New York Family Annual Guide - 2023

www.newyorkfamily.com < Search Book Now 1.800.668.7771 Scan to see WildPlay Jones Beach’s epic adventure in action! your next adventure. Use code: NYFAMILY20 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 3 Brooklyn, ‘Burbs, and Beyond… Rahmé is a team of real estate agents affiliated with Compass, a licensed real estate broker and abides by Equal Housing Opportunity laws. All material presented herein is intended for informational purposes only. Information is compiled from sources deemed reliable but is subject to errors, omissions, changes in price, condition, sale, or withdrawal without notice. This is not intended to solicit property already listed. Whether you’re selling or buying in Brooklyn or beyond, the Rahmé Team and our experienced partners across the country are committed to delivering the results you need for the life you want. Lic. Assoc. R.E. Broker M: +1.646.207.6081 rahmeteam@compass.com Rahmé Team Fouad + Grace Rahmé Scan for a Free Consultation NewYorkFamily.com Publisher: Clifford Luster e xecutive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd AssociAte Publisher: Erin Brof A Dvertising Director: Stacie Goldberg DePuty eDitor: Jeannine Cintron DigitAl eDitor: Kaitlyn Riggio e vents M A n Ager: Shara Levine r e P orter: Barbara Russo s enior A Dviser: Susan Weiss PA rtnershi P M A n Agers: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Suzanne Cirigliano, Chris Cunnington, Lori Falco, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli M A rketing & s tr Ategy Director: Rosalia Bobé sA les & M A rketing coor D in Ator: Mykael Fields M A rketing AssistA nt: Tilejah Gilead MeDiA sAles AssistAnt: Anastasia Aktipis Art Director: Leah Mitch Web Develo P er: Sylvan Migdal g r AP hic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti eD itors At l A rge: Serena Norr, Cris Pearlstein ContaC t InformatIon ADvertising : (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com circul Ation : (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com A DD ress: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 Presi D ent: Victoria Schneps-Yunis ceo : Joshua Schneps coo : Clifford Luster 4 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 York Family Annual Guide is published annually. Copyright©2023. No part of our contents may be reproduced without permission from the publisher. Contents 9 famIly fun 10 Free things to Do in nyc with k ids out our guide to all the free kids’ activities and city fun in and around NYC 17 Calendar A year’s worth of amazing events around town 51 Parks & nature 52 visiting the h ighline 58 the b est s kateboarding Parks in nyc for k ids 64 b irdwatching in nyc 76 inclusive Playgrounds 83 museums 84 10 g reat children’s Museums 90 nyc’s top Museums New annual Guide 2023–2024 Check 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 5 INFANTS TODDLERS PRESCHOOL ARE YOU OPEN FOR ADVENTURE? Unlock your child’s potential with Amazing Explorers Academy’s STEAM-based curriculum & enrichment programs ENROLLING NOW - WWW.AEXPLORERS.COM

Year-Round Jersey Getaways Count on New Jersey to have amazing escapes that keep families smiling from ear to ear. Whether it’s a sunny weekend at the beach or a week-long snowy winter retreat, the Garden State delivers. Adore the Jersey Shore’s 130-mile stretch of glistening sands from Victorian Cape May straight up to historic Sandy Hook. Other must-visit beach towns include Lucy the Elephant’s hometown of Margate, artsy Asbury Park, fun-loving Point Pleasant, relaxing Long Branch and The Wildwoods – known for expansive shores and retro Doo-Wop vibes. Where there’s spectacular NJ beaches, there’s iconic boardwalks too. Stroll these thrilling wooden walkways with coastal boutiques, games of chance, amusements, water parks and boardwalk treats – saltwater taffy, anyone? Walk the world’s longest boardwalk in Atlantic City, strut the family-friendly boards in Ocean City or soar high on the rides in Seaside Heights and more. In New Jersey, places to hike, bike, kayak, surf, snow tube and ride horses are endless. Explore scenic East Coast parks – like Liberty State Park, the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area including a portion of the Appalachian Mountains, Paterson Great Falls National Historic Park and High Point State Park, home to the highest elevation in New Jersey. New Jersey is just as exciting on the inside too. Ski indoors and enjoy the nation’s largest indoor amusement park at American Dream in East Rutherford. Marvel at more than 15,000 aquatic animals at Adventure Aquarium. Experience art, history and culture at museums and galleries that span the state including the Newark Museum of Art and the Liberty Science Center. The Jersey adventures continue with three-day road trips that highlight all the best places to stop, dine, play and stay in the Garden State. American Revolution, Scenic Byways and Black Heritage Itineraries and the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail are a few you won’t want to miss. Go to VisitNJ.org for more great Garden State escapes and a free travel guide. Sign up for the e-newsletter too. 6 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 New York FamilY PartN er

NEW JERSEY – FROM SUNNY SHORES TO SNOWY SLOPES Escape to NJ in every season. Camp under the stars. Stroll historic nature trails and iconic boardwalks. Go snow tubing and soar at thrilling theme parks. Stay at cozy B&Bs. Take family journeys, like our American Revolution and Black Heritage Itineraries. And enjoy 130 miles of stunning Jersey Shore. Get more getaway ideas and your free travel guide at VisitNJ.org. 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 7

Family Fun n ew york places & family-friendly spots for everyone 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 9

Things To Do In & Around NYC free New York City is one incredible place, and one of its many offerings is always something to do. Families can find a diverse range of free activities, destinations, and adventures in our city, whether sprawling on the green oasis of Central Park or exploring our boroughs; each spot offers family fun and the ultimate free bucket list for locals and visitors. Check out our 24 favorites! 1. Bring the kids to any of the free outdoor movies offered around the city, such as the Intrepid Museum Summer Movie Series, the Bryant Park Film Festival, and Movies Under the Stars at NYC Parks 2 . In the Summer take a dip in one of the many Free Outdoor NYC Parks Pools 3. Visit the New York Aquarium (for free admission, go after 3 pm on Wednesdays –reserved tickets required) 4 . Visit the Bronx Zoo on a Wednesday for FREE admission; reserve your tickets (up to 4!) online 5. Take in the view and fun, and park at Domino Park 6. Walk the Highline, check out the plants and this cool urban oasis New Yorkers love 7. Visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and the Beaux-Arts architecture building 8 . Hop on the Staten Island Ferry (it’s free) and enjoy a gorgeous view of the Statue of Liberty 9. Visit the flowers, and livestock, in the fall season enjoy the Amazing Maize Maze at Queens Farm which is free (except on special admission days) 10. During the summer take a dip in one of the many Free Outdoor NYC Parks Pools 11. Go fly a kite at Central Park 12 . Visit the Little Island off of Pier 55 for a unique public park experience. This small island uses stunning architecture and landscaping to create a peaceful escape from busy city life 13. Kids ages 18 and under are free at The Whitney-check out art by Edward Hopper, 10 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 fam I ly fun

fam I ly fun Alice Neel and more 14 . Tour the Grand Central Terminal. Check out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse and the famed glass clock 15. Free Ice Skating at The Rink, located at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park-check out the website for free slots 16 . Head over to Central Park, where the park’s 18,000 trees turn into a beauty of fall hues; the best part is that the change of seasons happens a bit later than Upstate. 17. Enjoy the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov 24th. Located at Central Park West, Columbus Circle, or Sixth Avenue between Central Park South and 38th Street in Manhattan 18 . Enjoy a holiday tradition and check out NYC’s holiday windows. Windows go up around the third week of November. The must-check-out windows are Bloomingdale’s, Sak’s Fifth Avenue, Macy’s: Herald Square, Bergdorf Goodman, Louis Vuitton and more. 19. Visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (which usually goes up mid-November) at 45 Rockefeller Plaza. 20. Take a walk across the iconic Brooklyn Bridge 21. Take on “Slide Mountain” at Brooklyn Bridge Park. 22 . Check out the gorgeous views or sit for a picnic at the new Pier 57 rooftop (the largest in NYC!) at the Hudson River Park 23. Visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and the Beaux-Arts architecture building 24 . Visit The Oculus, the central epicenter of the World Trade Center and an architect of beauty that will have you oohing and aahing. 12 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024

Broome Street Academy Charter High School Broome Street Academy (BSA) is a tuition-free public charter high school that also bears the unique distinction of being a SUNY charter included in the NYC DOE Community School portfolio. Located in SoHo, BSA is housed under the same roof, and is fully integrated with, The Door—a comprehensive youth development organization. BSA’s unique model, structure, and strong partnerships are designed to provide the best possible experience for students from all five NYC Boroughs. BSA provides a robust, truly responsive education that addresses students’ holistic needs, enabling them to realize their boundless potential. Every single student is welcomed into our supportive learning environment. With a staff of four full time social workers and a student-teacher ratio of 9:1, students get the individualized support they need to thrive. BSA also offers afterschool clubs, Advanced Placement courses, a full athletics program (with championship basketball and volleyball teams), and a National Honor Society. It is an ambitious, dynamic community that unlocks each student’s potential! Because BSA is centrally located and is integrated with The Door, BSA students have access to academic, cultural, workforce and community opportunities rarely seen at other schools including rich art, theater, music and fashion classes. Students also participate in College Paths and other college partnerships, as well as internships and career programs in technology, retail, and in culinary arts. All The Door’s Adolescent Health Center services programs are available to BSA students, including no-cost health, vision, dental and mental health services. Every BSA student is seen holistically as a person with unique needs and aspirations. Where a student begins does not determine what their future will be. At BSA, students find the support services and resources they need for their education — and their lives. Go to broomestreetacademy.org/ admissions for more information. 14 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 new york Family Partner 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 15 COME SOAR. COME SMILE. COME SEE WHAT ALL THE EXCITEMENT IS ABOUT. ROCHESTER, NY IS THE PERFECT FAMILY GETAWAY FOR UNIQUE AND EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES. COME SOAR. COME SMILE. COME SEE WHAT ALL THE EXCITEMENT IS ABOUT. ROCHESTER, NY IS THE PERFECT FAMILY GETAWAY FOR UNIQUE AND EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES. COME SOAR. COME SMILE. COME SEE WHAT ALL THE EXCITEMENT IS ABOUT. ROCHESTER, NY IS THE PERFECT FAMILY GETAWAY FOR UNIQUE AND EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES. COME SOAR. COME SMILE. COME SEE WHAT ALL THE EXCITEMENT IS ABOUT. ROCHESTER, NY IS THE PERFECT FAMILY GETAWAY FOR UNIQUE AND EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES. Did we mention the world’s largest collection of toys, dolls, and games? Did we mention the world’s largest collection of toys, dolls, and games? Did we mention the world’s largest collection of toys, dolls, and games? Did we mention the world’s largest collection of toys, dolls, and games? Pack your bags and hit the road for an unforgettable trip in a destination full of surprises. With fun for every family, every season of the year, playtime tends to last a little longer in our backyard. Pack your bags and hit the road for an unforgettable trip in a destination full of surprises. With fun for every family, every season of the year, playtime tends to last a little longer in our backyard. Pack your bags and hit the road for an unforgettable trip in a destination full of surprises. With fun for every family, every season of the year, playtime tends to last a little longer in our backyard. Pack your bags and hit the road for an unforgettable trip in a destination full of surprises. With fun for every family, every season of the year, playtime tends to last a little longer in our backyard. 16 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 © Genesee Country Village & Museum. The Strong National Museum of Play, Seabreeze Amusement Park, and Carol Cain © Genesee Country Village & Museum. The Strong National Museum of Play, Seabreeze Amusement Park, and Carol Cain © Genesee Country Village & Museum. The Strong National Museum of Play, Seabreeze Amusement Park, and Carol Cain © Genesee Country Village & Museum. The Strong National Museum of Play, Seabreeze Amusement Park, and Carol Cain 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 17 Calendar Highlights Family-friendly events around town

