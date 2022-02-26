Brooklyn Family - March 2022

March 2022 newyorkfamily.com Great March events Charter Schools Learn about the potential benefits for your child A Mom’s Wisdom Alexis Kristiana on sharing her breastfeeding and parenting journey Parental Burnout Recognizing it and how to move on Now including Brooklyn Parent

CAMPS FOR EVERY KID NYC LOVES IT From S.T.E.M. to swim, sports to arts & crafts— there are so many reasons kids love Y Summer Camp. SIGN UP NOW 20+ locations throughout the five boroughs. ymcanyc.org/camp

Home. Community. Giving. Gratitude. Ask Mark about Upcoming & Current Exclusives Specializing in the New Jersey bedroom communities serving NYC! • Maplewood • South Orange • Montclair • Millburn • Short Hills • Glen Ridge • Summit • New Providence • Chatham • Madison • Westﬁeld • Springﬁeld Mark Slade & MaryCeu Nunes Realtor, ABR, CLHMS, SFAR Circle of Excellence 2012-2019 Keller Williams Platinum Award Winner 2015-19 C: 917-797-5059 O: 973-762-5400 sladehomes@gmail.com American's Top 1% Real Estate Agents www.goodhomesforgoodpeople.com www.bedroomcommunitiesofnyc.com If you'd like a copy of our free book Don't Get Ripped Off On Your First Home Purchase text 917-797-5059 March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 3

contents March 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 16 pg. 34 pg. 28 pg. 30 pg. 32 FEATURES 16 | Education The advantages of a Charter School education 30 | Parental Burn Out How to recognize it and move on Stories & columns 6 | Editor’s Note Family fun 34 | Calendar The best family-friendly events 8 | Mom Hacks Organize your nursery like a pro 32 | Cover - Alexis Kristiana 12 | Ask the Expert Creating a social and emotional curriculum 38 | Podcasts Mental health podcasts for parents 24 | Real Estate Forever homes 28 | Ask the Expert Bringing a baby home during COVID Directories 20 | Camp Listings on the Cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Clothing Credits: On Alexis: tops from Glam Expressway shopglamexpressway.com On Zion: Birdie Lou Brooklyn | birdie-lou.com 4 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022

A warm and inviting school community where students feel safe and supported Discover the Ascend Difference. Join us at your neighborhood school this Fall ascendlearning.org/enroll or email enroll@ascendlearning.org March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 5

Editor’s Note NewYorkFamily.com Publisher: Clifford Luster Executive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd Associate Publisher: Erin Brof Advertising Director: Stacie Goldberg Digital Editor: Courtney Ingalls Senior Adviser: Susan Weiss Partnership Managers: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, Annene Guertin, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Selene Rodriguez, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli Marketing & Strategy Director: Rosalia Bobé Sales & Marketing Coordinator: Mykael Fields Art Director: Leah Mitch Nina Gallo Photography March — Time to Plan! We are in that in-between time when Spring is a few weeks away, yet there are still cold days, but the warm days seep in and provide us with the promise of warmer days ahead. And now that COVID cases are dropping, some mask mandates are being lifted, which means parents can plan ahead! Our Calander of Events (page 34) is back after a two-year absence. This calendar is a sampling of events we share on our platforms; make sure to visit newyorkfamily.com and our new sister publication nymetroparents. com for daily event listings and round-ups. We know that parents need support, especially as we enter year three of the pandemic. Check out our helpful round-up of Mental Health Podcasts for Parents (page 38). Lastly, our influencer and entrepreneur cover mom this month, Alexis Kristiana (page 32), shares on normalizing breastfeeding and her parenting life with her two young children, husband Tolu on her IG platform @alexiskristiana, showing us that mom wisdom is truly a gift for all. Donna and New York Family Media Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti Editor at large: Cris Pearlstein Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas Editorial Interns: Océane Goriou, Kilani Sierra, Liana Vazquez Contact Information ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com Circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster 2021 New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Website Design and the Silver Award for Excellence overall. New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. get in touch Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily 6 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

GET READY FOR JUNE 28 – AUGUST 18, 2022 FOR CHILDREN GRADES K-8, CAMP INCLUDES: • 75-acres of meadows, hiking trails, forests and ponds • Daily instructional and free swim + towel service • Kid-friendly, nutritious meals and snacks • Convenient bus pick-up across Manhattan and Brooklyn • More than 20 fun outdoor activities including cooking, gardening, sports, dance, theater, music, and more 14StreetY.org/NewCountry RETURNING THIS SUMMER FOR LGBTQ+ CAMPERS AGES 5 – 13 | JUNE 28 – JULY 15 A specialty program of NCDC, New Country Pride Camp (NCPC) is an open-tent community of LGBTQ+ young people and staff that celebrates and sustains joyful, outdoor summer experiences where all can thrive. Campers participating in NCPC have access to all that NCDC offers including transportation options. 14StreetY.org/PrideCamp March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 7

mom hacks Organize Your Nursery Like a Pro Tips and tricks for a functioning room By Laura KinseLLa of urBan Organyze W elcoming your baby home is one of life’s most precious moments. And while it is true that all a newborn really needs is sleep, food, and love, they sure come with a whole lot of stuff! As a professional organizer & mom, I’m breaking down how to organize your nursery like a pro in order to gain more time, order, and sleep for you and your littles. Designate a Changing Station No matter their size, babies will go through a multitude of diapers. Setting up a proper changing station makes the process enjoyable, efficient, and safe. It’s also what you’ll be most grateful for when experiencing those unexpected (yet inevitable) diaper blowouts! Utilize a basket next to your changing pad (look for one that has wipeable components or a washable liner) for storing a handful of diapers, wipes, creams, hand sanitizer, and 8 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 any other essentials. When restocking, take items completely out of their packaging so you aren’t fumbling with plastic or cardboard when you need them most. If you’re low on surface space, nest items in a top drawer or on a 3-tiered rolling caddy. Having a designated home for these items makes changing your baby that much easier, and builds muscle memory when you’ve got one eye open for those early morning or middle of the night changes. Pro tiP: Nest your diaper pail and hamper within arms reach, so dirty items are disposed of immediately (no lingering piles of questionable clothes!) Divide & Conquer Dresser Drawers Dresser drawers can be quite large and deep for baby items. Subdivide the drawers with expandable drawer dividers or small bins to better utilize the space, and to maintain easy organization. These allow multiple categories to live in one drawer, without small items getting lost in one big shuffle. While your space and items will vary, here are suggested ways to group and organize your dresser drawers: Top Drawers: Diaper necessities, medicinal items, toiletries & small accessories (ie: nail care, thermometer, nasal aspirator, hats, mittens, scalp brush, etc.) Middle Drawers: Clothing & cloths (ie: socks, short sleeved vs. long sleeved onesies, footed PJs, pants, bloomers, tights, sweaters, bibs, burp cloths, washcloths, etc.) Bottom Drawers: Linens & other items (changing pads, crib sheets, swaddles, etc.) Pro tiP: File fold your clothing for a birds eye view! This method allows you to see what you have, and grab items (with one hand) without disrupting the entire drawer. Maximize Closet Storage & Beyond There is nothing sweeter then itty bitty outfits on hangers! To keep items neat and orderly, swap out the free baby hangers for slimline vel-

BR March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 9

mom hacks vet ones. Not only do they elevate the aesthetic and give a clean look, they grip the clothing so nothing slips to the floor. Add clothing dividers to separate by size (and later on by type or season.) This eliminates losing sight of precious items you were gifted so your baby can wear them when the time is right! Time is precious, and nap windows are that much more sacred. To avoid searching in every nook and cranny of the closet for that sleep sack, place everyday items in easy to reach areas, and everything else (like out of season or backstock items) in containment up high with labels. Work with your closet’s existing footprint and add components like baskets, stackable bins, or even a free standing drawer unit to maximize vertical space. Truth be told your baby’s items will naturally extend beyond the walls of the nursery. Carving a little space for your very important family member in multiple areas of your home provides flexibility as routines change. For example, creating a station for bottles or pumping gear in the kitchen keeps all parts just as easy to prep as they are sanitize. Future feeding gear will eventually replace the bottles, followed by sippy cups and your kiddos first lunch box! (I know, it’s all too much!) Pro tiP: When space is very limited, utilize a back of the door solution. These can be used for books, shoes, hair accessories, future potty training stations and so much more! implement a Donation Station & Keep Storage No matter how much we wish our babies will stay small, growth spurts will ensue. In order to keep up with the revolving door of clothes and gear, set up these 2 areas so systems stay afloat: Donation Bag: Hang a spare tote bag in a closet for items you no longer need. When something no longer fits and you don’t wish to keep it, resist the urge to toss it back into a drawer and instead place in your donation bag! When the bag is full, the bonus is it’s already totable to drop off at your local donation store or drop-box. Keep Storage: There is nothing wrong with 10 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 DesignaTe a Changing sTaTion subDiviDe Drawers maximize CloseT sTorage saving items to pass down or as your family potentially expands! Toss any items you wish to keep in clear closed bins to assess at a later date. When the bin is full, label it with your child’s age so you know when to pull it out again (0-6 months, 6-12 months, etc.) Pro tiP: Designate a separate box for sentimental items you wish to preserve for small baby keepsakes like their hospital bracelet or first blanket. tame the toys In the beginning months, the only entertainment your baby will need is you! Of course there will come a time when they will want to explore everything with their 5 senses (ie: shove things in their mouths) so keeping it simple is always best. Decorative baskets on the floor are a wonderful start for age appropriate toys, stuffed animals and books! They are accessible, childproof, and set your future toddler up for success in understanding basic organizing principles and clean-up. Modular cubby systems and bookshelves are great to grow into, just be sure to secure any furniture with straps as your little one begins to explore and grow. Tame The Toys Pro tiP: Rotate toys from their closet or other areas so everything isn’t always out at once. This tames the clutter, avoids overstimulation, and reignites your child’s interest and attention! Laura Kinsella is a mom, wife and owner of Urban OrgaNYze, a New York City based professional home organizing company. Since 2015, she has helped transform hundreds of homes to be more efficient, elegant, and meaningful. She has been featured as a Professional Organizer on A&E’s Hoarders, and more! She loves color-coded closets, The Container Store, and everything about being a mama, minus the glitter.

