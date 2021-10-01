Jimmy Lee Dangerously Funny  

Celebrating Diversity In The Entertainment Industry MONTHLY DANGEROUSLY FUNNY COMEDY REALITY TV STARRING JIMMIE LEE-THE JERSEY OUTLAW DIRT MERCHANTS Motion Picture Company STAN LEE Allies of the Amazon 73rd EMMY AWARDS Highlights & Fashion

AS WE evolve, we create interesting changes in our publications. In this issue, we are launching our NEWS pages. These are informative stories gathered to keep our readers updated on TV, film, music and sports. Laughter is still the best medicine. Our cover feature is a follow up story of our favorite street comedian Jimmie Lee. The Jersey Outlaw has branded with his hit comedy TV show, Dangerously Funny, is now shooting Season 5. Jimmie has filmed this year in Las Vegas, New York City, Atlantic City and Hollywood, and there's more to come. He also filmed last year in 2020 , including stops to London. The 73rd Emmy Awards just concluded and for the first time in Emmy history, streaming platforms sweep the three main series categories. This years Emmy Awards was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. This issue comes with other interesting stories: • The great Stan Lee maybe gone but his legacy still continues. One year after he passed away the children's book, "Allies of the Amazon," was published and released in Portuguese. The book features four animals with superpowers who must defeat an evil creature capable of destroying the balance of the Amazon rainforest. It's a must read for every children. • An outstanding movie making team is creating an entirely new genre that's fresh, fun and unique. Dirt Merchants Films, is a series of 10 movies in the 1980's setting. Each film stands alone, with its own characters, actors, stories, and distinct artistic style. • We dive into the life of Mr. Jerry Boyd, the definition of success is seen in an entirely new light. His incredible journey opens our mind to one of the truest forms of triumph we've ever seen. • And finally, read how the power house duo of Stacey Blanchet and Shari Belafonte created Rowan Moon Production, a diversified media company and high quality content with engaging experiences that will reach a global audience. Enjoy!

Prather Jackson
Publisher

MONTHLY 04 STAN LEE'S 14 JIMMIE LEE 20 26 THE 73rd EMMY AWARDS 28 DIRT MERCHANTS FILMS 34 JERRY BOYD 36 SHARI & STACEY HW NEWS Entertainment & Sports Allies of the Amazon The Jersey Outlaw Highlights & Fashion Motion Picture Company The Man Who Dreamed The Dawn of a New Era Taraji P. Henson in Roberto Coin Cento Pharaoh earrings ($158,020) HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 3

ROUNDUP TV & FILM BET AND BET+’S Jam-Packed NEW ORIGINALS BET and BET + unveil their 2021 Fall programming line-ups THE star-studded slate is bursting at the seams with hot new original series, returning hits, mind-blowing megaspecials, fun original movies, and more! On the heels of a successful summer programming season, BET keeps the momentum going with over 25 program premieres planned throughout the Fall as the Network continues its reign as the #1 network for African American households and BET+ as the leading streaming service for the Black community. BET’s diverse slate will reflect and celebrate Black culture like no other brand can. BET has a show for every occasion, from hit scripted series by creative powerhouse Tracey Edmonds, “Games People Play” starring the Emmy® awardwinning actress Karrueche Tran, to the acclaimed comedy “Twenties” from quintessential executive producer Lena Waithe returning for season two with an 4 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY after show starring B. Scott, to Academy Award® winning multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry who is back with his roster of hit series, including fresh episodes of Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living,” “House Of Payne,” “The Oval,” and “Sistas” the #1 cable scripted series for Black viewers. The Network keeps the celebration going with its star-studded “BET Hip Hop Awards” and “Soul Train Awards” bringing music’s hottest artists to culture’s biggest stage: BET! BET also recognized the third Friday of each September as National Black Voter Day, to acknowledge the power of Black communities to create the futures they deserve by reclaiming their vote and fighting voter suppression. For more information please visit https:// www.bet.com/reclaim-your-vote.html Over on BET+,following a stellar summer line-up with original premieres including the hit debut series “The Ms. Pat Show” and the second season of fan-favorite “First Wives Club,” BET+continues its fall programming with the new captivating series “All the Queen’s Men,” starring Eva Marcille and Christian Keyes, based on the popular book Ladies Night. “Tyler Perry’s Bruh” returns for a second season where they will welcome an old college friend who is rebuilding his life after divorce into the fold. Stepping into the lead role for her acting debut into acting award-winning rapper Remy Ma, will portray largerthan-life gangster Delrhonda “Big Fifty” Hood, in “American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty: The Delrhonda Hood Story” the self-narrated film is set to premiere on the service October 6. “American Gangster: Trap Queens” and “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” will return from their mid-season breaks this fall, along with “Carl Weber’s Family Business” returning with a season three premiere, and even more original fall programming from BET+ that will be announced at a later date. In addition to all the amazing original programming, fans can catch up on all their favorites streaming commercial-free this Fall, including season two of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” Season 7 of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and Season 1 of “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” to name a few!

ROUNDUP TV & FILM SNOOP DOGG AND MARTHA STEWART To host the baking competition special THE one-hour baking competition special, SNOOP AND MARTHA’S VERY TASTY HALLOWEEN will stream Thursday, October 14 on Peacock. From BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves and the minds of Tasty, the world’s largest digital food network, SNOOP AND MARTHA’S VERY TASTY HALLOWEEN is a competition special hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, featuring talented bakers who face off in a delectable Halloween showdown. This partnership between Peacock and BuzzFeed is the first in a slate of original unscripted programming that includes multiple projects in active development across celebrity, pop culture, games and pets. In SNOOP AND MARTHA’S VERY TASTY HALLOWEEN teams of three bakers, called “Scare Squads,” are tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12x12 Halloween world that people can literally explore. The catch? Their worlds must be PROJECT RUNWAY RETURNS FASHION returns to New York City when Bravo’s Emmy-winning competition series “Project Runway” premieres on Thursday, October 14, at 9pm ET/PT. Returning mentor Christian Siriano, along with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth, takes on 16 new designers from across the United States and abroad, each ready to prove they have what it takes to show a collection at New York Fashion Week and be the next great name in fashion. Each 90-minute inspired by the concept of fear. Imagine larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cotton candy cobwebs! Tasty food content creator, Alvin Zhou will use his cooking and baking knowledge to judge each baker’s creation alongside Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. Trios of the country’s most talented and award-winning bakers compete to build an immersive, edible spectacle that celebrates the colorful creativity of Halloween. After the clock runs out, the judges crown the team that builds the tastiest confectionary world, and the competition ends in a fantastical Halloween party. SNOOP AND MARTHA’S VERY TASTY HALLOWEEN is produced by BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves and Snoopadelic Films. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Patrick J. Doody and Gaylen Gawlowski serve as executive producers for Magical Elves. Richard Alan Reid and Charlotte Simms serve as executive producers for BuzzFeed. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart also serve as executive producers. episode will test the contestants’ creativity and technique with challenges such as producing a “hauntingly” chic look, an avant-garde look from faux fur, an unconventional cocktail dress with a twist, and in a Project Runway first, the ultimate “Real Housewives” reunion outfit for women from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” and “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” Runway shows are taken to new heights at cultural destination Lincoln Center and the beautiful hidden gardens at Rockefeller Center. Additionally, in the custom digital series “Project Runway Redemption,” which premieres on Thursday, September 9, with new episodes airing every week until the “Project Runway” premiere, alums from “Project Runway” seasons 17 and 18 go head to head for a chance to win $25,000. HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 5

