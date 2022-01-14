Hawkes Bay Property Guide

Hawke’s Bay ISSUE: 6 Edition current to 1 April 2022 PRIVATE PREMIUM HILLTOP HAVEN FOR ENTERTAINERS Refer to page 43 ' ) (*%,"$# -$!,. (!*&!+! Heatha Edwards M:027 452 9112 E: heatha.edwards@harcourts.co.nz Team CHB Ltd. Licensed Real Estate Agent (REAA 2008)

3 First home buyers are deserting the housing market All things property Kelvin Davidson their OE further aﬁeld. Second, the experience of the past year (when house prices soared even as net migration stayed low) suggests that other factors matter more anyway, such as mortgage rates and credit availability. First home buyers may have an easier time with their home loan applications once the ﬂagged changes to the CCCFA are made. Photo / Doug Sherring The ﬁve things you need to know about the housing market this week. 1. Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) softened Last week David Clark announced a softening of the CCCFA rules, to allow more otherwise credit-worthy borrowers to actually get a mortgage. Most notably, banks will be able to make a presumption that borrowers will change their spending behaviour after they get a loan in order to keep servicing the debt, rather than necessarily having to get their affairs 100% in order prior to applying. This will clearly help ease some of the current pressure on the housing market, but not all – we’ve still got higher mortgage rates and tighter deposit requirements. 2. First home buyers are feeling the heat One key group that has been suffering from tighter credit availability – including the reduced speed limit for low deposit loans and of course the (previously) restrictive CCCFA rules – are ﬁrst home buyers. An initial overview of the numbers from Our Buyer Classiﬁcation series shows that their share of purchases has begun to slide, from 26% in late 2021 to 23% now (and that’s within a quieter overall market in terms of the number of transactions too). January’s number was 24%. To be fair, those ﬁrst home buyers that have cleared these hurdles are probably picking up some bargains. But you’ve got to get the money ﬁrst. Corelogic chief economist Kelvin Davidson: “We’ve still got higher mortgage rates and tighter deposit requirements.” Photo / Peter Meecham 4. Don’t put too much weight on this week’s GDP ﬁgures On Thursday morning, Stats NZ will publish the ofﬁcial data on New Zealand’s economic performance in the ﬁnal three months of 2021. It’ll probably be a decent number, showing that the economy was ticking over fairly well at the end of last year. However, it’s now almost three months out of date, omicron has hit hard so far this year, and indeed timely measures such as business and consumer conﬁdence have weakened considerably. So as always, take note of the GDP data, but put more weight on what’s happening right now – which unfortunately seems to be signs of softer economic activity at the same time as inﬂation pressures remain intense. 5. Women and Property Report highlights gender wealth gap CoreLogic annual Women & Property Report showed that women generally own less property than males, and signiﬁcantly fewer rental investments – at least partly due to the gender income gap. To be fair, female ownership of smaller dwellings (e.g. ﬂats, apartments) is higher than male, but this segment is a relatively low share of the overall housing stock. The key message is that the recent housing boom will have worsened wealth equality, as higher male property ownership has seen their ﬁnancial position increase faster. - Kelvin Davison is chief economist at property insights ﬁrm CoreLogic 3. Higher net migration (if it occurs) won’t stop the housing slowdown Stats NZ is due to update us on the latest net migration ﬁgures, and I’m often asked if a reopened border will give the housing market another kick-start as Kiwis return home and other new residents arrive. Honestly, I’m very cautious of that view. First, don’t forget that many current New Zealand residents will leave for elsewhere, maybe higher pay in Australia, or www.oneroof.co.nz

4 Feature property Taradale Treasure Easy Care On Ellerslie Make the move to a low maintenance lifestyle in a sought after and tranquil pocket of Taradale. Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and beautifully presented throughout, you will love the accessible single level living as much as the light-ﬁlled spaces both indoors and out. The generous open plan living layout allows for effortless ﬂow between the tidy kitchen, dining and lounge out to a lovely sunny brick patio and just enough fully fenced lawn and garden to keep the pooch happy without having to worry about lots of upkeep. All three bedrooms are good sized, sharing a family bathroom with bath, shower and separate toilet. Enjoying great street appeal as well as double garaging for all the extras, here is the perfect choice for anyone searching for a serene slice of the Taradale good life. Ray White Hawke’s Bay, Leaders Hawke’s Bay Limited Licensed (REAA 2008) Address: 5 Ellerslie Place, Taradale Price: By Negotiation 3 1 2 Tracey Campbell Mobile: 027 292 2515 Ph: 06 833 7112 tracey.campbell@raywhite.com

5 Feature Property Premium orchard lifestyle Location, income and lifestyle A well-located 6.90 ha premium orchard lifestyle on the outskirts of Hastings offering income from both the orchard lease and extra accommodation, with a four bedroom home tastefully modernised for family living indoors and out. The low maintenance home boasts roomy open plan living with a gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining and easy outdoor ﬂow to the massive, sheltered deck, the lush established gardens and the sundrenched inground pool, sheltered by beautiful tall trees. The extra accommodation could provide additional income or they could be just what you need for extended family. Your pony and other pets will love the ﬁve impressive post and rail fenced paddocks too. Predominantly apples with some stone fruit, the orchard provides a good lease income and water resource consent is in place. This is a fantastic opportunity to secure a quality Hawke’s Bay lifestyle that provides many options for family, income and perhaps further development. Address: 14 Longlands Road West, Hastings Price: Deadline Sale unless sold prior, closes 4.00pm Tuesday 5th April 2022 Plus GST (if any) View: Sunday 27th March 2.30-3.15pm Sunday 3rd April 2.30-3.15pm Property ID: HVL15014 5 4 3

Napier South 15 Shamrock Street Hospital Hill 8 Burns Road Bluff Hill 5 Lighthouse Road Puketapu 123 Kopaki Bay Road Bluff Hill 124a Shakespeare Road Napier South 5c/3 Shakespeare Road Greenmeadows 7 Jacaranda Place Bluff Hill 145 Milton Road Ahuriri 1/80 Battery Road Marewa 25 Logan Avenue Bluff Hill 8 Hadﬁeld Terrace Bay View 18 Scarrott Road Te Awa 34 Drake Crescent Napier South 47a Wellesley Road Greenmeadows 3 Pinotage Drive Taradale 114 Avondale Road Napier South 19 Jull Street Westshore 71 The Esplanade Poraiti 38 Kapiti Drive Napier South 169 Nelson Crescent Taradale 6 Belgrave Place Taradale 19 Birdwood Street Marewa 4 Stopford Street Ahuriri 5 Kenny Avenue Eskdale 140 North Shore Road Bluff Hill 3 Clyde Road Onekawa 2/89 Riverbend Road Eskdale Lot 4 94 Avery Road Bluff Hill 26a Roslyn Road Te Awa 29 Waimakariri Drive Eskdale 33 Pohutukawa Drive Te Awa 11 Drake Crescent Tamatea 107 Westminster Avenue Onekawa 18 Riverbend Road Ahuriri 4C Outram Street Pirimai 467 Kennedy Road Bay View 30 Hill Road Bluff Hill 104 Thompson Road Bluff Hill 11 FItzroy Road Tamatea 42 Glamorgan Bay View 8 Fannin Road Bluff Hill 7 Sealy Road Greenmeadows 9b Avenue Road Clive 6 Mill Road Bluff Hill 6 Fitzroy Road Poraiti 50 Kapiti Drive Bluff Hill 34 Shakespeare Road Onekawa 93 Whycliffe Street Bluff Hill 11 Fitzroy Road Westshore 12 Charles Street Bluff Hill 1 Lincoln Road Poraiti 19 Pania Place Bluff Hill 13 Fitzroy Road Tuki Tuki 181 Waimarama Road Bluff Hill 71 Milton Road Ahuriri 118 Battery Road Te Awa 228 Te Awa Avenue Bluff Hill 18 Sealy Road Tamatea 52 Leicester Avenue Hospital Hill 8 Burke Street Ahuriri 65 Waghorne Street Westshore 64 Charles Street Napier South 12D McVay Street Greenmeadows 31b Laurent Place Bluff Hill 17a Lincoln Road Te Awa 220 Te Awa Avenue Hospital Hill 7 Enﬁeld Road Bluff Hill 19 Coleman Terrace Westshore 34a Charles Street Bluff Hill 24 Seapoint Road Napier South 150 Vigor Brown Street Bluff Hill 131 Thompson Road NUMBER 1 NAPIER AGENT EASTERN REALTY LTD 2020/2021

31 SOLD SOLD Hospital Hill 8 Burns Road Bluff Hill 34 Fitzroy Road SOLD - What is your property worth? Contact me for an appraisal on your property or any current market insights. Follow me on: Instagram - @caro.meo.realestate 3 2 1 2 For Sale View by appointment Caroline Meo 021 0222 0387 caroline.meo@bayleys.co.nz EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 SOLD - What is your property worth? Contact me for an appraisal on your property or any current market insights. Follow me on: Instagram - @caro.meo.realestate Facebook - Caroline Meo - Real Estate Facebook - Caroline Meo - Real Estate bayleys.co.nz/2801939 bayleys.co.nz/2801964 SOLD SOLD Tamatea 82 York Avenue Poraiti 95 Poraiti Road SOLD - What is your property worth? Contact me for an appraisal on your property or any current market insights. Follow me on: Instagram - @caro.meo.realestate 4 2 2 2 For Sale View by appointment Caroline Meo 021 0222 0387 caroline.meo@bayleys.co.nz EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 SOLD - What is your property worth? Contact me for an appraisal on your property or any current market insights. Follow me on: Instagram - @caro.meo.realestate Facebook - Caroline Meo - Real Estate Facebook - Caroline Meo - Real Estate bayleys.co.nz/2801928 bayleys.co.nz/2801934 bayleys.co.nz 3 2 2 2 For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty (unless sold prior) 52 Bridge Street, Ahuriri, Napier View by appointment Caroline Meo 021 0222 0387 caroline.meo@bayleys.co.nz EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 3 2 2 2 For Sale View by appointment Caroline Meo 021 0222 0387 caroline.meo@bayleys.co.nz EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008

32 City Centre 6a/3 Shakespeare Road Substantial City Centre Penthouse 5 Positioned for optimal city convenience, this is an excellent opportunity to secure an expansive stratum in freehold penthouse showcasing a variety of living options in a secure complex and offering spectacular sea views over the iconic Marine Parade, the city & ranges. This two-level, five bedroom & three bathroom penthouse offers substantial executive living across 255sqm (approx) with the ability to host in three captivating living zones, enhanced by secure elevator-entry and showcasing the ever-changing ocean views. Auction (will not be sold prior) 3pm, Fri 8 Apr 2022 52 Bridge Street, Ahuriri, Napier View by appointment Caroline Meo 021 0222 0387 caroline.meo@bayleys.co.nz bayleys.co.nz/2801981 bayleys.co.nz 3 3 2 EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008

33 NEW LISTING Clive 9 Albert Street Idyllic Position 5 Clive has swiftly become a sought location for a wide variety of purchasers looking for an idyllic position, while offering fantastic access to nearby amenities and a centrally based location for both the Napier and Hastings cities. This much loved, comfortable five-bedroom home sits beautifully in easy care grounds (1006sqm approx) and will not disappoint. Set back from the peaceful street with an electric gate ensuring superior security, the expansive car pad (up to 4 cars) frontage offers incredible parking for friends, the boat and extras, with the added value of the double garage with new automatic door. Auction (unless sold prior) 3pm, Fri 8 Apr 2022 52 Bridge Street, Ahuriri, Napier Caroline Meo 021 0222 0387 caroline.meo@bayleys.co.nz Nate Skelton 021 0285 0280 nate.skelton@bayleys.co.nz bayleys.co.nz/2801982 1 2 2 EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008 bayleys.co.nz

34 NEW LISTING Waiohiki Omarunui Road Country Living - Suburbia's Conveniences 4 Are you longing for the lifestyle of country living but don't want to miss out on the conveniences of suburbia? Look no further. This stunning family-focused property is located between Napier and Hastings, just four kms from the Taradale village and even less to the EIT campus. The thoughtfully designed open-plan living space is the heart of the home and an entertainer's dream. With flexibility between the open plan kitchen, dining, family living and generous formal living room entertaining is a breeze. There is a semi-resort feel here, with an easy flow connecting indoor living through to alfresco dining and entertaining area. Relax under the grape vine covered pergola and take in the views across vineyards. For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty bayleys.co.nz/2801973 4 3 2 (will not be sold prior) 2pm, Wed 6 Apr 2022 52 Bridge Street, Ahuriri, Napier View by appointment Nik Gannaway 021 434 339 nik.gannaway@bayleys.co.nz EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008 bayleys.co.nz

35 NEW LISTING Napier South 477 Marine Parade Marine Parade - City Central. 2 For those looking to downsize, get on the property ladder or after a lock-n-leave you will not be disappointed with this single level, two-bedroom townhouse. It sits on a freehold cross lease site on desirable Marine Parade. The kitchen overlooks an easy-care courtyard and the spacious open plan living, kitchen and dining is light and airy with partial ocean views. The townhouse has been recently recarpeted and painted throughout. Centrally located on iconic Marine Parade opposite the National Aquarium, cycle ways and local attractions. Young professionals, downsizers or investors should view. Vacant and ready for immediate possession. For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty bayleys.co.nz/2801961 1 1 (unless sold prior) 2pm, Wed 6 Apr 2022 52 Bridge Street, Ahuriri, Napier Phone for viewing times Mary-Jane Dixon 027 721 2429 maryjane.dixon@bayleys.co.nz EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008 Havelock North 1A Everest Avenue Smart Havelock Unit 2 Downsizing will be easy when you see this gorgeous, refurbished summit stone home. The spacious light filled living room opens to a shady patio where you can enjoy your morning cuppa. The handy sunroom/study is a real bonus and there is brand new carpet throughout plus 3 cosy heatpumps. The 2 bedrooms are both generous doubles and there is a smart tiled bathroom & sep toilet. Ideal location - close to beautiful reserves and on a handy bus route. Be sure to view! Price by Negotiation Phone for viewing times Andrew Rochester 027 333 2128 Catherine Rochester 027 449 2943 bayleys.co.nz/2852907 bayleys.co.nz 1 1 1 EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008

36 NEW LISTING Havelock North 21 Elliott Crescent Stylish Starter in Havelock North 3 Begin your property journey in style with this tastefully updated, three-bedroom, weatherboard home. Freshly painted throughout and featuring a large contemporary kitchen, with ample storage and breakfast bar, leading through to the light-filled open plan living and dining area. For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty This spacious living zone boasts new carpet, a compliant fireplace and a heat pump for year-round comfort. Ideal for entertaining, there are two large decks including one that is slightly elevated, allowing lovely views to Te Mata Peak while enjoying your morning coffee or breakfast with family. bayleys.co.nz/2852913 bayleys.co.nz 1 1 (unless sold prior) 1pm, Tue 5 Apr 2022 17 Napier Road, Havelock North View 12-12.30pm Sun 27 Mar & Sun 3 Apr Gretchen Paape 021 988 904 gretchen.paape@bayleys.co.nz EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008

37 OVERALL TOP AGENT GRETCHEN PAAPE FEBRUARY 2022 BAYLEYS HAWKE’S BAY M 021 988 904 E gretchen.paape@bayleys.co.nz EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 Havelock North 27 Greenwood Road Renaissance 3 A fifty-year-old John Scott designed house beautifully revived to suit 21st century living. With integrity kept, it is now all double glazed, extensively heated, lighting replaced, and the kitchen and bathrooms re-presented with a modern retro feel. With many design details to enjoy, from windows designed to capture the sunsets, to the pitched roof angles providing a feeling of space. Hidden in Havelock North, it sits to face the sun and has been designed for privacy. In 1997 an extension turned it into two-bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a study. There’s a single garage, a parking bay for two extra cars, plus room for two more. The compact layout is perfect for anyone who would enjoy and appreciate its clever architectural details with modern day comfort. Tender (will not be sold prior) Closing 1pm, Thu 7 Apr 2022 17 Napier Road, Havelock North View by appointment Fiona Mackenzie 021 968 880 fiona.mackenzie@bayleys.co.nz 2 1 EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008 bayleys.co.nz/2852906 bayleys.co.nz

38 Boundary lines are indicative only Longlands 1368 Maraekakaho Road Private lifestyle with income 7.6ha This very conveniently located 7.6-hectare lifestyle property boasts two sources of desirable lease income and a solid family home set in sheltered private grounds. The property comprises approximately 6.6 hectares of organically managed apple orchard which is subject to a long-term lease, as is the large shed on the property. A well planted and established garden offers excellent privacy for the home, as well as separation from the orchard operation. The home features four bedrooms, the master with an ensuite, two further bathrooms, a spacious sitting room and an open plan kitchen and dining which flows to a sheltered patio area with wisteria-covered pergola. Tender (will not be sold prior) Closing 4pm, Thu 7 Apr 2022 17 Napier Road, Havelock North View by appointment Tim Wynne-Lewis 027 488 9719 tim.wynne-lewis@bayleys.co.nz bayleys.co.nz/2852903 bayleys.co.nz 4 3 EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008

