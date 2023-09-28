Long Island Family - October 2023

Special Section: CHAMPIONS OF THE SPECIAL NEEDS COMMUNITY OCTOBER 2023 NEWYORKFAMILY.COM

Yellow Bus ABA Going Great Places Specialized Environment: peciﬁcally designed to meet the needs of children with developmental and behavioral disorders. We are equipped with the resources, materials, and staff necessary to provide comprehensive and individualized treatment plans. child’s home, which may not always be optimal for therapy. Controlled Environment: Centers provide a controlled and predictable environment, which is important for children with developmental and behavioral disorders. This can help them to feel more secure and focused during therapy sessions and can also help the therapist to effectively manage the child’s behavior. Socialization Opportunities: In center-based ABA, children have the opportunity to interact with other children who are receiving therapy, which can be beneﬁcial for their socialization skills. They can also participate in group activities and practice social skills in a structured and supportive environment. Home-based therapy, on the other hand, may limit a child’s socialization opportunities and can be isolating. Consistent Stafﬁng: In center-based ABA, families can expect a consistent team of staff members who are trained and supervised by a board-certiﬁed behavior analyst (BCBA). This can help to ensure continuity of care and a high level of quality control. Reduced Caregiver Burden: For families who are providing home-based therapy, the demands of providing care and implementing therapy techniques can be overwhelming. Center-based ABA allows parents and caregivers to take a step back and focus on their own self-care and family relationships, while still providing their child with high-quality therapy. Proudly serving the Tri-State Area of NY, NJ and CT. (845) 327-7111 | info@yellowbusaba.com | www.yellowbusaba.com Full day Why choose a Yellow Bus ABA center-based program?

Congratulations to The Entire Yellow Bus Team A great team who has gone to great places as Champions of the Special Needs Community

OCTOBER 2023 NewYorkFamily.com CONTENTS FEATURES 14 | Education Choosing a middle or high school 18 | Education The benefits of tutoring & test prep 20 | Dental Health Revolutionizing the challenge of tongue placement 48 | Special Needs Champions of Long Island's Special Needs Community STORIES & COLUMNS 6 | Editor's Letter 8 | Ask the Expert Managing your kids' screen time 22 | Family Day Out Fall bucket list 24 | Family Day Out Some of our favorite spots to check out fall foliage 26 | Family Day Out The best pumpkin picking 54 | Health The new postpartum depression drug FALL FAMILY FUN GUIDE 30 | Fall Road Trips Check out our picks for fall and winter 42 | Fall Family Fun Our guide to the ultimate family experiences this autumn FAMILY FUN 52 | Calendar Fun events and activities for October DIRECTORIES | High and Middle School Listings

Managing Your Kids’ Screen Time By Kaitlyn Riggio School has been back in session for a little over a month now which means kids may be spending more time on their devices for school work, homework and leisure time when work is done. While it’s nearly impossible to completely ignore screens, especially during the school year, there are ways that parents can manage screen time for their children and for the whole family. We sat down with clinical psychologist Dr. Roni Cohen-Sandler about the effects that screen time can have on kids and adolescents and how parents can manage screen time at home. What are some negative effects of too much screen time? The potential harms of too much screen time are generally thought to be poorer sleep habits, less motivation for schoolwork, constant interruptions and procrastination, exposure to inappropriate content, and the brain becoming so used to rapid-fire stimulation that attention spans shrink. But a relatively neglected issue is that when kids are on screens, they are not doing other activities that are valuable for their development and wellbeing. For example, they spend less time outside, getting exercise, and socializing with friends (although some do group gaming). Kids who spend a great deal of time on screens usually are less likely to create art, music, or poetry. In fact, they may find it harder to tolerate being alone—and just being, which is necessary for these important outlets. Kids are being exposed to screens earlier and earlier. How can parents set ageappropriate boundaries and rules for their kids around screens? It is important for parents to be knowledgeable about what doctors and neuroscientists recommend. The American Academy of Pediatrics, for example, states that no children should be watching any sort of screen until after age two. Common Sense Media has wonderful guidelines for parents. From a psychological viewpoint, it is best to delay as long as possible so children’s brains have as long as possible to develop. Not only will screen usage change the brain, but also, until kids are mature will they have less ability to plan, anticipate consequences of their behavior, control themselves, inhibit impulses, and manage their time—essentially, the ingredients of good screen hygiene. What are some strategies families can use to manage screen time at home? Talk about guidelines before kids are given access to screens. Make them crystal clear by writing out the rules and posting them in a communal place. Explain why they are in place and what will happen if kids violate them. Then it’s crucial to follow through. 8 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 ask the expert

Why We Picked Kidpik — and You Will Too! By Jeannine Cintron I’m not always the most fashionable person. Before kids, I used to put a lot more effort into what I wore in my daily life. Not only did I follow the trends – I accessorized them! Unfortunately, these days, I’m an exhausted single mom who owns at least 10 pairs of the same black leggings and lives in flip-flops or sneakers. I can barely keep up with my own look, nevermind figuring out what’s in style for my children! That’s why Kidpik is a total lifesaver for busy parents. Their convenient monthly subscription boxes save a ton of time in the morning picking out outfits – without stressing over whether your kids will look cute and be comfortable at the same time. Their new back-to-school subscription box is packed with head-to-toe outfits for kids that are perfect for the season and handpicked by experienced professional stylists. Think: trendy washes, striking stripes, and playful prints for fall! Kidpik’s expert style team curates unique looks, all designed in-house, for boys and girls sizes 2T to 16, and shoe sizes from 9 toddler to 6 youth, offering an assortment of tops, bottoms, dresses, shoes and accessories. Boxes combine neutral closet staples with fashionable pieces to build out your child’s look. You can mix and match different outfits and even shop their website at shop.kidpik.com, where you will find a la carte items and pre-styled boxes available to those with or without a subscription. Every Kidpik box comes packed with 8 or 12 fashion and essential items, based on preference, with free shipping, returns, exchanges, and zero styling fees for a commitment-free experience. Subscribers have a full week to try on their new items and will even get 30% off when keeping the whole box! Parents can find fashion inspiration and back-to-school styles at kidpik.com/lookbook. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Style Carnival Rides • Arts and Crafts • Face Painting • Games International Foods Inflatables • Sports Roda Polo • Raffles ...and more! Fun for the whole family! SATURDAY OCT. 21 • 11AM - 6 PM SUNDAY OCT. 22 • 12 PM - 5PM 2 I.U. Willets Rd., Roslyn www.buckleycountryday.com/fallfair FA LL FAIR 5 th October 2023 | Long Island Family 13 Providing a wide range of services for individuals with autism across the US and Puerto Rico. Our mission is to help individuals with ASD reach their full potential by providing educational and therapeutic programs tailored to their speciﬁc needs. We are dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with ASD and their families. Reach out today to us today! https://gershautism.com/ info@GershAutism.com (631) 385-3342 Oﬀering range of services, including: • Early Intervention • Preschool and K-12 • Life skills • Transition services for young adults

Choosing a Middle or High School BY MIA SALAS Your not-so-little ones are now navigating through middle or high school- setting the stage for their future college and professional success. Thankfully, New York offers many new and established middle and high school options, reflecting the diversity of educational approaches. From public institutions to private academies, charter schools, and beyond, the array of choices can feel overwhelming. Recognizing the importance of finding the perfect fit for your tween or teen, we’ve taken the initiative to compile an updated guide of the different schools New York offers. Our guide covers a broad spectrum of institutions, taking into account the changing academic and career landscape. This way, you can make a well-informed decision for your family, ensuring that your kids are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the years ahead. Public Schools New York schools place a strong emphasis on equipping students for future success. From middle to high school, the focus remains on obtaining diplomas, pursuing a technical or college education, and building fulfilling careers. Public schools offer many extracurricular activities, internships, and volunteer opportunities, allowing students to explore their interests and gain practical experience. The flexibility in scheduling encourages students to discover their passions. The commitment to diversity and inclusion ensures that every student can embrace their identity while benefiting from a supportive learning environment. Resources are in place to assist multilingual and special education learners, guaranteeing that no child is left behind. As students progress through high school, they learn time management, balance between interests and requirements, college and career planning, and valuable life skills. Private Schools New York private schools provide middle and high schoolers with a wealth of options, from clubs and activities to meaningful projects. With spacious indoor and outdoor facilities, advanced technology resources, athletic teams, student publications, and summer programs, students have all they need to excel. The emphasis on individuality and responsibility empowers students to pursue independent interests and leadership roles, both in and out of the classroom. Smaller class sizes foster deep connections between peers and teachers, ensuring personalized support. Boarding Schools For a more independent educational experience, consider New York boarding schools. These institutions attract students worldwide, immersing them in a diverse and enriching environment. Access to state-of-the-art facilities, including libraries, studios, and science labs, prepares high schoolers for university-level coursework. Leadership opportunities and college counseling resources pave the way for higher education success. Dormitory life offers a taste of independence and the chance 14 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 EDUCATION October 2023 | Long Island Family 15 C OLUMBIA U NIVERSITY T EACHERS C OLLEGE A FFILIATE S CHOOL Buckley Country Day School Opening The Eyes And Awakening The Mind SCAN TO SIGN UP! 2 I.U. Willets Road, Roslyn, NY • 516-627-1910 OPEN HOUSE P RE -N URSERY - G RADE 8 Sunday October 29 at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday November 8 at 9:00 A.M. to form lasting peer connections. Charter Schools Charter schools provide free education to all children, operating independently. Charter schools have the freedom to innovate, adapting to students’ needs and experimenting with different learning approaches. Extended school days and years are common, allowing for comprehensive education. These schools support special needs students and English language learners. Clear performance goals motivate charter schools to prepare students for college and careers through enhanced communication skills, effective time management, extracurricular engagement, and academic excellence. Catholic Schools Catholic high schools offer a nurturing environment rooted in religious values. Students gain a deeper understanding of self, God, and community. With impressive graduation rates, college acceptances, and successful career outcomes, New York Catholic schools have a strong track record. Co-ed and single-sex options are available, each offering a unique atmosphere. Students aiming for Catholic high schools should prepare for the Test for Admission into Catholic High Schools (TACHS) exam. Jewish Schools Jewish middle and high schools blend education with traditional values, fostering a holistic learning experience. Through Torah study, observance of traditions, connection to Jewish history, appreciation for Israel, and engagement in social and political activism, students develop into thoughtful young adults. Jewish schools emphasize learning inside and outside the classroom, with clubs, religious observances, and field trips enhancing the educational journey. Co-ed and single-sex Jewish schools offer choices to suit each family’s preferences.

