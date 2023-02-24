Bronx/Riverdale Family - March 2023

Pivoting with Bethany Braun-Silva Sharing mom stories on her new podcast while keeping her day job as a writer and parenting expert Starting the Camp SearCh +Camp LiStingS aSD parents: Legoland New York is now a Certified Autism Center Why Charter Schools are So popular march 2023 newyorkfamily.com REGISTER BEFORE APRIL 29TH & SAVE 10%

Tip-toeing into Spring March is always that in-between month. We head into Spring, and while we haven't had a traditional winter (snow, where are you?), it is exciting to see the seasonal changes. With the promise of warmer months, camp may be on your radar. Check out What Parents Should Look for During a Camp Tour (page 16), and of course, check out our camp listings (page 18). If you are a parent with a child with ASD or who is sensory sensitive, you will be happy to hear that starting March 31st, Legoland NY (page 26) is now a Certified Autism Center. This is a BIG deal, and we are delighted to share this news. We also have a borough-by-borough guide on Where to Volunteer (page 32) as a family in NYC; volunteering helps teach kids about community and the joy of giving, so win-win! Lastly, this month's cover mom is parenting expert Bethany Braun-Silva. This born and bred New Yorker (page 34) follows her dream by chatting with parenting experts and celeb moms on her new podcast "The Breakdown with Bethany" while keeping her day job as a writer and shares her advice on how you can pivot towards something that matters to you!

newYorkFamily.com
Pu B li S her: Clifford Luster
e xecutive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd
aSSociate Pu B li S her: Erin Brof
aDverti S in G Director: Stacie Goldberg
DePuty eDitor: Jeannine Cintron
DiGital eDitor: Kaitlyn Riggio
e vent S manaG er: Shara Levine
r e P orter: Barbara Russo
Senior aDvi S er: Susan Weiss
Partner S hi P manaG er S : Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Chris Cunnington, Lori Falco, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli
marketin G & Strate Gy Director: Rosalia Bobé
Sale S & marketin G coor D inator: Mykael Fields
marketin G aSS i S tant: Tilejah Gilead
art Director: Leah Mitch
we B Develo P er: Sylvan Migdal
Gra P hic De S i G ner S : Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti
eD itor S at larG e: Serena Norr, Cris Pearlstein
eD itorial contri B utor S : Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas

ContaC t inFormation
aDverti S in G: (718) 260-4554
Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com
circulation: (718) 260-8336
Tina@NewYorkFamily.com
aDD re SS : New York Family Media/Schneps Media
1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Pre S i D ent: Victoria Schneps-Yunis
ceo : Joshua Schneps
coo : Clifford Luster

New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Editorial and the Silver Award for Excellence in Design.

editor's note
Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily

get i N touch

New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2023 Queens Family Media, LLC

Donna

New Guidelines for Childhood Obesity The American Academy of Pediatrics releases its the first comprehensive update in 15 years By BarBara russo As the body positivity movement continues to trend, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently announced new treatment guidelines for childhood obesity that includes early use of medications and weight-loss surgery. In recent years, body positivity has grown in popularity. Plus-size models grace the covers of major fashion magazines and shopping sites. Artists write songs about defying the stereotypical “model” body. And strangers argue on social media about what it means to be “fat.” But the new AAP guidelines seem to serve as a reminder that being very overweight can—in fact—be very dangerous. This is the first comprehensive update to the AAP’s obesity treatment guidance in 15 years. Published in the journal, Pediatrics, a major highlight includes recommendations on medical care for kids as young as 2 and through the teen years who struggle with obesity. “The goal is to help patients make changes in lifestyle, behaviors or environment in a way that is sustainable and involves families in decision-making at every step of the way,” Sandra Hassink, M.D., an author of the guidance and vice chair of the Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity, said. While treatment includes extreme measures such as pharmaceuticals and bariatric surgery, it does not eliminate the need to focus on good nutrition and exercise as well. In fact, a bulk of the guidelines discuss treatment that includes nutritional support, physical activity treatment and behavioral therapy. According to the AAP, intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment (IHBLT) is the most effective known behavioral treatment for child obesity. It requires 26 or more hours of face-to-face, family-based multicomponent treatment over a 3- to 12-month period. “Lifestyle changes are hard- it’s so hard. Patients, families and children need much more in the way of support than just ‘don’t drink soda’ or ‘don’t eat fast food.’ The recommended lifestyle treatment in the guidelines is a really comprehensive, familybased intensive treatment,” explained Sarah Armstrong, M.D., FAAP, chair of the section on obesity at the AAP, and professor of pediatrics at Duke University. Medication and surgery—to be done in addition to lifestyle treatment— is an option for some children who are older and teenagers who’ve developed severe degrees of obesity. “We’re very fortunate to have some additional options, including medications and surgery where there is evidence of them being safe and effective,” Armstrong said. “It doesn’t mean everyone has to be on medication or get surgery. It means that 12 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 HealtH T (Matricula gratuita)

