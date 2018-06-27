South Florida Parenting July 2018  

Dr. Gary Birken, Surgeon-in-Chief Marina, who had lymphoma When It Matters Most TRUST Children need the right doctor and the right hospital. Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital has every medical specialty a parent could want and the expertise every child needs. That’s why when it mattered most, Marina’s parents trusted Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to surgically remove her tumors and begin her comprehensive cancer treatment. When it matters most for your child, trust the team of experts in pediatric surgery at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Visit JDCH.com/Marina to watch her story and learn more.

JULY 2018 CONTENTS 18 Summer Camping Shady spots around Tampa can be good places for summer getaways. DEPARTMENTS 6 EDITOR’S NOTE 8 BROWARD NEWS Aqua Challenge now open; Florida Supercon planned 10 MIAMI-DADE NEWS Family “Summer Camp” ongoing at Bass Pro Shops; RaceTrac offering kids deal on ice cream 13 PALM BEACH NEWS 24 Storytelling Well-told stories can teach children to love reading. FAU study finds virtual reality helps reduce pain; West Palm Beach celebrates Summer in Paradise 16 HEALTH Weekend eating habits can hurt kids’ health 20 STUFF WE LOVE Kids Crown Awards Meet the best of the best in South Florida. | Page 27 51 Dealing with fear Show your children that it is OK to be afraid. LampyPets for kids, the Cinemood projector, BeachBUB umbrella and more. 22 GIVEAWAYS Modarri cars, Cool Cursive Flashcards and Vivi G’z baby booties. 54 GAMING ADVICE ON THE COVER WHO Cover Kid winner Chase Moseson, 5, of Delray Beach TROPHY Provided by Crown Trophy www.crowntrophy.com/store-21 PHOTO BY Taimy Alvarez Advertising directories 68 Attractions 69-70 Camp 71 Miami-Dade Camp 72 Classes 73-74 Party 75-77 School 77 Professional 4 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 60 Road trips Take steps to make your family’s trip a good one. Fortnite continues to stir up controversy EVENTS 66 JULY CALENDAR Our day-by-day calendar, plus Fourth of July events, Theater, Shows & Concerts, Fairs & Festivals and Exhibits for Families.

JULY 2018 CONTENTS 18 Summer Camping Shady spots around Tampa can be good places for summer getaways. DEPARTMENTS 6 EDITOR'S NOTE 8 BROWARD NEWS Aqua Challenge now open; Florida Supercon planned 10 MIAMI-DADE NEWS Family "Summer Camp" ongoing at Bass Pro Shops; RaceTrac offering kids deal on ice cream 13 PALM BEACH NEWS 24 Storytelling Well-told stories can teach children to love reading. FAU study finds virtual reality helps reduce pain; West Palm Beach celebrates Summer in Paradise 16 HEALTH Weekend eating habits can hurt kids' health 20 STUFF WE LOVE Kids Crown Awards Meet the best of the best in South Florida. | Page 27 51 Dealing with fear Show your children that it is OK to be afraid. LampyPets for kids, the Cinemood projector, BeachBUB umbrella and more. 22 GIVEAWAYS Modarri cars, Cool Cursive Flashcards and Vivi G'z baby booties. 54 GAMING ADVICE ON THE COVER WHO Cover Kid winner Chase Moseson, 5, of Delray Beach TROPHY Provided by Crown Trophy www.crowntrophy.com/store-21 PHOTO BY Taimy Alvarez Advertising directories 68 Attractions 69-70 Camp 71 Miami-Dade Camp 72 Classes 73-74 Party 75-77 School 77 Professional 4 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 60 Road trips Take steps to make your family's trip a good one. Fortnite continues to stir up controversy EVENTS 66 JULY CALENDAR Our day-by-day calendar, plus Fourth of July events, Theater, Shows & Concerts, Fairs & Festivals and Exhibits for Families.

The mission of South Florida Parenting is to be the most valuable source of parenting information and local resources for families in South Florida. We are committed to enhancing the lives of families by maintaining excellence in editorial content, presenting high-quality events and encouraging community awareness.

National award-winning South Florida Parenting is the magazine for families in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. It is published monthly and distributed free at 2,400 locations by South Florida Community News, a division of Sun Sentinel Media Co.

EDITOR’S NOTE Find us in the palm of your hand I use my phone for everything. It to South Florida families every day, and wakes me in the morning, reminds deliver a roundup of things to do and me to adjust the air condideals to your inbox every tioner and displays my appointWednesday in the South Florida ments for the day. I use my phone Parenting newsletter. to check traffic for my work comThe new family events calenmute and listen to music while dar at the top of SouthFloridamaking the drive. I even have an Parenting.com is the region’s app that reminds me to check the best roundup of family events, back seat for children. searchable by name, category, My phone is always on me, to date and location. You can even take pictures and videos, inspire display events on a map to find and instruct my kids (just Google those closest to you. JENNIFER it!) and manage expenses and the You’ll find parent resources, JHON kids’ allowances. It is the perfect such as after-school and field family assistant. trip activities, in an easy-to-use searchSo I am excited about going mobile. able database. From now on, South Florida Parenting And we’ll treat you to product rewill be exclusively digital. Our calendar, views, family travel features, parent features, reviews and advice will reach advice, and news for families in you wherever you are in cyberspace. Broward, Miami Dade and Palm Beach The move will give South Florida counties. Parenting the ability to focus on daily We’ve launched a Facebook Live show interactions with parents in South Florwith guests speaking to parents about ida through our website and our Facethings to do in South Florida, programs book, Twitter and Instagram channels. for families, health and safety, and more. We'll post news and events of interest Check us out the fourth Thursday of 6 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 every month at 12:30 p.m. On July 26, we’ll help you go back to school with shopping tips, lunchbox reviews and advice on preparing your kids for the school year. We want to hear from you, too. What issues most concern you? Grab your phone and reach out to us. WHERE TO FIND US I Go to SouthFloridaParenting .com for a calendar of events, news and information I Get the Wednesday newsletter with picks for weekend fun at SunSentinel .com/parentingnewsletter I Talk to us on Facebook and Instagram at /southfloridaparenting and on Twitter @sfparenting I Email us at editor@southfloridaparenting.com

BROWARD COUNTY NEWS SCORE DURING THE NHL FLORIDA PANTHERSâ€™ SUMMER READING TOUR Enjoy special guest appearances from Florida Panthers broadcasters, alumni and Stanley C. Panther, as well as a visit from Panther Patrol, a video game truck, corn hole, giant Jenga and more at various Broward County library events this summer. The Panthers plan to visit the following library branches in July: Sunrise Dan Pearl, Southwest Regional Library, Pompano Beach Library and Culture Center, Dania Beach Paul DeMaio, Carver Ranches, Deerfield Beach Percy White and the AfricanAmerican Research Library & Culture Center. Go online for all dates and locations: nhl.com/panthers/ community/readingtour. FLORIDA SUPERCON COMES TO BROWARD The Florida Supercon comes to the Broward County Convention Center July 12-15, bringing four days of celebrity guests, artists, cosplayers, games, contests and more to fans of comics, superheroes, science fiction, anime, cartoons, video games and wrestling. There will be panels and Q&As with special guests, photo ops, vendor booths, parties, gaming events, costume contests and a film festival. Tickets will be sold online only, and one-day, multi-day and special after-dark passes are available. 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. floridasupercon.com FILE PHOTO 8 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 BROWARD COLLEGE TIGERTAIL LAKE RECREATIONAL CENTER/COURTESY Aqua Challenge now open in Dania Beach BY JENNIFER JHON The Broward College Tigertail Lake Recreational Center in Dania Beach has opened the Tigertail Aqua Challenge, an 8,000-square-foot inflatable water obstacle course and playground that tests balance and strength. The challenge includes a climbing wall with a slide, a 17-foot-wide trampoline, a 25-foot gigantic bouncing dome and a 20-foot wide Cyclone obstacle. The catapult, a 16-foot swing, launches swimmers into the water and has a swim platform and an enclosed splash zone. The Aqua Challenge is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Participants must be at least 7 years old and be able to swim. One-hour sessions cost $20 and include a 15-minute safety briefing. You can reserve a session at broward.edu/ttl. Tigertail Lake Recreational Center also has kayak, canoe and other watersport rentals, as well as a ropes course that is open to the public on select weekends. Tigertail is at 580 Gulf Stream Way in Dania Beach, beside the Fort Lauderdale Airport Tri-Rail station. tigertaillake.com

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY NEWS FREE ICE CREAM FOR KIDS AT RACETRAC NOW THROUGH JULY Beat the heat at RaceTrac through July with free frozen treats for kids and $3 16-ounce cups for adults. Grab a cup and a spoon at the participating convenience stores to get the deals on Swirl World ice creams, yogurts, sorbets and Italian ices with 40 toppings to choose from as part of a summer promotion. No coupon is necessary, but children must be present upon purchase. RaceTrac also is offering $1 any size beverages through Sept. 4. FREE KIDS MOVIES OFFERED Cobb Theaters in Miami offer free kids movies this summer on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through Aug. 2 at Dolphin 19 (11471 NW 12th St., Miami), Cobb Grand 18 (17355 NW 59th Ave., Miami Lakes) and Miami Lakes 17, 6711 Main St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the movies, which have same-day ticketing only. Dolphin 19 and Miami Lakes will be showing a choice of two movies each week. Cobb Grand shows one movie each week. Visit the theater website for a list of films. cobbtheatres.com 10 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 Free family fun under way at Bass Pro Shops BY JENNIFER JHON The free Summer Camp program has started at Bass Pro Shops in Miami and Dania Beach, bringing free family fun to the giant outdoors stores. Free games and activities such as a BB gun range and casting targets, crafts and outdoor workshops start at noon every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday through July 22. Workshops suited for ages 8-12 are offered on fishing, shooting sports, conservation, camping, water sports and emergency preparedness. Participants get a free lanyard and earn a pin for every workshop they complete. On June 30 and July 1, Bass Pro Shops locations will also have a catch-andrelease pond and free photo downloads for summer camp participants. Bass Pro Shops are located at 11551 NW 12th St. in Miami and 200 Gulf Stream Way in Dania Beach. Get more information at basspro.com.

FAMILY | HEALTH & SAFETY Think twice about pizza night How weekend choices undermine our kids' healthy eating habits BY GALADRIEL WATSON, SPECIAL TO THE WASHINGTON POST eekdays can be exhausting for parents. You get your kids out of bed, take them where they need to go and keep track of all their activities. You make sure they have the proper food to fuel their brains and bodies. By the time the weekend comes, everyone is exhausted and ready for fun. Out comes the frozen pizza for dinner, the soda and popcorn with a movie and the Jujubes for dessert, because it feels like it’s time to unwind and indulge. If this is your habit — to generally enforce dietary rules on weekdays and get a little lax on weekends — you’re not alone. Sibylle Kranz, a registered dietitian nutritionist and nutrition expert at the University of Virginia, says that for both kids and adults, “weekend dietary intake THINKSTOCKPHOTOS.COM is very different from weekday. On weekend days, we seem to have more of what we authored a 2011 study on weekday/weekents such as vitamins and minerals are call celebration food. It’s birthday parties, end differences in overweight and obese important for proper development, includor going to the pool and getting something children. She too believes the difference is ing in the brain. from the vendors there, or families getting caused by the lack of structure on weekThat’s not to say parents are doing a together and having big meals.” ends compared with weekdays. horrible job. A recent survey of 192 moms of kids “Rather than the day being more “It is indeed very promising that during ages 7 to 11, who were recruited by Amaplanned out, it sort of happens as it goes,” weekdays, mothers may be telling their zon’s Mechanical Turk, backs this asshe says. “And then potentially thoughtful children, ‘You need to have your vegetasertion up. “On weekends, kids are eating decisions are not happening about foods bles and eat these healthier [foods],’ ” less healthy foods and beverages more and beverages being consumed.” Hoffmann says. However, “even a couple often, and having larger portions of them,” But does a little thoughtlessness mathundred extra calories a day on the weeksays Debra Hoffmann, a clinical health ter? According to nutrition experts, yes, end can still significantly add up over the psychologist at Ohio’s Bowling Green these weekend slides can be problematic. course of a year.” For reference, two servState University and the lead author of the Hoffmann points out the big concern: ings of chips equal about 300 calories. study based on that survey. “What’s this going to mean for children’s Raynor suggests that adults need to be The study looked at the eating habits of weight?” She notes that, in the United aware of how weekday/weekend differencchildren, including their consumption of States, nearly one in three elementaryes “can create challenges for kids, espehealthy foods, specifically fruit, vegetaschool-age children is overweight or obese. cially if they’re working toward healthier bles, whole grains and water; and un“Even if a child’s not necessarily gaining eating goals or being more active.” healthy foods, specifically chips, fast food, weight, we still want to make sure they’re Parents should also watch out for sumfried food, pizza, sweet snacks, desserts developing healthy habits and won’t run mer vacation, which poses similar chaland soda. The kids in the study ate bigger into problems in the future.” lenges to weekends, in terms of structure portions of unhealthy foods and beverRaynor’s study also found that children and activity level. ages, and more often, while their conwatched twice as much TV on weekends, Kranz points out that at places like sumption of healthy foods dipped. while other studies have shown children summer camp, children may be offered “I think it’s possible that parents view get less exercise on weekends. So if weekmore processed food, because it can better weekends as a time to let loose and relax,” ends mean more calories and less movewithstand the heat and humidity. says Hoffmann. “Children may be eating ment, many of the health benefits kids get As a parent, then, how can you keep out more often. And the concern there is on weekdays could be offset by poor weekyour child healthy all week, and all year? that foods at restaurants are generally end choices. Plus, food habits gained in Hoffmann suggests implementing small high in calories and low in nutrients, and childhood can persist into adulthood and changes, rather than banning all sugar. often have large portion sizes.” become harder to break. Promote sparkling water instead of soda, Hollie Raynor, a professor of public Kranzs says a healthy diet is “especially or aim for fresh fruit instead of cake. In health nutrition at the University of Tencritical because growing children have restaurants, keep in mind that children nessee in Knoxville, and a registered very high nutrient needs.” The body is need much smaller portions than adults, dietitian and clinical psychologist, coactively making tissue, and micronutriso try cutting your child’s portion in half. W 16 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018

TRAVEL Cool summer camping near Tampa Bay BY BOB ROUNTREE, FLORIDARAMBLER.COM â€˜R oughing itâ€? takes on new meaning when camping during a Florida summer. Cooling off becomes a priority. Take the edge off with lots of water, lots of shade and smart thinking. Head to the Tampa Bay area for these cool places to camp. FORT DE SOTO PARK: SHADY, WATERFRONT CAMPSITES WITH FABULOUS BEACHES Fort De Soto Park has 238 campsites, and most are waterfront. One campground loop with 85 sites is set aside exclusively for tents and tent trailers. Another loop is designated for pets. The campsites are spacious and have dense vegetation for privacy. A towering tree canopy offers relief from the sun. The beaches are beautiful, consistently ranked among the best in the state, and paved multi-use trails connect all areas of the park. Launch a kayak, canoe or paddle board from your campsite or the nearby boat ramps. Rentals are available. Reservations are accepted online up to 18 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 BOB ROUNTREE, FLORIDARAMBLER.COM/COURTESY six months in advance but hard to get for RVs. There's more availability in the tent zone, which includes pop-up tent trailers as well as vans. Pinellas County residents can book seven months in advance. The park holds back 10 percent of sites and make them available online on Fridays at 7 a.m. Remaining sites are available at the campground office at 9 a.m. Camping fee: $38-$45, including tax. Fort De Soto Park: 3500 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde; 727-582-2267. Information: pinellascounty.org LITHIA SPRINGS PARK: SHADY CAMPSITES AND A COOL SPRING FOR SWIMMING The main attraction of this small Hillsborough County park is the man-made swimming hole developed around a natural spring that feeds cool, clear water at a constant 72 degrees. Surrounding the swimming area are heavily shaded picnic areas with tables and a playground where families settle in for the day. The park has 44 campsites, most isolated by dense vegetation and a broad canopy of majestic trees. My site was on a ridge above the Alafia River with extreme shade. Kayakers can take advantage of a state-designated 10.5-mile paddle trail along the Alafia River that starts at Alderson's Ford Park and ends at Lithia Springs. Kayak rentals are available from Alafia Canoe Rentals at 4419 River Road, outside the park. Call 813-689-8645 for rates, river levels and shuttle services. This park is jammed with day visitors on summer weekends, so early arrival is essential. Campers should plan their visits during the week to avoid the crowds. Camping fee is $24 a night ($18 for seniors), and reservations are not accepted. You can stay up to 28 days at a time. Credit cards are not accepted. Lithia Springs Regional Park: 3932 Lithia Springs Road, Lithia; 813-744-5572. Information: hillsboroughcounty.org/ locations/lithia-springs-park E.G. SIMMONS CONSERVATION PARK: WATERFRONT CAMPSITES AND A BAY BREEZE This 469-acre Hillsborough County

park on Tampa Bay has 112 campsites divided into two campground loops. All but a dozen sites are waterfront, and each has a fire ring, picnic table, water and electric hookups with a nearby dump station. The campsites are spacious, although shade is in short supply and there is little privacy. On the plus side, bay breezes have few obstructions. Create your own shade with a pop-up canopy. You can launch your kayak, canoe or paddle board directly from your campsite for a quick swim and a cool-down. A fabulous swimming beach on the bay is just a short walk or bike ride from all campsites. Reservations are not accepted; sites are assigned first come, first served. Once in, you can stay up to 28 days. Rates are $24 a night ($18 for seniors over 55). E.G Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin; 813-671-7655. Information: hillsboroughcounty.org/en/ locations/eg-simmons-conservation-park LAKE MANATEE STATE PARK: SWIMMING BEACH NEAR THE CAMPGROUND This 556-acre park stretches three miles along the shore of Lake Manatee, a 2,400-acre reservoir created by a dam on the Manatee River. The small swimming beach in the day-use area offers summer relief for campers and day visitors with restrooms, showers and a picnic area a short walk on a paved path from the campground. There are 60 campsites for tents and recreational vehicles, all with hookups for water and electricity. Two restrooms with showers are centrally located within the campground loops. Another restroom with showers is available near the beach. The fishing in this freshwater lake is well-regarded with catches common for largemouth bass, catfish, speckled perch, bluegill and crappie. Anglers can fish from shore or on a boat. Boats up to 20 horsepower are allowed on the lake, as are kayaks, canoes and paddle boards. Ample parking is available for boat trailers. There are 6.5 miles of multi-use trails accommodating bicycles, hikers and equestrians. Lake Manatee State Park, 20007 State Road 64 East, Bradenton; 941-741-3028. Information: floridastateparks.org/park/ lake-manatee. HOT TIPS FOR SUMMER CAMPING IN FLORIDA Get an airy tent with at least twice the capacity you need, large screened windows and a roof vent. Rise up on a cot and allow air to circulate around your body. Bring a fan or portable cooling tower if you have a hookup for electric. Or use a battery-operated fan. Pop-up canopies create a shade zone around or over your tent. Bring a garden wand with adjustable head for outdoor showers if your camp site has water hookups. FloridaRambler.com gives tips on getaways to the natural and authentic Florida. JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 19

July STUFF WE LOVE fun, Modarri has a paint-your-own kit that allowed us to create a pink car with red flames and a rainbow hood – my daughter’s favorite. Check out the entire line at modarri.com. MODARRI: THE ULTIMATE TOY CAR K My kids’ favorite toy of the summer, hands-down, is the Modarri toy car. Named Popular Science’s best toy for two years, the finger-driven cars allow kids to interchange the high-quality parts — wheels, chassis, fenders, hood and frame — in a number of different combinations that all add up to a very cool and fun-to-drive car with real steering, suspension and rubber tires. My favorite part is the quick assembly system, which features built-in screws that don’t fall out. My kids just love being able to change it up and make each car cooler than the last. A set of 3 cars together can be designed over 35,000 different ways, and to make it even more 22 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 COOL CURSIVE FLASHCARD GAME J Want to keep your kids learning, and save the skill of cursive writing at the same time? A new educational, flashcard game called Cool Cursive teaches children how to fluently identify cursive letters by playing a fun card game similar to Uno or Go Fish. Cursive handwriting has been proven to stimulate brain synapses and synchronicity between the left and right hemispheres. By requiring players to collect sets of letters (such as the upper- and lower-case “A” in both script and cursive), Cool Cursive ($14.99, abcandup.com) teaches kids to recognize the shapes. WIN US! Enter to win at southfloridaparenting.com VIVI G’Z BABY BOOTIES L A baby’s foot might as well be the Bermuda Triangle for socks. Instead of spending your day searching for tiny lost socks, turn to Vivi G’z patent-pending baby booties to save the day. By comfortably securing the pant leg in place with an adjustable drawcord, Vivi G’z will keep your baby’s foot covered throughout the day. The socks come in basic and cuff style in sizes 3-24 months ($37-$40, vivigz.com) and have a silicone-grip sole that can help baby stay balanced as they take those first steps. Vivi G’z are available in a variety of colors, fabrics and designs.

