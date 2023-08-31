Queens Family - September 2023

Activity & After-school Progr A ms guide Alyce in Laughland Alyce Chan of @momcomnyc on her path to comedy, how she carves out time for her creative work, and why her weirdness is her superpower crisP delights Your Ultimate Guide to Apple Picking Back-toschool health strategies What to Know About the RSV Shot Approved for Infants September 2023 September 2023 | Queens Family 3 C OLUMBIA U NIVERSITY T EACHERS C OLLEGE A FFILIATE S CHOOL Buckley Country Day School Opening The Eyes And Awakening The Mind SCAN TO SIGN UP! 2 I.U. Willets Road, Roslyn, NY • 516-627-1910 OPEN HOUSE P RE -N URSERY - G RADE 8 Sunday October 29 at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday November 8 at 9:00 A.M. OUSE PEN G All Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuo.com Cover Location: The Malin Williamsburg | themalin.co/williamsburg Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Cover story written by: Cris Pearlstein | crispearlstein.com Produced by: Donna Duarte-Ladd 4 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Septembe R 2023 NewYorkFamily.com contents fe Atures 20 | activities The many benefits of after-school programs 26 | i n the n ews The new Pregnant Workers Fairness Act 30 | education NYC School Calendar 34 | cover Alyce Chan (better known as @momcomnyc) on the roundabout path that led her to comedy stories & columns 8 | editor’s letter 10 | m om Hacks Keeping yourself healthy as we head back to school 14 | education Advice for finding the perfect educational fit for your child 18 | Health The FDA has approved RSV shots for infants 28 | family fun 8 great planetariums in and near NYC 32 | family Day o ut Time to go apple picking! fA mily fun c alendar 36 | the fun events and activities for September d irectories | activities listings on tH e cover 22 pg. 34 pg. 20 pg. 32 pg. 36 pg. 28 September 2023 | Queens Family 5 TIME FOR TENNIS! ENROLLMENT NOW OPEN IN QUEENS FOR FALL SESSION Play your way from beginner to recreational to competitive tennis player! At Roosevelt Island Racquet Club – an easy subway, ferry or bus ride! Kids get on the courts & love it! With Advantage Tennis Programs Find out more at www.advantagejuniorprograms.com AGES 4 & UP GET IN THE GAME! AGES 7 & UP PLAY & COMPETE! MANHATTAN PLAZA RACQUET CLUB NE W YORK TENNIS CLUB ROOSEVELT ISLAND RACQUET CLUB QUICKSTART 212.594.0554 718.239.7919 212.935.0250 646.884.9644 CUSTOMIZED FOR AGE, ABILITY & FUN GROUP & INDIVIDUAL LESSONS & COMPETITION

Hey Alexa, Can you make school lunch? Here we are; the sprinklers and ice cream cones are giving way to brand-new backpacks (or some fabulous hand-me-downs in my family) and sharpened pencils. While much happens in September, it's hard not to focus on Back to School because it's a big deal. This is why we have tips on (page 10): Keeping yourself healthy as the kids return to school. If you are searching for after-school programs or extracurricular activities, check out our guide (page 20). And confession... we messed up. In the August issue, we're still determining how this happened — let's blame the printers. We'll go with that, but the school calendar was wrong. No, Thanksgiving is not in January, and neither is Christmas. The correct calendar is in this issue. Promise. And while BTS is the theme in September, other fun things happen this month. Many families' favorite is to go Apple Picking (page 32)— we have a helpful guide on all the orchards you can visit. Per usual, we have a bountiful calendar of family-friendly events this month as we head into Fall (page 36.) With the kids returning to school, there is always a touch of chaos, so it makes sense why we gravitated towards this month's cover, Alyce Chan (page 34). Her very popular Instagram @ momcomnycs usually has us in hysterics. Editor at large Cris Pearlstein chatted with Alyce on the path that led her to comedy (it's unusual and inspirational) and making room for family and creativity.

