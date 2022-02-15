New York Family - Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

camp New York Family’s Ultimate Guide to Summer 2022 Find the Perfect Camp for Your Child Programs for Tweens & Teens COVID’s Silver Linings for Camps

CAMPS FOR EVERY KID NYC LOVES IT

From S.T.E.M. to swim, sports to arts & crafts— there are so many reasons kids love Y Summer Camp. SIGN UP NOW 20+ locations throughout the five boroughs. ymcanyc.org/camp Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 3

What are you doing this summer? ROSS SUMMER is built on the innovative, educational foundation of Ross School, providing a fun, exciting, and enriching summer experience for campers. Ross Summer provides the opportunity for families to create their ideal summer in the Hamptons. Early Childhood | Immersions | Sports | Ross Summer Term | Counselor in Training All of our programs feature COVID safety measures and healthy, nutritious, and organic lunches! Register now! www.ross.org/summer 631-907-5376 summer@ross.org EAST HAMPTON AND BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY 4 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

Oasis OasisSummer SummerCamp Campat atCentral CentralPark Park CAMP CAMPBEGINS: BEGINS: JUNE JUNE27, 27,2022 2022 NOW NOWMORE MORE THAN THANEVER� EVER� YOUR YOURCHILDREN CHILDRENNEED NEED AASUMMER SUMMEROASIS� OASIS� AAPremier PremierCamp, Camp,Uniquely UniquelyAffordable Affordable Expansive North Meadow Expansive North Meadow Summer Private PlayẨ Summer Private PlayẨ ground ground State ofof the artart AirAir State the Conditioned Premier Conditioned Premier Indoor Indoor Exclusive Use ofof Indoor Exclusive Use Indoor Private Pool (Swim Private Pool (Swim instruction) instruction) Busing from Various Points Busing from Various Points inin Manhattan Manhattan Flexible Enrollment 2-8 Flexible Enrollment 2-8 Weeks Weeks Wide Variety of Activities Wide Variety of Activities Including Arts and Crafts, Including Arts and Crafts, Sports, Theater, Swimming, Sports, Theater, Swimming, and Martial Arts and Martial Arts Age-appropriate Programs Age-appropriate Programs forfor Ages 3-15 Ages 3-15 Carnival, Dress-up Days, Carnival, Dress-up Days, Color war Color war Daily Travel program for Daily Travel program for Teens Ages 11-13 Teens Ages 11-13 Discover DiscoverThe TheDifference DifferenceatatOasis� Oasis� Scan to view Scan to view our website our website Daily Hot Lunch Included Daily Hot Lunch Included Partnership with Central Partnership with Central Park Conservancy Park Conservancy Central Park, Basis Independent School, Upper West Side Central Park, Basis Independent School, Upper West Side 646-698-1800 646-698-1800 REGISTER REGISTER TODAY! TODAY! 5 centralpark@oasischildren.com oasischildren.com centralpark@oasischildren.com oasischildren.com Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com

contents FEATURES 10 | Top Ways to Find a Camp Tips on how to find the right camp for your child 14 | Covid’s Silver Linings for Camps Camps improved how they do things that will be in place long after COVID fades 16 | Camps for Tweens and Teens There are many camp options for your older child 6 Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 NewYorkFamily.com 18 | Mental Health at Summer Camp camps know that the last few years have been rough for kids and are prepared to help 22 | Getting Organized for Camp Pro organizer Laura Kinsella shares her expert tips 26 | Should My Child Go to Overnight Camp with a Friend? Factors parents can consider when deciding if their child should go with a friend NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 Guide 28 | Camp Directory The best resource guide for New York parents on the Cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Cover Kid: S.Londyn Clothing: @tenfor2

CITY CAMPS FOR CITY KIDS! ADVANTAGE CAMPS ON THE EAST SIDE & THE WEST SIDE! DAY CAMPS Advantage Day Camp—best day camp in NYC! • Every kind of fun imaginable, for campers 4 to 14 • Art, gym & ﬁeld sports, enrichment, STEAM programs, chess & tennis • Starting 6/20, East Side only Advantage Junior Tennis Camp— best tennis camp in NYC! • Players 7 to 17 focus on tennis, up close & all summer long! • Drills, games & match play • Starting 6/13 – East Side & West Side Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp— best introduction to tennis ever! • Customized by age & ability, for campers 5 to 8 • Friendly atmosphere, specialized instruction • Half days, starting 6/13 West Side, Half days or full days 6/13 on the East Side • Rigorous safety measures at all locations • Flexibility – chose your week or individual days with a 10, 20 or 30-pack (East Side only) • Convenience – early drop off & late pickup at no extra charge! Pick your Camp. Pick your location. Early bird oﬀer – Enroll by 3/31/22 and save 10%!* Choose East Side/Roosevelt Island or West Side/midtown Manhattan Quick & easy to reach NYC locations! Contact Bob Ingersole at bingersole@advantagecamps.net or 212.935.0250 Sign up today at advantagecamps.net *$200/wk deposit required Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 7

Editor’s Note NewYorkFamily.com Publisher: Clifford Luster Executive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd Associate Publisher: Erin Brof Advertising Director: Stacie Goldberg Digital Editor: Courtney Ingalls Senior Adviser: Susan Weiss Partnership Managers: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, Annene Guertin, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Selene Rodriguez, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli Marketing & Strategy Director: Rosalia Bobé Sales & Marketing Coordinator: Mykael Fields Art Director: Leah Mitch Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti Editor at large: Cris Pearlstein Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas Editorial Interns: Océane Goriou, Kilani Sierra, Liana Vazquez Summer Camp Guide is Here! Summer is ON, and in a few months, it will be warm sunny days. A bit of parent truth? I can’t wait for my kids to go to camp this summer. Sure, it’s a bit of a mix of wanting a little time to myself during the day, but the most significant part is summer normalcy. My oldest would love to be on his tablet all day, so it is time for him to get out and meet new friends. For older kids, a good read is Camps for Tweens and Teens (page 16). If this is your first time looking for a camp, check out, Top Ways to Find a Camp (page 10). Also, check out expert tips on Getting Organized for Camp (page 22). And will kids be wearing masks or not? Who knows?! But we do know that camps are ready and are functioning amazingly; learn more in Covid’s Silver Linings for Camps (page 14). Happy Summer! Contact Information ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com Circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster Donna and New York Family Media 2021 New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Website Design and the Silver Award for Excellence overall. New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. get in touch Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily 8 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

GET READY FOR JUNE 28 – AUGUST 18, 2022 FOR CHILDREN GRADES K-8, CAMP INCLUDES: • 75-acres of meadows, hiking trails, forests and ponds • Daily instructional and free swim + towel service • Kid-friendly, nutritious meals and snacks • Convenient bus pick-up across Manhattan and Brooklyn • More than 20 fun outdoor activities including cooking, gardening, sports, dance, theater, music, and more 14StreetY.org/NewCountry RETURNING THIS SUMMER FOR LGBTQ+ CAMPERS AGES 5 – 13 | JUNE 28 – JULY 15 A specialty program of NCDC, New Country Pride Camp (NCPC) is an open-tent community of LGBTQ+ young people and staff that celebrates and sustains joyful, outdoor summer experiences where all can thrive. Campers participating in NCPC have access to all that NCDC offers including transportation options. 14StreetY.org/PrideCamp Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 9

Top Ways to Find a Camp By Jess Michaels T hinking about summer camp for your child? There are many different ways to begin your camp search to find the right camp for your child. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the process of finding a camp, but if you sit down and think about what kind of experience you want your child to have, what type of camp you are looking for and how long you would like your child to attend camp, you can start to narrow down the choices even before you begin your search! Once you do your research and narrow down the choices, make sure to involve your child in the process. You want your child to be excited and making them part of the process 10 will go a long way in having their buy in. Websites & Social media Heard about a camp? Checking out a camp’s website and social media is a good starting point. Take a look at who the leadership team is, what activities are offered and what the philosophy of the camp is. Look at posted videos to get a sense of what the camp is like. But don’t end your search on the website. Make sure to connect with the camp director and have conversations before just registering your child for camp! Talk to the Camp Director Whether this is done at a camp fair, by Zoom, on the phone or in person while touring, one of the most important parts of your camp NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 research is to talk to the camp director at a camp you are interested in. When you choose a camp, you are forming a partnership with the director and you want to make sure you feel comfortable with them. Clicking with the camp director and feeling that you can be open and honest with them is imperative when choosing a day or overnight camp. Touring One of the best ways to get a feel for a camp is to tour the camp. Day camps offer tours all year long and overnight camps tour during the summer into the fall. Touring allows you to see the facilities and ask questions about the camp while in the camp environment. Touring during the summer allows you to see camp in action which can give you a good

Manhattan School of Music MSMSUMMER2022 July 5–29 M U S I C A L T H E AT R E July 11–29 INSTRUMENTAL, COMPOSITION & JAZZ VOICE AGES 8-17 More information MSMNYC.EDU/MSM-SUMMER MSMSUMMER@MSMNYC.EDU 917-493-4475 LATE APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 11

feel about how the camp is run. If you are considering overnight camp for 2023, set up a few tours at camps you are interested in. It’s helpful to have an initial conversation with the camp director before scheduling a tour to be sure the camp is potentially a good fit for your child before traveling to see a camp. Camp Fairs At camp fairs, families can walk from table to table to find out about all the different summer camp options. The fairs allow families to talk to multiple camp directors all in one day to compare various camps and gather information. Find out about New York Family’s camp fairs here. Camp Open Houses Many day camps and some overnight camps offer open houses in the spring and fall so families can have a chance to visit the camp. During the open house, the camp will offer activities and provide families with a chance to walk around camp. These days are fun ways to visit the camp and give you the opportunity to talk to the camp director and One of the most important parts of your camp research is to talk to the camp director at a camp you are interested in. When you choose a camp, you are forming a partnership with the director and you want to make sure you feel comfortable with them. leadership team in the camp environment. Home Visits Since it’s difficult to tour overnight camps in the off-season when camps are closed, camp directors are happy to do home visits to get to know your child and family. Home visits give both the camp director a chance to see if the camp would be a good fit for your family and for you to get a feel for the camp director. If you are more comfortable with a Zoom, you can set up a zoom call with your family as well. Word of mouth It’s good to talk to friends and neighbors about where their children go to camp and to learn about their child’s camp experience, however, parents want to make sure to do their own research when it comes to choosing a camp. While one camp might be a perfect fit for one child, it might not be for another. Call the American Camp Association, NY and NJ The ACA, NY and NJ offers parents free, one-on-one advice in finding a camp. Whether you are looking for a day, overnight or specialty program, the American Camp Association, NY and NJ can help in your search! 212.391.5208 or visit acanynj.org. COME JOIN THE SKATE FUN THIS SUMMER! WILLIAMSBURG NEW! PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN SKATEYOGI.COM EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT THROUGH 4/22/22! 12 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 ®

Experience Luxury Living In Manhattan Elegant Large 2, 3 and 4 Bedroom Rental Residences 2 BRs from $5,395 • 3 BRs from $8,295 • 4 BRs 4 Bths from $13,500 • NO FEE Glenwood buildings are found in these ﬁne neighborhoods: TriBeCa · FiDi · Battery Park North · Fashion District · Lincoln Square · Murray Hill · Midtown East · Upper East Side glenwoodnyc.com uptown 212-535-0500 | downtown 212-430-5900 All the units include features for, and Glenwood provides reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities, as required by FHA. EQUAL HOUSING OPPTY Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 13