10 Reasons to Attend a Middle and High School Open House By Jeannine Cintron If your child is in the process of applying for enrollment in a new school for the upcoming academic school year, attending as many open house events at prospective schools is extremely important – even if they are being held virtually. Here’s why these events are essential. Meet the Faculty. This is your opportunity for you and your child to meet their potential future teachers and principal. The principal, in particular, plays a major role in the school and consequently, in the lives of the students. It is very important that you feel comfortable with this person being at the forefront of your child’s education. Be on the School’s Radar. Schools often take note of which students attend their open house events and that could be factor in their decision to offer your child a spot. Always be sure to neatly write your child’s name on the attendance sheet so they know they were there. Get a Feel for the Surroundings. Ever hear of good vibes? That’s exactly what you should feel for a prospective school. The atmosphere, the staff, the location, the students – all of it should just feel right. If it doesn’t, trust your gut and cross that school off your list. Assess Your Commute. If the event is being held in person, it’s a good chance to do a practice run on the commute. You can see how far the school is from your home, how long it takes to get there, and what the surrounding neighborhood is like. At the open house you will also learn which transportation options are available. Learn About Programs Offered. This is often one of the most important deciding factors when selecting a school. At the high school open house event, you will be given an in-depth look at the programs and courses offered at the school. You can ask questions, meet the teachers heading up each program and learn about your child’s academic options. Voice Safety Concerns. Your child’s safety is crucial. At the high school open house, the school will address any questions or concerns you have about security measures, emergency procedures, possible crime statistics and more. This is your chance to express any health concerns you have and to learn the school’s Covid-19 regulations and preventive measures. Learn About the School Day. At the open house, you will find out what time school starts and ends, when your child will be eating lunch, what her daily schedule might look like, how the periods are structured and other information about the school day. See Which Extracurricular Activities and Clubs Are Available. Most schools offer after-school sports, academic clubs, and other programs your child might be interested in joining. A school that offers a wide variety of extracurricular activities might play a large role in his decision to apply. Meet Current Students. One of the best ways to learn about a school is from the students themselves. At the high school open house, students are often on hand to help describe the programs in which they are involved and what student life is like at the school. Learn About The Application And Selection Process. Some schools require tests or auditions, other schools screen applicants based on grades or other factors and some select students entirely at random. At the open house, you will learn what is required to apply to the school and estimate your child’s odds of receiving an offer. You can also ask questions or voice your concerns about the process to ensure you have all the information you need to help them apply for enrollment. 16 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 EDUCATION Buckley Country Day School 2 I.U. Willets Road, Roslyn 516-627-1910 buckleycountryday.com cfortuna@buckleycountryday. com Buckley Country Day School is an independent, coeducational Columbia University; Teachers’ College affiliate day school providing a superior elementary education in grades Toddler through Eight. Buckley provides the foundation that enables students to achieve their full potential and excel as educated, ethical, and selfconfident individuals. Buckley graduates are well prepared for secondary schools and beyond. Friends Academy 270 Duck Pond Rd, Locust Valley, NY 11560 516-676-0393 FriendsAcademy.org Friends Academy is the #1 ranked College Prep High School on Long Island with best-in-class Middle and Lower Schools. Their rigorous academic program and Quaker values help students become thoughtful, collaborative, and dynamic leaders. Friends Academy graduates possess the critical thinking and emotional intelligence that prepare them to excel in college and life. The Green Vale School 250 Valentine’s Lane, Old Brookville greenvaleschool.org admissions@greenvaleschool. org The Green Vale School is Long Island’s largest preeminent private school for PreNursery (age 2) to 8th Grade. Since 1923, Green Vale has been deeply committed to providing a transformative and exceptional education that fosters a love of learning, nurtures creativity, instills a sense of leadership, and prepares our students to thrive in an ever-changing world. After a culminating middle school experience, GVS graduates go on to excel at top secondary schools and elite colleges. Lawrence Woodmere Academy 336 Woodmere Blvd, Woodmere 516-374-9000 admissions@ lawrencewoodmere.org lawrencewoodmere.org Lawrence Woodmere Academy is a college preparatory school for students, families, and educators who embrace quality education with shared priorities, passions, and commitment in an environment that values wisdom and nurtures personal, community, and global responsibility. LWA teaches and motivates students to seek, discover, embrace, and apply knowledge while exploring their artistic and academic talents in order to engage in life with a culturally respectful, civically responsible, and innovative entrepreneurial spirit. The Long Island School For The Gifted 165 Pidgeon Hill Rd., South Huntington, 631-423-3557 .lisg.org info@lisg.org For over 40 years, The Long Island School For The Gifted has provided an accelerated experience for gifted children in pre-kindergarten through ninth grade, in a nurturing environment where they will be both intellectually challenged and comfortable socially. LISG helps gifted students develop the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed for life. Emotional, and social needs of the gifted child are addressed whilst building strong character as part of the commitment to developing the whole gifted child. The Benefits of Tutoring & Test Prep By BarBara russo Beth Silver Pilchik, a mom from Manhattan, knows the benefits of tutoring for her child. Her son Matthew has autism and is developmentally delayed. When he was just a toddler, Pilchik knew he would need some extra help with his learning skills. “Matthew has had services since he was 18 months old, and it has always helped,” she said. “We have seen progress over the years, but real progress over the last two years.” Matthew is now 12 years old. Pilchik explained that the tutoring and related services she uses have allowed her son to thrive in school. “My son has autism, so every provider—I don’t call them all tutors—provides skills that not only teach the subject matter but also regulation,” Pilchik explained. “For my son, this learning has enabled him to go to a school that is less restrictive and focuses more on academics. He is more independent as he now knows how to learn and wants to learn.” Without these services, Matthew, who is verbal, would still need a teacher by his side, redirecting him. “He is learning language, regulation tools to learn subject matter and tools themselves,” Pilchik said. The Benefits of Tutoring and Test Prep for All Students Many parents like Pilchik have children who can benefit from tutoring or test preparation. But whether a child has autism or not, is struggling in school, or is even doing well academically and just wants to keep up the good work, the benefits of tutoring and test prep are immeasurable for students of all ages and abilities. The benefits of tutoring go beyond the classroom, too. Anastasiya Smith, a NYCbased private tutor for early childhood education students, explained how. “I strongly feel—and I heard the same feedback from parents—that tutoring helps a child gain confidence and deepen love and interest in learning, where other organized or group learning may have failed or not be sufficient,” Smith said. And like Pilchik’s son, tutoring can help a child make progress in school, which is likely the goal for most parents and students. We spoke with several other experts in the fields of education and child psychology, too, who provided insight on the benefits of tutoring and test prep for students. Here’s what they said. Benefits of Tutoring in Elementary School There’s no age that’s too young to receive tutoring, according to Erica Miller, a children’s therapist and founder of Connected Minds NYC. Although younger children are still developing their understanding of what it means to be a learner and to have a growth mentality, tutoring is still a great option— and it should be fun! “If a young child is being tutored, I would want it to be fun and engaging, and that fosters a love of learning and focus on process over product,” Miller said. “As a parent myself, I find I am straddling the line of knowing that development can be uneven and different between children, and also wanting my child to be as prepared as possible.” With tutoring, especially at this young age, there’s flexibility, too. Parents can choose the tutor they want for their child, and kids can work at their own pace. “Parents get to choose exactly the tutor they are most comfortable with, versus group programming where teachers and instructors are assigned,” Smith said. “With tutoring, you also get the flexibility of going at the child’s learning pace.” Christine Hernandez, an early childhood and parenting expert, and founder of Allo Saratoga, a community hub for families, shared a few more benefits of tutoring for younger kids: Individualized attention. Both tutoring and test prep for elementary school students is really beneficial because of the one-onone attention the student receives, especially at this age level. Tutoring can provide personalized attention, allowing students to grasp concepts more effectively. As a result, their academic performance often improves, leading to better grades and a deeper understanding of the material. Learning “How to Learn.” At the elementary level, many students are just looking to learn “how to learn,” and tutoring and testprep greatly increases their chances of success in learning these skills and strategies, as they are working outside the classroom, moving at a pace that works best for them. Benefits of Tutoring in Middle School As mentioned earlier, tutoring can be a big help in boosting self confidence, and this rings true for not only elementary school students but middle- and high-schoolers as well. “Tutoring can be helpful to remediate weak skills, build confidence and increase independence,” Miller explained. The privacy that tutoring offers students in any grade is another factor to consider, said 18 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Education Nhon Ma, founder and CEO of Numerade, an online platform that helps students study the STEM curriculum. “The majority of students across all ages and grades deal with insecurity, and that can make it difficult for them to ask questions in class,” Ma explained. “Tutoring provides a private, judgment-free space where students can ask all the questions they want. This not only helps drive comprehension but also significantly improves student confidence.” Hernandez highlighted two more hugely important ways tutoring can help middle schoolers both academically and socially: Support when school gets a bit more challenging. As middle school work gets harder, as well as the social aspect of school, tutoring and private test prep can aid students outside the classroom. Middle school often introduces more challenging subjects and concepts, and tutoring provides personalized support, helping students grasp complex topics, improve their understanding, and achieve better grades and confidence overall. High school preparation. The goal of middle school is to get students ready for high school (and beyond), so tutoring is very important to help middle school students prepare for this huge life transition. Middle school is a critical period for preparing students academically and mentally for the transition to high school. Tutoring can help students build a strong foundation in key subjects, ensuring they are better prepared for the challenges ahead. Benefits of Tutoring and Test Prep in High School A common theme of tutoring—and something that is especially important to note—is that it’s not only for students who are failing or have poor grades. Students learn in a variety of ways, and each person’s brain functions differently. It’s unrealistic for all students to process and retain information in the same way, explained Carrie Rose, a life coach who works with high school seniors and is the founder of SunUp Coaching, LLC. “A tutor can be beneficial for any student who is having a hard time with how material is being taught, or even for a student who is not enjoying school,” Rose said. “A good tutor will personalize the material and make it come to life for students of all ages. A solid tutor will first determine how the student learns, and then adjust how they teach the material. This can make learning fun for the student, and rewarding. Most students want to do well and understand what is being taught. It’s human nature to crave success. A tutor is one more adult who is on the student’s team and can offer support beyond what is possible in a typical classroom.” Test preparation is very important at this age, too. And it’s no secret that high school can be very stressful, so another one of the huge benefits of tutoring and test prep is to help high school students manage their stress levels. “With the pressure of exams, college applications and peer competition, tutoring and test prep can help students manage this stress by providing strategies and support to tackle challenges with one-on-one support and attention,” Hernandez explained. Tutoring and test prep in high school can also help students prepare for their college applications and even learn educational strategies they can use in their college courses, too. October 2023 | Long Island Family 19

