede Farms 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7189 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Alstede Farms invites your family to pick their crisp, seasonal apples for the fall season. Kids will be thrilled to see and learn how food grows as they pick their own for a healthy snack. Bring home this delicious fruit for making traditional homemade apple pie, cider and delightful pastries. Choose from over 50 different varieties. Don’t forget to check out the other fun activities offered on the farm, such as the tractor-drawn wagon ride, seeing the sunflower field and more! Tickets must be purchased online, in advance, utilizing time slots. Tickets become available 24 hours in advance. Apple Ridge Orchards 101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-987-7717 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Kick off the fall season by visiting the most scenic and rustic pick-your-own farm. Just 60 miles from New York City, you can pick from a variety of 20 different apples throughout the Hudson and Warwick Valley starting Sep. 2. Have a fun and educational experience as you spend time at the orchards apple picking. They even have dwarf trees that little ones can reach! No reservations are needed, but admission is cash only. Open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all holidays. 56 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 family day out Lawrence Farms Orchards 306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 845-562-4268 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Take a drive to Lawrence Farms Orchards and make it a family day out! Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the farm and have a blast picking a variety of apples such as Ginger Gold, Zestar, Ozark Gold and Gala available now. Open 9 am to 4 pm, daily. Admission is $7 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person on weekends and holidays. Children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available. Barton Orchards 63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY 12570 845-227-2306 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Switch up your typical weekend plans and take a family car ride to Barton Orchards. These apples are known for being the best in the area with over 120 acres of apple trees to pick from. Apple picking goes from August 12 through November. As the season moves through, a variety of different apples will be available for picking, such as Early Golds in August, Jona macs in September, and Ida Reds in October. And, to make sure that you have the freshest apples, Barton’s Orchards rotates picking areas around the farm! In order to pick apples, you must purchase a Barton apple bag that day. Open 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays to Thursdays and 11 am to 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, from August 12 through November. Masker Orchards 45 Ball Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-986-1058 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Masker Orchards is a go-to for family-friendly apple picking in the Hudson Valley region (you can even bring the dog). Drive right to the trees with your family and then get lost in the massive orchard picking a variety of apples (picking poles are also available) and taking in the views and foliage. With 14 varieties of apples ripening throughout the season at Masker Orchards, you’re sure to find all of your family’s favorites. To help make sure of this, they put together an approximate ripening guide. Admission, parking and bags are free and apples are $33.95 per bag (but you can eat all the apples you wish as you pick for free). Apple picking season this year starts the first week of September and goes into mid October. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Fishkill Farms 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 845-897-4377 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Fishkill Farms has been part of the Morgenthau family for over 100 years and invites your family for the apple picking season. This 270-acre apple orchard offers a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the year that you can pick. Stop by for their apple picking season in the months of September and October. Open 9 am to 4:45 pm on Tuesdays to Sundays, by reservation only. Over an Hour and a Half Apple Dave’s Orchard 82 Four Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-986-1684 (1 hr 40 min from Midtown) Start your apple picking at Apple Dave’s Orchards and take home a variety of apples like McIntosh, Cortland, Honeycrisp, Gala, Empire, Jonagold, Rome Beauty, Red Delicious, Macoun, Fuji and Golden Delicious. Visit their farm store where they have fresh-pressed apple cider, apple donuts, pies, flowers and seasonal items. Admission is $5 per adult and children over five. Harbes Family Farm 5698 Sound Ave, Riverhead, NY 631-683-8388 (2 hrs from Midtown) The star attraction at the 78-acre Harbes Family Farm is the beautiful apple orchard. Featuring 27 different varieties, the orchard uses an innovative trellis system to grow apples that are within reach of even the smallest of hands. On