EXPERIENCE LEARNING! Summer Portals Make new friends, have fun, and learn by doing more. JULY 2022 Join our learning community to explore a new interest, hone a talent and engage in a New England boarding school classroom experience. Summer Portals offers a variety of academic enrichment programs designed for middle school and early high school students. Explore our website to learn more about our distinctive courses that span all disciplines. Apply for a two-week program or combine two for a four week experience on campus! We hope you’ll join us to share your passion and inspiration with devoted faculty and peers from around the world. To learn more or read about our other programs, visit: hotchkiss.org/summer The TheHotchkiss Hotchkiss School School ||| Hotchkiss Hotchkiss Summer Summer Portals Portals The Hotchkiss School Hotchkiss Summer Portals 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, CT 06039 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, CT 06039 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, CT 06039 (860) 435-3173 | hotchkiss.org summer@hotchkiss.org (860) 435-3173 || hotchkiss.org hotchkiss.org March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 11

ask the expert Creating a Social and Emotional Curriculum Steps for parents to take with their school curriculum and lessons that can be adaptive By Donna Duarte-LaDD I t has been a little over two years since the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States. And as we enter into year three, parents, well, we are all still figuring it all out. While many facets of life- new variants, remote life, school class quarantines, inflation are just a few of those icky adult issues we are dealing with, we all know kids have had to adapt in a way that we frankly did not have to during our school years. Recently considerable health experts have shared that some children are experiencing a mental health crisis and learning challenges. How can parents know their child is struggling? What steps can they take with their school curriculum, for we all know that school is essential for their education and emotional state? I chatted with Elizabeth Fraley, M.Ed. The CEO of Kinder Ready Inc., who shared advice on adapting lessons as well as creating social and emotional curriculums for our kids. What behavior should a parent look out for in their kids when concerned with their child’s demeanor? Some behaviors to look out for in children that could be affected by the pandemic could include: restlessness, anxiety, lack of eating, or sleeping. Teachers, caregivers, and parents should keep a close eye on children to ensure that all of their academic, social, and emotional needs are not overlooked during this time. Parents and teachers can also work on communication techniques with kids. Eye contact, politeness, and the ability to engage are very important milestones in your child’s 12 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 development. It is important to look out for ways in which children communicate. Is the child communicating with a positive tone? Is the child using polite and proper grammar when communicating? Outside of school, children can work on techniques to build their demeanor and let their natural personalities shine around others, whether peers or other adults. The best we can do as educators and parents is model the behaviors we want to see in our children, as children will usually copy or mimic as they are learning. The way we talk to our children becomes their inner voice. The more we can be aware of our communication the better impact we will have on our children. We are entering into year three of this pandemic; for kids experiencing learning challenges, where does a parent first start addressing these challenges?

REGISTER TODAY! www.williamsburgy.org/sign-up CALL: (718) 387-0229 OR SCAN THE QR CODE TO APPLY PROGRAM OFFERS: TRANSPORTATION SERVICES SPECIAL NEEDS SERVICES NUTRITIOUS MEALS DIETITIAN AND NURSE EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES: YOGA, MUSIC, SPORTS, STEAM! MENTAL HEALTH CONSULTANT COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY PARENT ACTIVITIES: TRAININGS, WORKSHOPS & VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES 64 Division Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249 (718) 387-0229 www.williamsburgy.org facebook.com/williamsburgy WHERE KIDS SUCCEED ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE • MORAL FOCUS NATIONAL HERITAGE ACADEMIES operates public charter schools in Brooklyn. Each school has its own building. Brooklyn Dreams Brooklyn Excelsior Brooklyn Scholars Charter School Charter School Charter School 259 Parkville Ave 856 Quincy St 2635 Linden Blvd K-8 • Tuition-Free • Safe Seats Available • Apply Today Visit nhaschools.com or call 929.364.4141. March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 13

ask the Expert As soon as any abnormal or different behavior is observed, parents and teachers should start addressing challenges and communicate them to each other as soon as possible. The main areas of concern could be lack of interest in schoolwork, fatigue, and fear of the virus that impacts school and life routines. Students need periodic assessment to monitor their learning needs. Checkin with your child’s teacher. The teacher can make recommendations beyond the classroom if more remediation or enrichment is needed. Some families are able to provide outside educational support focusing on early learning and social and emotional support through supplemental teachers, therapists, and outdoor schools and playgroups. That said, we are seeing families from low socioeconomic backgrounds being impacted the most with more Covid exposures and repercussions from the virus pointed back to children. For the families that cannot rely on such services, social and emotional programs through local schools and mental health facilities should be our communities’ top priorities during the pandemic. Literacy has been a thoughtful way to explain the pandemic to children. Children need to know first and foremost that they will be okay and have strategies to follow to avoid coming in contact with Covid. One of our favorite Covid books now in the Kinder Ready collection is Bray Bray Conquers The Coronavirus by Ashley Maxie-Moreman. I really loved this children’s book because it brought awareness that African Americans are disproportionately affected by Covid-19 compared to other cultural groups. Another children’s book Kinder Ready loves is called Together by Kevin Poplawski and Illustrations by Michael Rausch. This children’s book focuses on strategies to avoid and care for oneself and others after an exposure. Many students are experiencing tiredness from the stress created from the pandemic. To aid in all of the changes children are experiencing, they need to have consistent routines that ensure they’re getting plenty of sleep. Children also need to eat nutritious diets that are consistent and low in sugar and fat. Children can also participate in yoga and other mindfulness groups through private classes or online for free. Many students are fearful of the unknown and the extended time in which masking has been required in schools. While many students are unphased, some are 14 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 “With the lack of interactions and the broken chain of communication with mask-wearing, children’s overall learning abilities, social and emotional growth, and sense of normalcy has been greatly altered compared to what we had pre-pandemic.” dramatically impacted. Check-in with your child’s mental health, seek the guidance of teachers and mental health professionals. As soon as your child is observed acting differently or is under situational stress, seek the guidance of professionals right away. What are your own experiences and unique education from dealing with kids going through challenges? It is imperative for preschoolers and young children to be able to experience and recognize feelings and learn to express themselves, as these are the most important social and emotional fundamentals. But unfortunately, with a mask, many of these teachable moments and experiences have diminished, putting our children’s early development and readiness at risk. With the lack of interactions and the broken chain of communication with mask-wearing, children’s overall learning abilities, social and emotional growth, and sense of normalcy has been greatly altered compared to what we had pre-pandemic. However, schools and teachers can readopt social and emotional curriculums to cover ways in which we can communicate and express ourselves while masked in the classroom. Students need strategies to better communicate and grow during the unprecedented time from 2020 to current. Many outdoor playgroups and experiences can help keep children unmasked and safe during these unprecedented times. As an educator, I can be there for my students to make sure that their social and emotional needs are being met. During the early part of the pandemic, I worked with younger students and helped them understand how masks keep us safe. We used masked teddy bears to help young students practice putting on masks and help them learn the importance of keeping them safe. I have also reviewed with students the importance of proper handwashing and taking care of ourselves. Zoom has also been a great resource to see a child without a mask in the comfort of their own home. What is your advice for parents on adapting lessons and keeping open lines of communication with your child’s teachers and at home? Keeping an open line of communication with parents is so important, especially during these unprecedented times. One way to keep an open line of communication is through a journal. I will write daily notes in a student journal that is sent home from the classroom each day. After each learning session, we also email parents to keep them in the loop on all things related to their child’s everchanging academic and social and emotional needs. Instagram is another easy tool for sharing pictures of learning and highlights from the day with parents. There are many ways in which lessons can be adapted. For example, on Zoom a lesson would be shorter than a live lesson where children have more interaction with their teacher. If lessons are on Zoom, tactile learning really helps to keep a child engaged. Materials for these lessons are sent ahead to the families. With the pandemic, we have had to adapt and resort to Zoom instruction time and time again with the surges in cases. Elizabeth is the current CEO/Founder of KinderReady, Inc. After spending over three years as a director of an early elementary program, Elizabeth started her own educational service company. Elizabeth is an education contributor for Huff Post. Elizabeth’s teaching philosophy offers a structured curriculum along with progressive approaches to highly, individualized teaching and learning. Elizabeth has over a decade of experience in early learning specializing in assessment, curriculum development, English Language Learning, and progress monitoring for grades preschool-6th grade. Elizabeth has specialized training in Love and Logic, a social and emotional curriculum. Elizabeth enjoys working with families and working with children to help them reach their fullest potential as learners.

