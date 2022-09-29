Long Island Family - October 2022

October 2022 newyorkfamily.com Alexa Wilding On being a cancer mom and a cancer survivor (who writes about her highs and lows @alexawilding) and shares about her rollercoaster journey to accepting her many identities and her take on the word resilience Fall is Here! Our favorites for • Family Road Trips • Halloween Thrills • Pumpkin Picking • Bucket List Fun! High School Guide

FEATURES 34 | Cover- Alexa Wilding The Many Sides of Alexa Stories & columns 6 | Editor's Letter 8 | Ask The Expert Keeping kids healthy this school year fall family fun Guide 20 | Fall Family Road Trips 28 | Fall Bucket List 12 | Family Fun 10 best Long Island horseback riding trails 16 | Family Day Out Sag Harbor: explore this historic whaling port, a South Fork treasure 32 | Family Day Out The best pumpkin patches in and near Long Island 38 | Family Fun Spooky and fun Halloween events Family fun 36 | Calendar All the fun events and activities for October

Autumn Arrives New York is gorgeous in the fall. Even at the height of the pandemic, we had our windows open and could hear the rustle of the leaves as they changed with the seasons. Now that we are all out and about, we are all in for Autumn 2022. We've got you covered this season! From our favorite picks for Family Road Trips (page 20), Halloween Fun (page 38), and Pumpkin Picking (page 32) to the pièce de résistance, our Fall Bucket List (page 28). Lastly, our cover mom this month, Alexa Wilding, is pure inspiration. Alexa shares about being a cancer mom and a cancer survivor who writes about her highs and lows on IG @alexawilding shares with NYF about her rollercoaster journey to accepting her many identities (page 34). Donna and New York Family

ASK THE EXPERT Keeping Kids Healthy this School Year BY DONNA DUARTE�LADD K ids are back at school, and while we always worry about them picking up a cold or getting the flu, there are currently a few viruses to contend with. What sort of tips and good hygiene habits can we have kids implement to keep these viruses at bay? We chatted with Dr. Sandra Bonat, Pediatric Physician Advisor at VIP StarNetwork, who shared her expert tips and shared why it’s essential parents should encourage their children to practice good health habits now that we are Back to School. First, is this normal to have this many viruses circulating in the world? It feels like we are going backward health-wise versus forward. Currently, we have a number of respiratory viruses circulating, including influenza and RSV, that we do not normally see a lot of activity from at this time of year. 8 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, because of changes in people’s behaviors, including social distancing, mask-wearing, frequent hand washing and isolation, influenza, RSV, and many of the other respiratory viruses virtually disappeared. The steps we took to limit our exposure to Covid-19 also limited our exposure to other viruses. Our immune systems need exposure to pathogens to keep up our memory response, and this did not occur during the first year of the pandemic. When we started taking off our masks and discontinued social distancing, viruses began circulating again, even though it was out of season, because the overall population immunity was low. In addition, some of the changes in seasonality of respiratory viruses may also be due to the presence of the Covid-19 virus and how it interacts and possibly interferes with the replication of other respiratory viruses, causing a change in the seasonal transmission patterns of other viruses. For the most part, many kids are vaccinated; how can parents be proactive in keeping their kids safe? The best way to reduce the risk of both Covid-19 and Influenza is to get vaccinated. Both parents and children should complete their Covid-19 vaccination primary series and get their booster dose/s if eligible. In addition, parents and children should get the seasonal influenza vaccine. Good hand hygiene is essential to reducing the spread of infections. Masks can also be worn for protection, especially during times of high community activity of Covid 19 and other respiratory viruses. In addition, if your child is sick, it is important to keep them home while they are ill, and parents should stay home from work when they are ill. Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at home, especially when someone in the house is ill, is also an effective way to reduce the risk of getting sick. Parents should encourage their children to practice good health habits such as eating a healthy

ask the Expert “The steps we took to limit our exposure to Covid-19 also limited our exposure to other viruses. Our immune systems need exposure to pathogens to keep up our memory response, and this did not occur during the first year of the pandemic.” diet, getting a good amount of sleep, and being physically active. When the kids are in school, what should they do? (for example: wipe off their books? Still, use hand sanitizer? Hand sanitizer use and/or frequent hand washing are both excellent ways to prevent infection. Sanitizing frequently used surfaces is helpful in reducing infection transmission but can be more difficult in the school setting. Parents should also encourage kids to try and avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth. Children should not share food or drinks at school. Parents can teach children to cover their mouth and nose with their elbows or a tissue when they sneeze. Masks can be used during periods of increased Covid-19 activity at the school and in the community. Parents should keep their children at home when they are sick and get them tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19. Monkey Pox looks and sounds pretty scary. Are kids able to get vaccinated for Monkey Pox yet? Like the Covid vaccine, will kids be able to access being vaccinated for Monkey Pox quickly? Is it necessary? Children have been mostly spared from the current outbreak of Monkeypox. To date, there have been only two children in New York that have contracted Monkeypox. Currently, there is a limited supply of Monkeypox vaccine, and it is only being offered to people that have had close contact with a person with a confirmed case of monkeypox and also to people from higher risk categories, including men who have sex with men and those who have multiple unknown sexual partners. If a child has a family member or close contact who has Monkeypox then it would be recommended for that child to be vaccinated. Otherwise, currently, the Monkeypox vaccine is not necessary for most children. The Federal Government and the state of New York are working to increase supply and improve access to the vaccine to ensure availability to anyone that may need it. Dr. Sandra Bonat is a Pediatric Physician Advisor at VIP StarNetwork, a leading provider of mobile and onsite health services, including COVID testing and vaccinations. Dr. Bonat has almost 30 years of experience in the medical field and is leading her company’s efforts to safely vaccinate young children. Countryside Montessori School An Education Where Children Thrive Under the Guidance of Great Teachers in an Environment that Stimulates Creativity and Individual Potential! Our fullyequipped, spacious classrooms offer the most enriched curriculum available for 18 mos – 6 yrs )XOO\ DIÀ OLDWHG with the American Montessori Society since 1988 •Spacious playground •Large classrooms •Low teacher-student ratio •Early drop-off and extended day available To ensure a safe environment, we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 354 Lakeville Road, Great Neck, NY 516-466-8422 | www.CMSGN.com 10 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022