A yeAr oF Fun A month-by-month guide to events across the city and beyond July State Fair Meadowlands With over 100 rides, free shows, and 50 food options, this Fair has something for all ages. Come check out New Jersey’s largest event! Plus, fireworks displays on July 3rd and 4th! Meadowlands Fairgrounds, East Rutherford, June 22 through July 9, Mondays-Thursdays, 6 pm-12 am; Fridays, 6 pm-1 am; Saturdays, 2 pm-1 am; Sundays, 2 pm-12 am; July 3-4, 2p-1 am. $38.99. njfair.com Empire State Fair long Island This all-new fair features amazing entertainment, Exotic Animal Zoo, brandnew amusement rides and attractions, a spectacular firework display, and an all new midway featuring rides and attractions never before seen at the Empire State Fair! From the spectacular Super Cyclone Roller Coaster to family favorites like the Giant Wheel, there will be something for everyone! The Nassau Live Center Home of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, June 30-July 16, Weekdays, 5 – 11 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 12 – 11 pm; July 4, 12 – 11 pm. $10; free admission for children under 36” tall; additional fee for rides. empirestatefair.com The 47th Annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks America’s celebration of the summer will be jam-packed with serious star power, electrifying performances & heart-pounding pyrotechnics, with the U.S. ARMY Field Band providing a grand orchestral backdrop that’s as moving as the Fireworks display itself. Monday, July 4, around 9:25 pm. Free. Visit www.macys. com/s/fireworks for viewing areas. Red, White & BOOM! This Bricktastic Fourth of July celebration presents a unique fireworks spectacle for all to enjoy. Plus, special 3D firework viewing glasses will be given out that transforms the fireworks into LEGO Bricks. Enjoy nightly live music from local bands and special extended park hours. LEGOLAND New York Resort, One Legoland Blvd, Goshen. June 30-July 4, 10 18 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 Empire State Fair Long Island 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 19 SCHEDULE A FREE PRIVATE CONSULTATION ADVANTAGETESTING.COM Phone: 212.744.8800 SURPASS ALL EXPECTATIONS Unlock your full potential with unmatched one-on-one academic instruction, test preparation, admissions counseling, and development of executive functioning. “Perhaps the city’s premier tutoring service.” —The New York Times Calendar am-9 pm. Tickets start at $59. www.legoland. com/new-york Sensory-Friendly Family Day Explore the Library’s collections in a sensoryfriendly environment with a special visit to the major exhibition, the Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library’s Treasures. This time is for families to enjoy the exhibit and will not be open to the general public. Wednesdays, July 12 and July 26, 10 am-12 pm. Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, 476 Fifth Avenue, Midtown. nypl.org KIDZ BOP Never Stop live Tour Sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage, including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, Saturday, July 15, 6pm. Tickets start at $29.50. kidzbop.com 44th Annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow Celebrate American Indian Culture through music, dance, Native American crafts and food. This spectacular 3-day powwow features intertribal Native American dance competitions by over forty Indian Nations. The program features an expansive market of authentic Native American art, crafts, jewelry, and food (don’t miss the fry bread!). July 28-30, Friday, 7-10pm; Saturday, 12–5 pm & 7–10pm; Sunday, 12-5pm. 1-Day Pass: $18; $12 (Children ages 2-12). 3-Day Pass: $36; $24 (Children ages 2-12). Free for ages 0-1 years old. www.queensfarm.org New Jersey lottery Festival of Ballooning The skies over Central Jersey will again be filled with the awe-inspiring spectacle of up to 100 gigantic, colorful hot air balloons taking flight twice daily as the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America. But this event isn’t full of hot air — you’ll also get to check out concerts, family entertainment, including a Laurie Berkner concert, attractions, and delicious foods. Solberg Airport, Readington, NJ. July 28 through July 30, Friday, 1-10 pm; Saturday, 6 am-10 pm; Sunday, 6 am-8 pm. $28-$139; $10-$15 children ages 4-12: $10-$15; free for children 3 and younger. balloonfestival.com Augu ST Kayaking & Paddle Boarding Explore the exciting New York waterfront by kayak or stand-up paddleboard. Set sail from Hudson River Park to explore the waterways in your own backyard. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, an adventure awaits you! Pier 84 Boathouse in the Hudson River Park, Through October 26. Sessions start at $12. manhattankayak.com Hindu lamp Ceremony Dance artist and educator Aeilushi Mistry will bring peace and harmony to the community as she performs the traditional Hindu Aarti ceremony at Pebble Beach. The Aarti ceremony is traditionally performed each morning and evening along India’s rivers to convey gratitude to the mother river, reflect 20 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 21 Since 1876, Friends Academy has set the standard of academic excellence on Long Island. We are the #1 ranked private school on Long Island and an independent, college-preparatory Quaker school, serving age 3 - Grade 12. Our timeless values elevate our outstanding academic program to create a unique educational experience, where your student will be empowered to inquire, reflect, and engage in real-world, life-changing ways. Let your life speak. We are Friends Academy. 270 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley, NY 11560 516-676-0393 | friendsacademy.org Calendar on the community, and remember loved ones. Decorate palm leaf lamps and release them along the East River to make prayers and pay your respects to loved ones. Pebble Beach at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Saturday, August 12, 4-7:30 pm. Free. brooklynbridgepark.org Electrify Expo Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle festival, filled with over 1 million square feet of the world’s top electric brands! Experience and drive electric cars & trucks, ride E-Bikes, E-Motorcycles, E-Scooters, E-Skateboards, & E-Watercraft. Enjoy great food, music, and a huge kids’ zone, and learn about all things electric. Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale, August 12-13, 10 am – 5 pm. $10 early bird; $15 in advance; $20 day of show, electrifyexpo.com. National Dominican Day Parade The Dominican Day Parade is a joyful celebration of all things Dominican. Each year, the community comes together in New York City to honor, heritage, and culture and to recognize the many accomplishments Dominicans have made in the United States and around the world. With music, dancing, and over 10,000 marchers! Parade takes place along 6th Ave. between West 37 St and West 38 St. August 13, 12-4pm. Free. natddp.org Pokémon gO Fest Pokémon GO Fest 2023 is coming to the Big Apple, and it sounds like a treasure trove of activities around the city! Attendees will enjoy glittering gameplay, beautiful bonuses, and hidden surprises as they adventure alongside thousands of fellow Trainers and spend half their day in Randall’s Island Park and a half exploring the larger New York City area! Two locations: Randall’s Island Park, 10 Central Rd., and throughout New York City. August 18-20, Friday – Sunday, 9 am – 7 pm. $30. gofest.pokemongolive.com/nyc The Dutchess County Fair There is simply no other fair like the Dutchess County Fair. Expect to see animals, games, and the food we love. Known as the most significant agricultural six-day fair in New York State — this fair is what many New Yorkers and people all over wait all year to visit. It is the greatest if not the most famous fair in the world. The Dutchess County Fairgrounds 6636 U.S. 9, Rhinebeck, NY 12572. Visit dutchessfair.com for more information. August 22-27, 10 am-10 pm, daily. Rides open at 11am. $13.50 admission; free admission for children 11 and younger. $35 Ride All Day Wristbands. Additional fee for some performances. dutchessfair.com The 2023 great New york State Fair People across New York State will come together to experience this affordable celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. The New York State Fair will showcase thousands of animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides and dozens of big-name entertainers. 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse. August 23 - September 4, Monday -Thursday, 9 am-11 pm, Friday-Sunday 9am - 12 midnight. On Labor Day (Sept. 4) the grounds will fully close at 9 pm. $6; free admission for children 12 and younger and seniors 65 and older. nysfair.ny.gov 22 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 Pokemon GO Fest CAMPS ALL CAMPS CONCLUDE WITH A FULL SCALE PERFORMANCE ON THE MAIN STAGE! For more information and to enroll please visit www.whbpac.org or call (631) 288-2350 x118 WHBPAC IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING PERFORMING ARTS EXPERIENCE TO ALL YOUTH REGARDLESS OF FINANCIAL BARRIERS. OUR SCHOLARSHIPS ARE GRANTED ON A SLIDING SCALE FROM 25-100%. MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP FOR AGES 6-14 CINDERELLA JULY 10-14 MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP FOR AGES 6-14 BEAUTY LOU AND THE COUNTRY BEAST JULY 17-21 FOR AGES 12-18 BROADWAY BOUND DANCE INTENSIVE JULY 24-27 FOR AGES 10-17 CAMP BROADWAY AUG 7-11 TWEEN THEATRE TROUPE FOR AGES 9-12 CIRQUE DU SABOTAGE AUG 14-18 TWEEN MUSICAL THEATRE TROUPE FOR AGES 9-12 TWISTED FAIRYTALES AUG 21-25 FOR AGES 12-18 TEEN TAP DANCE TECHNIQUE CLASS AUG 3, 17, 24 MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP FOR AGES 6-14 HERCULES JULY 31-AUG 4 SOLD OUT Calendar New york Renaissance Faire Travel back in time to an age of adventure! Join Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth I on a grand visit to a beautiful 16th-century English village. Cheer your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament. Meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band. Feast on savory sweets and tempting treats. See amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more! 600 Rt. 17A, Tuxedo, NY. August 26 - October 8, Saturdays, Sundays & Labor Day, 10 am-7pm. $42; $18 ages 5-12; Free for children 4 and younger. renfair.com S EPTEMBER Richmond County Fair The Richmond County Fair, hosted by Historic Richmond Town, features carnival rides, delicious fair food, historic trades demonstrations, bouncy houses, live music, games, contests, and so much more! 441 Clarke Ave., Staten Island. September 2-4, 12-8 pm, daily. See the website for ticket prices. historicrichmondtown.org Queens County Fair Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Queens County Fair! Enjoy pie-eating and corn-husking contests, hayrides, carnival rides, and midway games. Visit the main stage and family entertainment tents featuring live music and theatrical performances, check out local craft and food vendors and get recycling tips at the Con Edison Ecology booth. This traditional agricultural fair boasts Blue Ribbon competitions in produce, arts & crafts and more. Plus, it’s the inaugural weekend of the all-new 2023 Amazing Maize Maze — be the first to navigate your way through the cornfield to Victory Bridge! Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park. September 8-10, Friday, 6-9 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-6pm. Tickets start at $15. Queensfarm.org Bluey’s Big Play Bluey’s Big Play is the brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® Award-winning children’s television series. Join the Heelers in their first live theater show made just for you. Featuring brilliantly created puppets and new songs, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center Street, Newark. September 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am and 2 pm. $25-$65. njpac.org. 42nd Annual Hallockville Country Fair & Craft Show The Hallockville Country Fair is a North Fork tradition! Celebrate the community’s rich folk arts and agricultural traditions in a true old-fashioned country fair atmosphere. The Fair features craft and artisan vendors, craft demonstrations like rug hooking, basket weaving, quilting, woodcarving, and woodworking, live music, children’s activities and games, guided museum tours, livestock and farm animals- goats, horses, pigs, cows, and more! Hallockville, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead, 631-298-5292. September 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am-5 pm. See the website for admission prices. hallockville.org The Feast of San gennaro The Feast of San Gennaro is a New York icon and a world-known 11-day event 24 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 New York Renaissance Faire 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 25 The École is an independent, French-American bilingual school serving an international community of Maternelle-to-Middle School students in New York City’s Flatiron District. If you are interested in visiting The École or scheduling a virtual tour, please contact our Admissions Department at admissions@theEcole.org 1st Grade-8th Grade 111 East 22nd Street New York, NY 10010 Pre-Nursery-Kindergarten 206 5th Avenue New York, NY 10010 www.theEcole.org Calendar stretching throughout 11 blocks of the Little Italy neighborhood. This feast has always been an essential part of the neighborhood representing Italian culture and traditions for generations. Little Italy. September 14-24. See the website for the complete schedule. Sangennaronyc.org Disney Junior live: Costumepalooza This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. Dress up and join the party with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, Bo from Firebuds, Ginny from SuperKitties, and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends LIVE on stage! Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville. Sunday, September 17, 4 pm. $51.50-$81.50. tillescenter.org The Wiggles Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Tour Get ready to sing, dance and wiggle your way through an unforgettable musical extravaganza of beloved Wiggles hits, including ‘Rock-a-Bye Your Bear,’ ‘Hot Potato’ and ‘Do the Propeller’, guaranteed to have children and parents alike singing and dancing along! Audiences will be treated to an interactive and engaging experience with the newly extended lineup featuring Anthony, Simon, Tsehay, Lachy, Caterina, Lucia, John & Evie. NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Rd, Westbury. Sunday, September 17, 11am and 2:30pm. See the website for ticket prices. thewiggles.com Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live glow Party Experience the thrill of watching your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark! This will be your only opportunity to watch your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks light up the floor in outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles. The event will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross! Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn. Saturday, September 30, 12:30 pm and 7:30pm. Tickets start at $26 for ages 2-12 and $46 for 13 and older. barclayscenter.com O CTOBER The Annual Atlantic Antic A Brooklyn institution, The Annual Atlantic Antic™, is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn. Strolling the avenue from Fourth to the Waterfront on a lovely fall day is a celebration of ethnic tastings, fine arts and crafts from around the world, non-stop music and entertainment, and just pure fun. Some of the highlights include a kids’ block with pony rides, bounce houses, face painting and circus performers; tastings from the many diverse Atlantic Avenue restaurants; and offerings from the Avenue’s fashion, craft, home and other shops that make Atlantic Avenue so special. Atlantic Avenue starts at Fourth Street. Sunday, October 1, 12-6pm. Free. atlanticave. org 79th Annual Columbus Day Parade The annual Columbus Day Parade is the largest celebration of Italian American heritage and culture in the United States. Marching bands, floats and over 100 marching groups will make their way up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 72nd Street. Monday, October 9, 11:30 am-3:30pm. Free. columbuscitizens.org New york Comic Con Geek out and experience the best in pop culture because no matter what fandom you’re passionate about, it’s waiting for you at New 26 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 27 when the day calls for some winning Brooklyn Atlantic Center 718-233-8356 625 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Luis.Anzola@DaveandBusters.com @ Calendar York Comic Con. From meeting celebrities to surprise appearances to comic creators from every corner of the globe to the top anime, cosplay, and gaming stars, see why this is the biggest comic and pop culture event on the East Coast! Javits Center, 429 11th Ave in NYC. October 12-15, Thursday-Saturday, 10 am7pm and Sunday, 10 am-5 pm. Tickets start at $$27.75 per child ages 6-12 and $$72.75 per adult per day. newyorkcomiccon.com Harvest Festival Celebrate the changing of the seasons at the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s annual Harvest Festival! Don’t miss the kick-off procession, arts and crafts, storytelling, lawn games and more—including their signature pumpkin patch. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park Greenway, Downtown Brooklyn. Saturday, October 21, 11 am-4 pm. Free. Halloween on the Farm Wear your costume to the farm for this Halloween spooktacular for kids and their grown-ups. Your experience will feature a DJ dance party, The Amazing Maize Maze, trickor-treating, a spooky farmhouse, Halloween hayrides, and more! Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park. Sunday, October 29, 11 am–4 pm. $20 per person, free for children younger than 3. queensfarm.org Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake 28 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 The 177th Dutchess County Fair August 22 - August 27 Rhinebeck, NY Advance Discount Tickets For Admission, Ride All Day Wristbands & Concerts Are Available At dutchessfair.com KIDS UNDER 11 FREE ADMISSION AT ALL TIMES FREE PARKING! 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 29 Bard College at Simon’s Rock is the only college in the country speciﬁcally designed for students to enter college after the 10th or 11th grade and begin working on their Bachelor’s two years early. GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS simons-rock.edu APPLY TODAY! College after 10th or 11th grade? WHY WAIT? ready Degree Calendar those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party! Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn. Sunday, October 29, 2 pm. $40-$72. kingstheatre.com Village Halloween Parade This annual parade features tens of thousands of costumed marchers, hundreds of Halloween characters, including giant masks and puppets, dozens of marching bands playing music from around the world, stilt walkers, jugglers, break dancers and other street performers participate in the Parade. Spring Street, Lower Manhattan. Tuesday, October 31, 7pm. Free. halloween-nyc.com. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is Manhattan’s winter wonderland. Enjoy New York City’s only free admission ice skating rink, curling, the Holiday Shops, rinkside eats and drinks and more. Bryant Park is between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas and between 40th and 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan. The Village opens in late October. The Holiday Shops will remain open until early January and the rink will remain open through March. N OVEMBER American girl lIVE! American Girl LIVE! In Concert brings your favorite characters to life in a brand-new pop concert experience! Featuring American Girl fan favorites performed by a live cast, this show is filled with music, high-energy dancing and many surprises as our American Girls learn about the power of friendship. Join the fun with your favorite American Girl characters in this immersive concert experience! Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St Patchogue, Friday, November 3, 4:30 pm. $55$85. Patchoguetheatre.org Harvest Dance Celebration Celebrate American Indian Culture through music and dance! Among many Native American tribes, this event celebrates giving thanks in autumn is a tradition for the bountiful summer harvest. Harvest Dance Celebration showcases a variety of Native American dances outdoors at Queens Farm performed by representatives of ten Indian Nations. The dancers will perform in full regalia and each dance’s origins are explained. This event also features a Native American Craft & Food Market with authentic art, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, and more. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park. Sunday, November 12, 11am-4pm. Admission to the Farm Grounds & Market Admission is free. Performance area admission is $17; $12 for ages 4-11. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. queensfarm.org Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes When you think of Christmas in New York City, The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, is the first thing that comes to mind. Performed annually since 1933, the show features more than 140 performers and an original musical score, and combines singing, dancing, and humor with traditional scenes. Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Avenue of the Americas, Midtown. Performances run November 17-January 1, daily. Tickets start at $49. Rockettes.com Monster High live See your favorite monsters in an all-new live show with fangtastic singing, clawesome dancing, and friendship that never ends...literally! In Monster High Live, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and their boo crew get ready for the school’s annual Monster Ball! Howl, clap, stomp, and sing along to screamium tunes as these ghouls learn that the best fright of the year will be more spooktacular and fierce when they embrace their differences 30 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 SERVING THE PARISHES OF ST. JOSEPH, MOST PRECIOUS BLOOD, CORPUS CHRISTI, OUR LADY OF MT CARMEL, ST. PATRICK, AND ST. RITA Register Now for the 2023-24 School Year 8 to 1 Grades Kindergarten, All, for -K Pre y, Nurser l i nt u l o o ch S r e t f A m, 7:15a t a s g n i n r o M : y a D d e d n e t x E 5:45p m d n a s e u l Va l e p s o G n o sis a h p Em h t i w n o i t c u r t s In s u o i g i l Re S e r v ice t o O t h e r s l a ci o S s, ic t a m e h t a M , A (EL s d r a d n a St e t a St k r Yo New St u di e s, S ci e n ce) Mathematics) Engineering, Technology, (Science, lab STEM New Offering Hands-on Instruction to all Students in K-8 a g Yo n, io t ca u Ed l sica hy P , g n i d o C t, r A n, i r a d n a M h, is n a p S an d Min d f u lne s s e s r Nu d n a r o l e s n u o C ce n a d i u G e m i T ll Fu HS y c n a l C c M r o n g si n o M t a s e s r u o C s t n e g Re l o o ch S h g Hi fo r Q u al i f y in g 8 t h G r ad e r s s ice v r e S l a i d e m Re I e l t i T d n a m o Ro ce r u o s Re i n Re a din g an d M a t h, P/ T S o cia l Wor ke r s b u l C r a l icu r r cu - o C s, e s s a l C l l a m S a n d A c t i v it i e s, C YO S p or t s P r og r a m s m o o r s s a cl L L A n i y g o l o n ch Te ve i t c a r e t In d r a o B T R A M S (Nu r se r y t o Grad e 8) 8 - 5 s e d a r G n i s k o o b t ex t - E d n a s d iPa ce n a D n r e d o M d n a e r t a e h T n i s m a r g o r P y c n e d si Re o o d t u O r P l a yg r o un d a n d G r o s s M ot o r S k ill s Roo m fo r Ea r l y Childhoo d P r og r am s 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 31 Free, Full-day, High-Quality 3-K for All is now offered at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Register Now at myschools.nyc or contact us. To about enrollment and transfer options sjcalic.org. sjcalic org FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AVAIL ABLE TO QUALIFYING FA MILIES • ALL FAITHS WELCOME 28- 46 44th St., Long Island Cit y, NY 11103 ww w.sjcalic.org 718.728.0724 N u r se r y, 3 - K f o r A l l, P r e - K f o r A l l, K i n d e r g a r t e n, G r a d e s 1 t o 8 Inquire please email info @ To schedule a tour please contac t Janet S grit to at jsgrit to @ Calendar and all work together! Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale. November 17-19. See website for complete schedule. Tickets start at $29. monsterhighlive.com Holiday Train Show NYBG’s Holiday Train Show—a favorite holiday tradition—has been making memories for over 30 years! See model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 190 replicas of New York landmarks, each delightfully re-created from natural materials such as birch bark, lotus pods, and cinnamon sticks. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx. Opens mid-November through mid-January. Free with price of admission. nybg.org Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Bring the family together to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which celebrates its 95th year, lining the streets of Manhattan with your favorite and soon-to-be favorite floats. Central Park West, Columbus Circle, or Sixth Avenue between Central Park South and 38th Street in Manhattan. Thursday, November 23, 9am-12pm. Macys.com. Holiday Windows A fun and free holiday tradition is the unveiling of NYC holiday windows. Windows go up around the third week of November. In years past, we saw holiday window displays of whimsy, like Saks’s take on Frozen 2; of the fantastical, such as Bloomingdale’s Out of this World display; of snowy, holiday villages as seen in the American Girl display, and even of edible delights shown in Bergdorf Goodman’s unique candy display. Some of the mustcheck-out windows are Bloomingdale’s, Sak’s Fifth Avenue, Macy’s: Herald Square, Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale’s, Louis Vuitton, and American Girl (Midtown). D ECEMBER george Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” This memorable holiday tradition features old-fashioned costumes, a tree that grows before your eyes, crystal-shaped snowflakes, and outstanding choreography by New York City Ballet. David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza in Manhattan, 212-496–0600, nycballet.com. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will arrive the first week of December and remain lit, and can be viewed until the first week of January 2023. 45 Rockefeller Plaza, Midtown, Times are usually from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm. Free to view. grand Army Plaza Menorah lighting Celebrate the festival of lights with the lighting of the largest menorah in Brooklyn throughout the eight nights of Chanukah. There will be live music, hot latkes and gifts for the children. Grand Army Plaza is located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Central Park South (59th Street). Chanukah takes place this year, beginning on the eve of Thursday, December 7 and with the last lighting on Friday, December 15. Visit largestmenorah.com for more information. Peppa Pig Sing-Along Party! Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig are throwing a Sing-Along Party and you are invited! In this new show you can join in the fun as Peppa and friends teach some of their favorite songs. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville. Saturday, December 9, 2pm. $34$64. tillescenter.org laurie Berkner: A live Holiday Concert Laurie’s solo show features holiday favorites, plus popular Berkner hits like “We Are The Dinosaurs,” and songs from the albums “A Laurie Berkner Christmas” and “Another Laurie Berkner Christmas”. Kids should plan 32 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 Calendar to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads)! The Paramount, 370 New York Ave, Huntington. Sunday, December 17, 11am. Tickets start at $20.50. paramountny. com Santa’s Corner at Bryant Park Winter Village Take your kids to see Santa, grab a few photos, and purchase some of the many handcrafted gifts from the holiday shops. Bryant Park, 40th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues in Manhattan, 212-768-4242, bryantpark.org. Annual Holiday Train Show at grand Central Terminal Kids watch as model trains zip through tunnels, around familiar skyscrapers and through iconic cityscapes, in this annual holiday train show featuring Lionel trains which travel through a 34-foot-long mini New York City. New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex and Store, Main Concourse at Grand Central Terminal, 89 E. 42nd St. in Manhattan, grandcentralterminal.com. Free. Cirque Dreams Holidaze This annual tradition wraps a Broadwaystyle production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, funloving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St., Newark. Tuesday, December 26, 7pm. $39-$99. njpac.org J AN u AR y First Day Hike Start the New Year off on the right foot with a guided hike on the first day of 2023. Explore the terrain in your neighborhood, or travel to another borough to see what the New York City parks have to offer. To find a local New Year’s Day Hike visit nycgovparks.org. Disney on Ice: Find your Hero Go on an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories. UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont. January 4-7 with additional shows at Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave., Boerum Hill. January 18-24. See disneyonice.com for the exact schedule and ticket prices. The Sleeping Beauty See Perrault’s classic fairy tale, set to the timeless music of Tchaikovsky, in this theatrical adaptation starring marionettes. Puppetworks, Inc., 338 6th Avenue (at 4th Street), Park Slope. January 13 - April 28, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm. Best for ages 4 and older. $11; $10 children. Puppetworks.org Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood lIVE!: King for a Day Join Daniel, O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and more familiar friends for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and SURPRISE 34 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 Cirque Dreams Holidaze Calendar guests along the way! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Bergen Performing Arts Center, 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, NJ. Sunday, January 14, 2pm and 5:30pm. $35-$$85. bergenpac.org Museum of Illusions Nothing is what it seems – especially in the Museum of Illusions! Enjoy a collection of holograms, be sure to look closely at every optical illusion, and observe each installation thoroughly. You will come to understand why your eyes see things that your mind cannot initially comprehend and with photos that make your friends ask “how did you do that?!” Make sure you visit their playroom with intriguing and educational games and puzzles. Museum of Illusions, 77 8th Ave, Meatpacking District. Admission is $18-$24. https:// newyork.museumofillusions.us Brooklyn Children’s Museum Spend a cold winter day indoors while your kids enjoy fun, educational exhibits that teach them about world cultures, history, science and nature, including live animals and a collection of 30,000 historical artifacts. Kids under age 5 can visit a special area with activities geared toward younger children. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. in Brooklyn, 718-735-4400, brooklynkids.org. $13, free for babies younger than 1 year; Amazon Free Hours every Thursday from 2–5pm. New york Hall of Science As New York City’s only hands-on science and technology center, NYSCI holds more than 400 hands-on exhibits that explore biology, chemistry, and physics that will inspire your young scientists. Fun fact: The New York Hall of Science occupies one of the few remaining structures from the 1964 New York World’s Fair. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona. $16-$25, $13 children, students, and seniors. nysci.org F EBR u AR y NyC lunar New year Parade Help usher in the year of the Dragon at Manhattan’s Chinatown’s annual Lunar New Year Parade. This annual celebration takes place in February and features floats, marching bands, and the famed Lion Dances! Parade begins at Mott & Canal Streets. Betterchinatown.com. The Orchid Show Enter a world of color with vivid installations and thousands of beautiful orchids showcased to show the complexity of these striking flowers in a Victorian-style glasshouse. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx, 718-817–8700, nybg.org. BAMkids Film Festival Pint-size cinephiles can catch up on another international showcase of the best in children’s films at the BAMkids Film Festival. This annual festival presents more than 60 films from across the globe, geared to all ages from pre-school to pre-teens and ranging from feature-length live international films to animated shorts. Post-screening discussions with filmmakers, and live music performances, are regular features of the festival. BAMkids Film Festival takes place annually in early February. BAM Rose Cinemas, Peter Jay Sharp Lobby, The Adam Max Gathering Space, Forte Green. bam.org Nai-Ni Chen: year of the green Wood Dragon Welcome the Year of the Green Wood Dragon — a symbol of power, strength, good luck, prosperity and happiness. Bring the whole family for this joyful display of Chinese dance, contemporary dance, acrobatics, vibrant costumes and live music. And of course, you’ll experience the dazzling Dragon Dance! After the show, stop by the lobby to shop for beautiful papercraft by traditional artists. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center Street, New- 36 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 July 5 – August 11, 2023 Monday — Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early drop-off available Register for two, four, or six weeks! Core Academic & Recreational Options All children entering Kindergarten through Grade 5 are welcome! kewforest.org/summer martial arts • drama • dance STEM • arts & crafts special events & more! 100% recent graduates matriculated to four-year colleges and universities 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 37 awarded annually in tuition assistance to families with incomes from $40k to $300k+ 119-17 UNION TURNPIKE, FOREST HILLS, NY 11375 • 718.268.4667 • KEWFOREST.ORG Today! through 12 on a rolling basis. For more kewforest.org/admission at The Kew-Forest School Join Us for $3MM+ Apply Preschool Grade Applications accepted information, please visit Calendar ark. Saturday, February 10-11, Saturday and Sunday, 2pm. Tickets are $20-$35. njpac.org The Magic School Bus: lost In The Solar System When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip! But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system. Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in this new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic. BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St., Tribeca. Sunday, February 11, 11 am. tribecapac.org Children’s Museum of Manhattan February is full of reasons to celebrate, and CMOM wants to celebrate with you! From Black History Month, to the Lunar New Year, to Valentine’s Day, explore these special days with programming meant to uplift and educate your little learners. CMOM is dedicated to cultivating a love of learning and offers imaginative and enriching exhibitions and programs that support, challenge, and inspire. CMOM is located in The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, Upper West Side. Tickets are $13-$16. cmom.org Skyline Drive-In Take in an incredible view and a movie at the Skyline Drive-In NYC! Located in Greenpoint and situated on the East River, the outdoor cinema boasts the Manhattan skyline as its stunning backdrop. Skyline Drive-In, 1 Oak Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222, $55.00 for a car (up to 7 passengers), $22 single outdoor seat, open 7 days a week. The Magic School Bus The New York International Children’s Film Festival is packed with premieres, special guests, and thoughtful films for all ages. See films featuring stories from down the block to across the pond. nyicff.org 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Celebrate Irish heritage and stop by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade for Irish music, entertainment, and all things green! Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 86th Street in Manhattan. Saturday, March 16, 11 am. Free. nycstpatricksparade.org Macy’s Flower Show A sure sign of spring is the Macy’s Flower Show! Thousands of stunning flowers & lush plants transform the store into one of the most colorful destinations in NYC. Over the course of two weeks, beautiful blossoms will brighten up this Herald Square institution. Go on, stop and smell the roses…and the tulips, and all of the other blooms! Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Herald Square. Free. Color Factory New york International Children’s Film Festival Color Factory is a celebration for your senses. Tap into the joy of color through the expression of art to create experiences that will make you smile, connect, remember, and feel like a kid. Spend the day in over a dozen immersive 38 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 M ARCH SPOTPAL! Aclear,custom-fit,tonguetrainingappliancedesignedtoteach propertonguerestingposture.TongueThruster?NailBiter?MouthBreather? TMJ?Lisp?Snorer?ThumbSucker? 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 39 Featuring 9ConvenientLocations! WesthamptonBeach |EastYaphank|Farmingville StonyBrook|Commack|IslipTerrace|Jericho Wantagh|NewHydePark TakeourFreeSpeech Screener: LICENSEDSPEECH PATHOLOGISTS &MYOFUNCTIONAL THERAPISTS •LanguageDisorders •AuditoryProcessing Difficulties •Fluency •MotorPlanning •TongueThrust •Feeding&Swallowing •ThumbSucking •Articulation Specializinginthe Treatment&Correctionof: SpecializedTherapy ApproachesIncluding: •PROMPT •Augmentative Communication •MyofunctionalTherapy Mostmajorinsuranceaccepted 844-5-SPEECH LISPEECH.COM SPOTPALCANHELP! THESPOTPAL.COM Calendar installations that expand your boundaries of perception, indulge you in play and discovery, and engage your senses in unexpected ways. Color Factory, 251 Spring St., Tribeca. Admission start at $39. colorfactory.co The Chocolate Expo The Chocolate Expo is one of the largest consumer-oriented chocolate events in the United States featuring vendors offering samples, selling, and educating visitors about their brands. The day also includes entertainment and a Kidz Zone with Free Face Painting, Balloon Twisting and Craft Activities. New Jersey Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ. March 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm. Please visit thechocolateexpo.com for more information. New york International Auto Show New and exciting exhibits will be showcased with the very best that the automobile industry has to offer in an exciting and unique way. With the largest electric vehicle test track ever created at an auto show, interactive displays, and concept cars that you won’t believe, you’ll quickly learn that you don’t need to be old enough to drive to enjoy this Auto Show. March 29-April 7. Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 West 34th Street. Autoshowny.com A PRI l Popovich Comedy Pet Theater Bring your human family to this adorable show—but leave your pets at home, please! Dozens of animals rescued from shelters will perform tricks that will make you laugh and say “how’d they do that?” You’ll see firefighter dogs, soccer-playing dogs and dogs going to school. You’ll see cats on parade (yes, you can train a cat), and even ducks will join in the fun. Awardwinning juggler, clown and animal trainer Gregory Popovich is your ringleader for the experience. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center Street, Newark. Sunday, April 14, 1pm and 5pm. $39-$49. www.njpac.org. Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival Since the 1870s, Fifth Avenue has become the place to show off your Easter finery and best bonnets. If you don’t have one, that’s OK; you’ll still want to be there to see people watch and spot over the top chapeaus! The Parade is on Easter Sunday and starts in the am, check out nycgo.com for time. Fifth Avenue, from 49th Street to 57th Street. Free. Earth Day Get out of the house and into nature this Earth Day with The NYC Parks Department. From hikes to nature walks to recycled crafts, you and your family will gain a new appreciation for Mother Earth. www.nycgovparks.org Central Park Carousel Celebrate spring at one of the most famous and biggest merry-go-rounds in the city. Central Park Carousel, mid-park at 65th Street in Manhattan, 212-439–6900, centralparknyc. org. 10 am–6 pm. $3 per person per ride. Queens Zoo The Queens Zoo is worth the trip just for all the exciting animals that live there alone: coyotes, bison, bears, pumas, rabbits, cows, ducks, sea lions, and more. Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St. in Corona, Queens, (718) 271–1500, queenszoo. com. Adult $9.95, child (ages 3-12) $6.95, senior $7.95, free for children 2 and under. New york Aquarium View fish, sharks, stingrays, turtles, dolphins, and sea otters. Take in the sea lion show at the Aquatheater. Enjoy a movie at the 4-D theater and grab lunch at the Oceanside Grill. New York Aquarium, 602 Surf Ave., Coney Island, (718) 265–FISH, nyaquarium.com.dates/times. Staten Island Children’s Museum SICM offers children imaginative, creative, 40 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 41 A small school that’s BIG on inclusion NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school BIG NEWS! The IDEAL School of Manhattan is moving to our new home at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District starting September 2023! At IDEAL, we believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. We offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. www.theidealschool.org Join us for an open house or a personal tour to learn about our unique inclusion mission and the opportunity to receive one of ten IDEAL Scholarships paying 75% of tuition from Grades K-8. Call 212-769-1699 x10105 or email admissions@theidealschool.org for more information. Calendar and cultural hands-on experiences. With 12 indoor and outdoor exhibits, dance and art workshops, science and story times, this museum offers kids the opportunity to build a house, perform a show, run a conveyor belt, captain a ship, fish for oysters, climb a rock wall, and more. Staten Island Children’s Museum, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Building M, Staten Island. Saturday and Sunday 10am1pm & 2pm-5pm, Wednesday- Friday, 10am - 1pm. $8. sichildrensmuseum.org M Ay Rosie Revere Engineer & Friends Ms. Greer’s classroom includes three inquisitive out-of-the-box thinkers. Rosie Revere has big dreams. Iggy Peck has a relentless passion for architecture. And Ada Twist’s curiosity can drive her teacher crazy. A fun new musical based on the books Rosie Revere, Engineer; Iggy Peck, Architect; and Ada Twist Scientist by Andrea Beaty, which spotlights the STEM curriculum. BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St., Tribeca. Saturday, May 11, 11 am. tribecapac.org Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival Enjoy the afternoon celebrating traditional and contemporary Japanese culture amidst beautiful cherry blossoms. Full schedule of events and performances and food selections. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave. in Brooklyn, bbg.org. Check websites for exact date. CradleCon Get ready to celebrate all things comic book culture! Take this opportunity to meet local comic book creators, to hunt for rare books and toys, get your game on, and show off that cosplay! This spectacular yet intimate experience is for fans of all ages to gather, socialize, and be passionate about what they love. Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Garden City. Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. cradlecon.com Bethpage Air Show The annual Jones Beach Air Show will feature The United States Army Golden Knights along with other military and civilian performers. Be sure to arrive early for this Long Island Memorial Day Weekend tradition. Jones Beach, 1 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh. Check bethpageairshow.com for exact dates and time. Springtime At Wave Hill Spring is the perfect time to take your kids to this spectacular 28-acre public garden and cultural center in Riverdale, overlooking the Hudson River and the Palisades. The landscape of Wave Hill is one of the most beautiful spots in the city! Wave Hill, W. 249th Street and Independence Avenue in the Bronx, (718) 549–3200, wavehill.org. $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members le Carrousel at Bryant Park Stop by Bryant Park to take a ride on the French-inspired carousel. The brightly colored animals and French cabaret music are features you will want to see and hear for yourself. Bryant Park, between 40th-42nd Streets and FifthSixth Avenues in Manhattan, (212) 768–4242, bryantpark.org. 11 am–7 pm. $4 per ride. Prospect Park Zoo Take a springtime trip to the Prospect Park 42 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 Rosie Revere Engineer & Friends