Rivendell School provides a warm, creative environment where children develop independence, respect for each other, and a lifelong love of learning. your new local kids store! An inclusive Montessori school for children 2-6 serving the Park Slope/Gowanus community for forty years 277 3rd Ave. (bet. Carroll & President Streets) 718-499-5667 http://www.rivendellnyc.org/admissions.html Looking for ways to entertain your little humans AND make it educational? With everything from toys to books, board games to crafts — we’re sure you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for! 1780 SheepShead Bay Road • 718-691-5664 Follow up on Instagram @CleverMonsters Now accepting lottery applications for Kindergarten through Eighth grade for the 2022-2023 school year! Apply online by April 1st at communityroots.org! Lottery will take place on April 4, 2022 at 10am "The school that everyone calls home." Any child who is eligible for NYC Public School is eligible to apply! CRCS is an exceptional K-8 inclusive and diverse public school option. It welcomes all learners and centers an anti-bias approach and social justice curriculum Contact us to schedule a virtual tour and apply now: Our mission is to provide a rigorous academic program supported by the Arts and Technology that cultivates the whole child. Through achievement and creativity, and in partnership with our families, students will develop the necessary confidence, intellectual capacity and leadership skills to prepare them for an evolving global society. Please email dforsythe@communityroots.org or call 718-858-1629 for more information. Community Roots Elementary School 51 Saint Edwards Street, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11205 Community Roots Middle School 50 Navy Street, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 communityroots.org March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 15

Education The Advantages of Charter Schools By HannaH Mallard and donna duarte ladd A significant advantage of living in New York is that we have fantastic school resources. One education choice for New York students that continues to grow is Charter Schools. What is a Charter school, and how do they work? What is a Charter School? Charter schools are independently-operated public schools accountable for advancing student achievement. This combination of freedom and accountability allows charter teachers to adapt their classrooms based on their students’ needs while pushing for high academic achievement. New York City’s 267 charter schools are independent of the New 16 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 York City Department of Education, but they can be closed if they don’t meet certain student achievement standards. Charter schools offer students opportunities for academic success that unfortunately cannot be said for some of the city’s public schools. NYC Charters Outperform Other Public Schools According to New York state exams statistics in 2019, 63% of charter students in grades three through eight passed the state math exam and 57% of charter students were proficient in English Language Arts. New York’s charter students outperformed their peers from traditional public schools: 46% of traditional public school students passed the state math exam and 47% of these students were proficient in English Language Arts. NYC Charters Do Not Succeed at the Expense of District Schools A common myth is that as New York’s charter schools succeed, the city’s traditional public schools fail as a result. A 2018 study by the Manhattan Institute concluded that “competition from New York City charter schools has either no effect, or a positive effect,” on the city’s traditional public schools. In fact, district schools have improved significantly as charter schools have spread throughout New York City’s five boroughs. Funding for district schools has also increased as the student population at charter schools has gone up over the years.

With Uncommon Schools NYC, I Am Unstoppable Enroll Today | Grades K-8 uncommonschools.org/enrollnyc ( 718) 363-5024 Accepting Applications for Grades K-5 www.tnaacs.org 718-385-1709 APPLY TODAY 2022-2023 School Year March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 17

Education Charter Schools are Specialized, with No Tuition Costs Charter teachers adapt their classrooms and teaching methods to the current needs of their students. This freedom in the curriculum, teaching style, school missions and policies resembles that of private schools, enabling charter schools to provide the very best approach to academics that fits their students. Though teachers have flexibility, charter schools are held accountable for high academic achievement levels. Charter School is a Lottery System New York City’s charter schools admit students through a lottery system; they cannot select their students. This process gives students from all backgrounds and education levels an equal opportunity to attend and achieve academic success at charter schools. Charter Students have had Access to Great Schooling Despite COVID-19 When the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York, charter schools across the five boroughs immediately transitioned to remote learning that 18 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Freedom in the curriculum, teaching style, school missions and policies resembles that of private schools, enabling charter schools to provide the very best approach to academics that fits their students. adapted to the students in each classrooms’ needs. 75% of New York’s charter schools had created a remote learning procedure before the March 2020 lockdown. Charter students only had to wait an average of three days to begin remote learning after in-person learning was closed. Both charter students and teachers had the tools to continue learning and teaching from home. 80% of New York charter schools provided students with devices for remote learning before schools were closed and 98% of New York’s charter school teachers had the technology to conduct remote instruction. Charter schools have been able to keep students accountable and maintain a high level of learning despite COVID-19 and its ramifica- tions on education. 85% of New York’s charter schools continued to introduce new learning content to students through the pandemic and charter schools were three times more likely to take attendance during remote classes compared to traditional schools. Charter schools also expanded nonacademic programs such as social-emotional counseling and family outreach during the pandemic. 75% of charter teachers increased their office hours during remote learning and 91% of charter teachers increased their time spent on communication with families during the pandemic. Learn more about Charter Schools with our Charter School Listings online at newyorkfamily. com/?s=charter+schools

Eligible Applicants Are: 16 years old or younger and Rising 9th graders who repeated a grade in middle school or 9th graders with 8 credits or less or 10th graders with 18 credits or less Williamsburg Charter High School (WCHS) Applications Available for the 2022-2023 School Year Upcoming Open Houses: Sat. February 5th, 2022 Sat. March 5th, 2022 Sat. April 2nd, 2022 WCHS offers: • Advanced Placement (AP) and Syracuse University Project Advance (SUPA) classes • Special Education (SPED) and English as a New Language (ENL) services • Student-driven course selection • Social emotional supports • Visual and performing arts, extracurricular activities, and athletics Visit www.thewcs.org to APPLY NOW 198 Varet Street Brooklyn, NY 11206 admissions@thewcs.org 347-217-6995 March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 19

Camps Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp Aviatorsports.com Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp offers five daily rotating activities such as swimming (up to 4 times a week), ice skating, gymnastics, rock climbing, parkour, indoor and outdoor turf activities, and more in an ample 175,000 sq. ft. facility and 35-acre outdoor area. Aviator Summer Camp also offers off-site and on-site field trips such as a day at Green Meadows Farm (on Aviator Sports property!), Launch Trampoline Park, a Brooklyn Cyclones game. The summer camp runs from 9 am-5 pm with early drop off and late stay available. Bus transportation is also available. Lunch and an afternoon snack are included. BKLA Summer Camp Brooklyn, NY 929- 699-2123 bklanyc.com bklakids@bklanyc.com BKLA Summer Camp is bringing the F-U-N back to summer at BKLA Summer Camp! With full access to their 4 outdoor pools, indoor turf field, basketball courts, computer lab and state-of-the art creative workspaces, campers aged 4-15 will be actively engaged, smiling from ear to ear and headed home ready for the next day’s adventures. All campers will participate in fun themed weekly activities such as Swim, Art, STEM, Sports, Fitness/Wellness, Dance, Cooking, Teambuilding, Field trips and more–all while learning new skills, building friendships, being empowered and making memories that will last a lifetime! BKLA Summer Camp offers flexible scheduling options so you can design the summer camp experience that is right for your family. This includes multiple sessions, Early AM/Late PM scheduling, transportation and lunch program options. Give your child the best summer ever and join BKLA Summer Camp! Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center NYC At City Tech 62 Tillary Street Brooklyn, New York 11201 718-285-0389 summercamps.dnalc.org Hands-On Science Camps – InPerson or Virtual! Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center (DNALC) provides biology-focused lab enrichment programs to students entering grades 6-12. Week-long virtual or inperson science camps at the DNALC NYC at City Tech, Brooklyn, led by experienced Instructors, teach campers to use sophisticated laboratory and computer equipment to perform advanced experiments. Hotchkiss Summer Portals The Hotchkiss School 860-435-3173 www.facebook.com/ HotchkissPortals Hotchkiss Summer Portals courses are immersive, twoweek experiences across all disciplines. Every day is a new opportunity to make new friends, have fun, and learn by doing more.Find details on all of our summer programs on our website and join for an exciting summer experience. Visit www. hotchkiss.org/our-school/ summer-programs ��������������������������������� ������������������������������� Students are invited to develop their skills under the guidance of NCAA Division I coaches and learn what it takes to become a D-I athlete while having fun. Camps are open to students of all levels. SUMMER SPORTS CAMPS for campers entering grades 2 – 8 JULY & AUGUST 2022 HALF & FULL DAY CAMPS AVAILABLE ON A WEEKLY BASIS ���������������������������������� Basketball, Esports, Fencing, Softball, Swimming, Volleyball ������������������������������ Baseball, Cheer, Dance, Esports, Field Hockey, Football, Lacrosse, Marching Band, Soccer, Tennis, Wrestling Register today at: �������������������� Learn more and register at ��������������������. Contact us at ������������ or �������������. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022

summer T A ER O F A DV ENTUR M M EA SU Ca M pS 175,000 sq. ft. of safe and secure summer fun, with everything a camper needs for an unforgettable summer under one roof. Low camper-to-counselor ratios Early drop off and late stay available Lunch and snack included AviatorSports.com/summer-day-camp March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 21