Keeping Yourself Healthy at Backto-School Time 6 smart health tips for parents trying to keep it all together By Donna Duarte-LaDD School is back in session, and along with more structured days comes the task of organizing our kids’ schedules and everything that the school year entails. Not to mention, we have our own daily lives to manage, and even with our best efforts to find balance, there are moments when we start feeling worn out. And who is guilty of this one (me, I’m the problem )? Many of us parents strive not to take sick days -reserving these days for our kids; with many parents still working remotely or hybrid, we are working when we would have taken a sick day pre-pandemic and office life. And if you have kids in the younger grades – germs, sickness, and now Covid have become the norm. In short, we need to try and stay healthy. Whether you’re juggling a full-time job or staying home to care for the little one and manage the household, as parents, we need to prioritize our well-being and happiness. With all the responsibilities on our plates during the school year, I encourage you to be kind to yourself and seek support to stay in a positive place. Yup, it’s hard and it can feel like work, but focusing on your mental and physical health can make this year more fulfilling and positive. Here are some easy tried and true tips. 1Vitamin C Every Day Vitamin C may not stop a fullblown head cold, but consuming it will help maintain a healthy immune system Harvard Health Publishing states, “If you want the benefits of vitamin C, you’ll need to consume it every day, and not just at the start of cold symptoms.” Some of us may have vitamin C packs in our bags for when in a pinch. But other ways to get vitamin C in your diet are orange juice, tomatoes, winter squash, and green pepper, to name a few. 2 Consider the Flu Shot Every year our children’s schools require students to get a flu shot, yet we, as parents, should also consider this shot. I have mom friends who believe in the flu shot and get the shot once the school year starts while other friends pass. I am pro flu shot as I have found myself to be less sick when I get it. There are times when I have had a rough year of colds and viruses, and I think what shape I would be in if I didn’t get this shot? For more info on the flu shot, check out our article Flu Shot Facts: Common Questions About the Vaccine at New York Family. 3 Add Probiotics to Your Daily Diet When my youngest entered daycare a few years back, a tsunami of sickness hit me in that first year, it was brutal. To get on track health-wise – I took my doctor’s suggestions and started incorporating probiotics into my diet. Probiotic foods are simple foods that contain good bacteria. Probiotics alone are not going to cure something like, say the flu — what they do is help you in overall health. Think of them as part of staying healthy by taking them in pill form or eating foods such as yogurt, kimchee, or kombucha. 4 Self-Care for the Win Self-care has become a muchneeded movement, with moms sharing how they care for themselves, 10 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 mom hacks September 2023 | Queens Family 11 www.ComprehendTheMind.com 718-441-0166 Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a renowned and widely sought expert in the ﬁeld of mental health and neuropsychology, leads the clinical team at CCPS. Our doctors are trained to help not only the child but their ecosystem in supporting their needs. Well-being, emotional and academic, goes hand in hand, and we can guide you to both. Please call or visit our website to learn more. We accept all major insurances GHI, UnitedHealthCare, Oxford, Cigna, MagnaCare, BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) All major credit cards, Cash, and PayPal accepted • Extra time on tests, both in classrooms, SATs, ACTs, SHSATs • IEPs, 504 plans, private school placement • Forensic (injury, special education, child custody, immigration) cases • Medication management Clinical Expertise: Help with: Is your child struggling with: reading or Math? Paying attention? Making friends? Anxious mood? If so, a comprehensive evaluation will help you with your next steps. especially by posting through social media. Why do we share with other moms how we care for ourselves outside of our daily lives as kids? Because it is freaking important! Spa, exercising, walking around the park, or hanging with your mom tribe benefits your mental health. This school year — make time for yourself. Calm in a Bottle 5 If you have ever done yoga or have gotten an aromatherapy oil massage, then you know that the whiff of certain oils can calm the mind. Since doing a tree pose or downward dog in the office is not always feasible try recycling a beauty bottle and mixing some calming oils, throw in your bag, or keep by your laptop and dabble a bit on when you need a bit of ease to your day. Some oils to try: Lavender: Known for its calming and soothing properties, lavender oil can help reduce stress, anxiety and promote better sleep Chamomile: Chamomile essential oil is excellent for relaxation, promoting sleep, and easing tension Ylang Ylang: has a sweet and floral aroma that is believed to have aphrodisiac properties and can help reduce stress and anxiety Bergamot: This citrus oil has uplifting and mood-balancing properties, making it helpful for managing stress and mild depression Geranium: This oil is known for its balancing effect on hormones and can help ease symptoms related Lemon: A refreshing and uplifting oil, perfect if more oaky oils are not your thing Sidenote: Remember, essential oils are potent and should be used properly. Additionally, avoid using essential oils on babies under six months old and use them sparingly around young children. 6 Sleep Is Non-Negotiable Around 9:30 pm, my free time starts. Kids are asleep, and I can watch a silly movie and catch up on emails; it’s my time. The problem with this is I should be sleeping. Easier said than done, as having this time to myself is gold. But getting rest is essential, and the benefits are enormous. According to the CDC, “Getting enough sleep is not a luxury —it is something people need for good health.” So as much as you want that free time to write your first novel or start that business, you have meant to get going, designate a night or two to do all this fun stuff, and reserve the rest of the week to catch up with muchneeded R&R. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 mom hacks Whether you’re juggling a full-time job or staying home to care for the little one and manage the household, as parents, we need to prioritize our well-being and happiness. September 2023 | Queens Family 13 New York’s largest credit union[1] is headed to The World’s Borough! Scan to learn more about Bethpage, or visit lovebethpage.com/sunnyside. Exploring School Options Advice for finding the perfect educational fit for your child By BarBara russo It may be Back to School time, but choosing a school to send your child to can happen any time throughout the school year. Whether your child is moving on from daycare, elementary, middle school, or simply a better educational fit is needed, searching for one can be a complicated decision. We all worry about whether we’re making the best choices in raising our kids, and one thing most of us fret over is whether our children are getting the best education that suits their needs. In many areas in the country, traditional district public schools may be the best option for kids. But living in the New York metro area, we have an abundance of choices in addition to great public schools, including charter, independent and magnet schools. While one school option doesn’t necessarily provide a better education than another, each type has pros and cons for every individual family. It’s up to you to determine which school setting best suits your child’s needs. What are the differences between independent, charter, and magnet schools, and which one is best for your child? Read on to learn more about charter, independent and magnet schools. Catholic Schools NYC Catholic Schools prioritize both academic excellence and Catholic values. Students are immersed in an environment that promotes respect, courtesy, and service to others, which are integral to their curriculum. These schools offer a comprehensive range of subjects, including Math, Religion, English Language Arts, History, and Science. Moreover, they have embraced modern technology in the classrooms and introduced STEM programs to foster a well-rounded education. Recent New York State Education Department Examination results confirm that Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York have once again outperformed both New York State and New York City schools regarding performance growth. Charter Schools The most important thing to understand about a charter school is that it’s a public school – but with fewer regulations. Charter schools are tuition free and receive money from local, state and federal funds. “Charter schools do not have the same oversight as public schools, but they do need to be funded at least partially by a public government. They can also seek funding elsewhere,” Mary Miele, CEO, Evolved Education Company, explained. “Charter schools can set their own curriculum, but they will be evaluated based on testing, which the public school also gives (the NYS exams in grades 3-8) and so the curriculum does involve a good amount of prep for those exams.” According to the New York State Education Department, a significant difference between charter schools and traditional public schools is that charter schools often focus on innovative curricula, new approaches to school organization or instruction, or another feature that traditional public schools wouldn’t be able to accomplish without the flexibility given by a charter. But charter schools need to produce 14 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Education strong NYS test results in order to continue their funding, so many are more traditional in their teaching approach and teach toward those tests, Miele said. Parents can learn more about charter schools, what a charter is and other information at nysed.gov. Independent Schools Also known as private schools, independent schools are primarily funded by tuition and charitable donations as opposed to taxpayer dollars. “Typically, independent schools do quite a bit of fundraising, and parents may be tasked with organizing some of it,” Christine Hernandez, early childhood and parenting expert, and founder of Allo Saratoga in New York State, said. And, their curriculum is not reviewed by a public entity, Miele explained. The admission process for private schools can vary, but it generally includes: • Filling out an application • Visiting the school and doing both student and parent interviews Explore more Back to School is in the air, but remember that this is also prime time to plan for your child’s next step in their education. Most schools are starting their tours and open houses now since enrollment periods often open up just after Labor Day, so check out your options and start marking your calendar! • Taking an entrance exam, if applicable • Sending in teacher recommendations and transcripts • Writing parent and student essays, and submitting videos of the student (for the K process) Magnet Schools Magnet schools are NYC Department of Education (DOE) schools. They are tuition-free schools, in part federally funded by competitive Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant awards from the U.S. Department of Education. Magnet schools offer whole-school specialized thematic programs (theme examples include art, architecture, engineering, civics, leadership, exploration, global conservation, STEM/ STEAM) which incorporate innovative curriculum and enrichment experiences designed to engage and inspire learning. Magnet schools utilize diversified approaches to teaching which include inquiry and project-based learning with real world connections and authentic application of skills. Partnerships with colleges, universities, professional and community organizations, cultural institutions and Artists in Residency programs, provide professional development opportunities and supplement student and family experiences. The rigorous instructional foundation is supported and enhanced by instructional technology, dedicated spaces for arts and science such as maker-spaces, horticultural labs, broadcast studios, STEM/ STEAM activities, and special programs. There is an application process for magnet schools, but there is no screening or testing involved in applying. For more information, families should contact info@magnetschools. nyc or visit magnetschools.nyc. The Many Benefits of After-school Programs By Serena norr According to the Afterschool Alliance, kids spend more than 1,200 hours in school every year. While that may seem like a substantial amount of time, school only accounts for 20% of a child's time. This is why after-school programs and activities are a big part of our kids' school experience. Programs and activities are essential in fostering social and emotional growth, just as important as academic reasons. For busy parents, particularly those juggling work commitments (#iykyk), these programs provide a space where children can thrive safely and productively, extending the learning and joy beyond the regular school hours. Read on to discover more about why after-school programs are so beneficial to kids and their families. Meet New Friends After-school classes allow kids to connect and meet new people outside of school.