39 Havelock North 28 Lucknow Road Prime Subdivision Potential 4 Spacious art deco styled home, built around a sunny courtyard, and set on a large 1603sqm section. So many options here: Auction (will not be sold prior) 12pm, Fri 8 Apr 2022 17 Napier Road, Havelock North View by appointment Andrew Rochester 027 333 2128 Catherine Rochester 027 449 2943 • Retain this wonderful 4 bedroom family home with an in-ground pool and large lawn area. • Subdivide the elevated back site (subject to HDC approval) while retaining the existing house. • Remove the house and develop the entire section (subject to HDC approval). Great family home with 3 living areas, 4 bedrooms, study and modernised kitchen. Outside is garaging for 3 cars, large carport, in-ground pool and spacious lawn. A “must” to view! 2 2 3 EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008 bayleys.co.nz/2852917 bayleys.co.nz

40 NEW LISTING Havelock North 9 Iona Road Executive living - Fabulous Views 3 Set high on a hill with an amazing outlook to the ranges, this smart 2017 build with double glazing is sure to tick so many boxes. The spacious open plan living is on the upstairs level to maximize the views and has a great kitchen and walk-in-pantry. The formal lounge has a cosy gas fire and both living areas open to large, covered decks ideal for relaxing and entertaining. The large master bedroom has a walk-in-wardrobe and smart ensuite bathroom. Downstairs is ideal for visitors, or a teenage get away, with a large bedroom and beautiful tiled bathroom. The gardens have been well designed and a lawn area at the top of the section. Located in a much sought-after location within easy walking distance of both Iona and Woodford College. A special home! Tender (unless sold prior) Closing 4pm, Thu 31 Mar 2022 17 Napier Road, Havelock North View 12-12.30pm Sun 27 Mar or by appointment Andrew Rochester 027 333 2128 Catherine Rochester 027 449 2943 bayleys.co.nz/2852910 EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008 2 2 2 Elsthorpe 1490 Elsthorpe Road Invest in the lifestyle 3 Ever wanted a lifestyle property that generates an income to help with the mortgage. Here you will find a generous three bedroom plus office family home along with a separate self-contained cottage that has added potential for a bed and breakfast or rental providing a weekly income plus shedding space. The property comprising of a total of 3.8460 hectares which under current stewardship has undergone significant developments. The family home that has recently been insulated along with a newly installed DVS system and two fireplaces has all the comforts a family needs. Two decking areas provide great entertainment areas which all flow off the main family room and kitchen. For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty bayleys.co.nz/2870867 bayleys.co.nz 2 1 2 (unless sold prior) 12pm, Fri 8 Apr 2022 26 Takapau Road, Waipukurau View by appointment Andy Lee 027 354 8608 Andy Hunter 027 449 5827 EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008

41 Waipukurau 408 Racecourse Road Chamberry Drive - Six 4,000sqm sections 4,000sqm Welcome to Chamberry Drive, a newly developed subdivision compromising of six premium sections that Bayleys Central Hawkes Bay feel privileged to market. Positioned on the edge of Waipukurau township, with commanding views West over the 160-hectare Lake Whatuma, towards the snow-capped Ruahine ranges. Each section offers a wide range of features among a private setting with captivating rural views among the ever-changing seasonal landscape. This will appeal to those buyers who are looking for a lifestyle section among a rural setting yet proximity to town along with many recreational activities being the Central Hawkes Bay Mountain bike and walking river trail, plus renowned trout fishing. For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty bayleys.co.nz/2870858 (unless sold prior) 12pm, Tue 12 Apr 2022 26 Takapau Road, Waipukurau View by appointment Andy Lee 027 354 8608 Charlotte Coddington 022 192 3342 Andy Hunter 027 449 5827 EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED REAA 2008 BRING IN THE EXPERTS THIS AUTUMN AUT TUMN REACH PACKAGE REA B BAYLEYS HAWKE’S BAY Boundary lines are indicative only Waipukurau 1 465 Hatuma Road Secure your ideal lifestyle Are you looking to secure a premium piece of land for your future dream home? Do you want a rural feel but still need to be close to town? Then look no further. Approximately 7km to Waipukurau with stunning rural views, fully fenced section with power to the gate and title issued. 9,627sqm Price by Negotiation View by appointment Charlotte Coddington 022 192 3342 charlotte.coddington@bayleys.co.nz EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 TO MAXIMISE THE VALUE OF YOUR HOME, THE ANSWER IS STILL AUCTION. A BAYLEYS AUCTION. In a changing market auctions are the proven way to achieve the best result in your property sale, and Bayleys Hawkes’ Bay are your local, national auction experts. List and sell your property with Bayleys Hawke’s Bay by auction before the end of May 2022 and we will be right beside you by paying the cost of your auction fee and upgrading your marketing with a targeted buyer reach package. Bayleys. Altogether Better. Bayleys Napier 06 834 4080 | Bayleys Havelock North 06 872 9300 Bayleys Waipukurau 06 858 5500 bayleys.co.nz/2870869 bayleys.co.nz

42 THE RIGHT TEAM FOR RURAL JOHN MOANA LUKE TONY ANN JEFF MONTY Working hard to maximise the value of your rural property Lifestyle, Sheep + Beef, Dairy, Kiwifruit, Apples, Viticulture, Sections 48 Salisbury Road 96 Algernon Road 109 Springﬁeld Road Taramoa Station Melrose Station 300 Hawkston Road 656 Seaﬁeld Road 1106 Maraekakaho Road 296 Gundries Road 89 McDonald Road Tony Rasmussen Luke Dee Jeff Kevern Team leader Lifestyle and equestrian Lifestyle and horticulture M 027 429 2253 sales sales M 021 158 3152 M 027 482 0745 Ann Wilson Monty Monteith John Pearce Executive assistant to Lifestyle, dairy and Lifestyle, pastoral and team leader pastoral sales horticulture sales M 027 316 7477 M 027 807 0522 M 027 464 4100 EASTERN REALTY LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 Residential / Commercial / Rural / Property Services

43 Licensed REAA 2008 WAIPUKURAU WAIPUKURAU WAIPUKURAU OPEN HOME 13 Hill Street OPEN HOME 5 Gaisford Terrace 52b Porangahau Road New carpet throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1940’s solid weatherboard home. Heat pump & insulated. Price: Offers over $359,000 Web: WU23697 Nestled within walking distance to town this private Neatly presented amidst easy care gardens for serenity, privacy and spacious outdoor living. 3 bedroom townhouse has a private garden and Makes this home one to inspect. lovely large house feel. New carpet throughout. WAIPUKURAU WAIPUKURAU View: Sunday 27th March 11 - 11.30am Price: Offers over Narelle McCormick $595,000 M 027 445 6484 Web: WU23724 Narelle McCormick M 027 445 6484 59 Sydney Street 3 large bedrooms, internal access garage plus workshop, sunny separate lounge, dining and kitchen, set in a convenient location. 3 bedrooms, heat pump and logfire, double internal access garage, small easy care grounds and close to town. View: Saturday 26th March 11 - 11.45am View: Saturday 26th March 10 - 10.45am Price: By Negotiation Web: WU23698 Price: By Negotiation Web: WU23699 OPEN HOME 42 Francis Drake Street 2a Fergusson Avenue Private hilltop home with dazzling views, huge outdoor decks, 4 bedrooms, spa, sauna, double garage and sheds. View: Saturday 26th March 12 - 12.45pm Price: By Negotiation Web: WU23725 Heatha Edwards M 027 452 9112 chb.harcourts.co.nz Heatha Edwards M 027 452 9112 WAIPUKURAU OPEN HOME 4 Windsor Road Mini lifestyle with 3 bedrooms, 2 paddocks, garage, play fort, woodshed, carport, town water and more! Price: By Negotiation Web: WU23722 Heatha Edwards M 027 452 9112 WAIPUKURAU WAIPAWA Edward Smith M 022 070 5652 OPEN HOME 7c Tavistock Road Heatha Edwards M 027 452 9112 Price: Offers over $575,000 Web: WU23696 TAKAPAU OPEN HOME 5b Hinemoa Terrace View: Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th March 11 - 11.45am Open plan living, huge section, 3 bay garage with studio and extra toilet plus a carport makes this home a winner! View: Saturday 26th March 1.30 - 2.15pm Price: By Negotiation Web: WU23694 Heatha Edwards M 027 452 9112 Renovate then relax. Solid 1960’s home in a perfect semi rural setting right in town! 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Price: Offers over $529,000 Web: WU23695 Narelle McCormick M 027 445 6484 TEAM CHB LTD MREINZ LICENSED AGENT REAA2008

HASTINGS HAVELOCK NORTH 44 Market Update From Simon Tremain We’re definitely entering some interesting times as a nation. With Omicron having swept through NZ, the world’s attention on Ukraine and the price of petrol rising – the need to adapt and remain agile in this property market is more important than ever. Final Notice Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) The Kiwi dream still remains – to own your own property, and as New Zealanders look forward to the other side of COVID-19, the demand for property transactions are still ever-present. Restrictive lending over the last few months made it difficult to borrow money, but recent alleviation of CCCFA (Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act) rules introducing a softer lending approach paints an increasingly positive picture for both buyers and sellers, as we head into the back-end of March. We’ve seen days to sell increasing across the country, contributing to more stock on the market with properties sitting longer. The power balance has tipped slightly back towards the buyer, but regardless - vendors have still benefited from some outstanding YOY growth in property values, with median house prices in Hawke’s Bay all increasing (in most areas, significantly) from the February REINZ stats 2020 to 2021. Tremains have been in your community since 1970 and we have thrived on working with Hawke’s Bay people through the generations. As new people from around New Zealand move to our ‘slice of paradise’ they become familiar with our brand and the outstanding people who work with us. If you are feeling at home in the Bay make sure you reach out to Tremains for your property journey, so simply open the door - and we’ll do the rest. Have a great week. 4 30 Lowry Place 2 2 Fabulous Private Family Home Suburb: Frimley At the end of a quiet & private cul-desac. Low maintenance, modern home on a family sized section. A bright & contemporary kitchen. The open plan living is generous, flowing onto the covered outdoor entertaining area. 4 bedrooms, 2 tiled bathrooms & another living room. Close proximity to schools, shops & hospital. Price: Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) Deadline offers on 30 March, 2022 at 1:00pm at Tremains, Havelock North (unless sold prior) View: By appointment Web ID: H24254 Edward Cox M 027 739 2778 D 06 877 3488 Final Notice Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) 4 611 York Street 1 Unique Design with Whole Lot of Living Suburb: Mahora Situated in a prime location on a rear site, opportunities such as this are seldom available. Built in the 1970s, there are many options to enjoy this spacious family home but equally there is potential for a new owner to add value. Living spaces connect with ease to the superb outdoors, swimming pool, lawn, and outlook to the Duke Street Reserve. Listen to the sound of birdlife and the call of the Tui or relax, unwind with family and friends well into the night. In addition to the house is the games room. Walk to Cornwall Park, schools, CBD. Price: Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) Deadline Offers on 30 March, 2022 at 2:00pm at Tremains, Hastings (unless sold prior) Tremain Real Estate (2012) Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 View: Sun 27th 1pm-1:45pm Web ID: H24235 Raksha Lawrence M 027 281 6446 D 06 877 0919

45 HASTINGS HAVELOCK NORTH Final Notice Tender (no offers prior) 5 203 Beresford Street Character-Infused Masterpiece Suburb: St Leonards With an impressive 110 years under its belt, this 1912 masterpiece epitomises the craftsmanship of the early 1900s. Sitting on a 736m2 site, this grand 5 bedroom home has a circular driveway lined with trees. A wide entry foyer complete with statement chandelier and a majestic, solid wood staircase encapsulates the allure of this home. The lounge and formal dining cater to modern living, with classic touches including ornate high ceilings and glass fretwork. There is also a tranquil study. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms have ensuites. One of 2 sunrooms could easily be used as a walk-in robe; the other a perfect play space, sunny studio/office, or warm and informal lounge. The generous deck and patio offer the perfect spot to dine outdoors overlooking the lush gardens. Your option is to buy this property in tandem with 200 Townshend Street, at its rear, allowing for dual access and offering a total 1472m2 for development. Tender closes 1 April. 2022 at 12:00pm at Tremains, Havelock North (no offers prior) Price: Tender (no offers prior) Tremain Real Estate (2012) Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 View: Sun 27th 12:30pm-1:15pm Web ID: H24260 Bronwyn Grant M 021 647 533 D 0800 647533 6

HASTINGS HAVELOCK NORTH 46 Final Notice Tender (no offers prior) 2 200 Townshend Street Private And Tranquil Suburb: St Leonards They say location is everything when purchasing property. That certainly rings true here with a large 736 sqm site, so close to all the amenities Hastings city has to offer. The site has a large concrete in ground pool, mature plantings, a spectacular rose garden, a shady spot with a love seat to enjoy the outdoors and a consented double garage sized shed and a larger Versatile shed. Both buildings have electricity. The possibilities are many - develop the current buildings? Remove and build new? The option is there to purchase this property on its own, or together with 203 Beresford St, giving you a grand home to live in and a rear section to develop. Tender closes 1 April, 2022 at 12:00pn at Tremains, Havelock North (no offers prior) Price: Tender (no offers prior) Tremain Real Estate (2012) Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 View: Sun 27th 12:30pm-1:15pm Web ID: H24262 Bronwyn Grant M 021 647 533 D 0800 647533

47 HASTINGS HAVELOCK NORTH New Listing Tender (unless sold prior) 3 1/10 McHardy Street 2 Village Life, Spacious Townhouse Suburb: Havelock North Within an easy walk to the village centre, this sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse offers easy living for those who enjoy village life. Built by renowned builder Mark Coles in 1997 it has spacious open plan kitchen/dining & lounge which opens onto a private courtyard where you can relax in sun or shade. A super large downstairs bedroom with bathroom located close by. Upstairs a further 2 bedrooms both with great views to the ranges plus a second bathroom & a separate toilet. The garage easily takes 2 cars & room for storage. Price: Tender (unless sold prior) Tender closes 30 March, 2022 at 4:00pm at Tremains, Havelock North (unless sold prior) 22 Duart Road View: Sun 27th 2pm-2:30pm Web ID: H24248 Lyn Hann M 021 560 080 D 06 877 3480 Susie Sturt M 021 894 770 D 06 877 4778 3 Stroll to the Village Whenever You Like Suburb: Havelock North This spacious 3 bedroom family home with high calibre fixtures and fittings in Havelock North's dress circle is a stroll from the Village. The chef's kitchen flows to an open plan dining/living area, leading to a fenced private garden with sheltered outdoor dining and established landscaping - no lawn to mow! The master bedroom with ensuite is generous, as is the office. Two car parks and double glazing complete the many appealing features of this must-see home, close to schools and amenities. Price: By negotiation Tremain Real Estate (2012) Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 2 View: By appointment Web ID: H24152 Bronwyn Grant M 021 647 533 D 0800 647533 2 2

HASTINGS HAVELOCK NORTH 48 New Listing 4 4 Meissner Road 2 Elevated Family Living Suburb: Havelock North A wonderful home with custom kitchen, breakfast bar, extensive bench and storage. Open plan dining, living room to an outdoor patio area and separate formal lounge. Four double bedrooms; a large family bathroom, separate toilet, study/office nook and ample storage. Double internal garage, easy care grounds, fenced backyard, garden shed and space for the children/pets to play securely. Price: By negotiation Final Notice Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) 2/306 Hastings Street South 2 1 1 2 View: Sun 27th 12:45pm-1:30pm Web ID: H24256 Lynda Creighton M 0274 439 995 D 06 834 0466 Final Notice Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) 507 Hastings Street South 3 1 2 City Charmer Suburb: Hastings Where the Living is Easy Suburb: Akina This spacious 2 bedroom summit-stone unit has recently been renovated with insulated walls, double glazing throughout, freshly painted inside, which creates a very well-presented welcoming home. Price: Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) Price: Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) Deadline Offers on 30 March, 2022 at 4:00pm at Tremains, Hastings (unless sold prior) Andrew Clark M 027 524 1504 D 06 876 2442 Walk to school, walk to a dairy, walk to the supermarket. This residence has been refreshed inside and out and is a walk in and sit down without the concern proposition. Many original wooden features have been retained giving the home a feel of having been built by master craftsmen. Our Vendors have purchased elsewhere. View: Sun 27th 1:30pm-2pm Web ID: H24263 Tremain Real Estate (2012) Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 Deadline Offers on 30 March, 2022 at 4:00pm at Tremains, Hastings (unless sold prior) View: Sun 27th 1:45pm-2:30pm Web ID: H24209 Jarnail Singh M 021 1624742 D 06 873 5901