Camps Directory | Special Advertising Supplement iD Tech Summer Camps 1-888-709-8324 iDTech.com iD Tech is the world’s premier destination for STEM education, with on-campus and online programs that sharpen students’ coding, game dev, and creative skills. Choose from summer programs held at prestigious campuses nationwide, Virtual Tech Camps, Teen Bootcamps, Online Private Lessons, or small-group online classes. Long Island University Sports Camps LIU Brooklyn Campus: 1 University Plaza, Brooklyn, NY LIU Post Campus: 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville, NY 516-299-2909 camps@liu.edu liu.edu/sports-camps This July and August, young athletes will have the chance to participate in week-long athletic camps designed to connect them with NCAA Division I coaches to learn fundamentals and help improve their skills -- all while having fun and making lifelong friends. Camps are open to children entering grades 2 - 8 at any skill level. Select from 18 camps at one of their two campus locations in Brooklyn or Long Island. New Country Day Camp 646-395-4357 14StreetY.org/NewCountry New Country Day Camp, a program of the 14th Street Y and Educational Alliance, transportation is provided from lower Manhattan and Brooklyn to Staten Island’s 75-acre Henry Kaufmann Campground, where swimming pools, hiking trails, and open meadows set the scene for a summer of adventure and enrichment. New Country Day Camp is a joyful and inclusive community where campers, families and staff build meaningful connections with each other and the natural world, and experience personal growth through high-quality programs rooted in the outdoors and guided by Jewish values. Summer at BASIS Independent brooklyn-admissions@ basisindependent.com basisindependent.com/ camp_bib BASIS Independent Brooklyn offers more ways for your child to shine than ever before—all in a safe environment. Campers can choose from games, exciting STEM projects, arts, crafts, music, dance, and drama. Our virtual academic programs also feature courses in math, biology, and writing to help keep students engaged all summer long! SCAN ME! 22 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 YMCA of Greater New York Summer Camp ymcanyc.org/camp YMCA Summer Day Camp offers the best of adventure, aquatics, sports & games, creative arts, camp traditions, special guests & trips, and summer learning. YMCA programs for ages 3-15 are designed to meet your child’s interests and abilities. In 2022, they are offering a theme for each of their two-week sessions: Camp at Sea, Out of this World, Summer of Imagination and The Greatest Color War, providing unique activities and campers with special memories. Two-week sessions run June 27-Aug 19 with a bonus Camp Rocks! week from Aug 22-26. Inperson and virtual open house option. Enrollment extras available.

THE #1 TECH CAMP FOR AGES 7-19 Coding. Game dev. Robotics. Digital arts. This isn’t just a camp. It’s an experience unlike any other. Here, you push past the boundaries of school, finding your squad and bonding over the latest tech. Led by expert instructors, you will build the skills needed to forge a brilliant future. ONLINE AND IN-PERSON CAMPS HELD AT 75+ CAMPUSES NATIONWIDE: Manhattanville College | Marymount Manhattan | Adelphi Stony Brook | Fairleigh Dickinson - Madison | Princeton Request your camp brochure today! iDTechCamps.com | 1-888-709-8324 ����������� We’re bringing the F UN back to summer! July 5th - August 30th For kids ages 4-15 | 4-8 week sessions FACILITY OFFERINGS: ϧ ʪʨʟʣʣʣ ˆˤ˨˔˥˘ ʹ˘˘˧ ϧ ʧ ˂˨˧˗ˢˢ˥ ˃ˢˢ˟˦ ϧ ʼˡ˗ˢˢ˥ ˇ˨˥˙ ʹ˜˘˟˗ ϧ ʵ˔˦˞˘˧˕˔˟˟ ʶˢ˨˥˧˦ ϧ ˆ˧˔˧˘ʠˢ˙ʠ˧˛˘ʠ˔˥˧ ʶ˥˘˔˧˜˩˘ ˊˢ˥˞˦ˣ˔˖˘˦ ˪˜˧˛ ʶˢˠˣ˨˧˘˥ ʿ˔˕ ϧ ʷ˔ˡ˖˘ ˆ˧˨˗˜ˢ ʙ ʾ˜˧˖˛˘ˡ ACTIVITIES INCLUDE: ϧ ˆ˪˜ˠ ϧ ʴ˥˧˦ ʙ ʶ˥˔˙˧˦ ϧ ˆˣˢ˥˧˦ʢʹ˜˧ˡ˘˦˦ ϧ ʷ˔ˡ˖˘ ϧ ˆˇʸˀ ϧ ʶˢˢ˞˜ˡ˚ ϧ ʹ˜˘˟˗ ˇ˥˜ˣ˦ ˆ˜˕˟˜ˡ˚ ʷ˜˦˖ˢ˨ˡ˧˦ ʴ˩˔˜˟˔˕˟˘ ϧ ˀˢˡ˧˛˟ˬ ˃˔ˬˠ˘ˡ˧ ˃˟˔ˡ˦ OPEN HOUSE DATES 11am-2pm | Feb 12, 19 & 26 | Mar 5, 12, 19, 26 Show this ad when you register and get Official 1199 SEIU provider - Vouchers accepted Member of the American Camp Association 15% OFF For more info and to register ˘ˠ˔˜˟ ˕˞˟˔˞˜˗˦ʳ˕˞˟˔ˡˬ˖ʡ˖ˢˠ ˢ˥ ˖˔˟˟ ʬʥʬʠʩʬʬʠʥʤʥʦ ϧ ʬʥʬʠʩʬʬ ʥʤʣʪ @bklanyc 1500 Paerdegat Ave North, Brooklyn, NY 11236 | bklanyc.com March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 23

Real Real estate estate Forever Homes! Westfield, NJ Westfield, NJ has been dubbed “a classic town for modern families,” and it prides itself on being the perfect mix of city and suburb. Westfield has a vibrant cultural scene in its bustling downtown neighborhood, where you will find national department stores as well as mom-and-pop shops. The tree-lined streets are filled with Victorian- and colonial-style homes surrounded by parks, golf courses, and recreational facilities for adults and children. The community is close-knit, and the architecture is charming, providing an evergreen environment for a family to By blossom. Jaclyn Griffith Just 24 miles from Manhattan, Westfield is about a 40-minute drive from the city. New Jersey Transit run from emember that weekend getaway to atrains cozy home in Westfield to Penn Stationsmall is lesstown thanor anthe hour, this a popular spot a charming visitmaking to a cool NYC for New York City The community Westfield is neighborhood that thecommuters. family desperately needed inofthe proud to house famous artists and musicians, highthe government midst of the pandemic in New York City? Remember officials, sports personalities, and Wall Street and pharmaceutical local shops and family-owned restaurants, the sprawling executives. Plus, students at the Westfield High School earn SAT scores parks and well-kept sidewalks, children riding bikes higher the state average. around thethan neighborhood? Consider thisdoesn’t magnificent 5-bedroom, 4.25-bathroom home That experience have to be an unrealistic located at 155 North Euclid Avenue in Westfield, fantasy or just a memory of a weekend-long escape. Ifcurrently on the considering market for $1,795,000. With Victorian charm alongside you’re relocating to a more tight community modern-dayinamenities, turn-of-the-century is a neighborhood the city orthis a family-friendly suburb,home you are perfect representation of Westfield’s magic. Just minutes from not alone! We’ve compiled a list of towns and one great Brooklyn Mindowaskin Park,the downtown shoppingthat andwill restaurants, public nook to help you find new community be the perfect schools, and New Jersey Transit, this is situated on stunning, fit for your family. Read through, and wehome are sure you’ll find the tiered, community, private grounds. It has an open back porchmore with space a pergola, diversity, beauty, walkability and (yes!) perennial gardens, brickand walkways, thatextensive the entire family will appreciate love. and a pea gravel stone Find a place for your family in one of these amazing local neighborhoods R 155 North euclid avenue, Westfield, NJ, Frank D. Isoldi/ Coldwell Banker patio dining area. Out back, families will enjoy an in-ground, heated pool featuring an eight-person spa with lighting and fountain jets. Guests will love the built-in barbeque and the pool house with a kitchenette, powder room, and rec room. On top of all that, the backyard even has a gorgeous 2-tier lily pond. Agent: Frank D. Isoldi Firm: Coldwell Banker Phone: (908) 787-5990 Email: frankisoldi@gmail.com MapleWood, NJ Maplewood, New Jersey is perhaps best known for its New York City ex-pat population. In the last decade alone families have moved from popular spots such as Brooklyn to the unique Maplewood. The town is a true melting pot, residents say, with diversity and inclusion upholding the spirit of the community. This new generation of families in Maplewood and long-time residents have helped establish it as the idyllic suburban town it is today. Fun fact. Maplewood happens to be the only town in New Jersey with a downtown shopping district with zero stoplights— yes, you read that right, zero. Maplewood’s quaint and charming feel is rarely matched in the surrounding area. The town boasts the 25-acre Memorial Park, designed in the 1920s by the Olmsted brothers. If you’ve recently brushed up on your New York City trivia, you’ll remember the Olmsted brothers as the designers of Central Park. This must be comforting to the expats who know that a New York City legacy is woven into the heart of Maplewood. Memorial Park features a ballpark, amphitheater, pond, and seemingly endless greenery. In addition to its greenery and quaint downtown scene, the Maplewood train station is in the center of downtown, providing easy access to New York City. You can be in midtown in 30 to 45 minutes on New Jersey Transit or drive as little as 30 minutes into the city. The Maplewood (and South Orange) School District has a diverse student body that has been repeatedly recognized for its academics, athletics, fine arts, and performing arts programs. More than 90% of graduates plan to attend college each year, which will certainly comfort any parents considering this move. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 32 Highland avenue, Maplewood, NJ, Mark slade/Keller Williams This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house located at 32 Highland Avenue in Maplewood is waiting for your TLC and finishing touches. With a formal dining room, a detached 2-car garage, and a deck out back, this home is perfect if you’re looking for more space. Agent: Mark Slade Firm: Keller Williams Phone: (917) 979-5059 Email: sladehomes@gmail.com

