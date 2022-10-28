New York Family - November 2022

november 2022 established 1986 newyorkfamily.com Julee Wilson The beauty editor extraordinaire shares how she learned her worth and what advice she has for other women trying to find their way in the world November Fun! Great seasonal events, museums & more + Our Special Needs Guide The Best Birthday Party Roundup!

Book a Better Birthday at American Dream! Reserve one of our exclusive, world-renowned indoor attractions for your next birthday. Plan an epic Birthday today @americandream • americandream.com • 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Experience Luxury Living In Manhattan Elegant, Large 2, 3 and 4 Bedroom Rental Residences 2 BRs from $5,695 • 3 BRs from $6,995 • 4 BRs from $8,795 • NO FEE Glenwood buildings are found in these ﬁne neighborhoods: TriBeCa · FiDi · Battery Park North · Fashion District · Lincoln Square · Murray Hill Midtown East · Upper East Side UPTOWN 212-535-0500 GLENWOODNYC.COM DOWNTOWN 212-430-5900 All the units include features for, and Glenwood provides reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities, as required by FHA. EQUAL OPPTYFamily November 2022 HOUSING | New York 3

contents November 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 40 pg. 16 pg. 32 pg. 26 pg. 34 FEATURES 12 | Special Needs 5 common myths about Autism Spectrum Disorder 16 | Special Needs The many benefits of OT and what parents need to know 22 | Health Rainbow Fentanyl, what parents need to know 24 | Holiday Highlights Planning your seasonal celebrations 26 | Parties Manhattan’s 7 Best Birthday Party Places 28 | Real Estate Moving to the suburbs 32 | Family Day Out A parent’s guide to NYC Art Museums 34 | Cover - Julee Wilson 4 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 Stories & columns 6 | Editor’s Letter 8 | Family Day Out The city’s best children’s museums Family fun 40 | Calendar All the fun events and activities for November Directories 20 | Special Needs Listings on the Cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Hair: Anthony Dickey of Hair Rules | hairrules.com Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Cover Story: Cris Pearlstein | crispearlstein.com Produced by: Cris Pearlstein & Donna Duarte Ladd Clothing credits: Family Shot: JULEE: Dressed in Joy “Cora” blouse, Eloquii sequin column skirt, Eloquii faux leather moto jacket, Nike sneakers, Gwen Beloti “Nina” classic gold hoops. RAHSAAN: Zara shirt, Vintage jacket, Zara pants, Nike sneakers. ORION: Primark shirt, Janie and Jack pants, Nike sneakers. NADIR: Primark shirt, Ade + Ayo jumper, Van sneakers Julee Solo Shot: Eloquii tie front peplum blouse, American Eagle jeans, Eloquii strong shoulder coat with cinched waist, Studio Entwine handmade fabric buttons, Brother Vellies heels , Gwen Beloti “Nina” classic gold hoops

Open invitation to r e d n o W VisitVirginiaBeach.com November 2022 | New York Family 5

Editor’s Note NewYorkFamily.com Nina Gallo Photography November Shifts November is a gorgeous month for the weather shifts from warm days to crisp and chilly fluffy coat weather. It is also a time when you may be looking for inside adventures- check out our roundup of our favorite Children’s Museums to visit (page 8) and tips on navigating NYC Art Museums (page 32) with kids! On a special needs note, if you have been told your child may need OT, our expert piece on How Can Occupational Therapy Help My Child? (page 16), is informative on its many benefits that will answer many of your questions. If your child’s birthday is coming up (or you’re like me and plan in advance), we have a superb round-up of The 7 Best Birthday Party Places you must check out (page 26)! Lastly, this month’s cover mom Julee Wilson (and her gorgeous family) grace our cover. Writer Cris Pearlstein chatted with this beauty editor extraordinaire and executive at BeautyUnited on how she learned early on that dimming your light to make others feel comfortable is no way to live. Julee shares how she came to know her worth and her advice for other women trying to find their way in the world. Publisher: Clifford Luster Executive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd Associate Publisher: Erin Brof Advertising Director: Stacie Goldberg Deputy Editor: Jeannine Cintron Digital Editor: Kaitlyn Riggio Events Manager: Shara Levine Reporter: Barbara Russo Senior Adviser: Susan Weiss Partnership Managers: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Chris Cunningham, Lori Falco, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli Marketing & Strategy Director: Rosalia Bobé Sales & Marketing Coordinator: Mykael Fields Marketing Assistant: Tilejah Gilead Art Director: Leah Mitch Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti Editor at large: Cris Pearlstein Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas Editorial Interns: Tiana Henriquez, Adam Mobley, Campbell Schouten Contact Information ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com Circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 xxDonna President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster 2021 New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Website Design and the Silver Award for Excellence overall. get in touch Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily 6 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

A FLURRY OF FUN IN NEW JERSEY Welcome winter in New Jersey—from candlelight tours in Cape May to snow tubing in the Skylands. View dazzling light shows and live performances of The Nutcracker and other classics. Experience Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure and shopping at Palmer Square in Princeton. Discover museums like the Liberty Science Center and enjoy journeys with American Revolution and Black Heritage Itineraries. Get your free official travel guide and discover more at VisitNJ.org November 2022 | New York Family 7

family fun The Best Children’s Museums in NYC By Bella Kjellen W hether you are looking for a day of adventure and learning with the kids or are looking for a museum that has kids in mind, New York has the best offerings. While museums may sometimes be characterized as quiet spaces filled with dull exhibits, these museums are specifically created with kids in mind. Many of these picks boast highly interactive and sensoryenhancing exhibits designed for growing intellects. Whether your child is interested in art, science, history or anything in between, a children’s museum is sure to be perfect for you and your family. Here’s a roundup of children’s museums in New York to visit with your family! Brooklyn Children’s Museum 145 Brooklyn Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213 As the first children’s museum in the United States built in 1899, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum does not disappoint. The museum was designed to encourage little ones to explore a variety of senses and encourage social, physical and emotional development. With different exhibits like Totally Tots (which features nine different sensory play 8 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 areas) and The Nest on their rooftop terrace, kids have the opportunity to experience what the museum has to offer hands-on. One of the museum’s most unique features is the World Brooklyn exhibit. This is the BCM’s very own mini Brooklyn with mini shops based on the real ones they would find across Brooklyn. Here they will have the chance to learn about the different parts of a community and what helps it thrive. Children’s Museum of Manhattan 212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024 Over the years, the Children’s Museum of Manhattan has been a notable destination for thousands of kids, families and educators in the five boroughs and beyond. Here, discover what the museum has to offer, like their new exhibit, Inside Art: Create, Climb, Collaborate. The interactive exhibition allows kids to engage with contemporary art and explore new ideas. Other exhibits include Dynamic H2O, which allows kids to learn about New York City’s water system; Play Works; Right to Vote, a temporary exhibition to celebrate the centennial of women’s suffrage and teach children about the importance of voting; and Superpowered Metropolis, an immersive superhero- themed exhibition. All of these offerings are curated for different ages and designed to teach kids important skills while having fun. DiMenna Children’s History Museum 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street), New York, NY 10024 Part of the New York Historical Society museum, the DiMenna Children’s Museum allows families and children to connect with America’s past, present and future. Learn about the history of the country and New York City through exhibits that teach visitors about the lives of historical figures, from childhood to adulthood. Join along in singalongs, arts and crafts, and games scattered throughout the museum. Connect with our country’s past and have your kid engage in various interactive displays and lessons! Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling 898 St. Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street New York, NY 10032 The Sugar Hill Museum was founded as a space for families to engage with cultural programs while also addressing the educational needs of young children in the community. The creators understood that children are

#LoveWhereYouLive 587 Sherwood Parkway, Westfield 3 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | $762,000 788 Fairacres Avenue, Westfield 3 Bedrooms | 1.1 Baths | $675,000 THINKING OF MOVING? WE SHOULD TALK Coldwell Banker Realty 209 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ 07090 Cell 908.787.5990 Office 908.233.5555 Website theisoldicollection.com Facebook /theisoldiconnection Twitter @HomesWestfield Instagram @frankdisoldi SCAN HERE © 2022 Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. All rights reserved. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Operated by a subsidiary of NRT LLC. November 2022 | New York Family 9

Family fun natural artists, so it was created as a space where children could see art as well as share and create art from their own stories. Kids not only can explore art through the exhibitions or participate in the museum’s workshop and event offerings, like storytelling hours. Jewish Children’s Museum 792 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn NY 11213 Take your child to learn about Jewish culture in a fun and immersive environment. At the Jewish Children’s Museum, relive famous biblical stories and interact with traditions and customs within the culture. Learn about major events in Jewish life in the Six Holes of Life mini golf course or have your kids try out the rock climbing wall, where they “climb through” important events in Jewish history. The museum itself even features a Kosher Supermarket exhibit, where children can learn the ins and outs of what’s kosher. New York Hall of Science 47-01 111th St, Queens, NY 11368 The New York Hall of Science in Queens is New York’s center for interactive science, and it’s the perfect place for young learners who are interested in learning about science. This museum is home to a number of fascinating exhibits like the Happiness Experiment, a Design Lab, Connected Worlds and more. Explore the world and how it works from new perspectives. The Hall of Science will be closed for renovations for most of September, so make a trip there while you can, or plan an outing in October! National Museum of Mathematics 11 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010 Numbers take on a new life in the National Museum of Mathematics. This museum highlights the role of math in the world around us. Within its dynamic exhibits, allow your kids to explore how math is all around them, in everything from logo designs to sports. The museum also features events, including a math book club that allows tweens and teens to keep learning about math even when they’re not at the museum. American Museum of Natural History 200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024 The American Museum of Natural History brings excitement to learning about history, especially for families. Discover the world of sharks (running until September 4, 2023) in their new exhibit that focuses on these spectacular and often misunderstood creatures. The museum is filled with incredible life sized skeletons, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex! While you’re there, be sure to reserve tickets for the Hayden Planetarium. You and your family will be blown away with what this museum has to offer. Museum of Moving Image 36-01 35th Ave, Queens, NY 11106 Discover the history of film at the Museum of Moving Image, a hidden gem located in Queens. While the whole museum isn’t appropriate for children (with some scarier films featured throughout)), they have curated areas specifically for families to enjoy! Enjoy hands-on learning experiences like the animation table where you can create your own stop motion videos, or the Jim Henson Exhibit that explores the puppeteer film director’s well-known characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Elmo and more! SPARKS OF GENIUS TO MAKE THE IMPOSSIBLE POSSIBLE Register Now for an Open House, Preschool – Grade 12 F I N D O U T M O R E AT D W I G H T. E D U 10 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022

November 2022 | New York Family 11

SPECIAL NEEDS 5 Common Myths About Autism Spectrum Disorder There are a lot of stereotypes about autism that just aren’t true. Here’s what parents should know BY KATELIN WALLING W hile the awareness of autism spectrum disorder has grown due to social media, increased research, Autism Awareness Month, and more, there are still many misconceptions about ASD, from its causes to the characteristics and abilities of those on the spectrum. As its name denotes, autism is a spec- 12 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 trum, meaning not everyone diagnosed with autism displays the same traits, exhibits the same behaviors, or has the same abilities— just like you or me. So applying blanket statements to those on the spectrum would be like saying girls can’t throw or boys don’t cry. We spoke to experts about stereotypes of ASD, and uncovered the truth behind five big misconceptions about the disorder and those diagnosed with it. Myth 1: Vaccines cause autism. Unfortunately we do still hear the misconception that autism is related to vaccinations, commonly the measles, mumps, rubella vaccination, says Sarah Kuriakose, Ph.D., BCBAD, clinical assistant professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NYU Langone Health. “Not only was the initial study that showed that a fraudulent study, but follow-up studies have debunked that many times,” she explains.