49 HASTINGS HAVELOCK NORTH Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) 143A Te Mata Road 3 1 1 55/23 Matariki Avenue 3 2 Te Mata School Zone Suburb: Havelock North Lifestyle You Deserve Suburb: Frimley This easy maintenance 140sqm home is within the Te Mata, Havelock Intermediate and High School zones, with easy direct access for your children along the safe adjacent pathway. Quietly tucked away off the main road it offers sunny living areas which open onto the deck and garden. Tidy presentation but there is room for some renovation. Price: Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) Sit back, relax and enjoy the qualities in life within the desirable Frimley Lifestyle Village gated subdivision with each residence having its own Freehold Unit Title. This modern 3 bedroom unit offers open plan kitchen, living and dining. Please note, to reside in the village one occupant must be 55 years of age or over. Price: By negotiation Deadline offers on 13 April, 2022 at 4:00pm at Tremains, Havelock North (unless sold prior) Susie Sturt M 021 894 770 D 06 877 4778 View: Sun 27th & Sun 3rd 11am-11:30am Web ID: H24287 Lyn Hann M 021 560 080 D 06 877 3480 View: Sun 27th 2:15pm-2:45pm Web ID: H24128 Andrew Clark M 027 524 1504 D 06 876 2442 Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) Welcome, Raksha Lawrence What a Package Suburb: Clive Now back under the Tremains umbrella, Raksha is committed to delivering outstanding outcomes for both new and established clients. Not only at the top end but with quality and uniquely special properties in the middle bracket. Have you been searching for your dream home tucked away from the road in a desirable Clive location? Look no further! This beautifully crafted home offers 3 bedrooms with open plan kitchen, living and dining. Large or extended family? This home can accommodate having a separate lawn at the front to fit a secondary dwelling with all services onsite. Price: Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) “When results count, talk to a proven performer. Service and professionalism…this is my pledge to you.” View: Sun 27th & Sun 3rd 11am-11:30am Actively selling properties in Havelock North, Hastings, and Hawke’s Bay Lifestyle. 76B Ferry Road Deadline Offers on 6 April, 2022 at 10:00am at Tremains, Hastings (unless sold prior) 3 Web ID: H24275 Andrew Clark M 027 524 1504 D 06 876 2442 Tremain Real Estate (2012) Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 1 2 027 281 6446 raksha.lawrence@tremains.co.nz 1

CENTRAL HAWKES BAY 50 Tender (no offers prior) 4 37 Guy Street 2 How Much Shed Space Suburb: Waipawa Not only is there an 8-car garage but also a 3 bay pole barn, perfect for a car enthusiasts collection, as a workshop or project. This 2000's ex-show home was moved onto 3796sqm of premium land in 2014 on one of Waipawa's most desirable streets. This cosy home features an open plan living/dining area connected to an incredible kitchen. One of the four large double bedrooms has its own bathroom and kitchenette, making it perfect for guests, family members or even a rental. Decks on either side of the property and land suitable for grazing. Price: Tender (no offers prior) View: Sun 27th 11:45am-12:15pm Web ID: CHB24270 Dom Michau M 022 421 7153 D 06 858 5061 Tender closes 4 April, 2022 at 12:00pm at Tremains, Waipukurau (no offers prior) Hi there, I’m Ruth Pinfold I’ve just joined the Central Hawke’s Bay team. 3 55 Mcgreevy Street Waipawa Evening River Walks Suburb: Waipawa Amazing facelifted riverside property, 2714 sqm2 of land for a few animals. Open plan kitchen/lounge and dining, 3 bedrooms, bathroom with 2 showers and 2 toilets. Only 30 to 40 min commute to Hastings/Havelock North and minutes' walk to popular zoned Waipawa School, river and all local amenities are all so close. Price: Buyer enquires over $495,000 View: By appointment 1 With a strong background in ﬁnance and farming, Central Hawke’s Bay’s Ruth Pinfold has always had a natural interest in property – so her recent move to Tremains was a natural career progression. An interest in property coupled with her exceptional listening and communication skills made the move into Tremains a nobrainer for Ruth. With extensive professional skills developed internationally across diverse industries and her unshakeable commitment, Ruth will work hard to ensure your real estate needs are met. Web ID: CHB24207 Megan Dallimore M 021 242 7669 D 06 858 5061 Tremain Real Estate (2012) Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 021 069 6826 ruth.pinfold@tremains.co.nz 10

51 NAPIER TARADALE New Listing Tender (unless sold prior) 189 Moteo Pa Road 4 1 Live The Good Life Here Suburb: Puketapu Vendors must sell. Well-presented 4-bedroom home on 2032sqm. Beautiful gardens, bountiful veggie plot. Large open-plan living, dining and kitchen plus darts / hobby space and covered outdoor areas. Modern kitchen and bathroom. Partial double glazing, wood burner and two heat pumps for year-round comfort. Infinity gas hot water. Double garage plus attached studio room with toilet and shower. Price: Tender (unless sold prior) Tender closes 21 April, 2022 at 4:00pm at Tremains, Napier (unless sold prior) 2 View: Sun 27th & Sun 3rd 2pm-2:45pm Web ID: N23905 Gabby Morris M 027 228 7900 D 027 228 7900 New Listing Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) 10 Butler Street 3 1 1 Motivated and Ready to Sell Suburb: Onekawa Here is a three bedroom home with a lot to offer the first home buyer and investor alike. Sitting on an established fully fenced section with gardens, fruit trees and room to enjoy the outdoors. The open plan kitchen/dining offers access to the deck while the living area is separate with plenty of space for everyone. Good size bedrooms, well insulated and a heat pump - good healthy homes standards comply here. A handy location, not far from good primary schools and close to Napier making all amenities easily accessible. Price: Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) Deadline offers on 30 March, 2022 at 2:00pm at Tremains, Taradale (unless sold prior) Tremain Real Estate (2012) Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 View: Sun 27th 2pm-2:30pm Web ID: N24267 Debbie Dudding M 027 306 6073 D 06 835 5988

NAPIER TARADALE 52 Final Notice Deadline Sale (no offers prior) 2/24 White Street 2 1 1 New Listing Tender (no offers prior) 87 Hill Road 3 2 2 It is Time for Action Suburb: Taradale The Best of Town and Country Suburb: Bay View The location is sure to get your attention - within walking distance to the Taradale village, library and park. Two good-sized bedrooms, separate laundry, separate kitchen and combined bathroom including bath, shower and toilet. The open plan living area has an air conditioning unit and new carpet. Integral garage for security and ease of access. Price: Deadline Sale (no offers prior) Home on elevated 1.5ha site with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, third toilet, study, open-plan kitchen, dining, family and formal lounge. North-facing deck, valley and ocean views. Double integral garage plus large high-stud implement shed with 3-phase power. Chicken coop and chickens, room for pets. Price: Tender (no offers prior) Deadline offers on 30 March, 2022 at 2:00pm at Tremains, Taradale (no offers prior) View: Sun 27th 11:30am-12pm & Sun 3rd 2pm-2:30pm Web ID: N24223 Hanlie Marnewick M 027 295 9981 D 06 845 9065 Tender closes on 6 April, 2022 at 2:00pm at Tremains, Taradale (no offers prior) New Listing Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) 13 Galway Street 3 1 2 View: Sun 27th & Sun 3rd 2pm-2:45pm Web ID: N24242 Maree Williamson M 027 243 5288 D 06 845 9178 New Listing Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) 20 Addison Street 3 1 1 Gorgeous Galway Gal Suburb: Tamatea Nest or Invest A+ on Addison Suburb: Onekawa New owner needed. Redecorated, new flooring, 617sqm fully fenced section, double garage, room for trailer/campervan. Meticulous condition from top to bottom. This home even comes with its own Healthy Homes Certificate. Open plan living spaces, stand-alone fire, HRV system, updated bathroom, separate toilet, outside pergola/barbecue area. Price: Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) Modern and stylish. Built in 2016 and well-maintained. Family-friendly in a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious open plan living and kitchen which flows to a sunny deck. Move-in ready, fully insulated, double glazed and heat pump. Fully fenced easy-care section. Astute buyers will recognise this A+ investment. Price: Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) Deadline offers on 8 April, 2022 at 3:00pm at Tremains, Taradale (unless sold prior) View: Sun 27th & Sun 3rd 12pm-12:30pm & Wed 30th 5pm-5:30pm Web ID: N24118 Sarah Ericksen M 027 555 6785 D 06 844 2621 Tremain Real Estate (2012) Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 Deadline offers on 5 April, 2022 at 4:00pm at Tremains, Taradale (unless sold prior) View: Sun 27th & Sun 3rd 1pm-1:30pm Web ID: N24246 Ariana Frost M 0274 550 599 D 06 845 9060 Bryson Frost M 027 777 0354 D 06 845 9060

53 NAPIER TARADALE 103 Chaucer Road North 5 2 3 10 Barker Road 4 1 Owners Have Purchased Suburb: Hospital Hill Hidden Treasure Suburb: Marewa Perfectly positioned below the road, this private 5 bedroom home sits on 1007sqm of land. Facing north is the dining area with natural lighting, and compliant fireplace. The separate lounge area leads to the hallway where 4 bedrooms are tucked away. Downstairs, the master bedroom is neatly tucked away, with private ensuite, and separate access. Price: Offers Over $985,000 Four bedrooms, a modern bathroom and separate toilet, dedicated living area with compliant fireplace and a kitchen that features a timber slab breakfast bar, wooden countertops and white cabinetry, a style that is aptly described as 'farmhouse chic' in magazines. This is a seasonally sound home that is sunny in summer and cosy in winter. Price: By negotiation View: By appointment Web ID: N24274 Sarah Pinckney-Welch M 021 220 5510 D 06 833 8910 New Listing 1/12 Lannie Place 2 View: Sun 27th & Sun 3rd 12pm-12:30pm Web ID: N24278 Millie Lyons M 022 319 7015 D 06 835 5988 New Listing 3 1 1 8 Todd Street 2 1 Must Sell, Bring an Offer Suburb: Greenmeadows Sun and Style Suburb: Napier South Situated in a quiet street but overlooking Anderson Park, this home offers low maintenance living and good outdoor flow. You will love the mornings in the private courtyard or the afternoon sun coming into the living and upstairs master bedroom. Two double bedrooms, two toilets and a single room or office downstairs. Price: By negotiation Just a short walk to town or the beach. New kitchen, infinity hot water system, new carpet, and a heat pump for the open plan living areas. A sun filled private courtyard acts as an extra outdoor living space. Parking is easy with a garage, double driveway and extra off street parking. Leasehold with existing lease in place until 2034. Price: By negotiation View: Sun 27th 11am-11:30am Web ID: N24281 Nathan Abel M 027 414 1542 D 06 835 5988 Phil Carmine M 027 324 1623 D 06 845 9060 Tremain Real Estate (2012) Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 1 View: Sun 27th 12pm-12:30pm Web ID: N24241 Nathan Abel M 027 414 1542 D 06 835 5988 Phil Carmine M 027 324 1623 D 06 845 9060

NAPIER TARADALE 54 New Listing Deadline Sale (unless sold prior) 7 Skerrett Crescent 3 1 Smart All-Rounder Hard To Beat Suburb: Tamatea hard to fault. Front fence adds street appeal and privacy, while you can keep an eye on the back yard from the kitchen. Close to schools, medical centre, supermarket, shops, and public transport, so the car can remain in the single lockup garage which doubles as an extra space for entertaining. View: Sun 27th & Sun 3rd 12pm-12:30pm 1 Price: Deadline Sale (unless sold This recently refurbished 3bdrm home is prior) Deadline Offers on 6 April, 2022 at 2:00pm at Tremains, Napier (unless sold prior) 17 Chelsea Drive Web ID: N24240 Lisa Burn M 027 567 3322 D 027 567 3322 4 2 2 11 Alderney Close 4 2 Premium Location Suburb: Taradale Premium location and a quality home are dreams and this Is what we have. Spacious design, low maintenance and well-positioned for all-day sun. Four bedrooms and great living spaces plus the added bonus of solar power and air conditioning. Live the dream and buy today in ever sought after Knightsbridge. Price: By negotiation 11 Kensington Drive View: Sun 27th, Sun 27th & Sun 3rd 1:30pm-2pm Web ID: N24194 Lisa White M 027 427 5975 D 06 833 8911 4 2 Winning Combination Suburb: Taradale Classic On Kensington Drive Suburb: Taradale Create your own haven with this soughtafter four-bedroom home with an office, two bathrooms, formal and informal living. Fabulous location zoned for all levels of schooling with recreational park and cycleways a short distance for you to enjoy. Price: By negotiation Large family? This could be necessary to view spacious sunny floor plan living areas interconnect with great indoor/outdoor spaces main bedroom en-suite separate to the other three bedrooms tiled bathrooms separate laundry double garaging with rear door access lots of off-street parking simplistic landscaping with the reserve as your outlook. Price: By negotiation View: Sun 27th & Sun 3rd 12:45pm-1:15pm Web ID: N24212 Lisa White M 027 427 5975 D 06 833 8911 Tremain Real Estate (2012) Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 2 View: Sun 27th & Sun 3rd 12pm-12:30pm Web ID: N24168 Di Dobson M 027 471 8443 D 06 834 2852 2

55 2022: A CHANGED MARKET BY JA M I E T H O M AS A N D DA R R E N VA N D EV E N T E R The expression ‘unprecedented times’ has been everywhere the past two years, but that certainly sums up the era we’re living in as we face tangible change in our industry. An unprecedented world health (and now security) situation has led to knock-on effects in our economy – and in the real estate industry. We’ve seen rising interest rates, loan to value ratio rule changes, and incredible (but ultimately unsustainable) house price growth. However, unpredictability remains on the table, as we watch international uncertainty rise with the war in Ukraine and the ongoing COVID situation. Tightened credit rules and rising interest rates mean there are fewer buyers. Increased listings have injected fresh availability into the shrinking buyer pool, and this appears to be putting downward pressure on prices. The numbers are there: QV’s House Price Index for 2022 showed a month-on-month drop in national property values last month. Growth for the December to February period was 2.3% but there’s been no growth at all since. In fact, February saw a decline in values of 1% percent. QV’s index showed the national average home value is now $1,053,483. All signs point to a market that has peaked and is searching for new equilibrium. prices between Hawke’s Bay and Auckland for example, is not as large as it once was, local house prices are still attractive compared to our larger cities. This regional shift is expected to carry on, with property prices and salaries to be impacted as a result. Meanwhile, there are a number of predictions of a surge of Kiwis leaving New Zealand, offsetting returning Kiwis over the coming months as the borders open, further eroding housing demand. However, if political instability means Europe becomes an untenable place to live for New Zealanders, and there is a mass exodus of expats out of Europe for safety, that could be a real wildcard for the real estate industry here. If you’re poised to bring your home to market, or wanting to buy, you may be uncertain of your next move in this climate. Trust the experts at New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty to guide you through uncertain times. What becomes most important in these times is about being confident in the process, systems and agency that will represent you in a property market that has changed – and we can offer you utmost confidence. So how are things looking for Hawke’s Bay? Trade Me’s State of the Nation report released recently revealed that one in five city-based Kiwis intend to buy a property somewhere else in the country in 2022. Despite extraordinary growth, the average house price in many regions remains below $700,000, encouraging many bigcity workers to relocate to more affordable regions. So while the gap in Sabine Davison 027 222 8110 Richard Purchas 021 625 453 Darryl Buckley 027 316 3259 Amber Linter-Cole 021 139 5763 Marlene Nathan 027 445 2353 Jamie Thomas | Napier Sales Manager M: +64 27 479 3881 | jamie.thomas@nzsir.com Darren van Deventer | Havelock North Sales Manager M: +64 22 493 0861 | darren.vandeventer@nzsir.com Richard Jenssen 027 497 9064 James Haggerty 027 485 8419 Real estate sold by real experts. Nothing compares Jacqui Taylor 027 238 7759 Kassie Swinburne 022 497 8130 Phil Quinney 027 480 0369 Fiona Horne 021 377 195 Katrina Loach 027 674 9955 Michael Lock 027 674 9955 Mary Massara 021 412 622 Fraser Holland 027 440 9514 Sophie Sheild 027 273 0446 Vaughan Wilson 021 272 0781 John Holmes 021 148 1411 Natasha Bousﬁeld 022 047 0175 Rita Lynch 021 255 2435 Angela McDowell 021 847 738 For a premium real estate experience contact, our highly experienced Sales Associates today. 9 Napier Road, Havelock North +64 6 877 8199 157 Marine Parade, Napier +64 6 835 8399 3/15 Hardinge Road, Ahuriri +64 6 833 8950 304 Gloucester Street, Taradale +64 6 835 8399 nzsothebysrealty.com | sothebysrealty.com Kiki Abel 027 871 9111 Nick Fryer 021 477 604 Nicky Berry 0204 112 2115 Damian Sweetapple 021 503 337 Libby Butler 021 950 662 Pip Norris 027 822 7529 Rachelle Phillips 021 119 4842 Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ.

