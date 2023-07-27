New York Family - August 2023

AUGUST 2023 established 1986 FALL EDUCATION Natasha D'Anna Meet the inspiring mom behind Twindollicious Tips on Avoiding PARENTAL BURNOUT After-School Programs & Activities in your neighborhood! GUIDE Expert AM old memories, and making new ones Get your thrills on new and classic rides, make a big splash at our beach and pool, and create unforgettable memories all day long Get your tickets today at playland.com. :26 It’s time to Play. Playland © 2023 All rights reserved. Reliving August 2023 | New York Family 3 PROGRAMS leadership Model United Nations Speech & Debate STEM & Bioethics Model Congress Philosophy MocK Trial Etiquette College Application Preparation Contact us www.potestatem.co. info@potestatem.co 7189541357 enrichment for world Leaders Our engaging, hands - on programs teach the most sought after Leadership skills in the world today: communication, negotiation, initiative, honesty, critical thinking, adaptability, empathy, presentation, tolerance, conflict resolution & creativity. We offer programs for elementary. middle and high school students, Private group classes and private lessons. 4 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 AUGUST 2023 NewYorkFamily.com CONTENTS FEATURES 12 | In The News How to talk to your kids about wildfires 16 | Parenting Helping your child through the loss of a pet 30 | Special Needs Autism & the B’nei Mitzvah 44 | Cover Natasha D’Anna of Twindollicious 50 | Tech Instagram Threads: What parents should know STORIES & COLUMNS 6 | Editor’s Letter 8 | Ask the Expert What is parental burnout? 18 | Travel Journey to Kartrite 20 | Family Fun Sky Bloom at the Edge 22 | Education Benefits of a New York education 34 | Afterschool 10 Best Afterschool Programs and Activities 38 | Family Day Out Pop in the City in Midtown 40 | Health Three important appointments to make for your child before summer ends FAMILY FUN 48 | Calendar All the fun events and activities for August DIRECTORIES 24 | Education Listings ON THE COVER Photo: Michelle Rose Photo | michellerosephoto.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Produced & Cover Story Written by: Donna Duarte-Ladd pg. 44 pg. 12 pg. 22 pg. 48 pg. 50

PUBLISHER: Clifford Luster EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Donna Duarte-Ladd ASSOCIATE PUBLISHER: Erin Brof ADVERTISING DIRECTOR: Stacie Goldberg DEPUTY EDITOR: Jeannine Cintron DIGITAL EDITOR: Kaitlyn Riggio EVENTS MANAGER: Shara Levine REPORTER: Barbara Russo SENIOR ADVISER: Susan Weiss PARTNERSHIP MANAGERS: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Suzanne Cirigliano, Chris Cunnington, Lori Falco, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli MARKETING & STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Rosalia Bobé SALES & MARKETING COORDINATOR: Mykael Fields MARKETING ASSISTANT: Tilejah Gilead MEDIA SALES ASSISTANT: Anastasia Aktipis ART DIRECTOR: Leah Mitch WEB DEVELOPER: Sylvan Migdal GRAPHIC DESIGNERS: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti EDITORS AT LARGE: Serena Norr, Cris Pearlstein EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTORS: Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas EDITORIAL INTERNS: Marnie Dunbar, Sara Marine Frommell, Bailey Germain

CONTACT INFORMATION ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com CIRCULATION: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com ADDRESS: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201

#SummerVibes Summer 2023 has been a weird season of heatwaves, pouring rain, and smoky air quality (eesh); thankfully, we have had enough clear days to enjoy ice cream, beach days, summer camps, and more NY fun. While it is STILL summer, you can't blame us for focusing on Back to School; for one, it is our job, and two, like you, we are looking for great BTS resources for our kids! We are excited about our 10 Best After-School Activities and Programs in Manhattan (page 34). Learning, exploring, and connecting goes beyond the classroom. Education in New York gives us parents choices on the best schools that work for our kids. Read our piece on the Benefits of a New York Education (page 22) and check out our Education Guide (page 24)! New social app alert! We all know we live in a digital world, so we need the inside scoop on the new Threads app (page 50). How does it work, and is it something worth joining (if you haven't already)? Lastly, August's cover mom, Natasha D'Anna, is the genius behind Twindollicious (page 44). This Staten Island-based Lifestyle Influencer with a Behavioral Therapy and Special Needs background shares weekly on new products, parenting tips, and helpful kid lines. Read her story to learn more about her infectious energy, raising three kids, working through motherhood's beautiful chaos, and enjoying the ride!

Donna

PRESIDENT: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster

New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Editorial and the Silver Award for Excellence in Design.

EDITOR'S NOTE Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily GET IN TOUCH NewYorkFamily.com New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2023 Queens Family Media, LLC

Parental Burnout What it is & how to prevent it By Kaitlyn Riggio Being a parent is not always easy and that’s without the sky-high expectations from other parents, social media or even your own perfectionism. There’s a desire to do it all. But the journey to do it all often lands at one destination: burnout. Every parent has felt burnout at one point or another, and it often sets in when you can’t seem to get a break from the stress. While burnout isn’t completely avoidable, there are steps you can take to take better care of yourself and try to stop burnout before it sets in fully. We sat down with Sean Grover, psychotherapist and author of When Kids Call the Shots, and Kendra Wilde, parental well-being expert and host of the podcast “A Little Easier,” about parental burnout, how to prevent it and how self-care can help you be a better parent for your kids. What Causes Burnout in Parents? One of the major causes of burnout in parents is self-neglect. “Some parents, they start to sacrifice their own needs for the needs of the child, which is natural, but they go too far,” Grover says. Parents will neglect things like their physical health, sleep and diet in an effort to prioritize their children, which causes them to “walk down this path of self-neglect,” Grover says. “So as they get further and further into parenting, it becomes more and more difficult to maintain stamina.” Put simply, the recipe for burnout can be described as “having way too much stress and not enough resources to cope,” Wilde says. A lack of resources and an almost isolationist or individual approach to parenting is part of the reason why burnout is more common in western nations like the United States. Wilde says the individual approach to parenting leads to less support from community, which can lead to burnout. In societies where there’s more of a culture of being on a team, parents are less burned out because they don’t feel that they should be able to do this alone,” Wilde says. Other groups that are predisposed to burnout, according to Wilde and Grover, include: • First time parents • Perfectionistic parents, or parents that hold themselves to very high standards • Single parents, or other parents lacking support from a co-parent, extended family, broader social network, etc. • Parents of children with extra challenges, like medical conditions • Parents facing financial insecurity or systemic oppression What Are Some Signs of Burnout That Parents Should Look Out For? While burnout can feel like it sneaks up out of nowhere, there are some warning signs that you can look for that may indicate that you’re starting to feel burnt out. Some early signs of burnout can include difficulty concentrating, increased conflict with your partner and irritability. Beyond that, the three main stages of burnout are: Chronic Exhaustion : This can look like physical exhaustion or emotional exhaustion. Emotional Distancing : Wilde describes emotional distancing as “the feeling that you just need to get some space, get some distance from your children so you can preserve your energy.” Loss of Fulfillment : When in this stage it can be “hard to find the joy in your parenting,” Wilde says. “You just sense that you’re not the parent that you want to be.” How Can Parents Mitigate Burnout Before It Happens or Work Through Burnout? Taking care of yourself and taking time to maintain your relationship with your partner 8 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 ask the e xpert August 2023 | New York Family 9 Don’t Let Sickness Steal Your Sunshine *Virtual Urgent Care is available to anyone 5 years of age and older. See an NYU Langone provider today: nyulangone.org/vuc Same-day appointments, to help you or your child* with many common medical concerns, are available with NYU Langone providers using Virtual Urgent Care. are key steps towards stopping burnout before it starts and being the best parent you can be for your child. “Self care is a vital part of being a parent,” Grover says. Grover also says that by caring for yourself, you’re also caring for your child. “When you’re exhausted, burnt out, your mood is affected, your energy level is affected, your health is affected,” Grover says. “How can you possibly be a good parent under those conditions?” A way to evaluate how self care fits into your everyday life is to rethink and rebalance “the stress and resources equation.” The first step to this, Wilde says, is to practice more self-compassion and stop striving for perfection at all times. “We just expect so much of ourselves and society expects so much of us,” Wilde says. “And it’s impossible to do it all and be it all.” The next step in balancing the stress and resources equation is to take microbreaks when you can. This can include things like taking a short walk or listening to a quick guided meditation. While these micro breaks may not seem groundbreaking, Wilde says they can make a big difference in the long run. “Every one of those little micro breaks can make a difference in your ability to show up the way you want to be and the way you want to feel,” Wilde says. When working through burnout, it’s helpful to think about things you can cut out: how can you shorten your to do list? Are there places where you can ask for help? Where can you say “no” when it comes to adding more to your plate? Overall, Wilde says it’s important to remember that you don’t have to be a perfect parent. You just need to keep showing up for your kids and continue to make them feel safe and seen. “If we can just prioritize the relationship with our kids, and let some of the other craziness drop away,” Wilde says. “That can help, too.” Why Is It Important For Parents to Manage Their Own Mental Health While Caring for Their Families? Not only does your own mental health have a direct impact on your children’s mental health, but practicing self-care and managing stress provides a good example. “When we model that, our kids are watching and they’re learning and picking up on all of it,” Wilde says. Taking care of yourself allows you to foster a positive relationship with the rest of your family. “We can really focus on the relationship with our kids when we feel and function at our best,” Wilde says. 10 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 ASK THE EXPERT The Ailey School Junior Division. “We just expect so much of ourselves and society expects so much of us. And it’s impossible to do it all and be it all.” THE AILEY SCHOOL JUNIOR DIVISION OFFICIAL SCHOOL OF ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER Auditions 2023–2024 School Year Pre-Professional Program (ages 7–17) August 15, 16 & 17 * Students ages 11-17 should have previous ballet training. THE AILEY SCHOOL 405 West 55th Street New York, NY 10019 For more information and to register AlvinAiley.org/School Or email: juniordivision@alvinailey.org Photo by Eduardo Patino August 2023 | New York Family 11 Your vision is our focus Working with all types of special needs Schedule an exam today! 888-416-9933 UniverstiyEyeCenter.org • Children (infant – 17) • Staff of specially Trained optometrists • Team and family centered approach • state of the art technology for a unique, patient-focused experience for Pediatric Eye Care Barbara Saltzman Center

