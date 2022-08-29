Long Island Family - September 2022

September 2022 newyorkfamily.com Afterschool Activities Guide Let’s Go Apple Picking! Peace, Love & Bonberi Mom of two Nicole Berrie, the founder of @bonberi and author of Body Harmony on intuitive eating, nourishing our bodies and the support system that helped her fulfill her dreams

contents September 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 18 pg. 18 pg. 12 pg. 30 pg. 26 FEATURES 14 | Afterschool Activities & Enrichment Sports How to choose the right extracurriculars for your child 24| Parenting What is Koala Parenting? Stories & columns 6 | Editor's Letter 8 | Education Back to School: we're SO ready for a new year 10 | Ask The Expert 5 activities to boost literacy skills 26 | Cover- Nicole Berrie Founder of Bonberi and Author of Body Harmony 12 | Family Day Out Time for Apple Picking 30 | Apps Best podcasts for kids that parents will also love 18 | Parents Understanding your childcare optiions 20 | Family Day Out 7 mansions to explore on Long Island 22 | Education Boarding schools for students to excel and thrive

Editor’s Note NewYorkFamily.com Nina Gallo Photography Magic of a New School Year Summer is winding down, and most of us are okay with this, as going back to school gives us a bit of structure, a feeling of getting back to normal. We have helpful listings and articles if looking for Afterschool and Extracurricular Activities (page 46), Boarding Schools(page 22) or understanding your Child Care Options for Families (page 18). Also, check out our piece on What is Koala Parenting (page 24); yes, it is a thing! While school is back in session, this doesn’t mean we stop having fun and exploring New York. We have 7 Mansions in Long Island (page 20) you can check out! Lastly, we chatted with cover mom Nicole Berrie, the founder of @bonberi (page 26), on intuitive eating, nourishing our bodies and the support system that helped her fulfill her dreams. Donna and New York Family Publisher: Clifford Luster Executive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd Associate Publisher: Erin Brof Advertising Director: Stacie Goldberg Deputy Editor: Jeannine Cintron Events Manager: Shara Levine Reporter: Barbara Russo Senior Adviser: Susan Weiss Partnership Managers: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Lori Falco Shelli Goldberg-Peck, Annene Guertin, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli Marketing & Strategy Director: Rosalia Bobé Sales & Marketing Coordinator: Mykael Fields Marketing Assistant: Tilejah Gilead Art Director: Leah Mitch Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti Editor at large: Cris Pearlstein Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Jaclyn Griffith, Mia Salas Editorial Interns: Fernanda Cabrera, Sara Frommell, Evelyn Hartman, Bella Kjellen, Campbell Schouten Contact Information ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com Circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster 2021 New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Website Design and the Silver Award for Excellence overall. get in touch Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily 6 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

Education Back to School! We’re SO ready for a new year By Donna Duarte-LaDD A s we head into a new school year, we’re reminded that many parents, teachers, and particularly our kids have shown resilience and perseverance in the last few (bumpy) school years. Many of us in this world of COVID, monkeypox and now polio (we know, we know) have been cautiously optimistic about the last few school years, which is understandable. Yet, a new school year is a rite of passage and returning to enjoy these first days of a school year is essential. And parents, our kids, and teachers who were rockstars during lockdown are excited about this school year. Delilah, age 10, is starting middle school this year and shared with New York Family, “I’m excited for new friends and teachers. I missed going on trips and we only went on one last year and none the year before, so I’m really excited to go on more trips.” Go Delilah! And schools, whether private, charter, Catholic, public, daycares, etc., have demonstrated that students come first and we can get through hard times. After two years, most schools can finally let parents back in the building. One parent who visited her son’s special needs school this summer for the first time said she will never forget seeing the smile on her son’s face when he saw her walk through the door. Erica, a pre-k teacher in Syracuse, NY, shared, “I am looking forward to having family volunteers back in the building. The opportunity to deeply engage with our families strengthens bonds within our classroom, school, and district.” Now we know. While remote learning was shaky at first, we know it can work, but many parents are thrilled for their kids to walk through the doors of their school this 8 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 year. And the teachers are also ready. Gerard Ucelli, art teacher at P.S. 46 on Staten Island, commented, “Since realigning our students to inperson learning from last year, I’m excited to emphasize consistency in keeping kids engaged. Art can be an outlet that opens so many doors to kids and I’m striving to be a gatekeeper of opportunities that help them thrive.” Andrea, a New York City Elementary School Teacher, concurs, “I’m looking forward to continuing to build a sense of community in my class. So much of that was lost for my students in the past few years. Since my small groups tend to stay together year to year, I can’t wait to see students overcoming challenges and celebrating their growth and achievements. I’m also excited for a new music band program at our school! It will give students a much-needed creative outlet! Even NYC DOE Schools Chancellor, David Banks is excited, Chancellor Banks recently shared, “While it’s not quite my first day of school, I am absolutely overjoyed as I prepare to experience my first day of school as NYC Public Schools Chancellor. The past eight months I have spent with NYC’s families, children, and devoted educators have been an honor, a delight, and a privilege. With their partnership, guidance and support we have taken huge strides in transforming our system — from how we teach reading and expanding our Gifted & Talented program, to creating new pathways in digital learning experiences. Imagine what we can do with a whole school year. There is so much to look forward to as we head into September, a bright start to what I know will be a successful school year.” So let’s check off those endless school supply lists and prepare the backpacks, bring on those first-day jitters, pack the mask just in case and welcome a new school year.

ask the expert 5 Activities to Boost Literacy Skills By Dawn Marie Barhyte T eachers agree that young children don’t have to know how to read and write before kindergarten, but boosting literacy skills from a young age is highly beneficial. A basic understanding of the relationship between letters, words and reading helps promote school readiness. One way to do this is by reading aloud to your child. Encouraging their early attempts to read and write will unlock a world of information and imagination. Boost Brain Development You have already heard how vital it is to read to your children every day, but do you know why? You might be surprised to learn that doing so boosts brain development, stimulates language skills, and gives your child an edge once they go off to school. Studies show a correlation between reading and higher scores on standardized tests and better grades in school overall. Strengthen Your Bond Reading does not just happen. Literacy skills need to be nurtured as early as possible; the easiest way is to read aloud to your child. This not only builds a foundation for literacy but gets kids actually to enjoy it, too. Studies show children will develop more positive attitudes towards reading if they experience a close bond with you while reading aloud. Reading aloud also has the following benefits: • Sharpens listening skills and increases attention span • Vocabulary matures and kids acquire new words • Learns about sequencing, space and time, the flow of stories and what comes next • Improves comprehension and gains a deeper understanding of the world • Strengthens and refines language skills and forms more complex sentences 10 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Boost Literacy Skills As a parent, you can do a great deal to nurture your child’s literacy development aside from reading books aloud. Here are some other fun activities to build literacy skills The Nursery Rhyme Effect: Research has found that children who are familiar with nursery rhymes when they enter kindergarten learn to read more easily. With each nursery rhyme, thousands of connections are formed, introducing your child to the patterns of sounds as the brain separates words into syllables and hears similarities between words that rhyme. They not only boost literacy skills, but also increase motor coordination and listening skills. Try fun, familiar finger rhymes such as the Itsy-Bitsy Spider or Five Little Monkeys. Then extend the activity by writing down the rhymes and have your child draw pictures to illustrate the words. Make a Book Together: Have your child make up their own story, and write it down