56 WESTSHORE 17 Meeanee Quay Prime Location, Home and Income 4 This waterfront two-level seaside abode has panoramic views across the Marina and over the Estuary out to the Western Hills. Situated on a low maintenance site, great for a lock-and-leave, home and income, or for just freeing up time to enjoy the coastal lifestyle. TENDER: Closes 4:00 p.m. Wednesday 6 April 2022, NZSIR Ahuriri Office (unless sold prior) The main dwelling on the upper level features a designer open-plan kitchen / dining area which inhales the stunning views and has access to the deck where you can indulge in the on-water activities by day and the dazzling lights in the evening. VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0857 Open Home: 2:45 - 3:15 p.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 and 2:45 - 3:15 p.m. Sunday 3 April 2022 or view by appointment Extensive refurbishments throughout the home including a new roof, partial double-glazing, painting both inside and out, polished native timber floors and white-washed shutters. The lower level offers a two bedroom flat which can be part of the home, or closed off - ideal for boutique accommodation or the extended family. Completing the property is a further double bedroom with en-suite as part of the main house and a lovely private courtyard. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ 3 3 676 sq m JACQUI TAYLOR: M +64 27 238 7759 D +64 6 833 8950 jacqui.taylor@nzsir.com KASSIE SWINBURNE: M +64 22 497 8130 kassie.swinburne@nzsir.com nzsothebysrealty.com

57 BLUFF HILL 18 Cobden Road Vendor Wants Auction Action A fantastic opportunity to secure this fabulous family residence located high on Bluff Hill in an area of high value homes and in the good school zones. The entrance hall enters the middle level where you can appreciate the ornate features, native timbers, lead light windows and with recent redecorating the contemporary decor offers stylish comfortable family living yet keeping faithful to the era. The contemporary country style kitchen is a cook's dream and has been well thought out for ease of use, from here, doors extend to a west-facing patio which will truly impress when entertaining guests. Completing this level, a double bedroom with a bay window and built-in wardrobe. Adjacent to this is the modern bathroom. The generous master bedroom with window seat, where you can indulge the views to Westshore, Napier and the snow-capped ranges, as well as a walk-in wardrobe and large storage. On the lower level is a studio with office, lounge and bedroom. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ 5 2 2 753 sq m AUCTION: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday 19 April 2022, On Site VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0776 Open Home: 12:30 - 1:00 p.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 and 12:30 - 1:00 p.m. Sunday 3 April 2022 or view by appointment JACQUI TAYLOR: M +64 27 238 7759 D +64 6 833 8950 jacqui.taylor@nzsir.com KASSIE SWINBURNE: M +64 22 497 8130 kassie.swinburne@nzsir.com nzsothebysrealty.com

58 NEW LISTING HOSPITAL HILL 23 May Avenue Modern Living on May Avenue 3 2 409 sq m Designed by renowned architects of the time, Natusch Partners, this two-level home will appeal to those seeking a modern home with a functional layout perfectly in keeping with today's living. Built in 1989 to an excellent construction standard and using highly durable materials including cedar weatherboard cladding, this home offers the added benefit of low long-term maintenance. TENDER: Closes 4:00 p.m. Wednesday 6 April 2022, NZSIR Napier Office (unless sold prior) The open-plan family/dining room is the hub of the home - comfortable and sunny due to its northfacing aspect and its vaulted ceiling give a wonderful sense of space and light. Glass sliding doors open to a covered north-facing balcony - the ideal place to enjoy a drink after work during the warmer months or to relax with a book on the weekend. JAMES HAGGERTY: M +64 27 485 8419 D +64 6 877 8199 james.haggerty@nzsir.com VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0845 Please phone for an appointment to view The two downstairs double bedrooms enjoy north-facing views, with their own balcony and bathroom. Imagine waking to the sound of native bird life from the surrounding bush each morning. This home is a must-see. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ nzsothebysrealty.com

59 AHURIRI 202/1 Lever Street Shed 5 - Luxury Waterfront Apartment Situated in Shed 5, this architecturally designed leasehold apartment indulges panoramic views over the Ahuriri Marina and out to the Kaweka Ranges and beyond; stunning in all seasons. Comprising a generous 325 sq m, and a masterpiece of industrial contemporary architecture offering high quality craftmanship throughout, there is authenticity and soul in this re-purposed wool store - an individual lifestyle seldom available to the market. A designer kitchen equipped with a central island granite benchtop and walk-in scullery is an entertainer's dream. The open-plan living with separate media room and gas fire provides a versatile space, with options for lounging and entertaining. The industrial feel is cleverly offset by the warmth of macrocarpa bespoke shelving. Floor to ceiling cavity sliders out onto a covered deck enables you to enjoy the vibrant Ahuriri waterfront with its vast array of cafes, bars and restaurants on your doorstep. This truly is Ahuriri living at its best. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ 4 3 3 TENDER: Closes 4:00 p.m. Thursday 21 April 2022, NZSIR Ahuriri Office (unless sold prior) VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0848 Open Home: 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 and 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. Sunday 3 April 2022 or view by appointment JACQUI TAYLOR: M +64 27 238 7759 D +64 6 833 8950 jacqui.taylor@nzsir.com PHIL QUINNEY: M +64 274 800 369 D +64 6 835 8399 phil.quinney@nzsir.com nzsothebysrealty.com

60 NEW LISTING NAPIER SOUTH 24A Jull Street Californian Dreaming 3 Sitting pretty as a picture, this Californian style bungalow on Jull Street will appeal to those wishing to enjoy the conveniences of modern day living and the charm of a home of this style in a central location. TENDER: Closes 2:00 p.m. Thursday 21 April 2022, NZSIR Napier Office (unless sold prior) Through the white picket fence gate and on to the sun-drenched front veranda, entry to the home is made through French doors to the light filled wide entrance hallway with polished native timber floors. VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0859 Open Home: 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 and 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. Sunday 3 April 2022 or view by appointment The living area is open-plan and features a large window seat and a good sense of proportion is achieved with seamless entry to the new kitchen and dining area. A feature of this area is a new island bench, ideal for breakfast or casual dining. A large deck to the rear, ideal for outdoor dining and relaxation leads to a small garden and large secure garage. Off street parking for several cars is available. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ 2 1 384 sq m DAMIAN SWEETAPPLE: M +64 21 503 337 D +64 6 835 8399 damian.sweetapple@nzsir.com JAMES HAGGERTY: M +64 27 485 8419 D +64 6 877 8199 james.haggerty@nzsir.com nzsothebysrealty.com

61 NAPIER SOUTH 14 Mcdonald Street Private Sun Soaked Villa 3 Architecturally landscaped grounds enhance the street appeal of this transitional villa / bungalow set on a spacious 675 sq m site with fabulous outdoor spaces including an outdoor fire and plenty of room for a pool, children to play and recreational toys. FOR SALE: Price By Negotiation On entry through the lead light front door, a typical hallway peels off to three spacious double bedrooms, a full bathroom combined laundry with underfloor heating and a separate lounge with ornate fire surround and cosy gas fire. An extension to the home offers an open-plan living area with a modern kitchen sure to impress the home chef. The dining has fabulous decor with sisal carpet, French doors to north-west facing deck and the spacious back lawn. An outdoor fire will excite those who love to entertain. The home has had renovations over the years including an HRV and heat transfer system. There is a single garage and ample off street parking. Close to Marewa shops, Napier CBD and in the good school zones will appeal. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ 1 1 675 sq m VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0871 Open Home: 1:15 - 1:45 p.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 and 1:15 - 1:45 p.m. Sunday 3 April 2022 or view by appointment JACQUI TAYLOR: M +64 27 238 7759 D +64 6 833 8950 jacqui.taylor@nzsir.com KASSIE SWINBURNE: M +64 22 497 8130 kassie.swinburne@nzsir.com nzsothebysrealty.com

62 NEW LISTING TE AWA 27 Hunter Drive Design Excellence 4 It is my absolute pleasure to present to you 27 Hunter Drive, Te Awa. Built in 2021 by Jennian Homes Hawke's Bay as their display home it is now your exclusive opportunity to own. Jennian Homes Hawke's Bay are renowned for their expert design, faultless craftsmanship, contemporary detailing and this property is a stunning example of just that. TENDER: Closes 12:00 p.m. Wednesday 20 April 2022, Havelock North Office (unless sold prior) No stone has been left unturned to create a luxurious abode of the highest order. On entering you are greeted with a neutral paint palette, clean lines and vaulted tongue and groove ceilings to encourage light and space throughout the home. Create culinary magic in the kitchen which boasts a butler's pantry, high spec appliances, stone benchtops, flawlessly appointed workspaces and a convivial breakfast island, merging seamlessly with both living areas. From the kitchen, you enjoy a covered outdoor area overlooking the reserve. 2 2 516 sq m VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBHN11540 Open Home: 12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Saturday 26 March 2022 and 12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Saturday 2 April 2022 or view by appointment NATASHA BOUSFIELD: M +64 22 047 0175 D +64 6 877 8199 natasha.bousfield@nzsir.com You know you can purchase with confidence having ticked all the boxes; enquire today to view. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ nzsothebysrealty.com

63 TARADALE Lots 12 and 13, 150 Guppy Road No Surprises Here - Fixed Price Contract 2 Positioned with pride in the exclusive enclave of The Gardens, this former market garden is now home to a new kind of bounty with two mouth-watering House and Land packages offered in sought after Taradale. FOR SALE: Offers over $950,000 The combined expertise of Atkinson Harwood Architecture and locally based TW Homes ensures both dwellings have been designed to satisfy local appetites and will be crafted to suit their sundrenched Hawke's Bay environs. A proposed 121 sq m floorplan will encompass open-plan living, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and you can decide between two freehold parcels with Lot 13 measuring 295 sq m and Lot 12 319 sq m. On-trend colour palettes will combine with hard-wearing materials to produce a refreshing, contemporary aesthetic which promotes polished, care-free living. Social-style living is configured to encapsulate an entertainer's kitchen dressed in stone countertops and replete with Smeg appliances, and dining will extend to a sun-soaked deck. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ 2 VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0858 Please phone for an appointment to view VAUGHAN WILSON: M +64 21 272 0781 D +64 6 835 8399 vaughan.wilson@nzsir.com RITA LYNCH: M +64 21 255 2435 D +64 6 845 9177 rita.lynch@nzsir.com nzsothebysrealty.com

64 TARADALE 50 Churchill Drive Architectural Classic Family Living 3 First time available to the market this architecturally designed home by Richard Weston built in 1987 sits on an elevated site surrounded in established mature trees attracting birdlife and offering privacy in a great location in Taradale. An impressive stairwell with a window showcasing a beautiful nikau palm welcomes you inside and you will appreciate the home has soul and a timeless decor. TENDER: Closes 4:00 p.m. Thursday 21 April 2022, NZSIR Ahuriri Office (unless sold prior) On the middle level there are three living areas, the spacious lounge / dining room with beautiful cathedral ceilings and rural aspects, has doors out to an expansive deck that extends to the terraced rear gardens. The modern kitchen is centered in the living pavilions and adjacent to a family room where there is access to the east gardens - these rooms will enjoy the morning sun. Bedroom accommodation offers two double bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes and adjacent a full family bathroom. The master suite on the upper level has beautiful cathedral ceilings and a built in seat to enjoy the views. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ 2 2 845 sq m VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0849 Open Home: 10:45 - 11:15 a.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 and 10:45 - 11:15 a.m. Sunday 3 April 2022 or view by appointment JACQUI TAYLOR: M +64 27 238 7759 D +64 6 833 8950 jacqui.taylor@nzsir.com KASSIE SWINBURNE: M +64 22 497 8130 kassie.swinburne@nzsir.com nzsothebysrealty.com

65 TARADALE 1 Cumberland Rise Superior Style on Cumberland Rise 4 Set amongst the picturesque Cumberland Rise in this highly sought-after part of Taradale, this impressive home has been recently renovated ready for you and your family to enjoy. FOR SALE: Price By Negotiation Upon entry, the welcoming polished concrete floor foyer sets the tone to this gorgeous and substantial family home. You are immediately immersed into the expansive living space which streams natural light and warmth, heightened by the stately vaulted ceilings. VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0865 Open Home: 12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 and 5:15 - 5:45 p.m. Thursday 31 March 2022 or view by appointment Split over three levels, after tasteful renovations an abundance of separation has been achieved amid the impressive designer kitchen, dining room and two separate living spaces with the luxury of a fireplace and pure wool carpets all on the entrance level floor, on the first level are 3 large bedrooms and full bathroom and down to the ground floor level is an oversized bedroom with en-suite and double integral garage. 3 2 924 sq m NICKY BERRY: M +64 204 112 2115 D +64 6 833 8950 nicky.berry@nzsir.com The living areas open out to the north-facing expansive low maintenance grounds with fully established gardens and trees. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ nzsothebysrealty.com

66 PORAITI 124 Puketitiri Road Architectural Classic, Ultimate Family Lifestyle Designed by renowned Hawke's Bay architect Steve McGavock, this masterpiece takes advantage of an elevated north-facing site in the Poraiti Hills. This property offers a private sanctuary, and the classic design has been created to remain timelessly elegant with the use of slate roof tiles, copper spouting, raked timber ceilings, to name a few. On entry up the private driveway buyers will appreciate a love of architectural character and atmosphere. The superb interior and outdoor living spaces, including an outdoor fireplace combine to create a wonderfully relaxing ambience. Casual dining and a family room are adjacent to the spacious designer kitchen, which will inspire the home chef, central to the home and living. there is a formal living pavilion with an open fire where extensive glazing extends to a choice of entertaining areas. 5 3 2 1.5538 ha FOR SALE: $3,500,000 VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0669 Open Home: 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 and 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. Sunday 3 April 2022 or view by appointment JACQUI TAYLOR: M +64 27 238 7759 D +64 6 833 8950 jacqui.taylor@nzsir.com KASSIE SWINBURNE: M +64 22 497 8130 kassie.swinburne@nzsir.com Seldom are homes of this calibre in a mature lifestyle setting and privacy so close to Napier made available for sale. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ nzsothebysrealty.com

N Z S OT H E B YS R E A LT Y.C O M 67 Real estate sold by real experts. Nothing compares. Professionalism is at the heart of any New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty experience. Our agents combine their local knowledge with world‑class expertise, providing extraordinary service to every client, at any price point. H AV E L O C K N O R T H NAPIER AHURIRI TA R A DA L E +64 +64 +64 +64 6 6 6 6 877 835 833 835 8199 8399 8950 8399 Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ.

68 OPEN HOME AKINA 408 French Street Motivated Seller - Family Home 3 This lovely 1910s villa on French Street has several characteristics of its era, with high stud ceilings, detailed native timbers and sash windows, contributing to a traditional ambience. FOR SALE: Price By Negotiation The home has recently been painted inside out and has also had new carpet installed. The modern bathroom and kitchen give the place a sense of space and light. The kitchen has a gorgeous new granite bench top and is open-plan with the dining and living areas yet retaining the character and charm of yesteryear. Attractively redecorated throughout, all the bedrooms are generous, and the master has an en-suite. The house has been insulated in the ceilings and is heated via a compliant wood burner and heat pump. 2 1 619 sq m VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBHN11530 Please phone for an appointment to view SOPHIE SHEILD-BARRETT: M +64 27 273 0446 D +64 6 877 8199 sophie.sheild-barrett@nzsir.com Located in the popular Akina suburb of Hastings and just down the street from Hastings Intermediate and other popular schooling at all levels nearby. Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ nzsothebysrealty.com

69 GREENMEADOWS NEW LISTING 5 Beveridge Place 3 1 1 520 sq m Have Your Cake And Eat It Too First home, rental or downsizing, this home is a must see. Pristinely presented, and a home of beauty, the first hint is the extended deck and spa surrounded by the matured plantings/trees and a covered alfresco outdoor area with cafe blinds for the cooler months, and string lights creating a great evening setting. Ranch-sliders invite you into the spacious, light filled living room which is semi-open with a dining nook and adjacent, modernised galley kitchen. Our current Vendors have fitted the home with custom drapes, modern lighting, and an updated bathroom (with the bonus of a separate WC). A heat pump and heat transfer system ensures the home's temperature is just right. FOR SALE: Price By Negotiation VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0867 Open Home: 1:45 - 2:15 p.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 or view by appointment KIKI ABEL: M +64 27 871 9111 kiki.abel@nzsir.com It’s a team effort “From the ﬁrst meeting, she took our speciﬁc requests into consideration and gently guided us forward for the best outcome. We have no hesitation in recommending Kiki and her team, thank you all for making the selling process such smooth sailing.” Angela and Paul | January 2022 “Dedicated and professional with a great team of Laura and Nick behind her, Kiki’s knowledge of the property market and how to extract the best possible price is quite remarkable. She knows people and what they are looking for in a house. This house was sold to a buyer that had already experienced Kiki’s successful selling strategy.” Richard and Sarah | February 2022 “Kiki was a very lovely lady to deal with and we’re glad we trusted her with our biggest asset. She understood our speciﬁc needs and didn’t once waver in conﬁdence that our house would sell… We would use Kiki again without hesitation.” Michelle and Peter | March 2022 T H E G O L D S TA N DA R D I N R E A L E S TAT E M. +64 27 871 9111 | kiki.abel@nzsir.com Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ nzsothebysrealty.com