COVID’s Silver Linings for Camps By Jess Michaels O ver the past two years, COVID-19 has disrupted the way many businesses run—including summer camps. Camp directors have had to rethink and change the way they were doing things to ensure that campers and staff stayed safe while also maintaining the feeling of camp. While no camp director wanted COVID to change anything, some discovered that the changes they made improved how they were doing things and will keep some of these changes in place long after COVID fades away. Breezemont Day Camp in Armonk, NY had always used their indoor dining hall for campers to eat lunch. But when COVID hit in 2020, they moved lunch outside for safer eating and social distancing. “For the past two summers, campers have eaten outside under tents and it’s just so much nicer to be outside with a breeze,” says Gordon Josey, Owner and Director of Breezemont. Besides eating, Josey also feels they may never use their indoor spaces the same again. “We have moved so much outside because of COVID that we will likely only use our indoor spaces for campers’ cubbies and changing. Each camp group has their own outdoor area with a tent for shade, seating and ice water. Everyone just enjoys being outdoors.” When Breezemont didn’t run busing in 2020, the camp created a QR code system where each child had their own code. When parents drove to camp for pick up, the QR code on the car was scanned and a text went to the group leader to bring the camper to their parents’ car. “It’s something we had talked about for a few years but up until COVID, I didn’t feel a need for it. Now, we find it so useful. We can scan a camper’s QR code on their backpack and it brings up their swim level, any allergies a child has or who is or isn’t 14 eligible to pick the camper up from camp.” Like most overnight camps, Camp Walt Whitman in New Hampshire opened in 2021 after not operating in 2020 due to COVID. To ensure the safety of its camp community, Camp Walt Whitman didn’t do certain activities they had done in past summers, which allowed everyone at camp to recognize that less can be more. “When we weren’t able to bring in entertainment for events or have kids leave camp for trips, we rediscovered how nice it is to have campfires and do skits. Without our older campers going out on trips at various times, all our campers were together at camp and the bonding was incredible. We did so many more in house special events that were silly and just fun,” says Jed Dorfman, Director of Camp Walt Whitman. “These moments were so positive. We all were reminded that for community building, it’s the simple things that make camp so special—not the fireworks or big events.” Both camps will be holding on to some health and hygiene changes made. Last summer, Camp Walt Whitman set up tent triages for campers and staff outside before just sending them inside to the health center, NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 initially set up as a COVID mitigation protocol. “This didn’t occur to us before COVID but it makes much more sense to keep someone outside who may have a small cut then to bring them inside where they can be exposed to someone who may have a 103 fever,” explains Dorfman. “This is one thing from COVID we are happy to keep and it will help maintain a healthier camp community.” Breezemont Day Camp added additional hand washing and hand sanitizer stations throughout camp during COVID. “Everyone at camp is just healthier now because they are washing their hands and sanitizing constantly,” says Josey. “We will also continue to encourage parents to keep their sick children home. For the last two summers, we’ve had less colds and stuffy noses because parents kept their children home when they weren’t feeling well.” Because of COVID, camps needed to re-envision activities, health protocols and the overall way everyday things were done. Although they weren’t looking to make changes, these camps discovered some silver linings that might not have otherwise been considered.

Professional. Safety Minded. Dynamic. Caring. LOCATIONS Carroll Gardens, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace PROGRAMS - Traditional Camp Sports Academy On Wheels Travel Camp Leadership Experience for Teens Presidents Week Mini Camp Join us for an online Info Session! 718.788.7732 www.parkslopedaycamp.com Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 15

Camps for Tweens and Teens By Jess Michaels L ooking for a camp program for your tween or teen? From traditional camp programs to specialty camps, now more than ever before, there are so many different summer camp options to choose from for your older child. While many older children go to sleepaway camp or on teen tours, the overnight experience isn’t for everyone. “There are older kids who want to participate in activities and do some traveling, but just don’t want to be away for multiple weeks at a time,” explains Sam Borek, Owner and Director of Woodmont Day Camp in New City, NY. “Many private day camps offer programs that evolve as you get older. Our program for rising 7th and 8th graders includes an elective based program where campers choose their own activities and go on a weekly out of camp day trip such as an amusement or water park and do an overnight trip. They also participate in community service. Teens entering 9th and 10th grades spend their time out of camp traveling to amusement parks, water parks, sporting events and museums. They also do short overnight trips to places such as Washington, DC or Niagara Falls.” If your child has a particular interest or is focused on a specific sport, a specialty camp is a good option to look into. Specialty camps focus on a specific activity or activities where children spend their time honing a skill. At Berkshire Soccer Academy in Otis, MA, rising 4th – 12th grade girls spend 1-2 weeks (or more) in a hybrid camp program where girls receive high level soccer training combined with a traditional overnight camp experience. “We are different than other soccer specialty camps because of the community building that happens here,” says Katy Kreiner, 16 Director of Berkshire Soccer Academy. “Girls live in a cabin with 8-12 other girls along with a counselor, unlike at other soccer programs at universities where girls are housed in dorms in a single or double room. Often girls dabble between soccer camps. They go to one camp one year, another camp a different year. Here we have girls really connecting with each other and returning for years, asking to bunk with their friends.” Girls at Berkshire Soccer Academy are competitive athletes at home, often under pressure to make varsity or the next team. Kreiner says, “The off the field activities like camp fires and performing in a bunk skit allows girls to let their guard down and have fun which leads to more confidence. This confidence amplifies their playing on the field and helps takes them to the next level.” You don’t need to be a competitive athlete to enjoy a summer at a specialty camp. For kids who love to cook or just have an interest in cooking, Berkshire Hills Eisenberg Camp in Copake, NY offers Culinary Camp, where kids can go for 12 days to 7 weeks. Aspiring chefs live in dorm style rooms with private NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 bathrooms along with 1-2 other campers which can be appealing for kids who aren’t into bunk life. “Culinary campers spend the morning doing long form culinary such as making and decorating a cake to making fresh pasta to roasting or barbequing meat. In the afternoon, they can take electives like arts & crafts, paddle boarding or zip lining or can choose an elective in the culinary camp as well,” explains Adam Weinstein, Executive Director of Berkshire Hills Eisenberg Camp. “Campers also take advantage of the creative food scene in the Berkshires with trips to farms where they learn about milking cows and then making ice cream or picking organic strawberries and making jam. Exploring the culinary scene gives them the opportunity to try and recreate what they saw when back at the culinary labs.” No matter what type of program you choose, know that there are a ton of options out there for your older children. Whether it’s their first camp experience ever or they are ready to try something new, there is a great summer camp out there for your tween or teen.

SUMMER GROWTH SPURT Usdan invites children ages 5—18 to experience the natural beauty of our Long Island campus and the transformative power of the arts. Students design their own experience by choosing from nearly fifty classes in visual art, theater, music, dance, writing, sports, and more, taught by professional educators and artists. Join our welcoming and inclusive community this summer. Now offering 1-week Recreational Camp sessions from June 27 - August 19! WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, NY USDAN.ORG/AD 631-643-7900 FOR YOUR $100 TUITION DISCOUNT VISIT USDAN.ORG/AD* *Applicable to Usdan’s Classic program only. Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 17

Mental Health at Summer Camp Camp directors on meeting the challenge for today’s kids By Jess Michaels W ith more children and young adults experiencing mental health challenges, summer camps have needed to adjust over the years, especially during COVID, to help meet the needs of their campers and staff. Jamie Sirkin, Owner and Director of Summer Trails Day Camp in Westchester and President of the New York State Camp Directors Association, has advocated for almost a decade along with other camp directors to get a law passed that would allow camps in the state to hire licensed professionals such as social workers to work at camp. This past July, the law passed, 18 giving camps the option to hire licensed professionals for their campers and staff. “Camp directors have seen more children arriving at camp with eating disorders, anxiety and depression. Then there are just the things that happen during a typical summer such as a child being upset about their favorite counselor leaving,” explains Sirkin. “This law will give camps the option to have a professional on hand to help children, along with young adult staff, deal with the baggage they come to camp with and to process the things that happen during the camp season.” When children are prepared before heading off to camp, they feel less anxious about the new experience and ease into camp life easier. “Children who go to camp with NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 positive expectations go into camp excited. We have ramped up a lot of what we do prior to camp to help kids have a smoother adjustment,” explains Matt Krouner, Owner and Director of Camp Schodack, a coed overnight camp in NY. “There are new camper days, home visits, and each camper has a big brother or a big sister. We are having more contact with parents and zoom calls for new parents leading up to camp which is above and beyond what we have done in the past. Our goal is to set positive expectations so campers feel a sense of place before getting to camp.” Camp Schodack also tells campers before the summer that within the first week of camp, they can choose a staff member to be their check-in person. “Campers can identify a person on the leadership team or a counselor that they can go to if they need support. When a child picks the person, it

SUMMER FUN ON THE COURTS! Two great tennis camps for NYC kids! Beginners to competitive players. Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp AGES 5 to 8 GET IN THE GAME! • Best intro to tennis ever! • Customized by age & ability • Fun from day one Advantage Junior Tennis Camp AGES 7 to 17 PLAY & COMPETE! • Best tennis camp in NYC! • Drills, skills, more time on the courts • Plus swimming FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING! • CONVENIENT EAST AND WEST SIDE NYC LOCATIONS! SIGN UP BY 3/31/22 AND SAVE 10%!* ROOSEVELT ISLAND RACQUET CLUB MANHATTAN PLAZA RACQUET CLUB To hold your place at Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club, email Gabe Slotnick at gslotnick@advantagetennisclubs.com. To hold your place at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, email Mike Barbato at mbarbato@advantagetennisclubs.com advantagecamps.net *$200/week deposit required Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 19

also makes a staff member feel amazing and connected to the person that chose them,” says Krouner. As camps opened up last summer after a year of COVID, they were prepared for children to come to camp with limited social interactions from a lack of get-together with friends, few extracurricular activities and remote learning. “We knew kids were desperate for social interactions that they couldn’t have for the 18 months prior to camp,” says Krouner. “We went into the summer with a plan to have increased check-ins with campers but most of those weren’t necessary. Children found their stride quickly and felt protected and safe at camp. Staff on the other hand felt more limited at camp without their normal days off out of camp due to COVID and it effected their experience. We’ve made some changes to make sure our staff feel supported. I’ve hired a staff liaison, which is like a staff cruise ship director, to focus on the needs of our staff and to adjust things as the summer goes on.” Sirkin explains that as kids were back at camp after many months in isolation, simple 20 “Children who go to camp with positive expectations go into camp excited. We have ramped up a lot of what we do prior to camp to help kids have a smoother adjustment.” things like dealing with disappointment, learning to share or taking turns was a struggle for them. “These were things we always taught at camp and now half of the group was having difficulty and the NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 counselors had to manage things on a different level then previous summers. These are not necessarily part of a counselor’s skillset. For next summer, we will enhance this part of our staff training to include mindfulness, taking a break, behavioral management and communication skills.” The camp director and leadership teams at both day and overnight camps are there to help both campers and staff, however, it’s important for parents to be honest with the camp about any challenges a child may be having. “When you send your child to camp, you are forming a partnership with the camp director. You want to let the director know if your child has had any recent changes in their life or is experiencing any issues that would be helpful for the camp leadership team to know ahead of time. Being upfront with what is going on will help the camp set your child up for a successful summer. If you leave them in the dark, they won’t necessarily be able to support them in the best possible way,” says Davina Angus, Executive Director of the American Camp Association, NY and NJ.

ENROLL EARLY FOR BEST SAVINGS chelseapiers.com/camp Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 21

Getting Organized for Camp! By Laura Kinsella of Urbanorganyze.com S ummer camp is an incredible opportunity for your child to learn, socialize, and grow! And while you may be feeling a lot of conflicting emotions (overwhelm, excitement and tears to name a few), having an organized plan will make you feel more in control, and set your camper up for a seamless summer of fun! Start early Your camp will provide a packet of useful information well before summer with good reason! Shopping and gathering camp specific items takes time. Give yourself a few weeks so there is time to run to the store, order online, and exchange (did their feet really grow a whole shoe size over winter?!) Choose an area in your home where you can start to assemble everything. There will be some things you need to purchase new, and others you are simply collecting from your home. Having a spot for everything to land and review before you pack, avoids neglecting items or packing the same thing twice. Set appointments Just like the start of the school year, there will be required medical forms that need to be submitted. Make sure your child is up to date with checkups, and you have updated records from their pediatrician. If your child is gone for the full summer, it may also be important to see the dentist, get a haircut, and refill any necessary prescriptions. Add what matters to the list Consider what items are important that may not be on the provided camp list. Perhaps 22 your child wears contacts, takes fiber gummies to stay regular, or has a favorite stuffed animal that they simply cannot be without. Including their specific essentials will make your child feel “at home”, especially if this is their first camp experience! der and ensure everyone has what they need! Adhere fabric labels (or use a name stamp customized with your child’s first and last name) to everything in your pile. If you’re in a bind, a simple sharpie from your junk drawer will do the trick too! But more importantly, subtract. Camp lists are guidelines, not strict regulations. If you know your child will never remember to use conditioner or a washcloth, save your money and invest in a 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner & body wash instead. Avoid sending anything that holds irreplaceable value. Camp is particularly rough on clothing, so hand-me-downs or second hand items are ideal! Group like items and pack! Now that you’ve gathered and labeled your custom camp list, it’s time to group like-withlike and pack! For day camps: A lightweight backpack with the following: Daily water bottle, swim gear & towel (or tailor to your camp’s specific activities), ziplock for wet items, ziplock with a set of dry clothing, hat/sunglasses, SPF, & bug spray. If you’re required to bring lunch and snacks, choose an insulated bag to help keep items cool. Don’t forget to label everything from their sunglasses to their goggles. For sleepaway: A rolling trunk with the following: Packing cubes or ziplock bags (the 2-3 gallon kind) for each individual category (la- Label everything (yes, even their toothbrush and underwear!) As responsible as your child may be, items will inevitably get mixed up in a bunk or during a water activity when clothes are coming on and off quickly. Labels are the only way your child and counselors will maintain or- NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