The Many Benefits of After-school Programs By Serena norr According to the Afterschool Alliance, kids spend more than 1,200 hours in school every year. While that may seem like a substantial amount of time, school only accounts for 20% of a child’s time. This is why after-school programs and activities are a big part of our kids’ school experience. Programs and activities are essential in fostering social and emotional growth, just as important as academic reasons. For busy parents, particularly those juggling work commitments (#iykyk), these programs provide a space where children can thrive safely and productively, extending the learning and joy beyond the regular school hours. Read on to discover more about why after-school programs are so beneficial to kids and their families. Meet New Friends After-school classes allow kids to connect and meet new people outside of school. Extracurricular activities help form a community and forge a sense of belonging as they hyper-focus on one activity. This can also benefit students who struggle with making friends in school, where they can connect with a different set of peers in smaller groups. Encourages Physical Activity After-school activities, like sports, encourage kids to participate in teamwork as well as offer physical activity, help with stress, may improve self-esteem, foster healthy habits, and may promote mental well-being. Kids who participate in sports may also forge longterm bonds that they participate in until the end of high school. Expose Kids to New Programs Many schools have limited programming within music and the arts. After-school programming allows kids to try these programs and express themselves in a new way through acting, music, and/or learning a new artistic skill. They can also help unleash creativity, improve communication, boost confidence, and improve focus and concentration. Programs are Fun After-school activities are fun and offer a way for kids to do something exciting and engaging beyond their typical school day. This can be a release for students with a rigorous and intense course load and schedule. Helps Support Working Parents Here in New York, we have some of the best after-school programs in the country. Participating in an after-school program allows kids to thrive in a safe and supervised environment until a parent or guardian can pick them up. Provides a Safe and Supportive Environment After-school programs provide a safe space during times when some kids might be unsupervised. Under an instructor’s guidance, kids develop new skills and learn from a mentor/teacher who can help kids foster new passions/interests. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, “regular participation in an after-school program may also reduce risky behaviors and help kids gain college and career-needed skills.” Academic Benefits A supportive after-school program provides a well-rounded educational experience that can impact other aspects of school, such as improved concentration, reduced behavioral problems, and fostering new passions, helping lift kids’ moods and well-being. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Activities September 2023 | Queens Family 21 Teaching Basketball and Sportsmanship Since 1997 The #1 Basketball Program In Queens ® FIRST SHOT BASKETBALL SCHOOL FREE TRIAL LESSON • Child sensitive programs • 1 trained teacher for 5 players • Low baskets and youth size balls • FREE T-Shirt. Award at Graduation NON-COMPETITIVE BEGINNER PROGRAMS Learn BasketballPlay Basketball Call now: 718-275-7974 Trained basketball teachers build your children's skills and self-conﬁdence CO-ED Ages 3-4, 5-6, 7-10 Register on-line at: WWW.FIRSTSHOTBASKETBALL.COM REGO PARK • QUEENS VILLAGE • JAMAICA ESTATES • Full Court Games & Skill contests • Shooting Clinics • Everyone Plays All The Time • Ask about Semi- Private Lessons • FREE T-Shirt. Award at Graduation CO-ED Ages 10-13, 12-15 COMPETITIVE OLYMPIXTM & POWERBALL Register NOW for Fall and Winter allstarstudiosnyc.com 108-21 72nd Ave (4th Forest Hills, NY 11375 718-268-2280 • allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com Tap Ballet Hip Hop Lyrical Offering classes for ages 3+ in: Jazz New Class Jumps & Turns Stretch & Strength Toddler & Me Acrobatics Brooklyn Fencing Center Astoria Large Olympic-style Fencing Facility Now open at 36-32 34th Street Beginners Welcome astoriafencing.com 646-767-2300 info@brooklynfencing.com advantage QuickStart tennis Roosevelt Island Racquet Club 212-935-0250 mbarbato@ advantagetennisclubs.com quickstartny.com Discover Advantage QuickStart Tennis-- customized for age, ability and tons of fun! Girls and boys as young as 4 love the kid-sized racquets, smaller play areas and slowerbouncing balls. Advantage QuickStart pros are specially trained in a PTR and USTA NetGen-based curriculum, creating a friendly, positive atmosphere and engaging drills and games. As students progress, more techniques are added to their training such as jazz, Horton, modern, pointe, tap, and West African. In First Steps and Bounding Boys (ages 3-6), children develop an understanding between dance, rhythm, and music through a weekly series of fun exercises. Check out more on this program at: alvinailey.org/school/ programs/junior-division. b rooklyn fencing centera storia 36-32 34th St, Queens, NY 11106, 2nd floor 718 522 5822 info@brooklynfencing.com Brooklyn Fencing Center is celebrating the opening of their newest location in Astoria, Queens. The Olympic style facility offers year round group and private classes and boasts six competitive fencing strips. The center originated in Brooklyn in 2003 and is now bringing the fencing experience to families in Queens. Fall classes are registering now. Keep an eye out for their porcupine patch at fencing events of all levels. THE AILEY SCHOOL JUNIOR DIVISION Growing in Leaps and Bounds First Steps & Bounding Boys (ages 3-6) Creative movement classes Photos by Rosalie O’Connor. September 2023 | Queens Family 23 Accepting new students for 2023-24 school year AlvinAiley.org/School Pre-Professional Training Program (ages 7-17) Ballet, modern, West African, and more OFFICIAL SCHOOL OF ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER know that children possess many different styles of learning. Through dance education, they acquire skills in rhythm, patterning, memorization, problem solving, spatial and body awareness, musicality, precision and coordination. The Center’s environment nurtures students’ selfesteem and encourages them to strive for their best. Whether your child hopes to dance professionally or just wants to try a new activity, they offer various levels of engagement suitable for beginners or seasoned dancers. r idgewood Dance Studio 60-13 Myrtle Ave., 2nd Floor Ridgewood, NY 718-497-2372 ridgewooddancestudios.com Believing that it’s important for every child to experience the art of dance, their Studio has been dancing into the lives of the community for over 40 years. Learning to dance is a vital part of a child’s development and encourages discipline, mature habits, poise, personality, stability, selfconfidence and knowledge of music. Students have been accepted into performing arts schools as well as The Alvin Ailey and Rockette summer intensive programs. rose academy of b allet 70-11 Austin St., Forest Hills 718-520-0207 roseacademyofballet.com racademyofballet@gmail.com A thoughtful dance program that combines movement and music, while always leaving space for personal creativity. Students are taught by professionals in their field! There are dance classes for ages 3 and older! Pre-ballet, jazz, hip-hop, acro, and more! Register for classes now! 24 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Activities