The Future is GREEN Groundbreaking education at our TWO CAMPUSES in New York City! NEW! A GREEN IVY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL Pine Park Montessori NURSERY ONES TO KINDERGARTEN Arts & Athletics Center New York City’s only International Baccalaureate World School with a Spanish and Mandarin Language Immersion program from Nursery Ones through Middle School. NURSERY ONES TO MIDDLE SCHOOL 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide Battery Park Montessori Ba B Pine Street School P Green Ivy Arts & Athletics Center A riverfront school located in Battery Park City, Battery Park Montessori is New York’s first trilingual Montessori school offering Spanish and Mandarin language immersive experiences. Just a short walk from Pine Street School, in the heart of the Financial District, the new Arts and Athletics Center will take experiential learning to the next level. Designed to inspire creativity, athleticism, and community, the Center is beautifully appointed with flexible learning spaces including, dance and movement rooms, fine art and music areas, lockers, basketball/volleyball court, performing arts stage, and so much more. LEARN MORE! GreenIvy.com A GREEN IVY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL 21 South End Avenue • New York, NY 10280 25 Pine Street • New York, NY 10005 Offering the best in language immersion, design technology, the arts, and innovation. Battery Street School Calendar Zoo. See red pandas, Palla’s cats, sea lions, Juliana Pigs — and many more. Prospect Park Zoo, 450 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn, (718) 399–7339, prospectparkzoo.com. Monday through Friday, 10 am–5 pm, Weekends and Holidays 10 am–5:30 pm. Adults 13 and up $9.95, children 3–12 $6.95, seniors $7.95, free for children 2 and under. Fleet Week New york Families will enjoy this seven-day celebration to honor members of the US Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps. Visit ships (which are open to the public), enjoy military band concerts, and see exhibits held throughout the city leading up to Memorial Day. Various locations throughout Manhattan, fleetweeknewy ork.com, Fleet week usually happens the fourth week of May and is free. Ju NE Puerto Rican Day Parade Celebrate the best of Puerto Rican culture, achievement and legacy with music, dance and colorful displays of cultural pride. The parade marches along Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 86th Street and has grown to become one of the largest parades in the United States. June 9, 11am. Free. nprdpinc.org Hunts Point Fish Parade This annual procession through Hunts Point connects the community to the Bronx River with a family-friendly, vibrant celebration. Participants often use banners, costumes, and puppets representing marine life. The parade culminates in an arts festival featuring live music, dancing, and art-making. The parade begins at The Point CDC, 940 Garrison Ave. in 44 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 Since 1923, Green Vale has instilled intellect, character, and a sense of belonging that last forever. 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 45 Age Two – 8th Grade | 250 Valentine’s Lane, Old Brookville, NY 11545 a private campus tour. see the GVS difference. Schedule Come Calendar the Bronx on Saturday, June 15, at 12pm. NyC Public Pools Open Take a dip in one of New Yorks many public pools. It is one of the most popular ways to cool down under the summer sun and thankfully, public pools reopen in late June. Check nycgovparks.org for the exact opening day. learn To Swim Register at any local city pool this June to learn how to swim. Whether you are a beginner just starting out, or an advanced swimmer wanting to improve, lessons are available for all ages, all levels. Multiple locations throughout the five boroughs, nycgovparks.org. Free. Rooftop Cinema Club Don’t just go to the movies; experience a cinematic event. Sit back and enjoy a classic favorite or discover the next great film amongst city skylines, sunsets, starlit evenings, awesome drinks, and delicious food. $22..5028.50, rooftopcinemaclub.com. Brooklyn Cyclones Baseball Head to Coney Island for the beaches, the boardwalk, and baseball! The Mets affiliate team, the Brooklyn Cyclones, represent the borough with great giveaways, fun theme nights, and plenty of heart. www.milb.com/ brooklyn Cool off at American Dream American Dream offers cool fun all year long with ice skating at The Rink and skiing and snowboarding at Big Snow. You’ll forget that it’s summer- until you head back outside. The Rink admission starts at $25-35, americandream.com. A Place for Your Child to Be Understood Winston Preparatory School is a leading network of schools that provide highly individualized education for students with learning disabilities, including ADHD, dyslexia and nonverbal learning disorders (NVLD). Winston Prep accepts students on a rolling basis. Sign up for an Open House today! 46 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 Alyson Walmsley, Director of Admissions nyadmissions@winstonprep.edu 212.496.8400 Prep Michele Bellatoni, Director of Admissions mbellatoni@winstonprep.edu | 631.779.2400 NY | LI Campus Winston Prep NYC | Winston Long Island Scan the QR code for more information!