for them, word for word. Write one sentence per page in capital and lower case letters, so it looks just like the print in a storybook. If they aren't ready for that, try a more personal approach—themes like "All About Me" or "My Favorite Things" are a big hit with little ones. Ask them questions to get started like, their favorite color, favorite food, who their friends are, who they live with, etc. Then prompt your child to either draw or cut out images from a magazine to illustrate each page. Make sure to write the title and your child's name on the cover. Art as Reading: The next time your child creates a work of art, whether it's in the form of a drawing, painting, or even a scribble, as them to tell you about it. Write down what they say and read it back to them. This will demonstrate how words and ideas can be written down and repeated as stories. Go Fish: You will need index cards and thick markers. Recite the alphabet together, writing a letter on each card. Make two cards of each letter using large upper-case letters. Deal four cards to each player then put the remaining cards in a pile, face down. Pull Studies show children will develop more positive attitudes towards reading if they experience a close bond with you while reading aloud. one of your cards out, placing it face up on the table and ask your child if they have the match. If they don't, say "Go Fish" and have them draw a card from the pile. Take turns until all the cards have been matched. Turn the Tables: During story time flip the script and have your child "read" their book of choice to you. This will encourage creativity, challenge them to list a sequence of events, and even build their confidence as they realize how much of the story they actually remember. Few can argue the benefits of boosting literacy skills during the early years. Even just 10 minutes a day of reading or other literacy-building activities can have a huge impact. It will enhance language development, increase the ability to form more complex sentences, and solidify the understanding of the relationship between words and objects. Reading opens up a whole new world to children as they gaze at the colorful pages of books, so let's help them get there. Dawn Marie Barhyte is a former early childhood educator & co-director for childcare centers. She is now a freelance writer with over twenty years experience specializing in topics like child development, education, and parenting. Her work has appeared in publications like Hudson Valley Parent and Girls' Life. She loves to sail, is an avid reader and crafter, and resides in the scenic Hudson Valley, NY with her beloved husband and rescue pup.

family day out Best Spots for Apple Picking on Long Island By Evelyn Hartman N othing tastes better than farm fresh produce any time of year. During the fall, apple picking is a great way to get your family outside together, support local businesses and promote a healthy lifestyle. Long Island has several farms to choose from when it comes to this beloved fall activity. Check out the list below to start planning your next outing! Breeze Hill Farm 31215 County Road - Route 48, Peconic, NY 11958 631 - 876 - 5159 Located on the North Fork of Long Island in Peconic, Breeze Hill Farm features over 72 acres of sprawling apple orchards! Honey Crisp, Granny Smith and Fuji are only a few of the 26 varieties of apples offered here. After you’re done picking, you can enjoy some sweet treats from Breeze Hill’s farm stand, like apple cider donuts or freshly baked pies! 631 - 726 - 8015 Wickham’s Fruit Farm 28700 Main Rd, Cutchogue, NY 11935 631 - 734 - 6441 Lewin Farms 201-709 Fresh Pond Ave, Calverton, NY 11933 631 - 929 - 4327 Wickham’s Bicentennial Fruit Farm is a great place to take your family for apple picking in September and October! This farm is on a beautiful waterfront property in Cutchogue, NY. Wickham’s Fruit Farm also has gift boxes of fresh farm fresh apples, jam and honey that you can send to someone special. Seven Ponds Orchard in Water Mill is another great place to head to for u-pick apples, fresh baked goods and produce this fall! Seven Ponds Orchard offers a wide selection of apples to choose from. For more information on picking conditions as the season gets rolling, check the farm’s Facebook page for regular updates. You can pick apples and enjoy beautiful scenery when you stop by Lewin Farms in Calverton, NY! This family farm is now in its fourth generation. After you’re done picking apples, check out the annual Lewin Farms corn maze for some extra fun! Milk Pail U-Pick Farm 50 Horsemill Ln, Water Mill, NY 11976 631 - 537 - 2565 Harbes Family Farm and Orchard 715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952 631 - 482 - 7641 If you’re looking for a fun option near the Hamptons for apple picking, the Milk Pail U-Pick Farm is the perfect spot to check out! This farm grows dwarf apple trees, making picking easy for all ages. In addition to having apples during the fall, pumpkin, gourds and squash are also available for picking! Bring your family on over to Riverhead and enjoy all that Harbes Family Farm and Orchard have to offer this fall! Harbes Orchard offers over 27 different varieties of apples to choose from. In addition to apple picking, you can also pick pumpkins, go on a hayride or navigate through a corn maze! Seven Ponds Orchard 65 7 Ponds Rd, Water Mill, NY 11976 Hayden’s Peach Orchard 561 Hulse Landing Rd, Wading River, NY 12 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 11792 631 - 929 - 1115 Another great place for apple picking this fall is Hayden’s Peach Orchard! This farm is located on the picturesque North Shore of Long Island. To stay up to date on all things happening at the farm, I’d recommend following their Facebook page. Hank’s Pumpkintown 240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976 631 - 726 - 4667 Hank’s Pumpkintown in Water Mill offers apple picking every Saturday and Sunday! As noted on their website, Hank’s Pumpkintown will be officially opening for the season on September 10th, 2022. After you’re done gathering delicious apples, there’s so many other fun things for your little ones to do on the weekends, including duck races, a jump pad, a fifty foot tube slide, calf milking and so much more! Woodside Orchards Aquebogue, 729 Main Rd, Aquebogue, NY 11931 631 - 722 - 5770 Starting in the second week of September through the end of October, apple picking is happening at Woodside Orchards! Woodside Orchards grows 28 varieties of apples throughout the season. You can find out more about these varieties on their website, woodsideorchards.com/harvest-times.