PARENTING | ADVICE Instill a love of reading through storytelling BY CHRISSIE FERGUSON t can sometimes be difficult to get kids excited about story time, especially during the summer months. After all, story time means bedtime, and let’s face it: No one is ready for bedtime when there is plenty of time to play. But what if story time became story telling time, and it wasn’t just set aside as part of the bedtime routine? Your little one just might begin to look at stories in a whole new light, sparking imagination and wonder, while increasing important vocabulary and reading comprehension skills. Not sure where to begin? Start small by simply talking to your child. “Spend time pointing out and talking about things in the world around them,” says Katie Hart, Ph.D., program director of Summer Reading Explorers, a Children’s Trust-funded program created as part of the Read to Learn initiative in Miami-Dade County. "By doing this you Mikey a former Ringling Bros. clown, are helping to develop your child’s voperform in theaters and schools cabulary, which can help boost their throughout South Florida, they also reading comprehension.” perform nationally and internationally. “Talking to your children about your Every “Page Turner Adventures” own experiences or family history is performance transforms the audience another great way for children to develinto the main characters of the story, or op their vocabulary and oral skills,” “storyologists,” who have an opporsays Hart. “The stronger their tunity to interact directly with vocabulary, the better they’ll the actors, solving problems do on standardized achieveand overcoming obstacles. DID YOU KNOW? ment tests.” Kids run, jump and climb Riley Roam, the Emmy their way to a satisfying Talking to your Award-winning writer, conclusion they help to children is a great producer and former host create, all while learning way to help develop of FOX Kids, currently language arts skills and their vocabulary and plays the intrepid “Storyolabout character, setting, oral skills. ogist” Page Turner in the inference, predicting and traveling performance that story structure. combines storytelling with the “Being able to visualize charcircus in “Page Turner Adventures.” acters and setting is a huge part of “Storytelling is an amazing way to get becoming a fluent reader with good kids excited about books and reading,” comprehension,” says Roam. “Storysays Roam, who is the author of the telling exercises this part of our brain. children’s book “The Great Pizza ConAnd after hearing a good tale well-told, test.” kids are much more likely to pick up the “When listening to a story, or better written version of the text (if one exists) yet, participating in a story, kids interor find books related to the story they nalize it in a way they might not be able saw performed.” to if they’re still struggling with readHowie Minsky, author and creator of ing.” the wildlife storybook series “Conserve While Roam and her sidekick Kenny our Wild,” is also passionate about story- I 24 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 THINKSTOCKPHOTOS.COM telling. Minsky brings his stories about animals to life during his two wildlife story shows at the Palm Beach Zoo each Saturday. He also performs at elementary schools and children’s hospitals. “Our wildlife stories get kids excited to read for fun and learn about wildlife,” says Minsky. “Since the story is told from the animal’s perspective, it creates a connection between the reader and the animal. We find the stronger the connection, the more kids and parents ask how they can help conserve our wild.” Parents can register online for digital access to 24 free wildlife storybooks for Pre-K through 5th grade. A new story is sent to the parent’s email on the 1st and 15th of each month. “This additional reading will put (kids) in the top 10% of readers in their age range,” says Minsky. “We are hopefully giving them something they have an affinity for with wildlife, and we are giving it to them in a way that makes them a consistent reader.” For more information, visit pageturneradventures.com or conserveourwild.com.

WINNERS The results are in for South Florida Parenting’s 2018 Kids Crown Awards, and we are pleased to announce the results for our readerselected best places and services for South Florida families. South Florida Parenting collected Kids Crown Award nominations on our website in March, and readers voted on their favorites in each category in April and May. The winners of that vote, as well as editor picks in various categories, are listed below. Our Kids Crown Award winners represent the best that South Florida has to offer. They offer a wealth of resources to families looking for pediatricians, maternity care, family events, party destinations, great family meals, kid’s hair cuts, tutoring, indoor and outdoor adventures, and much, much more. FAMILY FUN Broward: Best Family Event Florida Renaissance Festival Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach ren-fest.com, 954-776-1642 Ye olde Florida Renaissance Festival still ranks royally as the Best Family Event in Broward County. Quiet Waters Park transforms into a land suspended between myth and history from February through March as costumed performers greet guests. Visitors will find stage shows, jousting knights, swordplay, ax and archery games, a crafts village, musical entertainment, children’s activities, and food and drinks fit for a king. School-day programs are offered as well. Don’t miss the live shows and famous game booths such as “Tomato Torture,” where the object is to toss tomatoes at an “insulter,” and the notorious “Mud Show” where sitting in the front three rows will leave you splattered with a show souvenir. Miami-Dade: Best Family Event Free Fridays at the Miami Children’s Museum 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami miamichildrensmuseum.org, 305-373-5437 Every third Friday of each month, visitors can roam the Miami Children’s Museum free of charge. From 4 to 8 p.m., kids and adults can explore the various exhibits the MCM has to offer. Explore a construction zone, dream inside a two-story sand castle, unleash your inner explorer with a realistic model of a Navigational Cruise Ship Control Station, walk through a 6-foot piggy bank or “shop” in the life-sized Publix Super Market. Children can also watch their artwork come to life in the interactive virtual Sketch Aquarium, test out different virtual sports and fitness activities in the Hospital Health & FILE PHOTO Florida Renaissance Festival Wellness Center and make music in the Music Makers Studio. Palm Beach: Best Family Event South Florida Fair 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach southfloridafair.com, 561-793-0333 The South Florida Fair, which runs Jan. 18 through Feb. 3 in 2019, is one of Florida’s oldest and largest community events. Visitors can enjoy 17 fun-filled days of shows, concerts, carnival rides, games, entertainment and delicious fair food. Every year, the historic Yesteryear Village, Kubota Agriplex and Exposition Center feature educational and interactive experiences the whole family will enjoy. Broward: Best Park/Play area C.B. Smith Park 900 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines Broward.org/parks/CBSmithPark/Pages /Default.aspx, 954-357-5170 South Florida families are blessed with some amazing parks throughout the area but few JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 27

compare to the splendor of CB Smith Park. The 299-acre area is home to plenty of playground areas, Paradise Cove water park, a tennis complex, a family golfing center, golf and batting cages, bicycle rentals and more. daily from 8 a.m. to sunset on a first-come, first-serve basis. With more than 3,000 parking spots, it’s also a stress-free, affordable parking experience, which is a rarity in Miami. Palm Beach: Best Beach Miami-Dade: Best Park/Play area Juno Beach Juno-beach.fl.us Even on a cloudy day, Juno Beach still resembles a postcard. It’s an ideal beach to watch the sunrise, and the sand is soft with very few rocks and debris. The area is highly family-friendly and with tons of lifeguards around, the beach is well-supervised. The Juno Beach Pier, which just costs $1 to visit, is also fun to visit and get in some quality fishing time. Tropical Park 7900 SW 40th St., Miami Miamidade.gov, 305-226-8315 A former horse track, this park attracts more than 1.5 million visitors annually to its paved track for bicycling, walking or running, and the Equestrian Center features more than 36 shows a year. With 12 tennis courts and eight racquetball courts, a soccer and football stadium and baseball fields, the 275 acre-park is also home to Santa’s Enchanted Forest each October through January. The park’s many lakeside pavilions also make it a convenient location for children’s birthday parties, picnics and other special occasions. Broward: Best Free Family Fun Marando Farms and Ranch 5151 SW 64th Ave.,Davie Marandoranch.com, 954-945-5744 Marando Farms and Ranch offers a variety of community events including a St. Patty’s Day farm festival with a bounce house, games and reptile show; a Kids Fun Fest with pony rides and a petting zoo; and many other events throughout the year. In addition to a summer camp at the ranch, there are also ongoing actives such as farm education and more. Palm Beach: Best Park/Play area Sugar Sand Park 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton Sugarsandpark.org, 561-347-3900 Sugar Sand Park features an assortment of indoor and outdoor adventures. The large, 132-acre park includes a theater, outdoor carousel, playground, nature trails, baseball fields, a roller hockey rink and the Children's Science Explorium. The park's field house is home to indoor gymnastics, plus several basketball and volleyball courts. The newly renovated Science Playground is a tri–level inclusive playground featuring swings, slides and an expanded climbing structure for people of all ages and abilities. The updated splash pad is also home to a new train-station-themed toddler play area. There are also wheelchair accessible swings, slides, sensory walls and an expanded climbing structure for children to explore. Broward: Best Place to Get Wet Paradise Cove water park at C.B. Smith Park 900 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines broward.org/Parks/CBSmithPark, 954-357-5170 Paradise Cove water park, inside one of Broward County’s most popular parks, features four 5-story-tall waterslides, Sharky's Lagoon water playground for all ages with an 18-inch-deep pool and three waterslides, Parrot’s Point water playground for ages 5 and under, and the 410-foot-long Crazy Creek tube float with interactive elements. Miami-Dade: Best Place to Get Wet Zoo Miami 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami zoomiami.org, 305-251-0400 Zoo Miami has some soakin’ good fun for families. Splash around the Ocean Voyage play area of Playworld Playground, where kids can frolic in a whale tail waterfall spouting fountains of water. Best of all, there’s a shaded area for parents to relax while keeping an eye on their children. There’s also a Fiesta Fountain at the Amazon & Beyond Village Plaza, where water shoots up from the ground, and there are smaller water-play areas include a water-spouting mushroom near the hyena exhibit and a water-shooting play area in front of the Children's Zoo. Palm Beach: Best Place to Get Wet Rapids Water Park 6566 N. Military Trail, Riviera Beach 28 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 ZOO MIAMI/COURTESY Zoo Miami Rapidswaterpark.com, 561-848-6272 South Florida's largest water park, Rapids Water Park features 35 waterslides, a cool wave pool, a surfing simulator and a relaxing lazy river. The website divides the park’s attractions into groups: The Biggest, the Coolest, and the Wettest Thrill Rides. Guests can plan their trip according to what experience they want to have. Thrill-seeking kids will love being able to tackle the larger rides, while kids who want a more relaxed experience can enjoy the pool or the lazy river. Broward: Best Beach Hollywood Beach Floridashollywood.org/beaches.aspx Hollywood beaches have been designated Blue Wave beaches by the Clean Beaches Council, making them some of the most pleasant and attractive of all South Florida beaches. Travel + Leisure named the Hollywood Broadwalk one of America's Best Beach Boardwalks in 2010. The 2.5-mile broadwalk runs parallel to the beach, providing ample room for cycling, rollerblading or a casual stroll. Shaded picnic pavilions at Charnow Park allow parents to relax while watching their little ones play on the climbing wall or in the interactive splash fountain. And just 25 steps from the sand, the Hollywood Beach Theater hosts live music and performances. Miami-Dade: Best Free Family Fun Miami Children’s Museum every third Friday of the month 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami Miamichildrensmuseum.org, 305-373-5437 Every third Friday of each month, visitors can roam the Miami Children’s Museum free of charge. From 4 to 8 p.m., kids and adults can explore the various exhibits the MCM has to offer. Explore a construction zone, dream inside a two-story sand castle, unleash your inner explorer with a realistic model of a Navigational Cruise Ship Control Station, walk through a 6-foot piggy bank or “shop” in the life-sized Publix Super Market. Children can also watch their artwork come to life in the interactive virtual Sketch Aquarium, test out different virtual sports and fitness activities in the Hospital Health & Wellness Center and make music in the Music Makers Studio. Palm Beach: Best Free Family Fun Wellington’s free family events Wellingtonfl.gov Wellington is famously home to hop-hop icon Vanilla Ice, but it’s also become known for its epic, free, family-friendly events such as “Lakeside Family Fun Days” behind the Wellington Miami-Dade: Best Beach Crandon Park 6747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne Miamidade.gov/parks/crandon.asp, 305-361-5421 Crandon Park was rated among the Top 10 beaches in the U.S. for the past decade. The 808-acre urban park features a 2-mile-long beach with smooth sand, beach volleyball courts, and kayaks or stand-up paddle boards available for rent. Beach cabanas are also available to rent FILE PHOTO Marando Farms and Ranch

Community Center. The events feature free kayaking, paddle boarding, bounce houses, lawn games, demonstrations with local organizations, yoga, meditation, zumba, art activities with the Wellington Art Society, a reptile meet-and-greet and other amusing activities. From Mardi Gras nights to luaus and free concerts, Wellington always has something going on to enchant and entertain. Multiple Counties: Best Free Family Fun Home Depot Kids Workshops Homedepot.com There’s nothing better than giving children a chance to get some hands-on experience learning how to build and fix things on their own. The Home Depot offers a variety of do-it-yourself kids workshops that mix skill building with confidence-boosting knowledge. Children can learn how to build a fun wood craft and receive a free certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron and a pin. Visit homedepot.com, type in your zip code and find the workshop nearest you. FAMILY PARTIES AND DESTINATIONS Broward: Best Party Place Destination Museum of Discovery and Science 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale mods.org, 954-467-6637 Make your child’s next birthday party one for the science books. The museum offers parties for children ages 3-12 and includes age-appropriate science activities, museum exhibits exploration, free birthday cake, pizza and beverages, party favors and more. Some of the party themes to choose from include a steam punk theme, prehistoric adventure, animal mania, super scientist and science below zero, where guests can shatter balloons and freeze pickles. To book a birthday party, call 954-713-0930. Miami Dade: Best Party Place Destination The Art Shack Miami 9831 NW 58th St., Suite 145, Doral theartshackmiami.com, 786-664-8893 At The Art Shack, kids are introduced to art through sculpture, painting and mixed media. Aspiring cartoonists can sharpen their skills in the Comic and Cartoon class, and future photographers can learn technique and composition rules in the Photography class. Summer, spring and teacher planning day camps also available. Palm Beach: Best Party Place Destination Boomers! Boca Raton 3100 Airport Road, Boca Raton boomersparks.com/boca, 561-347-1888 If you’re planning a party, Boomers handles it all for you, from set-up to clean-up. You can pick from three different party packages to find the one that best suits your needs. All packages include table time with a party host, balloon centerpieces, a personalized sign, games, paper products, invitations, pizza and drinks, and 50 Points on a Play Card. There are plenty of party extras to choose from, from more Play Card points to four hours unlimited video games. Multiple Counties: Best Party Place Destination Sky Zone Trampoline Park Pompano Beach and Doral 30 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 FILE PHOTO Sky Zone Trampoline Park Skyzone.com Sky Zone boasts that it not only wants you to have the best birthday party you’ve ever had, but also the easiest. While they offer standard packages, every party is also completely customizable. Standard packages include pizza and drinks, paper products, Open Jump time, a private party room and more. Guests can enjoy wall-to-wall trampoline courts, where they can jump, fly and flip in a fun and safe environment. Best Party Provider All-In-One Kids Entertainment 8628 NW 44th St., Sunrise Allinonekidsentertainment.com, 954-302-9149 The right entertainment can take your children’s birthday party to the next level. Based in Sunrise, All-In-One Kids Entertainment serves Broward, Miami-Dade and south Palm Beach counties. They do everything from birthday parties to weddings and corporate events. Owned by husband and wife team Nicholas and Amanda Safille, their company offers face painting, balloon twisting, magic shows and mascot entertainment, which includes appearances by some of children’s most beloved cartoon characters. Princess Parties & Special Events princesspartiesandspecialevents.com, 561-236-6731 Specializing in children's birthday parties and special occasions, Princess Parties & Special Events brings any party theme to life from fairtytale royalty characters to magical mermaids, fearless superheroes, swashbuckling pirates, cartoon and comic books characters and more. Have tea with a real life “Elsa” or cut your cake with a ninja turtle. The company can also line up pony rides, food trucks, acrobats, face-painters and pretty much whatever your party theme requires. Broward: Best-Friendly Hotel/Resort Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort 1111 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood Margaritavillehollywoodbeachresort.com, 954-874-4444 Kick back with a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” while you soak up the sun in a family-friendly, beachside recreation and entertainment scene that is the perfect location to make lasting memories. The Parakeets Kid’s Club offers games, crafts and activities daily at the Kid’s Club. There are also two pools, a waterslide, a FlowRider surfing simulator and various water sports. Nearby Hollywood Beach offers the family-friendly Broadwalk, land and sea tours, shopping eco-adventures and more. Miami-Dade: Best-Friendly Hotel/Resort Fontainebleau Miami Beach 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Fontainebleau.com, 305-538-2000 The Fontainebleau offers families the opportunity for a luxurious getaway with plenty of activities for children. Daily activities are hosted by Fontainebleau’s Adventure Guides, who lead kids in games, scavenger hunts, sport skills, art, drama, music and movement, and more. Every Friday and Saturday are Fontainebleau’s Kids' Night Outs, where kids watch age-appropriate movies and play games. Full or half-day Kid’s Camp programs include meals and activities, and daytime babysitting services are available. Palm Beach: Best-Friendly Hotel/Resort Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa 3800 N. Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach marriott.com, 561-340-1700 A third-time winner, the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa continues to offer a variety of adventures that will leave your family feeling refreshed. The Kids Club welcomes guests ages 4-12 to enjoy arts and crafts, video games and more. Families can also enjoy the

infinity pool, lagoon pools with shallow water for kids, lagoon water slide, waterfall and grotto. The Kids' Club also offers parents a break on select nights by providing dinner and a movie for children. Broward: Best Museum Museum of Discovery And Science 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale Mods.org, 954-467-6637 The Museum of Discovery and Science has been crowned as Broward’s best museum once more. Spend the day exploring hundreds of interactive exhibits and featured traveling exhibits and the new Outdoor Science Park. Families can take a ride on the Everglades Airboat Adventure, see sharks and a living Atlantic coral reef, view otters at play, take a simulated trip to the Moon or Mars and more. Don’t miss a movie at the AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater, the biggest screen in South Florida. Camps and birthday parties are also hosted at the museum. Miami-Dade: Best Museum Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Frostscience.org, 305-434-9600 The year-old Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science has something for families of all ages, including a 250-seat planetarium with 16-million-color, 8K projection and two different shows daily; a three-level aquarium with fish, sting rays and a number of different sharks, plus smaller aquariums; a Feathers to the Stars exhibit dedicated to flight, where guests can launch their paper airplane designs on a test track and swirl marbles around a solar system to see the effects of gravity; a Design Lab for young builders; and a MeLab with interactive zones connected to how the body and mind functions. The Frost also has traveling exhibits, including the “Power of Poison” exhibit and a “Da Vinci — Inventions” exhibit that opened in June. Miami Children’s Museum 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami Miamichildrensmuseum.org, 305-373-5437 The Miami Children's Museum sets out to take the formal learning of the classroom and make the experience real and lasting. Visitors of all ages can play, learn, imagine and create together in interactive exhibits. Exhibits are bilingual and spread throughout two floors of the 56,500-square-foot facility, giving children ample space to explore. Kids can play on a cruise ship, learn about money in the piggy bank exhibit, make music on the musical staircase and more. The museum also hosts birthday parties and educational classes for children. FILE PHOTO Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science Butterfly World, which opened in 1988, is the largest butterfly park in the world and home to more than 20,000 live butterflies. What started as a hobby for Butterfly World creator Ronald Boender has grown into a 3-acre butterfly exhibition and conservation center that is enjoyed by thousands annually. Miami-Dade: Best Nature Center Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables Fairchildgarden.org, 305-667-1651 Something beautiful, exotic and new is always blossoming at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. There are more than 3,400 species of plants in the 83-acre oasis. Art exhibits are also in the mix. Check the website for ongoing upcoming events such as concerts, flower and fruit festivals, plant sales and other events. Palm Beach: Best Nature Center Loggerhead Marinelife Center Palm Beach: Best Museum South Florida Science Center and Aquarium 4801 Dreher Trail N, West Palm Beach Sfsciencecenter.org, 561-832-1988 Home to the first and only public planetarium in Palm Beach County, South Florida Science Center and Aquarium has plenty of cool things to see and do, including a 10,000-gallon aquarium, an 18-hole conservation-themed miniature golf course, a newly-renovated Observatory, an interactive Everglades exhibit and more. There are also ongoing educational workshops and events. 32 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 Broward: Best Farmers Market Yellow Green Farmers Market 1940 N 30th Road, Hollywood ygfarmersmarket.com, 954-513-3990 Open year-round Saturdays and Sundays 8 a.m-4 p.m. , the Yellow Green Farmers Market is home to locally grown, organic, fresh produce, micro greens, fresh herbs, fresh caught fish, free range chicken, turkeys, flowers, dairy and eggs, ice cream, raw nuts, pastas, fresh cheeses, coffees, jellies, honeys, olive oils and more. There are also freshly prepared food options such as arepas, sushi, paninis, meatless deli foods and global cuisines. There are vegan soap booths as well as handmade clothing and artisan jewelry booths. For kids, they have toys, balloon art, ceramic painting and other activities. Marando Farms & Ranch Broward: Best Nature Center Butterfly World 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek Butterflyworld.com, 954-977-4434 14200 U.S. Highway 1, Juno Beach Marinelife.org, 561-627-8280 This nonprofit dedicated to sea turtle conservation offers guided tours, fish feedings, turtle walks, organized beach clean-ups and more. Dr. Logger hosts a free interactive kids show Sundays at 2 p.m. to teach about sea turtle threats, nesting, anatomy and lifestyle. There is also a junior research lab for kids and craft programs such as mommy and me ceramic sea turtle painting that are designed to introduce kids to sea turtle conservation. FILE PHOTO Butterfly World Fort Lauderdale and Davie Marandoranch.com, 954-294-2331 Offering raw dairy and locally grown organic fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, and preserves and sauces, Marando Farms & Ranch farmers markets also features fresh breads and croissants and is home to some rescued farm animal friends. Open weekdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the ranch offers pony rides and a petting zoo, plus special events such as farm to table meals and family festivals.