Revolutionizing the Challenge of Tongue Placement By New york Family Many young kids grapple with the need to train their tongues to rest correctly. But why is this a matter of importance? Correct tongue positioning not only aids in maintaining aligned teeth but also regulates breathing, enhances speech clarity and promotes jaw stability. Improper tongue placement can lead to troublesome habits such as thumb and finger sucking, ultimately resulting in teeth misalignment and the eventual necessity for braces. Forceful tongue thrusting against the back of teeth can lead to premature tooth loss, while teeth grinding can result in a serious medical condition known as TMJ. What is Tongue Placement Tongue placement refers to the position of your tongue within your mouth, and it plays a crucial role in speech, pronunciation, and even some aspects of eating and drinking. The exact placement of the tongue varies depending on the sound or task at hand. For example, The Alveolar is where the tongue is positioned against or close to the alveolar ridge, which is the ridge located just behind the upper front teeth. Many English consonant sounds, like /t/, /d/, /n/, and /s/, involve this tongue placement. What is Spot Pal Spot Pal is a tailored tongue training appli ance that reinforces correct tongue resting posture. It serves as a valuable tool for assisting children in eliminating tongue thrusting, enhancing speech production, and curbing detrimental habits like thumb sucking. Additionally, it facilitates nasal breathing, which medical professionals assert is the preferred method crucial for overall health and development. It can also help mitigate teeth-grinding issues and alleviate TMJ symptoms, all while enhancing speech clarity by teaching children the correct tongue placement during communication. Spot Pal was developed by Speech Language Pathologist and Myofunctional Therapist Janine Stiene, who shared with New York Family, “I saw the flaws with what was on the market and the need for something that could accomplish the goals of our patients.” Spot Pal offers a range of products designed to help with a variety of challenges: Spot Pal Jr : Suitable for children in the midst of losing and acquiring their first six baby teeth. Spot Pal : Designed for children who possess either their original front six teeth or have already lost and replaced those adult Spot Pal Retention : Specifically crafted to fit over all upper teeth, ideal for individuals who have undergone orthodontic treatment and require assistance in maintaining their teeth alignment. Innovative New Prod: Spot Pal offers a host of products designed to resolve oral habits and tongue posture. In addition to the three above, there is Spot Pal No Pokes, Spot Pal Mini, Spot Pal Lateral, Speech Pal and — soon to come — Sport Pal. To determine which product is best for them, clients can consult with the company’s certified speech pathologists to determine which will best suit their needs. Each appliance incorporates the innovative ‘Spot Dot,’ positioned in the front of the device behind the teeth, constantly reminding users about the correct tongue placement. The inclusion of ‘Tongue Pokes” helps prevent tongue thrusting against the tooth surface and discourages non-nutritive sucking practices such as thumb sucking. How Spot Pal Operates Clients can obtain Spot Pal through a straightforward process. They can either schedule an intraoral scan or opt for a home impression kit sent by Spot Pal. By creating impressions at home and sending them back, Spot Pal ensures the 3-D printing of customfit appliances for a perfect fit. Founder Stiene added, “The creation of Spot Pal, which is a mirror image of each individual’s palate and occlusion, allows us to address the limitations imposed with traditional habit breakers, especially when a patient breaks an oral habit or needs myofunctional or speech therapy. It was also designed to maximize early and passive intervention regarding the tongue’s resting posture, placement when articulating and swallowing. Lastly, it supports the proper alignment of the jaw and placement of the tongue to limit symptoms of TMJ/D and sleep-disordered breathing.” To delve deeper into the world of Spot Pal, visit TheSpotPal.com. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 dental health We Buy, Sell And Trade Gently Used We Buy, Sell And Trade Gently Used Items! October 2023 | Long Island Family 21 Bring in your nearly new kid’s stuff, and we’ll pay you cash on the spot for all items accepted. Shoes and Accessories • Casual and Dress Shoes • Sleepwear WE ACCEPT ALL SEASON CHILDREN'S APPAREL All equipment and toys must be less than 5 years old and not to be recalled Kid’s Stuff With Previous ExperienceTM Used Items Buy Back Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9am-1pm Visit our Website at onceuponachildseaford.com 516-579-4200 1089 Hicksville Road, Seaford 1/4 Mile North of Southern State Parkway (exit 29N, Rte. 107) Store Hours: Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm; Sunday 11am-5pm • Changing Tables & Dressers • Bassinets & Cradles • Glider Rockers, Book Cases, Toy Boxes FurnitureFurniture • Newborn to Size 14 (0-12 months must have tags) • Play Clothes • Dresswear & Outerwear ClothingClothing • High Chairs & Swings • Gates • Pack N Plays, Bouncy Seats, Walkers, Exersaucers EquipmentEquipment • Children’s Books • Infant-Preschool Toys • Outdoor Toys • Puzzles Books and ToysBooksToys Clothing must be in good condition, of current style, freshly laundered and neatly organized in boxes or other folding containers. Toys, equipment and furniture items must include all original parts, be clean and in good working condition, and meet all industry safety standards. Because the safety of children is a top priority of Once Upon a Child, we are unable to purchase recalled or retroﬁtted products. We reserve the right to refuse items based on condition, current inventory levels and past experience. Items! Bring in your nearly new kid’s stuff, and we’ll pay you cash on the spot for all items accepted. Fall Bucket List 15 fun things to do in and around Long Island this season From apple orchards to pumpkin patches, from haunted houses to scenic drives, the fall season on Long Island is a treasure trove of family-friendly activities. And with NYC near the season and attractions waiting to be explored. 1. Is it even fall if you don’t enjoy some cliche treats like hot apple cider? Pick a cup up at your local farmers’ market this season 2. Take the older kids (or brave tweens) to one of NY’s many haunted houses for a scary good time. Some top-rated ones include Blood Manor, Long Island’s Bayville Scream Park, and Bane’s Haunted House in Midtown 3. Leave the kids with a sitter and head to one of Long Island’s many beautiful wineries while you take in breathtaking autumnal views 4. Head to the city, spend some time doing something on this list and then walk the Brooklyn Bridge for it is one of the most iconic things to do in New York; and it is gorgeous 5. Still in the city? Hop on a ferry and explore Governor’s Island before it closes for the winter 6. With the exception of pumpkin picking, nothing says fall like a romp in an oldfashioned corn maze. One of the bigger examples on the island is at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton. The site also has a corn cannon and yes, it is as cool as it sounds. 7. Hop on a train and take in some big Apple favorites like The Lion King, Aladdin, Harry Potter, and The Cursed Child, which is kid-friendly and helps support the theatre district 8. Take your wizards to the Harry Potter Store, where they can visit three stories of 21,000 square feet of magic and have an in-store experience via digital technologies that integrate with the Harry Potter Fan Club app 9. The American Museum of Natural History is always fun, and exploring the museum never gets old. The best part is New York residents decide what they pay for general admission. Carve out time to check out its new addition, The Gilder Center ( free with regular paid admission to the museum) 10. The Rise of the Jack O’ Lanterns at Old Westbury Gardens, presented throughout October, showcases the amazing work of dozens of local artists. Spend an hour walking through the trail and see more than 5,000 hand-carved Jack O’Lanterns light up the night. 11. Pick your own pumpkins at Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm in Aquebogue and enjoy a brisk walk through the 26-acre pumpkin farm throughout October. With more than 18 varieties of pumpkins to choose from right off the vine, this pumpkin and gourd paradise is well worth the drive. Head to NewYorkFamily.com to find more u-pick pumpkin farms in the area. 12 . Oyster Overload at Theodore Roosevelt Park in—where else?—Oyster Bay, you can shuck yourself silly (while the kiddos will find more kid-palatable fare) at the Oyster Festival. And it’s not just shellfish. Find pirate shows, tall ships, and midway rides in midOctober. 13. Long Island has many beautiful hiking trails, and one of the best is Garvies Point Museum and Preserve in Glen Cove. Leading down to a quiet beach, this easy-for-kids trail is one of the most serene on the island. 14. Take a stroll through the 145 acres of fields, woods, and ponds at The Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn Harbor and be amazed by the inspiring sculptures created by established artists. And if you’re looking to do some leaf peeping outside the area, head to our site for our suggested locations. 15. If your kids think cute and cuddly is boring, then Jungle Bob’s Reptile World in Centereach is sure to please them. And the fact that there’s no charge for admission will please you! This unique showroom allows you to see unusual creatures living in their habitats 22 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 FAMILY DAY OUT October 2023 | Long Island Family 23 To ensure a safe environment, we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 354 Lakeville Road, Great Neck, NY 516-466-8422 | www.CMSGN.com Our fullyequipped, spacious classrooms offer the most enriched curriculum available for 18 mos – 6 yrs with the American Montessori Society since 1988 •Spacious playground •Large classrooms •Low teacher-student ratio •Early drop-off and extended day available Countryside Montessori School An Education Where Children Thrive Under the Guidance of Great Teachers in an Environment that Stimulates Creativity and Individual Potential!

Fall Leaves By New york Family Fall is here, which means it is time to soak in all the charms that Autumn brings; one beauty is gorgeous fall foliage. The first spot to hit for New Yorkers is the Hudson Valley area, which is just starting to show autumnal hues. So book the train ride, rent the car, and start planning! Tip: Want to keep track of the leaves so you can plan your trips? Check out the ILOVENY Fall Foliage report and check out the best places to for leaf peeping Hudson’s Valley Fall Foliage. Fall Foliage in Rockland County Bear Mountain State Park Route 9W North, Bear Mountain 845-786-2701 Hours: daily, dawn to dusk, open Year-round Price: $10 per vehicle weekends and holidays, 8am-5pm Bear Mountain fall foliage is considered a “must-see” in autumn, especially the Perkins Memorial Tower. You can drive up to the 40-foot tall stone look-out tower and climb the steps to the observation windows, or, if you’re feeling ambitious, you can hike from a lower point to the top. Drive to the tower for a less strenuous walk and then follow the Bear Mountain Summit Loop hike. Then, once you’re done, head over to the Bear Mountain Zoo to visit the animals. Rockland Lake State Park 299 Rockland Lake Road, Valley Cottage 845-268-3020 Hours: daily, daylight to dusk Price: Through Oct. 24: $10 per vehicle SaturdaySunday 8am-5pm, holidays 8-4:00pm The park offers hiking trails with breathtaking views of the Hudson Valley and various activities like tennis, golf, grilling, playgrounds, and water features. Haverstraw Bay Park 21 Gagan Road, West Haverstraw 845-364-2670 Hours: Park opened 8am to dusk , weather permitting Hike, participate in one of the many activities, or view many of the beautiful wildlife creatures like the Belted Kingfisher, Mallard, Canada Goose, Great Blue Heron, Northern Cardinal, American Crow, Blue Jay, Song Sparrow, Great Black-Backed Gull, and the Northern Mockingbird. Fall Foliage in Orange County Storm King Art Center 1 Museum Road, New Windsor 845-534-3115 Hours: Wednesday-Monday, 10am-5:30pm Price: $23-$152, depending on the number of people in the vehicle and day you visit. Tickets are released in two-week blocks and are available on Wednesdays starting at noon; we strongly recommend visiting the site to get your tickets now if you want to visit Storm King to leaf peep. This 500-acre outdoor museum offers stunning views of hills, meadows, and forests, and the surrounding landscape. The peak fall season runs from September 16 through November 12. Bellvale Farms Creamery 1390 Route 17A, Warwick 845-988-1818 Hours: Through Oct. 30: Monday-Wednesday, 12-8pm; Thursday-Sunday, 12-9pm. This iconic ice cream creamery has stunning views of Warwick Valley and Greenwood Lake to enjoy while you eat your ice cream. Trophy Point United States Military Academy, West Point 845-938-4011 Hours: daily, dawn to dusk One of the most visited places at the United States Military Academy, this scenic overlook of the Hudson River Valley has been the subject of many works of art. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 family day out Some of our favorite spots to check out fall foliage, in the Hudson Valley and beyond Winding Hills Park Old Route 17K, Montgomery 845-615-3830 Hours: Park: daily, dawn to dusk Price: Vary by activity. See website. A picturesque landscape offers a variety of amenities for anyone that enjoys what nature and the outdoors have to offer, including campsites, a 40-acre Diamond Lake, 4-acre pond, fishing, boating (car-top boats only), playgrounds, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, picnic shelter, picnic tables, nature trails, grills, ice-skating, ice fishing, and snowmobile trails. Fort Montgomery State Historic Site 690 Route 9W, Fort Montgomery 845-446-2134 Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9am-5pm and Sunday 1 pm to 5 m. Usually closes for the season the third week of October Price: See website Montgomery was the scene of a fierce Revolutionary War battle for control of the Hudson River. Visitors today can tour the remains of the 14-acre fortification, perched on a cliff overlooking the magnificent Hudson Fall Foliage in Dutchess County Vanderbilt Mansion 81 Vanderbilt Park Road, Hyde Park 845-229-7770 Hours: Through October: daily, 7am-7pm Price: $10 Explore the grounds of the Vanderbilt Mansion high above the Hudson River with amazing views of the Catskills. Staatsburg State Historic Site 75 Mills Mansion Drive, Road #1, Staatsburg 845-889-8851 Hours: check website Price: $8 adults, $6 students and seniors, free for children ages 12 and younger The property of the elegant country home of Ogden Mills and his wife Ruth Livingston Mills overlooks the Hudson River and the Catskills. Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area and Research Preserve Cruger Island Road, Tivoli 845-889-4745 Hours: daily, dawn to dusk Price: Free Hike along the Hudson River with stunning views of the Catskills. Ferncliff Forest 68 Mt. Rutsen Road, Rhinebeck Hours: Park open year-round; tower open daily, dawn to dusk Ferncliff Forest Game Refuge and Forest Preserve is a 200 acre forest known as the secondbest old growth forest in the Hudson Valley. The forest is available for hiking, camping, mountain biking, skiing, fishing, and picnics at no charge. Plus, there’s an observation tower you can climb for amazing views of the area. Scenic Hudson’s Long Dock Park 23 Long Dock Road, Beacon 845-473-4440 Hours: daily, 6am-8pm Kayak, picnic, stroll through wetlands or simply enjoy the river. Fall Foliage in Ulster County Walkway Over the Hudson 87 Haviland Road, Highland 845-834-2867 Hours: daily, 7am to sunset This steel cantilever bridge spans the Hudson River between Highland on the west bank and Poughkeepsie on the east. Fall Foliage Cruises on the Hudson Hudson River Adventures – Pride of the Hudson 4 Washington St., Newburgh 845-220-2120 Hours: See the website for cruise schedule Price: $30; $28 seniors ages 65 and older; $20 children ages 4-11; free for children ages 3 and younger. Drive to Newburgh to hop aboard the Pride of the Hudson. This two-hour narrated cruise will take you past Washington’s Headquarters, Mount Beacon, Bannerman Island, Breakneck Mountain, Cold Spring, World’s End, Constitution Island, and West Point. Hudson River Recreation 914-682-5135 Hours: depends on which tour you select Price: $89-$178 If you prefer to take the river at a slower pace, Hudson River Recreation can put you in charge of your own boat. Your own really small boat, that is. It offers kayak tours on the Hudson departing from Sleepy Hollow, Croton-onHudson, and Rye. The tours generally run from mid-May to early October, depending on the weather. Call for the current schedule. October 2023 | Long Island Family 25