ROUNDUP TV & FILM YELLOWSTONE SET TO RETURN MTV Entertainment Studios today announced Paramount Network’s #1 hit series, Yellowstone, is set to return Sunday, November 7th. ​In addition, Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, announced the service’s upcoming series, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 – the Yellowstone origin story – will premiere on Sunday, November 14, and Sunday, December 19, respectively. The new season of Yellowstone will also serve as a launch pad for the new series Mayor of Kingstown and 1883. Paramount Network will air a special simulcast event for both Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 following Yellowstone to promote the new series. “Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive # 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan’s world building storytelling,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment. Oscar-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone “These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+ which will stream each series exclusively after episode two.” “Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 are perfect examples of the types of prestige dramas we are focused on bringing to Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Taylor Sheridan is an exceptional talent and we are thrilled to be expanding his portfolio of series within the ViacomCBS family. With the special simulcast event of both series on Paramount Network, we will be further tapping into the scale and reach of ViacomCBS to bring audiences to Paramount+.” As part of Sheridan’s deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS, Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 are first from his exclusive multi-year pact, which includes scripted and procedural series for streaming and linear. 101 Studios serves as a production partner on all series. TELEMUNDO DELIVER RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE TELEMUNDO’S 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards delivered record-breaking results, dominating Spanish-language primetime and generating a total of 57 million engagements across television, digital and social platforms. The longestrunning and most prestigious awards show in Latin music aired live from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL and featured 20 electrifying performances including television debuts, special collaborations and emotional tributes. On linear, the awards ceremony delivered 1.66 million total viewers and 713,000 adults 18-49, according to 6 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY Nielsen. In addition, with the inclusion of the Alfombra de los Premios Billboard special, which averaged 1.35 million total viewers and 507,000 adults 18-49, Telemundo ranked as the #1 Spanishlanguage network from 7-11pm, including ranking #1 in every hour with adults 18-49. Overall, Telemundo reached a cumulative audience of more than 3.6 million total viewers in primetime. Across digital and social, the show delivered 49.2 million views across all on-domain platforms, social accounts and YouTube, representing a +24% increase versus 2020.

ROUNDUP TV & FILM SCOTT COOPER'S 'ANTLERS' SET FOR WORLD PREMIERE Scott Cooper’s new horror thriller will be the Closing Night selection of the 2021 Beyond Fest SEARCHLIGHT Pictures and Beyond Fest announced the World Premiere of Scott Cooper’s new horror thriller ANTLERS as the October 11th Closing Night selection of the 2021 Beyond Fest, presented in partnership with the American Cinematheque. The premiere will launch a series of events leading up to the October 29th domestic theatrical release of the film, including a “Fan Fest Presents” Special Screening with Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in San Francisco and Austin on October 11th; the International Premiere at the 54th Sitges International Film Festival (Festival Internacional de Cinema Fantastic de Catalunya) on October 13th; Closing Night of the 12th Annual Telluride Horror Show on October 17th ; and a special Drive-In Screening at the 57th Chicago International Film Festival on October 15th. Additionally Scott Cooper will host a horror retrospective in conjunction with Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque this fall. ANTLERS comes from the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart; Hostiles), horror maestro Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth; Mimic; The Devil’s Backbone), David S. Goyer (Searchlight’s The Night House; Apple TV+ Foundation), and J. Miles Dale (Searchlight’s upcoming Nightmare Alley). In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with her enigmatic student (Jeremy T. Thomas) whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. ANTLERS is written by C. Henry Chaisson (Servant) & Nick Antosca (The Act) and Scott Cooper (Black Mass), based upon the short story The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca. The film features an accomplished crew of craftspeople including Cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister (The Deep Blue Sea), Production Designer Tim Grimes (The Wrestler), Editor Dylan Tichenor (Brokeback Mountain), and Composer Javier Navarrete (Pan’s Labyrinth). In addition to Russell (Universal’s upcoming Elizabeth Banks thriller Cocaine Bear) and Plemons (Netflix’s Jane Campion drama The Power of the Dog), ANTLERS features Academy Award nominee Graham Greene (Dances with Wolves), Scott Haze (Jurassic World: Dominion), Rory Cochrane (Encounter), and Academy Award nominee Amy Madigan (Twice in a Lifetime). Smoke Signals director Chris Eyre served as a consultant on the film. "I made ANTLERS as a communal theatrical experience for cinema lovers,” said director and co-writer Scott Cooper. “I can’t think of a more apt series of screenings to launch our film before audiences across the globe –audiences whom I hope share an appreciation for horror films with a different perspective on our everyday fears and ancestral mythology.” Beyond Fest, presented in partnership with American Cinematheque, is celebrating its 9th year as one of the country’s premiere genre film festivals. Closing Night will take place at the American Legion Theater in Hollywood and will feature a red carpet and interviews with Cooper and additional cast to be announced. HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 7

ROUNDUP MUSIC Global Citizen Live Raises $1.1 Billion Global Citizen Live Raises $1.1 Billion to Fight Poverty With Help From BTS, Stevie Wonder & More GLOBAL Citizen Live, a 24-hour concert that featured performances from Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, BTS and Elton John and dozens of other stars, raised more than $1.1 billion in commitments and pledges over the weekend to fight extreme poverty. Broadcasting from sites on six continents, including New York’s Central Park and in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Global Citizen also secured pledges from France for 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for developing countries and corporate pledges for planting 157 million trees around the world. Vaccine pledges, which also came from the governments of Croatia and Ireland, followed numerous pleas, including from Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, onstage at Central Park on Saturday afternoon. “This year, the world is expected to produce enough doses to meet the target of vaccinating 70% of people in every single country,” Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said to cheers from the Central Park crowd. “But it is wrong that so much 8 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY Billie Eilish, The Weeknd & Lorde performed at the Global CitizenLive 2021. Getty Images of the vaccine supply has only gone to just 10 wealthy nations so far, and not everyone else.” The U.S. government pledged $295 million for humanitarian needs around the world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Major philanthropic commitments came from the Lego Foundation, who pledged $150 million to support UNICEF and other partners working with children, and Rotary International, which pledged $98 million in grant funding in 2022. The event featured numerous music collaborations, including Billie Eilish and Finneas joining Coldplay in New York and Charlie Puth joining Elton John in Paris, but joint efforts took places offstage as well. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and a private foundation teamed up to launch a $50 million fund to support the United Nations Population Fund. The CIFF also committed $50 million to UNICEF to fund child nutrition projects. Namati, The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, and The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation collectively committed $20 million as seed funding to launch the Legal Empowerment Fund, which they hope will help raise $100 million over 10 years to support the justice movement. Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, told The Associated Press that the 24-hour event was needed because COVID-19 has erased decades of gains, resulting in 150 million more people in extreme poverty this year and 41 million people in Africa facing starvation. Evans says climate change is another global issue that threatens to push more people into extreme poverty. During Global Citizen Live, more than a dozen corporations, including Proctor & Gamble, Starbucks, Delta Air Lines, American Express and Citi, joined the Race to Zero Campaign, which seeks to reduce net carbon emissions around the world to zero by 2050. “Future generations will hold us responsible,” said Alok Sharma, president-designate for COP26, the United Nations’ climate change conference in November. “Call on the richest countries to make good on their promise of money, to support developing countries deal with the impacts of climate change. And call on world leaders to deliver an outcome at Glasgow we can all be proud of.”