family fun 10 Best Long Island Horseback Riding Trails By Brianna Kovit T he coronavirus pandemic has pushed many Long Islanders to find socialdistance-friendly ways to get out and appreciate the place they call home. One such way? Horseback riding. Long Island is home to many equestrian trails that offer miles of endless adventures. Whether someone’s never been on the back of a horse before or they are a trail riding expert, 12 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 this is an activity that allows people of all experience levels to enjoy all the beauty the region has to offer. “Horses are for everyone,” says Diana Russo, owner of DDR Farm in Melville, which offers lessons and trail rides. “It’s usually total beginners and they go out with this look of horror and they come back with this happy everlast face.” And the best part is, there’s no worrying about whether or not the horses are wearing masks! Babylon Riding Center Located at Belmont Lake State Park, this riding center provides a convenient location to learn a new skill and take in the beautiful scenery of the area. Riders have the option of a 30- or 60-minute lesson and reservations are required. 1500 Peconic Ave., West Babylon, 631-587-7778, babylonridingcenterny.com Bethpage Equestrian Center The self-proclaimed “premier spot for horseback riding on Long Island,” this equestrian center provides guided hour-long trail rides through Bethpage State Park with gorgeous views of the Bethpage State Park Golf Course. Rides are one hour long and operate every day, weather permitting. 499 Winding Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-845-1000,

bethpageequestriancenter.com Big River Barn Rescue, Inc. This trail riding spot doubles as a horse rescue initiative. It helps the animals recover from any injuries and rehabilitate them for a new life where they can support themselves, namely through going out on trail rides. Located in the Muttontown Preserve, this hidden gem serves rides that range from an hour and 15 minutes to more than four hours upon request. 1864 Muttontown Rd., Syosset, 516-650-0016, bigriverbarn.com DDR Farm Located in West Hills County Park, DDR Farm provides scenic trail rides all year round. Walk-ins are accepted, but a reservation is recommended to avoid a long wait. 412 Sweet Hollow Rd., Melville, 631-6169656, ddrfarm.com Deep Hollow Ranch The oldest working ranch in the United States, this family run business offers not only trail rides but one-of-a-kind beach rides along the Long Island Sound as well. Experience a beautiful coastline in the most extraordinary way. 8 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2744, deephollowranch.com Nassau Equestrian Center Located adjacent to the Muttontown Preserve, this equestrian center provides trail rides along miles of scenic paths. Walk or trot along in either an English or Western saddle here. Children with no prior riding experience are required to take one lesson before being sent out on the trail. 62 Route 106, Jericho, 516-342-1771, nassauequestriancenter.com of dedicated bridle paths. From horseback, riders have a view of the beach, five lakes, the hills of the Hempstead Private Country Club golf course and more. 633 Eagle Ave., West Hempstead, 516-486-9673, mynyec.com Parkview Riding Center Located in Connetquot State Park, this equestrian center provides hour-long trail rides along the scenic Connetquot River State Park Preserve from sunrise to sunset. Rides are available by appointment and are offered from beginner to advanced levels. 989 Connetquot Ave., Central Islip, 631-581-9477, parkviewridingcenter.com Nativity Riding Academy This Ridge horseback riding spot is home to horses named “Nativity’s Angel” and “Nativity’s Prince,” who are known to provide a great trail riding experience. 48 Woodlot Rd., Ridge, 631-504-0085, nativity-riding-academy.com New York Equestrian Center Next to the 775 acres of Hempstead Lake State Park, New York Equestrian Center has 9 miles Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest This state forest is home to five horseback riding trails that make up almost 20 miles of bridle paths in addition to trails for mountain biking, hiking, and more. family day out Sag Harbor Explore this historic whaling port, a South Fork treasure By Patrick Long F ew places on Long Island’s East End deliver the area’s one-of-a-kind blend of old-money opulence, small-town charm, and bucolic serenity like Sag Harbor does. This historic South Fork village is considered part of both East Hampton and Southampton, but it stands on its own as one of the finest examples of everything there is to love about Long Island. Settled in the early 18th century, Sag Harbor quickly grew into an important whaling center and seaport, serving as a theater of war during the American Revolution, and eventually becoming the first port of entry in the state of New York, all before 1800. “Sag Harbor is an authentic charming maritime community that has existed here in this beautiful location in one form or another since the early 1700s,” Town Mayor James Larocca tells us, “and to a remarkable degree [it] has been able to maintain and hang onto much of the charm of that early era.” The town got its own Long Island Rail Road branch in 1870, inspiring both a transition to manufacturing and a boom in tourism, the latter of which is the primary industry in Sag Harbor today. If you’re interested in supporting that industry in the near future, consider the following: Charming History The cool thing about Sag Harbor is that it wears its history on its sleeve more prominently than perhaps any other town in the South Fork. It has notable landmarks like the Custom House (192 Main St., 631-692-4664) and The Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum (200 Main St., 631-725-0770, www. sagharborwhalingmuseum.org), two historic buildings dedicated to sharing the town’s rich history. “Sag Harbor, in terms of total number of voyages made, was the sixth largest whaling fleet in America from 1760 to the 1870s and made roughly 750 voyages during that time,” whaling museum Director Richard Doctorow 16 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 tells us. “[The whaling industry] impacted the daily lives of everyone in the village and the surrounding communities.” The museum has four rooms of standing exhibits and offers special exhibits in its main gallery, which rotate throughout the year. This September their special exhibit is Her Story: A Celebration of Sag Harbor Women 1800-1970. But what makes Sag Harbor’s appreciation and acknowledgement of its own history truly stand out is its dedication to preserving its small port town feel. Take a walk down Main Street and enjoy all the most romantic parts of that bygone American era where every community had its own colorful personality and mom and pop shops were the norm. Highlights include The Wharf Shop (69a Main St., 631-725-0240 www.wharfshop. com), a classic toy store, Sag Harbor Variety Store (114 Main St., 631-757-9706 www. sagharborvariety.com), the local Five and Dime, and Schiavoni’s Market (48 Main St., 631-725-0366, www.schiavonismkt.com), a 90-year-old family-owned market offering specialty and gourmet foods and various locally made products. “We maintain [the town] carefully, with effort, and with difficulty,” Mayor Larocca says of the local governments efforts to preserve Sag Harbor’s small-town

