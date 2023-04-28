Bronx/Riverdale Family - May 2023

≠ Camps that specialize in Stem/Steam, Arts, Sports & More! Take a Hike! Family-Friendly Trails Inspector General Lucy Lang on serving New York families while raising a family of her own may 2023 A small school that’s BIG on inclusion NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school At IDEAL, we believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. We offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. www.theidealschool.org Join us for an open house or a personal tour to learn about our unique inclusion mission and the opportunity to receive one of ten IDEAL Scholarships paying 75% of tuition from Grades K-8. Call 212-769-1699 x10105 or email admissions@theidealschool.org for more information. BIG NEWS! The IDEAL School of Manhattan is moving to our new home at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District starting September 2023! May 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 3 M Ay 2023 NewYorkFamily.com contents F eaTUR es 16 | Transit MTA to expand bus stroller pilot to over 1,000 buses by fall 24 | Tech Motherhood FOMO: the pressure of documenting family milestones on social media 26 | i nspector General lucy l ang on serving New York families while raising a family of her own 30 | Tech ChatGPT, what it is and why it’s banned in NYC’s public schools sToRies & ColUmns 4 | editor’s letter 6 | a sk the e xpert My child wants to be a vegetarian 8 | a sk the e xpert Why do kids get nosebleeds? 10 | c amp Thriving at summer camp in the arts, sports, and STEM/STEAM programs 14 | education The history and method of a Montessori Education 18 | family Day o ut 10 best family-friendly hiking trails 20 | Travel A family paradise at Eau Palm Beach 22 | childcare Should I hire a nanny or a babysitter? Family FU n | c alendar All the fun events and activities for May Di R e CTo R ies 12 | Summer Program listings 14 | m ontessori School listings on The cover Yumi Matsuo yumimatsuo.com & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Cover Story Written by: Jeannine Cintron Produced by: Donna Duarte-Ladd pg. 26 pg. 24 pg. 18 pg. 28 pg. 14 28 Photo: | Hair

Blooming in May May is when we think about Mother’s Day, and with that in mind, we can’t help but reflect on the joys and challenges of parenting. This month Deputy Editor Jeannine Cintron writes about mother and Inspector General Lucy Lang (page 26)and her passion for serving New York families while raising her family. We all know that technology is part of our daily lives - this month, we share on (page 24) Motherhood FOMO and the pressure of documenting family milestones on social media. With summer just around the corner, we want you to absorb the outdoors with a family-friendly hike (see page 18) and help your kids to explore art, sports, and STEM/ STEAM this summer. Check out our camp and summer program listings on page 12 and make this summer one to remember! Donna Publi S her: Clifford Luster e xecuTive Direc Tor: Donna Duarte-Ladd aSSociaTe Publi S her: Erin Brof aDver Ti S in G Direc Tor: Stacie Goldberg DePuT y eDiTor: Jeannine Cintron DiGiTal eDiTor: Kaitlyn Riggio e venTS manaG er: Shara Levine r e P or Ter: Barbara Russo Senior aDvi S er: Susan Weiss Par Tner S hi P manaG er S : Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Suzanne Cirigliano, Chris Cunnington, Lori Falco, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli marke Tin G & S TraTe Gy Direc Tor: Rosalia Bobé Sale S & marke Tin G coor D inaTor: Mykael Fields marke Tin G aSS i STanT: Tilejah Gilead ar T Direc Tor: Leah Mitch web Develo P er: Sylvan Migdal Gra P hic De S i G ner S : Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti eD iTor S aT larG e: Serena Norr, Cris Pearlstein eD iTorial conTribuTor S : Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas eD iTorial i nTern S : Bailey Germain, Brian Zhang ConTaCT inFoRmaTion aDver Ti S in G: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com circulaTion: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com aDD re SS : New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 Pre S i D enT: Victoria Schneps-Yunis ceo : Joshua Schneps coo : Clifford Luster New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Editorial and the Silver Award for Excellence in Design. 4 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 editor’s note Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily get i N touch newYorkFamily.com New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2023 Queens Family Media, LLC 2022 n ina Gallo Photography May 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 5 Is Your Child a Struggling Reader? Check out South Bronx Literacy Academy! A new Public School for struggling readers. Embracing Diﬀerences. Unleashing potential. literacyacademycollective.org/enroll | (914) 355-9530 LEARN MORE! FOUNDED BY PARENTS!!! Current 1st and 2nd graders APPLY TODAY! St. Catharine Academy Higher Achievement Program The Higher Achievement Program at St. Catharine Academy is an immersive one of a kind 3 week program targeted at preparing girls entering 6th, 7th, and 8th grades for the Test for Admission into Catholic High Schools (TACHS). Over the course of the program, students will be exposed to the testing format, test-taking strategies, and area-specific content in English Language Arts and Mathematics. Program participants will also be introduced to the high school environment, SCA’s STEM Lab and Robotics program, and a variety of extracurricular activities that puts them on a pathway towards achieving their unique potential. St. Catharine Academy 2250 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10469 (718) 882-2882 | www.scahs.org Visit scahs.org to learn more July 10 – July 28 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Cost: $500 An All Girls Program Where Everyone Shines