Childhood mental health and learning disorders are real, common, and treatable. OUR MISSION At the Child Mind Institute, we provide gold-standard, evidence-based treatment to thousands of kids annually through our clinical centers and school programs. OUR TEAM We’ve assembled one of the ﬁnest teams of psychologists, psychiatrists, neuropsychologists, social workers, and speech-language pathologists in the country. OUR CARE We perform evaluations that are clear and easy to understand. We set goals, track progress, and adjust course as needed to get each child back to their best life. Don’t wait. Reach out to us today. childmind.org/newyorkfamily info@childmind.org 212.375.3169 101 East 56th Street New York, NY 10022 Open Monday–Friday, 8am–8pm Saturday appointments may be available November 2022 | New York Family 13

Special needs There are other concerns that autism is caused by “various environmental factors that a pregnant mother may be exposed to and in utero some of those environmental causative factors may have somehow affected the fetus,” says John Pfeifer, senior director of Clinical Services and the Family Center for Autism, part of Life’s WORC, a Long Island nonprofit that supports people with developmental disabilities and autism. “There’s still ongoing research about the expansion of electromagnetic technology and various environmental chemicals and such that may be at play, but not knowing everything in the environment that may be affecting a fetus, either seen or unseen, makes it hard to decipher that.” “What we do know about autism is there seems to be a genetic component, and about ten to twenty percent of cases with ASD are linked to an identified genetic disorder,” says Dr. Kuriakose, who is also senior director of the NYU Langone Autism and Developmental Neuroscience Initiative and the clinical director of the Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinical and Research Program at NYU’s Child Study Center. “We anticipate that that number will go up with more genetics research. But even in identical twins, the concordance rate is not one-hundred percent, so we know there is some factor that is not genetic as well.” Myth 2: People on the spectrum are anti-social and don’t have feelings. Dr. Kuriakose says parents, teachers, and even doctors will tell her things like, “that child can’t have autism because…he’s affectionate, …she makes eye contact, or …he’s interested in other kids.” “So what can end up happening is people have this very black-and-white picture that a person with autism is someone who is anti-social and isn’t interested in other people,” she says. “We know that those aren’t necessarily true.” Yet thanks to this persistent myth, a child who does have autism might not be given a diagnosis—his parents may be hanging on to the fact that their child is affectionate though he is struggling in other ways. “It is often thought that people with autism don’t have feelings, which is a very sad misconception and very far from the truth,” adds Janet Koch, CEO of Life’s WORC. “They are capable of having loving relationships with family members and friends.” Myth 3: People with autism exhibit challenging and/or maladaptive behaviors. 14 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 “It is often thought that people with autism don’t have feelings, which is a very sad misconception and very far from the truth.” “It’s not fair to say that challenging behaviors are inherent in the diagnosis,” Pfeifer says. “They are often a byproduct of ineffective treatment of some of the things that are inherent in the diagnosis, which are communication and socialization difficulties.” These behaviors could include flapping hands, rocking, or other selfstimulatory behaviors. “We still unfortunately have the misconception from previous media portrayals that kids with autism are nonverbal, are going to sit in the corner, and just rock or flap their hands,” Dr. Kuriakose says. As society becomes more educated about autism, people are learning about adapting communication efforts. “I have young children, and they’re learning in integrated classrooms about what these behaviors may mean. It could actually help a person [on the spectrum] to not escalate to such a significant behavior because they’ll be able to communicate more easily with people who have been taught how to communicate with them,” Koch says. Myth 4: Those on the spectrum are savants and/or are fixated on one topic. The media commonly portrays those with autism as being savants or having restricted interest in a singular subject area: Sam Gardner in Netflix’s Atypical and Shaun Murphy in ABC’s The Good Doctor are two recent portrayals. “Certainly we have kids and adults with autism who have an amazing depth of knowledge in a particular area, incredible memory, incredible pattern recognition skills, things like that that are going to set them up for a particular career,” Dr. Kuriakose says, but not all people on the spectrum show these characteristics. In fact, the most recent criteria for an ASD diagnosis from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders fall into two categories: social communication and restricted, repetitive behaviors (RRB). There are four traits that fall under the RRB category—repetitive speech or behavior/ mannerisms, restricted interest, sensory challenges, and difficulty with transitions or insistence on sameness—and a person needs to only exhibit two of the RRB traits (and meet criteria from the social communication category) to receive a diagnosis of autism, according to Dr. Kuriakose. “So you could have a kid who has some sensory challenges and insistence on sameness without any restricted interest at all and you could still have the diagnosis,” she says. Myth 5: People with ASD can’t go to college, have jobs, or get married. Because some people with autism may struggle with social situations, have communication challenges, and have difficulty with flexibility, there’s the misconception that they will not be able to attend higher education, have a job, or get married and have kids. “There are lots of examples of folks with autism who do successfully do those things, and the big thing that’s important is it’s all about the supports the environment can provide,” Dr. Kuriakose says. When working with a patient who is looking at colleges or employment opportunities, Dr. Kuriakose looks for a setting that is supportive of that patient’s strengths and challenges. In fact, “a lot of individuals with autism are actually really great, dedicated, passionate employees, but it has to be a setting that can understand that they might process information and interact in ways that are slightly different from typical.” In terms of getting married, Dr. Kuriakose says there are quite a few instances where she’s diagnosed a child with autism, and a few months later their parent will observe that they’re seeing some of the same characteristics in themselves or another family member. “And these are all people who had families,” she says. Combatting the myths So how can we continue to combat these and other myths about people on the spectrum? “Just like with any other group, you shed your misconceptions when you have more close relationships with people in that group,” Dr. Kuriakose says. “And so I really would encourage people to engage with lots of individuals with autism.”

Bold dreams start here. Zeta Schools provide free, world-class Pre-K to 6th Grade education centered on the whole child. Apply for a Zeta seat @zetaschools zetaschools.org November 2022 | New York Family 15

special needs Occupational Therapy The many benefits of OT and what parents need to know By Jeannine Cintron “E very child develops at their own pace.” I have repeated this (absolutely true) statement countless times before, always in an effort to comfort a concerned friend or relative who is wondering why their child isn’t walking yet, talking yet, playing yet or reaching any number of milestones a parent will anxiously await when their kids are young. I’ve even said it to myself a few times. A parent’s job is to worry, right? But what happens when it becomes apparent that “their own pace” is nowhere near that of other children their age? Words of comfort from a friend should be replaced by the advice of a professional, which is when the occupational therapist might come in. We chatted with Nicole Benedicks, a school-based certified Occupational Therapist, who shared with us what the OT 16 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 does and what a parent should expect if their child is starting this kind of therapy. What does an Occupational Therapist do? Generally, occupational therapists work with people of all ages in a variety of settings to enhance or recover function, teach or modify a skill, or adapt a task or the environment to promote independence. Occupational therapy helps people live more independent lives and engage in everyday activities that are purposeful to them. I work with children in a special education school environment (K-5) to support and enhance students’ school-based skills. I work with a team, which can include the teacher, speech therapist, and physical therapist, guidance counselor and/or social worker. I typically work with students 1:1 or in a small group to develop or enhance skills to help them function and be as independent as possible within the school environment. Areas of focus can include writing, cutting, dressing, feeding, visual perceptual skills (e.g. puzzles), and visual motor skills. What is the difference between Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy? There is a lot of overlap between the two professions. The most common assumption is that occupational therapists focus on the upper extremities and that physical therapists focus on the lower extremities, but that is not always the case. Both professions focus on the entire body and movement, but occupational therapy typically focuses on improving a person’s ability to engage in everyday activities, and evaluates limitations that might be affecting their daily performance. Physical therapy, on the other hand, focuses on movement, specifically a person’s physical abilities and limitations in their mobility, strength and range of motion, and evaluates their movement dysfunction. How can you prepare your child for Occupational Therapy? It is beneficial to start therapy immediately once you notice there is a problem or delay in development. When your child is very young there isn’t much you can do to prepare them for occupational therapy. However, if

HIGH SCHOOL. REIMAGINED. Bard Academy at Simon’s Rock is the nation’s ﬁrst two-year high school for boarding and day students. At Bard Academy you’ll ﬁnd faculty who welcome intellectual curiosity and classmates who love to learn—just as much as you do. Within six years of entering Bard Academy as a high school freshman, a student who matriculates into the College will earn a Bachelor of Arts degree. Become part of the early college movement today at Bard Academy. APPLY NOW 84 Alford Road | Great Barrington, MA | bardacademy.simons-rock.edu The Galli Theater New York Parties - Workshops - Shows at 2pm & 7:30pm arties P y a d h rt Our Bi tales y r i a F bring to life! The Galli Theater NYC 74 Warren Street New York, NY 10007 ☎ 917.855.1095 ✉ galliny@gmail.com ➔ gallitheaternyc.com November 2022 | New York Family 17

special needs "Occupational therapy helps people live more independent lives and engage in everyday activities that are purposeful to them." therapy begins when your child is old enough to understand that they are meeting someone new, preparation will depend on your child’s age and level of cognition. Typically, OT sessions include play activities, so explaining to your child that someone new will be coming to play with them may help to prepare for their session. I typically recommend having a child’s sessions scheduled for an optimal time of day where you would expect them to perform their best (i.e., not too tired, not overstimulated). Avoid allowing them to be engaged in a desired task (e.g., playing with a tablet, watching television) just before their scheduled session because removing the desired item can lead to a meltdown and your child may make a negative association with their therapist. and use in their everyday lives. For children with more severe cognitive and/or physical deficits, treatment can last through childhood into adulthood. How long can treatment last? The length of time a child receives treatment varies based on the child’s needs. Treatment can be on a consultative level where a child may not receive direct services and an OT can provide useful information and strategies that families can implement What does treatment look like for a child who mildly needs OT versus a child who has a disability? Typically, treatment for a child with mild delays focuses on specific areas of deficit and the OT will work to develop those problem areas to promote independence. When a child has a more severe disability, an OT will typically work on a range of skills focusing on helping children play and learn in a purposeful way. When physical disabilities are involved, treatment can include strengthening tasks, fine motor muscle development, improving dexterity, and adapting a task or the environment so they can engage in tasks in a modified way. What should a parent consider when selecting the right OT professional for their child? I would recommend finding a therapist that works mostly with children, and more specifically, if your child has a diagnosis (e.g., autism, cerebral palsy), finding a therapist that has a lot of experience working with that population. You might want to schedule a “trial” session before making a decision to see how well your child responds to them. You should also consider what works best for your family and your schedule. Children can be seen in their home, at school or in a clinic-based setting. Finding what works best for your child is really going to differ from one family to the next. A small school that’s BIG on inclusion NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school Relocating to our new home in the Financial District in September 2023! At IDEAL, we believe that diﬀerentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. We oﬀer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. www.theidealschool.org Join us for an open house or a personal tour. Call us at 212-769-1699 x10105 or email admissions@theidealschool.org for more information. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 Fall Open Houses Upper School (Grades 6-12) Wednesday, November 9, 6-7 PM Lower School (Grades K-5) Monday, November 14, 6-7 PM Next Steps (Postsecondary) Wednesday, November 16, 6-7 PM