How to Talk to Your Kids About Wildfires and other environmental fears By BarBara russo Afew months back (June to be exact) was certainly an eerie scene in New York: An apocalyptic -looking orange haze, accented by the smell of burning wood, enveloped us when we stepped outside. Who would have thought that New York City would feel the effects of wildfires burning not only hundreds of miles away–but in a different country! It even made our air quality levels off-the-charts bad. As wild fires continue to be covered extensively in the media, kids might be curious. As parents, how can you talk to your kids about the wildfires and the environment, and what do they need to know? These days, children are more ecoconscious at a younger age than ever before, especially when it comes to wildlife conservation and habitat loss. These are all heavy topics for all of us, no matter our age. In the movie “Bambi,” the forest fire was caused by humans. In real life, there are many causes for wildfires and their intensity, from human carelessness and activity to drought to natural occurrences like lightning strikes. And it’s not always easy to pinpoint any one cause. It could be a combination of the above. In short—wildfires can be complicated. When talking to your kids about wildfires, it’s important to know that fires like this have occurred since the start of time and will continue, scientists say. As we’re seeing in Canada right now, they can burn for quite a while, destroy vast acres of land and even affect areas located far away from the flames. (As indicated by that weird orange haze. By the way…If you’re curious what caused that strange color in the sky, it was due to the refraction of light of the carbon particulates that make up the smoke from the combustion of wood.) Talking to Your Kids About Wildfires and the Environment: Where to Start To start, it’s good to have the basics down pat on what’s going on with the fires up north. As explained in a recent Reuters article, Canada is enduring its most destructive start to wildfire season, with about 4.8 million hectares (48,000 square kilometers) – an area larger than the Netherlands – already burnt. Here are some more answers to common questions: What started the wildfires in Canada? In general, many Canadian wildfires are caused by lighting strikes. In Quebec, it looks like many of the current fires were started by lightning. Officials in Alberta have said that the cause of fires there is unknown, and in other parts of the country, the fires have been human-caused in various ways, according to a CBS News report. Globally and historically, these have all been typical ways for wildfires to start. But, environmental experts say nothing is really typical anymore. Anita van Breda, senior director of environment and disaster management at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), elaborated on this. “This is the reality of a changing climate, but also all the other conditions that contribute to risk, and we see it in fires as well,” van Breda said. “Statistically, humans are responsible for about 75 percent of all wildfires. In some parts of the world, that’s due to land clearing for agriculture. Fire is often used for that and it gets out of control, becoming a wildfire.” While it’s true that wildfires are a natural occurrence, the challenge now is having a melting pot of all these different conditions coming together, van Breda explained. “With climate change, the temperatures are hotter, the soil is drier, where and how people decide to use land changes how water moves through landscape—and that can have a bearing on how dry or wet an area is and how it might respond to fire,” she said. Are the fires affecting people and their homes in Canada? When talking to your kids about the wildfires and natural disasters, they might ask if people are ok. In the case of the Canada fires, according to the BBC, tens of thousands of people had to be evacuated. How do wildfires typically burn? What makes them spread so fast? Fires typically spread on the surface by burning dry material on the ground such 12 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 in the news August 2023 | New York Family 13 Spanish Courses Fall 2023 September 30thDecember 15th On-line and in person classes www.ny.cervantes.org as dead leaves, twigs, and grass, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) explained. Fire can also burn below the surface in the accumulated dead organic material, commonly called “duff.” If the fire spreads to standing trees with dead leaves and branches, they will also burn. What about the animals? Is the wildlife ok? Kids are often curious and concerned about animals. And there is some good news when it comes to forest fires: As the DEC explained, animals are very aware of their surroundings, and they’ll move out of the area as a fire approaches. Most wildfires do not travel quickly enough to trap animals before they can escape. (Yaaaay!) Also, earlier this month, New York deployed seven Forest Rangers to help with the firefighting efforts in Quebec. After a wildfire is out, how long does it typically take for the forest to start growing back? And when do animals start returning? More good news: Forests start growing back almost immediately after a fire is out. Some plants are even called ‘fire dependent species,’ and their growth and regeneration is stimulated by fire. The fire also returns nutrients to the soil which is bound up by the dead material on the forest floor, and these nutrients help to stimulate growth. Animals also start to return shortly after the fire, and many find the new growth a preferred food source. But there can be a darker side. Unfortunately, sometimes, if a fire is super hot, or goes for a super long time, the soil can become impacted, making it difficult for vegetation to grow back, van Breda of the WWF explained. “We’ve seen in some places that had really intense fire, everything is dry. If you get rain—which we’re happy about because that helps put out the fire—that can cause a flood or mudslide. And the soil, which is now weak and stressed, can be washed away. This sets up a regrowing process that is different, slower and more complicated,” van Breda detailed. Is there anything people can do to help prevent forest fires? As Smokey the Bear famously told us, we can prevent forest fires, especially when it comes to campfire safety. You can see important and helpful information about camping and outdoor safety on Smokey’s website. And with many things, climate change can be a threat multiplier, van Breda said. “If we’re seeing hotter temperatures, the air is drier, soil and vegetation dries out, then things are more flammable. As fires burn, more carbon dioxide is released into the air. That contributes to global warming, which makes things hotter and drier. And then we’re in this vicious negative cycle,” she explained. But locally, here in New York, approximately 95 percent of wildfires are caused by humans, so attributing any trend in wildlife numbers numbers or severity directly to climate change would be difficult, the DEC explained, adding that officials are not aware of any data to date that indicates a trend of worsening wildfires in New York State. Getting back to climate change, van Breda did add that it’s important for everyone to reduce global warming and their carbon footprints, and work to adapt to changing conditions. “Climate change is here and it’s now. It’s not a future thing,” she said. “And so, we have to work to adapt as well as mitigate and reduce it as much as possible.” Tips for Talking with Your Kids About Wildfires, Climate Change and Natural Disasters Kids are very curious and inquisitive beings, so they’ll often have questions about what’s going on in the world around them. Carrie Lara, Psy.D, is a clinical psychologist who works with a wide range of patients, including children. She’s also from Sonoma County, CA, a part of the country susceptible to wildfires. Her upcoming book, Out of the Fires: A Journal of Resilience and Recovery After Disaster, is a journal narrated with a story and filled with drawings, news clippings and coping strategies for dealing with natural disasters. “My goal for the book is to be a tool and resource for families who have been through this, but also for families who haven’t so they get an understanding of what it’s like to go through a natural disaster,” she said. Lara shared some tips for parents to use if their kids are curious about not only the recent wildfires, but other natural events and disasters: If they’re asking, answer. If they’re not asking, don’t answer. Children ask questions when they’re ready for answers. And if they’re not asking, that means it’s not something you need to talk about. But when kids ask about natural disasters, be open and honest that these things occur beyond our control. It’s a scary concept to think about, but normalizing the emotions surrounding this (such as sadness and anxiety) is a good first step. Remind them that some things ARE in our control. After acknowledging the unpredictability of natural disasters, bring up the brighter side, too: That some things are, in fact, in our control. “A really big resilience factor is actually what we do have control over,” Lara explained. “So, this means being prepared, having a family evacuation plan and emergency plan. This helps a child understand, ‘Ok, the environment around me is a little chaotic right now, but I know what I’m supposed to do. This is what I have control over.’ Giving kids a sense of some control is a huge resilience factor.” Consider coping strategies that have worked in the past. This is especially helpful for families who are currently going through trauma. Maybe your child finds solace in mindfulness activities, like art or hiking in nature. “Building from what’s worked before, and considering if it’s something you can do now,” Lara said. “Let’s build on that, and add more. This is a really nice way to cope because it’s strength-based. It’s focusing on what the child already brings in, and you’re saying, ‘You’re already a powerful little person! Let’s see if we can build you up with more power and more strength.’” Helpful Resources These resources are available for families affected by natural disasters, as well as to help children and families learn more about wildfires and disaster preparedness: The Canadian Red Cross : You can donate to help those most impacted by the Canadian wildfires in the most affected areas. Red Cross : For tips on creating an emergency plan so your family will know what to do in a crisis. World Wildlife Fund’s Wild Classroom : You can find activities, videos, articles and even games that kids and families can use to learn about animals, habitat and other environmental topics. 14 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 If children are asking, answer. IN THE NEWS If they’re not asking, don’t answer. Children ask questions when they’re ready for answers. Helping Your Child Through the Loss of Their Pet By BarBara russo Our pets start off as friends, then become part of our family, and a huge part of our lives. Whether you have a dog, cat, bird, rabbit or any other sweet soul, we love them unconditionally. And when they leave us, we feel the immense pain. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with this tremendous loss, but how can you help your child through the loss of a pet? A lot of it starts with understanding the bond many humans have with animals. “For many children, animals represent a source of unconditional love. In fact, studies show that having a pet can positively impact mental health, regardless of age,” Anisha Patel-Dunn, DO, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at LifeStance Health, explained. “Children may also feel a sense of closeness and comfort with their pet which supports feelings of wellbeing and reduces anxiety, not unlike the sense of social support they receive from friends and family members.” Pets also help children and adults stay focused. “Another great benefit of having animals is that they exude the concept of mindfulness, as they help keep people in the present moment, which can be another very helpful tool for coping with anxiety,” PatelDunn said. The Feeling of Grief Do children experience grief the same way adults do? It really depends. Depending on their developmental stage, children may struggle to understand the permanence of death, but Patel-Dunn encourages parents to have age-appropriate conversations about grief and loss to help their child understand the situation. “Just as with adults, children will have their own unique ways that they express their grief, and it’s very important to take their lead. While these may be challenging conversations, the grieving process is an important part of processing and honoring a loss,” she explained. Tips For Helping Your Child Through the Loss of a Pet Sadly, there may come a time when your family has to cope with losing your beloved pet. Dr. Patel-Dunn shared a few tips parents can use to help their children through this difficult time: Check in regularly : Loss and grief can be difficult topics, and it’s important that your child knows you’re there to support them with any emotions they may be experiencing. Let them know that whenever they’re ready, you’re always here to listen and support them. Find ways to honor their loss : Rituals can be an important part of the grieving process. You can ask your child how they’d like to honor their pet and help them plan it. Encourage creative outlets : Some children might feel more comfortable expressing their emotions through creative mediums, like art or dance. Not only are these great ways for them to process challenging emotions, but they are also easy activities to do as a family. Talk about their favorite memories : Reflecting on your child’s favorite memories with their pet can be a great way to honor and celebrate the love and happiness their pet brought them. You can also record these stories along with favorite photos in a journal, so your family can look back at these fond memories when your child feels sad or misses their pet. A New Addition If there comes a time when you and your family feel ready to bring another pet into your home, there are many organizations in New York that can help. These organizations rescue homeless and abandoned pets of all kinds who are each in need of a permanent home. After all, it’s been said that there is no better way to honor a late pet than by giving a loving home to one who’s in need. 16 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 PARENTING STEPSONBROADWAY STEPSONBROADWAY STEPSONBROADWAY YOUTHPROGRAMS YOUTHPROGRAMS YOUTHPROGRAMS TRYADANCECLASSFORFREEATOUROPENHOUSE TRYADANCECLASSFORFREEATOUROPENHOUSE TRYADANCECLASSFORFREEATOUROPENHOUSE SEPTEMBER17-23OPENHOUSE SEPTEMBER17-23OPENHOUSE SEPTEMBER17-23OPENHOUSE AGES2-18YEARS|ALLLEVELS AGES2-18YEARS|ALLLEVELS AGES2-18YEARS|ALLLEVELS Discoverdanceat StepsYouthPrograms! Unleashyourartisticvoice,learn technique,makefriends,andhavefunexploringvariousstylesandlevels.Experience ourdanceclassesfor FREE duringthe OpenHousefromSeptember17-23. Journey to Kartrite For the essence of late summer By New york Family Isn’t it wild how summer just seems to fly by! As you’re mentally getting ready for back-to-school season (and its never-ending list of things to do), there’s still time to relax and take a mini trip with your family outside of the city. We love exploring other parts of New York from our car, stopping along the way, checking out new towns, and making memories with the kids - despite the endless rounds of are-we-there-yet! One of our favorite places for food, fun, and nonstop attractions is Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Located in Monticello, NY, in the Catskill Mountains (around two hours from Midtown Manhattan), Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is a hybrid hotel/waterpark where families can stay and play. The biggest indoor waterpark in New York, families will love having access to this at 80,000-square-foot space with its 11 fun and interactive water attractions. Families can stay in one of their 324 suites, ranging from junior to three-bedroom suites. These suites are located in the same building as the waterpark, where you can literally leave the waterpark in your bathing suit and be back in your room in minutes. Older kids will love their thrilling and high-speed water slides collection like The Krakken and The Nor’Easter. Families of all ages can relax on the popular Empire Bay (the lazy river) as you float on by, soaking in the space and relaxing in the affinity (heated!) pool - both indoors and outdoors. Younger kids will have the best time getting splashed at Kartrite Island with its collection of smaller waterslides and over 100 water experiences and challenging their upper body strength in the Later Gator Crossing. Families can also wind down the day and make s’mores around one of their outdoor fire pits or break up their time at the waterpark by enjoying outdoor adventures such as archery, goat yoga, pony rides, or a nature hike among one of their six miles of trails. There are also tons of opportunities for indoor fun with daily movie nights, family game nights, art workshops, games at the Playpoplois arcade, archery, the Carabiners ropes course, and zip line, Van Winkle’s Alley for mini bowling, a Scrapeskyer climbing wall, Virtuality, a VR Experience, and XD Theater, an interactive 3D gaming experience. Kartite also offers many activities and special events. Events the family can enjoy during their August and early September stay: • Aug. 12: Carnival BBQ Bash • Aug. 20-26: Superhero Week • Sept. 3: Labor Day BBQ Bash • Sept. 14-18: Fall Festival Check out the complete list of summer and fall events online at thekartrite.com/ explore/calendar-of-events. Kartrite Resort & Waterpark 555 Resorts World Drive Monticello, NY 12701 For additional information, visit www. thekartrite.com 18 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 Travel Embark on the Journey CORE TO EVERY STUDENT’S PROGRAM IS THEIR SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND DEEPENING OF COMMUNICATION AND LIFE SKILLS. SAFETY AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRIORITIZED AtlasForAutism.org Part of the Atlas Foundation for Autism