My Child Wants to Be a Vegetarian A guide for concerned parents By Kaitlyn Riggio Vegetarian diets are on the rise all over the world. Statistics have shown that roughly five percent of the population in the United States follows a vegetarian diet. And these numbers aren’t limited just to adults: around five percent of youth ages 8 to 17 describe themselves as vegetarian. Reasons why people choose to follow a vegetarian diet are varied and can include things like health reasons or ethical reasons. If your child decides they want to follow a vegetarian diet, there are plenty of ways you can support them, even without becoming a vegetarian yourself. We sat down with pediatrician Dr. TJ Gold from Tribeca Pediatrics to talk about what parents can do if their child decides they want to pursue a vegetarian diet. My child told me they want to be a vegetarian. What should I do? Off the bat, it’s important to go into the conversation with an open mind and think about letting children, especially teens and adolescents, make their own choices when it comes to food. “This conflict with teenagers and parents is always something we want to avoid,” Gold says. “We want to give kids autonomy with that so that they’re truly learning how to make those good choices.” That said, it’s still important to provide support and oversight. For example, have a conversation with your child about why they want to become a vegetarian and what that means in terms of food choices going forward. Gold says sometimes adolescents and teenagers don’t want to eat meat, “but their life is a potato chip and cheese pizza diet.” “Technically, that’s a vegetarian diet, but just not eating meat doesn’t necessitate or guarantee that you have a healthy vegetarian diet,” Gold says. “There is a word in there called ‘vegetable.’” While teens should have autonomy in what they eat, especially as they get older, parents should provide guidance to ensure that their kids are still getting the nutrients they need after switching to a vegetarian diet. At the same time, parents should be aware of how much control they’re exercising over food choice. “Kids aren’t going to follow things if it becomes a chore or it’s complicated or their parents are always having to follow them around and make sure they get things,” Gold says. Gold recommends that parents talk to their kids about what their bodies need and giving them control within that guidance. “I really want to enroll them,” Gold says. “And usually it’s just giving them some of these simple guidelines.” How can parents make sure that their vegetarian children are still getting what they need from a nutritional standpoint? Taking meat out of a diet can leave gaps in essential nutrients. While taking supplements to fill these gaps is always an option, but Gold recommends getting what you need through food first. “It’s not unnatural to supplement,” Gold says. “But I really want it to be eaten in the 6 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 ask the expert food itself as opposed to having to pop pills.” Gold outlined where some of these gaps can occur and provided recommendations on how to get those nutrients without meat. Protein : Essential nutrients for the human body, protein is used to build things like muscles and organs in the body. Aside from meat, protein can come from things like dairy, eggs, beans, lentils, seeds and avocado. Vitamin D : Vitamin D is important for bone health. It can be tricky to maintain adequate vitamin D levels, even for nonvegetarians, considering a large portion of our vitamin D comes from the Sun. “The world is pretty sun-phobic, because of trying to have healthy skin and avoid skin cancer,” Gold says. “So we’re already starting off a bit vitamin D deficient.” For vegetarians, “literally the only vitamin D source that exists naturally is mushrooms.” Gold says. “It’s not like mushrooms are always the big fan favorite for young kids.” If you have a mushroom hater on your hands, look for things like milk with vitamin D added. Vitamin B12 : Found almost exclusively in animal products, vitamin B12 is essential for things like red blood cell formation, nerve function and the production of DNA. It’s difficult for vegetarians to get enough vitamin b12 because it’s mostly found in meat. To supplement, turn to foods like eggs, fortified cereals and nutritional yeast. Iron : Iron is important for red blood cells and is commonly found in red meats. For vegetarians, look for iron in fortified cereals, eggs, leafy green vegetables, kidney beans and lentils. An important thing to remember is that absorption of iron from plant based sources is much lower than the absorption from animal based sources. Gold recommends squeezing lemons and limes onto leafy greens. The vitamin C from the lemons and lime “enhances the ability to get that iron out of the plant network of fibers,” Gold says. While getting the right nutrients is important, don’t get bogged down in making sure your vegetarian kid eats the entire food pyramid every single day. “It’s unrealistic, and I think it makes the whole process a little more anxietyproducing, especially for parents,” Gold says. How can parents cooking for their whole family accommodate everyone, including their vegetarian kid? Family dinners don’t always have to center around meat. The vegetable can be at the center of the meal. “There are so many exciting things we can do with vegetables,” Gold says. “The vegetable items themselves can be an entire meal.” For dinners like this, Gold says the meat can be an additive for those who want to eat it, but dinners don’t have to be just side dishes for the vegetarian kid. Parents can also get their kids involved in cooking dinner, whether that’s one dinner a week, a side dish or another arrangement that makes sense for the family. Not everyone in the family has to become a vegetarian alongside your kid, but there’s plenty of ways to support your vegetarian child in their choice. May 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 7 Now welcoming Kindergarten and 1st Grade! The John Cardinal O’Connor School helps children who learn differently thrive. Call Sister Jeannie at (914) 591-9330 or email admissions@johncardinaloconnorschool.org to make an appointment today! The John Cardinal O’Connor School invites parents to learn about our affordable language-based academic curriculum for children in grades K-8 with learning disabilities, speech or language impairments or other health impairments. Our certiﬁed special-education teachers use multi-sensory teaching techniques and blended learning in small classes to help children thrive academically, spiritually, emotionally and socially in our supportive school community. JCOS is a Catholic elementary school that welcomes children of all faiths. Do You Know a Child with Learning Disabilities?