Multi-disciplinary activity acti ac tivi vity ty center c cen ente terr offering a customized Birthday party experience to match your child’s interests! New York City’s Premier Art Studio for Children, Teens and Adults! ART CLASSES SUMMER CAMP Over Over 7 different dif diffe fere rent nt themes tthe heme mess to choose cho c hoos ose e from from including inc inclu ludi ding ng Karate, Ballet, Hip-hop, Superhero, Artss & Crafts, Princess, Cheerleading and add-ons. -ons. Family friendly & turn-key team, on site site kitchen and 2 bathrooms make this 1500 sq. sq ft venue your perfect party venue. e. ARTY PARTIES 1412 Second Avenue (Bet. 73rd & 74th St.) www.kidsatartnyc.com 212-410-9780 Call Call us us for for ideas! ideas! as! Tiger Strong NYC 1521 York Ave. • 917-453-6503 03 tigerstrongnyc.com DISCOVER the excellence of a Montessori education www.twinparks.org Infant • toddler early childhood 3 locations on the Upper West Side November 2022 | New York Family 19

Special needs Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Child Mind Institute 101 East 56th Street, New York, NY 212-335-1293 childmind.org Child Mind Institute provides a wide range of services for students with learning challenges. Services include comprehensive neuropsychological and academic evaluations, academic remediation for dyslexic students, writing and math interventions, and executive functioning training. Services are tailored to support children from early childhood through young adulthood. The Gillen Brewer School 410 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY, 212-831-3667 gillenbrewer.com admissions@gillenbrewer.com The Gillen Brewer School is a 12-month, special education program located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, serving children ages 2.8 to 11 years old who have a wide variety of languagebased and non-verbal learning disabilities. Their academictherapeutic program includes speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, counseling, and social groups. The IDEAL School 314 W. 91st Street, New York, NY theidealschool.org The IDEAL School of Manhattan is a small school that’s BIG on inclusion. It is NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school. At IDEAL, they believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. They offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. Contact admissions@theidealschool. org to learn more about their unique inclusion program. LearningSpring School 247 East 20th St., New York, NY 212-239-4926 learningspring.org LearningSpring School, for students diagnosed on the autism spectrum, is accepting applications for immediate enrollment, as well as for the 2023-2024 school year. It is a wonderful place for children ages 4.9 to 14 to learn, to grow and to belong. Parkside School 48 West 74th Street, New York, NY 10023 parksideschool.org The Parkside School welcomes elementary school children from diverse ethnic, social, and economic backgrounds who have a range of language-based learning difficulties. The Parkside School serves the whole child by offering a thoughtfully designed, comprehensive array of academic and support services, and offers a 10 month and a 2 month summer program. Westchester School 45 Park Avenue, Yonkers 520 Route 22, North Salem 33 Seymour St., Yonkers 914-376-4300 westchesterschool.org The Westchester School’s main campus is a year round, NY state approved special education day facility located in Yonkers NY. The school’s three locations serve individuals with autism and multiple handicaps as well as children who are medically fragile. In addition to serving Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess and Orange counties, they also support the Mid-Hudson area, New York City and Fairfield County, CT. The Westchester School • NYS approved and funded non-public school providing therapeutic and educational services to students diagnosed with AU, MD, ID, OHI, OI, ED, & PWD, ages 3 - 21, with locations in Yonkers & North Salem New York’s elementary school for children with language-based learning challenges. • Ungraded, self-contained classrooms with a student to staff ratio of 12:1:4 & 8:1:2 in SchoolAged classrooms and a ratio of 10:1:2 in Preschool classrooms. • Customized classroom instruction based on IEP goals, enhanced with SMART boards, IPads, and computers in every classroom NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS! The Parkside School strives to identify each child's unique learning style and nurture their capacity to learn through a program of interdisciplinary teaching, individualized attention and collaborative problem solving. Individual and Small Group Speech and Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Social Work Arts & Movement Small Class Sizes Individualized Curriculum Summer Program Learn more at an upcoming Open Houses: November 17, December 8 or January 26 www.parksideschool.org | 212-721-8888 x138 for info. 48 West 74th Street, New York, New York 10023 20 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 • Counseling, Behavioral Services, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, as well as Speech and Language Therapy 914-376-4300 • Assistance with transitioning to post academic life by providing Vocational and Job Skill opportunities • Adaptive Physical Education and a Sensory Room www.westchesterschool.org

The Gillen Brewer School since 1992 A special education program for children ages 2.8 - 11 years old with an integrated academic-therapeutic model that includes speech & language therapy, occupational therapy, counseling, and social groups iss Contact Adm ions Today! Email: admissions@gillenbrewer.com Phone: 212-831-3667 Website: gillenbrewer.com/admissions Instagram: @gillenbrewer LearningSpring School A PLACE FOR CHILDREN DIAGNOSED ON THE AUTISM SPECTRUM TO LEARN, TO GROW AND TO BELONG Accepting placement applications for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years Student ages 4.9–14 years old A sensory and eco-friendly facility with a safe and secure rooftop playground Speech/language therapy, occupational and physical therapy, social skills, counseling, and Relationship Development Intervention® (RDI) Small, structured classes with ratios of 8:1:2 for our lower school and 12:1:2 for our upper school For more information, contact us at: admissions@learningspring.org, (212) 239-4926 or visit our website at www.learningspring.org 247 E. 20th Street, New York, NY 10003 LearningSpring School does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national, or ethnic origin. November 2022 | New York Family 21

health Rainbow Fentanyl What parents need to know By BarBara russo A deadly new drug is on the rise in the United States, and it’s designed to look like candy to appeal to kids. Dubbed unofficially as “rainbow fentanyl,” this dangerous combination of manufactured chemicals is making its way into communities around the country in the form of small, colorful pills that resemble Skittles, Smarties or other popular candy products often given out during Halloween. “Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” Anne Milgram, DEA administrator, said. Fentanyl, which started showing up on the West Coast earlier this year, is now making headlines in NYC. Last month, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and law enforcement partners seized 15,000 of the colorful pills in Manhattan. The significant seizure, the largest to date in New York City, signals more widespread distribution of the pills. The case highlights Mexican cartels’ most recent tactics to attract the public while deceiving them about the lethal drugs, the DEA said. “Rainbow fentanyl is a clear and present danger, and it is here in New York City,” Frank Tarentino, DEA Special Agent in Charge, said. “Approximately 40% of the pills we analyze in our lab contain a lethal dose. And in a recent 15-week enforcement operation, DEA New York seized half a million lethal pills.” Fentanyl is relatively cheap for drug dealers and their lab cronies to make. In fact, the pills are often made to look like real prescription opioids, such as Oxycontin or Xanax. So, anyone who thinks they’re buying an Oxycontin can very well be getting fentanyl, which is far more potent, and far more deadly. According to the DEA, fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of 22 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 table salt, is considered a lethal dose. Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder. To recap, fentanyl is not often a drug that tweens and teens are seeking out. Instead, it’s often in the other drugs kids are using. “Teens for the most part understand how dangerous fentanyl is but rarely understand that it can be mixed into other drugs that they feel are ‘safer,’” Keri Cooper, LCSW, and author of Mental Health Uncensored: 10 Foundations Every Parent Needs to Know, explained. “Parents need to have honest conversations about drugs and how they are made and how buying pills off the street may likely have fentanyl mixed in them. It is never safe to be buying a drug that is made in someone’s basement. Anything can be in it.” It’s also possible for marijuana to be laced with fentanyl. “While kids might not be directly exposed to fentanyl, they might be offered something like marijuana that could very well be laced with fentanyl,” Lisa Bonaviso, Ph.D., and licensed mental health counselor at Pleasantville Wellness Group, Westchester, said. Here is some more information on what parents need to know about fentanyl and how they can help keep their kids safe: What is fentanyl? Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. There are two types: Pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Both are considered

What makes fentanyl so deadly? It’s a more potent drug than many others and can easily be disguised to look like a painkiller or party drug. It is 50 times stronger than heroin, and just a small amount is considered a lethal dose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the drug depresses the central nervous system and respiratory function. It can cause breathing to stop. How would a parent know if their child has taken fentanyl? There’s no way to tell if a pill or powder contains fentanyl just by looking at it, so the best thing to do is to not take any illegal drug. Test strips can tell you if a drug contains fentanyl, but not how much is in it. What can a person do to help someone who is overdosing? Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the CDC. If you think someone is overdosing, the CDC recommends treating it like and overdose, and call 911 immediately. Also administer naloxone if it’s available. Try to keep the person awake and breathing. Lay the person on their side to prevent choking. Children should always know that if they or a friend are seeming sick after using drugs, they can’t be afraid to immediately reach out for help, Cooper explained. “Parents need to let their kids know that their life is more important than their fear of getting in trouble,” she said. How can parents talk to their kids about drugs and peer pressure? Parents need to acknowledge that all kids just want to fit in. It’s normal, and it’s not always easy to do something different from the “We got the flu vaccine …not the flu crowd, Cooper said. “In saying that, parents need to have conversations with their kids about which friends would support their decisions, who are good friends and talk about what positive friendships look like,” Cooper explained. “There are many kids who don’t do drugs and sometimes it’s just about finding one or two other kids to stand up together.” Bonaviso underscored the importance of talking to kids about drugs and keeping the lines of communication open. Informing them is key. Not to scare them, but to let them know the realities of fentanyl or drug use overall. “Children are very curious. So it’s natural that they’d want to explore or experiment,” Bonaviso said. “But, parents giving them the reality of the long- and short-term effects of drugs might make them think twice before trying it.” She added that it’s important for parents to remind their children that illegal drugs are not controlled. “They’re coming from the streets, so you don’t know what people are contaminating them with,” Bonaviso said. ‘‘ synthetic opioids. Under controlled circumstances, pharmaceutical fentanyl is an effective medicine approved for treating severe pain. Doctors use it to relieve pain in patients during and after surgery. Fentanylrelated overdoses are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it also keeps you from spreading the flu to others who can get seriously ill — including pregnant people, young children, adults 65 years and older and people with chronic health conditions. For more information, call 311 or visit nyc.gov/flu. DOH_Flu-HalfPage-NewYorkFamily_7x4.6_V1_EN.indd 1 Eric Adams Mayor Ashwin Vasan, MD, PhD Commissioner 9/29/22 11:28 AM November 2022 | New York Family 23