Afterschool Activities & enrichment sports How to Choose the Right Extracurriculars for Your Child By AnjA WeBB, ShAnA LieBmAn T here is a dizzying array of options for kids' extracurriculars, from academic enrichment to sports teams to social interest programs. So how can parents make the right after-school choices? We asked experts to share their tips. The Benefits of Getting Involved After sitting at a desk or in front of the computer all day, kids need opportunities to move around, according to Kelly Fradin, M.D., a pediatrician in the Bronx. Megan Gallagher, a TED talk speaker, best-selling author, and mental health advocate for teenagers, agrees that the best activities are ones where they are active. "Just getting fresh air and moving their bodies is so good for them," she says. "After-school activities provide an ideal environment in which to nurture social skills and confidence," says Shawna Stewart, program accounts specialist at MakerState LLC, a STEM enrichment program in Manhattan. "They teach children the value of working as a team to achieve a mutual goal—a skill that will benefit them in their future occupations." How to Find What Your Kid Loves You want to start them early enough that they have a chance to excel, but also make sure they are old enough to dig in. What age is right? "Any child who goes to school is old enough to begin after-school activities," says Carole Lieberman, M.D., a psychiatrist and author of Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror. "[Kids] should begin by grades first, second, or third because the sooner you start enriching them with these activities, the better." On the other hand, if your kid is not interested in after-school classes- there's plenty of time for interests to develop. "By middle school, if not before, students should be experimenting with a diverse set of after-school endeavors that align with any interests they express," says Kat Cohen, Ph.D., college admissions counselor and founder of IvyWise, an educational consulting company. When it comes to selecting an activity, Dr. Cohen says it's important to provide a variety of options. For younger kids, a ranking system can help. Make a list of activities your child enjoys that are safe enough to explore, Dr. Lieberman recommends. "Then ask your child to rank them in the order they like best, so that they feel like they have chosen to do this," she says. How to Figure Out a Workable Schedule Figuring out your kid's individual threshold can be tricky. "Start with one after-school activity, then gradually add more as your child seems able to handle a more intense schedule," Dr. Lieberman suggests. It's important to make sure your kids don't lose sight of the things that may be important to your family—academics, family dinners, religious practices, etc. Also, siblings may differ in their activity level. "Every student is different, so there is no magic number of hours that should be devoted to after-school activities," Dr. Cohen says. Gallagher agrees that after some emotionally challenging years for students, it's essential that your child feels safe and happy within the program. "Use your intuition to really understand your child's interests and favorite hobbies," she says. "As a parent, the best thing you can do is to be present and show up. As well as asking them, 'How are you feeling?' instead of 'How are you doing?'" Whatever you do choose for your child -we hope with these expert tips that what you pick will be the perfect one for your child. Updated by Donna Duarte-Ladd

TMTM Kid’s Experience Kid’sStuff Stuff With With Previous Previous Experience Buy,Sell SellAnd Trade Gently WeWeBuy, GentlyUsed UsedItems! Items! Bringininyour yournearly nearlynew new kid’s kid’s stuff, onon thethe Bring stuff, and andwe’ll we’llpay payyou youcash cash spot for for all all items spot items accepted. accepted. Shoes and and Accessories Shoes Accessories • Casual and Dress Shoes • Sleepwear • Casual and Dress Shoes • Sleepwear ACCEPT ALL ALL SEASON SEASON CHILDREN'S WEWEACCEPT CHILDREN'SAPPAREL APPAREL All equipment and toys must be less than 5 years old and not to be recalled All equipment and toys must be less than 5 years old and not to be recalled Furniture Furniture • Changing Tables & Dressers • Changing & Dressers • BassinetsTables & Cradles • Bassinets & Cradles • Glider Rockers, Book Cases, Toy Boxes • Glider Rockers, Book Cases, Toy Boxes Books and Toys Books and Toys • Children’s Books • Infant-Preschool • Children’s Books Toys • Outdoor Toys • Infant-Preschool Toys • Puzzles • Outdoor Toys • Puzzles Clothing Clothing • Newborn to Size 14 •(0-12 Newborn to must Size have 14 tags) months (0-12Clothes months must have tags) • Play •• Dresswear & Outerwear Play Clothes • Dresswear & Outerwear Equipment Equipment • High Chairs & Swings •• Gates High Chairs & Swings • Pack N Plays, Bouncy Seats, • Gates Walkers, Exersaucers • Pack N Plays, Bouncy Seats, Walkers, Exersaucers 9am-1pm Used Items Buy Back Hours: Tuesday-Saturday Visit our Website at onceuponachildseaford.com GIFTED? Used Items Buy Back Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9am-1pm Visit our Website at onceuponachildseaford.com 516-579-4200 1089 Hicksville Road, Seaford 1/4 Mile North of Southern State Parkway (exit 29N, Rte. 107) 1089 Hicksville 9am-6pm; Road, Seaford Store Hours: Monday-Saturday Sunday 11am-5pm 516-579-4200 Is your Is child your child GIFTED? REGISTER TODAY FOR FALL CLASSES • AGES 2-15 1/4 Mile North of Southern State Parkway (exit 29N, Rte. 107) Clothing must be in goodStore condition, of current style, freshly laundered and neatly organized in boxes11am-5pm or other Hours: Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm; Sunday folding containers. Toys, equipment and furniture items must include all original parts, be clean and in good working condition, and meet all industry safety standards. Because the safety of children is a top priority of Clothing must be in good condition, of purchase current style, freshly laundered and neatly organized in boxes or other Once Upon a Child, we are unable to recalled or retroﬁtted products. We reserve the right to refuse folding containers. Toys, and furniture items must include all past original parts, be clean and in good itemsequipment based on condition, current inventory levels and experience. working condition, and meet all industry safety standards. Because the safety of children is a top priority of Once Upon a Child, we are unable to purchase recalled or retroﬁtted products. We reserve the right to refuse items based on condition, current inventory levels and past experience. Soccer Shots Children's soccer Ages 2 to 8 Soccer Shots is an engaging children’s soccer program with a focus on character develoment.. Weekday and weekend programs Many locations throughout Long Island Enroll Today for Fall Season! www.soccershots.com/liwest (516)558-2266 Is y ch REGISTER TODAY FOR FALL CLASSES • AGES 2-15 All Academic Subjects • Open 7 days Daytime, After School & Weekend Classes All Academic Subjects • Open 7 days Daytime, After School & Weekend Classes ENTERTAINING • CREATIVE • EMPOWERING Enriching brilliant minds every day… in every way. Convenient Nassau & Suffolk Locations 631-549-2313 • www.VillageEastGifted.com September 2022 | Long Island Family 15