Brooklyn, ‘Burbs, and Beyond... The Rahmé Team and our experienced partners across the country will help you love where you live, wherever life takes you. Follow Us The Rahmé Team Grace & Fouad Rahmé Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker rahmeteam@compass.com | 718.233.3365 The Rahmé Team is a team of real estate salespeople affiliated with Compass. Compass is a licensed real estate broker and abides by equal housing opportunity laws. March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 25

Real estate Pelham, NY If a cozy town just north of the city sounds ideal to you, Pelham is the perfect fit. Established in 1654, Pelham is the oldest town in Westchester County, where generations of families have put down roots over the centuries. Pelham is particularly beneficial for commutersthanks to its many routes into the city—the Metro-North, the subway, the Hutchinson River Parkway, and I-95 are all easily accessible to Pelham residents. While this is a huge benefit to living here, Pelham’s warm and welcoming community is another reason many families choose this town as a new home. It’s common for residents of Pelham to run into familiar faces around town while exploring the community’s many restaurants, shops, and parks. The town is also proud to be home to many nonprofit organizations, including theaters, art centers, and the public library, drawing residents’ participation and activism. Pelham is just two and a half square miles, the southernmost town in Westchester County, and the Long Island Sound makes up part of its southern border. Walkability is key in Pelham. There are no school buses to Pelham’s public schools—which outperform the state average in standardized testing—which means the sidewalks are a hotspot for community members to run into each other. The diversity of homes in Pelham creates a beautiful mix of architecture, including Mediterranean, Victorian, colonial, and Tudor features. Perhaps your perfect family home is the sweet charmer on a large and lovely plot of land at 1140 Washington Avenue in Pelham. Currently on the market for $940,000, this home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and plenty of potential memories for a new family to make. The generous size of the bedrooms and dining room will be music to the ears of anyone leaving New York City for more space. The 1140 Washington avenue, Pelham, NY, april Monaco/Houlihan lawrence dining room flows seamlessly into the living room for easy entertaining and quality family time. The bright sunroom can be used as a playroom, music room, or home office—or, of course, a perfect spot to soak up the sun. The kitchen is open-concept with granite counters, and there is a first-floor full bathroom/laundry room, mudroom, basement, 2-car garage, rear deck, and sprawling backyard. Within an easy stroll, you’ll find Prospect Hill Elementary School, a playground, several nursery schools, and the gorgeous Shore Park along the shoreline of the Long Island Sound. Agent: April Monaco Firm: Houlihan Lawrence Phone: (914) 548-8350 Email: amonaco@houlihanlawrence.com Park SloPe, BrooklYN, NY If you’re looking to move near Manhattan and are searching for an oasis within the city- Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood is the ultimate spot for modern families. Family-friendly Park Slope is full of amazing parks and culture. Lucky residents get to enjoy Prospect Park for their backyard, regardless of whether or not they have a yard of their own. In addition to the outdoor space abundant in Park Slope, there are other attractions for families, including Prospect Park Zoo, Brooklyn Botanic Gardens, Brooklyn Museum, and Brooklyn Academy of Music. Park Slope residents can easily spend their weekends taking circus lessons at the Muse, enjoying Korean barbeque and karaoke at Insa, and visiting specialty markets and renowned restaurants. Of course, all the benefits of Manhattan are just a half-hour away by train—nearly every New York City subway line runs through Park Slope. The neighborhood’s public schools are among the highest-rated in the city, including Public School 321, and there are several high-performing private schools in close proximity. These schools are nestled in this down-to-earth community full of progressive, open-minded neighbors who contribute to the small-town feel of the neighborhood. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom condominium at 560 Carroll Street in Park Slope is 2,245 square feet of family delight. Space is abundant with a garage, a yard, and two storage units. The home is located in Park Slope, but it’s opportunely placed on the cusp of a few amazing neighborhoods: Gowanus, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, and Carroll Gardens. Architecturally, it’s an exciting mix of picturesque historic brownstones, high-end new developments along 4th Avenue, and cool warehouse conversions. The condo is 26 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 560 Carroll street, Park slope, NY, Rahme’ team, Compass quiet and serene, perfect for young families, with only one other unit on the floor. The future homeowner will love the dazzling views of the city and Prospect Park, as well as a common roof with panoramic views of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the harbor. Arts, entertainment, parks, and schools are within blocks of this home, which is sure to be a delight to parents and children, too. Agent: Rahme’ Team Firm: Compass Phone: (718) 233-3365 Email: rahmeteam@compass.com

Dedicated to Matching Home Sellers and Buyers North of NYC Whether your goal is to buy or sell, walk to the train, down-size, expand, or transfer in or out of town, my experience will be an asset to your move. My commitment to my clients, combined with cutting edge tools and technology by Houlihan Lawrence, allows me to offer an exceptional service for both sellers and buyers. Contact me today to see how I can help you. 20+ Years R E A L E S TAT E E X P E R I E N C E #1 AGENT IN THE PELHAM BROKERAGE H O U L I H A N L A W R E N C E P L AT I N U M A W A R D W I N N E R FOR THE 6TH YEAR IN A ROW LICEN SED IN BOTH NY A N D C T Specializing in Westchester & Fairfield Counties A PR I L MO N ACO Real Estate Salesperson M 914.548.8350 amonaco@houlihanlawrence.com aprilmonaco.houlihanlawrence.com P E L H A M B R O K E R A G E | 1 P E L H A M W O O D AV E N U E , P E L H A M , N Y 1 0 8 0 3 H O U L I H A N L AW R EN CE.CO M March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 27

ask the expert Bringing Home a Baby During a Covid-19 Surge By The BaBy Whisperers Jeri Ford, rN, BsN and Kayla loschKy, rN, BsN C onsistently throughout the pandemic we have heard how Covid-19 seems to effect children and infants less than adults. Although that may have previously been true, the recent Omicron variant has proven to effect children more than past variants. As pediatric nurses, we have seen a large spike in hospital admissions with this variant. Children younger than 5 have already consistently had the highest hospitalization rate of all children’s age groups for Covid-19 (Vox). Couple this with the already present 28 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 stress of bringing home a newborn, and new parents have a lot to worry about. Below are practical tips we have gathered from years of working with newborns and families as pediatric registered nurses. 1. Wash your hands….and often! This is not a new concept, but we cannot stress this enough. In nursing school, we would make the joke that if there was ever a multiple choice question with an answer of “hand washing”- that was always the answer. Handwashing is so important that nursing schools and post-nursing school exams continuously reinforce the topic. How you wash your hands matters, too. Make sure you are washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap to kill the most germs. Make sure to get all the cracks and crevices! If a sink is not close, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be used. Hand sanitizer is wonderful if you are in a rush, but hand washing is always the most effective. 2. Wear your mask. After two years into the pandemic, we finally know that Covid-19 is transmitted through droplets. This means that you are most likely to spread the virus by speaking closely with someone or by being around someone coughing. The best way to add another layer of protection against this is by asking visitors to wear a mask, especially while holding the baby. 3. Get your Covid-19 vaccine. As of the time this article was written, the Covid-19 vaccine has not been approved

