Brooklyn Family - June 2023

June 2023 newyorkfamily.com What if we took the world’s LARGEST indoor water park... BEST shopping and dining... COOLEST year-round ski slope... MOST record-breaking-est theme park... and put them all in one AMAZING place? Oh, wait. We already did! It’s All Here! 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073 Experience it All! @americandream • americandream.com June 2023 | Brooklyn Family Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuo.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Production team: Donna Duarte-Ladd, Jeannine Cintron & Serena Norr Cover Written by: Serena Norr 4 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 June 2023 NewYorkFamily.com contents FEATURES 16 | i n The n ews Behind the PUMP Act 26 | american m useum of n atural History A parents’ guide to exploring the new Gilder Center 32 | i n The n ews Gender-affirming care bans across the U.S. SUmmER GUidE 38 | family Summer road Trips 56 | Summer fun Our picks for inspiring seasonal activities for the whole family S To R i ES & ColUmn S 6 | editor’s letter 8 | a sk the e xpert The one-liners every parent should memorize 10 | family Day o ut 10 local lighthouses 14 | c amp Dos and don’ts of overnight camp 18 | education The benefits of preschool 36 | Shopping Wardrobe up with Primark FA mily FU n 60 | c alendar the fun events and activities for June 62 | family fun Summer bucket list d i RECTo R i ES 22 | Preschool listings on TH e cover All Story pg. 26 pg. 56 pg. 18 pg. 38 pg. 16

Save ���/Month on Internet with Brooklyn Public Library’s Home Internet Access Program To apply, visit bklynlib.org/home-internet You qualify for the discount if you use one of these programs: Medicaid Veterans Pension Federal Pell Grant Housing Assistance or, if your child goes to a ��� public school. Most charter schools also qualify. The Library’s digital navigators offer one-on-one help with the application. For more information, email us at digitalnavigator@bklynlibrary.org or call our hotline: ���.���.����. The hotline is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 am – 5 pm. June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 5 ���� ��� ��� BPL's Home Internet Access Program is generously made possible with support from The New York Community Trust, The JPB Foundation, FCC Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, Altman Foundation and FJC: A Foundation of Philanthropic Funds.

Bask in Summer Summer is (almost) here, which means it is time for kids to explore, learn, and make memories. Per usual, we’ve got you covered this summer break, so whether summer camp is on the horizon, jetting off somewhere beachy or building sandcastles on the beach — you’ll find the best summer Road Trips (page 38), Bucket Lists (page 62), and Fun Activities (page 56) that help you map up the ultimate summer experience! American Museum of Natural History is always on our summer bucket list. Check out our Parents’ Guide (page 26) to Exploring the New Gilder Center. This article will help map your visit to the AMNH’s newest wing. June is PRIDE month; we have an update on the Gender-Affirming Care Bans Across the U.S. (page 32), And of course, we didn’t forget our dads (Happy Father’s Day!); visit us online at newyorkfamily.com for all our LGBTQ events as well as things to do to celebrate Father’s Day! Wishing you a summer filled with sunshine and joy. Publi SH er: Clifford Luster e xecuTive Direc Tor: Donna Duarte-Ladd aSSociaTe Publi SH er: Erin Brof aDver Ti S ing Direc Tor: Stacie Goldberg DePuT y eDiTor: Jeannine Cintron DigiTal eDiTor: Kaitlyn Riggio e venTS manager: Shara Levine r e P or Ter: Barbara Russo Senior aDvi S er: Susan Weiss Par Tner SH i P manager S : Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Suzanne Cirigliano, Chris Cunnington, Lori Falco, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli marke Ting & STraTegy Direc Tor: Rosalia Bobé Sale S & marke Ting coor D inaTor: Mykael Fields marke Ting aSS i STanT: Tilejah Gilead ar T Direc Tor: Leah Mitch web Develo P er: Sylvan Migdal g raPH ic De S igner S : Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti eD iTor S aT large: Serena Norr, Cris Pearlstein eD iTorial conTribuTor S : Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas eD iTorial i nTern S : Bailey Germain, Brian Zhang ConTACT inFoRm ATion aDver Ti S ing : (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com circulaTion: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com aDD re SS : New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 Pre S i D enT: Victoria Schneps-Yunis ceo : Joshua Schneps coo : Clifford Luster New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Editorial and the Silver Award for Excellence in Design. 6 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 editor’s note Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily get i N touch newYorkFamily.com New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2023 Queens Family Media, LLC n ina g allo Photography 2022 Donna June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 7

The One Liners Every Parent Should Memorize What to say when your child isn’t listening By MoMMyBites.coM When you tell your child to go brush their teeth or put their shoes on, do they listen the first time? What about the second time? For most parents, the honest answer is no. We often resort to repeated requests and some form of voice raising or negotiating to get our kids to complete basic to-dos, even when they’re an expected part of the routine. It’s a terribly frustrating cycle that can leave parents questioning their words, tone, and volume. What should you say when your child isn’t listening? We asked child behavior specialist and family interventionist Vanessa Kahlon and the answer is not as much as you may think. In Kahlon’s first book, Shut Up And Parent , she explains that parents actually need to talk less to avoid yelling, and in her newest book, How to Do Parenting With Confidence, she advocates that listening is the key to building strong, confident relationships with kids. (So yep, still less talking.) But we all know kids don’t magically get dressed, buckle up, do their homework, practice the piano, or basically any other thing we ever ask them without direction or redirection. Here’s where the right words can make a huge difference. These are the catchphrases, the one liners, the clever quips Kahlons says every parent needs to know, memorize, and keep at the tip of their tongue. “Can you do it yourself or do I need to help you?” According to Kahlon, this is the best and only response you should use when you ask your kids to do something and they take no action. “When you ask your child twice, the third time you need to help them listen or come or whatever the thing is,” she says. Kids don’t actually want their parents’ help, so the idea of you doing something with them or physically bringing them from one place to another is motivating. Consistency is also key. “You have to stick to a schedule and use consistent language. When a child doesn’t know what’s going to happen next they can become anxious,” says Kahlon. For daily routines, creating a visual schedule that kids can be in charge of checking helps, as does building in extra time to get things done or get out the door. “Today is my way, tomorrow is your way.” “Providing a child with choices can prevent them from feeling like you’re telling them what to do all the time. But Kahlon says even when parents feel it’s appropriate to be flexible, they need to remain in control. “There’s too much stress for a child when they’re in control,” she adds. Letting your child decide to brush their teeth before putting on pajamas, for example, may not be a big deal, but if your child starts to ask for a drink of water first or otherwise attempts to control the situation, parents need to reinforce what’s a choice and what’s not a choice. This phrase prevents an escalated state of control. “Let me know when you’re ready to ________.” When your child is not listening, not talking or not talking nicely, Kahlon suggests making eye contact while delivering this phrase, then walking away. “You always have to walk away,” she says. “Kids need time to think about their actions and feelings, and if parents keep talking they don’t have the chance to reflect..” Before you walk away, Kahlono says a gentle touch (not a tap, which can be mistaken for aggressive) on the shoulder can help parents re-engage them. When your child is ready, parents should do more listening and less talking. Similarly there should be more emphasis on your child’s revised actions and less emphasis on the words ‘I’m sorry.’ Find more of Kahlon’s advice on her podcast Parenting With Vanessa Kahlon or follow her on Instagram @parenting_with_vanessa_kahlon. 8 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 ask the e xpert SIMPLE STRATEGIES FOR TEACHING KIDS BEHAVIOR

SIMPLE STRATEGIES FOR TEACHING KIDS BEHAVIOR Do you want to reduce conflict? Do you want to reduce conflict? Have better relationships? Have better relationships? Help children manage their own behavior? Help children manage their own behavior? You need Tools! You need Tools! Join Us For A FREE Virtual Workshop, June 5th and 7th at 8 p.m.* For more information call CounterForce at 718-787-4412 Ask for the PAX workshop, or Miriam Heilbrun. email: mheilbrun@cntrfrc.org What are PAX Tools? What are PAX Tools? PAX tools is a collection of evidence-based strategies to improve cooperation and self-regulation. PAX Tools draws on decades of science to create strategies that support parents, youth workers, and other caring adults to create a nurturing environment that ultimately helps kids thrive. PAX tools is a collection of evidence-based strategies to improve cooperation and self-regulation. PAX Tools draws on decades of science to create strategies that support parents, youth workers, and other caring adults to create a nurturing environment that ultimately helps kids thrive. Create your own class option: Create your own class option: This two hour interactive training can be attended in person or online. Gather five people - anyone caring for or working with children is invited, and schedule a class. The workshop can be divided into two hour-long sessions or four 30-minute sessions. This two hour interactive training can be attended in person or online. Gather five people - anyone caring for or working with children is invited, and schedule a class. The workshop can be divided into two hour-long sessions or four 30-minute sessions. Do the Tools work? Do the Tools work? According to over 40 years of research at places like John Hopkins University and Wright State University, these tools do work to increase cooperation and self-regulation, reduce mental health difficulties, and improve school performance. Parents who use PAX tools have better relationships with their children. According to over 40 years of research at places like John Hopkins University and Wright State University, these tools do work to increase cooperation and self-regulation, reduce mental health difficulties, and improve school performance. Parents who use PAX tools have better relationships with their children. * This workshop is offered for FREE through June 15th, after which time there will be a registration fee * This workshop is offered for FREE through June 15th, after which time there will be a registration fee UPON COMPLETION OF THE COURSE, ALL PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE UPON COMPLETION OF THE COURSE, ALL PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE KIT-MATERIALS THEY NEED TO EFFECTIVELY USE June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 9 A PAX TOOLS PAX TOOLS WITH CHILDREN A PAX TOOLS KIT-MATERIALS THEY TO EFFECTIVELY USE PAX TOOLS WITH CHILDREN NEED Join Us For A FREE Virtual Workshop, June 5th and 7th at 8 p.m.* For more information call CounterForce at 718-787-4412 Ask for the PAX workshop, or Miriam Heilbrun. email: mheilbrun@cntrfrc.org