Activities Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Eglevsky Ballet All Fun, Totally You! 700 Hicksville Road, Suite 102, Bethpage 516-746-1115 eglevskyballet.org info@eglevskyballet.org Since 1961, Eglevsky Ballet has been at the forefront of dance and classical ballet education on Long Island. A staff of internationally recognized educators train students in an environment conducive to learning and artistic excellence. Whether studying in the recreational division or in the preprofessional training program for serious students, your child will receive the best training available. German American School Join Girl Scouts www.gssc.us/join final-GSSC_QuarterPageAd.indd 1 6 E 87th St #6F, New York, NY german-american-school.org German-American School offers an accredited afterschool language program. The school has been teaching German since 1892 when it focused on children of German immigrants. Today it teaches children of all ethnicities.Students graduate with the NY State Regents (FLAC) exam. They also offer AP German. 7/12/22 3:53 PM Girl Scouts of Suffolk County 442 Moreland Road, Commack 631-543-6622 gssc.us customercare@gssc.us You want a brighter, happier tomorrow for your girl—that’s what Girl Scouts of Suffolk County wants too. They offer Literacy instruction programs for children and youth offer: • Literacy instruction that builds on the learner’s strengths to build ��������������������������������������������������������� •����������������������������������������������������������������� •������������������������������������������������������������������ ��������������������������� •�������������������������������������������������������������������������� FALL 2022 CLASSES NOW FORMING �������������������������������� ��������������������������������������� ������hofstra.edu/rwlclinic or call 516-463-5806. 16 Reading/Writing Learning Clinic NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 a wide range of programming to inspire curiosity and help girls dream big. Membership dues are only $50 annually and financial aid may be available. Start her adventure today! Girl Scouts of Nassau County 110 Ring Road West, Garden City 516-741-2550 gsnc.org customercare@gsnc.org Girl Scouts of Nassau County is, and will always be, there for your girl. Girl Scouts has an exciting array of choices to suit her interests at every age. Troops are forming now! Girls ages 5-17 who live in Nassau County are welcome to join. Hofstra Reading/Writing Learning Clinic Hofstra University, Hempstead 516-463-6535 hofstra.edu/rwlclinic rwlclinc@hofstra.edu The Reading/Writing Learning Clinic is dedicated to providing personalized literacy instruction for children and adolescents in a supportive environment. NY State-certified teachers work with students to build their skills as readers and writers. Whether you seek to enhance your child’s literacy learning experiences or nurture your child’s joy in reading and writing, they will address your learner’s literacy needs and interests. In-person and remote instruction options are available. Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters!

Music Institute of Long Island 90 Plandome Road, Manhasset 516-627-7052 miligirls@gmail.com milimusic.com Long Island’s Premier Music School is celebrating their 32nd year. They have been consistently voted the best music school on Long Island and the North Shore. Programs include violin, viola, cello, guitar, piano, voice, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, and tuba. Instructions in traditional, Suzuki, and ABRSM methods for ages 3-99, beginnercollege level. Saf-T-Swim Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk 866-723-3794 info@saf-t-swim.com saf-t-swim.com Each school year is an opportunity to start fresh. Incorporate swimming lessons into your routine for even more opportunities to grow and learn. Saf-T-Swim’s swimming lessons are perfect for all ages and abilities. They offer a wide array of programs like private, group baby and me, swim team and more! Soccer Shots Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk 516-558-2266 soccershots.com/liwest liwest@soccershots.com Soccer Shots is the premier intro-to-soccer program in the US and Canada. An engaging soccer program for children ages 2 to 8 with a focus on character development. Their caring team positively impacts children’s lives on and off the field through best-in-class coaching, communication and expert-approved curriculum. The Coder School Multiple Locations longisland.thecoderschool. com. 917-444-5371 The Coder School’s flagship afterschool program, Code Coaching R, combines a super-small 2:1 teaching ratio with individualized curriculum so kids are able to move at their own pace. Coding takes practice and getting kids to code consistently throughout the year is the best way they’ll learn. The Coder School has hundreds of coaches mentoring students ages 7-18 in computer science. Call to schedule a free class today. Suzuki, Traditional & ABRSM Methods Village East Gifted 33 Walt Whitman Road, Suite 111, Huntington Station 216 Mineola Avenue, 2nd Fl., Roslyn Heights 631-549-2313 villageeastgifted.com villageeastgifted@gmail.com Is your child gifted? Village East Gifted (VEG), is celebrating 16 years of academic excellence in the field of gifted education. They offer a rigorous CORE curriculum, covering all subjects, to gifted students ages 2-15. Founder and CEO, Tobi J Phillips, Ed.D. (cert.) trademarked her teaching methodology and curriculum which is highly-creative and intellectually-challenging. Fall Semester Begins September 8th Violin, Viola, Cello, Piano, Voice, Flute, Clarinet, Saxophone Age 3 yrs - Adult. All Levels. WildPlay wplay.info/nyfamilies WildPlay Jones Beach has extended its season to Nov. 6! WildPlay’s new ziplines and high ropes courses will be open all fall for your after school adventure needs. Save 20% with the code NYFAMILY20! Ages 5 and up. Located scross from the Amphitheater on Jones Beach AGES 1-12+ FALL SOCCER LI's #1 Youth Soccer Program for 20+ years Over 20 locations across Nassau County YMCA of Long Island 855-2YMCALI (962254) Bay Shore, East Hampton, Glen Cove, Holtsville, Huntington, and Patchogue ymcali.org childcare@ymcali.org The YMCA of Long Island’s before- and after-school programs support children in reaching their full potential by providing academic support and hands-on enrichment experiences in a safe, structured environment for children in kindergarten through middle school. The YMCA of Long Island partners with school districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Parent & Me, FUNdamental, & Development Classes Private Classes & Parties – We come to you! SAVE $25 PROMO CODE: NYFALL22 LEARN MORE & FIND THE PERFECT CLASS TODAY! SCAN HERE TO ENROLL .COM September 2022 | Long Island Family 17