The Best Pumpkin Picking BY BARBARA RUSSO & KAITLYN RIGGIO October is here which means it’s that time again to go pumpkin picking. Head to one of these pumpkin picking farms in and near New York City to pick from a variety of gourds, munchkins, and other pumpkins. The best part is that it’s also apple-picking season, which means there will be plenty of apple cider, apple cider donuts, and baked goods for you and your family to enjoy as you roam the pumpkin patch, pet farm animals, and pick jack-o’-lantern worthy pumpkins to carve. We’ve even included the travel distance from Midtown so you know how long the journey will be. So find a weekend, and take a trip to one of these pumpkin patches and experience fall to its fullest. Under One Hour Demarest Farms 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 201-666-0472 (40 min from Midtown) Demarest Farms’ pumpkin picking rolls out on Sept. 23. Make your reservation on their site and pick out the perfect pumpkin. Once you make a reservation, you will be given a date and time to arrive at the farm. The cost for general admission is $8, includes free parking, entrance to the pumpkin patch, petting zoo and hayrides available Saturday and Sunday; plus $12 for the largest pumpkin you pick. Children 2 and under can enter for free. Open 8 am to 5 pm, daily. Greenside Up Garden Center 2777 Arthur Kill Road, Rossville, Staten Island 718-967-5039 (45 min from Midtown) In addition to selecting the perfect pumpkin for their jack-o’-lanterns, kids can enjoy inflatables, pumpkin painting, a corn maze, games, and prizes. Plus, there’s a snack shack and you can book Halloween or birthday parties to celebrate the season. Open Oct. 1-31; Monday-Friday, 12-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-6pm. Queens Botanical Garden 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens 718-886-3800 (35 min from Midtown, 1 hr by subway) If you’re looking for the perfect fall photo op, you’ll find it at QBG this fall. Ticket fee includes admission to both the pumpkin patch and the garden, so you will have plenty of chances to snap the perfect autumn shot. Kids can also meet and take pictures with costumed nature creatures roaming the farm. For adults 21 and older, available are harvest and pumpkin-themed beers and ciders for purchase. Can’t decide on the perfect pumpkin? Get them all! Extra pumpkins are just $6 each. Open Oct. 14-30, Saturday-Sunday, 8am-6pm. Queens County Farm 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens, NY 11004 718-347-3276 (40 min from Midtown) As the longest continually farmed site in New York State, Queens County Farm opens their pumpkin patch up again this October for families to enjoy. Pumpkin month at Queens County Farm is full of excitement with autumn in the air. While the pumpkin patch is open primarily on weekends, feel free to come during the week to purchase pumpkins in the Farm Store. Open to the public Oct. 1 to Oct. 28 and Oct. 30 and 31; 12 pm to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday; 10 am to 4:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday. General admission is free to the public, except during special events. Hillview Farms 223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ 908-647-0957 (50 min from Midtown) Pick your own pumpkins at Hillview Farms! In October, you and your family can visit this family-owned and operated farm that has 53 acres of locally grown food. Hayrides are available every weekend in October! You can even visit their roadside market that has apples, pumpkins, vegetables, tomatoes, donuts, cider, and bakery items. Open 9 am to 6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily. One Hour to One Hour and a Half Dr. Davies Farm 306 Route 304, Congers 845-268-7020 (1 hr 10 min from Midtown) Grab your wagon or wheelbarrow and come on down to the pumpkin patch at this 26 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 family day out farm—it’s been family run since 1891. You can even take hayride to the patch or go apple picking while you’re there, too. Hours: Daily, 10am-4pm. Decker Farm Historic Richmond Town, 435 Richmond Hill Road, Staten Island 718-351-1611 (1hr 15 min) Decker Farms features pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Complete with photoops and fall decorations, you’re sure to experience a picture-perfect moment as you decide which pumpkin to take home. And don’t miss the Pumpkin Chucking, Snack Wagon, Living History Demonstrations, and more! Weekends in October; 11am-5pm. Secor Farms 85 Airmont Ave., Mahwah, NJ 07430 201-529-2595 (1 hr from Midtown) Make picture-perfect memories at Secor Farms’ storefront pumpkin patch. Public Hayrides begin mid-September and cost $5. Don’t leave before browsing the farm’s market, full of fresh-pressed apple cider and homemade apple cider donuts. Open 9 am to 5:30 pm, daily. The pumpkin patch will be open through Oct. 31. Outhouse Orchards 139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 914-277-3188 (1 hr 15 min from Midtown) Outhouse Orchards attracts plenty of families year after year — you can even bring your family dog! Choose from pumpkins, gourds and an assortment of Halloween decorations as you celebrate the fall season. Reservations are not required during the weekdays, but book a reservation if you are visiting the farm on the weekend. Pumpkins are weighed by the pound, weekend parking is $15, and weekday parking is free. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Riamede Farm 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7762 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) You might know Riamede Farms for iconic apple orchards, but they also have a CutYour-Own-Pumpkin Patch! Cut pumpkins right from the vine in this pumpkin patch at the beginning of the season. Riamede Farm recommends that you bring your own cutting shears as well. Make sure to also grab some delicious apples, donuts, and baked goods during your visit. Pumpkin and squash fields open in late September. A farm pass is $7 and is required for any visitors 6 and older. It includes admission to the apple orchard, pumpkin field, and a free wagon ride on the weekends. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, daily. Stuart’s Fruit Farm 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527 914-245-2784 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Not only a fruit farm, Stuart’s Fruit Farm features the perfect pumpkin patch for families, and it’s family-operated! Enjoy the autumn air and the farm views as you survey the pumpkins and choose your favorite. You can also buy pre-picked pumpkins and gourds at the farm stand if you don’t have the time to venture into the pumpkin patch. Open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Cash or check only. Alstede Farms 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7189 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Head to Alstede Farms to pick the freshest pumpkins with your family! There are plenty of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to choose from: orange and white, munchkins, gourds, and assorted winter squash. Purchase a Pick-Your-Own ticket on their website prior to visiting, Corn Maze & Blooming Giants Sunflower Trail are included in the admission. Open 9 am to 6 pm, daily. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm 1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 914-245-5111 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Pumpkin picking is anticipated to open on Sept. 30 at Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm! Spend the day with your family in the patch as you search for your favorite pumpkin. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm is also very well known for its markets: the bakery, apple farm market, and the country market. Purchase tasty treats, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins! They’re open 10 am to 4:30 pm, Wednesday to Monday (closed on Tuesdays). Apple Ridge Orchards 101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-987-7717 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Looking for an educational and interactive experience at the pumpkin patch? Check out Apple Ridge Orchards for some family fun with pumpkins beginning on Sept. 16! Take photos in front of the custom farm displays, such as an old tractor and portrait paintings. You can also taste sweet treats and pet the farm animals as you visit the farm. No reservations needed. Pumpkins cost $13 regardless of size and general admission is $3 which includes free parking and entrance to the farm. Admission and pick your own payments are cash only. Open to the public 9 am to 6 pm, Thursday to Sunday and holidays. No reservations needed! Lawrence Farms Orchards 306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 845-562-4268 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Not too far of a drive from NYC, Lawrence Farms Orchards has a pumpkin patch with a wide selection for families to choose from. After you find your perfect pumpkin, browse the concession stand, which features apple cider donuts, pies, cookies, chicken tenders, paninis, hot dogs, roasted nuts, fries, pizza, nachos, ice cream, and more! Enjoy a morning out in the pumpkin patch and delectable lunch or snack afterward to celebrate the fall season. Arriving early is highly recommended if you’d like to gain entry into the farm. Pumpkin season starts in mid-September. Open 9 am to 4 pm. Admission is $7 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person Friday through Sunday and holidays. Children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available. Barton Orchards 63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY 12570 845-227-2306 October 2023 | Long Island Family 27 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Beginning in late September and running through the end of October, Barton Orchards boasts a wonderful, family-friendly pumpkin patch. Barton Orchards started as an apple farm, but they have since expanded to include tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, peppers, squash, and, of course, pumpkins! There are plenty of other exciting activities to do and food to taste during your visit. Online ticketing is required, with tickets available one weekend at a time. Open Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm. $10 minimum purchase required. Fishkill Farms 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 845-897-4377 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) The pumpkin patch has both edible and decorative pumpkins to choose from, as well as gourds, squash, corn stalks, and straw bales for your fall decor! Make sure to book your reservation to go pumpkin picking with the family at Fishkill Farms and don’t leave without tasting their freshly made donuts at the farm store! Pumpkin season starts in mid-September. The store also offers contactless pick-up and local delivery. Open 9 to 4:45 pm (field closes at 5:45 pm), Tuesday through Sunday for PYO. Over an Hour and a Half Apple Dave’s Orchards 82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-772-1242 (1 hr 40 min from Midtown) Pick your own pumpkins at Apple Dave’s Orchards and choose your favorite pumpkins. While you are there, take a walk in the herb and flower gardens and enjoy lots of their delicious food. Browse the Country Farm Store on your way out, which has fresh apple cider donuts, pumpkins, jams, jellies, pure honey, and more. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, Sept. 5 through late October. Hurd’s Family Farm 2187 State Route 32 Modena, NY 12548 845-883-7825 (1 hr 50 min from Midtown) There are pumpkins in all shapes and sizes at Hurd’s Family Farm starting in late September. Small pumpkins are $6, any size is $12, and XL pumpkins are $20. Enjoy the giant slide, bounce pillow, coral playground, and entrance to the corn maze, which are all free with a Pick Your Own Purchase. Activity wristbands can be purchased for $14 (Express), $23 (VIP), and $29 (Ultimate) in advance, giving access to activities like hayrides, a bounce house, duck racing, and so much more! In order to keep capacity limited, the PYO purchase is for 2 hours at the farm. Activities are open Fridays and Mondays, 10 am to 4 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am to 4 pm. “Pick Your Own” is open Fridays and Mondays, 10 am to 4 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am to 5 pm. Reservations open by 8am on the day for which they apply. You must make your reservation on the same day you plan to visit! Dykeman Farm 31 Dykeman Lane Pawling, NY 12564 845-832-6068 (1 hr 50 min from Midtown) This long-established farm has had pick-yourown-pumpkins since 1974! Pumpkin picking season will be starting Sept. 24 and will be open on weekends throughout October. With over 70 varieties to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect pumpkin to take home. There are also plenty of photo spots all around the pumpkin patch for you to take photos of your little ones as they pick pumpkins this year. They also have free hayrides! The farmstand is open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Picking is open on September 24 on all October weekends, and Columbus Day. Harbes Family Farm 715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952 631-482-7641 (2 hrs from Midtown) With 8 acres of on-the-vine pumpkins, Harbes Family Farm has a huge selection of pumpkins just waiting for you to take home! Join them for the grand seasonal opening of the Barnyard Pumpkin patch during Harbes Annual Pumpkin Harvest where you can enjoy live music, concession stands, pig races, a 7-acre “u-pick” pumpkin patch, and more. This two-day weekend event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24 from 10 am to 6 pm. There are many different varieties available, so you will have no shortage of options here. Enjoy their apple cider donuts and other options as you pick your pumpkins. Pumpkins are sold by the pound. Farmstand open 10 am to 6 pm, daily. Bishop’s Orchards 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437 203-453-2338 (2 hrs from Midtown) Although Bishop’s Orchards may be a bit of a drive from NYC, it will surely be worth it once you’re making family memories in the pumpkin patch, which opens mid-September and runs through Halloween. These sphereshaped pumpkins are perfect for decoration during Halloween and Thanksgiving, or just the fall season in general! You can also prepare the pumpkins for meals or snacks, such as pumpkin seeds or pumpkin soup. Along with the pumpkins, browse the mums, corn stalks, gourds, squash, Indian Corn, and various other activities for kids and families to enjoy. Grab a scoop (or three) of ice cream while you’re there from Bishop’s Orchards’ new Creamery Ice Cream stand. Open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Hank’s PumpkinTown 240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976 631-726-4667 (2 hrs from Midtown) The name says it best, as Hank’s PumpkinTown truly is a pumpkin town with pumpkins of all sizes! Other fall decorations available include gourds, corn stalks, straw bales, Indian Corn, mums, Montauk daisies, door hanging, and more. Make sure to check out the Pink Tractor, which features pink porcelain doll pumpkins! Hanks’ PumpkinTown donates a portion of the proceeds from each sale to Breast Cancer Research. For even more fun, there is the Maze Park for $20 weekend admission and $15 weekday admission which includes pedal cart race tracks, a giant corn maze, a dairy barn play structure, and a wide variety of games and activities to keep the whole family amazed. There is gem mining for an additional cost on weekends and an exciting wooden playground. The Market includes apple cider slushies, apple cider and pumpkin donuts, kettle corn, candy and caramel apples, corn dogs, chicken tenders, and many more treats. Open 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, daily. 28 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 FAMILY DAY OUT Atypical Approaches: Unlock the Brilliance ���������������������������������������� Debbie Reber Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, 4 p.m. ET The Power of Relationships: Nurturing Compassion and Resilience in Children Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., and Robert B. Brooks, Ph.D. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, 4 p.m. ET PRESENTING SPONSOR October 2023 | Long Island Family 29 Port Washington’s Home for Live Music and Comedy 232 Main Street Port Washington, NY 11050 LandmarkOnMainStreet.org Box Office 516.767.6444 Emmet Cohen Trio 10/13/23 Joanie Leeds 10/29/23 Pink Talking Fish 10/28/23 The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of Bob Marley for Kids and More 10/28/23 Register for FREE at www.newyorkfamily.com/ParentEdTalks up now! FREE Parenting Webinars Sign Discover Central Massachusetts From fall foliage to beautiful vineyards and historic villages to botanical gardens, the crisp days of autumn are an excellent time to discover central Massachusetts. This itinerary makes for a great weekend trip! Start by exploring New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Boylston, MA, with Myths, Magic & Monsters in October, then enjoy lunch in their charming café. (While there, buy tickets for their Nov/Dec Night Lights celebration, an experience not to be missed!) Afterward, drive around the reservoir to see the Old Stone Church, built in 1890, where fall foliage is a stunning backdrop for photos and a lovely stroll. In the afternoon, journey through time at the Worcester Art Museum, whose 38,000 artworks include objects from ancient Antioch, European Old Masters, early American paintings, Japanese ukiyo-e prints, and more. Are you craving a glass of local wine? Beautiful Agronomy Farm Vineyard in Oakham, MA offers flights, pours, and bottle sales, plus a delicious selection of snacks in their tasting room, including local cheeses, crackers, nuts, spreads, chips, and chocolate. Later, check in to the Publick House Historic Inn in Sturbridge. Nestled on acres of beautiful countryside, you’ll be greeted with warm pecan sweet rolls at the Inn’s famous Bake Shoppe. Choose a room in the Historic Inn, dating from 1771, or the Chamberlain House, a more recent addition. Spend your second day at Old Sturbridge Village exploring the 200+ acres and 40 historical buildings of this recreated 1830s rural

