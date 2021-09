D EAN S IS S U E CO M P L I M E N T S O F leads the way as STEM City’s Top Sponsor RESET TO RISE: IT’S A NEW DAY 3 engineering deans reflect on 2020 as they set their sights on the future! L-R: Deans Dr. Pamela H. Obomion, Dr. Robin N. Coger, and Joyce T. Shirazi, D.Sc., PE USBE&IT Deans Issue 2021 www.blackengineer.com INSIDE: Is quantum computing the next big thing? 15 ABET-accredited HBCU engineering school profiles 2021 HBCU Deans’ Roundtable: Here’s what they dicsussed

TOGETHER WE CAN CHANGE THE WORLD. JOIN US. Leidos is a proud supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. We are committed to hiring qualified candidates with diverse perspectives and the skills necessary to solve our customers’ most demanding challenges. We’re seeking powerhouse talent for positions in the areas of IT, engineering and science. ©Leidos. All rights reserved. An equal opportunity employer/disability/vet. careers.leidos.com

We’re committed to driving and achieving real change — creating a tomorrow we can all be proud of, standing together as one. Jacobs’ Action Plan for Advancing Justice and Equality is about achieving true equality for all of our employees current and future, with a focus on empowering women and employees of color to advance and achieve at Jacobs. It’s about doing our part as a global leader to educate and change the culture in our communities — reaching bright-eyed future talent early to highlight and celebrate futures ripe with potential. And, it’s an opportunity for our global community to get this right. To learn more about our openings (experienced, graduate, intern and co-op) please visit our Jacobs Careers page: careers.jacobs.com Follow us @JacobsConnects | jacobs.com

CONTENTS US BLACK ENGINEER & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY BRINGING TECHNOLOGY HOME TO THE BLACK COMMUNITY COVER STORY 16 Three HBCU engineering deans reflect on the challenges of 2020 and look to the future as they reset and rise. (All photos were taken before the COVID-19 pandemic.) 22 WHY YOU SHOULD SUPPORT HBCUs 24 TOP SUPPORTERS OF HBCUS: Find out who made the exclusive 2021 Top Supporters of HBCU Engineering Schools list, now in its 19th year. 28 2020 HBCU ENGINEERING DEANS’ ROUNDTABLE: 28 HOW HBCUs ARE TACKLING THE CLIMATE CHANGE 2 Hampton University School of Engineering and Technology (SET) students at work in the lab. These notable alumni share their HBCU experience and make the case for why these schools deserve your support. The Council of HBCU Engineering Deans come together to discuss the current state of engineering. Ensuring cleaner water, cleaner air, and cleaner communities in America USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 www.blackengineer.com

PUBLISHER'S PAGE VOLUME 45 NUMBER 2 DEPARTMENTS 2021 HBCU ENGINEERING DEAN RECOGNITION EVENT MAKES HISTORY People and Events.............. 6 “Stepping Up to Make History” was the theme of the 2021 HBCU Engineering Deans’ event at the 35th annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Conference. The digital event was held Saturday, Feb. 13, and since then has garnered more than 212,000 views on YouTube, making it the most-watched ever on social media. Exciting highlights of recent promotions, breaking news on HBCU campuses, and major events happening in the STEM community. One on One ....................... 10 Quantum computing is the next big step in technology. IBM’s Dr. Kayla Lee discusses the topic and introduces us to IBM’s HBCU Quantum Computing Center. Education .......................... 12 Completing your studies virtually? We’ve got 10 tips to help you succeed as an online student. Career Voices .................... 14 Leading others can be challenging, especially in a technical environment. Here are a few tips that may help. Leading Voices...................34 • Joan Robinson-Berry - Data & Analytics: Trends & Future Impact • Leighton Mccoy - Transforming the National Gas Industry Career Outlook..................39 • 2021 HBCU ABET-accredited Engineering School Directory • Artificial Intelligence & HBCUs: Taking AI from the Lab to the World • Quantum Information Science: Research, Information, and Innovation Sponsors of this year’s ceremony featured top supporters of ABET-accredited engineering schools at historically Black colleges and universities. The list included Abbott, BGE, Boston Scientific, EY, IBM, Raytheon Technologies, Walmart Global Tech, World Wide Technology Inc., and co-sponsor Aerotek. The conference hosts were Lockheed Martin, the Council of Engineering Deans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine. Award recipients included nominees from the Army Materiel Command, the University of Houston, the Department of the Navy, AT&T, Air Force Research Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, General Dynamics Information Technology, MITRE Corporation, Corteva Agriscience, and the National Science Foundation. Other awards presented went to nominees from the Naval Research Laboratory, Boeing, Clemson University, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Leidos, Raytheon Technologies, and Bell Textron, Inc. In a recent keynote, a CEO emphasized the efforts of his employees who are making a difference in their communities. “I know from experience that the best way to influence a person’s outcome is through education,” he said. “That’s where you come in. You are engineers. You are trained to solve problems. You might be able to help solve a problem for someone who deserves a chance—just by getting involved. By turning them from one direction to another. By believing in them when maybe no one else does.” Tyrone D. Taborn Publisher and Chief Content Officer 18 Visit us online On the cover: L-R Dr. Pamela Holland Obiomon, dean and full professor and Roy G. Perry College of Engineering, Praiirie View A&M State University, Dr. Robin N. Coger, dean of the College of Engineering and a professor of mechanical engineering at North Carolina A&T State University, and Dr. Joyce T. Shirazi, dean, School of Engineering and Technology, Hampton University www.blackengineer.com NOW THE MOST READ BLACK TECHNOLOGY MAGAZINE REACHING OVER 100,000 READERS IN THE UNITED STATES, UK, AND SOUTH AFRICA USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 3

SAVE THE DATE FEBRUARY 17-19, 2022 www.beya.org 36 The th For more information, call us at 410-244-7101 Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/BEYASTEM Follow us on Twitter: @BlackEngineer EXECUTIVE OFFICE Tyrone D. Taborn, CEO and Chief Content Officer Jean Hamilton, President and CFO Alex Venetta, Associate Publisher, Manager of Partner Services Eric Price, Vice President, Recruitment and Professional Training EDITORIAL AND CONTRIBUTING EDITORS Rayondon Kennedy, Managing Editor Ada Romano, Assistant Editor Lango Deen, Technology Editor Michael Fletcher, Contributing Editor Gale Horton Gay, Contributing Editor Garland L. Thompson, Contributing Editor Roger Witherspoon, Contributing Editor GRAPHIC DESIGN Beverly Wladkowski, Art Director Bryan Davis, Digital Director Rachael DeVore, Digital Channel Manager Courtney Taborn, Digital Marketing Manager Stacy Bowles, Digital Platform Development Manager CORPORATE AND ALUMNI RELATIONS Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, CCG Alumni Committee Chair and President Dr. Eugene DeLoatch, Chairman, BEYA Alumni Group Vice Admiral Walter J. Davis, USN (Ret.) National Chair, BEYA Military Alumni Oliver “Bo” Leslie, Retired Program Manager, Historically Black Colleges and Universities/Minority Institutions, Boeing Monica E. Emerson, Women of Color STEM Conference National Chair Matt Bowman, CCG Military Program Manager, Stars & Stripes Committee; Executive Director/Chief of Staff for VADM Walt Davis, USN (Ret.) Ty Taborn, Esq., Corporate Counsel SALES AND MARKETING Gwendolyn Bethea, Vice President, Corporate Development Kameron Nelson, Account Executive Katrina Shaw, Sales Support Assistant Jay Albritton, Social Media Specialist JOBMATCH AND STUDENT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS Ashley Turner, University & Professional Relations Development Manager Rod Carter, Recruitment Specialist, College Relations Shelia Richburg, College Coordinator CONFERENCE AND EVENTS Ana Bertrand, Conference Coordinator Jennifer Roberts, Customer Success Manager Brandon Newby, Administrative Assistant Toni Robinson, 360 MMG Rutherford & Associates, Conference Planning 17304 Preston Rd Suite 1020 Dallas, TX 75252 ADVERTISING SALES OFFICE Career Communications Group, Inc. 729 E. Pratt Street, Suite 504, Baltimore, MD 21202 Phone: (410) 244-7101 / Fax: (410) 752-1837 US Black Engineer & Information Technology (ISSN 1088-3444) is a publication devoted to engineering, science, and technology and to promoting opportunities in those fields. US Black Engineer & Information Technology cannot be responsible for unsolicited art or editorial material. This publication is bulk-mailed to colleges and universities nationwide. Subscriptions are $26/year. Please write to US Black Engineer & Information Technology, Subscriptions, 729 E. Pratt St., Suite 504, Baltimore, MD 21202. Copyright © 2021 by Career Communications Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Printed in the U.S.A. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/BEYASTEM Follow us on Twitter: @BlackEngineer

Defining tomorrow with today’s leaders. At Lockheed Martin, inclusion drives success. We are proud to be named the lead #1 Corporate Supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Engineering Programs for the sixth year in a row. Diverse backgrounds, experiences and points of view help us create incredible work, solve customers’ toughest challenges and engineer solutions around the world. We don’t know what’s going to change the world next, but we’re probably already working on it. Learn more at lockheedmartin.com/diversity ® © 2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation VC 20-05923

PEOPLE & EVENTS Compiled by Lango Deen ldeen@ccgmag.com PEOPLE AND EVENTS Howard University Celebrates Vice President Kamala Harris The Howard University community congratulated Kamala Harris in honor of her inauguration as the 49th vice president of the United States. “From her days as an undergraduate economics and political science student at Howard, it was clear that Harris was bound for greatness… Howard’s principles of truth and service…have helped so many noteworthy and esteemed Howard alumni make a difference in our world,” wrote Howard President Wayne A. I. Frederick. Stay up to date on all news and events visit our webpage l.ead.me/bbUBoU 6 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 Vice President Kamala Harris www.blackengineer.com

Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. is President-Elect of Old Dominion Dr. Brian Hemphill brings more than 27 years of experience in higher education to Old Dominion University, including nine years leading two institutions. He is slated to take office in August 2021. He was president of Radford University from 2016 to 2021, and previously led West Virginia State University for four years. His earlier positions were in student affairs, forging a student-centered leadership style and a commitment to diversity and inclusion. Olin President Gilda Barabino Named AAAS President-Elect Gilda A. Barabino, Ph.D., president of Olin College of Engineering, has been selected as president-elect of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Barabino began her term Feb. 24 and will serve as president-elect for one year. She will then serve for one year as AAAS president and one year as chair of the AAAS Board of Directors. On May 1, Thasunda Brown Duckett took up office as chief executive and president of retirement and investment management firm Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). She is the second Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 firm and the first woman of color to succeed an African-American CEO of a Fortune 500 company. S SAVE THEDATE AMIE DIGITAL ANNUAL CONFERENCE September 8-9, 2021 www.amiepartnerships.org Black women executives make history at Walgreens, TIAA WOMEN OF COLOR STEM DIGITAL CONFERENCE (WOC DTX) Roz Brewer is now CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). “I’m thrilled to be joining Walgreens Boots Alliance as CEO today,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “WBA’s purpose ‘to help people across the world lead healthier and happier www.womenofcolor.net Top to bottom: Dr. Brian Hemphill, president-elect, Old Dominion University Gilda A. Barabino, Ph.D., president, Olin College of Engineering www.blackengineer.com lives’ has never been more important,” she added. “After spending some time visiting some Walgreens stores, I am energized and inspired by our team members’ commitment to serving our patients and customers.” October 7-9 BEYA STEM GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS CONFERENCE February 17-19, 2022 Washington Marriott Wardman Park, Washington, D.C. www.beya.org USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 7

Corning Incorporated is proud to be a Top Supporter of HBCU Science and Engineering Education Corning is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science. For 170 years, we have applied our unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics to develop products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. We succeed through sustained investment in R&D, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and close collaboration with customers to solve tough technology challenges. Learn more at corning.com © 2021 Corning Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.

NOAA SCIENCE. SERVICE. STEWARDSHIP. NOAA HBCU Alumni National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is an agency that enriches life through science. Our reach goes from the surface of the sun to the depths of the ocean floor as we work to keep citizens informed of the changing environment around them. From daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings, and climate monitoring to fisheries management, coastal restoration and supporting marine commerce, NOAA’s products and services support economic vitality and affect more than one-third of America’s gross domestic product. NOAA’s dedicated scientists use cutting-edge research and high-tech instrumentation to provide citizens, planners, emergency managers and other decision makers with reliable information they need when they need it. NOAA employs some of the world’s top Scientists supported by a vast array of Administrative Support Professionals to accomplish this mission and we welcome you! Join the NOAA team! On the Web: http://www.noaa.gov/  On Twitter: @NOAA  On Facebook: NOAA

ONE ON ONE by Lango Deen ldeen@ccgmag.com QUANTUM COMPUTING IS THE NEXT BIG THING IN TECHNOLOGY IBM is leading the way by driving a diverse and inclusive quantum workforce I n September 2020, IBM announced the world’s first quantum education and research initiative for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The IBM-HBCU Quantum Center is a multi-year investment designed to prepare and develop talent at HBCUs from all science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) disciplines for the quantum future. Led by Howard University, the IBMHBCU Quantum Center offers access to its quantum computers and collaboration on academic, education, and community outreach programs. It will focus on developing students through support and funding for research opportunities, curriculum development, workforce advocacy, and special projects. “Our faculty and students look forward to collaborating with our peer institutions through the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center. We’re excited to share best practices and work together to prepare students to participate in a quantum-ready workforce,” said Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick. IBM also said it would invest $100 million in technology, assets, resources, and skills development through partnerships with additional HBCUs through the IBM Skills Academy Academic Initiative. “We believe that to expand opportunity for diverse populations, we need a diverse talent pipeline of the next generation of tech leaders from HBCUs,” said Carla Grant Pickens, chief global diversity and inclusion officer at IBM. “Diversity and inclusion are what fuels innovation, and students from HBCUs will be positioned to play a significant part of what will drive innovations for the future like quantum computing, cloud, and artificial intelligence.” 10 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 HBCUs in the Quantum Center In February, Dr. Kayla Lee, who championed the initiative that brought quantum computing resources and a sense of community among HBCUs, said 10 more colleges had joined. Lee, a systems biology Ph.D. from Harvard University and Hampton University undergrad, is a third-generation graduate of an HBCU. As a product manager in IBM Research, she leads strategic initiatives to help create—and grow—a global quantum computing community. “When IBM launched the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center last September, our goal was to collaborate with historically Black colleges and universities in a way that would advance not only quantum information science but also STEM-based opportunities for these traditionally underrepresented communities,” said Lee. Lee joined IBM Quantum in 2018. As an industry consultant, she worked with Fortune 500 companies to explore potential quantum computing applications across industries, including health care and life sciences, financial services, media, and entertainment. She leads initiatives to grow the IBM Quantum Community with new global partnerships. “I’m motivated to make complex, scientific topics like quantum computing and emerging technology not only accessible but also engaging. I partner with students, researchers, and clients worldwide to address technical challenges with new computing technologies,” Lee says. “As a proud graduate of Hampton University, I was excited to launch the IBMHBCU Quantum Center, a multi-year investment from IBM to bring together HBCUs to build quantum research and education capabilities. This center will drive diversity and inclusion in quantum computing and provide new opportunities for historically underrepresented communities.” The IBM Quantum Experience The IBM Quantum Network is a community of more than 140 partners consisting of Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, startups, and research labs that work with IBM to advance quantum computing. There are more than 300,000 registered users of programming tools IBM Quantum Composer and IBM Quantum Lab. IBM is driven to make quantum software easier to use and more accessible. These tools, which replace what was formerly known as the IBM Quantum Experience, enable you to build quantum circuits and run experiments that can ultimately help accelerate research development and applications using IBM’s quantum computing software. The IBM Quantum community executes more than 1 billion hardware circuits per day on real hardware and simulators using Qiskit, an IBM-developed opensource software development kit for working with quantum computers, level of pulses, circuits, and algorithms. Researchers have published more than 400 research papers using results from IBM Quantum systems. We experience the benefits of classical computing every day. However, there are challenges that today’s systems will never be able to solve. We do not have enough computational power on Earth to tackle problems above a specific size and complexity. To have a chance at solving some of these problems, we need the computing power quantum could offer. Quantum computers, with their completely different way of processing information than today’s classical computers, could spur the development of breakthroughs in www.blackengineer.com