PARENTING Child Care Options for Families BY SERENA NORR P arenting is hard. We know, understatement of the century. One resource that can help parents out is having reliable, safe, and loving childcare. Childcare comes in forms that fluctuate and evolve as your child ages and your work/home situation adapts. This can be a daycare facility, nursery, a nanny, or an au pair. One thing is for sure, parents today have many flexible options to accommodate their financial and work/home situation and create a fun, engaging, and safe structure for their children. Check out more about the different child care options below: Part-Time Child Care With the surge of work-from-home and hybrid working conditions, more and more families require part-time daycare or flexible in-home childcare. This flexible option (on both ends) might mean that you only need part-time care at a nursery or daycare when you go into the office or are running home and working solo for a half day to take those Zoom meetings. Part-time caregivers who come to your home can also take your child to nearby storytimes, classes, or playdates you can’t get to during the day. Some may even help with light housekeeping and grocery shopping. Daycare For full-time working parents of little ones, daycare can be an excellent option for your family. They offer interaction with other kids for social development, structured and fun activities, small group care, and provide a consistent routine to your child’s day. Many daycare centers offer infant care starting at six months and can go until your child is in Kindergarten. Daycares also provide a wide range of drop-off and pick-up times for families, starting as early as 7:00 am and going until 7:00 pm. This is a great option for parents who have to commute to work. Daycare centers also offer parents peace of 18 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 mind as facilities are required to have specific state licenses and work with providers/ teachers who have the same. Coop-Daycare/In-Home Child Care This hybrid option combines daycare with flexibility where a small group of families come together to rotate caregiving. Usually led with a facilitator or teacher, the group meets 3-5 times during the week over the course of 3 hours (though the group communally determines the exact time). This structure is typically for preschoolers who might not need a full day of instruction and for parents who have the flexibility to commit and participate. Nanny Nannies are typically options for families who need longer-term and full-time care. This might be a live-in or live-out option, giving your child (or children) hands-on care. This is a great option for families with the financial means to pay someone a full-time salary and those with a demanding life and work schedule. Nannies typically can also help with light-to-moderate housekeeping, drive or hop on the subway with your kids to activities, give individualized attention to your kids, provide consistency (many nannies become a part of a family), and give your family control over who is caring for your kids. You will have to work on a specific schedule with your nanny and provide days off and vacation time for longer-term hires. Many nannies come from agencies or community boards where you will have access to their references, certifications, and the ability to customize contracts. Au Pair An au pair is another long-term option. Au pairs are typically 18-26 years, come from overseas, and have a legal cultural exchange visa that allows them to live with your family. This usually includes committing to working for 12 months – with the option to extend – that provides consistent care for your kids. It offers older kids a great way to learn about a different culture and language from your au pair. There are specific rules about this type of childcare in the United States. Au pairs must be given a bedroom with a door, a specific salary, and time off. They also have working hours that the U.S. Department of State regulates. They also have to have a driver’s license, complete a criminal background check, 200 hours of childcare experience, and can commit to at least 12 months of work. Some au pairs contracts also include funding from a host family for their college. Regardless of your situation, we hope this article gives you peace of mind in knowing there are so many childcare options. This tends to ebb and flow but no matter what, there are many ways to find loving and safe care for your child.

family day out Old Westbury Gardens 7 Beautiful Mansions to Explore on L.I. By EvElyn Hartman L ong Island is home to some of the most extravagant properties in the country. While there are gorgeous museums in the city -there are also incredible spots to visit in our backyard. Check out our list of historic mansions open to the public for your family to explore. You and your family will be delighted away by these homes’ beauty. Old Westbury Gardens 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury, NY 11568 516–333–0048 Old Westbury is home to formal gardens, woodlands, ponds, lakes and a beautiful mansion! The Westbury House is open for self-guided tours included with Old Westbury Gardens general admission. In addition to there being self-guided tours available, there is also a free online tour worth checking out with your kids at home! Mill Neck Manor 40 Frost Mill Road, Mill Neck, NY 11765 516–628–4243 Overlooking Long Island Sound, Mill Neck 20 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Manor is an impressive example of Tudor Revival architecture. Since 1949, Mill Neck Manor has been used to serve deaf and hard of hearing children and adults, as well as the community at large. Call the number above to inquire about the manor’s docent-guided tours available! Planting Fields Arboretum 1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay, NY 11771 516–922–8478 Listed under the National Register of Historic Places, Planting Fields Arboretum is a place you won’t want to miss! In addition to 409 acres of greenhouses, rolling lawns, formal gardens and woodland paths, Planting Fields Arboretum features a lavish home with original ironwork and murals throughout it. Sands Point Preserve 127 Middle Neck Rd, Sands Point, NY 11050 516–571–7901 Sands Point Preserve Conservancy holds not just one, but four magnificent mansions! You can take a guided tour of The Hempstead House or Falaise during your visit. After you’re done touring, take your kids to the Woodland Playground for some extra fun. Just be mindful that the playground closes a half an hour before the rest of the park does! Vanderbilt Museum 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport, NY 11721 631-854–5579 You can take a public or private tour of Vanderbilt Museum’s mansion, also known as Eagle’s Nest. This estate is unique in that it offers four different exhibits throughout the house. While exploring, you’ll have to check out the Memorial Wing, Habitat Wing, Nursery Wing and Hall of Fishes! Muttontown Preserve 34 Muttontown Ln, East Norwich, NY 11732 516–571–8500 Come on out to the largest nature preserve in Nassau! Muttontown Preserve has over 500 acres of woodlands, ponds and estate grounds. Maps and brochures are available for self-guided tours, which you can take up to the northern end of the park in order to see the breathtaking Chelsea Mansion!

Muttontown Preserve 34 Muttontown Ln, East Norwich, NY 11732 516–571–8500 Come on out to the largest nature preserve in Nassau! Muttontown Preserve has over 500 acres of woodlands, ponds and estate grounds. Maps and brochures are available for self-guided tours, which you can take up to the northern end of the park in order to see the breathtaking Chelsea Mansion!

EDUCATION BOARDING SCHOOLS for students to excel and thrive BY MIA SALAS F inding a school for your child in NYC is no easy task. There are so many options to consider– public, private, charter etc. If you’re looking for an option that will provide your children with a lot of 1-on-1 attention, you may want to consider boarding schools. Yes, it certainly is a big decision to let your kids go off on their own, but they’ll develop independence much earlier, all while having access to top notch resources. We’ve rounded up some of the best boarding schools in the area. Read on to find out if one of these schools may be a good fit for your child. Tricia McCormack Photography Bard Academy & Bard College at Simon’s Rock Chatham Hall Great Barrington, MA 01230 413-644-4400, admit@simons-rock.edu simons-rock.edu Chatham, VA 24531 434-432-2941, admissions@chathamhall.org www.chathamhall.org For an accelerated path, Bard Academy & Bard College at Simon’s Rock is the way to go. Bard Academy is the nation’s first two-year boarding and day program designed to prepare 9th and 10th graders to start college early. They basically get fast-tracked to receive a Bachelor’s degree within six years of starting Bard Academy, as opposed to the 8 years it typically takes to get through high school and college. Bard College then follows the Academy, when students are ready to start college after the 10th or 11th grade. With over 35 majors and several top rankings including #4 for Most Innovative School, #5 for Best Undergraduate Teaching by U.S. News and World Report and among the Best Regional Colleges in the Northeast by The Princeton Review, Bard College offers an education like no other. For a supportive and stimulating environment of young women, Chatham Hall is a great option. For more than 125 years, the 9-12 girls’ day and boarding school has helped young women discover their confidence, interests, and strength. Chatham Hall encourages students to step beyond their comfort zone to really unlock their potential. The school is all about community, from forging deep friendships to feeling seen, heard, and listened to on a daily basis. The school also boasts a beautiful campus for their community, sitting on 362 scenic acres of land. Students have a large and inspiring space to explore, engage, and form connections. Chatham Hall continues to be an impactful experience for young women in their educational, social, and relational life journeys. 22 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022