Fall RoadFamily Trips By Mia Sala S and new york Fa Mily Fall decor, pumpkin treats, and farm festivals are finally here! If you want to make the most of the cozy season, have you considered planning a road trip with your family? Road trips are the perfect, quick escape from the city where you can dive into family-friendly fall and winter festivities. Whether it’s apple picking or nature hikes, tractor rides, or fudge tastings, your kiddos will have plenty of fun activities to do, all while exploring the history of unique towns. We’ve rounded up some of the best road trip destinations for your family this year. Get your train tickets or GPS ready, because these are fall vacays you do not want to miss! New England town. Be sure to stay for Phantoms by Firelight from 4:30-9:00 pm on October weekends to enjoy “spooky delights” from carnivalesque performances and candy to storytelling by the bonfire. Or visit later in the season for Christmas by Candlelight, a unique look at the history of holiday traditions. For information on these attractions, additional lodging options, restaurants, and more visit discovercentralma.org. 30 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with THE OTHER THREE SEASONS ARE JUST THE OPENING ACTS. Fall in Rhode Island is more than a season, it’s a state of mind. From pumpkin and apple picking to corn mazes, outdoor festivals and leaf peeping, there’s nothing quite like experiencing this famously beautiful state at its most stunning. Enjoy cool breezes and family-friendly fun all season long. VisitRhodeIsland.com October 2023 | Long Island Family 31 Frederick County, Maryland Are you in need of a peaceful, relaxing, and scenic getaway? Frederick County, Maryland, can provide just that! History lovers will enjoy learning about Frederick’s part during the American Civil War, including battlefields, Monocacy National Battlefield, and South Mountain State Battlefield. Families can take beautiful hikes through Chimney Rock in Catoctin Mountain Park or Cunningham Falls State Park. You could even spend the day with animals at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve or ride a themed train on Walkersville Southern Railroad. And with 20 nationally-branded hotels and camping sites nearby, booking a stay is easy. For families traveling this fall, plan to visit fall festivals on local farms. Conquer the twists and turns of the corn maze, bounce to new heights on the jumping pillows, get hands-on petting and feeding the farm animals, and pick out the perfect pumpkin. Celebrate autumn by attending Colorfest in Thurmont, Maryland, October 14-15th. Colorfest is one of the largest outdoor craft shows on the East Coast. Explore amazing crafts, art, jewelry, clothing, and various delicious foods. Or, look ahead to Sailing through the Winter Solstice event beginning on November 18th—experience over 25 lighted boats displayed in Carroll Creek Park in Downtown Frederick. More info at Visitfrederick.org The Kartrite Resort Want an all-in-one destination that will guarantee endless family adventures this Fall? The Kartrite Resort in the Catskill Mountains is home to NY’s biggest indoor waterpark and much more. Spend an entire day at the 11 waterpark attractions just a 90-minute drive from the city, then check into one of the new and modern resort suites to get some rest. All suites (available as 1, 2, or 3 bedroom and bunk bed suites) come with four passes for the waterpark for the day of check-in and check-out. Beyond the water fun, enjoy The Kartrite’s seven eclectic eateries and bars, a full daily activities schedule, and soak in the fresh Catskills air with archery, goat yoga, or hiking on up to 6 miles of trails. Plus, head indoors to endless fun at Playopolis arcade, laser tag, ropes course, rock climbing, bowling, virtual reality, and more. You could even plan your trip around one of the themed weeks: October 2630: Halloween Hullabaloo, November 23-27: Friendsgiving Week, or December 21-27: Holly Jolly Holidays Week. Exciting promotions and packages await if you have a special occasion like a birthday or bar/bat mitzvah! 32 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with Rhode Island Embark on a captivating fall road trip through Rhode Island, where history, mystery, and autumnal beauty await. Here is your itinerary for an unforgettable journey! • Providence Ghost Tour (Available throughout October): Begin your road trip in Providence, where the city’s rich haunted history comes to life. Join the Providence Ghost Tour, the city’s longestrunning haunted history tour, perfect for families. Wander through the eerie tales and ghostly legends that haunt the city’s streets. Learn more at visitrhodeisland.com/event/providence-ghost-tour/92438/. • Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular (until October 31) : Continue your family journey to Roger Williams Park Zoo, where the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular awaits. The kids will love immersing themselves in the enchanting ambiance of Halloween with this nationally acclaimed event. Marvel at thousands of intricately carved pumpkins, each telling a unique story. Check out visitrhodeisland.com/event/jack-olantern-spectacular/92071/ for all the details. • Oktoberfest 2023: Head to Pawtucket to celebrate Oktoberfest at the German-American Cultural Society of RI. Experience the Bavarian tradition of the Wies’n with authentic German cuisine, lively music, and delicious beer for adults only (of course!). Join in the festive atmosphere! All the details can be found at visitrhodeisland. com/event/oktoberfest-2023/95191/. • Fall Foliage: As you traverse Rhode Island, take advantage of the opportunity to witness the vibrant fall foliage. Explore numerous trails and parks, such as Lincoln Woods State Park, to soak in the breathtaking Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle The Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle, located 80 miles from New York City in Bucks County, PA, are two National Historical Landmark sites celebrating the legacy of Henry Chapman Mercer, American archaeologist, anthropologist, ceramicist, and scholar. The Mercer Museum is a six-story concrete castle built between 1913 and 1916 that features both seasonal exhibitions and a core museum collection of over 17,000 preindustrial tools. This permanent collection offers visitors a unique window into preindustrial America through sixty different crafts and trades and is one of the most comprehensive portraits of pre-industrial America. Fonthill Castle, built between 1908 and 1912, was the home of Henry Mercer and served as a showplace for his collection of tiles and prints, with the interior featuring Mercer’s renowned, hand-crafted ceramic tiles designed at the height of the Arts and Crafts movement. autumn views. Experience the essence of the season in all of its colorful splendor! • Rhode Island Lighthouses: Rhode Island is a haven for lighthouse enthusiasts. Take some time during your journey to explore the unique and historic lighthouses that dot the coastline. Each lighthouse has its own fascinating story and charm, making for memorable photo stops along the way. With a blend of spooky tales, mesmerizing pumpkin displays, Bavarian festivities, fall foliage, and iconic lighthouses, your fall road trip through Rhode Island promises excitement and serenity, ensuring memories that will last a lifetime. 34 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with October 2023 | Long Island Family 35 Make moments that matter in hip and historic Frederick County, Maryland. Wander historic downtowns with locally-owned specialty shops, galleries, and theaters. Venture outdoors in National and State Parks and experience our storied past at Civil War battleﬁelds. Indulge in world-class restaurants and unwind at dozens of tasting rooms. visitfrederick.org • 800-999-3613 Heighten YOUR SENSES Rockland County, NY For a perfect family road trip, visit Rockland County – just 30 miles north of NYC. Situated along the majestic Hudson River and nestled among thousands of acres of untouched parkland, you can expect lots of outdoor fun: hiking trails, mountain vistas, and plenty of fall foliage. Rockland County also offers exquisite waterfront villages with world-class restaurants, art galleries, theatres, shopping, historic sites, and more! Fall is the perfect time to explore Rockland County. Visit one of the many farms and farmer’s markets where you’ll find fresh produce, pumpkin and apple picking, and more! Stop by Dr. Davies Farm, one of Rockland’s oldest working farms, where you can pick your own pumpkins and apples, enjoy hayrides, and shop for homemade pies, donuts, and cookies. You can also sample delicious hard ciders at the newly opened Red Barn Cidery at Dr. Davies Farm. Enjoy sweet ciders made from Dr. Davies’ apples, food trucks, and live music. With so much nature surrounding you, choosing just one hiking adventure can be tricky. For a fun family outing, visit Bear Mountain State Park – an outdoor lover’s paradise! The park features various outdoor recreational activities, including hiking, picnicking, boating, and fishing, as well as the park’s Trailside Museums and Zoo. Visitors can also enjoy spectacular panoramic views from Perkins Memorial Tower, located at the summit of Bear Mountain. To get to Bear Mountain, take the Palisades Interstate Parkway (PIP), a scenic 42-mile ride from the George Washington Bridge along the Hudson River Palisades that features vibrant foliage and breathtaking views of the Hudson River. After a day of exploration and before heading home, enjoy dinner at the 1915 Bar & Restaurant located at the historic Bear Mountain Inn. Tour MetroWest Boston From beer gardens to corn mazes, state parks to beautiful art, fall is an excellent time for a weekend trip to MetroWest Boston! Start your visit at Hopkinton State Park, enjoying outdoor activities highlighting gorgeous fall foliage, from kayaking on the lake to amazing trails for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, and more. When you’ve had your fill of the outdoors, visit some indoor beauty at the Danforth Art Museum in Framingham, a jewel box housing 3,500+ pieces reflecting works of art from the 18th century to the present. No visit to Framingham is complete without a stop at legendary Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, one of 17 craft breweries in MetroWest. Jack’s autumnal limited-edition beers include Pumpkin Crop Lager and Copper Legend, brewed for Oktoberfest. After the sun goes down, head to Hanson’s Farm for their Haunted Hayride or corn maze, followed by a delicious cider donut. Get a great night’s sleep at the Fairfield Inn in