Flower Power at Skyline at the Edge Sky Bloom immersive experience unfurls above Hudson Yards By Jan Beauchamp This summer instead of buying yourself flowers, immerse yourself in Sky Bloom, an enchanting new floral immersive experience taking over the sky deck at The Edge now through September 4. Families will love celebrating the fun of the flower power coupled with the epic views in the indoor portion of The Edge’s 100th floor sky deck. This is not your typical flower installation. There are over 100,000 florals, both natural and artificial, with floor mirrors so families feel like they are in a kaleidoscope of infinite florals. The kids will love the beautiful, photo-worthy experience. Families will also love that Sky Bloom is included in the cost of admission to The Edge, so they can experience this bountiful bloom while also taking in the sights of the city for a truly spectacular adventure. “A visit to Edge is in itself a thrilling immersive experience as you find yourself surrounded by the entire New York City skyline from all vantage points,” said Jason Horkin, Vice President, Hudson Yards Experiences. “We look forward to taking those visuals to the next level this summer with Sky Bloom, offering New Yorkers and visitors a new breathtaking way to frame the city sights.” At Sky Bloom, guests step into an immersive floral display all while taking in unparalleled 360-degree views of New York City’s iconic skyline. Created by the renowned floral artist Ivie Joy and with changing arrangements throughout the summer months, visitors and locals alike will feel like they are entering a floral wonderland with flowers of all shapes, sizes, and colors, including garden roses, ranunculus, poppies, and wisteria, from 1,100 feet in the air! “Upon entering Edge, guests will find themselves encapsulated in the ultimate sensorial experience—over 100,000 blooms thoughtfully curated to reflect floral art in fluid motion with the city beyond,” said Ivie Joy, Founder, CEO and Creative Director of Ivie Joy Floral Arts + Events. “Whimsical elements featuring hydrangea, eucalyptus, lavender, poppies, and wisteria frame the expansive New York City skyline. Ivie Joy Floral Arts was born in the heart of New York City and this installation was designed to reflect the love we feel for the place we call home.” Rising 1,131 feet in the air and extending out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, Edge is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere with an outdoor viewing area that features a breathtaking glass floor, angled glass walls and outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floors. Edge is also home to City Climb, the highest external building climb in the world. Located atop the sky deck, City Climb challenges guests to scale the outside of a 1,200+ foot supertall building, then lean out from the outdoor platform at the top of the skyscraper. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 family fun August 2023 | New York Family 21 A small school that’s BIG on inclusion NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school At IDEAL, we believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. We offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. www.theidealschool.org Join us for an open house or a personal tour to learn about our unique inclusion mission and the opportunity to receive one of ten IDEAL Scholarships paying 75% of tuition from Grades K-8. Call 212-769-1699 x10105 or email admissions@theidealschool.org for more information. BIG NEWS! The IDEAL School of Manhattan has relocated to its new home at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District!