“I’m motivated to make complex, scientific topics like quantum computing and emerging technology not only accessible but also engaging. I partner with students, researchers, and clients worldwide to address technical challenges with new computing technologies,” Lee says. science, medications to save lives, machine learning methods to diagnose illnesses sooner, materials to make more efficient devices and structures, financial strategies to live well in retirement, and algorithms to direct resources such as ambulances quickly. How does it work? All computing systems rely on a fundamental ability to store and manipulate information. Current computers control individual bits, which store data as binary 0 and 1 states. Quantum computers leverage quantum mechanical phenomena to manage data. www.blackengineer.com To do this, they rely on quantum bits, or qubits. Qubits are the fundamental elements of a quantum computer that process information. Three quantum mechanical properties—superposition, entanglement, and interference— are used in quantum computing to manipulate the state of a qubit. Superposition refers to a combination of states we would ordinarily describe independently. To use a classical analogy, if you play two musical notes at once, what you will hear is a superposition of the two notes. This phenomenon gives qubits their exponential computing space potential. Entanglement is a famously counterintuitive quantum phenomenon describing behavior we never see in Dr. Kayla Lee, Growth Product Manager, Community Partnerships the classical world. Entangled particles behave together as a system in ways that cannot be explained using classical logic—what Einstein called “spooky action at a distance.” Finally, quantum states can undergo interference due to a phenomenon known as phase. Quantum interference can be understood in a similar way to wave interference; when two waves are in phase, their amplitudes add, and when they are out of phase, their amplitudes cancel. This helps users determine the accuracy of an execution done on a qubit or set of qubits. S USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 11

EDUCATION by Zabrina Way editors@ccgmag.com 10 TIPS TO SUCCEED AS AN ONLINE STUDENT Life as an online student can be confusing and overwhelming at first, especially for nontraditional students or those who have not taken online courses before. T here isn’t any mystical art to succeeding as an online student. However, by following these 10 simple tips, you can be a successful online student. 1. Make sure you have the time It takes a lot of time to learn concepts when you are in school properly. Also, keep in mind that the older you are, the longer it will likely take to learn new ideas and “connect the dots” with the material you are studying. You will need to make yourself sit down and research, so if you are working two jobs already, it will be a challenge to find uninterrupted study time (unless one or both of your jobs involves a lot of boring downtime you can use to study). 2. Find out the costs up front Some online schools are cheap, and some are expensive. Cost is not always indicative of quality, however. Some affordable schools are worth the time and money you put into them and will pay you back many times over, while some expensive schools are simply 12 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 ripping you off. Therefore, you have to make sure you find out about any costs, up front or hidden, before you begin. You may be simply unable to afford the school yet. Check for financial aid or scholarships from the school before giving up. 3. Ensure you have the selfdiscipline Time is not the only thing you will need a lot of to succeed as an online student. When you are not forced to go to class or do not have a teacher to review your self-check tests, it is easy to slack and start skipping things, studying less, and ultimately setting yourself on the path for failure. If you do not have much selfdiscipline, you will need to develop some way to motivate yourself or a system of punishments and rewards...whatever works to get you to study. 4. Get and learn the technology before class starts Online school requires you to have some technology: a good computer that will run the programs and plugins necessary to use the school software, sometimes a webcam or microphone, and a good email program, for starters. Most online schools will list the technology requirements on their website, so check them out. If you are not sure whether your computer meets the requirements, ask a tech-savvy friend to help. You should also know how to use the technology, of course. Do not leave this until the day before class starts. 5. Read and memorize the syllabus Most of the dilemmas you face will be answered by this helpful document. Do not just store it away in a folder buried deep in your hard drive. Print it out, read it several times, and think about what it contains. When you have a question or problem, consult it to ensure it has not been answered before going to your online school instructor for help. Syllabi frequently contain hints for how to succeed in the course, plans to help you know which material to study at what point in the class, and more. Never underestimate the usefulness of the course syllabus! 6. Study in the same spot every time Consistency is a powerful tool to help keep you motivated, organized, and on track with your learning just as you would if you attended a regular school. Study in one spot, and keep all your school-related paperwork, stationery, and reference materials nearby. If you can devote a corner of a room, so much the better. Those without much space might have to be creative and use the kitchen table instead, so portable boxes and file folders stored in a cupboard may be your saving grace. In any case, you should have your study materials at hand when you go to study and the separation between living and learning space in your mind. Studying on your bed is a no-no. 7. Network with students and instructors You are not in an online school to learn silently. Even if you are shy in real life, interacting with your classmates can have many positive benefits, including the ability to quiz each other and make sure you all do better while studying for exams, get hints on hidden bonus questions, learn more about a topic you are studying, and have fun. Remember, it is a serious environment. By being professional and using proper spelling and grammar, you can win your instructor and fellow students’ respect. 8. Manage and balance your time effectively Most online students educate themselves alongside work, family commitments, or other reasons they cannot participate in “regular” school. www.blackengineer.com

Being an online student is not easy. Succeeding as one is even more challenging. But millions of students have gone through online school before you, so take heart: You can, too! This means you are going to have to be careful how you manage your time. Do not let other things prevent you from getting your schoolwork done, but do not neglect the rest of your life, either. This school-life balance is a delicate one, so it will take time to perfect. For now, expect to spend 20 to 40 hours a week engaged in school activities if you are taking a full-time course load. material you learn, make connections with other material, ask if the relationships are valid, and so on. If you do not have a class chat in which to raise your questions, email your instructor. At the same time, if you see others asking questions that you know the answer to, help them out, and they will help you out in return if you ever need it...plus, it is good karma to help others. you, so take heart: You can, too! If you remember nothing else, remember this: Persistence will always win in the end. If you put your best effort into your education, no matter what your final grades are, you will be able to say you did the best you could and pushed through to finish your education. The feeling of victory once you finish your last exam will make the journey worth it! 9. Ask questions and help others Active participation will help you learn the material and endear you to your instructors, most of whom are faced with a class full of silent participants. Try to ask questions in your mind about the 10. Don’t give up when the going gets tough Being an online student is not easy. Succeeding as one is even more challenging. But millions of students have gone through online school before As you begin and eventually finish your career as an online student, keep these 10 tips in mind and refer to them often. Most dilemmas you will encounter can be solved or prevented entirely if you do this. Have fun learning! S www.blackengineer.com USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 13

CAREER VOICES by Christopher Zacher editors@ccgmag.com TO INFINITY AND BEYOND: HOW TO SUCCESSFULLY LEAD IN TECHNOLOGY AND BUSINESS L eadership skills are valuable for any employee, even those who are not yet in leadership positions. Successful leaders can increase morale among their team members, steer their group toward goals, and ultimately drive their organizations. But what does it take to be a strong leader in today’s workforce? What leadership styles work best, and how does one develop the leadership skills necessary to succeed in the STEM world? We were lucky enough to have three experienced and acclaimed leaders join us to discuss this topic at the most recent BEYA conference. They answered these questions and more and offered valuable advice to those who aspire to leadership positions. Jeannice Fairrer Samani, CEO of the Fairrer Samani Group, explained that willingness to collaborate is crucial. Even though confidence and vision are essential attributes for those in leadership roles, those in charge should know when to welcome input and feedback from their teams. “Some people have this image of leaders being these all-knowing superheroes, but that’s an outdated model,” she says. “Today’s successful leader must be an idealist and know how to put their ideas into action by working with others.” She explains that great leaders foster a collaborative dynamic within their team while offering mentorship and coaching to each member based on their needs. Striking the perfect balance, according to Samani, is the key to organizational success and individual growth for each member of the team. “Leadership is about empowerment and moving everyone forward independently so they can grow 14 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 www.blackengineer.com

and have a positive impact on the organization,” she says. “Individual coaching and mentorship are the key to driving an organization forward.” of his career. But, as he and the other panelists agree, willingness to learn and grow is a crucial trait for those who want to lead. For Gregory West, chief staff engineer for Northrop Grumman Corporation, trust is the most critical ingredient to a successful team. He says, “I believe that if I hire someone and do a thorough review, the best thing I can do is give them the authority to do their job and do it well. Over my career, I’ve found that I get the most from my team when I simply empower them to be successful.” Nodding in agreement with West, Michael Gordon says, “I was much more autocratic in the early days of my career. But as you progress up your leadership chain and have more responsibility and a broader scope, you have to learn to depend on your team. That’s how you leverage your team’s full diversity of thought.” He also emphasizes the importance of listening skills for leaders. He says good listeners can get their teams to trust them, especially when they are new leaders and have not yet proven themselves through experience. “Every time you share a plan or vision, give [your team] a chance to provide feedback and listen,” he says. “When you show people that you value them, they’ll value you and want to be on your team. But you can’t let their words go in one ear and out the other.” West admits that his leadership style has changed over time, that he takes a much more “democratic and agile” approach than he did in the earlier days According to Gordon, VP of Lockheed Martin Corporation, the most important thing for aspiring leaders to understand is that as a leader, your team is your tool kit. And like any set of tools, each member has different needs and skills. It is the team leader’s job, he says, to know each team member as well as possible to address those needs and leverage their skills to their full potential. “Your responsibility is to take care of your team, to nurture them, set the vision for them, and guide them,” he says. “Leadership is a contact sport, not a passive one. If you want to be a leader, you have to be committed to it.” S “Some people have this image of leaders being these all-knowing superheroes, but that’s an outdated model,” she says. “Today’s successful leader must be an idealist and know how to put their ideas into action by working with others.” Pictured clockwise during the BEYA 2021 Digital Conference: Ashley Jefferson, senior prodyct manager & release train engineer, Leidos, Dr. Jeannice Fairrer Samani, managing founder, Fairrer Samani Group, Fifth Wave STEaM Initiative, Michael O. Gordon, vice president, RMS operations strategy & infrastructure, Lockheed Martin Co., and Gregory West, staff chief engineer, Northrop Grumman www.blackengineer.com USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 15

Perspectives from a Trio of Engineering Deans at HBCUs RESET TO RISE: A New Day by Lango Deen | ldeen@ccgmag.com In March 2021, US Black Engineer & Information Technology (USBE) magazine reached out to three engineering deans at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Shown above, Dr. Robin N. Coger, Dr. Joyce Shirazi, and Dr. Pamela Holland Obiomon reflect on what 2020 was like for them as academic leaders, how their colleges adapted during the pandemic, what they learned, and what the current goals are for programs in their colleges in 2022. 16 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 www.blackengineer.com

Dr. Robin N. Coger Dean, College of Engineering North Carolina A&T State University “There is no question that, because of the pandemic, 2020 was a challenging year for academic leaders, faculty, staff, and students. We did lose students, but it is not always easy to tell if it was from COVID or not since the cause of death is not typically reported. The vaccination roll-out process is working very well. Our campus is one of the locations distributing the vaccine in collaboration with Cone Health, a local hospital system, and the Guilford County Health Department. I can personally attest to the efficiency of the process. I received my first vaccine about two weeks ago and will return for the second dose in April. Greensboro, NC, where North Carolina A&T is located, is also a FEMA location. This is assisting the state and the region in distributing the vaccine. “At North Carolina A&T State University, it was also a year in which we realized our collective ability to pivot and adapt to new norms for teaching, learning, working, and meeting. As was the case across the nation, we shifted all courses to online in March 2020. Yet from Fall 2020, classes at North Carolina A&T were offered in-person and remotely. For the in-person execution, it was important to employ safety, sanitizing, and distancing protocols to keep faculty and students safe. For courses offered remotely, supports for teaching excellence were put in place to ensure that teaching quality and student learning were not compromised. One of the most difficult effects of the pandemic is that the people of the college lost loved ones and dealt with illness at a frequency and volume that had not been experienced in recent history. As a dean and a leader, this underlined for me that in all our institutions seek to accomplish, we depend on our constituents’ good health and safety—and that should not be taken for granted. Last year also validated the strength, dedication, and perseverance of the people of the college—and I am proud of all the successes they have accomplished. We are both in-person and online. This Fall 2021, the current intention is to be more like Fall 2019. Current goals “The College of Engineering at North Carolina A&T has 23 degree programs—10 ABET-accredited undergraduate programs, eight master’s programs, and five doctoral programs. In Fall 2021, four of our M.S. programs will add to their current offerings by enabling students from all over the world to complete their degrees fully online. I am also pleased to share that for all eight of our M.S. programs; a new dimension is available this Fall 2021 that will enable students to be accepted into “MS+” in our College of Engineering to gain proficiency in competencies in-demand for their career trajectories in the industry. I am pleased to share that the Harold L. Martin, Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex at North Carolina A&T State University will be completed this August. This is a 130-square foot facility that will expand the research footprint and capabilities of the college’s cybersecurity, autonomy, energy and sustainability, and health care applications. Dr. Harold L. Martin, Sr. is our current chancellor at North Carolina A&T, and he happens to be an alum of our B.S. and M.S. programs in electrical engineering.” Joyce T. Shirazi, D.Sc., PE Dean, School of Engineering and Technology Hampton University “Due to the pandemic, 2020 was largely a year of rapid innovation as an academic leader. This innovation included new modes of communication with students, faculty, staff, and the university community as a whole; ensuring student academic success in the face of financial challenges and family emergencies; supporting dedicated faculty as they taught classes non-stop synchronously online; and attending back-to-back virtual meetings, workshops, and conferences. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as an academic leader, I stayed the course with virtual advisory board meetings, virtual town halls with faculty and students, and hosted virtual guest speakers from across cyberspace on a positive note. “Although the campus did not completely close, it was not open to students, faculty, and nonessential visitors. As dean and an essential worker, I safely reported to Hampton University each day. Faculty from their homes provided 100 percent remote instruction to our students for the entire 2020–2021 academic year. For the fall, we had an early-start, condensed semester, with classes starting on Aug. 10 and ending “The Harold L. Martin, Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex (nicknamed the Martin Engineering Complex) is designed to be a worldclass facility that encourages collaboration, and learning. The research laboratories, multiple locations for formal and informal discussions and presentations; and even the hallways and seating areas of the Martin Engineering Complex are structured to encourage students, faculty, and staff to exchange ideas and innovate. The Martin Engineering Complex also contains 3 classrooms and new student maker space areas that have been sponsored by corporate and alumni partners. The complex was also designed to accommodate a future sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF). We look forward to (the completion of) the Martin Engineering Research and Innovation Complex at North Carolina A&T, which will enable our university to further advance our corporate and federal agency partnerships.” www.blackengineer.com USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 17

Hampton University School of Engineering and Technology (SET) students at work in the lab. (All photos were taken before the COVID-19 pandemic.) on Nov. 20. The plan, as announced, is to reopen the campus for in-person instruction this summer. “I learned and realized how much I missed the students and their energy to the campus. I also learned the value and true meaning of the African proverb, “it takes a village.” Various companies and organizations donated funds, equipment, and software to the School of Engineering and Technology to not only help in our efforts to update, upgrade, and create more innovative laboratory spaces but also with remote access lab solutions to enable our students to conduct experiments necessitated by COVID-19 safety protocols and to assist students who did not have adequate access to computers, connectivity, software, etc. This same equipment will be critical for us in providing hands-on learning opportunities for our students when they return to campus. Current goals “The Hampton University School of Engineering & Technology is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a fully virtual and interactive experience on Friday, April 16. The anniversary celebration includes workshops, panel discussions, networking, and even a virtual evening gala. The anniversary event includes special presentations and workshops regarding topics such as artificial intelligence, autonomy, augmented reality in architecture, aviation and engineering, and the future of biotechnology. We are excited to hold this celebration despite the conditions of the pandemic. We have a truly storied history, and students, faculty, alumni, and a whole host of others will be able to hear the wonderful stories of how we have arrived at one of the top HBCU engineering schools in the country. “Last year we launched our new cyber-physical track in the Computer Engineering program. The Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering offers a Computer Engineering curriculum with a concentration in cyber-physical systems security. 18 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 According to the Department of Homeland Security, cyber-physical systems security addresses security concerns for physical systems and internet of things (IoT) devices. These systems and devices play an increasingly important role in automobiles, medical devices, building controls, and smart grids. The protection of these systems is a national need. According to a recent Harvard Business Review article, there is a serious talent shortage in cybersecurity. More than 1.5 million positions in the global cybersecurity workforce go unfilled. Hampton’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering is prepared to help supply talent for this workforce demand. “This year we are partnering with Syracuse University to establish a fiveyear master’s program. The Department of Chemical Engineering is working to increase the recruitment/retention of students and the research productivity of its faculty and students. Therefore, the department is currently working with Syracuse University to establish this five-year graduate program with four years at Hampton University and one year at Syracuse University to help with the recruitment of students. This MOU also will provide research collaborations between faculty members at both institutions. “We became part of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium, a group of stakeholders that aims to enable and grow the U.S. quantum industry, established with support from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, part of the federal strategy for advancing quantum information science. We also became a founding member of the Autonomy Research Institute for Societal Enhancement, which promotes social welfare, including conducting research, education, training, and workforce development in air-sealand unmanned traffic management, including urban/advanced air mobility and related artificial intelligence; educates students and citizens on these topics; and provides advisory service on these topics to policymakers, industry, and the public. “Moreover, because of the undergraduate research performed by our students, they excel in graduate engineering programs. I received an email from one of our 2020 chemical engineering graduates noting how happy she was because she found out that she received the National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship award, which “recognizes and supports outstanding graduate students in NSF-supported STEM disciplines who are pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees at accredited U.S. institutions. The five-year fellowship includes three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000 and a cost of education allowance of $12,000 to the institution.” She was tremendously grateful for “the lessons learned in the Hampton University School of Engineering & Technology and the nurturing environment.” Dr. Pamela H. Obiomon Dean of Engineering Prairie View A&M University “As the dean of the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering, the year 2020 was extremely challenging. It was a year of uncertainty and constant change. As a nation, we faced many crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, an economy where unemployment was about 13 percent, and social injustice. In March, when the pandemic hit, university life dramatically changed. “As leaders, we had to develop strategies www.blackengineer.com