Why Do Kids Get Nosebleeds? An expert weighs in on how to curb them BY KAITLYN RIGGIO Nosebleeds are a common issue, especially in kids and especially in the cold, dry winter months. But even knowing this, it can be scary to find that your kid has a bloody nose. While many nosebleeds are one-off problems, other kids get nosebleeds pretty frequently. What causes nosebleeds, and when should you be concerned about them? We sat down with Dr. Alyssa Hackett, pediatric otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat doctor) with ENT and Allergy Associates, to talk about what causes nosebleeds in kids and how to curb them. One of the most common causes of nosebleeds in children is caused by the dryness in the air that occurs, for example, in the fall or when the heat gets turned on in your building in the winter months. “That dryness is important because it can dry out the mucus membranes, specifically the ones that are in the very front of the nose, where there are some fragile blood vessels that can crack open and bleed,” Hackett says. You also may notice that your child with seasonal allergies tends to get a lot of nosebleeds. “It’s not that the allergies cause the nosebleeds,” Hackett says. “But if you’re constantly rubbing your nose, that will be a triggering point.” Other families may notice frequent nosebleeds in their children during the summer. “If you’re running around in the heat, your body flushes everywhere, including these blood vessels in the front of the nose,” Hackett says. Overall, there are many factors that can trigger nosebleeds, and they’re not limited to a single season. “We see nosebleeds year–round,” Hackett says. “Not just in the fall and winter.” What Steps Can Parents Take At Home to Mitigate Nosebleeds? Increasing the moisturization and cleanliness of the nose can be helpful, especially in drier parts of the year. In winter months, mucus can dry up on the inside of the nostril on fragile skin. “They can act like knives,” Hackett says. “They just sort of cut right through those blood vessels.” Using an ointment like Aquaphor can help clean out some of this dried up mucus and add a protective layer to the inside of the nostril. A saltwater spray is also a good way to add moisturization into the nose throughout the day. Hackett says the key to these at-home treatments is sticking to them. “You have to be consistent with it,” Hackett says. To build this habit, Hackett recommends keeping the bottle of nasal spray next to the hand soap in the bathroom and encouraging kids to use it after washing their hands. This method adds the step into their bathroom routine and “it becomes a little less burdensome” than telling them to do it three or four times a day, Hackett says. When Should Parents Be Concerned About Frequent Nosebleeds? In a majority of cases, nosebleeds even as frequent as once a week is “more of an inconvenience rather than it is dangerous,” Hackett says. There are rare instances when frequent nosebleeds are indicative of a larger problem, but those cases are typically accompanied by additional symptoms. For example, if you have a child who has easy bleeding and bruising in other places on their body, it could be a sign of some other blood disorder and it’s a good idea to get a pediatrician involved to run some blood work. Hackett also mentioned if you have a teenage boy who gets massive one-sided nosebleeds, that’s worth getting looked at; it could be a sign of juvenile nasopharyngeal angiofibroma, a rare tumor that generally affects teenage boys. Even though most nosebleed cases aren’t cause for immediate concern, families can see a doctor and get reassurance at any point. “Nosebleeds are a really common issue,” Hackett says. “So anytime families are worried, we’re always happy to check it out.” 8 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 ASK THE EXPERT Anxious Parents, Anxious Kids: Parenting Advice From the "World's Worst Mom" With author Lenore Skenazy Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 4 p.m. ET It’s time to change the way we look at obstacles and stop making assumptions that our kids are incapable of clearing their own path in life. Join author, columnist, blogger and reality TV show host Lenore Skenazy, aka “The World’s Worst Mom,” for a talk laced with humor, wit and the unvarnished truth: Your kids can be independent. Skenazy will share simple but powerful ways anxious parents can counteract the urge to overprotect their children, move away from fear-based parenting, and give their bubble-wrapped children the freedom to develop confidence and resilience the natural way: through unstructured, child-directed play. PRESENTING SPONSORS May 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 9 Register for FREE at NewYorkFamily.com/NYParentEd Presents

Thriving at CAMP in the arts, sports, and STEM/STEAM Programs By Serena norr Camp season is quickly approaching. As your child is getting excited about a summer of fun and new adventures, as a parent, it is also exciting to have them have the opportunity to foster new skills. Camp is a time for kids to continually develop their social/emotional learning, boost their self-esteem, and tap into their creativity. And while many of us think of camps as roasting smores and water games, which is on point -summer camps also off programs such as art, dance, music, STEM/STEAM programs, and sports. These subjects help kids tap into new topics and freely explore! Below, we are sharing examples of the many benefits of specialty programs at camp and how they will help your child soar this summer - and beyond! Art Programs at Camp Art programs at camp offer an incredible way for your child to express themselves and unleash their creativity. Alicia Skovera, Executive Director of the American Camp Association, NY and NJ noted, “Art is often one of children’s favorite school subjects, but it usually only happens once a week.” At camp, kids can explore art through a variety of modalities. Alicia stated, “Art is offered daily with beading, jewelry making, painting, tie dying, ceramics, and more.” These multiple disciplines allow children to explore forms of art that they might not have access to at school or from supplemental programs. They will have the opportunity to test out new forms of expression and discover new ways to showcase their creative side. Other artistic forms of expression your camper might enjoy at traditional or specialty camps are dance, theater, and music. Dance allows kids to express themselves through movement; theater helps kids engage and communicate with others; music can help with memory, focus, and group communication. Alicia stated, “Campers can explore their creativity, express themselves through the arts, and discover a new favorite interest.” STEM/STEAM at Camp There has been an enormous concentration on STEM/STEAM programming over the past few years. STEM focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math, while STEAM focuses on science, technology, engineering, math, and the arts. These programs help foster a child’s creativity, encourage experimentation, develop their problem-solving skills, and help to develop their critical thinking skills as they engage in fun, educational, and interactive activities. Alicia shared, “From science experiments to building challenges to rocketry, children can engage