family day out charm. “We’re not anti development, we’re not anti commerce, or any of those things, but we don’t get to enjoy a waterfront like this without some considerable effort and investment.” A Rich Multicultural Heritage Another aspect of Sag Harbor’s history that locals are committed to preserving is that of their African American, Native American, and other minority communities, all of whom play a crucial role in the telling of the Sag Harbor story. Perhaps the best way to learn about and appreciate these essential pieces of the town’s past and present is at the Eastville Community Historical Society (139 Hampton St., 631-725-4711, www. eastvillehistorical.org). They offer an everchanging series of exhibits dedicated to preserving and promoting the unique history of their multicultural community. Executive Director and Chief Curator Georgette Grier-Key says that visitors to the Historical Society have a chance to “learn the history of the thriving community of multiethnic people that came before us…that includes others like women and the BIPOC [Black and Indigenous people of color] community.” “We think history is so far away from us,” Grier-Key says. “It happened right here in this spot.” Eclectic Arts and Entertainment You can find hip galleries and charming theaters all throughout the Hamptons, but Sag Harbor’s relatively offbeat personality lends itself to a selection of galleries, theaters, and more that are among the hippest and most charming of all. Sag Harbor Cinema (90 Main St., 631725-0010, www.sagharborcinema.org) is the building with the iconic art deco neon sign illuminating its façade. The historic theater burned down in 2016, but has since been fully restored and currently screens current and classic films, documentaries, and more. “[The fire] became the engine that made possible what we have today,” Founding Artistic Director Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan says. “It’s a beautifully renovated three-screen facility with a café at the entrance, a bar upstairs, two terraces, and complete stateof-the-art projection. It has a technical setup that allows the audience to see the films at their best, as they were intended to be seen.” Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts (1 Bay St., 631-725-9500, www. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Photo by Oliver Peterson Sag Harbor Cinemas baystreet.org) is a not-for-profit professional regional playhouse that offers productions of beloved plays and musicals as well as other unique performances. If you’re looking for art galleries and exhibits, start with either The Church (48 Madison Street, 631-919-5342 www. thechurchsagharbor.org) or Grenning Gallery (26 Main Street, 631-725-8469 www. grenninggallery.com). An Offbeat Shopping Experience High-end designers thrive Out East, but Sag Harbor provides a decidedly different flavor with their retail offerings. Think antique and vintage rather than Armani and Versace. Some of the bigger standouts include… Ava’s & Around Again (1 Long Wharf St., 631-725-4067, www.avasaroundagain. com), a funky boutique and consignment shop that’s representative of all the eclectic flavors you’ll find when shopping in Sag Harbor. Black Swan Antiques (26 Main St., 631377-3012), an unusual antique shop offering rare and beautiful furniture, décor, and more. Kites of the Harbor (75 Main St., 631725-9063), an enchantingly colorful kite shop that also has a variety of interesting toys for your kids (and you) to check out. Any Meal You’d Like The Village of Sag Harbor isn’t much larger than two square miles and yet you’re likely to be impressed by each of your three square meals no matter where you go. Here are our breakfast, lunch, and dinner recommendations: Start out at The Grindstone Coffee & Donuts (7 Main St., 631-808-3370, www. grindstonedonuts.com) where you’ll find brioche and cake donuts, sandwiches, and a drink menu containing some of the finest coffee, matcha, and espresso around. Around lunchtime stop into Cromer’s Market (3500 Noyack Rd., 631-725-9004, www.cromersmarket.com) to get a taste of an award-winning deli and butcher shop that locals love. The fried chicken is legendary. When you’re ready for dinner, check out The Beacon (8 W. Water St., 631-725-7088, www.beaconsagharbor.com) or Dockside Bar & Grill (26 Bay St., 631-725-7100, www. docksidesagharbor.com) for the local rendition of the kind of scenic seafoodcentric waterfront dining that the Hamptons are renowned for. Luxurious Lodging Unless you live on the East End, Sag Harbor is the kind of place that merits an overnight stay or two so you can really take in all it has to offer (and avoid repeated trips through the notorious South Fork summer traffic). Fortunately, there are more than a few noteworthy places to spend the night. The American Hotel (49 Main St., 631725-3535, www.theamericanhotel.com) is an iconic local structure that’s been giving travelers a place to rest their heads for close to 200 years. Its convenient location offers close proximity to many other attractions. For an upscale experience, it doesn’t get better than Baron’s Cove (31 W. Water St., 844-227-6672, www.caperesorts.com). The resort was the first of its kind when it was built in the late 1950s, and the experience it offers still stands alone in many respects. Sag Harbor is also a fantastic place for overnight boating. Sag Harbor Village Marina (7 Bay St., 631-725-2368) offers transient slips, as well as restrooms, showers, wireless Internet, and more. This story was originally posted on our sister site longislandpress.com.

ULTIMATE FALL FAMILY FUN GUIDE in partnership with �al� Famil� Road Trip� BY MIA SALAS F all decor, pumpkin treats and farm festivals are finally here! If you’re looking to make the most of the cozy season, have you considered planning a road trip with your family? Road trips are the perfect, quick escape from the city where you can dive into family friendly fall and winter festivities. Whether it’s apple picking or nature hikes, tractor rides or fudge tastings, your kiddos will have plenty of fun activities to do, all while exploring the history of unique towns. We’ve rounded up some of the best road trip destinations for your family this year. Get your train tickets or GPS ready, because these are fall vacays you do not want to miss! Central Massachusetts Antsy kiddos who could not last hours in a car? Not to worry– Central Massachusetts is a quick 30-minute flight away. In fact, there are 4 flights arriving daily from NYC, both from JFK and LGA, making it easier than ever to plan your getaway. Once you arrive we recommend you set up camp at a brand name or boutique hotel in Worcester, MA. You’ll be 30 minutes or less from a ton of family-friendly attractions, like the Southwick’s Zoo, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, Old Sturbridge Village and the Ecotarium. If you’re looking for some outdoor fun, we recommend you go on a family hike to Lookout Rock or the summit of Wachusett Mountain. But with 22 state parks in the region, you’ll have your pick of hiking trails. Central Massachusetts also has plenty of seasonal celebrations: you don’t want to miss KidsFest, AppleFest, BooFest, and Fall Food Truck Fest at Wachusett Mountain. The Annual Harvest Festival is also a family-favorite because of its well-loved scarecrow contest. And we can’t forget about Southwick Zoo’s Festival of Illumination, showcasing the stories of legendary creatures and fairytales through handmade Chinese lanterns. Add on all the usual fall classics– apple picking, cider donuts, and tractor rides– and Central Massachusetts is the place to be! Book your amazingly convenient flight today. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022

fall family fun in NEWPORT NEW INTERACTIVE SAILING MUSEUM! DiscoverNewport.org October 2022 | Long Island 21