to keep our college operational and our students, faculty, and staff safe. We had less than two weeks to move online. Given that faculty members were accustomed to face-to-face lectures, we had to motivate them to shift approximately 350 courses to online formats. A huge workload came with it. We worked in overdrive to keep students physically and mentally safe, fed, housed, and outfitted for virtual learning. I am proud to say that our remote delivery was successful. “As leaders, we had to keep moving while always keeping our students’ needs front and center. We often worried about how students are feeling, what their anxiety is. We sent our last emails of the day around 1 a.m. We had to rush to provide infrastructure to deal with students who did not have high-speed Internet and personal computers and a number of faculty who lacked home computers capable of running online learning platforms. As we tried to get our students back home safely, we realized that many did not have a place to go. “We dealt with health complications. Some students were grieving for parents and relatives who died from the virus. Others were infected themselves. We were concerned about food insecurity and the financial impact on the families of our vulnerable students. We had to figure out ways for student workers to work remotely and earn money. “As leaders, good communication became crucial. We had to ensure that we communicated well to the students, faculty, and staff to manage anxiety. As we made decisions, it was critical to give a clear perspective on what was happening and what it meant to the college. “The college adapted by revisiting priorities to ensure students, faculty, and staff could continue to progress and thrive. During the spring of 2020, we had to devise a plan to operate remotely quickly. It was an impressive pivot. Most of our faculty had not taught online before. We trained all faculty to teach remotely in about a week. Faculty and staff stretched themselves and used a lot of time to move the courses online. The pivot to online was difficult for students without reliable Internet and technology and dedicated places to study. We www.blackengineer.com purchased laptops and broadband cards for students and faculty who lacked the hardware and high-speed Internet access. such as a monthly chat with the dean. We had excellent attendance at many of our virtual events. We also successfully executed online advising. “Shifting to online learning was especially difficult for engineering students, especially those who worked in laboratories or were hands-on. We leveraged the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) to give our students remote access to the labs in the engineering complex from any device. “I am proud of how quickly and well the college responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our students, faculty, staff, and researchers showed remarkable resilience and determination. “To address ongoing challenges resulting from the pandemic, the university offered pass/fail to grade. We focused on quality and less on quantity. At the beginning of the fall of 2020, we taught online, hybrid, and face-to-face courses. We practiced the guidelines provided by the CDC. Near the end of the semester, we adjusted by moving classes to fully online after Thanksgiving to keep students at home. “Researchers in our Engineering Research Centers of Excellence began to look at ways to combat the COVID-19 virus. Researchers in the Center of excellence in Research and Education for big military Data InTelligence (CREDIT) spent more than four months gathering data and testing artificial intelligence and deep-learning algorithms to develop a new screening method using X-ray images for faster and more efficient COVID-19 detection. The goal was to provide quick and accurate tests to catch the virus early enough to maximize the effects of treatment and quarantine. “In the face of the pandemic, we continued to move the college forward. We broadened our offering of competencies and rolled out the Engineering Leadership Program. We focused on non-credit opportunities for faculty and students. It turns out that the remote setting fostered greater attendance to seminars. This made it easy for students to earn credentials that become part of their portfolios. We developed certificate programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels in data science, associate project management, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and smart grid. “We tried to support our students by starting a virtual lecture series to talk about strategies for navigating the challenges that COVID-19 had created, “The year 2020 was a confirmation of what I have always known but never experienced to this extent: ‘the only thing certain in life is that things change. “I also learned that every challenge is a learning opportunity. The adversity forced us out of our comfort zones and led to growth. Innovations emerged in response to the crisis. It also sparked other changes, like course design and teachings and the use of videoconferencing. COVID-19 has changed how we work for the better. We must always be open to growth and new challenges. “I learned a great deal about myself and my students, faculty, and staff. How adaptive we are in difficult times. Our students, faculty, and staff were resilient despite the many challenges and were willing to step up to support one another. Students are more resilient and braver than we think. I worried about them adapting. I learned that we could survive almost anything that fate throws at us. “This experience prompts me to think that some old molds can be broken without sacrificing excellence. A great deal of faculty had never taught online and never had any interest in doing so. Even though we will eventually go back to face-to-face teaching, hopefully, we will continue to teach some courses online. Current goals for programs in 2021 “As we move toward a sense of normalcy in 2021, we will revisit our original goals to achieve our mission of developing engineers who will be the innovators and leaders of the future workforce. We plan to continue to 1) recruit and attract top faculty, 2) recruit and attract top students, 3) grow and strengthen graduate programs, 4) improve retention and graduation rates, 5) increase research expenditures, and 6) strengthen industry partnerships.” S USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 19

MAKING A DIFFERENCE WHERE IT MATTERS MOST GIVES MY WORK PURPOSE Choosing the right place of work is an important decision. It’s not just about the company; it’s about the people, finding your purpose and a place to grow. Starting your career with us gives you the opportunity to join a leader in the medical devices industry, while receiving the training and development to help you recognize your aspirations and goals. Different reasons. Same mission. At Boston Scientific, it’s personal. Proud supporter of BEYA STEM Conference. Discover our career opportunities at bostonscientific.com/careers © 2021 Boston Scientific Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

CATALYST FOR At Boston Scientific, our ability to drive innovation and fulfill our mission requires fast iteration, creative problemsolving and diverse perspectives. As a core value, diversity is essential to our ability to advance science for life -- for people of every background, color and creed. Since 2014, we have strategically partnered with historically black college and university (HBCU) engineering schools to support scholarships, research and advisory board partnerships. By investing in HBCUs, we are bringing some of the best minds in science and engineering to our teams and building a sustainable pipeline of diverse talent for the future. CHANGE Partnerships with HBCUs Drive Innovation By Camille Chang Gilmore Vice president of Human Resources and global chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Boston Scientific WE are proud to be ranked by US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine as a top industry supporter for HBCUs for the second consecutive year. Our ranking reflects our commitment to developing future leaders. We are a long-standing sponsor of career events that support Black and HBCU students, including those held by Advancement of Minority Interest in Engineering, Career Communications Group and the National Society of Black Engineers. As a result, we have extended on-the-spot job offers to more than 200 engineering and science students and provided numerous scholarship opportunities. Doing our part Over the last year, the global pandemic, polarizing political environment, and racial and economic uncertainties have cast a harsh spotlight on the depth of the inequities that exist in our workplaces, our communities and in our health care systems. At Boston Scientific, we are taking action to drive positive change, including: • www.blackengineer.com Deepening our diversity programs with initiatives aimed at eliminating bias, racism and other forms of discrimination in our workplace and creating clearer pathways to leadership for women, Black, and Latinx and Hispanic talent. • Expanding efforts to address and combat health inequities through Close the Gap, which provides community education, health care professional education, and serves as an advocate for increased representation of women and people of color in clinical trials. • Committing $3.5 million over a twoand-a-half-year period to support a multi-faceted, long-term strategy to combat systemic racism, inequity and injustice in our workplace and in the communities where we live and work. This includes expanding our relationships with Black-owned businesses, providing scholarship opportunities to health care students of color and supporting racial equity in public policy. While we are making progress, there is still more work to be done. We look forward to deepening our partnership with HBCUs. Together, we will continue to raise bar and be an important catalyst for meaningful change. To learn more, visit www.bostonscientific.com USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 21

REFLECTIONS ON THE HBCU EXPERIENCE Why they are so deserving of corporate support Educating African-American teachers, scientists, engineers, physicians and others has been a responsibility that historically black colleges and Universities have fulfilled for nearly 200 years. Those who have attended HBCUs or had firsthand experiences with these renowned schools in other ways are most familiar with what makes them special and why they are such an integral part of America’s higher education system. US Black Engineer & Information Technology Magazine asked three individuals who are well acquainted with HBCUs to share their thoughts on the benefits of the schools and why they are deserving of individual and corporate support. REGINALD J. PERRY Dr. Reginald J. Perry is a professor of electrical and computer engineering and former associate dean for student affairs and curriculum at the joint Florida A&M University-Florida State University (FAMU-FSU) College of Engineering. He 22 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 received the bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Why should individuals/corporations support HBCUs? “Because there are a lot of talented students attending these schools. And, HBCUs need the same type of corporate support provided to non-HBCUs. Many schools would like to develop longterm relationships with corporate partners that benefit both parties. The corporation develops a pathway for future employees while the school receives guidance on how to prepare their students for the ‘real world.’ It is a mutually beneficial relationship.” What is the greatest value gained from attending an HBCU? “I have had the privilege of seeing many of our graduates go on to have very successful careers. What I have learned from this experience is that one of the most important decisions a young person can make is to attend a school that will be a good fit for them. There are many factors that go into this decision including the student experience, variety of academic programs, availability of coand extra-curricular activities, location, size, cost of attendance, etc. For some students, HBCUs check off ‘all of the boxes.’ And, in 2018, almost 300,000 students chose an HBCU as the school which could help them in reaching their short- and long-term goals. “There is another value to attend an HBCU as an undergraduate student if you are eventually interested in earning a doctorate in science or engineering. According to the 2019 Women, Minorities, and Persons With Disabilities in Science and Engineering report from the National Science Foundation, black and African Americans receiving a science or engineering doctorate degree between 2013 and 2017 were almost twice as likely to have received their bachelor’s degrees from an HBCU. However, this is not a new trend, but a fairly consistent one over the last several years.” KARMYN NORWOOD Karmyn Norwood is the deputy vice president of the Sensors and Global Sustainment and vice president of Rotary www.blackengineer.com

by Gale Horton Gay Wing & Ground Programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Company. Norwood earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Jackson State, a historically Black college and university (HBCU), a master’s in electrical engineering from George Mason University, and an executive M.B.A. from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Reginald J. Perry Karmyn Norwood Why should individuals/corporations support HBCUs? I am a proud graduate of Jackson State University (JSU), the fourth-largest university in Mississippi. JSU laid a solid foundation for me. As I interact with students, I want them to be successful. This requires an investment. Corporations also see the value of investing in HBCUs because of the pool of diverse talent. HBCUs account for 17 percent of the bachelor’s degrees earned by African Americans and 24 percent of the degrees earned in STEM. As an employee at Lockheed Martin, I am proud that our corporation has been named “Top Supporter of HBCUs” for the past seven years. Lockheed has over 100,000 employees, with more than 50 percent being scientists and engineers. Lockheed partners with HBCUs. These partnerships enable the recruitment of the best and brightest and offer an opportunity to invest. We invest in curriculum development, summer bridge programs, lab upgrades, faculty exchanges, internship programs, mentoring, and coaching opportunities. Partnerships have enabled increase(d) hiring from minority-serving institutions by more than 300 percent over the last five years. In addition, Lockheed’s commitment to HBCUs demonstrates to our African-American employees that we matter. What is the greatest value gained from attending an HBCU school? The greatest value I gained can be summarized by four words: Academics, Culture, Networking, and Support. Academic excellence prepared me to be the executive I am today. From a cultural perspective, I learned how JSU helped shape American history. I read an article that said, “an HBCU is like being in Black History Month every month or living in Wakanda every day.” Third, my alumni network helped me establish lifelong friends and built a safety net Chelsea Duncan-Bumpers www.blackengineer.com as I entered corporate America. Lastly, I attribute much of my success to the guidance I received from instructors. I always say that behind every successful African-American student who attended an HBCU, there is a tribe, a community who have their backs and helps them succeed.” CHELSEA DUNCAN-BUMPERS Chelsea Duncan-Bumpers is an optical engineer with the Laser Weapon Systems Optics and Beam Control Branch at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division. She designs and develops laser weapons and diagnostic systems for the Department of Defense. She holds a bachelor of science in optical engineering from Norfolk State University and is planning to start the master’s degree program in optical sciences at the University of Arizona in September 2021. Why should individuals/corporations support HBCUs? “Individuals/corporations should support HBCUs because their students, as well as the communities the schools are in, deserve the opportunity to succeed and achieve their goals. Their support would help to create additional pathways for minority students to go directly into their desired industries and start their career. The support of HBCUs would allow not only more minority students to further their education but nonminorities as well, as they provide an educational option for those that would otherwise not be able to attend other institutions.” What is the greatest value gained from attending an HBCU school? “The greatest value I gained from attending an HBCU is perseverance. There were times I was discouraged while completing my program due to various obstacles; however, my professors as well as my classmates pushed me to strive and continue with my studies. I was greatly inspired by having professors and faculty that looked like me, which influenced my desire to persevere and succeed so that I could be a role model to someone else as they were to me.” S USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 23

TOP SUPPORTERS AND THE ABET-ACCREDITED ENGINEERING SCHOOLS AT HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES Although historically Black colleges and universities were initially founded to educate Black students, they have continually enrolled students of other races. In 2018, non-Black students made up 24 percent of enrollment at historically Black colleges, compared with 15 percent in 1976. • How HBCUs have changed lives • Why HBCUs are important • What America would look like without them In March 1991, the United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) published a landmark document, “Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Higher Education Desegregation,” tracing the timeline of HBCUs from their establishment to serve the educational needs of Black Americans to their continued relevance in the 21st century as the principal means for providing postsecondary education. The OCR pamphlet provided an overview of the role, accomplishments, and challenges faced by HBCUs since the Cheyney University of Pennsylvania became the nation’s first HBCU in 1837. The OCR also made a case for HBCUs as a good choice in meeting minority and nonminority students’ educational needs. The paper summarized the efforts of the Department of Education aimed at strengthening HBCUs while assuring that higher education programs do not discriminate based on race. 24 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 In 1953, more than 32,000 students were enrolled in private HBCUs such as Hampton Institute, Howard University, Meharry Medical College, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Tuskegee Institute, and a host of smaller colleges located in the South. In the same year, over 43,000 students were enrolled in public HBCUs. These private and public institutions mutually served the critical mission of providing education for teachers, ministers, lawyers, and doctors for the Black population in a racially segregated society. In April 1991, President George H.W. Bush unveiled “America 2000: An Education Strategy at the White House,” which contained nearly all the critical ingredients for a K–12 reform legislative agenda. During the fall of that year, Bush proclaimed National Historically Black Colleges Week in September. Bush noted that for more than 100 years, HBCUs had provided rewarding educational opportunities for millions of Black Americans. “These institutions have opened the doors of achievement to generations of students who otherwise might not have been able to enjoy the benefits of higher education,” he said. “Our entire nation is more prosperous as a result. Graduates of historically Black colleges and universities have made substantial contributions to our country in virtually every field of endeavor.” HBCUs as defined by the Higher Education Act of 1965 The Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended, defines an HBCU as: “any historically Black college or university that was established before 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans, and that is accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency or association determined by the secretary [of education] to be a reliable authority as to the quality of training offered or is, according to such an agency or association, making reasonable progress toward accreditation.” www.blackengineer.com