in experiential learning at camp without grades or homework!” Some camps include STEAM/STEM activities such as coding, game making, animation, YouTube production, digital arts, video game design, 3D printing, and more. These modalities can help make learning fun and exciting and lay the foundation for the school year ahead and help enhance their passion/interest in these subjects. “These hands-on activities foster creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking en- gagingly and interactively, allowing children to learn something new daily,” Alicia added. Sports at Camp Sports are a huge part of summer camp where kids can try out new activities, move their bodies, and work as a team. Kids will also be able to exert independence, develop confidence, learn new skills, utilize strategic thinking, help with mental clarity, and further develop their communication skills. Alicia stated, “Camp is the perfect environment for children to try new sports. Not only do sports at camp give children a chance to try out a new sport in a non-competitive environment, but sports also foster teamwork and keep kids moving. Many times, children go home from camp wanting to play a new sport at home after discovering it at camp!” This includes the opportunity to enjoy a range of modalities such as swimming, basketball, soccer, climbing, tennis, running, baseball, gymnastics, horseback riding, and much more. Summer camp will create a lifetime of memories and bring joy to your child’s life. A huge component is the many specialty programs that can help boost your child’s confidence, promotes their growth, and encourage them to try new things as they have fun. 10 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 camps May 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 11 www.reallygreatsite.com Shop Now JOIN US THIS SUMMER! REGISTER NOW! Swimming Gymnastics Mixed Martial Arts Piano Coding And more! N E W S E T T L E M E N T NEWSETTLEMENT C O M M U N I T Y C E N T E R O R G COMMUNITYCENTER.ORG ( 7 1 8 ) 7 5 8 - 5 9 0 1 (718) 758-5901 1 5 0 1 J E R O M E A V E 1501 JEROME AVE ( C O R N E R O F W 1 7 2 N D S T ) (CORNER OF W 172ND ST) B R O N X , N Y 1 0 4 5 2 BRONX, NY 10452 Bard Academy is the nation’s ﬁrst two-year boarding and day program designed to prepare 9th and 10th graders to start college early. Within six years of entering Bard Academy as a high school freshman, a student who matriculates into the College will earn a Bachelor of Arts degree. The Academy curriculum is designed and taught by college professors. GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS bardacademy.simons-rock.edu FIND YOUR PLACE Apply today! ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FALL 2023. Dominican academy 44 East 68th Street, New York dominicanacademy.org This summer make NYC your classroom at Dominican Academy’s Summer Connection Camp to be held in June of 2023! Prospective students are encouraged to join the D.A. community, the only all-honors high school for girls in NYS, as they explore the city together. Students will be engaging in visits to cultural and historic landmarks, participating in hands-on workshops, enriching arts activities, and STEM labs taught by members of the D.A. faculty. Don’t wait, camp spaces are limited to two oneweek sessions, registration is required. For additional information contact Admissions at 212.744.0195. h udson country m ontessori Summer c amp 340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle 914-636-6202 info@hudsoncountry.org hudsoncountry.org Hudson Country’s camp is an eight-week program (June 26 -August 18) for ages 18 months to 12 years. With themed weekly schedules, campers engage in indoor/ outdoor activities while learning and having fun. Activities include daily swim instruction (on-premise pool), sports, hands-on science, technology, art, field trips, music, dance and more. Flexible scheduling, full & half-day sessions and extended hours 7:30am6:00pm available. m osholu Day c amp 261 Arden Valley Road, Southfields 845-243-0751 mmcc.org/camp For 80 years, Mosholu Day Camp has been providing affordable quality camping to children ages 5-15 from all over the area. Sitting on beautiful Lake Cohasset at Harriman State Park, they offer children a place to develop, experience, and enjoy nature, while taking part in unforgettable summer activities like swimming, boating, sports, music, arts, and everything else you’d come to expect from an awesome summer day camp! Buses with A/C, full 8-week summer, multi-week options. n ew Settlement community center 1501 Jerome Avenue, Bronx 718-758-5901 newsettlement.org The New Settlement Community Center is offering a range of programming this upcoming summer and fall, including Summer Swim Camp, Afterschool, STEM, Yoga, Mixed Martial Arts, Music, Swimming, and more. All classes are either low-cost or free and serve community members 6-month-old to seniors. Summer Camp registration starts April 24th. Summer Arts and Swimming Program registration starts June 26th, and ends July 9th. Fall programs and Afterschool registration starts August 28th and ends September 10th. St c atharine academy (Sca) h igher achievement Program 2550 Willamsbridge Rd. Bronx NY 718-882-2882 scahs.org The Higher Achievement Program (HAP) at SCA is an immersive program preparing girls entering 6th, 7th, and 8th grades for the TACHS Exam. Students are introduced to the high school environment, SCA’s STEM Lab and Robotics program, and a variety of sports. July 10th - July 28th, 9 am - 2 pm. Program fee: $500. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 C amps Di R e CT o R y | Special Advertising Supplement Need a place to hang out this summer? REGISTER TODAY! FULL SUMMER - JUN 26-AUG 17 Weekly options available! MosholuDayCamp.com Check us out! Mosholu Day Camp/MMCC Located at Lake Cohasset in Harriman State Park 261 Arden Valley Road, Southfields, NY 10975 CALL 845.243.0751 VISIT mosholudaycamp.com EMAIL mosholudaycamp@gmail.com Building communities one life at time Swimming, boating, sports, music, arts, and everything else you’d come to expect from an awesome summer day camp! We’re so Social Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures! May 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 13 ONE WEEK ESPORTS PROGRAM AT A REAL SUMMER CAMP POWERED BY REAL CAMP PROFESSIONALS CAMPLEVELUP.COM Powered by Pocono Springs Camp LOCATED