Miami-Dade: Best Farmers Market Pinecrest Farmers' Market 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest Greenmarketco-op.org, 786-367-8274 Open every Sunday year-round, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Pinecrest Farmers Market serves up a healthy variety of vendors from produce, meats, poultry, cheeses and seafood to plants and flowers, health and beauty items, pet food vendors and prepared food vendors. There are also baked goods and artisan vendors for gourmet finds. The market’s website also offers a calendar of Florida produce and what’s in season locally each month. Free parking is an added bonus, and pets on a leash are welcome. Palm Beach: Best Farmers Market Bedners Farm Fresh Market 10066 Lee Road, Boynton Beach Bedners.com, 561-733-5490 Minimizing use of toxins, Bedners grows sustainable fruits and vegetables on 80 acres of land where the market is located. Farming in South Florida since 1950, the Bedner family is dedicated to providing the community with fresh produce that is nutrient-rich and grown through erosion-prevention methods. FAMILY ATTRACTIONS Broward: Best Indoor Attraction (Ages 0-5) Museum of Discovery & Science 401 SW 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale Mods.org, 954-467-6637 With South Florida, the weather can often be unpredictable. Spend the day indoors at Museum of Discovery & Science, where permanent exhibits include The Discovery Center, which teaches counting and sorting, an Everglades airboat simulator, a bi-level Florida ecology exhibit, a hurricane simulator and more, in addition to traveling exhibits and fascinating finds such as the Great Gravity Clock and an Outdoor Science Park. Miami-Dade: Best Indoor Attraction (Ages 0-5) Jumpin’ Jamboree 6000 NW 97th Ave., Suite 1, Doral, 4057 SW 152nd Ave., Kendall jumpinjamboree.com Jumpin’ Jamboree was the brainchild of parents Janice and Leandro Lissa, who wanted to open a safe play space for kids where families could have a stress-free fun day. Kids can bounce off boundless energy in the attraction’s many bounce houses and inflatable play zones. There are also arcade games and an area for younger children. Birthday party packages are also available. Palm Beach: Best Indoor Attraction (Ages 0-5) The Children’s Science Explorium at Sugar Sand Park 300 S Military Trail, Boca Raton Scienceexplorium.org, 561-347-3912 Complete with a carousel and freshly renovated science playground and Children’s Science Explorium, Sugar Sand Park is a hidden gem. The Science Explorium offers permanent and traveling exhibits, including the current exhibit, “It’s a Nano World,” which teaches visitors about measuring really tiny things. 34 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 FILE PHOTO Flamingo Gardens Multiple Counties: Best Indoor Attraction (Ages 0-5) Chuck E. Cheese Chuckecheese.com There’s nothing better, especially on a rainy South Florida day, than rounding up your kids to get their energy out at Chuck E. Cheese. Kids can have a blast scoring tickets and testing their skills at soccer games, classic skeeball, video games and cute ride-on attractions. There’s also a convenient full menu with pizzas, sandwiches and salads to re-fuel. One of the greatest perks of Chuck E. Cheese is it’s foolproof security system. When parents and children enter, their arms are stamped with matching invisible numbers that can only be seen under a security light. No child can exit without their parent or guardian. Broward: Best Indoor Attraction (Ages 6 and older) Museum of Discovery & Science 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale Mods.org, 954-467-6637 With an IMAX theater, traveling and permanent exhibits, a Science Park and tons of diverse, educational programming, the Museum of Discovery & Science is a treasure trove for kids 6 and older. Check out an Everglades airboat simulator, a bi-level Florida ecology exhibit, a hurricane simulator, the otter exhibit, aquariums and the Great Gravity Clock in the covered front courtyard. Miami-Dade: Best Indoor Attraction (Ages 6 and older) The Art Shack Miami 9831 NW 58th St., Suite 145, Doral theartshackmiami.com, 786-664-8893 Art classes are available for children teaching them sculpture, painting, ceramics, mixed media, drawing, installations, group and individual works. With one teacher for every five students, The Art Shack Miami offers a more personalized introduction to art. There are also classes and camps available for a variety of budgets. Palm Beach: Best Indoor Attraction (Ages 6 and older) Revolutions at CityPlace 477 S. Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach Westpalmbeach.revolutionsbowl.com, Part bowling alley and arcade room with ticketed games, part restaurant, Revolutions at CityPlace offers a lot of fun for families and friends. Feast on custom burgers, pizzas, gourmet hotdogs and other clever twists on traditional bowling alley foods. Relax on comfy couches between taking your turn at a strike. Multiple Counties: Best Indoor Attraction (Ages 6 and older) Sky Zone Trampoline Park Pompano Beach and Doral Skyzone.com Sky Zone boasts that it not only wants you to have the best birthday party you’ve ever had, but also the easiest. While they offer standard packages, every party is also completely customizable. Standard packages include pizza and drinks, paper products, Open Jump time, a private party room and more. Guests can enjoy wall-to-wall trampoline courts, where they can jump, fly and flip in a fun and safe environment.

Broward: Best Outdoor Attraction (Ages 0-5) ultimate way to kick back and relax for a date night or even a mommy’s night out, with comfortable recliners and leather rocking chairs, a full in-theatre dining menu complete with a wine list and cocktail menu, and reserved seating for the ultimate convenience in movie watching. The venue is also available to reserve for birthday parties and special events. Marando Farms & Ranch 5151 SW 64th Ave., Davie Marandoranch.com, 954-945-5744 Marando Farms & Ranch in Davie features a garden growing fresh produce, a petting zoo with goats, pigs, a cow, geese and ducks the Marando family rescued, pony rides and plenty of community events including “Earth Day” at the farm, farm-to-table meals and more. Palm Beach: Best Movie Theater iPic Mizner Park 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton Pictheaters.com, 561-299-3000 If you’re looking to indulge in the ultimate cinematic experience, nothing beats iPic. The luxurious theater experience features wide, leather seats and, in the VIP area, electric recliners, cozy blankets and on-demand waiter service. Theatergoers can access a full bar, traditional theater snacks such as popcorn, soda and candy, and gourmet fare such as veggie kabobs, truffle fries, Buffalo chicken spring rolls and cheesecake brulee. Miami-Dade: Best Outdoor Attraction (Ages 0-5) Zoo Miami 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami Zoomiami.org, 305-251-0400 Young kids will have a blast on the Jungle Journey playground, which offers 11 play features such as a wobbly bridge, a hollow log and life-size gorilla and hippo figures. The floor is spongy and bouncy to protect kids from adventurous spills. Zoo Miami also has plenty of water elements to play in and exhibits including the Critter Connection, where kids can feed camels and brush goats or sheep. They can learn even more about animals through Animal Tales — a presentation that features native and exotic wildlife. Palm Beach: Best Outdoor Attraction (Ages 0-5) Palm Beach Zoo 1301 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach Palmbeachzoo.org, 561-547-9453 The new Nature Play Pavilion is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. where children can climb like a cat, balance their bodies like a monkey, splash like an otter and participate in a variety of animal-inspired play activities. Kids can also splash around in the Zoo’s central fountain, so definitely pack a towel and bathing suit, or have your child wear one under their clothes. Broward: Best Outdoor Attraction (Ages 6 and older) Flamingo Gardens 3750 S Flamingo Road, Davie Flamingogardens.org, 954-473-2955 There are a variety of gardens to walk through, including a children’s garden where kids are encouraged stop and touch and smell the plants. The live oak hammock features trees up to 200 years old, and on the narrated train tour, visitors can explore the Tropical Rainforest and Wetlands area, which is home to some of the last natural jungle growth in South Florida. The Butterfly and Hummingbird Gardens are also home to the rare pink-spot sulfur butterfly. Miami-Dade: Best Outdoor Attraction (Ages 6 and older) Zoo Miami 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami Zoomiami.org, 305-251-0400 In addition to seeing animal friends at various exhibits, there are also plenty of attractions to check out including the The Lostman’s River Ride, which allows guests to float through the “Everglades” on a slow-moving boat with some surprises in store. There is also a Safari Tram Tour, pedal boats, a monorail and Safari Cycle rentals that allow families to bike through the zoo. Water elements throughout the zoo help keep kids cool, and the zoo opens at night for special tours and events such as Zoo Boo and Zoo Lights. 36 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 FILE PHOTO iPic Theater in Mizner Park Palm Beach: Best Outdoor Attraction (Ages 6 and older) Lion Country Safari 2003 Lion Country Safari Road, Loxahatchee Lioncountrysafari.com, 561-793-1084 Florida's only drive-through safari and walk-through amusement park allows visitors to get an up-close encounter with more than 1,000 animals. Guests can drive through the safari, which is spread out across seven sections, and snap photos of the awe-inspiring animals normally found on other continents such as lions, antelopes, water buffalo, zebras and giraffes. After driving through, enjoy the walk-through area of the park, which features a petting zoo, merry-go-round, giant slide, giraffe and bird feeding stations, a water playground, water slides, paddle boats, mini golf and more. The animals are often fed at or before opening, so if you get there early, you have a chance to see even more animals. DATE NIGHT Broward: Best Place To Go Out Without The Kids Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood 1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale seminolehardrockhollywood.com, 866-502-7529 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is a one-stop shop for entertainment and dining. Test your luck in the casino or head over to one of the hotel’s many bars for live music or DJ-driven entertainment. When you get hungry, there are numerous dining venues, ranging from fine to casual dining and desserts . Miami-Dade: Best Place To Go Out Without The Kids Wynwood wynwoodmiami.com, 786-615-8828 Spanning over 50 city blocks, the Wynwood Arts District is known for and home to the largest open-air street-art installations in the world. Never lacking in events, Wynwood has weekly Art Walks, live music, local and exotic foods and more. With more than 70 art galleries, shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars, Wynwood allows parents to enjoy a kid-free day or night in style. Broward: Best Movie Theater Paragon Ridge 8 9200 W. State Road 84 Suite, Davie Paragontheaters.com, 954-472-4940 With electric recliners, reserved stadium seating, beer, wine and expanded food options, Paragon Ridge 8 is a comfortable yet affordable escape. Adult tickets cost just $11, and matinee shows before 4 p.m. are $9. Families can snack on pizza or more traditional movie snacks such as popcorn and candy. Paragon also offers a Diamond Rewards Program, in which patrons can earn points on concession snacks and free movie tickets. Miami-Dade: Best Movie Theater Cinebistro 11471 NW 12th St., Miami cinebistro.com/dolphin/index.php, 305-455-7373 Located inside Dolphin Mall, Cinebistro is the LIMEBIKE/COURTESY Wynwood arts district

Chunky Dunk and Key Lime Bar are Rebel House delights. Multiple Counties: Best Place to Eat Without the Kids The Capital Grille thecapitalgrille.com If you’re looking for a classy lunch or dinner out away from the kids, The Capital Grille is an elegant experience with fresh, thoughtfully prepared foods to savor, such as nationally acclaimed dry-aged steaks, seafood and an impressive wine list. The New England clam chowder, Maine Lobster Roll and sliced Filet Mignon are popular menu choices. If you’re seeking nonalcoholic drink choices, the house-made grapefruit soda and fresh-squeezed mint lemonade are refreshing alternatives. FAMILY HEALTH CARE Broward: Best ER For Kids Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital 1005 Joe DiMaggio Drive, Hollywood jdch.com, 954-265-5324 The award-winning Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital continues to shine as the top children’s hospital in Broward County. As one of the region's leading pediatric hospitals, they combine advanced technology and a knowledgeable staff to provide patients a large scope of services and programs in a child-friendly atmosphere. The world-class pediatric emergency physicians and pediatric nurses are specially trained in emergency medicine and committed to easing the fears often associated with a trip to the ER. From minor illnesses to more serious accidents, parents can rest secure that their children are in good hands. Miami-Dade: Best ER For Kids Nicklaus Children’s Hospital 3100 SW 62nd Ave., Miami nicklauschildrens.org, 305-666-6511 The pediatric specialists at Nicklaus Children's Hospital know that parents want their children to have the best care should an emergency arise. The hospital's advanced equipment and highly-trained staff are available around the clock. The freestanding children's hospital features a state-designated Level 1 pediatric trauma center and an adjoining helipad. Pediatric specialists and sub-specialists are on call 24 hours a day. For non-emergencies, Nicklaus Children's Hospital has urgent care centers as well. Palm Beach: Best ER For Kids Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s Medical Center 901 45th St., West Palm Beach Palmbeachchildrenshospital.com, 561-844-6300 Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s Medical Center provides specialized pediatric cardiac services, orthopedics, neurosciences, cancer treatments and rehabilitation. The emergency room is one of only two state-designated Level 1 pediatric trauma centers and the only one in North Palm Beach County. It is one of the largest providers of trauma care in the state. Broward: Best Pediatric Hospital Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital 1005 Joe DiMaggio Drive, Hollywood jdch.com, 954-265-5324 38 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 FILE PHOTO Memorial Hospital West This full-service pediatric hospital treats minor illnesses, trauma-related accidents and complicated medical conditions in a child-friendly atmosphere. With more than 200 inpatient beds and private rooms with movies, games and Internet access to keep children as comfortable and at ease as possible in stressful medical situations, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is also nationally ranked in areas of pediatric orthopedics and pediatric urology. Miami-Dade: Best Pediatric Hospital Nicklaus Children’s Hospital 3100 SW 62nd Ave., Miami nicklauschildrens.org, 305-666-6511 Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is not only cutting edge with patient care but it’s top in technology. Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami recently became the first children’s hospital in America to acquire the OmniTom mobile CT scanner, which is the world’s first medical device delivering high-quality, non-contrast CT scans at the patients’ bedside for pediatric patients. Nicklaus Children’s Health System was also a CIO 100 winner in May, listing it as the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology. Palm Beach: Best Pediatric Hospital Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s Medical Center 901 45th St., West Palm Beach Palmbeachchildrenshospital.com, 561-844-6300 With a newly renovated pediatric/medical surgical unit, a Level I pediatric trauma center and 24-hour dedicated pediatric emergency department, Palm Beach Children’s Hospital offers specialized services for the youngest members of the community. It remains the only children’s hospital between Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Broward: Best Place To Deliver Your Baby Memorial West in Pembroke Pines 703 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines Mhs.net, 954-436-5000 The Family Birthplace at Memorial West in Pembroke Pines features 12 labor, delivery and recovery suites, 26 postpartum rooms and Family Birthplace expansion rooms. Memorial Hospital West scored Healthgrades’ Women’s Health Excellence Award and Labor and Delivery Excellence Award in 2015. For infants in distress, the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Memorial Hospital West is a Level II NICU. The NICU there also has a webcam system, so you can view your baby from a mobile device. Miami-Dade: Best Place To Deliver Your Baby Baptist Hospital of Miami 8900 N. Kendall Drive, Miami Baptisthealth.net, 786-596-1960 The Family Birth Place at Baptist Hospital highlights specially designed birthing suites to keep mothers and babies as comfortable as possible. With advanced technology, neonatologists available 24 hours a day to provide newborns with specialized care and an expertly trained staff, delivering a baby at Baptist Hospital of Miami is a sacred occasion. If your baby requires staying in the hospital a little longer, you can prolong your stay at the Family Birth Place depending on availability at the Stork Inn. Breast feeding support groups and Baby’s First Year for New Moms classes are also available postpartum. Palm Beach: Best Place To Deliver Your Baby St. Mary’s Medical Center 901 45th St., West Palm Beach stmarysmc.com, 561-844-6300 Fresh off last year’s win, St. Mary’s Medical Center works to make the birth experience a stress-free and memorable one. Understanding the importance of different mothers’ hopes and plans for birth, the staff works with mothers to meet their preferences whenever possible. State-of-the-art equipment, certified lactation consultants and specialized classes are available to help ease parents into their new lives with a newborn. Should an emergency arise, the hospital is equipped with a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and a dedicated transport team. Broward: Best Maternity Care And Services Total Women's Healthcare of South Broward Totalwomenshealthcare.com With locations in Hollywood and Pembroke Pines, Total Women's Healthcare of South Broward provides expert prenatal care as well as care for

1801 NE 123rd St., Suite 414, North Miami pediatricassociates.com, 305-981-0600 According to his patients, Dr. Socarras’ treats everyone with respect, regardless of their race, gender or age. He is a hero who takes time with his patients and understands each of their concerns, and they appreciate him for that. Dr. Socarras is more than a doctor to his patients: he is a friend, supporter and well-wisher. Palm Beach: Best Pediatrician Dr. Susan M. Shamaskin Thepedcntr.com, 561-790-2600 Trained and board-certified at The Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Dr. Susan M. Shamaskin has been practicing at The Pediatric Center since 1991. With locations in Wellington, Boynton Beach and Belle Glade, Shamaskin is able to serve patients from birth to age 21 providing specialized care in areas of ADHD, asthma, immunizations, learning disorders and pediatric diabetes and more. Broward: Best Pediatric Care Children’s Medical Center Hollywood and Pembroke Pines childrensmedicalctr.com A repeat winner, Children's Medical Center remains parents’ top choice for pediatric care with its In-house Laboratory & Radiology services, accommodating same-day appointments for last-minute pediatric needs, and personalized care. Center pediatricians and nurse practitioners are board-certified and have received specialty training in pediatrics. Nurses are available after-hours to answer urgent questions and contact the on-call physician if necessary. The center also works to see sick children the same day and can provide many test results in minutes. Miami-Dade: Best Pediatric Care Pediatric Professional Associates 7001 SW 87th Ave., Miami pediatricprofessionalassociates.com, 305-271-8222 With a team of eight doctors, Pediatric Professional Associates offers patients from birth to age 21 top-notch care with an in-office lab for routine tests and cultures, hearing and vision tests, Saturday appointments, autism screenings and Pediatric nurses available for urgent calls on nights and weekends. Ear piercing for children 2 months and older is also available. Palm Beach: Best Pediatric Care Palm Beach Pediatrics Boynton Beach, Royal Palm Beach and West Palm Beach pbpediatrics.com Caring for patients from birth through age 21, Palm Beach Pediatrics is available to its patients year-round and has offices in Boynton Beach, Royal Palm Beach and West Palm Beach. Each office also has evening hours and provides access to a physician and nurse practitioner on holidays and weekends. Parents can save time before appointments with downloadable forms on Palm Beach Pediatrics’ website. Multi-county: Best Pediatric Care Pediatric Associates pediatricassociates.com Focused on enhancing the lives of children, their families, and communities through high-quality pediatric healthcare, Pediatric Associates is Florida’s largest privately owned primary care pediatric practice with more than 200 providers 40 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 FILE PHOTO Family enrichment in South Florida and 34 locations. Pediatric Associates’ services are available 365 days a year, including weekend, evening and holiday hours at certain locations for added convenience. Broward: Best Pediatric Dentist Jacaranda Smiles Offices in Plantation and Pembroke Pines jacarandasmiles.com Pediatric dentist Dr. Rene Landa promotes preventative dentistry and tries to make his patients has comfortable as possible so they can engage in the lifelong habit of daily dental care. Pediatric dental services include cavity management by risk assessment, minimally invasive dentistry, enamel defect treatments, space maintainers and oral habit management. Nitrous oxide analgesia is also available for children who require it. Miami-Dade: Best Pediatric Dentist Dr. Rita Patel, Sunkidz Pediatric Dentistry sunkidzdental.com Maintaining beautiful smiles are a main passion of Dr. Rita Patel, M.D., the board-certified pediatric dentist behind Sunkidz Pediatric Dentistry. Originally from England, Patel earned her bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience before moving to Florida, and she received her dental degree from Nova Southeastern University. Patel tends to each patient’s needs individually and provides children with the essential care they need to prevent tooth decay. Palm Beach: Best Pediatric Dentist Premier Dentistry of the Palm Beaches 1501 Presidential Way, Suite 15, West Palm Beach yourpalmbeachdentist.com, 561-686-2077 Premier Dentistry of the Palm Beaches specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive dental procedures as well as offering a wide variety of other dental services. Their practice is in tune to the fears children sometimes have associated with a visit to the dentist. Staff work hard to make sure children feel relaxed and not apprehensive. Broward: Best Orthodontist Jacaranda Smiles Offices in Plantation and Pembroke Pines jacarandasmiles.com Orthodontist Dr. Milan Khakhria received his dental degree from the University of Manchester Dental School. Growing up in Kenya inspired him to create a safari theme in his orthodontic office. Providing with teen and adult orthodontics services, Khakhria has treated patients ages 7 to 77. When he’s not promoting more beautiful smiles, Khakhria is deeply involved in the local community, feeding the homeless and organizing an annual pumpkin drive. Miami-Dade: Best Orthodontist Dr. Jeff Rothenberg 18851 NE 29th Ave., Suite 300, Aventura brilliantortho.com, 786-563-9412 The dad of two who grew up in North Miami Beach obtained his dental degree at Nova Southeastern College of Dental Medicine and his certificate in orthodontics at the University of Connecticut. Rothenberg and his team offer the latest in orthodontic treatments including Invisalign, TMJ and TMD treatments and surgical orthodontics. Palm Beach: Best Orthodontist Shelling Orthodontics 19615 State Road 7 No. 33, Boca Raton Shellingortho.com, 561-477-4844 A graduate of Spanish River High School, Dr. Robert Shelling attended University of Florida College of Dentistry and received his Orthodontic certificate from the New York University School of Orthodontics. Shelling regularly attends courses to stay on top of the most current breakthroughs. He views his patients as an extension of his family and is devoted to his craft. Multiple Counties: Best Dentist/Orthodontist Super Smiles Pediatric Dentistry & Family Orthodontics Plantation, Delray Beach and Coral Springs supersmilesfl.com Super Smiles Pediatric Dentistry & Family Orthodontics offers pediatric dentistry, orthodontics and adult orthodontics services. Orthodontist Dr. Michael Maruri is a South Florida native who pursued his dentistry training at Nova Southeastern University. Pediatric dentists at Super Smiles Pediatric Dentistry & Family Orthodontics include Dr. Amanda Buscemi, Dr. Dana Storch and Dr. Tiffany A. Brady.