sponsored content Holiday Highlights By Jeannine Cintron & new york Family advertising Partners F or some, the holiday season does not truly begin until the Thanksgiving turkey is carved and eaten. For others, the magic begins the moment the Halloween decorations come down. We here at New York Family are definitely more the latter (we’ve already swapped out the apple cider for some eggnog). So although it’s still early, we just had to reach out to some of our partners to find out what they have in store for the most wonderful time of the year. Check out their holiday highlights below and be sure to stop by NewYorkFamily.com all season long for TONS more holly jolly fun! HERSHEY’S Melted Hot Chocolate Hershey’s Chocolate World Times Square, 47th St & 7th Ave chocolateworld.com/locations/times-square.html Warm up the holidays with a HERSHEY’S Melted Hot Chocolate. The signature recipe uses a full HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate bar mixed with white milk and topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips and a snack-sized HERSHEY’S Bar. Santa Parade & Ribbon Cutting Queens Center Mall 90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373 shopqueenscenter.com/Events/SantaParade November 19, from 1 PM to 3 PM, visit Level 3 of the Mall for our Santa Parade and Holiday Kick-Off event. There will be costumed characters, music, performances, and of course a visit from Santa! Breakfast & Bowling with Santa at Rab’s Rab’s Country Lanes 1600 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 bowlatrabs.com Santa Claus is coming to the premier destination for fun! Visit Rab’s Country Lanes on Sunday, December 18 from 9 AM 24 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 to 12 PM for a magical morning of Bowling & Breakfast with Santa. The experience includes 1 hour of bowling, breakfast buffet, a photo with Santa, and special treats. Only $22 per person. Reserve your spot with Rab’s Elves at bowlatrabs.com. Christmas Fantasy with Lights Storybook Land 6415 Black Horse Pike (routes 40/322) Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Storybookland.com Experience Christmas magic in real life! Watch as Santa Claus waves his magic wand and lights up Storybook Land with over 1 million lights! Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus until December 23. All rides and snack bars are open. Check the website for holiday hours. Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza Kensico Dam Plaza, 1 Bronx River Pkwy Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 wwinterwonderland.com Guests will be dazzled and delighted along the 1.2 miles of holiday lights by several new additions for 2022, including a new North Pole and live Santa display; breathtaking Kaleidoscope Corrido; cheerful Snowmen Caroling Corner; more electrifying lights surrounding the largest holiday Christmas tree in Westchester and a new 30-foot glistening star guests will be able to make their New Year’s wish upon! Tickets are $25 weekdays, $35 weekends per vehicle. Holiday Fun at Palisades Center 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack, NY palisadescenter.com Holiday events are taking place at Palisades Center! Be on the lookout for information about Santafest, Pets Night, and Santa Care Night, and visit palisadescenter.com for details.

Start Middle School in the 5th Grade! APPLY TODAY!!! New Heights Academy CS is holding open enrollment for the SY 2022-2023. We serve students in grades 5-12, once accepted your child will automa�cally have a seat in our compe��ve High School. Learn about us at: newheightsacademy.org New Heights Academy CS �ene inscripciones abiertas para el SY 2022-2023. Atendemos a estudiantes en los grados 5-12, una vez aceptado, su hijo automá�camente tendrá un asiento en nuestra escuela secundaria compe��va. Aprenda sobre nosotros en: newheightsacademy.org Email Us: admissions@newheightsacademy.org 1818 Amsterdam Avenue (btwn 150th & 151st Streets) FREE HERSHEY’S MILK CHOCOLATE BAR Receive a FREE 1.55oz HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate Bar with any purchase at HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE WORLD Times Square. Not valid in combination with coupon per person. Expires 12/31/22. 20 Times Square, 7th Ave. & 47th St. (212) 581-9100 | HersheysChocolateWorld.com Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! November 2022 | New York Family 25

Parties 7 Best Manhattan’s Birthday Party Places By New York Family B irthday Party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least ten months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure. And, of course, all parents want their kids to have an amazing birthday party. Fortunately, we got you covered! What if we told you we could take a large chunk of that worry from your to-do list? We can, as we have 7 of the best spots to throw a birthday party in and around Manhattan. From parties that include an indoor water pool to a venue where the kids can dance their socks off, we have 7 of the best places to start planning that birthday party! American Dream Head to this fun spot for a memorable birthday party at the world-renowned indoor attraction American Dream for your child’s next birthday. Stay cool by the pool at DreamWorks Water Park or coast into thrills at Nickelodeon Universe! At the American Dream fun destination- the birthday possibilities are endless. Kids can enjoy visits with their favorite characters, customizable food & drink menus, face painting & glitter tattoos, Magic Memories photo & party favor packages, Candy raid, Graffiti wall and more. 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 833-263-7326, americandream.com/ locations, americandream.com/birthdays. Blue Man Group Want to party like a Blue Man? Blue Man birthday packages promise an unforgettable experience. Get the ultimate ultra-cool gift for your birthday buddy and guests 26 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 while creating memorable adventures. BLUE MAN GROUP is a comedy, theater and rock concert all rolled into one. This wildly popular phenomenon delivers an unforgettable multi-sensory experience. With no spoken language, Blue Man Group appeals to all audiences. As three bald and blue men explore the world together, you’ll discover music, laughter and surprises at every turn. For birthday groups of 10+ tickets, the package includes birthday party bags, a photo with Blue Man, one canvas spin art for the birthday host and a personal birthday greeting on LED board at show. Blue Man Group ,Astor Place Theater, 434 Lafayette Street, New York City, NY 10003, blueman.com, bmg.sales@blueman.com. Dave & Buster’s Times Square Pack your dance party shoes and head to Dave & Busters in Times Square. The kids will love celebrating and crushing it on the DDR dance floor. Party packages start at $35 to $39 a person. Some cool party favs included in the packages are kids’ party foods such as cheeseburgers, mac & cheese, french fries and unlimited soft drinks. Each package includes unlimited Video Game Play & a Power Tap Band and a Power Card for each partygoer. The Field Goal package consists of a table in a shared space; the Kick Off package is perfect for large parties that can celebrate in a private room. The best part is you can send each guest free online personalized birthday invites. Dave & Buster’sBuster’s Times Square, 234 W 42nd St., 3rd Floor New York, NY 1003, 646.495.2015 daveandbusters.com, Jessica. Foley@daveandbusters.com. Dream Wheel NJ The new Dream Wheel NJ, at The American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ (a quick 20 minutes from Manhattan), offers a wide range of kids’ birthday party packages to make the special day unique and unforgettable! Private areas and café space

party kid and friends will make memories that last forever! Dream Wheel NJ, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 201-800-4261, DreamWheelNJ.com, info@dreamwheelnj.com. Galli Theater NY For a unique party experience, you’ll want to head out for some magic of live theater for your creative kid’s special event. A theather theme party at Galli Theater will leave all partygoers with special memories they will rave about for years to come. Allow your child to experience the most fantastic theater party in town. Kids can choose between a private show and party or a workshop party where the kids will put on their performance on stage. Galli Theater NY, 74 Warren St, New York, NY 10007, 917-855-1095, gallitheaternyc.com, galliny@gmail.com. Kids At Art These “Arty Parties” are unique in format and fun. Kids At Art studio is exclusively your child’s space for 1 ½ hrs. There are three great children’s birthday party options. Package #1 is an Arty Party that includes partygoers painting a mural, followed by a fun project like decorating t-shirts, backpacks, flower pots and more. Package #2 is a combo art and karaoke party. A DJ from Expressway Music will give the kids a memorable party that includes them taking turns on the mike. Package #3 is when your child one would like a more intimate party which can consist of a private art lesson such as plastering, watercolors, collage, or make a special request! Kids At Art,1412 Second Avenue, New York, NY, kidsatartnyc.com. paired with private “gondolas” to experience amazing views of the NYC skyline from almost 300 feet in the air. For yummy food, partygoers can eat at Deep Fried Love; the in-house carnival-type treats café. Munch on Deep Fried Oreos, Corndogs and cotton candy, and it is not a party if you don’t have four choices of flavored lemonade. Your Tiger Strong Tiger Strong NYC is a multi-disciplinary activity center that offers a unique and customized birthday party experience that matches your child’s interests. Tiger Strong NYC provides 1500 square feet of party and activity space for partygoers to mix and mingle. With over seven themes, your birthday kids will be the star in the theme of choice. Themes include Karate, Ballet, Hip-hop, Superhero, Arts & Crafts, Princess, Cheerleading and various add-ons and enhancements that cater to your birthday kid. This family-friendly site includes a kitchen to prep your party food and treats. Tiger Strong, 1521 York Ave. New York, NY 10028, 917-453-6503, tigerstrongnyc.com, bill@tigerstrongnyc.com. November 2022 | New York Family 27

Real estate Moving to the Suburbs Two real estate experts share family-friendly homes near NYC By Mia SalaS C asually browsing dream homes online is fun, but we all know that seriously looking for your family’s next abode involves checking off specific things on your ideal home bucket list. Finding the right home for your family can be tricky- community, schools, and budget are vital; this is why finding your person, and by person, we mean your realtor, is the first important part of finding your next family home. This is why we asked two top realtors to share their latest listing of homes that are not only beautiful but are in thriving suburbs just a short distance from the city. We also have included rentals; while buying a home is pretty awesome, so is renting one while you get your footing in a new town. Westfield, NJ Frank D. Isoldi, Coldwell Banker theisoldicollection.com 908.787.5990 1 2 28 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 NJ has some of the best commuter towns and suburbs just a hop, skip away from the city. One of the most family-friendly towns is Westfield, NJ. You’ll be only 22 miles away from Manhattan, with a train station and several bus stops right in town. With its award-winning schools, Westfield is a great place to raise little scholars. In fact, Westfield was named one of the best school districts in NJ by Niche. Beyond stellar schools, Westfield has many family-friendly activities for you to do on the weekends. There’s outdoor concerts and festivals, beautiful parks and playgrounds, and a downtown where there’s no shortage of fun events and delicious eats. There’s plenty of variety in home size and style, but one home you’ll surely love is 587 Sherwood Parkway (1). It’s a 3-bed, 2-bath home with an enclosed porch, dining room, and living room with a brick-surrounding fireplace. With a bright and spacious family room, back deck, and convenient location to schools, parks, shops, and dining, this $699,000 home is ready for your family to make it your own. If your family is expanding, you can also find larger homes like 218 Golf Edge Drive (2). This 5-bed, 5.1-bath property is on one of the most desirable streets across from Echo Lake golf course. The kitchen is absolutely stunning: center island breakfast bar, marble countertops, professional grade SS appliances, separate breakfast room, and a butler’s pantry. The primary bedroom screams romance with a gas fireplace, high ceilings, and a luxurious private bath with a jetted tub, stall shower, and dual sink vanity. There’s plenty of space for your kiddos to play in the finished basement, fenced backyard, and family room. Simply a dream home!

