Queens Family - August 2023

FALL EDUCATION GUIDE Natasha D'Anna Meet the inspiring mom behind Twindollicious Expert Tips on Avoiding PARENTAL BURNOUT After-School Programs & Activities in your neighborhood! AUGUST 2023 August 2023 | Queens Family 4 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 AUGUST 2023 NewYorkFamily.com CONTENTS FEATURES 12 | In The News How to talk to your kids about wildfires 20 | Parenting Helping your child through the loss of a pet 26 | Cover Natasha D’Anna of Twindollicious 30 | Tech Instagram Threads: What parents should know STORIES & COLUMNS 6 | Editor’s Letter 8 | Ask the Expert What is parental burnout? 16 | Education Benefits of a New York education 22 | Afterschool 7 Best Afterschool Programs and Activities FAMILY FUN 28 | Calendar All the fun events and activities for August DIRECTORIES 18 | Education Listings ON THE COVER Photo: Michelle Rose Photo | michellerosephoto.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Produced & Cover Story Written by: Donna Duarte-Ladd pg. 26 pg. 12 pg. 16 pg. 28 pg. 30

Super-Fun Fall Coming At You! Discover Advantage QuickStart Tennis—customized for age, ability and tons of fun! Enroll now for the fall session at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club. Or if you’re new to Advantage, bring children ages 4 to 8 to KidsDays and check out QuickStart, free! racquets • smaller play areas & slower-bouncing balls August 2023 | Queens Family 5 ���������������������������������� ������������������������������ QuickStart pros ������������������������������������� ���������������������������������������� ������������������������������������� 9/7 9/12 • kid-sized • engaging drills & games from 4-5pm from 4-6pm

#SummerVibes Summer 2023 has been a weird season of heatwaves, pouring rain, and smokey air quality(eesh); thankfully, we have had enough clear days to enjoy ice cream, beach days, summer camps, and more NY fun. While it is STILL summer, you can’t blame us for focusing on Back to School; for one, it is our job, and two, like you, we are looking for great BTS resources for our kids! We are excited about our 7 Best After-School Activities and Programs (page 22) in Queens. Learning, exploring, and connecting goes beyond the classroom. Education in New York gives us parents choices on the best schools that work for our kids, read our piece on the Benefits of a New York Education (page 16) and check out our Education Guide (page 18)! New social app alert! We all know we live in a digital world and have the inside scoop on the (page 30) Threads app. How does it work, and is it something (if you haven’t already yet) to join? Lastly, August’s cover mom, Natasha D’Anna, is the genius behind Twindollicious (page 26). This Staten Island-based Lifestyle Influencer with a Behavioral Therapy, Special Needs background shares weekly on new products, parenting tips, and helpful kid lines. Read her story to learn more about her infectious energy, raising three kids, working through motherhood’s beautiful chaos, and enjoying the ride! PUBLISHER: Clifford Luster EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Donna Duarte-Ladd ASSOCIATE PUBLISHER: Erin Brof ADVERTISING DIRECTOR: Stacie Goldberg DEPUTY EDITOR: Jeannine Cintron DIGITAL EDITOR: Kaitlyn Riggio EVENTS MANAGER: Shara Levine REPORTER: Barbara Russo SENIOR ADVISER: Susan Weiss PARTNERSHIP MANAGERS: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Suzanne Cirigliano, Chris Cunnington, Lori Falco, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli MARKETING & STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Rosalia Bobé SALES & MARKETING COORDINATOR: Mykael Fields MARKETING ASSISTANT: Tilejah Gilead MEDIA SALES ASSISTANT: Anastasia Aktipis ART DIRECTOR: Leah Mitch WEB DEVELOPER: Sylvan Migdal GRAPHIC DESIGNERS: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti EDITORS AT LARGE: Serena Norr, Cris Pearlstein EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTORS: Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas EDITORIAL INTERNS: Marnie Dunbar, Sara Marine Frommell, Bailey Germain CONTACT INFORMATION ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com CIRCULATION: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com ADDRESS: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 Donna PRESIDENT: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Editorial and the Silver Award for Excellence in Design. 6 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 EDITOR’S NOTE Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily GET IN TOUCH NewYorkFamily.com New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2023 Queens Family Media, LLC 2022 Nina Gallo Photography August 2023 | Queens Family 7 www.ComprehendTheMind.com 718-441-0166 Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a renowned and widely sought expert in the ﬁeld of mental health and neuropsychology, leads the clinical team at CCPS. Our doctors are trained to help not only the child but their ecosystem in supporting their needs. Well-being, emotional and academic, goes hand in hand, and we can guide you to both. Please call or visit our website to learn more. We accept all major insurances GHI, UnitedHealthCare, Oxford, Cigna, MagnaCare, BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) All major credit cards, Cash, and PayPal accepted • Extra time on tests, both in classrooms, SATs, ACTs, SHSATs • IEPs, 504 plans, private school placement • Forensic (injury, special education, child custody, immigration) cases • Medication management Clinical Expertise: Help with: Is your child struggling with: reading or Math? Paying attention? Making friends? Anxious mood? If so, a comprehensive evaluation will help you with your next steps.