Sudbury or in one of the historic rooms at The Wayside Inn, the oldest inn in America. In the morning, tour the Wayside’s 100-acre property, including the Old Barn’s antique coaches and farming tools, the Redstone Schoolhouse from the poem Mary Had a Little Lamb, the Grist Mill, Chapel, and beautiful grounds. Enjoy a gourmet lunch at the Inn before making the short drive to Hudson. Spend the afternoon at the American Heritage Museum, where your tour starts in a WWI trench, listening to a nurse explain what it was like on the Front while bombs explode above you and the floor shakes. This extraordinary museum features historic aircraft, tanks, cars, and rare relics from the Revolutionary War to today, including one-of-a-kind artifacts, immersive exhibits, and living history events. Afterward, wander the charming shops and boutiques of downtown Hudson. For information on these attractions, additional lodging options, restaurants, and more, visit metrowestvisitors.org. 36 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with COME SOAR. COME SMILE. COME SEE WHAT ALL THE EXCITEMENT IS ABOUT. ROCHESTER, NY IS THE PERFECT FAMILY GETAWAY FOR UNIQUE AND EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES. COME SOAR. COME SMILE. COME SEE WHAT ALL THE EXCITEMENT IS ABOUT. ROCHESTER, NY IS THE PERFECT FAMILY GETAWAY FOR UNIQUE AND EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES. Did we mention the world’s largest collection of toys, dolls, and games? Pack your bags and hit the road for an unforgettable trip in a destination full of surprises. With fun for every family, every season of the year, playtime tends to last a little longer in our backyard. Did we mention the world’s largest collection of toys, dolls, and games? Pack your bags and hit the road for an unforgettable trip in a destination full of surprises. With fun for every family, every season of the year, playtime tends to last a little longer in our backyard. October 2023 | Long Island Family 37 © Carol Cain/Brave World Media, George Eastman Museum, @sprungphotography, Jerome Davis/Wickham Farms © Carol Cain/Brave World Media, George Eastman Museum, @sprungphotography, Jerome Davis/Wickham Farms Visit North Central Massachusetts From fall foliage to harvest festivals, apple-picking to glorious hikes, the cooler days of autumn are a great time to visit north central Massachusetts. Start your weekend trip at the beautiful Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, housing historical collections of Shaker material, Hudson River and New England landscape paintings, folk portraits, and indigenous art and artifacts on a glorious 210-acre landscape with stunning views and miles of walking trails. Check in to Great Wolf Lodge New England in Fitchburg in the afternoon for the ultimate adventure. Let the kids play in the massive 84-degree indoor waterpark, exclusive to guests. The fun continues throughout the resort: battle a dragon while playing MagiQuest, test your skills at the Northern Lights Arcade, challenge the indoor ropes course, and come together for nightly Story Time. After dinner, head to Groton Hill Music Center for a fantastic folk, jazz, classical, or Broadway concert, then back to the Lodge for a great night’s sleep. Start day two at Wachusett Mountain Ski Area or Wachusett Mountain State Reservation in Princeton, where there’s no shortage of seasonal festivals, from Oktoberfest to Apple Fest, or take in the stunning foliage by hiking to the mountain’s summit for a scenic 4-state view. In the afternoon, explore Davis Farmland in Sterling, the ultimate hands-on discovery farm for kids. Pet, cuddle, feed, and groom North America’s largest sanctuary of heritage farm animals, or play in the Imagine Acres and Adventure Land. Everyone will love harvesting apples and pumpkins in the orchard. For information on these attractions, other farms and orchards, additional lodging options, restaurants, and more, visit www. visitnorthcentral.com. Visit Nyack Festivals, fairs, fun! Just 25 miles north of NYC, Nyack packs the fall season with non-stop family-friendly activities. What’s unique is the unique blend of events and experiences the village offers visitors and residents alike. Attractions this year include the Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack – 25 live theater, dance, and music performances presented by top NYC professionals on indoor and outdoor stages. Among the ten shows to choose from is a for-all-ages stage adaptation of Wind in the Willows. Also on the docket is OctoberFest – beer, yes, but fun food and kid games, too. Nyack’s Famous Street Fair (now in its 50th year!) – inviting you to browse festive goods offered by 300+ vendors and scores of local businesses. Rockland County Fashion Week features models of all ages and sizes and some fashionable doggies! What would Halloween be without Nyack? Festivities get underway with a village-wide ‘Spirit of Nyack’ kickoff event. Then comes the parade – the costumes, the crowd (10,000+), the marching bands, and the sheer exuberance make this celebration one of the biggest and zaniest in the US. Your family will also love the weekly Farmer’s Markets, featuring live music, fresh goods from local farms and artisans, and plenty of kid-friendly activities. The great thing about Nyack events is…Nyack! Possibilities for memorable experiences – such as adventurous shopping – abound. One-of-a-kind small businesses offer hard-to-find treasures – many imported from sustainable sources in the U.S. and worldwide. A draw for shoppers who like to marry a good deal with a good meal is Nyack’s tempting array of casual eateries and fine dining establishments. The village is a hub for culinary arts education, food enthusiasts, and the final product – the best food on the plate for the discerning diner. The river is Nyack’s jewel in the crown – majestic Hudson vistas from the shore, hikes at the river’s edge or on Hook Mountain ridge, or fun on the river itself – sailing, kayaking, and water sports as summer stretches into fall. Combining events with a special blend of memorable experiences, Nyack is the perfect place to enjoy the Hudson Valley’s autumn glow! VisitNyack.org for details. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with Angie Gaul October 2023 | Long Island Family 39 ® I LOVE NEW YORK is a registered trademark and service mark of the New York State Department of Economic Development; used with permission. Beyond a change of season. Croton Gorge Park Farm trails, pumpkin patches and apple orchards are yours to explore this fall in Westchester. Enjoy everything the season has to offer without going far. For curated seasonal itineraries and to start planning your stay, go to VisitWestchesterNY.com Visit Rochester Nestled on the shores of Lake Ontario, Rochester, NY, transforms into a fall oasis and a winter wonderland that promises a delightful escape for families seeking adventures and cozy memories. With various activities to suit all ages, this vibrant city within a day’s drive is the perfect destination for a memorable getaway. One of the highlights is the Roc Holiday Village, where families can revel as the seasons change. You can find outdoor ice skating, explore artisanal vendors, and partake in family-friendly activities, all contributing to a magical atmosphere. Meanwhile, the George Eastman Museum hosts the Sweet Creations exhibit, showcasing intricate gingerbread houses within the historic mansion of Kodak founder George Eastman. This provides a unique opportunity for families to marvel at edible artistry while soaking in the heritage of this national historic landmark. For those seeking a step back in time, the Genesee Country Village and Museum transforms into a 19th-century wonderland during Yuletide in the Country. Here, families can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, carolers, and engaging hands-on activities, offering an immersive experience steeped in history. Check out: visitrochester.com/family-program When the snow arrives - outdoor enthusiasts can explore Rochester’s snow-covered trails for snowshoeing amidst serene woodlands and frozen ponds. For skiing and snowboarding, Bristol Mountain, a short drive away, offers trails for all skill levels, making it suitable for beginners and experts alike. There is more. The Strong National Museum of Play, a paradise for Discover Westchester's Autumn Charm Whether you’re interested in spooky historical tours, farmer’s markets or stunning nature walks, Westchester County is a mustvisit destination this fall. See how you can take advantage of seasonal offerings and start planning your itinerary today. • The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze : If you’ve never walked through rows of more than 7,000 illuminated jack o’lanterns, now’s your chance. This annual Van Cortlandt Manor spectacle runs from September 15 –November 19 and is great for all ages. • Lyndhurst After Dark : See the mansion like never before on this spooky tour. Enjoy seasonal decorations throughout the property and hear about the slightly darker side of Lyndhurst’s history. Nightly tours run October 19 – 22 and October 26 – 29. • Farmers Markets : Westchester County has a wonderful variety of farmer’s markets to explore. Stop by for locally grown produce, delicious desserts, craft sangria and so much more. Spend a fall morning outside and support local Westchester artisans. • Jay Day at Jay Heritage Center : Jay Day has fun for the whole family—pony rides, apple coring, live music, balloon sculptors and kids and families, transforms into a magical wonderland during winter. Special exhibits, interactive displays, and seasonal festivities provide hours of laughter and learning, enhanced by a recently opened 90,000 sq. ft. expansion. Additionally, the Rochester Museum & Science Center offers a wealth of interactive exhibits and engaging displays, allowing families to immerse themselves in the wonders of science. After a day of adventure, families can seek refuge from the cold at charming spots with a cozy ambiance, including Neutral Grounds or Spot Coffee. With warm decor and inviting menus from hot cocoa to gourmet sandwiches, families can unwind and relive the day’s adventures. more. Head to Jay Heritage Center on October 1 for this annual fall fair. • Croton Gorge Park : Take advantage of peak leaf season with a two-mile hike through the Croton Gorge Park. Enjoy gorgeous vistas of the New Croton Dam and its vibrant autumn colors. Start planning your fall trip to Westchester County today. 40 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with y The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze, courtesy of Historic Hudson Valley