KIDS’ ENRICHMENT Broward: Best Swim Program The Swim Academy Pembroke Pines and Weston theswimacademy.com Offering a progressive learn-to-swim program, The Swim Academy teaches stroke development through nationally recognized swim techniques for students of all ages who are fearful near water or for children and toddlers learning safety skills. The 30-minute lessons are taught in heated pools. The Swim Academy invites potential students to schedule a free evaluation to determine which type of lessons would be best suited for that person. Coral Springs Aquatic Complex 12441 Royal Palm Blvd, Coral Springs Aquaticcomplex.com, 954-345-2121 From beginning to advanced levels and for various ages, Coral Springs Aquatic Complex offers diving lessons, synchronized swimming, water polo, water aerobics, learn-to-swim programs, swim training and technique classes. The 50-meter pool is newly renovated, and there are several swimming and diving clubs for true water enthusiasts to join. Miami-Dade: Best Swim Program Born 2 Swim Aquatic Academy 1955 NW 108th Ave, Miami Born2swim.net, 305-437-7946 Offering programs such as Aqua Babies and Aqua Tots, Born 2 Swim Aquatic Academy also features Rolly Polly Floaty, which teaches babies 6 to 11 months how to hold their breath and roll over from a face-down position in the water onto their backs and survival floating. There is also an Aqua Club, which is a weekly group program for more experienced swimmers ages 3 and older who are transitioning from Rolly Polly or AquaTots levels and can maintain a self-relying back-float. Palm Beach: Best Swim Program Small Fish Big Fish Swim School 346 Pike Road, West Palm Beach smallfishbigfish.com, 561-818-7946 Small Fish Big Fish Swim School has quickly become a premiere swim resource in West Palm Beach. They live up to their motto: “Small fish become BIG fish by swimming in schools.” Through a community-minded approach, they work to provide ongoing drowning prevention education. They also offer adult and “Small Fish And Me” free lessons for children under 6 months. Multiple County: Best Swim Program Baby Otter Swim School Babyotterswimschool.com, 954-704-0080 With seven instructors, Baby Otter Swim School travels from Miami to Port St. Lucie to teach students ages 8 months and crawling to senior citizens. Utilizing the Turn, Kick, Reach 5-Day Program, students learn to hold their breath using a set of commands. They put their face in the water, swim to the steps and wall by kicking, and learn how to turn around and swim back to where they fell into the water because that is usually the closest place to reach safely. The school aims to make Florida a ZERO drowning state and prides itself on having the world’s fastest learn-to-swim program. The school also teaches special-needs students. Broward: Best After-School Program David Posnack JCC 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie FILE PHOTO Kumon Math & Reading Center Dpjcc.org David Posnack JCC’s Afterschool Adventure Program allows kids to engage in sports such as karate, swimming, soccer, basketball, dance, tennis and yoga, release energy on the playground, get homework done in a supervised homework room, discover new technology in a computer lab and expand their minds with chess, cooking, robotics, magic, stop motion animation and more. After school program transportation is provided from nearby schools. Broadway Kids Studio 9042 W. State Road 84, Davie Broadwaykidsstudio.com, 954-693-7500 A Kids Crown winner in previous years, Broadway Kids Studio is still going strong with its award-winning after-school program that exposes to students to singing, acting, dancing and musical instruments. There are standard rates available for ages 5 to 18 as well as discounted sibling rates. Students will also have a chance to appear in holiday shows and annual showcases. Transportation is included. Miami-Dade: Best After-School Program The Art Shack 9831 NW 58th St., Suite 145, Doral theartshackmiami.com, 786-664-8893 The staff at The Art Shack believes creativity is a must at any age, and their goal is to nurture that creative energy. After school, children will not only get a chance to complete their homework, but they’ll also get to engage in creative arts such as painting, drawing and more when school is out for the day. Palm Beach: Best After-School Program Mandel JCC 8500 Jog Road, Boynton Beach Jcconline.com, 561-740-9000 Club J, the Mandel JCC after-school program, picks up students from nearby schools. Designed for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, students have an afternoon snack and homework time in a supervised homework room before moving on to specialist-led activities including cooking, science, a DJ club, Shabbat and Jewish holiday celebrations, swimming, science, sports, dramatic theater and art. Multiple Counties: Best After-School Program YMCA YMCA.net Focusing on child safety, health, social growth and academic enhancement, YMCA after-school programs welcome kindergartners through middle-school students. Homework assistance, swimming, themed activities and special-needs programs for grades K through 12 are offered. Broward: Best Academic/ Enrichment Program Team of Tutors Multiple locations in Broward County teamoftutors.com Team of Tutors offers both effective and affordable one-on-one instruction personalized to each student’s needs. Each tutor specializes in a specific subject or grade level so students can learn from instructors that are not only trained, but trained to help them specifically. Along with tutoring help, tutors teach study skills, test-taking tips and organizational skills. This individualized attention and positive reinforcement will have students on track academically in no time. Miami-Dade: Best Academic/ Enrichment Program Math Monkey Miami 12659 S. Dixie Highway, Pinecrest mathmonkeymiami.com, 305-971-6284 The Math Monkey program has mastered the art of teaching mathematics. Their methods combine the both Eastern and Western math JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 41

techniques and give children the skills to use multiple approaches to solve problems. Math Monkey and its associated programs will help children increase speed, understanding and confidence in their math abilities. Group, online and one-on-one tutoring offered. Palm Beach: Best Academic/ Enrichment Program YMCA of the Palm Beaches 2085 S. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach ymcapalmbeaches.org, 561-968-9622 In addition to aquatics, youth sports and health and wellness programs, YMCA of the Palm Beaches offers preschool, voluntary VPK and team-building after-school programs. Devoted to promoting the social, emotional, cognitive and physical development of children, the staff at YMCA of the Palm Beaches centers programming around the YMCA’s values of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility. Multiple Counties: Best Academic/Enrichment Program Kumon Learning Centers kumon.com, 800-222-6284 Kumon’s math and reading programs can help build and advance your child’s skill levels in each subject. The Kumon program takes about 30 minutes twice a week in a center along with work completed at home. With each lesson, your child’s critical reading skills and overall reading, writing and math skills will improve steadily. Many Kumon parents report that their children have mastered concepts to the point of putting them grade levels ahead. Broward: Best Kids' Arts/ Theater Program Encore Dance Theatre 3461 Hiatus Road, Sunrise Encoredancetheatre.com, 954-746-0822 With dance classes ranging from jazz, hip-hop and modern to flamenco, pointe, Irish dance, acrobatic and musical theatre classes, Encore Dance Theatre has something to inspire your little performer. The school’s teachers continue to win choreography awards, and 23 students from Encore Dance Theatre were invited to perform in Disney’s televised Christmas Day Parade on ABC. Miami-Dade: Best Kids' Arts/ Theater Program The Art Shack 9831 NW 58th St., Suite 145, Doral theartshackmiami.com, 786-664-8893 The Art Shack offers art classes for 3-year-olds to adults. Students will learn basic art skills to more technical techniques. Sculpture, painting, ceramics, mixed media, drawing, installations, group and individual works are all part of the program. There are also photography and comic and cartoon classes. Palm Beach: Best Kids' Arts/ Theater Program Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach kravis.org The S*T*A*R (Students & Teachers Arts Resources) Series introduces students to live theater while Student Art Enrichment programs bring Disney musicals to schools, and Broadway performers lead workshops for high school students. Students can also participate in workshops to learn how to write theater reviews. 42 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 FILE PHOTO Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour Broward: Best School Break/ Summer Program David Posnack JCC 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie Dpjcc.org Children can make arts and crafts, participate in cooking, swimming, sports and more with David Posnack JCC’s “School’s Out…JCC Is In” program. Kids will love Camp Kadima, where they will go on interesting field trips, play tennis, enjoy daily activities such as TV production and karate, and engage in color wars and sing-alongs and make other priceless summertime memories with new friends. Miami-Dade: Best School Break/ Summer Program The Art Shack 9831 NW 58th St., Suite 145, Doral theartshackmiami.com, 786-664-8893 Children ages 5 to 12 will enjoy Creativity Summer Camp at The Art Shack with educational programming such as dancing, acting, singing and visual arts. Kids even get a chance to record music in a real recording studio. Half-day and full-day summer sessions are available. Some of the weekly themes campers can explore include nature art, animation, toy creation, outer space adventures, art and storytelling, and ocean explorers. Palm Beach: Best School Break/ Summer Program Camp Shalom at the Mandel JCC 5221 Hood Road, Palm Beach Gardens campshalom.org, 561-712-5227 Camps are broken down into categories including art, basketball, Broadway, circus and soccer. Starting at preschool age and moving through sixth grade, campers can participate in sports, learn about Israeli culture, archery, fishing, dance and more. There are also special dress-up days and religious activities such as Shabbat. Special needs programs are also available. FAMILY DINING Broward: Best Restaurant Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor 128 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach Jaxsonsicecream.com, 954-923-4445 Established in 1956, Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlour has been serving patrons of all ages for decades. There’s usually a long line of locals and tourists alike waiting outside this legendary ice cream shop and restaurant to score a cone of handmade ice cream or a sundae with a sidecar of hot fudge. In addition to dessert, there are also plenty of family dining options, from burgers, salads and sandwiches to chicken dishes and gourmet platters. Miami-Dade: Best Restaurant Big Cheese 8080 SW 67th Ave., Miami bigcheesemiami.com, 305-662-6855 Big Cheese restaurant is known for serving the finest Italian dinners, pizza, pasta, subs and salads. They use the same high-quality ingredients, such as pasta imported straight from Italy, and serve them at an affordable family price. Along with delivering quality food, Big Cheese also serves up quality service. Palm Beach: Best Restaurant Guanabanas 960 N. Highway A1A, Jupiter guanabanas.com, 561-747-8878 Guanabanas is known for three things: great food and drinks, the beautiful tropical setting and the live music. The open-air outdoor dining restaurant and bar maintains a laid-back, island atmosphere where everyone is welcome. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in their full-service, state-of-the-art kitchen, Guanabanas uses locally produced ingredients. All seafood served

at Guanabanas is from the state of Florida, and the live music schedule is available online. Multiple Counties: Best Restaurant Yard House yardhouse.com Few menus have more diversity than Yard House. The American eatery features classic appetizers such as spinach cheese dip and chicken lettuce wraps along with wings and asian-inspired fare, from Moo Chu Egg Rolls and Grilled Korean BBQ Beef to California and spicy tuna rolls. Entrees range from Southern Fried Chicken Breast and Fish and Chips to Parmesan-Crusted Pork Loin, spicy jambalaya, lobster mac and cheese, steaks, ribs, tacos, pizzas, burgers and more. The S’mores Brownie, blueberry banana crumble and mini peach apple cobbler are must-try desserts. Broward: Kids' Favorite Place to Eat Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor 128 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach jaxsonsicecream.com, 954-923-4445 An old-fashioned ice cream parlour and restaurant, Jaxson’s is bursting with rural American memorabilia, including their famous license plate collection. The restaurant serves an amazing variety of delicious food, and it starts each meal with freshly popped popcorn. Ice cream is their specialty, and dishes include the famed The Kitchen Sink — a mountain of ice cream and toppings that are served in an actual sink. From sundaes to ice cream floats, you’ll want to try them all. Miami-Dade: Kids' Favorite Place to Eat Big Cheese 8080 SW 67th Ave, Miami bigcheesemiami.com, 305-662-6855 Kids love the Big Cheese, with its generous kids menu offerings for 12 and under that include chicken fingers and fries, a shrimp basket and fries, buffalo wings, spaghetti with meat or tomato sauce, and cheese pizza by the slice. All kids meals include a complimentary soda, and the atmosphere is family friendly and laid-back so kids will feel right at home while dining. Palm Beach: Kids' Favorite Place to Eat Bennys on the Beach 10 S. Ocean Blvd., Lake Worth Bennysonthebeach.com, 561-582-9001 Breakfast at Benny’s on the Beach is served until 2 p.m., and kids 12 and under eat for just $6.99. Breakfast options include the Superhero, with one egg any style served with sausage or bacon, a small stack of M&M pancakes or the Log Cabin, French toast sticks stacked up with syrup. Kids’ lunch and dinner is served noon to close for just $6.99. Kids can choose from cheesy bread, crispy fish fingers, a hot dog, roasted turkey sandwich, all-natural chicken strips or pasta with butter and Parmesan. Multiple Counties: Kids' Favorite Place to Eat Chick-fil-A chick-fil-a.com Kids ages 3 and under receive a special board-book toy while older children who order the kids meal can get some pretty cool educational games that range from a sticker collage to a constellation flashlight to shine on the wall. When dining inside Chick-fil-A, kids can explore the indoor playground. In lieu of a sugary soda, you can also ask for an Honest Kids apple juice or a fruit cup instead of fries. FILE PHOTO Benny's on the Beach Broward: Best Pizza Scuottos Pizza & Pasta 3455 N. Hiatus Road, Sunrise scuottospizza.com, 954-741-6711 Pizza lovers can’t get enough of Scuotto’s New York-style specialty pizzas that include ricotta and meatball versions, white pizza, mediterranean pizza with feta and balsamic, margherita pizza, vegetarian pizza, caprese pizza, Butterfly World Established 1988 Hawaiian pizza and backyard BBQ pizza with barbecue chicken, bacon and pineapple. Pies are available in small through extra large sizes and Sicilian style. Primanti Bros. Restaurant 901 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale primantibros.com, 954-565-0605 With additional Broward locations in Wilton A Tropical Adventure In One Day - At The World’s Largest Butterfly And Bird Park! Info: 954-977-4400 0 Website: www.ButterflyWorld.com Walk through flowering tropical gardens where tropical birds and twenty thousand live butterflies flutter around you! HOURS: Monday - Saturday 9am-5pm & Sunday 11am-5pm Adm. closes at 4 daily LOCATION: $6 OFF 3600 W. Sample Rd Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Each General Admission Not valid with any other offer. Limit 6 people per coupon. Tradewinds Park Weekend / Holiday Gate Fee May Be In Effect. Garden Center and Gift Shop Open to the public, 7 days a week. JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 43

Manors and Sunrise, Primanti Bros. serves up slices of piping hot pizza that are just as big in size as they are in flavor. Hand-tossed dough and homemade sauce are some of the key reasons why Primanti Bros. pizza is so unforgettable. Whether you dine in our carry out a pie, Primanti Bros. offers consistently great food that never disappoints. Its Fort Lauderdale beach location is now a local landmark. Miami-Dade: Best Pizza Casola’s Pizzeria & Sub Shop 2437 SW 17th Ave, Miami Casolas.com, 305-858-0090 The pizza slices at Casola’s are more than twice the size of other slices. Established in 1982, Casola’s Pizzeria & Sub Shop has been serving customers every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Choose from classic toppings such as black olives, green peppers and onions and more exotic options such as bacon, salami and anchovies. It’s cash only, though, so make sure you bring cash. Palm Beach: Best Pizza Pizza Girls 114 S. Clematis St., West Palm Beach pizzagirls.com, 561-833-4004 Pizza Girls has again proven itself as the best place to get your pizza fix in Palm Beach County. Their giant New York and gourmet-style slices aren’t your average cheese and toppings pizzas. Try out new tastes, like the Kale Yeah Pie or the famous Pizza Dog – an all-beef hot dog with mozzarella rolled in pizza dough. This neighborhood pizza place is also just steps away from the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway. So order up your favorite pie and enjoy a stroll as well as a delicious slice. Or order online and enjoy it at home. Multiple Counties: Best Pizza Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Multiple locations in the tri-county area acfp.com At Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, the pizza is so fresh you can see it being made. The signature coal-fired pizzas go straight from the oven to your plate with no stops in between. The always fresh, never frozen, high-quality ingredients make pizzas that keep customers coming back for more. Anthony’s uses 800-degree coal-burning ovens to create a “well done” taste that has become their trademark. Along with traditional and specialty pizzas, the menu includes fresh coal-oven-roasted chicken wings, large homemade meatballs and more. Broward: Best Burger Le Tub 1100 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood theletub.com, 954-921-9425 Le Tub Saloon is a burger oasis tucked away on A1A on Hollywood Beach, with food so good that people found their way there for years even without any signs or advertising. The menu ranges from seafood to salads, but their claim to fame is by far the burgers. Using secret seasonings and fresh-never-frozen meat, it’s no wonder their burgers were once named one of the best in America. Miami-Dade: Best Burger Top Burger 764 Washington Ave., Miami Beach Topburger.com, 305-763-8336 Always fresh and never frozen, Top Burger starts its burger pricing at $5.99 and goes up to $8.99 44 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 FILE PHOTO Le Tub for the 10-ounce “Beast Burger.” Toppings include standard lettuce, tomato and pickle and get more adventurous: toasted almonds, jalepeños and Top Burger Sauce. With a simple menu of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, bacon burgers and blue cheese burgers in addition to crispy or grilled chicken sandwiches, quinoa bowls and hot dogs, Top Burger offers fresh fast food in a laid-back atmosphere in the heart of Miami Beach. comfort food and unlimited free toppings such as grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeños and fresh cut French fries cooked in 100 percent peanut oil. Five Guys has multiple locations throughout South Florida, and the casual burger chain remains light on the wallet while never sacrificing on taste. Grease Burger Bar 213 Clematis St., West Palm Beach Greasewpb.com, 561-651-1075 Located in the heart of Clematis, Grease Burger Bar is a retro burger, beer and whiskey mecca serving up more than 120 craft beers and some very creative burgers such as the “Brother From Another Mother” burger with house-made meatloaf, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, BBQ sauce and red onion, and the “Ron Burgundy,” a burger slathered with mushroom burgundy reduction, local spring onions, swiss and Boursin cheese. For non-meat eaters, there are veggie burgers available as well as tuna sliders, salads and other types of sandwiches. Bratwurst is another popular menu option. Dandee Donuts Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach Dandeedonutfactory.com Handcrafted with 100 percent vegetable shortening, Dandee Donuts come in more than 50 varieties daily from classic jelly to chocolate sprinkle to apple fritter made with real chopped apples and Korinje Cinnamon to glazed options and French Crullers. Unlike many artisan doughnut shops popping up around South Florida, Dandee Donuts keeps prices affordable and also offers a full breakfast and lunch menu with egg sandwiches, hot and cold lunch sandwiches, and some of the best private label, 100 percent Arabica bean-roasted coffee in town. Palm Beach: Best Burger Multiple Counties: Best Burger Five Guys Burgers and Fries fiveguys.com The free peanuts and handcrafted burgers and fries are a winning combination of American FAMILY TREATS AND DEALS Broward: Best Sweets Miami-Dade: Best Sweets Pinecrest Bakery Multiple locations in Miami pinecrestbakery.com One simply cannot exist in South Florida without access to decadent Cuban pastries, and Pinecrest