BUS TO TO COUNTRY COUNTRY CAMP. WALK TO BUS TO CITY CITY CAMP. CAMP. EITHER WAY, YOU’RE COVERED. EITHER COVERED. TheMarlene MarleneMeyerson MeyersonJCC JCCManhattan Manhattan offers offers 22 The amazing summer camps: one in the city, and one one in in amazing summer camps: one in the city, and RocklandCounty, County,just just25 25min minfrom from the the GW GW Bridge. Bridge. Rockland Locatedininthe theJCC's JCC's14 14story storyvertical vertical village village on on Located the Upper West Side, Day Camp @ the JCC offers the Upper West Side, Day Camp @ the JCC offers children ages 3-6 a city-based experience utilizing children ages 3-6 a city-based experience utilizing the JCC’s state-of-the-art facilities, including rooftop the JCC’s state-of-the-art facilities, including rooftop playground and gymnasium, two indoor pools, playground and gymnasium, two indoor pools, culinary and art studios. culinary and art studios. Camp Camp Settoga, Settoga, near nearHarriman HarrimanState StatePark, Park,offers offers children ages 4-12 outdoor adventure on 21 children ages 4-12 outdoor adventure on 21acres acres featuring featuring sports sports fields, fields,aachallenge challengecourse coursewith with zipline, zipline, Olympic-size Olympic-sizepool, pool,garden, garden,and andmore. more. Summer Summer 2022 2022 brings bringsbrand brandnew, new,renovated renovated facilities, including a mini-golf course, tennis facilities, including a mini-golf course, tennis and basketball courts, and amphitheater. Daily and basketball courts, and amphitheater. Daily transportation is provided. transportation is provided. Visit our website to learn how we'll be Visit our website to learn how we'll be keeping campers safe all summer long at keeping campers safe all summer long at both of our locations. both of our locations. Photo Credit: DNA Photography (left); Jennifer Weisbord (right) Photo Credit: DNA Photography (left); Jennifer Weisbord (right) REGISTER NOW NOW FOR REGISTER FOR SUMMER SUMMER 2022 2022 CAMPSETTOGA.ORG | JCCMANHATTANDAYCAMP.ORG CAMPSETTOGA.ORG | JCCMANHATTANDAYCAMP.ORG 646.505.4430 646.505.4430 A PROUD PARTNER OF UJA-FEDERATION OF NEW YORK Ultimate Guide PARTNER to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com A PROUD OF UJA-FEDERATION OF NEW23 YORK

Daycamp List: *Take note of Covid-19 policies, such as masking, vaccination requirements, testing, etc. • Backpack • Water bottles • Ziplock bag for wet items to come home in • Ziplock bag for dry clothing • Swimsuits, towels & goggles (*tailor this to your specific camp if water sports are not offered) -Footwear (sneakers & waterproof shoes) • Back up set of clothing • Sunglasses • Sunscreen & bug spray • Special costumes or clothing for themed days • Insulated bag for lunch or snacks (*if required) beled of course!) You want to keep it simple so your child doesn’t need a treasure map to find their socks. General categories can include: socks & underwear, sleepwear, tees, bottoms, swim & rain gear, toiletries, bedding, theme days, & bunk junk. Store larger bedding in a separate duffle, or large clear bag. Pack a bedside organizer (to mimic a nightstand) so your camper has a place for the little odds and ends to land, especially when it’s time for lights out! Walk your child through their trunk so they know what they have, and more importantly where to find it. For extra measure, tape their custom camp list on the inside of their trunk. This serves as a little “cheat sheet”, as well as a reminder of what they’ll need to pack when it’s time to come home. If your overnighter is interested in sending camp letters, it doesn’t hurt to prestamp and pre address the envelopes. Let’s put it this way: if you want to increase the odds of actually receiving a love note over the summer, it’s a must! For daycamp, streamline your morning and evening routine Hang the camp calendar near the family command center so you remember things like “wear your PJs” day, or “silly hat” day. The same goes for if your child will be going on field trips where they may need a solid colored shirt or special shoes. Keep a caddy by the front door of SPF, bug 24 Sleepaway Must Haves: *Take note of Covid-19 policies, such as masking, vaccination requirements, testing, etc. • Trunk & large duffle (with inventory list & family photo taped inside!) • Packing cubes and/or ziplock bags • Fitted sheet, sleeping bag/ blanket & pillow • Hanging organizer for bed • Lightweight backpack • Water bottles • Clothing (plenty of socks & underwear, and approximately 1 week’s worth of clothing: pjs, tees, long sleeved shirts, shorts, pants, themed/event clothing, sweatshirts, weather specific items, etc.) • Footwear (sneakers, waterproof shoes, boots, event shoes) • Swimwear (swimsuits, goggles, towel, etc.) • Sunscreen, bug spray & bug bite cream • Rain gear • Hat or sunglasses • Flashlight or headlamp • Hanging shower caddy that drains • Toiletries & shower items (towel, shampoo/conditioner/body wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, plastic cup for rinsing, hair brush, hair ties, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, aloe vera, etc.) • Laundry bag • Extra batteries • Medications (*check with camp policy regarding who collects and handles these) spray, a brush, hair ties, etc. to make mornings a little more manageable and efficient. When your child arrives home, encourage them to clear out their backpack to ensure food containers don’t spoil and those wet items have time to dry without getting smelly. Teach problem solving As much as we want to think summer camp will be all peaches and cream, there will be times our children will get hurt, find them- NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 Sleepaway Nice To Haves: • Snacks *check policy on food and care-packages • Bunk decor (photos, strings lights, etc.) • Tape or sticky tact for hanging photos or decor • Pens, pencils and a notebook • Stationery, stamps and a list of names and addresses. (Pro tip: pre stamp and pre address envelopes!) • Clip-on battery operated fan • Bunk junk: small cards, games, fidget toys, binder for trading cards, etc. -white t-shirts and bright colored shirts (for tye dye or color war) • Waterproof watch • Books • Polaroid or disposable camera • Camp chair selves in a situation where they need something, or are working through something upsetting. Communicate with your child who they can turn to (friends, counselors & staff) no matter the circumstance (whether they’ve wet themselves, are in need of feminine hygiene products, or are just missing home.) If your child is attending sleep away, sending a letter in advance of their arrival is another way to combat homesickness and to remind them you are always there for them, even from afar! Let go! Camp is a unique experience in which your child is discovering the world through a different lens (parent-free!) It is more likely than not that they’ll come home with paint under their fingernails and a whole trunk of missing socks. But they’ll also come home with gained confidence and independence, and for that, it’ll all be worth it! Laura Kinsella is a mom, wife and owner of Urban OrgaNYze, a New York City based professional home organizing company. Since 2015, she has helped transform hundreds of homes to be more efficient, elegant, and meaningful. She has been featured as a Professional Organizer on A&E’s Hoarders, and more! She loves color-coded closets, The Container Store, and everything about being a mama, minus the glitter.

TWO GREAT CAMPS. ONE GREAT SUMMER. LAKE IN THE WOODS YMCA CAMPS ore! Learn M SLEEPAWAY CAMPS • • • • • • ENTERING GRADES 4-10 2 WEEK SESSIONS MONDAY-FRIDAY HOME ON THE WEEKENDS TRANSPORTATION INCLUDED STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY JOIN US! OPEN HOUSE LOCATED ON THE CAMPUS OF BLAIR ACADEMY BLAIRSTOWN, NJ 2/27, 3/13 4/10, 5/22 e! or Learn M FAIRVIEW LAKE YMCA CAMPS SLEEPAWAY CAMPS • ENTERING GRADES 2-11 • 1-6 WEEK SESSIONS • TRADITIONAL, ADVENTURE, SPECIALTY, HORSEBACK RIDING & LEADERSHIP PROGRAMS JOIN US! OPEN HOUSE LOCATED ON A PRIVATE 660 ACRE CAMP NEWTON, NJ 2/20, 3/6 3/20, 4/24 LEARN MORE ABOUT ALL OF OUR SUMMER OFFERINGS: WWW.FAIRVIEWLAKEYMCA.ORG/SUMMER Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 25

Should My Child Go to Overnight Camp with a Friend? By Jess Michaels O ne of the questions that often arises for parents when considering overnight camp is whether to send their child to camp with a friend or not. There is no right or wrong answer to this question, however, there are certainly many factors families should consider when making this decision. Camp is all about making new friends and parents shouldn’t worry that if they don’t send their child to camp with a friend that they will have difficulty. “Kids can come to camp with a friend from home but it isn’t necessary. Camps create so many ways for children to feel comfortable, even before camp begins, with a big brother program or new camper picnic,” explains Matt Jackowitz, Director of Camp Winaukee, an all-boys overnight camp in New Hampshire. “The decision of whether to go to camp with a friend or not comes down to personal preference. If you do decide to send your child to camp with a friend, it’s important that all the parents involved partner with the director and everyone knows what each child needs to be successful.” Stacey Landman, Owner and Director of Camp Kennybrook, a coed overnight camp in the Catskills, says that going to camp alone is often the best way to start camp. “Almost everyone doesn’t know anyone so they are starting in the same situation. We also do a lot before camp even begins to encourage connections and to help campers feel comfortable by the time they get to camp. We do new camper zooms and will also connect kids from the same group or bunk so by the time they arrive at camp, they have 2-3 familiar faces.” Landman feels that when you go to a camp with a friend from home, you don’t necessarily learn how to socialize without a crutch which can inhibit the social piece of camp. “Often times, one friend is more outgoing while the other is timid. There can be a sense of dependency on the outgoing friend which is a big responsibility for that child. This dynamic doesn’t necessarily lead to personal growth." 26 Renee Flax from the American Camp Association, NY & NJ works with hundreds of families each year looking for a camp and says that camp can sometimes change a friendship from home, and not always for the best. “A child can go to camp believing that their friend from home will also be their best friend at camp. Sometimes they are but sometimes they aren’t. Camp is a place to grow and expand your horizons which includes making new friends. If your child’s friend from home begins to pair off with another child in the bunk, your child may feel very hurt. Conversely, your child may want to pair off with another camper and feels guilty doing that to their existing friend.” Flax also feels one of the benefits of going to camp without a friend is that children get to reinvent themselves at camp. “If they no longer want to be considered the shy one or the non-athletic one, they can present themselves however they want to be perceived. It is one of the greatest gifts camp can offer a child— the ability to spread your wings and truly soar.” Sometimes going to camp with a friend is NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 the only way a child will agree to go. “Going to camp with a friend is often a jumping off point to get a child to experience overnight camp. Sending a child with a friend can also sometimes be easier for a parent who never went to camp themselves. If going with a friend is how to get them to camp, we are mindful of that,” adds Landman. Jackowitz says the more information they have from families when children come to camp together, the better. “There is no one size fits all. It comes down to the relationship between the two friends and how they work. We will set them up for success either way which might mean separating them and putting them in different bunks or maybe it’s best to keep them together. With good communication from the families, we will put a plan in place to ensure that everyone in the bunk has the opportunity to branch out and get to know everyone.” For parents unsure of what to do, Flax suggests talking to the camp director. “The camp director will be able to give you wonderful advice and tools you will need to make camp successful for your child.”