Dedicated to Matching Home Sellers and Buyers North of NYC Whether your goal is to buy or sell, walk to the train, down-size, expand, or transfer in or out of town, my experience will be an asset to your move. My commitment to my clients, combined with Q] ORS[ LS[ EPPS[W QI XS SŹIV ER I\GITXMSREP service for both sellers and buyers. Contact me today to see how I can help you. 20+ Years R E A L E S TAT E E X P E R I E N C E • • • • #1 AGENT IN THE PELHAM BROKERAGE TOP 15% NATIONALLY TOP 25% NAHREP TOP 10% COMPANY-WIDE LICEN SED IN BOTH NY A N D C T A PR I L MO N ACO Real Estate Salesperson M 914.548.8350 amonaco@houlihanlawrence.com aprilmonaco.houlihanlawrence.com PELH A M B ROK ER AG E | 1 P E L H A M W O O D AV E N U E , P E L H A M , N Y 10803 H O U LI H A N L AW R EN CE.COM November 2022 | New York Family 29

Real estate Pelham, NY Realtor: April H. Monaco, Houlihan Lawrence aprilmonaco.houlihanlawrence.com 914-548-8350 If you’re looking for a warm and welcoming community where there’s always lots to do, Pelham, NY is for you! While close to midtown Manhattan and international airports, Pelham is also a calming escape from the city. There’s a popular Sunday farmer’s market, concerts at the gazebo, and endless community events. You and your kids will quickly make new friends for weekend playdates and playground visits. Pelham residents have a lot of pride in their town, not only for its inclusivity, but its wonderful schools. Pelham is one of the only towns, with the exception of Scarsdale, that offers the International Baccalaureate program to middle schoolers. Kids have so many ways to explore their interests, from sporting programs to art, dance, theater, and music. Pelham is even NYS champions in both rugby and ice hockey! As for the homes themselves, your family will have plenty of homes to choose from. There’s variety in cost, size, features, and much more. For example, 10 Ridge Place in Pelham Manor (1) is a beautiful home for families with a larger budget of $12,500/month in rent. This elegant, 1920s home has 4 beds, 3 full baths, and 2 half baths. There’s generous space everywhere: from the billiards room to the sunken living room to the gorgeous sunroom. For families with a smaller budget, 22 Third Avenue (2) is renting at $2800/month. It’s a charming, brand new 2-bed apartment with a dual vanity full bath, new kitchen, and large rear deck. You’ll even be a short 1 2 3 4 walk to MetroNorth and all of Pelham’s shops and restaurants. Looking for something in between the two? No worries– there’s something for everyone, every family, and every need here in Pelham! Check out 751 Pelhamdale Ave (3), a 2-bed apartment, for $3800/ month, that feels like a house with a large living room, formal dining room, large windowed kitchen, and 2 well-sized bedrooms. Located in the Chester Park section of Pelham, you’ll be close to a vintage park and the new Hutchinson Elementary School. Finally, there’s a $4200/month 3-bed apartment at 142 Fourth Ave (4). This apartment is completely ready for your family to move in! With open living space, tons of light, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, you’ll love the look and feel. SALES OPPORTUNITIES Alexa �ildin� FALL IS HERE! We're On being a cancer mom and a cancer survivor (who writes about her highs and lows @alexawilding) and shares about her rollercoaster journey to accepting her many identities and her take on the word resilience all about you! • FIND AND POST LOCA L JOBS FOR FREE AT BROO KLYN HIGH SCHOOL GUIDE Since 1978 DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, INSID E PAPE R.CO M/JO BS OPEN FOR ALL DUMBO, WILLIAMSBUR G, GREENPOINT AND BED STUY September 23-29, 2022 Officials celebrate completion of $3M upgrades Dan Rattin to SEE PAGE 6 g after leaving you that grounder grounded? We’ve Got Spec ialists For That PAGES 42 AND 43 Volume LXI / Issue Keeping biz-y 42 / October 21, SCHNEPS MEDIA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER 30 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 Immediate appointments available in Kew Gardens. 2022 orlincohen.com DansPapers.c om North BK networks as boro’s recovery continue s SEE PAGE 17 Changemaking Brooklyn’s violence interrupters get to work SEE PAGE 2 Vol. 45, No. 38 FROM THE ASHE S Morgan’s Broo Find & Post klyn BBQ Loca l Jobs to reope n Free afteratﬁamN re PAGE Y.com 10/Job After a devastating ﬁre in 2021, Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue on Flatbush Avenue s is set to reopen. Photo courtesy UPDATED EVERY NEW YORK CITY’S WEDNESDAY NO. � CIRCUL ATED October 19, 2022 Barbecue M UPDATED DAILY NEWSPAPER HI �� ° � LO �� ° DO-OR-DIE GAME 5 FOR Full recap available VISIT AMNY.CO of Morgan’s Brooklyn DAY AT BROOKLYN PAPER.COM YANKS now at amNY.co m TIGHTENING UP: New polls indicate Hochul, Zeldin race getting closer Page 15 PITCHED IN A PINCH Saluting Breast Cancer Awareness Month UNHEALTHY INEQUALITY City unveils mass ive tent city on VOTING NOW Randall’s Islan that OPEN! will serv e thousands of d migrants PageArt 4 by John Joseph Hanri ght Reports finds troubling trend in NYC’s low-income areas Interested? We’d love to hear from you. Email your resume to twells@schnepsmedia.com Page 4 E: e & Fork SID uid h IN g G Nort din s ed er W Pap n’s Da Pomonok House Podcast: Caroly s park n Snyder, Round Where to goer’sand Swamp Farm what to do in QueensFounder Divin Tree pruning service on pause after alleged scam The right candidates will be highly motivated with effective written and verbal communication skills, and have the ability to create engaging marketing programs for their clients. Compensation includes salary plus commission. Benefits: 401(k) matching, Flexible spending account, Health insurance, Dental insurance, Vision insurance, Paid time off BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Find & Post Loca l Jobs Free at QNS. 56 PAGES com/jobs NORTHEAST President’s offi ce Our favorites for • Family Road Trips • Halloween Thrills • Pumpkin Picking • Bucket List Fun! Axed! Schneps Media, the publisher of New York Family, is seeking motivated Account Executives to sell comprehensive marketing packages across our digital and print network. Our media and event products include iconic brands throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Philadelphia, and Florida, and reach millions of readers and digital users weekly, including in NYC’s largest print publication — amNewYork Metro. 1986 of Queens Borough Then we’re looking for you. established PAGE � The Center New York www.th ecente rnewyo rk.com FREE NIGHT coupo n for a 1-week stay. Original coupon required with amNY ad for15% First come, first discount. served. Photo courtesy Looking to Get Back into the Work Force? OCTOBER 2022 NEWYORKFAMI LY.COM Special Rate Rooms & Shares: Daily Share Rooms Share Weekly Rooms Rm$28-$38. | Daily Private Rooms $168-$$188. | Private $48-$78. Wkly Rooms $275-$445& Furnished.Private Up. TranslationEvaluationsAuthent bathroom shower. ication ApostleNotary.R entCarsDaily $45&Up Free Consultation may be available. Center Guesthou se Business Complex

New York FamilY partNer Fall Activities at American Dream a merican Dream is the ultimate destination for indoor fun and action-packed attractions for kids of all ages. Home to the DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Black Light Mini Golf, Angry Bird Mini Golf, Big SNOW, The Rink, SEA LIFE Aquarium, the fun doesn’t stop there! Shop at North America’s largest Zara, Lululemon, Saks Fifth Avenue and more! Don’t forget to stop by the first-ever MrBeast Burger, House of ‘Que – BBQ prepared Texas Style, and fine-dining Italian by Carpaccio. This fall, you’ll also find tons of special events and activities that will truly be a dream for you and your family. Dream Day Sundays – The Ultimate Fan Zone Watch football with your family every Sunday at House of ‘Que. Wear your favorite jersey for an all-day indoor tailgating experience. Women’s Pro Hockey Skates Into American Dream See The Metropolitan Riveters take the ice at American Dream this fall. This women’s team from the Premier Hockey Federation will be playing on The Rink during opening weekend on November 19th at 1:00pm and 20th at noon. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Experience the artistic wonders of Van Gogh through this immersive experience. Kicking off on December 1st, the exhibit features the use of cutting-edge technology and original music that breathes new life into 300 of his paintings. Guests will love walking through this 30,000-square-foot space, soaking in the fusion of art and technology. Get a Dream Pass and Season Pass Enjoy all of the awesome experiences at American Dream – for both parks at a discount! Dream Passes allow you and your kids to experience the fun of DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe this fall and winter at a discount. The Season Splash Pass for DreamWorks Water Park cost $179 per person and the Season Thrill Pass for Nickelodeon Universe is $125 per person. Soaring Skies Bundle Save on a thrilling adventure to American Dream with a Soaring Skies Bundle. The bundle combines a day pass to Nickelodeon Universe and a pass to Dream Wheel, NJ’s only observation wheel for $89 per person. Passes can be used for one day or over two days. Check out the full experience at americandream.com! November 2022 | New York Family 31

family day out NYC Art Museums A pArents guide to nAvigAting them with kids By Kaitlyn Riggio & Donna DuaRte-laDD W e have all been there- you decide to spend the day at one of the many museums in the city, as NYC has no shortage of art museums. Perhaps you want to check out an exhibit or have you and the kids stare away at a Monet. And we are lucky- our city is full of the best museums in the world and visiting one is an educational day out for all. Plus, bringing your kids to museums comes with a whole host of benefits. It encourages a love of learning, develops their curiosity and critical thinking skills and inspires them to create independently! But also, kids are kids and not all want to hang out for hours. This is why we have our own personal tips coupled with representatives (from the most visited art museums in New York City) insider tips. We’ve gathered these helpful tips as well as the best offerings/ programs for families and kids to ensure you get the most out of your visit. Metropolitan Museum of Art 1000 Fifth Avenue metmuseum.org Open Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm A New York staple, the Metropolitan Museum of Art (the Met) showcases over 5,000 years of art from around the world. The Met has a wide variety of programs for kids and their families to help them engage with the art, like story times, art treks around the museum, family afternoons and more. They also offer an audio guide for kids, which includes thirteen tours with kid-targeted messages for artworks throughout the major areas of the museum. The Met is pretty vast and if you have young kids they may get a bit exhausted, we suggest checking online and mapping out what floors and wings you would like to visit. A few favorites are the Egyptian Art Wing, European Paintings and not to be miss is the Kimono 32 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 Style: The John C. Weber Collection (until February 20, 2023)- a gorgeous exhibit of kimonos from the late Edo period through the early 20th century and runs until February. Your kids can even explore the Met from home! #MetKids is a digital feature where kids can learn about the museum’s works of art, watch behind the scenes videos and even get inspired to make art of their own. Tip: Tickets for New York State residents and New York, New Jersey and Connecticut students are pay what you wish! Museum of Modern Art 11 West 53 Street moma.org Open Sunday through Friday, 10:30 am to 5:30 pm; Saturday 10:30 am to 7 pm , Kids under age 16 are free The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is committed to sharing modern and contemporary art with visitors. When visiting galleries as a family with kids, try turning your visit into a search-and-find experience. Look for people and places on Floor 5, lines, shapes and colors on Floor 4 and interesting materials on Floor 2. The MoMA, while rich with art that adults appreciate, can be a lot for kids especially young ones. This doesn’t mean you cannot enjoy this amazing museum. We suggest you stay for a short time if bringing young kids and sticking to art that they may gravitate towards like Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night and Pablo Picasso’s Girl before a Mirror– both on the 5th floor. Since kids under age 16 are free you can visit this museum a few times a year and explore a new section at each visit! Definitely check out the MoMA’s Kid’s Activity Guide. They offer movement, writing and drawing activities to do in front of artworks. While you’re visiting, be sure to visit the Heyman Family Art Lab, where families can create art by drawing, working with wire, engaging in light-box play and more. Tip: Looking to take a break during your visit? Spend some time in the Sculpture Garden or in the lounges throughout the museum. Whitney Museum of American Art 99 Gansevoort Street whitney.org Open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10:30 am to 6 pm; Friday, 10:30 am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 6 pm. Kids admission is free Located in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, the Whitney Museum of American Art displays a collection of twentiethcentury and contemporary American art. One of the ways that the Whitney strives to make their collection more accessible to children is through their kids guides. Available in English and Spanish, the guides contain descriptions of artworks that could be interesting to children. They share information about the art (including the title, artist and what the piece is about) and invite visitors, especially children, to imagine themselves as an artist by thinking about questions and even giving them the opportunity to create artwork of their own. Whether you are visiting for the first time or the tenth, the views from the terraces as well as from the picturesque widows within the museum are pure wow! Additionally, the Whitney has an ongoing program called Open Studio for kids. Families and kids have the opportunity to create their own works inspired by what’s on view in the museum. Tip: Cris Scorza, head of education at the Whitney, says families should bring a snack, maybe a pack of colored pencils and a notepad and, most importantly, an open mind when visiting as a family. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum 1071 Fifth Ave, guggenheim.org Open Sunday through Monday and Wednesday through Friday, 11 am to 6 pm; Saturday 11 am to 8 pm The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum collects, preserves and interprets modern and contemporary art. The Guggenheim offers