New Additions to Playland! Playland is the ultimate family attraction for fun in the sun this summer! A Westchester attraction since 1928 and National Historic Landmark, families can enjoy its range of kiddie, thrilling, and historic rides, games, delicious food, and some new additions! New additions this year at Playland include the immersive “Play!Verse experience, daily light shows, dining at Tiki Beach, swimming in the picturesque Playland beach and Playland pool, and new rides coming soon (Jack the Puppeteer and Old Motorbike Ride). For the ultimate cool down, enjoy a day or halfday with a swim at the Playland Beach or the Playland Pool. Kids of all ages will love the pool’s zero-depth entry and 35-foot waterfront slide that is sure to offer endless hours of fun. The beach also features tons of water activities such as volleyball, kayaking, and paddleboarding. You and your family can also enjoy a relaxing paddle around Playland Lake in one of the new swan and dragon paddle boats. Don’t forget to take a swan selfie! This year, families can also enjoy some indoor fun at Play!Verse – “An Immersive Adventure.” This immersive experience takes families into different thematic rooms where you’ll see fantastic creatures, optical illusions, LED light shows, infinity mirror tricks, and more. After a busy day, don’t forget to get a bite at Tiki Beach. This new upscale eatery offers both indoor and outdoor seating with beautiful views of the Long Island Sound. The property is also home to the new Captain Lawrence Beer Garden, a casual outdoor space for beer and light bites. No matter what Playland experiences you try, you and your family are sure to create a summer of lasting memories. 48 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 new york Family Partner 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 49 Playland © 2023 All rights reserved. It’s time to Play 11:26 �� time to slay the dragon! Get your thrills on new and classic rides, make a splash at our beach and brand-new pool, and create unforgettable memories all day long at Playland! Get your tickets today at Playland.com 50 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024