10 Local Lighthouses you need to visit this summer By BarBara russo Summer is right around the corner, meaning it’s almost time for sand, sun and fun! And while the beach is totally tubular on a hot summer day, there’s something else by the water your kids will enjoy: A visit to a local lighthouse! You can get up-close-and-personal with a local lighthouse, or see some from afar on an exciting boat ride or tour. The New York metropolitan area is home to many lighthouses—over 35—all of which have guided ships and vessels into New York Harbor and surrounding waterways for centuries. As cool as they are to look at, our local lighthouses each resonate a deep history that goes beyond their unique architecture and marvelous engineering. This holds true for lighthouses in NYC and around the world. “They were crucial to building the economy of the world as they served to assure safe passage of seamen and their cargo,” said Linda Dianto, executive director of the National Lighthouse Museum, which is located by the Staten Island Ferry Terminal, St. George. “Lighthouses are icons in our country, many located in some of the most magnificent locations along our waterways. Lighthouse history needs to be preserved for generations to come.” While a lot of lighthouses are defunct, many are still in use. Browse this list of 10 historic lighthouses in NYC and nearby that families can visit or see from a ferry or tour boat, and get ready for a summer filled with lots of learning and family fun! The Statue Of Liberty WHERE IS IT? Liberty Island HOW TO GET THERE: Book a boat ride at Statue City Cruises or call 877-523-9849. Let’s start with the most famous lighthouse of all—The Statue of Liberty. This beautiful monument was a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States. Made of copper, she was dedicated on October 28, 1886, and designated as a National Monument in 1924. Today, you can visit the pedestal of the statue, which has 215 steps, or approximately 10 stories, to its top. A visit to Liberty Island is a classic NYC way to spend a summer day with the family! Titanic Memorial Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? South Street Seaport Historic Seaport District; Fulton and Pearl Streets HOW TO GET THERE: The best way to get there is by Staten Island Ferry. It’s a 15-minute walk from the Whitehall Ferry Terminal. This beautiful lighthouse is a memorial dedicated to the RMS Titanic’s passengers, officers and crew who perished when the ship sank on April 15, 1912, after colliding with an iceberg on its way to New York City. Placed on the roof of the Seamen’s Church Institute, it was officially dedicated in 1913. Although it served as a memorial, it had a practical use as well. Its signature green light could be seen by vessels 10 miles out. When the Seamen’s Church Institute relocated, the old building, along with the lighthouse, was set to be demolished. Thankfully, it was donated to the Seaport Museum and erected in its current location in May 1976. Today, people can stop by and reflect on the Titanic tragedy and think about the over 1,500 people who lost their lives that fateful day. Robbins Reef Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Located between Staten Island’s North Shore and the Statue of Liberty. HOW TO GET THERE: While the lighthouse isn’t open for visitors, you can see it along the Staten Island Ferry ride. Staten Island’s Noble Maritime Collection owns this adorable “sparkplug” lighthouse that you can see from the Staten Island Ferry. Kate Walker was the lighthouse keeper here for 33 years. The museum is working on restoring the lighthouse and hopes to one day make it possible to open for visitors. In the 10 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Family day out Little Red Lighthouse June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 11 AM old memories, and making new ones Get your thrills on new and classic rides, make a big splash at our beach and pool, and create unforgettable memories all day long Get your tickets today at playland.com. :26 It’s time to Play Playland © 2023 All rights reserved. Reliving meantime, you can see a wonderful exhibit dedicated to Robbins Reef Lighthouse at the museum, which is located at Snug Harbor, and discover its fascinating history! The Little Red Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Fort Washington Park, Manhattan. Underneath the George Washington Bridge HOW TO GET THERE: Head to Fort Washington Park along Manhattan’s West Side. Access is by the Hudson River Greenway, a waterfront walking/biking path. This cute lighthouse was erected in 1921 as a navigational aid for ships on the Hudson River. When the George Washington Bridge opened in 1931, the brighter lights of the bridge made the lighthouse obsolete. The U.S. Coast Guard planned to auction off the lighthouse, but an outpouring of support saved it. The heartwarming children’s book, The Little Red Lighthouse and the Great Gray Bridge, tells the story of how there’s still a place in the world for an old lighthouse, and it resonates with an inspiring message of perseverance for readers of all ages. Today, The Little Red Lighthouse is owned by the NYC Parks Dept. and is a great place to visit. While tours of the interior are limited, there is still lots to do throughout Fort Washington Park to have an afternoon filled with fun. Fort Wadsworth Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island HOW TO GET THERE: Driving directions can be found here. Visitors to the Fort Wadsworth Lighthouse enjoy an amazing view of New York Harbor. It was constructed in 1903 and sits atop of Fort Wadsworth’s Battery Weed (another interesting structure). Similar to the Little Red Lighthouse’s story, the Fort Wadsworth Light became obsolete after the Verrazano Narrows Bridge opened in 1965. Years went by and it became abandoned. A restoration effort led by Staten Island resident, Joe Esposito, was ultimately able to save the lighthouse. Today, the lighthouse isn’t open to the public, but visitors can admire its beauty from the outside. Staten Island Rear Range Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Lighthouse Hill, Staten Island This 90-foot tower is located on Richmond Hill, at a point that is 145 feet above sea level. It’s a wonderful part of Staten Island’s history. While it’s not usually open to visitors, it’s still great to know this beautiful lighthouse exists on Staten Island. Sandy Hook Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Fort Hancock, NJ HOW TO GET THERE: You can drive or take NJ Transit. Seastreak also offers visitors a highspeed ferry to Sandy Hook from Manhattan. This national historic landmark is owned by the National Park Service. The New Jersey Lighthouse Society is a partner. The lighthouse is one of many things to check out in Sandy Hook. After viewing the lighthouse, families can enjoy a blanket picnic on the beach, take a stroll around Fort Hancock and enjoy many other recreational activities in the area. Fire Island Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Robert Moses Causeway, Suffolk County, NY HOW TO GET THERE: You can take a ferry ride from Bay Shore to Kismet. You can also drive to Robert Moses State Park. Owned by the National Park service, the Fire Island Lighthouse is the tallest lighthouse in Long Island, standing at 168 feet. It’s so tall, you can even see the NYC skyline in the distance! The lighthouse is open daily, and tours are usually available. Montauk Point Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? 2000 Montauk Hwy., Suffolk County, NY HOW TO GET THERE: Accessible by car via Long Island Expressway; Long Island Railroad; and Hampton Jitney. Plan a summer weekend of fun at Montauk Point, located on the eastern end of Long Island. You’ll not only see the historic Montauk Point Lighthouse, a beloved Long Island icon, but enjoy many other family-friendly activities, too. Explore Montauk State Park, stay at one of the many waterside hotels, eat at fine seafood restaurants and do so much more in this popular NYC getaway spot. The Great Staten Island Lighthouse Hunt WHERE IS IT? Two starting points to choose from: Conference House Park, 298 Satterlee St; National Lighthouse Museum, 200 The Promenade at Lighthouse Point HOW TO GET THERE: This is a car, bike or motorcycle tour. Want to see a whole bunch of lighthouses during one trip? Join the Great Staten Island Lighthouse Hunt, organized by the National Lighthouse Museum! Follow a map, and see lighthouses right from your car! 12 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Rear Range Lighthouse family day out Fort Wadsworth Lighthouse Get ready for Atlantic City’s new premier family entertainment destination. Island Waterpark is the world’s largest oceanfront indoor waterpark and it will absolutely blow your mind. Opening in Atlantic City Summer 2023! IslandWaterparkAC.com

Thinking About Overnight Camp? Dos and don’ts for parents By Jess Michaels These camp Dos and Don’ts will help your child and your family have a successful summer at overnight camp. DO your camp research to make sure you are finding the right camp for your child. There are so many excellent camp choices, however, it’s important to make sure you are choosing a program that is the right fit for your child and family. DO try and tour the camp before you register. Seeing the camp will allow your child to picture themselves there and feel more comfortable as the first day approaches. DO get to know the camp director and leadership team before your child goes to camp. Having a relationship with them will make you feel more comfortable and there will be an established relationship when you need to ask them a question or discuss something with them. DO trust the camp director and leadership team to make the right decisions for their camp. You chose this camp because you trust them. Do your best to step back and let them do their jobs. DO be honest with the camp director and leadership team about your child. If your child has trouble sleeping or has a special consideration, knowing these things ahead of time will allow the camp to best be able to help your child. DO talk about camp in a positive way in the months leading up to the summer. Let your child know that camp is going to be great and that you know they will have a wonderful summer. DO let your child know it is ok to miss home AND still have fun when they are at camp. DON’T make pick up deals and say to your child that if they are unhappy at any point, you will pick them up. By saying this, you are telling your child you don’t think they will be successful. DON’T spend all day analyzing online camp pictures when your child is at camp. A photo is a snapshot in time and if your child isn’t smiling, it doesn’t mean they are unhappy. It could just mean your child is focused on the activity they are participating in. DON’T call the office every day to ask how your child is doing. If there is a problem at camp, you will hear from the camp. No news is good news. DON’T pack things that the camp asks you to leave at home like a phone. By doing so, you are sending the message to your child and the camp that rules don’t apply to you. DO write your child a positive letter to arrive in the first few days of camp. This will let them know you are thinking of them. DON’T write about all the things they are missing while at camp or how much you can’t wait for them to be home. This can make them feel homesick. DO participate in any new camper gettogethers the camp schedules. These events can help your child feel more comfortable by meeting some other new campers and seeing the camp before they begin. DON’T overpack. There is only so much shelf and cubby space at camp and campers end up wearing the same things all the time. Use the packing list as a guide and adhere as closely to it as possible. DON’T bring too much stuff on Visiting Day. Camp is the gift you are giving them. They don’t need a ton of extras and most camps will throw away any food that the camper can’t finish that day. DO try and enjoy summer while your child is away at camp, knowing they are participating in fun activities daily and making new friends. 14 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Camp YOUR NEW JERSEY SUMMER ESCAPE AWAITS Drift away to 130 miles of famous Jersey Shore. Discover family-friendly boardwalks, seaside amusement piers, theme parks and shopping meccas. Dive into history, art and culture. And take exciting journeys, like our American Revolution and Black Heritage trip Itineraries. Plan your getaway and access your free VisitNJ.org. June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 15

Behind the PUMP Act The new law for breastpumping working mothers By Donna Duarte-LaDD Some of us mothers face multiple menaces in the workplace, but one major one is when you return to work after maternity leave and your company has not devoted adequate support and space to pump breast milk. And many of us have our stories- especially those who tried to pump in closets, toilet stalls, and uncomfortable nooks. Yet, the goal of keeping the milk supply going once we return to the office is essential, especially if you wish to continue breastfeeding your baby breastmilk. The reality of being able to pump at work could have a better record. Stats and research have shared that 40% of women have had access to break time and private space to pump. And while 40% may seem like a good number-this means that 60% did not have the needed accommodation to support them in their breastmilk journey for their child. This is why the PUMP Act which was enacted on April 28. 2023 is important as moms in the US now have a law that firmly states their breast pumping rights. Here are some key points of this new law for pumping moms working in office and remotely. What Is the Pump Act? While The PUMP Act is a new law, it has a history. It is rooted first in The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 and then in The Break Time for Nursing Mothers Provision, which was part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Why the Pump Act is important as it is now a law that women be given time and space to pump. Another vital part of the Pump Act is that pumping time is counted as time performed, meaning the employee does not need to make the time up or work later. This is regardless of whether the mother is in a corporate office or working at a minimum wage. If they do not receive the appropriate time and space to pump, they can file a lawsuit against their employer. Samantha Huggins CD (CHB),CLC shares, “The PUMP act is step towards acknowledging the unseen double duty of lactating parents in the workforce. When we put forward oversimplified policy, there is no room for complexity, which is the reality of American Parenthood Culture. I see the PUMP act as the next step in assurances while we continue the fight for equitable parental leave.” While the PUMP Act is not perfect (I’ll get more into that in a bit), it is a huge step forward in supporting pumping mothers and, most importantly, helping them while she stays at their job. Sheila Dukas-Janakos, CoFounder of Healthy Horizons, who sets up corporate lactation rooms and maintenance as well as breastfeeding consultations with healthcare professionals, has shared, “Women leave the workplace if they are not supportedemotionally and what with their body needs.” Who is affected by the Pump Act? The Pump Act means 9 million more US employees are now covered when they choose to pump at work (and remotely) for up to one year after birth; this includes nurses and teachers, which in the past, these employees’ rights were given by the employer itself; with the Pump Act, the law is meant to protect when the employer does not. Who is not included in this law? A big caveat. All pregnant flight crews and flight attendants do have a right to reasonable accommodations for pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions with the upcoming law Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. Unfortunately, flight crews and flight attendants are not included in the PUMP Act law, meaning that accommodations must be made per each airline company’s policy. Let’s hope this changes soon. And while Motorcoach Service Operators and Rail Carriers do have rights, the law is at a later date and does have differences in the terms. A reliable resource on breastfeeding rights, U.S. Breastfeeding Committee, explains this all a bit more in-depth. Also, the law’s fine print is ‘birth,’ meaning that the law is tied to the child being birthed by a mother. If a mother has adopted her child and can breastfeed, they are still not supported by this law. Sheila DukasJanakos of Healthy Horizons stated that in the many years she had provided services to a corporation, she has never seen a company not extend breastfeeding rights as an accommodation to an adoptive mother. That is good news, but let’s hope this is amended soon. Lactation Room An ideal lactation room will have a comfortable chair, a small or medium size fridge, a sink, space for pumps to store, and a microwave (to sanitize.) According to Sheila Dukas-Janakos and Cassi Janakos of Healthy Horizons, “The room cannot be a bathroom; it must be shielded from view and free from intrusion from coworkers and the public.” More Key Points of the Pump Act The law covers the mother one year after their baby’s birth An employee can file a non-compliance with the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division (WHD) if a lactation space has not been created; the employer has ten days to comply All companies, regardless of size, must follow the law; however, if a company has less than 50 employees, they may be excused from complying if these breaks and the space would be problematic and result in “undue hardship.” 16 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 in the news June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 17 Turn the Hudson-Athens lighthouse into your North Star. Feel the thrill of summer’s setting sun and the chill of a night spent on the mountain. Embrace your forever wild side by exploring the uncharted hidden gems, spirited main streets, and unique events that await in The Great Northern Catskills this summer... #FindYourCatskills Feel it. Breathe it. Live it. GreatNorthernCatskills.com It here.happens