Bakery has some of the best in town. Sink your teeth into vanilla-soaked Tres Leches, sweet milk and cinnamon rice pudding, traditional flan, bread pudding, Marquesita cake and many other sweet options. With its restaurant menu also available 24 hours and pre-packaged traditional “panque” bakery treats to enjoy at home, Pinecrest Bakery has your cravings covered all hours of the day. Palm Beach: Best Sweets Jupiter Donut Factory Multiple locations in Palm Beach County jupiterdonuts.com A family-owned boutique donut shop, Jupiter Donut Factory’s handcrafted artisan donuts, bagels and pastries are made fresh each day. Donuts, which come in more than 40 flavors such as cinnamon roll and banana coconut, start frying and baking at midnight and are fresh and ready when stores open at 6 a.m. Because fresh donuts are their priority, Factory locations only produce as many donuts as they are able to sell. Stores are open daily until 1 p.m. or until they sell out, and they do sell out, so get there early. Editor’s Note: A Jupiter Donuts store celebrated its Grand Opening at 1500 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale in early June. COURTESY Jupiter Donut Factory Multiple Counties: Best Sweets Publix Bakery Publix.com Publix Bakery’s buttercream cakes and cupcakes have long been a standard part of many South Florida kids’ birthday parties. From freshly made donuts and pastries to pies and more elaborate dessert options such as Chocolate Ganache Supreme cake or Strawberry Limonata cake stuffed with strawberries and mascarpone cream, Publix bakery is dependable and consistently wonderful. If your child is with you, don’t forget to ask for the free chocolate chip or sugar cookie while you’re shopping around the store. seasonal fruits. Fruit sorbets and other dairy-free options are offered as well. Palm Beach: Best Frozen Treats Sprinkles Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop 279 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach Sprinklespalmbeach.com, 561-659-1140 Sprinkles Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop’s many flavors including its top seller, triple chocolate supreme, for 35 years. The late Michael Jackson, Jimmy Buffet, Rod Stewart, Hoda Kotb and Tony Broward: Best Frozen Treats Jaxsons Ice Cream Parlour 128 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach jaxsonsicecream.com, 954-923-4445 It’s no surprise that Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlour wins again as the best frozen treats location in Broward County. There are more than 40 flavors of homemade ice cream to choose from, and dishes include the jumbo sundae and the “kitchen sink,” which is meant to be shared between at least four people and is served in an actual sink with scoops of ice cream, chocolate syrup, strawberry and cherry pineapple toppings, marshmallows, whipped cream and sprinkles. Jaxson’s has been recognized nationally by The Food Network and beyond for its whimsical frozen fantasies. Miami-Dade: Best Frozen Treats NANNDI Frozen Cream and Pastry Shop 8845 SW 72nd Place, Miami Nanndi.com, 786-814-5596 Nanndi’s frozen cream flavors range from the traditional to exotic flavors you’ve never tried before. A nod to their Miami market, they offer María Cookie, Guava and Cheese flavors. During different seasons, you can also order their take on classic desserts like Pumpkin Pie with Caramelized Pecans. And while their flavors might be numerous, their ingredients aren’t. Creams are made using only milk, cream, sugar, nuts and JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 45

Robbins have all stopped for a scoop over the years. The shop’s fresh waffle cones and homemade ice cream flavors keep locals and tourists hungry for more. Multiple Counties: Best Frozen Treats Coldstone Creamery Coldstonecreamery.com Whether you opt for a signature creation or choose to create your own, Coldstone Creamery is a top-notch dessert choice with both local and international locations. Signature creations include the birthday cake remix, peanut butter cup perfection and cheesecake fantasy. There are seasonal flavors to mix in for fall and winter including pumpkin and candy cane. With all ice creams freshly mixed before your eyes with toppings on the chain’s signature cold stone, it’s not only a sweet treat to eat but also a fun experience for the whole family to enjoy together. Broward: Best Place To Keep Your Kids Entertained During Dinner Rainforest Cafe 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise Rainforestcafe.com, 954-851-1015 It’s not every day you get to dine beside elephants and roaring tigers but Rainforest Cafe proves its a jungle out there. Choose from healthy soups, salad and seafood to beef, pork, chicken and pasta dishes as well as sandwiches. Children will also rejoice in the splendor of dining the “rainforest” with a full menu of their own, ranging from Python Pasta and Jurassic Chicken Tidbits to Gorilla Grilled Cheese Delight and Castaway Kids Pizza. Miami-Dade: Best Place To Keep Your Kids Entertained During Dinner Cool de Sac 11401 NW 12th St E610, Miami cooldesacmiami.com, 305-477-5505 Need a break from the littles? Cool De Sac has got you covered. The innovative children’s entertainment center and indoor playground offers games, a play area and activities where they can partake in arts and crafts, educational games, a custom beauty salon and other attractions while you relax in a restaurant/coffee lounge. Weekday and weekend passes are available, and children can be dropped off in increments of one to three hours. Palm Beach: Best Place To Keep Your Kids Entertained During Dinner FILE PHOTO Lucille's Bad to the Bone BBQ Grimaldi’s Pizzeria 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens #3101, Palm Beach Gardens Grimaldispizzeria.com, 561-625-4665 Located in Downtown at the Gardens, which is just steps away from Cobb Movie Theatre, Sloan’s ice cream and more than 50 shops, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is a perfect place to take kids for a night out. The coal brick-oven pizza is fun for the whole family. Sign up for the pizza brand’s email list to receive a free pizza on your birthday. Multiple Counties: Best Place To Keep Your Kids Entertained During Dinner Chick-fil-A chick-fil-a.com Chick-fil-A is a family favorite for quick and delicious food. Along with their trademark chicken that is whole breast meat with no added fillers or hormones, they were the first restaurant to offer a fruit cup and grilled entree, as well as organic and soda-free options for kid's meals. But what makes Chick-fil-A a kids’ favorite is the indoor playground at each location, complete with climbing levels, a slide and a toddler area. The playground is enclosed with glass walls, so parents can keep an eye on their little ones while enjoying the free Wi-Fi. Broward: Best Kids Eat Free Deal FILE PHOTO Rainforest Cafe in Sawgrass Mills 46 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 Scruby’s BBQ 251 N. University Drive, Pembroke Pines scrubys.com, 954-987-1933 Scruby’s BBQ not only serves up sweet, succulent open-pit barbecue but the eatery is also known for its epic weekly specials. Kids 5 and under eat free all day, every day. On Wednesdays, kids 10 and under eat free with the purchase of any adult meal. Since opening in 1995, this legendary restaurant offers St. Louis-style ribs, pulled pork, burgers, catfish and more Southern staples. Check the website often for printable coupons and seasonal specials. Miami-Dade: Best Kids Eat Free Deal Di Papa’s Italian Restaurant 9877 N. Kendall Drive, Miami Dipapas.com, 305-271-5441 Since 1997, Di Papa’s Italian Restaurant has been serving New York-style pizza, pastas, chicken, veal and seafood dishes. With an additional location at 8758 W. Flagler Street in Miami, Di Papa’s Italian Restaurant is known for its fresh food, fast service and old-school, red-checkered tablecloth displaying traditional Italian restaurant charm. Besides offering take-out and deliver, Di Papa’s Italian Restaurant also has lunch specials Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Palm Beach: Best Kids Eat Free Deal Lucille’s Bad to the Bone BBQ 3011 Yamato Road # A1, Boca Raton Badtothebonebbq.com, 561-997-9557 Kids 12 and under eat free with adult entree purchase on Wednesdays, and parents can take advantage of $3 wine specials all day. With additional locations in Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Lucille’s Bad to the Bone BBQ offers epic specials May through November with a full rack of baby back ribs and two sides for $14.99 on Mondays, half rack of baby back ribs and quarter piece of dark meat chicken with two sides on Tuesdays for $13.99. Thursday delivers a half rotisserie chicken deal with two sides for $10.99, and Saturday is $3 sangria. Multiple Counties: Best Kids Eat Free Deal Duffy’s Sports Grill Duffysmvp.com With tons of TVs and a laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere, Duffy’s Sports Grill wins MVP for the kids-eat-free deal on Wednesdays. Receive one free kids meal per purchase of an adult entree. The dine-in-only deal offers kids plenty of tasty options such as a grilled cheese, chicken tenders, a hot dog, mini cheese burgers, mac ’n cheese,

angel hair pasta and choice of drink, fruit and sides. Kid-size dessert options are also available. Parents can enjoy a full menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads, steaks, seafood and chicken wings as well as a full liquor, beer and wine bar. crystals, hair tinsel and color. Multiple Counties: Best Place To Get Your Kid’s Hair Cut Cartoon Cuts cartooncuts.com Hair cuts can be stressful for a child, especially if they don’t know what to expect. Cartoon Cuts — with locations in Coral Springs, Kendall, Miami, Palm Beach Gardens, Pembroke Pines and Wellington — cuts out the drama with a custom “Ellie the Elephant” Trunk Wash bed, where children can relax while getting their hair washed. Once in the stylist’s chair, they can view cartoons, games and movies (parents are welcome to bring a favorite DVD). Parents can also get a haircut side-by-side with their little one. FAMILY SHOPPING & SERVICES Broward: Best Place To Get Your Kid’s Hair Cut Cool Cuts 4 Kids 3353 Sheridan St., Hollywood coolcuts4kids.com, 954-983-5437 Cool Cuts 4 Kids makes haircuts fun for kids and easy for parents. As the nation’s largest children’s hair-care chain, stylists are trained to work with each kid's temperament or special needs. While in their car-shaped salon chairs, kids can choose from a wide selection of movies or video games while receiving a stylish trim. Miami-Dade: Best Place To Get Your Kid’s Hair Cut KidKut’s Style 9656 SW 72nd St, Miami Kidkutstyle.com, 305-274-4445 KidKut’s Style has been a Kids Crown winner for 10 years and going strong. Even the most apprehensive child will find comfort at this highly experienced hair-cut haven that specializes in all things kid-related. Choose from basic cuts to more elaborate styles, and no appointments are necessary, which is definitely a bonus for busy moms and dads who may not be able to commit FILE PHOTO Salons throughout South Florida to an pre-scheduled time. Coupons are also available on the salon’s website, so don’t forget to print one before your next visit. Palm Beach: Best Place To Get Your Kid’s Hair Cut Little Princess Spa Boca Raton and Wellington Littleprincessspa.com Little Princess Spa offers a regal hair-styling experience. Haircuts start at $21.99 and additional styling services include up-do’s for special occasions, curling iron or flat iron stylings and whimsical add-ons, such as feathers, Best Kids’ Spa Little Princess Spa Boca Raton and Wellington littleprincessgirlsspa.com Back as a winner for a third year, Little Princess Spa is a must-stop for the most special little lady in your life. Give your princess the royal treatment with a luxurious and relaxing spa day complete with fluffy robes, pink lemonade in fancy flutes, manis, pedis, facials and more. Hair and makeup packages are also available. Mamas can get in on the fun with special mother/daughter packages, single spa services and party packages for special occasions. ! u o Y k n Tha FOR VOTING US AS THE BEST MOVIE THEATER IN BROWARD COUNTY! ELECTRIC FULLY RECLINING LEATHER SEATS • RESERVED SEATING • $6 TUESDAYS* – ALL MOVIES, ALL DAY! FREE SUMMER KIDS MOVIES STARTING JUNE 12 – DETAILS AT PARAGONTHEATERS.COM/PROMOTIONS * HOLIDAYS & 3D MOVIES EXCLUDED. SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY enjoy a fresh, hot pizza with your movie or for lunch afterward! 9200 SR 84, DAVIE • 954.472.4940 PARAGONTHEATERS.COM try our app! JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 47

Broward: Best Baby/ Family Photography Embers and Saige Photography 9100 Orange Grove Drive, Davie Embersandsaige.com, 754-264-4324 Specializing in maternity, baby and children’s photos, Embers and Saige Photography owner Jennifer Ramirez was a police officer in Sunrise before realizing her dream of becoming a photographer. A year after becoming a mother, she left the force to start her own photography business. It all started with Ramirez taking pics of her child as she started to grow. She recommends scheduling newborn baby shoots seven to 10 days after birth. “That really seems to be the magic number to get great photos,” she said. Miami-Dade: Best Baby/ Family Photography Nicole Lynn Photography nlphotollc.com Former U.S. Army Captain Nicole Lynn Hansel loves taking natural images of children and families. From maternity belly shoots to newborns, family photos and first-year baby photos, the Miami based-photographer has a passion for capturing clients’ most special memories. Hansel has props available but prefers to center her work around her subjects. Seasonal mini-sessions as well as full sessions are available. Palm Beach: Best Baby/ Family Photography Jill Calefate Photography 13691 Chatsworth Village Drive, Wellington jillcalefate.com, 561-818-0885 Jill Calefate has a knack for personalized PLATO'S CLOSET/COURTESY Plato's Closet portraits. The Wellington-based photographer aims to make each client feel beautiful and empowered through her art. From beachside maternity photos to precious newborn images, Calefate is patient and offers personal consultations before photo shoots to put clients at ease. She also has a cool blog on her website chronicling her most memorable photo shoots. Best Consignment/Trade Plato’s Closet platoscloset.com For the latest in teen and tween trends, Plato’s Closet is an affordable treasure trove for lightly used name-brand clothing, shoes and accessories. You’ll find men’s and women’s styles JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 49

from Hollister, American Eagle, Pink by Victoria’s Secret, Vans, Billabong and other designers. You’ll also be able to score some deeper discounts on higher luxury brands, with occasional handbags by Marc Jacobs, Henri Bendi, Gucci sunglasses and more. When your teen gets tired of their clothes, they can trade them in for cash or store credit. Broward: Best Mall To Shop With Kids Sawgrass Mills 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise Simon.com/mall/sawgrass-mills With tons of children’s stores including Carters, Polo Ralph Lauren Children's Factory Stores for boys and girls, LEGO, Justice, Ron Jon Surf Shop and The Children's Place Outlet, a movie theater, a Game Room and kid-friendly restaurants such as Rainforest Cafe and Johnny Rockets, Sawgrass Mills is 2,383,906 square feet of family-friendly fun and shopping. Miami-Dade: Best Mall To Shop With Kids The Falls 8888 SW 136th St., Miami Simon.com, 305-255-4571 The Falls is a child’s dream shopping destination with the highly sought-after American Girl store and American Girl Bistro, where shoppers can dine with their dolls. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Adventure Kids train rides, Cartoon Cuts, a movie theater and a 1,344-square-foot play area between Gap and Williams-Sonoma near Center Court are some of the many kid-friendly finds at FILE PHOTO Target this open-air shopping destination. PlayLive Nation gaming experience is also available. Palm Beach: Best Mall To Shop With Kids The Mall at Wellington Green BIG TH A N K YOU The Big Cheese h would like to thank everyone who voted for us for Kids Crown! Go to bigcheesemiami.com for discount coupons for Pizzas, Subs, Salads, Entrees, & Party Platters Delivered ANYWHERE in Dade, (applicable (app delivery charge apply) Since 1984. Hours: Monday-Wednesday 11am - 10pm Thursday 11am - 11pm Friday 11am - midnight Saturday 11:30am - midnight Sunday noon - 10pm 8080 S.W. 67th Ave. Miami, FL 33143 305-662-6855 50 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 10300 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington shopwellingtongreen.com, 561-227-6900 With Baby Gap, Gymboree, Gap Kids, Justice, Journey’s Kids, Kids Footlocker, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory, Great American Cookies and Gamestop, The Mall at Wellington Green offers plenty of children’s shopping options as well as community events such as a summer kick-off party and holiday events. Best Toy Store Target Target.com With Toys ‘R’ Us gone and independent toy stores a scarcity, Target now reigns supreme as top toy shop. With Cartwheel on Target’s app, you can score different discounts each week on various children’s toys. The aisles are cleanly organized and separated, and you can find everything from traditional board games and dolls to Legos, cars, robotic toys and more. Target is also known for its epic clearance sections on aisle endcaps. Don’t miss the yellow stickers for some offers you can’t refuse. Best Place To Furnish Your Nursery BuyBuy Baby Buybuybaby.com With frequent 20 percent off coupons that can be redeemed toward anything in the store, BuyBuy Baby has become the ultimate one-stop-shop for all things baby. With dozens of different nursery brands to choose from, there are options for every budget and room style. There are plenty of in-store clearance items and seasonal sales. If you include items on a baby registry, you’ll also be eligible for an additional discount if the item doesn’t get gifted to you and you’d like to purchase it yourself.

STAGES | CHILD Dealing with a child’s fears A BY SARAH LYONS, SOUTH FLORIDA PARENTING s a child, I assumed my parents weren’t afraid of anything. I would call on their help when I felt scared or nervous and they were always there to check under the bed for monsters and assure me that all was safe. One day I found a wasp flying around in my room and I called my dad to help. When he saw what the problem was, he ran back out of the room in terror. My dad is terrified of wasps. In that moment, I realized that adults have fears, too. It’s normal for children to have fears. Kids may have bad dreams, be frightened of the dark, or find a certain movie scenes scary. However, kids can develop fears that interrupt their everyday life, such as a fear of speaking in front of others, fear of being dropped off at school or fear of trying new things. Here are some tips to help kids face their fears. Give permission Parents can let kids know that it is perfectly normal and acceptable to be scared. When you give a child permission to feel afraid, they can begin to acknowledge what is frightening them and face it head on. Parents can give tips on how to deal with different situations and work through the situation together. “For my preschoolers, we spend time talking about the event starting a few days before,” said Lauren Heller, a mother of twins. I try to help them know what to expect and allow them to ask questions.” Be honest If there is a scary situation coming up, it is best to be as honest as possible with your children so they know what to expect. “I try my best to prepare my kids in advance for scary situations. If there is a medical procedure coming up, I tell them what is going to happen. I never say it won’t hurt if it really will,” said Fia Swartwood, a mom of two. “My honesty has helped my kids through lots of situations.” In the short term, half truths or sugarcoating might help your child before a scary situation, but the trust that is built through honesty helps kids in the long term. THINKSTOCKPHOTOS.COM Problem-solve Try to pinpoint exactly what your child is afraid of and discuss ways that it can be handled. When Jane Hammond’s 9-year-old daughter was afraid of falling during an ice skating competition, they discussed what would be the result of her fall: Just get back up, no big deal. “She did fall once in a competition, then got back up and finished. She was glad for the experience,” said the mom of three. Other problems have easy solutions that kids can’t always think of on their own. For instance, if your child is afraid of the dark, using a night light might help solve the problem. Teach coping skills Each time your children are afraid, give a wide variety of options they can use to overcome their fears. A child may be able to calm down by singing a song, hugging a stuffed animal, telling a joke or declaring that monsters aren’t real. Give your children the tools they need to face their fears while also reassuring them you are always there to help them. That allows them to try handle their fears on their own knowing that you have their back if it doesn’t work out. “I also keep the wins in my back pocket to remind them of past successes. It encourages them try new things because they remember how well it worked out in the past,” said Stephanie Loux, a mom of three. This technique works great for scary situations such as trying a roller coaster, speaking in front of a crowd or trying a new extracurricular activity. Reward for bravery As you see your child overcome fears or at least make efforts to face the things that scare them, reward them for their bravery. Giving positive feedback and acknowledging their efforts will encourage your child to keep trying to confront the things that cause them fear and anxiety. A parent’s praise can build a child’s confidence so they are prepared to face a variety of challenges. As you work these steps with your children, continue to be patient and supportive. “When our kids are scared, we let them know Mommy and Daddy are bigger and tougher than anything scary. And we will always protect them,” said Amy Cameron, mom to three kids. “We have defeated monsters in the dark by reassuring them that as parents, we make the rules and there are no monsters allowed in our house.” It is normal to have fears, and it is appropriate to explain this to your child. As scary situations arise, encourage your children to share their feelings with you so that you can deal with them together. JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 51

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN MIRAMAR ANSIN FAMILY ART GALLERY HAITI TOO RICH TO BE POOR: IDENTITY Through July 12 Mon – Thur | 10:00AM – 2:00 PM Miramar Cultural Center 2400 Civic Center Place MIRAMAR FIRE-RESCUE OPEN HOUSE Wednesday, June 27 6:00PM – 8:00PM Miramar Fire-Rescue Station 19 6700 Miramar Parkway THE MIRAMAR MARVELOUS RACE Saturday, July 7 8:00AM – 1:00PM Sunset Lakes Community Center 2801 SW 186th Ave MIRAMAR FLEA MARKET Saturday, June 23 8:00AM - 12:00PM Miramar Isle Park SW 63rd Ave & SW 33rd St 4TH OF JULY Wednesday, July 4 6:00PM - 9:00PM Miramar Regional Park 16801 Miramar Parkway SYMPHONY OF THE AMERICAS SUMMERFEST Saturday, July 14 7:30PM Miramar Cultural Center 2400 Civic Center Place For more information, please call (954) 602-4357 2300 Civic Center Place | Miramar, Florida 33025