To learn more about our CHSLSJ or for questions about our admissions process, email Ops@chslsj.org or call (347) 696-0042 Para obtener más información sobre CHSLSJ o si tiene preguntas sobre nuestro proceso de admisión, envíe un correo electrónico a Ops@chslsj.org o llame al (347) 696-0042 Charter School For Law and Social Justice Middle School Temporary location for 2023-2024 school year TBA in district 9 or 10. Permanent location for 2024- 2025 school year: 200 W Tremont Bronx, NY 10453 March 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 13 u i t i o n - F r e e CHSLSJ LSJSCHOOL CHSLSJ.ORG parents, children and doctors have choices.” Stressed throughout the guidance is the need to intervene early. “There is no evidence that ‘watchful waiting’ or delayed treatment is appropriate for children with obesity,” Hassink said. The new guidelines do not discuss obesity prevention. According to the AAP, this will be addressed in another forthcoming AAP policy statement. Treatment Guidelines for Childhood Obesity Weight and obesity can be controversial topics. But one thing clear to most is the increased health risks that are associated with obesity. The AAP refers to obesity as a disease that could lead to short- and longterm health concerns when left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Headlines and research throughout the COVID-19 pandemic showed that many of those who died from the virus were obese. One thing to note is that the guidelines are geared toward doctors, not necessarily parents. According to the AAP, doctors should offer adolescents ages 12 and older weight-loss drugs to treat their obesity. The fancy phrase for this is “weight-loss pharmacotherapy,” and it should be done in combination with health behavior and lifestyle treatment. Teens ages 13 and older with severe childhood obesity should be evaluated for metabolic and bariatric surgery, the AAP adds. More than 14.4 million U.S. kids live with obesity. And it isn’t easy—mentally or physically. The AAP noted that obesity is a disease that has been stigmatized for years, and it can be treated successfully with the recognition that complex genetic, physiologic, socioeconomic and environmental factors are at play. “Weight is a sensitive topic for most of us, and children and teens are especially aware of the harsh and unfair stigma that comes with being affected by it,” said Sarah Hampl, M.D., a lead author of the guideline, which was created by a multidisciplinary group of experts in various fields, along with primary care providers and a family representative. Diet and Exercise: Is it Still Important? Yes. None of these new treatment guidelines for childhood obesity eliminate the need for proper diet and exercise. These are healthy habits that are important for all people, regardless of their weight. Dr. Bridget Cole Williams, board-certified family physician and CEO of Green Harvest Health, says that offering weight-loss surgery and drugs to children who are obese serves as a huge “red flag” on how serious the issue is. “We’re so careful with our kids in the first place. We don’t even want our kids on any medication, let alone medication and surgery for obesity,” Williams said. “However, I think it is a humongous red flag for how bad the obesity epidemic is in our country.” Williams underscored the need to start obesity treatment early in kids. “We have to start earlier, and we have to start younger,” she said. “Inevitably, if we do not do something, our children with the rate of sleep apnea, asthma, bone and joint issues, as well as heart disease and diabetes, will continue to grow astronomically.” Overweight is defined as a body mass index (BMI) at or above the 85th percentile and below the 95th percentile for children and teens of the same age and sex. Obesity is defined as a BMI at or above the 95th percentile for children and teens of the same age and sex. Access to Nutritious Food and Opportunities for Physical Activity As noted in the guidelines, it’s important to consider a family’s access to nutritious food and other necessities that help keep people healthy. The guidelines discuss increased risks for children with special health-care needs, as well as inequities that promote obesity in childhood, such as the marketing of unhealthy food, low socioeconomic status and household food insecurity. “Research tells us that we need to take a close look at families—where they live, their access to nutritious food, health care and opportunities for physical activity—as well as other factors that are associated with health, quality-of- life outcomes and risks,” explained Hampl. “Our kids need the medical support, understanding and resources we can provide within a treatment plan that involves the whole family,” Hampl said. Additional Information on Childhood Obesity Williams added a cultural and societal shift needs to happen in order to reverse the childhood obesity epidemic. “There are foods that are in the American diet that are not even allowed in other countries because of how fattening or toxic some of them are,” she said. “We need to change how our grocery stores look and have better access to nutritious food in lower income neighborhoods.” Taking on these changes sound like a major feat, but Williams says it starts with the individual making simple changes. Parents can ask for half their families’ meals in a carry-out box when they eat at restaurants, spend more time shopping around the perimeter of grocery stores where the fresh foods are shelved and put less fattening foods on dinner plates. Camp Tours What parents should look for By Jess Michaels Thinking about summer camp for your child? One of the best ways to learn about a day or overnight camp is to tour the camp. Touring camps is an invaluable way to get to know a camp. Each camp has its own feel and touring the camp will give you a good sense of whether the camp is the best fit for your child and family. Before you begin setting up tours, take the time to really think about what type of camp experience you are looking for. Doing your initial research will save you a lot of time and allows you to focus on what you really want in a camp. Ross Moskowitz, Owner and Director of Camp Westmont, a coed overnight camp in Wayne County, PA feels it’s imperative that parents figure out the type of camp they want for their child before touring overnight camps. “If you are looking for a traditional coed overnight camp, you should tour 3-4 traditional coed camps instead of seeing one coed camp, one singlesex camp and one brother-sister camp. This way, you are touring the exact types of camps you want, making it easier for you to narrow down the choices.” Once you decide on the type of camp you are interested in, you can call the director and set up camp tours for the summer. Renee Flax, Camper Placement Specialist for the American Camp Association, NY and NJ advises parents not to tour too many camps in one day. “Seeing one camp in the morning and one in the afternoon is generally a good rule of thumb. Touring can be tiring for you and your child, and you also want to give yourself time to debrief between visiting the camps.” Whether you are touring a day camp or an overnight camp, one of the most important aspects of the camp tour is relationship building. Genna Singer, Director of Camps, Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan says, “The people who are doing the tours are the leadership staff or the owner/director and it’s important you feel connected with them. You want to know that you speak about children in the same way, that you can feel the energy of the leadership team and that you understand how the camp is run. You are entrusting this person with your child, and you need to feel there is a connection and a trust with the leadership staff.” Jason Mercado, Director of North Shore Day Camp in Glen Cove, NY says, “Seeing camp in action allows you to see the campers and what it would be like to have your own child there. You can also watch the directors interacting with the campers in real-time. Do the kids know them? Are the staff connected to them? When you tour, you notice things and are able to get the true feeling of the camp.” Mercado understands that not all families are able to visit over the summer and feels that fall open houses are another great time to see camp. “Our fall open houses coincide with the early bird rates we offer. These days are nice because we have the whole leadership team at camp so it’s more spirited than just touring on an off-season day and allows you to get to know the key staff members.” All day and overnight camp do their tours differently. Some camps tour the whole family together while others, like Camp Westmont, do separate tours for the parents and the child. “We do camper only and parent only tours which allows each to have a meaningful experience. Both children and parents have their own specific set of questions and want to see different things at the camp. At the end, we meet up, go over the highlights and ask if the camper has any questions which feels empowering, like they are being heard,” explains Moskowitz. While Moskowitz feels a child’s input is paramount to the camp decision, parents will want to give them choice within the camps they are feeling are the right fit. “If you are touring camps A, B and C but there is something you don’t like about camp C, you can say to your child that they can choose between camps A and B, but the ultimate say has to be the parents.” It’s important to ask questions while on the tour and in the camp environment. “Find out about their policies, what they consider to be a successful summer for a camper and how they hire staff. Charter School Education in NYC Charter schools continue to be popular among parents as the city recovers from pandemic By IsaBel song Beer New York City has 275 charter schools across all five boroughs, with six new additions from last year. As parents continue to weigh whether or not they should enroll their children in charters — among other countless education issues citywide — it is more important than ever that these 275 schools reflect the needs and requirements of each individual student. A charter school differs from a traditional public school because charters still receive government funding, but operate outside of the school systems previously established in the geographic area in which the school is located. This means that charter schools are not as beholden to the sometimes rigid statewide curriculum that is followed in traditional public schools. Instead, charters have the opportunity to explore alternative learning styles in addition to what the state expects to be taught. “Charter schools are independentlyoperated public schools that have the freedom to design classrooms that meet their students’ needs,” a statement from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools website reads. “It is common to see charter schools led by former teachers who wanted to take the lessons they learned in the classroom and apply those lessons to an entire school.” All charter schools are required to operate under a contract with a charter school authorizer, which holds the individual school accountable for the educational standards of their charter. Still, all charter schools are different, with some focusing on subjects relating to STEM education, college prep while others integrate forms of the arts into each subject. This ideal of having a charter school emphasize individual skills or subjects is one reason why charters can be so appealing to guardians who want their children to have a more individualized school experience. “Every day I am inspired by the hard but incredibly joyful work of our teachers and staff to get students back on track from the pandemic and empower them to build a future where they can reach their full potential as learners and as people,” said Jane Martinez Dowling, chief of external affairs at KIPP NYC, a charter school system. “I think what really sets KIPP NYC apart is our commitment to supporting students throughout their lifelong learning journeys – from the moment they step through our doors in kindergarten, through graduation, college, their careers, and beyond to fulfill their potential.” 22 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 education March 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 23 Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School 755 Co Op City Blvd | The Bronx, NY 10475 info@capitalprepbronx.org | (929) 436-2728 Applications For 2023-24 Enrollment Are Now Open For Grades 6-10! Immersive Social Justice Education Rigorous College Preparatory Model Why Capital Prep? Plus... Whole-child support through Advisory Regents classes for 8th graders Elevated learning with college courses 2-sport requirement for high schoolers AND... 100% of Capital Prep graduates have been accepted into 4-year colleges every year since 2006. Your child can be next! Scan the QR code to learn more about us and apply today! www.capitalprepbronx.org/applynow In the Big Apple, another attractive quality about charter schools is the emphasis of diversity within their student bodies as well with staff and educators. According to the New York City Charter School Center during the 2022-23 school year, 49% of the student body in the NYC charter school system identified as Black and 41% as Latinx. Additionally, 80% of charter school students are economically challenged, 18% of students are in individualized education programs (IEP), 9.6% live in temporary housing and 9% are multilingual learners. The NYC charter school system has an estimated population of 142,500 students, with 15% of all NYC public school students attending a charter school. Recent studies conducted by New York City Charter School Center indicated that in 2022, NYC students attending charter schools scored at higher proficiency rates in both English language arts and mathematics than their district counterparts. Citywide, Black and Latinx students attending charter schools achieved twice the proficiency rates as their district school peers in math, and scored nearly 20 percentage points higher in English language arts. Especially as the city heals from the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and guardians look for ways that can help their child have the best opportunities in education, and for some that means enrolling in a charter school. Some educators involved with the state’s charter programs say that since the schools are seeing higher enrollment rates and higher general interest especially in response to the pandemic, New York State should respond to the increased demand and lift the current caps on the number of charter schools that can open in a state. The cap in New York State currently stands at 460 schools, with a smaller-sub cap on NYC. “Despite the historic challenges of the past three years, charter schools delivered for NYC families – providing a high-quality public education that has set students up for success – no matter where they live in the city,” said James Merriman, CEO of the NYC Charter School Center. “But there is much work still to be done, and the need for opening more seats at great public charter schools have never been higher. All families deserve a choice in where they send their kids to school.” education “Despite the historic challenges of the past three years, charter schools delivered for NYC families – providing a high-quality public education that has set students up for success – no matter where they live in the city.” 1260 Franklin Ave., Bronx, NY 10456 • www.motthallcs.org The mission of the Mott Hall Charter School is to prepare our scholars in mind, body, and character to succeed in top high schools, colleges, and careers by becoming inquisitive, open-minded, and compassionate citizens of the world. Our programs include access to community -based organizations focused on mentoring and college, adult civics classes, adult ESL classes, after school and Saturday tutoring, engaging online platforms to increase student learning , music classes, and softball & basketball. We will also provide transportation via MetroCards for all eligible students. For more information, please contact Erica Flores at eflores@motthallcs.org or 718-991-9139 March 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 25 RISE TO THE CHALLENGE! The Mott Hall Charter School is Accepting Applications for the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade! Scan code or go to https://motthallcharterschool.schoolmint.net to apply Joyful, Rigorous Academics & Robust Co-Curriculars Social Emotional, Whole Child Support Investment in STEM Open Family - Teacher Connection K-12 Support through College, Career and Beyond Apply Today! Why KIPP NYC? www.kippnyc.org/enroll Questions? Enroll@kippnyc.org