Benefits of a New York Education Our many educational options By New york Family Parents know that education plays a pivotal role in shaping the minds and lives of our children. New York is well-known for its excellent educational institutions, both public and private, offering a wealth of resources and opportunities to students at every level. As parents, we are lucky to have access to cutting-edge academic programs and innovative teaching methods, from prestigious private schools to top-notch charter and public schools. Our kids benefit from exposure to groundbreaking research, state-of-the-art facilities, and extracurricular activities that nurture their passions and talents. We broke down an easy go to outline on your educational options, check them out! Nursery, Daycares, and Preschools When it comes to your child’s first school experience, which can start as early as a newborn, New York has the best early childcare choices for parents. From enrolling before the birth of your little one to being available on a schedule that supports your busy life, your family’s mental well-being, and your sense of community, there is truly an early education care option that will work within your budget and life. New York Schools are Rich in Cultural Diversity Bilingual education in New York offers numerous benefits to students. Bilingual education enhances cognitive abilities, such as problem-solving skills and critical thinking, as students are exposed to different language structures and cultural perspectives. New York is a diverse melting pot, and bilingual education fosters crosscultural understanding, empathy, and tolerance, promoting social cohesion among students from various backgrounds. Charter Schools A charter school education benefits students, families, and the community through innovation, personalized learning, strong community connections, and increased educational opportunities for students. Charter schools provide a unique and creative educational experience. Many charter schools promote smaller classes, enabling more individualized attention and personalized student learning plans. This customized approach fosters academic growth and helps students reach their full potential. A huge plus- charter schools employ highly qualified and passionate educators committed to providing their students with a high-quality education. Catholic Schools Catholic school education provides a solid academic foundation, emphasizing discipline, critical thinking, and a rigorous curriculum. The commitment to academic excellence is coupled with a focus on moral and ethical values, instilling virtues such as compassion, integrity, and respect in students. Catholic schools often have smaller class sizes, allowing individualized attention and fostering a supportive learning environment. If you are looking for a strong school community, Catholic schools promote belonging and foster strong relationships among students, parents, and teachers. Integrating faith and spirituality in daily activities and teachings encourages students to understand their beliefs and values better. High School By the time your child is ready for High School, you have an idea of what sort of school will be a good fit for best them. High school students can attend one of the many public school offerings (via a lottery), a High School Charter School, a Catholic school, or private. New York high schools are so good they have more of a collegiate vibe, with many high school programs in New York often having access to internships, mentorship programs, and apprenticeships, enabling them to gain real-world experience and establish valuable connections early on. When it comes to living in New York and your child’s education in vibrant and diverse New York, parents have endless opportunities and the privilege of mapping out their dream education plan from nursery school to high school. Visit newyorkfamily.com for our helpful guides and articles to support you in your child’s school journey. 22 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 education

