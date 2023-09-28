Brooklyn Family - October 2023

OCTOBER 2023 NEWYORKFAMILY.COM For Indoor Entertainment Family ARE YOU OPEN FOR ADVENTURE? ARE YOU OPEN FOR ADVENTURE? ARE YOU OPEN FOR ADVENTURE? ARE YOU OPEN FOR ADVENTURE? Unlock your child’s potential with Amazing Explorers Academy’s STEAM-based curriculum & enrichment programs Unlock your child’s potential with Amazing Explorers Academy’s STEAM-based curriculum & enrichment programs Unlock your child’s potential with Amazing Explorers Academy’s STEAM-based curriculum & enrichment programs Unlock your child’s potential with Amazing Explorers Academy’s STEAM-based curriculum & enrichment programs INFANTS TODDLERS PRESCHOOL INFANTS TODDLERS PRESCHOOL INFANTS TODDLERS PRESCHOOL INFANTS TODDLERS PRESCHOOL ENROLL NOW - www.aexplorers.com ENROLL NOW - www.aexplorers.com ENROLL NOW - www.aexplorers.com ENROLL NOW - www.aexplorers.com October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 3 Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuo.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Written & Produced by: Donna Duarte-Ladd Clothing: Kidpik | shop.kidpik.com 4 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 OCTOBER 2023 NewYorkFamily.com CONTENTS FEATURES 16 | Education Choosing a middle or high school 22 | Education The benefits of tutoring & test prep 50 | Cover Family magic with The Smiths STORIES & COLUMNS 6 | Editor’s Letter 8 | Ask the Expert Managing your kids’ screen time 12 | Mom Hacks Navigating the subway with kids 24 | Family Day Out Fall bucket list 26 | Family Day Out Some of our favorite spots to check out fall foliage, from the Hudson Valley to NYC 30 | Family Day Out The best pumpkin picking 54 | Health The new postpartum depression drug FALL FAMILY FUN GUIDE 34 | Fall Road Trips Check out our picks for fall and winter 46 | Fall Family Fun Our guide to the ultimate family experiences this autumn FAMILY FUN 52 | Calendar Fun events and activities for October DIRECTORIES 20 | High and Middle School Listings ON THE COVER pg. 50 pg. xx pg. 46 pg. 52 pg. 30 October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 5

Managing Your Kids’ Screen Time By Kaitlyn Riggio School has been back in session for a little over a month now which means kids may be spending more time on their devices for school work, homework and leisure time when work is done. While it’s nearly impossible to completely ignore screens, especially during the school year, there are ways that parents can manage screen time for their children and for the whole family. We sat down with clinical psychologist Dr. Roni Cohen-Sandler about the effects that screen time can have on kids and adolescents and how parents can manage screen time at home. What are some negative effects of too much screen time? The potential harms of too much screen time are generally thought to be poorer sleep habits, less motivation for schoolwork, constant interruptions and procrastination, exposure to inappropriate content, and the brain becoming so used to rapid-fire stimulation that attention spans shrink. But a relatively neglected issue is that when kids are on screens, they are not doing other activities that are valuable for their development and wellbeing. For example, they spend less time outside, getting exercise, and socializing with friends (although some do group gaming). Kids who spend a great deal of time on screens usually are less likely to create art, music, or poetry. In fact, they may find it harder to tolerate being alone—and just being, which is necessary for these important outlets. Kids are being exposed to screens earlier and earlier. How can parents set ageappropriate boundaries and rules for their kids around screens? It is important for parents to be knowledgeable about what doctors and neuroscientists recommend. The American Academy of Pediatrics, for example, states that no children should be watching any sort of screen until after age two. Common Sense Media has wonderful guidelines for parents. From a psychological viewpoint, it is best to delay as long as possible so children’s brains have as long as possible to develop. Not only will screen usage change the brain, but also, until kids are mature will they have less ability to plan, anticipate consequences of their behavior, control themselves, inhibit impulses, and manage their time—essentially, the ingredients of good screen hygiene. What are some strategies families can use to manage screen time at home? Talk about guidelines before kids are given access to screens. Make them crystal clear by writing out the rules and posting them in a communal place. Explain why they are in place and what will happen if kids violate them. Then it’s crucial to follow through. 8 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 ask the expert October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 9 Otherwise, kids will always be pushing the limit to see how much they can get away with. The reward center in the brain is powerful, so the pleasure that kids get from screens will be difficult to resist. Also, it is important to create boundaries for the entire family. Kids learn more from what parents actually do than whatever they say. Parents need to be scrupulously honest with themselves. If they are constantly on their phones, their well-intentioned efforts to curtail kids’ screen times will fall on deaf ears. Set aside sacred times and no-screen zones, such as the dinner table, when friends visit, on vacations, and during family times at home and outside, such as on walks or at the beach. The best way to bring up this subject with kids is not for parents to act like they have all the answers. Rather, they should approach kids with curiosity, an openness to learn what kids are thinking, a desire to learn the challenges kids face in managing screens, and a nonjudgmental attitude so that kids feel comfortable sharing their worries and any tech-related troubles they get into. A lot of times having boundaries around screen time come across as a family being “tech-phobic.” How can families accept and even embrace technology while still having boundaries? Parents can create situations in which the whole family enjoying screens for entertainment. Watching TV shows and movies together can be a source of great fun and laughter. There is also educational content that often appeals to kids, such as shows about baking, cooking, animals and travel—or other interests they may have. How can boundaries around technology and screen time change as kids get older? Kids have to demonstrate that they have the necessary skills to earn more privileges. They need to be able to meet their responsibilities, be transparent about what they’re doing on their screens, be willing to talk about parents’ concerns, and not show signs of anxiety or panic when asked to shut down their screens. In many cases, kids default to a screen when they’re bored or looking for something to do. How can parents encourage their kids to pass time without screens? The best way is modeling what to do when bored—reading, doing a puzzle, having a conversation, listening to music, doing an art project, taking a walk outside, being in nature, helping a parent, etc. Parents can also play a brainstorming game in which kids create a list of all the things they can do when bored, which is posted in their room for easy reference. 10 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 ASK THE EXPERT Join Brooklyn Free School! Join Brooklyn Free School! BFS is a Social Justice School, where every student has a voice! • Low-cost, tuition-based program • Focus on social justice and student voice • Low student/teacher ratio and multi-age groups • Individualized curriculum • Weekly trips • Non-graded • Racially and socio-economically diverse www.BrooklynFreeSchool.org • Contact@BrooklynFreeSchool.org 1360 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216 Tue, October 10th at 2pm Wed, October 25th at 11am Wed, November 8th at 6pm Currently accepting students in Kindergarten-10th grade for the 2023-24 school year FALL OPEN HOUSES:

"When kids are on screens, they are not doing other activities that are valuable for their development and wellbeing."

Navigating the Subway with Kids By Marina DunBar New York City subways are a bustling network of trains, carrying millions of commuters and tourists daily. For parents with young children, navigating the subway system can be a constant challenge. We’ve compiled a guide with tips to help parents keep their young children safe and ensure the journey goes as smoothly as possible. Subway Etiquette As a parent, we know that safety is always your top priority. Before venturing into the subway, take the time to educate your children about subway etiquette and safety rules. Explain the importance of standing away from the platform edge, not running on the platform or inside the train, and keeping personal belongings close. For a complete list of MTA’s code of conduct, visit here. Accessible Stations Not all subway stations are stroller-friendly or equipped with elevators. Before heading out, plan your route using stations with accessible entrances and exits. Many subway stations have elevators or ramps to assist families with strollers, making it easier to access the platforms safely. Fortunately, most major stations are now properly equipped. For a list of all accessible stations, visit the MTA accessibility page. Stay Visible and Connected In the crowded subway environment, it’s crucial to keep an eye on your child at all times. You may have already heard of dressing your child in bright, distinctive clothing to make them easily identifiable in a busy crowd. It’s a good idea to follow that tip yourself because just as it gives you peace of mind to easily spot your child, it puts your child at ease to easily recognize you. And always reinforce the idea of holding hands with a trusted adult! Mind the Gap The subway has gaps between the platform and the train. Exercise caution and make sure your child is aware of these gaps. While boarding and exiting, pay close attention to this gap and assist your children to step on or off the train safely. Stand away from the edge, especially when waiting for the train, and ensure that your child stays behind the yellow safety line. Use Apps to Your Advantage Living in the digital age certainly has its perks. Several mobile apps provide real-time information about subway schedules, service changes, and station maps. You can use child-friendly apps with interactive features that can engage your child during the journey. These apps can help distract young ones and make the subway ride more enjoyable for everyone. Avoid Rush Hour Riding the subway during rush hours can be overwhelming, especially with young children. If possible, travel during off-peak hours to avoid the busiest crowds. Fewer people on the platforms and trains will provide more space for you and your children and reduce the risk of accidents. Know Current MTA Fares You never want to be caught off guard by not being able to buy your tickets! The fare for most riders on subways and local, limited, and Select Bus Service buses is currently $2.75. Express buses cost $6.75. Keep in mind that subways do not accept cash. You can pay your fare with contactless credit/debit cards or a smartphone using OMNY, or the old-fashioned way with a MetroCard. Up to three children under 44 inches tall ride for free when they’re with a fare-paying adult. Safety and Health Remember that safety and health go hand in hand. Even if the world wasn’t recovering from a pandemic, public transportation isn’t known for top-notch cleanliness. It’s always a good idea to encourage your children to wash their hands after going out anywhere, but especially after visiting a crowded place that sees millions of visitors every day. And nothing is quite as handy as hand sanitizer! Learn About T.R.A.C.K.S. Together Railroads and Communities 12 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 mom hacks