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide New Jersey New Jersey is home to some of the most exciting family destinations in the Northeast - from the quaint shops of Cape May to High Point State Park in the Skylands. Families come back year after year for coolweather experiences and adventurous ways to enjoy every last one of those fall and winter days. Enjoy the great outdoors, for New Jersey’s 130 miles of coastline delivers some of the most magnificent (and Instagrammable) views in the U.S. Visit mural-filled Asbury Park. Travel scenic byways for an impromptu leaf-peeping session. Hike serene nature trails. Go snow tubing in winter at Mountain Creek Resort and skiing at American Dream year-round. Enjoy the East Coast’s famed national and state parks like Liberty State Park, the Delaware Water Gap and Paterson Great Falls. New Jersey is bountiful in the arts, history, culture and more. The New Jersey State Museum and The Newark Museum of Art are famous family go-tos. Princeton’s Tony Award-winning McCarter Theatre provides unforgettable live music, dance and theater performances including American Repertory Ballet’s The Nutcracker November 25– 27 and A Christmas Carol December 7 – 24. Dive in and discover over 15,000 aquatic animals and the Northeast’s largest collection of sharks at The New Jersey State Aquarium on the Camden waterfront. Also along the Delaware: Big Kahuna’s Indoor Water Park - always a huge splash with kids. Looking for a quick 3-day family getaway? A road trip with stops at New Jersey’s top spots will do the trick. Choose the best journey for your crew including American Revolution, Scenic Byways, Anthony Bourdain Food Trail and Black Heritage itineraries. Spend time together, learn something new, and see the best places to play, dine and stay. Discover more at VisitNJ.org. Get your free Travel Guide and sign up for their informative e-newsletter. Discover Newport 22 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Newport, RI Only a few hours from NYC, Newport, Rhode Island brings fall festivities to the next level. Cider tasting and apple picking at Rocky Brook Orchard, named one of the best apple orchards in New England, offers eighty varieties of apples to choose from. Next on your fall bucket list is The Pachet Brook Tree Farm for a family-friendly hayride that leads you to a pumpkin patch. Looking for more adventure, visit Escobar’s Highland Farm, and wind your way out of their 8-acre corn maze. Experience more outdoor fun aboard a pedal-powered rail bike with Rail Explorers. The tour includes different experiences such as an evening lantern or fireside tours. Newport isn’t short of sport or history; your family can visit the interactive Sailing Museum, Audrain Automobile Museum and International Tennis Hall of Fame with just one ticket. Newport has family-friendly year-round events and activities, so be sure to check out the extensive calendar of seasonal events at DiscoverNewport.org.

Fall in Love with Rockland County! Explore our village shops and restaurants. Experience the natural splendor of the Hudson Valley. Enjoy fabulous fall golf, hiking, camping, and more! For a Great Getaway that’s not far away, make your next... explorerocklandny.com October 2022 | Long Island 23

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide Putnam County, NY This gem in New York is easy to travel to, making it an ideal road trip. A must-first stop is the Tilly Foster Farm. Only Putnam County, NY, would have a farm that regularly attracts families from all over to come and visit during the fall season. What makes Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster, NY, special? There’s something for everyone in your family to enjoy! From candle making to farm animals, sculptures to fishing, fresh veggies to concerts, this farm is the talk of the season every year. But beyond Tilly Foster Farm, Putnam County offers a spooky, kid-friendly musical, Hearts of the Hollow, that runs weekends through October 31. With 20 original songs, your kiddos will definitely be singing them all night long. And if you want to sneak in some apple picking on your trip, look no further than the Boscobel Heritage Applefest in Hudson Valley. Packed with cider pressing, apple preserving, arts & crafts, and sweet cider sampling, it’s a must-visit. Jamie Martorano Frederick, Maryland Location, location, location! This fall road trip includes the National Scenic Byways and historic downtowns. Once you arrive at Frederick, Maryland, you are a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C, and Gettysburg, making this the perfect getaway. There are truly so many family adventures you can embark on here! And the best part? You can take your time by staying a few days at one of Frederick County’s 20 nationally-branded hotels. There’s no shortage of fall festivals at the many farms and pumpkin patches in Frederick County, offering hayrides, apple cannons, corn mazes, arts & crafts, duck races, farm animals, and more. And if your kids are craving a sweet treat, Frederick has some of the best creameries with farm-fresh ice cream. For a blast to the past, check out Walkersville Southern Railroad and Monocacy National Battlefield. Little ones will also love saying hello to the many animals at the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve, while older kids may enjoy a hike to the cascading waterfall in Cunningham Falls State Park. Last but not least, the food scene in Frederick is top-notch and super kid-friendly: don’t miss Pretzel and Pizza Creations, a restaurant where everything is made out of delicious pretzel dough, including the pizza crust. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Visit Frederick

FALL FOR NEW JERSEY ADVENTURES Team up with cool-weather favorites from the sands of the Jersey Shore straight up to the Skylands. Enjoy pumpkin patches, apple picking and hayrides. Parks dressed in gold and crimson leaves. Discover iconic eateries and sporting events—from the grid iron to the greens. Plus, journeys like our Scenic Byway and Black Heritage itineraries. You’ll find hundreds of destinations worth falling for. Get your free official travel guide and discover more at VisitNJ.org October 2022 | Long Island 25

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide Rockland County, NY Just 30 miles north of NYC, Rockland County makes the perfect family road trip. Nestled among 32,000 acres of untouched parkland, you can expect lots of outdoor fun: hiking trails, mountain vistas, and plenty of fall foliage. There’s also exquisite waterfront villages along the Hudson River that feature world-class restaurants, art galleries, shopping, champion golf courses, historic sites, and more. If you’re looking to get your fall fix, visit one of the many farms and farmer’s markets for fresh produce, pumpkin picking, and apple picking. We recommend Orchards of Conklin, the oldest working farm in Rockland County. You can pick your own pumpkins and apples, escape the corn maze, and shop homemade pies, donuts, and cookies. And with all the nature surrounding you, it can be tricky to choose just one hiking adventure. One family-favorite is Buttermilk Falls, which has several trails leading to the falls and steam with overlooks and areas for picnicking. Take your time planning this trip, because Rockland County has natural, hidden gems you’ll want to explore for a while! New York FamilY partNer Discover Newport for Fall Family Fun p lanning family adventures this season? Look no further than Newport, RI for the best of fall festivities: apple picking, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and cider treats. Newport is activity-packed during any season, but there’s something special about fall and winter that brings families back year after year. Between fairs, festivals, and fall foliage sunset tours, Newport has no shortage of seasonal family fun. An annual favorite is the Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, October 1-2. Little ones and bigger kids alike enjoy sack races, hay rides, mud pits, tug-of-war, live music, scarecrow competitions, and plenty of prizes. Newport also offers top-notch farms for fall festivities, such as Rocky Brook Orchard: a family-run orchard that’s become one of the best apple orchards in New England. When it comes to pumpkin picking, families love Pachet Brook Tree Farm for its fun hayride leading up to the pumpkins. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 And for an epic corn maze, Escobar’s Highland Farm is adored by kids. This year’s corn maze theme is “Field of Dreams”, promoting health, happiness, and love. Another way to experience Newport’s fall beauty is by hopping on a scenic pedalpowered rail bike ride along abandoned railroad tracks. Rail Explorers leads 90-minute, breathtaking tours around the Narragansett Bay. Head over to Thames Street afterwards for a sweet treat at one of the ice cream shops. And for chillier days spent indoors, Newport has stellar sports and history museums. Conveniently, the Sailing Museum, Audrain Automobile Museum, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame teamed up to provide access to all three with one ticket. Check out the full Newport experience at DiscoverNewport.org.