Choosing a Montessori Education By Vered Ornstein Montessori schools have been a hotbutton topic for years as they’ve become more popular in the American schooling system. While there are countless reasons to send your child to this alternative type of schooling, you may still need more of an understanding of how Montessori schools work. Of course, every child has unique and individual needs, but let’s look at the features of Montessori schools and how your child may thrive in a Montessori environment. What is the Montessori Method? The Montessori method was founded by an Italian physician named Dr. Maria Montessori in 1907. She observed that children in her care were able to teach themselves by taking the lead in hands-on activities, such as solving puzzles or preparing their own food. From these observations, she derived a method of teaching that aims to “follow the child”, allowing them to set their own pace for learning. While most conventional schools follow a curriculum set by teachers and administrators, the Montessori method entrusts the child to lead the way in their own education. Montessori schools usually run on a set of 5 principles set forth by the Montessori method: 1. Children are shown respect 2. Kids have absorbent minds 3. Sensitive periods are critical for learning 4. Kids learn best in a prepared environment 5. Kids can teach themselves through auto education The Looping System Additionally, some Montessoris run a “looping” system, meaning that students learn in multi-age classrooms or stay with the same teacher for two or more years, allowing teacher and student to build a strong bond and understanding of one another. Montessori also prides itself on the physical learning setting, and they consider the classroom environment to be just as important as the teachers and learning materials. High Test Scores The reward of attending a Montessori school is worth it for many families. The research surrounding the effectiveness of the Montessori method is still ongoing, but many studies indicate higher test scores and performance of Montessori students compared to students in traditional schools, especially low-income students. Across the board, students who attend a Montessori school score higher on social-emotional scales than their non-Montessori peers. So, for whom exactly is Montessori the right choice? Many parents choose this method for their child-led education and may know intuitively that their child may benefit from working at their own pace. The method of child-led education and allowing a child to set their own pace and curriculum can be incredibly beneficial for students who struggle with the structure of traditional schooling. Students who are neurodivergent or have a learning disability may also thrive in a Montessori environment. Additionally, the method shows encouraging results in helping underprivileged populations get ahead in their education and Montessori pride itself on racial and economic diversity. The Montessori method has been around for more than 100 years, and its expansion in the US education system shows no sign of slowing down. If you’re interested in Montessori for your child, check out our Montessori directory to learn more about the choices available! 14 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 Education The history and method of this popular type of school h udson country m ontessori School 340 Quaker Ridge Road New Rochelle, NY 10804 914-636-6202 info@hudsoncountry.org hudsoncountry.org Hudson Country Montessori School inspires and promotes innate curiosity and a love of learning through our progressive Montessori pedagogy. Striving to help children grow into respectful, socially-adept and compassionate leaders. The curriculum is designed to empower students to become independent, creative thinkers and confident achievers. Private, co-educational school, toddlers (18 months) through 8th grade. Schedule a private tour today! May 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 15 m on T esso R i sCH ools Di R e CT o R y Special Advertising Supplement 18 MONTHS - 8TH GRADE 914.636.6202 www.hudsoncountry.org SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY! Celebrating Our 50th Anniversary! Mommybites.com provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. Visit Mommybites.com; we can’t wait to see you there! is now part of Advertise with us Call 718-260-4554 NewYorkFamily.com

Easier Strolling in the City MTA to expand bus stroller pilot to over 1,000 buses by fall By Max Parrott New York City parents will soon be able to smoothly roll their strollers on buses across 57 routes throughout the city as part of a pilot program that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expanding. The MTA announced recently it will begin the second phase of its Open Stroller Pilot, which will retrofit over 1,000 buses with a designated space for strollers, so that parents don’t have to fold them before boarding — as mandated under the current MTA stroller policy across most of the city. The expansion comes after the agency launched the program in September on only a handful of bus routes. By next fall, the second phase of the program will retrofit all Local and Select buses operating out of six depots that serve around 250,000 daily weekly riders and include some of the busiest routes in the system, according to the MTA. “The Open Stroller Program has demonstrated that we can make buses more accessible to all customers while providing faster, cleaner, and safer service,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “As we expand, more and more bus customers will benefit from enhanced accessibility, especially for parents and caregivers.” A complete list of stroller-ready routes will include: • The B1, B3, B6/6 LTD, B36, B64, B74 in Brooklyn • The Bx6, Bx6 SBS, Bx8, Bx11, Bx17, Bx19, Bx21, Bx23, Bx27, Bx31, Bx32, Bx33, Bx35, Bx36/36LTD, Bx46 in the Bronx. • The M15, M31, M101, M102, M103, M125 in Manhattan. • The Q12, Q13, Q15, Q15A, Q16, Q20A, Q20B, Q26, Q28, Q31, Q32, Q44 SBS, Q48, Q50LTD, Q76 in Queens. • The S40, S42, S46, S48, S51, S52, S53, S66, S76, S81 LTD, S86 LTD, S90 LTD, S93 LTD, S96 LTD, S98 LTD in Staten Island. The MTA received largely positive feedback from more than 200 online customer comments on its stroller policy since the pilot started. Four out of five customers supported expanding the pilot to more buses, the agency said. The idea behind the pilot is to create a seamless boarding experience for parents in a way that speeds up the process for other riders as well. Bus operators haven’t reported any safety incidents or conflicts from on any of the routes where the pilot has been implemented so far. “As a mother of three young children who has had to frequently navigate public transportation with a stroller, I am thrilled to hear about the expansion of the Open Stroller Pilot Program,” said Assemblymember Grace Lee. Participating buses will be identifiable from the outside by a stroller decal that customers can spot before boarding. The stroller space inside the bus is also designated with a decal and is separate from existing priority seating for bus riders with disabilities. “This program, which will create designated open stroller spaces without compromising wheelchair access, is an innovative way to make public transit more family-friendly,” said U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler. “I look forward to seeing parents in my district take advantage of this pilot program on the Crosstown M31 bus and hope to see designated stroller spaces on additional routes in the future.” This story originally posted on our sister site AMNY.com. 16 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 TransiT May 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 17 Voted #1 for Best Kids Birthday Parties // Book Today! 347-732-5438 Simple and Stress-Free The ideal kids birthday party venue for any age. While we take care of the details, you can enjoy the party. Attractions for All Ages Parents Party Too We do all the planning and heavy lifting. You get all the credit. Take your birthday party to 25 $ OFF a Birthday Party! Use code when booking. Coupon code ������������ applies towards any birthday party package booked by ��������� May not be combined with any other offer, promotion, discount or membership benefits, and not valid on previously booked birthday parties. Coupon must be mentioned at the time of booking. Height restrictions may apply for certain attractions. Urban Air socks required. Valid only at Urban Air Brooklyn, South Hackensack, Milltown, and Avenel. Call Today 347-732-5438 NEW HEIGHTS! Urban Air Brooklyn // Open Everyday for Open Play & Parties! (Ryders Crossing) 396 Ryders Lane Milltown, NJ 08850 Milltown (Woodbridge) 1600 Saint Georges Ave Avenel, NJ 07001 Avenel (10 min. from GWB) 69 Wesley Street South Hackensack, NJ 07606 South Hackensack 4422 2nd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11232 Brooklyn NOW OPEN! UrbanAir.com // 347-732-5438 // info@UrbanAirSH.com BOOK YOUR PARTY TODAY! UrbanAir.com