In 2017–18, 48,300 degrees were conferred by HBCUs. Here is a breakdown of the types of degrees awarded by HBCUs: • Associate degrees 11 percent • Bachelor’s degrees 68 percent Bush went on to cite education department reports that HBCUs have provided undergraduate training for: • Three-fourths of all Black Americans holding a doctorate • Three-fourths of all Black officers in the armed forces • Four-fifths of all Black Americans who served as federal judges. Bush also said: HBCUs lead in awarding baccalaureate degrees to minority men and women in: • Master’s degrees 16 percent • Life sciences • Physical sciences, • Doctoral degrees 5 percent • Mathematics, and engineering. • Of the degrees conferred by HBCUs, the majority (74 percent) were granted to Black students. • Black students earned: • 43 percent of the 5,500 associate degrees • 81 percent of the 32,600 bachelor’s degrees • 71 percent of the 7,700 master’s degrees • 62 percent of the 2,500 doctor’s degrees conferred by HBCUs in 2017–18. • Most degrees conferred to Black students were conferred to Black female students. by Lango Deen ldeen@ccgmag.com www.blackengineer.com Bush emphasized the role of HBCUs in promoting high standards for entering students as more significant than ever because America’s national education goals include making elementary and secondary school students first in the world of math and science. According to the education department, HBCUs have played a historical role in enhancing equal educational opportunities for all students. More than 80 percent of all Black Americans who received degrees in medicine and dentistry were trained at the two traditionally Black institutions of medicine and dentistry—Howard University and Meharry Medical College. HBCUs continue to rank high in terms of the proportion of graduates who pursue and complete graduate and professional training. Fifty percent of Black faculty in traditionally white research universities received their bachelor’s degrees at an HBCU. You can also see the full list and the announcement video online Since 2003, engineering deans of ABET-accredited schools at historically Black colleges and universities, and the Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering (AMIE) corporate-academic alliance, have named employers in their university/industry research and development partnerships to the Top Supporters of HBCU Engineering Schools list, an annual survey conducted by US Black Engineer & Information Technology (USBE) magazine. Top Supporters are companies and government agencies who are considered most supportive of HBCU engineering programs and who contribute to the institutional missions of these schools. While making their decision, HBCU engineering deans consider support for infrastructure modernization and enhancement, research, participation on advisory councils, faculty development opportunities, scholarships, student projects, stipends, internship and co-op opportunities, and job offers related to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. “Supporting HBCUs is essential to developing our nation’s potential,” said Career Communications Group publisher and CEO Tyrone Taborn. “America’s HBCUs have produced many of America’s leaders across all professions and continue to be an engine of economic growth, both in the surrounding communities and for the institutions’ graduates.” In 2010, President Barack Obama signed Executive Order 13532 to increase opportunities for these institutions to participate in and benefit from federal programs and ensure that the U.S. has the highest proportion of college graduates in the world. “However, more companies need to form stronger bonds with the HBCUs to increase the workforce pipeline, especially STEM,” Taborn added. Turn the page to reveal the full list. USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 25

THE FULL LIST OF 2021 Top Supporters of HBCU Engineering: TOP 20 INDUSTRY SUPPORTERS 1. Lockheed Martin Corporation 2. IBM Corporation 3. The Boeing Company 4. Northrop Grumman Corporation 5. The MITRE Corporation 6. Boston Scientific Corporation 7. Microsoft 8. Intel 9. Raytheon Technologies 10. Apple 11. Amazon Web Services 12. Chevron 13. Cisco 14. Corning Incorporated 15. Entergy Corporation 16. General Motors 17. Keysight 18. Leidos 19. Micron Technology 20. Oracle Abbott Laboratories Accenture Advanced Cooling Technologies, PA Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. Amazon Web Services ASML ASRC Federal Blue Origin Capital One Chevron Cisco Corning Incorporated Cummins Dell Technologies Deloitte Denso Corporation Dominion Energy EBA Engineering Entergy Corporation Exelon Exxon Mobil General Electric General Motors Google Intelligence Community Intuit JP Morgan & Company Keysight L3 Harris Leidos Louis Berger Lyft MEDSTAR Health Micron Technology Mozilla NetApp Netflix Nissan North America Optum Oracle PayPal Proctor and Gamble Rolls Royce Shell Siemens Snap-On Texas Instruments Textron Toyota Uber Verizon Whiting Turner Y12 Nuclear Complex, Kansas City ZoomInfo TOP 20 GOVERNMENT AND NONPROFIT SUPPORTERS NASA National Science Foundation (NSF) Department of Defense (DoD) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) 5. Department of Energy (DoE) 6. NAVSEA 7. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) 8. National Security Agency (NSA) 9. U.S. Department of Education 10. Department of Transportation (DoT) 11. Army Research Labs (ARL) 12. Department of Homeland Security 13. Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) 14. U.S. Army 15. U.S. Navy 16. U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Center 17. Battelle Corporation 18. Department of the Army 19. Department of the Navy 20. Federal Highway Administration 1. 2. 3. 4. 26 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 Advancing Minorities Interest in Engineering (AMIE) Applied Research Laboratory (ARL) at Penn State University Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics & Technology) Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, LLC (JHU/APL) National Academy of Engineering (NAE) National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Purdue University United Negro College Fund (UNCF) U.S. Air Force U.S. Army Futures Command U.S. Department of Transportation National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Space Club Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) Penn State Applied Research Laboratories Purdue University Sandia National Laboratory State Highway Administration Teach for America Tennessee Valley Authority Testing for America Thurgood Marshall College Fund U.S. Army U.S. Navy U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Center www.blackengineer.com

Ad

2021 HBCU ENGINEERING DEANS’ ROUNDTABLE Stand Up, Step Up, and Make Sustainable Change: THE OPPORTUNITY OF OUR INSTITUTIONS EACH YEAR for more than three decades, HBCU deans have come together at the BEYA Deans’ Roundtable at the BEAY Conference to discuss the latest issues in STEM education and higher education. Topics range from the goals and accomplishments of their respective schools to the challenges they share. This year, all 15 of the deans in attendance shared one obvious challenge: the effects of COVID-19. Its impact on enrollment, budgets, and community wellness could not be ignored. But, as the event’s theme—Stand Up, Step Up, and Make Sustainable Change: The Opportunity of Our Institutions— illustrates, these deans and their schools are facing COVID head-on, embracing it as a chance to innovate, evolve, and engineer new and unexpected solutions. For example, all the participants have struggled with teaching STEM courses (which are often experience-based and require hands-on experimentation) in a socially distanced world. As Dr. Ben Oni, interim dean of the College of Engineering at Tuskegee University, says, “Hands-on experience is an effective way to translate abstract concepts into visual and physical manifestations. Losing that to COVID was very bad, but we’re finding ways to work through it.” Dr. Devdas Shetty, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of D.C., adds, “The 28 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 challenge is what to do when we can’t run our face-to-face courses, labs, and research. Students have missed the opportunity to come together for senior projects, group chats, and one-on-one interactions.” HBCU STEM departments are tackling this problem in several ways. For Shetty’s institution, it involved “work[ing] round the clock with our graduate students to build a very organized virtual tutorial system.” Others, such as Dr. John Anderson and his team in the College of Engineering and Architecture at Howard University, brought the lab to their students. “We’re fortunate to have an industry partner assisting us in sending lab kits to every student.” While he and other deans admit that there have been challenges in adjusting to this methodology (lost packages, international shipping, etc.), it demonstrates how schools are striving to continue providing top-tier STEM education during this time. The problems (and solutions) are not just logistic, though. Dr. Oscar Barton, dean of the School of Engineering at Morgan State University, speaks about his responsibility to help his community stay connected and mentally healthy during this high-stress time. “We made it a priority to ensure that all of our students and faculty were well aware of our counseling services,” he says. “I encouraged all of the faculty to have ‘Let’s Talk’ sessions with students to learn about their concerns so we can find ways to alleviate those concerns.” The group shares Barton’s concern for student efficacy. After all, as leaders of educational institutions, their primary mission is to send diverse and workforceready graduates out into the world, and each of their schools has a reputation for achieving that goal. “We produced the state of Alabama’s first African-American female Ph.D. in physics,” says Dr. ZT Deng, interim dean for Texas A&M’s College of Engineering Technology and Physical Sciences, “and we hope to continue achieving great things like that.” In one part of the discussion, the deans take turns sharing their schools’ proudest accomplishments, illustrating the significant ways in which HBCUs contribute to the nation. Some, such as Dr. Patrick Carriere of Southern University, are proudest of their schools’ research facilities. His College of Science and Engineering is home to the largest 3D printing lab in Louisiana. Others, such as Dr. Joyce Shirazi of Hampton University’s School of Engineering and Technology, are proudest of their student success rates. “Every 2019 graduate of our chemical engineering department went on to a doctoral program in chemical engineering,” she says with a smile on her face, adding that in a recent academic year, Hampton graduated two of the country’s four female African-American chemical engineering Ph.D.s. www.blackengineer.com

By Christopher Zacher A few deans cite their school’s community outreach and partnership programs. For example, Dr. Michael Keeve of Norfolk State University described that his College of Science, Engineering, and Technology is working on training veterans for jobs in nanotechnology. Dr. Robin Coger of North Carolina A&T explained that her College of Engineering is working with the city and state Department of Transportation on autonomous vehicle research. Meanwhile, Dr. Wilbur Walters of Jackson State University spoke about how his college is engaged with local public schools to “strengthen the pipeline between K-12 and our science and engineering fields.” Dr. S. Keith Hargrove of Tennessee State University speaks proudly about his schools’ collaborations with military organizations, discussing how they are happy to be contributing to national security efforts. Speaking about Tennessee State’s Cybersecurity Education Diversity Initiative (CEDA), Hargrove explains, “The purpose is to promote and prepare students to work for government cybersecurity organizations. We’re excited about the alliance between HBCUs and defense organizations, and we’re proud to be able to produce graduates to go into this high-need field.” Dr. Derek Dunn of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore echoes that sentiment in discussing his school’s pipeline partnership with the Air Force ROTC, saying, “We’re proud to be training the next generation of pilots to defend our nation.” So, although COVID has had plenty of adverse effects on higher education, the deans make it clear they intend to continue producing groundbreaking research and valuable graduates. Summarizing the overall message of the panel, Dr. J. Murray Gibson of the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering says, “I think all of us have found ways to continue to do what we do, teaching and researching in this environment. There are positives and negatives…but [our schools] have demonstrated amazing resilience.” S www.blackengineer.com These deans and their schools are facing COVID head-on, embracing it as a chance to innovate, evolve, and engineer new and unexpected solutions. USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 29

A WORLD OF OPPORTUNITY AWAITS. JOIN US. Ad careers.leidos.com Leidos is committed to fostering a highly diverse, deeply inclusive workforce where every employee can leverage their unique talents to help drive innovative solutions. We’re seeking powerhouse talent in the areas of IT, engineering and science—apply today.

©Leidos. All rights reserved. An equal opportunity employer/disability/vet. Find meaningful work across multiple industries and continents. Ad

by Lango Deen HOW HBCUs ARE P R E PA R I N G E N V I RO N M E N TA L S C I E N C E A N D E N V I RO N M E N TA L E N G I N E E R I N G G RA D UAT E S TO Tackle Climate Change 32 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 www.blackengineer.com

Ensuring cleaner water, cleaner air, and cleaner communities in America In 2011, Dr. Beverly Wright, executive director of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, Inc. and Dr. Robert D. Bullard, a distinguished professor at Texas Southern University, launched the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Climate Change Consortium. According to the Deep South Center website, the consortium was set up to develop HBCU student leaders, scientists, and advocates, especially in vulnerable communities in the southern United States, where the majority of HBCUs are located. In collaboration with Texas Southern University, the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, Inc. hosted the seventh annual HBCU Climate Change Conference in the fall of 2020. The conference brought together HBCU faculty and students, researchers, climate and environmental justice professionals, and coastal community residents impacted by toxic facilities and severe weather events related to climate change. The conference addressed climate justice, adaptation, community resilience, global climate issues, and other topics, including transportation, energy sources, carbon emissions, green jobs/green economy, and community economic development. In this US Black Engineer magazine, we look at educational programs, initiatives, and research at 15 ABET-accredited HBCUs. www.blackengineer.com Alabama A&M University Florida A&M University In November 2020, Inside AAMU celebrated an Alabama A&M University researcher whose work had generated enormous interest. Zachary N. Senwo, Ph.D., wrote an article recognizing the dire impact of climate change. The professor of soil microbial biochemistry, environmental science, and toxicology told Inside AAMU that his article received interest from “scientists of similar interests globally” and will enable scientific partnerships and collaboration. In 1998, the Center for Environmental Equity and Justice (CEEJ) was established in the School of the Environment (SOE) at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). CEEJ is in SOE’s Frederick S. Humphries Science Research Center. According to FAMU, the center was created in response to a 1987 study that addressed toxic waste sites in low-income communities. Since 1998, CEEJ has educated people about the environmental effects of different programs, policies, and activities. Former President Emeritus Frederick Stephen Humphries earned a bachelor’s degree in physical chemistry from FAMU, where he graduated magna cum laude in 1957. He was born in Apalachicola, FL, on the Gulf of Mexico. (http://www.famu.edu/index. cfm?environmentalscience&CEEJ) “Our years of active research engagements through funds from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has kept us in the forefront of training new generations of students in ecosystem characterization, ecological processes, forecasting and modeling, and human dimensions,” writes Victor Ibeanusi, Ph.D., dean of the School of the Environment. “We offer B.S. and B.A. in environmental studies; B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in environmental science in environmental policy and risk management; aquatic and terrestrial ecology; biomolecular sciences; and environmental chemistry. For more information on the school’s role in the water-energy-food (WEF) nexus, visit (http://www.famu.edu/index.cfm?environ mentalscience&SOEHome).” According to AAMU, more than 90 percent of its Bachelor of Science in Forestry graduates have found jobs in their field of study, including careers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service and other opportunities in forest fire protection, silviculture (the growing and cultivation of trees), fish and wildlife services, forest ecology, education and outreach, consultancy, and geographic information systems (GIS). The program is the only professionally accredited forestry program at an HBCU. (https://aamu. edu/academics/undergraduate-studies/ bachelor-science-forestry.html) AAMU’s Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences also has extensive collaborations with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, which awarded $330 million in April 2021 to 85 public-private partnerships to address climate change. Core competencies in AAMU’s Research, Innovation, Science and Engineering (RISE) Foundation include biofuels and emerging technologies such as solar hybrid energy sources. (https:// www.aamu.edu/academics/colleges/ agricultural-life-natural-sciences/ departments/biological-environmentalsciences/) Hampton University Hampton’s Department of Marine and Environmental Sciences’ marine-focused undergraduate program is ranked among the top of its kind in the country. USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 33

“Our department prepares students to pursue diverse career paths in marine biology, oceanography, environmental law, environmental protection, and consulting,” the website states. Dr. Benjamin E. Cuker, who won a Mentoring for Professional Diversity in Fisheries and Natural Resources Award from the Equal Opportunity Section of the American Fisheries Society, created the Association for the Science of Limnology and Oceanography Multicultural Program more than 30 years ago. His research includes turbid lakes and estuarine ecology. and MSIs. Several centers at Howard University help prepare graduates for environmental careers. Since 1998, the Transportation Research Center in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department has led urban transportation research in Washington, D.C. Efforts in the Environmental and Water Resources Engineering group foster research on stormwater monitoring, hazardous waste treatment, and water quality. The Center for Environmental Implications of Nanotechnology (CEINT) is dedicated to elucidating the relationship The bachelor’s degree in marine and environmental science is designed to integrate concepts across general biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics. As a requirement for graduation, students must complete a senior research thesis working with a faculty advisor. Upon graduation, students with this major are qualified to enter areas of oceanography, marine science, and environmental science. Dr. Deidre Gibson, the Department of Marine and Environmental Science chair, is a biological oceanographer with research interests centered on ecology, reproductive biology, and oyster restoration. While at Hampton, she has served as principal investigator on several National Science Foundation (NSF) and National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) grants that continue to train the next generation of African-American marine scientists. (https://science.hamptonu.edu/mes/) In December 2020, Norfolk State University became one of 11 historically Black colleges and universities benefiting from Dominion Energy’s six-year “HBCU Promise.” The program will support endowments, capital projects, operating expenses, and educational programs in clean energy at HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Howard University Recognizing that the nation’s infrastructure is eroding, Howard University states on its website that civil engineers are being called to address the grand challenges of restoring, protecting, and improving the nation’s infrastructure with sustainable green design. According to Howard, the university has a record of producing entrepreneurs, educators, and professionals with global awareness. Recently, researchers at Howard University were awarded grants through the Department of Energy’s Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) Partnership Program, aiming to build a pipeline between Department of Energy sites 34 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 between nanomaterials and potential environmental exposure, biological effects, and ecological consequences. CEINT is a collaboration between various institutions, including Duke University, Carnegie Mellon University, and Howard University, and was created in 2008 with funding from the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Visit the College of Engineering and Architecture for more information (https://cea.howard. edu/academics/departments/civil-andenvironmental-engineering/about-cee). Morgan State University To assist residents in need of energy efficiency upgrades, volunteers from Morgan State University including students, staff, and even university President David Wilson teamed up with representatives from GRID Alternatives, the U.S. Department of Energy, the City of Baltimore, Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Civic Works, AmeriCorps members, and other community organizations to bring clean energy to select homes. According to Morgan State’s website, this project committed an investment of $200,000 from the City of Baltimore to advance solar installations for up to 40 homes located within the Morgan Community Mile. The Morgan Community Mile is a university-community partnership where residents, businesses, public officials, and other stakeholders come together with Morgan’s faculty, students, and staff to make the Northeast Baltimore community a better place. Students within the School of Engineering can participate in hands-on experiential learning opportunities involving implementing BGE green initiatives on campus. Examples of green-related programs leading to degrees at Morgan State University include actuarial science, architecture and environmental design, biology, chemistry, computer science, civil engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering, industrial engineering, transportation systems, history, geography, museum studies, information systems, mathematics, physics, and engineering physics. (https:// www.morgan.edu/office_of_the_provost/ academic_units/office_of_assessment/ energy_savings_team_/initiatives_.html) Norfolk State University In January 2020, Norfolk State University was a recipient of a River Star Business Award, presented at the annual River Star Businesses Recognition Luncheon. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam attended along with NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston and other members of the NSU team. The River Star Award recognizes homeowners, schools, youth organizations, and businesses for environmental projects that help improve conditions in and around the Elizabeth River. The award was achieved through the efforts of Norfolk State’s Department of Facilities Management administrators and staff, who gathered data to demonstrate the many ways NSU serves as a good steward of the Elizabeth River and our environment. Over the past several years, Norfolk State has achieved LEED certification for its campus www.blackengineer.com