Heighten YOUR SENSES Make moments that matter in hip & historic Frederick County, Maryland. Wander quaint downtowns where historic buildings host locally-owned shops. Indulge in world-class restaurants and embrace our lively arts scene. Venture outdoors in National & State Parks and experience our storied past at Civil War battleﬁelds. Unwind at dozens of wineries, breweries & distilleries. visitfrederick.org • 800–999–3613 October 2022 | Long Island 27

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide Fall Bucket list 36 amazing things to do this season By Jeannine Cintron and donna duarte-Ladd O ut of all the seasons, fall is easily the most fun for families to enjoy together. The house smells like a pumpkinspiced dream, the leaves are changing and kids are mapping out the best spots for trickor-treat candy. What a season! One of the biggest reasons to love fall is the beautiful weather! The just-right temperatures make for the perfect family day out – indoors or outdoors. That means there is no excuse not to check off everything on 28 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 your fall bucket list. And we have plenty of ideas to get you started below! walks and more chilling thrills. Bring the younger ones during the day for not-soscary activities and entertainment 1. Leaf peep at Central Park and check out 4. Pick the perfect pumpkin without leaving the changing leaves (it happens later in the city than Upstate, whoo- hoo!) 2. Head to the New York Botanical Garden for their Fall-O-Ween celebration, featuring pumpkins and gourds galore 3. Six Flags Fright Fest is back with its signature ghoul parade, multiple haunted the city! Queens County Farm Museum and Decker Farm in Staten Island each boast sprawling patches and festive fall activities on weekends in October 5. Best NYC views from 300 feet with special event opportunities at the Dream Wheel NJ! Tip: Park in lot C at the American Dream Mall and go to the 3rd floor.

TAKE A BITE OUT OF FALL AT MCNY PHOTO CREDIT: ANNA FERA PHOTO CREDIT: @DR.MARIONYC MOVIES FOR MINIS A new series of movies and workshops for kids of all ages! Filip Wolak ON-SITE ACTIVITIES Asya Gorovits It’s Spooky Season at WCS Education! Explore what’s on view with scavenger hunts and family guides. VIRTUAL PROGRAMS Discover projects & programs to experience the Museum from anywhere. Get spooky at the zoo, join us for family overnights, pajama story time and more! We are the only museum dedicated to all things NYC! For nearly 100 years we have shared the stories that make New York New York. Reserve your tickets now! bronxzoo.com/learn/families Bronx Zoo Central Prospect New York Park Zoo Park Zoo Aquarium Queens Zoo MCNY.ORG | @MUSEUMOFCITYNY 1220 FIFTH AVENUE AT 103RD STREET NEW YORK, NY 10029 212.534.1672 | INFO@MCNY.ORG 2022.09_FallFamilyGuideAd_V3.indd 1 October 2022 | Long Island 29 9/13/22 11:11 PM

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide 6. Stop by Levain Bakery for a Fall Chocolate Cookie of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, molasses, chocolate and more 7. Catch a ball game without sweating through your clothes. Fall marks the start of football, basketball, and hockey season 8. Geek out at NY Comic Con, coming to the Javits Center Oct. 6-9, and meet your favorite stars up close. Don’t forget to snap a photo to impress your friends! 9. Check out Museum of The City of New York's Movies for Minis, a new series of monthly movies accompanied by an artmaking workshop for kids of all ages. Check dates at mcny.org (Above) Discover Newport. (Left) Long Island Aquarium. 10. The mother of all Halloween parades winds through Greenwich Village on October 31, where spectators will view every kind of costume imaginable. This year’s theme is freedom! fun- including the Haunted Tree House all October. The Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks Halloween Party is on Oct 29th and their Annual Wine Tasting Event - Fish & Sips on November 11th 11. Take the older kids (or brave tweens) to one of NY’s many haunted houses for a scary good time. Some top-rated ones include Blood Manor, Long Island’s Bayville Scream Park, and Bane’s Haunted House in Midtown 24. Head to Central Park Lake (open until the end of November and weather permitting) and rent a boat or take a gondola ride 25. Take advantage of the Culture Pass and 12. Spend an October weekend in Sturbridge, visit the amazing cultural institutions that participate Massachusetts, to visit Phantoms by Firelight at Old Sturbridge Village bronxzoo.com/learn/families 13. Go for a whirl around one of New York’s many carousels before they close for the winter. Some favorites include Jane’s Carousel, Central Park, Seaglass Carousel and Bryant Park 26. Hop on a ferry and explore Governor’s Island before it closes for the winter 18. Pack the family in the car or head out on foot to explore the over-the-top spooky decorations and local haunted houses. It’s not just us; they’re totally getting more elaborate (and terrifying) every year! 27. Corn mazes are now a fall staple and there’s plenty nearby to choose from. The cream of the crop include Von Thun’s, Hank’s Pumpkintown and Harbes, among others 14. Dress your pooch in their Halloween finest and join the costumed canine convoy in Tompkins Square Park (Brooklyn) on Oct. 22 for their famous annual dog parade 19. Take a fall walk on the Highline, and head to The Whitney afterward; kids are free! 20. Leave the kids with a sitter and head to 15. Head to beautiful New Jersey for fall family fun with apple picking to leaf peeping, and more; For all the fun fall things to do, check out VisitNJ.org Long Island to tour its many beautiful wineries, while you take in breathtaking autumnal views or in a car at the Skyline Drive-in scenic bike tour 22. Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the 17. From Spooktacular Night Walks to Bronx Zoo Mornings and School Break camps, WCS Education has something to offer for every family! Check out our programs at 30 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Marine Science Festival on October 15 (11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, at Pier 84. With live activities, SUBMERGE brings marine science to life. This interactive science festival is open to the public 29. Take the kids to Central Park on Oct. 30 21. Enjoy the fall air and see a movie outdoors 16. Pedal your way past colorful foliage on a 28. Head to Hudson River Park’s SUBMERGE Dead) at El Museo del Barrio for a Halloween parade, kid’s activities and more. Be sure to head to the northeast corner at 6:30 for the annual Pumpkin Flotilla, when dozens of jack-o-lanterns are sent floating down the Harlem Meer in a stunning procession that is not to be missed 23. Long Island Aquarium has great events this season. Check out their website for all the 30. Check out Palisades Climb Adventure

