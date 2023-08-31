Long Island Family - September 2023

Activity & After-school Progr A ms guide Alyce in Laughland Alyce Chan of @momcomnyc on her path to comedy, how she carves out time for her creative work, and why her weirdness is her superpower crisP delights Your Ultimate Guide to Apple Picking Back-toschool health strategies What to Know About the RSV Shot Approved for Infants September 2023

FAMILY FUN TICKETS START AT $30 Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 4 PM Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE Presents King for a Day* SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 AT 2 PM Peppa Pig Sing-Along Party! SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9 AT 2 PM Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 AT 2 PM San Jose Taiko SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25 AT 3 PM Peking Acrobats SATURDAY, APRIL 6 AT 2 PM Information & tickets: tillescenter.org or Tantleff Box Office 516.299.3100 Tilles Center | LIU Post | 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville, NY 11548 VIEW OUR COMPLETE 2023/24 SEASON BROCHURE SEASON SPONSOR Since 1876, Friends Academy has set the standard of academic excellence on Long Island. We are the #1 ranked private school by Niche.com and an independent, college-preparatory Quaker school, serving age 3 - Grade 12. Our timeless values elevate our outstanding academic program to create a unique educational experience, where your student will be empowered to inquire, reflect, and engage in real-world, life-changing ways. Upper School: Tues. Oct. 24 | Middle School: Wed. Oct. 25 | Lower School: Thurs. Oct. 26 All Open Houses begin at 9 am and are RSVP only; reserve your spot today. September 2023 | Long Island Family 3 Let your life speak. We are Friends Academy. Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley, NY 11560 516-676-0393 friendsacademy.org us at one of our Open Houses! Scan here to learn more and RSVP 270 | Join 28 17 Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuo.com Cover location: The Malin Williamsburg | themalin.co/williamsburg Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Cover story written by: Cris Pearlstein | crispearlstein.com Produced by: Donna Duarte-Ladd 4 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Septembe R 2023 NewYorkFamily.com contents fe Atures 16 | activities The many benefits of after-school programs 26 | cover Alyce Chan (better known as @momcomnyc) on the roundabout path that led her to comedy stories & columns 4 | editor’s letter 8 | m om Hacks Keeping yourself healthy as we head back to school 12 | Health The FDA has approved RSV shots for infants 14 | education Advice for finding the perfect educational fit for your child 20 | education Boarding Schools: a unique education for kids 22 | family fun 8 great planetariums in and near NYC 24 | family Day o ut Time to go apple picking! fA mily fun | c alendar fun events and activities for September d irectories All the | activities listings on tH e cover pg. 26 pg. 16 pg. 24 pg. 28 pg. 22 September 2023 | Long Island Family 5 C OLUMBIA U NIVERSITY T EACHERS C OLLEGE A FFILIATE S CHOOL Buckley Country Day School Opening The Eyes And Awakening The Mind SCAN TO SIGN UP! 2 I.U. Willets Road, Roslyn, NY • 516-627-1910 OPEN HOUSE P RE -N URSERY - G RADE 8 Sunday October 29 at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday November 8 at 9:00 A.M. OUSE PEN G

Hey Alexa, Can you make school lunch? Here we are; the sprinklers and ice cream cones are giving way to brand-new backpacks (or some fabulous hand-me-downs in my family) and sharpened pencils. While much happens in September, it’s hard not to focus on Back to School because it’s a big deal. This is why we have tips on (page 8): Keeping yourself healthy as the kids return to school. If you are searching for after-school programs or extracurricular activities, check out our guide (page 16). And while BTS is the theme in September, other fun things happen this month. Many families’ favorite is to go Apple Picking (page 24)— we have a helpful guide on all the orchards you can visit. Per usual, we have a bountiful calendar of familyfriendly events this month as we head into Fall (page 28.) With the kids returning to school, there is always a touch of chaos, so it makes sense why we gravitated towards this month’s cover, Alyce Chan (page 26). Her very popular Instagram @ momcomnycs usually has us in hysterics. Editor at large Cris Pearlstein chatted with Alyce on the path that led her to comedy (it’s unusual and inspirational) and making room for family and creativity. Donna newYorkFamily.com p ubli SH er: Clifford Luster e xecutive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd aSSociate p ubli SH er: Erin Brof aDverti S ing Director: Stacie Goldberg Deputy eDitor: Jeannine Cintron Digital eDitor: Kaitlyn Riggio e vent S manager: Shara Levine r eporter: Barbara Russo Senior aDvi S er: Susan Weiss partner SH ip manager S : Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Suzanne Cirigliano, Chris Cunnington, Lori Falco, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli marketing & Strategy Director: Rosalia Bobé Sale S & marketing a SS i S tant: Elana Cantor marketing aSS i S tant: Tilejah Gilead m e D ia Sale S aSS i S tant: Anastasia Aktipis art Director: Leah Mitch web Developer: Sylvan Migdal g rap H ic De S igner S : Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti eD itor S at large: Serena Norr, Cris Pearlstein eD itorial contributor S : Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas eD itorial i ntern S : Marnie Dunbar, Sara Marine Frommell, Bailey Germain contAct inform Ation aDverti S ing : (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com aDD re SS : New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 p re S i D ent: Victoria Schneps-Yunis ceo : Joshua Schneps coo : Clifford Luster New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Editorial and the Silver Award for Excellence in Design. 6 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 editor’s note Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily get i N touch New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2023 Queens Family Media, LLC n ina g allo photography 2022 September 2023 | Long Island Family 7