Let me help match you to your next home North of NYC Whether your goal is to buy or sell, walk to the train, downsize, or upsize to your next adventure, my experience and know how will be an asset to your next move. My commitment to my clients, combined with cutting edge tools and technology by Houlihan Lawrence, allows me to offer an exceptional service for both sellers and buyers. Contact me today to see how I can help you! 20+ Years REAL ESTATE EXPERIENCE #1 AGENT IN THE PELHAM BROKERAGE HOULIHAN LAWRENCE PLATINUM AWARD WINNER 8 YEARS IN A ROW LICENSED IN BOTH NEW YORK & CONNECTICUT Specializing in Westchester & Fairfield Counties Scan the adjacent code with your phone camera to contact me. APRIL H. MONACO Real Estate Salesperson M 914.548.8350 amonaco@houlihanlawrence.com amonaco.houlihanlawrence.com Source: #1 Agent: Houlihan Lawrence Transactions Database: 1/1/21-12/31/2021 Closed Volume and GCI, both on and off market. October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 13 PELHAM BROKERAGE | 1 PELHAMWOOD AVENUE, PELHAM, NY 10803 HOULIHANLAWRENCE.COM Keeping Safe is a joint project between Long Island Rail Road’s Corporate Safety department and the MTA Police to provide age-appropriate, customized railroad safety training to schools, camps, day cares, and other young community groups. This program is led by the MTA’s kidfriendly mascot, Safety Sam (new.mta.info.) Maintain Peace of Mind on the Train Just like with any stressful situation, going in with a calm mindset will help things go smoothly. Children often pick up on their parents’ emotions. There is a lot of fear and speculation surrounding NYC subways, but understanding the reality beyond the panic can help ease your anxiety. You might be interested to know that despite the discourse, subway crime accounts for less than 2 percent of all crime citywide. “We are very aware of the fear and perception many New Yorkers have in relation to using the subway system,” said NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper at last month’s MTA board meeting. “This is

Choosing a Middle or High School By Mia Sala S Your not-so-little ones are now navigating through middle or high school- setting the stage for their future college and professional success. Thankfully, New York City offers many new and established middle and high school options, reflecting the diversity of educational approaches. From public institutions to private academies, charter schools, and beyond, the array of choices can feel overwhelming. Recognizing the importance of finding the perfect fit for your tween or teen, we’ve taken the initiative to compile an updated guide of the different schools NYC offers. Our guide covers a broad spectrum of institutions, taking into account the changing academic and career landscape. This way, you can make a well-informed decision for your family, ensuring that your kids are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the years ahead. Public Schools NYC public schools place a strong emphasis on equipping students for future success. From middle to high school, the focus remains on obtaining diplomas, pursuing a technical or college education, and building fulfilling careers. Public schools offer many extracurricular activities, internships, and volunteer opportunities, allowing students to explore their interests and gain practical experience. The flexibility in scheduling encourages students to discover their passions. The commitment to diversity and inclusion ensures that every student can embrace their identity while benefiting from a supportive learning environment. Resources are in place to assist multilingual and special education learners, guaranteeing that no child is left behind. As students progress through high school, they learn time management, balance between interests and requirements, college and career planning, and valuable life skills. The city’s effort to ensure fair access to quality education is the lottery system for middle and high school placement in NYC public schools. As students transition to higher grades, this randomized process aims to distribute available spots in schools, especially those with limited capacity or high demand. While it can be stressful since it is a lottery and you may not get the school you choose, it allows kids and parents to tour schools and grasp the many education routes NYC offers. Private Schools NYC private schools provide middle and high schoolers with a wealth of options, from clubs and activities to meaningful projects. With spacious indoor and outdoor facilities, advanced technology resources, athletic teams, student publications, and summer programs, students have all they need to excel. The emphasis on individuality and responsibility empowers students to pursue independent interests and leadership roles, both in and out of the classroom. Smaller class sizes foster deep connections between peers and teachers, ensuring personalized support. Boarding Schools For a more independent educational experience, consider NYC boarding schools. These institutions attract students from around the world, immersing them in a diverse and enriching environment. Access to state-of-the-art facilities, including libraries, studios, and science labs, prepares high schoolers for university-level coursework. Leadership opportunities and college counseling resources pave the way for higher education success. Dormitory life offers a taste of independence and the chance to form lasting peer connections. 16 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Education October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 17 While NYC has boarding schools, exploring options in New York state, New Jersey, or beyond can expand possibilities. Charter Schools NYC boasts 275 charter schools that provide free education to all children, operating independently from the Department of Education. Charter schools have the freedom to innovate, adapting to students’ needs and experimenting with different learning approaches. Extended school days and years are common, allowing for comprehensive education. These schools support special needs students and English language learners. Clear performance goals motivate charter schools to prepare students for college and careers through enhanced communication skills, effective time management, extracurricular engagement, and academic excellence. Catholic Schools Catholic high schools in NYC offer a nurturing environment rooted in religious values. Students gain a deeper understanding of self, God, and community. With impressive graduation rates, college acceptances, and successful career outcomes, NYC Catholic schools have a strong track record. Co-ed and single-sex options are available, each offering a unique atmosphere. Students aiming for Catholic high schools should prepare for the Test for Admission into Catholic High Schools (TACHS) exam. Jewish Schools NYC’s Jewish middle and high schools blend education with traditional values, fostering a holistic learning experience. Through Torah study, observance of traditions, connection to Jewish history, appreciation for Israel, and engagement in social and political activism, students develop into thoughtful young adults. Jewish schools emphasize learning inside and outside the classroom, with clubs, religious observances, and field trips enhancing the educational journey. Co-ed and single-sex Jewish schools offer choices to suit each family’s preferences.

10 Reasons to Attend a Middle and High School Open House By Jeannine Cintron If your child is in the process of applying for enrollment in a new school for the upcoming academic school year, attending as many open house events at prospective schools is extremely important – even if they are being held virtually. Here’s why these events are essential. Meet the Faculty. This is your opportunity for you and your child to meet their potential future teachers and principal. The principal, in particular, plays a major role in the school and consequently, in the lives of the students. It is very important that you feel comfortable with this person being at the forefront of your child’s education. Be on the School’s Radar. Schools often take note of which students attend their open house events and that could be factor in their decision to offer your child a spot. Always be sure to neatly write your child’s name on the attendance sheet so they know they were there. Get a Feel for the Surroundings. Ever hear of good vibes? That’s exactly what you should feel for a prospective school. The atmosphere, the staff, the location, the students – all of it should just feel right. If it doesn’t, trust your gut and cross that school off your list. Assess Your Commute. If the event is being held in person, it’s a good chance to do a practice run on the commute. You can see how far the school is from your home, how long it takes to get there, and what the surrounding neighborhood is like. At the open house you will also learn which transportation options are available. Learn About Programs Offered. This is often one of the most important deciding factors when selecting a school. At the high school open house event, you will be given an in-depth look at the programs and courses offered at the school. You can ask questions, meet the teachers heading up each program and learn about your child’s academic options. Voice Safety Concerns. The Benefits of Tutoring & Test Prep By BarBara russo Beth Silver Pilchik, a mom from Manhattan, knows the benefits of tutoring for her child. Her son Matthew has autism and is developmentally delayed. When he was just a toddler, Pilchik knew he would need some extra help with his learning skills. “Matthew has had services since he was 18 months old, and it has always helped,” she said. “We have seen progress over the years, but real progress over the last two years.” Matthew is now 12 years old. Pilchik explained that the tutoring and related services she uses have allowed her son to thrive in school. “My son has autism, so every provider—I don’t call them all tutors—provides skills that not only teach the subject matter but also regulation,” Pilchik explained. “For my son, this learning has enabled him to go to a school that is less restrictive and focuses more on academics. He is more independent as he now knows how to learn and wants to learn.” Without these services, Matthew, who is verbal, would still need a teacher by his side, redirecting him. “He is learning language, regulation tools to learn subject matter and tools themselves,” Pilchik said. The Benefits of Tutoring and Test Prep for All Students Many parents like Pilchik have children who can benefit from tutoring or test preparation. But whether a child has autism or not, is struggling in school, or is even doing well academically and just wants to keep up the good work, the benefits of tutoring and test prep are immeasurable for students of all ages and abilities. The benefits of tutoring go beyond the classroom, too. Anastasiya Smith, a NYCbased private tutor for early childhood education students, explained how. “I strongly feel—and I heard the same feedback from parents—that tutoring helps a child gain confidence and deepen love and interest in learning, where other organized or group learning may have failed or not be sufficient,” Smith said. And like Pilchik’s son, tutoring can help a child make progress in school, which is likely the goal for most parents and students. We spoke with several other experts in the fields of education and child psychology, too, who provided insight on the benefits of tutoring and test prep for students. Here’s what they said. Benefits of Tutoring in Elementary School There’s no age that’s too young to receive tutoring, according to Erica Miller, a children’s therapist and founder of Connected Minds NYC. Although younger children are still developing their understanding of what it means to be a learner and to have a growth mentality, tutoring is still a great option— and it should be fun! “If a young child is being tutored, I would want it to be fun and engaging, and that fosters a love of learning and focus on process over product,” Miller said. “As a parent myself, I find I am straddling the line of knowing that development can be uneven and different between children, and also wanting my child to be as prepared as possible.” With tutoring, especially at this young age, there’s flexibility, too. Parents can choose the tutor they want for their child, and kids can work at their own pace. “Parents get to choose exactly the tutor they are most comfortable with, versus group programming where teachers and instructors are assigned,” Smith said. “With tutoring, you also get the flexibility of going at the child’s learning pace.” Christine Hernandez, an early childhood and parenting expert, and founder of Allo Saratoga, a community hub for families, shared a few more benefits of tutoring for younger kids: Individualized attention. Both tutoring and test prep for elementary school students is really beneficial because of the one-onone attention the student receives, especially at this age level. Tutoring can provide personalized attention, allowing students to grasp concepts more effectively. As a result, their academic performance often improves, leading to better grades and a deeper understanding of the material. Learning “How to Learn.” At the elementary level, many students are just looking to learn “how to learn,” and tutoring and testprep greatly increases their chances of success in learning these skills and strategies, as they are working outside the classroom, moving at a pace that works best for them. Benefits of Tutoring in Middle School As mentioned earlier, tutoring can be a big help in boosting self confidence, and this rings true for not only elementary school students but middle- and high-schoolers as well. “Tutoring can be helpful to remediate weak skills, build confidence and increase independence,” Miller explained. The privacy that tutoring offers students in any grade is another factor to consider, said 22 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Education Nhon Ma, founder and CEO of Numerade, an online platform that helps students study the STEM curriculum. “The majority of students across all ages and grades deal with insecurity, and that can make it difficult for them to ask questions in class,” Ma explained. “Tutoring provides a private, judgment-free space where students can ask all the questions they want. This not only helps drive comprehension but also significantly improves student confidence.” Hernandez highlighted two more hugely important ways tutoring can help middle schoolers both academically and socially: Support when school gets a bit more challenging. As middle school work gets harder, as well as the social aspect of school, tutoring and private test prep can aid students outside the classroom. Middle school often introduces more challenging subjects and concepts, and tutoring provides personalized support, helping students grasp complex topics, improve their understanding, and achieve better grades and confidence overall. High school preparation. The goal of middle school is to get students ready for high school (and beyond), so tutoring is very important to help middle school students prepare for this huge life transition. Middle school is a critical period for preparing students academically and mentally for the transition to high school. Tutoring can help students build a strong foundation in key subjects, ensuring they are better prepared for the challenges ahead. Benefits of Tutoring and Test Prep in High School A common theme of tutoring—and something that is especially important to note—is that it’s not only for students who are failing or have poor grades. Students learn in a variety of ways, and each person’s brain functions differently. It’s unrealistic for all students to process and retain information in the same way, explained Carrie Rose, a life coach who works with high school seniors and is the founder of SunUp Coaching, LLC. “A tutor can be beneficial for any student who is having a hard time with how material is being taught, or even for a student who is not enjoying school,” Rose said. “A good tutor will personalize the material and make it come to life for students of all ages. A solid tutor will first determine how the student learns, and then adjust how they teach the material. This can make learning fun for the student, and rewarding. Most students want to do well and understand what is being taught. It’s human nature to crave success. A tutor is one more adult who is on the student’s team and can offer support beyond what is possible in a typical classroom.” Test preparation is very important at this age, too. And it’s no secret that high school can be very stressful, so another one of the huge benefits of tutoring and test prep is to help high school students manage their stress levels. “With the pressure of exams, college applications and peer competition, tutoring and test prep can help students manage this stress by providing strategies and support to tackle challenges with one-on-one support and attention,” Hernandez explained. Tutoring and test prep in high school can also help students prepare for their college applications and even learn educational strategies they can use in their college courses, too. October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 23