ROUNDUP MUSIC 2CELLOS NEW RELEASE ALBUM 'DEDICATED' AVAILABLE NOW HAVING racked up a billion-plus audio streams, countless sold-out concerts, and millions of fans across the globe in their ten years together as 2CELLOS, the Croatian duo of Luka Šulić and HAUSER today release their sixth full-length album Dedicated via Sony Masterworks. Celebrating the group’s momentous 10-year-anniversary, the album’s namesake is an apt nod to 2CELLOS’ dedication to their fans, the instrument, and their signature playing style. In support of the new album, the duo will make their long-awaited return to the stage for their 2022 Dedicated World Tour, their final tour together as 2CELLOS. Kicking off March 2022 in the U.S., 2CELLOS will make stops at iconic venues including New York’s Barclays Center (April 3) and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl (April 15). Also, making its debut today alongside the album release is 2CELLOS’ new video for “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” a rockin’ rendition of the Guns N’ Roses classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” 2CELLOS say: “It’s one of those classic legendary songs, so we had to do it! We’d been thinking about recording it for a long time. It’s our typical 2CELLOS style—rock ‘n’ roll on the cello. It’s how we started, and it’s what we came back to now. I don’t know why it took us this long, but we’re happy we finally did it!” COLDPLAY AND BTS RELEASE NEW VERSIONS OF 'MY UNIVERSE' SINGLE Following a brief hiatus for 2CELLOS, which found both Luka and HAUSER using the opportunity to build on their accomplishments by each releasing their own debut solo albums, the duo linked up again in the studio amidst the 2020 global pandemic to reimagine the pop anthems and timeless rock staples that encompass the ten tracks on Dedicated. The arrangement process relied on a combination of gut instinct and intense study, practice, and transposition as the duo recharged instantly recognizable by everyone from Billie Eilish to Guns N’ Roses. 2CELLOS explore a diverse catalog with their signature boundary-breaking playing style on Dedicated. The collection includes their take on everything from classic pop hits (“bad guy” by Billie Eilish, “Shallow” by Lady Gaga, “Halo” by Beyonce) to hard-hitting rock songs (“Livin’ on a Prayer,” by Bon Jovi, “Cryin’” by Aerosmith, “Demons” by Imagine Dragons, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, “Wherever I Go” by OneRepublic) to celebrated classics (“Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel) for a one-of-a-kind listening experience. COLDPLAY have today unveiled two new versions of My Universe, their hit collaboration with BTS which has been streamed more than 50 million times since its much-anticipated release three days ago. My Universe, which hit Number One on iTunes in 95 countries upon its release last week, has already been heralded by NME as “a sparkling single”, with Billboard praising the “galaxy-sized collaboration” and USA Today calling it “another surefire hit”. The song's music video is expected to follow soon. RETURN WITH ABBA VOYAGE ABBA, one of the most successful pop groups of all time, have today announced that, for the first time in 40 years they are back, with a revolutionary new concert that will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in London from 27th May 2022, and a brand new studio album. The digital versions of ABBA have been created following weeks and months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members and an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas, in what is the company’s first foray into music. HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 9

ROUNDUP SPORTS LOS ANGELES TO HOST 2022 SUPER BOWL LVI AT SOFI STADIUM Super Bowl Host Committee Unveils Logo & Plan IN one year, Los Angeles will welcome the Super Bowl to the region for the first time in nearly three decades. Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood in February 2022. Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the last time the game was played in Los Angeles was in 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Today, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, led by Chairman Casey Wasserman, unveiled the official Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee logo and launch video, featuring Los Angeles icon, Snoop Dogg, alongside the NFL’s trademark Super Bowl LVI mark. All eyes will be on the greater Los Angeles region and the transformative SoFi Stadium, as NBC will televise professional sports’ most popular and watched game that will be broadcast to more than 180 countries and territories. Wasserman unveiled the Los Angeles Host Committee’s logo, inspired by the iconic SoFi Stadium building design, 10 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY and the campaign tagline “Champions Shine Here,” as a way to spotlight the spirited, authentic, and inclusive community that Los Angeles represents and kick off the decade of major events coming to the region starting with Super Bowl LVI in 2022. “Today more than ever the Super Bowl stands for hope and perseverance,” said Casey Wasserman, Chairman, Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee. “We are proud and excited that Los Angeles will once again host the nation’s biggest sporting event, however it’s the promise of recovery and opportunity that Super Bowl LVI brings to our City’s people and industries that reigns supreme.” “Since Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl back in 1967, the Super Bowl has become a spectacle larger than the league could have ever imagined,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The return of the Super Bowl to this region is in large part thanks to Stan Kroenke‘s commitment to delivering this game- changing project at Hollywood Park. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers to bring the nation’s biggest sporting event to Los Angeles and Inglewood for Super Bowl LVI. “Los Angeles is a global capital for athletic achievement -- a place that understands the power of sports to unite and inspire, awe and amaze, support job creation and spur economic growth, and lift the spirits of entire communities,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Playing host to Super Bowl LVI will allow local businesses to score critical victories for our workforce, showcase our city’s commitment to equity and inclusion, and kick off another age of positive change for Angelenos and fans everywhere.” “SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is the finest stadium in the country and will continue to host the greatest events,” said Inglewood Mayor James Butts. “The NFL is giving local diverse and minority-owned businesses a chance to compete for substantial contracts through its Business Connect program. That program will help a range of local businesses -- caterers, sign makers, event producers, cleaning services, and more – compete for and win subcontracts to support the many events leading up to and surrounding the Super Bowl.” “We are proud to host Super Bowl LVI and will work with all our partners to deliver an extraordinary and unparalleled experience next February,” said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Developer E. Stanley Kroenke. “We ask that fans continue to do all they can to stay safe so that we can be together next year at SoFi Stadium. Aside from the great competition and entertainment that are hallmarks of Super Bowl, we look forward to celebrating the many frontline workers who are already making this event possible through their amazing sacrifices and commitment.” For all updates related to Los Angeles hosting Super Bowl LVI, please visit LASuperBowlHC.com