Keeping Yourself Healthy at Backto-School Time 6 smart health tips for parents trying to keep it all together By Donna Duarte-LaDD School is back in session, and along with more structured days comes the task of organizing our kids’ schedules and everything that the school year entails. Not to mention, we have our own daily lives to manage, and even with our best efforts to find balance, there are moments when we start feeling worn out. And who is guilty of this one (me, I’m the problem )? Many of us parents strive not to take sick days -reserving these days for our kids; with many parents still working remotely or hybrid, we are working when we would have taken a sick day pre-pandemic and office life. And if you have kids in the younger grades – germs, sickness, and now Covid have become the norm. In short, we need to try and stay healthy. Whether you’re juggling a full-time job or staying home to care for the little one and manage the household, as parents, we need to prioritize our well-being and happiness. With all the responsibilities on our plates during the school year, I encourage you to be kind to yourself and seek support to stay in a positive place. Yup, it’s hard and it can feel like work, but focusing on your mental and physical health can make this year more fulfilling and positive. Here are some easy tried and true tips. 1Vitamin C Every Day Vitamin C may not stop a fullblown head cold, but consuming it will help maintain a healthy immune system Harvard Health Publishing states, “If you want the benefits of vitamin C, you’ll need to consume it every day, and not just at the start of cold symptoms.” Some of us may have vitamin C packs in our bags for when in a pinch. But other ways to get vitamin C in your diet are orange juice, tomatoes, winter squash, and green pepper, to name a few. 2 Consider the Flu Shot Every year our children’s schools require students to get a flu shot, yet we, as parents, should also consider this shot. I have mom friends who believe in the flu shot and get the shot once the school year starts while other friends pass. I am pro flu shot as I have found myself to be less sick when I get it. There are times when I have had a rough year of colds and viruses, and I think what shape I would be in if I didn’t get this shot? For more info on the flu shot, check out our article Flu Shot Facts: Common Questions About the Vaccine at New York Family. 3 Add Probiotics to Your Daily Diet When my youngest entered daycare a few years back, a tsunami of sickness hit me in that first year, it was brutal. To get on track health-wise – I took my doctor’s suggestions and started incorporating probiotics into my diet. Probiotic foods are simple foods that contain good bacteria. Probiotics alone are not going to cure something like, say the flu — what they do is help you in overall health. Think of them as part of staying healthy by taking them in pill form or eating foods such as yogurt, kimchee, or kombucha. 4 Self-Care for the Win Self-care has become a muchneeded movement, with moms sharing how they care for themselves, 8 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 mom hacks especially by posting through social media. Why do we share with other moms how we care for ourselves outside of our daily lives as kids? Because it is freaking important! Spa, exercising, walking around the park, or hanging with your mom tribe benefits your mental health. This school year — make time for yourself. Calm in a Bottle 5 If you have ever done yoga or have gotten an aromatherapy oil massage, then you know that the whiff of certain oils can calm the mind. Since doing a tree pose or downward dog in the office is not always feasible try recycling a beauty bottle and mixing some calming oils, throw in your bag, or keep by your laptop and dabble a bit on when you need a bit of ease to your day. Some oils to try: Lavender: Known for its calming and soothing properties, lavender oil can help reduce stress, anxiety and promote better sleep Chamomile: Chamomile essential oil is excellent for relaxation, promoting sleep, and easing tension Ylang Ylang: has a sweet and floral aroma that is believed to have aphrodisiac properties and can help reduce stress and anxiety Bergamot: This citrus oil has uplifting and mood-balancing properties, making it helpful for managing stress and mild depression Geranium: This oil is known for its balancing effect on hormones and can help ease symptoms related Lemon: A refreshing and uplifting oil, perfect if more oaky oils are not your thing Sidenote: Remember, essential oils are potent and should be used properly. Additionally, avoid using essential oils on babies under six months old and use them sparingly around young children. 6 Sleep Is Non-Negotiable Around 9:30 pm, my free time starts. Kids are asleep, and I can watch a silly movie and catch up on emails; it’s my time. The problem with this is I should be sleeping. Easier said than done, as having this time to myself is gold. But getting rest is essential, and the benefits are enormous. According to the CDC, “Getting enough sleep is not a luxury —it is something people need for good health.” So as much as you want that free time to write your first novel or start that business, you have meant to get going, designate a night or two to do all this fun stuff, and reserve the rest of the week to catch up with muchneeded R&R. 10 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 mom hacks JUMP INTO YEAR-ROUND FUN AT LONG ISLAND'S #1 SWIM SCHOOL! • ParentTot (4 mos. - 3 yrs.) • Group Lessons • Adult Lessons • Private Lessons • & more! Enroll today! New to Saf-T-Swim? Get a FREE Group Trial Lesson! Free trial for new customers only. 1-866-723-3794 Whether you’re juggling a full-time job or staying home to care for the little one and manage the household, as parents, we need to prioritize our well-being and happiness. September 2023 | Long Island Family 11 Providing a wide range of services for individuals with autism across the US and Puerto Rico. Our mission is to help individuals with ASD reach their full potential by providing educational and therapeutic programs tailored to their speciﬁc needs. We are dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with ASD and their families. Reach out today to us today! https://gershautism.com/ info@GershAutism.com (631) 385-3342 Oﬀering range of services, including: • Early Intervention • Preschool and K-12 • Life skills • Transition services for young adults