Bucket List Fall It’s Fall in New York City, and it’s like a pumpkin spice latte for the soul! So, what can you do in NYC? For starters, you can catch a Broadway show, hop on the free Staten Island Ferry for a cheeky sneak peek at Lady Liberty, or flex your cultural muscles with a museum tour using your Culture Pass. Bottom line, we’ve got the ultimate fall bucket list ready and waiting for you, so get out there and make some unforgettable autumn memories! 1. Go for a whirl around one of New York’s many carousels before they close for the winter. Favorites include Jane’s Carousel, Central Park, Seaglass Carousel and Bryant Park. 2. Pick the perfect pumpkin without leaving the city! Queens County Farm Museum boasts a sprawling patch and festive fall activities. 3. Head over to Central Park, where the park’s 18,000 trees turn into a beauty of fall hues; the best part is that the change of seasons happens a bit later than Upstate. 4. Take the older kids (or brave tweens) to one of NY’s many haunted houses for a scary good time. Some top-rated ones include Blood Manor and Long Island’s Bayville Scream Park. 5. Take a fall walk on the Highline and head to The Whitney afterward; kids are free! 6. Leave the kids with a sitter and head to Long Island to tour its many beautiful wineries while you take in breathtaking autumnal views. 7. If you have done this walk before, you know walking the Brooklyn Bridge is not only one of the most iconic things to do in New York; it is gorgeous. 8. Head to The Central Park Boathouse (Mid- park at 74th Street) and take a rowboat ride for up to four people. Note: Children must be at least 3 feet tall. 9. Take advantage of the Culture Pass and visit the amazing cultural institutions that participate. 10. Is it even fall if you don’t enjoy some cliche treats, like hot apple cider? Pick up a steaming cup at your local farmers’ market this season. 11. Take a fall road trip and explore all the beauty New York and our neighboring states has to offer. 12 . Hop on a ferry and explore Governor’s Island before it closes for the winter. 13. Corn mazes are a fall staple, and there’s plenty nearby to choose from. The cream of the crop includes Von Thun’s, Hank’s Pumpkintown, and Harbes. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 FAMILY DAY OUT 14. While Levain Bakery cookies are iconic, their hot chocolate is also a treat. This is the perfect cold-weather treat made with handshaven Valrhona dark chocolate and steamed milk of your choice. 15. The entire family will appreciate the gorgeous city at seventy floors up with the stunning views of the city that can be seen from Top of Rock- where you can check out picturesque views of the Hudson and East Rivers, the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, and the Chrysler Building. 16. Head to the Big Apple and take in a Broadway show -some favorites are The Lion King, Aladdin, Harry Potter, and The Cursed Child, these are kid-friendly and help support the theatre district. 17. Check out the Lego Store on Fifth Avenue (636 Fifth Avenue), where kids will have a fun experience at the brick lab, customizing a Minifigure at The LEGO Minifigure Factory or just doing the free stuff and enjoying the store. 18. Spend a fall day and enjoy nature and pockets of woodlands at Prospect Park. Visit Lefferts Historic House, Prospect Park Zoo, or take the kids on the Carousel Carousel ( the only wheelchair-accessible CarouselCarousel in the nation)located at Prospect Park’s Children’s Corner or head over to one of the park’s seven (!) playgrounds. 19. Take your wizards to the Harry Potter Store, where they can visit three stories of 21,000 square feet of magic and have an in-store experience via digital technologies that integrate with the Harry Potter Fan Club app. 20. See a Drive-in Movie. Head over to Skyline Drive-In and watch one of their family-friendly movies. Do not have a car? Check out their outdoor seating! 21. Visit the Little Island off of Pier 55 for a unique public park experience. This small island uses stunning architecture and adventurous landscaping to create a peaceful escape from busy city life. 22 . Ride the East River Ferry and explore NYC – check out Governors Island, South Brooklyn, and more! 23. Head to Summit One Vanderbilt and take in the beautiful city skyline from 1,000 feet in the air! This skyscraper lets visitors look over NYC in their all-glass enclosed elevator and transparent glass sky-boxes! 24. Exploring the American Museum of Natural History never gets old. The best part is New York residents decide what they pay for general admission. Carve out time to check out its new addition, The Gilder Center (free with regular paid admission to the museum.) 25. Get on the Staten Island Ferry, first because it is the Staten Island Ferry and it’s iconic; secondly, it has one of the best views of The Statue of Liberty, and it is *FREE*. Catch it at the Whitehall Terminal in Manhattan. October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 25

Fall Leaves By New york Family Fall is here, which means it is time to soak in all the charms that Autumn brings; one beauty is gorgeous fall foliage. The first spot to hit for New Yorkers is the Hudson Valley area, which is just starting to show autumnal hues. So book the train ride, rent the car, and start planning! Tip: Want to keep track of the leaves so you can plan your trips? Check out the ILOVENY Fall Foliage report and check out the best places to for leaf peeping Hudson’s Valley Fall Foliage. Fall Foliage in Rockland County Bear Mountain State Park Route 9W North, Bear Mountain 845-786-2701 Hours: daily, dawn to dusk, open Year-round Price: $10 per vehicle weekends and holidays, 8am-5pm Bear Mountain fall foliage is considered a “must-see” in autumn, especially the Perkins Memorial Tower. You can drive up to the 40-foot tall stone look-out tower and climb the steps to the observation windows, or, if you’re feeling ambitious, you can hike from a lower point to the top. Drive to the tower for a less strenuous walk and then follow the Bear Mountain Summit Loop hike. Then, once you’re done, head over to the Bear Mountain Zoo to visit the animals. Rockland Lake State Park 299 Rockland Lake Road, Valley Cottage 845-268-3020 Hours: daily, daylight to dusk Price: Through Oct. 24: $10 per vehicle SaturdaySunday 8am-5pm, holidays 8-4:00pm The park offers hiking trails with breathtaking views of the Hudson Valley and various activities like tennis, golf, grilling, playgrounds, and water features. Haverstraw Bay Park 21 Gagan Road, West Haverstraw 845-364-2670 Hours: Park opened 8am to dusk , weather permitting Hike, participate in one of the many activities, or view many of the beautiful wildlife creatures like the Belted Kingfisher, Mallard, Canada Goose, Great Blue Heron, Northern Cardinal, American Crow, Blue Jay, Song Sparrow, Great Black-Backed Gull, and the Northern Mockingbird. Fall Foliage in Orange County Storm King Art Center 1 Museum Road, New Windsor 845-534-3115 Hours: Wednesday-Monday, 10am-5:30pm Price: $23-$152, depending on the number of people in the vehicle and day you visit. Tickets are released in two-week blocks and are available on Wednesdays starting at noon; we strongly recommend visiting the site to get your tickets now if you want to visit Storm King to leaf peep. This 500-acre outdoor museum offers stunning views of hills, meadows, and forests, and the surrounding landscape. The peak fall season runs from September 16 through November 12. Bellvale Farms Creamery 1390 Route 17A, Warwick 845-988-1818 Hours: Through Oct. 30: Monday-Wednesday, 12-8pm; Thursday-Sunday, 12-9pm. This iconic ice cream creamery has stunning views of Warwick Valley and Greenwood Lake to enjoy while you eat your ice cream. Trophy Point United States Military Academy, West Point 845-938-4011 Hours: daily, dawn to dusk One of the most visited places at the United States Military Academy, this scenic overlook of the Hudson River Valley has been the subject of many works of art. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 family day out Some of our favorite spots to check out fall foliage, from the Hudson Valley to NYC Winding Hills Park Old Route 17K, Montgomery 845-615-3830 Hours: Park: daily, dawn to dusk Price: Vary by activity. See website. A picturesque landscape offers a variety of amenities for anyone that enjoys what nature and the outdoors have to offer, including campsites, a 40-acre Diamond Lake, 4-acre pond, fishing, boating (car-top boats only), playgrounds, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, picnic shelter, picnic tables, nature trails, grills, ice-skating, ice fishing, and snowmobile trails. Fort Montgomery State Historic Site 690 Route 9W, Fort Montgomery 845-446-2134 Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9am-5pm and Sunday 1 pm to 5 m. Usually closes for the season the third week of October Price: See website Montgomery was the scene of a fierce Revolutionary War battle for control of the Hudson River. Visitors today can tour the remains of the 14-acre fortification, perched on a cliff overlooking the magnificent Hudson Fall Foliage in Dutchess County Vanderbilt Mansion 81 Vanderbilt Park Road, Hyde Park 845-229-7770 Hours: Through October: daily, 7am-7pm Price: $10 Explore the grounds of the Vanderbilt Mansion high above the Hudson River with amazing views of the Catskills. Staatsburg State Historic Site 75 Mills Mansion Drive, Road #1, Staatsburg 845-889-8851 Hours: check website Price: $8 adults, $6 students and seniors, free for children ages 12 and younger The property of the elegant country home of Ogden Mills and his wife Ruth Livingston Mills overlooks the Hudson River and the Catskills. Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area and Research Preserve Cruger Island Road, Tivoli 845-889-4745 Hours: daily, dawn to dusk Price: Free Hike along the Hudson River with stunning views of the Catskills. Ferncliff Forest 68 Mt. Rutsen Road, Rhinebeck Hours: Park open year-round; tower open daily, dawn to dusk Ferncliff Forest Game Refuge and Forest Preserve is a 200 acre forest known as the secondbest old growth forest in the Hudson Valley. The forest is available for hiking, camping, mountain biking, skiing, fishing, and picnics at no charge. Plus, there’s an observation tower you can climb for amazing views of the area. Scenic Hudson’s Long Dock Park 23 Long Dock Road, Beacon 845-473-4440 Hours: daily, 6am-8pm Kayak, picnic, stroll through wetlands or simply enjoy the river. Fall Foliage in Ulster County Walkway Over the Hudson 87 Haviland Road, Highland 845-834-2867 Hours: daily, 7am to sunset This steel cantilever bridge spans the Hudson River between Highland on the west bank and Poughkeepsie on the east. Fall Foliage Cruises on the Hudson Hudson River Adventures – Pride of the Hudson 4 Washington St., Newburgh 845-220-2120 Hours: See the website for cruise schedule Price: $30; $28 seniors ages 65 and older; $20 children ages 4-11; free for children ages 3 and younger. Drive to Newburgh to hop aboard the Pride of the Hudson. This two-hour narrated cruise will take you past Washington’s Headquarters, Mount Beacon, Bannerman Island, Breakneck Mountain, Cold Spring, World’s End, Constitution Island, and West Point. Hudson River Recreation 914-682-5135 Hours: depends on which tour you select Price: $89-$178 If you prefer to take the river at a slower pace, Hudson River Recreation can put you in charge of your own boat. Your own really small boat, that is. It offers kayak tours on the Hudson departing from Sleepy Hollow, Croton-onHudson, and Rye. The tours generally run from mid-May to early October, depending on the weather. Call for the current schedule. October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 27