NY’s Legoland is now a Certified Autism Center By Donna Duarte-LaDD Starting with its opening of the new season Legoland New York will also be a Certified Autism Center. Ask any parent of a child diagnosed with ASD (Autism spectrum disorder) if going to a theme park is easy; most likely, every answer will differ. This is because, as a parent with a child with autism, sometimes going anywhere can be challenging. I should know, I have gone to several theme parks with my ASD son and I have been hit, slapped and bitten, for the park was too overwhelming for him. My son is quite sweet, but visiting a spot where loud noises are the norm, long lines part of the deal- can be quite stirring especially for a nonverbal or sensory-sensitive person. When even the most simple place does not consider that not all kids are the same, going to something grand like a theme park feels impossible. There has been one exception- and this is Legoland. We have been to Legoland three times, and it has been the only theme park where my son is happy. A few months back, I learned that Legoland was in the process of becoming a Certified Autism Center. I may have cried, for I know that parents with kids with special needs want to try at least to give their kids the same experience as other kids and to learn that the park would become even more equipped for my ASD child is a game changer for families. And now starting March 31st Legoland with be equipped to to give these kids and their families the support they need to enjoy their visit. What you can expect on your next visit to Legoland Being certified provides Legoland NY with the tools and support needed to thoughtfully engage with a neurodiverse population while understanding that kids play at a level that is known and comfortable to them. While all Legoland Resorts across North America will now be Certified Autism Centers by spring 2023 this is what you can expect at Legoland New York: • No more having to explain why your child may do this or that; there will now be trained front-line team members educated and equipped to help autistic guests and sensory sensitive individuals. • Pre-planning resources available for guests on the Parks’ websites. • I once took my son on a ride and he was unable to push a button (he now can); he just sat there in his little ride while the other kids passed him by and my heart sank. At Legoland, you will find at every ride a posted sensory guide (developed in partnership with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards) indicating whether there are bright lights, loud sounds, or any features that guests might need to plan around. • Low sensory areas allow guests with certain sensitivities to take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment. • Upon request, First Aid offers ear plugs to assist with sound and overstimulation and “Assisted Access Passes” can be requested at Guest Services. What does it mean to be a Certified Autism Center? According to their press statement Legoland NY received its certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. IBCCES works with many fields such as education, healthcare, entertainment and professionals to provide evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with its board of clinical and subject matter experts and autistic individuals to give a better understanding of autism and other neurodivergencies. Simply put, they give people the tools to know how to understand people with ASD as well as people who may be challenged with neurodivergencies such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, epilepsy, hyperlexia, Dyspraxia, ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and Tourette syndrome (TS). Legoland New York Opens for the season March 31st and is located at 1 Legoland Blvd, Goshen, NY 10924. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 Special needS SERVING THE MOTT HAVEN COMMUNITY SINCE 2008 We are redefining school by intentionally designing spaces and programs to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of all children, with a focus on those impacted by the child welfare system. We are accepting applications for grades PreK-8 • APPLICATIONS ARE DUE BY APRIL 1ST • LOTTERY IS HELD FIRST WEEK OF APRIL March 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 27 • 685 E. 182nd St., Bronx, NY 10457• Apply Now! +347-708-0480 www.cmccs.org Goal-oriented learning Tailored instruction to meet individual student needs Full-time Music, Art Physical Ed Teachers Two instructors per class Open early and late dismissal K - 5th ¡Aplica ya! +347-708-0480 www.cmccs.org Aprendizaje orientado a objectivos Instrucción personali ada para facer necesidades Abierto After School Program Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club Until 6 p.m. daily Programa extracurricular Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club Hasta las 6 p.m. diariament e Haven is Redefining & Grade z satis individuales de los estudiantes Música, arte y Profesores de Dos instructores por clase temprano y salida tarde K- 5to Grado Academy School! Apply Now at havenacademy.org