ROUNDUP SPORTS Pelinka's Pre-Preseason Presser THE first press conference of the 202122 season was handled by Lakers VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka on Thursday afternoon, when he shared an important piece of information regarding the team’s potential availability on the court. “We’ve worked really hard with our UCLA Health partners, and our team doctors, our players, agents and family members … We will be, on opening night when we play the Golden State Warriors, all of the players that are currently signed on our roster that night will be deemed fully vaccinated. We’re grateful for that.” In aiming to reach the same goal that was accomplished in 2020 with a championship, Pelinka said there were three things he and his staff aimed to get done through the free agency period. “One was adding a primary playmaker,” he explained. “Two was shooting. And three was shifting back to, especially defensively, a model of two rebounding, defensive centers like we had when we won the championship in 2020. Those were the goals we had in mind, and I think if you look at the complexion of the roster, we feel like we addressed each of those three goals. We feel good about that.” Russell Westbrook certainly answers the “primary playmaker” question, with Rajon Rondo’s return boosting the bench, not to mention Kendrick Nunn. Wayne Ellington, Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore and Malik Monk all address that goal as well. Meanwhile, Pelinka’s reference to the 2020 squad’s center pairing of Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee (now with Phoenix) was accomplished through the acquisition of DeAndre Jordan to pair with Howard himself, who returns after a season in Philadelphia. Yet of course, it all revolves around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. “LeBron has been in working hard and AD is a quiet worker – he goes about his business,” said Pelinka. One of the most difficult elements of the previous season was the lack of fans able to come to Staples Center due to COVID-19 protocols, a fact mentioned often by all of the players, most of all LeBron. But with the expectation of a full building, Pelinka relayed the team’s excitement for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Golden State Warriors. Dodgers activate Cody Bellinger THE Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder/outfielder Cody Bellinger from the injured list and placed infielder Albert Pujols on the injured list. Bellinger, 26, was placed on the injured list with a left rib fracture, missing eight games. He has played in 89 games this year and is batting .159 with nine doubles, nine homers and 34 RBI. The 2019 National League MVP has been with the Dodgers five seasons, batting a combined .257 with 107 doubles, 132 homers and 352 RBI. The 2017 National League Rookie of the Year was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2013 First Year Player Draft out of Hamilton High School. Pujols, 41, has been with the Dodgers since May 17 and he is batting .255 (47-for-184) with 12 homers and 38 RBI in 82 games with the Boys in Blue. The three-time National League Most Valuable Player is in his 21st season in the Major Leagues and has amassed 679 homers and 2,150 RBI in 2,968 career games. MLS & LIGA MX Clubs to Pause Seasons in 2023 IN a monumental new chapter for North American soccer, beginning in 2023, all of the clubs from the top two first division leagues in North America -- Major League Soccer and LIGA MX -- will compete in a completely reimagined Leagues Cup: an annual, month-long, tournament. Both leagues will pause their respective seasons for one month during the summer to play Leagues Cup, showcasing the soccer infrastructure and capabilities in the region in the years leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico -- the first World Cup to feature 48 countries. FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani joined MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Liga MX President Mikel Arriola at a press conference in New York for today’s historic announcement. Montagliani, Garber and Arriola announced that the new Leagues Cup will be an official competition of the Concacaf Champions League (CCL), with the tournament champion earning automatic qualification for the CCL round of 16. In addition, clubs finishing second and third in Leagues Cup starting in 2023 will qualify for the Opening Round of the CCL. As the latest and most ambitious step in the growing partnership between MLS and LIGA MX to further elevate the special rivalry between leagues, Leagues Cup 2023 will make history as the first major soccer tournament to feature every club from a pair of top-flight leagues. HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 11

S TA N LEE 'S ALLIES AMAZON of the By Russell Lee Oquist S tan Lee is the creator of Spiderman and the amazing Marvel Universe. The great Stan Lee passed away on Nov. 12, 2018, but nevertheless his legacy continues… One year later, on the anniversary of his passing away, the children’s book, “Allies of the Amazon,” was published and released in Portuguese (November 12, 2019). ALLIES OF THE AMAZON features four animals with superpowers who must defeat an evil creature capable of destroying the balance of the Amazon rainforest. This story is “Lion King meets the Avengers.” The book was published by Stan Lee’s Kids Universe (SKLU), a new multimedia children's publishing company that focuses on content for children up to 10 years old. The English version will be available in English (2021). This book was developed in a meeting with Stan Lee and POW! Entertainment's Gill Champion with their partner in SLKU, 1821 Media's 14 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY Terry Dougas and Brazilian producer Frederico Lapenda (Men of Courage, Rage). They decided to develop the adventure book together and tapped Brazilian writer Gabriel Chalita to pen the project. Chalita has written over 84 books and several plays in his career. Bruno Miranda, the illustrator of ALLIES OF THE AMAZON, has won 6 Golden Lions in the Cannes Publicity Festival. His beautiful illustrations adorn and powerfully portray the action, drama and humor. are four animal heroes with magical powers. The four heroes are: This exciting story takes place in the Amazon rainforest. This part of the world is vital to the world’s ecostructure: with over 75% of the world’s bird species, a vast array of fascinating creatures, as well as, an important source of medicines and oxygen. This story will raise the awareness of how important the Amazon is to the world for children of all ages. It will not be taught as a dry, classroom lecture but rather through an exciting story based on folk legend which features numerous creatures. The central characters Amazonica Water Lily, who can also transform into a beautiful woman, who has magical power over water. 1 Nina, the giant turtle, who has power over the earth, the land. 2 Duca, the Red-Faced Monkey who has magical power over fire. 3 Gabe, the Musician Wren, who has power over the wind. And….. 4 Serena, The Victoria The setting is in the Rainforest and indigenous folk lore is woven into an exciting story where our heroes battle the infamous, Lamal, a fallen creature who can transform his appearance at will and who has many magical powers including the ability to bury his enemies in thick, sludgy mud. His goal is to disrupt the harmony and beauty of the Amazon and eventually destroy it.

Our heroes join forces to become the “Allies of the Amazon” with the mission to defeat the evil Lamal and restore. As this story unfolds we also meet many delightful creatures, the fauna and flora of the Amazon Rainforest. In the book the story is told by Grandma Tacia to her precious grandson, Yuri. He was feeling very depressed, having lost his parents recently and very poor growing up in the Amazon area with only his grandmother to take care of him. But Grandma Tacia wanted to lift Yuri’s spirits and make him aware of what a rich heritage he had as a child of the Amazon area. As she started telling Yuri a legend about the Amazon, based on an indigenous folk legend, Yuri became very excited. He also learns many lessons about life as Grandma tells him the story of the Allies of the Amazon. Yuri is enthralled and keeps asking grandma to continue until the story is complete. This is an action story with many exciting scenes told in a dramatic fashion. But it is also a delightful story about the rich array of flora and fauna of the Amazon region with many colorful and intriguing characters from the Amazon river, including a myriad of fishes, alligators, caimens and turtles, etc. etc. Two special characters, Hugo, the playful and mischievous dolphin as well as Kaiko, the grumpy electric eel. The land offers many types of creatures; from the various monkeys, sloths, leaf cutter ants, anteaters and jaguars, including the powerful female jaguar, Rani and her daughter. The sky is full of the rich array of the bird life of the Amazon including toucans, macaws, egrets, etc. etc. and featuring Anahi, the Rufus bird and Rico, the majestic harpy eagle. The plant life in the Amazon is as rich and varied as the animal life, with various bushes, and many types of trees, including the rubber trees and the cacao trees (from which we get chocolate – yum!), the coffee plants and vines. The story features two wise old trees; Juju and Tai. Tai told many stories filled with wisdom and Juju usually punctuates the stories with wit and humor. In fact the story is also full of humor and delightful festivals and parties for our characters, which captures the imagination of children of all ages. The Stan Lee's Kids Universe publishing imprint has been a smash hit with children and parents alike since launching in 2013. The label specializes in graphic novels, picture books, and digital books for kids of all ages. Stan Lee's Kids Universe has created over 200 characters from properties including: Cesar Milan Presents: Dinosaurs vs. Puppies, Monsters vs. Kittens, Once Upon A Time There Was a Pig, Reggie the Veggie, Dex T-Rex, Hero Petz, and Rockstar Super Diva, among others. ALLIES OF THE AMAZON is a timely story inspired by a universe of superheroes who operate among the animals of the Amazon rainforest at a time when the animals lived in harmony. This peace, however, has just been shaken. Lamal, a monster who can take the form of any animal to deceive the creatures as well as sow jealousy and disharmony, resurfaces after being HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 15

freed from a prison in the depths of the earth during an excavation by ants who were looking for buried treasure. As he starts to lie to the creatures (disguised as them) he fools them into distrusting each other and into envying others and eventually thinking that they could do things which they could not, like monkeys flying, fish walking on land and birds diving deep into the river (all of which would lead to their demise). Chaos began to reign in the Forest. Lamal even tricked the God of Thunder into sending his destructive lightning bolts into the Forest, starting many fires. When the Allies of the Amazon realized that this was all the doing of Lamal, they set out to defeat him and to reveal his treachery to the rest of the Forest. Many battles ensued as well as the the Allies and their friends set about to help the various animals understand the destructive lies that Lamal had told them. United by purpose and friendship, they work to reinstate the values essential to the balance of a sustainable society. 16 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY "Stan Lee's ALLIES OF THE AMAZON brings a message of unity and environmental awareness that will touch the hearts and minds of people of all ages," says Frederico Lapenda, co-creator of the project. Terry Dougas commented: "Stan Lee's legacy will live forever. He was a true icon, a dear friend, a great business partner and real-life superhero who cared about educating children. ALLIES OF THE AMAZON was near and dear to his heart and we are delighted to launch this beautiful and inspiring story in Brazil since the Amazon is so important for our world." "Stan was a strong supporter of children's literacy, and with SLKU, he always strove to tell stories that are fun, educational and accessible to kids," Gill Champion, Stan's partner in POW! Entertainment, said. "He would be very proud with the launch of ALLIES OF THE AMAZON because it epitomizes two essential elements he firmly believed in: education and entertainment."