buildings. According to the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED is a third-party green building certification program and the globally recognized standard for the design, construction, and operation of high-performance green buildings and neighborhoods. NSU’s focus on environmental stewardship is one effort related to a $1 million grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute intended to improve student outcomes by connecting the campus and NSU students to community-focused research. In December 2020, Norfolk State University became one of 11 historically Black colleges and universities benefiting from Dominion Energy’s sixyear “HBCU Promise.” The program will support endowments, capital projects, operating expenses, and educational programs in clean energy at HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Visit NSU for more information (https://www.nsu.edu/). During his tenure at the NC DEQ, Regan advanced environmental justice and promoted engagement with historically underserved and marginalized communities. In 2020, Regan secured an agreement with Duke Energy for the most extensive coal ash contamination cleanup in United States history. His department also addressed toxic perand polyfluoroalkyl substances that one company was dumping into the Cape Fear River upstream of a significant source of drinking water. North Carolina A&T State University For US Climate Action Week 2021, Career Communications Group, the publisher of Black Engineer magazine, held its “Preparing Our Communities to Address the Climate Crisis, Science Leads the Way” debate. Incidentally, another North Carolina A&T alumnus moderated the session. Anthony Kinslow II, the CEO, and founder of Gemini Energy Solutions earned a bachelor’s in civil and environmental engineering from the HBCU and his Ph.D. in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford. Inspired by “An Inconvenient Truth,” a documentary about former Vice President Al Gore’s campaign to educate people about global warming, Anthony says he has spent more than a decade trying to make a meaningful impact. At Gemini, Anthony engages minority communities in energy efficiency. Gemini also supports efforts to meet climate change goals and increase economic resiliency through energy efficiency. In 2019, five thousand K-12 students visited North Carolina A&T State University during its 10th annual Energy Day. The event, led by Dr. Greg Monty, the director of the university’s Center for Energy Research, showcased the sustainability research of North Carolina A&T faculty and students at the College of Engineering, College of Science and Technology, and College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences; and included exhibits from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. This event provided the K-12 students’ opportunities to explore sustainability, energy efficiency, transportation, renewable energy, engineering, and science through the hands-on exhibits showcased at the event and was partially funded by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ). During that time, the secretary of the NC DEQ was Michael S. Regan, a North Carolina A&T earth and environmental science graduate. In 2021, Regan was selected by President Biden to lead the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and was fittingly sworn in as the EPA’s 16th Administrator in March 2021. www.blackengineer.com On December 17, 2020, Regan was nominated to serve as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, the first Black man and the second person of color to lead the agency. Regan is responsible for helping to advance the Biden administration’s commitment to combating climate change, promoting green energy, and addressing the effects of environmental racism. Energy and sustainability research are strengths of North Carolina A&T. Its faculty and students are engaged in designing water resources, remediation, bioenergy, ocean energy, and power solutions. In December 2020, the College of Engineering at North Carolina A&T received a multi-million investment from Dominion Energy Foundation to increase student workforce readiness in the power and energy sectors. (“N.C. A&T’s College of Engineering Fuels Students’ Futures ...”) Parts of the funding will go toward naming an energy and sustainability laboratory housed in the new Engineering Research and Innovation Complex, set to open in fall 2021. (“N.C. A&T’s College of Engineering Fuels Students’ Futures ...”) Prairie View A&M University In 2019, Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) researchers in environmentally sustainable energy technologies won a $5 million award from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The NSF selected the Center for Energy and Environmental Sustainability (CEES), established in 2010, as a recognized center in the Texas A&M University System. CEES focuses on biofuels, energy and environment, and wind energy. “This was a competitive NSF grant proposal,” said Pamela Holland Obiomon, Ph.D., in a statement. “The faculty spent a lot of time and effort writing the proposal to secure the $5 million, all while teaching and advising students. The team’s hard work and academic excellence paid off,” added the dean of the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering. The award will position PVAMU’s research in renewable energy as a resource, enhance environmental sustainability, and transform PVAMU’s capacity to engage a diverse STEM workforce. The grant will allow researchers to broaden the scope of PVAMU’s Centers of Research Excellence in Science and Technology (CREST) program. “The global energy landscape is changing over the next decade,” Obiomon explained. “The Roy G. Perry College of Engineering is excited to have a state-of-the-art energy center which will prepare our faculty and students to be leaders in reshaping the global energy systems.” (https://www.pvamu.edu/cees/) Southern University and A&M College Diola Bagayoko, distinguished professor of physics and dean of the DMR Spikes Honors College in the Southern University (SU) System, has received several grants from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 35

In 2011, UMES became a leader in solar energy with a grid of 7,800 collection panels occupying 17 acres on a former cornfield, making it the largest concentration of photovoltaic modules on one site in Maryland, according to SunEdison. This company built and operated the facility. Tennessee State University Nuclear Security Administration. This project is a part of the Consortium for Materials and Energies Security (CMaES) led by Florida A&M University. SU is among six other historically Black colleges and universities and two national laboratories as consortium members. The two laboratories include Lawrence Livermore National Lab and Los Alamos National Lab. The other universities involved include Prairie View A&M University, Tuskegee University, Tennessee State University, Benedict College, Morehouse College, and Allen University. Two key priority areas of the consortium are the training of students in science, technology, engineering, 36 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 and mathematics (STEM) and the performance of frontier research on materials and energy. The Southern University-Baton Rouge project made a breakthrough in computationally predicting electronic and related properties of numerous semiconductors, some of which have applications in the solar energy industry. Southern University is the first HBCU to partner with a multi-agency collaboration among industry, universities, and government partners, led by the Departments of Commerce, Energy, Defense, Education, NASA, and the National Science Foundation. (https://www.subr.edu/) In 2014, Dr. Dalia Abbas, a professor from the College of Agriculture, Human and Natural Sciences at Tennessee State University (TSU), co-authored “Science, Education and Outreach Roadmap for Natural Resources,” which outlined “grand challenges” facing the U.S. in sustainability, water, climate change, agriculture, energy, and education. The U.S. Department of Agriculture sponsored the report through a grant to Oregon State University, which then partnered with higher education organizations’ research, policy, and advocacy organization. In 2015, TSU joined a Department of Energy initiative to improve the resilience and security of cyber networks, which serve as the backbone of the infrastructure that delivers energy to the nation. They are energy delivery systems for the electric power, oil, and gas industries. Dr. S. Keith Hargrove, dean of the College of Engineering, called the partnership a “strategic initiative” to educate a more diverse workforce. “The Cyber Resilient Energy Delivery Consortium will respond to the Department of Energy’s demand for detection, analysis, monitoring, and risk assessment technologies to protect energy delivery systems,” Hargrove said. “It also will further enhance TSU’s capacity in cybersecurity.” The TSU College of Engineering offers degrees in engineering, technology, and computer science. (https://www.tnstate.edu/ engineering/) Tuskegee University The Tuskegee University Cooperative www.blackengineer.com

Extension Program (TUCEP) maintains the leadership of Booker T. Washington and the first Integrated Research/ Extension by Dr. George Washington Carver. According to TUCEP, the program seeks to bring new approaches to problems in Alabama. Although outreach work is carried on throughout Alabama, TUCEP is focused on some of the poorest counties in the United States with a primarily agricultural landscape. The focus of outreach and educational services consists of six program areas: Global Food Security, Natural Resource Conservation, Environmental Sustainability, Climate Change, Community Resource Development, Family, Home, and Youth, Nutrition, and Wellness, and Food Systems and Food Safety. Services are delivered by conducting training activities, small group meetings, educational workshops, camps, and site demonstrations that use curriculum-based information. Conferences such as the Farmers Conference, the Booker T. Washington Economic Development Summit (BTW Summit), and the Professional Agricultural Workers Conference are held every year to support these educational programs. (https://www. tuskegee.edu/programs-courses/collegesschools/caens/cooperative-extensionprogram) University of the District of Columbia In April 2017, the University of the District of Columbia’s College of Agriculture Urban Sustainability and Environmental Sciences (CAUSES) held the opening ceremony for its aquaponics system located at Van Ness Campus. Partners and community members participated in demonstrating the aquaponics system and listened to remarks provided by Dr. Sabine O’Hara, dean of CAUSES and director of the university’s land grant programs. Aquaponics helps students learn about fish and plant life. In an aquaponics system, fish and plants grow together. The system converts waste produced by the fish into fertilizer for plants, which filter water that goes back to the fish habitat. The new system coincided with CAUSES’ mission of creating economic www.blackengineer.com self-sufficiency through green jobs and community ownership. Sustainability courses at UDC include: School of Engineering and Applied Sciences • Introduction to Renewable Energy • Fuel Cell Fundamentals and Technologies • Photovoltaic and Solar Thermal Energy Systems School of Business and Public Administration • Principles of Transportation • Introduction to Sustainable Entrepreneurship College of Agriculture, Urban Sustainability and Environmental Sciences • Introduction to Environmental Science and Sustainability • Urban Sustainability • Environmental Policy • Introduction to Food and Diet • Land Use planning • Professional Science Mastre Program in Urban Sustainability College of Arts and Sciences • Introduction to Urban Planning • (The Politics of) The Green Economy • Sustainable Community Development University of Maryland Eastern Shore In April 2020, Dr. Jurgen Schwarz, chairman of UMES’ Department of Agriculture, Food and Resource Sciences, and Dr. Sadanand Dhekney, associate professor of plant breeding and biotechnology, won an Innovation Seed Grant awarded by the Maryland Energy Innovation Institute. Dhekney and Schwarz, along with a biology professor at Hood College, and Atlantic Biomass Conversions, partnered with the renewable energy sector to study the potential for converting industrial hemp into bioethanol. Hemp’s biomass characteristics yield a higher conversion of fermentable sugars—a promising indication it could be a reliable source of biofuel. Producers stand to earn income from growing hemp commercially from parts of the plant that are otherwise considered a waste by-product of processing. Developing technology that identifies hemp cultivars with high biomass production and efficient conversion into biofuel could lead to more significant investment from producers, processors, and the renewable energy sector, resulting in a new sector of jobs in Maryland, researchers believe. In 2011, UMES became a leader in solar energy with a grid of 7,800 collection panels occupying 17 acres on a former cornfield, making it the largest concentration of photovoltaic modules on one site in Maryland, according to SunEdison. This company built and operated the facility. (https:// www.umes.edu/home/) Virginia State University In July 2020, Virginia State University held a Zoom call on solar energy applications for backyard aquaponics systems. The informational webinar explored solar energy conversion technologies, system load analysis methods, and shared resources for information. Virginia State University’s Sustainable and Urban Agriculture Program provides a comprehensive educational program for Virginians to adopt sustainable and urban agriculture practices. The program addresses production, harvesting, marketing, and the distribution of vegetables and small fruits with sustainability and within an urban or suburban environment. The program provides educational programming in community and institutional gardening, urban farming, container gardening, backyard gardening, and livestock rearing. Participants receive training on high tunnel (hoop house) production, low tunnel production, container gardening, raised bed and rooftop gardening, indoor gardening, and the use of hydroponics and aquaponics systems. Outreach efforts include workshops, field days, on-farm demonstrations, and hands-on training. The long-term outcome of the program is to increase the adoption of sustainable urban agriculture practices in the Commonwealth of Virginia, leading to enhanced environmental, economic, and social sustainability. (Source: https:// www.ext.vsu.edu/urban-agriculture) S USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 37

Leighton McCoy, Vice President, Dominion Energyy US Black Engineer & Information Technology (USBE&IT) magazine launched the maiden issue of Leading Voices (LV) in the fall of 2017. Broken up into three or four columns written by inventors, entrepreneurs, and STEM policymakers, the section spotlights the 14 challenges outlined by the National Academy of Engineering, and disruptors such as artificial intelligence and bioengineering. During its first few years, LV has provided perspectives on smart cities, building a weather-ready nation, and where AI is in your future. An auspicious start for one of USBE magazine’s newest sections. Leading Voices is available in print and online at www.blackengineer.com Leading Voices Contributing Editors ......................... Leighton McCoy Vice President Dominion Energy Joan Robinson-Berry Retired Senior VP Chief Engineer Boeing Global Services The Boeing Company Transforming the Natural Gas Industry N owadays, there are so many keywords attached to natural gas and energy industries: clean energy, natural energy, sustainable energy, and net-zero emissions, to name a few. These keywords are a response to our customers who want reduced emissions from various facilities and an environmentally sound global community. Well, the natural gas industry has taken note. Sustainable energy is a form of energy that meets our demands without any danger of depletion or expiration. We are all familiar with some of the more popular forms of sustainable energy: solar, wind, heat, hydroelectric power, geothermal, and a new form, hydrogen. Biomass energy is another newer form of energy that refers to electric or gas energy. When the biomass is allowed to decompose, it becomes methane gas. This gas can be captured and converted to gas or liquid fuel. Biomass feedstocks include animal manure, wastewater treatment plants, landfills, wood, and agricultural residue. Biomass energy combines our environmental benefits with the reliability of natural gas. So how does it work? The biomass energy process begins on a livestock farm. If you visited one of these hog farms, for example, you would notice an open, grid-designed floor. This allows manure to fall through the floor to be captured. Once the waste is allowed to decompose, methane is produced and captured from covered lagoons or digesters. It is then transported to a conditioning factory. Next, the methane is processed and converted into renewable natural gas (RNG). Once the RNG is processed to meet pipeline-quality standards, it is put into existing pipelines to serve local homes and businesses. Why is this a big deal? This process will allow the natural gas and energy industries to do their part to reduce emissions. This is our attempt, pledge, and motivation to have a cleaner environment, produce clean energy, and be responsible to our customers. This is a big deal because it provides and presents new opportunities 38 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 for STEM-focused students at HBCUs. These processes and phenomena were not available to me growing up, but they are for present-day college students. I am extremely proud of the commitments a number of corporations have made on the heels of 2020. These businesses have acknowledged what many of us have known: There is a serious awareness divide and inequality. I am proud to say Dominion has committed $25 million to HBCUs within our service territory. While the monetary commitment is important, I have had conversations regularly with HBCUs. They relay over and over that they want to make certain knowledge of these new industries and advancements is shared. The goal is to move past this “moment” and create a movement for young professionals of color. Many of us do not view the natural gas industry as a career opportunity, but there are strong opportunities in geographic information systems (GIS), engineering, and agriculture. Any opportunity to introduce underrepresented communities and HBCU students to this industry is critical. Consider this: Many of the students at HBCUs do not have the luxury of generational wealth. Often, when students deal with bumps in the road during their college tenure, they opt to take a gap year. It is usually the only option they feel they have. We corporate leaders need to give these students motivation through internships, so they have a purpose and reason to continue pursuing their careers. The natural gas and energy industries are working to innovate and evolve to expand the horizon of what our kids can do and aspire to be. These are great opportunities for HBCU graduates who want a seat at the table as decisionmakers when these changes take effect. Let us be sure we make these students aware of it. S www.blackengineer.com