Gas Stoves By Kaitlyn Riggio Arecently published study has found that indoor gas stoves are linked to an increased risk of asthma in children, with around 12.7% of current childhood asthma cases in the United States being attributable to gas stove use. Since the publication of this study, debates have sprung up, with some pledging their allegiances to gas stoves and others suggesting that they be phased out. There’s a lot of information swirling around, which can be hard to sift through if you’re a parent, especially one with a gas stove in your home currently. Here’s what you need to know about gas stoves, how they can affect you and your family’s health and what you should do if you have a gas stove in your house. What Makes Gas Stoves Potentially Harmful? Because stoves burn natural gas, they create invisible by-products, one of the most concerning being nitrogen dioxide (NO2). The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) actually has regulations outdoor NO2 emissions and sets safe exposure limits, but there aren’t any similar regulations for indoor exposure. In recent years, we’ve learned much more about the ways that exposure to NO2 can negatively affect our health. Long-term exposure to NO2 can increase a person’s chances of respiratory infections and asthma. Gas stoves have a negative impact on the environment as well. Burning natural gas produces carbon dioxide. Unburned natural gas contains methane, and gas stoves have been found to leak unburned methane. Both carbon dioxide and methane are greenhouse gases, which contribute to climate change. Are Gas Stoves Going To Be Banned? Federally, there doesn’t seem to be a ban on gas stoves on the horizon. Alex Hoehn-Saric, Chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), released a statement clarifying that he is not looking to ban gas stoves. Instead, the USCPSC is doing further research on the gas emissions from stoves and working on finding new ways to address the health risks. In New York City, there’s already a ban on natural gas hook ups in new buildings going into effect at the end of this year. City Council passed a bill in 2021 that will ban natural gas in new buildings under seven stories starting in 2024, and in 2027 for anything taller. However, this bill doesn’t affect buildings where gas is already installed. I Have A Gas Stove. What Do I Do? You don’t need to get rid of your gas stove. If you want to take some steps towards lowering health risks that could come from using a gas stove, here are some things you can consider doing: Ventilate your kitchen when cooking. Turning a fan on won’t do much, since it’s just circulating the same air through the kitchen. But consider opening your windows while you cook or use exhaust fans that move air outside. Use an air purifier with a high clean air delivery rate (CADR) to improve the air quality in your home Look into using electric appliances where you can. While replacing a gas stove with an electric stove isn’t easy or even feasible for many, there are smaller changes you can make to limit how much you’re using gas. Use an electric kettle instead of boiling water on the stove top. Use appliances like electric slow cookers, toaster ovens, rice cookers or microwaves when possible. There’s no need to rip your gas stove from the wall, but these small changes can make a difference in the health of you and your family. 28 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 health The potential health risks and what you need to know March 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 29