C R E AT I V E T E A M Stan Lee, Gil Champion, Terry Douglas, Gabriel Chalita, Frederico Lapenda Stan Lee is known worldwide as the co-creator of Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, X-Men and The Fantastic Four. Stan Lee served as the Chairman Emeritus of Marvel and Chief Creative Officer of POW! Entertainment, which he founded with Gill Champion. To encourage reading among young people and children, Stan and POW! cofounded Stan Lee's Kids Universe, a multimedia publisher that publishes works for children. POW! Entertainment, LLC is a multimedia company founded in 2001 by the iconic comicbook creator Stan Lee with his friend and business partner Gill Champion to create and license intellectual properties for entertainment media, including: feature length films, television, merchandising, branded content and other related ancillary markets, as well as exclusively maintain and protect the ownership of his name, likeness, voice, trademarks and publicity rights throughout the world. Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment is working with top writers, artists, animators, filmmakers and actors to extend the legacy of the greatest storyteller of our time. excelsior idea! This was his favorite compliment for ideas that he love. His wish was that those involved in this great project would maximize its potential, stating, “With great powers come great responsibility.” Allies of the Amazon is an excellent addition to children’s literature which is also suited to be an animated feature which would delight and educate us all. The creators believe that Allies of the Amazon will be as successful as Stan Lee’s earlier projects and are confident that it will lead to animated feature films, a TV series, Video and Virtual Reality Games and possibly even an amusement park. To this end, the governor of the Amazon State of Rondonia, has offered a piece of land (10,000 acres) by the river, valued at $30,000,000 for an Allies of the Amazon amusement park. Our beloved legendary Stan Lee was very excited about this story and in his inimitable way said that it was an HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 17

immie Lee JThe Jersey Outlaw Hits the Streets R with Season 5 of ‘Dangerously Funny’ ecently, the world has been in the dark shadows of the global pandemic of Covid. With everyone looking for a break from the stress, we believe we have found the medicine we all need to maintain our sanity, and it comes in the purest form of comedy. Jimmie Lee- The Jersey Outlaw – “the comedian on the streets” is just the dose of laughter we’ve been yearning for, and just the cure we need. The Jersey Outlaw has branded with his hit comedy TV show, Dangerously Funny, now shooting in Season 5. Jimmie has filmed this year in Las Vegas, New York City, Atlantic City and Hollywood, and there’s more to come. He also filmed last year in 2020 , including stops to London. Jimmie Lee’s comedy is a unique brand of street comedy, that combines one liners, insults and zingers, with “Jersey Attitude” in an “old school wise guy style” similar to Rickles and Dangerfield. His style is very unique in that nobody is doing this kind of comedy anymore. Also, Jimmie truly loves his audience and interacts directly with his fans on the street, and this has built up a big following for him. “I want to entertain and make the people laugh and have fun. I create excitement and pandemonium and mayhem on the streets. I love the old style of comedy I grew up with in the 80s and 90s, and the people seem to love it and enjoy the outrageous skits I do,” says Jimmie Lee. Jimmie Lee and the Funnies..... as he razzles and dazzles em in Las Vegas. 20 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY The Jersey Outlaw’s charisma and over the top personality shows from the moment he starts his schtick. Jimmie performs with his signature leather jacket, dark sunglasses and an Elvis style

Jimmie Lee-The Jersey Outlaw and Hit Comedy TV Show, Dangerously Funny. Jimmie creates a unique brand of street comedy, that combines insults, zingers and one liners with some Jersey Attitude, for one of the top rated shows on comedy TV today. I want to entertain and make the people laugh and have fun. I create excitement and pandemonium and mayhem on the streets. I love the old style of comedy I grew up with in the 80s and 90s, and the people seem to love it and enjoy the outrageous skits I do. hairdo. He travels with “The BanditoGirls” ,which are his hype models, and the security guards by his side. Jimmie’s ability to perform ad lib improv comedy which is right “off the cuff” and his quick wit, is what sets him apart of most of the comedians today. He also has an outrageous bravado style, that is politically incorrect . He has caught on , simply because he is different and has the ability and guts to do this style of comedy in todays climate. The greatest street comedian on earth! Nobodys funnier than the Jersey Outlaw! HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 21

Jimmie Lee creates excitement and fun for all his fans in recent shoot in Atlantic City. Pandemonium and Mayhem on the streets w Its no holds barred, uncanny and unpredictab Jimmie Lee is the greatest street comedian on earth Jimmie Lee caught the entertainment bug as a kid, growing up in Atlantic City. He went to the 500 Club and hit the casinos in his early years to catch every comedy show. He knew at a young age, he wanted the spotlight and had the charisma to be an entertainer. He’s one of the hardest working people in show biz today. When we asked Jimmie about where his passion for comedy came from, he told us…. “I was always funny as a kid. Always the class clown and always wanted to be the center of attention. So, it was a natural progression to do the comedy. It just comes to me very naturally. I also happen to be a very creative person and very quick, so that helps”. 22 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY Jimmie Lee’s hit comedy TV show, ‘Dangerously Funny’, owns up to its name, with pandemonium and mayhem, no holds barred, uncanny and unpredictable comedy on the streets. Jimmie Lee creates an unbelievable energy that sends shock waves from the East Coast to the West Coast, and all over America. Jimmie is an unrivaled force in comedy today. The Jersey Outlaw is the “talk of the town” and the press and media have fully embraced his comedy. Val Milano from the Hollywood Times says, “Jimmie Lee is the greatest street comedian on earth” Jay Cohn from the Las Vegas Sun says it best, “Jimmie Lee brings pandemonium and mayhem to the streets, he’s a wise guy and master improviser, with over the top high energy comedy”. HipNJ states, “The Jersey Outlaw’s comedy is tongue-in-cheek, with sexual overtones, and reminiscent of the old insult comedy “. Dangerously Funny , hit comedy TV show , currently airs on Comedy TV, Amazon Prime and YouTube. In this crazy world of entertainment, The Garden State can take pride to one outlaw of a good nature, that’s Jimmie LeeThe Jersey Outlaw.

with the Jersey Outlaw! ble! The Jersey Outlaw raising hell in NYC with hit comedy TV show, Dangerously Funny, now shooting in Season 5. FOR MORE ON JIMMIE LEE Official Website: www.thejerseyoutlaww.com YouTube Channel : Jimmie Lee-The Jersey Outlaw TikTok @thejerseyoutlaw Facebook Jimmie Lee (Public Figure) HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 23