10 Best Family-Friendly Hiking Trails Spring is the seaon when we can (warmly) enjoy nature! On a hike with beautiful views of the valley, monuments, and wildlife, we can breathe fresh air and admire nature. Even though that might seem difficult to enjoy in NYC, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to escape city life. There are paths in curated New York City parks that can be great destinations for a hike! If you’re willing to venture out of the city as well, there are family-friendly hiking trails located under an hour and a half away that will give you some amazing views. Just select a skill level that matches your children’s experience and have fun! Kazimiroff Nature Trail Pelham Bay Park Middletown Road & Stadium Avenue, NY 10465 The Kazimiroff Nature Trail in Pelham Bay Park is a lovely 1.2 mile path where one can really study wildlife and scenery. The trail is on Hunter Island in the Bronx and runs through wetlands, forest, and ends on a beach. You may also pass Hunter Mansion garden. It is a beginner level hike which is perfect for families who want their kids to explore nature firsthand. Liberty Walkway Liberty State Park 200 Morris Pesin Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07305 The Liberty Walkway may not be a typical hike, but it is great for families. The walkway is 3 miles out and back and offers superb views of the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline. While taking a walk, or bike ride, there is also a monument and old train station which your kids can learn about. Along the path there are benches, plaques about the wildlife, and large patches of grass to have a picnic. Pine Meadow Lake Harriman State Park 54 Seven Lakes Dr, Sloatsburg, NY 10974 Harriman State Park has many spectacular trails since it is the second largest state park in New York. The Pine Meadow Lake 10 mile loop is perfect for admiring the forest and lake, especially if you are looking for some tranquility. Another fun trail is the Lemon Squeezer (Island Pond Loop) where rock formations create a type of tunnel which will definitely excite your kids! The Ramble Central Park Mid-Park between 73rd and 79th The Ramble in Central Park is 36 acres of winding paths, trees, and hiding places. It is a great place to get lost in, but never leave the city. It is also perfect for birdwatching because this patch of greenery is a migratory stop for traveling birds. Central Park also has other paths, such as the narrow Central Park Reservoir Loop. It is only for running or walking and circles the Jackie Onassis Reservoir. Stairway to Heaven Appalachian Trail 443 Vernon Warwick Rd, Vernon Township, NJ 07462 Stairway to Heaven is a part of the Appalachian Mountain range in New Jersey. The hike is 2.9 miles out and back and is connected to the Wawayanda Mountain. It is a moderate to challenging trail which offers a steep climb, great views of Pochuck Mountain and the Catskills and a waterfall. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 family day out This is one of the most challenging hikes on this list meant for teenagers. If this hike isn’t a good fit for your family, there are many other trail options in the Appalachian Mountain range where a hiker can pick and choose the length. Cass Gallagher Nature Trail Van Cortlandt Park Broadway and Van Cortlandt Park S, Bronx, NY 10471 Van Cortlandt Park is a great park to bring the little ones. This trail is a popular and easy 1.4 mile loop for beginners. It only takes a little more than 30 minutes to complete. There are other trails at Van Cortlandt Park, such as the John Muir Nature Trail and the Van Cortlandt Park Trail if you want a bit more of a challenge. Carpenter’s Loop Fort Lee Historic Park Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Carpenter’s Loop is a 5.5 mile path in Fort Lee Historic Park on the border of New Jersey. There is some slightly rough terrain with wonderful views of the George Washington Bridge. On this path a hiker will find a model Revolutionary War encampment, cliffs, the shore of the Hudson, and the New York City skyline. Cape Fly Away Palisades Interstate Park Alpine, NJ 07620 Palisades Interstate Park is definitely worth the trek across the bridge for amazing trails near the coast of the Hudson River. The Cape Fly Away is an easy trail about 3 miles long. It offers views of the riverfront and mild rocky terrain for the adventurous little one. There are other trails as well near the Alpine Boat Basin where a hiker can get really close to the water. The High Line Chelsea 23rd St. and 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011 When a visitor travels The High Line, which used to be railroad tracks, they can see amazing, unique views of the city with their own eyes. You can walk the entire length of the High Line, 1.45 miles, or enter at different points, found here under Park Access & Info. There are a ton of attractions in the park, from Chelsea Market to the 10th Avenue Square and Overlook, to keep the little ones entertained. The park does not lack in nature either, especially when you visit the Gansevoort Woodland. The High Line is open year round but the hours change seasonally. Camp Smith Trail Appalachian Trail 28 Bear Mountain Bridge Rd, Cortlandt, NY 10567 The Camp Smith Trail, specifically on Manitou Mountain, is a 4 mile loop which is a little bit of a workout for you and the kids, but it can always be made shorter. The hike offers plenty of panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and plenty of photo opportunities. If you are up for a challenge with teens, Anthony’s Nose is near the Camp Smith Trail and offers an all encompassing view after a steep climb. NEXT OPEN HOUSE: May 18, 2023 | 3:00 pm (virtual) •Bilingual Pre-K through Grade 12 college preparatory program with an emphasize on sciences •Two diplomas: NY State High School & German International Abitur •Nature-based early childhood eduction program & 20 acre green school campus •Brand new Science Wing and MakerSpace to explore fields such as design thinking, artificial intelligence, and life sciences • Knowledge of German is not required in Pre-K and Kindergarten May 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 19 cognitive growth and positions them for long-term academic success. WWW.GISNY.ORG | admissions@gisny.org | 50 Partridge Rd, White Plains, NY 10605 | (914) 948-6513 world of opportunities to your child in English and German at GISNY Open a with bilingual education DEVELOPING GLOBAL CITIZENS & INSPIRING ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