FORGE YOUR OWN PATH THIS SUMMER FROST VALLEY YMCA SUMMER CAMPS Overnight & Day Camps • Adventure Trips • Horse Camps • Farm Camp • Survival Camp Summer Camps for Ages 7-16 from July to August Frost Valley YMCA is the premier summer camp located in the heart of New York’s Catskill Mountains just a few hours from NYC. At Frost Valley YMCA, your camper can participate in sports, arts and crafts, hiking, horseback riding, rock climbing, canoeing, swimming, singing, storytelling around the campfire, sleeping underneath a canopy of stars, and so much more! Frost Valley is guided by 8 core values: caring, community, diversity, honesty, inclusiveness, respect, responsibility, and stewardship, which are infused into all camp programs. More than just a place for summer fun, Frost Valley gives all children a place where they can safely reach their potential, surrounded by a community that embraces them for who they are. A summer at Frost Valley creates a strong sense of belonging (many campers call Frost Valley their home away from home) and prepares children and teens to forge their own path in life with confidence. Covid safety protocols are in place. Come to an Open House (FREE!) SCAN FOR MORE INFO February 27 • March 20 • April 24 • May 22 • 1:00 - 3:30pm Join us for a tour during one of our Open House Sundays or call to book a time that works for you. Enjoy a slideshow, Q&A, and walking tour. Call 845-985-2291 x 203 or email campregistration@frostvalley.org for information and reservations. REGISTER TODAY Frost Valley YMCA • 2000 Frost Valley Road, Claryville, NY 12725 TEL: 845-985-2291 | EMAIL: info@frostvalley.org | WEB: frostvalley.org Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 27

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Camp Guide Special Advertising Supplement 92Y Camps Upper East Side, All of NYC, Rockland County 212-415-5573 92y.org/camps 92Y campers participate in all kinds of activities including: two swims per day (one instructional swim and one free swim), a variety of sports programming and an impressive array of creative activities. All activities are designed to be age-specific and foster the social and emotional development of each individual age group. From state-of-the-art facilities, interactive studios, and thrill-seeking adventure courses, 92Y Camps provide campers with an extraordinary summer camp experience filled with meaningful friendships, growth, excitement, and countless memories. Pickups are available around NYC, and campers enjoy an air-conditioned bus ride to our indoor/outdoor campsite in beautiful Rockland County. Advantage Camps Manhattan Upper East & West Sides & Roosevelt Island 212.935.0250 – Upper East & Roosevelt Island 212.594.0554 – West Side advantagecamps.net Best NYC Camps for NYC Kids! East Side & West Side, Advantage has the perfect match for your camper! Advantage Day Camp located on Roosevelt Island offers kids ages 4-14 a variety of sports, art, enrichment, and experiences. Plus early drop-off and late pickup at no extra charge. Advantage Junior Tennis Camp is where players 7 to 17 focus on the game, with drills, games & match play. And, for campers 5-8, there’s Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp, with tennis customized for age, ability and fun! Two great locations – Roosevelt Island Racquet Club – easy and safe to get to by ferry, tram or subway & Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club – conveniently located on West 43rd St. Choose days, weeks or all summer. Sign up now! 28 Atlantic Acting School 76 Ninth Ave., Suite 313, New York, NY 212-691-5919 education@atlantictheater.org atlanticactingschool.org Atlantic Acting School invites your young ones to play, create, perform, and form lifelong friendships with us this summer. In addition to creating characters and scripts, young actors have opportunities to produce their own work. Each class has a focus that varies from musical theater to sketch, improv, scene study, film/TV and more, but are all rooted in the Atlantic Technique. These acting classes are perfect for your rising star! Mini summer camps start in June. Classes are available for ages 4-18. Register today! Broadway Kids Auditions (BKA) broadwaykidsauditions.com Professional level musical theatre training for aspiring kids ages 8-18. Apply for two exciting five day summer programs focusing on singing, acting and dancing that will culminate in a final performance at a theatre in New York City. Each student will be cast in a scene themed around a hit Broadway musical (show themes under consideration are Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, and more). Curriculum includes technique classes and rehearsals in preparation for our final performance. Faculty are all Broadway level performers, directors and coaches. Broadway star guest speakers. Groups separated by age. Space is limited to apply now. Register today at: broadwaykidsauditions.com/ register/p/live-in-nyc-bka-summer2022-five-day-summer-intensives Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp Aviatorsports.com Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp offers five daily rotating activities such as swimming (up to 4 times a week), ice skating, gymnastics, rock climbing, parkour, indoor and outdoor turf activities, and more in an ample 175,000 sq. ft. facility and 35-acre outdoor area. Aviator Summer Camp also offers off-site and on-site field trips such as a day at Green Meadows Farm (on Aviator Sports property!), Launch Trampoline Park, a Brooklyn Cyclones game. The summer camp runs from 9 am-5 pm with early drop off and late stay available. Bus transportation is also available. Lunch and an afternoon snack are included. NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 ����������� Brooklyn Lifestyle Athletic Club Brooklyn, NY 929- 699-2123 www.bklanyc.com, bklakids@bklanyc.com BKLA Summer Camp is bringing the F-U-N back to summer at BKLA Summer Camp! With full access to their 4 outdoor pools, indoor turf field, basketball courts, computer lab and state-of-the art creative workspaces, campers aged 4-15 will be actively engaged, smiling from ear to ear and headed home ready for the next day’s adventures. All campers will participate in fun themed weekly activities such as Swim, Art, STEM, Sports, Fitness/Wellness, Dance, Cooking, Team-building, Field trips and more–all while learning new skills, building friendships, being empowered and making memories that will last a lifetime! BKLA Summer Camp offers flexible scheduling options so you can design the summer camp experience that is right for your family. This includes multiple sessions, Early AM/Late PM scheduling, transportation and lunch program options. Give your child the best summer ever and join BKLA Summer Camp!

YOUR SUMMER STARTS HERE DAY CAMP, TRAVEL CAMP, SCIENCE CAMP, SPORTS CAMP FOR CHILDREN AGES 2 – 15 DAY CAMP FOR AGES 2-10 TRAVEL CAMP FOR AGES 11-15 SCIENCE CAMP FOR AGES 5-10 50 + ACTIVITIES PLUS SPECIAL EVENTS 2,4,6,8 WEEK SESSIONS TRANSPORTATION, BEFORE/AFTER-CARE & LUNCH AVAILABLE 15 ACRE CAMPUS ESTABLISHED 1959 ENROLL NOW FOR THE SUMMER OF 2022 631-499-8580 parkshoredaycamp.com DIX HILL, NY Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 29

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Buckley Day Camp 2 I.U. Willets Road, Roslyn, NY, 11576 516.365.7760 buckleycamp.com info@buckleycamp.com Buckley Day Camp provides a unique environment where children are given the opportunity to learn life skills in a fun, nurturing and noncompetitive environment! There, your children will experience a program designed to meet their individual needs. Nursery through kindergarten have a traditional day camp program, while 1 st – 7 th graders have an elective based program. 8th &9th graders participate in a camp/travel program and 10th graders can join our CIT program. Swim instruction daily in our 4 outdoor heated pools. Door to door transportation provided on air conditioned mini buses. Lunch & snacks provided daily. Buck’s Rock Camp bucksrockcamp.org Buck’s Rock Camp is a freedom-ofchoice creative and performing arts overnight camp for ages 10 to 17. It is a safe haven where young people can grow into whatever they want and need to be, located in beautiful New Milford, Connecticut. Every day at Buck’s Rock is a new opportunity for self-discovery and creative expression. Over 30 world-class programs await our artists, including glassblowing, dance, painting, theatre, radio, weaving, gardening and so much more! Our new tiered tuition system makes camp affordable for every family. Check out our dates and rates today at www.bucksrockcamp.org! Independent Lake Camp is a premier overnight camp in the Pocono Mountains of PA offering an impressive array of activities. ILC is dedicated to being a diverse community with powerful individualized programming, and top-notch facilities & staff. We have been cultivating respect, creativity and understanding in a challenging and nurturing environment since 1992. · 2-8 week sessions · Ages 6-17 · Elective Program Camp Half Blood camphalfbloodbklyn.com Myths come to life, monsters attack, and heroes must rise! Welcome to Camp Half-Blood, where every day is a new adventure. From swordplay to potion-making, campers build the courage and learn the skills needed to become the champion of their own story. Join this summer for a camp experience unlike any other. Locations in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and Staten Island provide kids all over NYC the opportunity to rise together as heroes and have a magical summer. Visit the website for dates, pricing, and more information. Be a part of the adventure, sign up now! Session 1: June 26th - July 10th Session 2: July 10th - July 31st Session 3: July 31st - August 21st Independentlake.com 800-399-2267 info@independentlake.com Circus & Flying Trapeze - Performing Arts - Dance - Magic - Music & Recording Studio Sports & Fitness - Pool & Private Lake - Fine & Digital Arts - Movie Making - Skateboarding High Ropes & Climbing - Role Playing Games - Nature - Horseback Riding 30 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

THE #1 TECH CAMP FOR AGES 7–19 Coding. Game dev. Robotics. Digital arts. This isn’t just a camp. It’s an experience unlike any other. Here, you push past the boundaries of school, finding your squad and bonding over the latest tech. Led by expert instructors, you will build the skills needed to forge a brilliant future. ONLINE AND IN-PERSON CAMPS HELD AT 75+ CAMPUSES NATIONWIDE: Marymount Manhattan College Adelphi University Stony Brook University Montclair State University Manhattanville College Princeton Request your brochure today! iDTechCamps.com | 1-888-709-8324 with code TECHCAMP22 Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 31

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Camp SAY 646-403-4516 CampSAY.org Travis@SAY.org Camp SAY is an ACA-Accredited, 2-week summer camp for young people who stutter, ages 8-18. Camp SAY combines a high-quality, traditional camp experience with specialized activities that help kids & teens who stutter build confidence and independence, improve communication skills, and form important friendships. Beginning in Summer 2022, Camp SAY will be hosted at Camp Eagle Hill in the picturesque Hudson Valley region of Upstate New York, just 90 miles north of NYC. 2022 dates are July 24th - August 7th. Sliding Scale tuition & travel assistance and a shortened stay option are available. Camps 'R' Us Camp Settoga/JCC Manhattan 646.505.4430 campsettoga.org Camp Settoga, located in the foothills of Harriman State Park, allows campers ages 4-12 the opportunity to explore, grow, and discover outdoor adventure on 21 lush, green acres. For summer 2022, Settoga is putting the finishing touches on new and renovated facilities, including a brand-new minigolf course, sports fields, and courts. Other top-notch facilities include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, zipline and challenge course, garden, and studio art centers. Locations in Baldwin, Bellmore, Deer Park, East Rockaway, Farmingdale, Hicksville, Melville, St. James, Syosset, Valley Stream, and Williston Park, 516-935-CAMP (2267) At Camps ‘R’ Us, they strive to provide the very best summer day camp experience available, with awardwinning activities and programming, including Sports, Arts & Crafts, Gaming, Ga Ga, Go Karts, Swimming, Trips, Special Events and much more. Their campuses are hosted by some of the top private schools on Long Island and feature premier indoor and outdoor facilities and equipment. Their highly experienced and expertly trained Staff are among the best and brightest in camping. Combine that with their unique affordability, and Camps ‘R’ Us has earned a reputation as one of the best summer camps on Long Island. ��������������������������������� ������������������������������� Students are invited to develop their skills under the guidance of NCAA Division I coaches and learn what it takes to become a D-I athlete while having fun. Camps are open to students of all levels. SUMMER SPORTS CAMPS for campers entering grades 2 – 8 JULY & AUGUST 2022 HALF & FULL DAY CAMPS AVAILABLE ON A WEEKLY BASIS ���������������������������������� Basketball, Esports, Fencing, Softball, Swimming, Volleyball ������������������������������ Baseball, Cheer, Dance, Esports, Field Hockey, Football, Lacrosse, Marching Band, Soccer, Tennis, Wrestling Register today at: �������������������� Learn more and register at ��������������������. Contact us at ������������ or �������������. 32 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

Summer STEAM Camp 2022 June 27 – August 5 Weekly Topics: • Living Green with STEAM • The Power of H2O • Circuit Circus • Beyond R2D2: STEAM Robolution! • Block-by-Block Engineer • STEAM Design & Music Outdoor Games and Activities Every Day! Sign up today at cathedralnyc.org/steamcamp 33 Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Cary Leeds Center Camp Wachusett campwachusett.com director@campwachusett.com 804- 438-6250 Founded in 1903, Camp Wachusett is one of New England's first overnight camps for boys. Their program consisting of a variety of land and water activities, including overnight hiking and canoeing opportunities, promotes growth in independence, self-confidence, and teamwork. A relatively small environment allows boys to have choices and provides the perfect setting for establishing lifelong friendships. Please visit their website (campwachusett.com) and our Facebook page for more information. 1720 Crotona Avenue, Bronx NY 718-247-7420 caryleedsinfo@nyjtl.org The Cary Leeds Center for Tennis and Learning offers Summer Camp from June 20 to August 8, for junior ages 5 to 18 years old. All levels are welcome, from beginners in the development level program to the advanced players in the high performance level. Players will train to develop necessary tennis technique, improve consistency and create basic patterns of play for effective point construction. Included is a fitness component designed to improve players’ footwork, balance, speed and overall strength. Camp hours run from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Challenge Camp Iona College 715 North Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801 914-779-6024 info@challengecamps.com challengecamps.com Challenge Camp is an ACA accredited day camp focused on STEM and Arts enrichment for creative children ages 4-15 at a new location, Iona College in New Rochelle.Challenge offers over 100 STEM and Arts project based electives to engage and inspire campers. Courses range from 3D Printing, App Development, Art, Chess, Coding, Cooking, Drones, Dungeons & Dragons, Escape Room, E-Sports, Filmmaking, Game Design, Lego, Magic, Makerspace, Minecraft, Photography, Podcasting, Robotics, Rocketry, Theater, VR and more! Active sports options including on-site swimming allow campers to challenge their minds and bodies. To learn more about this innovative enrichment program visit: www.challengecamps.com Schedule Session #1 Monday, June 13 - Friday, June 17 Session #2 Tuesday, June 21 - Friday, July 1 Session #3 Tuesday, July 5 - Friday, July 15 Session #4 Monday, July 18 - Friday, July 29 All camp sessions run from 8:30am to 3:00pm To Register The Trinity Discovery Day Camp provides an opportunity for campers to be kids again. Our campers get to engage with each other while playing sports outside, creating dance routines, gardening, swimming, making music and much more. Campers will have surprise events on Fridays and, of course, ice cream or ices everyday! Lunch will not be provided. Come join us for a fantastic summer! 34 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 Go to trinityschoolnyc.org and click the Summer Camp link under the Our Programs tab, or point your smartphone’s camera at this QR code!