70 NEW LISTING PORAITI Lot 87 4 Ruapehu Road 4 2 2 670 sq m Brand New in Parklands New homes are hard to come by and building your own is fast becoming unrealistic. Attractively clad with superb street appeal, considerate floor plan and high-quality specifications you will love the move in opportunity this property presents. Situated in the Parklands subdivision this area has always been highly regarded as popular for its family-focused and secure lifestyle living. Currently under construction by Jennian Homes Hawke's Bay and due for completion by the end of October 2022 (approximately). *Ruapehu Road is newly developed so does not appear on Google Maps. TENDER: Closes 12:00 p.m. Wednesday 20 April 2022, NZSIR Havelock North Office (unless sold prior) VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBHN11541 Please phone for an appointment to view NATASHA BOUSFIELD: M +64 22 047 0175 natasha.bousfield@nzsir.com TAMATEA 24A Wharerangi Road 3 1 1 1/2 of 1012 Vendor has Purchased - My Instructions are to Sell Calling first home buyers, investors and downsizers, this property is the epitome of low maintenance and convenient living. This three bedroom one bathroom home has a great combination of a refurbished home on a great sized section. The functional kitchen which leads through to the convenience of a separate laundry with an external door. The open-plan living and dining area welcomes plentiful, natural light offering a relaxing and inviting living space leading out to two separate outdoor areas. The well-maintained grounds are fully fenced and contain easy care gardens offering ample outdoor space to relax and enjoy. The single garage has an auto door and in addition, a lockable garage. FOR SALE: Price By Negotiation VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0869 Open Home: 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 and 5:15 - 5:45 p.m. Wednesday 30 March 2022 or view by appointment NICKY BERRY: M +64 204 112 2115 nicky.berry@nzsir.com Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ nzsothebysrealty.com

71 OPEN HOME CLIVE 5 Valerie Street 3 3 2 740 sq m Opportunity Awaits Extended families or those in need of a home office should look no further; this home is bursting with opportunity and convenience. Set over a split level, the large open-plan kitchen / living / dining provides ample room for entertaining and relaxing. Bi-fold doors invite the outside in; step out onto the impressive deck with in-built spa and soak up the afternoon sun as you lounge around with family and friends. Currently set up as a home office, the expansive rumpus room is a versatile space which can cater for the needs of a business, the kids, extended family or even Airbnb guests. FOR SALE: Price By Negotiation VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0856 Please phone for an appointment to view KIKI ABEL: M +64 27 871 9111 kiki.abel@nzsir.com NICK FRYER: M +64 21 477 604 nick.fryer@nzsir.com ESKDALE 135 Eskridge Drive 4 2 4 4,305 sq m Unparalled Distinction Located in Eskridge, this cleverly designed executive residence built in 2009, where extensive glazing takes advantage of expansive ocean, rural and city panoramic views and will impress the most discerning buyers. FOR SALE: $3,000,000 VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0773 Open Home: 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 and 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday 3 April 2022 or view by appointment JACQUI TAYLOR: M +64 27 238 7759 jacqui.taylor@nzsir.com KASSIE SWINBURNE: M +64 22 497 8130 kassie.swinburne@nzsir.com AHURIRI 35 Nelson Quay 3 2 2 377 sq m Secure Ahuriri Waterfront Living Close to the heart of vibrant Ahuriri, this two-level freehold townhouse located in the gated community of Nelson Quay, maximises views over the reserve to the Marina, Westshore reef, up the sweep of the beach to the Kaweka Ranges and beyond - absolutely breath-taking. FOR SALE: Price By Negotiation VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0788 Open Home: 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 and 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Sunday 3 April 2022 or view by appointment JACQUI TAYLOR: M +64 27 238 7759 jacqui.taylor@nzsir.com Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ nzsothebysrealty.com

72 MAYFAIR 98 Duchess Crescent 3 2 1 506 sq m Family Home in Central Location Vendor has purchased, surplus to requirements. Superbly positioned for convenience and surrounded by high value homes, this stunning 1950s property is sure to impress, from the light and open living areas to the beautifully landscaped garden, this is a home you will be proud of. Modernised to suit today's living, yet retaining the original timber joinery, polished native floors and plaster details from the era adds to the warm and welcoming feeling you get from this home. Yearround comfort will be provided by the compliant wood burner and heat pump. Recently re-roofed and new carpet, allowing you to move in, unpack and relax. FOR SALE: $865,000 VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBNP0830 Please phone for an appointment to view VAUGHAN WILSON: M +64 21 272 0781 vaughan.wilson@nzsir.com JOHN HOLMES: M +64 21 148 1411 john.holmes@nzsir.com OPEN HOME HAVELOCK NORTH 80A Greenwood Road 4 1 2 1,358 sq m Sun, Space and Elevated Seclusion Positioned for peace and privacy, this home will have a broad appeal and ideal for those seeking more space in a sought-after location. The next chapter beckons for our vendors, and they offer their home to the market with genuine commitment. Cared for meticulously, the home has undergone improvements, including new flooring, compliant wood burner and updates to the bathroom area. Configured over two levels with living, two bedrooms and bathroom downstairs. A further two bedrooms and second WC offer convenience upstairs. The dining and lounge enjoy easy access to a fantastic north-facing outdoor entertaining area. Plentiful parking, storage and shedding offer further appeal. TENDER: Closes 2:00 p.m. Wednesday 6 April 2022, (unless sold prior) NZSIR Havelock North Office VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/HBHN11538 Open Home: 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. Sunday 27 March 2022 or view by appointment FIONA HORNE: M +64 21 377 195 fiona.horne@nzsir.com Each office is independently owned and operated. SHB Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ nzsothebysrealty.com

73 Accelerating success. New Listing Lifestyle Multiple Options, Multiple Rewards Tender closing Thurs 7 April 2022 at 4pm (unless sold prior) (plus GST if any) 14 & 30 Lawn Road, Mangateretere, Hastings Land Area: 4.4112 ha (more or less) Two dwellings colliers.co.nz/p-NZL67018231 Multiple shedding/ storage Irrigation consent Viewings by appointment only !%((:+&4D *.:(6+8 1 6+<*,: '&(:I,' 9(*, 2 ;G:446+8' I+; I '7:;> DI(; <*,)4:FA &76' 469:'&D4:( IH'*4%&:4D ;:46$:(' *+ I44 9(*+&'? /7: 2=31 H%64& 7*,: *.:(' *%&'&I+;6+8 46$6+8 *)&6*+' G6&7 0 H:;(**,'A 1 HI&7(**,'A *):+ )4I+ 56&<7:+>;6+6+8>4*%+8:A 4*%+8:> media room, and attic/rumpus, complemented by double glazing, 9%44 6+'%4I&6*+A 2 #(:)4I<:'A I 7:I& &(I+'9:( 'D'&:,A ;%I4 8I(I8: 9I<646&6:'A I+; I;;6&6*+I4 )I(56+8 I(:I'? /7: )(*):(&D 7I' 6&' *G+ H*(:A :F<:44:+& 9:+<6+8A 0 "I& )I;;*<5'A I (:&6<%4I&:; GI&:( 9:I&%(: and specimen tree plantings throughout. A separate weatherboard <*&&I8: *.:(' 2 C)4%'B H:;(**,' I+; 6' ':& 6+ :F)I+'6$: 8(*%+;'? A 4 bay implement shed with large hard-stand area and additional 8I(I86+8 <*,)4:&: &76' *%&'&I+;6+8 469:'&D4: 7*,: I+; 6+<*,: )I<5I8:? J*+E& ;:4ID @ &76' 6' &7: )(*):(&D I+; &7: &6,: 6' +*G- Hamish Goodwin 027 291 2156 hamish.goodwin@colliers.com Gary Brooks 027 444 3756 gary.brooks@colliers.com CRHB Limited Licensed under the REAA 2008 colliers.co.nz

74 Accelerating success. Final Notice Lifestyle Lifestyle Leisure With The Convenience of Town Tender closing Thurs 31 March 2022 at 2pm (GST inclusive) 99 Tollemache Road East, Longlands, Hastings Land Area: Three Separate 2,023 sqm bedroom home sunroom/ (more or less) *6%' +!>< :%<'& +$<("+H colliers.co.nz/p-NZL67017850 @+%( >J( garage ?+>J&<= +, /+66<-J>9< 0+J= AJ'& 8' &98' 512BG' I%,:J6+H +, J '*J>8+%' Louise Wake 027 442 5488 4EB43 ')- '<>&8+,D /9< 9+-< 9J' I<<, -<&8>%6+%'6F -J8,&J8,<= +$<( louise.wake@colliers.com &9< F<J(' J,= &9< *(<'<,& +H,<(' 9J$< ;%(&9<( <,9J,><= IF *+68'98,: &9< ,J&8$< &8-I<( "++(' 8, &9< 68$8,: J(<J' *6%' J==8,: J *F(+>6J''8> ;(<<'&J,=8,: #(<D /9<(< J(< &9(<< =+%I6< I<=(++-' 8,'8=<E +. &9< >+$<(<= IJ>7 *+(>9 8' J ;%(&9<( (++- >%((<,&6F %'<= J' J, +!>< &9J& >+%6= J6'+ I< %&868'<= J' J I<=(++-D /9<(< 8' J %&868&F (++- >6+'< &+ &9< 9+%'< &9J& *(+$8=<' J 6J%,=(FE ;%(&9<( &+86<& J,= +%&=++( '9+H<(D /9< Sun 27 Mar :J(J:< <J'86F J>>+--+=J&<' ;+%( $<98>6<' J,= +.<(' '&+(J:<CH+(7'9+* 11 am '*J>< H8&9 ;%(&9<( '&+(J:< I<98,=D 12 noon ?8&<(J66F -8,%&<' &+ &+H, &98' J(<J 9J' J >+--%,8&F '*8(8& J,= 68;<'&F6< $8I< &9J& 8' 9J(= &+ I<J&D CRHB Limited Licensed under the REAA 2008 colliers.co.nz

75 Accelerating success. colliers.co.nz/p-NZL67017193 Final New Listing Notice Lifestyle Bareland Prime River Love Lifestyle Land, Lake, It Deadline Sale closing Tues 29 March 2022 at 2pm (GST inclusive) Lot 5, Dartmoor Road, Puketapu, Hastings Land Area: 7.6020 ha STS (more or less) Prime building sites Private river access Sought after location colliers.co.nz/p-NZL67017998 colliers.co.nz/p-NZL67017193 Lot 2 Rarely does a lifestyle site with true x-factor come to the market so here is your chance to secure the dream. Elevated above the pristine Tutaekuri River, the property boasts a picturesque landscape which provides several spectacular building sites. Private river access unlocks the door to an adventure playground at your doorstep. Whether you are after world class '),&' $(54-6> BD124-6> .,&-'D4- C424-6> (B4..4-6> 5,)(8 )494-6 ,) 3&(' relaxing at your own riverside retreat, this property will let your lifestyle 9)8D.( C8:,.8 )8D14'?= !,.+)4(4-6 D++),A4.D'81? /=0 58:'D)8( ,7 #D' to easy rolling grazing land and services nearby this property is a blank canvas for you to develop your dream. With special properties such as this (, %8)? 5D)9 ', $-9> 94(:8)-4-6 +&):5D(8)( (5,&19 8-*&4)8 ',9D? ', D%,49 disappointment. Hadley Brown 027 442 3539 hadley.brown@colliers.com 7462? 85*@%5$ 021 544 055 '462?;35*@%5$!6&1145%$;6&( CRHB Limited Licensed under the REAA 2008 Lot 1 SOLD Lifestyle Bareland Superb Lifestyle on Racecourse For Sale -*5%$ &"5% )0./<::: >9,+ 4'61#$4"5= Lot 2, 21 Racecourse Road, Waipawa Land Area: 4,664 sqm (more or less) Build your new home & lifestyle here colliers.co.nz/p-NZL67017110 Close to town Very commutable amenities and schooling to Bay cities Look what we’ve found, a conveniently located lifestyle section in a semi-rural setting in Waipawa. Secure this 4,664 sqm section and your opportunity to live the dream, rural yet with the town centre within a few minutes’ drive, this section provides an opportunity to establish yourself in the thriving Central Hawke’s Bay community. Fully fenced, town water supply available, electricity close by, Geotech report available and minimal covenants in place. Doug Harvey 027 262 6153 doug.harvey@colliers.com <-3,? 14%4-6 4- ,-8 ,7 '58 C8(' *&D14'? 1478('?18 D)8D( 4- ;DB28@( "D? B58)8 sections like these are a scarcity. Buy now, build here and establish your 7D.41? 5,.8 D-9 8-3,? D11 '5D' 14%4-6 4- !;" D-9 (&)),&-9( :D- +),%498= Contact Doug now to view. CRHB Limited Licensed under the REAA 2008 colliers.co.nz

76 Rural & Agribusiness Selling your lifestyle block? Proﬁt from the best advice. Talk to your local Rural & Agribusiness Sales Advisor about maximising your property’s sale potential. Call us on 0800 880 460 or visit colliersrural.co.nz CRHB, CRWAI, CRTAU Limited, licensed under REAA 2008

77 NEW LISTING MAREWA 1/28 Alpers Tce 2 1 2 1 A PEARL IN A PRIME LOCATION. The discerning buyer will see the potential in this property. The location speaks for itself, close to recreational spaces, just a short stroll to Napier CBD, Ahuriri and coastal walkways. Bright and light the spacious kitchen is separate to open plan dining and living which leads to a sunny courtyard. Separate laundry plus upgraded bathroom, the home currently presents as 3 bedrooms with 1 living that can easily be re-configured to 2 bedrooms, 2 spacious living zones. Parking is off street with an attached single garage. If easy care is what you are after, this property offers low maintenance, easy care gardens. Ideal for the first home buyer, the investor or down-sizer! The leasehold land comes with an excellent lease to 2029. Full details on request. All Welcome - Vaccinated and nonvaccinated. Call for a private viewing if you prefer. FOR SALE Buyer Budget Over $527,000+ VIEW Open Home : Sundays 11:00am - 11:30am Gabriella Henderson 021 516 288 MAYFAIR, HASTINGS 1310a Jellicoe Street 3 1 1 VENDORS PURCHASED NEEDS TO BE SOLD Our vendors are moving to the South Island and keen to see the property sold to a new family to love and enjoy. Constructed in low maintenance materials, plus fully insulated with renovated bathroom and kitchen the word renovations are not required, just shift in and enjoy. To top this the home has an HSV, heat pump, panel heaters and double glazing in the living, dining, and kitchen. Healthy living is guaranteed - tick! Check out the listing on www.bwhbrealestate.co.nz/ bwr10235 and check out the virtual tour. Viewing By Appointment Open Home - Sun 27th March 22 at 1:00 - 1:30 pm FOR SALE Price By Negotiation Mike Harper 06 211 2699 +64274445373

78 PRICED FOR ACTION OPEN HOME HASTINGS 502 Ellison Rd 3 2 1 MAREWA 32A Sanders Ave 2 1 1 LIVING IT UP ON THE CITY FRINGE BBO $799,000+ AFFORDABLE STEPPINGSTONE! PRICE BBO $429,000+ With the increasing costs of living, this opportunity allows you to leave the car at home & walk everywhere as all the amenities in the CBD are a hop, skip and a jump away. The benefits are HUGE! Renovated & refurbished from top to bottom inside & out, its now, modern interior features functional spaces for family living and entertaining that spill to the outdoors & sun drenched rear deck. For busy families or professionals that just want to sit back & enjoy life......this is the one.......it´s all done, move in, start living! Bring the sellers your best offer today! VIEW Sunday 27th Whether you are first homing, investing or possibly downsizing this low maintenance very tidy 2bedroom unit will tick all of your boxes. Open plan kitchen/dining & living zone, upgraded bathroom and both bedrooms,; double in size. Heat pump, good insulation, quick access to public transport. The integral garaging is currently used as a 2nd living zone however a simple reinstatement of a garage door returns it to its original state. This is a superb entry level opportunity. The leasehold land comes with an excellent lease to 2029. VIEW Sunday 12pm 12.30pm or by appointment March at 11am 11.30am or by appointment Tina Chamberlain 06 833 6080 027 209 6669 Tina Chamberlain 06 833 6080 027 209 6669 NEW PRICE WAIPAWA 44 McGreevy St 5 2 2 1 WAIPUKURAU 112 Racecourse Rd 3 1 1 SO MUCH HOME, SO MANY OPTIONS! BBO $919,000+ I´M THE ONE YOU WANT! BBO $599,000+ This property comprises a spacious 3 bedroom villa with attached modern self-contained 2 bedroom accommodation, indoor-outdoor flow to a north facing wrap around return veranda and rural views for all. The 1323m2 (approx) section features landscaped gardens, outdoor dining area, an established fruit orchard, vegetable beds, chicken coop, garage and off-road parking front and rear. Our sellers are relocating overseas, their flights are booked, this amazing offering is genuinely for sale, don´t miss your chance to view, call Tina today. VIEW Saturday 12pm - I’m a 3 bedroom solid & sound home that is looking for a new family to love me. I think I´m just right for first home buyers, couples & families. I´m also likely to appeal to in investors also. Yes, I’m in need of a little TLC, but I can tell you; I offer an amazing opportunity to stamp your mark on. I have open plan living that flows nicely to a rear deck that overlooks the yard, perfect for when you want to entertain or dine outdoors. I’m priced to sell & my current owner is ready to move on. Someone once told me, “seeing is believing”....come see me now. VIEW Saturday 26th 12.30pm or by appointment Tina Chamberlain 06 833 6080 027 209 6669 March 11 - 11.30am or by appointment. Tina Chamberlain 06 833 6080 027 209 6669