EBONY REPERTORY THEATRE PRESENTS Blues in the Night The Tony and Olivier Award-nominated musical EBONY REPERTORY Theatre (ERT) announces full cast and creative team for BLUES IN THE NIGHT, the Tony and Olivier Award-nominated musical conceived by Sheldon Epps. Presented by Ebony Rep, in association with International City Theatre, ERT’s Founder and Producing Artistic Director Wren T. Brown (ERT’s Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill) directs this powerful and soulful blues celebration. Featuring choreography by Keith Young (ERT’s Five Guys Named Moe and The Gospel at Colonus) and music direction by William Foster McDaniel (Bubbling Brown Sugar, Timbuktu! and Ainʼt Misbehavinʼ, the limited engagement will play at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center (4718 West Washington Boulevard) in Los Angeles. Performances will run November 12, 2021 – December 5, 2021, with the official opening on Saturday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at EbonyRep.org. This luminary cast of four stars two-time Tony Awardwinner Vivian Reed (Broadway’s Bubbling Brown Sugar, The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club) as The Lady from the Road, also starring Clinton Derricks-Carroll(Broadway’s Your Arms Too Short to Box with God, Dreamgirls, West End’s Five Guys Named Moe) as The Man in the Saloon, Ovation Award-winner Karole Foreman (ERT’s Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, A Little Night Music), and Jenna Gillespie Byrd (Recorded in Hollywood at the Kirk Douglas Theatre) as The Girl with a Date. Set in 1948 in a Chicago hotel that has seen better days, the interwoven stories of BLUES IN THE NIGHT evoke the misery and humor of life, love and the dogged determination to do more than just survive. The drama reveals itself through glorious songs by Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Alberta Hunter, Harold Arlen, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and more. “I am truly excited to bring Blues in the Night to our theatrical home, the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center. Our committed audience and our surrounding community extended great support to us during the shutdown, and we cannot wait to place the gem that is Blues in the Night, conceived by my beloved friend and colleague Sheldon Epps, into a setting that allows it to shine most brightly,” said Director and ERT Producing Artistic Director, Wren T. Brown. “When I first saw the show 30 years ago at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, it absolutely knocked me out and has stayed with me from that day to this. Additionally, I feel greatly fortunate to have assembled this extraordinary group of actors, designers, and musicians to come together in a work 24 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY that examines and celebrates the joy and pain of the human condition. Through stories both dramatic and humorous, through dance, and with some of the most extraordinary music of the 20th century, Blues in the Night will send you home with tickled funny bones, touched hearts, and unbridled joy during a very blue time.” "I am thrilled that Ebony Repertory Theatre will be singing the Blues later this year,” said Blues in the Night creator,

Sheldon Epps. “I have complete faith and confidence in my dear friend and colleague Wren who has put together a superlative cast and creative team. This show is very dear to me, and I am happy to have it back in my hometown once again. I know that these wonderful performers will deliver this classic material with heart, passion, good humor and theatrical pizzazz that will rock the house at every performance." Brown and Epps have collaborated on productions including the awardwinning musical Crowns starring the late Paula Kelly and Clinton Derricks-Carroll at ERT’s Nate Holden Performing Arts Center and the Pasadena Playhouse in 2009. In addition to Brown, Young and McDaniel, the creative team for BLUES IN THE NIGHT includes scenic designer Edward E. Haynes, costume designer Kim DeShazo, lighting designer Donna Ruzika, sound designer John Feinstein, prop master Patty Briles, hair and wig designer Anthony Gagliardi, casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richard Ferris, CSA, and production stage manager Michele Miner. BLUES IN THE NIGHT, conceived by Sheldon Epps, had its world premiere Off-Broadway in 1980 at Playhouse 46, and was originally staged by Epps and Gregory Hines. In 1982, the production had its Broadway run at the Rialto Theatre and was directed by Epps and starred Leslie Uggams. The production received a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical. In 1987, BLUES IN THE NIGHT opened on the West End at the Donmar, where it received two Olivier Award nominations for Best New Musical and Best Actress in a musical. BLUES IN THE NIGHT plays November 12 – December 5, 2021, with the official press opening on Saturday, November 13 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 West Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles. One preview performance is scheduled for Friday, November 12 at 8:00 pm. All preview tickets are $25.00. The regular performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm; and Sunday at 3:00 pm. Regular tickets range from $40.00 - $50.00 and are available online at ebonyrep.org or by phone at 323-964-9766. Groups of 15 or more are available via email at groups@ebonyrep. org or 323-964-9766. CAST AND CREATIVE BIOGRAPHIES VIVIAN REED (The Lady from the Road) Awards include two Tony Award Nominations, Drama Desk, Mabel Mercer, NAACP, Dance Educators of America, Outer Critics Circle and Audelco Pioneer Award. She has created four one-woman shows and performed in major theaters and clubs around the world. She taught voice and performance at Berklee College of Music and is presently on the voice faculty at Marymount Manhattan College in the theater department. www.vivianreed.com CLINTON DERRICKS-CARROLL (The Man in the Saloon). Broadway: I Have a Dream, Your Arms Too Short to Box with God, Dreamgirls, and But Never Jam Today. TV: Sanford, Highway to Heaven, The Steve Harvey Show, Sliders, Any Day Now, Hill Street Blues, and Wally Brown. Film: The Ambush Murders, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, and The Sky is Gray. West End: Five Guys Named Moe, Time, Miss Saigon, and Grand Hotel. Trained with Michael Shurtleff, David LeGrant, and Joan Darling. Author of Buy Golly!: A History of Black Collectables. KAROLE FOREMAN (The Woman of the World) is thrilled to return to the Ebony Rep after her last appearance as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. She won an Ovation Award for her performance as the legendary singer. karoleforeman.com JENNA GILLESPIE BYRD (The Girl with a Date) is honored to join the Blues cast again! An Oxnard, CA native, she graduated with a B.A. in Drama from UC Irvine. CW Winner of 2020 Christmas Caroler Challenge (Singer) Spiritualized The Band (Colbert Show), BAZ: Tour de Force (Vegas), Ovation Nominated:Recorded in Hollywood (Kirk Douglas Theater), Disney’s Frozen Live & Five and Dime, Title Of Show (Assistant Music Director). Music Composer of Debbie Gibson Int. Tour (Keys/Voc.), Original Web-Series Crazy with a K(Composer), The Sugarplums Spotify Album (Arranger). Jenna is also a singer-songwriter! Follow her Instagram @jbyrd_radio for more! WREN T. BROWN (Director). This fourth generation Angeleno, is an Actor, Producer and Director. Wren is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of the awardwinning, Ebony Repertory Theatre, Los Angeles’ first and only African American professional theatre company. KEITH YOUNG (Choreographer). For Ebony Repertory Theatre, Keith Young directed and choreographed the Ovation Awardwinning musical Five Guys Named Moe. As a choreographer for ERT, his credits include the critically acclaimed productions of The Gospel at Colonus, Phillip Hayes Dean’s Robeson, and Crowns. Film credits include Gone with The Bullets, Rent, The Smurfs Movie, It’s Complicated, The Holiday, Something’s Gotta Give, What Women Want, Dark Streets, Rat Race, Affair of The Necklace and Parent Trap. WILLIAM FOSTER McDANIEL (Musical Director, Conductor, Pianist) earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Capital University (Columbus, Ohio) and Master of Music degree from Boston University. He has studied as a Fulbright Scholar in Paris, France. His works have been performed by the Yonkers Civic Philharmonic Orchestra, the New Symphony of New York, the Brooklyn Philharmonic, the Philharmonia of Greensboro, the Bergen Philharmonic, the United States Army Band Brass Quintet, the Antara Ensemble, the Savannah Symphony Orchestra, the Mozart Society Orchestra at Harvard University and the BBC Concert Orchestra in London. HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 25