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide which is the world’s tallest indoor ropes course, standing 85 feet tall and featuring over 75 unique challenge elements designed for climbers of all ages and skill levels. For younger visitors, check out the Sky Tykes course, which allows for easy parental guidance at any course level 31.Times Square is for families; discover kid- friendly attractions, family-style restaurants, immersive shops, free outdoor events, and theater. Explore the Times Square Family Fun Guide at tsq.org/families 32. An award-winning event, the Norman Bird Sanctuary Annual Harvest Fair, is one not to miss. Challenge friends to a sack race, scarecrow building competition, rope climbing, live music, and feast on delish fall food 33. Book a whale watching cruise for a chance to spot these peaceful giants before the water gets too cold 34. Go Brick-or-Treating at LEGOLAND New Dave & Buster's Times Square York and join their Monster Party for live shows, attractions, character meet-andgreets and more 35. Head to East Rutherford, NJ to American Dream. Get your thrills in at Nickelodeon Universe, North America’s largest indoor theme park or enjoy the world’s largest indoor wave pool at DreamWorks Water Park. Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue, Zara, and more! End your day at Carpaccio, Bergen County’s #1 New Restaurant 36. Take your family on a picturesque fall hike at Garvies Point Museum and Preserve in Glen Cove, LI. Leading down to a quiet beach, this easy-for-kids trail is one of the most serene on the island October 2022 | Long Island 31

Family Day out Pumpkin Picking! 21 great spots on Long Island By Jeannine Cintron and Stacey Feintuch T he season for pumpkin picking on Long Island is finally here. Good gourd, the wait is over! We did the hard work for you and found 21 amazing places to pick pumpkins so you’re sure to find the perfect one to carve into a jack-o’-lantern. Pumpkin picking is only part of the fall fun at these farms and orchards; Now you just need to choose which one is perfect for your family fall outing. Albert H. Schmitt Family Farms 6 Bagatelle Road, Dix Hills, 631-549-3276 This farm has been a family business for many decades. It’s more than just pumpkin picking. Enjoy hayrides, duck races, an animal train ride, freshly roasted corn and more. Andrews Family Farm 1038 Sound Ave., Wading River, 631-929-0038 See beautiful flower and pumpkin displays, pick your own pumpkins, gourds and squash, purchase fresh local produce and baked goods, plus sunflowers and more. On certain days, kids can feed, pet, and learn about the farm’s horses, rabbits, and chickens, take a tour of the greenhouses and farm fields, and take part in a hands-on experience. Brightwaters Farms 1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore, 631-665-5411 Visit Brightwaters Farms with family and friends to experience the warm, serene atmosphere of its more than 12-acre countryside setting. Fall activities include hayrides, magic shows, and farm-animal feeding, plus enjoy roasted corn, jumbo turkey legs, and more. 32 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Dees Nursery 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside, 516-678-3535 Pick and paint your perfect pumpkin, take a ride on a pony, mine for gems and fossils, feed the farm animals, go on a spooky walk, enjoy freshly roasted corn, and more. The nursery is pet-friendly, so feel free to bring Fido (as long as he’s on a leash). Elwood Pumpkin Farm 1500 E. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, 631-368-8626 This farm is Long Island’s westernmost pumpkin farm. Unlike most other farms in the area, pumpkins are grown in the fields. You’re invited to pick off the vine (while supplies last). Enjoy a wagon ride around the farm and a small corn maze perfect for kids. Fairview Farm 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton, 631-537-6154 Pick your own pumpkins, gourds, or squash, shoot corn from a cannon, lose yourself in an 8-acre corn maze, and more. Fairview’s corn maze spans approximately 2 miles of paths, with two bridges which allow spectacular views of surrounding farmland, Mecox Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean! F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm 26 Pinelawn Road, Melville, 631-271-3276 Hayrides, mini golf, photo ops, and access to the playground are all included in your admission at this family farm. On weekends, there’s even more fun, including pony rides, a petting zoo, haunted corn trail, and a haunted house. Want a taste of Halloween but your kids aren’t ready for a full haunted house? The farm offers a daytime walkthrough of the haunted house, with the lights turned on and no actors. Fink’s Country Farm 6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River, 631-886-2272 Fink’s offers a wide variety of fall fun beyond pumpkin picking, including pedal karts, jump pillow, slides, costumed characters, kiddie train, farm animal feeding, and more. Feeling frustrated? Shoot corn from a cannon or use a giant slingshot to send your pumpkin sailing. It’s therapeutic, we swear. Gabrielsen’s Country Farm 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport, 631-722-3259 This North Fork farm features train rides for the kids, a giant pumpkin to play in, games, music, characters, and more. And you won’t want to leave without fresh flowers to take home.

hayride and make your way through May’s Amazing Corn Maze. Stop into the greenhouse to purchase mums, fall decor, homemade jams and jellies, and more. Milk Pail Farm & Orchard 50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill, 631-537-2565 This family-owned Hamptons orchard lets you pick your pumpkins off the vine in addition to gourds and squash. It’s perfect for those looking for a quieter, more natural pumpkin picking experience. Organics Today Farm 169 Washington St., East Islip, 631-480-6497 Pick your own pumpkins and gourds, purchase mums for less than $5 each, and enjoy hay rides, herbal healing walks, beekeeping classes, and more. Try the moonlight pumpkin picking; it isn’t the scary or haunted kind, so even little kids are welcome to enjoy the farm under the stars. Glover Farms 641 Victory Ave., Brookhaven, 631-286-7876 Pick the perfect pumpkin or wind through a 10-acre corn maze. Meet some friendly goats and chickens, and feed them right out of your hand. We love the family feel of this farm. Hank’s Pumpkintown 240 Montauk Highway, Watermill, 631-726-4667 Get ready for a full day of fall family fun when you head to Hank’s! It features more than 30 acres of attractions and activities, including pumpkin picking, three interactive corn mazes, wagon rides, barrel train rides, a jump pad, gem mining (for an extra fee), pedal karts, play structures, a giant slide, and more. When your kids are done exploring all the fun here, stop by the farm market for apple cider slushies and hand-dipped candy and caramel apples. Harbes Family Farm 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck, 631-482-7641 1223 Main Road, Jamesport, 631-494-4796 5698, Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-683-8388 Harbes spans three different locations, each with its own exciting attractions. Explore three themed corn mazes, pick pumpkins right off the vine, stick around for a spooky nighttime maze, watch pig races, pet farm animals, check out the bee observatories, hop on a 200-acre musical hayride, see live music concerts, and more. Hick’s Nurseries 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury, 516-334-0066 Hicks boasts a myriad of fall harvest selections, including cinderella pumpkins, cheese pumpkins, mystic pumpkins, peanut pumpkins, acorn and butternut squash, fairy tale squash, gooseneck squash, turban squash, and many more. Kids can take pictures with Otto the Ghost (he’s friendly!) and walk-thru his animated story. Fall foodies will love the selection of pumpkins for their baked food spreads. Lewin Farms 812 Sound Ave., Calverton, 631-929-4327 This fourth-generation family farm was the first Long Island farm to offer pick-your-own to Long Islanders. It now offers a variety of seasonal you-pick options, including pumpkins and apples, berries, vegetables, and Christmas trees. Before you pick your pumpkins, head over to the farm’s corn maze—the 2021 maze is the most challenging one yet! May’s Farm 6361 Route 25A, Wading River, 631-929-6654 At May’s, children can take a pony ride, have their faces painted, decorate their pumpkins, and even meet Elmo. Enjoy a tractor-drawn Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm 270 West Lane, Riverhead, 631-722-3467 Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm started in 1976 with just over an acre. It’s grown into a 26-acre field where you can roam and pick from 18 varieties of pumpkins straight off the vine. The farm also grows and sells mums, cabbage, kale, cornstalks, straw bales, and more. Waterdrinker 663 Wading River Road, Manorville, 631-878-8653 Waterdrinker’s fall festivities include hay rides and train rides (on weekends only), mini golf, a beautiful sunflower field, a jumbo jump pad, corn maze, tractor pedal cars, and much more. White Post Farms 250 Old Country Road, Melville, 631-351-9373 Fall Festival weekends at White Post Farms feature pumpkin picking, an animal farm, pony rides and train rides (both require an extra fee), sing-along hayrides, pumpkin painting, a variety of family shows, treats, and more. In addition to getting up close to the farm’s animals, kids can hand- or bottle-feed some of the animals. Woodside Nursery & Garden Center 134 E. Woodside Ave., North Patchogue, 631-758-1491 In addition to pumpkin picking, crawl through the haunted tunnel, travel the Octobercation Trail, bounce around the Balloon Bounce, plus make scarecrows, play atop hay bales, get your face painted (on weekends), and more. Kids will love the dinosaur exhibit! October 2022 | Long Island 33