79 WAIPUKURAU 15 Hill St NEW LISTING!! 5 1 1 2 FABULOUS FAMILY HOME.... GREAT LOCATION!!! Is it convenience you are after? Superbly located, this 1930s single level family home, just a short walk from the vibrant Waipukurau township. This gorgeous four-bedroom + sleep-out family home offers open plan living, a modern renovated kitchen, central bathroom, large separate laundry, double garaging and has plenty of space for outdoor living. Woodfire, HRV + heat pump for those warmer or cooler nights. The garage even has its own water tank! No Vaccine passes required at open homes or viewings Masks required as per Health & Safety Regulation Guidelines. Call Jen for immediate access today FOR SALE Deadline Sale: 6th April 2022 4pm ( unless sold prior) VIEW Sundays: 11.30am - 12.00pm Jen Kaio 06 390 8909 GREAT INVESTMENT!! WAIPAWA 3 McGreevy St 021 0378 214 OPEN HOME!!! 3 1 1 1 WAIPUKURAU 3 Nelson St 3 1 HIDDEN GEM!! PRICE BBO $649,000+ SUPERSIZE SECTION, SUN & SPACE! This beautifully private and sheltered 1960´s family home, is discreetly tucked away down a shared driveway. This home offers a well set out, open plan living from kitchen and casual living flow from lounge out onto the large front deck. Featuring: 3 good size bedrooms upgraded kitchen, newly carpet throughout, Heat pump, Offers a large single garage with carport & workshop. Call Jen today. No Vaccine passes required at open homes or viewings - Masks required as per Health & Safety Regulation Guidelines. VIEW Open Home This fabulous two story family home located just minutes from Waipukurau township, boasts a threebedroom house with North Easterly views from the north facing deck. Set on a MASSIVE 1735m2 (more or less) section, with the bonus of a well-positioned in-ground pool ideal for those beautiful sunny Central Hawkes Bay summers also offering double garaging. Call Jen NOW for a private viewing! No Vaccine passes required at open homes or viewings - Masks required as per Health & Safety Regulation Guidelines. Sundays1.00pm - 1.30pm Jen Kaio 06 390 8909 021 0378 214 1 2 1 PRICE BB0 $749,000+ VIEW Open Home: Sundays: 12.15pm - 12.45pm Jen Kaio 06 390 8909 021 0378 214

80 RURAL | LIFESTYLE | RESIDENTIAL NEW LISTING PAKIPAKI 768 Te Aute Road 3 Great Little Lifestyle Close to Town Here is a fabulous little lifestyle property set on 0.4679 hectares (1.156 acres) less than 10 minutes from Havelock North and Hastings. This little cutie has space for the children to run around and play, have a few sheep or a couple of ponies, plus plenty of room to grow your own vegetables and have a few chooks. dwelling (with council consent). If you are looking for extra space, but still want to be close to town and schools, then this could be the one for you. Leave town and transition into a lifestyle property! The three-bedroom home is comfortable and warm, with a new log burner installed in 2020, and has recently been reroofed. There is also the possibility of adding a second 1 ENQUIRIES OVER $829,000 GST Inclusive VIEW 1.00-2.00pm, Saturday 26 March Paul Harper M 027 494 4854 | H 06 874 3849 E paul.harper@pggwrightson.co.nz Rachael Bryant M 027 292 8761 | B 06 872 9720 E rachael.bryant@pggwrightson.co.nz pggwre.co.nz/HAS35831 TENDER HAVELOCK NORTH 324 Napier Road 3 Premium Lifestyle in Havelock North Very rarely do we find a property like this, which is close to Havelock North, has a fabulous family home with a wellestablished setting, and land with unlimited opportunities. The orchard can produce a passive income if leased, or the trees can be removed and the land returned to pasture. It would be a great property for horses, especially with all that shedding! The house is very spacious with three double bedrooms, a large office or spare bedroom, plus an open-plan living/dining/kitchen area which opens out to a superb deck. 5.33 hectares (13.16 acres) it's the perfect size for a lifestyle property! 2 TENDER Plus GST (if any) (Unless Sold By Private Treaty) Closes 4.00pm, Thursday 21 April VIEW 1.00-2.00pm, Saturday 26 March & 2 April Peter Dick M 027 446 1714 E peterdick@pggwrightson.co.nz pggwre.co.nz/HAS35668 PGG Wrightson Real Estate Limited, licensed under REAA 2008 Helping grow the country

81 RURAL | LIFESTYLE | RESIDENTIAL FRASERTOWN 9 Russell Parade 1 Excellent for Empty Nesters Basking in sunlight, this low maintenance home is seriously for sale. The lock and leave home is excellent for empty nesters who enjoy travelling often in their motor home, or those who want to spend lots of time on the lake and ocean nearby. The bright and breezy home is equally suitable for short term accommodation - or long-term accommodation. 9 Russell Parade would make an excellent addition to your investment portfolio - there is very strong demand for both short term accommodation (holiday rentals or contractor accommodation) and long-term accommodation, in the area. The dwelling is well suited for wheelchair access too. This compact 1980's dwelling, set on a quarter acre, has a green outlook in all direction, with carefully planted native trees and producing fruit trees. The village of Frasertown is an easy 8km drive away from Wairoa township, and on the way to Lake Waikaremoana. Contact Kimberley for an information pack. 1 $285,000 GST Inclusive VIEW By Appointment Only Kimberley Bell M 027 355 4464 | B 06 838 8059 E kimberley.bell@pggwrightson.co.nz pggwre.co.nz/WAR35559 NEW LISTING WAIROA 94 Queen Street Gem on Queen Centrally located and fully fenced, this spacious threebedroom home with ensuite is a must view property. With open plan living, wood-burner and a heat-pump providing year-round comfort, a carport and single garage with internal access. Secure your future in the market now and reap the rewards on offer here. 3 2 2 ENQUIRIES OVER $475,000 GST Inclusive VIEW By Appointment Only Christine Rofe M 027 917 7177 | B 06 838 8059 E chrissy.rofe@pggwrightson.co.nz Carl Van Der Meer M 0274935525 E carl.vandermeer@pggwrightson.co.nz pggwre.co.nz/WAR35844 PGG Wrightson Real Estate Limited, licensed under REAA 2008 Helping grow the country

82 Chris McIntyre Taradale 9 Ridgeway Terrace Open Home Magnificent views Sitting in Ridgeway Terrace is this stunning home with magnificent views across Hawkes Bay. With 1378m2 of land and a 310m2 floor area we have a three level home offering three different living spaces where you can escape to a window seat or one of the four sunny decks to sit and relax and take in the views. Two bedrooms upstairs and a self contained bedroom area downstairs, a great space for family who come to stay, maybe an Air BnB option. The double garage with internal access, a separate workshop, room for the motorhome and trailer, lots of possibilities with the space available. The garden is a private sanctuary with bellbirds and tuis visiting daily. A wonderful home that has been well maintained and cared for. Only minutes to cafes, shopping centre, biking tracks, parks and excellent schooling. A discerning property to call home. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 3 2 3 2 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 1.00 - 1.30pm Sun 3 Apr 1.00 - 1.30pm Web pb.co.nz/GMU15013 Chris McIntyre M 027 430 4247 P 06 281 2951 E chrism@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

83 Chris McIntyre Pirimai 1/279 Taradale Road Open Home Instantly appealing 2 Looking for easy living? Combine a convenient location with a low maintenance exterior, surprisingly spacious living and an easy-care sunny site and it's easy to see the appeal of this beautifully maintained home. Warm and comfortable with a heat pump for quick and efficient heating and cooling, kitchen/dining, large lounge and an integral single garage offering security and convenience. There are schools directly across the street, a choice of two supermarkets within close proximity and nearby Anderson Park is a great place to enjoy an evening stroll. A value packed home you should see today! 1 1 1 Tender closes 3.00pm, Thu 7th Apr, 2022 (unless sold prior), Property Brokers Ltd, 20 Guppy Road, Greenmeadows, Napier View Sun 27 Mar 2.00 - 2.30pm Sun 3 Apr 2.00 - 2.30pm Web pb.co.nz/GMU14805 Chris McIntyre M 027 430 4247 E chrism@pb.co.nz Napier South 180 Vigor Brown Street Open Home Family home full of potential This 1920's family bungalow sits on a 633m2 fully fenced section, safe for children and pets, and is favourably positioned in popular Napier South. A short distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and walking distance to the beach. This family home oozes potential. The possibilities will excite character home lovers, families, and renovation enthusiasts with the potential to add value. The floor plan includes three large bedrooms, separate lounge, kitchen, dining and laundry complete with heat pump and HRV system adding to your comfort. The rear yard consists of a garage, barbecue/entertaining area to entertain with ease and unwind with family and friends. Complete with a generous lawn for children to play and kick a ball around, or even potential for a pool. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 3 1 1 1 Tender closes 3.00pm, Tue 5th Apr, 2022 (unless sold prior), Property Brokers Ltd, 20 Guppy Road, Greenmeadows, Napier View Sun 27 Mar 2.00 - 2.30pm Sun 3 Apr 2.00 - 2.30pm Web pb.co.nz/GMU100221 Jen Bake M 021 961 464 Chris McIntyre M 027 430 4247 E jen.bake@pb.co.nz E chrism@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

84 Darren Cuneen Taradale 45 Avondale Road Open Home Follow the trail to Avondale Big and grand, as it stands, on a good sized piece of land. With bedrooms there's five to house the tribe, and it's really got so much more in fact it has for sure 230m2 of floor. The view of the hill is a real thrill, especially from the upstairs deck a view without craning your neck. The carport a double to keep the cars from trouble. A spa to say ah and soak away the day. Simply say hey this is the life, for me to live without any strife. It's got to be stated it's well insulated, ceiling, floor and in the wall it's pretty well got it all. So come along and you'll be singing a song if you can manage to get it gone. Call me today to be living the dream if not you'll surely let out a scream. 5 2 2 2 Tender closes 4.00pm, Wed 6th Apr, 2022 (unless sold prior), Property Brokers Ltd, 20 Guppy Road, Greenmeadows, Napier View Sun 27 Mar 2.00 - 2.30pm Sun 3 Apr 2.00 - 2.30pm Web pb.co.nz/TU89768 Darren Cuneen M 027 467 3006 P 06 211 2633 E darrenc@pb.co.nz Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz Proud to be here

85 Kevin Wagg 'Waggs' Tamatea 39 Glamorgan Avenue Open Home Glam on Glamorgan Both Park Island and Anderson Park are around the corner from this tidy 160sqm (more or less) 3-bedroom family home. The lounge and master bedroom with ensuite open out to the large outside courtyard/entertainment area that is securely fenced for kids and pets. The family chef will be creating meals for the family in the kitchen filled with natural light and a serving window to the dining area. Let your family grow here with spacious living areas including separate laundry, bathroom and toilet. The outdoor furniture, two lock up garden sheds and the raised vegie gardens are just some of the chattels included. We have plenty of room for off road parking with a large carport and single garage. You will find number 39 situated at the Westminster Avenue end of Glamorgan Avenue. Come see for yourself, call me to view or please accept my invitation to an upcoming open home. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 3 2 1 1 1 Tender closes 4.00pm, Thu 31st Mar, 2022, Property Brokers, 2 Thackeray Street, Napier View Sun 27 Mar 1.00 - 1.30pm Web pb.co.nz/NU14659 Kevin Wagg 'Waggs' M 021 160 5770 P 06 834 4252 E waggs@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

86 Liz Walsh Tamatea 24 Skerrett Crescent Open Home Brilliant family home Please view this fabulous family home. This will appeal to many as much of the 'bankbreaking' work has been done. Clever renovations have transformed this solid family home, now featuring a large, light, open-plan living space as the central hub of the house. An impressive new kitchen exists with fine finishings and top-end appliances. Around the corner you will find a scullery, built-in laundry and sensible use of space. A compliant Masport fire box and HRV system will warm every room in this spacious house. Offering three generous bedrooms, master with ensuite and walk-in-wardrobe, two bathrooms, plus an office if you ever need to work from home. Walk from the living area indoors via double glazed stackerdoors to the private sun-filled backyard. Ample space for family and friends to gather all year round. The rear yard presents an open canvas to stamp your own style. Fully fenced, giving you peace of mind around safety and security for children and pets. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 3+ 2 1 1 Tender closes 4.00pm, Thu 31st Mar, 2022 (unless sold prior), Property Brokers Ltd, 20 Guppy Road, Greenmeadows, Napier View Sun 27 Mar 1.00 - 1.45pm Sun 3 Apr 1.00 - 1.45pm Web pb.co.nz/GMU14394 Liz Walsh M 027 471 8553 E lizw@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

87 Napier & Taradale Bluff Hill 118 Thompson Road Tender North facing bathed in sunshine 4 Located on one of Bluff Hill's most sought-after streets, and positioned to take full advantage of your north facing vista, welcome to 118 Thompson Road. Be drawn from the street, and down the path towards your fully fenced, terraced backyard that is sun soaked with gorgeous views out over the Bay. Relax on the patio with friends and family whether it be breakfast in the morning, or alfresco dining later in the day, you will struggle to pull yourself away from such an enchanting spot. Effortless flow inside to the open plan lounge and dining area ensures that all your living is on the sunny side of your home. The gas fire and heat pump on the ground floor compliments the double glazing to ensure comfort all year round. 2 1 2 Tender closes 4.00pm, Wed 30th Mar, 2022, Property Brokers, 2 Thackeray Street, Napier View Sun 27 Mar 11.00 - 11.30am Web pb.co.nz/NU14225 Ronnie Turner M 027 715 0286 E ronnie@pb.co.nz Hospital Hill 45 Faraday Street Open Home Home and income? Extended Family. Situated on Faraday Street, handy to Napier CBD and the Botanical Gardens, could this be what your family has been looking for? With 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom upstairs and a self-contained 1-bedroom unit downstairs, there's room for the whole family or an extra source of income. Upstairs, there is a tidy, modernised kitchen. The bathroom features a shower over a bath. To keep you warm and dry, there's a smart vent system and a wood-burner in the spacious lounge. Outside there's a patio space to entertain plus a path leading up to the terraced back garden, where you can make it your own with veggies or a pet gold fish. Come see us at the open home and discover this private oasis for yourself. 4 2 For Sale Buyers $680,000+ View Sun 27 Mar 1.00 - 1.30pm Web pb.co.nz/NU14783 Rose Olliver M 021 064 4294 Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 2 E rose.olliver@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

88 Napier & Taradale Marewa 72A Douglas Mclean Avenue Open Home Smart buying 3 This solid family home would make a great first home or a sound investment with a tenant who would love to stay. Neat as a pin with potential galore, it features a welcoming kitchen/dining area with great flow outdoors to the deck. There's a cosy lounge, three bedrooms, gas hot water and a heat pump and HRV offer year-round comfort. Positioned on an easy-care rear site with storage shed and single garage which includes the laundry. Appreciate the convenience of a location that's within easy reach of the city's amenities as well as local shops and schools. Good value for the astute buyer, viewing is a must. 1 1 Cathy Temple M 027 223 2202 E cathyt@pb.co.nz Tamatea 3/14 Norwich Crescent Greenmeadows 44 Park Road Open Home Quarter acre dream Large sections are hard to come by these days, this 1290m2 section with a low maintenance brick, four bedroom home is just waiting for a family to come and enjoy. The large double garage with workshop gives lots of options, plenty of parking space for boats or a motorhome. Fully fenced and gated, safe and secure for both children and pets. The covered patio/barbeque area is perfect for year round entertaining. A very tidy property. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 1 Tender closes 2.00pm, Wed 6th Apr, 2022, Property Brokers, 2 Thackeray Street, Napier View Sun 27 Mar 11.30 - 12.00pm Sat 2 Apr 11.30 - 12.00pm Web pb.co.nz/NU14274 4 1 New Listing 1 1 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 12.00 - 12.30pm Sun 3 Apr 12.00 - 12.30pm Web pb.co.nz/TU90974 Chris McIntyre M 027 430 4247 2 Cute as This is a well located, north facing, cute one bedroom unit. An ideal home base whether you are starting out or wanting to size down. With open-plan living and opening out to a lovely private back lawn which is fully fenced so ideal for a pet or 2. Single garaging. Affordable leasehold $2,012 annually until 2030. Currently tenanted with a great tenant who is keen to stay on 1 1 1 1 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 1.00 - 1.30pm Sun 3 Apr 1.00 - 1.30pm Web pb.co.nz/NU100241 Kevin McLeod M 027 229 8482 Bruce McLagan M 027 448 3563 Proud to be here