d irectory | Special Advertising Supplement 70-11 Austin Street, 2nd Fl, Forest Hills, NY racademyofballet@gmail.com www.roseacademyofballet.com 718-520-0207 Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Acro, Hip Hop, Modern Dance and Tippy Toes Fall Semester Begins September 10th Lear n To Dance I n A Fr iend ly At mosphere ww w.R idgewood Dance.com r idgewoodd ance st ud ios@g ma i l com • 718 - 497-2372 60 -13 My r tle Ave . , 2nd Classes beg i n Sat ., September 16th AGES 3 – A DU LT Celebrat i ng over 40 years! • BALLET • TAP • JAZZ • HIP-HOP • COMPETITION CLASSES • DANCE WOR KSHOPS • LATIN FUSION Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com for daily stories and to sign up for our weekly newsletters! September 2023 | Queens Family 25 JOIN US for the MUSICAL THEATRE WORKSHOP Every Thursdays From 5 - 6pm Awarded BEST ART SCHOOL in 2023 in the “BEST OF THE BORO” Competition. REGISTER NOW ! FOR THE FALL PROGRAM 2023 Best Music School in Queens from 2017 to 2023. Follow our website link , give us a call, or send us an email to learn more about our offerings • Staff Training • School-Based Consultation • FBA Assessment and BIP Implementation • ABA and Verbal Behavior Training Techniques • Behavior Management Strategies • Home/School Intensive Behavior Intervention Services • Crisis Intervention and Prevention • Home-Based Services and Parent Education Training • CPSE/CSE Advocacy & Meeting Attendance $75 off consultation Karen Bottalico, SAS, SDA —NYS Certified School Psychologist— (516) 851-8330 Services To ensure a safe environment, we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 354 Lakeville Road, Great Neck, NY 516-466-8422 | www.CMSGN.com Our fullyequipped, spacious classrooms offer the most enriched curriculum available for 18 mos – 6 yrs with the American Montessori Society since 1988 •Spacious playground •Large classrooms •Low teacher-student ratio •Early drop-off and extended day available Countryside Montessori School An Education Where Children Thrive Under the Guidance of Great Teachers in an Environment that Stimulates Creativity and Individual Potential! Autism/Behavioral Consulting

New Pregnant Workers Fairness Act By BarBara russo For most women, pregnancy is tough on the body. And for many expectant moms, being at work can add to that discomfort. From uncomfortable seating to inflexible hours, the typical workplace isn’t designed with pregnant women in mind. But that’s changing, as employers will soon be required to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant women under the new Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) The PWFA was passed by Congress in December 2022 and went into effect Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The federal law, which received bipartisan approval, will require “covered employers” to provide reasonable accommodations to a worker’s limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions. NOTE: The term “covered employers” includes private and public sector employers with at least 15 employees, Congress, federal agencies, employment agencies and labor organizations. “One of the great things about this law is that it relies on established civil rights laws, so it doesn’t try to recreate things that don’t need to be recreated,” explained Sharyn Tejani, associate legal counsel in the office of legal counsel at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). For example, “covered employers” are the employers who are already covered under other civil rights laws. “So if you’re covered under one, you’re covered under the other,” Tejani said. “That should make it easy for employers and for workers.” Protections Under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act The PWFA will include accommodations similar to those for disabled employees under the Americans with Disabilities Act, but is tailored for pregnant women. Tejani explained that many of the accommodations under the law cover “some pretty simple things.” “Like, if your job requires standing all the time, you can ask for a reasonable accommodation of a stool,” Tejani said. “Lots of pregnant workers need to eat or drink during the day just to keep their body going, so you can ask for accommodations for that.” Other examples of accommodations for pregnant women at work can include: • Closer parking spots • Flexible hours • Uniforms and safety apparel that fits • Additional break time • Leave or time off to recover from childbirth • Exemption from strenuous activities and/or activities that involve exposure to compounds not safe for pregnancy • Remote work or telework According to the EEOC, a pregnant worker doesn’t have to go through a formal process to request these accommodations. They simply have to have a discussion with their employer. But, it’s important to note, none of these accommodations are automatic. As Tejani explained, the accommodation can’t create an undue hardship — a significant difficulty — for the employer. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 in the news “Basically, if you’re a worker who has something related to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical condition and it makes it more difficult to do your job, you can go to your employer and have a discussion,” Tejani said. “Your employer has to provide reasonable accommodation absent undue hardship.” Right now, protection for pregnant workers varies state by state. As Bloomberg Law explained in an article, “Without the PWFA, the legal obligation for an employer to grant reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers has been governed by a patchwork of case law and varying state protections.” One working mom, who requested to remain anonymous, shared her thoughts on the PWFA. She struggled to get workplace accommodations at a nonprofit organization during her second pregnancy. “Despite it being illegal to discriminate, I think we all know this happens often,” the mom, who’s from New Jersey, said. “Hopefully this new federal law will add another layer of protection for pregnant workers needing reasonable accommodations, and we can collectively start seeing these accommodations as a right, not a privilege. Pregnancy should be celebrated. And it’s very hard to do that when employers aren’t always held accountable.” Other Federal Laws that Apply to Pregnant Workers In addition to the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, these are other federal laws that apply to workers affected by pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions: Title VII: This protects an employee from discrimination based on pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions. It requires covered employers to treat a worker affected by pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions the same as other workers similar in their ability or inability to work. ADA: This protects employees from discrimination based on disability. It requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations to a person with a disability if it doesn’t cause an undue hardship for the employer. While pregnancy is not a disability under the ADA, some pregnancy-related conditions may be considered disabilities under the law. Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993: This provides covered employees with unpaid, job-protected leave for certain family and medical reasons. PUMP Act: Broadens workplace protections for employees to express breast milk at work. For more information about the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and similar laws, visit eeoc.gov. September 2023 | Queens Family 27 “Pregnancy should be celebrated. And it’s very hard to do that when employers aren’t always held accountable.”