Where to see Fall Foliage in New York City Here in New York City, the leaves tend to change later, and there are fantastic spots to leaf peep so you can experience Fall Foliage’s beauty right in your neighborhood. From Central Park to gorgeous Wave Hill in the Bronx, visit one or more of these spots to take in all the charms of Autumn. Alley Pond Park Little Neck Bay, L.I.E., Union Tpk, bet. Springfield Blvd, Douglaston Pkwy, Hanford St This park in Queens offers glimpses into New York’s history, geologic past, and even its current conservation efforts. Its natural features of freshwater and saltwater wetlands, meadows, and forests create the perfect environment for some leaf-peeping. The park also offers other great amenities such as playgrounds, barbeque areas, and various hiking trails. Bronx River Greenway 1490 Sheridan Blvd., Bronx London planes, oaks, sassafras, red maples, tulip poplars, sycamores, and beeches line the greenway connecting many NYC parks. The Bronx River Forest is one of the oldest hardwood forests in the city. Brooklyn Bridge Park 334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY This is the perfect mix of nature and the city, offering superb views of Lower Manhattan and the Harbor. With various walkways throughout the park and alongside the river, you are able to pass by several piers with access to some serious fall foliage. This includes the Environmental Education Center, 99 Plymouth, and Jane’s Carousel. Central Park New York, NY New York’s most famous spot has a handful of places to admire fantastic fall foliage during the season. Go to the 90-acre North Woods in Central Park’s northwest corner. According to many visitors, this area can be considered the most natural portion of the entire park, making it a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. To capture some serious colors, walk along The Mall which is located in the middle of the park. It is lined with the most extensive collection of American Elms. Check out their Fall Foliage map. Inwood Hill Park New York, NY Located in upper Manhattan, this park honors the history and prehistoric roots of old New York. The park has caves, valleys, and ridges left by the shifting of the prehistoric glaciers. A hiking trail and the Hudson River Bike Trail are open to visitors who want to appreciate this park’s natural history and beauty. Especially during the fall season, its forested areas are perfect for fall foliage. New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY If you missed leaf peeping upstate, don’t fret when NYC has one of the best woodsy spots at the New York Botanical Garden. The garden consists of 250 acres in the Bronx, which is an hour-ish train ride away for many. Fall Foliage tours run until November 30, 2023, and free with garden admission. Check the site, bbg.org, at seasonal highlights for the listed tours. Pelham Bay Park Hutchinson River, Long Island Sound between Bronx County Line and Middletown Road, Watt Avenue Pelham Bay Park is the City’s largest park property (yup, bigger than Central Park!). Take the Kazimiroff Trail through 189 acres of Hunter Island by the tall Norway spruces and white pines, which provide a habitat for great horned owls. Prospect Park Brooklyn, NY A 585-acre park in Brooklyn serves as the ultimate spot for nature and admiration for some fall foliage. The amenities in the park, like ice skating at LeFrak Center at Lakeside( usually opens by mid-November, but always check the site to be safe), Prospect Park Zoo, and the playgrounds, are perfect for a full day of family fun. Whether you are looking for a stroll or a bike ride, the park offers everything you need to enjoy the fall season. Randall’s Island Park 20 Randall’s Island Park, New York, NY Randall’s Island Park has various ways to enjoy its recreational space. Approximately ten miles of biking trails and pedestrian pathways make it a getaway to admire nature while in the city. Over nine miles of waterfront pathways and all passive recreational activities are available; as of now, barbecuing and grilling areas are open, but there are specific areas; we suggest visiting the general information page on the randallsisland.org page if planning to grill. Queens Botanical Garden 43-50 Main St, Flushing, NY A New York Family favorite – this garden located within Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is a quick train ride away for an autumn Saturday of leaf-peeping. Check out what events are happening the day you visit, like Fall Bird Walks with NYC Audubon (visit queensbotanical.org calendar for dates)-many are included with admission or a small fee. Wave Hill 4900 Independence Ave, The Bronx, NY A botanical garden surrounding the Wave Hill House which dates back to the mid-19th century. This spot in the Bronx offers views overlooking the Hudson River. If you’re looking to take a Fall walk, check out the tours at wavehill.org in the calendar section, where you can find tours like the Garden Highlights walk (free with admission) or Bird watching walks, which are usually $15. Van Cortlandt Park Van Cortlandt Park South between Broadway and Jerome Avenue, Bronx Located close to the Bronx/Westchester County line, The Old Croton Aqueduct Trail, the Putnam Trail, the Muir Trail, and the John Kieran Trail provide beautiful native hardwoods to walk through and enjoy the changing fall colors. 28 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 family day out