Video Games at MoMA Exhibit explores interactive design and human connection By Kaitlyn Riggio Technology and video games often bear the connotation of being isolating, closing their users off from “actual” human connection. But at its core, interactive design was created to bring people closer together. This idea is explored in Never Alone: Video Games and Other Interactive Design, on view in the Museum of Modern Art through this summer. Between visits to the masterpieces of artists like Picasso and Van Gogh, play some of your favorite video games and learn about interactive design. The exhibition explores how interactive design transforms and influences our experiences and interactive design’s role in connecting people together. As visitors walk through, they’ll be able to learn how the input, the designer and the player come together to bring experiences to life through technology. The items featured in Never Alone were selected from the museum’s collection as ground-breaking examples of interactive design. See 35 video games from yesterday and today alongside other examples of interactive design. And, of course, some of the video games are available to play for yourself. The ten video games available for play are certainly a highlight of the exhibition. Parents and kids can bond over playing classic games, like Pac-Man and Tempest, while learning about the connections between the player’s input and the digital world. Play world-building games, like SimCity 2000 and Minecraft, as examples of the player’s role in bringing a game to life. Puzzle over Getting Over It, Flower and Everything Is Going To Be Okay as they present stark contrasts of how video game designers can use the medium in different ways to accomplish different goals. Kids and adults alike will love the opportunity to play these video games. And, through playing these games, visitors can see firsthand how design and even the players themselves can play a role in the success of a game. In addition, visitors will get the chance to see other examples of interactive design through the years, including computer interfaces, icons, apps, computer terminals and more. Senior curator Paola Antonelli said the exhibition is meant to showcase how interactive design runs through different aspects of our lives. “The interfaces we use to access the digital universe are visual and tactile manifestations of code that both connect and separate us, and shape the way we behave and perceive life,” Antonelli says in a press release. “Ever since digital tools have become ubiquitous, interactive design has become the conduit to systems of all kinds, from communication and information to transportation, supply, and more. It is in the touch commands on the screen of an ATM machine or of a smartphone, and in the interface of an ICU monitor. Interactive design runs a great part of our lives.” Whether you’re a technology buff yourself or you have kids who can’t get enough of different video games, plan to make a visit to Never Alone while it’s still on view at the Museum of Modern Art. Who knows: maybe you’ll leave the museum with a new favorite video game to play at home. Museum of Modern Art 11 W 53rd St. in Manhattan Hours: Sunday through Friday, 10:30 am to 5:30 pm. Saturday, 10:30 am 7 pm Admission: Adults – $25. Seniors and visitors with disabilities – $18. Students (full time with ID) – $14. Children (16 and under) – Free Admission to Never Alone: Video Games and Other Interactive Design, is included with general admission to the Museum of Modern Art. Through July 16th, 2023. 30 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 Family day out Photos by Emile Askey March 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 31 SEEK Learn the sport of a lifetime this summer! Play at the state-of-the-art Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning and train with our former pros and national coaches! If you are new to tennis or a high performance player, no matter what, this is the place for you! All levels welcome; ages 5-18 To inquire for further details please email caryleedsinfo@nyjtl.org 1720 Crotona Avenue Bronx, NY 10457 718-247-7420 www.nyjtl.org/caryleeds caryleedsinfo@nyjtl.org WISDOM PRACTICE VIRTUE KEEP THE FAITH