RSV Shot Has Been Approved by the FDA for Infants What parents need to know BY DONNA DUARTE�LADD In the fall of 2022, there was a rash case of RSV infections among young children. While RSV—respiratory syncytial virus—is a common seasonal respiratory virus of the respiratory tract known to be more severe in infants and older adults- it can be especially highly contagious to children. And many kids had to be hospitalized at the time. What worried most parents, besides the fact that we had all been put through Covid, Monkeypox, and now RSV, was this was all happening at a time when kids were getting back out in the world and had not been around everyday germs and viruses. It was not surprising the numbers were high for hospitalizations in New York and positive cases were up weekly at this time. With this rise in flu and Covid cases, health experts referred to the worrying increase in infant hospitalizations as a “tripledemic.” Once again, parents with young children and the vulnerable such as immune comprised individuals and the elderly, had to continue to mask up and tread carefully outdoors or in highly populated places. While vaccines against Covid and the flu were already available by that time, no such antibody protection against RVS existed for infants. Some of the most vulnerable to RSV are newborns to children to age 5. RSV is the single most common cause of respiratory hospitalization in infants. It is estimated that about 1 to 3 percent of children under 12 months old in the U.S. are hospitalized each year due to RSV, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Now there is help. On July 18, 2023, the FDA approved Beyfortus from AstraZeneca and Sanofi, which protects infants and toddlers against the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. On August 3rd the CDC approved the shot. The CDC in a statement shared, "All infants younger than 8 months who are born during – or entering –their first RSV season should receive one dose of nirsevimab. For some children between the ages of 8 and 19 months who are at increased risk of severe RSV disease, a dose is recommended at the start of their second RSV season." What is Beyfortus When our babies are young, we feel vulnerable about what we give them. While treatments are a relief, we all want to understand what we give our children. Beyfortus is a monoclonal antibody treatment, meaning it works by neutralizing the virus and suppressing its ability to replicate itself. Monoclonal antibodies are a type of protein made in a lab and can bind to certain targets in the body, such as antigens. RSV infection rates typically rise in late fall and early winter. Though the virus usually presents with mild, cold-like symptoms, the infection is often more severe in babies under 12 months. It can lead to the development of lower respiratory tract diseases such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis. Why this new shot matters With RSV being the biggest respiratory threat to young babies, it is understandable why this new treatment is a big deal for many parents. The new treatment is expected to be available to the public by the start of this fall RSV season. This means the school season, daycare, nursery school, and indoor excursions such as going to the movies no longer mark the same fear of an RVS uprising. Also, air travel and holiday time with extended family means less worry of a respiratory illness. Of course, we recommend having a conversation with your pediatrician regarding your baby being given the RSV shot. John Farley, director of the FDA’s Office of Infectious Diseases, shared in a statement. “RSV can cause serious disease in infants and some children and results in a large number of emergency department and physician office visits each year,” he also shared, “Today’s approval addresses the great need for products to help reduce the impact of RSV disease on children, families, and the health care system.” 12 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 HEALTH We Buy, Sell And Trade Gently Used We Buy, Sell And Trade Gently Used Items! September 2023 | Long Island Family 13 PARENT & ME, FUNDAMENTAL, & DEVELOPMENT CLASSES LI'S #1 EDUCATIONAL SOCCER PROGRAM SERVING FAMILIES FOR 20+ YEARS BONUSGAMESSCRIMMAGE (AGESINCLUDED 4+) OVER 20 LOCATIONS ACROSS NASSAU COUNTY & EASTERN QUEENS ENROLL TODAY LEARN MORE AT SOCCERSTARS.COM SAVE $35 PROMO CODE: NYFALL23 AGES 1-12+ At Soccer Stars we teach the FUNdamentals of soccer in a non-competitive & nurturing environment. Our agespecific curriculum is specially designed to develop skills, teach teamwork & build self-confidence in every child. Items! Bring in your nearly new kid’s stuff, and we’ll pay you cash on the spot for all items accepted. Shoes and Accessories • Casual and Dress Shoes • Sleepwear WE ACCEPT ALL SEASON CHILDREN'S APPAREL All equipment and toys must be less than 5 years old and not to be recalled Kid’s Stuff With Previous ExperienceTM Used Items Buy Back Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9am-1pm Visit our Website at onceuponachildseaford.com 516-579-4200 1089 Hicksville Road, Seaford 1/4 Mile North of Southern State Parkway (exit 29N, Rte. 107) Store Hours: Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm; Sunday 11am-5pm • Changing Tables & Dressers • Bassinets & Cradles • Glider Rockers, Book Cases, Toy Boxes FurnitureFurniture • Newborn to Size 14 (0-12 months must have tags) • Play Clothes • Dresswear & Outerwear ClothingClothing • High Chairs & Swings • Gates • Pack N Plays, Bouncy Seats, Walkers, Exersaucers EquipmentEquipment • Children’s Books • Infant-Preschool Toys • Outdoor Toys • Puzzles Books and ToysBooksToys Clothing must be in good condition, of current style, freshly laundered and neatly organized in boxes or other folding containers. Toys, equipment and furniture items must include all original parts, be clean and in good working condition, and meet all industry safety standards. Because the safety of children is a top priority of Once Upon a Child, we are unable to purchase recalled or retroﬁtted products. We reserve the right to refuse items based on condition, current inventory levels and past experience. Bring in your nearly new kid’s stuff, and we’ll pay you cash on the spot for all items accepted. and Accessories • Casual and Dress Shoes • Sleepwear ACCEPT ALL SEASON CHILDREN'S APPAREL All equipment and toys must be less than 5 years old and not to be recalled Kid’s Stuff With Previous ExperienceTM Used Items Buy Back Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9am-1pm Visit our Website at onceuponachildseaford.com 516-579-4200 1089 Hicksville Road, Seaford 1/4 Mile North of Southern State Parkway (exit 29N, Rte. 107) Store