include tables with intergenerational games, like skelzies and dominoes, that invite visitors to relax and play as part of the exhibition. It will be on view from Oct. 26 through April 30. Tip: Admission is always free! Museum of the City of New York 1220 Fifth Ave mcny.org Open Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm; Friday through Monday, 10 am through 5 pm The Museum of the City of New York gives visitors the opportunity to celebrate the city’s past, present and future. They offer programming for families, like the upcoming Movies for Minis event. Exhibitions on view will give kids an opportunity to learn about the city. There’s also a Kids Create series, where kids have the chance to take part in interactive art-making activities. Tip: If you’re looking for a unique tour, check out the 80s-themed scavenger hunt that will take you and your family through all three floors of the museum. programming for children and families. For example, students in third to fifth grades can explore and create art in the Art After School program. There’s programming for older kids too. GuggTeens give teens the opportunity to learn about museum operations from a variety of different perspectives. Families visiting can use the kids audio guides to learn about different artworks. Tip: Download family-friendly Art Kit activity sheets to encourage your kids to create their own art! Frick Collection Temporary home: 945 Madison Avenue frick.org Open Thursday through Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm While the Frick Collection’s historic buildings are closed for renovation for the time being, you can still visit Frick Madison to explore artworks from the Renaissance to the early twentieth century. This is a great choice if you’re looking for something to do with older kids– children under 10 are not admitted. Tip: The Frick Collection offers pay what you will admission on Thursday evenings from 4 pm to 6 pm! Brooklyn Museum 200 Eastern Parkway brooklynmuseum.org Open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm The Brooklyn Museum’s mission is to connect visitors with art in a way that changes how they see themselves and the world. First Saturdays are a staple. Visitors of all ages from Brooklyn and beyond can enjoy free programming once a month. Other programming options include Yoga on the Stoop, where attendees of all ages can enjoy a relaxing outdoor yoga session. Keep an eye out for Stroller Tours, an interactive strollerfriendly tour designed for children up to 24 months old. It features touchable objects, music and an opportunity for parents to connect with each other. Current exhibits the family will enjoy Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” and Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe (January 29, 2023). Tip: Looking for a way to enhance your day in Brooklyn? Stop by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden after visiting the Brooklyn Museum! Buy a Museum & Garden Pass to visit both spots on the same day. The Bronx Museum of the Arts 1040 Grand Concourse bronxmuseum.org Open Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 6 pm The Bronx Museum of the Arts’ collection includes over two thousand works of art. The upcoming exhibition, “Swagger and Tenderness: The South Bronx Portraits by John Aheam and Rigoberto Torres,” is sure to be a great experience for the whole family. It will New Museum of Contemporary Art 235 Bowery newmuseum.org Open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm The New Museum is a contemporary art museum in Manhattan’s lower east side. Their goal is to create a dialogue between the public and contemporary artists. “Off Grid” by artist Kapwani Kiwanga is a great exhibition for kids and families on display through October of this year. Kids can enjoy the exhibition’s colors, shapes and natural lights and adults can enjoy engaging with Kiwanga’s ideas about how bodies experience and inhabit structures of power. While you’re there, also be sure to check out the 7th floor Sky Room. The floor to ceiling windows and balcony offer beautiful views of Downtown Manhattan that anyone of any age can enjoy. Keep an eye out for the museum’s Family Days! These events include free admission to all exhibitions for kids and two adults per family and art-making activities at extended morning hours. If you can’t make it on Family Day, don’t worry: entry to the New Museum is always free for anyone under 18. The museum also offers a Kids Menu newsletter, so you can keep up to date with all of the museum’s offerings for kids and families. Tip: Visit the galleries on weekdays for a quieter, more intimate experience. Go to the front desk for packets that include large print wall labels and stools. November 2022 | New York Family 33

Julee Wilson Shining Bright The beauty editor extraordinaire shares how she learned her worth and what advice she has for other women trying to find their way in the world By Cris Pearlstein F ull disclosure: I’ve known Julee Wilson since 2007, when we were both young, hard-working magazine editors trying to find our way in the fashion industry. I liked her from the day we met. She was outgoing, confident as hell, really funny, and always kept it real. She had a magnetism to her that drew you in—when she told a story, people hung on every word. I need to tell you before I go any further with this piece that she is the same exact way today, 15 years later. Except today she has two beautiful sons (Orion, 8, and Nadir, 21 months), a rockstar of a husband, and almost 72K followers on Instagram—who also hang on her every word. She still keeps it real, sharing the highs and lows of her life with an openness and vulnerability that Instagram could frankly use more of (everything from pep talks she gives to herself when she’s having a bad day, to being open about her diastasis recti and how she has not “snapped back” after having kids). Since those days of hustling as a young editor, Julee left fashion behind and has become a force in the beauty industry, making a major impact from the inside out (she counts publishing a story in Cosmo about how Black women interact with beauty as one of her proudest moments). You can also rely on her to introduce you to all the other smart, successful women in her life (and there are many) because she believes in lifting women up, and helping them to shine their light. Oh and let’s not forget, her feed is full of photos of her absolutely adorable boys (if you haven’t clicked on the hashtag #wombfire yet, do 34 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 yourself a favor). So, dear reader, do you now understand why I’ve been manifesting this cover story for so long? I knew you would love her. I knew you would learn from her. And, most of all, I knew you would want to know her. Read on to hear about how she got her start as a young Black woman in publishing, her incredible rise to beauty editor powerhouse, and why she never lets a day go by without being grateful for the family she came from and the family she has now. CP: Can you tell readers a little bit about yourself, and how you ended up where you are today? JW: So my professional journey kind of actually started in college, when I decided I wanted to write fashion. That was when I was laser focused on getting the type of experience I needed in order to break into this industry. I knew being a young Black woman that I didn’t see much of myself in the industry, so I knew I had to start early. Most people do internships between their junior and senior years, I started interning after my freshman year. I interned at Bergdorf Goodman, because the father of one of the girls who went to my high school was a senior vice president there. That was my first “in”. After that experience I interned at Vibe magazine, then, between my junior and senior year, I got into the Condé Nast Internship Program and was at Condé Nast Traveler magazine. It was exciting because I was able to write so I had bylines. I was able to go to the newsstand and pick up the magazines and see my name in print, which was crazy. Later I found my full-time job at Real Simple, and then that started my real journey. I stayed there for six and a half years. It was great. I feel like it was such a strong brand during that time. The magazine was thick, they had international editions. It was so sick. I was traveling, I did media training, I was able to go on the Today Show. I’m like, 24 years old going on the Today Show doing segments, it was amazing. They really trusted me. But by the time 2011 rolled around magazines were folding and keeping their websites it was very clear that digital was about to take over. HuffPost reached out to me about Black Voices and I was like, why not? I got the job and it was a turning point. I’ve had very challenging jobs before, but I always say I went from a monthly to a minutely. I used to work on three to four stories a month. Now I was writing three to four stories a day. Writing three to four fashion stories a day was a lot, so when they added beauty it really helped diversify my content and my voice and I just started to fall in love with beauty. It feels more universal. It feels like an industry that I can really make a difference in. But the real turning point in my career was when Essence reached out to me to write a cover story. CP: You know you have reached some level of respect and success when people start reaching out to you to do things. Tell me about that. JW: Honestly, looking back, HuffPost allowed me to really create a lane when talking about diversity and inclusion. I wasn’t writing about diversity and inclusion at Real Simple, I was writing about cardigans and rain boots. I didn’t have the platform to