Parks & Nature A few of our favorite spots 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 51

Visiting the High Line With more than eight million visitors a day, the High Line in Manhattan is a popular spot to spend a sunny (or even gloomy!) day in NYC. The High Line takes your typical park to a whole new level — literally: this 1.45-milelong elevated park was the first park built on a historic freight rail line that overlooks the city streets. The park has shaped the West Side neighborhood in an overwhelmingly positive way, through economic activity, environmental conservation efforts, and opportunities for the community to band together. The High Line’s mission is to “reimagine the role public spaces have in creating connected, healthy neighborhoods and cities.” However, this mission is unattainable without you! Hours are subject to change: December 1 to March 31: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m April 1 to May 31: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 1 to September 30: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. October 1 to November 30: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. the Art of the h igh line With the goal of expanding the influence of contemporary art in public spaces, the High Line commissions and produces unique art installations that tell stories of the magic in the Big Apple. The High Line is highly dedicated to this philosophy and the only NYC park devoted to providing visitors a multimedia contemporary art program year-round. With pieces from emerging artists and wellseasoned creators alike, the High Line’s art gallery is one-of-a-kind. Visit thehighline. org/art for current and upcoming artists at the High Line. g ardens The High Line gardens were born to be wild. Inspired by the self-seeded landscape that bloomed once the trains stopped running, the High Line gardens flourish with adaptable plants and shrubs. The gardens feature an arrangement of perennials, grasses, shrubs and trees that are 52 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 Is your child struggling with: reading or Math? Paying attention? Making friends? Anxious mood? If so, a comprehensive evaluation will help you with your next steps. Clinical Expertise: Help with: • Extra time on tests, both in classrooms, SATs, ACTs, SHSATs • IEPs, 504 plans, private school placement • Forensic (injury, special education, child custody, immigration) cases • Medication management Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a renowned and widely sought expert in the ﬁeld of mental health and neuropsychology, leads the clinical team at CCPS. Our doctors are trained to help not only the child but their ecosystem in supporting their needs. Well-being, emotional and academic, goes hand in hand, and we can guide you to both. Please call or visit our website to learn more. We accept all major insurances GHI, UnitedHealthCare, Oxford, Cigna, MagnaCare, BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) All major credit cards, Cash, and PayPal accepted www.ComprehendTheMind.com 718-441-0166 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 53 Parks & n ature even present during cold New York winters. To ensure you don’t miss a thing, visit this guide to the garden zones. If you are interested in getting more involved in the gardens, participate in the Spring Cutback , where you will work with other team members to make room for new spring growth within a collaborative and sustainable environment. vendors The vendors at the High Line provide highquality, moderately priced, and sustainable food and beverages for all visitors to enjoy. Established in 2011, the High Line’s food program will satisfy your every craving in an affordable manner. The vendors at the High Line change with the seasons. Always check the website for the current list. Families of the High line The High Line’s environment is designed to support the growth and development of adults and children alike. Explore the Chelsea Grasslands and Diller – von Furstenberg Sundeck at thehighline.org/families for family guides to make the most of your visit. Learn more about the historic High Line from expert volunteer docents excited to lead you through this West Side attraction’s history, art, and horticulture. Register for a private tour today (thehighline.org/groups/ private-tours) if your family is full of history buffs. You can follow High Line Art on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The High Line is all about creating new connections, so be sure to visit the calendar at thehighline.org/events - to stay in the know on events at the High Line. 54 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 explorerocklandny.com For a Great Getaway that's not far away, make your next... 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 55 Summer & Saturday Programs The Neighborhood Playhouse Junior School Join us to Discover your Creativity and Talent Molly O’Steen, Junior School Director juniors@neighborhoodplayhouse.org For more information please visit www.playhousejuniors.com or call 212-688-3770. • Acting • Meisner Technique • • Acting a Song Improv • Sketch Comedy • • The Art of Clowning • Acting for Film & TV • • Audition Skills • Movement for the Actor • Apply Now for Summer – It is not too late!

Steps Youth: Dance Program for Kids looking for an after-school program that will get your kids moving and grooving? Dance is a great way to introduce creativity, movement and confidence. That’s why, when we heard about the Steps Youth Program housed within Steps on Broadway, we knew we had to share. The program teaches so much more than dance. Professional faculty and choreographers encourage creative energy, personal growth and physical and emotional wellbeing. Students learn skills that help them excel in dance, school, relationship-building, careers and beyond! Not to mention that the actual dance instruction is top-quality. Graduates of the program flourish in the professional dance world and are among the top picks for elite college dance programs, conservatories, dance companies, as well as commercial and Broadway work. Young dancers have their pick of style– ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, theater dance and modern– taught by talented creatives. The Youth Program welcomes everyone, whether your child wants to dance once a week or aspires to become a professional dancer. There are several divisions: Pre-Professional & Academy Divisions (Ages 10-18), Kids and Teens (Ages 7 & 18), and First Steps (ages 2-6). Even the real little ones can kick off their dance journey here with First Steps! They’ll do interpretive movement and creative games as an intro to the art form. The Kids and Teens division offers enriching and fun classes that your kids will look forward to each week. And the Pre-Professional & Academy Divisions provide outstanding training, performance skills and opportunities. All divisions offer experiences that bring families together with class observations, performances, community nights and receptions to celebrate the hard work and achievements of students. Registration is open now, and the academic year runs from September to June, so get ready to sign up! For information about scholarships and financial aid, contact youthprograms@ stepsnyc.com. 56 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 New York FamilY PartN er

STEPS YOUTH PROGRAMS

STEPS YOUTH PROGRAMS Registration is open for the Steps Youth Program 2023-24 season Registration is open for the Steps Youth Program 2023-24 season Register to ensure your dancer is able to take all of their fav orite classes! Register online at stepsnyc.com/youthprograms Register to ensure your dancer is able to take all of their fav orite classes! Register online at stepsnyc.com/youthprograms FIRST STEPS First Steps ages 2-6 First Steps ages 2-6 Enroll your tiny dancer in First Steps, a joyous environment designed to capture the imagination and creativity natural to young children. These classes combine rhythm and musicality to narrate stories, movement play, and build dance vocabulary - designed to nurture young dancers love of the art form. Enroll your tiny dancer in First Steps, a joyous environment designed to capture the imagination and creativity natural to young children. These classes combine rhythm and musicality to narrate stories, movement play, and build dance vocabulary - designed to nurture young dancers love of the art form. Kids & Teens ages 10-18 FIRST STEPS FIRST STEPS Kids & Teens ages 10-18 Classes for Kids & Teens offer fun and enriching dance experiences that strengthen the dancer’s technique and develop artistic skills. These exciting classes are offered in ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap, and modern. There are no prerequisite classes or minimum class requirements; however, students are placed according to both age and Classes for Kids & Teens offer fun and enriching dance experiences that strengthen the dancer’s technique and develop artistic skills. These exciting classes are offered in ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap, and modern. There are no prerequisite classes or minimum class requirements; however, students are placed according to both age and ability. FIRST STEPS Pre-Professional ages 10-18 Pre-Professional ages 10-18 FIRST STEPS The Steps Youth Pre-Professional program’s diverse curriculum provides outstanding and challenging training for dancers in a welcoming and nurturing environment. Graduates of our program flourish in the professional dance world and are among the top picks for elite college dance programs, conservatories, and dance companies, as well as commercial and Broadway work. Register at stepsnyc.com/youthprograms The Steps Youth Pre-Professional program’s diverse curriculum provides outstanding and challenging training for dancers in a welcoming and nurturing environment. Graduates of our program flourish in the professional dance world and are among the top picks for elite college dance programs, conservatories, and dance companies, as well as commercial and Broadway work. Follow us @stepsyouthnyc Register at stepsnyc.com/youthprograms 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 57

Parks & n ature

The Best Skateboarding Parks in NYC for Families By Jaclyn Griffin & d onna duarte- l add When the popularity of skateboarding in New York City exploded in the 1990s, riders were mostly confined to the areas where they could get away with using the city’s terrain to practice riding. Today, skateboarding culture in NYC has grown so much that there are tons of options for skateparks where kids and adults can practice their skills and enjoy their hobby. Skateboarding has been linked to bone strengthening and improved balance and the opportunity for skateboarders to practice social networking, artistic expression, mutual respect, and an appreciation for the environment. Today, families can find plenty of spots to practice skateboarding in the free parks around New York City. Of course, before you get out there, you will need safety gear: don’t forget skateboarding equipment and lessons if you need! Skate parks tend to get crowded but this is the perfect opportunity for kids to practice their patience and wait their turn to show off their skills. McCarren Skatepark 61 Bayard St, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Looking for a small, free public skatepark with smooth transitions? Look no farther than McCarren Skatepark in Williamsburg. a sloped curve wall. McCarren tends to fill up quickly, so you’re better off going early in the day before it gets too busy. During the summer and school breaks, skate camps are also offered by McCarren. The NYC Department of Parks & Recreation requires a signed liability waiver from skateboarders (kids under 18 need a guardian’s signature) to use the skatepark. Astoria Skate Park Hoyt Ave S, Astoria, NY 11102 In Queens, Astoria Skate Park might be the best spot to practice your skills. This skatepark is a smooth and spacious street plaza that also contains ledges, concrete pavements, multiple levels, stairs and railings and banks. There’s plenty of space for riders of all skill levels to practice without colliding with each other. Plus, it’s free to ride. The NYC Department of Parks & Recreation requires a signed liability waiver from skateboarders (kids under 18 need a guardian’s signature) to use the skatepark. River Avenue Skate Park 100 East 157th St., Bronx, NY 10451 River Avenue Skate Park serves something 58 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 This concrete skatepark boasts steps, ramps, wedges, pyramids, combination ledge obstacles and a quarter pipe with 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 59 Parks & n ature special for skateboarders: it was one of the first skateparks built using New York City parks materials. In doing so, it references modern New York and traditional New York at the same time. Located in the Concourse neighborhood of the Bronx, this skatepark is 10,000 square feet of concrete, and it has plenty of stairs, rails, ledges, benches, banks, and gaps for skateboarders to learn and practice their skills. Hamilton Bridge Skate Park 2401 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10033 Washington Heights is proud to say they have the largest skatepark in all the boroughs. It’s often called “the 181 park” because it is just steps from the 181st St. subway stop. Hamilton Bridge skate park was purposely built on a downward slope, which means skaters can reach their full speed potential here. It also has all the features you need to practice your most impressive tricks. Located within Highbridge Park, you may have to hunt a little to find it: it’s tucked away under a bridge. If you head toward the Washington Bridge at Amsterdam and 181st, you’ll see a bike path on the south side. This path will lead you down to the skatepark at 179th St. lES Coleman Skatepark 62 Monroe St. & Pike St., New York, NY 10002 LES Coleman Skatepark is a classic Lower East Side gem. Renovated in 2012, Coleman boasts an innovative array of features to keep you challenged and having fun, including a pyramid and the big apple. The expansive concrete park is loaded with street obstacles, including ledges, banks, rails, fun boxes and more. The skatepark is located beneath the Manhattan Bridge and within Coleman Park. The NYC Department of Parks & Recreation requires a signed liability waiver from skateboarders (kids under 18 need a guardian’s signature) to use the skatepark. Pier 62 Skatepark 143 11th Ave, New York, NY 10011 If you’re looking for a skatepark that’s great for kids yet nestled in the middle of plenty of adult attractions, you’ve come to the right place. Pier 62 Skatepark is within Hudson River Park in Chelsea, a beautiful area full of recreational activities and views of the water. Pier 62 offers 15,000 square feet of space for skateboarders and rollerbladers for free. It’s built on top of a pile-supported marine platform, and its features were crafted from structural foam. As a result, it’s perfect for kids who are just learning how to skateboard. The park’s “California-style” architecture overlooks the water, ensuring that it really is the magical combination of tranquility and action that it was designed to be. No liability form is required, but riders must wear a helmet at Pier 62. Cooperpark Skatepark Sharon St. & Olive St., Brooklyn A skater’s dream, this park in East Williamsburg is quite popular with skaters of all levels. It is designed with many obstacles that will help your skater to perfect their skateboarding techniques. This park can get pretty crowded, but it still is manageable, with quiet windows of skate time for beginners and young skaters. Far Rockaway Skate Park Seagirt Blvd., Far Rockaway, NY This park was pretty much demolished during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. It reopened in the midst of the pandemic in August 2020 to the joy of locals and visitors to the Rockaway Beach. It is nicely proportioned with grind ledges, rolled edges, volcano and a stair with a handrail. At 15,700 square feet, there is plenty of room for a gentle ride for skaters and kids on scooters. This works out nicely since it’s located off the boardwalk of the beach. 60 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 61 Considering an Independent School for your Family? Garden School Cultivating Success in Every Child Grade N-12 Inquire About Enrolling Today gardenschool.org | admissions@gardenschool.org 33-16 79th Street, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 718-335-6363