Hours: Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm; Sunday 11am-5pm • Changing Tables & Dressers • Bassinets & Cradles • Glider Rockers, Book Cases, Toy Boxes FurnitureFurniture • Newborn to Size 14 (0-12 months must have tags) • Play Clothes • Dresswear & Outerwear ClothingClothing • High Chairs & Swings • Gates • Pack N Plays, Bouncy Seats, Walkers, Exersaucers EquipmentEquipment • Children’s Books • Infant-Preschool Toys • Outdoor Toys • Puzzles Books and ToysBooksToys Clothing must be in good condition, of current style, freshly laundered and neatly organized in boxes or other folding containers. Toys, equipment and furniture items must include all original parts, be clean and in good working condition, and meet all industry safety standards. Because the safety of children is a top priority of Once Upon a Child, we are unable to purchase recalled or retroﬁtted products. We reserve the right to refuse items based on condition, current inventory levels and past experience. Shoes WE

Exploring School Options Advice for finding the perfect educational fit for your child By BarBara russo It may be Back to School time, but choosing a school to send your child to can happen any time throughout the school year. Whether your child is moving on from daycare, elementary, middle school, or simply a better educational fit is needed, searching for one can be a complicated decision. We all worry about whether we’re making the best choices in raising our kids, and one thing most of us fret over is whether our children are getting the best education that suits their needs. In many areas in the country, traditional district public schools may be the best option for kids. But living in the New York metro area, we have an abundance of choices in addition to great public schools, including charter, independent and magnet schools. While one school option doesn’t necessarily provide a better education than another, each type has pros and cons for every individual family. It’s up to you to determine which school setting best suits your child’s needs. What are the differences between independent, charter, and magnet schools, and which one is best for your child? Read on to learn more about charter, independent and magnet schools. Catholic Schools NYC Catholic Schools prioritize both academic excellence and Catholic values. Students are immersed in an environment that promotes respect, courtesy, and service to others, which are integral to their curriculum. These schools offer a comprehensive range of subjects, including Math, Religion, English Language Arts, History, and Science. Moreover, they have embraced modern technology in the classrooms and introduced STEM programs to foster a well-rounded education. Recent New York State Education Department Examination results confirm that Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York have once again outperformed both New York State and New York City schools regarding performance growth. Charter Schools The most important thing to understand about a charter school is that it’s a public school – but with fewer regulations. Charter schools are tuition free and receive money from local, state and federal funds. “Charter schools do not have the same oversight as public schools, but they do need to be funded at least partially by a public government. They can also seek funding elsewhere,” Mary Miele, CEO, Evolved Education Company, explained. “Charter schools can set their own curriculum, but they will be evaluated based on testing, which the public school also gives (the NYS exams in grades 3-8) and so the curriculum does involve a good amount of prep for those exams.” According to the New York State Education Department, a significant difference between charter schools and traditional public schools is that charter schools often focus on innovative curricula, new approaches to school organization or instruction, or another feature that traditional public schools wouldn’t be able to accomplish without the flexibility given by a charter. But charter schools need to produce 14 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Education strong NYS test results in order to continue their funding, so many are more traditional in their teaching approach and teach toward those tests, Miele said. Parents can learn more about charter schools, what a charter is and other information at nysed.gov. Independent Schools Also known as private schools, independent schools are primarily funded by tuition and charitable donations as opposed to taxpayer dollars. “Typically, independent schools do quite a bit of fundraising, and parents may be tasked with organizing some of it,” Christine Hernandez, early childhood and parenting expert, and founder of Allo Saratoga in New York State, said. And, their curriculum is not reviewed by a public entity, Miele explained. The admission process for private schools can vary, but it generally includes: • Filling out an application • Visiting the school and doing both student and parent interviews Explore more Back to School is in the air, but remember that this is also prime time to plan for your child’s next step in their education. Most schools are starting their tours and open houses now since enrollment periods often open up just after Labor Day, so check out your options and start marking your calendar! • Taking an entrance exam, if applicable • Sending in teacher recommendations and transcripts • Writing parent and student essays, and submitting videos of the student (for the K process) Magnet Schools Magnet schools are NYC Department of Education (DOE) schools. They are tuition-free schools, in part federally funded by competitive Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant awards from the U.S. Department of Education. Magnet schools offer whole-school specialized thematic programs (theme examples include art, architecture, engineering, civics, leadership, exploration, global conservation, STEM/ STEAM) which incorporate innovative curriculum and enrichment experiences designed to engage and inspire learning. Magnet schools utilize diversified approaches to teaching which include inquiry and project-based learning with real world connections and authentic application of skills. Partnerships with colleges, universities, professional and community organizations, cultural institutions and Artists in Residency programs, provide professional development opportunities and supplement student and family experiences. The rigorous instructional foundation is supported and enhanced by instructional technology, dedicated spaces for arts and science such as maker-spaces, horticultural labs, broadcast studios, STEM/ STEAM activities, and special programs. There is an application process for magnet schools, but there is no screening or testing involved in applying. For more information, families should contact info@magnetschools. nyc or visit magnetschools.nyc. September 2023 | Long Island Family 15 • Staff Training • School-Based Consultation • FBA Assessment and BIP Implementation • ABA and Verbal Behavior Training Techniques • Behavior Management Strategies • Home/School Intensive Behavior Intervention Services • Crisis Intervention and Prevention • Home-Based Services and Parent Education Training • CPSE/CSE Advocacy & Meeting Attendance $75 off consultation Karen Bottalico, SAS, SDA —NYS Certified School Psychologist— (516) 851-8330 Autism/Behavioral Consulting Services