Discounts for Siblings & Northwell Employees Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 35

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Collina Italiana Mini Summer Camp Italian Language & Cultural Center Chelsea Piers Summer Camp ER O F A DV ENTUR M M EA SU summer T A 62 Chelsea Piers, NY, NY camps@chelseapiers.com 212.336.6846 chelseapiers.com/summer-camp/ This summer, Chelsea Piers is bringing more sports-centered summer fun to ages 3 to 17! Choose from a variety of preschool and full-day camps including gymnastics, ice skating, soccer, golf and so much more. Enroll now for the lowest price of the season. With flexible enrollment and a Worry-Free Refund Policy, now is the best time to enroll for one or more weeks of camp between June 20- September 2, 2022. Transportation and aftercare available. Save 10% through March 31st. 1556 Third Avenue, suite 602-603, New York 212-427-7770 Info@collinaitaliana.com CollinaItaliana.com Why Italian? Aside from the brainpower benefits for children to learn a foreign language, the Italian language, particularly, takes children on a wonderful journey. From the beautiful artwork, literature, and other works of the past, to the delicious cuisine and other cultural aspects of the present, the Italian language connects children to a world of beauty.Where to start? Collina Italiana’s mini summer camp is a fun and immersive experience for kids of all language competency levels. Parents can choose between online and in-person camp; comfort and safety are top priority! Children (ages 3-10) learn about all things Italian through games, music, dance, and many other educational activities in a fun and engrossing atmosphere. Ca M pS 175,000 sq. ft. of safe and secure summer fun, with everything a camper needs for an unforgettable summer under one roof. Low camper-to-counselor ratios Early drop off and late stay available Lunch and snack included AviatorSports.com/summer-day-camp 36 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 Day Camp @ the JCC jccmanhattandaycamp.org 646.505.4430 Located at 76th and Amsterdam, the camp offers children ages 3–6 a city-based camp experience and utilizes the JCC’s state-of-the-art facilities including: two indoor heated pools, culinary and art studios, private rooftop playground with garden, and full gymnasium. Day Camp @ the JCC features a varied daily schedule to appeal to the diverse interests of each child while offering moments for continued growth and development. Activities include sports, ceramics, outdoor play and water play on the roof, cooking, yoga, nature, and more.

63 Call Now for Curren Early Bird t Rate Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 37

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Dorothy P Flint 4-H Camp Destination Science Multiple Long Island Locations: Babylon, Commack, Garden City, Huntington Station, Manhasset, Plainview, Setauket, Wantagh destinationscience.org info@destinationscience.org For 22 years Destination Science has been the fun science camp for curious kids 5-11! This summer choose Solar Engineers & Sci-Mystery, Robot Island Marine Science, and Space Adventures Camp! Three science stations daily, 15 hands-on, science activities weekly, plus games, silly songs, friendship and all the fun of camp! Their staff are enthusiastic educational professionals who love kids, science & camp. February Save $70/wk, Enroll in 2 weeks Save $160, 3 weeks Save $240 - ends 3/1/2022. Additional Sibling Savings. 38 3186 Sound Ave. Riverhead, NY 516-832-2591 Ext. 11 DPF4HCamp@cornell.edu On this 140-acre property there is a Day Camp and a Sleepaway Camp option. With fun programs in all diverse areas. Whether you’re on their Active Farm, on the Long Island Sound and Beach, or in the Woods, there is truly something for everybody. The mission of New York State 4-H Camps is to provide a positive learning environment (in an outdoor setting) focusing on community building, friendships, fun, healthy living, and give hands-on learning experiences that help campers grow, belong, and thrive. Being one of the oldest 4H camp in the statethey are dedicated to ensuring your child’s safety and fun while offering high quality 4H educational programs. All in and environment that allows for personal growth in which diverse youth and adults reach their fullest potential as capable, competent, and caring citizens. NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 Fairview Lake YMCA Camps 1035 Fairview Lake Road, Newton, NJ 973-383-9282 fairviewlakeymca.org Two Great Camps. One Great Summer! Fairview Lake YMCA Camps offers traditional, specialty, ranch, adventure, and leadership programs that will help your child learn, grow and thrive. New in 2022 is Lake in the Woods YMCA Camps – a 5-day-a-week sleepaway camp where kids are home on the weekend. Located in Northwest NJ, the main campus of Fairview Lake is a beautiful private 660-acre camp. Lake in the Woods is located just a few minutes away at the state-of-the-art Blair Academy Campus. Whichever program you choose for your child, they are in for an unforgettable summer!

Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 39

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Fieldston Summer Camps 3901 Fieldston Road, Riverdale, NY 718- 329-7300 summer.ecfs.org sap@ecfs.org Fieldston Summer Camps provide a fun, eventful summer for all ages. Fieldston Sports Camps, Future Leaders, and Mini Camp are all comprehensive programs covering a spectrum of subjects and interests designed to engage campers. Our programs and classes range from outdoor adventure to educational, sports, and S.T.E.A.M. All camps are held at on campus in Riverdale. To learn more about Summer 2022 registration, visit at https://summer.ecfs.org/ Friends Academy Summer Programs Frost Valley YMCA Camp 270 Duck Pond Road Locust Valley, NY 11560 516-393-4207 Summer@fa.org friendsacademy.org/summer #MakeASplash with Friends Academy Summer Programs! Caterpillars (Age 3 Only): This gentle approach to an immersive summer experience will help children develop confidence and socialization skills. Explorers (Age 3 - Grade 2): Our Explorers Program will expand to include two specialty classes each day (Chess, Coding, Lacrosse etc.) in addition to our daily activities. Trailblazers (Grades 3-6): Trailblazers will select two programs of choice each week! Choose from Vets in Training, Cooking Around the World, Lacrosse, Cheerleading, App Building & more! Extended Hours & Transportation Available. 2000 Frost Valley Road, Clareyville, NY 845-985-2291 frostvalley.org Frost Valley YMCA is the premier summer camp located in the heart of New York’s Catskill Mountains just a few hours from NYC. At Frost Valley YMCA, your camper can participate in sports, arts and crafts, hiking, horseback riding, rock climbing, canoeing, swimming, singing, storytelling around the campfire, sleeping underneath a canopy of stars, and so much more! Frost Valley is guided by 8 core values: caring, community, diversity, honesty, inclusiveness, respect, responsibility, and stewardship, which are infused into all camp programs. More than just a place for summer fun, Frost Valley gives all children a place where they can safely reach their potential, surrounded by a community that embraces them for who they are. A summer at Frost Valley creates a strong sense of belonging (many campers call Frost Valley their home away from home) and prepares children and teens to forge their own path in life with confidence. Covid safety protocols are in place. EXCLUSIVE STEM TOPICS TOPICS DAY CAMP FOR KIDS & TEENS Minecraft Arsenal Modding Nerf Electrical Engineering Beyblade Forge 3D Printing Minecraft Builders League Nerf Springer Modding NYC’s PREMIER TECHCAMP PARK TRIPS Roblox Ninja Warrior Let’s Play Live: Youtube & Twitch VR Map Makers at FOR KIDS & TEENS DAYpCAMP Register for cam VoxelAcademy.org c�m�@�o�e�a�a�e�y�o�g 40 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

Magic Day Camp WE ACCEPT G PARTICIPATIN S UNION 1199 LOC AL UNI 731 MEM ON DIS BER COU NT ” ! l a c i g a M s i y a D “Where Every Fully Licensed Camp Professionals FREE Door to Do or Transportation AIR-CONDITIONED Buses!!! Daily Swimming at Country Club Pool with instruction • Daily Swimming at a Private Country Club Pool • Organized Sports 2-8 Week Sessions Available for: Discounts NYPD FDNY Nurses Military • Arts & Crafts • 3 Exciting Trips Every Week • Spacious Outdoor & Indoor Play Areas with Air Conditioning • Daily Hot & Cold Lunches with Special BBQ and Pizza Days Included Owned Family ed for at & Oper Years 0 Over 3 Early Drop Off and Extended Day LICENSED PROFESSIONAL SUPERVISION OPEN REGISTRATION th 1 ROUND! YEAR Convenient Bayside Location Children Ages 4 to 15 We Can Be Reached at (718) 634-8109 • www.magicdaycamp.com Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 41

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Galli Theater New York 74 Warren St, New York, NY 10007 gallitheaternyc.com galliny@gmail.com 917-855-1095 Winter, Spring, and Summer Break Camp weeks - Their theater camps are just the right place for your kids to try out different roles! We do warm up games, movement activities, theater games to prepare your little actors for the stage. We then choose a fairytale that we will rehearse and act out as a group. Each child picks their own role and of course there are costumes to complete the transformation! At the end of the week, there is a presentation for friends and family. Please also check out the live theater performances on weekends at 2pm & their birthday party options that bring fairytales to life! Experience the magic of live theater at your special event! Hofstra Summer Camps 101 Oak St. Uniondale 516-463-7676 hofstra.edu/academics/ce/summercamp Hofstra Summer Camps offer children, entering grades K-12 in September, more than 70 programs from theater to sports, gaming, art, music, STEM, academics, culinary, dance, YouTube Studio, Adventure Education, and veterinary. Our three camp models allow campers to mix-and-match their summer experience - they can spend the summer immersed in a particular subject or they can switch programs every session and try something new. Here, campers can explore their passions, find new interests, learn valuable social skills, and make lifelong friendships. Homage Skateboard Academy 83 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, 11217 718-596-8151 HomageSkateboardAcademy.com HomageSkateboards.com For the 16th year, Homage Skateboard Academy will be running an Indoor Summer Camp program at their beautiful BRAND NEW facility in Boerum Hill and ALL OUTDOOR camps for beginner, intermediate, and advanced skaters. During their Summer Skateboard Program, their goal is for skaters to have fun, learn to skate in a safe and space-appropriate way, and confidently explore what they are capable of. Students will spend time skating, learning new tricks and skills with amazing coaches, making art, playing skate games and making new friends! All it takes is one little push. Skate with Homage Skateboard Academy! GERMAN & SPANISH www.pusteblumenyc.org LANGUAGE IMMERSION 7/5 - 8/28 8 weeks of summer fun pick whatever weeks you like and however many weeks you need 42 for pre-schoolers and school-age kids open to students from other schools NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

1 2 3 4 - *)& & + * & , - & *)& . ! ' ' / & ' ' & ' 0 & ' & ## ( & ' & ( ' ! ' ' )& ! "" # $% & Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 43