The Best Pumpkin Picking BY BARBARA RUSSO & KAITLYN RIGGIO October is here which means it’s that time again to go pumpkin picking. Head to one of these pumpkin picking farms in and near New York City to pick from a variety of gourds, munchkins, and other pumpkins. The best part is that it’s also apple-picking season, which means there will be plenty of apple cider, apple cider donuts, and baked goods for you and your family to enjoy as you roam the pumpkin patch, pet farm animals, and pick jack-o’-lantern worthy pumpkins to carve. We’ve even included the travel distance from Midtown so you know how long the journey will be. So find a weekend, and take a trip to one of these pumpkin patches and experience fall to its fullest. Under One Hour Demarest Farms 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 201-666-0472 (40 min from Midtown) Demarest Farms’ pumpkin picking rolls out on Sept. 23. Make your reservation on their site and pick out the perfect pumpkin. Once you make a reservation, you will be given a date and time to arrive at the farm. The cost for general admission is $8, includes free parking, entrance to the pumpkin patch, petting zoo and hayrides available Saturday and Sunday; plus $12 for the largest pumpkin you pick. Children 2 and under can enter for free. Open 8 am to 5 pm, daily. Greenside Up Garden Center 2777 Arthur Kill Road, Rossville, Staten Island 718-967-5039 (45 min from Midtown) In addition to selecting the perfect pumpkin for their jack-o’-lanterns, kids can enjoy inflatables, pumpkin painting, a corn maze, games, and prizes. Plus, there’s a snack shack and you can book Halloween or birthday parties to celebrate the season. Open Oct. 1-31; Monday-Friday, 12-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-6pm. Queens County Farm 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens, NY 11004 718-347-3276 (40 min from Midtown) As the longest continually farmed site in New York State, Queens County Farm opens their pumpkin patch up again this October for families to enjoy. Pumpkin month at Queens County Farm is full of excitement with autumn in the air. While the pumpkin patch is open primarily on weekends, feel free to come during the week to purchase pumpkins in the Farm Store. Open to the public Oct. 1 to Oct. 28 and Oct. 30 and 31; 12 pm to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday; 10 am to 4:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday. General admission is free to the public, except during special events. One Hour to One Hour and a Half Dr. Davies Farm 306 Route 304, Congers 845-268-7020 (1 hr 10 min from Midtown) Grab your wagon or wheelbarrow and come on down to the pumpkin patch at this farm—it’s been family run since 1891. You can even take hayride to the patch or go apple picking while you’re there, too. Hours: Daily, 10am-4pm. Decker Farm Historic Richmond Town, 435 Richmond Hill Road, Staten Island 718-351-1611 (1hr 15 min) Decker Farms features pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Complete with photo-ops and fall decorations, you’re sure to experience a picture-perfect moment as you decide which pumpkin to take home.And don’t miss the Pumpkin Chucking, Snack Wagon, Living History Demonstrations, and more! Weekends in October; 11am-5pm. Secor Farms 85 Airmont Ave., Mahwah, NJ 07430 201-529-2595 (1 hr from Midtown) Make picture-perfect memories at Secor Farms’ storefront pumpkin patch. Public Hayrides begin mid-September and cost $5. Don’t leave before browsing the farm’s market, full of fresh-pressed apple cider and homemade apple cider donuts. Open 9 am to 5:30 pm, daily. The pumpkin patch will be open through Oct. 31. Outhouse Orchards 139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 30 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 family day out SPACIOUS 30,000 SQ FT FACILITY 92% HIGH PASSES ON STANDARDIZED TESTS 90% of GRADUATING STUDENTS ACCEPTED INTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS AND GIFTED PROGRAMS AFTER SCHOOL & SUMMER PROGRAMS SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE Schedule a tour today! 718-469-9400 October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 31 Now Enrolling Nursery, Pre-K, and K-5! Celebrating 44 Years of Service! Academy 3520 Tilden Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11203 718-469-9400 www.phylsacademyny.com Community of Motivated Learners Phyl's A Passionate, 914-277-3188 (1 hr 15 min from Midtown) Outhouse Orchards attracts plenty of families year after year — you can even bring your family dog! Choose from pumpkins, gourds and an assortment of Halloween decorations as you celebrate the fall season. Reservations are not required during the weekdays, but book a reservation if you are visiting the farm on the weekend. Pumpkins are weighed by the pound, weekend parking is $15, and weekday parking is free. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Riamede Farm 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7762 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) You might know Riamede Farms for iconic apple orchards, but they also have a CutYour-Own-Pumpkin Patch! Cut pumpkins right from the vine in this pumpkin patch at the beginning of the season. Riamede Farm recommends that you bring your own cutting shears as well. Make sure to also grab some delicious apples, donuts, and baked goods during your visit. Pumpkin and squash fields open in late September. A farm pass is $7 and is required for any visitors 6 and older. It includes admission to the apple orchard, pumpkin field, and a free wagon ride on the weekends. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, daily. Over an Hour and a Half Apple Dave’s Orchards 82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-772-1242 (1 hr 40 min from Midtown) Pick your own pumpkins at Apple Dave’s Orchards and choose your favorite pumpkins. While you are there, take a walk in the herb and flower gardens and enjoy lots of their delicious food. Browse the Country Farm Store on your way out, which has fresh apple cider donuts, pumpkins, jams, jellies, pure honey, and more. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, Sept. 5 through late October. Hurd’s Family Farm 2187 State Route 32 Modena, NY 12548 845-883-7825 (1 hr 50 min from Midtown) There are pumpkins in all shapes and sizes at Hurd’s Family Farm starting in late September. Small pumpkins are $6, any size is $12, and XL pumpkins are $20. Enjoy the giant slide, bounce pillow, coral playground, and entrance to the corn maze, which are all free with a Pick Your Own Purchase. Activity wristbands can be purchased for $14 (Express), $23 (VIP), and $29 (Ultimate) in advance, giving access to activities like hayrides, a bounce house, duck racing, and so much more! In order to keep capacity limited, the PYO purchase is for 2 hours at the farm. Activities are open Fridays and Mondays, 10 am to 4 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am to 4 pm. “Pick Your Own” is open Fridays and Mondays, 10 am to 4 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am to 5 pm. Reservations open by 8am on the day for which they apply. You must make your reservation on the same day you plan to visit! Dykeman Farm 31 Dykeman Lane Pawling, NY 12564 845-832-6068 (1 hr 50 min from Midtown) This long-established farm has had pickyour-own-pumpkins since 1974! Pumpkin picking season will be starting Sept. 24 and will be open on weekends throughout October. With over 70 varieties to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect pumpkin to take home. There are also plenty of photo spots all around the pumpkin patch for you to take photos of your little ones as they pick pumpkins this year. They also have free hayrides! The farmstand is open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Picking is open on September 24 on all October weekends, and Columbus Day. Harbes Family Farm 715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952 631-482-7641 (2 hrs from Midtown) With 8 acres of on-the-vine pumpkins, Harbes Family Farm has a huge selection of pumpkins just waiting for you to take home! Join them for the grand seasonal opening of the Barnyard Pumpkin patch during Harbes Annual Pumpkin Harvest where you can enjoy live music, concession stands, pig races, a 7-acre “u-pick” pumpkin patch, and more. This two-day weekend event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24 from 10 am to 6 pm. There are many different varieties available, so you will have no shortage of options here. Enjoy their apple cider donuts and other options as you pick your pumpkins. Pumpkins are sold by the pound. Farmstand open 10 am to 6 pm, daily. Bishop’s Orchards 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437 203-453-2338 (2 hrs from Midtown) Although Bishop’s Orchards may be a bit of a drive from NYC, it will surely be worth it once you’re making family memories in the pumpkin patch, which opens mid-September and runs through Halloween. These sphereshaped pumpkins are perfect for decoration during Halloween and Thanksgiving, or just the fall season in general! You can also prepare the pumpkins for meals or snacks, such as pumpkin seeds or pumpkin soup. Along with the pumpkins, browse the mums, corn stalks, gourds, squash, Indian Corn, and various other activities for kids and families to enjoy. Grab a scoop (or three) of ice cream while you’re there from Bishop’s Orchards’ new Creamery Ice Cream stand. Open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Hank’s PumpkinTown 240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976 631-726-4667 (2 hrs from Midtown) The name says it best, as Hank’s PumpkinTown truly is a pumpkin town with pumpkins of all sizes! Other fall decorations available include gourds, corn stalks, straw bales, Indian Corn, mums, Montauk daisies, door hanging, and more. Make sure to check out the Pink Tractor, which features pink porcelain doll pumpkins! Hanks’ PumpkinTown donates a portion of the proceeds from each sale to Breast Cancer Research. For even more fun, there is the Maze Park for $20 weekend admission and $15 weekday admission which includes pedal cart race tracks, a giant corn maze, a dairy barn play structure, and a wide variety of games and activities to keep the whole family amazed. There is gem mining for an additional cost on weekends and an exciting wooden playground. The Market includes apple cider slushies, apple cider and pumpkin donuts, kettle corn, candy and caramel apples, corn dogs, chicken tenders, and many more treats. Open 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, daily. 32 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 FAMILY DAY OUT Piano Lessons For Everyone 135