89 Kevin McLeod Marewa 3/92 Nuffield Avenue Pirimai 11/335 Kennedy Road Open Home Great entry level opportunity If you are looking to buy your first home or a ready to go investment opportunity, then come along to this tidy totally refurbished two bedroom unit. With open plan kitchen and living, opening out to a fully fenced private and sunny back yard, great for children and pets. Single garage and parking for an extra car. The current tenants love the place and would like to stay on. Priced to sell quickly 2 1 1 1 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 11.00 - 11.30am Web pb.co.nz/NU98439 Kevin McLeod M 027 229 8482 Love nest If you're looking for a great little "lock n leave" holiday pad for those romantic weekend getaways, or something to run a B&B from, or just wanting to downsize and put some money in the bank, then look no further. This studio apartment is ideal. Located in a complex with very affordable body corp fees. There is a bus stop right outside the complex to take you to the CBD and the Marine Parade. Call now or organise your viewing time. 1 1 For Sale By Negotiation View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/NU14982 Kevin McLeod M 027 229 8482 Marewa 1 Sidey Place Maraenui 19 Mason Avenue New Listing Cheaper than you think My vendor is cashing up his portfolio, leaving a golden opportunity to purchase this affordable entry level home, fit for first home buyers or investors. Look beyond the tired decor and to the potential on offer, roll up your sleeves and create further value. This home offers three bedrooms, with living area opening out to deck area and fully fenced back lawn, a carport and plenty of off street parking. 3 1 Kevin McLeod M 027 229 8482 Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 1 1 For Sale By Negotiation View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/NU98394 Simply Sidey If you`re starting your real estate journey you can`t do much better than this. Located in Marewa this home has a large lounge, a separate kitchen-dining room that opens out to a covered outdoor area. There are three large bedrooms as well. There is room to add value here. Currently tenanted with great tenants keen to stay on. Ideal investment property or first home. Call me to arrange a viewing 3 1 1 For Sale By Negotiation View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/NU98440 Kevin McLeod M 027 229 8482 Proud to be here

90 Julie Smith Napier South 146 Vigor Brown Street Tamatea 29 Plunket Street Open Home Elegance and beauty Get ready to fall in love with this elegant villa located in the highly sought after Napier South. From the beautiful lead light windows to the fun bright feature wallpaper, there is charm and character every which way you turn. Beautifully renovated throughout and ready to move in and enjoy. The home itself comprises of two bedrooms. The large master bedroom with bay window is where you could picture yourself sitting. 3 2 Open Home 3 1 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 1.15 - 2.00pm Web pb.co.nz/NU12835 Kiwi classic Just like chippies and dip, paua fritters and pavlova here is your next Kiwi classic. Sitting proudly, ready to enjoy the full day sun, I introduce 29 Plunket Street, Tamatea. Beautifully maintained with modern touches throughout. An ample sized living room has sliding doors opening out to the patio in the front. Compliant fire and air-conditioning will keep you comfortable all year round. Julie Smith M 027 501 9292 Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 1 1 Bluff Hill 108A Shakespeare Road Open Home If it's a large section you are after then look no further. This 3 bedroom Taradale home is cleverly positioned to maximise the use of the 964m2 section (more or less). Backing on to the Taipo stream there are no neighbours at the back, just access for the kids to have an adventure or the dogs to have a walk. This home has been renovated throughout. Freshly painted walls give you a blank canvas waiting for your own touches or flair. 1 Julie Smith M 027 501 9292 Taradale 24 Warwick Crescent A rare find 3 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 11.00 - 11.30am Web pb.co.nz/NU84632 3 1 New Listing 1 1 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 12.00 - 12.30pm Web pb.co.nz/NU13679 Julie Smith M 027 501 9292 Make an offer Always wanted to build? Here is your opportunity to snap up this large 1,511m2 piece of land on Bluff Hill with sea views, close to Ahuriri, over the hill from Napier CBD and zoned for fantastic schools, we can see the appeal. The owner says sell, make us an offer! We have a geotechnical report available on request. For Sale By Negotiation View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/NU12937 Julie Smith M 027 501 9292 Chris McIntyre M 027 430 4247 Proud to be here

91 Napier & Taradale Marewa 9 Barton Avenue Taradale 10 Knightsbridge Place Open Home Labour of love Meticulously renovated from top to bottom this home gives you the feeling of new without all the hard work. The clean lines inside are ready to complement any decor. Sanded back floors add a touch of warmth to the fresh white walls. The property has been completely re-wired, replumbed, new gib and painted throughout. Three bedrooms all flow nicely on to the living area. 3 1 Open Home Modern Classic 1 Location meets lifestyle with this superb Knightsbridge property. The elegant entrance sets the tone of this three-bedroom home. Cathedral ceilings, two living areas, separate dining and generous kitchen all give you the large open spaces you deserve. The downstairs bedrooms share an ample family bathroom with a spa bath for the kids to enjoy and separate toilet. Upstairs finds your own private sanctuary with a king size master bedroom. For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 2.00 - 2.30pm Web pb.co.nz/NU12043 Jason Peakman M 022 158 6599 Julie Smith M 027 501 9292 Open Home Calling all land developers, home owners, investors and the like, as this is a great opportunity to own a great home or income and the possibility to extract value from this huge1268sqm (more or less) section located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Marewa. This 1950's stucco exterior property has 3 great-sized bedrooms, open lounge and dining room. A freshly painted bathroom, with a separate toilet and laundry. 2 2 Julie Smith M 027 501 9292 Jason Peakman M 022 158 6599 3 1 Open Home 1 1 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 1.00 - 1.30pm Web pb.co.nz/NU12430 Jason Peakman M 022 158 6599 Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 2 Onekawa 27 Flanders Avenue Marewa 1 Ballance Place Make the numbers balance 3 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 11.00 - 11.30am Web pb.co.nz/NU13137 2 Love the location First home owners or downsizers should move quickly on this one. Impress your friends and family too with this great location in Flanders Avenue, Onekawa. This low maintenance house has all you need to make it your home including two good sized bedrooms and a third single bedroom or office. The property is very tidy with polished wooden floors in the open plan living spaces and a modernised kitchen and bathroom. 3 1 1 1 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 12.00 - 12.30pm Web pb.co.nz/NU14831 Jason Peakman M 022 158 6599 Ronnie Turner M 027 715 0286 Proud to be here

92 Hawkes Bay Hospital Hill 1 Havelock Terrace Pirimai 91 Clarence Cox Crescent Open Home Value on Hospital Hill Enjoy the wonderful benefits this property offers, with the serenity of nature in its natural surroundings This is a much loved family home that started life over 100 years ago which no doubt has had many changes over the years. Set on a flat elevated site you have room outdoors to entertain, bbq etc. The rear section is elevated and offers great views. 3 1 SOLD 2 1 For Sale Buyers $585,000+ View Sun 27 Mar 1.30 - 2.00pm Sun 3 Apr 1.00 - 1.30pm Web pb.co.nz/NU13181 Grant McDonald M 027 442 7062 Flaxmere 14 Deal Crescent 1 Highly motivated vendor Offers wanted! Make no mistake - it's here to be sold. This could be your lucky day and the perfect property for another happy family to enjoy. Here is your chance to buy an affordable, family-friendly three bedroom home in Pirimai that is close to shops, a great coffee shop, Aquatic centre, cycle ways, playground and local schools. Separate dining, large lounge with a heat pump and compliant wood burner on wetback is a cosy combination. Great opportunity to get into the property market. This 3 bedroom 1960's home is located in a well established part of Flaxmere with rural outlook. Not perfect but solidly built with brick exterior, wooden joinery and Garage with workshop. This property is a one owner property but with the vendors now living overseas it's time to let this go to a new owner. Come over to have a look for yourselves. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 1 1 1 1 1 Kaylene Philip M 027 431 4400 Raureka 3/703 Charles Street Open Home Deal on Deal 3 3 1 Open Home 1 1 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 11.00 - 11.30am Sun 3 Apr 11.00 - 11.30am Web pb.co.nz/HVU13936 Paul Terry M 027 561 6512 Michelle Hicks M 027 530 0989 Stand alone townhouse Built in the 1990 this 130m2 home is still occupied by the original owner, and the time has now come for this much loved two-bedroom home to be passed on to another appreciating owner. With bright beautiful gardens and low maintenance brick exterior cladding you will have time to enjoy the all-day sun in the kitchen in the morning and living area in the afternoon. Integral access through the garage and separate laundry with huge linen cupboard. 2 1 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 1.00 - 1.30pm Sun 3 Apr 1.00 - 1.30pm Web pb.co.nz/HVU11721 Paul Terry M 027 561 6512 Michelle Hicks M 027 530 0989 Proud to be here

93 Adrian & Mark Parkvale 810 Saint Aubyn Street East Open Home More than a home and income Its been nearly 30 years of family memories. The kids have left (and come back). Now it's time to make the move 'country' before the grandkids move in too! This early century Dame is full of charm and promise for a new family to make memories of their own. Retaining many character features sympathetically renovated over the years, you will love the high ceilings and native timber floors. The double garage, complete with sleepout, bathroom and separate office, will accommodate all the toys, the home business, and the family overflow! Sub-division possibilities (subject to HDC consent) add extra upside to this already attractive proposition. Our vendors have purchased and are ready to go. Your early viewing is recommended, call us now! 3+ 2 2 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 12.00 - 12.30pm Sun 3 Apr 12.00 - 12.30pm Web pb.co.nz/CCU13108 Adrian Cowie M 021 731 336 P 06 872 7468 E adrian@pb.co.nz Mark Walsh M 021 152 0474 P 06 870 3053 E mark.walsh@pb.co.nz Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz Proud to be here

94 Jason & David Havelock North 8 Brookvale Mews Final Notice Location, entertaining and all day sunshine Set in an exclusive Havelock cul-de-sac and surrounded by quality homes is this fabulous threebedroom home. Offering everything you would expect of a 12-year old home with one of the best floor plans we've seen. The moment you step into the formal entrance you will be impressed with the light and airy feel, with natural light flooding in. Offering a well-appointed kitchen that overlooks fabulous entertaining and open plan living with views up to the peak. Superb indoor/outdoor flow from the dining and family room to the expansive eco deck that's bathed in all-day sun, and a good size child-friendly oasis for pets, gardeners and the grandkids. Plus the bonus of double glazing, excellent storage and walking distance to schools. Our vendor has loved it here but it's time to pass the baton for the new owner to enjoy for many years to come. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 3 2 2 2 Deadline Sale closes Thursday 31st March, 2022 at 4.00pm View Sun 27 Mar 2.00 - 2.30pm Web pb.co.nz/HU100041 Jason Whitaker M 027 682 5999 P 06 873 8392 E jasonw@pb.co.nz David Scapens M 027 607 7797 P 06 873 8385 E david@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

95 Jason & David Mahora 625 Frederick Street Open Home A classic blend of old and new 3 Set in a sought-after Mahora location on a good-sized family-friendly section is this charming character villa. Instantly appealing with classic bay windows, wrap-around veranda, updated roofing and tanalised piles. Step inside and you are greeted by a number of period features including high 12-foot ceilings, polished timber floors, timber paneling, and sash windows to name a few. Updated interior with fresh neutral decor throughout, modern floor coverings, and upgraded kitchen, and bathroom. Plus large bedrooms, two heat pumps, a compliant fire, gas infinity hot water and top and bottom insulation. Good garaging too with shower and toilet. All in a handy location close to schools, kindys, and parks. Flaxmere 32 Ardrossan Avenue 1 1 Jason Whitaker M 027 682 5999 David Scapens M 027 607 7797 E jasonw@pb.co.nz E david@pb.co.nz Camberley 834 Huia Street Open Home Family home on the park What an opportunity to own this well constructed family home. Offering a great fully fenced rear section with the bonus of the Ron Giorgi park outlook. Boasting good size open plan living with flow out through sliding doors to entertaining and the landscaped section. Plus insulated top and bottom, heat pump, and compliant Woodburner, and three good-sized bedrooms. Original but sound interior with further scope to make this your own. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 1 Deadline Sale closes Wednesday 6th April, 2022 at 4.00pm View Sun 27 Mar 2.00 - 2.30pm Web pb.co.nz/HU88043 3 1 Open Home 1 1 Deadline Sale closes Tuesday 29th March, 2022 at 4.00pm View Sun 27 Mar 11.45 - 12.15pm Web pb.co.nz/HU13887 David Scapens M 027 607 7797 Jason Whitaker M 027 682 5999 Welcome Home with sleepout Get on the property ladder and own this tidy threebedroom Summit Stone family home. Offering good size sunny living with compliant woodsman, to go with top/bottom insulation and the bonus of a permitted one-bedroom sleepout. Plus a family-sized section, a single garage all at the head of the cul-desac. 3 1 1 1 Deadline Sale closes Wednesday 30th March, 2022 at 4.00pm View Sun 27 Mar 11.00 - 11.30am Web pb.co.nz/HU14689 David Scapens M 027 607 7797 Jason Whitaker M 027 682 5999 Proud to be here

96 Sebastian & Sarah Parkvale 812 St Aubyn Street East Gorgeous art deco! 4 bedroom family home This beautiful family home comes as edgy as a double-edged sword with all the family must have trimmings! Featuring four large bedrooms, two bathrooms, an expansive open plan kitchen and sitting room. This property keeps on giving with a generous back yard and a covered outdoor barbeque area. There is a large double garage that has a built-in workshop/storage room. Fantastic location with shops and cafe just a 2 minute walk down the road, public transport, schools, and Hastings CBD all within very close proximity. Call today to arrange your private viewing. 2 2 For Sale Buyers $749,000+ View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/HU94048 Sebastian Nilsson M 027 843 6266 E sebastian@pb.co.nz Sarah Nilsson M 027 776 7827 E sarahn@pb.co.nz Parkvale 2/806 Avenue Road The unit of all units! Two bedrooms, sitting room, bathroom, kitchen and laundry with a back yard & single garage. Nestled in the middle of other cross lease units, community security as a team becomes paramount. When location means everything, this property is a hop, skip and a jump to the main roads of Heretaunga and Saint Aubyn Streets, and a short walk to nearby shops. A large front sitting room area awaits with a generous size heat pump/air-con. The kitchen has enough space for a single culinary wizard with all the trimmings. Two double bedrooms, one with morning and one with afternoon sun should cover all bases. Separate laundry with access to the rear yard, that sees the morning sun. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 2 1 1 1 For Sale Buyers $549,000+ View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/HU13618 Sebastian Nilsson M 027 843 6266 E sebastian@pb.co.nz Sarah Nilsson M 027 776 7827 E sarahn@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

97 Hastings & Havelock North Camberley 711 Kiwi Street Camberley 407 Huia Place SOLD Kiwi is calling This compact two bedroom, cross lease corner unit is one to add to your investment portfolio or add a little TLC and make it your first home. Large lounge/dining room area with plenty of storage space. Combined toilet and bathroom with skylight, and separate outdoor laundry. The driveway is at the rear of the easy care section, with a small garden shed and carport. Plenty of room for a small dog or a swing set and only a short walk to the park. 2 1 1 For Sale By Negotiation View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/HU13753 Sebastian Nilsson M 027 843 6266 Sarah Nilsson M 027 776 7827 Investors and first home buyers This lovely three bedroom property may just be the home that you are after! It will tick all your boxes as it is healthy homes compliant; it was built in the 60's so has strong, solid bones and has been well maintained. Situated on a quiet cul de sac this 90m2 home has a great living space that flows through from the kitchen dining room area and sits on a section of 653m2 with a good sized grass area out the front. Open Home Special properties like this are rarely seen and this one is on the market for the first time since it was built. Nestled down a private driveway this fantastic townhouse has it all. A double garage with integral access into the kitchen which then links into the dining area complements the internal flow. A spacious lounge featuring a heat pump & fire has double doors which open to the private courtyard. The perfect spot for an evening BBQ. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 1 1 1 1 1 Sebastian Nilsson M 027 843 6266 Sarah Nilsson M 027 776 7827 Mayfair 807 Anson Street Hastings 2/505 Southland Road A Royston townhouse! 3 3 1 Open Home 2 Auction 1.00pm, Tue 29th Mar, 2022, (unless sold prior), 306 Saint Aubyn Street West, Hastings View Sun 27 Mar 12.00 - 12.30pm Web pb.co.nz/HU11963 Justin Campbell M 027 767 1620 Amazing in Anson What a delightful experience to view this beautifully presented and well maintained two bedroom stand alone home with large section, double garage and studio room. The whole house has been refurbished with a great kitchen and bathroom, neutral good quality carpet and paint throughout. This home will be a pleasure to live in for the lucky purchaser, so don't delay and make your appointment today. 2 1 For Sale Buyers $599,000+ View Sun 27 Mar 1.30 - 2.00pm Sun 3 Apr 1.30 - 2.00pm Web pb.co.nz/HVU100061 Sue Walters M 027 578 1190 James Stanford M 021 217 3329 Proud to be here