A Modern-Day Paradise at Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club the Mamaroneck Beach + Yacht Club emanates timeless beauty. Over a century ago, the property captured the imagination of Charles Osborn, a wealthy Gilded Age stockbroker, who sought out the acclaimed architectural firm of McKim, Mead and White to create a residence proclaimed as the most beautiful private residence in America. The property was later converted to a yacht club—and finally—a beach and yacht club now poised for its next chapter. Overlooking the Long Island Sound, the views at MB+YC are breathtaking. The buildings and facilities are surrounded by 13 acres of lustrous centennial trees, statues and vibrant flowers. The Osborn Castle serves as the main clubhouse. The property boasts several other original outbuildings like the newly renovated beachside Octagon, a delicious pitstop for small bites and drinks. Mem- bers can choose to relax poolside or beachside in state-of-the-art cabanas. They also offer 9 Har-Tru tennis courts, several dining options and a 57-slip marina, all of which are available to members. The Mamaroneck Beach + Yacht Club team offers decades of experience in both hospitality and architecture. MB+YC has been reimagined as a private membership club with unparalleled service. They have created a world where relaxed elegance meets new world luxury lifestyle. Experience tranquility from the moment you arrive and create cherished summer memories with your family. Exceptional service, attention to detail, the warmth of the staff and unmistakable style will make MB+YC a recognized figure in its community and a beloved destination by its members. They hope that you will join and become a part of the family. 62 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 new york Family Partner

Birdwatching in NYC By BarBara russo There are so many places to enjoy birdwatching in NYC, including parks, shorelines, even your own backyard.Birdwatching is a great way to get in touch with nature. It’s also an activity that everyone in the family can enjoy together. This guide is broken down by borough, park and species.-make sure to bring this guide with you on your next birding adventure! your g uide to b irdwatching in nyc It’s important to mention that it’s never guaranteed that you’ll see any or all of these feathered friends when you’re birdwatching, but half the fun is in trying to spot them! To learn more about birdwatching, bird species and more, there’s so much information online. Some of our favorite sites include: • Protectors of Pine Oak Woods : siprotectors.org • NYC Audubon: nycaudubon.org • NYC Parks: nycgovparks.org the Bronx Pelham Bay Park Bruckner Boulevard, Eastchester, Hutchinson Let’s start up north in The Bronx’s Pelham Bay Park. This park is quite large. At three times the size of Central Park, Pelham Bay Park is the city’s largest park property. Designated an Important Bird Area by National Audubon, over 250 species have been recorded here. birDs to look For inclu De: Spring: Black vulture, northern gannet, American woodcock, warblers and other 64 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 Learn Spanish in our enchanted garden! In-person Summer Camps July 3rd - September 1st Instituto Cervantes New York 211 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017 T. 212 308 7720 nyork.cervantes.es classprogram@cervantes.org Learn Spanish in our enchanted garden! In-person Summer Camps July 3rd - September 1st Instituto Cervantes New York 211 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017 T. 212 308 7720 nyork.cervantes.es classprogram@cervantes.org Learn Spanish in our enchanted garden! In-person Summer Camps July 3rd - September 1st Instituto Cervantes New York 211 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017 T. 212 308 7720 nyork.cervantes.es classprogram@cervantes.org Parks & n ature songbirds, shorebirds Summer: Clapper rail, wading birds, wild turkey Fall: Raptor, shorebirds, kinglets, warblers, sparrows Winter: Snow bunting, owls, accipiters, Canada goose, great blue heron, swan Year-round: Peregrine falcon, great horned owl, merlin, red-tailed hawk, woodpeckers Van Cortlandt Park Broadway, Jerome Avenue, City Line, Van Cortlandt Pk S Continuing through The Bronx is another big park. At more than 1,000 acres, Van Cortlandt Park has lots of natural habitat that birds love. birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Warblers, tanagers, grosbeaks, swallows, waterfowl Summer: Nesting wood duck, wild turkey, hairy woodpecker Fall : Raptors, warblers, American pipit, sparrows Winter : Owls, accipiters Year-round : Great horned owl, red-tailed hawk, woodpeckers New york Botanical garden 2900 Southern Blvd. In addition to seeing beautiful plants and flowers, you can see birds here too. The property’s diverse habitats have attracted a reported 229 bird species and make it a migrant bird hotspot! birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Warblers, tanagers, grosbeaks, orioles and other songbirds Summer : Nesting wood duck, green heron, red-tail hawk, ruby-throated hummingbird Fall : Raptors, ruby-throated hummingbird, warblers, sparrows Winter : Owls, woodpeckers, rusty blackbird, mixed songbird feeding flocks Year-round : Resident wood ducks, red-tailed hawks m anhattan Central Park Fifth Avenue to Central Park W., 59 Street to 110 Street As busy and bustling as Manhattan is, the city’s geographically smallest borough offers lots of opportunities for Birdwatching in NYC. One of the most famous parks in the world, Central Park provides habitat for lots of migratory birds. On a side note: Have your camera ready, because there are lots of Instagram opportunities located throughout this iconic park! birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Flycatchers, cuckoos, warblers, vireos, kinglets, tanagers, grosbeaks, wading birds and waterfowl, freshwater sandpipers Summer: Nesting red-tailed hawk, Baltimore oriole, foraging wading birds Fall : Warblers, thrushes, sparrows, raptors Winter : Mixed songbird flocks, owls, accipiters, wintering waterfowl and gulls Year-round : Red-tailed hawk, Peregrine falcon, common woodpeckers Inwood Hill Park Dyckman Street, Hudson River, Harlem River S. Located at the northern tip of Manhattan, Inwood Hill Park’s oak and tulip poplar forests attract lots of songbirds during migration. Grab your binoculars, take in the park’s gorgeous views, and look for lots of different colorful birds. birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Wild turkey, rusty blackbird, warblers and other songbirds, American woodcock, shorebirds Summer : Louisiana waterthrush, green heron, orchard and Baltimore orioles, red-tailed hawk, warbling vireos, hairy woodpecker Fall : Northern harrier, raptors, shorebirds, 66 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 67 To ensure a safe environment, we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 354 Lakeville Road, Great Neck, NY 516-466-8422 | www.CMSGN.com thhe e A m meer ic an n M on ontes so sor i S ociet y since e 198 8 • pl •L arge e c las srooms •L ow w te ac her-s-studedent t ratitio ar ly y dr drop - of f ex te tendnde d da a va vailable Our fullyequipped, spacious classrooms offer the most enriched curriculum available for 18 mos – 6 yrs with the American Montessori Society since 1988 •Spacious playground classrooms teacher-student drop-off and Countryside Montessori School An Education Where Children Thrive Under the Guidance of Great Teachers in an Environment that Stimulates Creativity and Individual Potential! Now Registering for Camp •E •Large •Low ratio •Early extended day available Parks & n ature kinglets, warblers, sparrows Winter : Owls, accipiters, mixed songbird feeding flocks Year-round : Red-tailed hawk, gulls, woodpeckers governors Island Accessible by ferry from Lower Manhattan Located right in the middle of the New York Harbor, Governors Island serves as a great resting spot for migrant birds. birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Owls, gulls, woodpeckers, flycatchers, warblers, tanagers, orioles, and grassland birds Summer : Black skimmer, purple martin, nesting common tern, herring and great black-backed gulls, fish crow, eastern kingbird Fall : Raptors, freshwater sandpipers, woodpeckers, flycatchers, grassland birds, warblers, and other songbirds Winter : Owls, accipiters, diving birds, songbird feeding flocks Year-round : Gulls, red-tailed hawk, American kestrel, fish crow Queens Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge This beautiful natural area, part of the National Park Service, is a marshy estuary shared by Queens and Brooklyn. It’s a very important stopover site for migrating shorebirds. birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Shorebirds, wading birds, terns, orchard oriole, rusty blackbird, courting

IMAGINE EARLY LEARNING CENTERS �er�in� children a�es 2 �onths - 5 years old. Multiple locations in Manhattan, Queens, Bronx and Brooklynincludin� ��MB� � Brooklyn �ei�hts. 68 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 ENROLL TODAY FOR FALL 2023 All eligible students can enjoy summer at Imagine ﬁnd DOE + CREATIVE CURRICULUM | CREDENTIALED TEACHERS | EXTENDED HOURS | ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS Contact Us: Marketing@imagineelc.com WWW.IMAGINEELC.CO M PHILOSOPHY OF COMMUNITY, KINDNESS, AND RESPECT Scan the QR code to a center near you The Atlas School is a non-proﬁt, non-public school serving children and young adults aged 7-21 years diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorders. A truly individualized full-day educational program is developed for each student. The program uses a multi-strategic approach, data analysis as well as evidence-based and cutting-edge interventions and techniques. CORE TO EVERY STUDENT’S PROGRAM IS THEIR SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND DEEPENING OF COMMUNICATION AND LIFE SKILLS. Open Play • After School • Creative Movement Art • Clinical Services • Vocational Program • Workshops • Overnights Staff Development • Public Speaking • Coaching Consultation on Behavior • Team Building & Resources Embark on the Journey SAFETY AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRIORITIZED 252 West 29th Street, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10001 212-256-0846 Info@atlasforautism.org AtlasForAutism.org On The Journey Part of the Atlas Foundation for Autism Embark Parks & n ature American woodcock, flycatchers, cuckoos, warblers, and tanagers Summer : Nesting willet, American oystercatcher, clapper rail, osprey, rubythroated hummingbird Fall : Shorebirds, wading birds, raptors, flycatchers Winter : American crow, rock pigeon, wintering waterfowl, accipiters, northern harrier Year-round : Peregrine falcon, barn owl, great horned owl, bald eagle Alley Pond Park Little Neck Bay to Springfield Boulevard, Union Turnpike In the northeast corner of Queens is Alley Pond Park, which features several different habitats, including tidal marsh, oak and beech forest, and freshwater wetlands that drain into Little Neck Bay to the north. The forest and meadows here are great spots for birdwatching. birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Flycatchers, vireos, warblers, tanagers, grosbeaks and other songbirds, American woodcock, shorebirds, waders Summer : Nesting osprey, foraging wading birds Fall : Raptors, shorebirds, ruby-throated hummingbird, kinglets, thrushes, warblers, sparrows Winter : Woodpeckers, American crow, ducks, owls, accipiters, sparrows and songbirds Year-round : Great horned owl, red-tailed hawk, woodpeckers, belted kingfisher Flushing Meadows Corona Park Grand Central Parkway, Van Wyck Expressway In the heart of bustling Queens and surrounded by major highways with rushing city traffic, Flushing Meadows Corona Park is a classic urban park that offers some great spots for birdwatching! birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Waterfowl, freshwater shorebirds, and terns; warblers, sparrows, and other land birds Summer : Foraging common and Forster’s terns, egrets, osprey, chimney swift, nesting eastern kingbird, warbling vireo Fall : Waterfowl, freshwater shorebirds, wading birds, warblers, kinglets, and other songbirds Winter : Waterfowl, accipiters, sparrow feeding flocks Year-round : Red-tailed hawk, bald eagle, great blue heron, black-crowned nightheron, gulls, killdeer, waterfowl Forest Park Myrtle Avenue, Union Turnpike, Park Lane S. Enjoy a peaceful birdwatching experience at this Queens park. birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Flycatchers, cuckoos, warblers, thrushes, tanagers, orioles, grosbeaks, and other songbirds, waders and possible freshwater waterfowl and shorebirds Summer : Possible nesting species, waders Fall : Flycatchers, kinglets, thrushes, warblers, sparrows, possible rusty blackbird; waders, waterfowl Winter : Accipiters, owls, yellow-bellied sapsucker, winter wren, mixed songbird feeding flocks, sparrows Year-round : Red-tailed hawk, woodpeckers, white-breasted nuthatch, black-capped chickadee, Carolina wren, waterfowl The Rockaways Beach 3 to Beach 153 Streets and Boardwa lk to Atlantic Ocean The Rockaway beaches are great to visit in the summer, or any time of year. The area is home to important nesting sites for many threatened bird species. The waters on both bay and beach side attract lots of wintering sea birds, too. 70 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 Parks & n ature birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Lingering waterfowl, northern gannet, shorebirds, flycatchers, thrushes, warblers, tanagers, and other land birds Summer : Beach-nesting black skimmers, common and least terns, American oystercatchers, and piping plovers; osprey, migrating shorebirds Fall : Accipiters, falcons, buteos, shorebirds, warblers, thrushes, sparrows Winter : Wintering sea ducks, grebes and loons, northern gannet, pelagic birds, purple sandpiper Year-round : Peregrine falcon, gulls Brooklyn Floyd Bennett Field Floyd Bennett Field is one of the best places in NYC to see gorgeous snowy owls with their striking white plumage. And they make quite a trip to the city, all the way from the Arctic Circle! (They often come here when their food sources run low up north.) birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Flycatchers, purple martin, black-billed cuckoo, warblers and other songbirds; lingering waterfowl, American Woodcock Summer : Nesting American woodcock, killdeer, willet, great crested flycatcher, eastern kingbird, willow flycatcher, whiteeyed vireo, tree swallow, cedar waxwing, yellow warbler, American redstart, Baltimore and orchard oriole Fall : Raptors, warblers, thrushes, sparrows Winter : Snowy owl, horned lark, snow buntings, lapland longspurs, loons, ducks Year-round : Peregrine falcon, grassland 72 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 73 C Po Family Owned & Operated for over 30 Years! www.magicdaycamp.com Call 718-634-8109 Magic Day “Where Day is Magical!” E a rly D rop O ff a nd E x t e nd e d D ay LI C EN S ED P RO FE S S I O N A L S UPE RV I S I O N C onv enient Bay s ide Loc at ion Children Ages 4 to 15 2-8 Week Sessions Available WE ACCEPT PARTICIPATING UNIONS 1199 1 Camp • Daily Hot & C old Lunches wi th Special BB Q a nd P izza Days Incl uded FREE Door to Door T rans port at ion AIR-COND IT IONED Buses! !! LOCAL731 UNION MEMBER DISCOUNT Discounts for: NYPD FDNY Nurses Military • Daily Swimming at a Private Country Club Pool • Organized Sports • Arts & Crafts • 3 Exciting Trips Every Week • Spacious Outdoor & Indoor Play Areas with Air Conditioning Every Fully Licensed Camp Professionals Enroll Your Child Today! Parks & n ature birds, sparrows, great horned owl, American kestrel, northern harrier Prospect Park and Brooklyn Botanic garden You can spend a whole day exploring these two Brooklyn venues. The diverse habitat of woodlands, gardens, meadows, lakes and streams here is attractive to migrating birds during spring and fall. Birders have recorded 289 species in Prospect Park, which has been designated an Important Bird Area by National Audubon. birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Flycatchers, cuckoos, warblers, tanagers, orioles, grosbeaks, and other songbirds Summer : Nesting species including possible green heron, Cooper’s hawk, Acadian flycatcher Fall : Raptors, kinglets, warblers, sparrows Winter : Waterfowl, accipiters, owls, songbirds Year-round : Peregrine falcon, great horned owl, merlin, red-tailed hawk, woodpeckers Shirley Chisholm State Park 950 Fountain Ave. This beautiful state park is named in honor of Brooklyn-born Shirley Chisholm, who was the first African American Congresswoman. birDs to look For inclu De: Spring : Black skimmer, blue heron, Baltimore oriole, Louisiana waterthrush, house wren Summer : Willow flycatcher, Forster’s tern, osprey, herons Fall : Shorebirds, wading birds, raptors, Winter : Waterfowl including swan, accipiters, short-eared owl, snow buntings Year-round : Peregrine falcon, northern harrier, American kestrel and gulls. 74 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 75