Knox School knoxschool.org As Long Island’s oldest established, co-educational boarding and day school, the Knox School is a highly regarded institution for grades 6-12 and post-graduate. The best part about the Knox School is that everyone knows everyone’s name– it’s an inclusive, warm and welcoming environment. Students get the attention they need with easy access to opportunities and new experiences. Beyond the tightknit community, the Knox School also offers a diverse education that accommodates all students’ interests. Whether it be math or writing, designing or performing, engineering or acting, the Knox School supports their students as they follow their dreams. In fact, the school has a 100% graduate acceptance rate to top four-year universities, where students go on to pursue their academic and extracurricular interests further. Individualized focus helps students feel noticed and confident to explore their passions. Ross School ross.org Ross School believes in life-long learning. This is a place where education extends beyond the classroom– it includes skills that will serve students well into their futures. Located on a beautiful campus in East Hampton, Ross School has about 400 students across their grades 6 to 12 and postgraduate co-educational population. Learning at the Ross School means direct personal experiences, hands-on interpretation and analysis, and engagement in a global community. Students who go through the school’s diverse curriculum of science, math, arts, wellness, independent study, extracurricular activities, and travel opportunities are more than prepared for challenges and experiences that lay ahead. 100% of students receive acceptances from competitive colleges and universities, where they have the tools to succeed. The Ross School wants to change the way education meets the future, and students routinely encapsulate that mission as they use their Ross education to develop their futures and the futures of those around them. L I C E NS E D SP EE CH P A THOL OGIS TS & M Y O F UN CT IONA L THER A PISTS S P EC I A L I Z E D T H ER A PY A P P RO A C HE S • LA NG UA G E D I S O RD E RS I NC L UDI N G : • A UDIT OR Y • M Y O F UN CT IO N AL PRO CE SSI NG DI F F I C U LT I E S T H ERA P Y • FL UEN C Y • P R O MP T • M OT O R P LAN N I N G •AU G ME NT AT IVE • T O NG UE THR U S T CO M MU N ICA TIO N • F EE DI NG & SW ALL O W I N G • T HU MB S U C KI N G •AR TI CULA TI O N Take our Free Speech Screener: 844-5-SPEECH www.LIspeech.com 9 Convenient Locations! East Yaphank | Farmingville | Stony Brook Commack | Islip Terrace | Jericho | Wantagh | New Hyde Park | Westhampton Beach September 2022 | Long Island Family 23

Parenting What is Koala Parenting? Behind this new celeb trend By Fernanda CaBrera, Kaitlyn riggio & Jeannine Cintron Y ou can love it or hate it, but when big celebrities like Kim Kardashian endorse, well, anything at all, people tend to follow suit. After Kim K shared her fondness for koala parenting recently, the parenting style began gaining traction in the parenthood world. What is koala parenting, you ask? Koala parenting promotes a close attachment between parents and their children from birth. More formally known as attachment parenting, the name koala parenting comes from the idea that parents who practice attachment parenting frequently hold their child, similar to how mother koalas hold onto their children. The term attachment parenting was originally coined by pediatrician Dr. William Sears. Sears’ research indicated that a close attachment between a parent and child in the child’s early years allows the child to be independent and create strong personal relationships as they get older. Sears’ method of attachment parenting includes seven principles to create an attachment to your baby, colloquially known as the seven Bs: The 7 Principles of Koala Parenting 1. Birth bonding, which consists of forming a strong bond between a baby and their parents by close skin-to-skin contact during their first weeks and months 2. Breastfeeding 3. Babywearing, which involves parents carrying their baby in a backpack-like carrier or wrap. This provides close contact between the parent and the child and also makes it easier for parents to complete daily tasks in a safe way. A study showed that babies who were carried in soft baby carriers, rather than portable infant seats, were more likely to form a secure attachment to their mothers. 4. Bedding close to baby, better known as 24 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 co-sleeping. Co-sleeping is another way of forming a stronger bond with your baby, but it’s been a controversial topic over the years. Due to risks associated with co-sleeping (like suffocation and oxygen deprivation), experts recommend sleeping in the same room as your baby, rather than in the same bed. 5. Belief in the language of baby’s cry. Rather than abiding by the “cry it out” method, attachment parenting believes that a baby’s cry is a form of communication expressing a need, rather than considering the cries a form of manipulation and ignoring them. 6. Beware of “baby trainers”, or experts who recommend schedules without knowing your baby. 7. Balance, which involves meeting the parents’ needs adequately as well as the baby’s needs. Benefits of Koala Parenting Koala parenting comes with many potential benefits. Breastfeeding, one of the principles of attachment parenting, is proven to have many medical and developmental benefits. Studies have linked co-sleeping with reduced stress reactions in babies, such as lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol in infants who slept in the same room as their parents. Research has also indicated that attachment parenting could lead to improvement of language skills, emotional regulation and ability to manage stress later in life. Koala Parenting Criticism While there are a whole host of benefits that come with Koala Parenting, there are some potential drawbacks. Implementing some of the principles of attachment parenting could be physically and emotionally demanding on parents. Additionally, anecdotal evidence suggests that children may have unpleasant and disrespectful behavior towards their parents and others if they aren’t receiving the attention or closeness that they want at the moment. A recent example of this can be seen when Kim Kardashian’s children interrupted her interview during her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Many fans and media outlets blamed her adherence to koala parenting for the children’s behavior. But overall, some of the principles of attachment parenting have some benefits, making them worth at least exploring. When researching parenting styles in preparation for a baby, you don’t have to stick to one style religiously. Learn about different styles to find what works best for you and your family.