Great Planetariums The best options for celestial fun in and near New York City Sometimes stars aren’t at peak visibility—whether it’s due to a storm or the bright New York City lights—but you can still enjoy celestial wonders at local planetariums! Gaze at the night sky even in the middle of the day at one of these locations. (Please note planetarium and observatory hours may differ from museum hours. We recommend you call planetariums ahead prior to your visit.) Alice and Leonard Dreyfuss Planetarium in the Newark Museum 49 Washington St., Newark, NJ 973-596-6550 The first of planetariums built in New Jersey, the Dreyfuss offers a variety of shows, special events, and programs for families to enjoy. Visit the website for the planetarium’s schedule. Tickets are free with general admission to museum. Charles and Helen Reichart Planetarium at the Vanderbilt Museum 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport, Long Island 631-854-5579 The Vanderbilt Planetarium offers seasonal shows and fun, educational programs for family. The Planetarium has diverse programming that includes fulldome films, live star talks, laser shows, concerts, and special events. Check the online schedule for details. The rooftop observatory is open every Friday night, weather permitting, where visitors can examine the night sky through the Van- 28 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 family fun 8 derbilt’s 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope. Hayden Planetarium in the American Museum of Natural History Central Park West at 79th St., Upper West Side, Manhattan 212-769-5100 The museum offers a variety of celestial programs and shows inside the planetarium. The 429-seat Space Theater, which features a custom-made Zeiss Mark IX Star Projector and a Digital Dome Projection System to display a hyperrealistic view of the planets, star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies, uses a scientifically accurate 3D map of the observable universe based on millions of astronomical observations. Hudson River M useum Planetarium 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers 914-963-4550 The planetarium at the Hudson River Museum has celestial shows on Saturdays and Sundays at 12:30pm, 2pm, and 3:30pm. Some shows are geared toward specific age groups; the schedule can be found on the website. JetBlue Sky Theater Planetarium in the Cradle of Aviation Museum and Education Center Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City, Long Island 516-572-4111 Check the online schedule to see what shows are offered in the Sky Theater at the time you plan to visit this immersive, all-digital planetarium complete with with newly upgraded pure laser projectors. Prior to each show is a Your Night Sky presentation, taking viewers on a journey of the seasonal sky. Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium at the Liberty Science Center 222 Jersey City Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ Liberty Science Center’s Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium is touted as the biggest planetarium in America. The space boasts a resolution of 88 million pixels, a lighting system that can produce over 281 trillion colors, and speakers capable of producing 30,000 watts of digital sound. Check out the 89-foot full-dome view of the night sky and distant galaxies, available as an add-on to your general admission ticket to the center. New Jersey State Museum’s Planetarium 205 West State Street, Trenton, NJ 609-292-6464 This planetarium is fully upgraded with an Ultra-High Resolution 8K projection system and specially designed reclining seats. Shows are offered to the public Saturday and Sunday from September-June. Weekday shows are held for school or community groups with advanced reservations. During the summer months, winter break, and spring break, weekday shows are available to the public. Observatory and Planetarium at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center 39 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford, CT 203-322-1646 The planetarium is currently closed for public hours but available for school programs, scout groups, special events and private parties. On selected Friday nights a special series of Astronomy Nights is available for kids ages 5 and up. September 2023 | Queens Family 29 Don’t Let Your Child Fall Behind You Have A Pal To Give Your Child A Headstart Preschool Program & Universal Pre-K Ages 2-5 • Full Day 8am-6pm • Certified Teachers • Healthy Meals & Snacks • Services For Special Needs • Educational Trips • Social Service Staff • Safe Indoor/ Outdoor Facilities • Parent Committees/ Workshops PAL World Of Creative Experience 280 Livonia Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11212 718-345-5219 PAL Woodside Early Learning Center 50-37 Broadway Woodside, NY 11377 718-278-3616 PAL A&M Schwartz 452 Pennsylvania Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11207 718-342-4141 PAL Carey Gardens 2964 W. 23rd Street Brooklyn, NY 11224 718-372-4044 PAL La Puerta Albierta 2864 W. 21st Street Brooklyn, NY 11224 718-373-1100 PAL Western Queens Nursery 10-26 41st Avenue L.I.C., NY 11101 718-784-2092 PAL Rockaway Beach Far www.palnyc.org ENROLL NOW Little Tree House Daycare: Serving children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. Hours of operation: 8am to 6pm. 2023-2024 NYC School Calendar s eptember 7 First day of school s eptember 14 evening parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and pre-K Centers s eptember 21 evening parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools s eptember 25 Yom Kippur, schools closed s eptember 28 evening parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools October 9 italian Heritage / indigenous peoples’ Day, schools closed November 2 afternoon and evening parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 7 election Day, students do not attend school November 9 afternoon and evening parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 16 afternoon and evening parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools November 17 afternoon and evening parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 23–24 Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed Dec. 25–Jan. 1 Winter Recess, schools closed January 15 Rev. Dr. Martin l uther King Jr. Day, schools closed January 23–26 Regents a dministration January 29 