Fall RoadFamily Trips By Mia Sala S and new york Fa Mily Fall decor, pumpkin treats, and farm festivals are finally here! If you want to make the most of the cozy season, have you considered planning a road trip with your family? Road trips are the perfect, quick escape from the city where you can dive into family-friendly fall and winter festivities. Whether it’s apple picking or nature hikes, tractor rides, or fudge tastings, your kiddos will have plenty of fun activities to do, all while exploring the history of unique towns. We’ve rounded up some of the best road trip destinations for your family this year. Get your train tickets or GPS ready, because these are fall vacays you do not want to miss! New England town. Be sure to stay for Phantoms by Firelight from 4:30-9:00 pm on October weekends to enjoy “spooky delights” from carnivalesque performances and candy to storytelling by the bonfire. Or visit later in the season for Christmas by Candlelight, a unique look at the history of holiday traditions. For information on these attractions, additional lodging options, restaurants, and more visit discovercentralma.org. 34 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with THE OTHER THREE SEASONS ARE JUST THE OPENING ACTS. Fall in Rhode Island is more than a season, it’s a state of mind. From pumpkin and apple picking to corn mazes, outdoor festivals and leaf peeping, there’s nothing quite like experiencing this famously beautiful state at its most stunning. Enjoy cool breezes and family-friendly fun all season long. VisitRhodeIsland.com October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 35 Frederick County, Maryland Are you in need of a peaceful, relaxing, and scenic getaway? Frederick County, Maryland, can provide just that! History lovers will enjoy learning about Frederick’s part during the American Civil War, including battlefields, Monocacy National Battlefield, and South Mountain State Battlefield. Families can take beautiful hikes through Chimney Rock in Catoctin Mountain Park or Cunningham Falls State Park. You could even spend the day with animals at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve or ride a themed train on Walkersville Southern Railroad. And with 20 nationally-branded hotels and camping sites nearby, booking a stay is easy. For families traveling this fall, plan to visit fall festivals on local farms. Conquer the twists and turns of the corn maze, bounce to new heights on the jumping pillows, get hands-on petting and feeding the farm animals, and pick out the perfect pumpkin. Celebrate autumn by attending Colorfest in Thurmont, Maryland, October 14-15th. Colorfest is one of the largest outdoor craft shows on the East Coast. Explore amazing crafts, art, jewelry, clothing, and various delicious foods. Or, look ahead to Sailing through the Winter Solstice event beginning on November 18th—experience over 25 lighted boats displayed in Carroll Creek Park in Downtown Frederick. More info at Visitfrederick.org The Kartrite Resort Want an all-in-one destination that will guarantee endless family adventures this Fall? The Kartrite Resort in the Catskill Mountains is home to NY’s biggest indoor waterpark and much more. Spend an entire day at the 11 waterpark attractions just a 90-minute drive from the city, then check into one of the new and modern resort suites to get some rest. All suites (available as 1, 2, or 3 bedroom and bunk bed suites) come with four passes for the waterpark for the day of check-in and check-out. Beyond the water fun, enjoy The Kartrite’s seven eclectic eateries and bars, a full daily activities schedule, and soak in the fresh Catskills air with archery, goat yoga, or hiking on up to 6 miles of trails. Plus, head indoors to endless fun at Playopolis arcade, laser tag, ropes course, rock climbing, bowling, virtual reality, and more. You could even plan your trip around one of the themed weeks: October 2630: Halloween Hullabaloo, November 23-27: Friendsgiving Week, or December 21-27: Holly Jolly Holidays Week. Exciting promotions and packages await if you have a special occasion like a birthday or bar/bat mitzvah! 36 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 37 Fall in Love with Rockland County! Explore our village shops and restaurants. Experience the natural splendor of the Hudson Valley. Enjoy fabulous fall golf, hiking, camping, and more! For a Great Getaway that’s not far away, make your next... explorerocklandny.com Rhode Island Embark on a captivating fall road trip through Rhode Island, where history, mystery, and autumnal beauty await. Here is your itinerary for an unforgettable journey! • Providence Ghost Tour (Available throughout October): Begin your road trip in Providence, where the city’s rich haunted history comes to life. Join the Providence Ghost Tour, the city’s longestrunning haunted history tour, perfect for families. Wander through the eerie tales and ghostly legends that haunt the city’s streets. Learn more at visitrhodeisland.com/event/providence-ghost-tour/92438/. • Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular (until October 31) : Continue your family journey to Roger Williams Park Zoo, where the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular awaits. The kids will love immersing themselves in the enchanting ambiance of Halloween with this nationally acclaimed event. Marvel at thousands of intricately carved pumpkins, each telling a unique story. Check out visitrhodeisland.com/event/jack-olantern-spectacular/92071/ for all the details. • Oktoberfest 2023: Head to Pawtucket to celebrate Oktoberfest at the German-American Cultural Society of RI. Experience the Bavarian tradition of the Wies’n with authentic German cuisine, lively music, and delicious beer for adults only (of course!). Join in the festive atmosphere! All the details can be found at visitrhodeisland. com/event/oktoberfest-2023/95191/. • Fall Foliage: As you traverse Rhode Island, take advantage of the opportunity to witness the vibrant fall foliage. Explore numerous trails and parks, such as Lincoln Woods State Park, to soak in the breathtaking Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle The Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle, located 80 miles from New York City in Bucks County, PA, are two National Historical Landmark sites celebrating the legacy of Henry Chapman Mercer, American archaeologist, anthropologist, ceramicist, and scholar. The Mercer Museum is a six-story concrete castle built between 1913 and 1916 that features both seasonal exhibitions and a core museum collection of over 17,000 preindustrial tools. This permanent collection offers visitors a unique window into preindustrial America through sixty different crafts and trades and is one of the most comprehensive portraits of pre-industrial America. Fonthill Castle, built between 1908 and 1912, was the home of Henry Mercer and served as a showplace for his collection of tiles and prints, with the interior featuring Mercer’s renowned, hand-crafted ceramic tiles designed at the height of the Arts and Crafts movement. autumn views. Experience the essence of the season in all of its colorful splendor! • Rhode Island Lighthouses: Rhode Island is a haven for lighthouse enthusiasts. Take some time during your journey to explore the unique and historic lighthouses that dot the coastline. Each lighthouse has its own fascinating story and charm, making for memorable photo stops along the way. With a blend of spooky tales, mesmerizing pumpkin displays, Bavarian festivities, fall foliage, and iconic lighthouses, your fall road trip through Rhode Island promises excitement and serenity, ensuring memories that will last a lifetime. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with Rockland County, NY For a perfect family road trip, visit Rockland County – just 30 miles north of NYC. Situated along the majestic Hudson River and nestled among thousands of acres of untouched parkland, you can expect lots of outdoor fun: hiking trails, mountain vistas, and plenty of fall foliage. Rockland County also offers exquisite waterfront villages with world-class restaurants, art galleries, theatres, shopping, historic sites, and more! Fall is the perfect time to explore Rockland County. Visit one of the many farms and farmer’s markets where you’ll find fresh produce, pumpkin and apple picking, and more! Stop by Dr. Davies Farm, one of Rockland’s oldest working farms, where you can pick your own pumpkins and apples, enjoy hayrides, and shop for homemade pies, donuts, and cookies. You can also sample delicious hard ciders at the newly opened Red Barn Cidery at Dr. Davies Farm. Enjoy sweet ciders made from Dr. Davies’ apples, food trucks, and live music. With so much nature surrounding you, choosing just one hiking adventure can be tricky. For a fun family outing, visit Bear Mountain State Park – an outdoor lover’s paradise! The park features various outdoor recreational activities, including hiking, picnicking, boating, and fishing, as well as the park’s Trailside Museums and Zoo. Visitors can also enjoy spectacular panoramic views from Perkins Memorial Tower, located at the summit of Bear Mountain. To get to Bear Mountain, take the Palisades Interstate Parkway (PIP), a scenic 42-mile ride from the George Washington Bridge along the Hudson River Palisades that features vibrant foliage and breathtaking views of the Hudson River. After a day of exploration and before heading home, enjoy dinner at the 1915 Bar & Restaurant located at the historic Bear Mountain Inn. Tour MetroWest Boston From beer gardens to corn mazes, state parks to beautiful art, fall is an excellent time for a weekend trip to MetroWest Boston! Start your visit at Hopkinton State Park, enjoying outdoor activities highlighting gorgeous fall foliage, from kayaking on the lake to amazing trails for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, and more. When you’ve had your fill of the outdoors, visit some indoor beauty at the Danforth Art Museum in Framingham, a jewel box housing 3,500+ pieces reflecting works of art from the 18th century to the present. No visit to Framingham is complete without a stop at legendary Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, one of 17 craft breweries in MetroWest. Jack’s autumnal limited-edition beers include Pumpkin Crop Lager and Copper Legend, brewed for Oktoberfest. After the sun goes down, head to Hanson’s Farm for their Haunted Hayride or corn maze, followed by a delicious cider donut. Get a great night’s sleep at the Fairfield Inn in Sudbury or in one of the historic rooms at The Wayside Inn, the oldest inn in America. In the morning, tour the Wayside’s 100-acre property, including the Old Barn’s antique coaches and farming tools, the Redstone Schoolhouse from the poem Mary Had a Little Lamb, the Grist Mill, Chapel, and beautiful grounds. Enjoy a gourmet lunch at the Inn before making the short drive to Hudson. Spend the afternoon at the American Heritage Museum, where your tour starts in a WWI trench, listening to a nurse explain what it was like on the Front while bombs explode above you and the floor shakes. This extraordinary museum features historic aircraft, tanks, cars, and rare relics from the Revolutionary War to today, including one-of-a-kind artifacts, immersive exhibits, and living history events. Afterward, wander the charming shops and boutiques of downtown Hudson. For information on these attractions, additional lodging options, restaurants, and more, visit metrowestvisitors.org. 40 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with