Peace, Love & Bonberi Nicole Berrie, author of Body Harmony, on intuitive eating, nourishing our bodies and the support system that helped her fulfill her dreams By Cris Pearlstein T is story starts the way most things do these days: with an Amazon order. I purchased Nicole Berrie’s cookbook, because I wanted to go deeper than the squares on her feed or the movements in her Reels. It’s true Body Harmony is a cookbook, but after reading the whole thing cover to cover I understood it was way more than that. It’s a manifesto. A memoir. A declaration. It brings its reader on the journey of self-discovery and intuitive eating that Nicole herself went on, that brought her to where she is today living a high-energy, high-vitality lifestyle. I want that too, I thought, as I tagged recipe after recipe, one sounding more delicious than the next. After tagging, I made a shopping list and headed to Whole Foods, determined to stock my fridge and pantry with a combination of the fruits and vegetables I already often had around, with the Asian condiments and staples prevalent in Nicole’s recipes. The next morning I started small, eating fruit on an empty stomach (one of her easy-to-remember rules). I’m normally a savory breakfast type of person so this was a departure for me, and I have to say it felt good. It was refreshing and bright and left me feeling full without the bloat I commonly get after a big plate of eggs and toast. The next morning, in an effort to listen to my body (one of her guiding philosophies), I made myself the heartier Mama Love smoothie because I felt hungry. It combined almond butter and banana with spinach and spirulina, flavors I would have never thought to mix together. It kept me full until lunch. Later on I tackled her Pink Hummus, made with beets and chickpeas and the juice from an orange. The garlic and spices and lemon juice made it tangy, sweet and savory all at once—plus it felt good to make my own hummus instead of buying one in a plastic container from the store. Less waste makes me happy, as does delicious dips. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Over the weekend I plan to make a few other recipes from her book, along with setting up my juicer that’s been sitting in its box for months. I’m not vegan or gluten-free, nor do I plan to be, but incorporating some of Nicole’s philosophies about intuitive eating, food combining, and plant-forward cooking just feels right for me right now. My body could use some more energy and I’m also craving some new habits to add to my already health-conscious—but by no means perfectly healthy—life. For the first time I’m just going with what feels good and listening to my core. And I guess that’s all she wants from us anyway. CP: Tell me a little bit about the origin story of your brand, Bonberi. NB: I grew up in a family that celebrated food. My mom is Korean and my dad is an American Russian-Jew so everything revolved around food and I developed a love and joy around it. But that took a bit of a detour when I was in my pre-teens and adolescence. I kind of disconnected with that joy and instead it became this confusion and fear around food, like what it could do to me, how I could restrict it, control it, all those things, and I carried that with me through my teens and 20’s. When I began working in magazines I was really propelled by this go-go-go attitude of New York City, and that life only compounded my fear around food. Plus it was reinforced by my peers, by the world around me, because it was normal to have an issue with food but not to really name it. We were going on these yo-yo cleanses and fad diets. We were peddling these cleanses to women nationwide but we didn’t even have a hold on what made us feel good, so it was kind of like the blind leading the blind. That lifestyle really took a toll on me emotionally, spiritually, and I just hit a wall where I just couldn’t do it anymore. I was really drained and I knew there was a better way, so I became interested in alternative healing and other holistic ways of eating, like veganism. I started digging deep. While I was working I would scour online vegan blogs, and find hole-in-the-wall healers, acupuncturists, colon therapists, all these things. I started to uncover this whole underworld of healers that were not mainstream at all. CP: Let’s talk about wellness then. If you could take that word and strip it from everything it’s come to mean these past five years, what would you say the definition is? NB: Wellness to me is how to feel good—and that is extremely individual and extremely personal. It’s not easy to market individualized wellness. What works for me may not work for you and what works for me in August will not work for me in January. It shifts, it ebbs and flows, so really wellness to me is tuning out the external noise and tapping into your intuition to follow what physically, spiritually and emotionally feels good for you. That to me is wellness. CP: Has there been a moment with your kids recently where something happened and you felt like this is all paying off? That the example you’re setting for them, all this hard work you’re putting in, the time away from them, was there a moment where you thought, “This is why I do this”? NB: Just the other day on our way to camp, we stopped at the store to pick up snacks and food and as we were leaving my son Jude said, “Do other mommies have stores where they can go in and get stuff?” I said, “Some do, but not everyone, so you’re really lucky that you can come in and pick any snack you want anytime.” That was pretty funny. And we were walking down the street earlier in the summer and we passed a bookstore that had my book in the window. Usually I’ll point it out or at Barnes & Noble I’ll be like, “Look!” but they don’t

yes I’m against big pharma but also…” it just captured the reality of it all. CP: And what about you? What’s your go-to meal for you and your husband? When you’re fried and burnt out and you can’t think of cooking one more thing. NB: Pasta! (laughing) CP: I feel like that’s everybody’s answer (laughing). NB: Exactly. Or ordering in. Tonight I’m going to order pizza. A lot of time when you’re cooking and you’re surrounded by the food world you just want to order in. I’ve also been really into making these tostadas where I take a corn tortilla and put them in the toaster oven and I add guac, some sauteed zucchini, and hot sauce. I like crunchy things so lately some tostada situation or easy tacos. CP: That’s a really good idea. So where are you going to order pizza from? NB: There’s this vegan and gluten-free place in the West Village called Wild, so I’ll usually do that. But I have a whole Bonberi way of eating the pizza, where I broil it at home making sure it’s really crispy, and then I add a whole box of arugula on it with some sprouts. That’s my go-to. Photo by Yumi Matsuo care, they just want to go to the kids section. But I didn’t say anything this time and we kept walking. Then Sea yelled, “Look it’s mommy’s book!” and to myself I was like, “That’s cool.” CP: That’s amazing and must’ve felt so good! As far as your food philosophy goes and being a mom to two young kids, how do you balance that with the hectic, busy lives you lead and the fact that kids are hard to nourish sometimes? NB: I always say my kids are my biggest teacher because pre-motherhood I thought I was going to recreate the Garden of Eden for my kids and they would be the perfect specimens. And then they were born (laughs), and it was an entirely different situation. My son actually suffers from multiple allergies which had me shift a lot and was really humbling. I saw this great meme on Instagram that said, “Yes I have my raw milk dealer on speed dial, and yes sometimes I can’t deal and I give my kids Chick-fil-A, and CP: We have four minutes left on my nonupgraded version of Zoom (laughs) so I have one last question for you. We’re coming up on back-to-school, do you have any tips regarding food, snacks or lunch? NB: Definitely always have a stocked fridge when it comes to produce. Kids love the little Persian cucumbers, they’re sweeter, they’re more fun; big carrots, not baby carrots, store them sliced up in ice water to keep them nice and crunchy; definitely leafy greens so you can just pop them in a smoothie. I make pre-made smoothie bags for my freezer. I fill a Stasher bag with a very ripe banana, greens, and mango, put it in the freezer, then just pull it out and add coconut water. And if you’re making lunches I would say don’t over stress it. Always include the healthy thing, but also include one treat to make them feel good about it. Follow Nicole at @bonberi, @bonberimart Body Harmony is availble at bookstores and online book resources now This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity. To read the story in its entirety visit newyorkfamily.com September 2022 | Long Island Family 27

calendar By Shara Levine Harbes Orchard’s Annual Apple Harvest is Sept. 10 and 11. NASSAU 41st Italian Festival WHEN: Sept. 8-11, Thursday and Friday, 6-11pm; Saturday, 2-11pm; Sunday, 12:30-9pm WHERE: North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road, Port Washington AGES: All WHAT: Exciting major rides, games, delicious food, live entertainment every night, vendors, ample parking, an ATM and spectacular fireworks on Saturday night. WANT TO GO?: $5 parking fee 28 per carload; ride wristbands $25-$35. 516-767-1458, marinolodge.org East Meadow Chamber Fall Festival WHEN: Sept. 15-18, Thursday and Friday, 6-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm, Sunday, 12-7pm with vendors from 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday WHERE: Eisenhower Park, Field 2, 1899 Park Boulevard, Westbury AGES: All WHAT: Everyone will have fun with carnival rides, bounce NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 houses, magicians, face painting, food trucks, live music, shopping, and more! WANT TO GO?: Admission is free; pay one price bracelets available $30 before 9/15, $35 after that. 516-442-6000, eastmeadowchamber.com 2022 Long Island Fair WHEN: Sept. 16-18, 10am-5pm WHERE: Old Bethpage Restoration Village, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate 180 years of Long Island Fair fun with music, dancing, artisan demonstrations, contests, races, amazing performances, and more! WANT TO GO?: $20; $15 seniors 60 and older and children 5-12; free admission for children 4 and younger. 516572-8409, lifair.org Bellmore Family Street Festival WHEN: Sept. 22-25, Thursday, 6-10pm; Friday 6-11pm; Saturday 10am-11pm; Sunday 10am-9pm WHERE: Bellmore Village &