Joan Robinson-Berry Retired Senior VP, Chief Engineer, Boeing Global Services, The Boeing Company Leading Voices Data and Analytics Trends and Future Impact A s a retired chief engineer who has had thousands of engineers and data scientists working for me, I realized that, even though we have a number of traditional engineers, our pipeline is severely clogged. We simply do not have enough professionals in the data science, machine learning, quantum computing, or autonomous operations industries. We need to unclog it, and we need our HBCU partners to help us focus on that. Here’s why. Simply put, conscious and unconscious biases are helping to perpetuate this problem. They create short-sightedness and negatively impact our technology efforts, especially with respect to algorithms. We must change that right away. Yes, there are tons of initiatives trying to move the needle. We need to move faster to sharpen and accelerate this movement, or people of color, especially African Americans, will be left behind yet again. This includes understanding big data, the Internet of Things, and autonomous technologies, to name a few. When I retired after 40 years of service, I saw a huge gap in this field. I decided to start both for-profit and nonprofit businesses to try to change the face of algorithms and the entire pipeline process of getting more professionals of color in this field. My concern was (and continues to be) that there will be inherent bias throughout the system if there are not enough Black practitioners in this area. I already see a great deal of that happening. There are worldwide issues, one of the biggest being the misclassification of people of color. Google’s imaging services have had several instances of misclassifying darker-skinned people, most recently incorrectly translating darkskinned people holding a thermometer as a gun. Lighter-skinned people did not have that same issue. We know what is wrong with that picture. In July of 2020, many people may remember the Detroit, MI, officer who used facial recognition to unfairly accuse a Black man of a crime he did not commit. This hearkens back to the days before www.blackengineer.com DNA when people were being found guilty without credible proof. This phenomenon has personally impacted even me. Several years ago, I partnered with some people to buy an apartment in Long Beach, CA. Twelve years later, I received a note from an attorney that asked if I wanted to be a part of a class-action lawsuit based on There are worldwide issues, one of the biggest being the misclassification of people of color. Google’s imaging services have had several instances of misclassifying darker-skinned people, most recently incorrectly translating dark-skinned people holding a thermometer as a gun. Lighter-skinned people did not have that same issue. We know what is wrong with that picture. a biased algorithm. When I wrote down that I was African American, the company charged me more interest on the apartment. The company had to go back 12 years and pay me the difference. Bias in algorithms exists. We know the impact on the financial industry. There are anomalies and bad data associated with the health care industry. Unfortunately, there are so many more cases of misidentification of people of color. Black people and other people of color need to be more involved in the process. When I was the chief procurement officer for Boeing, I saved millions of dollars by using predictive analytics and special studies in that area. It greatly improved relationships with our customers and partners. I believe all companies make better decisions when they use data analytics. But there is a dark side of when it is wrong and biased, and we do not have the diversity of thought integrated into that area. We need standards in this area. Data is the new currency, and I am convinced we need to work hard with HBCUs to get the new workforce aligned. BEYA has been addressing this issue for years, and that is very good news. Yet, we still have so much more work to do to address these issues. This is not just a United States problem. It is a global issue. When you consider Industry 4.0—the fourth Industrial Revolution—and its focus on automation, you should realize that traditional manufacturing processes are going to change dramatically. From where we live to where we work, every aspect of human existence will be associated with it. What we listen to, our diagnostics, and our power will all be data driven. This business is a trillion-dollar industry, and I tell all my HBCU mentees to follow the money to see where the industries are heading. Again, we need more Black professionals in this field. I do see glimmers of hope on the horizon. I am excited that the Atlanta University Center Consortium, the largest consortium of HBCUs, has a new data science center. They partnered with United Health Group and are doing amazing work in that space. I have also decided to barter the rest of my life to continue opening this pipeline with my nonprofit company, Data Analytics. I am hopeful these will prove to be a few steps needed to mark true change and equity for all people in the data sciences. S Check out the full presentation at BEYA’s “An evening with BEYA’s Leading Voices” USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 39

SAVE THE DATE OCTOBER 7–9, 2021 THE WOMEN OF COLOR STEM DIGITAL CONFERENCE WOC DTX - THE DIGITAL TWIN EXPERIENCE www.womenofcolor.net Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/WOCITC Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/woctechnology Career Communications Group, Inc. 729 East Pratt St., Suite 504 | Baltimore, MD 21202 (410) 244-7101 | www.womenofcolor.net #wocstemdtx #wocstem2021

HBCU EXCELLENCE CAREER OUTLOOK HBCU EXCELLENCE In a recent “Quantum Information Science” panel discussion, a physicist spoke about the opportunities of the second quantum By 2022, a National Academies of Science, Engineering, and revolution—the scientific period defined by an effort to find Medicine Report expects that 3.4 million skilled and technical applications for the features of quantum mechanics. At the same jobs will go unfilled. Over the past two years, the National conference, a vice president at IBM Research moderated a discussion Science Board Task Force on the Skilled Technical Workforce on artificial intelligence (AI) applications and what the technology (STW) has identified opportunities and challenges facing can do. To learn more about degrees, certifications, or career students, workers, businesses, and educators. Here, we look training in quantum information science, quantum mechanics, or at how historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) AI, check out what is on offer at the 15 ABET-accredited schools at can improve opportunities for skilled technical workers, and historically Black colleges and universities. (HBCUs). how they can help build the STW of the future. www.blackengineer.com INSIDE > Engineering School Directory > HBCU 15 ABET-Accredited Engineering > Check outdirectory initiatives in computational Schools research and data analysis that train students. People to Know—Innovation Award Winners > Quantum Information Science: > Research, Innovation, & Opportunity The SkilledISTechnical A Quantum panel looksWorkforce: at applications for quantum mechanics. The Role HBCUs Have in Crafting STEM Workforce > America’s From the Lab to the World - With data > growing by the day, employers need Let’s Make a Deal: HBCUs and people to leverage A.I. Technology Commercialization USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 41

HBCU ENGINEERING DIRECTORY THE 15 ABET-ACCREDITED H I S T O R I C A L LY B L A C K C O L L E G E A N D 2021 ENGINEERING PROGRAMS The Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Engineering Directory is most current at press time. The listing features key figures at 15 ABET-accredited schools in alphabetical order with names and contact details every year. The list also has at-a-glance information on academic programs. Bachelor of Science (engineering) programs include civil engineering, electrical engineering, and biomedical engineering. Graduate degrees include master’s and doctoral degrees in computational and data-enabled science and engineering, environmental engineering, and industrial engineering. Research initiatives run from joint effort research in cyber warfare, cyber defense, and high-tech computational research and data analysis to the resources that train minority students and establish faculty collaborations in materials research. Some centers strengthen the capacity to conduct environmental health and health disparities research and produce curricula that serve as a foundation for creating the next generation of innovative researchers to help solve challenges. Alabama A&M University College of Engineering, Technology, and Physical Sciences Dr. Z.T. Deng, Interim Dean & Professor COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW The College of Engineering, Technology, and Physical Sciences is organized into three departments, each headed by a department chair: (1) Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Construction Management, (2) Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and (3) Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET accredits the B.S. degree in the computer science program. The ABET Engineering Accreditation Commission accredits the B.S. degrees in civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering programs. In collaboration with the College of Education, the College of Engineering, Technology, and Physical Sciences offer various certified and non-certified teaching programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The college actively collaborates with government and industry partners in the vibrant Huntsville, AL research ecosystem. ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Bachelor of Science » Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering with Concentration in Nuclear Power » Mechanical Engineering, Concentrations in Manufacturing System and Propulsion System » Civil Engineering » Computer Science, Computer Science with 42 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 www.blackengineer.com

2021 2021 UNIVERSITY ENGINEERING SCHOOLS Concentration in Cyber Security » Physics » Mathematics » Chemistry » Construction Management Graduate Degrees » Master of Engineering (Systems and Materiel Engineering) » Master of Science in Computer Science » Master of Science in Applied Physics » Ph.D. in Applied Physics RESEARCH INITIATIVES AND CAPABILITIES » Materials science and engineering and IC fabrication » Crystal growth, large and small bandgap, and piezoelectric material » Image and signal processing and real-time embedded systems » Cybersecurity, neural networks, modeling, and simulation in biometrics » Computational electromagnetics, computational fluid dynamics, finite element analysis » Advanced manufacturing » Unmanned aircraft systems and robotics » Intelligent manufacturing systems and advanced robotics » The Mach 4 wind tunnel, rating 1000 cleanroom, and three particle accelerators CONTACT Dr. Z.T. Deng, Interim Dean and Professor College of Engineering, Technology, and Physical Sciences Alabama A&M University Arthur J. Bond Hall 4900 Meridian Street Normal, AL 35762 P 256-372-5560 • F 256-372-5850 Email: zhengtao.deng@aamu.edu Website: http://www.aamu.edu/academics/ engineering-technology/pages/default.aspx Florida A&M–Florida State University FAMU–FSU College of Engineering Dr. J. Murray Gibson, Dean COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW Florida A&M University and Florida State University share a combined college of engineering. The college offers comprehensive academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. It works to continually evaluate, expand, and improve programs to ensure that engineering students are prepared for an innovative global society’s demands. The unique partnership between an HBCU and a leading research university allows the college to offer the most advanced research capabilities and graduate education of any historically Black university. The college has attracted an outstanding faculty from all over the world. It has first-class programs with world-class research facilities, such as the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, the High-Performance Materials Institute, the Center for Advanced Power Systems, and the Aero-propulsion Mechatronics and Energy Center. Because of its unique model, the college has a student population that is more reflective of the overall U.S. population than any other ranked engineering school in the country, thus preparing its students well for working in the real world. ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Bachelor of Science » Biomedical Engineering » Chemical Engineering » Civil Engineering » Electrical Engineering » Computer Engineering www.blackengineer.com » Industrial Engineering » Mechanical Engineering Graduate Degrees » Master’s and Doctorate in Chemical Engineering » Master’s and Doctorate in Biomedical Engineering » Master’s and Doctorate in Civil Engineering » Master of Engineering in Civil Engineering » Master’s and Doctorate in Electrical Engineering » Master’s and Doctorate in Industrial Engineering » Master’s and Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering » Master’s in Systems Engineering » Master’s in Sustainable Energy RESEARCH INITIATIVES AND CAPABILITIES » Polymers, materials, nanomaterials, and nanotechnology » Renewable, advanced, and sustainable energy » Biomedical imaging and cellular and tissue engineering » Advanced transportation systems, structures, and hydraulics » Environmental sustainability and water resources » Advanced power systems » Intelligent systems, control, and robotics » Communication, information technology, and cybersecurity » Active and supersonic flow controls » Superconductivity materials and applications » Manufacturing and operations research CONTACT Dr. J. Murray Gibson, Dean, and Professor FAMU-FSU College of Engineering 2525 Pottsdamer Street, Suite 8206, Tallahassee, FL 32310-6046 P 850-410-6161 • F 850-410-6546 Email: dean@eng.famu.fsu.edu Website: www.eng.famu.fsu.edu USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 43

HBCU ENGINEERING DIRECTORY Hampton University Howard University Dr. Joyce T. Shirazi, Dean Dr. John M. M. Anderson, Interim Dean School of Engineering and Technology College of Engineering and Architecture » Cybersecurity Graduate Certificate RESEARCH CENTERS AND LABS » Data Science and Cybersecurity Center (DSC2) » Howard University Transportation Research Center (HUTRC) » Center for Environmental Implications of Nanotechnology (CEINT) » Center for Energy Systems and Control (CESaC) » Howard Nanoscale Science and COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW The School of Engineering and Technology (SET) is home to academic programs in architecture, aviation, and engineering. The school enrolls over 300 students and produces about 40 graduates annually. The SET strategic plan calls for expanding and strengthening the undergraduate offerings, building graduate engineering programs, and developing research areas of excellence. The school is also building relationships with contractors in a variety of applications across federal agencies. ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Bachelor of Science » Electrical Engineering » Computer Engineering » Chemical Engineering » Aviation Management » Air Traffic Control » Flight Education Graduate Degrees » Master of Architecture RESEARCH INITIATIVES AND CAPABILITIES » Biotechnology and Biomedical Engineering » Integrated Photonics and Optical Sensing » Sea Level Rise and Architectural Design » Unmanned Autonomous Systems » 3D Modeling and Simulations » Material Science Engineering » Data and Network Security » Sensors and Data Fusion » Aviation Technology » Aerospace Science » Nanotechnology » Robotics » Imaging CONTACT Dr. Joyce T. Shirazi, Dean School of Engineering and Technology Hampton University Olin Engineering Building 168 Marshall Ave • Hampton, VA 23668 P 757-728-6970 • F 757-728-6972 Email: joyce.shirazi@hamptonu.edu Website: http://set.hamptonu.edu 44 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW Howard University’s College of Engineering and Architecture (CEA) continues to play a vital role in producing our nation’s top engineers and architects. The CEA ranks among the leading producers of male and female African-American engineers. The CEA is one of Howard University’s 13 schools and colleges. The CEA comprises the five Architecture, Chemical Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and Mechanical Engineering departments. The CEA offers fully accredited Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Architecture, and Master of Architecture degree programs. Its graduate degree programs provide research opportunities in the engineering disciplines that lead to Master of Science, Master of Engineering, and Doctor of Philosophy degrees. Certificates in cybersecurity and other professional programs are also offered. CEA graduates can apply their knowledge of mathematics, science, design, and engineering to identify, formulate, and solve engineering problems and understand the impact of architectural and engineering solutions in a global, economic, environmental, and societal context. ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Bachelor of Science » Chemical Engineering » Civil and Environmental Engineering » Electrical Engineering » Computer Engineering » Mechanical Engineering » Computer Science Graduate Programs » Master of Architecture » Master of Engineering (in Civil, Computer, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering) » Master of Science in Chemical Engineering » Master of Computer Science » Ph.D. (in Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering) Engineering Facility (HNF) » NSF Engineering Research Center for Power Optimization for Electro-Thermal Systems (POETS) » Biomolecular Assemblies and Nano mechanics (BAN) Laboratory, Physical/ Chemical Environmental Processes Laboratory » Nanomaterials Processing Laboratory » Bioprocess Engineering Laboratory » Bioenvironmental Engineering Laboratory » Bio-nano Interfaces » Functional Materials & Biotechnologies Laboratory » Biofilm Engineering and Drug Discovery (BEDD) Laboratory » Passive Seismic Protective Systems (PSPS), » The Howard University Structural Simulation Laboratory » Environmental and Water Resources Engineering (EWRE) » Motion Control and Drives Laboratory » Electromagnetic Imaging and Modeling Laboratory (EMM) » Affective Biometrics Laboratory » Embedded Systems Security Laboratory » Computational Biology and Algorithms Laboratory » Computer Networks and Distributed Systems Laboratory » Software Engineering Laboratory » Cybersecurity and Wireless Networking Innovations Laboratory (CWiNS) » Signal Processing and Communication Laboratory » The Power Optimization for ElectroThermal Systems (POETS) » Applied Fluid Dynamics Research Laboratory (AFDRL) » Applied Mechanics and Materials Research Laboratory (AMMRL) » Digital Manufacturing Laboratory (DML) » Surface Engineering and Nanofluids Laboratory (SENL) » Stout Infrastructure » Geotechnics and Materials (SIGMa) Laboratory www.blackengineer.com

2021 CONTACT Dr. John M. M. Anderson, Interim Dean College of Engineering and Architecture Howard H. Mackey Building 2366 6th Street, NW • Suite 100 Howard University • Washington, DC 20059 P 202-806-6565 Email: ceadean@howard.edu Website: www.cea.howard.edu Jackson State University College of Science, Engineering and Technology Dr. Wilbur L. Waters, Jr., Dean Civil Engineering Computer Engineering Computational Engineering Electrical Engineering Environmental Engineering Geological Engineering Industrial Engineering » Ph.D. Engineering » Ph.D. Computational and Data-Enabled Science and Engineering RESEARCH INITIATIVES AND CAPABILITIES » The Strategic Cyber Science Warfare Security Application Development and High-Performance Computer ResearchCenter was established in partnership with the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), which is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The joint effort includes research in cyber warfare, cyber defense, and high-tech computational research and data analysis. future Department of Homeland Security challenges related to natural disasters in coastal areas. CONTACT Dr. Wilbur L. Walters, Jr., Dean College of Science, Engineering & Technology Jackson State University 1400 JR Lynch Street - JSU Box 18750 Jackson, MS 39217 P 601-979-2153 Email: wilbur.l.walters@jsums.edu Website: www.jsums.edu/science Morgan State University Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering Dr. Oscar Barton, Jr., Dean » The Partnerships in Research and COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW The College of Science, Engineering, and Technology at Jackson State University is committed to implementing the university’s mission and to focusing its intellectual, experience, and other resources on improving the quality of life for its students, the surrounding community, the state, the nation, and the global community. It is comprised of six academic departments. Among them are the departments of Civil & Environmental Engineering and Industrial Systems and Technology, and Electrical & Computer Engineering and Computer Science, which provide students with quality, ABET-accredited undergraduate and graduate programs that incorporate the systems aspect of professional engineering practice. ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Bachelor of Science (Engineering) » Civil Engineering Environmental Track General Civil Engineering » Computer Engineering » Computer Science » Electrical Engineering Biomedical Engineering General Electrical Engineering Power Systems Track Graduate Degrees (Engineering) » M.S. in Computational and Data-Enabled Science and Engineering » M.S. in Computer Science » M.S. in Engineering www.blackengineer.com Education in Materials (PREM) Program provides the resources to train minority students and establish faculty collaborations in new areas of materials research. The goal is to broaden the capacity of JSU in materials research and develop a scientific workforce in materials science and engineering. » The RCMI Translational Research Network-Data Technology and Coordinating Center provides a secure website; data management and data sharing tools; and staff, hardware, and software for collection, analysis, storage, and exchange of clinical data for the multisite studies. » CREST Interdisciplinary Center for Nanotoxicity develops new approaches to the practical applications and toxic effects of nanomaterials on living organisms. » The Center for Environmental Health serves as a catalyst for biomedical and translational research. The specific aims are to strengthen the capacity to conduct environmental health and health disparities research at Jackson State University. » The Coastal Resilience Center of Excellence produces educational curricula focused on natural disasters that serves as a firm and enduring foundation for producing the next generation of highly educated, creative, and innovative researchers to help solve current and COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW The state legislature designates Morgan State University as Maryland’s Public Urban University. It is primarily responsible for addressing residents, schools, and organizations within the Baltimore Metropolitan Area. Enrolling about 8,000 students from all racial and ethnic backgrounds, the student body includes an enriching international student mix. The university’s mission is to expose students to the full range of experiences and services that will permit them to successfully meet global challenges that await them as they leave the university. Guided by the motto “The Premier Public Urban School of the Global Community,” the School of Engineering enrolls about 850 students at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The school prides itself on offering programs that will ensure students develop a mastery of fundamental STEM-based principles, which may be applied effectively to benefit society. The nationally competitive accredited programs in civil and environmental, electrical and computer, and industrial and systems-related engineering also offer unique programs that address challenges associated with urban transportation systems. The school USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 45