The resort & indoor waterpark 555 Resorts World Dr. Monticello, NY 12701 www.thekartrite.com An easy 90-minute car ride from NYC lands you here, The Kartrite Resort. New York’s newest and biggest indoor waterpark. Modern and stylish suites. Hi-Tech Adventure Zone. 8 eclectic eateries and bars. Daily activities schedule, bowling, a ropes course, and laser tag. Gorgeous hiking trails. 11,000 square feet of meeting space to accommodate large or small groups. And much, much more. Just a short walk to the spectacular Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort! Located in the heart of the beautiful Catskills. Visit North Central Massachusetts From fall foliage to harvest festivals, apple-picking to glorious hikes, the cooler days of autumn are a great time to visit north central Massachusetts. Start your weekend trip at the beautiful Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, housing historical collections of Shaker material, Hudson River and New England landscape paintings, folk portraits, and indigenous art and artifacts on a glorious 210-acre landscape with stunning views and miles of walking trails. Check in to Great Wolf Lodge New England in Fitchburg in the afternoon for the ultimate adventure. Let the kids play in the massive 84-degree indoor waterpark, exclusive to guests. The fun continues throughout the resort: battle a dragon while playing MagiQuest, test your skills at the Northern Lights Arcade, challenge the indoor ropes course, and come together for nightly Story Time. After dinner, head to Groton Hill Music Center for a fantastic folk, jazz, classical, or Broadway concert, then back to the Lodge for a great night’s sleep. Start day two at Wachusett Mountain Ski Area or Wachusett Mountain State Reservation in Princeton, where there’s no shortage of seasonal festivals, from Oktoberfest to Apple Fest, or take in the stunning foliage by hiking to the mountain’s summit for a scenic 4-state view. In the afternoon, explore Davis Farmland in Sterling, the ultimate hands-on discovery farm for kids. Pet, cuddle, feed, and groom North America’s largest sanctuary of heritage farm animals, or play in the Imagine Acres and Adventure Land. Everyone will love harvesting apples and pumpkins in the orchard. For information on these attractions, other farms and orchards, additional lodging options, restaurants, and more, visit www. visitnorthcentral.com. Visit Nyack Festivals, fairs, fun! Just 25 miles north of NYC, Nyack packs the fall season with non-stop family-friendly activities. What’s unique is the unique blend of events and experiences the village offers visitors and residents alike. Attractions this year include the Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack – 25 live theater, dance, and music performances presented by top NYC professionals on indoor and outdoor stages. Among the ten shows to choose from is a for-all-ages stage adaptation of Wind in the Willows. Also on the docket is OctoberFest – beer, yes, but fun food and kid games, too. Nyack’s Famous Street Fair (now in its 50th year!) – inviting you to browse festive goods offered by 300+ vendors and scores of local businesses. Rockland County Fashion Week features models of all ages and sizes and some fashionable doggies! What would Halloween be without Nyack? Festivities get underway with a village-wide ‘Spirit of Nyack’ kickoff event. Then comes the parade – the costumes, the crowd (10,000+), the marching bands, and the sheer exuberance make this celebration one of the biggest and zaniest in the US. Your family will also love the weekly Farmer’s Markets, featuring live music, fresh goods from local farms and artisans, and plenty of kid-friendly activities. The great thing about Nyack events is…Nyack! Possibilities for memorable experiences – such as adventurous shopping – abound. One-of-a-kind small businesses offer hard-to-find treasures – many imported from sustainable sources in the U.S. and worldwide. A draw for shoppers who like to marry a good deal with a good meal is Nyack’s tempting array of casual eateries and fine dining establishments. The village is a hub for culinary arts education, food enthusiasts, and the final product – the best food on the plate for the discerning diner. The river is Nyack’s jewel in the crown – majestic Hudson vistas from the shore, hikes at the river’s edge or on Hook Mountain ridge, or fun on the river itself – sailing, kayaking, and water sports as summer stretches into fall. Combining events with a special blend of memorable experiences, Nyack is the perfect place to enjoy the Hudson Valley’s autumn glow! VisitNyack.org for details. 42 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with Angie Gaul October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 43 ® I LOVE NEW YORK is a registered trademark and service mark of the New York State Department of Economic Development; used with permission. Beyond a change of season. Croton Gorge Park Farm trails, pumpkin patches and apple orchards are yours to explore this fall in Westchester. Enjoy everything the season has to offer without going far. For curated seasonal itineraries and to start planning your stay, go to VisitWestchesterNY.com Visit Rochester Nestled on the shores of Lake Ontario, Rochester, NY, transforms into a fall oasis and a winter wonderland that promises a delightful escape for families seeking adventures and cozy memories. With various activities to suit all ages, this vibrant city within a day’s drive is the perfect destination for a memorable getaway. One of the highlights is the Roc Holiday Village, where families can revel as the seasons change. You can find outdoor ice skating, explore artisanal vendors, and partake in family-friendly activities, all contributing to a magical atmosphere. Meanwhile, the George Eastman Museum hosts the Sweet Creations exhibit, showcasing intricate gingerbread houses within the historic mansion of Kodak founder George Eastman. This provides a unique opportunity for families to marvel at edible artistry while soaking in the heritage of this national historic landmark. For those seeking a step back in time, the Genesee Country Village and Museum transforms into a 19th-century wonderland during Yuletide in the Country. Here, families can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, carolers, and engaging hands-on activities, offering an immersive experience steeped in history. Check out: visitrochester.com/family-program When the snow arrives - outdoor enthusiasts can explore Rochester’s snow-covered trails for snowshoeing amidst serene woodlands and frozen ponds. For skiing and snowboarding, Bristol Mountain, a short drive away, offers trails for all skill levels, making it suitable for beginners and experts alike. There is more. The Strong National Museum of Play, a paradise for Discover Westchester's Autumn Charm Whether you’re interested in spooky historical tours, farmer’s markets or stunning nature walks, Westchester County is a mustvisit destination this fall. See how you can take advantage of seasonal offerings and start planning your itinerary today. • The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze : If you’ve never walked through rows of more than 7,000 illuminated jack o’lanterns, now’s your chance. This annual Van Cortlandt Manor spectacle runs from September 15 –November 19 and is great for all ages. • Lyndhurst After Dark : See the mansion like never before on this spooky tour. Enjoy seasonal decorations throughout the property and hear about the slightly darker side of Lyndhurst’s history. Nightly tours run October 19 – 22 and October 26 – 29. • Farmers Markets : Westchester County has a wonderful variety of farmer’s markets to explore. Stop by for locally grown produce, delicious desserts, craft sangria and so much more. Spend a fall morning outside and support local Westchester artisans. • Jay Day at Jay Heritage Center : Jay Day has fun for the whole family—pony rides, apple coring, live music, balloon sculptors and kids and families, transforms into a magical wonderland during winter. Special exhibits, interactive displays, and seasonal festivities provide hours of laughter and learning, enhanced by a recently opened 90,000 sq. ft. expansion. Additionally, the Rochester Museum & Science Center offers a wealth of interactive exhibits and engaging displays, allowing families to immerse themselves in the wonders of science. After a day of adventure, families can seek refuge from the cold at charming spots with a cozy ambiance, including Neutral Grounds or Spot Coffee. With warm decor and inviting menus from hot cocoa to gourmet sandwiches, families can unwind and relive the day’s adventures. more. Head to Jay Heritage Center on October 1 for this annual fall fair. • Croton Gorge Park : Take advantage of peak leaf season with a two-mile hike through the Croton Gorge Park. Enjoy gorgeous vistas of the New Croton Dam and its vibrant autumn colors. Start planning your fall trip to Westchester County today. 44 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Ultimate fall family fU n G U ide in partnership with y The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze, courtesy of Historic Hudson Valley October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 45 Make moments that matter in hip and historic Frederick County, Maryland. Wander historic downtowns with locally-owned specialty shops, galleries, and theaters. Venture outdoors in National and State Parks and experience our storied past at Civil War battleﬁelds. Indulge in world-class restaurants and unwind at dozens of tasting rooms. visitfrederick.org • 800-999-3613 Heighten YOUR SENSES

FALL FAMILY FUN Make the most of the season with our guide to the ultimate family experiences this autumn BY NEW YORK FAMILY The weather is getting crisp, and it’s time to get out those jackets and coats for it’s officially fall! This also means it’s time to enjoy all the seasonal offerings we are lucky to have in New York. Whether you’re eager to go full Harvest mode with the family this season, like Halloween events, picking pumpkins to bake for pies (a fantastic stress reliever.) Or taking advantage of all the unique spots to visit for a day of adventure, our autumn experiences are ready for you and your family this fall, so enjoy! American Dream Meadowlands, NJ American Dream is a Premier entertainment, retail, and dining destination in the heart of the New Jersey Meadowlands. It’s home of Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in the western hemisphere and DreamWorks Water Park, the largest indoor water park in North America. Visit americandream.com to learn more. Big Snow American Dream East Rutherford, NJ Big SNOW American Dream is North America’s first and only real-snow, yearround indoor ski and snowboard resort. It’s the perfect place for your kids to learn to ski in a safe and controlled environment. Visit www.bigsnowamericandream.com to learn more. Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts Katonah, NY Mexico’s colorful traditions will be showcased during a free, family-friendly Día de Muertos event at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts on October 15 in Katonah. Expect live music and incredible dance courtesy of Calpulli Mexican Dance Company. The Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce will host three special events this fall: a Halloween Trolley on October 18, a Taste Local event on November 4 and a Holiday Trolley on December 2. Visit caramoor.org to learn more. CEC Entertainment Chuck E Cheese For families with young kids looking for safe and affordable spooky fun this Halloween season, Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Bootacular is back from Oct 2-Oct 31 with free game play, daily dance parties, free candy giveaways, pumpkin-shaped pizzas, costume contests, slime desserts and much more! Also, kids can enjoy active play with the all-new Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zone at select fun centers in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Long Island City, Flushing and Paramus, NJ, chuckecheese.com. 46 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 ULTIMATE FALL FAMILY FUN GUIDE Dave & Busters Atlantic Center 625 Atlantic Ave. Suite 311, Brooklyn, NY. Conveniently located across from Barclays Center. Parents know that fall days can feel busy, and the kids, especially if you have tweens and teens, adore a good Dave and Busters. Dave and Busters love that it is perfect for day or night (not too late, kiddos) and will entertain the family with state-of-the-art arcades and virtual reality games. And no need to head out for food; there are plenty of options, from crispy chicken strips to Philly cheesesteaks and more. Harry Potter: The Exhibition New York, NY Head to Herald Towers - Fridays and Saturdays, 9 am – 8:30 pm, Sundays –Thursdays, 9 am – 8 pm, through Jan. 7. See the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World celebrating the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen from the films and stories of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts™, as well as the wonders of the expanded Wizarding World. Tickets start at $29.99. new-york.harrypotterexhibition.com Harvest Dance Queens, NY Celebrate Harvest Dance Celebration of American Indian Culture at Queens County Farm Museum on November 12th (11 am -4pm) Museum through music and dance! Among many Native American tribes, celebrating and giving thanks in autumn is a tradition for the bountiful summer harvest. Harvest Dance Celebration showcases a variety of Native American dances outdoors at Queens County Farm performed by representatives of ten Indian Nations. This event also features a Native American Craft & Food Market with authentic art, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, and more. Farm Grounds & Market Admission: Free; Performance Area requires tickets: $17; $12 (ages 4-11) Ages 3 & under free (no ticket required), queensfarm.org Paradox Museum East Rutherford, NJ Paradox Museum New Jersey, where you will challenge your perspective of reality. Charge your camera and get ready for mind bending exhibits, paradoxmuseumnewjersey.com to learn more. Maker Faire Coney Island Coney Island, NY Starting Oct. 6, Daily, 10:30 am – 5 pm, through Oct. 8, head to Coney Island Amphitheater and celebrate creativity with hands-on exhibits, demonstrations, and engaging workshops in diverse fields, including robotics, crafts, engineering, art, music, 3D printing, and more, $15. coneyisland.makerfaire.com Wildlife Conservation Center Bronx, NY WCS Education programs inspire children and families to connect with the natural world around us through animal encounters, hands-on activities, and exhibit exploration. Make wild weekend memories this fall with your family at our zoos and aquarium, wcs.org 48 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 ULTIMATE FALL FAMILY FUN GUIDE October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 49 when the day calls for some winning Brooklyn Atlantic Center 718-233-8356 625 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Luis.Anzola@DaveandBusters.com @ Make Brooklyn Atlantic your Location for fun! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR REWARD PROGRAM