STAGES | PRETEEN Fortnite stirs up controversy and concern for parents BY JOANIE COX-HENRY F ortnite is a phenomenon that has taken the gaming world by storm. Everyone from Boston Red Sox Pitcher David Price to hip-hop star Drake have admitted to playing it.With more than 150 million people worldwide now playing the game, which launched in July as a console and PC game, it’s become the most-watched game on Twitch and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But is this game, which is available in the extremely popular Battle Royale version where players engage in a 100-person fight to the death set in a post-apocalyptic world, safe for children to play? Gwen Woody, a Boca Raton-based mother of four doesn’t think so. “I was that 5 year old little girl who grew up in fear after my aunt was killed by gun violence—she was shot in the head in 54 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 front of her teenage daughter,” Woody said. “It was a horrific, life shattering tragedy. We don’t need a society full of kids playing video games that encourage them to kill other humans, especially with so many legal mind-altering substances like psychiatric drugs, alcohol and marijuana widely accessible by school-age kids today. We’re just asking for problems.” Woody was in shock when she discovered her own 12 year old son playing Fortnite on his iPad. “I’ve never bought my boys home gaming systems. Now kids can download free games like Fortnite without parents even knowing it,” Woody said. Woody has since blocked access to Fortnite on their family iPad. “I worked in schools down here and and it’s scary because kids aren’t being taught life skills like nutrition, personal finance and self-care,” Woody said. “We’ve got to teach our kids to do no harm to themselves or others. If we want change, we’ve got to take action in our public schools and homes and build healthy environments that foster love and respect for human life.” Titania Jordan, who is an Atlantabased mom to a 9 year old son, said there are definitely ways to make the game safer for children. “Fortnite is the next wave of Pokemon GO, Minecraft or Roblox,” said Jordan who is Chief Parenting Officer of Bark, an app downloadable at Bark.us, which helps monitor a child’s social media and alerts parents if there is any suspicious online activity happening with their child’s account, whether it be cyberbullying, internet predators, depression, sexting or suicid-

al thoughts. “Fortnite is not terribly concerning in terms of violence of sexual content. It’s more cartoon-style violence—not bloody or gory,” Jordan said. “There’s more of a concern of it being addictive and there is also the risk of kids chatting with online predators who could be grooming them.” Many of Jordan’s son’s friends are playing the game at age 9. While the game is recommended for ages 13 and older, Jordan said many kids around age 11 are playing it. Jordan recommends that parents of gamers have an ongoing conversation with their children about what games they’re playing, who they’re talking to online and what they’re talking about. “Advise your children not to give their real name, age, gender or address,” Jordan said. “Instead of going to the actual playground, many child predators are going online to the digital playground. Video games do not open up to any monitoring platform, which is dangerous and something we’re immediately trying to change to be able to protect children.” Giovanni Santi, a 30-year-old doctor of physical therapy who attended Nova Southeastern University, has been playing the game since September 2017, just before the PVP Battle Royale was released in September. He also knows parents who play along with their 8 year olds. “It all depends on the child's gaming experience,” Santi said. “If they have hardly ever played, then probably 12 and up. Building is what sets Fortnite apart from all the other shooter/battle royale games,” Santi said. “It tends to be the hardest aspect of the game. But watching streams is a great way for people to learn how to be better at the game (mostly on how to build mid-combat). Plus, since Twitch has strict rules on what's allowed, the streamers ban any racism or hateful viewers as quickly as their moderators can manage. So it's a relatively PG-13 environment, however cursing is allowed.” Nationally Certified Counselor and Licensed Mental Health Counselor Tina Connan, NCC, LMHC, who is based in Boca Raton believes that allowing children who are of an impressionable age to play violent games where they “win” by killing everyone is extremely dangerous because it desensitizes them from shooting violence and instead makes shooting and killing fun and recreational. WE HEAL THE JOYFUL. 2018 WINNER We are proud to announce that St. Mary’s Medical Center and Palm Beach Children’s Hospital have again been recognized by South Florida Parenting Magazine readers in the 2018 Kid’s Crown Awards for our renowned pediatric and obstetrics care. The awards include: Palm Beach Children’s Hospital • Best ER for Kids in Palm Beach County • Best Pediatric Hospital in Palm Beach County St. Mary’s Medical Center • Best Place to Deliver Your Baby in Palm Beach County • Best Maternity Care and Services in Palm Beach County We heal for you. StMarysMC.com We heal for them. PalmBeachChildrensHospital.com Continued on PAGE 56 JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 55

Continued from Page 55 THINKSTOCKPHOTOS.COM We’re Specialists in Children’s #2:C2 /<2F8A38E;E 85 Dentistry and D.83,C25:EOrthodontics, "25;8E;C* A5, =C;.>,>5;8FE( making a 6A4851 routine check-up a fun A C>0;852 F.2F4'0< $05 Orthodontist BestADentist/ and relaxed A5,experience. C23A72, 27<2C825F29 Tri-County ?- D>5&25825; @>FA;8>5E ;.C>01.>0; />0;. !3>C8,A )B+9%)-9??+B 6A85E;C22;E6832E9F>6 %% Braces ' ## ($$& Special !"# Children’s Dental Special ' ##& -:+ ,8&$:%& 1/8* 3"8( 1/8* &)$")%' 2"8#' &)#!#%' .(:8%$%9 &$$#)%' 5(!)"$6: &$#)(% 0"84:' 7)" -:+ ,8&$:%&' *DOES NOT APPLY TO DOWN PAYMENT, CANNOT BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH INSURANCE. THE PATIENT OR ANY OTHER PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR *DOES NOT APPLY TO DOWN PAYMENT, CANNOT BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH INSURANCE. THE PATIENT OR ANY OTHER PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYMENT HAS A PAYMENT HAS A RIGHT TO REFUSE TO PAY, CANCEL PAYMENT, OR BE REIMBURSED FOR PAYMENT FOR ANY OTHERSERVICE, EXAMINATION, OR TREATMENT RIGHT TO REFUSE TO PAY, CANCEL PAYMENT, OR BE REIMBURSED FOR PAYMENT FOR ANY OTHER SERVICE, EXAMINATION, OR TREATMENT THAT IS PERFORMED A RESULT THAT IS PERFORMED A RESULT OF AND WITHIN 72 HOURS OF RESPONDING TO THE ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE FREE, DISCOUNTED FEE, OR REDUCED FEE OF AND WITHIN 72 HOURS OF RESPONDING TO THE ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE FREE, DISCOUNTED FEE, OR REDUCED FEE SERVICE, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT. DR. SERVICE, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT. DR. GALLO LIC.# DN20050,LIC.# DN12135. EXPIRES 60 DAYS FROM RECEIPT. ADA 9310, 8080. MAIN STREET GALLO LIC.# DN20050, LIC.# DN12135. EXPIRES 1/31/17. MAIN STREET CHILDREN’S DENTISTRY & ORTHODONTICS COMPLIES WITH APPLICABLE FEDERAL CIVIL RIGHTS CHILDREN’S DENTISTRY & ORTHODONTICS COMPLIES WITH APPLICABLE FEDERAL CIVIL RIGHTS LAWS AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF LAWS AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, AGE, DISABILITY, OR SEX. ATENCIÓN: SI HABLA ESPAÑOL, TIENE A SU DISPOSICIÓN RACE, COLOR, NATIONALORIGIN, AGE, DISABILITY, OR SEX. ATENCIÓN: SI HABLA ESPAÑOL, TIENE A SU DISPOSICIÓN SERVICIOS GRATUITOS DE ASISTENCIA SERVICIOS GRATUITOS DE ASISTENCIA LINGÜÍSTICA. LLAME AL 1-(786-472-1168) OFFICE NUMBER OR REGIONAL NUMBER (TTY: 1-(786-472-1168) OFFICE NUMBER OR LINGÜÍSTICA. LLAME AL 1-(786-472-1168) OFFICE NUMBER OR REGIONAL NUMBER (TTY: 1-(786-472-1168) OFFICE NUMBER ORREGIONAL NUMBER). REGIONAL NUMBER). ATANSYON: SI W PALE KREYÒL AYISYEN, GEN SÈVIS ÈD POU LANG KI DISPONIB GRATIS POU OU. RELE 1-786-472-1168 (TTY: 1- (786-472-1168). ATANSYON: SI W PALE KREYÒL AYISYEN, GEN SÈVIS ÈD POU LANG KI DISPONIB GRATIS POU OU. RELE 1-786-472-1168 (TTY: 1-(786-472-1168). 56 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 “It’s difficult to specify an age [it’s safe to play] as it is really based on the child’s maturity level as well as having well established morals, values and it’s imperative that they be in good mental health,” Connan said. Some of the challenges a game such as Fortnite can present adolescents and parents with also involves time management for kids. “Time management for completing chores and homework and setting time limits for game time seems to be extremely challenging for both parents to enforce and for kids to adhere to,” Connan said. “Parents must structure and enforce the time limits that they deem as appropriate for their children.” The National Crime Agency recently has also warned Fortnite is putting children at risk for online pedophiles. “Any online group forum opens kids up to a potential safety threat. It’s up to parents to turn on parental controls and regularly monitor what sites their children are on by walking into the room while their children are playing,” Connan said. “Parents can also decide not to allow their children to utilize a headset so as to keep their children from communicating with others.” For kids with social anxiety, online gaming can be a less stressful way for them to make friends. “For many kids who have social anxiety, they find friends in online gaming sites because it’s easier for them to be outgoing and friendly with the anonymity of being online,” Connan said. “For others who cannot be with their friends in person, they have the opportunity to play and engage socially with each other.”

STAGES | CHILD Finding the fun in a family road trip BY MARI-JANE WILLIAMS, THE WASHINGTON POST W ENJOY YOUR SUMMER LET OUR DOCTORS PUT YOUR ALLERGIES & ASTHMA UNDER CONTROL. Leading allergy & asthma practice in South Florida established in 1974. Board certified physicians with extensive experience treating children & adults. 17 conveniently located offices in Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties Florida-Allergy.com | 1.877.4.ALLERGY (1.877.4.255.3749) 60 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 THINKSTOCKPHOTOS.COM hen Matt Villano sets out on the 560-mile road trip from his home in Healdsburg, California, to San Diego in July, his game plan will be carefully crafted. When you’re traveling with three kids under age 10, you have no choice. Villano, a freelance writer who blogs about family travel at Wandering Pod, is no novice. He has traveled extensively, by plane and automobile, with his wife and daughters, now ages 9, 6 and 2. He has learned over the years that careful planning is often the difference between a fun family trip and a more, shall we say, Griswoldian adventure. “The key is to plan ahead and know your kids well enough to know how each will manage being in the car for an extended period of time,” Villano says. Then work around that to come up with a travel itinerary that maximizes fun and minimizes stress. According to a recent AAA survey, 64 percent of Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more by car this summer. We talked to Villano, a AAA representative and other family travel and parenting experts about how to navigate the challenges of traveling with kids. Here are their suggestions. TAKE A BREAK Remember those days when you could motor for 10 hours with only a couple of quick pit stops and log 700 or more miles in a stretch? Yeah, forget that. Life with kids means you need to adjust your

TRY THIS: Use a website or app such as Road Food to find cool non-chain eateries along your route, then opt for sit-down meals instead of a drive-through. expectations and stop more frequently for longer breaks. This can help with driver fatigue as well. AAA recommends stopping at least every two hours or 100 miles, says spokeswoman Julie Hall. That goes for everyone, not just families traveling with kids. Rainer Jenss, the founder and president of the Family Travel Association, suggests building in extra time for the journey when possible. The more pleasant ride makes it worthwhile. Use a website or app such as Road Food to find cool non-chain eateries along your route, then opt for sit-down meals instead of a drive-through. Try to pair those stops with a quick trip to a nearby playground or park, says Jenss, who lives in Nyack, New York. His two kids are in college, but when they were 8 and 11 the family spent 13 months traveling around the world, including driving across the United States for seven weeks. Taking the time to identify an interesting spot and plan a break that ventures beyond a highway rest stop can go a long way toward keeping the peace while you’re making tracks. Villano agrees, saying, “The more opportunities you give kids to reset their perspective, the more patience they will have for long journeys.” That doesn’t mean you have to spend a month’s earnings every time you want a pit stop. Villano likes to stop at a park with a food truck or a playground where he and his family can eat a picnic they’ve brought. “To kids it feels like hours because they forget they’ve just spent three hours in the car,” he says. He also avoids traveling more than five or six hours in a day, finding that it’s more pleasant for everyone if they stop overnight to regroup en route to more far-flung destinations. Continued on PAGE 62 indulge your appetite for discovery shopping dining fitness entertainment 9Round Fitness • Bitelicious • Cold Stone Creamery Edible Arrangements • Hallmark • Panera Bread Ross Dress For Less • School of Rock • Sephora inside JCPenney Yoga hOMe... & More SW Corner of Copans Rd. & Federal Hwy. www.pompanociticentre.com JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 61

Continued from Page 61 WINNER BEST AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM IN BROWARD COUNTY singer.actor.dancer.musician.performer THINKSTOCKPHOTOS.COM FUN AND GAMES www.BroadwayKidsStudio.com Yes, this has become easier in the age of portable screens. Parents can hand a child a movie (or three) to watch in the back seat and be done with it. But if youâ€™re trying to go old school or maintain your screen-time limits while traveling, there are plenty of ways to keep the kids engaged. The old standby car games, including license plate bingo and the alphabet scavenger hunt, can keep younger kids busy. Jenss says he and his family would play games based on what they were listening to on the radio. While traversing the Midwest, for example, they heard a lot of country music, so they created a game where everyone chose a word (girlfriend, truck, etc.). The person whose word cropped up first in a song was the winner, or they would do points for the words mentioned most frequently. Villano likes the game Story Cubes, in which passengers take turns rolling a set of nine dice and use the pictures to craft a story. He also lets the kids take turns playing DJ in the car, choosing the radio station, CDs or playlists for a set amount of time. His girls have small chunks of screen time, but he breaks it up with other activities to try to stick to their normal limits. Hall suggests bringing along books and maps that relate to your destination to help kids get excited about the trip. She also recommends packing a new toy or game that you can surprise kids with when they get antsy. Lynne Ticknor, education director of the Parenting Education Program in Kensington, Maryland, likes podcasts or audio books. Ticknor will be flying to Iceland this summer with her four children, ages 12 to 21, and then tour the country by car. She plans to have everyone listen to the same story or podcast en route so they can discuss it later. Continued on PAGE 64 62 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018

Continued from Page 64 THINKSTOCKPHOTOS.COM plain it to the kids.” Ideally, she says, you have a conversation about this before the trip, and then if you pull over, the kids will know why. Villano’s go-to solution is to require the fighting siblings to hold hands for two minutes. That usually puts an end to the squabble in progress, he says, and acts as an excellent deterrent against further disputes. PACK A SNACK It’s great to plan to stop and stretch your legs at a restaurant or a park when it’s mealtime, but if parents stopped every time one of the kids gets hungry (and every time someone needs to use the restroom), a reasonable road trip could quickly turn into an epic journey. So make sure to pack plenty of healthy (and fun) snacks for the road. Villano packs a cooler of snacks but recommends separating everything into individual reusable containers beforehand, with equal amounts of each snack for each child, to ward off the squabbles over who gets what. Label each container with the child’s name. Jenss says the more involved the kids are in choosing and packing the snacks, the more likely they will be to consume their road food without complaining. That goes for pretty much everything related to traveling with kids and parenting in general, he says. “The key to any planning is to get the kids involved in everything,” he says. “Then they’re invested in it because they made the decision, even if it’s something you’re planning to do during the trip. If you know you’re going to a museum, if you ask them what they want to see, and let them make the plan, they’ll like it more.” Now enrolling for the 2018-2019 school year! Doral Campus 10311 NW 58th Street Doral, FL 33178 Schedule a Private Tour DivineSaviorAcademy.com Delray Beach Campus 15935 Lyons Road Delray Beach, FL 33446 JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 65

July CALENDAR EVENTS BY COUNTY ALL COUNTIES 2 Saturday HOME DEPOT KIDS WORKSHOP, 9 A.M.-NOON. Ages 5-12. First come/first served. First Saturday of the month. All counties. Home Depot. Free. Find participating stores at homedepot.com Miami-Dade 1Sunday RED, WHITE, AND BLUE CUPCAKES WORKSHOP (AGES 2-8 W/ CAREGIVER), 10 A.M. Let’s show our USA pride as we whip up perfectly patriotic Red, White and Blue Cupcakes completely from scratch. Class is designed for kids and parents to cook together. $28 per child with one caregiver included. $28. Taste Buds Kitchen, 147460 SW 26 Street, Miami. tastebudskitchen.com 2 Monday MINI MONDAYS, 10 A.M.-6 P.M. Mini Mondays are programs full of play-based activities specifically designed for children from birth to age 5. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org/programming/mini-mondays/ ARSHT CENTER MARKET MONDAYS, 4 P.M. Market Mondays feature Florida-grown produce and prepared foods. The Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. arshtcenter.org/ Tickets/Calendar/ KID’S STORYTIME, 6-6:30 P.M. Children of all ages and their family members are invited for storytime at the Kid’s Nook inside The Café at Books & Books. Free. Books & Books at The Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. booksandbooks.com 5 Thursday KIDS TURNING NATURE INTO ART!, 10 A.M.-1 P.M. Ages 4-13 can turn nature into art this summer. Register at eventbrite.com/e/kidsturning-nature-into- art-free-summerart-camp-2018-tickets- 46187626434. Art supplies are included. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Art Camp will be in the Banyan Ballroom and adjacent covered patio. Drinks and snacks provided by KIND. Bring a picnic Free. Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach. mbgarden.org 66 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 6 Friday FIRST FRIDAYS IN SURFSIDE, 4-7 P.M. Themed activities on the beach with a Summer Harvest theme. Surfside Community Center, 9301 Harding Ave., Surfside. townofsurfsidefl.gov/ FOLKLIFE FRIDAY OPEN AIR MARKET, 11 P.M. Food, live entertainment, arts and crafts and other activities 5-8 p.m. Free. Adjacent to the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 9th Street Pedestrian Mall and NW 9th Street and 2nd Avenue, Miami. FOOD TRUCKS FRIDAYS, 5-10 P.M. Food trucks, music, kids’ activities, bounce houses. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Tamiami park, 11201 SW 24th Street, Miami. FREE FIRST FRIDAY NIGHT FOOD TRUCKS, 5:30-10 P.M. First Friday of each month. Palmetto Bay Village Center. Free. Palmetto Bay Village Center, 18001 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay. foodtruckinvasion.com 7 Saturday FREE FIRST SATURDAY AT GOLD COAST RAILROAD MUSEUM, 11 A.M.-4 P.M. The Gold Coast Railroad Museum offers free admission the first Saturday of every month. The museum houses 30 historic trains and features a number of displays that are interactive. The museum is located next to Zoo Miami. $5 - $12. Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami. gcrm.org AIR NATIONAL GUARD BAND OF THE SOUTH, 7 P.M. Celebrate the Fourth of July with this patriotic performance. Tickets are required to attend and will be available by phone order or in person. Free. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St, Cutler Bay. smdcac.org 14 Saturday BARK AT THE PARK, 4-7 P.M. Enjoy the game with your favorite furry friends! Bring your pup to Marlins Park to celebrate our annual Bark at the Park event. Tickets for you and your dog are located in our Vista Level Reserved. $10 - $16. Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. humanebroward.com FREE FAMILY DAY AT PEREZ ART MUSEUM MIAMI, 10 A.M.-6 P.M. Free admission the second Saturday of the month with activities for families from 1-4 p.m., including family-friendly tours and chances for children to create art. The museum also is free to visitors the first Thursday MORE ONLINE For updates and additional events, visit our website southfloridaparenting.com of every month, and there will be talks, performances and movie screenings on Thursday nights, when the museum is open until 9 p.m. pamm.org Free. Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. pamm.org/learn/programs/pammfree-second-saturdays OVERTOWN MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL, 11 A.M.-7 P.M. Interactive Youth Zone, Youth Zone stage, Gospel Explosion, arts, bounce house, fitness competitions, cooking demo, arts and crafts, science and tech activities, national recording artists like Estelle, Musiq Soulchild, Jon B, Ginuwine. Free. Overtown Business District, Northwest Third Avenue, between 8th and 11 Streets, Miami. overtownmusicartsfestival.com PEACE, LOVE & ELEPHANT, 8-10 A.M. The event showcases the zoo’s Asian elephants and includes zoo admission for the day, an exclusive tram ride through the park, a one-hour yoga class with the elephants, complimentary water bottle and private zookeeper-led elephant talk. $35 - $45. Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. zoomiami.org/ FAMILY PASTRY CLASSES & TOUR, 11-11:45 A.M. Kids and parents are invited to tour Fontainebleau’s pastry kitchen and work side by side with pastry chefs on something sweet. RSVP. Ages 5 and older only. Classes offered Wednesday and Saturdays. $20. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. 15 Sunday NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY!, 12-3 P.M. Satisfy your cravings with a free ice cream from the Florida Dairy Farmers. Join us in an array of crafts that will stimulate your sweet tooth and the senses, including Kandinsky-inspired ice cream