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement HudsonWay Immersion Camp 525 West 52nd Street, NY 212-787-8088 hwis.org/summercamp HudsonWay Immersion School is pleased to announce their Mandarin and Spanish immersion camps for children ages 2-12 for 7 weeks from June 27-August 12. During these weeks children will learn language in a fun, immersion environment integrating language, science, math, art and social studies. Themes include: “Feeding the World”, “Art Around the World”, "The Wonder of Water" and “Endangered Species.” Language or language/sport options offered. Classes are taught by experienced native speaking teachers. Visit www.hwis.org/summer to register. Founded in 2005, HWIS is a Mandarin and Spanish immersion school for students in preK to Grade 8, with campuses in Midtown West, NY and Stirling, New Jersey. Independent Lake Camp iD Tech 1-888-709-8324 iDTech.com Register today for Summer 2022! iD Tech can’t wait for your child to walk the halls of their dream campus, bond with new friends and mentors, and experience the magic that’s made us the world’s #1 tech camp for over two decades. Held at Marymount Manhattan College and prestigious campuses nationwide. Weeklong and two-week sessions for ages 7-18 in coding, game dev, robotics, creative arts, and more. Virtual Tech Camps and online courses also available. STEM Camps 70 Clark Road, Thompson, PA 800-399-2267 Independentlake.com Independent Lake Camp is a premier overnight camp in the Poconos for ages 6-17. ILC is dedicated to being a diverse community with powerful individualized programming, and top-notch facilities & staff. Independent Lake Camp has been offering respect, creativity and understanding in a challenging and nurturing environment for 30 years. The friendships and connections that are developed at ILC are what makes our community so special. They are a fantastic circus, sports, dance, performing arts, music, aquatics, fine & digital arts, skateboarding, high ropes, role playing games, nature and equestrian camp all rolled into one. big savings! multi-camp discounts early bird through 3/31 summer 2022 juniors k+1st kids 2nd-4th real world math + science... out of this world fun! tweens 5th-7th • • • • I Wanna Be... An Archaeologist! I Wanna Be... A Techie! I Wanna Be... A Sports Scientist! I Wanna Be... A Marine Biologist! • • • • Biorobotics: Machines Among Us Coding + Gaming Engineering A Metropolis Freaky Forces + Elusive Energies • • • • Coding + Game Development Phenomenal Physics Architecture + Engineering Rockin’ Robotics SMALL camp groups Sign up for Launch’s exciting and educational one-week STEM summer camps with topics rotating weekly! Also at Launch: Math Programs • STEM Classes • Holiday Camps • Private Tutoring UWS + Tribeca Locations • www.launchmath.com • 212-600-1010 • info@launchmath.com 44 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

2022 SUMMER SKATEBOARD PROGRAM INDOOR / OUTDOOR CAMP WEEK 01 JUNE 13 - 17 * WEEK 05 WEEK 02 JUNE 20 - 24 * WEEK 06 WEEK 03 JUNE 27 - JULY 1 * WEEK 07 WEEK 04 JULY 5 - 8 (4 DAY) * WEEK 80 OUTDOOR 5TH & 5TH PARK * ALL BEGINNER AND INTERMEDIATE PROGRAMS JULY 11 - 15 JULY 18 - 22 JULY 25 - 29 AUGUST 1 - 5 OUTDOOR CITY SKATE CAMP: * ALL TRAVEL BY SUBWAY TO A DIFFERENT SKATEPARK EVERYDAY * WEEK 09 AUGUST 08 - 12 WEEK 10 AUGUST 15 - 19 WEEK 11 AUGUST 22 - 26 WEEK 12 AUGUST 29 - SEPT 2 * ALL OUTDOOR SKATE & SAND “BEACH” WEEK: TRAVEL TO ROCKAWAY DAILY BY SUBWAY AGES 6-14 • ALL LEVELS WELCOME • DAILY BOARD RENTAL AVAILABLE • SIBLING DISCOUNTS •MULTI WEEK DISCOUNT• COACHES ARE FIRST AID / CPR CERTIFIED 83 THIRD AVENUE. BROOKLYN NY @ BERGEN STREET. INFO@HOMAGESKATEBOARDACADEMY.COM Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 45

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Kenwal Day Camp JCC Day Camp Staten Island 1131 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 718-475-5231 GWechsler@sijcc.com camp.sijcc.org JCC Day Camp has been operating for nearly 90 years, and fun is their tradition! Our camp offers children the opportunity to experience nature at our picturesque campgrounds, try new things, and form friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. JCC Day Camp believes in creating an atmosphere in which children can thrive, building campers’ self-esteem and fostering positive values. They are proud to be accredited by the American Camping Association. They have a proven safety track record and follow all CDC covid protocols. They also offer Marvin’s Camp for Children with Special Needs, inclusion opportunities, and specialty camps. 46 100 Drexel ave Melville Ny 11747 631-694-3399 Kenwal office@kenwaldaycamp.com Kenwaldaycamp.com Kenwal Day Camp is a family owned, traditional day camp where our main goal is to create a fun, safe environment in which ALL campers thrive. Their programs are supervised by teachers and college students, ensuring exciting, adventurous, fun filled days. Kenwal is the camp where your child can start at age 3, in our nurturing “camp within a camp” program. These campers are still thriving at age 16 in the TEEN, CIT and EXTREME TEEN Overnight Travel Programs. Along their journey, campers will constantly be challenged in a fun environment designed so that all campers succeed! Building their self esteem, guiding them in socialization, and stepping away from their electronics is something we strive to achieve on a daily basis. NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 Kim’s Kids Summer Camp kimskidscamp@gmail.com 718-208-5075 kimskidscamp.com Kim’s Kids Summer Camp offers children ages 4 1/2 to 12 the opportunity to spend their summers active and physical, exploring nature while taking trips every day throughout New York City and its surrounding regions. Campers are cared for by experienced adult counselors in a nurturing camp community while going on a new adventure each day. Kids get to be kids with a continuous agenda of hiking, swimming, climbing, playing, running all summer long!

Summer Program June 27 - August 12, 2022 full-day week-long immersion camp Chinese cultural themed lessons, plus cooking, art, science, acting, calligraphy, games, shopping, ping pong, field trips and more! campers must have some experience in Mandarin all individuals aged 5 and over will need to show proof of vaccination 401 West End Avenue New York NY 10024 212.724.2421 1556 Third Avenue New York NY 10128 Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 47

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Launch Math + Science Centers Two locations: UWS & Tribeca 212-600-1010 info@launch.com Launchmath.com Launch Math + Science Centers offer exciting and educational, on-site, one-week STEM summer camps for kids from kindergarten to 7th grade (5-12 years old). Campers discover the magic of physics, unearth the science of archaeology, create architectural structures, code a roving robot – and that’s just the beginning! Each week is jam-packed with hands-on STEM projects! Plus, campers explore daily segments such as STEM Discoveries (challenge-based learning through problem-solving activities) and Launch Studios (all the tech and techniques needed to make cool short videos). Register by March 31st to receive $BIG$ early bird discounts! Leapup Learning 1751 2nd Avenue, NY (91st&92nd St.) 646-870-0560 Leapuplearning.coinfo@leapuplearning. com The camp is designed for children ages 4-12. Weekly enrollment with full-day and half-day options available from July 11th - Aug.15th. Indoor and outdoor activities include language lessons, arts, music, theater, and science experiments. Long Island University Sports Camps LIU Brooklyn Campus: 1 University Plaza, Brooklyn, NY LIU Post Campus: 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville, NY 516-299-2909 camps@liu.edu liu.edu/sports-camps This July and August, young athletes will have the chance to participate in week-long athletic camps designed to connect them with NCAA Division I coaches to learn fundamentals and help improve their skills -- all while having fun and making lifelong friends. Camps are open to children entering grades 2 8 at any skill level. Select from 18 camps at one of their two campus locations in Brooklyn or Long Island. Summer Stories are Made at Camp as kids live their best life learning new skills, ������������������������������������������������ YMCA Summer Day Camp CAMPis the BEST LIFE LIFE At the YMCA Summer Day Camp, we offer Adventure, Aquatics, Sports & Games, Creative Arts, Camp Traditions, Special Activities and Trips, and Summer Learning in a safe and welcoming environment. Campers become the best version of themselves making memories that last a lifetime. VARIETY OF CAMPS FOR AGES 3-15 Kiddie, Youth, Pre-Teen, Teen, Sports Camp, CIT 2-WEEK SESSIONS June 27 - August 19 CAMP ROCKS! WEEK August 22 - 26 SIBLING DISCOUNT $50 off per additional child. Financial assistance available. Register Now! YMCALI.ORG/CAMP YMCA OF LONG ISLAND Bay Shore Glen Cove East Hampton Holtsville 48 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 Huntington Patchogue 855-2YMCALI YMCALI.ORG/CAMP

YOUR SUMMER. YOUR WAY. From New York City’s Upper East Side to our beautiful Rockland County campgrounds and beyond, our inclusive summer experiences provide kids and teens of all ages, interests and abilities with unlimited opportunities to learn, grow — and have fun. Air-conditioned coach buses transport your kids from multiple NYC drop-off locations. For everyone’s safety, all staff and campers ages 5+ must be fully vaccinated. Sign up for Summer 2022 today! 92Y.org/camps Stacey Rosen (she/her), Camps Concierge 212-699-7249, SRosen@92Y.org Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 49

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Manhattan School of Music Magic Day Camp 216-15 Peck Ave., Bayside 718-634-8109 magicdaycamp.com Magic Day Camp has successfully operated for more than 30 years. Conveniently located in Bayside, Queens, with door-to-door bus transportation to families EVERYWHERE in Queens at no additional cost. Magic Day Camp has given generations of children a safe and rewarding environment to explore new and enriching experiences. With daily swimming, daily trips, sports programs, dance programs, parks, state of the art facilities, celebrations, and incredible summer days; “everyday is truly magical!” 130 Claremont Ave New York, NY 212-749-2802 msmnyc.edu/programs/msm-summer MSM Summer provides instruction and performance experience for students ages 8 to 17 in a dynamic conservatory setting. Students will develop their musical skills and will join a vibrant community of young musicians. Students must be 8 years old by July 1, 2022, in order to apply. Montessori International Summer Day Camp Midtown East 212-223-4630 montessorischoolny.com info@montessorischoolny.com This summer, Montessori is excited to offer campers a unique blend of summer activities and academics. Developed around biweekly themes, children will enjoy arts and crafts, dance, yoga, martial arts and gymnastics. In addition, older campers will also experience musical theatre, chess, swimming, ice skating and field trips. Since Camp is staffed by the school’s teachers, children can also continue with academics, helping to ensure that they are on track despite the pandemic. Tutoring available to prepare for admission to gifted programs, or for a head start on the upcoming year. Spaces are limited due to current restrictions – registration starts March 1st! Discover Your Creativity and Acting Talent Home of the Meisner Technique Summer teen Conservatory (15-18 yr olds) Summer Studio (12-14 yr olds) Summer youth (9-11 yr olds) Saturday Classes (2nd-12th grades) JR School open House March 26th Sign up on our website, www.playhouseJuniors.com 212-688-3770 Begins July 18th Apply todAy! 50 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

Weekly enrollment for both Sleep-away and day camp sessions Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp located IN rIVERHEAD, lONG ISLAND ny Farm & Horticulture Archery High Ropes Outdoor Skills Performing arts Sports Fishing Nature and Ecology DPF4hCamp.org Dpf4hCamp@cornell.edu Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 51

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement NORY New Country Day Camp (busing to Staten Island) Neighborhood Playhouse Junior School: Teen & Youth Summer Conservatory 212-688-3770 playhousejuniors.com cldaehler@neighborhoodplayhouse.org Dramatic arts training for the aspiring young actor in NYC. Apply for three exciting summer intensives at the Neighborhood Playhouse, where Sanford Meisner’s world-renowned acting method was born! Faculty from our adult Professional Acting program, working professionals, and master teachers train students in Meisner acting, singing, dance, Shakespeare, stage combat, film, theatre, television, and more. Conservatory (15-18yrs) mirrors a challenging, diverse college-level curriculum. Studio (12-14yrs) provides serious, engaging pre-professional training and Youth Workshop (9-11yrs) explores a variety of techniques for the young actor. Acceptance is by application and audition. Classes will be in-person. Space is limited. 646-395-4357 14StreetY.org/NewCountry New Country Day Camp is a program of the 14th Street Y and Educational Alliance. Transportation is provided from lower Manhattan and Brooklyn to Staten Island’s 75-acre Henry Kaufmann Campground, where swimming pools, hiking trails, and open meadows set the scene for a summer of adventure and enrichment. New Country Day Camp is a joyful and inclusive community where campers, families and staff build meaningful connections with each other and the natural world, and experience personal growth through high-quality programs rooted in the outdoors and guided by Jewish values. Location: UWS, UES, Hell’s Kitchen, Gramercy, Tribeca, FiDi, Brooklyn (Downtown), Brooklyn (Prospect Park) 914-365-7548 nory.co/summer Give your child an unforgettable summer through NYC’s most popular STEM+Sports camp for 3-12 ages! Your child will engage as makers to build once-in-a-lifetime weekly projects. From transforming the campsite into a life-size wooden fort to building a dancing robot for TikTok music videos, future changemakers collaborate to invent unimaginable creations to make their dream come true. If your child loves sports, simply add soccer or swimming to their STEM program! With 10 locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, NORY Summer is truly for everyone. [Summer Highlights: Complimentary Lunch, All-star NORY Educators, Emphasis on Soft Skills (resilience & empathy), Flexible Schedule]. Dates: 6/13-9/2 FUN is our tradition! Camp.SIJCC.org 52 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