The resort & indoor waterpark 555 Resorts World Dr. Monticello, NY 12701 www.thekartrite.com An easy 90-minute car ride from NYC lands you here, The Kartrite Resort. New York’s newest and biggest indoor waterpark. Modern and stylish suites. Hi-Tech Adventure Zone. 8 eclectic eateries and bars. Daily activities schedule, bowling, a ropes course, and laser tag. Gorgeous hiking trails. 11,000 square feet of meeting space to accommodate large or small groups. And much, much more. Just a short walk to the spectacular Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort! Located in the heart of the beautiful Catskills.

FALL FAMILY FUN Make the most of the season with our guide to the ultimate family experiences this autumn BY NEW YORK FAMILY The weather is getting crisp, and it’s time to get out those jackets and coats for it’s officially fall! This also means it’s time to enjoy all the seasonal offerings we are lucky to have in New York. Whether you’re eager to go full Harvest mode with the family this season, like Halloween events, picking pumpkins to bake for pies (a fantastic stress reliever.) Or taking advantage of all the unique spots to visit for a day of adventure, our autumn experiences are ready for you and your family this fall, so enjoy! American Dream Meadowlands, NJ American Dream is a Premier entertainment, retail, and dining destination in the heart of the NJ Meadowlands. It’s home of Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in the western hemisphere and DreamWorks Water Park, the largest indoor water park in North America. Big Snow American Dream East Rutherford, NJ Big SNOW American Dream is North America’s first and only real-snow, yearround indoor ski and snowboard resort. It’s the perfect place for your kids to learn to ski in a safe and controlled environment. Visit www.bigsnowamericandream.com to learn more. Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts Katonah, NY Mexico’s colorful traditions will be showcased during a free, family-friendly Día de Muertos event at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts on October 15 in Katonah. Expect live music and incredible dance courtesy of Calpulli Mexican Dance Company. The Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce will host three special events this fall: a Halloween Trolley on October 18, a Taste Local event on November 4 and a Holiday Trolley on December 2. Firepit Fridays at The Adventure Park at Long Island Wheatley Heights, NY Friday night climbs from 3 – 10 pm through Oct. 27 now come with a campfire! Get cozy by the fire after your climb. Firepit Friday tickets include up to 2 hours of climbing and a 30 minute safety briefing. Harry Potter: The Exhibition Manhattan Head to Herald Towers - Fridays and Saturdays, 9 am – 8:30 pm, Sundays –Thursdays, 9 am – 8 pm, through Jan. 7. See the most comprehensive touring exhibition 42 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 ULTIMATE FALL FAMILY FUN GUIDE October 2023 | Long Island Family 43 Fall in Love with Rockland County! Explore our village shops and restaurants. Experience the natural splendor of the Hudson Valley. Enjoy fabulous fall golf, hiking, camping, and more! For a Great Getaway that’s not far away, make your next... explorerocklandny.com ever presented about the Wizarding World celebrating the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen from the films and stories of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts™, as well as the wonders of the expanded Wizarding World. Tickets start at $29.99. new-york.harrypotterexhibition.com Harvest Dance Queens Celebrate Harvest Dance Celebration of American Indian Culture at Queens County Farm on November 12th (11 am -4pm) Museum through music and dance! Among many Native American tribes, celebrating and giving thanks in autumn is a tradition for the bountiful summer harvest. Harvest Dance Celebration showcases a variety of Native American dances outdoors at Queens Farm performed by representatives of ten Indian Nations. This event also features a Native American Craft & Food Market with authentic art, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, and more. Farm Grounds & Market Admission: Free; Performance Area requires tickets: $17; $12 (ages 4-11) Ages 3 & under free (no ticket required). queensfarm.org Maker Faire Coney Island Coney Island Starting Oct. 6, Daily, 10:30 am – 5 pm, through Oct. 8, head to Coney Island Amphitheater and celebrate creativity with hands-on exhibits, demonstrations, and engaging workshops in diverse fields, including robotics, crafts, engineering, art, music, 3D printing, and more. $15. coneyisland.makerfaire.com Paradox Museum East Rutherford, NJ Paradox Museum New Jersey, where you will challenge your perspective of reality. Charge your camera and get ready for mind bending exhibits. Visit paradoxmuseumnewjersey. com to learn more. The Talmages of Baiting Hollow: Leaders in Long Island Agriculture Special Exhibit Northville, NY On Mondays Mondays – Saturdays, 11 am – 3 pm through Oct. 31 visit this a special exhibit at the Hallockville Museum Farm.This exhibit explores the contributions of five generations of the Talmage family, including founding the Suffolk County Farm Bureau, bringing the Cornell Horticultural Research Center to Long Island, and pioneering overhead irrigation and bulk harvesting of potatoes. The Talmages also started the first telephone company in Riverhead, led the effort to build Central Suffolk Hospital (now Peconic Bay Medical Center), and created the Friar’s Head Golf Club. Special highlights include the first telephone in Riverhead and a circa-1900 shoo fly rocking horse – a marvelous piece of folk art – used by Henry Talmage as a young boy. Wildlife Conservation Center Bronx, NY WCS Education programs inspire children and families to connect with the natural world around us through animal encounters, hands-on activities, and exhibit exploration. Make some wild weekend memories this fall with your family at our zoos and aquarium, wcs.org. 44 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 ULTIMATE FALL FAMILY FUN GUIDE October 2023 | Long Island Family 45 FREE Thank you to our Sponsors: The Cradle of Aviation museum gallery and planetarium admission 46 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Thank you to our Sponsors: FREE Aviation museum gallery and planetarium admission are not included in this free event; both are a separate fee. are not included in this free event; both are a separate fee.

CHAMPIONS of Long Island's Special Needs Community

CHAMPIONS of Long Island's Special Needs Community Countless members of the Long Island community are committed to making our area more inclusive, kind, and fun for children and adults of all abilities. From heads of schools to directors of programs, this selection highlights just some of the great people making Long Island a better place for people with disabilities. EDITOR’S NOTE : At New York Family, we understand that every parent feels differently about the terminology when referring to children with disabilities/ special needs. We acknowledge that it’s a personal journey for everyone. Andrew Cohen Principal, M. Cohen John Baldi Head of School, Vincent Smith School John Baldi has more than 25 years of education and business management experience. Before Vincent Smith School, he was director of finance at the KewForest School and business manager at Columbia University School of Engineering. Mr. Baldi earned his M.S. in education from St. John’s University and B.A. from Queens College. He is a published playwright and the recipient of numerous awards for his off-Broadway productions. Leonard Caltabiano CEO, Family of Kidz Dr. Caltabiano is the CEO at Family of Kidz and is a NYS Licensed Psychologist as well as a NYS Certified School Psychologist. Dr. Caltabiano dedicated most of his career to the diagnosis and proper support of individuals with autism and significant interfering behavior. He received his doctorate degree in psychology from St. John’s University. As CEO, Dr. Caltabiano leads a team of professionals in providing therapeutic and educational services to children of all ages. Colleen Crispino The Law Office of Andrew Andrew provides comprehensive estate planning for his clients with an emphasis on assisting families who have a loved one with special needs. Andrew holds a Juris Doctorate from Brooklyn Law School and an LLM in taxation from the University of Miami School of Law. Andrew has extensive experience in petitioning for guardianship so that family members are vested with the appropriate authority to ensure that their loved ones are protected. President and CEO, United Cerebral Palsy of Long Island Colleen is an experienced and goal oriented executive with a demonstrated track record of leadership skills including board development, strategic planning, corporate communications, team building and staff development. She has more than 30 years in the industry, providing expertise in management of supports and services to children and adults including vocational, residential, recreation and educational programs. Mark X.Cronin Co-Founder, John’s Crazy Socks Mark X. Cronin co-founded John’s Crazy Socks with his son, John, as a social enterprise with a mission to spread happiness. The pair bootstrapped the business into the world’s largest sock store and were named EY’s Entrepreneurs of the Year. More than half their colleagues have differing abilities. Mark is an entrepreneur, public speaker and advocate for people with differing abilities. Mark has testified twice before Congress and the United Nations and recorded two TEDx Talks. 48 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 XXX DIRECTORY | Special Advertising Supplement CHAMPIONS OF THE LONG ISLAND SPECIAL NEEDS COMMUNITY