Giving Back as a Family A guide to NYC volunteering BY Vered OrNS teiN Volunteering in NYC helps teach kids the value of what they have and why it’s important to help those who may not have as much. It also helps build strong family bonds as you work together as a family to do good. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, giving back spreads goodwill and joy to the community. In a city as large as New York, finding ways to volunteer as a family can be a little difficult. It’s the double-edged sword of New York City living. Everything is here, but that means EVERYTHING is here. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the best places for New York City volunteering as a family. This borough by borough list will help you find the perfect way to give back. manhattan New York Cares Financial District 65 Broadway, 19th Floor, NY, NY 10006 212-228-5000 New York Cares is an excellent vehicle for giving back with your family. Children ages 14 and up can join up with an adult group leader for a variety of activities, while family-friendly projects are available for everyone to take part in, even the younger kids. Ages: All ages Food Bank for New York City Financial District 39 Broadway, 10th Floor, NY, NY 10006 212-566-7855 ext. 5 This organization provides support to the underserved across New York. To help them with their many charitable endeavors, they accept volunteers of all ages. Even kids as young as 5 are welcome for the organization’s Weekend Repack to help sort donated and bulk items into specific categories. Ages: Five years old and up Toys for Tots Across Manhattan 888-848-2596 One of the easiest ways to participate in New York City volunteering is to do it on your own. Parents and their children can give back together by donating toys to Toys for Tots. Take the kids and make a day of purchasing requested toys and donating them to your local Toys for Tots drop-off center. Ages: All ages God’s Love We Deliver SoHo 166 Avenue of the Americas, NY, NY 10013 212-294-8100 Offering a variety of ways for families to do good as a family, God’s Love We Deliver offers all manner of charitable opportunities from seasonal to year-round. Children 16 and over can help with activities like packing and serving. Those 18 and older can make meal deliveries. Meanwhile, children younger than 16 can participate in Crafting Love projects like making beaded bracelets and birthday and holiday cards. Ages: All ages New York Common Pantry East Harlem 8 East 109th Street, NY, NY 10029 917-720-9700 Giving back as a family by volunteering at New York Common Pantry is a great way to do good.This pantry depends on volunteer help to allow its continued distribution of thousands of meals yearly. Children ages 16 and up are welcome and can help with the distribution of pantry items, meal service, or pantry item packing. Ages: 16 and up Friends of Governors Island Financial District 10 South Street, Slip 7, NY, NY 10007 Friends of Governors Island only accepts volunteers who are 16 or over, so this New York City volunteering opportunity is limited to those with older children. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy time outdoors, stay active, and help one of the most beautiful spots in NYC stay beautiful. Ages: 16 and over Partnerships for Parks Across Manhattan 212-360-1399 Partnerships for Parks is devoted to helping neighborhood parks thrive. A diverse network of dedicated park volunteers continues to expand, making it possible to do more to restore and revive parks across the city. This joint program of City Parks Foundation and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation is always looking for more volunteers. Ages: All ages 32 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 GivinG Jewish Association for Services for the Aged Garment District 247 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018 212-273-5200 Accepting volunteers of all ages, the JASA offers a variety of services that help improve the lives of seniors across the city. Offering everything from meals to legal services, the JASA is committed to empowering and embracing the elderly community of New York. Ages: All ages Carter Burden Network Lenox Hill 415 E. 73rd St., NY, NY 10021 212-423-9665 ext. 423 Another excellent resource for New York City volunteering as a family, the Carter Burden Network offers a variety of services to seniors and their families, including grocery shopping, computer training, and more. The organization accepts both adult and youth volunteers. Ages: All ages Brooklyn Partnerships for Parks Across Brooklyn 212-360-1399 Partnerships for Parks is devoted to helping neighborhood parks thrive. A diverse network of dedicated park volunteers continues to expand, making it possible to do more to restore and revive parks across the city. This joint program of City Parks Foundation and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation is always looking for more volunteers. Ages: All ages City Harvest Borough Park 150 52nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232 646-412-0600 City Harvest’s farmers market-style distribution centers provide fresh produce to those in need across all five boroughs of the city. Along with other activities, they promote more food being used and less wasted. City Harvest offers volunteer opportunities for both adults and youth. Ages: Check their volunteer FAQs for specifics. Gallop NYC Prospect Park Prospect Park, corner of Canton Ave. & Coney Island Ave, 855-925-5661 If your children are 16 and over, and you love horses, Gallop NYC is an excellent opportunity for Volunteering in New York City as a family. This group offers therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with developmental, emotional, social, and physical challenges. Volunteers can help in a variety of ways, and training is provided. Ages: 16 and over Grow NYC Greenmarkets Wallabout Washington Park &, Dekalb Ave., 212-7887900 Grow NYC Greenmarkets are throughout New York City where families can donate their gently used clothing, shoes, and textiles. Practice giving back as a family by going through closets and donating items that you and your kids never use. Ages: All ages Queen S Citymeals On Wheels Across Queens 212-687-1234 Citymeals On-Wheels provides food and companionship to New York City’s elderly. The organization is a great one for giving back because they accept volunteers of all ages. Ages: All ages Partnerships for Parks Across Queens 212-360-1399 Partnerships for Parks is a city-wide initiative aimed at restoring and maintaining neighborhood parks so everyone can have green spaces to enjoy. Ages: All ages Queens Botanical Garden Flushing 43-50 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355 718-886-3800 Queens Botanical Garden makes giving back as a family easy. Their routine volunteer opportunities are made to accommodate ages ranging from 14 to adults, while younger children can help out at seasonal community days if they’re accompanied by an adult. Opportunities range from planting to office work. Ages: All ages Gallop NYC Forest Hills 88-03 70th Road, Forest Hills, NY 11375 855-925-5661 As previously mentioned, Gallop NYC offers a variety of opportunities for New York City volunteering for people 16 and up. That service is focused on helping people with physical, mental, and emotional developmental roadblocks. Ages: 16 and up Bronx While the majority of family-based opportunities for New York City volunteering are in the other boroughs, the Bronx does have a variety of volunteer opportunities for adults. Check any of the cross-Borough programs above to find out about their opportunities in the Bronx. city-wi D e Citymeals On Wheels 212-687-1234 Providing food and company to housebound elderly across New York City, Citymeal On Wheels is a volunteer group accepting volunteers of all ages to help hand-deliver meals. Kids can get involved by writing cards and letters, helping to prepare meals, and more. The organization is a great one for giving back because they accept volunteers of all ages and from all across New York City. Ages: All ages So m any o pportunities for n ew york city volunteering a s a family All it takes is a click or a phone call to start teaching your kids the importance of giving back. Most of the organizations we just listed accept children of various ages, so it should be easy to find a way for New York City volunteering that fits your family. It’s better to give than to receive so use this list to help you find the joy of giving back as a family! March 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 33