weekends and holidays they offer pig races, singing hayride tours, and more. Plus, Harbes Barnyard Adventure (a paid admission area of Harbes Family Farm) has eight acres of attractions where you can discover farm animals as well as enjoy the Gnome Hedge Maze, trike track, Jumbo Jumpers, and so much more. Bishop’s Orchards 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437 203-453-2338 (2 hrs from Midtown) Bishop’s Orchards takes pride in growing the highest quality fruits from their family to yours. They grow over 20 varieties of apples that suit all your needs for cooking, gifts, or a quick snack on the go. At their pick-your-own locations, they offer 8 quart bags for $22 and 1/2 bushel bags for $40. Bishop’s Orchards also has an ice cream stand, featuring delicious flavors, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and their specialty, the Bishop’s Blitz! Hank’s PumpkinTown 240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976 631-726-4667 (2 hrs from Midtown) Hank’s PumpkinTown is well-known to families for its amazing apple picking and over 30 acres of fall family fun! It costs $30 to pick one peck (about 10 pounds of apples), after you’ve had your fill of picking, wander over to the wooden playground, maze park, face painting, and gem mining. The Market has freshly baked pies, cookies, cupcakes, candy apples and ever-popular cider donuts. September 2023 | New York Family 57

Alyce in l aughland Alyce Chan (better known as @momcomnyc) on the roundabout path that led her to comedy, how she carves out time for her creative work, and why her weirdness is her superpower by CRIS pe ARl S teIn Let me paint a picture for you: It was a beautiful Sunday morning. Not only was it not raining, but the sun was shining and it wasn’t too hot yet. I was sitting at the table on my patio drinking a cup of hot coffee. And though I was physically alone (read: no kids), virtually I was in great conversation with comedian Alyce Chan. You might know her as @momcomnyc, where her Reels about motherhood and parenting young children are comedy gold. Alyce was telling me about the round about path that led her to comedy, how she carves out moments for her creative work, and why her weirdness is her superpower. As a mom of two (including a newborn) the fact that I was enjoying a hot cup of coffee on a sunny day with someone like Alyce was downright idyllic. There’s nothing that puts me at ease quite like commiserating with another mom about the ups and downs of motherhood. Just as I felt my shoulders relaxing, as I shook off the exhaustion from the middle-of-the-night feedings, all of a sudden the door to my kitchen opened and a little voice from behind me interrupted our chat. “Mama, I have to go poop.” I looked at Alyce and we both laughed. CP: I have to go poop. I mean, is that perfect material for you or what? AC: Totally. I love it. I love that you’re in the thick of it. I’m a little out of it now, I don’t have to wipe. We just have to remind them. CP: Yeah, I feel like that’s the next hurdle of her independence. I tell her she can go anywhere and do anything in life if she can wipe her own butt. AC: Oh, I love that motto. Survival skills for sure. CP: So, tell me about your family. AC: I have two boys who were fighting horrendously this morning, nine and six years old. We live in the suburbs and my husband works from home. I was born in California and moved to Canada when I was a baby, so I identify as a Canadian. Then I moved to New York. It was supposed to be a one-year stint, then it became 18 years. So I’m stuck here. CP: How did you get your start in comedy? How did @momcomnyc come to be? AC: I studied economics and I thought I’d go into either business or accounting or whatever. Then I worked at a bank for five years, and my parents were proud of that. And then I quit to do a one year intensive school in graphic design, web design and filmmaking. I moved to New York for a graphic design job, and then took acting classes. I was always kind of a lazy actor—I took acting classes, and I would do headshots, but only mail out like five or 10. You’re supposed to mail out hundreds to different agencies. But I also knew I’m in my late 20s, I’m Asian, no one’s going to hire me as the star of a movie or a TV show. I’d just be cast for commercials and that’s not my dream, so I quit acting school but I started doing improv comedy. I loved comedy, but I wasn’t good at improv. Someone told me to try stand-up instead, so I took a class at Caroline’s, at Gotham’s Comedy Club, and Comedy Cellar. CP: Those are like the three best clubs in New York City. AC: Right. The first show I did was at Caroline’s, 58 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Photo by yumi m atsuo 60 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Photo by yumi m atsuo and there was a comedian named Judah Friedlander, he worked on 30Rock. He does 20 minutes on stage, killed it. I had no idea who he was but we were talking before my set. I was like, How long have you been doing this? Oh, wow, 22 years. Good for you . And then I did my set and bombed. The manager of the club gave me some tips to make it better, but then said, I just want to