AGES AGES 3-10 3-10 YOUTH SOCCER SOCCER CAMPS CAMPS YOUTH NYC's #1 Youth Soccer NYC's #1 for Youth Program 20+Soccer years Program for 20+ years Half and Full-Day Camps Half and Full-Day + Weekly Classes Camps + Weekly Classes Multiple Locations Locations & & Multiple Program Options Program Options Private Camps Camps Available Available Private – We Come to You – We Come to You Multi-week Discount Discount Multi-week SAVE $20 PROMO CODE: NYFSUMMER SCAN TO ENROLL NOW Montessori International Summer Camp 347 East 55th Street s $RAMA s 9OGA s !RTS #RAFTS s &IELD 4RIPS s $ANCE s )CE 3KATING s (ANDS /N 3CIENCE s "OWLING s &LOOR 'YMNASTICS s :UMBA s 3WIMMING s 34%- s !CADEMIC 4UTORING s 33!4 )3%% %2" %XAM 0REP Ages 2 1/ 2 to 14 “Wisdom through Knowledge” 212-223-4630 info@montessorischoolny.com www.montessorischoolny.com Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 53

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Oasis Day Camp Oasis Bayside 646-698-1800 Oasischildren.com Oasis Day Camp in Central Park offers specialized programming for campers 3 – 15 years old. A traditional day camp in every way, Oasis in Central Park prides itself on quality programming at parent-friendly prices. Oasis has swim, sports, art, music, dance, nature, and enrichment programming as well as air-conditioned indoor facilities, and the great outdoors in Central Park! There are trips for teens and the most well trained, caring staff in the industry. Daily hot lunch and snacks are included. Oasis gives campers the opportunity to be active, think creatively, and discover new friendships that will last a lifetime. 646-519 5055 Fax:718- 865 5647 Bayside@oasischildren.com Oasis Bayside is an affordable NYC summer camp at Fort Totten with programs for ages 3 to 16 that are centered on the arts, outdoor education, instructional and recreational swimming, sports, and team building. With an optional lunch program as well! Oasis Bayside gives campers the opportunity to be active, think creatively, and discover new friendships that will last a lifetime. Three different types of camps are offered: a traditional summer day camp program for children in grades K-6, a Teen Travel program with daily destinations for young adults ages 12 to 14, and a modified day Early Start Imagination Camp for campers 3-5. Park Shore Country Day Camp & Extreme STEAM Science Kids 450 Deer park Road, Dix Hills, NY 11746 631-499-8580 info@parkshoredaycamp.com parkshoredaycamp.com For Ages 2-15. Park Shore is an exciting, non-stop, unplugged, outdoors, trynew-things experience jam-packed with camp culture, traditions, and friends! Athletics, Aquatics, High Ropes Course, Bungee, Rock Wall, Ninja Course, ATVs, Arts and Crafts, Special Events, and more. Day Camp: Ages 2-10. Travel: Ages 11-15. Extreme STEAM Science Kids is an educational science program featuring robotics, mechanical and electrical engineering, coding, science, and art. Two-week morning sessions held in our three-story science center. Extension option for full-day in our day camp. Ages 6-11. Located on 15 acres in Dix Hills. Transportation, before/aftercare, lunch available. Family-owned and operated. Established in 1959. WELCOME TO C A M P WA C H U S E T T Locatedin onHubbardton Lake Hortoniaon in Hubbardton, VT Located Lake Hortonia Founded in 1903, Camp Wachusett is one of New England’s fi rst overnight camps for boys. Our program consisting of a variety of land and water activities, including overnight hiking and canoeing opportunities, promotes growth in independence, self-confidence, and teamwork. A relatively small environment allows boys to have choices and provides the perfect setting for establishing lifelong friendships. Two to Six week sessions for ages 8 to 15. Please visit our website (campwachusett.com) and our Facebook page for more information. 54 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

Camps • Workshops Classes mps • Workshops Camps •• Classes Workshops •• Shows • Classes••Shows Shows Camps Camps Dec27 20 -- 31 23 •• Dec • Feb 21 - 25 c 20 - 23 • Dec Feb27 21- -3125 Encore Encore The 3•Little & 12th @ 2pm e 3 Little Pigs Dec 5th &Pigs 12th @5th 2pm Winter Spring •Dec Summer Camps 917.855.1095 917.855.1095 FIELDSTON SUMMER CAMPS A fun, eventful summer for all ages Choose your own six-week summer adventures by selecting from a variety of activities offered across one of our three camps: Fieldston Sports Camps, Future Leaders, and Mini Camp are comprehensive programs covering a spectrum of subjects and interests designed to engage campers. Our programs and classes range from outdoor adventure to educational, sports, and S.T.E.A.M. All camps are held at our campus in Riverdale. Ask about transportation. To learn more about Summer 2022 registration, please contact Keeniun Brumskill at sap@ecfs.org. summer.ecfs.org Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 55

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Play On! Studios Park Slope Day Camp BROOKLYN Brooklyn Bridge Park, Carroll Gardens, Prospect Park, Windsor Terrace 718-788-7732 camp@parkslopedaycamp.com parkslopedaycamp.com Primarily outdoor, fun, engaging traditional camp. For children ages 3.5 to 14. Experienced, caring and dynamic staff. Wide variety of activities; sports, arts, yoga, archery and more. Soccer specialty program. 4 twoweek sessions, extended hours and transportation available. Planet Han 401 West End Ave at 79th Street 1556 Third Ave at 87th Street NY NY 10024 212-724-2421 PlanetHanChinese.com info@PlanetHanChinese.com Planet Han week-long immersion camps, where your child will learn to speak Mandarin with confidence and learn about ancient China and modern New York in an interactive and fun way! They do activities kids live, like arts and crafts, calligraphy, Friday movies, grocery shopping and plenty of outdoor Tai Chi and game time! Campers must have some experience in Mandarin speaking. ����������� 263 West 86th Street New York, NY 10024 347-709-4149 playonstudios.com Play On! Studios offers theater day camps on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won’t soon forget! Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/ teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games! Creative Drama Camps are perfect for kids entering grades K-4, and our multi-week Musical Theater Camps are aimed at kids entering grades 4-9. Sign up for 1 week or more - there’s a new show every session! See you at camp! We’re bringing the F UN back to summer! July 5th - August 30th For kids ages 4-15 | 4-8 week sessions FACILITY OFFERINGS: ϧ ʪʨʟʣʣʣ ˆˤ˨˔˥˘ ʹ˘˘˧ ϧ ʧ ˂˨˧˗ˢˢ˥ ˃ˢˢ˟˦ ϧ ʼˡ˗ˢˢ˥ ˇ˨˥˙ ʹ˜˘˟˗ ϧ ʵ˔˦˞˘˧˕˔˟˟ ʶˢ˨˥˧˦ ϧ ˆ˧˔˧˘ʠˢ˙ʠ˧˛˘ʠ˔˥˧ ʶ˥˘˔˧˜˩˘ ˊˢ˥˞˦ˣ˔˖˘˦ ˪˜˧˛ ʶˢˠˣ˨˧˘˥ ʿ˔˕ ϧ ʷ˔ˡ˖˘ ˆ˧˨˗˜ˢ ʙ ʾ˜˧˖˛˘ˡ ACTIVITIES INCLUDE: ϧ ˆ˪˜ˠ ϧ ʴ˥˧˦ ʙ ʶ˥˔˙˧˦ ϧ ˆˣˢ˥˧˦ʢʹ˜˧ˡ˘˦˦ ϧ ʷ˔ˡ˖˘ ϧ ˆˇʸˀ ϧ ʶˢˢ˞˜ˡ˚ ϧ ʹ˜˘˟˗ ˇ˥˜ˣ˦ ˆ˜˕˟˜ˡ˚ ʷ˜˦˖ˢ˨ˡ˧˦ ʴ˩˔˜˟˔˕˟˘ ϧ ˀˢˡ˧˛˟ˬ ˃˔ˬˠ˘ˡ˧ ˃˟˔ˡ˦ OPEN HOUSE DATES 11am-2pm | Feb 12, 19 & 26 | Mar 5, 12, 19, 26 Show this ad when you register and get Official 1199 SEIU provider - Vouchers accepted Member of the American Camp Association 15% OFF For more info and to register ˘ˠ˔˜˟ ˕˞˟˔˞˜˗˦ʳ˕˞˟˔ˡˬ˖ʡ˖ˢˠ ˢ˥ ˖˔˟˟ ʬʥʬʠʩʬʬʠʥʤʥʦ ϧ ʬʥʬʠʩʬʬ ʥʤʣʪ @bklanyc 1500 Paerdegat Ave North, Brooklyn, NY 11236 | bklanyc.com 56 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

Are your campers ready for a fun, exciting, safe camp experience this summer? Hofstra Summer Camps is now open for registration! AN AMAZING SUMMER CAMP EXPERIENCE STARTS @HOFSTRA A favorite of Long Island families for more than 30 years, Hofstra Summer Camps provides campers in grades K through 12 with full access to state-of-the-art classrooms, computer and science labs, acres of professional-grade athletic ﬁelds, and so much more. To register for Hofstra Summer Camps, visit hofstra.edu/camp or call 516-463-CAMP. HU SummerCamp2022_7x4.6.indd 1 2/10/22 4:10 PM The fun science day camp for curious kids! ALL NEW 2022 Camp Themes! ∞ Solar Engineers & Sci-Mystery ∞ Robot Island & Marine Science ∞ Space Adventures Camp 8 Great Locations! Early Bird Savings February: SAVE $70/wk March: SAVE $40/wk Nassau: Suffolk: Garden City, Manhasset, Plainview, Wantagh Babylon, Commack, Huntington Station, Setauket DestinationScience.org info@destinationscience.org Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 57

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Pusteblume International Preschool 244 W 14th St New York, NY 212-206-1137 pusteblumenyc.org info@pusteblumenyc.org July 5th to August 26th, 2022 Pusteblume will offer 8 weeks of summer fun with lots of activities and language exposure. Pick whatever weeks you like and however many weeks you need. Art, Science, Math, Literacy are part of the summer curriculum and introduced in an engaging and stimulating way. Visit our website for weekly themes and topics. Ross Summer Riverside Park Conservancy West 96th Street to West 110th Street inside Riverside Park riversideparknyc.org/sports-camp 212-870-3070 Riverside Park Conservancy hosts a multi-sport summer camp in Riverside Park at a weekly low-cost, high- quality sports camp experience for children ages 4-14. Camp runs for 12 weeks from the second week of June to the end of August. Campers have a choice of single sport or combing two sports in one camp week. The sport options are; Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Volleyball, Flag Football and the multi-sport. Well-respected local sports instructors kids love and on-site medical trainers! All programs provide uniforms or t-shirts, healthy snacks, lunch option as well as early drop off and late pick up. 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton, NY 631- 907-5555 ross.org/summer Ross Summer, built on the innovative, educational foundation of Ross School, is an exciting and enriching experience for kids and teens! Ross Summer offers immersive programs in the arts, media, sciences, and more, plus for-credit academic courses with top faculty, and high-level athletics including basketball training with the NY Knicks! Ross is a leader in COVID preparedness and offers premium services to enhance the Ross Summer experience and provide an opportunity for families to create their ideal summer. www.leapuplearning.com 1751 2nd Avenue (between 91 & 92 st.) 646-870-0560 info@leapuplearning.com WEEKLY MANDARIN IMMERSION CAMP Jul 11 to Aug 12 Age 4-12, Full Day & Half Day Campers will take virtual trips to different parts of China. Learn the history, geography, architecture, unique customs, and traditions through indoor & outdoor activities in an interactive, fun, and immersive language environment. All language levels are welcome. 58 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

WATERFRONT • ARTS • FRIENDSHIPS • SPORTS • FUN Spectacular, adventurous summers in a welcoming Jewish community! SIGN UP TODAY! Unplug. Connect. Grow! Thinking About Summer? Your Child Deserves the SUMMER! Summer Camp is back and in person at all 5 of our WCS parks. wcs.education/camps Please call Dena to find out more about Rookie Day, Open Houses and Tours (800) 433-4149 @wcseducation surpriselake.org Cold Spring, NY (Hudson Valley) info@surpriselake.org 845.265.3616 BRONX ZOO CENTRAL PARK ZOO @wcseducation PROSPECT PARK ZOO NEW YORK AQUARIUM QUEENS ZOO Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 59