Photo by Yumi Matsuo November 2022 | New York Family 35

be, like, Black Julee there. I think that they appreciated my diversity and my viewpoint, but it wasn’t the platform to be having those conversations. When I got to HuffPost, which is truly a news media company, it was more like, tell it like it is, tell the news. Vogue is doing blackface, we have to write about that. I was able to kind of talk my shit—from the outside. And I ended up becoming a real voice people would reach out to when there was a diversity and inclusion angle, whether it was good or bad. And so that was a really cool moment to become an authority in that space. The other thing is, there is a very small black population within publishing, we all know each other. Don’t get me wrong, we’re not all best friends, there are, you know, cliques within the community. But I do feel like we all, at the very least, there’s a level of respect because there are so few of us in the industry. That said, I obviously knew the folks at Essence, so when they reached out to me to write the cover story, it was because one, they’d seen my work and they knew me. But two, they also knew that the cover story was about Misty Copeland becoming the first Black principal ballerina named at American Ballet Theatre. That was history. CP: And that felt like it was your lane at the time. JW: It was. I also think they knew Misty and I were friends. They knew it would be a good interview. And so I was floored. You know, the Essence’s and the Ebony’s of the world, those are our magazines. There’s always this reverence and respect for them. I didn’t think that I could really write a cover story at that point in my career, but I was not going to let the opportunity pass. This was not only Essence, it was not only Misty, who is a queen, and a friend, but it was also a moment in history. And so I was like, I have to do this. I went to my boss, Arianna [Huffington] but she just didn’t see it as something that was as important as I knew it was, and she said, “No, we’re gonna pass on this”. I went home, I cried, I was so upset. I didn’t know what I was going to do. My husband was like, “You’re gonna tell them that you’re writing the story, and that if this means you lose your job, then so be it. It’s too important for you to pass on. And you’re so talented and dope, Julee, you’ll find another job.” But, you know, we’re taught to be so loyal. We have to, like, respect that if they say no, that’s a no. But this was too magical of an opportunity, so I put on my big girl panties, I went back in and told them I really need to do this and if it 36 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 “I used to dim my own light to make others around me feel comfortable. I have learned over the years—and I wish I had learned it sooner—that I am not responsible for how those people feel when I’m shining my light.” means me losing my job, then I’m gonna have to because I can’t say no. And the response was, “Oh, no, no, I mean, if it’s that important to you, then stay, write it. We just didn’t know it was that important.” CP: I imagine that was a major life lesson for you. What did you learn in that moment? JW: I learned my worth. I don’t think it’s a one time thing, it’s a continuous thing that you start learning your worth. But that was the first time that I truly believed that I believed in myself. You know what I’m saying? You’re always like, I believe in myself, I can do this. Like, you’re gonna go on television, you’re gonna write this story. But there’s always that voice that says you might fail. But this time, this was the first time I was like, oh, no, I’m dope, I know I’m great. This just validated that greatness that they’re not going to let me walk out the door because I stood up for myself and I wanted this opportunity. That was really the true turning point in my career because one, it showed me my worth. Two, it gave me this really amazing opportunity to be a cover story writer. And it really charted my eventual journey to Essence. The story came out and it was so beautiful. So exciting. I think six months after I wrote the story Essence called. And mind you this is very important, I tell people this all the time, I applied to work at Essence no less than two other times. So after writing that cover story, six months later they offered me a job which was another huge blessing and mind-blowing moment because the place that rejected me now wants me. I became Digital Fashion and Beauty Director. So going to this heritage brand that I love was amazing. Then when the fashion and beauty director for the magazine left, they gave me both digital and print. After two years they promoted me to Global Beauty Director. CP: I feel like timing is very important to all this. From my lens, as someone who was your friend and who followed your career, I feel like there were important things happening in beauty at this time that coincided with you coming up and becoming more influential. JW: Yeah, I mean, when I was at HuffPost part of creating my lane was becoming a real expert in the diversity and inclusion world. I can remember clearly writing all of these stories around Trayvon Martin, the first resurrection of the Black Lives Matter movement. Everyone tries to act like this is a brand new thing but we’ve been fighting for our freedom for centuries. It just comes with different names, like back in the 50’s and 60’s it was Freedom Riders and civil rights workers, and now it’s Black Lives Matter. There was this resurgence of going back to natural hair, the natural hair movement was starting to happen, which honestly was very revolutionary for me too. Because coming from Real Simple I was straightening my hair all the time to blend in and make sure that I could just do my job and not have my appearance create any type of friction or tension. CP: I’ll never forget something you said to me back then: “Don’t let anyone dim your light” or “They will not dim my light.” And I think for you that was really it. JW: I mean, look, people get threatened by what you have to offer. And to me, everyone has magical talents and traits. I’m just here to show mine off, you show yours off too. But whatever relationships I had or personality that I had that was exciting, or drew people or whatever, they would see it as some type of indictment on their own light. And I’m like, that’s got nothing to do with you. That’s just me being Julee. But I do stand by that today: Don’t let anyone dim your light. I used to dim my own light to make others around me feel comfortable. I have learned over the years—and I wish I had learned it sooner— that I am not responsible for how those people feel when I’m shining my light. And whatever consequences come from that, I just have to ride with it. If that means them being, you know, cruel or bullying me and passive aggressive, I just have to eat it and know that

what’s to come is better. Because yeah, it takes a lot of energy, stressed anxiety to dim your own light—while also having their hand on the knob dimming you. CP: I feel like when you were at Essence is when you started to really come into your brand on Instagram, and your following grew. You started to hone in on what it is you want to say on your platform and the messages that you want to bring across. One of the things that always came through is gratitude. And you still speak a lot about gratitude on your platform. I would love to hear what made you start talking about that so openly, and what it meant to you. JW: I think it’s a function of being blessed enough to be in such rarefied spaces. I don’t take for granted that I am a Black girl, who got to have an amazing family and home in Amish Country, Pennsylvania, went to boarding school, went to a private university on a track scholarship. To have an amazing genius sister and to have a special needs brother. I just go back to that because all of those things shape how I feel about life and gratitude today, because you can’t not experience those things and not be grateful. Having my brother in my life is so huge. It’s why I wear his pins. He’s doing amazing in life, but he does not have the life that we all get to live, right? And my father came from nothing in North Carolina. My father picked cotton, literally picked cotton. My dad. Not my great, great, great grandfather, my father picked cotton at workcamps in North Carolina. He was able to get an education, go to college, play in the NFL. You can’t tell me that those stories, those experiences, don’t make you extra grateful. Did he ever think working on a cotton field that one day he would make it into the NFL? Have a beautiful family? Send them to private schools? His kid is now showing up on the Today Show, his other daughter has a master’s degree in speech pathology, and his special needs son is a master weaver. And so I look at my family, and they’re why I hustle. So yeah, it’s instilled not only gratitude, but a work ethic I’m really proud of. And I just don’t take any of the things that I do for granted, even the little things. I need to know that my legacy, when everything is said and done, when you Google my name, some dope shit pops up. Photo by Yumi Matsuo CP: What kind of response do you get from your community when you talk about gratitude? JW: Honestly, the people love it. I just try November 2022 | New York Family 37

to keep it so real, on my Instagram or wherever. Because I do think that there is this illusion that this life is just peachy keen, it’s fine, and you’re just ballin’, and the money’s flowing, and you’ve got this new bag—most of the clothes and bags and shoes I have, they were gifted. That’s a great perk. That’s an amazing perk to be in this industry where people thank you with things. Would I like to be thanked with money so that I can buy a home someday? Yes. But that’s what this industry was built on, perks. And so yes, I have so many great perks. But I think people don’t understand, like when I posted a picture of me jumping on a bed with Tracee Ellis Ross—which is one of the most iconic moments of my career—is one, the prep of figuring out what I’m going to ask this woman, the nerve it takes to sit down and talk to her, and all the work that goes in afterwards. You think you just like go home and have a drink and talk to your bestie on the phone that you just got to hang out with Tracee Ellis Ross? No. That interview needs to be transcribed. I need to sit over it. I need to pour over it. Do you know the anguish that’s going through my mind thinking about how I’m going to… because not only was it for the podcast, but I also wrote a cover story for Essence with that interview. CP: So people see this extraordinary moment that you’re having in your career but they don’t see all the hard work that surrounds it—including being a mom. JW: I mean, it’s hard. It’s hard. I don’t even know, it’s just hard. And every other mother knows. I don’t try to make myself seem like I’m some extraordinary example, like, other people are dealing with this too. And honestly, that gives me some type of comfort knowing that every mother I pass on the street is probably dealing with the same, trying to juggle it all. Trying to work, trying to make sure their kid feels loved and seen and all of those things. But it’s, it’s hard. And honestly, the thing that makes me feel like I can do it is my husband, period. I mean, we have a village, don’t get me wrong, my mother-in-law’s five blocks away. We have a cousin who who comes down if we want to go out for a date night. But honestly it’s Rahsaan because he has a more flexible work schedule. He’s always the one who’s like, “I got it”. And I know that probably weighs on him, and it’s stressful, but he never makes me feel bad or guilty around the work that I have to do. He knows one, that it’s my purpose, but also that it’s for all of us. It’s not just for me. It’s for the family, you know, and sometimes I’m 38 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 sure that makes more sense than others, like when I’m staying up late to write a story. And sometimes I think it’s more like, “Really, do you need to go to the South of France?” And, I do. It is important, it is relationships. It’s part of the job. So yeah, I’m sure it’s a little harder pill to swallow when it’s like, “I’ll be back in five days, I’m going to be at Hotel du Cap having a cocktail on the Mediterranean.” But he gets it. And again, he never makes me feel bad about it. And in fact, he pushes me to be greater, and asks, “What can I do to make sure that you’re being the best in the biz?” It’s so important to have a supportive partner in life. I literally could not do this without him. Literally, it just wouldn’t work. Like, even yesterday, going to the Today Show. Nadir started daycare this week, Orion’s going to school, so he literally has to pack both of their lunches, dress them, bring them to drop off. We could have tagged teamed that in a normal circumstance, but he never makes me feel bad about it. I think he feels important in those ways, that he can be the rock of the situation. I also think he’s just really proud of me, which is great, too. ment, and to have the comfort of being home and not having to run around town, to the events, to the office. I was able to sit here in the safety of my home surrounded by my husband and Orion, and cook this baby. CP: You mentioned Cosmo. So you’re at Essence, you have this incredible job at this legendary brand that you’ve looked up to for so many years, if not your whole life. And then what happened? Cosmo is also a legendary brand. So what was that like? JW: I had gotten to a point at Essence where I felt like I’d done the things. I created a multimillion dollar franchise called Dope Stuff On My Desk. I hosted a podcast that became Webby Award honored. I’d written several cover stories while I was there. I had helmed the Essence Beauty Carnival. And so I think I needed to dream another dream. Hearst reached out, this was a reach out situation again, which I was still in shock about. It had happened now a few times, but even years later I never became jaded about being reached out to. I went in for an interview and really fell in love with Jess Pels, the editor in chief. And like, it just felt right. And it felt like the right time to dream that other dream. My first day at Cosmo was April 1, 2020. So I literally did not see any of my team or my boss for months. Like it was just a Zoom situation. I got pregnant near the middle of April, not planned, just one quarantine night. And here we are, the pandemic hits, new job, new baby, it was just all aligned with the stars. And I do believe…I had a lot of trouble having miscarriages between Orion and Nadir. I do believe I needed to be in a less stressful work environ- CP: So you guys wanted that second child, you were trying for him? JW: Yes. And I think a lot of people don’t understand that not only is the mother going through a lot, anguished and frustrated and sad and all of those things, but my husband was going through it too. He was getting excited every time we got pregnant and then being devastated when we weren’t. I had my last miscarriage in October 2019. We said we were going to stop trying for a while, it was just too stressful. But my husband actually was like, “I think we’re fine. We have Orion.” So I also felt very selfish. That was also part of my anguish and trying to deal with my mental health and depression around it. I have friends who literally were having trouble getting pregnant with their first child, right? And I’m sitting here with a whole child who I love and who I was pulling closer, because I was just like, I’m so grateful for you. But here I am crying because I can’t have a second baby. I felt guilty that I was upset about having these miscarriages when I already have a child, like who am I to be upset about that? Which you can be, and I’ve learned that, but it’s so hard to express that to friends who don’t even have kids. But here I am praying for my friend to get pregnant because they’ve been trying for years, and I’m crying about the fact that I can’t get my second kid. So it’s a lot. My husband thought maybe we just have CP: Do you mind me asking how many miscarriages you have? JW: I had three. CP: What was that like? JW: Oh, it was terrible. I could get pregnant, I couldn’t stay pregnant. But I knew I was so stressed out and I was fighting for this idea of what I thought my career should be and what people wanted me to be. But my body was like, we can’t do this. I was depressed. I remember getting up in the morning really early to try to meditate or calm myself or whatever, so I could get through the day after each one of these miscarriages, and being in this living room and screaming into a couch pillow not to wake Orion and Rahsaan. I was so upset. And I was so angry that I could not bring this child to fruition.