for infants. The best way to protect your infant is by having visitors and yourselves be vaccinated. Learn more For more information about preventing other newborn viruses (like RSV), visit our blog post (yourbabywhisperers. com/post/ahh-it-s-rsv-andflu-season-what-can-i-do) about RSV and more Covid19 newborn information at yourbabywhisperers.com/post/ caring-for-your-newborn-duringthe-coronavirus-pandemic. focus on themselves and the baby, without constant distraction with visitors, has been a wonderful gift to them. Focusing on your health and the health of your newborn is the first priority. 4. Keep your newborn inside. It is often recommended if you have a newborn to keep him or her inside for the first two to three months of life. Infants are still adjusting to their new environment and there are many new germs around in general, let alone during a pandemic. If it is not realistic for you to stay inside for a couple months, keep your newborn covered. This means in the stroller with a cover over it or in a baby carrier with a lightweight cover to help block airborne germs. the pandemic, visit our blog post about breastfeeding during Covid here. 5. Breastfeed if you can. If you have had the Covid vaccine or had Covid naturally (or both), your breastmilk is incredibly valuable to your newborn baby. Breastfeeding your baby as much as you can, even if just a little, can help them. You can even breastfeed your baby while you have Covid-19 as long as you wear a mask. For more information about breastfeeding during 6. Limit visitors. Limiting visitors can be an incredibly difficult thing to do during this time. Your newborn is here, and family is eager to meet him or her. Although difficult, limiting visitors can be key in preventing a Covid-19 infection in you or your newborn. We have spoken to many new parents during the pandemic who have said that this time to 7. Know the symptoms of Covid in babies. Reported symptoms in newborns with Covid-19 are fever, being overly tired, runny nose, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, poor feeding, and trouble breathing. If your baby develops symptoms, get in touch with your baby’s pediatrician as soon as possible. If your baby is having warning signs such as trouble breathing, call 911 or take to ER immediately. Baby Whisperers is the only private baby nurse agency that matches families with baby nurses who are licensed Registered Nurses. To find out about the different types of newborn caregivers, check out our Baby Nurse, Nanny, Newborn Care Specialist, Oh My! blog here. For more information, visit our website at www. yourbabywhisperers.com. Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 29

Parental Burnout How to recognize it and expert advice on how to move on By Courtney Ingalls W e all know that life as a parent can be stressful. Some parent’s feel like they can never catch a break, especially due to Covid-19 keeping kids at home during the designated alone time that all parents need. If you have noticed that you have been in a constant funk or have been developing more stress,that could be signs that you are experiencing parental burnout. We spoke with Natalie Weder, MD, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Child Mind Institute about some common signs of parental burnout and what steps you can take to prevent it. First off, can you talk a little bit about what parental burnout is? Typically as a parent you spend a lot of time taking care of your children, spending a lot of your energy making sure they’re safe, making sure that they are stimulated, making sure they have what they need. So sometimes parents,either because of environmental aspects like Covid or all of a sudden having to be teachers and tutors in addition to just parenting because they are studying from home, or you have less access to resources that you would access otherwise, have to spend so much time taking care of kids that sometimes they start neglecting their own needs. As a result, they can experience burnout, and burnout has different aspects to it: One is the typical you feel very fatigue, you feel very exhausted and it’s hard to feel that you recover from that exhaustion. There is also this sense of either shame or guilt because you know you’re not supposed to ever feel bad about being a parent or you’re supposed to always enjoy time with your kids and those types of things. 30 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 You can also start feeling kind of emotionally distant from your kids because there is so much exhaustion and it’s so constant that it’s very hard to then feel a sense of wanting to connect or being able to connect. It can also have a toll on your mental health because you feel more isolated, you feel sad, it’s hard to find the joy in things. What are some of the most common signs of a burnout the parents should look out for? The most common ones tend to be excessive fatigue, feeling that you are exhausted all the time, feeling like you feel more distant from your children that you can’t be emotionally present or that you can’t find the emotional resources or the emotional availability to be connected with them. And then kind of finding it hard to to enjoy things and enjoy being a parent, enjoying your time with them and feeling more joy in the moment. How has parental burnout been even harder since the start of Covid? I think the way we typically as parents balance the needs of our children and what we have to sacrifice and invest daily in their well being, is by having breaks and having them have their own structure while you do things that are important to you and taking care of your own needs and well being. Also using your community as your support. We know that in cultures where the role of parenting is to some extent shared or supported by family members, friends or the community and there tends to be less burnout because there’s a sense of shared experience and you tend to have more support. Whereas in more individualistic cultures where it’s typically just one or two parents- it can typically feel more intense. So I think with Covid, not being able to first have our structure and routine which we all depend on so much for well being is totally destroyed or changed. Also the sense of uncertainty, not knowing when it’s going to end- we don’t have that. You never know when the new variant’s

this lack of being emotionally present or this lack of enthusiasm. And so the kids first start worrying about their parents because they notice that something is wrong. Secondly they many times tend to internalize things, saying “oh maybe this is my fault”, “maybe I’m not being a good child” and kids can feel guilty themselves. Sometimes kids also try to use their own strategies to help the parent and sometimes that makes things worse because they might demand even more attention because they are worried about the bond or they’re worried about the parent and that ends up being more stressful for the parent. Sometimes when a parent is experiencing burnout, they don’t have the same degree of emotional resources so they can lose their temper, they can be more irritable, they can snap or they can angry more and kids tend to feel that. What are some changes you can make into your regular routine to help prevent parental burnout? The first thing is to feel comfortable talking about it. Really work on the guilt and be able to vent to people that you trust or to other parents, whoever is in your support system that’s an adult. Being able to talk about your feelings, being able to talk about your problems just in itself can be a huge relief. The other piece is to evaluate your stress. Sometimes when we’re so stressed out we can just go on automatic and don’t stop to think and pause to see what’s happening. So get a sense of “How am I doing?”, “What do I need?”, “What’s missing in my life?”. Then to really work on consistency and self care. Sometimes parents feel like they have to spend every minute with their child and if they don’t or they go out to exercise, they are neglecting them when in fact the better the well being of the parent, the better the well being of the child. going to come or when schools are going to shut down and someones going to get sick and you’re going to have to quarantine. Also not being able to use your support system- no playdates, no birthday parties, no visiting the grandparents, no letting them have a sleepover with someone- those are all moments in which you would typically get some degree of rest. How could parental burnout affect kids? Kids are very perceptive and they know their parents really well. So they can sense this- they notice this fatigue and they notice For parents that are trying to keep it all together, what kinds of techniques can they use to help with their parental burnout? Some of the things we have mentioned should help with the burnout that they have. Now if it’s going beyond- like sometimes it starts as stress and burnout and then it can end up in depression or extreme anxiety- to the point where it is impairing their wellbeing or the wellbeing of the family that they seek out professional help. There are ways and treatments available to help them feel less depressed or feel less anxious and so on. March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 31