MAKE A CHANGE THIS SUMMER. APPLY NOW AND START COLLEGE EARLY THIS FALL. Applications are STILL open for Fall 2023 with our Express Application. As an independent day school for children with dyslexia and language-based learning disabilities, we believe difference is power. Through highly trained educators and evidence-based programs, we empower students in grades 1 through 9 with the skills and confidence to return to mainstream schools. Committed to making a Windward education accessible for all, we award more than $8.5 million per year in tuition assistance. Scan the QR code to learn more! GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS simons-rock.edu August 2023 | New York Family 23 EXPRESS APPLICATION FORM Atlas Foundation for Autism 252 W 29th Street, Third Floor New York, NY 10001 info@atlasforautism.org 212-256-0846 Atlas is a comprehensive community-building program that includes the Atlas School as well as Health & Wellness and Creative Arts Community Classes that are designed for anyone interested in increasing their skills and passions in art, music, health and fitness, and growth to keep students connected and engaged in their interests and each other! Atlas is different in its approach to working within modalities that promote empowered communication and overall self-esteem! Bard College at Simon’s Rock 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230 simons-rock.edu Bard College at Simon’s Rock is the only college in the country specifically designed for students ready to enter college after 10th or 11th grade and begin working on their Bachelor’s degree two years early. Simon’s Rock hosts both world-class academics and a stunning natural environment with a 275-acre campus. The school was named a Top Producing Institution of Fulbright Scholars in 2022-2023. Find your place at Simon’s Rock. Accepting applications for Fall 2023 now. The Bloomingdale Family Program 987 Columbus Ave., New York 212-665-4631 bloomingdalefamilyprogram. org Bloomingdale is a longstanding nonprofit 3-k, Pre-k and Head Start preschool on Manhattan’s Upper Westside. They use the HighScope Curriculum, a renowned, comprehensive, research-proven curriculum that provides a rich academic foundation and fosters child creativity, confidence, and independence. Teachers are bilingual and speak English and Span- ish throughout the day. The children explore, experiment, communicate, express their feelings, and become eager and confident learners ready for Kindergarten. They offer a 10 or 11-month program year. Cardinal Spellman High School 1 Cardinal Spellman Place, Bronx NY 718-881-8000 x206 cardinalspellman.org admissions@cardinalspellman. org Cardinal Spellman High School is a coeducational, college preparatory, Catholic high school located on a 13acre campus in the Bronx. Offering 20 AP and college-level courses, students can earn up to one year of college credit. Spellman has a 100% graduation rate and college acceptance rate. The Class of 2023 was awarded 54+ million in college scholarships. Spellman is home to 30 championshipwinning sports teams and 50+ clubs and activities. Register for our Fall Open House! Corlears School 212-741-2800 corlearsschool.org admissions@corlearsschool. org Corlears School is a progressive independent school located in the heart of Chelsea. Since 1968, Corlears has been one of the few schools in NYC focused exclusively on the early years of education; in a safe and supportive environment, students from toddlers through fifth grade benefit from an interdisciplinary curriculum that instills a lifelong love of learning. Plus: An innovative new partnership introduced in 2023 guarantees a pathway to 12th grade for all Corlears graduates. George Jackson Academy 104 St. Marks Place New York, NY 212-228- 6789 gjacademy.org George Jackson Academy is NYC’s only independent middle school for bright boys from all incomes, where 100% of families receive financial 24 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 EDUCATION DIRECTORY | Special Advertising Supplement August 2023 | New York Family 25 CARDINALSPELLMANHIGHSCHOOL SUNDAYOCT.22NDI11AM-3PM TUESDAYOCT.24THI5PM-8PM OneCardinalSpellmanPlace,Bronx,NY,10466 718-881-8000x206IFax:718-515-6615 admissions@cardinalspellman.org TACHSCODE303 @SpellmanBX tinyurl.com/CSHSopenhouse2023 RegisterToday &SkiptheLine! aid. GJA offers a rigorous curriculum and an engaging instructional classroom experience. High School Placement begins in seventh grade with test and interview preparation, essay writing, and an exploration of schools. Email admissions@gjacademy.org to schedule a visit and learn more. The Gillen Brewer School 410 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 212-831-3667 gillenbrewer.com admissions@gillenbrewer.com The Gillen Brewer School is a special education program located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, serving children ages 2.8 to 11 years old who have a wide variety of language-based and nonverbal learning disabilities. Their academic-therapeutic program includes speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and counseling. As part of their robust academic program, students also participate in art, science, and music classes, and explore the rich cultural resources of New York City. IDEAL School of Manhattan 5 Hanover Square, New York 212-769-1699 admissions@theidealschool. org theidealschool.org/admissions/ open-houses www.theidealschool.org A Small School That’s Big on Inclusion. The IDEAL School of Manhattan is New York’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school, now located at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District. IDEAL students thrive in a diverse and nurturing learning community where a robust academic program teaches them to recognize their potential to effect change, seek out difference, advocate for themselves, stand behind others, and know that a strong, diverse, caring community is the IDEAL. Learn more at an open house or email admissions@ theidealschool.org to schedule a tour. The Montessori School of New York International 347 E. 55th St., Sutton Place, Manhattan 212-223-4630 montessorischoolny.com A multi-faceted program that inspires curiosity and develops a love of learning! Classes are equipped with didactic Montessori materials that encourage absorption of concepts through hands-on activities, leading children to become well-rounded and confident. Program includes science, music, foreign languages, swimming, dance, yoga, chess, and cultural events! A unique summer program, staffed by the year round teachers, offers a balance of academics and outdoor activities, from theme-based trips to sports activities!” New Heights Academy Charter School 1818 Amsterdam Ave, New York 212-283-5400 newheightsacademy.org New Heights Academy Charter School serves students in grades 5-12, so once accepted your child will automatically have a seat in their competitive high school! NHACS has a proven track record of consistently growing student learning by more than 1.4 grade levels each year, and can boast that for nine years in a row, 100% of their graduates have been accepted into college. Now enrolling for grades 5-12. Robert Louis Stevenson School 24 West 74th Street, New York 212-787-6400 stevenson-school.org Stevenson is Manhattan’s therapeutic college preparatory independent school. Their proven track record of academic and therapeutic progress begins with their unique program. Stevenson students receive small classroom instruction, ongoing advisor support, and access to a fully staffed Counseling Center throughout each day. Furthermore, their Transition Coaching Program helps to 26 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 EDUCATION DIRECTORY | Special Advertising Supplement August 2023 | New York Family 27 ensure ongoing post-secondary success. Anxiety and depression aren’t locked into a calendar. Neither is Stevenson’s Admissions. Apply today. Rodeph Sholom School 10 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024 646-438-8658 rodephsholomschool.org Rodeph Sholom School, an Early Childhood through 8th Grade Reform Jewish independent school, inspires today’s curious learners to become tomorrow’s purposedriven leaders. Located on Manhattan’s UWS, the school engages students in meaningful experiences and intellectual exploration through a curriculum infused with Jewish values while fueling their love of learning and sense of responsibility to themselves and society. Students and families of all backgrounds connect and thrive in Rodeph Sholom School’s welcoming and inclusive community. Ross School Nursery–Grade 12, postgraduate 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton 631-907-5400 ross.org Ross School is a co-educational boarding (Grades 6–12, PG) and day school (N–Grade 12, PG) located on two beautiful campuses in East Hampton and Bridgehampton, NY. Ross offers rigorous academics, wellness, and arts programs, plus a specialized Tennis Academy, Art Academy, and STEAM Innovation Lab. The school offers a global, integrated curriculum with opportunities for independent study, competitive athletics, extracurricular activities, and travel. St. Joseph’s SchoolYorkville 40 East 87th Street, New York 212-289-3057 sjyorkville.org Founded in 1880, St. Joseph’s School - Yorkville, is located