Parental Burnout What it is & how to prevent it By Kaitlyn Riggio Being a parent is not always easy and that’s without the sky-high expectations from other parents, social media or even your own perfectionism. There’s a desire to do it all. But the journey to do it all often lands at one destination: burnout. Every parent has felt burnout at one point or another, and it often sets in when you can’t seem to get a break from the stress. While burnout isn’t completely avoidable, there are steps you can take to take better care of yourself and try to stop burnout before it sets in fully. We sat down with Sean Grover, psychotherapist and author of When Kids Call the Shots, and Kendra Wilde, parental well-being expert and host of the podcast “A Little Easier,” about parental burnout, how to prevent it and how self-care can help you be a better parent for your kids. What Causes Burnout in Parents? One of the major causes of burnout in parents is self-neglect. “Some parents, they start to sacrifice their own needs for the needs of the child, which is natural, but they go too far,” Grover says. Parents will neglect things like their physical health, sleep and diet in an effort to prioritize their children, which causes them to “walk down this path of self-neglect,” Grover says. “So as they get further and further into parenting, it becomes more and more difficult to maintain stamina.” Put simply, the recipe for burnout can be described as “having way too much stress and not enough resources to cope,” Wilde says. A lack of resources and an almost isolationist or individual approach to parenting is part of the reason why burnout is more common in western nations like the United States. Wilde says the individual approach to parenting leads to less support from community, which can lead to burnout. In societies where there’s more of a culture of being on a team, parents are less burned out because they don’t feel that they should be able to do this alone,” Wilde says. Other groups that are predisposed to burnout, according to Wilde and Grover, include: • First time parents • Perfectionistic parents, or parents that hold themselves to very high standards • Single parents, or other parents lacking support from a co-parent, extended family, broader social network, etc. • Parents of children with extra challenges, like medical conditions • Parents facing financial insecurity or systemic oppression What Are Some Signs of Burnout That Parents Should Look Out For? While burnout can feel like it sneaks up out of nowhere, there are some warning signs that you can look for that may indicate that you’re starting to feel burnt out. Some early signs of burnout can include difficulty concentrating, increased conflict with your partner and irritability. Beyond that, the three main stages of burnout are: Chronic Exhaustion : This can look like physical exhaustion or emotional exhaustion. Emotional Distancing : Wilde describes emotional distancing as “the feeling that you just need to get some space, get some distance from your children so you can preserve your energy.” Loss of Fulfillment : When in this stage it can be “hard to find the joy in your parenting,” Wilde says. “You just sense that you’re not the parent that you want to be.” How Can Parents Mitigate Burnout Before It Happens or Work Through Burnout? Taking care of yourself and taking time to maintain your relationship with your partner 8 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 ask the e xpert August 2023 | Queens Family 9 Questions? Call (718) 722-6001 are key steps towards stopping burnout before it starts and being the best parent you can be for your child. “Self care is a vital part of being a parent,” Grover says. Grover also says that by caring for yourself, you’re also caring for your child. “When you’re exhausted, burnt out, your mood is affected, your energy level is affected, your health is affected,” Grover says. “How can you possibly be a good parent under those conditions?” A way to evaluate how self care fits into your everyday life is to rethink and rebalance “the stress and resources equation.” The first step to this, Wilde says, is to practice more self-compassion and stop striving for perfection at all times. “We just expect so much of ourselves and society expects so much of us,” Wilde says. “And it’s impossible to do it all and be it all.” The next step in balancing the stress and resources equation is to take microbreaks when you can. This can include things like taking a short walk or listening to a quick guided meditation. While these micro breaks may not seem groundbreaking, Wilde says they can make a big difference in the long run. “Every one of those little micro breaks can make a difference in your ability to show up the way you want to be and the way you want to feel,” Wilde says. When working through burnout, it’s helpful to think about things you can cut out: how can you shorten your to do list? Are there places where you can ask for help? Where can you say “no” when it comes to adding more to your plate? Overall, Wilde says it’s important to remember that you don’t have to be a perfect parent. You just need to keep showing up for your kids and continue to make them feel safe and seen. “If we can just prioritize the relationship with our kids, and let some of the other craziness drop away,” Wilde says. “That can help, too.” Why Is It Important For Parents to Manage Their Own Mental Health While Caring for Their Families? Not only does your own mental health have a direct impact on your children’s mental health, but practicing self-care and managing stress provides a good example. “When we model that, our kids are watching and they’re learning and picking up on all of it,” Wilde says. Taking care of yourself allows you to foster a positive relationship with the rest of your family. “We can really focus on the relationship with our kids when we feel and function at our best,” Wilde says. 10 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 “We just expect so much of ourselves and society expects so much of us. And it’s impossible to do it all and be it all.” ASK THE EXPERT QUEENS: in Flushing Meadows Corona Park at David Dinkins Circle and on North Meadow Lake BROOKLYN: �������������������������������������������������������� STATEN ISLAND: On the ������������� Product, hours, and pricing vary by location. See website for details ������������������������������������������ *Purchase a one-hour rental and get the second hour free. Valid 7-days a week, anytime Mon - Fri, and before 12pm Sat & Sun. Valid at New York area locations listed only. Not valid holidays or holiday weekends. No Cash Value. Not valid with ���������������������������������������������� valid only for locations above. Not valid at Lakeside Prospect Park. RENT SOME FUN! ���������������������������������������������������������� 2nd Hour ����� BEFORE NOON* inQueens! Register NOW for Fall and Winter allstarstudiosnyc.com 108-21 72nd Ave (4th Forest Hills, NY 11375 718-268-2280 • allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com Tap Ballet Hip Hop Lyrical Offering classes for ages 3+ in: Jazz New Class Jumps & Turns Stretch & Strength Toddler & Me Acrobatics August 2023 | Queens Family 11 New York’s largest credit union is headed to The World’s Borough! Scan to learn more about Bethpage, or visit lovebethpage.com/sunnyside. COMING SOON! This summer, Bethpage Federal Credit Union is excited to bring our vision of enriching the lives of our members and their communities to Sunnyside! NMLS ID: 449104 Federally Insured by NCUA 47-21 QUEENS BLVD