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Shibley Day Camp shibleydaycamp.com 516- 621-8777 175 Warner Ave. Roslyn Heights, New York 11577 The Shibley Day Camp creates magical experiences that promote personal growth and lifelong friendships in our nurturing, down to earth environment. Our Shibley community is guided by our GREEN values of Generosity, Respect, Empathy, Endurance & Nurture. Their program allows children to explore new and current interests, gain new skills and build confidence. Campers swim twice a day, including daily American Red Cross swim instruction in addition to participating in a balanced mix of athletics, arts, adventure and other special activities. SkateYogi Super Soccer Stars Williamsburg, Downtown Brooklyn and Prospect Lefferts Gardens 718-484-9777 skateyogi.com hello@skateyogi.com Discover the joy of skateboarding! Offered at both their original Prospect Lefferts Gardens location and their brand-new space on the Williamsburg Waterfront (N 9th St @ Kent), SKATEYOGI Summer Camp welcomes anyone ages 7-13 from absolute beginners to experienced skaters in a fun, creative environment. Campers are exposed to both outdoor skating on daily trips to nearby parks and indoor ramp practice. Their low student-toteacher ratio ensures plenty of personal attention. They also offer a shorter afternoon mini-camp at both of these locations for younger skaters ages 5-7. Rental gear is included for camps held on-site at SKATEYOGI. For more experienced skaters ages 9-15, their Urban Shredders program offers daily adventures at skateparks and skate spots around Downtown Brooklyn. Multiple Locations 212-877-7171 info@soccerstars.com Soccerstars.com Super Soccer Stars is New York’s #1 youth soccer program for over 20 years! We use the ball as a vehicle to help children not only improve their soccer skills, but also develop selfconfidence, teamwork, and socialization skills. Highly trained, certified coaches work in small groups using an agespecific curriculum, providing each player with individual attention. Choose from FUNdamentals, Advanced Training, or Amazing Athletes multisport program. Half and full-day camp, plus weekly classes available. Private Camps also available – set your own schedule and our coaches will come to you! Save $20 – Promo Code: NYFSUMMER. LOCATED IN ROSLYN, NY YMCA CAMP HI-ROCK Mt. Washington, MA Follow Us! @shibleydaycamp Yourself BEBeYOURSELF Confident BEBeCONFIDENT BeAaLEADER Leader BE info@shibleydaycamp.com 60 516.621.8777 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 Co-Ed Sleepaway Camp Teen Leadership Backpacking and Canoeing Trips P 413-528-1227 E INFO@CAMPHIROCK.ORG W CAMPHIROCK.ORG

STEAM Camp at the Cathedral School of St. John the Divine cathedralnyc.org/school-life/summersteam-camp STEAM Camp at the Cathedral School of St. John the Divine welcomes rising Kindergarten to Grade 6 students. The camp uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics to engage children in experiential learning. Campers visit the Innovation Lab daily where they are encouraged to design, prototype, and test new ideas. They are challenged to expand their imagination and take thoughtful risks as they work through the design process. Campers also participate in various outdoor activities on our 13-acre campus. From coding robots to water slide adventures, our campers’ days are filled with fun! For more information, contact Camp Director Jamie Solis at steamcamp@cathedralnyc.org or call 646- 425- 1648. Summer at St. Barts 325 Park Ave., New York, NY 212-378-0222 stbarts.org Summer at St Bart’s offers something for all campers ages 2-6! Their 2’s program allows campers to enjoy a mini version of camp, along with a sneak peek at preschool socialization! Every day all campers enjoy playing sports in the full-sized gymnasium, outdoor play on the rooftop, arts and crafts, dance, and free play in the classroom! Weekly specials include yoga, science experiments, drama class, and soccer lessons! Each Session consists of a two week period. They have five sessions focusing around a variety of themes each week. Come for one session or all! Surprise Lake Camp Cold Spring, Putnam County 845-265-3616 info@surpriselake.com A coed Jewish sleepaway camp located just 60 miles from NYC boasting one of the most beautiful sites in the country, one of the most reputable programs, and a large, well-trained, caring staff. Many facilities, like the theater, heated pool, and gymnasium, are among the finest that you will find anywhere. Surprise Lake Camp is a special place, a home away from home for generations of young people. They believe in the value of community and friendship. Their Jewish values and identity shape their days and their connection to nature. They’re dedicated to helping young people unplug, grow, and develop values, confidence, and skills to last a lifetime. The Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning offers a full range of Junior Pathway Programs for kids ages 5-18. Each program is designed to improve player skills using age appropriate equipment, and ensures transition throughout the NYJTL pathway. nyjtl.org/caryleeds/programs/juniors Learn the sport of a lifetime this summer! Play at the state-of-the-art Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning situated in Crotona Park, conveniently located in NYC. 1720 Crotona Avenue Bronx, NY 10457 caryleedsinfo@nyjtl.org 718-247-7420 All levels welcome! (ages 5-18) nyjtl.org/caryleeds/programs/juniors/camps/ Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 61

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Trail Blazers Camps Day Camp: 394 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn NY Overnight Camp: Lake Mashipacong, NJ 212-529-5113 trailblazers.org From Day Camp to Overnight Camp, Trail Blazers has an adventure for everyone, ages 3-17! Get ready for a safe, fun, and screen-free summer filled with laughter, connection, outdoor challenges, and learning. Registration is already open for Prospect Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Riverside Park and Morningside Park Day Camps, as well as our Adventure and Farmstead Overnight Camps. Visit trailblazers. org for more information or to register for an upcoming info session. Come outside and play, adventure awaits! Trinity Discovery Day Camp 139 West 91st Street New York, NY 10024 212- 932-6849 trinityschoolnyc.org/our-programs/ summer-camp The Trinity Discovery Day Camp provides an opportunity for campers to be kids again. Campers get to engage with each other while playing sports outside, creating dance routines, gardening, swimming, making music and much more. Campers will have surprise events on Fridays and of course, ice cream or ices every day! Lunch will not be provided. Join Trinity Discovery Day Camp for a fantastic summer!!! Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts 185 Colonial Springs Rd Wheatley Heights, NY 631-643-7900 usdan.org info@usdan.org Usdan invites children to experience the natural beauty of our wooded Long Island campus and the transformative power of the arts. Their day camp program allows students ages 5—18 to create their own experience by choosing from over fifty classes in visual art, theater, music, dance, writing, nature & sustainability, chess, and more, taught by professional educators and artists. There is no previous experience required, only an open mind and a curiosity for the arts. Usdan offers 8-, 4-, and 1-week sessions including busing from Long Island, Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. Scholarships available. Join our welcoming and inclusive community this summer. 7 weeks | Jun 27-Aug 12 | Ages 2-12 Feeding the World Art Around the World The Wonder of Water Endangered Species Learn language in a fun, immersive environment Language or language/sports options Enroll Now: www.hwis.org/summercamp Email: info@hwis.org | Phone: 212-787-8088 525 W 52nd St, New York NY 10019 62 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

WCS Camps Voxel Academy - Summer Day Camp Voxelacademy.org camp@voxelacademy.org New York’s best cutting-edge technology summer day camps for kids ages 7-14! Mod Minecraft and Roblox, create YouTube videos, develop VR and mobile video games, create a custom Beyblade or a custom Nerf Blaster, create digital art, and much more! Our weekly camps break down STEAM skills seen in A.P. and college-level Computer Science, Programming, and Design classes into fun, intriguing, 21st-century early learning. Enjoy off-screen time, and plenty of time each day for social challenges, lunch, snacks, and physical activities. 800-433-4149 WCS- Bronx Zoo 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY bzeducation@wcs.org wcs.education/bzcamp WCS- Central Park Zoo 64th Street & 5th Avenue New York, NY cpzeducation@wcs.org wcs.education/cpzcamp WCS- New York Aquarium 602 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY nyaeducation@wcs.org wcs.education/nyacamp WCS- Prospect Park Zoo 450 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY ppzeducation@wcs.org wcs.education/ppzcamp WCS- Queens Zoo 53-51 111th St, New York, NY qzeducation@wcs.org wcs.education/qzcamp Your Child Deserves the SUMMER! Summer Camp is back and in person at all 5 WCS parks. From immersing in a Week of Wildlife at the Bronx Zoo to intimate, community-enriching animal and nature play at our Central Park, Prospect Park or Queens Zoo camps to exploring ocean mysteries as an Ecology Detective at the New York Aquarium our camps offer limitless possibilities to young campers of all ages. With exclusive access to exhibits like Dino Safari and Ocean Wonders, unique up-close animal encounters and keeper chats your camper will have an unforgettable adventure! Sign up TODAY! YMCA Camp Hi-Rock 162 East Street, Mount Washington, MA 01258 camphirock.org (413) 528-1227 info@camphirock.org YMCA Camp Hi-Rock is a coed sleepaway camp nestled among over 1,000 acres of forest in Massachusetts with a private 90-acre lake. Campers can stay from one to eight weeks. Each week campers help create their schedules choosing from over 30 activities. We also offer Outdoor Adventure Trips. We provide solid role models through staff who focus on helping children develop strong friendships and improve self-esteem at camp. The confidence that is developed during a camper’s time at Hi-Rock stays with them long after they have left camp. Transportation and financial assistance are available. Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 63

camp Directory | Special Advertising Supplement YMCA of Greater New York Summer Camp ymcanyc.org/camp YMCA Summer Day Camp offers the best of adventure, aquatics, sports & games, creative arts, camp traditions, special guests & trips, and summer learning. YMCA programs for ages 3-15 are designed to meet your child’s interests and abilities. In 2022, they are offering a theme for each of their twoweek sessions: Camp at Sea, Out of this World, Summer of Imagination and The Greatest Color War, providing unique activities and campers with special memories. Two-week sessions run June 27-Aug 19 with a bonus Camp Rocks! week from Aug 22-26. In-person and virtual open house option. Enrollment extras available. YMCA of Long Island Locations in Bay Shore, East Hampton, Glen Cove, Holtsville, Huntington, and Patchogue 855-YMCALI ymcali.org/camp camp@ymcali.org YMCA Summer Day Camp offers the best of adventure, aquatics, sports & games, creative arts, camp traditions, special guests & trips, and summer learning. YMCA programs for ages 3-15 are designed to meet your child’s interests and abilities. In 2022, they are offering a theme for each of their twoweek sessions: Camp at Sea, Out of this World, Summer of Imagination and The Greatest Color War, providing unique activities and campers with special memories. Two-week sessions run June 27-Aug 19 with a bonus Camp Rocks! week from Aug 22-26. In-person and virtual open house option. Enrollment extras available. Camp SAY 2022 Dates July 24 - August 7, 2022 An ACA-Accredited, 2-week summer camp for young people who stutter, ages 8-18, that prioritizes confidence, connection & FUN! CampSAY.org | 646.403.3516 | Travis@SAY.org 64 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com for daily stories and to sign up for our weekly newsletters!

Presented by FREE TO REGISTER Y�u’re Invi�ed! Meet with day & sleepaway camps in a safe environment to ﬁnd a great camp for your child. 2022 CAMP FAIR SCHEDULE: Saturday, March 5th in Westchester at Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club Sunday, March 6th in Downtown Manhattan at The 14 Street Y Sunday, March 13th in the West Side, Manhattan at Congregation Rodeph Shalom Saturday, March 19th in the East Side, Manhattan at St. Jean Baptiste High School Sunday, March 20th in Cobble Hill Brooklyn at Kane Street Synagogue Saturday, March 26th in Long Island City Queens at The Plaxall Gallery Sunday, March 27th in Park Slope Brooklyn at Congregation Beth Elohim Sponsored by Blue Man Group One family will win 4 tickets to see the Blue Man Group! (Must be present to win) To RSVP and ﬁnd out more please visit: www.newyorkfamily.com/campfairs or email: summer@newyorkfamily.com All events are indoors, to attend the camp fair you must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask while inside at all times. Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 65

66 NewYorkFamily.com | Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp 2022

CAMP HALF-BLOOD 2022 Rising 2nd to 8th graders (BASED ON CAMP LOCATION) Myths come to life, monsters attack, and heroes rise up every week. Sign up now to join the adventure this summer. Register: https://camphalfbloodbklyn.com Manhattan • Staten Island • Brooklyn • Queens