Bethany Braun-Silva on pivoting into a new career with her podcast "The Breakdown With Bethany" and parenting expert By Donna Duarte-LaDD At New York Family, we have the privilege of meeting all types of parents. It is an inspiring job; it is impossible not to learn and take in everyone’s story that we share. We also attend many events, talks, and summits because, as most parents know, parenting has many layers. Frankly, some of these events can feel a bit junior high and twirling around in my brain as I walk to each one is usually, will I have anyone to chat with ? Will I know anyone since most of our relationships these days are via social ? The answer is usually yes. I met Bethany Braun-Silva at a parenting talk a few years back. Bethany walked up to me, introduced herself, and with her upbeat personality, she shared how she was also a parenting writer. As I have gotten to know Bethany, I now know that on top of being a prolific parenting editor, she is an on-the-go mom of two boys, Elias, 10, and Jake, 7, who she raises with her equally busy husband, Manny. On any given day, you may see an article pop up in the world web that she has written as a Special Projects Editor at Wild Sky Media. Or you will find her sharing helpful parenting advice and mom hacks on TV news segments. So it was not surprising when she founded her podcast and web show "The Breakdown With Bethany" on Mom. com, where she interviews celebrity moms and parenting experts that are a refreshing listen. I caught up with this busy mom to learn more about how she has pivoted into a new career (the podcast) while keeping her day job as a writer and parenting expert. DDL:What inspired you to start The Breakdown With Bethany? BBS:Mindy Kaling! Well, not directly, but during my time as the Editor of Parenting. com , I got offered an interview with her and couldn’t believe how lucky I was. The interview went well, but I didn’t get the green light to publish the conversation on Parenting.com , so I thought, “why not create my own platform for all these interviews with amazing moms I was being offered?” I love talking to mothers about their ambitions, motherhood journey, careers, relationships, struggles, and triumphs; I truly feel that is what I’m meant to do, so I just did it. I bootstrapped the project for so long, and now I’m so proud that it’s widely available on multiple podcast platforms and YouTube. DDL:You interview many well-known moms, although they are all pretty famous; what are some things that make them just like us? BBS:Get ready for a major name drop, but it was actually Serena Williams who said to me during an interview that “motherhood is the ultimate equalizer.” I think moms, famous or not, go through similar emotional struggles: guilt, shame, fear, and loneliness. Something that I’ve been so grateful to help do through my interviews is destigmatized conversations around postpartum depression and anxiety. This is something we talk about a lot on “The Breakdown With Bethany,” and famous or not, this is something that no mother is immune to, and I love that I’m able to help bring more and more awareness to this important topic. DDL: Any incredible interviews where you signed off and said to yourself WOW? BBS: Any time I can make a real connection with someone is a “wow” moment. I do the interview through Zoom, so this can definitely be challenging, but most recently, I interviewed Jenna Bush Hager, and from the first question, I could tell that this was going to be a great interview. She is so giving as a reporter and as a guest, and I am also such an admirer of hers that when I finished, I needed to take a minute to take the moment in. DDL:I also love hearing mothers’ stories; there always seems to be a common thread: we have a lot more in common than we think. By sharing these mom stories, do you feel it helps you parent? BBS:I do! I think any time I feel connected and like I’m not alone on this crazy parenthood journey helps me to be a better parent. And that’s exactly why I wanted to share these stories, to help other parents, especially mothers, realize they are not alone. When I conduct interviews, I usually have a question (or two) pertaining to my life. For instance, I recently interviewed a well-known parenting writer who is coming out with a book about astrology and raising kids. I mentioned that it always seems to be a battle with my older son, who is an Aries, and she told me that Aries often like to “fight for fun.” She gave me some great recommendations on relating to him, like sparring with him a bit lovingly. So far, it seems to be working! DDL:While still a working editor, you have made some pivots to follow your passion for storytelling; what advice can you share with parents on making changes in their careers (keeping in mind many of us still have to pay our bills)? BBS:I totally get that bill-paying part. Nobody is bankrolling me or my husband so my desire to make a career shift has been fueled by my passion and ambition but it has also been incredibly intentional. What I would suggest to parents who want to make a change in their careers is to follow their passions and to go for it absolutely but not blow up their lives. What I mean is don’t quit the day job without a revenue stream. My journey to television and creating the podcast was, at times, painstakingly slow— because 34 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 — while keeping her day job as a writer I couldn’t just leave everything behind to pursue the big dream, and I still can’t. But I’m finding that doing things at a slower, more calculated pace has helped me reach levels I never thought I could. So I say to go for it with all your heart, but don’t be afraid about taking it slow and making smart (and best) decisions for your family, even if it feels like a step back. You’ll get there! DDL:What do you do to banish mom guilt? BBS:Mom guilt can be incredibly overwhelming, especially when you are as ambitious as I am. In the moments when I’m feeling especially guilty, I take a moment to practice mindfulness and really get present with myself. I check in with myself by asking questions like: Are my kids okay? Are they healthy? Are they safe? Are they happy? The answer is usually “yes,” thank goodness, which helps ground me. And then, I spend some time with them where I am 100 percent present to check in and reconnect. But if I’m being honest, I mostly ignore it and push through. DDL:You are a born and bred New Yorker; what do you love about raising kids here in the city? BBS:So. Many. Things. I grew up in Hell’s Kitchen, and my husband grew up in Astoria, so raising our little New Yorkers to appreciate all the things we loved growing up is so fun and rewarding. From stickball in the schoolyard to trips to quick trips to The Met, there are so many things to appreciate about being from NYC. Watching them experience the same things I did for the first time is such a joy. They really are little New Yorkers and have a hard time understanding that pizza is not available 24 hours a day in other places. DDL:What are some of the ‘rules’ you feel you have broken to create a life you are happy living? BBS:I love this question because I’m actually writing a book that has to do with this very topic. I love breaking “rules.” I was a mother before I was a wife; I pursued a career in journalism without any formal education on the subject, and I started a podcast out of a sheer desire to spread a message and cultivate a community. Maybe it’s my New York sensibility or being an only child but I hate to be told I can’t do something. I advocate for myself professionally a lot. Sometimes it feels scary and a little desperate but I know who I am and what I can bring to the table. So I would also encourage other women to do the same! March 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 35 Michelle Rose Photo BY ShAr A Le ViNe Br ONx children’s Steam: fairytales