September calendar Bellmore LIRR parking lot, 2700 Pettit Ave., Bellmore AGES: All WHAT: Come out to the Biggest Street Festival on Long Island with a vendor fair on Saturday and Sunday. Don’t miss this year’s 3 Ring Super Circus! WANT TO GO?: Admission is free; Pay of Price ride bracelets available for purchase. 516809-5892, BellmoreChamber. com Fall Festival 2022 WHEN: Sept. 17- Oct. 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-5pm WHERE: Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury AGES: All WHAT: Try your hand at corn hole, take pictures at the many photo op stations and the pumpkin patch, enjoy the new hay maze, meet Otto the Ghost and more! WANT TO GO?: $20; free admission for children younger than 3. 516-334-0066, hicksnurseries.com Go Fish! WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2-3:30pm WHERE: Environmental Education and Resiliency Center at Hempstead Lake State Park, 880 Lake Drive, West Hempstead AGES: 10 and older WHAT: Discover the basics of fishing and build new skills to become better anglers. WANT TO GO?: 516-766-1029, parks.ny.gov RISE of the Jack O’Lanterns begins Sept. 30 at USDAN Summer Camp. SUFFOLK FREE HarborFest 2022 WHEN: Sept. 10-11, WHERE: Sag Harbor, Marine Park Drive, Sag Harbor AGES: All WHAT: See Sag Harbor’s rich maritime history on full display along with live music, kids’ activities, great food, whaleboat racing, and more. WANT TO GO?: sagharborchamber.com Harbes Orchard’s Annual Apple Harvest WHEN: Sept. 10-11, 9am-6pm WHERE: Harbes Orchard, 5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead AGES: All WHAT: Take the Apple Express to the ripest rows of apples, navigate a corn maze, enjoy live music, pony rides, vendors, and additional children’s activities. WANT TO GO?: $22-$31; free admission for children 2 and younger. 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com Touch-A-Truck WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 10am-2pm WHERE: Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station AGES: All WHAT: Get up close and personal with a variety of vehicles where all children and adults are welcome. WANT TO GO?: 631-271-1746, simon.com/mall/walt-whitmanshops Beauty and the Beast, Jr. The Italian Festival comes to Port Washington on Sept. 8 to 11. WHEN: Sept. 24- Oct. 30, Saturdays, 11am; Sundays, 10:30am WHERE: John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport AGES: All WHAT: See this “Tale as Old a Time” live on stage featuring your favorite songs and characters from this enchanting fairytale. WANT TO GO?: $20. 631-2612900, engemantheater.com The Fall Farm Festival 2022 WHEN: Sept. 25- Oct. 30, Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day, 10am-6pm (last entry at 4pm) WHERE: White Post Farms, 250 Old Country Road, Melville AGES: All WHAT: Enjoy favorites such as Sing-A-Long Hayrides, Pumpkin Picking, Paint Your Own Pumpkins, and live entertainment. WANT TO GO?: $34.95; free admission for children younger than 15 months. 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com RISE of the Jack O’Lanterns WHEN: Sept. 30- Nov. 6 , See website for schedule WHERE: USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts, 185 Colonial Springs Road, Wheatley Heights AGES: All WHAT: Explore the Longest Jack O’Lantern trail in the world featuring over 5,000 hand-carved jack o’lanterns. WANT TO GO?: $35; $25 ages 3-17. 631-643-7900, jackolanterns.com September 2022 | Long Island Family 29

apps Best Podcasts for Kids that Parents Will Also Love By Sara Marine FroMMell W e all know kids’ brains are like sponges, we also understand that kids can zone out during the summer, and now that they are back at school, these podcasts are not only fun to listen to -they may even boost the kids out of any “summer slide” they experience during the summer. But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, and kidslisten.org But Why is a Podcast that helps kids explore the big interesting world out there. The discussions are presented in question answer format, and include a wide range of topics. From questions like “Do You Have To Be Tall To Play Basketball?” to “What Is Climate Change?” But Why Podcast will keep young curious minds active and excited. This podcast is ideal for children ages 5-11. Peace Out Podcast Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Leela Kids, kidslisten.org, or online at PeaceOutPodcast.com The Peace Out Podcast focuses on mindfulness and emotional regulation. The stories are presented in a calming way, and teach children social-emotional skills. There are also guided visualizations and breathing exercises that help children with self regulation. It is ideal for children ages 8 and under. KidNuz Available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, kidslisten.org Kidnuz is a daily podcast that engages kids in current events, encourages critical thinking, and sparks meaningful conversations. It brings children daily news in a growth oriented way. It is ideal for children ages 6-13. Story Nory Available on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, and 30 Audible Storynory brings beautifully read, sophisticated audio stories for the entire family. The stories include fairytales, original stories, myths, poems, music, and more. The stories range from traditional stories from all over the world to sci-fi space traveling themed stories. It has a great variety, so every child can find something to enjoy. Circle Round Available on Kidslisten.org, Audible, Apple Podcasts, and Wbur.org Circle Round adapts carefully-selected folktales from around the world into soundand music-rich radio plays for kids ages 4 to 10. Each 10- to 20-minute episode explores important issues like kindness, persistence and generosity. And each episode ends with an activity that inspires a deeper conversation between children and grown-ups. Brains On! A Science Podcast For Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and kidslisten.org Brains On is an award winning science podcast that is great for children of all ages. It uses science and history to fuel the natural NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 curiosity of children. Each week, a different kid co-host joins the podcast to find answers to fascinating questions about the world sent in by listeners. Purple Rocket Available on Apple Podcasts, and kidslisten.org Purple Rocket is an award-winning kids podcast full of fun and adventure. It is engaging and educational and helps kids use their imagination. It is laden with mystery including a magical globe, exploring the universe aboard a space train, dinosaur adventures, and so much more. This podcast is ideal for children ages 5-12. Professor Theo’s Mystery Lab Available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, and kidslisten.org Professor Theo’s Mystery Lab takes place on Professor Theo’s mysterious university campus which is filled with superheroes and surprises. Imaginative, exciting, and compact episodes are awesome for entertaining kids and helping develop their creativity. Professor Theo keeps many secrets but enjoys sharing his hometown bedtime stories and playful tales. This podcast is ideal for ages 5-11.