professional Development Day; no classes for students attending high schools and 6-12 schools, all other students attend school January 30 s pring s emester begins February 19–23 Midwinter Recess, schools closed March 7 afternoon and evening parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. March 14 afternoon and evening parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. March 21 evening parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools March 22 afternoon parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. March 29 –a pril 1 easter Weekend, schools closed a pril 10 eid al-Fitr, schools closed a pril 22–26 s pring Recess (including passover), schools closed May 9 evening parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and pre-K Centers May 16 evening parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools May 23 evening parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools May 27 Memorial Day, schools closed June 6 a nniversary Day / Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development; students do not attend. June 7 Clerical Day; no classes for students attending 3K, pre-K, elementary schools, middle schools, K-12 schools, and standalone D75 programs June 14–26 Regents a dministration (excluding June 19, when schools are closed) June 19 Juneteenth, schools closed June 26 l ast day of school for students 30 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 ✂ Clip & save! September 2023 | Queens Family 31 FAMILY SPEECH CENTER (718) 939-0306 www.Familyspeechcenter.com Familyspeechcenter@verizon.net We accept most insurance plans CERTIFIED SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGISTS CERTIFIED OROFACIAL MYOLOGISTS EVALUATION & TREATMENT FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS (718) 380-4599 176-60 Union Turnpike, #310 mygym.com/freshmeadows mygymfm mygymqueens TRY 1 WEEK FOR JUST $39 OF Unlimited Classes Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! • Convenient afternoon and Saturday Appointments • Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) analgesia • 30+ years experience • Accepting many insurances as full or partial payment • Digital radiography • Zoom Bleaching (for our older patients) Pappas Pediatric Dentistry Turn Your Child’s Dental Visit Into A Fun Experience Despina Pappas D.D.S Elayne Pappas D.D.S. 215-41 23rd Road Bayside, NY 11360 718 224-0443 TV/DVD in waiting room and operatories Come Pet the Friendly Dinasaur Warm child friendly environment

Apple Picking Summer is coming to a close and apple picking will soon be in full gear for 2023. With school starting, what better way to spend your weekend then by heading to one of these farms for apple picking? Pick fresh apples and make classic apple cider, pie, and more! Many of these farms also offer attractions like playgrounds, farm stand markets and events, making them a great choice for a full day of family fun. One Hour and Under Demarest Farms 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 201-666-0472 (40 min from Midtown) Starting Sep. 2, you will be able to pick some delicious apples! Step foot in the orchards and start picking delicious apples for your seasonal pies, ciders and more. Some of their tasty apples include Cameo, Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Mutsu (Crispin), Red Delicious, Snap Dragon and Zestar. $8 per person (age 2 and over), which includes free parking and entrance to the apple orchard and access to an on-site petting zoo and playground. Demarest Farms is still using a reservation system for apple picking this year, so be sure to make a reservation in their system ahead of time. Hillview Farms 223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ 908-647-0957 (50 min from Midtown) Make the trip to Hillview Farms to pick seasonal apples. You can’t go wrong with the classic red apple, but make sure to take home a few other delicious options, such as Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Jonathan, Macoun, McIntosh and Stayman/Winesap. Open 9 am to 6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily. One Hour to One Hour and a Half Dr. Davies Farm 306 Rt-304, Congers, NY 10920 845-268-7020 (1 hr 10 min from Midtown) Warm apple pie days are here! Visit Dr. Davies Farm starting on Sep. 3 to pick apples for all your delicious fall desserts. You will be able to pick from 5,000 trees, with 27 different varieties of apples, spanning over 65 acres. Bring the whole family (even the dog!) for a great outing that everyone will enjoy for the fall season. Keep in mind the farm is cash only, so come prepared if you’re planning on buying anything from the farmstand while you’re there. Open 10 am to 4 pm, daily. Riamede Farm 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7762 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) With 40 types of apples, Riamede Farm has opened its apple picking! Get a taste of their ripening apples, or check out their other varieties as they begin to ripen over the course of the fall season. Farm Passes are required for entry and should be purchased prior to arrival. The farm expects to open for the 2023 season on August 1st. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, daily. Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 914-485-1210 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Be part of the excitement at Harvest Moon for their biggest time of the year. This family-owned and operated apple orchard is welcoming their main harvest with a variety of delicious apples. Bring the family to visit the orchards for apple picking as well as their farm store that has farm-raised meats and dairy products. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Stuart’s Fruit Farm 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527 914-245-2784 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Since 1828, Stuart’s Fruit Farm has been a proud family-operated farm. Starting Sep. 6, bring your family along for the beginning of the apple picking season where there will be an array of apples to choose from! There’s over 20 varieties of apples to choose from spread across the months of September and October. Open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Alstede Farms 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7189 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Alstede Farms invites your family to pick their crisp, seasonal apples for the fall season. Kids will be thrilled to see and learn how food grows as they pick their own for a healthy snack. Bring home this delicious fruit for making traditional homemade apple pie, cider and delightful pastries. Choose from over 50 different varieties. Don’t forget to check out the other fun activities offered on the farm, such as the tractor-drawn wagon ride, seeing the sunflower field and more! Tickets must be purchased online, in advance, utilizing time slots. Tickets become available 24 hours in advance. Apple Ridge Orchards 101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-987-7717 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Kick off the fall season by visiting the most scenic and rustic pick-your-own farm. Just 60 miles from New York City, you can pick from a variety of 20 different apples throughout the Hudson and Warwick Valley starting Sep. 2. Have a fun and educational experience as you spend time at the orchards apple picking. They even have dwarf trees that little ones can reach! No reservations are needed, but admission is cash only. Open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all holidays. 32 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 family day out Lawrence Farms Orchards 306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 845-562-4268 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Take a drive to Lawrence Farms Orchards and make it a family day out! Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the farm and have a blast picking a variety of apples such as Ginger Gold, Zestar, Ozark Gold and Gala available now. Open 9 am to 4 pm, daily. Admission is $7 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person on weekends and holidays. Children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available. Barton Orchards 63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY 12570 845-227-2306 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Switch up your typical weekend plans and take a family car ride to Barton Orchards. These apples are known for being the best in the area with over 120 acres of apple trees to pick from. Apple picking goes from August 12 through November. As the season moves through, a variety of different apples will be available for picking, such as Early Golds in August, Jona macs in September, and Ida Reds in October. And, to make sure that you have the freshest apples, Barton’s Orchards rotates picking areas around the farm! In order to pick apples, you must purchase a Barton apple bag that day. Open 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays to Thursdays and 11 am to 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, from August 12 through November. Masker Orchards 45 Ball Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-986-1058 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Masker Orchards is a go-to for family-friendly apple picking in the Hudson Valley region (you can even bring the dog). Drive right to the trees with your family and then get lost in the massive orchard picking a variety of apples (picking poles are also available) and taking in the views and foliage. With 14 varieties of apples ripening throughout the season at Masker Orchards, you’re sure to find all of your family’s favorites. To help make sure of this, they put together an approximate ripening guide. Admission, parking and bags are free and apples are $33.95 per bag (but you can eat all the apples you wish as you pick for free). Apple picking season this year starts the first week of September and goes into mid October. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Fishkill Farms 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 845-897-4377 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Fishkill Farms has been part of the Morgenthau family for over 100 years and invites your family for the apple picking season. This 270-acre apple orchard offers a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the year that you can pick. Stop by for their apple picking season in the months of September and October. Open 9 am to 4:45 pm on Tuesdays to Sundays, by reservation only. Over an Hour and a Half Apple Dave’s Orchard 82 Four Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-986-1684 (1 hr 40 min from Midtown) Start your apple picking at Apple Dave’s Orchards and take home a variety of apples like McIntosh, Cortland, Honeycrisp, Gala, Empire, Jonagold, Rome Beauty, Red Delicious, Macoun, Fuji and Golden Delicious. Visit their farm store where they have fresh-pressed apple cider, apple donuts, pies, flowers and seasonal items. Admission is $5 per adult and children over five. Harbes Family Farm 5698 Sound Ave, Riverhead, NY 631-683-8388 (2 hrs from Midtown) The star attraction at the 78-acre Harbes Family Farm is the beautiful apple orchard. Featuring 27 different varieties, the orchard uses an innovative trellis system to grow apples that are within reach of even the smallest of hands. On weekends and holidays they offer pig races, singing hayride tours, and more. Plus, Harbes Barnyard Adventure (a paid admission area of Harbes Family Farm) has eight acres of attractions where you can discover farm animals as well as enjoy the Gnome Hedge Maze, trike track, Jumbo Jumpers, and so much more. Bishop’s Orchards 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437 203-453-2338 (2 hrs from Midtown) Bishop’s Orchards takes pride in growing the highest quality fruits from their family to yours. They grow over 20 varieties of apples that suit all your needs for cooking, gifts, or a quick snack on the go. At their pick-your-own locations, they offer 8 quart bags for $22 and 1/2 bushel bags for $40. Bishop’s Orchards also has an ice cream stand, featuring delicious flavors, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and their specialty, the Bishop’s Blitz! Hank’s PumpkinTown 240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976 631-726-4667 (2 hrs from Midtown) Hank’s PumpkinTown is well-known to families for its amazing apple picking and over 30 acres of fall family fun! It costs $30 to pick one peck (about 10 pounds of apples), after you’ve had your fill of picking, wander over to the wooden playground, maze park, face painting, and gem mining. The Market has freshly baked pies, cookies, cupcakes, candy apples and ever-popular cider donuts. September 2023 | Queens Family 33