The Benefits of Preschool By BarBara russo Every parent wants their child to have a great education. Elementary, high school, and college learning are all undoubtedly important, but the path to a successful education can start as early as the toddler years—long before a child steps into a kindergarten classroom. Preschool learning—also known as early childhood education—is a great option for many families and can offer a strong foundation for a successful academic career. What is Preschool? It seems like a silly question, but it’s important to define what preschool actually means these days. In the past, preschool was considered by many to be just a time for children to play. Some critics have even referred to it as a form of “babysitting service.” While preschool can provide an excellent and enriching child-care opportunity for working parents, the belief that preschool is just a time for free play has changed. Nonetheless, play is extremely important for healthy child development. “Preschool education is extremely important for children as they develop communication, problem solving, creative and essential social and emotional skills,” said Julie Anne Penn, an expert in elementary education and co-author of Team Supercrew, a book series for kids that is centered around cognitive-behavioral therapy and socialemotional therapy. Benefits of Preschool Learning Some parents grapple over whether to send their child to preschool or keep them home in their toddler years. Of course, every family has its unique circumstances and its own factors to consider when making this important decision. While there are definitely pluses to keeping your child at home, many social workers and education experts agree that preschool offers children many lasting benefits. In fact, children who attend high-quality preschool programs reap benefits that can last through school and their lives, according to a review of research by the Learning Policy Institute, a Palo Alto, CA, nonprofit that conducts research in the field of education policy and practice. An overarching benefit of preschool is the vital role it plays in the development of the whole child. The pre-kindergarten years provide a time in a child’s life where social, emotional and cognitive development needs to be nourished and developed equally, many educators say. “One of the most important skills to foster at this age is self regulation - the ability to manage emotions and behavior,” Penn said. “Children who attend preschool will learn and develop these essential skills through play, early literacy, and interaction with their classmates. This sets them up for success in Kindergarten and beyond.” It’s important to note that preschool is often the very first time a child is apart from his or her parents and in a group of peers, which as many parents know can be stressful for a child, but an experience that will pay off in the long run. Another similar benefit preschool provides is an opportunity to socialize in a group setting, which is something that most likely can’t be achieved at home. “Preschool gives children an opportunity to practice social skills and develop those social skills in a real-world kind of way that also reflects what it’s going to be like once they enter into school,” Michelle Felder, LCSW, a parenting therapist and founder and CEO of Parenting Pathfinders, said. Problem-solving and negotiating are two important skills children start to acquire in preschool, Felder explained. Learning these two critically important skills at a young age will help provide a strong base for healthy and successful interpersonal, academic and professional relationships well into adolescence and adulthood. “Kids have the opportunity in preschool to practice negotiating time and space with other kids, which really helps them become more prepared when they enter kindergarten,” Felder said. “This sets a really wonderful foundation for learning how to interact with other people, how to negotiate, problem solve, 18 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Education Bilingual French/English Daycare & Preschool www.vhggroupny.com $500 OFF your academic year tuition with code VHG23 Bilingual French/English Daycare & Preschool www.vhggroupny.com $500 OFF your academic year tuition with code VHG23 cooperate and listen. Preschool also builds those foundational conversation skills for kids as they’re talking to peers and grownups. They get so much practice in preschool.” Another benefit of preschool learning is that professional teachers on staff are trained to identify problems a child may have— problems that might go unnoticed by parents. Preschool Learning: It’s Not Necessarily About Academics Parents shouldn’t expect their child to become a whiz at reading, writing and counting in preschool. Early childhood education is much more about socialization, cognitive and emotional development, curiosity and learning through play. Interestingly enough though, these early years are also a great time for children to form a base for another important life skill: Financial literacy. The preschool years, usually from ages 3 to 5, are an important stage when children can acquire prerequisite skills to learn about money later on, explained Jennifer Seitz, CFEI and director of education at Greenlight, a financial app for kids and teens. “It’s never too early to start teaching the basics — from simple counting to core math skills like adding and subtracting,” Seitz said. “They also can learn introductory financial concepts, like the use of currency, through pretend play. Preschool age children can usually understand that spending will reduce the amount of money they have, and earning will increase it. Very importantly, kids should learn that money is a limited resource and therefore, it’s essential to have a plan for how it will be used.” Preschool is often the age where kids may earn their first money by doing work or chores — whether the money is real at home, or pretend money in a classroom. “Teachers and parents can also introduce the idea of saving by explaining that they may have to wait and save up money for something they want, rather than getting it right away or spending it on something else immediately,” Seitz said. “By introducing these concepts early on, children can develop a sense of financial responsibility and decision-making skills. They will begin to understand the importance of planning, making thoughtful choices and delaying gratification. The skills they learn from preschool activities can build a solid groundwork for their future financial skills and confidence with more complex financial concepts.” Preschool also helps foster a child’s creativity, which is a big part of early childhood development. Teaching art to preschoolers nurtures an array of important skills. “Fostering creativity in preschool helps children develop the ability to think outside the box, an important skill for future academic success,” Christine Hernandez, an early childhood and parenting expert, play advocate and founder of a playspace and preschool in Saratoga, NY, explained. “Young children are very literal; art helps them flex their abstract thinking muscles and learn to see the world differently. Art allows young children to express themselves freely and learn to communicate their thoughts, emotions, and ideas. Children can visually represent their inner world and share it with others.” While reading isn’t usually in a preschool curriculum, literacy skills are often taught through art. Since art is symbolic, children use art to represent real objects, events and feelings. Tips for Choosing a Preschool Now that you have an overview of what preschool can offer, it’s time to choose a school. The search for the perfect preschool can be quite overwhelming, but education experts shared some tips to help make the process a little less daunting. To start, make sure the school aligns with what’s important to you as a parent, whether it offers indoor programming, opportunities for outside play, arts-and-crafts, among other activities. Many parents might also want to consider cost, location, and teacher credentials. Other tips for choosing a preschool include: ~Visit the school in person. Parents should have a warm and welcoming feeling when visiting a school and should feel free to ask questions. ~Look at the student-teacher ratio. Consider how important class size is to you. ~Consider toys and materials. Ask the staff if there are toys available that encourage children to be creative. These can include dolls and plush animals to foster imaginative play, LEGOs of preschool complexity levels, puppets for storytelling, and easy-to-use drum sets, among many other options. Changing a Preschool Mid-Year Sometimes, despite your best efforts to find a school that suits your family’s needs, the one you chose just isn’t the right fit. While your child might be blissfully happy, it can also be the case that sometimes their school isn’t working and you may be considering a midyear jump to a new school. The first step to switching schools is to figure out what isn’t working. Reach out to your child’s teacher or school principal. Be honest that you’re considering a change of environment and bring up your concerns about the school. Keep in mind that you only see one side of the story as a parent and that they might have valuable insights to share about your child’s life at school. Once you’ve laid out your concerns, listen carefully to their response and ask them whether they have any suggestions for improving the situation. If you aren’t convinced that change will be possible and still have the same desire to make a move, ask what the process for leaving mid-year might be. If you’re at a private school, understand your billing notice period and how you will retrieve school records. Once a new school has been chosen, mentally prepare your child for the move. Alicia Sharpe, a New York City-based education consultant, says, “Mental preparation starts at home. Speak with your child about this new coming transition; even if the child is too young to communicate with you verbally, they will understand. If possible, bring your child to visit the new school, meet the teachers, and introduce them to their new classroom before the start of the new school term. If you have an older child, help them understand that moving schools is not abnormal, but it will be an exciting fresh start. Reassure them that it’s possible to maintain friendships even when they’re at a new school, and consider how you can help them to participate in activities that current friends take part in.” 20 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Education The pre-kindergarten years provide a time in a child’s life where social, emotional and cognitive development needs to be nourished and developed equally, many educators say. June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 21 Questions? Call (718) 722-6001 Battery Park Montessori 21 S End Ave. New York NY 10280 212.235.2320 BatteryParkMontessori.com admissions.bpm@greenivy. com Battery Park Montessori is New York City’s first trilingual Montessori school, offering Spanish and Mandarin language exposure, Nursery Ones through Kindergarten. Montessoritrained teachers nurture each child’s social, emotional, cognitive, academic, and physical needs, fostering their independence, natural curiosity, and problemsolving abilities. Expansive patios with riverfront views provide safe, secure play areas for children to explore. Partnered with MIT Media Labs Learning Beautiful’s hands-on, tactile, and age appropriate materials, students are introduced to STEM and coding without touching a computer. BASIS Independent Brooklyn 405 Gold Street (PreK– Grade 2) 556 Columbia Street (Grades 3–12) brooklyn-admissions@ basisindependent.com brooklyn.basisindependent. com The Early Learning Program at BASIS Independent Brooklyn engages Pre-K and Kindergarten students in an advanced, comprehensive curriculum featuring Mandarin, STEM, literacy, music, art, and more. Students are led by nurturing, expert teachers who encourage intellectual curiosity, creativity, and independent thinking from day one. Catholic Charities Family Child Care Brooklyn Locations throughout Brooklyn 718- 722-6001 In a licensed safe learning environment these Early Childhood Development Centers and Family Child Care Providers provide FREE Early Head Start and Head Start services to low-income eligible families with children ages birth to five years old. Through the Montessori approach, the programs ensure children are “school ready” by providing a variety of developmentally appropriate activities that promote cognitive, social, emotional, language-literacy and physical development in young children by experienced caring teachers. Elemental Arts Montessori 364 Argyle Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11218 718-484-0942 elementalartsmontessori.com A Full Member School with the American Montessori Society, for children from the age of 2.6 through 5.6 years old. EAM offers a small class size of only 12 children per program session and two Montessori trained teachers, providing a warm, nurturing, caring and stimulating environment and a unique experience for your child. Having fun through exploration and discovery allows each child to fully experience their natural joy for learning. Fully licensed by the NYC Dept. of Health. Montessori Day School of Brooklyn 237 Park Place, Brooklyn 718398-2322 montessoridayschool.org A warm and welcoming community serving children ages two to five. At MDS, they encourage every child’s natural curiosity and readiness to learn and create a nurturing and fun atmosphere that promotes independence and selfesteem, and creates life-long learners. They work to ensure that their school community is as richly diverse as the city we live in. Their tuition assistance program provides access to an MDS education for all children. Applications • Founded in 1977 • Serving children ages 2 years through 5 years, that are divided into toddler and primary/mixed age classes. • Montessori certiﬁed teachers • The school has a total of seven classrooms. • Each class is led by a team of three teachers, with class sizes appropriate to the ages of the children. • Operating between the hours of 8:00 am - 3:00 pm with extended day options from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm • Offering winter, spring, and summer camp • Enrichments include music, movement, art, and gardening. With seasonal soccer and drumming! Like us on 22 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Preschools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement (718) 398- 2322 / 237 Park Pl. Brooklyn, NY 11238 MDS is a warm and welcoming community where children are loved and supported through their most important and exciting developmental years. www.montessoridayschool.org • For children 2.6 – 5.6 years old • 1/2 Day Programs or Full Day • Early Morning Drop-off Available • Program is 5 Days a Week • Small Class Size • Warm, Nurturing Environment Your child’s learning environment is adapted to their individual developmental needs. EAM offers a unique experience for your child. Our mission is to have fun through exploration and discovery, allowing each child to fully experience their natural joy for learning. Payment 364 Argyle Rd., Brooklyn NY • 718.484.0942 www.elementalartsmontessori.com June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 23 we teach the whole child. We work to Apply for 2024-2025 on our website on or after September 5, 2023. Families will be invited to enroll based on the date of their application, so applying earlier is better! half-day sessions (8:30-11:30am) for children who are 2 and 3 years old, and mixed-age full day sessions (8:30am-3:00pm) for children who are 2 through 5 years old 239 Vanderbilt Ave. • Brooklyn, NY 718.940.5678 Contact our director, SUSAN STRAUT COLLARD at sstrautcollard@sjny.edu website dillon.sjny.edu At Dillon, develop a child who is a lifelong learner, and to foster and enhance the natural curiosity in all children. We see school as a place to grow and wonder. We value children’s natural ability to play as a crucial tool for their growth and learning. Mixed-age Questions? Plans a re available Regist R ation is o pen open up on September 1, 2023 and the deadline to apply for the next school year is December 31st. Please reach out with any questions about admissions. Pine Street School 25 Pine St. New York NY 10005 212-235-2325 PineStreetSchool.com admissions.pss@greenivy.com Pine Street School is an International Baccalaureate World School located in the heart of the financial district. For Nursery Ones through 8th Grade, they offer duallanguage immersion tracks with Spanish and Mandarin. Their innovative approach and curriculum embodies transdisciplinary learning and integrates voice, choice, and agency into everything they do. Pine Street School students are capable, confident, passionate, and compassionate changemakers embracing technology, intellectual rigor and a global perspective. Stepping Stones Center 44 1st Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11231 718-243-1432 Stepping Stones Nursery 245 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 718-630-1000