Autism & the B’nei Mitzvah A spectrum of celebration By Drew Kramer AJewish child becomes a Jewish adult simply by reaching the age of 13. The B’nei Mitzvah ceremony marks the transition to Jewish adulthood, but is not a requirement to meet the milestone. While reading from the Torah and the subsequent celebration became the quintessential right of passage for the Jewish people, clergy in temples across the Jewish diaspora tailor the ritual and festivities to suit the enormous range of abilities across humankind. The service Cantor Amanda Kleinman of Westchester Reform Temple (WRT) in Scarsdale, NY, shared the importance of being dynamic for all children in B’nei Mitzvah preparation, but particularly those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). At Westchester Reform, Cantor Kleinman spearheads the temple’s task force on inclusion. Together with the temple’s staff specialist, the clergy will assess every child’s ability and create a ritual that allows the child to share meaningfully in the Jewish tradition. As the temple’s Senior Rabbi Jonathan Blake puts it, “the child is the arrow and we draw the bullseye around him or her.” For parents of neurotypical and neurodivergent children alike, WRT’s task force suggests four guideposts to create a meaningful B’nei Mitzvah service that considers every child’s unique needs. Begin with trust : Often families hesitate to share a diagnosis, fearing that the child will be labeled. Cantor Kleinman understands that “families sometimes carry negative experiences in which sharing a diagnosis became a limiting factor, precluding a child from participation in a particular activity or dismissing the child’s ability to learn or accomplish a goal.” For families beginning their relationship with a religious institution, get to know the clergy and the community. Seek a synagogue with a demonstrated commitment to fostering inclusivity, trust and support. Make no assumptions : The Autism Spectrum encompasses an enormous range of ability. Kleinman emphasizes the importance of a “person first” approach. In her experience, every student possesses a unique personality, strengths, and challenges. She adds that in some cases, “students with documented ASD diagnoses exceed the “standard” amount of B’nei Mitzvah material, while neurotypical children might need significant adaptation or abbreviation of the material for other reasons. As a parent of a neurodivergent child, partner with clergy and educators to create the most meaningful, personalized experience for your family. Let the child lead : Let students own their own learning processes. In Kleinman’s experience, “students are often able to tell us how they learn best, what they need, what tools are most helpful to them, and what interests them.” For parents, let the experience be one that speaks to the child’s abilities, interests and passions. Every child will be more successful in a program designed to embrace his or her unique gifts. Be open and innovative : Throw out 30 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 special needs August 2023 | New York Family 31 preconceived notions of what the ceremony and celebration should look like. A B’nei Mitzvah can be marked by learning a Jewish song or a simple Torah blessing. Embrace the magic and meaning that come from nontraditional expressions of the milestone. With this openness, creativity and love, families can plan a ceremony for children at the most impaired end of the spectrum. Jamie Roitman recalls the service her family designed for her nonverbal older brother, Sam, over twenty years ago. With the help of a touch talker, Sam chanted the Barechu, the call to prayer in a Jewish service. Other family members read the Torah portions, bringing their voices together to welcome Sam into Jewish adulthood. Following the ceremony, the family hosted an outdoor barbeque at home to celebrate with close relatives in the place he felt most comfortable. Reflecting on her family’s positive experience, Roitman advises families to eat, drink and be merry, but also to be wary of planning big, loud parties that can be overwhelming for people with the sensory sensitivities often present with ASD. The party When it comes to the party, apply the same personalized approach recommended for the ceremony. This includes the following: Begin with trust : Trust that you know your child and his or her unique needs. Trust that your understanding of your child’s triggers and passions will allow you to create an event that makes your child feel special and connected to a community bigger than him or herself. Make no assumptions : No matter your vision of what a B’nei Mitzvah party should be, make no assumptions that this is what it must be. Release yourself from the burden of that expectation and focus on what is most important. Let the child lead : Let your child be your guide. Focus your time, money and energy on the people and things that bring love and light to your child’s life. Be open and innovative : Rewrite the script for your own story, but be prepared to forget your lines. No matter who our children are and how much we plan to set them up for success, we cannot always control the outcome. Surrender to the experience–and remember that any celebration rooted in love and tradition will create a meaningful spiritual life for children of all abilities. 10 BEST After-school Programs & Activities We’re just a little over a month away from the kids heading back to school. Time flies — but luckily, we have a helpful list of ten afterschool programs and activities to help you check a few of your back-to-school tasks off your list. From unique options that fit every kid’s interest, to activities that work right into your family’s busy schedule, these extracurricular programs, classes, and fun activities tick all the boxes you’re looking for this school year. Take a moment to dive into these fantastic options, then head outdoors and enjoy these last few weeks of summer! Advantage Quickstart Tennis Multiple Locations 646-884-9644, info.quickstart@advantagetennisclubs.com quickstartny.com Advantage QuickStart Tennis is customized for age, ability and fun. Kids as young as age 4 who are new to Advantage can enroll now or check it out free on KidsDays in September at six locations in Manhattan. Little players love the kid-sized racquets, smaller play areas and slower-bouncing balls. All Advantage QuickStart pros are specially trained in a PTR and USTA NetGenbased curriculum, so parents can always count on a friendly, positive atmosphere and engaging drills and games. The 2023 QuickStart fall program offers classes after school and on weekends, on a schedule that works for families. Receive 10% off if enrolling in the fall session on KidsDay or 5% off if enrolling within 3 days of attending KidsDay. The Ailey School First Steps and Bounding Boys Program (ages 3-6) 405 W 55th Street, New York, NY alvinailey.org/school In The Ailey School’s First Steps and Bounding Boys program, children ages 3 to 6 develop physical strength and muscle memory through a weekly series of creative movement classes. With an emphasis on musicality, body and spatial awareness, and movement skill, children explore their own creativity and develop an understanding of basic dance vocabulary. Classes include live musical accompaniment and are taught by an instructional team that is dedicated to fostering fun and helping children discover the joy of dance. Auditions are not required for the First Steps and Bounding Boys program. The Ailey School also offers classes, by audition, for the Pre-Professional training program for students ages 7-17. 34 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 AFTERSCHOOL | New York Family Partners MANHATTAN’S Ballet Academy East 1651 3rd Ave, 3rd Fl. balletacademyeast.com Ballet Academy East is home to aspiring dancers of all ages in its Young Dancer, PreProfessional, Children & Teen, Adaptive Dance, and Adult Divisions. The Young Dancer Division instills in each child the joy of dance within an environment focused on developing individual potential. Children ages 18 months to 6 years develop physical coordination, self-confidence, musicality, focus and creativity through age appropriate, structured classes. The Pre-Professional Division’s comprehensive curriculum and professional-caliber performance opportunities prepare students for success in the dance world and beyond. The Children and Teen Division offer inspiring and enriching dance classes to kids ages 7-15, with no audition required. The Adaptive Dance Division gives children with autism spectrum disorders, down syndrome, developmental delays, or sensory sensitivities an accessible, empowering and fun dance experience. The Adult Division offers drop-in classes in dance and fitness for teen enthusiasts and adult beginners to seasoned dancers and athletes. Ballet classes have live piano accompaniment and are held in Ballet Academy East’s beautiful, light-filled studios. Bloomingdale School of Music 323 West 108th St. bsmny.org Bloomingdale School of Music, serving the UWS since 1964, offers a variety of music classes for students of all ages in their beloved brownstone and online. Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill a sense of passion and fun for self-expression through music. The school offers private lessons and classes seven days a week for over 20 instruments and for every type of student at all skill levels. Multiple genres from classical and jazz, to Broadway and pop music, are available. Private lessons at Bloomingdale offer individual attention, customization and a personalized curriculum. Students and teachers are strategically matched based on teaching style, experience, and schedules. Other options include beginner group classes, string orchestras, vocal ensembles, guitar orchestras, jazz ensembles, music theory classes, and a comprehensive college prep program. Most classes and lessons take place weekdays afterschool and on weekends. Dedimus Potestatem 718-954-1357, info@potestatem.co Potestatem.co Dedimus Potestatem provides fun, engaging academic programs that teach and integrate leadership skills most sought in today’s society. Founded by an educator who has worked with local and national governments, UN-affiliated organizations, and grassroots nonprofits worldwide, the company is creating the next generation of world leaders. Their students have competed and won awards at local and national tournaments. The company also proudly showcases students and alums who have created national nonprofits, practical applications, and educational programs in the United States and abroad. Their offerings include Leadership, Model United Nations, Debate, STEM & Bioethics, Mock Trial, Philosophy, Model Congress, Computer Programming, Academic Writing, a Little Leaders program for kindergartners, Etiquette, Financial Literacy, Self-Defense, and more. All programs are student-focused, taught by seasoned educators specializing in each program. Dedimus Potestatem offers programs to elementary, middle, and high school students in schools nationwide, both in-person and online. They also offer private group classes and private lessons in New York. Diller-Quallie School of Music 24 East 95th Street diller-quaile.org The Diller-Quaile School of Music offers a full range of in-person and online music classes and lessons for children of all ages. The Instrumental and Vocal Department provides beginning to advanced instrument and voice study for students 4 years old and up through comprehensive programs and weekly classes and ensembles. Diller- Quaile’s dedicated and skilled faculty guide students in a vibrant and nurturing environment, developing the emerging artistry in each student. Both in-person and live remote programs are available. The Early Childhood Program for children 3 months to 5 years fosters the musical, intellectual, social-emotional and physical development of young children by introducing them to the joys of music and visual art. Each class session is a unique musical experience, where your child will be immersed in collaborative music making with their peers and professional musicians. Classes also include a pianist who accompanies each class in a variety of styles, in response to the children’s singing and expressive movement. August 2023 | New York Family 35 Golf v.2 130 Clinton St, Brooklyn 347-294-0810 golfv2.com ‘The Future of Golf’ is the latest and most fun way you can learn how to play golf in a city setting, where certified coaches will help you improve your game. They have the largest year-round junior program with over 65+ active juniors. The Brooklyn Heights facility is built with three state-of-the-art simulators that can act as a driving range or give you access to over 200+ courses like Pebble Beach. Golf v.2 will allow you to improve your golf even when it’s raining or snowing outside. Locations are opening soon in Tribeca and Midtown West. Check their website for opening updates. LingoCircle lingocircle.com LingoCircle is an online language school providing an innovative approach to language learning. They specialize in connecting bilingual children from around the world. Their classes help children develop appreciation for their heritage language and culture. They offer virtual classes in French, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Arabic, and English. LingoCircle’s bilingual immersion programs follow the traditional curricula of the language’s origin country. For beginners, they also offer classes following the CEFR program from the A1 to C2 level. LingoCircles classes are small - five students max - to give each student ample attention. Their certified, native speaking teachers also ensure each class is engaging and a lot of fun! Classes include songs, games, stories, and more. LingoCircle’s class schedules are also convenient. Each class is 45-minutes. Classes are on weekdays after school and on weekends; the first lesson is free. Steps on Broadway 2121 Broadway, New York youthprograms@stepsnyc.com Stepsnyc.com Play On! Studios 263 West 86th Street, New York, NY playonstudios.com Play On! Studios offers theater classes after school and on Saturdays on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a great experience full of acting, music, and fun they won’t soon forget. Young actors will rehearse and perform in a showcase or full production, work with professional NYC actors/teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, noncompetitive environment and play lots of drama games. Classes are for beginners or more experienced actors to sing, dance, and put on a play! Whether your child is just starting out, or ready for Broadway, there is a class for them. Creative Drama, Theater Lab, Musical Theater Revue, and Musical Theater Performance classes all offer different levels of commitment for kids of all ages. Classes are available for grades pre-K through 8th grade, after school or on Saturdays. The Steps Youth Program is housed within Steps on Broadway, the epicenter of dance training on the Upper West Side of New York City. The Youth Programs nurture creativity and explore the world of dance in a comprehensive approach that benefits both the physical and emotional wellbeing. Students will have the unique opportunity to train with a diverse and professional faculty, choreographers, and fellow dancers in various dance styles– ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, theater dance, and modern – along with performance skills and opportunities. Graduates of the program are among the top picks for elite college dance programs. Whether your child wants to dance once a week or aspires to become a professional dancer, there are classes for everyone. Split into three divisions, the Steps Youth Programs include the Pre-Professional & Academy Divisions (Ages 10-18), Kids and Teens (Ages 7 & 18), and First Steps (ages 2-6). Class observations, performances, community nights, and receptions give parents and dancers opportunities to celebrate throughout the year. Visit Steps on Broadway, September 12-18, for a free Open House! 36 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 AFTERSCHOOL | New York Family Partners Your Upper West Side Center for Music Education Since 1964 FALL MUSIC LESSONS Music lessons are available in 20 different instruments. Students of all ages and levels are welcome to explore the wonders of music in a supportive and engaging environment. Pop Star! By Sara Marine FroMMell Pop in the City has returned to Manhattan this summer! Back by popular demand, the bounciest pop-up of the summer has hit the streets in the heart of the city and ready for you to stop by and bounce around. Until the end of August, one block of the city will be transformed into an immersive inflatable experience you and your family will never forget. You will enter an inflatable paradise where you will bounce through a series of interconnected domes, full of varied, fun, colorful interactive elements, which will let you experience the vibrant culture of New York City. The slide at the entrance of the installation will drop you and your family into a lake of 500,000 translucent balls! But this is just the beginning of the 120 feet of immersive awesomeness that lies ahead. In the “glitterball dome,” inspired by NYC’s iconic Studio 54, there are hundreds of shiny disco balls, light displays, DJs and live artists, ready to provide that summer city feeling. What heat? The “Winter in the City” section, will give you that winter in the Big Apple vibe, complete with snowmen and real live snow! The oversized, striking inflatable art adorning the interior walls of the space are there to pay homage to NYC. Big apples, big buildings, and big pizzas are just some of the iconic sculptures in this installation that embody the one and only New York City. This fun Pop in the City experience takes place through Sept 3 at Greeley Square Park (between 32nd and 33rd Streets, Broadway and 6th Ave.) Tickets start at $20. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 family day out A bouncy oasis in Midtown Family Building, Infertility, Conflict Adoption-Related Issues Relationship Challenges Grief & Loss spence-chapin.org/therapy (212)-369-0300 Family, Individual & Couples Therapy We're Here for You. Our caring and expert team of therapists specialize in addressing a wide range of issues for both children and adults, including: Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com for daily stories and to sign up for our weekly newsletters! August 2023 | New York Family 39 • Low tuition • No previous German necessary • Minimum age: 6 years • Manhattan location: Upper East Side • Locations also in Franklin Square & Garden City (Long Island) Welcome to German-American School German Lessons for Children After-School Program NY State Accredited Language Program German is for Everyone! www.German-American-School.org For more Information email: Kidslearngerman@aol.com