A Family Paradise at Eau Palm Beach By Jana Beauchamp Pull up to the Eau Palm Beach and welcome your family to Palm Beach paradise. The family-friendly oceanfront property is full of fun in the Florida sun for kids of all ages. Play on the private beach and seven acres of oceanfront property, dine at one of the many family-friendly restaurants, relax in the spacious accommodations designed by Jonathan Adler, and simply soak in the Palm Beach pampering. It’s an ideal spot to enjoy a luxurious escape with the fam. Three days will give you ample time to enjoy the Palm Beach sun and surf. It’s a classic mini-getaway. Stay longer for more rest and relaxation and time to explore. There’s a resort pool and tranquility pool, private beach, multiple restaurants, arcade, fitness center, spa, ice cream shop, and kids and teens programs. Families can even bring their fur babies, since the resort warmly welcomes four-legged friends with their own bed, bowls, stylish bandana, and homemade welcome treats. Families are welcomed with an adorable Palm Beach tote bag and pineapple water for the kids and champagne for the adults. It’s a great way to start the vacay! Upon arrival, it is clear that the centerpiece is the resort’s family pool. There are tons of fun floats and poolside loungers to get a front row seat to the action. Splash and play in the pool until it’s time to walk a few steps down to the private beach. The wonderful staff will set families up with lounge chairs and towels and kids will love that the towel stand is even adorned with towels shaped like swans. Build sand castles, jump in the waves, and run up and down the oceanfront collecting seashells and making footsteps in the sand. There are also free sport activities at the beach for more family adventures. Play all day at the pools and beach and then cool off with a hop, skip and jump on the splash pad on the way to get tasty treats at Melt ice cream shop. The hardest part will be deciding whether to get the soft serve or choose a favor of ice cream for mix ins and more. Everyone will love the cold ice cream treat for any hot day. Next, play at the kids club or arcade until you win the claw machine games and then reward your family with a picture perfect moment in the photo booth. The endless swimming and activities will work up an appetite and the food on property was delicious and diverse enough to have options for everyone in the family. Be sure to book reservations ahead since the restaurants fill up very quickly and there is limited capacity, even for hotel guests. Families will love that every dining outlet has an extensive kids menu. Breakfast at Polpo is a great way to start the day, and a kid favorite on their menu is the chocolate chip pancakes. Have lunch or dinner al fresco (and a few steps from the action at the pool) at Breeze. Feast your eyes on the oceanfront setting and all the sunny yellow tables, umbrellas, and people watching and your appetite on the tasty fare of local and fresh food. One of the highlights is a smoothie and margarita bike where patron can pedal the bike to mix up a smoothie (or margarita for adults). 20 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 travel Dinner at Polpo was more formal and delicious even if service is a bit slow for the typical NYC child. It’s an oceanside restaurant with authentic Italian flavors delivered with the look, feel and comfort of relaxed luxury. Families will also find fine dining at Angle, a fire pit and light snacks at Stir, and fresh, delish sushi at Bento (make sure to snag a seat at the chef’s table for an omakase meal). In room dining is also a treat, complete with roll in table and special extras. After a fun-filled day, retreat to your room, your new home away from home. The property has bright and cheerful and spacious rooms complete with beautiful ocean views that are great for families. The waves crashing will lull you to sleep at night and wake you up in the best way in the morning. Guest accommodations, designed by Jonathan Adler, are colorful and chic and very Palm Beach with sun, sand, and even seahorses woven into the décor. Families will especially enjoy stepping out onto the private balcony with spectacular views to cozy up in the hanging chair swing. Families can swing along making memories by watching the waves crash, and enjoying the views and the company all while making plans to come back again soon. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa 100 South Ocean Blvd. Manalapan, FL 33462 561-533-6000 eaupalmbeach.com

Boston Leadership Institute May 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 21 Science | Business | Engineering | Medicine Award-Winning Summer STEM Programs for Teens

Should I Hire a Nanny or a Babysitter? by The MoMMybiTes Tea M They both care for your kids and are responsible for keeping them safe, but there are significant differences between a nanny and babysitter. If you want to find the right childcare fit for your family, it’s important to fully understand how a nanny’s job differs from a babysitter’s job and vice versa. What is a nanny? A nanny cares for children when their parents are at work on a full-time or part-time basis depending on the family’s needs. Nannies are often an alternative to daycare or aftercare, though usually have more experience or training than your average after school or weekend babysitter. Because nannies typically spend a lot of time with your children at your home, they are naturally immersed in your family’s life. Nannies often prepare kids’ meals, help with homework, and may even take care of the kids’ laundry. Parents also have nannies take their children to activities, appointments, and playdates. They are responsible for taking care of children’s physical, social, and emotional needs. What is a babysitter? A babysitter provides childcare when parents are either at work or have personal engagements during the week or on the weekends. They typically care for kids at the family’s home and are less likely to take children out of the house. Babysitters may or may not be employed on a regular basis depending on the family’s schedule and needs. While babysitters may help kids with their homework, their primary responsibility is the physical and emotional well being of the kids in their care. Babysitters may hold other part- or full-time jobs, which could sometimes impact their availability. Key differences between a nanny and a babysitter Experience : Professional nannies care for kids as a career, they typically have more direct experience compared to babysitters. Nannies may also have deeper knowledge of popular parenting styles and how to handle kids at different developmental stages. However, both nannies and babysitters can receive child-specific education or training, so it’s important to ask for relevant details when you’re hiring, especially if you are looking for your caregiver to have specific certifications or experience levels. Schedules : For full-time or part-time childcare, your family definitely needs a nanny. If you need an on-call caregiver or someone to watch your kids only a few steady hours a week, a babysitter may best suit your needs. Babysitters often work with a few families at a time, so you may need to develop a relationship with more so you have options for childcare when you need coverage. Pay : Nannies and babysitters may both require a minimum number of hours (for the week or workday, respectively), then charge based on hours worked, but nannies usually have a higher rate based on their experience and hourly employment status. How nannies and babysitters are paid differs, too. Nannies receive a W-2 along with sick time and vacation days, whereas babysitters are usually paid in cash since their wages don’t typically meet the threshold for filing for taxes. Responsibilities : A babysitter’s main job is to supervise kids and encourage play for the handful of hours they’re in charge. They may prep meals or encourage clean up, but any kid-related chores are second to ensuring everyone’s safety and wellbeing. A nanny, however, does much of what a parent does–think scheduling, meal prep, pep talks, rides, etc.