The Future is GREEN Stepping Stones- The Next Step 9321 Ridge Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11209 718-630-1001 steppingstones86.com Stepping Stones is an early childhood facility offering programs for children ages two to five since 2002. Stepping Stones is a safe and secure early childhood center with an educational curriculum that focuses on developing a love of learning. Each age group is given opportunities that reflect their stage of development to assist them in reaching their milestones. Schedule a tour with us to learn about our creative curriculum or email office@steppingstones86. com for more information. VHG Early Childhood Language Schools Located in West Harlem, UES, Brooklyn, and NEW LOCATIONS IN UES & DUMBO vhggroupny.com Director@PPBrooklyn.com VHG Daycares and Preschools welcome students from all cultures and backgrounds. Their French, Spanish and Englishspeaking teams motivate and guide infants, toddlers and preschoolers to became independent, confident and caring, in a bilingual setting. Pine Street School 24 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Preschools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Battery Park Montessori Spanish & Mandarin Language Immersion NURSERY (ONES) TO MIDDLE SCHOO L Trilingual Montessori offering Spanish & Mandarin Language Exposure NURSERY TO KINDERGARTEN Learn More! GreenIvy.com Come grow with us! admissions@greenivy.com Groundbreaking education at our two campuses in New York City! Offering the best in language immersion, design technology, the arts, and innovation. We’re so Social Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures! Rivendell School provides a warm, creative environment where children develop independence, respect for each other, and a lifelong love of learning. First Steps & Bounding Boys June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 25 LOCATIONS CAMP JOINUSTHIS SUMMER! CHESS AGES 3-12 June 20th-SEPT 1st 9:30AM-12:30pm AND 1:30pm-4:30pm *Half DAY CAMPS DATES *Pick a WEEK or DAY(S) OF CHOICE! CHESS AT THREE ACTIVITIES STORIES STRATEGY QUESTS AND OF COURSE... CHESS! uPPER eAST SIDE club PARK SLOPE club DUMBO hamptons REQUEST A CAMP NEAR YOU! CONTACT: HALEIGH.ADAMS@CHESSAT3.COM An inclusive Montessori school for children 2-6 serving the Park Slope/Gowanus community for forty years 277 3rd Ave. (bet. Carroll & President Streets) 718-499-5667 http://www.rivendellnyc.org/admissions.html Ailey School First DIVISION OFFICIAL SCHOOL OF ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER The Steps. Photo by Rosalie O’Connor THE AILEY SCHOOL (ages 3-6) Register for Fall 2023 AlvinAiley.org/School No Audition Required

A Whole New Wortd A parents' guide to exploring the new Gilder Center inside the American Museum of Natural History By Donna Duarte-LaDD We’re sure we visited the American Museum of Natural History before kids entered the picture. Still, like many parents, we, along with travelers from around the world, head uptown to indulge in the panoramic windows, planetarium, library, cultural artifacts (and more) every year. Last year alone, there were one million visitors, which is about to go up with the museum’s newest addition, the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. Located on the west side of the campus at Columbus Avenue and 79th Street, in Theodore Roosevelt Park, this stunning (it is captivating, trust us) extension of AMNH is now open to the public. The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation wing is the new museum that New Yorkers didn’t know we needed but will be delighted it is now part of our city’s cultural offerings. In a recent press release, New York City Mayor Eric Adams shared, “AMNH has been a beacon in our city for decades, bringing a glimpse of the many wonders of the world to New Yorkers. As one of the City’s largest cultural capital projects in recent history, I am excited to see what innovative and captivating exhibitions our City will get to explore next.” We are also excited, and it all started upon our first glimpse of this iconic center when it was under construction, and now that it is officially open — we are thrilled for you to to see it! There is a lot to take in at AMNH’s newest addition, we want to you to find your own gems on your visit but also wish to provide a guide so you can strategize your visit. Admission at AMNH/Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation Your admission ticket for AMNH is also valid Helpful Tips: • You can bring a stroller, and there are elevators, but this museum will get busy. If your child is in the light stroller phase, definitely bring it. If you carry your baby/toddler, a baby carrier will allow you to enjoy the stairs (the view is phenomenal.) • Table service dining of American cuisine with both local and and global influences can be found at the Restaurant at Gilder on the second floor. at the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. However, the museum still requires timed reservations; reserve them here. Once you purchase your ticket online, you can pick the time slot for the exhibitions you wish to visit; yes, they are booking up, so please be aware of this. While most of the exhibits are part of your ticket, some you can visit only with a purchased ticket (not a pay-as-you-wish ticket open to NY, NJ, or CT Residents ). The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation The center is nestled by a vast landscape developed by Reed Hilderbrand (along with community input), which is airy and open. Pathways are wide enough for a stroller (yay), and there are seating areas. As soon as you enter the Gilder Center, you’ll be at the heart of the five-story Kenneth C. Griffin Exploration Atrium. The 230,000 architectural space was designed by Studio Gang, led by Jeanne Gang researched caves and canyons, which inspired the design of this gorgeous space. Designed in the shape of steel, glass with what the museum has coined as “shotcrete,” invites sunshine throughout the center. The space was designed for natural light to radiate through the skylights. This glow hugs the surrounding environment as well as the large picturesque windows that can be found in many parts of the center. With this new edition, it is easy to see how this center’s goal is for people to 26 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 understand and see science in educational, fun, and creative ways. Bug Out at the Susan and Peter J. Solomon Family Insectarium The curators at the Gilder Center want you to love bugs, like really love bugs. And they show you why at the Susan and Peter J. Solomon Family Insectarium located on the ground floor. This 5,000-square-foot space is about education, showing why these diverse groups of insects, animals and more are crucial to our planet and why we must value them. Seriously, at one point, a curator made a case for the New York roach, and we were all in, yay, cockroaches. In this space, kids will be introduced to as many of the 30 orders of insects as possible and can learn about their ecosystems, evolution, and how they benefit us. Hint, there are many ways and reasons we need to understand insects. In this space, you can explore the Ant Vision station -check out the ants in action, and learn about bugs through interactive touch screens that teach about our boroughs’ insects and how they are essential to the ecosystem. And the bees get extra love, for our planet is in trouble without bees. The 8,000-lb resin model is stunning and with a tap at the June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 27 Alvaro Keding/©AMNH screen, be ready to be educated about honey bees. Davis Family Butterfly Vivarium at Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation Yearround If you have not yet had the opportunity to enjoy the seasonal Butterfly Conservatory at AMNH, you will not want to miss this immersive experience. You will be happy to learn that the butterflies will now be full time residents in the 3,000-square-foot Davis Family Butterfly Vivarium. Their new home is located on the second floor in a 2,500-square-foot space where you will find up to 1,000 free-flying beauties. There will be boards that identify the up to 80 species flying about to learn all about these creatures. Your kids will learn about the butterfly’s life cycle and more in the pupae incubator. Kids will love the magnifying glasses at the feeding dishes; there will undoubtedly be a gorgeous butterfly snacking on something sweet. To enter the space, you go through two sets of doors before you enter as the room is the climate (feels like a warm, humid NY day) controlled for these gentle species, and we expect there will be a line as the museum is careful to gently bring visitors through so the butterflies can safely go about their day. This section is included in a purchased ticket (not the pay-as-you-wish option)- don’t fret; the 28 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Alvaro Keding/©AMNH Iwan Baan Dennis Finnin/©AMNH Iwan Baan June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 29 At IDEAL, we believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. We offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. www.theidealschool.org Join us for an open house or a personal tour to learn about our unique inclusion mission and the opportunity to receive one of ten IDEAL Scholarships paying 75% of tuition from Grades K-8. Call us at 212-769-1699 x10105 or email admissions@theidealschool.org BIG NEWS! The IDEAL School of Manhattan is moving to our new home at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District starting September 2023! A small school that’s BIG on inclusion NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school Fun Enrichment Classes for Children Ages 2-14 Call to Schedule a FREE Trial Class Today!!! Summer Educational Preschool Jr. Summer STE(A)M Academy Ages 3.5-5 Summer STE(A)M Academy Ages Ages 5 -10 Summer Academic Boot Camp Ages Ages 5 -12 Summer Tutoring & Enrichment Ages Ages 5 -14 Summer TACHS and SHSAT Test Prep 6-8 Half Day, *Full Day*, & *Extended Day* Options Available (*full and extended only available for children ages 5-12 years old) Children under the age of 5 must be accompanied by and adult Sign up for 1 week or all 10. The weeks do not have to be consecutive! Call to Schedule a Free Trial Class or a Free Placement Evaluation Today! 347-983-2229 www.ftkny.com Ages 2-3 Grades 7/3 - 7/7 7/10 – 7/14 7/17 - 7/21 7/24 – 7/28 7/31 – 8/4 8/7 – 8/11 8/14 – 8/18 8/21 – 8/25 8/28 – 9/1 WEEK 1 WEEK 2 WEEK 3 WEEK 4 WEEK 5 WEEK 6 WEEK 7 WEEK 8 WEEK 9 Lights Camera Action Art and Clay Marine Biology Earth Science/Volcanoes Food Scientist Dinosaurs Electrical Engineers/Fun Circuits Forensic Science Architects and Engineers Sheepshead Bay 1605 Voorhies Ave. 718.891.5437 Grasmere 141 Evergreen Ave. 718.351.7333 East Village 437 E 12th St. 212.260.8020 vivarium is enclosed in glass windows where you can peek. Invisible Worlds From the first under-construction visit, it was understood that the Gilder Center knows its audience. While we had a sneak peek, most press media kept expressing how this museum would completely wow kids. While excellent for all ages, the Invisible Worlds (located on the third floor) also forays into kid and teen territory with a science-and-art 360-degree experience that they may even stay off their phones for because this experience is a vibe and one that should be taken in. The core of this life on earth ‘experience’ is to understand how on a cellular level, we are all interconnected and was created with data visualization from the museums’ team and top researchers from around the world. The Gilder Center includes 18 classrooms that will be used for after-school programs and field trips. Come fall, working with Urban Advantage Program; the center will start a residency program for students, The Beyond Elementary Explorations in Science (BEES) pilot. 30 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Iwan Baan Alvaro Keding/©AMNH Alvaro Keding/©AMNH Iwan Baan Lauren Marie Addeo Daniela Marie Angerome Alesia Azinedari Juliana Maria Belfiore Jenna Nicole Belmont Ava Elizabeth Berardelli Ella Violet Bernhardt Juliet Frances Black Olivia Eniko Bodnar Catherine Mary Bradley Olivia Josephine Bradley Grace Anna Bradwisch Victoria Grace Bruno Anyssa Cadotte Isabella Calvaruso Annalisa Castrogiovanni Isabella Chan Kayla Marie Clayton Kathleen Claire Conti Valentina Marie DeBiasi Kristen Nicole DeMarco Gia Marie DeSimone Natalie DiCapua Veronica Hwadae Eklund Jasmine Lily Enriquez Dana Andriana Ferretti Kiera Marie Foley Giana Regina Gentile Jacqueline Noel Ghorra Sofia Nicole Giudice Nika Goncharoff Jillian Marie Harris Hannah Hermance Allie Elizabeth Hinz Sarina Flora Iovine Kareena Rebecca Joseph Ashley Madison Konner Louise Maria Lauriello Samantha Rose Leone Olivia Lieto Sabrina Michelle Lockley Brianna Nicole LoPorto Melania Rose Maratea Olivia Lucia Martuscelli Alivia Grace McCord Kristen Marie McDonnell Leah Nicole Meier Katelyn Anne Mitterway Olivia Grace Mola Ava Marie Mollaghan Emma Jane Morgan Samantha May Morris Stefanie Michelle Morris Lily O'Neill Lizeth Catheryn Pauta Nicole Rose Petrillo Salome Marie Pizon Lauren Elizabeth Polito Megan Jean Powderly Jillian Renda Gianna Lynn Repole Emily Rodriguez-Paredes Sophia Amalia Salerno-Dunlop Jennifer Natalie Sarji Alexandra Marie Scala-DeSanno Angela Scalia Sabrina Molly Sexton Katherine Elizabeth Soto Julia Rose Teich Amelia Teresa Terzulli Abigail Mara Thompson Gabriella Tolve Jaclyn Nicole Tomasino Jenna A Walcott Shannon Ann Wasson Nicole Woo Nancy Xochicale Zoe Winnie Yeung June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 31 9901 SHORE ROAD, BROOKLYN, NY 11209 718.748.2244 www.fontbonne.org GRADUATING INDEPENDENT WOMEN SINCE 1937 More than $31 Million in Scholarships Congratulations to The Class of 2023 FONTBONNE HALL ACADEMY Brooklyn Fencing Center Camp registering NOW Beginners welcome! (718) 522-5822 info@brooklynfencing.com