“Honestly, that gives me some type of comfort knowing that every mother I pass on the street is probably dealing with the same, trying to juggle it all. Trying to work, trying to make sure their kid feels loved and seen and all of those things." Orion and that’s it. But I just felt like there’s a baby for us. It took the pandemic, it took the world to stop. CP: Well, the only way you would stop is if the world stopped. JW: Yes! I think my body was finally like, you needed to sit the fuck down, Julee. You need to sit down, you need to not be running around doing the things, hopping on planes, stressing about deadlines, like, all of those things. CP: So tell me about being a Black beauty director at a legendary brand that is not maybe known for its coverage of diversity. And tell me about the importance for you of your impact there and your mission. JW: I first got hired…this is another function of age, and again, the journey of continuing to know your worth, right? When I went into that interview with Cosmo, I was very self assured and very aware of who I am, what I bring to the table. I never was like that in interviews before. It was always like, what do they want? What do they want to hear? Like, how do you want me to fit into this box? And I’m telling you every year that has gone by, I’ve been more like, this is who I am. I literally remember saying this to Jess Pels, in that interview. I was like, “I am a Black woman, but my superpower is the fact that I tell stories from that lens. And that I can know about everyone’s beauty, too.” Because I’ve had to know about everyone’s beauty. My white counterparts have not had to learn about me, they can be like, oh, that’s a Black girl thing. I have to write about me, I have to write about you, I have to write about our Asian brothers and sisters. I’m a true expert in this thing. And the fact that I tell stories through my lens, a lot of my story ideas and the things I want to talk about are Black, Black, blackity, Black. And I can’t hide that. And in fact, I don’t want to, I actually want it to be celebrated. So if you are down for that, and that is something that you see in Cosmo’s future, then I’m your girl. If it’s not, no hard feelings. But that is the space I need to live in, and if that is not something you’re down for, I will not take it personally, but this partnership won’t work out. And she was just like, “No, I love this!” And speaking to your light dimmer thing, Cris, I hand to God, I literally said to her in the interview, I was like, “I’ve worked for a lot of light dimmers. That’s my question to you, how do you interact with your talent and your leaders on staff? Are you someone that uplifts them and pushes them to greater things? Are you happy when you have stars on your team?” I was like, “I’m the type of manager that I want stars. It only makes me look better. I’m not here to dim people’s lights, I’m here to make them better.” We literally had this conversation. And she was like, “No, I love that. I’m not a light dimmer. I want everyone to be great.” And she’s proven that to me, she has pushed me in every way and has allowed me space and grace to be me, so I’m so grateful for that. I wrote a whole story about how Black women interact with beauty and how the world should take note. I’ve written about headscarves and bonnets. CP: I was gonna bring up the bonnet story! JW: Girl, that’s probably, next to my feature around how Black women interact with beauty, those are my two proudest stories. CP: A few months ago, I wore a shower cap in the shower and when I put it on my daughter said, “Mama, I like your bonnet.” And I was so happy that she knew that, even though it wasn’t a bonnet. Because I just think, even for me to see that story in Cosmo, like…I never knew what a bonnet was before! JW: Why would you? CP: But I should! JW: Yes you should, and everyone should! It’s so fascinating, there are things that I do not interact with, like hairspray. But do I know about it? Do I know its power? Do I know how it’s used? I don’t necessarily need hairspray, but am I fascinated that there are people who do need it? Sure. It’s storytelling at its core. And I remember having that conversation with her and being like, “So there’s this beauty ritual that most Black and brown people have every night. Every night.” If white women were having a whole beauty ritual every night, it would be a billion dollar industry. I said, “There’s no market for it, other than the markets that we have created for ourselves so that we can have these products.” And her mind was blown. We did the story and the fact that we did it with these beautiful illustrations, people were in my DMs like crazy. Can this be a poster? This is such beautiful art. I put this poster up in my bathroom. I was just so proud. If I can tell these stories because I’m a Black woman, that’s great. If you have an Indigenous person on staff, they can tell you about stories that you might not even know about. Those are the things that excite me. Like, who cares about a mascara story every single month? Give me something that is exciting and new and fabulous. CP: So what’s next for you? JW: A few months ago, I got a new job. I am now the executive director of BeautyUnited. My part-time job is being editor-at-large at Cosmo. I am very grateful for that. Cosmo made a way that I could stay but also run this non-profit. So the future is full and exciting! I get to still be an editor, I get to run a non-profit that I really, truly believe in. I have the freedom now to say, yes, no, maybe. Every day offers a new opportunity that I get to either say yes to and dream around, or say no, that’s not right for me right now. And even that feels magical. CP: What’s your advice to someone who may be struggling with impostor syndrome and knowing their worth? JW: Surround yourself with people that do know your worth and will constantly tell you in a real authentic way like, you can share your woes and your wells with them. And they will tell you the truth, they will be the battery in your back. They will tell you you’re being silly. Or they’ll tell you that, no, you’re right. Just a village of people that remind you of who you are. Whether that is a difficult conversation or a celebratory conversation. Also, don’t beat yourself up, don’t take yourself too seriously. And every year, know you’re going to get closer and closer to the ultimate you. Follow Julee Wilson on instagram @missjulee November 2022 | New York Family 39

calendar By Shara Levine The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 am on Nov. 24. Manhattan Big Apple Circus WHEN: Nov. 9 - Jan. 1, See website for schedule WHERE: Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center, Amsterdam Avenue and West 62nd Street, Upper West Side AGES: All WHAT: Experience the excitement of DREAM BIG! featuring performances from King of the High Wire Nik Wallenda, comic daredevil Johnny Rockett, trapeze artist Elli Huber, and more. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $29.95. 646-491-8941, bigapplecircus.com 40 103rd Annual Veterans Day Parade WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11, 12:303:30pm WHERE: Fifth Avenue, 26th Street and 5th Avenue, from 43rd Street to 79th Street, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Salute our veterans at the nation’s largest commemoration of service featuring 20,000 participants from across America, including veterans, military members, service organizations, youth cadets, and marching bands. WANT TO GO?: nycvetsday.org Keeper-in-Training: NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 Animal Behavior WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 13, 9-10:30am WHERE: Central Park Zoo, 64th Street & 5th Avenue, New York AGES: 10-14 WHAT: Keepers-in-Training will get up close to animals, meet zookeepers and see what it takes to care for the animals at the Central Park Zoo. WANT TO GO?: $70; $56 members. 800-433-4149, centralparkzoo.com Bluey’s Big Play the Stage Show WHEN: Nov. 18 -20, Friday, 6pm; Saturday and Sunday, 10:30am, 2pm, and 5pm WHERE: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown AGES: 2-5 WHAT: Join Bluey and Bingo as they pull out all the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off his bean bag- live on stage! WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $35, events.bluey.tv Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 24, 9am-12pm WHERE: Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W. 34th Street, Midtown AGES: All

Presents What the Neuroscience of Spirituality Reveals About Our Capacity for Health, Happiness and Resilience Special Birthday Packages for Groups of 10+. WWW.BLUEMAN.COM/GROUPS bmg.sales@blueman.com With author Lisa Miller, Ph.D. Tuesday, Nov.1, 2022, 4 p.m. ET Curious Children, Wise Elders: How Childhood and Elderhood Shape Intelligence and Learning With Alison Gopnik, Ph.D. Tuesday, Nov.17, 2022, 4 p.m. ET PRESENTING SPONSORS Register for FREE at NewYorkFamily.com/NYParentEd November 2022 | New York Family 41

calendar November WHAT: Kick off the holiday season with this New York tradition featuring giant balloons, elaborate floats, and lots of entertainment. WANT TO GO?: macys.com/ social/parade The Nutcracker WHEN: Nov. 26 - Dec. 18, Saturday and Sundays, 7pm WHERE: Rudolf Nureyev Studio in the Historic Landmark City Center, 130 W. 56th St., 6th floor, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: The story of sweet little Clara, her toymaker uncle, and a Nutcracker toy that transforms into a prince will captivate viewers of all ages. WANT TO GO?: $53.92. 347346-9951, eventbrite.com BRONX Holiday Lights WHEN: Nov. 18 - Jan. 8, See website for schedule WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Explore immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns, festive entertainment, seasonal treats, the Holiday Train, classic holiday music, and more. WANT TO GO?: $39.95; $34.95 seniors 65 and older; $24.95 ages 3-12. 718-220-5100, bronxzoo.com Holiday Train Show WHEN: Nov. 19 - Jan. 16, Bluey’s Big Play comes to the Hulu Theater on Nov. 18 to 20. Tuesdays-Sundays and Monday federal holidays, 10am-6pm WHERE: The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: See model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 190 replicas of New York landmarks, each delightfully re-created from natural materials such as birch bark, lotus pods, and cinnamon sticks. WANT TO GO?: $35; $31 seniors 65 and older and students with valid ID; $20 ages 2-12; free admission for children younger than 2. 718817-8700, nybg.org Animal lovers can check out the Keeper in Training program Nov. 13 at the Central Park Zoo. 42 NewYorkFamily.com | November 2022 BROOKLYN lightscape. Sixteenth Annual Brooklyn Children’s Book Fair QUEENS WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 13, 11am-4pm WHERE: Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Prospect Heights AGES: All WHAT: From picture books to graphic novels and from preschool through the middle grades, children can enjoy a chat with an author or illustrator, get a book signed, and have fun drawing and coloring. WANT TO GO?: 718-638-5000, brooklynmuseum.org WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 5, 11am WHERE: Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd, Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Diwali at this festival and dance party where you’ll learn traditional and contemporary dance moves, explore rangoli design, taste Indian foods, discover ayurvedic treatments and more. WANT TO GO?: $15; $10 Members & Children. 718-4637700, flushingtownhall.org Lightscape Autumn Dance Celebration WHEN: Nov. 16 - Jan. 8, Open from 4:30-8:45pm. See website for exact dates. Closed November 21-22, 24, 28-29; December 5-7, 12, and 25; and January 3. WHERE: Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave., Crown Heights AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. WANT TO GO?: $40; $20 ages 3-12; free for children younger than 3. 718-623-7200. bbg.org/ Diwali Festival WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 13, Farm grounds & Native American Craft Market, 11am-4pm; Dance performances, 2-3:30pm WHERE: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate American Indian Culture through music and dance! WANT TO GO?: FREE admission to Farm Grounds & Market; Tickets required for performances. Online tickets: $15; $10 ages 4-11. 718-3473276, queensfarm.org

-P ?SP -T]_SOLd ;L]_d 3P]Z ?TXP^ ?TXP^>\`L]P >\`L]P bb YO YO^_ ^_ ]O ]OQWZZ] QWZZ] YPb YPbdZ]V dZ]V Yd Yd ! ! -ZZV _ZOLd ! ! $