73 EMMY rd THE ® AWARDS Cedric The Entertainer hosts the 73rd Emmy Awards Cynthia Erivo at 2021 Primetime Emmys wearing Roberto Coin jewelry valued at $588,880 T he Television Academy recently celebrated the 73rd Emmy® Awards, recognizing excellence in primetime programming and individual achievement for the 2020-2021 television season. A complete list of this year’s Emmy Award winners, as compiled by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP, is attached. The 73rd Emmy® Awards were broadcast live from L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on the CBS Television Network, hosted by Cedric The Entertainer and produced by Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment. The telecast featured awards in 27 Emmy categories, plus the Governors Award, presented by top talent from some of television’s most acclaimed programs. Presenters and surprise guests included Uzo Aduba, Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody, Aidy Bryant, Sophia Bush, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Misty Copeland, Kaley Cuoco, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Lane Factor, 26 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY

Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs on the Winners’ Walk at the 73rd Emmy Awards Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, LL COOL J, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Daniel Dae Kim, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Dolly Parton, Sarah Paulson, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Amy Poehler, Ellen Pompeo, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, Rita Wilson, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Bowen Yang and Catherine Zeta-Jones. GRAMMY®-winning artist Leon Bridges and Academy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste performed a special “In Memoriam” song. Additionally, Emmys were awarded in 92 other categories at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards during three ceremonies the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, followed by an edited broadcast of the Creative Arts ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 18, on FXX. Jason Sudeikis on the Winners’ Walk at the 73rd Emmy Awards FOR MORE INFORMATION Julianne Nicholson poses with her award at the 73rd Emmy Awards PLEASE VISIT EMMYS.COM HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 27

MOTION PICTURE COMPANY THE DIRT MERCHANTS FILM SERIES AN OUTSTANDING movie making team is creating an entirely new genre that’s fresh, fun and unique. Just imagine “The Breakfast Club” meets “The Sopranos” meets motivational expert Tony Robbins” and you’ll have the general idea. Each film stands alone, with its own characters, actors, stories, and distinct artistic style. Some characters return to later movies and scenes may overlap from time to time, but each film has its own beginning, middle and end, and they can be watched in any order. Each one has been crafted to be exciting and entertaining for both teens and adults, while conveying relatable experiences and teaching real life lessons. Driving scene in Destinova with “Tommy”, Leo Winters and “Spencer”, Rey Laredo UNIQUE CHARACTERISTICS OF DIRT MERCHANTS FILMS • • • • • A series of 10 movies 1980s settings Fashion, cars and sets are vintage Multiple true stories woven together No fantasy, no time travel, no super heroes, aliens or zombies • Inspirational heroes, nasty villains and a diverse cast of characters • Musically driven films 28 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY

HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 29

WRITER/DIRECTOR HENNING MORALES Dirt Merchants films are based on writings and teachings of Henning Morales, a premiere motivational speaker and thought leader, who has delivered keynote speeches to over a million people on four continents. His best-selling book, The Dirt Merchants, provides the foundation for most of these films. Writer/Director Henning Morales and Photography Director Anita Razzano His passion for providing motivation, guidance, coaching and mentorship to young people to enable them to lead happy, productive lives has become his life’s purpose. His inspiration stems from his personal experiences, having been a confused seventeen-year-old troublemaker who met some high-powered motivational masters, opening him up to age old principles of success and happiness. Although he is involved in multiple projects including books, public speaking, events and films, they all have one central theme; the direct coaching of ‘kids’ and the coaches, parents, aunts, uncles, teachers and other kids who influence them. He defines kids as young people (just getting out of school), or people of any age who are young at heart. Henning is finishing his tenth film, the third part of the Hitter Twist trilogy, and is embarking on international film festival run featuring a number of his feature-length and short films including Xentastic, Street Chase, An Hero and Hitter Twist. Filming of Street Chase on the gritty streets of South Los Angeles with Steve Martinez Director of Photography and Writer/Director Henning Morales. 30 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY

THE AUDIENCE The personal development space consists of more than 100 million people. Our films have tremendous appeal to teens and young adults, as well as parents, teachers, counselors, mentors and others who interact with them. There are also countless movie-lovers who just enjoy good movies in general. AN EPIC TEN COLUMN FEATURE FILM SERIES The Dirt Merchants Film Series is comprised of ten feature several short films, or ‘episodes’ that are designed to tell their own story and entice fans to watch the feature films. Music Director Drew Lane FOURTEEN PLATINUM MUSIC PRODUCER: DREW LANE, MUSIC DIRECTOR Pop and R&B songwriter and record producer, Drew won a 2006 Billboard Award for his work on Disney’s High School Musical soundtrack, which received the Billboard Soundtrack Album of The Year award. The album was also nominated for the Billboard Album of the Year Award, and spawned two Billboard #1s. Drew has received gold and 14 platinumaccreditations for his work with artists Speech, Keith Sweat, Mary J. Blige and Alsou. He also worked on the platinumaccredited records High School Musical, Hannah Montana, Disneymania 4, and Manny Fresh. Drew has 11 songs featured in the film Bring It On (Fight to the Finish). Drew’s client list has sold over 40 million records worldwide – and still counting. THE MISSION Is to create a positive shift in the collective consciousness through highly entertaining visual media story telling. The cast and crew of An Hero filming up the hills overlooking Los Angeles.

The Story of JERRY BOYD A Man Who Dared to Dream By Hailey Ashley W hat does success mean to you? Fame? Fortune? Or is there an entirely different meaning, unique to each and every one of us? As we dive into the life of Mr. Jerry Boyd, the definition of success is seen in an entirely new light. His incredible journey opens our mind to one of the truest forms of triumph we’ve ever seen. As we spoke to Jerry, we quickly learned that we were dealing with a man of depth. One who has been on a long, strenuous journey in life. He took us through the ups and downs he’s experienced, and the strength he’s been able to achieve. This is a man who has made something of nothing, and taken the most sour of lemons and created the sweetest lemonade. Coming from humble beginnings, Jerry was born into a family of share croppers in Alabama. From the time he could walk, until the ripe age of 10, Jerry spent his days in the fields. Day in and day out, in the freezing rain, or the beating sun Jerry did what he knew how to do, pick cotton. Living with his mother, and stepfather, he did what he needed to do to contribute. But as the days grew long, Jerry would look to the endless blue sky and dream. He dreamed of a better life for himself, and with the influence of the first television show he ever saw, ‘Cisco Kids’, he dreamed of one day being apart of the magical world of entertainment. 34 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY

JERRY BOYD It became evident to Jerry that the universe had a different plan for him. At the age of 12, when the relationship with his step-father became too much to handle, Jerry ran. He was on a mission to find what all young men need, a father. Although he was tough as nails, the streets were tougher, and this boy who was forced to be a man was no match for the long, rugged road ahead. Jerry fought through countless hardships while hitch hiking from Alabama to Dayton Ohio, in search of his biological father, including one no person ever deserves to suffer through. He was molested by a man who offered him a glimpse of hope to reach his destination. At the time, this was a catastrophic experience! Without a doubt, the worst moment of his young life, and although he remained open and honest about the experience, his biggest let down was yet to come. Emotionally stoked, he says softly, after finally reaching Ohio, and coming face to face with the man I had been yearning for. (At this point he broke down), shedding tears as he talked about the parental rejection he faced. Then things took a turn for the worst, as he emotionally explained how door were slammed in his face, and how he was left with no place to turn to. ...he paused momentarily, in a very reflective manner, and cried even harder as he told us that this experience, the rejection by his father was by far the worse than anything he faced while navigating his way to Ohio, to include the molestation. Looking for a love that could fill the void in his heart, he followed a girlfriend after high school to her sister’s home in Ohio, and after a couple of weeks, he ultimately ended up homeless, hungry, and without hope. As he continued on his quest to find his purpose, Jerry was put on a bus home, by a waitress after not being able to pay for his meal. Confused, and in need of a life with substance, he looked up and saw a sign that read ‘Join the Navy and see the world’. At that moment, his decision was made, and he didn’t look back. Young, naive, and terrified, Jerry was off to fight for his country. He soon realized he was in for much more than he could have ever imagined. Hearing shots that sounded like fireworks, he tells us, “That’s the day I grew up. I didn’t know where I was, everyone was yelling. I was just hurting”. Although the military took Jerry on a whirlwind, that produced over a decade of unimaginable war stories, it turned out to be exactly where his journey was always taking him, and placed him right where he needed to be. On a night out, Jerry was approached by a man who would fulfill the dreams he had while looking up at the sky as a child. With a great afro, he was offered an audition to play a role in the series ‘Hawaii Five-O’, where he ultimately would get a recurring part on the show. Although he was only a few years away from military retirement, he couldn’t help but believe that the dream he manifested, and subconsciously held onto as a child was finally coming true. And in true Jerry fashion, he began his journey to Hollywood, and never looked back. Through Jerry’s story, we can all learn an important lesson - never give up on your destiny. He tells us “Always be true to who you are, and eliminate all the noise and negativity around you.” With words of wisdom we can all live by, Jerry’s success shows us that we truly can create our own dreams, regardless of what the harsh world can throw at you. So, what does success mean to you? As Jerry says “If you’re only in it for the fame, it will never work”. His is a tale of always getting back up when you’re knocked down. If we can all find a way to push through the rough patches in our lives, look up at the endless blue sky, and keep dreaming, we will end up exactly where we need to be. Instagram @jrry_boyd | Facebook Jerry Boyd HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 35

Rowan Moon Productions The Dawn of a New Era by Hailey Ashley W e’re all familiar with the most well-known pairs; peanut butter and jelly, Oprah and Gayle, Jack and coke, Timon and Pumba, or the newly famous and utterly beloved, avocado and toast. Although it seems like quite the elite club, it looks like we’ve found another powerhouse pair to add to the list - Shari & Stacey. They compliment each other so well, that the dynamic duo of Stacey Blanchet and Shari Belafonte have come together to form Rowan Moon Productions, which they began in order to establish a diversified media company and create highquality content with engaging experiences that will reach a global audience. Their relationship began when Stacey and Shari met in 2016, when Stacey was working with Trend Prive magazine on an interview show. With the instant connection between the two of them, they decided to continue with the project on 36 • HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY their own and turned it into something different. With countless hours of interviews, and endless information shared between the two, they turned the material into a film, and the interview into a friendship. That is when they created a documentary called ‘In the Know with Shari Belafonte’, which is available on Amazon. It was then that Shari broke the news to Stacey by telling her “Sorry, but you’re a producer”, and they ran with it. Shari’s documentary is a sit down with the multi-talented star. On the big screen we get to dive into her past as Shari discusses growing up being the daughter of a famous entertainer and human rights leader, how her career in the late 70’s as assistant to the producer comes to life, as well as becoming the second Woman of Color to ever appear on the cover of Vogue Magazine, following Beverly Johnson. She was also the first Woman of Color to ever grace the covers of Self Magazine &Los Angeles Magazine. Shari has lived a life in the spotlight, as the daughter of Marguerite, a psychologist, and Harry Belafonte, who is a well-known singer and actor. She began an early career as a model, becoming a successful cover girl and starring in commercials for Calvin Klein jeans. In her early years, she became an assistant to the publicist at Hanna Barbara Productions, and while paying her dues behind the scenes, Shari was “accidentally discovered”, and received several modeling opportunities. As we get to see in her documentary, those opportunities ended up allowing her to appear on the cover of Vogue Magazine 5 times. Currently, she is tied with Rihanna for most Vogue covers as a Person of Color. The other half of Rowan Moon, Stacey, also has a documentary titled ‘The Journey to Myself’, which she describes as her “unfinished life story”. The documentary takes us on a journey of the life of Stacey Blanchet, who is a

Shari Belafonte woman of many roles, including fashion designer, publicist, film maker, producer, and daughter. On the screen, we are inspired by Stacey’s ability to fight for herself and learn to embrace the damages she faced to become the woman she is today. In her own words, Stacey tells us, “I want to be a work in progress until the day I die”, and it is clear that her journey is far from over. Although both these ladies have extensively successful backgrounds in various entertainment fields, they both wanted more for themselves. Their continuing evolution has taken them on a journey of new partnership, friendship and through the hardships of COVID-19. We can look forward to a few of their upcoming projects, including the documentary series show, ‘Scions’, hosted by Shari, and co-produced with Texas Crew Productions. The new series explores our celebrity obsessed culture by focusing on people born into the limelight, the children of the super famous, and their firsthand stories of growing up in their celebrity parent’s shadow while they attempt to make a career - and a life - of their own. Additionally, we can look forward to what seems to be a laugh out loud series titled ‘Chix on the Links’, described as “comedians in golf carts drinking vodka”. It’s a project that’s close to Shari’s heart, and she tells us “If you don’t play golf, you assume it’s boring, but it’s actually really funny”. On this series, we can look forward to seeing that golf doesn’t discriminate. With guest appearances from stars ranging from Martin Sheen all the way to rapper Shwayze, we see the extreme, and hilarious, world of golf in a different light. As they look towards the future, their goal is simple - to put out good content. The task of doing this may be simple to understand, but it’s no easy feat. When discussing how a company can get a project going in the right direction, Stacey let us know “It is important when shopping your projects, you have the following (Deck, Top Sheet and budget). If you partner with another production company, you will need a deal memo between the two companies. Where your project lands will determine how correct your budget is. There is a process to getting your foot in the door and you must understand and respect it.” When we asked her for some advice for those working on a project of their own regarding how they would be able to get financing and distribution for their projects, Stacey states, “These two questions are the most important questions to anyone in any business. If you get outside financing prepare to lose control of your project. If you finance yourself, you must know about distribution houses and/or sales agents and how they work. Should you go down the road of filming and distributing yourself, ask yourself, how will people see my project? You better have a big budget for that. Ultimately this always comes down to walking through the entire project.” Shari added, “Having a toe in the door helps, but get used to the idea that it may take months, even years, to get everything up and running. So, be prepared. Distribution is key, but you also must be flexible. And be tenacious, or at least have a tenacious partner”, she laughs. When we asked for Stacey’s thoughts on partnering with the right connections, she lets us in on her secret by giving us some sound advice, “Your connections are solely based on you and the kind of person you are. If you are genuine with people and treat them with respect you will get the same in return. Everyone can always spot someone who is out for themselves. You will find that you will create your connections and hold on tight if they are people you can trust.” At Rowan Moon Productions, it seems that Stacey and Shari are creating a new experience in their field where there is no discrimination, and anyone with an interesting story is getting the opportunity to share in their success. People with content from all walks of life, different backgrounds, ages, races and religions are welcome. With that, these top-notch professionals seem to be creating an entirely new lane in a field that can tend to be an old, one way road, and we’ can’t help but jump on for the ride. You can find out more information, or get in contact with Rowan Moon Productions through their website www.rowanmoonproductions.com. Stacey Blanchet HOLLYWOOD MONTHLY • 37