Gender-Affirming Care Bans Across the U.S. What New York parents need to know about this divisive topic By BarBara russo Transgender activism is one of the most divisive topics facing the United States today. As part of an ongoing debate pitting parents, politicians, activists and others against each other, laws and policies are being passed in states across the country that either support or restrict trans rights. Gender-affirming healthcare for kids is at the forefront of the issue. But this topic begs so many questions from parents, including: What exactly is gender-affirming healthcare? Why are states banning it? And what does it mean for families in New York? Gender-Affirming Healthcare for Kids: Is it Banned in New York? No. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and other state officials have shown their continued support for the transgender community. And there is nothing in existing state law that restricts gender-affirming care in New York, according to the governor’s office. In fact, the state is taking it a step further with a trans-focused bill that just passed the senate judiciary committee. Democratic state senator, Brad HoylmanSigal, recently sponsored the Trans Safe Haven bill, which would make NYS a refuge for out-ofstate youth seeking gender-affirming care. “Trans people remain under attack every day across the country. They should have a haven in New York,” Hoylman-Sigal tweeted on March 31. According to the New York Civil Liberties Union, teens need parental consent to receive gender-affirming care in most cases, but not all. If Hoylman-Sigal’s bill gets approved by the state Assembly, it’ll make its way to the governor’s desk. It’s still a bit early, so there’s no word yet on whether Hochul will sign or veto the bill. Much of the senate bill relates to certain prohibitions regarding the legal system and gender-affirming care. According to the senator’s Twitter page, the bill: • Ensures kids will not be separated from their parents for aiding in their access to gender affirming care. • Prohibits law enforcement from cooperating with other states’ investigations regarding legal gender-affirming care. • Protects the health information of people who come to NYS to receive gender-affirming care. • Protects physicians who provide genderaffirming care in NYS. But what is it that’s at the center of the controversy? Throughout the country, both supporters and those who question genderaffirming care want parents to know what this kind of medicine actually means for kids. What is Gender-Affirming Healthcare? Like any divisive issue, it depends who you ask. In an op-ed letter to the Wall Street Journal on Aug. 21, 2022, Moira Szilagyi, M.D., past president of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), wrote: “In its recommendations for caring for transgender and gender-diverse young people, the AAP advises pediatricians to offer developmentally appropriate care that is oriented toward understanding and appreciating the youth’s gender experience. This care is nonjudgmental, includes families and allows questions and concerns to be raised in a supportive environment. This is what it means to “affirm” a child or teen; it means destigmatizing gender variance and promoting a child’s self-worth. Gender-affirming care can be lifesaving. It doesn’t push medical treatments or surgery; for the vast majority of children, it recommends the opposite.” Other medical organizations including the American Medical Association and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health have expressed support for gender-affirming care. But there are many parents, doctors, researchers and others who have concerns about transitioning kids and the movement’s rapid rise to society’s center stage. Leor Sapir, Ph.D., is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a research and policy think tank, who’s researched a variety of transgender issues. He explained that these medical organizations don’t have much in the way of solid medical proof to back up their claims that genderaffirming care works. None of them, he said, have done systematic reviews of their evidence— a method of review designed to prevent biased analysis. Sapir also cites the recent reversals of gender transition policies in several European countries, including Sweden, which is considered one of the friendliest countries to LGBTQ people. “Systematic reviews were done in Sweden, Finland and the U.K. All those reviews came back with the same conclusion, which is that the evidence for gender-affirming care is extremely weak,” Sapir said. “Finland’s health authority declared it an experimental practice. That’s why all these countries now have placed severe restrictions on access to hormones.” Patients in these countries can receive hormone treatments for gender dysphoria in very limited circumstances and only within research settings. This means everyone is in agreement—specifically patient and doctor— that the treatment is considered a medical experiment, Sapir explained. In the United States, things are different. “Here in the United States, American medical groups have said it’s settled science, there are no doubts and if anyone disagrees, it must be because they’re driven by some kind of animus or bigotry,” Sapir said. “So the relevant question to ask is, ‘Why are American medical groups so out of whack with a growing international consensus against gender-affirming care?’” 32 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 in thE nEws What Does Gender-Affirming Healthcare for Kids Include? The World Health Organization defines gender affirming care as “any single or combination of a number of social, psychological, behavioral or medical interventions designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity.” Presley Nichols, M.D., is a pediatric endocrinology fellow at Columbia New York-Presbyterian. She provides endocrine care to kids suffering from a variety of conditions, including type 1 diabetes and thyroid disease. Her work also includes gender-affirming care, which she described as an umbrella term for any kind of treatment that’s affirming. This could even include a social transition, long before a child receives actual medical treatment. Social transitioning for a child can include things like choosing pronouns they’re comfortable with, dressing in a way that feels right and going by a different name. “These are things that people sometimes do if they know early, and a lot of kids do,” the doctor explained. “A lot of kids will express this as early as they’re aware of gender.” Social transitioning is a time for support, and there’s no medicine involved at this point, Nichols said. Aside from social transitioning, medical interventions can include hormonal therapy, such as puberty blockers, which doctors can give to suppress the progression of puberty. Treatment can also include sex steroid therapy with estrogen or testosterone. Parents might wonder: Is genderaffirming care reversible? Nichols described gender-affirming care as having stages of reversibility—if a person chooses to do so. “Puberty blockers—completely reversible. You can totally take them off and nothing has happened,” Nichols explained. “Sometimes when you introduce estrogen or testosterone, you can introduce some less reversible changes. And then, of course, surgery is the least reversible.” Non-reversible effects of taking sex steroids include some body modifications, voice changes and possibly issues with fertility, Nichols explained. Gender-Affirming Care: Is it Lifesaving for Kids? Supporters of gender-affirming care say children with gender dysphoria are at an increased risk of attempting suicide. But that risk drops significantly for LGBTQ kids who live in a community that’s more accepting of LGBTQ people, according to The Trevor Project, an advocacy group for LGBTQ youth. According to a recent survey by the organization, nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide last year. At the same time, the survey also found that 60% of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental healthcare in the past year were not able to get it. “The top four barriers to care reported by youth were fears around discussing mental health, concerns with parental permission, fears of not being taken seriously, and lack of affordability,” Kasey Suffredini, vice president of advocacy and government affairs for The Trevor Project, said. But Sapir calls this statistic irresponsible and does not tell the full story. “What we don’t know is whether gender dysphoria in and of itself causes a person to be inclined toward suicidal behaviors,” Sapir said. “And the reason we don’t know that is because a vast majority of kids with gender dysphoria— especially teenage girls—who present to gender clinics have preexisting underlining mental health problems which are themselves linked to suicide.” Anxiety, depression and even autism are risk factors for suicide and suicidality. (NOTE: Suicidality refers to thoughts of suicide, plans or gestures, as opposed to suicide, which refers to completed, sincere or serious attempts to end one’s life). Sapir cited the Tavistock Clinic, a now-closed gender-affirming care clinic in England, where 1 in 3 patients was diagnosed with autism. “So the question is, are we seeing kids who are already prone to suicidal behaviors gravitating toward a trans identity, maybe thinking that the solution to their mental health problem is gender transition? That’s certainly what they’re being told,” Sapir said. “Or, are we seeing evidence that there just are these kids who are born trans and are inherently suicidal if not affirmed? If you look at the totality of the evidence and the causal relationships, the first explanation is much, much more likely.” Speaking of youth mental health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), released data in February showing teenage girls in particular are experiencing a worsening mental-health crisis. A Look at State Policies As the wave of safe haven bills and bans on gender-affirming care cover the country, a key thing to know is that these policies are being made on the state level. But, the Biden administration has made it clear that they are against restrictive state policies on many transgender issues, including genderaffirming healthcare for kids. The Trevor Project is tracking many bills being introduced across the country aimed at transgender and non-binary young people. “Amid this public health crisis, it’s heartbreaking June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 33 to see the government overreach on display across the country, as lawmakers push to criminalize the provision of age-appropriate, medically-necessary care that has shown promise for reducing suicide risk,” Suffredini said. “The proposed legislation would strip away best-practice care that many trans young people rely on to lead healthy, happy lives, and only further fuel stigma and isolation. And it’s not just these misguided policies that pose a threat, it’s the vitriolic public debates around them. 86% of transgender and nonbinary young people say recent debates about state laws restricting the rights of transgender people have negatively impacted their mental health.” Here’s a look at some of the other genderaffirming healthcare bills and laws passing through states at press time: California: Governor Gavin Newsom passed a law in January that provides refuge for trans kids and their families who come from states outlawing gender-affirming care. The law inspired other states to introduce similar “trans refuge” bills across the country. New Jersey: Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order declaring the state a safe haven for people seeking gender-affirming care. Minnesota: Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law in April that protects people seeking or providing gender-affirming healthcare in Minnesota. South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for anyone younger than 18. Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill prohibiting most gender-affirming care treatments in minors. Iowa: Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law in March a bill banning gender transition procedures in minors. She also signed a bill into law preventing people from entering restrooms or changing areas in schools that do not correspond with the person’s biological sex. Tennessee: A state ban on gender-affirming healthcare for kids will go into effect July 1. The U.S. Justice Department is currently challenging this ban. Mississippi: The state bans gender transition procedures for minors. It also prevents public funds or tax deductions for prohibited gender transition procedures, places enforcement procedures on the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and stops Medicaid from covering gender transition for persons under 18. Utah: Earlier this year, Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill that prohibits transgender surgery for minors. It also prohibits healthcare providers from giving hormonal transgender treatment to new patients who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria before a certain date. The law says a person can bring medical malpractice action related to certain medical treatments and procedures. Florida: Last year, Florida medical boards voted to ban gender-affirming care to treat gender dysphoria in kids. The state also has the Parental Rights in Education Law and Stop WOKE on the books. While this news disappoints parents fighting for their transgender children’s rights, let’s hope that someday these states will follow New York’s lead and learn to support transgender communities everywhere. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, help is just a phone call away. Dial 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support and resources for people in distress. 34 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 in thE nEws

THE AILEY SCHOOL DIVISION Pre-Professional Program (ages 7–17) Auditions for 2023-2024 School Year June 13, 14 & 15 Register today: AlvinAiley.org/School *Students ages 11-17 should have previous ballet training. Advanced registration required.