Inclusive Playgrounds By analiese d odd One thing New York has is playgrounds. There are also inclusive playgrounds throughout the city with sensory and adaptable features that allow kids extra support, such as adaptable swings, cushioned flooring, and parks with wheelchair-accessible features. Here are 17 to check out. m anhattan Bloomingdale Playground 907 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY, 10025 Bloomingdale Park is praised as one of the best inclusive playgrounds in all of New York. It has a large flat playground with cushioned flooring and safety fences. The beautiful train-shaped play area is full of exciting sensory activities that are available to all kids with a splash area nearby. There is also a basketball court and grass area open for every kid to enjoy. East 110th Street Playground 14 East 60th St, New York, NY, 10022 East 110th Street has a simple flat playground that every kid can easily have access to. This Central Park playground is focused on fostering imagination and creativity with its simple wooden structures and water displays that can become anything in your kids’ minds. The structures have accessible ramps and a layout that make it exciting for any kid to play around in. little Flower Playground Madison St. &, Jefferson St, New York, NY, 10002 The Little Flower Playground is the perfect place to take your kids if you’re looking for some beautiful scenery to accompany their playing. The playground is surrounded by lovely trees, and the design of the play structures also honors the nature surrounding the park. Everything is very accessible including a basketball court and walking area, making it a place everyone in the family can enjoy. Matthew P. Sapolin Playground 270 W 70th St, New York, NY, 10023 Formerly called Playground 70, the Matthew 76 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 77 Camps • Classes • Weekend Shows 917.855.1095 Winter • Spring • Summer Camps Most progressive & interactive theater in NYC for the whole family The Galli Theater NY team consisting of Hanna Westi-Mortensen, Dominga Hoffens, Ashlee Reed, Annell Moya, Joseph Bosse, Jose Vargas and Barbara Remus gallitheaternyc.com Parks & n ature P. Sapolin Playground is a fully accessible park that kids can enjoy no matter what capabilities they have. It has a children’s garden with accessible bridges, musical instruments built into the play area, and basketball hoops with adjustable backstops for wheelchairs. It’s one of the top inclusive playgrounds in the city, and will be a joy for any family to visit. Robert Bendheim Playground 1184 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 The Robert Bendheim Playground is located in Central Park, and has been recently renovated to better meet safety and accessibility standards. It has many inclusive features including adaptive swings, water features, sand tables, and sound-generating play structures to help stimulate kids’ senses. Everything there is meant to be universally accessible for any kid to enjoy. Queens Dutch Kills Playground 36th Avenue &, Crescent St, Queens, NY 11106 Dutch Kills Playground is an excellent location to take kids, especially those who need more open space or sensory activities. This playground includes several spinning features as well as things your kids can touch and learn from. It has padded flooring to avoid injuries and also features open spaces where your kids can run and create their own fun. Flushing Meadows Corona Park: Playground for All Children 11101 Corona Ave., Corona, NY 11368 The Playground for All Children was one of the first inclusive playgrounds constructed in the United States, and has been the model for many more after it. The playground was designed to accommodate children using wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, and more. It also has play structures that stimulate social, cognitive, sensory and motor activity for every kid. Jurassic Playground Meadow Lake Dr. & Meadow Lake Trail Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Forest Hills, NY 11375 If your kids love dinosaurs and want to go to the park, this is the perfect combination that anyone can enjoy. Jurassic Playground honors the Jurassic Period with images and structures dedicated to all kinds of dinosaurs. The playground is also equipped with safety surfacing and other play equipment that makes the park accessible to most any kid. laurelton Playground 136-20 Brookville Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11422 Laurelton Playground is a brightly colored park with play cars and structures that everyone can enjoy. The padded ground and flat surfaces make the area accessible for any kid to play in. It has several sensory activities and cars that will make kids feel like they’re on a real road. The car theme opens your kids’ imagination and allows them to explore the park in a more unique way. Brooklyn Elizabeth Stroud Playground Stuyvesant Ave. and Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY 11233 Elizabeth Stroud Playground is a bright boat themed park that will stimulate your kids creativity and allow them to play no matter what their accessibility limits are. It is full of interactive gears and the entire play structure is shaped like a boat allowing your kids to be pirates and sailors. Your kids will have a great time in this playground with endless ways to be entertained. Sandbox Village at Pier 6 334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 If your kids love playing in the sand and you 78 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 As an independent day school for children with dyslexia and languagebased learning disabilities, we believe difference is power. Through highly trained educators and evidencebased programs, we empower students in grades 1 through 9 with the skills and confidence to return to mainstream schools. Committed to making a Windward education accessible for all, we award more than $8.5 million per year in tuition assistance. Scan 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 79 the QR code to learn more! An awe-inspiring adventure awaits! • Over 75 Air & Space Craft • Full-Dome Theater & Planetarium • Learn more and buy tickets at cradleofaviation.org Parks & n ature want to see what other kinds of inclusive playgrounds are in the city, this play area will entertain them for hours with tons of fun sand activities. This soft sand will engage your kids’ senses and allow them to let out their creativity with the freedom to form anything they can make up in their minds. There are plenty of water elements and fun structures to give kids a fun day out. Bronx The Imagination Playground 145th Street & St. Ann’s Avenue, The Bronx, NY The Imagination Playground is a revolutionary idea thought of by architect David Rockwell to foster creativity and individuality. The playground was designed to be like a trunk full of treasures with playing blocks and other movable objects so your kids can make the experience fun for them. There are several Imagination Playgrounds in every borough, so you’ll be sure to find one close to your area. Pelham Bay Park: Playground for All Children 5001, 3533 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10461 Similar to the playground in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, this Playground for All Children was created specifically to accommodate kids who are in need of inclusive playgrounds. This location has several sensory activities for kids to get involved with, and easy access for kids with wheelchairs and crutches. They also have adjustable basketball hoops, water features, and beautiful scenery to make the trip fun for everyone. long Island Andrew J. Parise Park: Boundless Playground 257 Cedarhurst Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 The Boundless Playground at Andrew J. Parise Park is one of the inclusive playgrounds that focuses on safety and fun for everyone. They have an accessible sprinkler area and ramps on all of their play structures to make sure kids can have limitless fun. They also have a small rock climbing wall, interactive play features, and other ground-level play structures that kids can enjoy. Bay Park 199 4th Ave, East Rockaway, NY 11518 Bay Park was recently renovated in 2014 following superstorm Sandy, and has included accessibility features to make their playground available to everyone. They have a spray area and several sensory play features that will stimulate your kids’ mind while they have loads of fun. The ground is flat with no lips in order to allow wheelchairs easy access to all features. Eisenhower Park: let All The Children Play Accessible Playground 1899 Park Blvd, Westbury, NY 11590 This accessible playground is one of the largest in the area where every kid can have a good time. This park has dozens of brightly colored play structures meant to be inclusive for all while giving them tons of fun options. There’s a wheelchair accessible merry-goround, adaptive swings, climbing structures and plenty of other fun activities to give your kids a full day of fun. Oceanside Park 3800 Mahlon Brower Dr, Oceanside, NY 11572 Oceanside Park is known as one of the inclusive playgrounds with wheelchair-accessible swings that don’t require kids to move out of their wheelchair to play. The swing has a pull chain that allows kids to swing themselves without having to kick their legs. It’s a special experience for kids who’ve never been able to swing by themselves to feel independent and free. There are other fun play structures that will make for a great experience for every kid to enjoy. 80 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024

Amazing Explorers Academy in today’s rapidly evolving world, the demand for a highly skilled workforce is increasing exponentially. Growth and preparing our youth for the unforeseen future is a challenging and increasingly necessary step in today’s world. We know change starts with our youth, and more specifically, their growth during their earliest childhood years and education. Early childhood education is a vital part of the development for each child, as 90% of the brain develops before Kindergarten. This initial time spent in growth, learning, being nurtured, and building relationships are the building blocks that transition children later into successful, imaginative, trusting, and loving adults. With these facts in mind, it is natural that all parents and guardians are looking for a caring environment where their child will thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. That is why it is exciting to know there is a place in line with this philosophy, and it has opened in the Williamsburg area. This place is called Amazing Explorers Academy. Amazing Explorers Academy is not just an ordinary preschool; it is a hub of inspiration and discovery. By infusing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) into its curriculum, the academy offers a holistic educational experience that goes beyond traditional boundaries. Students will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on experiments, artistic expression, technological exploration, and problem-solving activities, all designed to cultivate a well-rounded foundation of knowledge and skills. At Amazing Explorers Academy, the focus is on nurturing young innovators. The school recognizes that children are naturally curious and creative, and it seeks to provide them with an environment that encourages and amplifies these innate qualities. Through open-ended projects and interactive experiences, students will be inspired to think critically, take risks, and unleash their boundless imagination. The academy’s dedicated team of educators will guide and mentor children, empowering them to become fearless learners, confident explorers, and well-rounded children. With the arrival of Amazing Explorers Academy in Williamsburg, a new chapter in early childhood education is set to unfold. This STEAM-based preschool will empower young learners to embrace their natural curiosity, unlock their limitless potential, and build a strong foundation for future success. Through its commitment to innovation, creativity, and inclusivity, Amazing Explorers Academy is poised to help shape the next generation of thinkers, innovators, and problem-solvers. Brooklyn’s newest educational gem is not just a preschool; it is a gateway to endless possibilities and a testament to the borough’s dedication to nurturing the minds and dreams of its youngest residents. 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 81 new york Family Partner 82 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 The Gillen Brewer School since 1992 A special education program for children ages 2.8 - 11 years old with an integrated academic-therapeutic model that includes speech & language therapy, occupational therapy, counseling, and social groups Contact Admissions Today! Email: admissions@gillenbrewer.com Phone: 212-831-3667 Website: gillenbrewer.com/admissions Instagram: @gillenbrewer 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 83 Museums take advantage of n ew york city’s wealth of cultural options Alvaro keding/©AM nh