The Many Benefits of After-school Programs By Serena norr According to the Afterschool Alliance, kids spend more than 1,200 hours in school every year. While that may seem like a substantial amount of time, school only accounts for 20% of a child’s time. This is why after-school programs and activities are a big part of our kids’ school experience. Programs and activities are essential in fostering social and emotional growth, just as important as academic reasons. For busy parents, particularly those juggling work commitments (#iykyk), these programs provide a space where children can thrive safely and productively, extending the learning and joy beyond the regular school hours. Read on to discover more about why after-school programs are so beneficial to kids and their families. Meet New Friends After-school classes allow kids to connect and meet new people outside of school. Extracurricular activities help form a community and forge a sense of belonging as they hyper-focus on one activity. This can also benefit students who struggle with making friends in school, where they can connect with a different set of peers in smaller groups. Encourages Physical Activity After-school activities, like sports, encourage kids to participate in teamwork as well as offer physical activity, help with stress, may improve self-esteem, foster healthy habits, and may promote mental well-being. Kids who participate in sports may also forge longterm bonds that they participate in until the end of high school. Expose Kids to New Programs Many schools have limited programming within music and the arts. After-school programming allows kids to try these programs and express themselves in a new way through acting, music, and/or learning a new artistic skill. They can also help unleash creativity, improve communication, boost confidence, and improve focus and concentration. Programs are Fun After-school activities are fun and offer a way for kids to do something exciting and engaging beyond their typical school day. This can be a release for students with a rigorous and intense course load and schedule. Helps Support Working Parents Here in New York, we have some of the best after-school programs in the country. Participating in an after-school program allows kids to thrive in a safe and supervised environment until a parent or guardian can pick them up. Provides a Safe and Supportive Environment After-school programs provide a safe space during times when some kids might be unsupervised. Under an instructor’s guidance, kids develop new skills and learn from a mentor/teacher who can help kids foster new passions/interests. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, “regular participation in an after-school program may also reduce risky behaviors and help kids gain college and career-needed skills.” Academic Benefits A supportive after-school program provides a well-rounded educational experience that can impact other aspects of school, such as improved concentration, reduced behavioral problems, and fostering new passions, helping lift kids’ moods and well-being. 16 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Activities advanced academic programs 55 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY, 11548 516-484-1789 info@roslynacademicprograms.com advancedacademicprograms. com Ready to begin your advanced education journey? Advanced Academics offers highlevel education to students in grades K-12. Their students become innovators and creators of the future. Advanced Academics offers weekend and after-school classes in math, robotics, coding, physics, chemistry, biology and science. They also offer Math, Physics & Coding Competition Coaching, SAT and AP test prep, Private tutoring, College level classes and Natural abilities testing. Start your STEAM education journey today, join Advanced Academic Programs now! b ach to rock port washington 1015 Port Washington Blvd Port Washington, NY 11050 631-201-1686 bachtorock.com/ portwashington portwashington@bachtorock. com Whether a budding rock star or an aspiring classical musician, BACH TO ROCK (B2R) has music education programs for everyone! B2R has classes and programs for all ages, all levels, and all instruments. From Pre-K to adults, they offer Private and Group Music Lessons (guitar, voice, piano, drums, violin, sax and more), Birthday Parties, Rock Bands, Music Camps, Early Childhood Classes, Recording Arts and Music Production, and NYSSMA Preparation. b ritish Swim School Two Locations: 111 Marcus Ave New Hyde Park NY 11042 2350 Jericho Turnpike Garden City Park, NY 11040 britishswimschool.com/ brooklyn-queens 718-576-1870 goswimbrooklynqueens@ britishswimschool.com The premier learn-to-swim provider for people of all ages, offering programs for children ages 3-months through adults. British Swim School uses gentle teaching methods and a survival-first approach to help people of all experience levels become safer, stronger swimmers. British Swim School’s safe, fun, and effective instructional program has made it the preferred choice for parents and students for over 40 years. Come see the British Swim School difference! eglevsky b allet 700 Hicksville Road, Suite 102, Bethpage 516-746-1115 eglevskyballet.org info@eglevskyballet.org Since 1961, Eglevsky Ballet has been at the forefront of dance and classical ballet education on Long Island. A staff of internationally recognized educators train students in an environment conducive to learning and artistic excel- lence. Whether studying in the recreational division or in the pre-professional training program for serious students, your child will