It’s Checkup Time! By BarBara russo We’re halfway through summer, which means it’s time to start preparing for back to school. This includes stocking up on supplies, shopping for fall clothes and making sure school work assigned over the summer is complete. As you start preparing for the new academic year, it’s also a good time to consider the importance of making appointments for your child’s backto-school checkups, including dental, medical and eye doctor visits. Now is a great time to schedule these wellness appointments, because once September arrives, time gets limited between school, homework and extracurricular activities. But while summer is still here and you—hopefully—have some free time, make the essential appointments your child needs to help make sure they stay healthy and happy. The Medical Checkup As a parent, you know the importance of regular checkups at the pediatrician. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many children missed check-ups, as well as recommended childhood vaccinations, over the past few years. The agency, along with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), recommends kids catch up on routine childhood vaccinations and get back on track for school and childcare. A well-child visit is important for many reasons, the CDC says, including: • Tracking growth and developmental milestones • Discussing any concerns about your child’s health • Getting scheduled vaccinations to prevent illnesses like measles and whooping cough (pertussis) and other serious diseases Dental Checkup Dental and oral health is important at any age, of course. And it’s always the right time of year to schedule a checkup and cleaning for your child. Experts say kids who start seeing the dentist at an early age are less likely to develop cavities, tooth decay, and other conditions that can lead to more serious health issues. In local pediatric dental news, NYC Health and Hospitals added dental hygiene services to pediatric practices this year to boost oral health in its youngest patients. The municipal healthcare system now offers preventive dental hygiene services at its pediatric practices within its 11 public hospitals. As part of the care, dental hygienists perform assessments, provide oral hygiene education, and apply a dental treatment called fluoride varnish that can help prevent tooth decay, slow it down or stop it from getting worse. “Establishing good habits with children at an early age, with primary teeth, sets the correct course for good oral health throughout life,” NYC Health and Hospitals/ Jacobi, North Central Bronx Chair of Dentistry and Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Victor Badner, DMD, MPH, said. To make an appointment at one of the hospitals, call 844-NYC-4NYC. Eye Care Appointment Another super important appointment to make is for an eye exam. Kids might not always notice or report changes in their vision. And even at a young age, impaired vision can lead to eye strain, chronic headaches and other ailments. Vision problems can start at an early age, so it’s important to make sure your child gets their recommended eye exams to keep their eyes healthy. According to the CDC, if your child has a vision problem, they may have trouble recognizing letters and written words, which can affect their school performance. Some studies have found improvements in learning, testing, class participation, behavior and selfconfidence after an eye exam and treatment. Talk to your child’s pediatrician if you need help finding an eye doctor or are concerned about your child’s vision. 40 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 health Three important doctor appointments to make for your child before the summer ends