How to Talk to Your Kids About Wildfires and other environmental fears By BarBara russo Afew months back (June to be exact) was certainly an eerie scene in New York: An apocalyptic -looking orange haze, accented by the smell of burning wood, enveloped us when we stepped outside. Who would have thought that New York City would feel the effects of wildfires burning not only hundreds of miles away–but in a different country! It even made our air quality levels off-the-charts bad. As wild fires continue to be covered extensively in the media, kids might be curious. As parents, how can you talk to your kids about the wildfires and the environment, and what do they need to know? These days, children are more ecoconscious at a younger age than ever before, especially when it comes to wildlife conservation and habitat loss. These are all heavy topics for all of us, no matter our age. In the movie “Bambi,” the forest fire was caused by humans. In real life, there are many causes for wildfires and their intensity, from human carelessness and activity to drought to natural occurrences like lightning strikes. And it’s not always easy to pinpoint any one cause. It could be a combination of the above. In short—wildfires can be complicated. When talking to your kids about wildfires, it’s important to know that fires like this have occurred since the start of time and will continue, scientists say. As we’re seeing in Canada right now, they can burn for quite a while, destroy vast acres of land and even affect areas located far away from the flames. (As indicated by that weird orange haze. By the way…If you’re curious what caused that strange color in the sky, it was due to the refraction of light of the carbon particulates that make up the smoke from the combustion of wood.) Talking to Your Kids About Wildfires and the Environment: Where to Start To start, it’s good to have the basics down pat on what’s going on with the fires up north. As explained in a recent Reuters article, Canada is enduring its most destructive start to wildfire season, with about 4.8 million hectares (48,000 square kilometers) – an area larger than the Netherlands – already burnt. Here are some more answers to common questions: What started the wildfires in Canada? In general, many Canadian wildfires are caused by lighting strikes. In Quebec, it looks like many of the current fires were started by lightning. Officials in Alberta have said that the cause of fires there is unknown, and in other parts of the country, the fires have been human-caused in various ways, according to a CBS News report. Globally and historically, these have all been typical ways for wildfires to start. But, environmental experts say nothing is really typical anymore. Anita van Breda, senior director of environment and disaster management at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), elaborated on this. “This is the reality of a changing climate, but also all the other conditions that contribute to risk, and we see it in fires as well,” van Breda said. “Statistically, humans are responsible for about 75 percent of all wildfires. In some parts of the world, that’s due to land clearing for agriculture. Fire is often used for that and it gets out of control, becoming a wildfire.” While it’s true that wildfires are a natural occurrence, the challenge now is having a melting pot of all these different conditions coming together, van Breda explained. “With climate change, the temperatures are hotter, the soil is drier, where and how people decide to use land changes how water moves through landscape—and that can have a bearing on how dry or wet an area is and how it might respond to fire,” she said. Are the fires affecting people and their homes in Canada? When talking to your kids about the wildfires and natural disasters, they might ask if people are ok. In the case of the Canada fires, according to the BBC, tens of thousands of people had to be evacuated. How do wildfires typically burn? What makes them spread so fast? Fires typically spread on the surface by burning dry material on the ground such 12 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 in the news August 2023 | Queens Family 13 The Ailey School Junior Division. Photo by Eduardo Patino THE AILEY SCHOOL OFFICIAL SCHOOL OF ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER 2023–2024 School Year Pre-Professional Program (ages 7–17) August 15, 16 & 17 * Students ages 11-17 should have previous ballet training. THE AILEY SCHOOL 405 West 55th Street New York, NY 10019 For more information and to register AlvinAiley.org/School Or email: juniordivision@alvinailey.org Learn more abou t our programs at www.lingocircle.com (3 47 ) 824-0 7 2 1 and everything in between! ONLINE INTER ACTIVE L ANG UAGE PROGR AM for kids and tweens FRENCH SPANISH MANDARIN as dead leaves, twigs, and grass, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) explained. Fire can also burn below the surface in the accumulated dead organic material, commonly called “duff.” If the fire spreads to standing trees with dead leaves and branches, they will also burn. What about the animals? Is the wildlife ok? Kids are often curious and concerned about animals. And there is some good news when it comes to forest fires: As the DEC explained, animals are very aware of their surroundings, and they’ll move out of the area as a fire approaches. Most wildfires do not travel quickly enough to trap animals before they can escape. (Yaaaay!) Also, earlier this month, New York deployed seven Forest Rangers to help with the firefighting efforts in Quebec. After a wildfire is out, how long does it typically take for the forest to start growing back? And when do animals start returning? More good news: Forests start growing back almost immediately after a fire is out. Some plants are even called ‘fire dependent species,’ and their growth and regeneration is stimulated by fire. The fire also returns nutrients to the soil which is bound up by the dead material on the forest floor, and these nutrients help to stimulate growth. Animals also start to return shortly after the fire, and many find the new growth a preferred food source. But there can be a darker side. Unfortunately, sometimes, if a fire is super hot, or goes for a super long time, the soil can become impacted, making it difficult for vegetation to grow back, van Breda of the WWF explained. “We’ve seen in some places that had really intense fire, everything is dry. If you get rain—which we’re happy about because that helps put out the fire—that can cause a flood or mudslide. And the soil, which is now weak and stressed, can be washed away. This sets up a regrowing process that is different, slower and more complicated,” van Breda detailed. Is there anything people can do to help prevent forest fires? As Smokey the Bear famously told us, we can prevent forest fires, especially when it comes to campfire safety. You can see important and helpful information about camping and outdoor safety on Smokey’s website. And with many things, climate change can be a threat multiplier, van Breda said. “If we’re seeing hotter temperatures, the air is drier, soil and vegetation dries out, then things are more flammable. As fires burn, more carbon dioxide is released into the air. That contributes to global warming, which makes things hotter and drier. And then we’re in this vicious negative cycle,” she explained. But locally, here in New York, approximately 95 percent of wildfires are caused by humans, so attributing any trend in wildlife numbers numbers or severity directly to climate change would be difficult, the DEC explained, adding that officials are not aware of any data to date that indicates a trend of worsening wildfires in New York State. Getting back to climate change, van Breda did add that it’s important for everyone to reduce global warming and their carbon footprints, and work to adapt to changing conditions. “Climate change is here and it’s now. It’s not a future thing,” she said. “And so, we have to work to adapt as well as mitigate and reduce it as much as possible.” Tips for Talking with Your Kids About Wildfires, Climate Change and Natural Disasters Kids are very curious and inquisitive beings, so they’ll often have questions about what’s going on in the world around them. Carrie Lara, Psy.D, is a clinical psychologist who works with a wide range of patients, including children. She’s also from Sonoma County, CA, a part of the country susceptible to wildfires. Her upcoming book, Out of the Fires: A Journal of Resilience and Recovery After Disaster, is a journal narrated with a story and filled with drawings, news clippings and coping strategies for dealing with natural disasters. “My goal for the book is to be a tool and resource for families who have been through this, but also for families who haven’t so they get an understanding of what it’s like to go through a natural disaster,” she said. Lara shared some tips for parents to use if their kids are curious about not only the recent wildfires, but other natural events and disasters: If they’re asking, answer. If they’re not asking, don’t answer. Children ask questions when they’re ready for answers. And if they’re not asking, that means it’s not something you need to talk about. But when kids ask about natural disasters, be open and honest that these things occur beyond our control. It’s a scary concept to think about, but normalizing the emotions surrounding this (such as sadness and anxiety) is a good first step. Remind them that some things ARE in our control. After acknowledging the unpredictability of natural disasters, bring up the brighter side, too: That some things are, in fact, in our control. “A really big resilience factor is actually what we do have control over,” Lara explained. “So, this means being prepared, having a family evacuation plan and emergency plan. This helps a child understand, ‘Ok, the environment around me is a little chaotic right now, but I know what I’m supposed to do. This is what I have control over.’ Giving kids a sense of some control is a huge resilience factor.” Consider coping strategies that have worked in the past. This is especially helpful for families who are currently going through trauma. Maybe your child finds solace in mindfulness activities, like art or hiking in nature. “Building from what’s worked before, and considering if it’s something you can do now,” Lara said. “Let’s build on that, and add more. This is a really nice way to cope because it’s strength-based. It’s focusing on what the child already brings in, and you’re saying, ‘You’re already a powerful little person! Let’s see if we can build you up with more power and more strength.’” Helpful Resources These resources are available for families affected by natural disasters, as well as to help children and families learn more about wildfires and disaster preparedness: The Canadian Red Cross : You can donate to help those most impacted by the Canadian wildfires in the most affected areas. Red Cross : For tips on creating an emergency plan so your family will know what to do in a crisis. World Wildlife Fund’s Wild Classroom : You can find activities, videos, articles and even games that kids and families can use to learn about animals, habitat and other environmental topics. 14 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 If children are asking, answer. IN THE NEWS If they’re not asking, don’t answer. Children ask questions when they’re ready for answers. Pappas Pediatric Dentistry August 2023 | Queens Family 15 Brooklyn Fencing Center Astoria Large Olympic-style Fencing Facility Now open at 36-32 34th Street Beginners Welcome astoriafencing.com 646-767-2300 info@brooklynfencing.com • Convenient afternoon and Saturday Appointments • Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) analgesia • 30+ years experience • Accepting many insurances as full or partial payment • Digital radiography • Zoom Bleaching (for our older patients) Turn Your Child’s Dental Visit Into A Fun Experience Despina Pappas D.D.S Elayne Pappas D.D.S. 215-41 23rd Road Bayside, NY 11360 718 224-0443 TV/DVD in waiting room and operatories Come Pet the Friendly Dinasaur Warm child friendly environment

Benefits of a New York Education Our many educational options By New york Family Parents know that education plays a pivotal role in shaping the minds and lives of our children. New York is well-known for its excellent educational institutions, both public and private, offering a wealth of resources and opportunities to students at every level. As parents, we are lucky to have access to cutting-edge academic programs and innovative teaching methods, from prestigious private schools to top-notch charter and public schools. Our kids benefit from exposure to groundbreaking research, state-of-the-art facilities, and extracurricular activities that nurture their passions and talents. We broke down an easy go to outline on your educational options, check them out! Nursery, Daycares, and Preschools When it comes to your child’s first school experience, which can start as early as a newborn, New York has the best early childcare choices for parents. From enrolling before the birth of your little one to being available on a schedule that supports your busy life, your family’s mental well-being, and your sense of community, there is truly an early education care option that will work within your budget and life. New York Schools are Rich in Cultural Diversity Bilingual education in New York offers numerous benefits to students. Bilingual education enhances cognitive abilities, such as problem-solving skills and critical thinking, as students are exposed to different language structures and cultural perspectives. New York is a diverse melting pot, and bilingual education fosters crosscultural understanding, empathy, and tolerance, promoting social cohesion among students from various backgrounds. Charter Schools A charter school education benefits students, families, and the community through innovation, personalized learning, strong community connections, and increased educational opportunities for students. Charter schools provide a unique and creative educational experience. Many charter schools promote smaller classes, enabling more individualized attention and personalized student learning plans. This customized approach fosters academic growth and helps students reach their full potential. A huge plus- charter schools employ highly qualified and passionate educators committed to providing their students with a high-quality education. Catholic Schools Catholic school education provides a solid academic foundation, emphasizing discipline, critical thinking, and a rigorous curriculum. The commitment to academic excellence is coupled with a focus on moral and ethical values, instilling virtues such as compassion, integrity, and respect in students. Catholic schools often have smaller class sizes, allowing individualized attention and fostering a supportive learning environment. If you are looking for a strong school community, Catholic schools promote belonging and foster strong relationships among students, parents, and teachers. Integrating faith and spirituality in daily activities and teachings encourages students to understand their beliefs and values better. High School By the time your child is ready for High School, you have an idea of what sort of school will be a good fit for best them. High school students can attend one of the many public school offerings (via a lottery), a High School Charter School, a Catholic school, or private. New York high schools are so good they have more of a collegiate vibe, with many high school programs in New York often having access to internships, mentorship programs, and apprenticeships, enabling them to gain real-world experience and establish valuable connections early on. When it comes to living in New York and your child’s education in vibrant and diverse New York, parents have endless opportunities and the privilege of mapping out their dream education plan from nursery school to high school. Visit newyorkfamily.com for our helpful guides and articles to support you in your child’s school journey. 16 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 education The Boys & Girls Elite Club is engaging, inspiring and empowering. Our kids are ages 5 to 18, Here we grow, educate, mentor, we build character, leadership and much more. This is the most diverse, fun, educational enriched program. We provide tutoring for all school subjects, SATs, Regents, Preps and more. Our programs are design to give kids the flexibility to learn a variety of skills, trade, STEM, Boundaries and build interest in career paths. We provide pick up & Drop off bus transportation. Here is the fun part; we go on many field trips throughout the year. www.boysandgirlseliteclub.com Contact Us: (212) 457-7101 info@boysandgirlseliteclub.com Brooklyn Queens Nassau & Suffolk County August 2023 | Queens Family 17 70-11 Austin Street, 2nd Fl, Forest Hills, NY racademyofballet@gmail.com www.roseacademyofballet.com 718-520-0207 Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Acro, Hip Hop, Modern Dance and Tippy Toes Fall Semester Begins September 10th • State-of-the-art facilities • Dimensions over 10,000 sq ft. • Indoor / Outdoor Playgrounds • Meals included FREE 3K FOR ALL PROGRAM FREE PRE-K FOR ALL PROGRAM SUMMER PROGRAM AVAILABLE (AGES 3-5) Catholic Charities Family Child Care Queens Locations throughout Queens 718-722-6001 In a licensed safe learning environment these Early Childhood Development Centers and Family Child Care Providers provide FREE Early Head Start and Head Start services to low-income eligible families with children ages birth to five years old. Through the Montessori approach, the programs ensure children are “school ready” by providing a variety of developmentally appropriate activities that promote cognitive, social, emotional, language-literacy and physical development in young children by experienced caring teachers. Countryside Montessori School 354 Lakeville Road, lower level, Great Neck 516-466-8422 info@cmsgn.com Countryside Montessori School offers children, 18 months to 6 years, a wellbalanced and enriched curriculum which includes traditional subjects, art, and music. They are located on an estate-like setting with an outdoor playground and nature walks. Classrooms are fully equipped and spacious. Countryside Montessori is offering in-person camp for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. There are morning academics for the older children and playtime for all children. Ivy Day School 65-01 Kissena Blvd. Flushing 718-460-6366 70-44 Kissena Blvd. Flushing 718-880-1888 104-70 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills 718-997-1997 dinam@ivydayschool.com A place of books and blocks, music and dance, art, and creativity; a place filled with smiles and hugs and an abundance of good conversation. In each classroom, from Toddlers to Pre-Kindergarten, the highly skilled teachers provide the environment and experiences from which children learn and grow. Ivy Day School recognizes how important new beginnings are in each child’s development and to each family. Their mission is to provide a caring and nurturing environment where children can thrive academically and socially. The Little Tree House Daycare 94-21 115th Street S. Richmond Hill NY 11419 347-610-5640 littletreehouse456@gmail. com Little Tree House Daycare located in South Richmond Hill serves children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. Hours of operation: 8am to 6pm. Offering nutritious home cooked meals, Arts and Crafts, play time and fun educational activities daily. HRA & ACS VOUCHERS Accepted. Contact them for more information and to have your child enrolled today! St. Joseph Catholic Academy 28-46 44 St., Long Island City, NY 718-728-0724 sjcalic.org St. Joseph Catholic Academy is committed to developing students of diverse backgrounds and faiths from nursery through 8th grade by providing a well-rounded foundation for future learning and life. In addition to religion class and religious activities, they offer a rigorous academic program, complemented by classes in music, art, library, physical education, Spanish, Mandarin, and yoga/ mindfulness. All instructional areas are equipped with modern technology. They also offer the 3-K for All and Pre-K for All programs of the NYC Board of Education for 3 & 4-year-olds. The Gillen Brewer School 410 E. 92nd Street, New York,NY, 212-831-3667 gillenbrewer.com admissions@gillenbrewer. com The Gillen Brewer School is a special education program located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, serving children ages 2.8 to 11 years old who have a wide variety of language-based and nonverbal learning disabilities. Their academic-therapeutic program includes speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and counseling. As part of their robust academic program, students also participate in art, science, and music classes, and explore the rich cultural resources of New York City. Little Tree House Daycare: Serving children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. Hours of operation: 8am to 6pm. Offering nutritious home cooked meals. Daily Arts and crafts, play time and fun educational activities. HRA & ACS VOUCHERS Accepted 94-21 115th Street South Richmond Hill NY 11419 Phone 347-610-5640 littletreehouse456@gmail.com 18 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 EDUCATION DIRECTORY | Special Advertising Supplement ENROLL NOW Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures! We so Social e LICENSEDSPEECHLANGUAGEPATHOLOGISTS& MYOFUNCTIONALTHERAPISTSSPECIALIZINGIN THETREATMENT&CORRECTIONOF: NEWHYDEPARK,WANTAGH,JERICHO,COMMACK,ISLIPTERRACE, STONYBROOK,FARMINGVILLE,EASTYAPHANK,WESTHAMPTON SPOTPAL!Aclear,custom-fit,tonguetraining appliancedesignedtoteachpropertongue restingposture. TongueThruster?NailBiter?MouthBreather? TMJ?Lisp?Snorer?ThumbSucker? SPOTPALCANHELP! THESPOTPAL.COM August 2023 | Queens Family 19 To ensure a safe environment, we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 354 Lakeville Road, Great Neck, NY 516-466-8422 | www.CMSGN.com Our fullyequipped, spacious classrooms offer the most enriched curriculum available for 18 mos – 6 yrs with the American Montessori Society since 1988 •Spacious playground •Large classrooms •Low teacher-student ratio •Early drop-off and extended day available Countryside Montessori School An Education Where Children Thrive Under the Guidance of Great Teachers in an Environment that Stimulates Creativity and Individual Potential! LONGISLAND LISPEECH.COM Speech LanguageDisorders,Memory&AuditoryProcessing Difficulties,Voice&MotorPlanningDisorders,Tongue Thrust,ThumbSucking,Feeding&SwallowingAversions, ArticulationDisordersandMORE! Featuring APPLY NOW AND START COLLEGE EARLY THIS FALL. Applications are STILL open for Fall 2023 with our Express Application. GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS simons-rock.edu MAKE A CHANGE THIS SUMMER. EXPRESS APPLICATION FORM

Helping Your Child Through the Loss of Their Pet By BarBara russo Our pets start off as friends, then become part of our family, and a huge part of our lives. Whether you have a dog, cat, bird, rabbit or any other sweet soul, we love them unconditionally. And when they leave us, we feel the immense pain. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with this tremendous loss, but how can you help your child through the loss of a pet? A lot of it starts with understanding the bond many humans have with animals. “For many children, animals represent a source of unconditional love. In fact, studies show that having a pet can positively impact mental health, regardless of age,” Anisha Patel-Dunn, DO, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at LifeStance Health, explained. “Children may also feel a sense of closeness and comfort with their pet which supports feelings of wellbeing and reduces anxiety, not unlike the sense of social support they receive from friends and family members.” Pets also help children and adults stay focused. “Another great benefit of having animals is that they exude the concept of mindfulness, as they help keep people in the present moment, which can be another very helpful tool for coping with anxiety,” PatelDunn said. The Feeling of Grief Do children experience grief the same way adults do? It really depends. Depending on their developmental stage, children may struggle to understand the permanence of death, but Patel-Dunn encourages parents to have age-appropriate conversations about grief and loss to help their child understand the situation. “Just as with adults, children will have their own unique ways that they express their grief, and it’s very important to take their lead. While these may be challenging conversations, the grieving process is an important part of processing and honoring a loss,” she explained. Tips For Helping Your Child Through the Loss of a Pet Sadly, there may come a time when your family has to cope with losing your beloved pet. Dr. Patel-Dunn shared a few tips parents can use to help their children through this difficult time: Check in regularly : Loss and grief can be difficult topics, and it’s important that your child knows you’re there to support them with any emotions they may be experiencing. Let them know that whenever they’re ready, you’re always here to listen and support them. Find ways to honor their loss : Rituals can be an important part of the grieving process. You can ask your child how they’d like to honor their pet and help them plan it. Encourage creative outlets : Some children might feel more comfortable expressing their emotions through creative mediums, like art or dance. Not only are these great ways for them to process challenging emotions, but they are also easy activities to do as a family. Talk about their favorite memories : Reflecting on your child’s favorite memories with their pet can be a great way to honor and celebrate the love and happiness their pet brought them. You can also record these stories along with favorite photos in a journal, so your family can look back at these fond memories when your child feels sad or misses their pet. A New Addition If there comes a time when you and your family feel ready to bring another pet into your home, there are many organizations in New York that can help. These organizations rescue homeless and abandoned pets of all kinds who are each in need of a permanent home. After all, it’s been said that there is no better way to honor a late pet than by giving a loving home to one who’s in need. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 PARENTING August 2023 | Queens Family 21 FAMILY SPEECH CENTER (718) 939-0306 www.Familyspeechcenter.com Familyspeechcenter@verizon.net We accept most insurance plans CERTIFIED SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGISTS CERTIFIED OROFACIAL MYOLOGISTS EVALUATION & TREATMENT FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS 82nd Street Academics AFTER SCHOOL REGISTRATION NOW AVAILABLE! Kindergarten to 5th Grade INSCRIPCIÓNES PARA AFTERSCHOOL DISPONIBLES AHORA Desde Kindergarten hasta 5to Grado Extended Day for PreK Students (3 and 4 years old) Contact Us to Register Today! Contáctenos para registrarse hoy! 82nd Street Academics 81-10 35th Avenue, Jackson Heights 11372 718-457-0429 82ndst.com Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! Mommybites.com provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. Visit Mommybites.com; we can’t wait to see you there! is now part of