FIND YOUR PLACE

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FALL 2023. Bard Academy is the nation’s ﬁrst two-year boarding and day program designed to prepare 9th and 10th graders to start college early. Within six years of entering Bard Academy as a high school freshman, a student who matriculates into the College will earn a Bachelor of Arts degree. The Academy curriculum is designed and taught by college professors. GREAT Apply June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 35 BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS bardacademy.simons-rock.edu The Ailey School 405 West 55th Street New York, NY 10019 today! OFFICIAL SCHOOL OF ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER The Ailey School Junior Division. Photo by Rosalie O’Connor

Wardrobe up with Primark By Donna Duarte-LaDD Right before the pandemic, I found myself on a layover in Scotland (whoo hoo) and decided to explore Edinburgh Castle, but I wasn’t too prepared wardrobe-wise for this castle excursion. I hopped off the train and dashed into Primark, a mega-retailer I knew primarily resided in the Uk and Europe. It is tough to impress me, but I was impressed by the stylish offerings and the affordability of the clothes. I left with pieces (and a warm coat under $40) that I still cherish. Now East Coasters can find Primark at Kings Plaza Mall, American Dream, Freehold Raceway Mall, Jamaica Avenue Queens, Staten Island Mall, Roosevelt Field, and Buffalo, and it will be opening soon at Jersey Gardens and in Albany. The latest is 49,000 square feet of space in the ultra-hip City Point in Downtown Brooklyn. The massive store has womenswear, menswear, kidswear, homeware, health and beauty, activewear and gifting. Shopping for kids, while fun, has its challenges, and what one can appreciate about the Primark brand is that there is something for everyone. Most importantly, a family can find stylish, on-trend clothes that work within their budget. From baby to tween and teenager looks that the most hardened fashionista will say yes to, you will find it. If you mix your designer pieces with items that give longevity to your cherished looks, this is a great resource to fill in those holes in your closet. Or if you’re like many New Yorkers who are still working remotely, comfort items like jogger jeans and widelegged trousers help you to feel put together and Zoom presentable. With new stores opening up on the horizon, there will soon be even more stylish somethings for everyone. 36 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 shopping Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com for daily stories and to sign up for our weekly newsletters! Piano Lessons For Everyone June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 37 Congratulations to the Class of 2023! Williamsburg Charter High School (WCHS) wishes you a successful transition to college, career and beyond. We thank you for the memories and invite you to join us in welcoming the new class! • Advanced Placement (AP) and Syracuse University Project Advance (SUPA) classes • Special Education (SPED) and English as a New Language (ENL) services • Student-driven course selection • Social emotional supports • Visual and performing arts, extracurricular activities, and athletics WCHS offers: Apply Now at www.thewcs.org 198 Varet Street Brooklyn, NY 11206 admissions@thewcs.org 347-217-6995 Don’t Let Your Child Fall Behind You Have A Pal To Give Your Child A Headstart Preschool Program & Universal Pre-K Ages 2-5 • Full Day 8am-6pm • Certified Teachers • Healthy Meals & Snacks • Services For Special Needs • Educational Trips • Social Service Staff • Safe Indoor/ Outdoor Facilities • Parent Committees/ Workshops PAL World Of Creative Experience 280 Livonia Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11212 718-345-5219 PAL Woodside Early Learning Center 50-37 Broadway Woodside, NY 11377 718-278-3616 PAL A&M Schwartz 452 Pennsylvania Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11207 718-342-4141 PAL Carey Gardens 2964 W. 23rd Street Brooklyn, NY 11224 718-372-4044 PAL La Puerta Albierta 2864 W. 21st Street Brooklyn, NY 11224 718-373-1100 PAL Western Queens Nursery 10-26 41st Avenue L.I.C., NY 11101 718-784-2092 PAL Rockaway 216 Beach 87, Far Rockaway, NY 11693 www.palnyc.org Experienced, friendly teacher with MA in Music Student recitals twice a year • Six foot concert grand piano Near 2, 3, 4 & 5 Subways Call me and let’s talk about what you or your child would like to learn Call Beth Anderson-Harold: 718-636-6010 or Email: beth@beand.com 135 Eastern Parkway across from the Brooklyn Museum

Family Road Trips by Mia Sala S Looking to take a trip with your family this summer? Getting out of the city may be just the thing you need! If you’re not looking to go too far, try a summer road trip. Skip the hustle and bustle of the airport, and make memories on the road towards your destination. But before you get in the car or train, let’s create your perfect road trip itinerary. Finding a vacation that all of your kids will enjoy isn’t always the easiest task. That’s why we rounded up our favorite summer road trips this year. Read on to find the best destination for your family this summer! Discover Central Massachusetts Central Massachusetts offers its warmest welcome to visitors each summer! A road trip to the region will be full of outdoor fun, animal sightings and scenic views. Kids enjoy New England’s largest zoological experience at Southwick’s Zoo, home to 850+ animal residents in the heart of the Blackstone River Valley. A few towns over, travelers find sheep, pigs, oxen and cows roaming Old Sturbridge Village, the immersive regional attraction that depicts life as it stood in an early 19thcentury village. For families who truly love nature, this is the roadtrip for you! There’s the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, designed to ignite children’s imaginations through educational opportunities in a naturalistic setting. And let’s not forget The Farm at SummitWynds each summer which has workshops, retreats and festivals spotlighting the stunning floral covered grounds. Start planning your trip today! 38 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 39 This summer, get the biggest bang for your vacation buck here in the Ocean State. From the 48-mile Blackstone River Bikeway to the 40-acre Roger Williams Park Zoo, we’ve got more family-friendly activities than states hundreds of times our size. Our 400 miles of shoreline alone have enough adventures to fill several vacations! Plan your summer vacation today at VisitRhodeIsland.com Photo: GoProvidence ����������������������� ��������������������� Dutchess County Fair Whether this is your first time visiting this famous fair or the one your family has waited for all year, the Dutchess County Fair is among the world’s best fairs. It is familyfriendly, with activities and adventures for all, and it is only a car or train ride away. This year’s 177th fair runs from August 22nd through 27th in Rhinebeck, NY. As the largest agricultural six-day fair in NY, there’s plenty for every member of the family to do– go on rides, eat great food and listen to entertaining music. The fair’s goal is to give visitors an appreciation for agriculture while educating them on where the food we eat comes from, all while having a blast! Your kids will love meeting farm animals like cows, horses, pigs, chickens, sheep, rabbits and goats. With over 1,000 individual exhibitors, your family won’t know what to do first. Explore 12 acres of livestock, milking demonstrations and sheep shearing, meet costumed storytellers from the early 1900’s, and shop artisanal goods and handmade crafts and quilts. Younger kids (ages 3-10) can visit a hands-on mock farm in the AgVenture Activity Tent while adults will appreciate the horticultural beauty of dozens of themed garden displays. Be sure to purchase advance discount tickets to secure your spot at a great deal! Dutchessfair.com Frederick County, Maryland In need of a peaceful, relaxing and scenic getaway? Frederick County, Maryland can provide just that! History lovers will enjoy learning about Frederick’s part during the American Civil War, including battlefields, Monocacy National Battlefield and South Mountain State Battlefield. Families can take beautiful hikes through Chimney Rock in Catoctin Mountain Park or Cunningham Falls State Park. You could even spend the day with animals at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve, or ride a themed train on Walkersville Southern Railroad. And with 20 nationally-branded hotels and camping sites nearby, it’s easy to book a stay. For families traveling in June, check out the Frederick Festival of the Arts on June 10th. There will be outdoor dining, specialty shops and 150+ exhibitors featuring their art. If you’re planning a July visit, don’t miss the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race on July 15th. The only race of its kind in the nation, this high wheel bike race features racers from all over speeding through the streets of Downtown Frederick. Visitfrederick.org 40 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with

family fun IS ALL AROUND

CENTRAL MASSACHUSETTS

the perfect weekend away Fly, drive or take the train to Central MA this summer for a weekend away your whole family will enjoy. The City of Worcester has lots of family-friendly experiences, plus great local dining. Explore the surrounding towns to discover a zoo, botanic garden, living history museum, farms and excellent hiking trails. For upcoming events, visitor tips, & so much more, consider us your local guide to the heart of Massachusetts. DISCOVERCENTRALMA.ORG start planning at on social media and on our app June 2023 | Brooklyn Family Pow! Wow! Worcester Murals Brookfield Orchards Ecotarium New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill APEX Worcester Art Museum WooSox at Polar Park Old Sturbridge Village Brush it Off Southwick’s Zoo The Hanover Theatre Great Northern Catskills of Greene County Whether you’re looking to chill, seek adventure or both, you can find it all in the Great Northern Catskills of Greene County, conveniently located about two hours north of New York City and a half hour south of Albany. There’s something for everyone here! Thrill seekers can spend an afternoon at one of North America’s longest, fastest and highest zipline canopy tours – New York Zipline Canopy Tours in Hunter. Outdoor adventures are a given in the Catskills, with 700,000 acres of wilderness and 120 miles of mountain bike trails, there is always something for the entire family. To cool off after a bike ride, head over to New York’s #1 family waterpark—Zoom Flume Water Park in East Durham. Once your family tires out, take a breathtaking scenic skyride to the top of the Hunter or Windham Mountains. On a clear day, the summits offer panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains and beyond. And if you’re looking to stay a few days, head over to one of the classic Catskill allinclusive family resorts! The Kartrite Resort Want an all-in-one destination that will guarantee endless family adventures this summer? The Kartrite Resort located in the Catskill Mountains is home to NY’s biggest indoor waterpark and much more. Spend an entire day at the 11 waterpark attractions just a 90-minute drive from the city, then check into one of the new and modern resort suites to get some rest. All suites (available as 1, 2 or 3 bedroom) come with 4 passes for the waterpark for the day of check in and check out. Beyond the water fun, enjoy The Kartrite's 7 eclectic eateries and bars, arts & crafts, archery, goat yoga, pony rides and hiking. Plus, if you want to escape the heat, head indoors to endless fun at Playopolis arcade, laser tag, ropes course, rock climbing, bowling, virtual reality and more. You could even plan your trip around one of the themed weeks: June 15-19: Adventure Week, July 2-8: Independence Week, or August 20-26: Superhero Week. And if you have a special occasion coming up like a summer birthday or bar/bat mitzvah, exciting promotions and packages await! 42 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with

Your Next Family-Fun Getaway... is just 30 minutes away! You don’t have to travel far to enjoy the beauty of the Hudson Valley. Rockland County offers a wealth of attractions and activities easily reached by car, train, or boat. With a mix of bustling towns, great outdoor adventure, creative culture and more, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 43 explorerocklandny.com New Jersey New Jersey summers are action-packed and full of family-friendly activities, especially for the beach lovers! With 130 miles of the Jersey Shore, your family can walk the boardwalk, build sand castles and enjoy delicious food by the water. Take a trip to one of the zoos in the area— Cape May County Park & Zoo, Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange and Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton. Get active by kayaking, horseback riding, hiking and biking at New Jersey’s recreational hot spots and calm waterways. You can even get your dose of arts and culture at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City and Newark Museum of Art. Paterson Great Falls Historic Park and Liberty State Park offer a glimpse into the past and Black Heritage itineraries stop at must-see sites running through the heart and soul of the state. New Jersey has a lot to offer families, especially being so close to NYC! Nyack Only 24 miles north of NYC on the banks of the Hudson in beautiful Rockland County, the village of Nyack is perfect for your next family road trip. Nyack offers hundreds of experiences and events that make for great day trips, weekend getaways and longer stays – a treasure trove packed into just over one walkable square mile. Take a walk on one of the many local hiking trails, bike across the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, and take in all of the incredible views of the river. If you’re feeling adventurous, check out the boat charters and water sports in the river itself. For a more peaceful itinerary, enjoy the arts by visiting the Edward Hopper House Museum, theaters, music and comedy shows. You may even want to plan your trip around one or more of Nyack’s many signature events, including street fairs, classic and exotic car nights, the African American Day parade, LGBTQ+ promenade, 4th of July fireworks, outdoor concerts and food tours. Your family will also love the weekly Farmer’s Markets, which feature live music, fresh goods from local farms and artisans, and plenty of kid-friendly activities. Make memories this summer in Nyack! 44 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with