receive the best training available. g erman-american School 212-787-7543 Kidslearngerman@aol.com german-american-school.org German-American School offers an accredited after-school language program. The school has been teaching German since 1892 when it focused on children of German immigrants. Today it teaches children of all ethnicities.Students graduate with the NY State Regents (FLAC) exam. They also offer AP German. m usic i nstitute of long i sland 90 Plandome Road, Manhasset 516-627-7052 miligirls@gmail.com milimusic.com Long Island’s Premier Music School is celebrating their 33rd year. MILI is a classical music school staffed by September 2023 | Long Island Family 17 Activities d irectory | Special Advertising Supplement britishswimschool.com/lakesuccess britishswimschool.com/gardencitypark 718-576-1870 Soccer Shots is an engaging children’s soccer program for ages 2 to 8. Join the best coaches in the business for soccer skills, character-building and FUN! Enroll for Fall at: www. soccershots.com/liwest or call 516-558-2266 or scan the QR code Many locations in Nassau and Su olk Counties Ages 2–8 exceptional instructors from many of the most prestigious conservatories and graduate music schools in the United States and Europe. Consistently voted the best music school on Long Island and the North Shore. Programs include violin, viola, cello, guitar, piano, voice, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, and tuba. Instruction in traditional, Suzuki, and ABRSM methods for ages 3-99, beginnercollege level. Saf t Swim Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk, Little Neck 1-866-723-3794 saf-t-swim.com info@saf-t-swim.com Discover excellence in water safety education with Saf-TSwim Swim School. As the premier leader, they offer swimming programs tailored for all ages – from 4 months to adult – and various skill levels. With flexible lesson scheduling, including Group, ParentTot, and Private options, their multiple locations ensure convenience. Saf-T-Swim’s dynamic lessons provide an enjoyable learning environment where swimmers gain confidence and accomplishment while mastering new levels of proficiency and enhancing water safety. To learn more visit our site. School of rock Forest Hills – Coming Soon Huntington – 145 East Main Street Queens – 34-43 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 2 Rockville Centre – 197 N Long Beach Road Roslyn, 911 Willis Avenue Syosset/Oyster Bay – 180 Michael Drive 516-243-ROCK(7625), schoolofrock.com/stonewhite Traditional music education approaches rarely teach students how to perform with other musicians. They focus instead on teaching music only through oneon-one lessons. The School of Rock Method™ is different. We combine one-on-one instruction with group rehearsals and live performances. This integrated approach teaches students techniques and theory while also helping them apply those skills when performing with other musicians and they get to expand their musical knowledge and interact with like-minded people. Soccer Shots Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk. 516-558-2266, liwest@ soccershots.com SoccerShots.com/liwest Soccer Shots is an engaging children’s soccer program, for ages 2 to 8, with a focus on character development, learning and fun. Their caring team positively impacts kids’ lives on and off the field through best-in-class coaching, communication and curriculum. Their coaches are the besttrained in the business. Their expert-approved curriculum is age appropriate and aligns with New York State’s early childhood education standards. Year-round programming available, open enrollment. Soccer Stars | k ids pro Soccer Multiple Locations soccerstars.com info@soccerstars.com 516-766-5437 Soccer Stars | Pro Soccer Kids is Long Island’s most popular youth educational soccer program! For 23 years, they have taught the FUNdamentals of soccer using positive reinforcement. Players will learn skills, physical literacy, build self-confidence, and develop teamwork in every class. Trained, certified coaches lead age-specific programs with low kid-to-coach rations for children 1-12+. Weekly classes are available 7 days-a-week at 20 locations. Private classes also available – their coaches come to you! Save $35 on Fall Programs - Promo Code: NYFALL23. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Activities d irectory | Special Advertising Supplement Strings, Piano, Voice, Flute, Clarinet & Saxophone Suzuki, Traditional & ABRSM Methods 90 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY 11030 www.MiliMusic.com • 516.627.7052 Friday, June 21, 2024 Gala Concert REGISTER NOW Directors: Carol & Geri Kushner MILI Annual 34th year Fall Semester Begins: Friday, September 8, 2023 Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com for daily stories and to sign up for our weekly newsletters! September 2023 | Long Island Family 19 Now Enrolling NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY Playing music should be fun, after all it’s called play for a reason! • Group and Ensemble Lessons • Private Music Lessons • Early Childhood Classes • Rock Band • Glee Club • Birthday Parties • And more! sons bachtorock.com/portwashington 516-441-5526 Ready to begin your advanced education journey? •Weekend and after-school classes •Small groups •Math, Physics & Coding Competition Coaching •SAT and AP test preparation •Private tutoring •College level classes •Natural abilities testing www.advancedacademicprograms.com ADVANCED ACADEMIC PROGRAMS Offering high-level education to students grades K-12. Our students become innovators and creators of the future. 55 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY (516)484-1789 MATH CODINGROBOTICS PHYSICS CHEMISTRY SCIENCE BIOLOGY SAT ACT • Low tuition • No previous German necessary • Minimum age: 6 years • Manhattan location: Upper East Side • Locations also in Franklin Square & Garden City (Long Island) Welcome to German-American School German Lessons for Children After-School Program NY State Accredited Language Program German is for Everyone! www.German-American-School.org For more Information email: Kidslearngerman@aol.com