7 BEST

After-school Programs & Activities We’re just a little over a month away from the kids heading back to school. Time flies — but luckily, we have a helpful list of seven after-school programs and activities to help you check a few of your back-to-school tasks off your list. From unique options that fit every kid’s interest, to activities that work right into your family’s busy schedule, these extracurricular programs, classes, and fun activities tick all the boxes you’re looking for this school year. Take a moment to dive into these fantastic options, then head outdoors and enjoy these last few weeks of summer! Advantage Quickstart Tennis Roosevelt Island Racquet Club 212-935-0250, mbarbato@advantagetennisclubs.com quickstartny.com Advantage QuickStart Tennis is customized for age, ability and fun. Kids as young as age 4 who are new to Advantage can enroll now or check it out free on KidsDays in September at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, easy to reach by ferry, subway or bus. Choose Thursday 9/7 from 4 to 6pm or Tuesday 9/12 from 4-6pm. Little players love the kid-sized racquets, smaller play areas and slower-bouncing balls. All Advantage QuickStart pros are specially trained in a PTR and USTA NetGen-based curriculum, so parents can always count on a friendly, positive atmosphere and engaging drills and games. The 2023 QuickStart fall program offers classes after school and on weekends, on a schedule that works for families. Receive 10% off if enrolling in the fall session on KidsDay or 5% off if enrolling within 3 days of attending KidsDay. All Star Studios 108-21 72nd Ave., 4th Fl., Forest Hills 718-268-2280, allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com allstarstudiosnyc.com All Star Studios program is designed to encourage and educate students on how to increase flexibility, improve coordination, focus on muscle strengthening, build poise, and have fun. All instructors have experience in teaching and performing to give students the skills needed to pursue a career as a true artist, and to help push them toward their goals, build self-confidence, and encourage a healthy, active lifestyle. Their competition team does annual fundraising shows to help fund research and support families with children on the spectrum and are very engaged in community outreach. The dancers learn technique and choreography during the year and get to show off their hard work during the Annual Spring Show at the beginning of June every year. The first class is free to try and tuition is charged on a monthly basis so you are not tied into a semester contract. The studio spans three floors with viewing windows for the parents and is located in the heart of Forest Hills. 22 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 AFTERSCHOOL | New York Family Partners QUEENS’ Boys & Girls Elite Club Multiple Locations: Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk County 212-457-7107 boysandgirlseliteclub.com The Boys & Girls Elite Club is an engaging, inspiring, and empowering program for children ages 5 to 18. With a focus on growth, education, mentorship, and character-building, it offers a diverse, fun, and educational experience. The program collaborates closely with local school districts, ensuring that students prioritize their education and maintain passing grades to participate. The Boys & Girls Elite Club provides comprehensive tutoring services for all school subjects, SATs, Regents, and more. Its programs are designed to offer flexibility, allowing children to learn a variety of skills, explore trades, engage with STEM subjects, and develop interests in different career paths. The emphasis on positive youth development involves teaching, building, and strengthening positive character traits and personalities. In addition to academic support, the program organizes frequent field trips throughout the year. The Boys & Girls Elite Club also offers convenient pick-up and drop-off bus transportation for added accessibility. Brooklyn Fencing Center Astoria 36-32 34th St., 2nd fl. 718-522-5822 astoriafencing.com Brooklyn Fencing Center is celebrating the opening of their newest location in Astoria, Queens. The Olympic style facility offers year round group and private classes and boasts six competitive fencing strips. The center originated in Brooklyn in 2003 and is now bringing the fencing experience to families in Queens. Group classes start at beginner and go through to intermediate level.The sport allows students to shine on their own merit, enjoy a physical activity and socialize. There is also the bonus that colleges give extra attention to applicants who list fencing as a sport. They offer armory services and coaching support for local, regional, and national fencing tournaments. Private lessons are available for both members and non-members. Summer, and school break camps are offered as well. Keep an eye out for their porcupine patch at fencing events of all levels. August 2023 | Queens Family 23 Partner with Us Want to reach engaged parents across New York City? Collaborate with the New York Family Media team to spread the word about your launches, promotions and news. Reach us by emailing info@newyorkfamily.com or calling 718.260.4554 82nd Street Academics 81-10 35th Avenue, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 718-457-0429 82ndst.com Academic development is key in every Afterschool program offered by 82nd Street Academics. It’s hard to be optimistic about success tomorrow if your homework isn’t complete and correct tonight. The tuition-funded afterschoolool program at 82nd Street Academics includes a promise and guarantee that the homework will be complete and correct if the student stays for the full session. The DYCDfunded programs make time for homework too, but as one of several required activities. Afterschool is a safe space during a time when students are still developing social skills. Afterschool at 82nd Street Academics rejoices in diversity – language, ethnic, gender, religious, or LGBTQI. They have monthly diversity themes which embrace and nurture the individuality of all students within their learning community. LingoCircle lingocircle.com LingoCircle is an online language school providing an innovative approach to language learning. They specialize in connecting bilingual children from around the world. Their classes help children develop appreciation for their heritage language and culture. They offer virtual classes in French, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Arabic, and English. LingoCircle’s bilingual immersion programs follow the traditional curricula of the language’s origin country. For beginners, they also offer classes following the CEFR program from the A1 to C2 level. LingoCircles classes are small - five students max - to give each student ample attention. Their certified, native speaking teachers also ensure each class is engaging and a lot of fun! Classes include songs, games, stories, and more. LingoCircle’s class schedules are also convenient. Each class is 45-minutes. Classes are on weekdays after school and on weekends; the first lesson is free. Rose Academy of Ballet 70-11 Austin Street, 2nd Floor, Forest Hills 718-520-0207, racademyofballet@gmail.com roseacademyofballet.com Rose Academy of Ballet loves introducing children to the excitement of learning to dance! The pre-ballet and tippy toes classes are designed for children 2- 5, who are eager to learn about dance in a positive environment. Classes develop physical, social, and cognitive skills through the use of an interactive curriculum all while having fun! There are many opportunities for students 6 to 18 to increase proficiency and artistry. Students create lifelong friendships, gain confidence and celebrate their individuality. Participate in energetic and creative camps, workshops and classes year-round. Dedicated, professional staff are poised to allow students of all ages and abilities to learn about dance and perform! The studio offers a variety of classes to train versatile dancers; try ballet, jazz, contemporary, tap, hip hop, musical theatre, or classical modern dance! The studio also has many opportunities to celebrate dance on stage! Dancers, 6 -18 can perform in the studio’s student production of the holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker,” this December. The studio is spacious and bright with a warm and welcoming community of people sharing the same experience and striving for the same goal. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 AFTERSCHOOL | New York Family Partners Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com for daily stories and to sign up for our weekly newsletters!