A Mom’s Wisdom Alexis Kristiana on sharing her breastfeeding and parenting journey By Donna Duarte-LaDD I first learned of Alexis Kristiana via mutual friend Denise Nicole (@abrooklybabe). She did what many savvy parents do these days and introduced a group of moms to each other on Instagram. I immediately gravitated to Alexis’s fashion IG @liquidgoldvintage, where she sells curated picks for nursing and onthe-go momsI also love Alexis for sharing her parenting experiences, such as breastfeeding, on her platform. When I started to follow her IG (@alexiskristiana) I was on child number two and felt a bit distant from other parents as my son was being diagnosed early with Autism, and I was not meeting other moms. It was refreshing to revisit the experiences I had with my first son and know that we moms are on a similar journey. I was not breastfeeding at the time, but I appreciated Alexis’s wisdom on breastfeeding. Along with her amazing husband, Tolu Adegoke, they have fun. Yet, they can still be frank and raw with their parenting experiences with their two children Zion, 2.5 years old, and new baby Zuri, five months. Any seasoned mom will tell you; moms need moms- Alexis Kristiana’s wisdom and shared journey is reminder that you are never alone. How has your journey of breastfeeding evolved from Zion to Zuri? When I first started my breastfeeding journey with Zion, I had no idea what I was doing. My mom did not breastfeed us because she was stationed away in the Navy and was not able to. I didn’t have any close family to look to for resources at the start of my journey. So it was a lot of learning and guesswork. That journey is what sparked me to start sharing more of my breastfeeding experiences through social media so that other first-time moms would not feel as lost as I did as well. With Zion, I experienced extreme oversupply and this additional supply led to some problems with nursing. I would have to pump or express 32 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 before every feed to make sure that he wasn’t choking while he was eating. It sounded like such a great problem, but it was a stressful time for us in our journey. This led to him also developing a brass preference because one of my breasts had more of a slow type of flow for him to take down the milk and this caused me to have uneven breasts for the remainder of my journey. And I only fed off of that one breast up until the birth of Zuri. With Zuri, everything is so much easier and stress-free. Our journey has been beautiful from the start. We have not had any issues this time- I know what to look for and what to do and what not to do. What’s been different the second time around is that I am tandem nursing. Zion is starting to naturally self-wean and I feel like our journey might slowly start coming to an end with tandem nursing. We are taking it day by day and seeing where we go. He only does 1-2 feeds a day now and there have been days where he doesn’t even ask to nurse. So we’ll see where we end up. Can you share how tandem breastfeeding works? Us mothers are being touched often, how do you know if it is for you? With tandem nursing, you definitely can feel an overwhelming sense of being touched out. As you mentioned, we are constantly being touched as mothers, which can leave one feeling just massively overstimulated and wanting to be alone at the end of the day. Tandem nursing can bring these feelings more to the surface and if you feel like that is something that might not be good for your mental health it might not be for you. If you feel like this is something you want to experience, go ahead and try it out, see how you feel, I believe that you won’t know if you want to tandem nurse until you start to do it. I had a whole different idea of what tandem nursing would look like before I started and it was completely impractical. You see all these pretty pictures online of women tandem nursing - you think it looks calm and beautiful. The reality of it is that it can be incredibly stressful, tiring on your body and your mental health. You are feeding two children from one body, which is a lot on top of the day-to-day of motherhood. Some women choose to feed two children with both latched on. However, you can also tandem nurse without ever latching on both your children at the same time. What has worked for me to not feel overstimulated is to nurse Zion and Zuri at different nursing sessions. I adopted my second child, and breastfeeding wasn’t in the cards for my son and me. What about the mothers who can’t or choose not to breastfeed? How can parents not feel left out when there is so much emphasis on breastfeeding? My heart does go out to women who strongly want to breastfeed and, unfortunately, are not able to. My mother was one of them. For those mothers who cannot experience this journey, I hope they find comfort and joy in establishing other types of bonds that they can through motherhood. There are countless ways to bond and connect and feel one with your child, and yes, breastfeeding is one of them, but it is one in a long list of many. I know that there is a feeling that breastfed is best at times, but I firmly believe that feeding is best and that whatever way you choose to nourish your child- what matters at the end of the day is that the child is healthy, growing and loved. Your family unit is tight; we all fell in love with your husband Tolu at the cover shoothow do you two keep your relationship so strong? My husband and I have known each other since we were 18, so we have grown up together- we have seen each other through so many changes and seasons in life that we truly have become best friends and life partners. Having kids only solidified our bond and we have grown closer in parenthood. The

Photo by Yumi Matsuo days are long and hard, but we find solace in each other, at the end of the night, we make sure to tap in and check in with one another. It’s little things here and there that we do for you throughout the days just to remind one another that we care. My Husband is truly unique and I would not be able to do half of the things I’m able to do if it weren’t for him. It is about us always making sure we have each other‘s back and the beauty in this is it unifies you in a special way. One of the main things that keep us strong is our faith - that right there is the foundation to it all. You share on your platform the unsolicited advice & toxic comments as a new mom. How do you deal with these comments? Do you have a bit of a thicker skin with baby #2? As a first-time mom comments like this got to me. And I took them all to heart, and as a result, I was always affected by things that I heard being said to me. But as you grow into yourself as a mother, you learn to push things aside that you don’t need to hear. This is what I do. I keep moving. Someone can tell me whatever they want, give me (unsolicited ) advice they think I need to hear but I keep moving forward. I think this comes with time, as a mother as you feel more seasoned and comfortable in your role. Being a mom of two, you definitely can’t tell me anything right now that I don’t want to hear cause I’m just not having it! March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 33

calendar By Shara Levine Wim Lanser Rhythm of the Dance comes to On Stage at Kingsborough on March 11. Brooklyn Blippi The Musical WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 2pm WHERE: Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush AGES: 2-7 WHAT: Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $29.50. 718-856-5464. Kingstheatre.com Rhythm of the Dance WHEN: Friday, March 11, 8pm WHERE: On Stage at 34 Kingsborough, 2001 Oriental Blvd., Brooklyn AGES: 5 and older WHAT: This breathtaking show takes you on an epic journey through the ages, from ancient mythology to the travels of the Irish emigrants through the rolling hills and stone walls of Connemara all the way to the modern skyscrapers of New York. WANT TO GO?: $32$39. 718-368-5596. Onstageatkingsborough.org ABCirque & Play WHEN: Sunday, March 20, 4-5:45pm WHERE: The Muse Brooklyn, 350 Moffat Street, East New York AGES: All NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 WHAT: Watch NYC’s finest circus troupe, ABCirque, juggle, flip, and fly high with aerial acrobatics then try out the circus arts for yourself! WANT TO GO?: $25; $15 children 12 and younger. 929400-7980. Themusebrooklyn. com Book LaunchOlympians: Dionysos: The New God by George O’Connor WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 1-2pm WHERE: Powerhouse at Industry City, 220 36th Street, Building 2, Sunset Park AGES: 9-17 WHAT: New York Times– bestselling author/artist George O’Connor launches his latest installments DIONYSOS with fun-filled activities and drawing demos. Ages 8 and older. WANT TO GO?: 718-6663040. Powerhouseic.com Outdoor Ice Skating WHEN: Nov. 9 - April 3, COVERED RINK: MondayThursday, 9am-4:30pm; Friday, 9am-7pm; Saturday, 1-9pm; Sunday, 1-4:30pm. OPEN AIR RINK: Monday-Thursday, 9am-7pm; Friday & Saturday, 9am-9pm; Sunday, 9am-7pm WHERE: LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park Brooklyn, 171 East Drive, Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Experience ice skating on two open-air rinks,

March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 35

calendar March designed for skaters of all ages and skill levels. WANT TO GO?: Admission is $8 on weekdays and $12 on weekends. 718-462-0010. Lakesidebrooklyn.com/. Pre Purim Fun WHEN: Feb. 20- March 16, Mondays-Thursdays, 10am-4pm; Sundays, 10am-5:30pm WHERE: Jewish Children’s Museum, 792 Eastern Pkwy, Crown Heights AGES: 3-12 WHAT: Put on your costume for some pre-Purim fun featuring graggers, hamentasch making, and more! WANT TO GO?: Included with $15 admission. 718-907-8833. Jcm.museum. Stroller Tour WHEN: Thursday, March 3, 10-11:15am WHERE: Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Prospect Heights AGES: 0-2, Adult WHAT: This baby-friendly program features touchable objects, songs, exploration of artworks on view, and an opportunity to connect with other adults. WANT TO GO?: $29. 718-6385000. Brooklynmuseum.org ArtRink WHEN: Dec. 10 - March 31, Thursdays and Fridays, 2-5pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-1pm & 2-5pm WHERE: Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights AGES: All WHAT: Glide along this ecofriendly skating rink specially designed for skaters of all ages and skills. WANT TO GO?: $23. 718-7354400. Brooklynkids.org. First Discoveries WHEN: March 2-25, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:30am-12:30pm WHERE: Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave., Crown Heights AGES: Newborn-5 WHAT: Learn about winter plants and nature when you 36 touch and smell plants, read a story, pot up a plant, or create a nature craft to take home. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $18; $12 seniors 65 and older and students with ID; free for children younger than 12 and members. 718-6237200. Bbg.org Open Hours at the Environmental Education Center WHEN: Nov. 2 - March 31, Tuesdays, 3-5pm; Thursdays, 3-5pm; Saturdays. 1-5pm WHERE: Environmental Education Center at Brooklyn Bridge Park, 99 Plymouth Street, Dumbo AGES: All WHAT: Get to know Brooklyn Bridge Park with monthly educational themes, a 250-gallon aquarium filled with critters from the East River, a 10’ scale model of Brooklyn Bridge Park, crafts, a reading corner, and much more. WANT TO GO?: 718-222-9939. Brooklynbridgepark.org Song of the North WHEN: March 5-12, Saturday, March 5, 2pm; Saturday, March 12, 2pm and 7pm WHERE: BAM Strong, 651 Fulton St., Boerum Hill AGES: 9-17 WHAT: Shadow puppetry, projected animation, music, movement, and theater come together to bring you the story of Manijeh, a courageous heroine who uses her strengths and determination to rescue her beloved and help prevent a war. WANT TO GO?: $15-$25. 718636-4100. Bam.org The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays the Music of Fleetwood Mac for Kids + More WHEN: Sunday, March 27, 11am, door open; 12pm, show begins WHERE: Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave, Williamsburg AGES: All WHAT: Introduce your children to the Music of Fleetwood Mac. WANT TO GO?: $12-15; free for kids younger than 1. 718-9633369. Ticketweb.com NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Pixar’s “Turning Red” is part of the New York International Children’s Film Festival, running March 4-19 at the SVA Theatre. Beauty & the Beast WHEN: Jan. 22- April 3, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30pm and 2:30pm WHERE: Puppetworks, Inc., 338 Sixth Avenue, at 4th Street, Park Slope AGES: 3 and older WHAT: Beauty & the Beast the French Fantasy with a “live” Beast adapted for Marionettes by Nicolas Coppola (suggested for ages 3 and up) WANT TO GO?: $11; $10 children. 718-965-3391. Puppetworks.org MANHATTAN Blue Man Group WHEN: Ongoing WHERE: 434 Lafayette street AGES: All WHAT: Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises. 35 million people of all ages, languages and cultures know what Blue Man Group is really about. Now it’s your turn. Hard to Describe. Easy to Love. WANT TO GO?: $54-102, Blueman.com New York Theatre Ballet’s Cinderella WHEN: March 4-6, Friday, 7pm; Saturday, 1pm and 7pm; Sunday, 1pm and 3:30pm WHERE: Florence Gould Hall at FIAF, 55 E 59th St., Turtle Bay AGES: 3-10 WHAT: NYTB’s one-hour production of Cinderella tells the beloved story of Cinderella’s transformation, and features a dancing clock, wacky stepsisters, and the Fairy Godmother and her wand-waving magic. WANT TO GO?: $29. 212-3556160.Ticketmaster.com NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 11am-4:30pm WHERE: Fifth Avenue, 5th Avenue at 44th Street, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the history and culture of the Irish at this famed parade. WANT TO GO?: 718-231-4400. Nycstpatricksparade.org/. New York International Children’s Film Festival WHEN: March 4-19, Fridays, 4:30-9pm; Saturdays, 10:30am-9pm; Sundays, 10:30am-7pm WHERE: SVA Theatre, 333 W 23rd St., Chelsea AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Catch must-see screenings of exciting new animated, live action and doc films for young audiences, plus filmmaker Q&A’s. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $17. 212-349-0330. Nyicff.org/ festival/. Fort Tryon Kids: Native Americans WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 1-2pm WHERE: Fort Tryon Park, 741 Ft. Washington Ave., Fort