let you know Judah Friedlander stayed for your set, he hardly stays for anyone’s set, and he said that you had good content . So because of that, I felt like I should keep going. And then we became friends afterwards. CP: It’s amazing what a few kind, encouraging words can do right? AC: So I kept going, and I did all these really bad shows. Open mics are hard because it’s after work, sometimes it’d be in the back room of a bar, which at 6pm is like, super quiet. Maybe there’s two dudes there. And then it got harder when I was pregnant with my first and I was in a room with guys who are 20-somethings. I was like, I don’t think I want to do this anymore. So I stopped for three and a half years and it was all about me and my baby. But I felt like something was missing. I started to do graphic design again, and photography. And then I had my second baby. And I still felt like there was something missing. We lived in Greenpoint, a block away there was a comedy show going on. I walked by every month, and every Friday night was an all-women’s open mic. CP: Just for context, what year is this? AC: It was 2017. So I went to a show. My son was like, three months at that point. You know, newborn phase, you’re going crazy, with your second especially, and I felt all these feelings resurfacing. I felt like I had to do comedy again. I go talk to the host like, Hi, I used to do comedy. And she’s like, Okay, when do you want to perform? And I was like, Wait, what, me? Okay, when do you have available? And she’s like, How about two months from now? So I start going to open mics again, just to kind of get my brain back, and then I did the show. I had some friends come and I loved the feeling again. CP: How does your content at that point compare to the content you were doing before you had your kid? AC: Great question. Same content. I was doing cat content, ex boyfriend content. Totally not me. I had no new content, I was just reverting to the way I was prior to being a mom. I had good dirty jokes. Dirty jokes always fly, always. It’s never the best way because they’re cheap jokes. After a four year hiatus, I figured if no one’s gonna put me in their show I’m going to produce my own show. I thought it would be nice if I could do comedy with my baby, and other moms could also bring their babies. So I thought of BYOB: Bring Your Own Baby comedy. I put that idea to a bookstore in Greenpoint and they said yes. They have a children’s section and a performance stage. I made it so that women felt supported and safe in a place where they could breastfeed their baby, formula feed their baby, change the diapers in the middle of a set, have the baby even crawl up to the stage without anyone batting an eye. I had sanitized toys, cookies for the moms. I wanted to take care of the moms because I know what moms need. And I felt like at that point in my life I wanted to mother new moms. It took me a while to figure out what I needed in my life and I felt like connection was the key. The key to surviving motherhood is connection to community. At the end of the show women were hanging out, they weren’t leaving, they’re talking and I loved seeing that. And it wasn’t about making money. It was just watching a community build and watching moms getting that attention and support that they needed. And that filled my bucket. CP: So did your content change from those first open mics? AC: I was wearing my baby. I started doing jokes about my husband, and about having two kids, about the babies. As you know, there’s so much content, so much material. Very soon all that old material took a backseat because that wasn’t me anymore. These shows were for parents so now my jokes have to relate to them. It forced me to really be present about my life. How can I make it funny and make fun of myself. For two years I went on every month, and it became a sold out thing. The comics I had in the show were amazing. They were always available because no one’s doing comedy at 10 in the morning, right? Comics that were on Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman, HBO, they all said yes. It was perfect for everybody. And then the pandemic hit, we moved to the suburbs and it was over. That’s when I started my Instagram. Just write some jokes, do some memes. And then the woman behind @SnarkyBreeders asked me to join a shared group. I was very suspicious, I didn’t know what it was. But she shared one post and then my account started growing. Then other Instagram moms start sharing my stuff. And then after maybe two years @ScaryMommy asked me to create content for them. The pandemic forced me to do Reels, that’s when I started to create videos. I was trapped in a house, what else can I do to keep sane? I started making fun of remote learning, making fun of my husband working from home, just doing stupid silly skits. And it took off from there. CP: I’m curious about your creative process, how you draw from your real life. Is it the kind of thing where in the moment you’re like, this is gold? Or does it September 2023 | New York Family 61 “ i started doing jokes about my husband, and about having two kids, about the babies. t here’s so much content, so much material.”