Family Magic with The Smiths Our cover stars Jodenny Smith and kids share their favorite things to do in NYC By Donna Duarte -LaDD Growing up in a warm, sunny climate, I always wanted to experience seasons. I’m one of those people who actually can’t wait for the fall. But as a mother of a teenager and a special needs seven-year-old, I find challenges in what we can do. The teenager is, well, a teenager and doesn’t want to do little kid things, and any place we visit, even a park, with my Autistic child must be something I research before we arrive. I have been following Jodenny Smith since we were part of an Instagram mom chat that our mutual friend Denise Nicole founded. This group introduced me to some pretty cool moms; some have even become covers on NYF! I love that Jodenny shares all of her and her two babes’, Yaya, 11, and Idris, age 7, adventures. The kids seem up for anything, and the trio hits the city with crazy energy to delve into their family experiences! Although I am an editor specializing in parenting in New York, it is often other parents’ tips and advice that I cherish and helps me navigate all the treasures the city (and beyond) offers. This issue is full of what to do as we head into fall, but New York Family wanted to know the Smith’s favorite things to do; read on and follow them on their adventures at @ theyoungsmiths. Are there any hidden gems you and your kids love in the city? Could you share a few with us? I think not enough people visit Governors Island, and we LOVE IT there! It feels like you’re no longer in the city, and you can make a whole day out of it. You can rent bikes, relax in the hammocks, enjoy some delicious food from the vendors, or pack your own and have a nice picnic with beautiful views of the city. Another gem, which, if you follow me, you know we love, is Industry City. We love going there, and there’s always something fun to do. We love all the colorful art installations as a creative; the whole place sparks my creativity. You can eat, shop, picnic, or catch one of the many free, family-friendly events they put on throughout the year. What are some of your favorite playgrounds your kids enjoy? We usually just hit local ones in our neighborhood, but outside of that, two come to mind when I think of places the kids have enjoyed. The first is the playground at Domino Park. It has something for both kids to enjoy, being that there is a five-year age difference, and they enjoy different things. A bonus is that we can follow the playground by cooling off at the splash pad, which I love! Another one we recently discovered is Battery Playscape. We stumbled upon it during an event at Battery Park, and the kids had such a blast. The slides were so much fun; the little rock climbing wall and all the different play structures kept them busy for quite a bit. A bonus when you visit this one is you can also stop by the sea glass carousel, which is also a favorite of ours. You love to explore the city with the kids. Are there any neighborhoods you find exceptionally kid-friendly? We really like Williamsburg. I feel like it has a lot of different things to see and do. It’s also easily accessible via the ferry if you don’t drive or simply want to avoid traffic, which; we love. I like that we can have a fun day at Domino Park, find a good lunch spot, and then go for some ice cream. And they have so many options for both of these, depending on what you’re in the mood for. And hey, if you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can even grab your groceries while there, Trader Joes has parking! You’re a single mom, and you mentioned that you often overcompensate when it comes to parenting and that you are learning to go a bit easier on yourself. Is this an evolution for you as a mom who seems to always be out and about and to do it all? Yes, it truly is. I’ve come to understand that there is no need to add that pressure on myself to feel like I have to overcompensate. I feel like when I approach parenting with that mentality, I’m just making things harder on myself because then, if I don’t do all the things, I feel as though I’m falling short for them. For instance, this summer, we had lots of fun and did lots of cool things, but I often turned down plans to stay home and rest. I’ve gotten way better at saying no and not loading my days with a gazillion things to do. It isn’t fun when you do everything and you’re left feeling drained. I feel like it takes away from the experience. A big part of this has been working on communicating these things to the kids, too. I am super honest with them, and I tell them, “ok we are doing this and this, but not this and that, because if we do all of the above, Mami will be too tired.” And they get it! There were times lately when I wanted to do things, and they expressed just wanting to stay home, and I listened. It’s a really good balance for us all. I love your IG handle (@theyoungsmiths) for your tips on finding balance and learning to give yourself some breathing space. With fall here and holidays approaching, do you have any suggestions on how parents can also take time for themselves? Thank you!! Honestly, lately, I have been leaning on my tribe. I’m usually hesitant to ask for help with the kids, but lately, I’ve been turning to family and friends to take little breaks when possible. To just recharge and 50 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 regroup. As parents, we often think asking for help will burden others, but in reality, those people in your life who love you and your babies understand that sometimes we parents need little breaks. I understand that this is not always an option, though, so sometimes simply carving out time at home works too. I sometimes explain to the kids that Mami needs a break, and I go into my room, play some soft music, and lie down for a bit. I don’t close the door all the way, so they know if they need me, I’m there. You’d be surprised how even a quick 15-minute little escape in your own home, to allow your brain to enjoy a little silence or slow pace, can make a difference. Like a mami time out). I always feel when I do these things. I show up as a better version of myself for my babies. October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 51 Photo by Yumi Matsuo BY SHARA LEVINE BROOKLYN Anti-Racist Family Day WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 5, 2–5 pm WHERE: Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights AGES: 12 and under WHAT: Learn about ageappropriate anti-racist practices along with storytelling, protest art-making workshop, book giveaways, and an interactive hiphop concert by Lavender Blues. WANT TO GO?: Free. brooklynkids.org Halloween Harvest WHEN: Through Oct. 29. See website for complete schedule. WHERE: Luna Park, 1000 Surf Ave., Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: Welcome the new season with fun-filled activities such as balloon twisting, caricature portraits, trickor-treating, tractor racing, pumpkin decorating station, pumpkin patch, and more. WANT TO GO?: $43-$65 for ride wristbands. lunaparknyc.com Maker Faire Coney Island WHEN: Oct. 6-8, FridaySunday, 10:30am –5pm WHERE: Coney Island Amphitheater, 3052 W 21st St., Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate creativity with hands-on exhibits, demonstrations, and engaging workshops in diverse fields, including robotics, crafts, engineering, art, music, 3D printing, and more. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $15. coneyisland.makerfaire.com 2023 Flatbush Frolic WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 15, 11am-6pm WHERE: Cortelyou Road from Ocean Avenue to Coney Island Avenue, Flatbush AGES: All WHAT: This annual street festival features music, games, shopping & dining. WANT TO GO?: Free. streetfairsny.com Vale Cinema Series: Hocus Pocus WHEN: Monday, Oct. 16, 6-9pm WHERE: The William Vale, 111 N 12th St., Williamsburg AGES: All WHAT: Watch spooky season favorite, Hocus Pocus, with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline. WANT TO GO?: $20. thewilliamvale.com Sea Squirts: Outrageous Otters WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21, 9:3011am WHERE: New York Aquarium, 602 Surf Ave., Coney Island AGES: 0-5 WHAT: Explore, play and move through the new PlayQuarium along with other exhibits and learn about life under the sea, play, and meet an aquatic invertebrate. WANT TO GO?: $30; $24 members. nyaquarium.com Harvest Festival WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21, 11am-4pm WHERE: Pier 6 at Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St., Brooklyn Heights AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the changing of the seasons with a kick-off procession, live music, arts and crafts, storytelling, lawn games, pumpkin patch, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free. brooklynbridgepark.org Uncle Shlomo’s Family Concert Series presents Laura Doherty with Cat Tager WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21, 11am-12pm WHERE: Jalopy Theatre & School of Music, 315 Columbia Street, Red Hook AGES: All WHAT: Laura Doherty acoustically rocks your kid’s world with breezy folk-pop tunes along with Heartbeats bandmate, Cat Tager, in this upbeat, interactive concert. WANT TO GO?: $10; $5 kids. jalopytheatre.org Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2-3:30pm WHERE: Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush AGES: 5 and under WHAT: Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special in this brand-new musical party! WANT TO GO?: $40 - $72. 52 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2023 Learn about otters at the New York Aquarium on October 21. calendar Julie Larsen Maher kingstheatre.com DUMBOWEEN WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4-7pm WHERE: DUMBO Archway, 155 Water St., Dumbo AGES: All WHAT: Be part of the hundreds of costumed participants in the Annual March to the Arch with brass bands and puppets, followed by a party featuring crafts, photobooth, and candy. WANT TO GO?: Free. dumbo. nyc MANHATTAN American Girl Live! In Concert WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2pm & 6pm. WHERE: Palladium Times Square, 1515 Broadway, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: See American Girl’s most beloved characters in this interactive concert featuring fan-favorite tunes, high-energy dancing, and lots of fun surprises. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $39.20. The Vanishing Elephant WHEN: Oct. 14-29, Saturdays, 2pm and 7pm, Sundays, 12pm and 5pm, and Friday, Oct. 20, 7pm. WHERE: The New Victory Theater, 209 W 42nd Street, Midtown AGES: 8 and up WHAT: This mesmerizing performance features fantastical puppetry to tell the tale of Jenny the elephant and her circus journey. WANT TO GO?: $24-$49. newvictory.org New York’s 50th Annual Village Halloween Parade WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7 pm WHERE: 6th Avenue from King Street to 15th Street, East Village AGES: All WHAT: Join hundreds of puppets, musicians, dancers and artists at this iconic New York Halloween tradition. WANT TO GO?: Free. halloween-nyc.com QUEENS The Amazing Maize Maze WHEN: Fridays, 2-5:30pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-4:30pm, through Oct. 28; Monday, Oct. 9, 11am-4:30pm. WHERE: Queens County Farm Museum, 75-50 Little Neck Parkway, Glen Oaks AGES: All WHAT: Make your way through New York City’s only corn maze while solving clues and challenging puzzles. WANT TO GO?: $16; $12 ages 4-11. (718) 347–3276, queensfarm.org Watch a 19th Century Base Ball Game WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7, 11am WHERE: Fort Totten Soccer Fields, Bay Terrace, Bayside AGES: All WHAT: Watch a historical re-creation of a baseball game the way it was played back in the 1880’s! Then players will answer questions and invite children to field grounders. WANT TO GO?: Free. baysidehistorical.org Pumpkin Patch at Queens Botanical Garden WHEN: Oct. 14-29, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-5pm WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing AGES: All ages WHAT: This outdoor Pumpkin Patch will be full of harvestthemed photo opps and activity stations for seed planting, crafts, autumn-themed book reading, and chalk art! WANT TO GO?: $6-$12; free for children younger than 3 (718) 886–3800, queensbotanical.org BRONX Boo at the Zoo WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-5:30pm, through Oct. 29; Oct. 9, Monday, 10am-5pm. WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx AGES: All WHAT: This Halloween tradition includes pumpkin carving demos, magic shows, costumed stilt walkers, and more. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $28.75. bronxzoo.com Atypical Approaches: Unlock the Brilliance ���������������������������������������� Debbie Reber Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, 4 p.m. ET The Power of Relationships: Nurturing Compassion and Resilience in Children Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., and Robert B. Brooks, Ph.D. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, 4 p.m. ET PRESENTING SPONSOR October 2023 | Brooklyn Family 53 Register for FREE at www.newyorkfamily.com/ParentEdTalks up now! FREE Parenting Webinars Sign