March Washington AGES: All WHAT: Go on a journey back in time when Native Americans inhabited the land and learn about customs, survival techniques, and conservation practices. WANT TO GO?: 212-795-1388. Eventbrite.com JCP Purim Celebration 2022 WHEN: Sunday, March 6, 11am-1pm WHERE: Tribeca Synagogue, 49 White Street, Tribeca AGES: 3-12 WHAT: This Purim Celebration features costumes, crafts, food and musical performances! WANT TO GO?: $20; $15 members. Price is per child. 212-966-7141. Eventbrite.com Nature Connections for Kids WHEN: Jan. 15-March 26, Saturdays, 10am Dance WHERE: The Greenhouse and Education Center at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, 679 Riverside Dr., Harlem AGES: 6-8 WHAT: Look at patterns in nature, explore seeds, evergreens, bird feeders and much more with garden educator Thalia Flores-Perez. WANT TO GO?: 917-902-3940. Eventbrite.com Air Play WHEN: Feb. 11- March 6, See website for schedule WHERE: New Victory Theater, 209 W. 42nd St., Midtown AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Circus and science collide when these globetrotting clowns return to transform ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $20. 646-223-3010. Newvictory.org Wide-awake Jake WHEN: March 4-19, Fridays, 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm and 4:30pm WHERE: TADA! Youth Theater, 15 W 28th St, Chelsea AGES: All WHAT: This family musical features the story of a little boy who simply can’t fall asleep and the adventures he encounters on his quest for slumber. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $15. 212-252-1619. Tadatheater. com Beauty and The Beast the Musical 2022 WHEN: Feb. 26- April 10, Saturdays, 3p and 7pm; Sundays, 11am and 2pm WHERE: The Players Theater, 115 MacDougal St., Greenwich Village AGES: All WHAT: This adaptation, based on the original book by Jeanne-Marie LePrince de Beaumont, is filled with Ice Skating 718-253-8919 • 347-628-0663 LEARN TO SKATE PROGRAMS QUEENS Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 10:30-11:45am WHERE: Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Enjoy reading 2 classic stories by Dr. Seuss, meet a fine-feathered friend from Are You My Mother?, and play some games inspired by Dr. Seuss characters. Ages 3-5. WANT TO GO?: $24. 718-2294000. Alleypond.doubleknot. com Piano Lessons For Everyone at the Abe Stark Skating Rink Ages 4–Adult charming musical numbers, delightful dancing, endearing and amusing characters, wonder and magic. WANT TO GO?: $42-$62. 212475-1237.Literallyalive.com. Music Lessons Steeplechase Ice Skating Center West 19th Street & Surf Avenue calendar Classes Saturdays 1:30-3:30 pm Basic Skills 1-8, Hockey 1-3 Adult 1-4, Freestyle 1-6 & More Weekend classes • Credit cards accepted Have Fun While Building Strength, Confidence & Coordination 135 Eastern Parkway across from the Brooklyn Museum Experienced, friendly teacher with MA in Music Student recitals twice a year • Six foot concert grand piano Near 2, 3, 4 & 5 Subways Call me and let’s talk about what you or your child would like to learn Call Beth Anderson-Harold: 718-636-6010 or Email: beth@beand.com We’re so Social Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures! March 2022 | Brooklyn Family 37

Podcasts Mental Health Podcasts for Parents By Courtney Ingalls A fter the two-plus years we have had, I think many people can easily say that 2022 is all about focusing on mental health. While some people might try using methods such as working out or incorporating reading into your routine, listening to a mental health podcast has also shown to be a good alternative to try as well! Whether you are looking to get advice from a professional or are looking to get some comedic relief, these popular podcasts are a great starting point when it comes to bettering your mental health! The Hilarious World of Depression Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Veteran Radio host John Moe wants to take the stigma surrounding depression away and give people a way to listen to others stories while also having a good laugh. Moe brings comedians on to his show to talk about their experiences while dealing with depression and hopes to give some comedic relief to those who listen. Santos will bring you through a different misconception of what it means to be happy and helps her viewers realize what makes them truly happy. The Self Work Podcast Available on Apple Podcasts After having 25 years of psychology experience, Dr. Margaret Rutherford is using her podcast as a platform to give her listeners a form of therapy or experience they need to continue bettering their mental health. Dr. Rutherford uses a compassionate direction when speaking about serious topics to give people both a soothing and educational experience while listening. Therapy for Black Girls Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify Dr. Joy Harden Bradford is a licensed psychologist and created her podcast to encourage the mental wellness of Black women and girls. Bradford focuses on mental health and personal development and her episodes cover a variety of mental health topics that are all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves. The Happiness Lab Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify Tara Brach Available on Apple Podcasts Have you ever told yourself that you would be happy once you get your dream job, make lots of money, etc.? Well Dr. Laurie Santos proves that not to be true in her podcast The Happiness lab. During each episode, If you are someone that can’t just listen to podcasts, but have to physically take action, then this is the podcast for you! Known for her meditation techniques and as a published author, Tara Brach uses her podcast platform 38 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 as a way to give listeners weekly guided meditations. These mindful meditations focus on spiritual awakening and getting rid of emotional suffering that many of us continue to hold on to. The Mental Illness Happy Hour Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Creator and comedian Paul Gilmartin describes his popular podcast as “more like a waiting room that doesn’t suck,”. Gilmartin (who is a recovering alcoholic and was diagnosed with clinical depression) talks to people who are living with mental health issues and uses humor to hopefully encourage others to seek professional help. Although The Mental Illness Happy Hour is not meant to replace any kind of medical care, it does help normalize talking about mental health while also adding comedic relief to your day. Terrible, Thanks for Asking Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Are you a person who constantly says they are “fine” when someone asks how they are doing, even though you know deep down you are not? Well Nora McInerny makes listeners think about how they really are with Terrible, Thanks for Asking. McInerny talks to real people who share their complicated and honest feelings to show others that it is ok to open up and show others that you might be struggling.

Presented by FREE TO REGISTER Y�u’re Invi�ed! Meet with day & sleepaway camps in a safe environment to ﬁnd a great camp for your child. 2022 CAMP FAIR SCHEDULE: Saturday, March 5th in Westchester at Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club Sunday, March 6th in Downtown Manhattan at The 14 Street Y Sunday, March 13th in the West Side, Manhattan at Congregation Rodeph Shalom Saturday, March 19th in the East Side, Manhattan at St. Jean Baptiste High School Sunday, March 20th in Cobble Hill Brooklyn at Kane Street Synagogue Saturday, March 26th in Long Island City Queens at The Plaxall Gallery Sunday, March 27th in Park Slope Brooklyn at Congregation Beth Elohim Sponsored by Blue Man Group One family will win 4 tickets to see the Blue Man Group! (Must be present to win) To RSVP and ﬁnd out more please visit: www.newyorkfamily.com/campfairs or email: summer@newyorkfamily.com All events are indoors, to attend the camp fair you must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask while inside at all times.