2023-2024 NYC School Calendar September 7 First day of school September 14 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools, and Pre-K Centers September 21 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools September 25 Rosh Hashanah, schools closed September 28 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools October 9 Yom Kippur, schools closed November 2 Italian Heritage / Indigenous Peoples’ Day, schools closed November 7 Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 9 Election Day, students do not attend school November 16 Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 17 Veterans Day, schools closed November 23–24 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools December 25– January 1 Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. January 15 Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed January 23–26 Christmas Day (observed), schools closed January 29 Winter Recess, schools closed January 30 New Year’s Day (observed), schools closed February 19–23 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed March 7 Regents Administration March 14 Professional Development Day for high schools and 6–12 schools; students in these schools do not attend. March 21 Spring Semester begins March 22 March 29 April 10 April 22–26 May 9 Midwinter Recess, schools closed (includes Presidents Day and Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. May 16 Spring Recess, schools closed May 23 May 27 Eid al-Fitr, schools closed Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers June 6 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools June 7 June 14–26 June 19 June 26 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools Memorial Day, schools closed Anniversary Day / Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development; students do not attend. Clerical Day for elementary schools, middle schools, K–12 schools, and standalone D75 programs; students in these schools do not attend. August 2023 | Queens Family 25 ✂ CLIP & SAVE!

Natasha D’Anna is #MomGoals The inspiring New York mother behind TwinDollicious By Donna Duarte-LaDD I met Natasha D’Anna at a press day at Coney Island when our boys were still in the infant stage. We had just met and had our elementary school-age kids with us, so we watched the other mom’s baby while we hopped on a ride with our older kids. It only took that first meeting to know that this mom has your back. When you meet a mom like this, one whose warmth and caring demeanor seep out of them, you want to hold on to that new friend and stay connected. I’m not alone; with her many social followers who gravitate towards this Staten Island mom of three, this author and creative force behind TwinDollicious (@ twindollicious) has created a nurturing community. Her followers learn about new products, parenting tips, and helpful kid lines. She often is asked to speak on panels for well-known brands as a result of her background in Behavioral Therapy, Special Needs and her lifestyle brand makes her a trusted advocate in the New York community. With the warmth mentioned earlier and infectious energy coupled with her relatable reels of raising her kids — Kennedy, Sebastian (Bash), age 6, and twins Vittoria D’Anna and Kennedy (the twins), ages 12, Natasha reminds us to take deep breaths, work through the beautiful chaos of motherhood and let's all enjoy the ride. Read on to learn more about Natasha and why community is everything to her. You have a tight social community. What propelled you to start your brand TwinDollicious and author a book, ANY TWO CAN BE TWINDOLLICIOUS ? I started TwinDollicious & Co because I wanted to create, and I wanted to create something with a message. I wanted to share the message of community and the importance of being a happy parent (mom) without judgment or guilt. I didn’t know much about branding, but I did know that a community of moms and children (especially twins) needed to see, hear and learn more about the fun part of being a twin. I also wrote a book under Twindollicious. Whenever I searched for a book to read to my twins, I would only find the Bobbsey Twins series by Laura Lee Hope, which led me to the number one belief about many things..,..if it isn’t available yet, then it must be made . I met with a branding representative who suggested that I change the name and not use TwinDollicious-but I had already envisioned the characters and the little readers enjoying the book- so it stayed. Donna, I love that you mentioned community because it truly means so much for us moms and I love having you as part of my community. Ahh, thank you ! You are always out there; I see you at community roundtables, and you are known to speak on panels-how has the parenting community benefited you in parenting? I genuinely LOVE Community! So many people seek new learning skills and shared stories. Within a community, you can find plenty of encouragement of expression, especially from seasoned moms who share their opinions and experiences. It’s always great to serve and figure out what people need. If there is a roundtable or panel to which I can add value, I am more than happy to speak and support. Being active in the community has benefited me in ways where I am reminded that I am not alone on this parenting journey- it is just fitting to be able to grow and learn from each other. The most significant benefit is teaching my children that they can also find great community in their lives-they are always watching and learning. Growth happens when we gather with likeminded people at events to fill each other up. As a mother of 3, how are you bringing up your kids differently from your upbringing? What life lessons have you brought to your parenting? I am raising my children in a completely different environment from how I was raised. I loved how I grew up until I began to feel and be told I was different from everyone else. Besides the environment, the difference in upbringing includes raising children with the courage to ask questions, express themselves, and enjoy being a child. The life lessons I have brought to my parenting include family bonding, sibling love, and living in a judgment-free zone. The overall life lesson is to feel good about themselves and know the rooms and environment they are most comfortable in are where they will grow. Growing up in NYC, one of the world’s most diverse cities, has been a blessing. I have shared some of the most humbling experiences with my children, not just through books or media but through experience. They have walked through many streets of NY with questions. It’s a gift to feel just as connected to a less 26 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 fortunate person and feel the same connection with someone fortunate. I love giving my children the opportunity to give back their time, joy, or kindness through voluntary experiences. I also love sharing with my children the experience of being part of an artfilled community and opportunities to travel outside our diverse city. A big part of the life lessons that I have learned also stems from spending Summers with my grandparents in the South. This portion of my upbringing is reflected in parenting when I need to escape the city and have our family regroup together in a smaller setting with quiet moments and slower activities; this has become one of our favorite traditions. Your background is in Behavioral Therapy. Can you give us parents some tips on how to get kids ready for Back to School? Behavioral Therapy is connected with the basic expressions of behaviors (behaviorism), which is derived from the idea that we learn from our environment. The behavioral therapy method includes changing unhealthy behaviors, which can be self-destructive. As a parent, we are always looking to modify some behavior because modifying is a way to adjust to change. I am working on ways to bring behavioral awareness in parenting and connection to our kiddos in the community. My parenting tips to get the kiddos ready for back to school include adjusting my behaviors; as the parent, conversations and routines to include transitioning back to the school schedule two weeks before school begins. We begin by doing something as simple as meal planning more, instead of winging the many meals in the kitchen when I am not working out of the home. I plan lunch and dinner