Love alone can’t protect a child with special needs If you’re caring for a disabled child, spouse, sibling or parent, the Law Of ices of Andrew M. Cohen can assist you with the following: • Preparing a will and advanced directives • Establishing a supplemental needs trust • Understanding current government bene it programs for individuals with special needs • Handling guardianship proceedings • Special Education Law • Creating the letter of intent • Elder law and long-term care planning What rights do students have? Children do have legal rights, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act is a law designed to ensure that all students with disabilities receive a free appropriate public education that meets their unique needs and prepares them for the future. Safeguarding legal rights is often critical to a student’s success. In situations where school districts aren’t in compliance, the Law Of ices of Andrew M. Cohen can advance a resolution that best serves your child’s well-being and education. Long Island 1100 Franklin Avenue, Suite 305 Garden City, New York 11530 www.amcohenlaw.com (516) 877-0595 October 2023 | Long Island Family 49 Jon Feingold Dr. Feingold earned his B.A. from SUNY Albany, and M.A. and Ph.D. from Hofstra University. He is a certified school psychologist, a licensed marriage and family therapist and a licensed psychologist. He began working with HLVS in 1995 and has served as executive director since 2009. Dr. Feingold maintains a part-time clinical practice, serves on the boards of several programs, and has presented at conferences throughout the world. He enjoys the support of his wife Iris and daughter Sammy. Lynne Koufakis Board Chair, Life’s WORC Lynne Koufakis, Life’s WORC board chair, is a devoted mother of four children, two affected by autism. Her dedication to advocacy has brought significant positive changes, fostering growth and future collaborations for the organization. With a firm belief in the potential of expanding programs, Lynne’s goal is to make Life’s WORC the best possible support system for the people they serve. Her relentless efforts continue to impact lives and inspire others to do the same. Michael Furino, executive director, is a Port Washington native and lover of sports and helping children. Michael is a real-estate agent full-time, but he saw a need to develop a sports program for children with special needs when he recognized the need in the community. Michael has helped to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars over the last few years to keep the program running and expand the program each year. Mary McDonald Dr. McDonald is the associate executive director at Eden II Programs. She has over 30 years of experience and is a professor in special education at Hofstra University. Dr McDonald has a Ph.D. in learning theory and is a BCBA. She is an accomplished author, researcher, and presenter in autism and applied behavior analysis. She has received awards and holds board positions in the field, she is known for her expertise and dedication to the field. Kevin Gersh CEO, Gersh Autism Kevin Gersh is the founder, CEO and chief autism officer of Gersh Autism. He was raised at a time when ADHD, dyslexia and learning disabilities were not diagnosed. Children were labeled lazy or troublemakers and Kevin was one of them. This set him on a lifelong path to help children. 30 years ago, Kevin opened his first school, a customized environment for autistic children. Today, he operates numerous schools and programs across the US and Puerto Rico. Jothy Narendran President, Spectrum Designs Co-Managing Partner and Chair, Jaspan Schlesinger Narendran LLP Jothy Narendran is president of Spectrum Designs, a nonprofit organization with a mission to create meaningful and inclusive employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum. Jothy was awarded ‘Philanthropist of the Year’ at the Herald’s Top Lawyers of Long Island awards gala. Jothy is co-managing partner and chair of Jaspan Schlesinger Narendran LLP’s banking and financial services practice group. Keith Oncale Head of School, Winston Preparatory School Long Island Keith Oncale joined the Winston Prep Faculty in 1999. He served as dean of students and academics at WPS Manhattan campus and the Connecticut campus, before being named head of school at the Long Island campus when it opened in the fall of 2018. Keith has worked with children who learn differently for over thirty years. He holds a B.A. from the University of North Texas and a master’s degree in liberal arts/humanities from Southern Methodist University. David Parnes Founder, Yellow Bus ABA David Parnes, founder of Yellow Bus ABA, is a dedicated advocate for children with autism. A native of New York, he discovered his passion for making a difference while volunteering with disabled children in high school. Today, Yellow Bus ABA provides clinic and home-based ABA therapy in New York. David, a fitness enthusiast with a love for history and skiing, combines his diverse interests with his commitment to improving the lives of children with autism. Stanfort Perry CEO, Brookville Center for Children’s Services Stanfort J. Perry, CEO, leads AHRC Nassau, Brookville Center for Children’s Services and Citizens Options Unlimited, Inc.— the largest service provider network to people with intellectual or developmental disabilities on Long Island and the second largest in New York State. With an unwavering commitment spanning over 30 years, Perry also serves as president of the New York State Industries for the Disabled, Inc. (NYSID) and chair of the board of managers of Care Design NY. 50 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 XXX DIRECTORY | Special Advertising Supplement CHAMPIONS OF THE LONG ISLAND SPECIAL NEEDS COMMUNITY Executive Director, The Hagedorn Little Village School Michael Furino Executive Director, Be The Best Sport Associate Executive Director, Eden II Programs Suzanne Reek Suzanne Reek has served as executive director of the Nassau Suffolk Chapter of the Autism Society of America for 18 years. Suzanne is a former sergeant in the NYPD and retired after 20 years of service. She is a mother of a 23 year old son with autism and an advocate for the rights of the disabled and issues that affect the special needs community. Janine Stiene Owner and CEO, Long Island Speech Janine Stiene (MA, CCC-SLP, TSHH), is a licensed speech-language pathologist, teacher of the speech and hearing handicap and trained myofunctional therapist with over 24 years of experience. Stiene is the owner and CEO of Long Island Speech, a private speech pathology practice with nine locations across Long Island, and the founder and CEO of Spot Pal, a tongue training appliance designed to teach proper lingual resting posture and support the elimination of a tongue thrust. Patrick Winters Board President, Winters Center for Autism Patrick Winters is a third generation Winters. He joined the family business in 2016 after graduating from Fairfield University. Patrick assumed the responsibilities as vice president of marketing and sales in 2018 and has also been involved in a number of merger and acquisition activities, including pipeline development, negotiations and deal closings. Patrick serves as the president of the board for Winters Center for Autism, a not-for-profit organization helping people with career training and placement. Justin Resnick Managing Director, Evercore Inc Justin is a managing director in Evercore’s Private Capital Advisory group. He has more than a decade of experience representing marketleading sponsors on multi and single-asset continuation funds, GP stake sales, mergers and acquisitions, and other capital raising transactions. In his free time, he serves on the board of directors of Life’s WORC and enjoys playing golf and basketball. He lives in Roslyn with his wife, Alyssa, and two sons, Chase and Brody. Debora Thivierge Founder and CEO, ELIJA Debora has advocated for people with autism for 25 years. As the founder and CEO of ELIJA (Empowering LI’s Journey through Autism), she served on the Behavior Analyst Certification Board®, the NYS Licensure Board for ABA and was appointed by the NYS Governor to serve on the DD Planning Council. Debora is an autism advisor to the Suffolk County Executive on housing/quality of life initiatives and serves on the Suffolk County Workforce Development Board - Disability Committee. Lauren Resnick Co-Director and Speech Language Pathologist, Up Wee Grow, Inc. Lauren Resnick has practiced as a speech language pathologist for over 35 years. Lauren is presently the co-director of Up Wee Grow. The agency provides evaluations and therapies for children, birth through five, in all counties of New York State. Lauren is also the co-author of the book Maximum Strength Parenting to Raise Maximum Strength Children and more recently, launched BehavAble, a mental health platform to further support children and families struggling with mental health issues. Ellenmorris Tiegerman Angelo Zegarelli Head of School, Henry Viscardi School at The Viscardi Center Angelo is an educator and administrator with over 21 years of experience. In his role as head of school, he leads a program for children with severe physical disabilities. Angelo is responsible for providing educational leadership, supervising faculty, advocating for special education students and maintaining relationships with local, state, and federal agencies. He holds New York State certifications as a school district administrator and school building leader, and degrees in educational leadership, physical education and sports management. Founder and CEO, Tiegerman Schools and Tiegerman Community Services Ellenmorris Tiegerman, Ph.D. is the founder and CEO of Tiegerman School (1985) and Tiegerman Community Services (2010). She has advanced degrees in speech language pathology, special education and social work. Ellenmorris has lectured extensively on topics related to children with disabilities and their families, and educational politics. She has been involved in many research projects and is the author of several textbooks. IN MEMORIAM: Robert Dillon District Superintendent, Nassau BOCES As district superintendent of Nassau BOCES, Dr. Robert R. Dillon lead the largest educational services agency in NY. Nassau BOCES is a cooperative of 56 school districts in Nassau County, which collectively serve more than 200,000 students. In addition to serving as Nassau BOCES chief executive, he was a regional representative for the NYS Commissioner of Education. Dr. Dillon was a leader in education for 35 years as well as an author and professor. October 2023 | Long Island Family 51 Executive Director, Autism Society Nassau/Suffolk Chapter BY SHARA LEVINE NASSAU Halloween House Long Island WHEN: Fridays, 3:30-10pm, Saturdays, 11am-10pm, Sundays, 11am-8pm, Mondays – Thursdays, 3:30-9pm, through Nov. 1. WHERE: Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville AGES: All WHAT: Enjoy the décor of this haunted house, without the stress of being touched and scared in this completely immersive, one of a kind Halloween experience. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $24.99. halloweenhouselongisland.com Spooky Fest WHEN: Oct. 6-29, FridaysSundays, 6:30-9:30pm WHERE: Center For Science Teaching And Learning, 1450 Tanglewood Rd, Rockville Centre AGES: All ages WHAT: This Halloween adventure is perfect for families who don’t want to be scared — or maybe just a little — with two different experiences to choose from. WANT TO GO?: $25-$27. Cstl. org Harvest Wreath Making WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 8, 1-2:30pm WHERE: Valley Stream State Park, Valley Stream AGES: All WHAT: Create fall-themed wreaths using natural materials found in the park! One wreath per family. Meet at the park office. WANT TO GO?: Free. parks.ny.go St. Joseph School Annual Fall Festival WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14, 11am-4pm WHERE: St. Joseph School, 450 Franklin Avenue, Garden City AGES: All ages WHAT: Enjoy fall favorites like cider and pumpkin picking along with bouncers, pony rides, petting zoo, games, vendor market, food, toddler play area and much more. WANT TO GO?: Free admission. e.givesmart.com/ events/ytw Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King For A Day! WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2pm WHERE: Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville AGES: 2-5 WHAT: Daniel and his friends come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and SURPRISE guests along the way! WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $30. Tillescenter.org Ghostly Gala WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21, 69pm WHERE: Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Halloween in a safe and spooky way! Show off your costume, decorate your own goody bag, go gallery trick-or-treating, join in a Monster Mash Dance Party, and more. WANT TO GO?: $15; $13 members. (516) 224–5800, licm.org Pumpkin Park at Adventureland WHEN: Oct. 21-22, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm. WHERE: Adventureland, 2245 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the Fall at Adventureland’s Annual Pumpkin Park! Trick or treat and experience your favorite rides, both included with park admission! WANT TO GO?: $31.99-$41.99. adventureland.us Hempstead Lake Fall Family Freshwater Fishing Festival WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21, 11am-4pm WHERE: Hempstead Lake State Park, Eagle Ave., West Hempstead AGES: All WHAT: This annual fishing festival integrates fishing with fall activities, such as a casting for pumpkins contest and pumpkin decorating. WANT TO GO?: Free. parks. ny.gov 37th Annual Rock Hall Country Fair WHEN: Oct. 21-22, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm. WHERE: Rock Hall Museum, 199 Broadway, Lawrence AGES: All WHAT: Enjoy a weekend of entertainment, shows and Fall fun with colonial historians, antique cars, children’s craft 52 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 calendar Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood comes to the Tilles Center on October 14. area, pumpkin patch, Make Your Own Scarecrow and much more! WANT TO GO?: Free admission. friendsofrockhall.org Fall Dog Parade & Costume Contest WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 29, 3-5pm WHERE: Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury AGES: All WHAT: Pups are on parade in their Halloween best as they strut their stuff in the Gardens. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $8-$15; free for children 6 and younger. oldwestburygardens.org SUFFOLK Water Circus Gold WHEN: Oct. 515, Monday, Wednesday and Saturdays, 7:30pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 1:30pm and 4:30pm WHERE: Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove AGES: All WHAT: Cirque Italia features a custom designed water stage that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move. WANT TO GO?: $15-$60. cirqueitalia.com Famous Food Festival “Taste the World” WHEN: Oct. 6-9, FridayMonday, 11am-8pm WHERE: Tanger Outlets - Deer Park, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park AGES: All WHAT: “Taste The World’ with food inspirations from countries represented from all around the world along with live music, cooking demos, axe throwing, kids section, and more. WANT TO GO?: $5-$52. famousfoodfestival.com Parrot Expo WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14, 10am-5pm WHERE: VFW Post 433, 400 Lakeland Avenue, Sayville AGES: All WHAT: Visit live parrots, see a presentation by Avian Enrichment Expert, Robin Sullivan, meet other “birdbrains”, shop, and more. WANT TO GO?: $5; $3 Senior and children younger than 12. liparrots.org/parrot-expo Tails, Trails, and Treats WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-4pm WHERE: Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown AGES: 2-7 WHAT: Kids can enjoy close encounters with animals, a ghostly garden, games, and a special puppet enchanted trail. WANT TO GO?: $15 child; $5 adult. (631) 979–6344, sweetbriarnc.org Fall Harvest Festival WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21, 11am-6pm WHERE: Deer Park Ave from Main Street to Park Avenue, Babylon AGES: All WHAT: Rides, games, a petting zoo, pony rides, live entertainment, delicious BBQ, specialty foods and so much more! WANT TO GO?: Free. babylonchamber.com Halloween Fest: Coffin Race, Trick or Treat, Parade WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21, 3-8pm WHERE: Downtown Riverhead, West Main Street, Riverhead AGES: All WHAT: See Downtown Riverhead transformed into a Halloween hometown where streets are lined with goblins, ghouls, tricks and treats. Dress up and join the fun! WANT TO GO?: Free. downtownriverhead.org Haunted BOO-seum & Festival WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 29, 11am-4pm WHERE: The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor AGES: All WHAT: Go on a spooky walkthrough museum exhibits, meet live critters, make mysterious potions, visit the Fortune Teller, and more. WANT TO GO?: Children ages 2-17: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; Adults: $8; $6 seniors. cshwhalingmuseum.org Ronkonkoma Fall Festival WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 29, 12-6pm WHERE: Hawkins Ave to Division, Ronkonkoma AGES: All WHAT: This family friendly block party will feature safe trick or treating, pumpkins for the kids, craft & food vendors and more! WANT TO GO?: Free. ronkonkomachamber.com Halloween Family Fun WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1-4pm WHERE: Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook AGES: All WHAT: Come in costume and enjoy pumpkin painting, trickor-treating, Día de los Muertos crafts related to the ofrenda in the SOMOS exhibition, and much more! WANT TO GO?: Free. longislandmuseum.org 31st Annual Halloween Festival WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2-5pm WHERE: Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook AGES: 12 and under WHAT: This annual festival returns with music, trick-ortreating, dancing and games for children, a Halloween parade, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free. stonybrookvillage.com October 2023 | Long Island Family 53 OCTOBER calendar The Center for Science Teaching and Learning hosts Spooky Fest on Fridays to Sundays this month. Meet parrots at the Parrot Expo in Sayville on October 14.