The Many Sides of Alexa Alexa Wilding is a Daughter, Wife, Singer/Songwriter, Twin Mom, Cancer Mom, Cancer Survivor and now, Writer. Read on to hear how she’s learning to accept them all. By Cris Pearlstein A s I sit here and write this story, it’s been a week since my conversation with Alexa Wilding, the twin mom of Lou and West, ages 9 and cancer mom you probably know from the raw and honest writing she shares on her Instagram feed. It may have been a week, but I have not stopped thinking about our conversation for one second since. We spoke for over an hour and a half, almost double the amount of time my interviews usually take, and we could have easily gone another hour. Alexa’s story is wild (no pun intended), painful, magical, horrible, and, at times, hard to believe. And although her story is riveting—after seeing her son Lou through choroid plexus carcinoma (twice!) a rare pediatric brain cancer for which West is not at risk, she herself gets diagnosed with breast cancer—it’s her take on the events and how she got through it all that really mesmerized me. She spoke about nature as medicine, about being present through the good and the bad, and about the many identities we as moms have that we maybe don’t allow ourselves to explore. Even if you don’t have a sick child, and even if you are not sick yourself, this interview will push your mind to see life through a fresh pair of eyes. Or at the very least, will help you see yourself anew—Alexa says we are all prisms, shifting and growing, our many chards of glass catching rays of light as we turn. I couldn’t think of a better metaphor. CP: Can you tell me a little bit about yourself? AW: I am a writer, a singer/songwriter, a twin mother, a cancer mom and now, a cancer survivor. It’s a very long byline, but they all are starting to inform each other. I was mostly born and raised in New York City, downtown to two very art-y parents so I had a really fun upbringing. I left the city about 4 years ago to move upstate. I had gone to Bard 34 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 College so I knew it was beautiful here, but leaving the city was such a big deal. Now that we’re here I can’t imagine being anywhere else. When you’re someone who doesn’t really have a connection to nature as a city kid it can really win you over and provide a lot of medicine, which I’ve needed these last few years. My husband works at Bard College’s contemporary art museum, and it’s been fun visiting him where I went to school, and really fun for my kids when shows are going up to run wild in the galleries. We’ve made a really lovely life for ourselves up here. The Hudson Valley completely exploded during the pandemic which was interesting, but I think there’s a lot of positives in that we saw a lot of families looking for the same thing. To feel more connected. And when you wake up and see the mountains you can’t help but just be turned into a Buddhist, a crazy New Age lady. I wake up, I have my coffee, I stand on my porch and say, “Thank you mountains, thank you for watching over me and my family, thank you for always being there.” It’s amazing what the move from city to country can do. CP: Ok so let’s talk about Lou. You barely have a chance to grapple with the new identity of Mother, and Lou is disgnosed with choroid plexus carcinoma. Now you’re being forced into this identity of Cancer Mom. Can you talk to me about the push and pull between regular mom and Cancer Mom? Because you actually do have two children—you’re Regular Mom to one kid, and you’re Cancer Mom to another kid. AW: Lou had to do 6 months of high dose chemo, and you basically live in the hospital when they’re that young because it’s too dangerous. I went to a girls’ boarding school and there were echoes of that because it was mostly moms and we were all living on the hall together. We’d have cocktail hour at 6pm, with hummus and pretzels and Cokes. It’s funny that I get nostalgic for that time because it was awful, but it was wonderful to have mirrors like that of all these mothers. We were all struggling to take care of our children through every mother’s absolute worst nightmare, trying to take care of ourselves. I will never forget those first mothers I met because we were all trying to survive and when you become a cancer mom you are immediately martyred. You’re immediately martyred because you are seen as the selfless caregiver who always has her fight face forward, who gracefully accepts the GoFundMe contributions, who gracefully accepts the visits from the social workers and all the different people who come in. You become this hostess with the mostess of your hospital room. It was so funny because here I was in the hospital room decorating it with sheepskins and baskets, trying to make it look like a Domino spread. All of us had a secret life. We had things we were doing to stay alive. For me it was writing. My dear friend Molly is a big part of my story. She was a guardian angel and said, “You need to write and send me what you write.” So that was my secret life and I was writing about some really private things, things that I was doing to survive. There were moms who were shoplifting, there were moms with addiction issues, there was the dad I always talk about, the only dad on the hall, whose wife “couldn’t handle it” and we were fascinated by her. Like, who is this mom who doesn’t get to be here? I say all that just to paint a picture. But the push and pull can really be seen in two ways. I still have dreams about taking breaks from the hospital room and wandering those streets to get a coffee or being really bad and getting in a cab to go down to Strand. CP: So you went from Singer/Songwriter to Mom to Cancer Mom and now you’re morphing into this Writer identity it sounds like. AW: Yeah and survivor. People start looking to you for wisdom. I was happy to share our story but I wasn’t really there yet. I think it was Cheryl Strayed who had that famous quote, “You can’t write from the wound, you have to write from the scar.” And I was very