The resort & indoor waterpark 555 Resorts World Dr. Monticello, NY 12701 www.thekartrite.com An easy 90-minute car ride from NYC lands you here, The Kartrite Resort. New York’s newest and biggest indoor waterpark. Modern and stylish suites. Hi-Tech Adventure Zone. 8 eclectic eateries and bars. Daily activities schedule, bowling, a ropes course, and laser tag. Gorgeous hiking trails. 11,000 square feet of meeting space to accommodate large or small groups. And much, much more. Just a short walk to the spectacular Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort! Located in the heart of the beautiful Catskills. Playland The name “Play” land should say it all! Not too far from Manhattan, Westchester’s top park for the last 94 years says: “It’s time to play.” There is something for all ages, from the littlest ones to tweens and teens. With famous rides, midway games and new thrills, you’re guaranteed a day filled with fun, laughs, and unforgettable memories. In addition to regular live entertainment and shows, this season the brand new Fountain Plaza will bring even more excitement to the park, where families can dance along with synchronized lights and music. Once your family gets tired of the rides, head to the famous boardwalk -shop for souvenirs, and visit the Westchester Children’s Museum. Grab a bite at one of the many restaurants, like burgers at Jack Burger or yummy tacos at Taco Casa. Cool off at Playland Beach, featuring a new waterfront slide, at the Playland Pool or even hop on a paddle boat. Your kids will be plotting their next visit to Playland! Putnam County Country Fest & 4-H Showcase Don’t miss out on the country festival families love, happening July 29th to 30th at Veteran’s Memorial Park this summer! Just an easy car drive away, the 4-H fair brings thousands of locals and visitors to enjoy this eclectic mix of traditions where little and big kids will have fun adventures at the Putnam County Country Fest & 4-H Showcase. There are food trucks, treats, countrythemed vendors, games, demos, exhibits, magic shows, inflatables and more. Listen to live music, watch the classic car show, and even attend the Duck Derby fundraiser. Kids will leave with full stomachs, mini artistic masterpieces and many memories to last a lifetime. There’s free parking and admission, so grab your sunscreen and get going! By car or by train, take a day trip to Putnam County, where there’s always another reason to say “I Love New York.” Be sure to visit iloveny.com for more information about a New York State getaway. 46 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 47 every step A STORY WITH Make moments that matter in hip and historic Frederick County, Maryland. Wander quaint downtowns where historic buildings host locally-owned shops. Indulge in world-class restaurants and embrace our lively arts scene. Venture outdoors in National and State Parks and experience our storied past at Civil War battlefields. Unwind at dozens of family-friendly wineries, breweries, and distilleries. visitfrederick.org • 800-999-3613 Rhode Island Plan a summer family getaway and see why they call Rhode Island “The Ocean State!” Here are some top family-friendly attractions throughout each of the state’s six regions. Blackstone Valley. Blackstone Valley is home to the fastest indoor karting track in the country. Head to Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket for a mix of art studios and retail shops. Blackstone Valley’s hiking and biking paths are perfect for exploring this beautiful region. Providence. Rhode Island’s beautiful capital features can’t-miss attractions like WaterFire Providence, where one hundred bonfires blaze majestically on downtown rivers, and Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village, home to exotic species from across the globe. Block Island. Take a short ferry ride to Block Island for natural beauty and small-town charm. Families can join the Block Island Glass Float Project, part art installation, part scavenger hunt, then check out 1661 Farms and Gardens, a small hobby farm with lemurs, kangaroos and more. Warwick and West Bay. Warwick and West Bay feature incredible shopping and scenic beauty. At Goddard Memorial State Park, active families will find a golf course, horseback riding, game fields and more. Head to Oakland Beach to enjoy a public waterfront, fishing and swimming. South County. Hit the beaches in South County for a sunsoaked afternoon of swimming, relaxation and fun. Adventureland in Narragansett features go-karts, batting cages and bumper boats. In Charlestown, The Fantastic Umbrella Factory is a go-to for adventurous shoppers. Newport County. At Historic Newport, tour the Newport Mansions and lighthouses and watch centuries of history unfold, then visit Rail Explorers for a scenic ride on a custom-built rail bike. Visit Bristol County for stunning coastal views at Colt State Park and see wildlife at the Audubon Society of R.I. Nature Center and Aquarium. Find more ideas for your family summer vacation today at VisitRhodeIsland.com. Rochester As the third largest metro area in NY and just under 6 hours by car from NYC, Rochester is an ideal destination for families. Rochester is one of the most family-friendly cities in the country, with more than 75 experiences for families. Kids of all ages love The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester. The Strong Museum is the only museum in the world dedicated to play, and is home to the National Toy Hall of Fame, the Toy Industry Hall of Fame, and the World Video Game Hall of Fame. There’s also the Rochester Museum and Science Center, which features a planetarium and nature center, and the oldest photography museum in the world, the George Eastman Museum. Plus, your family can visit the largest living history museum in New York at the Genesee Country Village and Museum, which depicts a 19th century village brought to life. At Rochester’s Seneca Park Zoo, you’ll see Red Pandas, Masai Giraffes and Zebras! With more than 12,000 acres of parkland, 100+ miles of trails, 48 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with and extensive waterways, Rochester is a great destination for active families who enjoy hiking, biking, fishing and more. No matter where you go in Westchester County this summer, an experience is sure to follow. Embark on an outdoor adventure, tour historic homes and gardens, grab a seat at a table to sample the best food and beverages our region has to offer—or simply relax and enjoy the show. Go to VisitWestchesterNY.com to ﬁnd more summer destination ideas and upcoming events. June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 49 ® I LOVE NEW YORK is a registered trademark and service mark of the New York State Department of Economic Development; used with permission. Beyond center stage Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts | Photo by Gabe Palacio Rockland County Rockland County is a hidden New York gem that’s only 30 miles north of New York City. Offering stunning views of the Hudson River as well as access to quaint villages, outdoor activities, a bustling craft food and beverage scene, rich history, and non-stop shopping and entertainment, there’s something for everyone in Rockland County. Start your day by walking or biking across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. With access and parking points in Nyack and Westchester, you and your family can enjoy six scenic overlook points, public art across the path and historic touchpoints. At 3.6 miles and the longest biking and pedestrian path in the county, the path is also a great way to get in some exercise. For a connection to nature, enjoy access to over 200 miles of trails and parks. Great for hiking, exploring, and swimming as well as boating, kayaking, watersports, and fishing in Nyack, Piermont, Haverstraw, or Stony Point. Take in a game and enjoy some baseball fare by watching the New York Boulders, a professional minor league baseball team with a stadium right in Rockland. Add some history to your trip by checking out the Stony Point Battlefield State Historic Site. This is the location of the last major Revolutionary War battle in the north with a museum, interactive programs, reenactments of battles, cannon musket firing, and more. This is also the location of the Stony Point Lighthouse, the oldest lighthouse on the Hudson River. For some indoor fun, visit Palisades Center and enjoy tons of activities and entertainment, such as Space Adventure Glow in the Dark Mini Golf, Palisades Climb Adventure, Au- tobahn Raceway, 5 Wits Escape Room, the Palisades Climb Adventure Ropes Course, ice skating, movie theater, bowling at Lucky Strike, and tons more. Make sure to include walking through one of Rockland's many waterfront villages as a part of your trip as you check out a waterfront restaurant, breweries, boutiques, and Torne Valley Vineyards, Rockland’s only winery. Located in the Ramapo Mountains, this quaint winery offers tastings, live music and Friday night concerts in the summer. Complete your stay with a great night of sleep at one of the area’s sweet bed and breakfasts, hotel, or local inn. explorerocklandny.com Showboat Resort, Atlantic City Take a splash this summer at Showboat Resort, Atlantic City, home to the world’s largest beachfront indoor waterpark with 12+ slides, a 1,000 square-foot surf simulator, nightlife entertainment for adults, a retractable roof for year-round fun and much more. The famed Atlantic City boardwalk will enter a new era this summer with the early summer debut of The Showboat Resort, an expansion and re-imagining of the existing Showboat– and your family is invited! “There is nothing I love more as a grandfather than watching my grandkids play and have fun. That’s really the inspiration behind the mindblowing experience that Showboat Resort brings to the boardwalk,” said Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner. There are adult and kid areas, making it easy for both parents and children to have fun this summer. Plus, a fan favorite among all ages, Showboat Resort includes Lucky Snake Arcade–the largest arcade in the world. The more than 200,000 square-foot venue features the 40,000 square-foot Raceway Go Kart Track and more than 600 games, including pinball, virtual reality, and bowling. There will be even more activities this year, like discothemed roller blading, a state-of-the-art, classic movie-themed miniature golf course, Want to stay after a long day at the resort? Not to worry– the transformation into The Showboat Resort will also mark the completion of the iconic Showboat’s first phase of hotel renovations, including 477 guest rooms, among which are 36 Balcony Suites. 50 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with a 40-foot-tall climbing wall, and the largest Zoltar fortune teller in the world. June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 51 Sweet Summertime in Westchester County As summer vacation begins, travelers will be ecstatic to find there is so much to see and do in Westchester County. Bordered by the Hudson River and Long Island Sound, Westchester has more than 500 square miles of space, ensuring families can maximize their time and budgets while making memories that are priceless. Families looking for epic play will find it in abundance at Rye’s very own amusement park, Playland, featuring exciting rides like the iconic Dragon Coaster and 108-year-old Grand Carousel. For more adrenaline, Boundless Adventures in Purchase is where adults and kids can crawl, swing and climb over obstacles at this aerial adventure park. Other fun attractions to consider include a visit to Legoland, Westchester Children’s Museum, and Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts for incredible outdoor performances and picnics. Boasting 24,000 acres of parkland spread over more than 25 parks, Westchester is the perfect place for fresh air beyond the city. Visit Lasdon Park with its Dinosaur Garden and Chinese Friendship Pavilion. Croton Point Park offers expansive parkland and outdoor swimming in the summer, and Muscoot Farm’s Sunday Farmer’s Market is always a family favorite. Eating is one of the wonders of Westchester County with an Smugglers' Notch, Vermont Those looking for more than a day trip the mountains of Vermont may be the adventure you need. Smugglers' Notch, Vermont is worth the drive, with plenty of scenic spots to stop along the way. Spend a few days in the mountains biking, swimming and zipping through the trees. There are mountain waterslides, pools and reservoirs, and even the Kids Day Camp which has mountain biking, arts & crafts, STEM, wildness & survival, or high adventure. Let your kiddos enjoy a day at one of the specialty camps while you relax or go on an outdoor date. Families enjoy taking a turn through the treetop obstacle course or two worldrenowned Disc Golf courses, and kids love the FunZone, which has indoor climbing, inflatables laser tag, arcades and more. You don’t want to miss family fun in Smugglers' Notch! Mountainside lodging packages with all the resort amenities fill up quickly for summer fun so plan your vacation at www.smuggs.com. abundance of dining options. For breakfast, fuel up near the Long Island Sound shore at Stanz Café in Larchmont. Lunch at Walter’s Hot Dogs is another can’t-miss experience, and dinner at River Outpost Brewing will have the perfect something for both kids and adults. For dessert, the Bigfoot Creamery in Ossining offers tasty flavors and unique floats. When the time comes for rest, Westchester offers a variety of hotels, allowing families to choose accommodations based on budget and proximity to their plans. Parents will find all the tools they need to plan the perfect itinerary by visiting www.visitwestchesterny.com. 52 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with COME SOAR. COME SMILE. COME SEE WHAT ALL THE EXCITEMENT IS ABOUT. ROCHESTER, NY IS THE PERFECT FAMILY GETAWAY FOR UNIQUE AND EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES. Did we mention the world’s largest collection of toys, dolls, and games? Pack your bags and hit the road for an unforgettable trip in a destination full of surprises. With fun for every family, every season of the year, playtime tends to last a little longer in our backyard. June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 53 © Genesee Country Village & Museum. The Strong National Museum of Play, Seabreeze Amusement Park Wild West City Wild West City is a western theme park located in the beautiful, scenic Skyland’s Region of Sussex County, New Jersey. Your family will love this unique 1880’s theme park, a place where guests can step back in time, disconnect from the modern world and reawaken the spirit of the American West. Live action shows and reenactments of the west are performed on the ‘Main Street’ in town throughout the day. There are plenty of things for families to see and do here, from popping into town shops and museums, to riding the Stage Coach through town, to boarding the Wild West City Train. Enjoy new and special events happening in 2023, like the latest Billy’s Great Escape production! And don’t miss out on Wild West City’s National Day of the Cowboy and Cowgirl, Civil War reenactments, and Native American events. Wild West City is one of the most unique things to do in New Jersey, making it the perfect day trip for families, friends, couples and groups. Purchase tickets in advance online, or consider a membership if you’ll be visiting often. Memberships include unlimited visits 54 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with throughout the 2023 season, admission to all special event days, bring a friend ticket, souvenir WWC Cup, discounts at food and retail shops and more! www.wildwestcity.com. Tickets discounted online! Now open for 2023! 2023 season passes are now available for purchase. Order online at �����������������

summer Fun! our top picks for inspiring seasonal activities for the whole family Summer is one of the best times to enjoy all that the East Coast offers, from hopping on the train for a day trip or packing up the car to check out a museum or an amusement park or eat some good food. Here are some unique things for families to do during the summer in and around New York: American Dream 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ Visit the Great Indoors this Summer at American Dream – the weather’s always perfect here! Ride record-breaking coasters at the nation’s largest indoor theme park and ride the waves of the world’s largest indoor wave pool. Plus, you can shop hundreds of stores and dine at dozens of eateries. Bronx Zoo 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx The summer isn’t complete without a trip to the zoo, and lucky for us, we have the one of the best zoos in the country right here in NYC. With over 265 acres to explore and over 10,000 animals to visit, there’s always something new for your family to do at the Bronx Zoo. Go for a spin on the famous Bug Carousel, check out a sea lion or penguin feeding, pet the farmyard animals, get up close and personal with beautiful butterflies, and of course, see animals from all over the world! Chuck E Cheese Families looking for a great deal this summer should check out the new Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass (chuckecheese.com/ summer-fun-pass) that starts at $59.99 and offers up to eight weeks of play time and up to 40% off pizza at fun centers across NY and NJ. Also, this summer select Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island and Queens/Long Island City will debut Trampoline Zones for kids to enjoy active play. Dave & Busters Atlantic Center 625 Atlantic Ave. Suite 311, Brooklyn, NY Parents know that summer days can feel long, and the kids, especially if you have tweens and teens, adore a good Dave and Busters. We love that it is perfect for day or night (not too late, kiddos) and will entertain the family with state-of-the-art arcades and virtual reality games. And no need to head out for food; there are plenty of options, from crispy chicken strips to Philly cheesesteaks and more. Governors Island Families can enjoy Governors Island’s 120plus acres of scenic open space daily. The island’s park offers rolling lawns and plenty of room for New Yorkers to spread out for picnicking and recreation, including over seven miles of car-free bike paths. There’s always exciting events going on throughout the season; This year, warm-weather programming includes free arts, culture, live music, food trucks, educational programs and more. Get to the island by taking a relaxing ferry ride from Manhattan at 10 South St. Harry Potter 935 Broadway, New York, NY 10010 You don’t have to jump on a plane for the Harry Potter experience; walk or hop over to Broadway (at 23rd Street) and visit the 20,000-square-foot store. Yes, it is a store with fantastic merchandise, so bring pocket money if you can. Still, it is also a truly magical world with themed sections, interactive nooks, and immersive experiences where 56 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate sU mmer Family F U n G U i D e June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 57 your little wizard can spend a large chunk of the day sipping on iconic Hogwarts drinks and casting spells. Mashantucket Pequot Museum 110 Pequot Trail, Mashantucket, CT 06338 We are so lucky to have excellent museums in and near New York. Make a day or weekend summer trip when you head to the Pequot Museum, the largest Native American museum in the world. From Wednesday to Saturday, there will be culture-filled educational programs, workshops, and events for the entire family in July and August. Check the website for more info, and remember to take pics of the beautiful gardens surrounding the museum. Museum of Ice Cream 558 Broadway, New York, NY, On a hot summer day, there’s nothing more refreshing than some freezing cold ice cream. Stop by the Museum of Ice Cream to cool off with unlimited ice cream in five different shapes and forms. With 12 multi-sensory installations, your family will learn all about the history of everyone’s favorite frozen sweet treat. Be sure to jump in the sprinkle pool (how fun does that sound?) and try your hand at making edible slime! Playland 1 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY 10580 Head to Rye, NY, and enjoy the fantastic rides and fireworks on holiday weekends, such as the 4th of July. Visit playland.com for dates and times. Smorgasburg Fridays: The Oculus, Fulton+Church Saturdays: Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 90 Kent Ave, Brooklyn Sundays: Breeze Hill, Brooklyn Summer, especially in New York, is when we enjoy the outdoors and eat the most delicious food at Smorgusburg. If you need a reminder to make this street food meets Michelin-star cuisine part of your summer plan or try it for the first time, you’re in luck as it is in full swing from Friday thru Sunday at one of its 3 locations each of those days. We do admit it gets pretty crowded, so if you have the little ones in a stroller, go early so you navigate and hit up the food stands that you want to test the taste. So get your Bao, empanada, pizza, and more this season. Storybook Land 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Explore, play, read, and ride at Storybook Land! Visit this unique theme park where attractions, rides, and entertainment are based on popular children’s stories and fairy tales. It is all charm, and the kids will live out their favorite storybooks as they come to life in interactive play areas like the Three Little Pigs’ houses and the Old Woman in the Shoe. Kids will spend the day on themed rides like the Turtle Twirl and the Whirly-Bug. Wildplay 2600 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh We love family trips to the beach, but let’s be honest, the kids can only build so many sandcastles before declaring boredom. That’s why WildPlay offers unforgettable outdoor adventures! Soar over Jones Beach on a 700 foot zipline and experience the sand and sea like never before. Kids as young as 7 are welcome to ride! There’s also exciting adventure courses for all different levels, a primal swing and a freefall jump for kids 5 and up. Thrillseeking families with older kids even can go bungy jumping and axe throwing. This summer at the Pequot Museum we will be offering a variety of culture-filled fun and educational programs, workshops and events for families and friends of all ages. Join us each Wednesday–Saturday in July and August for some of the best experiences that Mashantucket has to offer at the largest Native American museum in the world! 58 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate sU mmer Family F U n G U i D e June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 59 when the day calls for some winning Brooklyn Atlantic Center 718-233-8356 625 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Luis.Anzola@DaveandBusters.com @ By shara levine Brooklyn Fifth Annual Dumbo Drop on Washington Street WHEN: Friday, June 2, 6–7pm WHERE: Washington Street in Dumbo, Washington Street, DUMBO AGES: All WHAT: This DUMBO tradition will have you seeing elephants fly. Play along and you just may win a fabulous prize while raising for a good cause. WANT TO GO?: $20-$25. dumbobrooklyn.square.site Pride Weekend at the New York Aquarium WHEN: June 3 & 4, 10:30am–5:30pm. WHERE: New York Aquarium, 602 Surf Avenue, Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Pride with a weekend of live music, crafting, family fun, and of course, all your favorite animals! WANT TO GO?: $25.95-$32.95. The Jungle Book WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 2:30pm, through June 25. WHERE: Puppetworks Inc, 338 Sixth Avenue (at 4th Street), Park Slope AGES: 4 and up WHAT: See Kipling’s Tales of the Indian Jungle like never before- adapted for Marionettes! WANT TO GO?: $11; $10 child. puppetworks.org Vintage Bus Festival WHEN: June 10, 10am–4pm WHERE: Emily Warren Roebling Plaza at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Main Street & John Street, Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Explore vintage buses, enjoy photo ops, meet some of the bus drivers who help keep our city moving, shop, and take in the view of the Manhattan skyline. WANT TO GO?: Free. nytransitmuseum.org Big Summer Get Down with Herbert Holler and the Freedom Party WHEN: June 17, 6–10pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 3 Plaza, 334 Furman Street, Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Boogie into summer with a night of live music and dancing. WANT TO GO?: Free. brooklynbridgepark.org Mozart for Munchkins WHEN: June 18, 10:30–11:30am. WHERE: Old Stone House, 336 3rd Ave, South Slope AGES: 4 and under WHAT: Little ones are invited to observe, explore, discover, sing, and dance to their hearts’ content, while the grownups enjoy the concert. WANT TO GO?: $37; free for children 12 and younger. theoldstonehouse.org The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of the Grateful Dead for Kids Father’s Day Celebration featuring Tiberius WHEN: June 18, 12:30–1:30pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bowl: Brooklyn, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg AGES: 10 and under WHAT: Celebrate dad and the music of The Dead and this concert for kids. WANT TO GO?: $16. brooklynbowl.com Celebrate Juneteenth WHEN: June 19, 11am–3pm WHERE: Brower Park, Brooklyn Ave & Prospect Place, Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Commemorate Juneteenth with live music, dance, workshops, performances, and art. WANT TO GO?: Free. brooklynkids.org Manhattan Drums Along the Hudson®: A Native American Festival and Multicultural Celebration WHEN: Sunday, June 4, All day. WHERE: Inwood Hill Park (218th St & Indian Rd), 218th St & Indian Rd, Inwood AGES: All WHAT: This multicultural family-oriented festival combines Native American 60 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 calendar dance the night away at the Big s ummer Get down in Brooklyn Bridge Park on June 17. heritage with the diversity of New York City with performances of world dance and drumming tradition. WANT TO GO?: Free Admission. drumsalongthehudson.org Inclusive Pride Family Day WHEN: Sunday, June 4, 1–4pm WHERE: Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, W 46th St and 12th Ave. New York AGES: All WHAT: Learn about LGBTQ+ figures in space exploration and the Navy and take part in hands-on art and storytelling activities all about expressing yourself. WANT TO GO?: FREE., intrepidmuseum.org 66th Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade WHEN: Sunday, June 11, 11am WHERE: Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade, Fifth Avenue from E 43rd Street to E 79th Street, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the best of Puerto Rican culture, achievement and legacy with music, dance and colorful displays of cultural pride! WANT TO GO?: Free. nprdpinc.org Queens New Queens Pride Parade WHEN: Sunday, June 4, Don't miss 12–6pm WHERE: 37th Avenue, Jackson Heights AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Pride at the second oldest and second largest pride parade in New York City with floats, performances, community groups, and more! WANT TO GO?: Free. newqueenspride.org Astoria Park Carnival WHEN: June 7-11,WednesdayFriday, 4–11pm; Saturday, 12pm–12am; Sunday, 12–11pm. WHERE: Under the RFK Bridge, Corner of Hoyt Ave N and 19th St, Astoria AGES: All WHAT: Kick off the summer with thrilling rides, exciting games, and great family fun! WANT TO GO?: Single tickets start at $1.50; $30 for 20 tickets; $60 for 50 tickets. dreamlandamusements.com 17th Annual Rock Stock Festival WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 10am–7pm WHERE: Beach 90th Street in Rockaway Beach, Beach 90th Street off Shorefront Parkway, Far Rockaway AGES: All WHAT: Head to the beach for skateboard demos, live music, surf contest, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free. rockstocknyc.com With author Lenore Skenazy Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 4 p.m. ET It’s time to change the way we look at obstacles and stop making assumptions that our kids are incapable of clearing their own path in life. Join author, columnist, blogger and reality TV show host Lenore Skenazy, aka “The World’s Worst Mom,” for a talk laced with humor, wit and the unvarnished truth: Your kids can be independent. Skenazy will share simple but powerful ways anxious parents can counteract the urge to overprotect their children, move away from fear-based parenting, and give their bubble-wrapped children the freedom to develop confidence and resilience the natural way: through unstructured, child-directed play. June 2023 | Brooklyn Family 61 Register for FREE at NewYorkFamily.com/NYParentEd Presents a Vintage Bus festival rolls under the Brooklyn Bridge on June 10. our PRESENTING SPONSORS now! last FREE Parenting Webinar - Sign up Anxious Parents, Anxious Kids: Parenting Advice From the "World's Worst Mom"

25 free ways to enjoy the season in New York City Summer Bucket List By Donna Duarte-LaDD We love New York but especially like it when we can find free things to do in this vast city. Guess what? There are a lot, especially in the summer, where the city has many offerings for families and kids. Check out our list of all the free things you can do now and later in New York City! 1. Bring the kids to any of the free outdoor events offered at the Intrepid Museum Free Programs 2.Check out @carolefeuerman SEA IDYLLS outdoor sculptures on Park Avenue located between 34th St and 39th St 3. In the Summer, take a dip in one of the many Free Outdoor NYC Parks Pools 4. Visit The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Roof Garden for The Roof Garden Commission: Lauren Halsey installation. Children under 12 are free 5. Visit the New York Aquarium (for free admission, go after 3 pm on Wednesdays –reserved up to 4 tickets is required) 6. It may take effort, like standing in line and going online for lottery tickets, but to see Shakespeare in the Park (publictheater.org) is entirely worth it! 7. Visit the Bronx Zoo on a Wednesday for FREE admission; you must reserve your tickets (up to 4!) online 8. Take in the view and fun, and park at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn 9. Walk the Highline, check out the plants and this calm urban oasis New Yorkers love 10. Visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and the BeauxArts architecture building 11. Hop on the Staten Island Ferry (it’s free) and enjoy a gorgeous view of the Statue of Liberty 12 . Take advantage of the many restaurants that offer kids eat for free days (go online to newyorkfamily.com for the guide) 13. Take your skater to one of NY's many skate parks 14. Fly a kite at Central Park 15. Visit the Little Island off of Pier 55 for a unique public park experience. This small island uses stunning architecture and landscaping to create a peaceful escape from busy city life 16. Kids ages 18 and under are free at The Whitney — check out art by Edward Hopper, Alice Neel, and more 17. Tour the Grand Central Terminal. Check out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse, and the famed glass clock at the center 18. Go hiking in and around our city; some great spots exist! 19. Take on “Slide Mountain” at Brooklyn Bridge Park. 20. Check out the gorgeous views or sit for a picnic at the new Pier 57 rooftop (the largest in NYC!) at the Hudson River Park 21. Visit a local library for a story time-one of the best play spaces for kids 22 . Visit The Oculus, the central epicenter of the World Trade Center and an architect of beauty that will have you oohing and aahh-ing 23. Don’t forget to pick your spot and watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks (macys. com/s/fireworks)! 24. Take a break from the city and enjoy Greenbelt Staten Island’s 2,800 acres of nature, hiking trails and more 25. Pack a picnic and watch a free movie under the summer stars (nycgovparks.org/ events/free_summer_movies) 62 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 family fun