HBCU ENGINEERING DIRECTORY has earned a reputation for its close faculty/ student interaction, low student/faculty ratio, and opportunities for pre-professional experiences through internships. To ensure student success, Morgan State University has a diverse team of professionals working in close concert with faculty to assist students in negotiating the college environment. State-of-the-art facilities coupled with the program’s commitment to service are designed to achieve excellence through education. CONTACT ACADEMIC PROGRAMS College of Science, Engineering & Technology Bachelor of Science » Civil and Environmental Engineering » Electrical and Computer Engineering » Industrial and Systems Engineering » Transportation and Urban Infrastructure Systems Graduate Degrees » Master of Engineering » Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (online) » Doctor of Engineering » Graduate Certificate Programs in CyberSecurity and Transportation Systems RESEARCH INITIATIVES AND CAPABILITIES » Electrical and Computer Engineering » Civil and Environmental Engineering » Software-Defined and Cognitive Radio Systems » RF/Microwave/MM Wave Communication Systems » Computational Engineering and Analytics » High-performance Analog Integrated Circuits » Biomedical Engineering Systems » Wireless Cybersecurity/Information Assurance » Engineering Education » Image and Signal Processing » Civil and Environmental Engineering, Water Resources and Ground Water Systems » Bridge/Large-scale Structural Systems » Geotechnical Studies » Geospatial and Remote Sensing Studies » Fluid Mechanics » Industrial and Systems Engineering, Lean and Advanced Manufacturing » Robotics and Automated Manufacturing » Project and Engineering Management » Ergonomics/Human Factors Engineering » Energy Systems » Data Mining » Industrial Safety and Health » Operations Research 46 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 Dr. Oscar Barton, Jr., Ph.D., PE, Dean Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr., School of Engineering Morgan State University 5200 Perring Parkway • Baltimore, MD 21251 P 443-885-3231 • F 443-885-8218 Email: oscar.barton@morgan.edu Website: www.morgan.edu/soe Norfolk State University Dr. Michael Keeve, Dean COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW The College of Science, Engineering, and Technology (CSET) has over 1,800 students and presently comprises over 30 percent of its student enrollment. Undergraduate programs are ABET-accredited, and graduate programs are driven by innovative, stateof-the-art research programs that enhance the educational experience for students and prepare them for national defense, industrial, and academic careers. The College of Science, Engineering, and Technology has played a pivotal role in the university’s 85-year history. Faculty contributions in research, education, service, and mentoring are exceptional. Graduates are securing outstanding jobs and earning advanced degrees. The college currently houses several research centers including: » The Center for Materials Research (CMR) » The Information Assurance Research, Graduate Programs » M.S. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering » M.S. in Materials Science » M.S. in Computer Science » M.S. in Cyber Security » Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering RESEARCH INITIATIVES AND CAPABILITIES » Cybersecurity » Information assurance » Cognitive wireless networks » Cloud computing security » Digital forensics » Smart grids security » Modeling of biological neurons » Optics, plasmonic, and metamaterials » Nano-materials and nano-technology » Advanced functional materials » Devices » Semiconductor materials and devices » Neural probes » Biosensors » Photovoltaics » MEMS actuators » Multifunctional sensors » High-k dielectrics CONTACT Dr. Michael Keeve, Dean College of Science, Engineering, and Technology Norfolk State University 700 Park Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23504 P 757-823-8180 • F 757-823-9114 Email: mokeeve@nsu.edu Website: https://www.nsu.edu/cset North Carolina A&T State University College of Engineering Dr. Robin N. Coger, Dean Education, Development Institute » The Micro- and Nano-Technology Center » The Creative Gaming and Simulation Laboratory » The Cyber Security Complex ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Bachelor of Science » Electrical and Electronics Engineering » Optical Engineering » Computer Science—Information Assurance and Computer Engineering » Information Technology COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW The College of Engineering at North Carolina A&T State University is committed to engineering the future and revolutionizing the world. It is proud of its education and research quality and inspired by the innovativeness, capabilities, and achievements www.blackengineer.com

2021 of its engineering and computer science students, graduates, faculty, and staff. Its 10 bachelor’s, eight master’s, and five doctoral degree programs are distributed across seven departments—all 10 of N.C. A&T’s College of Engineering’s undergraduate programs are ABET-accredited. The college’s prioritization of cutting-edge research, the global competitiveness of its students and graduates, and an innovation ecosystem enable the college to serve as a strong technical epicenter for regional, national, and international partners; and as the No. 1 producer of African-American engineering bachelor’s degree graduates for the nation. Prairie View A&M University ACADEMIC PROGRAMS The Roy G. Perry College of Engineering offers six ABET-accredited undergraduate programs, four master’s degrees, and one Ph.D. degree. The college is a unique community of students, faculty, staff, and scholars dedicated to the advancement, sharing, and communication of knowledge in engineering and computer science. Housed in a sixbuilding engineering complex on the PVAMU main campus, the most highly focused component of the college is student learning. Undergraduate and graduate programs are structured for discovery, applied learning, interpretation, and the communication of learning through shared interactive courses and laboratories designed to engage students and faculty alike. The college prepares students to become dedicated and productive members of society. The college receives about $14 million in funded projects annually from governmental agencies and private sectors. The college enrolls more than 1,600 students; about 15 percent of them are graduate students. Departments » Civil, Architectural, and Environmental Engineering » Chemical, Biological, and Bioengineering » Computational Science and Engineering » Computer Science » Electrical and Computer Engineering » Industrial and Systems Engineering » Mechanical Engineering Degrees Offered » Architectural Engineering (B.S.) » Bioengineering (B.S., M.S.) » Biological Engineering (B.S.) » Chemical Engineering (B.S., M.S.) » Civil Engineering (B.S., M.S.) » Computer Engineering (B.S.) » Interdisciplinary Computational Science and Engineering (M.S. and Ph.D.) » Computer Science (B.S., M.S., and Ph.D.) » Electrical Engineering (B.S., M.S., and Ph.D.) » Industrial and Systems Engineering (B.S., M.S., and Ph.D.) » Mechanical Engineering (B.S., M.S., and Ph.D.) COE CROSS-DEPARTMENTAL RESEARCH CLUSTERS » Cybersecurity and network operations » Multi-scale materials development and analysis » Energy and sustainability » Aerospace and transportation systems » Healthcare applications CONTACT Dr. Robin N. Coger, Dean College of Engineering—McNair Hall North Carolina A&T State University 1601 Market Street Greensboro, NC 27411 P 336-285-2640 • F 336-334-7540 Email: Rncoger@ncat.edu Website: http://www.ncat.edu/coe Twitter @COENCAT @RobinCoger www.blackengineer.com Roy G. Perry College of Engineering Dr. Pamela Holland Obiomon Dean and Professor COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW RESEARCH CENTERS AND CAPABILITIES » Center of Excellence in Research and Education for Big Military Data Intelligence (CREDIT) » Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity (SECURE) » Smart Micro grid Advanced Research and Technology Center (SMART) » Center for Computational Systems Biology » Center for Energy and Environmental Sustainability (CEES) » Center for High Pressure Combustion in Microgravity » Center for Radiation Engineering and Science for Space Exploration » Center of Excellence for Communication Systems Technology Research » Thermal Science Research Center » Future Aerospace Science and Technology » Texas Gulf Coast Environmental Data Center CONTACT Dr. Pamela Holland Obiomon, Dean and Professor Roy G. Perry College of Engineering Prairie View A&M University P.O. Box 519, MS 2500 Prairie View, TX 77446 P 936-261-9907 • F 936-261-9868 Email: phobiomon@pvamu.edu Website: www.pvamu.edu/engineering Southern University and A&M College College of Sciences and Engineering ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Dr. Patrick Carriere, Dean Graduate Degrees » Master of Science in Engineering with concentrations in Chemical, Civil, Environmental, and Mechanical Engineering » Master of Science in Computer Science » Master of Science in Computer Information System » Master of Science in Electrical Engineering » Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW Bachelor of Science » Chemical Engineering » Civil Engineering » Computer Engineering » Computer Science » Electrical Engineering » Mechanical Engineering The College of Sciences and Engineering provides students with technological skills and opportunities that stimulate professional, educational, and personal growth. The college provides this growth through a diverse faculty and staff that is committed to teaching, research, and service. Students are encouraged to participate in laboratory research and cooperative education programs that enhance career USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 47

Ad

Driving innovation through inclusion. Respecting a wide range of unique perspectives is key to our success. By listening, learning and showing up for everyone, General Motors is committed to becoming the most inclusive company in the world. Ad everybody in. gm.com ©2021 General Motors. All Rights Reserved.

HBCU ENGINEERING DIRECTORY confidence. They also are encouraged to participate in ongoing research with faculty members that contributes to engineering innovations. The college maintains an atmosphere that enhances the student’s ability to achieve the optimum learning experience. The environment is collegial and focused on student and workforce needs. The college’s degree program offerings include nine bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs. The civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering programs are accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC) of ABET. The computer science program is accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission (CAC) of ABET. The electronics engineering technology program is accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission (ETAC) of ABET. CONTACT Dr. Patrick Carriere, Dean College of Sciences and Engineering Suite# 206, P.B.S. Pinchback Engineering Building Southern University and A&M College, Baton Rouge, LA 70813-9969 P 225-771-5290 • F 225-771-5721 Email: patrick_carriere@subr.edu Website: http://www.subr.edu/cse Graduate Programs » Master of Engineering » Master of Science in Computer Science » Master of Science in Biology » Master of Science in Math/Physics » Ph.D. in Environmental Toxicology » Ph.D. Science/Math Education RESEARCH INITIATIVES AND CAPABILITIES » Industrial wastewater treatment, air pollution, solid wastes » Pavement design and management; nanomechanics of clay materials » Telecommunications and computer network engineering » Electronic materials and processing; semiconductor device fabrication » Advanced materials; micro and nano technologies » Renewable energy and energy optimization; computational fluid and heat transfer » Operating systems and architecture; algorithms and theory of computing » Software engineering; digital data communications » Database management and data mining 50 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 Science RESEARCH INITIATIVES AND CAPABILITIES » Cybersecurity/physical systems » Advanced materials » Sensor and data fusion » Intelligent health monitoring and control systems Tennessee State University College of Engineering Dr. S. Keith Hargrove, Dean ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Undergraduate Programs » Biology » Chemistry » Computer Science » Mathematics » Physics » Electronics Engineering Technology » Civil Engineering » Electrical Engineering » Mechanical Engineering Information Systems Engineering » Master of Science in Computer Science » Ph.D. in Engineering and Computational COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW The College of Engineering is committed to providing the highest-quality industrydriven curricula in engineering, technology, computer, and mathematical sciences. The college currently provides accredited B.S. degrees and graduate degrees in strategic and emerging disciplines for research and working professionals. The graduate programs are supported by advanced laboratories and research centers in cyberphysical and security systems, advanced materials, sensor and data fusion, control systems, bioinformatics, energy systems, and wireless communication. The college currently has funded grants with the Air Force Research Lab, Army Research Office, U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Transportation, Boeing Company, and the NSF. The college enrolls about 900 students and produces about 75 graduates annually. ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Bachelor of Science » Architectural Engineering » Civil and Environmental Engineering » Electrical and Computer Engineering » Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering » Applied and Industrial Technologies » Computer Science Graduate Degrees » Master of Engineering » Master of Science in Computer and » Data and network security » Wireless communication » Advanced transportation systems and infrastructure » Intelligent manufacturing systems and advanced robotics CONTACT Dr. S. Keith Hargrove College of Engineering, Torrence Hall Tennessee State University 3500 John Merritt Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 P 615-963-5401 Email: skhargrove@tnstate.edu Website: www.tnstate.edu/engineering Tuskegee University College of Engineering Dr. Heshmat Aglan, Dean COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW The College of Engineering is regarded as premier for its production of exceptionally prepared graduates ready to perform with a broad educational background. The college provides an academic portfolio through engineering disciplines to engage students in envisioning learning excellence, research and exploration, and service to the nation and the global community. The college is programmed for excellence with the context of Booker T. Washington, the innovation of George Washington Carver, and the grit of the Tuskegee Airmen, armed with facilities, professional faculty and staff, and the resources that support public/private funding as demonstrated by its partners and friends. Graduate programs explore new frontiers for solutions that help global issues. www.blackengineer.com

2021 Accredited undergraduate programs have become a tradition for students to enter and complete postsecondary/graduate studies in engineering. ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Bachelor of Science » Aerospace Science Engineering » Chemical Engineering » Computer Engineering » Electrical Engineering » Mechanical Engineering Graduate Degrees » Master of Chemical Engineering » Master of Electrical Engineering » Master of Mechanical Engineering » Master of Materials Science and Engineering » Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering RESEARCH INITIATIVES AND CAPABILITIES » Aerospace: aerodynamics, flight simulation, human interface, aeronautics, and low Earth orbit satellites. » Chemical: bio-fluidics/fuels/chemical, corrosion, environmental, water and wastewater, modeling. » Electrical: electronic warfare, systems engineering, smart grid, adaptive networks, cybersecurity. » Mechanical: fatigue and fracture, corrosion, coatings, robotics, metallurgy, additive manufacturing, supersonic fluid mixing, and indoor air quality/flood abatement. » Materials Science: characterization, nanomaterials, performance/nondestructive evaluation. CONTACT Dr. Heshmat A. Aglan, P.E. Dean and Professor Tuskegee University College of Engineering 200 Luther Foster Hall, Tuskegee, AL 36088 P 334-727-8081 Email: haglan@tuskegee.edu Website: www.tuskegee.edu University of the District of Columbia School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Dr. Devdas Shetty, Dean COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW The University of the District of Columbia is a pacesetter in urban education that offers affordable and effective undergraduate, professional, and workplace learning opportunities. The institution is the premier gateway to postsecondary education and research for all District of Columbia residents. As a public, land-grant institution, the university’s responsibility is to build a diverse generation of competitive, civically engaged scholars and leaders. Building on a 160-year tradition of excellence and opportunity, the university enrolls about 6,000 diverse students. As the nation’s only urban land-grant institution, the university’s mission is to foster its students’ education, critical thinking, and intellectual growth and create and apply new knowledge and effective engagement with the surrounding world. The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) offers nationally competitive and fully accredited professional programs at the baccalaureate and graduate levels. These programs enable immediate employment upon graduation or for continuation for advanced levels studies. The school offers robust ABET-accredited bachelor’s degree programs in civil, electrical, mechanical engineering, and computer science. EAS also offers a bachelor’s degree program in information technology. ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Undergraduate » B.S. in Biomedical Engineering » B.S. in Civil Engineering » B.S. in Electrical Engineering Computer Engineering Option » B.S. in Mechanical Engineering » B.S. in Computer Science » B.S. in Information Technolog Graduate Degrees » M.S. in Computer Science » M.S. in Electrical Engineering www.blackengineer.com RESEARCH INITIATIVES AND CAPABILITIES » The Center of Excellence for Renewable Energy (CERE) works with international agencies to develop energy power sources for pumping water. » The Assurance Research Center for Trusted Information Computing (ARCTIC) has been designated as the National Center of Excellence. Research capabilities include: » Cybersecurity » Information assurance » High-performance computing » Sensor networks » Computational geometry » Robotics » Mechatronics » Energy conversion » Modeling and simulation » Advanced manufacturing » Product design » Nanotechnology » Renewable energy » Rehabilitation engineering and bio-assisted devices » Structural engineering » Water resources engineering » Construction engineering CONTACT Dr. Devdas Shetty Dean, School of Engineering & Applied Sciences University of the District of Columbi Office of the Dean, Building 42, Suite 212 4200 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20008 P (202) 274-5033 • F (202) 274-5520 Email: devdas.shetty@udc.edu Website: https://www.udc.edu/seas University of Maryland Eastern Shore Department of Engineering and Aviation Services Dr. Derrek B. Dunn, Dean COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW The School of Business and Technology includes five academic departments: USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 51