BROWARD 4TH OF JULY EVENTS 4TH OF JULY FREEDOM FARM FEST July 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Celebrate the red, white and the blue on the farm with BBQ, live music and fun for the whole family. Marando Farms & Ranch, 5151 SW 64th Ave., Davie. marandoranch.com FOURTH OF JULY CRAFTS July 3, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Be creative and patriotic this July 4th. Create a patriotic-themed craft to take home and enjoy, while supplies last, for all ages. Free. North Lauderdale Saraniero Branch Library, 6901 Kimberly Boulevard, Multipurpose Room, North Lauderdale. broward.org/library FLAMINGO GARDENS OLD-FASHIONED FOURTH July 4, 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Celebrate Fourth of July the old-fashioned way. Enjoy the Borowski art glass exhibit in the gardens, plus all the wonders of the botanical gardens and wildlife sanctuary. Play old-fashioned games such as a watermelon or pie-eating contest, sack race or hula hoop contest, plus crafts with the kids. Wear your best 30s & 40s costume and win prizes. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org "ANIMATION COMES TO LIFE" PARADE & FAMILY FUN DAY July 4, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Animation-themed floats will wind their way west along Sunset Strip from NW 12th Street to City Park, where the celebration continues with free refreshments and a children's fun zone. City Park, 6700 Sunset Strip. sunrisefl.gov/july4 SUNRISE CONCERT AND FIREWORKS July 4, 4:30-9:30 p.m. There’s something for everyone at our nighttime celebration, including a children’s fun zone and an assortment of food and beverage vendors and three fantastic live bands Outdoors at the BB&T Center, One Panther Parkway. sunrisefl.gov/july4 LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA ANNUAL FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION July 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Join the Town of Lauderdale-ByThe-Sea on our nation’s birthday for a fun-filled extravaganza the whole family will enjoy. At 10 a.m., the parade will launch on El Mar Drive, full of BSO vehicles, fire trucks, and of course, Lady Liberty and Uncle Sam. Family Fun Day happens from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at El Prado Park complete with a DJ, face painting, a giant water slide, and more. El Prado Park, 4500 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. lbtsevents.com GULFSTREAM PARK TO HOST FREEDOM FEST JULY 4 July 4, 12-9 p.m. Gulfstream Park will host Freedom Fest on Wednesday, July 4. The celebration will feature an array of entertainment including live racing, family activities, giveaways, entertainment and a trackside Fireworks show. Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. Gulfstreampark.com CORAL SPRINGS FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION AT MULLINS PARK July 4, 6-9 p.m. Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday safely by enjoying a grand fireworks display set to begin promptly at 9 p.m. Free admission, bounce houses and music. Nominal fees for kid’s craft activities, food and refreshments. There is a $3 parking fee at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, Mullins Park and the Center for the Arts. Mullins Park is at 10000 Ben Geiger Drive (NW 29th Street). coralsprings.org PLANTATION INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION July 4, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Parade begins at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Blvd. and N.W. 46th Ave. heading west and ending at City Hall. Free concert and fireworks in the afternoon. Refreshments available for purchase or bring a picnic dinner and lawn chairs. plantation.org DEERFIELD BEACH 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION July 4, 12-9 p.m. Each year the Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency sponsors the City of Deerfield Beach's 4th of July Celebration. There will be music and vendors that will provide a variety of arts & crafts, local foods and ice cold beverages. Don’t forget to stay for the famous Deerfield Beach fireworks show. Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave. deerfieldbeach.com PEMBROKE PINES INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION & FIREWORKS SHOW July 4, 6-9 p.m. Celebrate the Fourth of July by attending the City of Pembroke Pines Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show. We will be celebrating with music, food and fireworks. Admission and Parking are FREE. Pines Recreation Center Festival Grounds, 7400 Pines Blvd. ppines.com POMPANO BEACH 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA July 4, 5-11 p.m. Live music and an array of fireworks that is sure to impress. Fireworks will be launched from a floating barge in the ocean off of the end of the Pompano Beach Fishing Pier. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Near Pompano Beach Fishing Pier at the Public Beach. pompanobeachfl.gov MIRAMAR 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION July 4, 7-9 p.m. Enjoy music by our DJ, food trucks, food and novelty vendors, and a kids zone while you await a spectacular fireworks show. Bring blankets and chairs. cones in our Art Studio. Included with admission. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org 16 Monday KID’S STORYTIME, 6-6:30 P.M. Children of all ages and their family members are invited for storytime at the Kid’s Nook inside The Café at Books & Books. Free. Books & Books at The Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. 20 Friday FREE THIRD FRIDAY, 4-8 P.M. Every third Friday of each month, visitors can roam the Museum free of charge. Please leave strollers at home or in the car. Free. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway. miamichildrensmuseum.org 22 Sunday MEET ME AT THE PARK, 4-6 P.M. Family activities planned for every fourth Sunday of the month for Miami-Dade parks. Contact your local park for activity updates and stay tuned for schedule updates by downloading the Nextdoor app. Free. Country Village Park (and other locations), 6550 NW 188 Terrace, Miami. miamidade.gov/parks/ meet-me-at-the-park.asp 27 Friday ATTRACTIONS DIRECTORY FOOD TRUCKS FRIDAYS, 5-10 P.M. Food trucks, music, kids’ activities, bounce houses. Blankets 68 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018

Continued from Page 67 crafts, games, and food trucks. Grab your lawn chairs and your camera and get a snapshot with Uncle Sam and Betsy Ross. The night’s not over until after the impressive and choreographed pyrotechnical firework display. Shuttle available. Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St. tamarac.org WESTON 4TH OF JULY HOMETOWN CELEBRATION PARADE July 4, 10:30 a.m. Join us at the City of Weston’s 2018 Fourth of July Hometown Parade. Participants including elected leaders, local businesses, civic groups, schools, bands, organizations and residents gather to march in Weston’s biggest and most exciting event. The Parade starts at Town Center Blvd. and Three Village Road. It heads down Three Village Road and then winds its way down Main Street in Weston Town Center. westonfl.org STAR-SPANGLED SPECTACULAR CELEBRATION OF HOLLYWOOD BEACH July 4, 6-10 p.m. The much anticipated summertime treat of spending the day on the beach with a gathering of family and friends is on its way. Preparations are underway for a fun and music filled 4th of July. The award-winning Blue Wave beach is ready to welcome you. The celebration concludes with a star spangled offshore fireworks display. hollywoodfl.org MARGATE 4th OF JULY PARADE AND FIREWORKS July 4, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. The City of Margate and the Margate CRA will host the annual 4th of July Parade and Fireworks Celebration. The parade down Margate Boulevard, from 76th Avenue to City Hall and later the fireworks show. margatefl.com RED, WHITE, & VIEW July 4, 7:30-10 p.m. Get the best seat in the County and view fireworks atop the hill at Vista View Park. Depending on weather conditions, Independence Day viewers may be able to see the patriotic displays from Davie, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Sunrise, and possibly Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood. Most of those shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. when the sun goes down. Get to the park early to reserve your spot. Viewers are encouraged to bring beach chairs, blankets, food, and beverages. No fireworks are launched from the park. Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave., Davie. MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AMERICA'S BIRTHDAY BASH AT BAYFRONT PARK July 4, 10 a.m. Music, food and drink, kids' zone, and one of the largest fireworks displays in the city overlooking beautiful Biscayne Bay. Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Limited parking. miami4thofjuly.com. HIALEAH INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION July 4, 4-10 p.m. Live musical entertainment, Kid Zone, food trucks food and more. Fireworks show includes a 20 foot video screen in sync with music, lasers and light. Parking and admission are free. Ted Hendricks Stadium, Milander Park, 4800 W. Palm Ave., Hialeah. hialeahfl.gov. STAR-SPANGLED AWESOME: INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION & FIREWORKS SHOW July 4, 12 p.m. Fun, food, and fireworks. The Wharf is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents & leashed dogs welcome before 6 p.m. Proper dress attire required. The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Drive, Miami. wharfmiami.com KEY BISCAYNE 4TH OF JULY PARADE AND FIREWORKS July 4, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The 59th annual parade will have jets flying over, marching bands, marching golf carts, red-white-and-blue floats and tons of special entertainment. Parade begins at 11 a.m. fireworks at 9 p.m. Crandon Boulevard, from Harbor Drive to West Enid Drive. kb4.org JULY 4TH FIREWORKS CELEBRATION: SPECTACULAR GABLES FOURTH July 4, 5-9 p.m. Colorful fireworks will once again light the night skies over Coral Gables this July 4th. Join us for an unforgettable evening. Biltmore Golf Course, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. Free shuttle service. coralgables.com THE BARNACLE OLD FASHIONED 4TH OF JULY PICNIC July 4, 11 a.m. Celebrate Independence Day the good old-fashioned way at The Barnacle, with music, food, games & crafts for the whole family. Adults $5, children 6-11 $3, under 6 free. The Barnacle Historic State Park at 3485 Main Highway, Coconut Grove. Thebarnacle.org COCOWALK'S ANNUAL INDEPENDENCE DAY July 4, 3-7 p.m. Live music and fun activities for the entire family, face painting, appearance by Lady Liberty, and of course, the annual hot dog eating competition. Bring picnic, lawn chairs and blankets, coolers, no alcohol please. CocoWalk at 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove. Cocowalk.net PICNIC AND FIREWORKS AT PEACOCK PARK July 4, 6-9 p.m. Bring picnic, lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the fantastic fireworks show. Peacock Park at 2820 McFarlane Road, Coconut Grove. Coconutgrove.com HOMESTEAD CELEBRATIONS "RACE TO THE 4TH" AT MIAMI SPEEDWAY July 4, 6-10 p.m. A family event and a community tradition featuring live music, rides and rock walls for children, food trucks and drink vendors, games and fireworks. Homestead Miami Speedway, One Speedway Blvd, Homestead. cityofhomestead.com BLACK POINT PARK MARINA 4TH OF JULY SPECTACULAR July 4, fireworks at 9 p.m. All-day family fun. Enjoy the great outdoors while exploring the park's bikeways, scenic jogging trails, or 1.5 mile long jetty into the Bay. Grab a delicious bite to eat and raise a glass to Old Glory at Black Point Ocean Grill, the dockside restaurant and bar; or bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a family picnic. End the day with the spectacular fireworks Continued on PAGE 73 MIAMI-DADE CAMP DIRECTORY

EXHIBITS FOR FAMILIES THE WIZARD OF OZ Through Aug. 18. In collaboration with Miami Children’s Museum, The Frank Art Gallery presents “The Wizard of Oz,” a multi-sensory exploration of the iconic Land of Oz. In the only licensed educational exhibition from Warner Brothers, guests engage in a fun filled journey of discovery using literacy, visual and performing arts, science, and much more. The Frank, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. thefrankgallery.org/default.aspx BOROWSKI ART GLASS EXHIBIT, “FABLES & FAIRYTALES” Through Sept. 3. Flamingo Gardens hosts the US premier garden exhibition of world renowned glass studio Borowski. Over 70 imaginative works of art in glass and metal will grace the arboretum this summer in 15 different installations. The colorful light objects and sculptures are reminiscent of mythical creatures from beloved fables and fairy tales.The exhibit is included with admission to Flamingo Gardens. $12.95 - $19.95. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org CLASSES & AFTER-SCHOOL DIRECTORY BABY OTTER Florida’s Premier Traveling SWIM SCHOOL We Come To You If your child fell iin the th water, t would they know what to do? Why take months to teach your child to swim? Learn To Swim Program AS SEEN ON Call today: 954-704-0080 or 1-888-SWIM-KID (1-888-794-6543) STATE and NATIONALLY Certiﬁed 5 day Program ® “Turn, Kick Reach ” 72 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 creativity and skill building. $15-$20. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS Through Sept. 16. The colorful cartoon Kingdom created by award-winning muralist Christopher Ian Macfarlane is jam-packed with activities for young kids and families and can be appreciated by art and cartoon fans of any age. Kids can slide into a cereal bowl, color props for selfies, explore stop-motion animation and more. $11-$14. Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave, Davie. youngatartmuseum.org RESCUE EXHIBIT Through September. Rescue, the exhibition, delves into the rescue world, exploring topics related to rescue techniques, emergency supplies and equipment. ‘Rescue’ puts you in charge as you discover what it’s like to be involved in land, sea and air rescues. Visitors can engage with exciting hands-on and full-body experiences. $13-$16. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale. mods.org/exhibits/rescue/ people who work in popular fields such as medicine, animal care, entertainment, arts, public safety, and more who will guide them through a day in the life of what could be your child’s future. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org 29 Sunday Best Traveling Swim Program Tri-County World’s Fastest THE POWER OF POISON Through Sept. 3. “The Power of Poison: From the Depths of The Sea to Your Own Backyard” will explore the powerful defenses and powerful healing that poisons can offer. The exhibit explores poison and venom in nature, myth and popular culture (such as Harry Potter), as well as its use in forensic science and in life-saving drugs. The “Poison by Accident” feature will allow guests to follow the clues to determine which poison is affecting various victims. The Frost Museum of Science. 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org THE LION GUARD Through Sept. 9. The traveling exhibit takes the audience through the African savanna where they will meet the Lion Guard and the Circle of Life. Train with the Lion Guard in their secret lair, explore the power of teamwork by joining all the members of the Lion Guard on Pride Rock, discover the African savanna and learn about the animals that live there. The exhibit will also feature the Little Lion Guard, where toddlers can engage in developmentally appropriate activities of exploration, FAMILY DAY AT THE BASS MUSEUM OF ART, 2-4 P.M. A free, monthly IDEAS program. Activities include a Design Challenge, action guides for gallery exploration, performances and special guests. Free. The Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. thebass.org/events/ family-days

Continued from Page 71 display. Black Point Park and Marina, 24775 SW 87th Ave., Miami. miamidade.gov/parks/black-pointmarina.asp THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BAND OF THE SOUTH July 7, 7 p.m. Free music by The Air National Guard Band of the South. Tickets are free and can be obtained by phone or in person at the box office by calling 786-573-5300 starting Saturday, June 23. 10950 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay. smdcac.org PALM BEACH COUNTY STAR-SPANGLED BAND SHOWCASE July 3, 5-10 p.m. Live concert contest, winner performs July 4th. Lake Worth Cultural Plaza, 414 Lake Ave. lakeworth.org/events BOCA RATON 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION July 4, 5:30 p.m. This free family fun event will have a kids fun zone, concessions on site, a welcome booth and interactive prize wheel, live music by The Fabulous Fleetwoods and fireworks. Sunset Cove Amphitheatre, 20405 Amphitheater Circle, Boca Raton. pbcamphitheaters.com FOURTH ON FLAGLER July 4, 5–10 p.m. One of South Florida’s largest free outdoor Independence Day events. This year’s 30th anniversary celebration includes a military honor ceremony, live music and 18-minute fireworks display. West Palm Beach waterfront. wpb.org/Departments DELRAY BEACH’S JULY 4TH CELEBRATION July 4, 5–10 p.m. This Independence Day celebration features nonstop main-stage entertainment (including the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors), family activities, a beer garden and fireworks. Beachside at Atlantic Avenue & A1A. julyfourthdelraybeach.com BOYNTON BEACH FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION July 4, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Enjoy live progressive rock music, food vendors and children activities. Bring chairs and blankets. There is limited parking at Intracoastal park; complimentary buses will shuttle. Intracoastal Park, 2240 N. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach. boynton-beach.org BOCA RATON FABULOUS FOURTH July 4, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Celebrate the Fourth of July with live music and performances, carnival rides, games and crafts, food and drinks, and of course, fabulous fireworks to end the night. Blankets & lawn chairs permitted. Free parking will be plentiful with several nearby public parking lots. Countess de Hoernle Park / Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Blvd., Boca Raton. myboca.us GREENACRES INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION "IGNITE THE NIGHT" July 4, 5:30-10 p.m. A patriotic celebration featuring musical entertainment, Most Patriotic Dressed contest, games, arts & crafts, wristbands for inflatable amusements (slides, obstacle course, rock wall, etc) and food available for purchase, and a spectacular fireworks display. Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park, 2905 Jog Road, Greenacres. greenacresfl.gov PATRIOTIC POOL PARTY July 4, 12-5 p.m. Games and activities are scheduled throughout the day. Regular admission applies at the Wellington Aquatics Complex. wellingtonfl.gov WELLINGTON 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION July 4, 6-9 p.m. Fireworks, live music, food and kids’ activities including face painting, inflatable bounce houses and a petting zoo. Village Park Athletic Complex, 11700 Pierson Road. wellingtonfl.gov CELEBRATE OUR NATION’S 242ND BIRTHDAY IN ROYAL PALM BEACH July 4, 1-10 p.m. Featured entertainment will include great bands, food vendors and a Kids Fun Zone packed with carnival style rides, slides, games, and fun, wristband purchase $10. Village of Royal Palm Beach, 11600 Poinciana Blvd., Royal Palm Beach. pottcevents.com LED TROL N O C E OT S T O B E BATTL REM AT YOUR NEXT Party Bar Mitzvah Gathering KIDS LOVE IT Call Patrick at: 786-877-6244 See kids in action at: ybcrobotics.com PARTY PLANNER DIRECTORY • Ropes Course /W Zipline • Freestyle Jump • Dodgeball • Foam Zone • Skyslam • Skyladder • Ropes Course • Parkour Box • Glow Zone • Birthday Parties & Events • SkyWars Mention this ad to get $75 OFF A BIRTHDAY PARTY Coupon expires 9/30/18, not valid with other offers for Best Party Place Destination 1834 SW 2nd Street | Pompano Beach, FL 33069 954.417.3999 www.skyzone.com/fortlauderdale JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 73

Broward 1Sunday BE KIND TO ANIMALS – ALL CRITTERS MATTER, 11 A.M. Each Sunday guests are introduced to a featured animal. Sawgrass Nature Center & Wildlife Hospital, 3000 Sportsplex Dr., Coral Springs. sawgrassnaturecenter.org DREAM CAR CLASSIC CAR SHOW, 10 A.M.-3 P.M. The first Sunday of every month. Features dozens of classic cars, trucks and other vehicles. Free. Downtown Hollywood, 2000 Hollywood Blvd. CobraJoeProductions.com STORY TIME IN THE CHILDREN’S GARDEN, 12:30-1:30 P.M. Enjoy an outdoor reading “The Acorn” by Edward Gibbs. After the story, the children will participate in a yoga stretch and make a related craft. Story Time is included with paid admission. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org 2 Monday FESTIVAL KIDS FUN DAYS, 10 A.M.-12 P.M. A free event for children 3-12 Mondays through Aug. 6, it will include a craft, games and lunch every week based on our theme. Children must be accompanied by a parent. Free. Festival Marketplace, 2900 W. Sample Road, Pompano Beach. shopfestival.com/events/festival-kids-fun-days 3 Tuesday FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR, 9 P.M. Celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show by acclaimed company Grucci of New York. The fireworks display will be choreographed to popular hit music. There will also be gourmet food trucks, live music and entertainment. If weather forces cancellation of the show, it will be held on July 4 at 9 p.m. Free. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek. seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com/ PALM AIRE FARMER’S MARKET, 12-7 P.M. Every Tuesday. This international food Farmer’s Market will include local artisans and growers. Free. Herb Skolnick Community Center, 800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach. pompanobeachfl.gov/event RED WHITE & BREWS, 7 P.M. The outdoor festival includes food, barbecue, beer and drinks, with live band performances starting at 5 p.m. Headliners the Charlie Daniels Band. $39 - $79. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Blvd., Pembroke Pines. charlesfdodgecitycenter.com/ 5 Thursday FREE FIRST THURSDAYS STARRY NIGHTS, 4-8 P.M. The monthly program includes two-for-one specials on wine and craft beer, light bites in the Museum Café, free admission to exhibitions and hands-on art projects for all ages. Free. NSU Art Museum, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. nsuartmuseum.org/ SILLY STORIES WITH THE SHERMANETTES, 10:30-11:30 A.M. Explore a world of stories and songs and build your child’s love of books and reading. Silly stories, songs and a puppet show. Children of all ages, with caregiver. Free. Alvin Sherman Library,3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. sherman.library.nova.edu 6 Friday SPLASH IN SPACE, 6-10 P.M. Games, Movies, Splash Water Park Time, Bounce House, Prizes. All ages. Preregistration and prepayment are required. $6. Splash Adventure water park, Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. broward.org/Parks/ThingsToDo/Pages/ SuperheroSplashBashes.aspx STARLIGHT MUSICALS, 7-10 P.M. Free outdoor concerts every Friday on the football field at Holiday Park. Bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets, and coolers. July 6, Across the Universe (Beatles Tribute Band). July 13, Stall 4. July 20, Pocket Change. July 27, Jimmy Stowe & the Stowaways. Free. Holiday Park, E. Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. fortlauderdale.gov/starlight 7 Saturday LIBRARIES ROCK MINI-SERIES: FROM FOLK SONGS TO ROCK SONGS, AMERICAN MUSIC PERFORMED LIVE, 2-3 P.M. Explore American History in Song. The program includes traditional folk songs, spirituals, work songs, fiddle tunes, Appalachian music, ragtime, blues, jazz, old-time country, bluegrass, and early rock and roll, played live by a musical duo. Recommended for ages 6 and older. (younger siblings welcome with Ask for David or Jack We have the LARGEST WE UP! WATER SLIDES in Florida. SHOW PARTY PLANNER DIRECTORY Now Serving Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties Candy Land SPLASHTACULAR BIRTHDAY PARTIES! Make new friends when you party with Lolita the Orca, TV superstar Flipper, Salty the Sea Lion and all your marine animal friends. It’s the no-hassle way to give your birthday child the party of a lifetime! For reservations, call 305-365-2507 today. kage includes a party area with decorations, kid-friendly lunch, personalized Party arty p packa ca ak ke, co ostumed character visit (weather permitting), admission to all shows and exhibits and much more. NEW miamiseaquar ium.com LOCATED ON RICKENBACKER CAUSEWAY, JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN MIAMI. 74 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 Wipeout Football Challenge ANY 30 OFF SATURDAY $ ANY 60 OFF SUNDAY $ Excluding Small Bounce Houses 561-245-7100 • 954-420-2942 www.SouthFloridaBounce.com