10 Great Children’s Museums By Bella kJ ellen Whether you are looking for a day of adventure or are looking for a museum that has kids in mind, New York has the best offerings. While museums may sometimes be characterized as quiet spaces filled with dull exhibits, these museums are specifically created with kids in mind. Many of these picks boast highly interactive and sensory-enhancing exhibits designed for growing intellects. Whether your child is interested in art, science, history or anything in between, a children’s museum is sure to be perfect for you and your family. Here’s a roundup of children’s museums in New York to visit with your family! American Museum of Natural History 200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024 The American Museum of Natural History brings excitement to learning about history, especially for families. Discover the world of sharks in their new exhibit that focuses on these spectacular and often misunderstood creatures. The museum is filled with incredible life sized skeletons, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex! While you’re there, be sure to reserve tickets for the Hayden Planetarium. You and your family will be blown away with what this museum has to offer. The Bronx Children’s Museum 725 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY 10451 The Bronx Children’s Museum is a vibrant and engaging cultural institution located in the heart of the Bronx, New York City. Dedicated to inspiring and educating children through the power of art, science, and history, the museum offers a wide range of interactive exhibits, educational programs, and community events. With a focus on promoting creativity, diversity, and a sense of belonging, the Bronx Children’s Museum provides a dynamic space where young minds can explore, discover, and imagine. Brooklyn Children’s Museum 145 Brooklyn Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213 84 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 Dennis Finnin/©AM nh littletreehouse456@gmail.com autism@yale.edu 203-737-3439 www.ASDBiomarkers.org Is your child on the autism spectrum? Participate in Research! Play an important role in autism research by helping to develop better ways of measuring social skills. Children between 6 and 11 years old with an autism diagnosis are invited. Participating families will receive an evaluation of their child's autism features and cognitive development at no cost and will be compensated. Studies are reviewed by the Yale Human Investigation Committee 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 85 See the world. Be yourself. ross.org NURSERY–GRADE 4, DAY 739 BUTTER LANE BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY GRADES 5–12, DAY + BOARDING 18 GOODFRIEND DRIVE EAST HAMPTON, NY Daycare: Little Tree House Serving children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. Hours of operation: 8am to 6pm. Oﬀering nutritious home cooked meals. Daily Arts and crafts, play time and fun educational activities. HRA & ACS VOUCHERS Accepted 94-21 115th Street South Richmond Hill NY 11419 Phone 347-610-5640 ENROLL NOW

m useums As the first children’s museum in the United States built in 1899, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum does not disappoint. The museum was designed to encourage little ones to explore a variety of senses and encourage social, physical and emotional development. With different exhibits like Totally Tots (which features nine different sensory play areas) and The Nest on their rooftop terrace, kids have the opportunity to experience what the museum has to offer hands-on. One of the museum’s most unique features is the World Brooklyn exhibit. This is the BCM’s very own mini Brooklyn with mini shops based on the real ones they would find across Brooklyn. Here they will have the chance to learn about the different parts of a community and what helps it thrive. Children’s Museum of Manhattan 212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024 Over the years, the Children’s Museum of Manhattan has been a notable destination for thousands of kids, families and educators in the five boroughs and beyond. Here, discover what the museum has to offer, like their new exhibit, Inside Art: Create, Climb, Collaborate. The interactive exhibition allows kids to engage with contemporary art and explore new ideas. Other exhibits include Dynamic H2O, which allows kids to learn about New York City’s water system; Play Works; Right to Vote, a temporary exhibition to celebrate the centennial of women’s suffrage and teach children about the importance of voting; and Superpowered Metropolis, an immersive superhero-themed exhibition. All of these offerings are curated for different ages and designed to teach kids important skills while having fun. DiMenna Children’s History Museum 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street), New York, NY 10024 Part of the New York Historical Society museum, the DiMenna Children’s Museum allows families and children to connect with America’s past, present and future. Learn about the history of the country and New York City through exhibits that teach visitors about the lives of historical figures, from childhood to adulthood. Join along in sing-alongs, arts and crafts, and games scattered throughout the museum. Connect with our country’s past and have your kid engage in various interactive displays and lessons! Jewish Children’s Museum 792 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn NY 11213 Take your child to learn about Jewish culture in a fun and immersive environment. At the Jewish Children’s Museum, relive famous biblical stories and interact with traditions and customs within the culture. Learn about major events in Jewish life in the Six Holes of Life mini golf course or have your kids try out the rock climbing wall, where they “climb through” important events in Jewish history. The museum itself even features a Kosher Supermarket exhibit, where children can learn the ins and outs of what’s kosher. National Museum of Mathematics 11 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010 Numbers take on a new life in the National Museum of Mathematics. This museum highlights the role of math in the world around us. Within its dynamic exhibits, allow your kids to explore how math is all around them, in everything from logo designs to sports. The museum also features events, including a math book club that allows tweens and teens to keep learning about math even when they’re not at the museum. New york Hall of Science 47-01 111th St, Queens, NY 11368 The New York Hall of Science in Queens is New York’s center for interactive science, and it’s the perfect place for young learners who 86 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 87 W HE R E K IDS S U CC E E D A C A D EM I C E XCELL E N CE • MO RAL F O CU S K-8 • Tuition-Free • Safe Seats Available • Apply Today Ca ll 929 . 364. 4141 NATIONAL HERITAGE ACADEMIES operates public charter schools in Brooklyn. E ach sch o ol has its o wn bui l ding . Brooklyn Dreams Charter School 259 Parkville Ave brooklyndreamscharterschool.org Brooklyn Excelsior Charter School 856 Quincy St brooklynexcelsiorcharterschool.org Brooklyn Scholars Charter School 2635 Linden Blvd brooklynscholarscharterschool org m useums are interested in learning about science. This museum is home to a number of fascinating exhibits like the Happiness Experiment, a Design Lab, Connected Worlds and more. Explore the world and how it works from new perspectives. The Hall of Science will be closed for renovations for most of September, so make a trip there while you can, or plan an outing in October! Richard gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation (at AMNH) 415 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024 The American Museum of Natural History’s newest wing The Gilder Center is designed to create a more accessible and immersive experience for visitors, featuring stateof-the-art exhibition spaces, classrooms, and laboratories. It aims to promote interdisciplinary scientific exploration and provide opportunities for hands-on learning and engagement with cutting-edge research. Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling 898 St. Nicholas Avenue at 155th Street New York, NY 10032 The Sugar Hill Museum was founded as a space for families to engage with cultural programs while also addressing the educational needs of young children in the community. The creators understood that children are natural artists, so it was created as a space where children could see art as well as share and create art from their own stories. Kids not only can explore art through the exhibitions or participate in the museum’s workshop and event offerings, like storytelling hours. 88 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 by 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 89 Dedicated to Matchin g H o m e B u yers and S e ll e r s North o f N Y C Allow me to assist you. Whether your goal is to buy, sell, down-size, or expand, my commitment, combined with cutting edge tools and technology, allows me to offer an exceptional service. Contact me today to see how I can help. www.aprilmonacohomes.com AMONG THE TOP 1.5% REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS NATIONWIDE RANKED Real Making the move couldn't be easier! Trends + Tom Ferry

m useums

NYC’s Top Museums MAnhAttAn American Folk Art Museum 212- 595–9533 2 Lincoln Square Closed: Monday and Tuesday Admission is free American Museum of natural history 212- 769–5100 200 Central Park West Pay-what-you-wish for residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (with ID) Admission: $28; seniors and students, $22; children 3–12, $16; children under 3, free Asia society Museum 212- 288–6400 725 Park Ave. at E. 70th Street Closed: Monday Admission: $7-12 children’s Museum of Manhattan 212- 721–1223 212 W. 83rd St. between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue Closed: Monday Admission: $15; seniors, $12; children under 1, free; Visitors with disabilities, $12 cooper- hewitt, smithsonian Design Museum 212- 849–8400 2 E. 91st St. at Fifth Avenue Closed: Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Admission is free through October 31, 2021 Admission: $15; seniors, $9; visitors with disabilities, $9; students (with ID), $9; 18 and under and members, free Pay What You Wish is available daily 5 to 6 p.m. el Museo del barrio 212- 831–7272 1230 Fifth Ave. between E. 104th and E. 105th streets Closed: Monday- Wednesday, New Year’s Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Free: Wednesday (for seniors) Admission: $9; seniors and students, $5; members and children under 12, free guggenheim Museum, solomon r 212- 423–3500 1071 Fifth Ave. between E. 88th and E. 89th streets Pay-what-you-wish: Saturdays from 6 to 8 pm; refreshments available Admission: $25; seniors and students, $18; members and children under 12, free; visitors with disabilities, $18 international center of Photography 212- 857–0000 79 Essex St. between Delancey Street and Broome Street Closed: Tuesday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Admission: $18; seniors, military, visitors with disabilities, $14; students (with ID), $12; under 14, free Pay-what-you-wish: Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm; refreshments available intrepid sea, Air space Museum 212- 245-0072 Pier 86, 12th Avenue and W. 46th Street Closed: Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Admission: $33; seniors 62 and over and college students with ID, $31; ages 5-12, $24; children under 4 and active, retired and military veterans, free Japan society 212- 715–1258 333 E. 47th St. between First and Second avenues Closed: Monday, Tuesday, major holidays Admission: $12; seniors and students, $10; children under 16, free the Jewish Museum 212- 423–3200 1109 Fifth Ave. at E. 92nd Street Closed: Tuesday, Wednesday, major Jewish holidays and New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Thanksgiving Day Free: Saturdays Admission: $18; seniors, $12; students, $8; children under 18, free lower east side tenement Museum 877- 975–3786 103 Orchard St. at Delancey Street Admission: $30; under 5, free but not permitted on in-person building tours; discount rates for combination tours the Metropolitan Museum of Art 212- 535–7710 1000 Fifth Ave. at E. 82nd Street Closed: Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Years Day, and the first Monday in May Pay-what-you-wish for residents of New York State, and students of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (with ID) Admission: $30; seniors, $22; students, $17; under 12, free Open Friday and Saturday until 9 pm the Morgan library Museum 212- 685–0008 225 Madison Ave. between E. 36th and E. 37th streets Closed: Monday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Free: Friday from 5 to 7 pm, reservations required Admission: $22; seniors, $14; students (with current ID), $13; children 12 and under, free Museum of Arts and Design 212- 299–7777 90 New York Family Annual Guide | 2023–2024 THERAPEUTIC COLLEGE PREP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL Our program is designed so that children with anxiety, depression, and other emotional complexities can thrive, succeed, and prepare for college. Stevenson provides integrated therapeutic support that informs every aspect of our work with students in grades 8-12. We have rolling admissions. To �nd out more about our school, contact us at admissions@ stevenson-school.org or 212.787.6400. Mention this ad to waive the application fee! 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 91 212.787.6400 24 West 74th Street New York, NY 10023 www.stevenson�school.org MANHATTAN’S CREATE LEARN THRIVE Multi-Faceted Learning Manhattan's #1 SUNY-Authorized Charter For Student Growth cityschoolofthearts.org/learnmore | 646-793-6320 Seats Are Still Available for 2023-24

m useums 2 Columbus Circle at Eighth Avenue Closed: Monday , 50% off admission on Thursdays Admission: $18; seniors, $14; students, $12; 18 and under, free Museum of chinese in America 212- 619-4785 215 Centre St. between Grand and Howard streets Closed to the public Sunday through Friday, self-guided tours and guided group tours available upon request Admission: $12; seniors; students with ID, educators, military, and children 2 and up, $8; Visitors with disabilities and a person accompanying them, free Museum of Jewish heritage-A living Memorial to the holocaust 646- 437–4202 36 Battery Pl. at First Place Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, Jewish holidays and Thanksgiving Day Admission: $18; seniors, Visitors with Disabilities, students, and veterans, $8; children under 12, Holocaust Survivors, first responders, active members of the military, free the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) 212- 708–9400 11 W. 53rd St. between Fifth and Sixth Avenues Suggested admission: $25; seniors and visitors with a disability, $18; students, $14; children 16 and under, free Museum of the city of new york 212- 534–1672 1220 Fifth Ave. between E. 103rd and E. 104th streets Closed: New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Suggested admission: $20; seniors and visitors with disabilities, $18; students, $14; children 16 and under, free national Museum of the American indian 212- 514–3700 1 Bowling Green at Broadway and Battery Place Closed: Christmas Day Admission: Free new Museum 212- 219–1222 235 Bowery between Stanton and Prince streets Closed: Monday Pay-what-you-wish: Thursday from 7 to 9 pm Admission: $18; seniors & visitors with disabilities, $15; students, $12; children 18 and under, free new-york historical society 212- 873–3400 170 Central Park West between W. 76th and W. 77th streets Closed: Saturday through Tuesday Pay-what-you-wish: Friday from 6 to 8 pm Admission: $22; seniors, educators and active military, $17; students, $13; Kids (5–13 years old), $6; children 4 and under, free rubin Museum of Art 212- 620–5000 150 W. 17th St. between Sixth and Seventh avenues Closed: Monday through Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day Admission: $19; seniors, students and visitors with disabilities, $14; seniors the first Thursday of the month & children under 12, free, Pay-what-you-wish: Friday from 6 to 10 pm south street seaport Museum 212- 748–8600 12 Fulton St. between Front and South Streets Closed: Monday, Tuesday Admission: pay what you wish statue of liberty national Monument– ellis island immigration Museum 17 Battery Place #324 (212) 561–4588 Closed: Christmas Day Admission: Free, except ferry fees ($24.30; seniors, $18.30; children 4–12, $12.30; children 3 and under, free) and an optional $3 crown-access fee Whitney Museum of American Art 212- 570–3600 99 Gansevoort St Closed: Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Pay-what-you-wish: Fridays from 7 to 10 pm (advanced tickets required); refreshments available; occasional live music Admission: $25; seniors, students, and visitors with disabilities, Piano Lessons For Everyone 92 New York Family Guide | 2023–2024 Annual Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn across from the Brooklyn Museum friendly teacher with MA in Music Student recitals twice a year • Six foot concert grand piano Near 2, 3, 4 & 5 Subways me and let’s talk about what you or your child would like to learn Call Beth Anderson-Harold: 718-636-6010 or Email: beth@beand.com 135 Experienced, • Call 2023–2024 | New York Family Annual Guide 93 $5 OFF* Bike & Boat Rentals RENT SOME FUN! wheelfunrentals.com/NYC • (917) 231-6229 *Get $5 off when you present this ad. Not valid holidays, holiday weekends or with any other offer. Limit one per person. Offer NOT valid at Lakeside Prospect Park. QUEENS Flushing Meadows Corona Park (2 locations) BROOKLYN Marine Park • Bensonhurst Park Lakeside Prospect Park STATEN ISLAND FDR Boardwalk at Sand Lane SPECIALTY BIKES • CRUISERS • WATERCRAFT Product & hours vary by location.