98 James & Sue Akina 4/804 Dufferin Street St Leonards 1007 St Aubyn Street West Final Notice Priced for popularity buyers $469k+ Located in a very popular street close to the local shops, this two bedroom unit is an easy option for first home buyers and investors alike. Both the bedrooms are double, the living is a good size and the kitchen leads out to an easy-care rear garden which is fully fenced. The home has been newly re-carpeted and re-painted to give a great fresh feel and the concrete drive gives room for an extra parking spot as well as the single garage. 2 1 Final Notice 1 1 Deadline Sale closes Thursday 31st March, 2022 at 4.00pm, (unless sold prior) View Sun 27 Mar 10.30 - 11.00am Sun 3 Apr 10.30 - 11.00am Web pb.co.nz/HVU14506 James Stanford M 021 217 3329 Sue Walters M 027 578 1190 Mayfair 108 Duchess Crescent Set for St Aubyn Zoned for Frimley School and set back from the road on its own generous section, this three bedroom family home is ready for you to move in and enjoy. Inside, the property has a modern kitchen and bathroom plus three good sized bedrooms whilst the living space offers outdoor flow to a rear North-facing entertaining deck that overlooks the private rear lawn. Outside there's plenty of off-street parking, even space for a camper if required. What a delight this 1930s renovated bungalow is to view. Lovely ceilings and wood features throughout and an ultra-modern kitchen refurbishment that anyone would be happy to entertain in. We have 2 good double bedrooms and a third that would be perfect for the work from home situation or quiet contemplation. The living area is also a restful room streaming with afternoon sun through the bay windows. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 1 1 James Stanford M 021 217 3329 Sue Walters M 027 578 1190 Mayfair 804 Collinge Road Open Home Charming Character 3 Deadline Sale closes Tuesday 29th March, 2022 at 4.00pm, (unless sold prior) View Sun 27 Mar 11.30 - 12.00pm Sun 3 Apr 11.30 - 12.00pm Web pb.co.nz/HVU100294 3 1 Open Home 1 For Sale Buyers $739,000+ View Sun 27 Mar 1.30 - 2.00pm Sun 3 Apr 1.30 - 2.00pm Web pb.co.nz/HVU14467 Sue Walters M 027 578 1190 James Stanford M 021 217 3329 Collinge character cracker Zoned for Karamu Highschool, this solid-built family home, is located to make the most of its private 681sqm corner site. The home has a modern kitchen and bathroom but still retains many of its character features giving it a welcoming feeling but with modern convenience. With three good-sized bedrooms, a compliant wood burner, garage and carport there's plenty to attract the savvy buyer so why not call us to view this Collinge Character. 3 1 1 1 1 For Sale Buyers $629,000+ View Sun 27 Mar 2.30 - 3.00pm Sun 3 Apr 2.30 - 3.00pm Web pb.co.nz/HVU14685 James Stanford M 021 217 3329 Sue Walters M 027 578 1190 Proud to be here

99 James & Sue Mayfair 1000 Grove Road Raureka 922 Oliphant Road Open Home Family friendly Here is a rare find - a true family home! We have four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large Rumpus room or work from home room, a spacious kitchen and loads of storage. We have lots of decking to enjoy the migration of the sun throughout the day and the very large double garage with high stud will house your or ute with ease. Your comfort is also ensured with a compliant wetback woodburner, heatpump and lots of insulation. 4 2 Open Home 1 2 For Sale Buyers $799,000+ View Sun 27 Mar 2.30 - 3.00pm Sat 2 Apr 2.30 - 3.00pm Web pb.co.nz/HVU14395 Sue Walters M 027 578 1190 James Stanford M 021 217 3329 Frimley 403 Pakowhai Road More than meets the eye Built in the late 1990's this three bedroom, two bathroom property must be viewed to be appreciated. Set on a good-sized private fully fenced section, this home is perfect for those looking to move up the property ladder. The clever design offers two living spaces, both with outdoor flow to a covered barbecue patio, and the master bedroom and ensuite being located in their own area of the property affords this home plenty of space. Located on the Pakowhai Road - St Aubyn Street intersection with Frimley Primary just across the road; this large family home with modern kitchen and bathroom plus master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe is perfect for those looking for a living/business combination. Along with the double garage with facilities, the extra drawcard is the 15m x 7m shedding which was previously used as a call centre and could easily be changed to suit. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 2 2 2 James Stanford M 021 217 3329 Sue Walters M 027 578 1190 Parkvale 904B Albert Street Open Home Prime Pakowhai position 3 For Sale By Negotiation View Sun 27 Mar 10.30 - 11.00am Sun 3 Apr 10.30 - 11.00am Web pb.co.nz/HVU11967 3 2 Open Home 1 6 For Sale Buyers $739,000+ View Sun 27 Mar 12.30 - 1.00pm Sun 3 Apr 12.30 - 1.00pm Web pb.co.nz/HVU11348 James Stanford M 021 217 3329 Sue Walters M 027 578 1190 Lovely private Townhouse Down the driveway and backing onto Sylvan Park, this neat and inviting townhouse has lots to offer. Built in the 1990s, maintenance is minor with aluminium joinery and Hardiplank exterior. The grounds are well landscaped if you enjoy a bit of gardening and all is fully fenced for children and pets and is well located in Parkvale Primary zone. What a find! The single garage with an automatic opener is an added bonus. Call for your viewing today. 3 1 1 1 For Sale Buyers $739,000+ View Sun 27 Mar 12.30 - 1.00pm Sun 3 Apr 12.30 - 1.00pm Web pb.co.nz/HVU11839 Sue Walters M 027 578 1190 James Stanford M 021 217 3329 Proud to be here

100 Avram Deitch Twyford 96 Thompson Road Open Home Make your memories here You will be ticking those boxes off your wish list here! From the fantastic, private location in Twyford comprising a lovely three bedroom home with superb outdoor setting to the huge workshop shedding, cocooned within lovingly established, immaculate grounds, this really is a complete lifestyle package. For a young or retiring couple, a family with little ones or empty nesters, there is something for everyone. Boasting open living with a covered veranda leading to the super private patio plus a separate lounge, office and an integral garage, the home is light and welcoming. Weigh up your options for the purpose-built workshop with 3-phase power, mezzanine floor, ablutions and wrap-around driveway - complete with vehicle hoist if desired! Carefully landscaped and nurtured over the years, the gardens provide a peaceful haven through every season with plenty of room for the kids and grandkids to play. Don't miss this - see you at the open home! hawkesbaylifestyle.com Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 3 1 2 1 Tender closes 4.00pm, Thu 7th Apr, 2022 View Sun 27 Mar 1.00 - 1.45pm Sun 3 Apr 1.00 - 1.45pm Web pb.co.nz/HVL14656 Avram Deitch M 021 979 690 E avram@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

101 Avram Deitch Tangoio 365 Kaiwaka Road Open Home Modern off-grid lifestyle with a view 3.46Ha Lifestyle simplicity - that is just what has been achieved beautifully here. Two superb modern off-grid homes that sit sweetly apart but within sight of each other, both enjoying the farreaching views across rural Hawke's Bay to the ocean. The main home has two bedrooms plus office and spacious central open plan living, large picture windows to frame that view, a super wood burner and a fabulous kitchen with quality appliances. Throw open the doors to the large decks and soak up the sunshine or cosy up inside and watch the weather roll in. The top quality solar power system has a high spec back-up generator tucked away behind the large triple garage. The second smaller dwelling with independent solar system is great for family or tenants with a bedroom, office and wrap around deck. Thousands of native plantings are establishing nicely across the contoured land and there is grazing for livestock. Your chance to enjoy a simple lifestyle with a view is right here. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 2+1 1+1 1+1 3 Tender closes 4.00pm, Thu 21st Apr, 2022 View Sun 27 Mar 11.00 - 11.45am Sun 3 Apr 11.00 - 11.45am Web pb.co.nz/HVL14645 Avram Deitch M 021 979 690 E avram@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

102 Avram & Mike Longlands 14 Longlands Road West Open Home Location, income and lifestyle A well-located 6.90 ha premium orchard lifestyle on the outskirts of Hastings offering income from both the orchard lease and extra accommodation, with a four bedroom home tastefully modernised for family living indoors and out. The low maintenance home boasts roomy open plan living with a gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining and easy outdoor flow to the massive, sheltered deck, the lush established gardens and the sun-drenched inground pool, sheltered by beautiful tall trees. The extra accommodation could provide additional income or they could be just what you need for extended family. Your pony and other pets will love the five impressive post and rail fenced paddocks too. Predominantly apples with some stone fruit, the orchard provides a good lease income and water resource consent is in place. This is a fantastic opportunity to secure a quality Hawke's Bay lifestyle that provides many options for family, income and perhaps further development. hawkesbaylifestyle.com Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 5 4 2+ 3 Deadline Sale closes Tuesday 5th April, 2022 at 4.00pm, (unless sold prior), Plus GST (if any) 306 St Aubyn Street West, Hastings View Sun 27 Mar 2.30 - 3.15pm Sun 3 Apr 2.30 - 3.15pm Web pb.co.nz/HVL15014 Avram Deitch M 021 979 690 E avram@pb.co.nz Mike Heard M 027 641 9007 E mike.heard@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

103 Hawkes Bay Whirinaki 1405 State Highway 2 Open Home Sea view paradise and income opportunities 3 This glorious coastal/rural Hawke's Bay property is uniquely positioned overlooking Whirinaki beach. Set on 10 acres with stunning sea or rural views of Hawke's Bay. With a private lake to enjoy, a bush walk and much to discover, viewing is a must. The large main home is set within award-winning gardens where you can share each day with the majestic birdsong, The home, built in the 1980's, includes 3 bedrooms, office, kitchen, separate dining, separate lounge with log fire, and an additional lounge with a home cinema and bar. Relax beside the pool, unwind in the spa or just chill-out and enjoy the day from the entertainers decking and gardens. 2 2 2 Tender closes 4.00pm, Thu 7th Apr, 2022, Property Brokers, 2 Thackeray Street, Napier View Sun 27 Mar 1.00 - 2.00pm Sun 3 Apr 1.00 - 2.00pm Web pb.co.nz/NL14313 Chris Heenan M 027 599 3527 Paul Evans M 027 533 3314 E chrish@pb.co.nz E paul.evans@pb.co.nz Waipawa 29 Domain Road New Listing A statement of character and charm This 1920s home is a wonderland inside and out, overflowing with traditional character features with just the right touch of modern elements. Nestled away from the hustle of daily life, this garden is a treasured haven and matches the beauty of the house it surrounds. This is a substantial family home and section with a large open plan kitchen, dining and family living area, separate formal living area and covered verandah leading to the garden. There are three lovely bedrooms, a separate office or sunroom, two bathrooms and a large laundry. Downstairs is a fantastic garage, workshop and storage area and the most beautifully established garden. The overall section size is over half an acre (2,732m2) with a large lawn area at the bottom of the section which has potential to be subdivided. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 3 2 2 2 For Sale Buyers $895,000+ View Sat 26 Mar 11.45 - 12.15pm Sun 27 Mar 11.45 - 12.15pm Web pb.co.nz/WU14392 Molly Baldwin M 021 244 0673 Jane Hamilton M 027 457 8660 E molly.baldwin@pb.co.nz E janeh@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

104 Jane & Molly Hatuma 3 Hobson Road Tender 2.14ha with water access and no covenants! This 2.14 hectare block of beautiful bare land is sitting in a sought after location with no covenants and a water supply from the nearby stream. Located on the corner of Hatuma and Settlement Roads, this large block of land is a great size to create your own lifestyle and with no covenants in place, it provides absolute flexibility for you. Having access to a water supply is a fantastic added extra which can only increase the attractiveness of this block. There is a great elevated area at one end with a lovely position where you could build or relocate your new home. Leaving plenty of space to still run a bit of stock, grazing for a few horses or a large shed. There is access off Hobson Road which is a paper road running alongside the railway line. Tender closes 2.00pm, Tue 5th Apr, 2022 View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/WL100171 Jane Hamilton M 027 457 8660 Molly Baldwin M 021 244 0673 E janeh@pb.co.nz E molly.baldwin@pb.co.nz Waipawa 23 Johnson Street Tender 5,301m2 of potential With a board and batten two bedroom cottage situated at the front and a large section - well over an acre in size stretching way back beyond the house with a variety of fruit trees - there is a whole lot of space here to potentially add more houses, or land bank and create your own mini lifestyle. The two bedroom cottage has a spacious living and dining area with a heat pump, and an open plan kitchen. There are two good sized bedrooms, the bathroom has a shower, vanity and toilet. There is a small laundry off the kitchen. There is a separate double garage which has covered access front the front porch. The interior of the house has had a coat of paint and new carpet throughout. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 2 1 1 2 Tender closes 12.00pm, Thu 7th Apr, 2022, Property Brokers Ltd, 98 Ruataniwha Street, Waipukurau View Sun 27 Mar 11.00 - 11.30am Web pb.co.nz/WL100410 Molly Baldwin M 021 244 0673 Jane Hamilton M 027 457 8660 E molly.baldwin@pb.co.nz E janeh@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

105 Matt Oliver Waipawa 7 Latham Stubbs Crescent New Listing Immaculate: (adj) perfectly clean, neat, or tidy 2 This impeccably presented property is the fitting definition of immaculate. It's obvious much pride has been taken in both the house and grounds and one would be hard pressed to find fault with its presentation. Warm, inviting and perfectly positioned to capture the sun, the semi open plan living opens through a sliding door to a pleasant west facing deck. Modern cabinetry in the kitchen with still sparkling appliances and a sizeable breakfast bar sitting adjacent to the generous dining space. The entire home is kept beautifully snug in winter with quality drapes, free-standing Kent fire and a heat pump. Easy-care, well fenced 781m2 section with minimal gardens to maintain. Single carport, modern double garage and two garden sheds. 1 Matt Oliver M 027 6288 654 New Listing Potential development opportunity 2 E mattoliver@pb.co.nz New Listing A shed that's also a home For Sale By Negotiation View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/WU14855 Matt Oliver M 027 6288 654 Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 1 Waipawa 7 Collins Street Waipukurau 94C Racecourse Road Any developer will know the chance to secure a reasonably sized landholding within an already established area of Waipukurau is an opportunity not to be missed! This 7967m2 (1.9 acre) bareland block offers a great deal of potential for residential development with two purchasing option available. 1 For Sale Buyers $559,000+ View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/WU14523 Do you need a shed that you can call home too? Or perhaps an easy-care lock and leave home base, where there's ample off-street parking for your motorhome with no grass to be seen! This magnificent 210m2 shed comprises of two large workshop bays plus integrated living quarters spilt over two levels. 2 1 1 4 For Sale Buyers $495,000+ View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/WU100008 Matt Oliver M 027 6288 654 Proud to be here

106 Central Hawkes Bay Waipukurau 19 Porritt Place Otane Lot 1, 418 Te Kura Road New Listing Let this be your lucky day! All the hard work has been done so pop the bubbles, move in and enjoy! This warm and inviting home has undergone a stunning transformation, showcasing its stylish simplicity with soft neutral tones enhanced by the brand-new fixtures and furnishings throughout. 3 1 New Listing 1 1 For Sale Buyers $565,000+ View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/WU13069 Life here could not be sweeter In what is a highly sought after rural locality, along the desirable Tukituki River valley - your new life in the country could not be sweeter. Enjoy all the pleasures of country living with this 5,800m2 or 1.433 acres (STS) bareland block where relocatable homes are allowed in the covenants. Matt Oliver M 027 6288 654 Matt Oliver M 027 6288 654 Takapau Lot 1 27 Sydney Terrace Waipawa Lots 1, 2 & 3, 102 Racecourse Road New Listing Lifestyle sized with no covenants! In what has become an exclusive lifestyle enclave on the northern side of Waipawa, these three, newly released lifestyle sized (8745m2, 1.9380ha and 2.1335ha) sections no doubt will be highly sought after by those seeking a prestigious location in which to create their dream lifestyle in an semi-rural environment - and better still, no covenants on the yet to be issued titles! Lot 1 Buyers $300,000+, Lot 2 & 3 Buyers $375,000+. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz For Sale Buyers $295,000+ View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/WL100416 New Listing Dream views, no covenants! For Sale Buyers $300,000+ View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/WL13064 Matt Oliver M 027 6288 654 Privately located at the end of Sydney Terrace and perfectly positioned at the foothills of the Three Sisters, an iconic Central Hawkes Bay landmark, you will find the two best sections on offer in Takapau. With a vista of rolling hill country and stunning views and the ability to relocate a home or a transportable here, you have all options available with no covenants applying to Lot 1 & 2. For Sale Buyers $195,000+ View By appointment Web pb.co.nz/WU14665 Lisa Fussell M 027 324 4514 Proud to be here

& .FG>3G8"7 & E/85D;HG8"7 & CG:%>9 A;8H H5 $#/!I/8 F% HI;H HG#/3 >55BG8" #55:7 .++6 0+<E =-(@+1' +E =-(C?+E' ,+-C<4?2-? 2))+=-?1'-? ?+*20 Need your Bathroom or Wardrobe Renovated? Your Style. Your Budget. We can do it ! Get in touch today for your FREE measure & quote E: sales@homehb.co.nz Phone: (06) 835 6199 P. (06) 879 8397 Fax: (06) 835-0515 32 Thames St, Pandora, Napier www.efﬁcientmovers.co.nz napier@efﬁcientmovers.co.nz CALL ADAM TODAY 027 749 9394 PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION: FROM $495 + GST If you’re buying or selling an investment property or family home we have the perfect inspection for you. We offer a professional and prompt service to safe guard you and your investment. Our advanced reporting software and quality tools allow us to deliver sophisticated reports fast. HEALTHY HOMES ASSESSMENT: FROM $250 + GST T H E M O R E Y O U K N O W, THE BETTER. HomeFit is an assessment designed to conﬁrm that existing homes are ‘ﬁt for living’. HomeFit !, 2 72-04 "%28+"64 ,2$% 2/& %$5'!%/+ ".0%3 ("!, -2+!/# #!)%, 1*6%-, 2/& 82/&8.-&, './5&%/'% +"2+ 2 ".0% meets the Healthy Homes standards. hawkeyebi.co.nz