caregiver). . Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. sherman.library.nova.edu MOMMY AND ME @ THE FRANK! STORY TIME HOUR, 12-1 P.M. Join The Frank on the first Saturday of every month for story time for kids 8 and under. Free. The Frank, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. thefrankgallery.org PARENTS NIGHT OUT AT GECKO PARX FAMILY TRAMPOLINE AND ACTION PARK, 7-10 P.M. Parents are invited to drop off children ages 6 – 12, and enjoy a night on the town while Gecko ParX takes care of the kids in a safe and fun environment. Kids will enjoy exhilarating attractions including trampolines, dodgeball, two basketball slam dunk courts, ropes course, parkour course, ninja warrior course, and a $19.99. Gecko Parx, 3305 Corporate Ave., Weston. geckoparx.com/product/parents-night-out/ PARKCHELLA, 5:30-9:30 P.M. Bringing the Coachella Valley to Parkland. This free event is open to all ages and will feature art, crafts, a beauty bar, entertainment, games and other activities. Free. Pine Trails Park Amphitheatre, 10555 Trails End, Parkland. cityofparkland.org/parkchella 8 Sunday GROOVE + GREEN - MUSIC, BRUNCH & MARKETPLACE, 9 A.M.-1 P.M. Scheduled bi-monthly, Groove + Green will take place the second and fourth Sunday of each month. Feature live music, brunch offerings, a pop-up marketplace, farmers market, and fun special events. Free. Corner of 441 and Margate Boulevard, 5701 Margate Blvd., Margate. margatefl.com 13 Friday FOOD IN MOTION: SECOND FRIDAYS, 5-11 P.M. Artisan Food Market, Food Trucks, Vegan Options, Gourmet Baked Goods. Bring a blanket or chair. Open playground for kids. Bring board games, crafts & activities Free. Feldman Park, 310 NE 6th St., Fort Lauderdale. MUSIC UNDER THE STARS, 7-9 P.M. Every second Friday of the month enjoy music on the Great Lawn. Featured band for this month is B Side Jones (Funk/Rock). Bring Lawn chairs and blankets. Free. Corner of Atlantic and Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach. pompanobeachfl.gov 14 Saturday YOUTH FISHING DERBY, 7:30-10 A.M. Free event for ages 3-12. Bring your fishing pole and bait. Free. Pine Trails Park Fishing Pier, 10555 Trails End, Parkland. cityofparkland.org/fishing CREATIVE KITCHEN KIDS FOOD FESTIVAL TOGO, 12-4 P.M. After completing the Balanced Plate Scavenger Hunt, participants enjoy prizes as rewards. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale. mods.org/dailycalendar/creative-kitchen-kids-food-festival-go/ DANIA AFTER DARK: FREE STREET FESTIVAL, 5-10 P.M. Live music from local bands and musicians, in a variety of musical styles. Merchant pop-up shops will line the street. Free. SW 1st Ave, near Dania Beach City Hall, 100 Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach. daniaafterdark.com 15 Sunday BE KIND TO ANIMALS – ALL CRITTERS MATTER, 11 A.M. Each Sunday, guests are introduced to a featured animal. Sawgrass Nature Center & Wildlife Hospital, 3000 Sportsplex Dr., Coral Springs. sawgrassnaturecenter.org 17 Tuesday ZEN•GA: A SYNERGISTIC BLEND OF PILATES, YOGA & DANCE FOR AGES 6-12, 2-3 P.M. Must Pre-register: 954-357-6305 or sign up on Eventbrite. Free. Carver Ranches Branch, 4735 SW 18 Street, West Park. eventbrite.com/e/zenga-asynergistic-blend- of-pilates-yoga-dance-forages-6-12-yrs- tickets-46341731366 19 Thursday 3RD THURSDAY ART STROLL, 5-8 P.M. Monthly event that features local art, music, food and drink. Free. Green Turtle Plaza, 229 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. SUMMERFEST WITH THE WESTON PHILHARMONIC, 7 P.M. This is the 30th anniversary season for Summerfest, which is the longest running film festival in Florida. Their mission is to promote music, donate musical instruments, and work with young students. $10 - $50. Dor Dorim Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Music. Theater. Dance. Visual Arts. Fashion. CLASSES & AFTER SCHOOL DIRECTORY AFRICAN HERITAGE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER Ages After School Arts Academy 5-16 2pm - 6pm Register Now for After School Programs 2018-2019 Transportation is available from selected Miami-Dade County Public Schools. For more information please call or visit our website 6161 NW 22 Avenue Miami, Florida 33142 | (305)-638-6771 | ahcacmiami.org It is policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all of the requirements of the Americans with Disability Act. The facility is accessible. To request material in accessible format and/or accommodation to attend an event at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, please contact Gloria Wilkins at 305-638-6771 or ahcac@miamidade.gov, at least ﬁve days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service). JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 75

NOW ENROLLING Excellence in Preparatory Leadership • • • • • Gifted/Advanced Academy S.T.E.A.M. Academy ADD/ADHD Academy Special Learners Academy Clinical, Research-Based Inclusion Programs for Developmental Delays • Robotics, Journalism, Theater and Student-Run Business/Entrepreneurial Programs • Ambassadors (TM) Leadership Development Program • Learning Variable Abilities Academy 12051 W Okeechobee Road, Hialeah Gardens, Florida 33018 Phone: 305.828.5276 www.angelsreachacademy.org Since 2004, fostering conscious mentorship & extraordinary learner achievement. SCHOOL DIRECTORY OPEN ENROLLMENT • Grades 6-12 • Courses taught by certiﬁed and experienced teachers. • Customized tests, placement. • Low student to teacher ratio. • Optimal class size for greatest learning achievement. • This school is authorized under Federal Law to enroll nonimmigrant students. • 96% of graduates attend colleges and universities. • AP classes available. • After school: tutoring, sports, music, art and robotics. We have a 6 week summer school, all academic, from June 18-July 26, 2018. High school students can earn 2 credits for recovery or credits to get ahead NEW! NE ENT ENTREPRENEURIAL PROGRAM PR ALLISON ACADEMY 1881 NE 164TH STREET, N. MIAMI BEACH, FL 33162 305-940-3922 WWW.ALLISONACADEMY.COM 76 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 THEATER, SHOWS AND CONCERTS SUNDAY JAZZ BRUNCH July 1. This free, live, outdoor concert series brings the area’s best local jazz artists. Listen to the music 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on three different stages on the first Sunday of each month and browse artist and vendor booths. There is plenty of room to set up chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets Free. Along the Riverwalk, Fort Lauderdale. fortlauderdale.gov BEAUTY & THE BEAST July 1. Bright Star Theatre brings all of the classic characters to life in the heartwarming tale showing that true beauty is on the inside. Shows include a carousel token, juice and cookies for the kids after the show. $6 $8. Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. willowtheatre.org ARIADNE AUF NAXOS July 1. Comedy and music are beautifully intertwined in Ariadne auf Naxos by Richard Strauss. Taking place in 18th century Vienna, one very serious group of opera singers is juxtaposed against a group of comedians, leading to an entertaining evening of unplanned performances and a love story in this opera-within-an-opera. 2-4 p.m. $15-$35. Broad Auditorium @ Barry University, 11300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores. eventbrite.com/e/ariadne-auf-naxostickets-46542867971 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN MUSICAL REVUE July 1. Rising Starz Music & Performance Academy performance. 2 p.m. $16-$16.50. NSU Performance Theater, 3301 College Ave., Davie. risingstarzmusic.com/summercamp.html REGGAE SUNDAYS July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. Live bands and Djs every Sunday afternoon @ Wynwood Yard. All ages welcome. 2 p.m. Free. 56 NW 29th St., Miami. thewynwoodyard.com/events ROCK OF AGES July 1. The arena-rock love story features hits by Journey, Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar and more. 2 p.m. $25-$60. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. browardcenter.org DISNEY’S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR: A SUMMER THEATER CAMP PRODUCTION July 5-6, 14. The Disney channel smash hit movie comes to life on stage. $5. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale. browardcenter.org CRAFTASTIC FAMILY MOVIE July 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28. For all ages. Want to get the kids out of the house or just looking for quality family time? Join us for a fun, family movie with a self-led, kid-friendly craft on Fridays and Saturdays 1:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St, West Palm Beach. www.wpb.org/Departments/Library FOLKLIFE FRIDAY OPEN AIR MARKET July 6. Food, live entertainment, arts and crafts and other activities. 5-8 p.m. Free. Adjacent to the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 9th Street Pedestrian Mall and NW 9th Street and 2nd Avenue, Miami. experienceovertown.com/event/folklife-fridayopen-air-market/ FRIDAY NIGHT SOUND WAVES July 6, 13, 20, 27. Enjoy free music on the beach 6-9 p.m. Free. Fort Lauderdale Beach Las Olas & A1A, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. fridaynightsoundwaves.com/ YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN July 7, 14, 21, 28. Charles Schulz’s beloved comic comes to life in the classic musical. The whole gang is here: bossy Lucy, piano prodigy Schroeder, perfectionist Sally, blanket-toting Linus, adorable beagle Snoopy and “blockhead” Charlie Brown. Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, and from wild optimism to utter despair. 2 p.m. $20. Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. actorsplayhouse.org THE UNITED STATES NAVY BAND CRUISERS 2018 NATIONAL TOUR July 8. The U.S. Navy’s premier contemporary entertainment ensemble performs a wide range of music including jazz, rhythm & blues, classic rock and contemporary pop as well as its own material. 2 p.m. Free. Bailey Hall, 3501 Davie Road, Davie. broward.edu SHAKESPEARE BY THE SEA July 12-15, 19-22. This year’s Festival presents “Antony and Cleopatra.” Bring blankets, beach chairs and a picnic basket or enjoy the food truck concessions at these free outdoor performances. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., performance at 8 p.m. $5. Seabreeze Amphitheater - Carlin Park, 750 S. State Route AIA, Jupiter. pbshakespeare.org LIBRARIES ROCK MINI-SERIES: JUNGLE JAM PUPPET SHOW July 14. Enjoy animal puppets and encourage singing, self-esteem, creativity and so much fun at this musical puppet show! Jungle Jam is Fantasy Theatre Factory’s special interactive sing-and-dance-along show. Recommended for ages 6 and older (siblings welcome with caregiver). 2-3 p.m. Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd, Davie. sherman.library.nova.edu/

Auditorium, 2360 Glades Circle, Weston. Westonphilharmonic.org 20 Friday 21Saturday 28 Saturday FAMILY S.T.E.M.: THE SCIENCE OF SOUND!, 2-3 P.M. Pro. DoDad’s Lab presents a high energy science show featuring audience-involved experiments, original music and puppetry to explore the science of sound with captivating science experiments and demonstrations. Ages 6 and older. Siblings welcome with caregiver. Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd, Davie. sherman.library.nova.edu/sites/spotlight/ series/summer-stem/ 2 Monday HIP-HOP FOR KIDS, 2-3 P.M. Join instructor Jaleesa for a fun and energizing hip-hop dance class. Space is limited, sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. 2-3 p.m. Free. Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. wpb.org/Departments/Library SUMMER BREAK INDOOR SOCCER, 3:30 P.M.-4:15 A.M. For ages 2–5. Children will learn how to play soccer through interactive stories with a certified coach. Kids will enjoy playing in our cool indoor space as we turn our Auditorium Let Us Be a Part of Your World Loving Hands Therapy Services is an ABA Therapy Ctr., helping individuals with special needs & their families. Our services support and help people with Autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome and Developmental Delay, to have a better quality of life. Services • One-on-One ABA therapy • Parent Training • Center, School and Home-based services • Behavior Management • Social Skills Training • School Observation and Shadowing Services • Free Transportation 10261 SW 72 ST Suite 104 Miami FL 33173 786-773-3654 Fax:786-773-3603 lovinghands00@gmail.com www.lovinghandstherapyservices.com DIRECTORY CAR SEAT SAFETY INSPECTION, 9 A.M.-1 P.M. Please bring your child, car seat and vehicle to the event. This is a first come, first serve, free event and parents should arrive no later than 12:30 p.m. 4279 NW 88th Ave., Sunrise. eventbrite.com/e/car-seat-safety-inspectiontickets-46422116801?aff=ebapi MODEL TRAIN RIDES, 10 A.M.-4 P.M. Ride a model steam train for $1.50 per person. Adults must ride with kids under 10. Pregnant women CANNOT ride for their own safety. Park admission, $1.50 per person on weekends and holidays. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Road, Coconut Creek. livesteamers.org/Schedule.html 22 Sunday GROOVE + GREEN - MUSIC, BRUNCH & MARKETPLACE, 9 A.M.-1 P.M. Live music, brunch offerings, farmers market, and special events. Free. Corner of 441 and Margate Boulevard, 5701 Margate Blvd., Margate. margatefl.com MODEL TRAIN RIDES, 10 A.M.-4 P.M. Ride a model steam train for $1.50 per person. Adults must ride with kids under 10. Pregnant women CANNOT ride for their own safety. Park admission, $1.50 per person on weekends and holidays. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Road, Coconut Creek. livesteamers.org/Schedule.html Palm Beach PROFESSIONAL PIER FOOD TRUCK ROUND UP, 6 P.M. Bring blankets and folding chairs since seating is limited. Free. Pompano Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach. pompanobeachfl.gov/pages/cra_events/events SPLASH IN SPACE, 6-10 P.M. Splash Adventure water park activities include: Games, Movies, Splash Water Park Time, Bounce House, Prizes. All ages. Preregistration and prepayment are required. $6. Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. broward.org/Parks/ ThingsToDo/Pages/SuperheroSplashBashes.aspx TEA WITH BARBIE, 2 P.M. Join Barbie and her friends for Old Davie School’s 100th birthday party. Come enjoy tea and treats, take pictures, get autographs and celebrate with an afternoon of fun. $20. Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Road, Davie. olddavieschool.org/ event/tea-with-barbie/ CLASSES & AFTER SCHOOL DIRECTORY ACHIEVING ACADEMIC, ATHLETIC AND ARTISTIC EXCELLENCE. Our students enjoy a well-rounded private school education in a diverse and supportive environment. The Lower School provides an enriching academic setting with specialty classes such as STEM, Spanish immersion, music and swimming. Our Upper School offers a college-preparatory curriculum, pre-professional programming, strong athletics, arts and over 40 co-curricular activities. The Sagemont School’s approach to education ensures that students build the cognitive and interpersonal skills needed for the classroom and beyond. CALL TODAY to schedule a private tour! Sagemont.com 954-389-9193 JULY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 77

FAIRS AND FESTIVALS FLORIDA SUPERCON July 12-15. Florida Supercon brings special celebrity and creative guests for fans of comics, superheroes, science fiction, anime, cartoons, video games, wrestling and more. 1 p.m.-1 a.m. $20 - $90. Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. https://floridasupercon.com PAW PRINTS IN THE SAND July 12-15. A four-day cluster of All Breed American Kennel Club Dog Shows. Have you ever thought of owning a dog or want to compare different types of dogs before owning one ? This is the place to see them perform. You can come and see them being groomed and prepared for the show ring. Get to talk to the experts about the different breeds and learn about responsible dog ownership. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. $5. South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern, West Palm Beach. https:// www.southfloridafair.com DANIA AFTER DARK: FREE STREET FESTIVAL July 14. Launching this Summer, Dania After Dark is a monthly festival, set to take place on the streets of Broward's first city! Each install- into a mock soccer field. Space is limited, in person sign up begins at 3 p.mFree. Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach. wpbcitylibrary.org 3 Tuesday STAR SPANGLED BAND SHOWCASE, 5-10 P.M. Live concert contest, winner performs July 4th . Lake Worth Cultural Plaza, 414 Lake Ave, Lake Worth. lakeworth.org/events 6 Friday EVENING ON THE AVENUES, MUSIC UNDER THE STARS, 6-10 P.M. Free live music - wine & beer garden - food & specialty item vendors. Free. Lake Worth Cultural Plaza, 414 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth. events.palmbeachculture.com 7 Saturday CHILDBIRTH CLASS (ENGLISH), 10 A.M.-4 P.M. Pregnant women typically attend these classes within the seventh month (third trimester) of their pregnancy. Support partners are welcome to also join the class. Each participant MUST BRING: Lunch and Drink . Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, 901 Northpoint Parkway, West Palm Beach. eventbrite.com/e/childbirth -class-english-tickets-39957516006?aff=ebapi CHILDRENâ€™S CALLIGRAPHY, 11:30 A.M.-12:30 P.M. Learn how to write your name and some Japanese words with ink and brush, two traditional calligraphy writing implements. Morikami Muse- 78 southfloridaparenting.com | JULY 2018 ment of Dania After Dark will feature live music from local bands and musicians, in a variety of musical styles. Merchant pop-up shops will line the street, where guests can choose to shop small with local makers, artisans, designers, and brands. Inspired by Dania's retro charm, vintage dealers will also be highlighted. Guests will shop vintage clothing & accessories, retro 5-10 p.m. Free. SW 1st Ave, near Dania Beach City Hall, 100 Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach. daniaafterdark.com HOT FLORIDA NIGHTS CAR CRUISE July 17. The Delray Marketplace is hosting a series of Hot Florida Nights Car Cruises in the center on the 3rd Tuesday of the month 6-8 p.m. Come down and enjoy the music while taking in all the sites as you stroll through the variety of cars. There will be a bounce house and more for kids to enjoy. Free. Delray Marketplace, 14851 Lyons Road, Delray Beach. delraymarket.com/ 3RD THURSDAY ART STROLL July 19. Local art, music, food and drink. 5-8 p.m. Free. Green Turtle Plaza, 229 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. um and Japanese Gardens., 4000 Morikami Park Rd., West Palm Beach. morikami.org FAMILY STUDIO, 10:30 A.M.-12:30 P.M. A Family Studio program where children, ages 5-12, and their accompanying grown-ups, can participate in a thematic tour, followed by a related art workshop. $1. Norton Museum of Art, 1451 S Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach. 14 Saturday DRAWING SEA CREATURES & THE SEA, 10-11 A.M. The monthly program features studio workshops for families with students in kindergarten and older. $5. Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. bocamuseum.org/ CODE PALM BEACH, 2-4 P.M. Ages 7-17 learn how to code, develop websites, apps, programs and games and explore technology in an informal and creative environment. In addition to learning to code, attendees meet like minded people and are exposed to the possibilities of technology. Free. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org/ 16 Monday MOMMY & ME PLAY DAY, 10 A.M.-12 P.M. The Delray Marketplace is hosting a series of Mommy and Me Events on the 3rd Monday of the month with face painting, music, interactive activities, refreshments and more while supplies last. Free. Delray Marketplace, 14851 Lyons Road, Delray Beach. delraymarket.com/ ANTIQUE FAIR FESTIVAL MARKETPLACE July 21. There will be over 50 vendors with a surplus of vintage items, a DJ and food trucks. Look for the big tent on the corner of Sample Road and 27th Avenue. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Festival Marketplace, 2900 West Sample Road,, Pompano Beach. shopfestival.com/ events/antique-fair SOUTH FLORIDA BOOK FESTIVAL July 21. Enjoy book discussions, talks and signings, free workshops, cooking demonstrations. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. African American Research Library & Cultural Center, 2650 NW Sixth St, Fort Lauderdale. SoFloBookfest. Broward.org VIERNES CULTURALES July 27. Arts and music festival on the last Friday of every month. Little Havana's popular art and culture festival is a great event for the whole family. Enjoy music and discover works by local artists and artisans in and around our iconic Domino Plaza. Dance, eat, shop and enjoy an evening in Little Havana! 7-11 p.m. Free. Domino Plaza, SW 8th Street and SW 15th Avenue, Miami. viernesculturales.org 20 Friday 3RD ANNUAL GIRLS EMPOWERMENT WORKSHOP, 8 A.M.-4 P.M. Free Girls Empowerment Workshop. The goal is to educate, empower and inspire girls by raising domestic violence awareness, develop self-respect and enhanced their communication skills. The workshop is open to 50 girls grades 4-6. (Grades 7-12 workshop on July 27.) The workshop will conclude with a coronation banquet. 2708 N. Australian Avenue, Suite 13, West Palm Beach. eventbrite.com/e/iam-royal- girls-empowerment-workshop MOVIE DAZE & FOOD TRUCK FRENZY, 6-9 P.M. Every 3rd Friday, enjoy a variety of food truck vendors and a free movie at Riviera Beachâ€™s Bicentennial Park. Children under 14 must be with an adult. Free. Bicentennial Park, 190 E 13 St, Riviera Beach. rbcra.com/events-calendar 21Saturday CONSERVATION CUP MINI GOLF CLASSIC, 10 A.M.-2 P.M. The putting tournament on the Nicklaus-Fazio designed course benefits the museum's youth science programs and exhibits. All ages are welcome to compete in the twoperson teams, with $1,500 in prize money. The event includes greens fee, barbecue cookout, awards ceremony and museum exploration. $50. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org/