HBCU ENGINEERING DIRECTORY Business, Management, and Accounting; Engineering and Aviation Sciences; Hospitality and Tourism Management, which includes the PGA Golf Management program; Mathematics and Computer Science; and Technology. The faculty members within the school are actively engaged in funded research and educational projects, many of which involve undergraduate and graduate students. Virginia State University College of Engineering and Technology Dr. Dawit Haile, Dean Graduate Degrees » Master of Science in Applied Computer Science » Master of Education in Career and Technology Education » Master of Science in Cyber Security Engineering Technology RESEARCH CENTERS » Aerial imaging and remote sensing for precision agriculture » Biofuels, sustainability, and geospatial information technologies » Renewable energy » Sparsity aware adaptive radar sensor imaging » Structural health monitoring » Air-propelled instrumented robotic sensory platform design and development » Signal processing for detection and monitoring of electrical power signals » On-chip optical interconnected computer architecture CONTACT Dr. Derrek B. Dunn, Dean School of Business and Technology, University of Maryland Eastern Shore 30925 College Backbone Road Princess Anne, MD 21853 P 410-651-6067 • F 410-651-2375 Email: ddunn@umes.edu Website: www.umes.edu/sbt/ 52 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 » Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing (http://www.ccam-va.com) » Commonwealth Center for Advanced Logistics Systems (http://www.ccals.com) CONTACT ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Bachelor of Science » Engineering » Aviation Sciences » Accounting » Business Administration » Finance » Marketing » Business Education » Hospitality and Tourism Management » PGA Golf Management » Mathematics » Mathematics Education » Computer Science » Construction Management Technology » Engineering Technology » Technology Education ORGANIZING UNIVERSITY RESEARCH PARTNERSHIPS COLLEGE/SCHOOL OVERVIEW The College of Engineering and Technology is focused on solving challenging problems. The college defines success as the growth and discovery of fundamental knowledge and the movement of these ideas and results from the laboratory to the real world. The goal is to transform communities by attracting and retaining key industries, enhancing economic development, and creating jobs. Its research helps companies improve their products and services for items as diverse as jet engines, copiers, and cutting tools. The college aligns resources and capabilities to the workforce needs of local, regional, and national economies. ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Bachelor of Science » Computer Engineering » Manufacturing Engineering » Computer Science » Information Logistics Technology » Mechanical Engineering Technology » Electronics Engineering Technology » Mathematics » Economics Dr. Dawit Haile, Dean and Professor College of Engineering and Technology, Virginia State University Petersburg, VA 23806 P 804-524-5461/804-524-1205 F 804-524-5746 Email: dhaile@vsu.edu Website: http://www.cet.vsu.edu S Keep up to date with the latest news on HBCUs and their engineering programs l.ead.me/bbUBoU Graduate Degrees » Master of Science in Computer Science » Master of Science in Mathematics » Master of Art in Economics RESEARCH INITIATIVES AND CAPABILITIES » Data analytics, multimedia data mining, machine learning » Cybersecurity » Additive manufacturing/machining, cyber-physical manufacturing, nanomanufacturing process, and technology » Robotics and autonomous system » Human-computer interaction » Enterprise systems and logistics, ERP integration analytics and business intelligence www.blackengineer.com

Careers in Energy DIVERSIT Y STUDENT CONFERENCE Calling interested students! Do you want to start your career with a value-driven energy company that is committed to diversity, sustainability and community engagement? Careers in Energy Ad About the virtual conference: DIVERSITY STUDENT CONFERENCE Out of 125 attendees in 2020… • October 5-7, 2021 54 • An opportunity to learn more about potential careers in our sector and Dominion Energy, a Fortune 200 company • Hear from Dominion Energy executives on the future of the energy market • Be considered for a paid full-time internship for summer 2022 Who can apply: • Women and minorities • Current college freshman, sophomores and juniors • Minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA • Preferred majors: business, engineering, information technology, liberal arts, math, science, technology and trades. All majors will be considered 72 Colleges & Universities including 17 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were represented Over 54 undergraduate majors were represented 71% 71% of attendees received internship offers for Summer 2021 81% 81% of offers were accepted 2022 Summer Internship Interview Application deadline August 31, 2021 Guaranteed interview for a paid 2022 summer internship with Dominion Energy, a Fortune 200 company Click here to stay informed and apply. The energy to love your life and your career. SM

CAREER OUTLOOK Quantum Information Science: Research, Innovation,& Opportunity 54 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 www.blackengineer.com

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW by Christopher Zacher editors@ccgmag.com In the opening section of the Quantum Information Science panel discussion at the 2021 BEYA conference, Nobelwinning physicist William Phillips spoke about the questions, challenges, and opportunities of what he calls the “second quantum revolution”— the scientific period starting in the late 20th century defined by an effort to understand and find applications for the features of quantum mechanics. “In digital technology, bits of information are binary; they’re either zero or one,” he explains, “but in quantum mechanics, something could be zero, one, or both zero and one at the same time. If a qubit can be both zero and one at the same time, this means that a computer can do lots of computations with a lot of inputs at once.” This type of information, he says, could be used in the development of “computers that can do kinds of computations we couldn’t dream of before, communications more secure than we’ve ever imagined, instruments that can measure things better than we could’ve ever thought possible…the kinds of things it will give us are unimaginable right now, but boy am I looking forward to it.” Denise Baken, president of Shield Analysis Technology, LLC, is just as excited. “Quantum brings with it a vast capability to change lives and drastically improve the economy,” she says. “The quantum computing market is expected to leapfrog from its current $220 million to $2.2 billion by 2026, only five years from now.” However, she explains that the United States is significantly behind other countries regarding quantum development. “When you think about the fact that China deployed a quantum satellite in 2016, you must recognize that we’re behind the power curtain,” she says. “This raises major concerns about our national security, particularly in relation to cryptography.” Baken cites a lack of education around quantum mechanics and information as one of the biggest causes of the power imbalance between the U.S. and other countries when it comes to technology, saying, “There’s a lack of literacy across all economic and social levels. We have to recognize that this is a national security imperative, one our country must address if we’re to compete in the emerging quantum economics environment.” She sees the knowledge gap as an opportunity for quantum research organizations to embrace the untapped potential of minority communities, which are severely underrepresented in the scientific community. “In addressing this dearth of quantum literacy, we have to make sure there’s a place for all at the policy and decision-making tables,” she says. Lily Milliner, executive vice president of Delmock Technology, agrees, encouraging minority students and business owners to get interested in quantum technologies. “I encourage minorities to take a look at this and get interested in it,” she says, emphasizing the fast growth of this field. “Quantum information is going to show up in culinary, aerospace, law enforcement, and so many areas we don’t even understand yet.” “Quantum information can be in two places at one time,” she says. “But my concern is that we’re not going to be any place at one time. If minority businesses do not take this opportunity to go into the quantum industry, we’re not going to be at the table at all.” Phillips nods in agreement, adding that there is no lack of opportunity for those willing to venture into this growing field. “At the [University of Maryland] Joint Quantum Institute, industrial entities like Google and IBM are coming to us begging for more quantum-trained people,” he says. “So, if you’re looking for a job and you know the difference between a bit and a qubit, they need people like you in their operations.” S Pictured clockwise during the BEYA 2021 Digital Conference: Timothy Akers, assistant for research, Morgan State University, William Phillips, physicist, NIST, Lily Milliner, executive vice president, Delmock Technologies, and Denise Baken, President, Shield Analysis Technology, LLC www.blackengineer.com USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 55

CAREER OUTLOOK AI WORLD TAKING TO THE MORE AND MORE, artificial intelligence is integrating into our work and personal lives. Almost every reader will recognize commonplace AI examples like Google’s “Suggested Searches” dropdown bar and CAPTCHA images (the ones that make you click every photo of a car or stoplight before you can log onto a platform). But these are examples of what Dr. Jeffrey Welser, vice president for exploratory science and university partnerships at IBM Research, calls “point solutions”—AI applications with very narrow goals in comparison to what the technology could and is expected to do in time. “We’re still a long way to go from the sorts of AI we see today to having AI that we can efficiently incorporate into our industry, enterprises, and daily lives,” he says. “There’s still a lot of research to be done and areas that need addressing.” At the 2021 BEYA conference, Welser moderated a discussion between four people involved in that research and addressing those topics. While their work is very different, all four AI professionals are working to harness the full potential of this technology. Dr. Margaret Martonosi is the computer and information science and engineering director for the National Science Foundation, currently researching how AI might affect a range of fields and industries. “We’re looking at AI’s potential use in smart communities, health care, 56 USBE & Information Technology | DEANS ISSUE 2021 FROM THE LAB robotics, and elsewhere,” she says. “NSF is the nation’s basic science research agency, so while other agencies might zoom in on human health, for example, our mission stretches across all of the scientific topics.” Much of the NSF’s focus is on funding initiatives, such as the MSI (MinorityServing Institution) Research Expansion Program, which, as Monorosi explains, “seeks to enhance research capacity for HBCUs, tribal colleges, and others.” Increasing diversity is a mission shared by the other panelists. Dr. Rediet Abebe, a junior fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows and assistant professor of computer science at the University of California Berkeley, believes that AI can play a valuable role in solving diversity and equity and justice issues. “It could help us deal with questions like how to measure poverty, discrimination, and inequality, or how to best allocate the resources we have,” says Abebe, a co-founder of Black in AI, a nonprofit research community. “Even if we’re not dismantling these oppressive structures, we can help move the needle.” Dr. Fei Fei Li, another panelist, is also committed to diversifying the AI industry. Besides teaching at Stanford and serving as co-director of the university’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, Li also runs the nonprofit AI4All. “We work with more than 16 colleges and universities around the country to create summer programs for students from underserved and underrepresented communities,” she says. “Our goal is to create a pipeline of students from all backgrounds and walks of life to become tomorrow’s leaders.” There is undoubtedly a need for talent in this blossoming market. With algorithms growing more complex, large-scale systems getting more efficient, and the availability of data growing by the day, both private companies and research institutions need talented people to help them leverage artificial intelligence to its full potential. All the panelists acknowledge that their respective institutions play a valuable role in filling that need. As Dr. Darsana Josyula, professor of computer science and director of the Autonomous Technologies Lab at Bowie State University, says, “AI is an open frontier. Its real-world applications are new enough that trained AI practitioners do not yet exist at the scale they are needed. The challenge facing [hiring organizations] right now is how to find, retain, and nurture talent with state-of-theart knowledge. This is where our institutions play a key role.” S www.blackengineer.com

JOB HORIZON by Christopher Zacher editors@ccgmag.com

SAVE THE DATE FEBRUARY 17-19, 2022 www.beya.org 36th The For more information, call us at 410-244-7101 Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/BEYASTEM Follow us on Twitter: @BlackEngineer

COLLEGE MARKETPLACE ASEE DIVERSITY RECOGNITION PROGRAM BRONZE Where FAMU engineers are made. 2019 BRONZE EXEMPLAR DIVERSITY IS IN OUR DNA. Our partnership with FSU empowers us to be a leading HBCU producer of engineering doctoral degrees to AfricanAmericans, with the highest level of external research funding. www.eng.famu.fsu.edu BACHELOR’S DEGREES Biomedical Engineering Chemical Engineering Civil Engineering Computer Engineering Electrical Engineering Environmental Engineering Industrial Engineering Mechanical Engineering MASTER’S DEGREES Biomedical Engineering Chemical Engineering Civil Engineering Electrical Engineering Engineering Management Industrial Engineering Mechanical Engineering Sustainable Energy Systems Engineering DOCTORAL DEGREES Biomedical Engineering Chemical Engineering Civil Engineering Electrical Engineering Industrial Engineering Mechanical Engineering famufsucoe

COLLEGE MARKETPLACE UNIVERSITY of MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE EARN YOUR DEGREE IN Engineering and Aviation Sciences The Department of Engineering and Aviation Sciences at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore is home to laboratories with state-of-the-art instrumentations, including simulators for flight instruction and wind tunnels for aerodynamics research. We offer a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering with specializations in aerospace, computer, electrical or mechanical. Our Bachelor of Science in Aviation Science offers concentrations in aeronautics, aviation management, and professional pilot. Partnerships with nearby businesses allow our students to participate in hands-on activities to reinforce the principles and concepts learned in the classroom. Our experienced faculty and small class sizes ensure you are prepared to soar into a successful career when you leave UMES. Department of Engineering and Aviation Sciences, EASC Building, Suite 2007 Phone 410-651-6365 umes.edu/engavi

COLLEGE MARKETPLACE P re p a re for t he Advanc ed Care e rs o f Tomor r ow…. T oday! INDUSTRY 4.0 BEGINS @ MORGAN.EDU Earn Your Degree in: n n n n n Cloud Computing (B.S.) Mechatronics Engineering (B.S.) Engineering + Aerospace (B.S. x 2) Advanced Computing (M.S.) Secure Embedded Systems (Ph.D.) M O R G A N . E D U

COLLEGE MARKETPLACE DRIVING INNOVATION. No. 1 in overall bachelor’s, master’s and aggregate engineering degrees awarded to African Americans (U.S. Dept. of Education) Architectural Engineering (BS) Bioengineering (BS, MS) Biological Engineering (BS) Chemical Engineering (BS, MS) Civil Engineering (BS, MS) Computer Engineering (BS) Computational Data Science and Engineering (PhD) Computer Science (BS, MS, PhD) Data Science and Engineering (MS) Electrical Engineering (BS, MS, PhD) Industrial and Systems Engineering (BS, MS, PhD) Mechanical Engineering (BS, MS, PhD) The College of Engineering celebrates Dean Robin N. Coger for ten years of outstanding service. Visit NCAT.EDU/COE for information about our BS, MS and PhD programs

AD_Layout 1 12/17/2018 12:38 PM Page 1 We see your greatest potential and your motivation to achieve. We see you at Norfolk State University. Bachelor of Science Biology Chemistry Computer Science Nursing and Allied Health Mathematics Physics Engineering (Electrical and Optical) Technology Master of Science Computer Science Cybersecurity Electronics Engineering Materials Science Ph.D. Materials Science and Engineering College of Science, Engineering and Technology Office of the Dean 700 Park Avenue Norfolk, Virginia 23504 (757)823-8180 www.nsu.edu/cset COLLEGE MARKETPLACE

COLLEGE MARKETPLACE College of Sciences and Engineering Patrick Carriere, Ph.D., P.E. Dean and Professor P.O. Box 9969 Baton Rouge, LA 70813 Undergraduate Programs Tel: (225) 771-4316 Fax: (225) 771-5721 Email: patrick_carriere@subr.edu Master of Engineering • Electrical Engineering Master of Science in Biology • Mechanical Engineering Master of Science in Computer Science • Electronics Engineering Technology Master of Science in Mathematics • Computer Science Master of Science in Physics • Biology Ph.D. in Environmental Toxicology • Chemistry Ph.D. in Science/Math Education • Math • Physics College of Sciences and Engineering www.subr.edu/cse Baton Rouge, LA 70813 225-771-5290 Graduate Programs • Civil Engineering

EMPOWERED TO BE YOUR FULL SELF INCLUSION & DIVERSITY ARE INNOVATION | IMPACT Our teams discover solutions to the world’s toughest challenges in artificial intelligence, 5G, biometrics, and more. A proud supporter of BEYA since 1985, we know that innovation happens at the intersection of inclusion and diversity. MITRE fosters a community of innovators, learners, knowledge-sharers, and risk-takers and offers a workplace culture where our employees can grow, thrive, and prosper. JOIN US | mitre.org/careers © 2021 MITRE 20-3503 12-2020