but allow them to choose their breakfast. Changing the mealtime routine helps with training ourselves that the seasons are changing. When you think about it, back-to-school season is starting the harvest season, which will include more harvesting meals and more time at home or in the home. However, right before the transition happens, I recommend doing something exciting-take a trip, going to an amusement park, and being adventurous for yourself and the kiddos!!! Then, as you lead up to the first day of school, they will have that memory and look forward to something new and fresh when school starts. Any special tips for us parents with Autism kids? For my beautiful parents with children who are Autistic, it is best to stay in a routine. However, the introduction of new activities, routines, or semi-spontaneous activities can be successful when parents create a conversation board. It is a board with pictures, places, and everyday activities that can be introduced in conversation to your child, whether verbal or non-verbal. The delivery of language and expression can be receptive when trust is present that the transition into something new is ok. Once this is established, once a week, a new activity during the Summer (even if it is as simple as going to a new ice cream parlor or playground) is tangible and fun for everyone. August 2023 | Queens Family 27 Follow Natasha @twindollicious Photo by Michelle Rose Photo BY SHARA LEVINE QUEENS Summer Kids: Yogi Beans Children’s Yoga WHEN: Aug. 2, 10 – 11 am WHERE: Hunter’s Point South Park, Center Boulevard, Long Island City AGES: All WHAT: Yogi Beans invites kids to explore the mind-body-heart foundations of yoga in a fun way. WANT TO GO?: Free. hunterspointparks.org GROOVE NYC – Dance for Kids WHEN: Wednesdays, 11 am –noon, through Aug. 9. WHERE: Socrates Sculpture Park, 35-01 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City AGES: 5 – 10 WHAT: Socrates hosts weekly dance sessions to give kids permission to move without judgment! WANT TO GO?: Free. socratessculpturepark.org Queens Night Market WHEN: Saturdays, 5pm – 12 am WHERE: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Flushing AGES: All WHAT: This market features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food along with cultural performances in celebration of the diversity and heritage of NYC. WANT TO GO?: Fre. queensnightmarket.com Sandcastle Contest WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 6, 11 am – 2 pm WHERE: Beach 117th Street in Rockaway Beach, Far Rockaway AGES: All WHAT: Craft a masterpiece for a chance to win prizes. Bring your own buckets and tools, or use ones provided. No experience necessary. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org Bindlestiff Family Cirkus – 2023 Summer Flatbed Follies WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 6, 5 – 8 pm WHERE: Woodside Ave and 77th St., Elmhurst AGES: 5 and up WHAT: See the circus roll into town with incredible and eclectic talent, including clowns, jugglers, wire walkers, acrobats, aerial acts, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free. bindlestiff.org Kids in Motion: Tie Dye WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 10, 11 am – 1 pm WHERE: Play Area in Bowne Playground, Union St. &, Barclay Ave., Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Create a fashion moment when The Kids in Motion staff help you tie shirts in basic designs to transform a plain white t into something to dye for! WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org Pond Animals WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12, 10:30 – 11:45 am WHERE: Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave. Oakland Gardens AGES: 3 – 5 WHAT: Study the pond by observing an aquatic turtle, salamander, and rabbit, make salt clay turtles, conduct an experiment, and more. WANT TO GO?: $22 per child. (718) 229–4000, alleypond.org Hip Hop 50th Anniversary WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 – 4 pm WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a DJ set, soul train to Botanical Boombox for an artist talk, DJ set, break dance youth battle and performances, and taster class. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $2-$6. (718) 886–3800, queensbotanical.org Annual Honey Harvest Festival WHEN: Aug. 22, 1 – 3:30 pm WHERE: Voelker Orth Museum, 14919 38th Ave, Queens 28 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 calendar The Bindlestiff Family Circus comes to Elmhurst on August 6. AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate all things honeybees with informative, fun and tasty, activities for all ages. WANT TO GO?: $10 a family; $4 individual; free for children younger than 3. (718) 359–6227, vomuseum.org MANHATTAN Sesame Street the Musical WHEN: Fridays – Mondays and Wednesdays, see website for exact times. Through Oct. 29. WHERE: Theater 555, 555 West 42nd Street, Midtown AGES: 8 and under WHAT: This all-new stage show will feature live puppetry and classic Sesame Street songs, plus new numbers and special guest stars. WANT TO GO?: $49-$110. rockefellerproductions.com Pokémon GO Fest WHEN: Aug. 18-19, Friday–Sunday 9 am – 7 pm WHERE: Randall’s Island Park, 10 Central Rd., Randall’s Island AGES: All WHAT: Enjoy glittering gameplay, beautiful bonuses, and hidden surprises as you adventure alongside thousands of fellow Trainers in search of Pokémon. Roller Skating with Henry Street Settlement WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19, 12 – 5 pm WHERE: Sol Lain Park, 290 East Broadway, New York AGES: All WHAT: From Biggie to Wu-Tang to Lil Kim, roll to the greatest hip-hop hits at this skating event! WANT TO GO?: Free. henrystreet.org BROOKLYN Hindu Lamp Ceremony WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12, 4 –7:30 pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bridge Park Pebble Beach, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Dance artist and educator Aeilushi Mistry will bring peace and harmony to the community as she performs the traditional Hindu Aarti ceremony at the beach. WANT TO GO?: Free. brooklynbridgepark.org Brooklyn Cyclones Star Wars Night WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12, 6 pm WHERE: Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: See the Cyclones take on the Aberdeen IronBirds where the first 1,500 fans will receive an Out of This World Jersey, enjoy a post-game fireworks display, and run the bases. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $23. milb.com/brooklyn The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of David Bowie for Kids WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 20, 12:30 pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bowl: Brooklyn, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg AGES: 10 and under WHAT: Let’s Dance to the music of David Bowie at this concert geared towards little rockers. WANT TO GO?: $16. (718) 963–3369, brooklynbowl.com BRONX Family Art Project: Nighttime Creepy Crawlies WHEN: Aug. 5-6, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm WHERE: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave. The Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Discover all the different insects that buzz and fly through the summer nights and create a creepy papermâché crawly model. WANT TO GO?: Free with admission to the grounds: $4-$10. (718) 549–3200, wavehill.org Bronx Night Market WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 26, 1 – 7 pm. WHERE: Fordham Plaza, 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Check out a curated selection of local food, arts & crafts, vendors, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free admission. maschospitalitygroup.com The Ultimate Battle WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 27, 8 am – 12 pm WHERE: Track & Field in Kwame Ture Recreation Center, 1527 Jesup Avenue, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Learn basic soccer skills and improve coordination at this program that encourages fair play, positive attitudes, and teamwork through fun games and drills. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org August 2023 | Queens Family 29 AUGUST calendar The Queens Botanical Garden celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop on August 20. Dance with GROOVE NYC at Socrates Sculpture Park on August 9.