and crafts when : March 6, 3 pm where : Riverdale Library, 5540 Mosholu Avenue, Bronx aGeS: 9 – 12 what: Join the Library for a thoughtful discussion of fairytales, which will be used as an entry point to create meaningful artwork. This program is appropriate for students in 4th grade and above. want to Go?: Free. (718) 549–1212, nypl.org throggs neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade! when : March 12, 11 – 11:55 am where : East Tremont and Lafayette Avenues, Bronx aGeS: All what: Celebrate Irish culture and heritage with bagpipers, marching bands, community organizations, local officials, and more. want to Go?: Free. facebook. com/events/578603870351785 family time: Double Dutch when : March 18, 3 – 5 pm where : The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx aGeS: All what: All ages and skill levels are welcome to an afternoon of double dutch with experienced instructors. want to Go?: Free. (718) 681–6000, bronxmuseum.org wings of Dublin irish Dance when : March 19, 4 pm where : Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx aGeS: 5 and up what: See exquisite Irish and World champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos. want to Go?: $32-$83. (718) 960–8833, lehmancenter.org family fun and fit night at hunts Point recreation center when : March 24, 6 – 8 pm where : Hunts Point Recreation Center, 765 Manida Street, Bronx aGeS: All what: Bring the family out for fitness classes, tips on healthy eating, and more. want to Go?: Free. nycgovparks.org nyc Parks Presents: Skate Party at kwame ture recreation center when : March 29, 4 – 7 pm where : Kwame Ture Recreation Center, 1527 Jesup Avenue, Bronx aGeS: All what: Enjoy an afternoon of music, dancing, and skating. want to Go?: Free. nycgovparks.org Silent Disco when : March 31, 6 – 8 pm where : Williamsbridge Oval, Van Cortlandt Ave. East, Reservoir Oval E, Bronx aGeS: All what: Boogie on the dance floor while you listen to your favorite music and DJ with silent headphones. want to Go?: Free. nycgovparks.org M AN h AttAN the very hungry caterpillar Show when : Fridays, 10 am, Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 am and 11:30 am. through May 28. where : DR2 Theatre, 103 East 15 Street, New York aGeS: 8 and under what: See the stories of Eric Carle come to life with a menagerie of over 75 magical puppets. want to Go?: $48$110. (212) 375–1110, hungrycaterpillarshow.com Dog man: the musical when : Starting March 4, Saturdays, 11am, 2pm and 4:30pm, Sundays, 12pm and 3 pm, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 7 pm, through April 30 where : New World Stages, 340 W 50th Street, New York aGeS: 5 – 12 what: Everyone’s favorite crime fighting dog leaps off the pages and onto the stage in this hilarious family show. want to Go?: $50-$116. Newworldstages.com 36 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 calendar learn double dutch at the Bronx Museum on March 18. FREE Parenting Webinars coming soon - Sign up now! Wings of dublin irish dance comes to the lehman center for the Performing a rts on March 19. holi in nyc when : March 8, 4 – 6 pm where : Waterline Square, 400 West 61st Street, New York aGeS: All what: Celebrate Holi with powder play, performances, dance workshops and Indian drummers. want to Go?: Free. eventbrite.com Br OO k LYN winnie the Pooh when : March 19, 3 pm where : Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave, Flatbush aGeS: All what: This fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love. want to Go?: Tickets start at $29. (718) 856–5464, kingstheatre.com Quee NS Spring children’s Garden family Day when : March 12, 1 – 4 pm where : Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing aGeS: 2-12 what: Participate in planting activities and crafts, and learn more about the Garden. want to Go?: $5 suggested donation. (718) 886–3800, queensbotanical.org hands on history: construction at the manor! when : March 18, 1 pm where : King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave. Jamaica aGeS: 5 and up what: Celebrate the women who helped construct King Manor in the 19th century and participate in a construction style activity. want to Go?: Free. (718) 206–0545, kingmanor.org A Parenting Playbook for Raising the Happiest Kids on Earth With cultural researcher, parenting expert and columnist Jessica Joelle Alexander Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Cultural researcher and author Jessica Joelle Alexander will reveal the secrets behind the Danish way of parenting. Alexander applies the "PARENT” acronym — Play, Authenticity, Reframing, Empathy, No ultimatums and Togetherness — to help parents from all walks of life "raise the happiest, most well-adjusted kids in the world." Books We Love Our editors share their favorite new reads The Soul of an Octopus Author: Sy Montgomery Genre: Non-fiction, Nature A woman befriends octopuses at the New England Aquarium. The heartwarming book shows the intelligence and complexity of these spirited, playful and fascinating creatures, as well as the meaningful bonds they can form with humans. Editor: Barbara Russo Such a Fun Age Author: Kiley Reid Genre: Fiction, Coming-of-age A case of racial profiling causes the relationship between a young Black woman and the wealthy white mother she babysits for to disintegrate. As both women try to figure out the other, they come to realize that their lives are far more intertwined than they could have ever imagined. Themes of race, identity, and privilege are undercut by humor and snappy writing that makes the novel hard to put down. Editor: Vered Ornstein Book Lovers Author: Emily Henry Genre: Romance Cut-throat literary agent Nora Stephens is far from the typical heroine in a romance novel – and she should know, she’s read them all. When her younger sister begs her to go on a vacation to a tiny town in North Carolina, Nora keeps running into Charlie, a brooding book editor she’s worked with one too many times. But as their paths in this tiny town cross again and again, Nora and Charlie both discover that they’re more than the literary tropes they’ve assigned themselves. Editor: Kaitlyn Riggio I’m Glad My Mom Died Author: Jennette McCurdy Genre: Memoir Fans of the Nickelodeon teen series’ iCarly and Sam and Kat will be left stunned by this biographical bombshell from the actor who plays the shows’ popular character, Sam Puckett. In it, she details how her mother forced her into a career she wanted no part of from a very young age, and how it led to a long-term struggle with eating disorders and alcohol abuse. The extremely personal and revealing memoir is the kind that will stay with you for a while, whether you’re familiar with its celebrity author or not. Editor: Jeannine Cintron The Rules Do Not Apply Author: Ariel Levy Genre: Memoir Trigger warning on this book. This book is written with brutal honesty and does include the heartache of loss and love that doesn’t always work out. The book shares the author’s life as she navigates her career and life and how while some parts are sad - in my opinion, the openness is beautifully written and reminds us that we all have diverse outcomes for our actions but this is the heartbreak and beauty of life. Editor: Donna Duarte Ladd Somebody’s Daughter Author: Ashley C. Ford Genre: Memoir This powerful memoir highlights Ashley’s complicated childhood that she defines with such depth and detail. She gives readers a look into her life – and her struggles, growing up poor and Black. A very different coming-of-age-story, she beautifully weaves stories of who she was, her family, her body, relationships, poverty, and more – recounting how they made part of who she is – as she learns to become herself. Editor: Serena Norr 38 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 Editors’ Picks Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com for daily stories and to sign up for our weekly newsletters!