CP: Are you in remission? AW: Yeah, so I was diagnosed in November, it was supposed to just be early breast cancer, a lumpectomy, some radiation and we’ll be done. Days before my January lumpectomy they discovered a third lump and it was too far away. So I had 48 hours to prepare for losing my breast. And everyone was so worried about me and rightfully so because to be retraumatized in the hospital now as the patient it was so far out. CP: You can’t make this stuff up. AW: No, it was ridiculous! There I was standing on the corner of 98th and Madison about to lose my breast, like what? What is this? When you Google “how to prepare for a mastectomy?” all these things come up, all these things you can buy, I didn’t have any of that stuff. It was very profound to be back on that corner. I left Ian and the boys up here in Hudson because I knew this was about me. I had my parents take care of me. My dad and his wife, my stepmom, still live in the city and I went in so I could be a daughter, and I could just be Alexa. Here’s another example of the prism turning. I have two wonderful parents, my mom is really special to me, but my dad is one of the most positive people in the world. You want him around when shit hits the fan. I’m proud that I think I’m carrying that lineage along. I was headed into the OR, I had this spiritual moment, and I just laid down. I felt this power that I’ve yet to feel since, but it was this wonderful reminder that despite it all I am a person, I am a body, I have needs and we’re going to take care of them. Photo by Yumi Matsuo much in the wound, but I was trying. It took me a while to understand that if you’ve been through something extraordinary you can actually be of service, but you also have to be ready to be of service. CP: Tell me when Cancer Patient, your new identity, appeared. Were you ready to accept that? AW: No. One day I didn’t feel like writing and I decided to go get that mammogram I was supposed to get. When they told me it was like someone saying something in a new language. CP: The second theme that I wanted to touch on is resilience. What does resilience mean to you? And to what do you owe your resilience? AW: Resilience is one of those words that we take for granted, we hear it so much. For me it’s not so much how we snap back but how we show up. There’s so much emphasis on snapping back and you don’t snap back. You are changed. There should be more focus on how you show up and the thing about resilience is it’s like a rubber band. To be truly resilient you have to give yourself the grace to not always show up the way you like to. There were times I showed up on that corner of 98th and Madison not my best, and there were times I showed up like let’s do this. Resilience is accepting all those different parts of ourselves. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity. To read the story in its entirety visit newyorkfamily.com. October 2022 | Long Island 35

calendar By Shara Levine NASSAU Blaze: Long Island WHEN: Sept. 30- Nov. 6, See website for schedule WHERE: Old Bethpage Restoration Village, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage AGES: All WHAT: Find yourself immersed in a fall wonderland with more than 7,000 hand-carved jack o’lanterns that light up the night. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $24 for children 3-17 and $32 for adult, pumpkinblaze.org. Sonia de los Santos WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8, 11am WHERE: Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main Street, Port Washington AGES: All WHAT: Singing in both English and Spanish, Latin Grammy® nominee De Los Santos has been hailed by Billboard as “one of the Latin Children’s music artists you should know” and “Best Latin Children’s Music”. WANT TO GO?: $26; $23 kids. 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org. Eduardo Hernández Mendoza at pickypicsstudios Pinkalicious Circus Vazquez comes to the Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington Station from Oct. 14 to 24. WHEN: Oct. 16-29, 10/16, 12pm and 10/29, 11am WHERE: The Showplace at The Bellmore Movies, 222 Pettit Ave, Bellmore AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Pinkalicious jumps out of the pages in this musical tale. WANT TO GO?: $15. 516-5996870, plazatheatrical.com. Northern Blvd., Brookville AGES: All WHAT: Disney Junior characters and Marvel Superheroes come together for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more! WANT TO GO?: $45-$75. 516299-3100, tillescenter.org. Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza! 36th Annual Rock Hall Country Fair WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6pm WHERE: Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post/720 WHEN: Oct. 22-23, 11am-5pm WHERE: Rock Hall Museum, 199 Broadway, Lawrence AGES: All 36 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 WHAT: Bring the family out for a weekend of music, entertainment, shows, colonial historians, farm animals, pony rides, and more! WANT TO GO?: 516-239-1157, friendsofrockhall.org. SUFFOLK Waterdrinker’s Fall Festival WHEN: Sept. 10- Oct. 31, Monday-Friday, 10am-6pm; Saturday, 9am-Sunset; Sunday, 9am-6pm WHERE: Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden, 663 Wading River Road, Manorville AGES: All WHAT: Pumpkin picking, hayrides on the weekend, Haunted Corn Maze, Lost Island Dino Discovery, barnyard animals, mini golf, sunflowers and more! WANT TO GO?: $15 weekdays; $20 weekends. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical WHEN: Sept. 30- Oct. 29,

family fun Halloween Experiences Spooky fun in & around NYC By Shara Levine H alloween in New York is an experience. It is the perfect time to take advantage of Halloween parties, trick and treating, fall corn mazes, spooky decor, light shows and more. Here are some of the special events that are uber Halloween-focused. NYC Boo at the Zoo Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx Oct. 1-30, Saturdays, Sundays, and 10/10, 10am-5:30pm $41.95; $36.95 seniors 65 and older; $31.95 children 3-12; free for children 2 and younger. Advanced registration required. Explore the Zoo in your Halloween best and participate in a costume parade, make crafts, see pumpkin carving demos, magic, performances, and so much more! Long Island RISE of the Jack O’Lanterns USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts, 185 Colonial Springs Road, Wheatley Heights Sept. 30- Nov. 6 , See website for schedule $35; $25 ages 3-17. Advanced registration required. Travel the longest Jack O’Lantern trail in the world featuring over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Spooky Fest - A Halloween Family Adventure Center for Science Teaching and LearningTanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center Oct. 7-30, Fridays-Sundays, 6:30-9:30pm $20 non-spooky attractions only; $25 all attractions. Ages 3-12 You decide your experience with the option of non spooky attractions featuring friendly displays and characters or choose to scare up some fun with zombie robotic dinos in The Spooky Woods. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Halloween House Long Island Kids Boo Fest Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove Oct. 1- Nov. 1, See website for schedule $19.99-$29.99. Advanced registration required This completely immersive, one of a kind experience, transports you to an all Halloween world filled with themed rooms, indoor pumpkin patch, and Halloween decor. Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Sept. 17- Oct. 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-6pm Starting at $49.99. Explore all your family favorite coasters and park rides together, travel the Trick-or-Treat trail, and more at this festive Halloween event. Rockland Brick-or-Treat Halloween Light Show LEGOLAND New York Resort, One Legoland Blvd., Goshen Sept. 24- Oct. 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-6pm Tickets start at $67.99. Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND® New York Resort with tons of candy, an allnew show line up, never-before-seen exclusive LEGO® characters, and more! Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Rd., Hillsdale Sept. 16- Oct. 31, Sundays-Thursdays 7-9pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 7-9:30pm. $35 per car Take your vehicle on a guided tour through 32 acres of brilliant Halloween light displays, enjoy farm fresh goodies in the retail farm market, warm-up by the fire pits, make your own s’mores and hot coco.