BoArdinG SchoolS A unique experience for your kids By Mia Sala S Navigating your child’s educational landscape in vibrant New York can be intricate as the offerings are plentiful. While there are public, private, charter, and many more schooling options- there are also highly regarded education instituitions such as Boarding Schools in and around New York. The compelling thing about Boarding schools is they offer a unique environment where children can thrive academically, socially, and personally. The focused educational setting and access to top-tier resources enable holistic growth and prepare children for future success. Check out these three schools that keep your child’s future at the forefront. Bard Academy & Bard College at Simon’s Rock Great Barrington, MA 01230 413-644-4400, admit@simons-rock.edu simons-rock.edu For an accelerated path, Bard Academy & Bard College at Simon’s Rock is the way to go. Bard Academy is the nation’s first two-year boarding and day program designed to prepare 9th and 10th graders to start college early. They basically get fast-tracked to receive a Bachelor’s degree within six years of starting Bard Academy, as opposed to the 8 years it typically takes to get through high school and college. Bard College then follows the Academy, when students are ready to start college after the 10th or 11th grade. With over 35 majors and several top rankings including #4 for Most Innovative School, #5 for Best Undergraduate Teaching by U.S. News and World Report and among the Best Regional Colleges in the Northeast by The Princeton Review, Bard College offers an education like no other. Ross School 18 Goodfriend drive, East hampton 11937 631-907-5400 ross.org Knox School 541 long Beach road, St James nY 11780 knoxschool.org The Knox School is Long Island’s oldest established, co-educational boarding and day school. Our inclusive environment serves grades 6-12 and Post-Graduate, providing students with a broad world perspective and a wide range of skills. At Knox, each student’s potential is unlocked and maximized because of the boundless experiences a Knox education provides. We are proud of our 100% graduate and acceptance rate to top four-year universities. Whether you are an aspiring engineer or entrepreneur, artist or architect, performer or physicist, a Knox education unlocks every student’s potential and prepares them for success after high school. Ross School’s mission is to change the way education meets the future; to foster interdisciplinary, integrated thinking and innovative leadership; to engage fully in the global community, and to facilitate lifelong learning. Ross School is a co-educational boarding (Grades 6–12) and day school (N–Grade 12) located on a beautiful campus in East Hampton, NY, approximately two hours east of New York City. Serving approximately 375 students and attracting a world-class faculty, the School offers a global, integrated curriculum with engaging courses in science, math, arts, humanities, and wellness, with opportunities for independent study, competitive athletics, extracurricular activities, and travel. The Ross educational experience aims to impart to young people a 21stcentury skill set and the inspiration that will motivate them to keep their minds actively engaged in learning. The School stresses direct personal experiences, inquiry through primary sources, and hands-on interpretation and analysis of information. Ross School has a successful college placement program, with 100% of applicants receiving acceptances at competitive colleges and universities. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 Education September 2023 | Long Island Family 21 To ensure a safe environment, we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 354 Lakeville Road, Great Neck, NY 516-466-8422 | www.CMSGN.com Our fullyequipped, spacious classrooms offer the most enriched curriculum available for 18 mos – 6 yrs with the American Montessori Society since 1988 •Spacious playground •Large classrooms •Low teacher-student ratio •Early drop-off and extended day available Countryside Montessori School An Education Where Children Thrive Under the Guidance of Great Teachers in an Environment that Stimulates Creativity and Individual Potential!

Great Planetariums The best options for celestial fun in and near New York City Sometimes stars aren’t at peak visibility—whether it’s due to a storm or the bright New York City lights—but you can still enjoy celestial wonders at local planetariums! Gaze at the night sky even in the middle of the day at one of these locations. (Please note planetarium and observatory hours may differ from museum hours. We recommend you call planetariums ahead prior to your visit.) Alice and Leonard Dreyfuss Planetarium in the Newark Museum 49 Washington St., Newark, NJ 973-596-6550 The first of planetariums built in New Jersey, the Dreyfuss offers a variety of shows, special events, and programs for families to enjoy. Visit the website for the planetarium’s schedule. Tickets are free with general admission to museum. Charles and Helen Reichart Planetarium at the Vanderbilt Museum 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport, Long Island 631-854-5579 The Vanderbilt Planetarium offers seasonal shows and fun, educational programs for family. The Planetarium has diverse programming that includes fulldome films, live star talks, laser shows, concerts, and special events. Check the online schedule for details. The rooftop observatory is open every Friday night, weather permitting, where visitors can examine the night sky through the Van- 22 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 family fun 8 derbilt’s 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope. Hayden Planetarium in the American Museum of Natural History Central Park West at 79th St., Upper West Side, Manhattan 212-769-5100 The museum offers a variety of celestial programs and shows inside the planetarium. The 429-seat Space Theater, which features a custom-made Zeiss Mark IX Star Projector and a Digital Dome Projection System to display a hyperrealistic view of the planets, star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies, uses a scientifically accurate 3D map of the observable universe based on millions of astronomical observations. Hudson River M useum Planetarium 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers 914-963-4550 The planetarium at the Hudson River Museum has celestial shows on Saturdays and Sundays at 12:30pm, 2pm, and 3:30pm. Some shows are geared toward specific age groups; the schedule can be found on the website. JetBlue Sky Theater Planetarium in the Cradle of Aviation Museum and Education Center Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City, Long Island 516-572-4111 Check the online schedule to see what shows are offered in the Sky Theater at the time you plan to visit this immersive, all-digital planetarium complete with with newly upgraded pure laser projectors. Prior to each show is a Your Night Sky presentation, taking viewers on a journey of the seasonal sky. Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium at the Liberty Science Center 222 Jersey City Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ Liberty Science Center’s Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium is touted as the biggest planetarium in America. The space boasts a resolution of 88 million pixels, a lighting system that can produce over 281 trillion colors, and speakers capable of producing 30,000 watts of digital sound. Check out the 89-foot full-dome view of the night sky and distant galaxies, available as an add-on to your general admission ticket to the center. New Jersey State Museum’s Planetarium 205 West State Street, Trenton, NJ 609-292-6464 This planetarium is fully upgraded with an Ultra-High Resolution 8K projection system and specially designed reclining seats. Shows are offered to the public Saturday and Sunday from September-June. Weekday shows are held for school or community groups with advanced reservations. During the summer months, winter break, and spring break, weekday shows are available to the public. Observatory and Planetarium at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center 39 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford, CT 203-322-1646 The planetarium is currently closed for public hours but available for school programs, scout groups, special events and private parties. On selected Friday nights a special series of Astronomy Nights is available for kids ages 5 and up. Mommybites.com provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. Visit Mommybites.com; we can’t wait to see you there! September 2023 | Long Island Family 23 Live music and comedy in Port Washington! 232 Main Street Port Washington, NY 11050 LandmarkOnMainStreet.org Box Office 516.767.6444 Martin Sexton 9/23/23 Pinky New Crown, Who Dhis 9/29/23 Patel: 10/1/23 Tom Chapin: Clean Machine Suzanne Vega 10/6/23 is now part of

Apple Picking 9 Long Island farms to visit by eVelyn HARtm An & ne W yoRK FA mIly Nothing tastes better than farm fresh produce any time of year. During the fall, apple picking is a great way to get your family outside together, support local businesses and promote a healthy lifestyle. Long Island has several farms to choose from when it comes to this beloved fall activity. Check out the list below to start planning your next outing! Breeze Hill Farm 31215 County Road – Route 48, Peconic, NY 11958 631-876-5159 Located on the North Fork of Long Island in Peconic, Breeze Hill Farm features over 72 acres of sprawling apple orchards! Honey Crisp, Granny Smith and Fuji are only a few of the 26 varieties of apples offered here. After you’re done picking, you can enjoy some sweet treats from Breeze Hill’s farm stand, like apple cider donuts or freshly baked pies! Wickham’s Fruit Farm 28700 Main Rd, Cutchogue, NY 11935 631-734-6441 Wickham’s Bicentennial Fruit Farm is a great place to take your family for apple picking in September and October! This farm is on a beautiful waterfront property in Cutchogue, NY. Wickham’s Fruit Farm also has gift boxes of fresh farm fresh apples, jam and honey that you can send to someone special. Milk Pail U-Pick Farm 50 Horsemill Ln, Water Mill, NY 11976 631-537-2565 If you’re looking for a fun option near the Hamptons for apple picking, the Milk Pail U-Pick Farm is the perfect spot to check out! This farm grows dwarf apple trees, making picking easy for all ages. In addition to having apples during the fall, pumpkin, gourds and squash are also available for picking! Seven Ponds Orchard 65 7 Ponds Rd, Water Mill, NY 11976 631-726-8015 Seven Ponds Orchard in Water Mill is another great place to head to for u-pick apples, fresh baked goods and produce this fall! Seven Ponds Orchard offers a wide selection of apples to choose from. For more information on picking conditions as the season gets rolling, check the farm’s Facebook page for regular updates. Lewin Farms 201 Sound Ave, Calverton, NY 11933 631-929-4327 You can pick apples and enjoy beautiful scenery when you stop by Lewin Farms in Calverton, NY! This family farm is now in its fourth generation. After you’re done picking apples, check out the annual Lewin Farms corn maze for some extra fun! Harbes Family Farm and Orchard 715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952 631-482-7641 Bring your family on over to Riverhead and enjoy all that Harbes Family Farm and Orchard have to offer this fall! Harbes Orchard offers over 27 different varieties of apples to choose from. In addition to apple picking, you can also pick pumpkins, go on a hayride or navigate through a corn maze! Hayden’s Peach Orchard 561 Hulse Landing Rd, Wading River, NY 11792 631-929-1115 Another great place for apple picking this fall is Hayden’s Peach Orchard! This farm is located on the picturesque North Shore of Long Island. To stay up to date on all things happening at the farm, I’d recommend following their Facebook page. Hank’s Pumpkintown 240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976 631-726-4667 Hank’s Pumpkintown in Water Mill offers apple picking every Saturday and Sunday! After you’re done gathering delicious apples, there’s so many other fun things for your little ones to do on the weekends, including duck races, a jump pad, a fifty foot tube slide, calf milking and so much more! Woodside Orchards Aquebogue, 729 Main Rd, Aquebogue, NY 11931 631-722-5770 Starting in the second week of September through the end of October, apple picking is happening at Woodside Orchards! Woodside Orchards grows 28 varieties of apples throughout the season. You can find out more about these varieties on their website. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2023 FamilY daY out September 2023 | Long Island Family 25 n • ARTS & CRAFTS • FREE PUMPKIN DECORATING • ACTIVITY CLASSES • BOUNCE HOUSE • FACE PAINTERS • CIRCUS PERFORMERS • COTTON CANDY • DJ • SPECIAL BUBBLE PERFORMANCES BY SOPHIE Discover local family related services, venues, programs, schools and products. Long Island Family Day is a mix of fun & learning for families through an exhibition space, kids activity center, unique classes and presentations on-site. RSVP Now - Space is Limited NewYorkFamily.com/LongIslandFamilyDay Sunday, October 15th, 2023 - 11am - 2:30pm Cradle of Aviation Museum, Garden City Fu for the Whol e Fam i ly Fun the Whole Family Long Island Family Day