–while providing physical, emotional and social support to the children they care for. They’re hands on and often need to guide and discipline children, which requires deeper understanding of childhood development and effective caregiving strategies. Mommybites.com was founded in 2006. Now owned by New York Family Media, the number one parenting resource for New York families. Mommybites works hard on sharing resources for all moms and families in the New York area, including our most popular feature—our momgenerated nanny board, 22 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 childcare CAMPS Learning doesn't have to end when school's out! Our camps keep kids engaged throughout summer and holiday breaks! Mad Science Camps Include: • Science experiments for kids ages 5-9 • Make-and-take activities each day • A variety of diﬀerent themes to choose from that cover a wide-range of STEM subjects, from engineering to biology • Physical activity each day Sign-up for a Camp Today! Questions? Call 914-948-8319 or email info@madsciencenyc.com newyorkcity.madscience.org We Also Oﬀer | Special Events • Workshops • After-School Programs • Birthday Parties Site Locations include: Armonk, Briarcliﬀ, Bronxville, Brooklyn, Mamaroneck Manhattan, Rye, Tarrytown, White Plains & Yorktown Invent and Experiment Build Robots Play Detective and Crack Codes And don’t forget our sister brand art camps, The Crayola Imagine Arts Academy. Also available this summer!

Motherhood FOMO

The pressure of documenting family milestones on social media By BarBara russo Facebook. Instagram. Twitter. Social media can be great for anyone seeking advice on a whole range of topics. But sometimes, the constant scrolling can really become too much. We know a lot about its influence on kids, but what about the effects of social media on mothers? It’s not uncommon for mothers to overshare their families’ lives on social media. Whether they’re an “influencer” or not, these highlight reels make it easy for their friends and followers to get caught in a comparison trap. In fact, a recent study even confirmed that moms who spend more time online engage in greater levels of social comparison. This can lead to an increase in cortisol levels and in turn, overall higher stress and negative emotions. While this shows up most often in first-time moms, moms with multiple kids experience this, too. From their own personal postpartum weight loss journey to their toddlers’ potty training timeline, there’s a ton of pressure to keep up with what seems to feel like a never-ending cycle that continues as children become teenagers, adults and eventually parents themselves. Some therapists call this social media pressure “motherhood milestone FOMO” (an acronym for fear of missing out). Anisha Patel-Dunn, D.O., psychiatrist, Chief Medical Officer at LifeStance Health, and a mom herself, knows a lot about this topic. She’s been working with patients who are dealing with this type of pressure. We spoke with Dr. Patel-Dunn, who shared tips for moms on how to cope and have a healthy relationship with social media. Do you find that moms compare themselves to other mothers on social media? If so, is there a lot of pressure for them to keep up with what their friends, influencers and/or celebrities are posting/sharing? There is a lot of parenting content on social media, whether from celebrities, influencers or our friends and loved ones. This content often presents as rules or advice for mothers, which can become overwhelming. Another side of this is that many people on social media only present their “best” moments. This is not an accurate representation of their lives. It’s understandable that moms might fall into a comparison trap, which can contribute to feelings of stress and anxiety. Can you talk a bit about what Motherhood Milestone FOMO is? 24 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 ask the expert Motherhood is full of milestones including pregnancy and childbirth, a child’s first steps, their first words and more. If your own timeline or experience doesn’t match up with what you’re seeing friends or celebrities post about on social media, it’s not uncommon to experience feelings of being left behind or even inadequate. Comparison is a common challenge many people face in different aspects of their lives but, for mothers, societal expectations about what makes a “good mother” can make this even more difficult. Can you explain how moms who spend more time on social media experience more stress and negative emotions? For those who are experiencing low self-esteem, spending more time on social media and falling into a comparison trap can often exacerbate these feelings. Social media is designed to pull us in and capture our attention. And it can be incredibly challenging to break out of this cycle. But there are surely positive aspects to social

Additional Tips Dr. Patel-Dunn shared some additional tips for building a healthier relationship with social media: • Be mindful of how you feel before, during and after engaging with social media. Get curious about this experience, and ask yourself what boundaries around social media might serve you best. • Unfollow accounts that lead to an increase in negative emotions or feelings of comparison. • If you notice yourself falling into a comparison trap, remind yourself that these glimpses of motherhood are not an accurate representation of what is going on in a person’s life. • Focus on social media sites that offer a sense of community rather than comparison. • Avoid using social media first thing in the morning or right before you go to bed at night. Give yourself breaks to be present throughout the day. media, too. What are some benefits of social media for mothers? I do think one of the silver linings of the last few years is that more people have become open and transparent about their mental health, and this is often seen on social media. It can provide an opportunity to access a community of like-minded people that you may not be able to access in person depending on your location and personal situation. In that sense, social media can be an incredible benefit by connecting moms with peer support regardless of where they’re based. May 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 25 Partner with Us Want to reach engaged parents across New York City? Collaborate with the New York Family Media team to spread the word about your launches, promotions and news. Reach us by emailing info@newyorkfamily.com or calling 718.260.4554