Children’s & Youth Ballet Programs at Joffrey Ballet School ready to bring the magic of dance into your child’s life this fall? Register today for the Children’s & Youth Ballet Programs at Joffrey Ballet School! Year-round classes are open to dancers ages 2-18 at their West Village & Long Island City studio locations, beginning this September 2023. The Joffrey Ballet School brings a diverse, carefully-designed program to life, making dance fun while learning at any level! An incredible faculty from around the world creates a nurturing environment for students to expand their imagination through movement and develop a strong foundation in the technique of ballet. All of this while dancing to the music of renowned New York City pianists and musicians, who accompany every class! Registered students also have the opportunity to participate in two performances each year: the holiday classic of “The Nutcracker” and an innovative retelling of “Peter Pan”. These fully-produced performances guide your child through every step of the performance process. Want to experience the Children’s or Youth Ballet Programs before registering? Parents can select a date for a Trial Class for dancers ages 2 to 7, or a Placement Class for students ages 8 to 18. While a placement class is mandatory, trial classes are optional but encouraged as the best way to experience the program before registering. Trial classes provide a glimpse into the Children’s Ballet Program (ages 2-7), built to encourage creativity, musicality, and physicality within an age-appropriate framework in the basic foundations of Classical Ballet. Placement classes are available for dancers seeking to join the Youth Ballet Program (ages 8-18), which molds strong and fluid classical ballet technique through a study of Body Conditioning, Ballet Technique, Pointe, Ballet Variations, and Allegro. The Joffrey Ballet School has been an institution for dance education since its founding in 1953 by the American dance visionary, Robert Joffrey. Reserve your space today for a trial/placement class, or receive more information about their Fall 2023 class offerings at joffreyballetschool.com. August 2023 | New York Family 41 New York FamilY partN er

2023-2024 NYC School Calendar September 7 First day of school September 14 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools, and Pre-K Centers September 21 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools September 25 Rosh Hashanah, schools closed September 28 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools October 9 Yom Kippur, schools closed November 2 Italian Heritage / Indigenous Peoples’ Day, schools closed November 7 Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 9 Election Day, students do not attend school November 16 Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 17 Veterans Day, schools closed November 23–24 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools December 25– January 1 Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. January 15 Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed January 23–26 Christmas Day (observed), schools closed January 29 Winter Recess, schools closed January 30 New Year’s Day (observed), schools closed February 19–23 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed March 7 Regents Administration March 14 Professional Development Day for high schools and 6–12 schools; students in these schools do not attend. March 21 Spring Semester begins March 22 March 29 April 10 Midwinter Recess, schools closed (includes Presidents Day and Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools April 22–26 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools May 9 Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. May 16 Spring Recess, schools closed May 23 May 27 Eid al-Fitr, schools closed Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers June 6 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools June 7 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools June 14–26 Memorial Day, schools closed June 19 Anniversary Day / Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development; students do not attend. June 26 Clerical Day for elementary schools, middle schools, K–12 schools, and standalone D75 programs; students in these schools do not attend. 42 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 ✂ CLIP & SAVE!

We’re so Social Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures! Congratulations to Frances Kweller, founder of Kweller Preparation Tutoring and Educational Services, Inc., for receiving the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce “Business Woman of the Year” award. At the ceremony, those in attendance also celebrated the students’ college acceptances and local elected officials gave each an award. Also in attendance were officers from the 112th Precinct who spoke about community affairs and ways students can volunteer. August 2023 | New York Family 43 Congratulations! Photos Courtesy Frances Kweller

Natasha D’Anna is #MomGoals The inspiring New York mother behind TwinDollicious BY DONNA DUARTE-LADD Imet Natasha D’Anna at a press day at Coney Island when our boys were still in the infant stage. We had just met and had our elementary school-age kids with us, so we watched the other mom’s baby while we hopped on a ride with our older kids. It only took that first meeting to know that this mom has your back. When you meet a mom like this, one whose warmth and caring demeanor seep out of them, you want to hold on to that new friend and stay connected. I’m not alone; with her many social followers who gravitate towards this Staten Island mom of three, this author and creative force behind TwinDollicious (@ twindollicious) has created a nurturing community. Her followers learn about new products, parenting tips, and helpful kid lines. She often is asked to speak on panels for wellknown brands as a result of her background in Behavioral Therapy, Special Needs and her lifestyle brand makes her a trusted advocate in the New York community. With the warmth mentioned earlier and infectious energy coupled with her relatable reels of raising her kids — Kennedy, Sebastian (Bash), age 6, and twins Vittoria D’Anna and Kennedy (the twins), ages 12, Natasha reminds us to take deep breaths, work through the beautiful chaos of motherhood and let's all enjoy the ride. Read on to learn more about Natasha and why community is everything to her. You have a tight social community. What propelled you to start your brand TwinDollicious and author a book, ANY TWO CAN BE TWINDOLLICIOUS ? I started TwinDollicious & Co because I wanted to create, and I wanted to create something with a message. I wanted to share the message of community and the importance of being a happy parent (mom) without judgment or guilt. I didn’t know much about branding, but I did know that a community of moms and children (especially twins) needed to see, hear and learn more about the fun part of being a twin. I also wrote a book under Twindollicious. Whenever I searched for a book to read to my twins, I would only find the Bobbsey Twins series by Laura Lee Hope, which led me to the number one belief about many things..,..if it isn’t available yet, then it must be made . I met with a branding representative who suggested that I change the name and not use TwinDollicious-but I had already envisioned the characters and the little readers enjoying the book- so it stayed. Donna, I love that you mentioned community because it truly means so much for us moms and I love having you as part of my community. Ahh, thank you ! You are always out there; I see you at community roundtables, and you are known to speak on panels-how has the parenting community benefited you in parenting? I genuinely LOVE Community! So many people seek new learning skills and shared stories. Within a community, you can find plenty of encouragement of expression, especially from seasoned moms who share their opinions and experiences. It’s always great to serve and figure out what people need. If there is a roundtable or panel to which I can add value, I am more than happy to speak and support. Being active in the community has benefited me in ways where I am reminded that I am not alone on this parenting journey- it is just fitting to be able to grow and learn from each other. The most significant benefit is teaching my children that they can also find great community in their lives-they are always watching and learning. Growth happens when we gather with like-minded people at events to fill each other up. As a mother of 3, how are you bringing up your kids differently from your upbringing? What life lessons have you brought to your parenting? 44 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 Photo by Michelle Rose Photo Natasha ’s Family Favorites Natasha D'Anna's best-loved activities on Staten Island! • My family loves the Staten Island Playhouse at the Empire Outlets next door to the SI Ferry • The historical St George Theatre and shows at Snug Harbor are a must • The Staten Island Children’s Museum and the gardens are beautiful all year long • Outdoor dining by the Marina and fishing at Great Kills waterfront is always relaxing • An outdoor golf day or indoors at one of our favorite places; Shot Shaver Golf I am raising my children in a completely different environment from how I was raised. I loved how I grew up until I began to feel and be told I was different from everyone else. Besides the environment, the difference in upbringing includes raising children with the courage to ask questions, express themselves, and enjoy being a child. The life lessons I have brought to my parenting include family bonding, sibling love, and living in a judgment-free zone. The overall life lesson is to feel good about themselves and know the rooms and environment they are most comfortable in are where they will grow. Growing up in NYC, one of the world’s most diverse cities, has been a blessing. I have shared some of the most humbling experiences with my children, not just through books or media but through experience. They have walked through many streets of NY with questions. It’s a gift to feel just as connected to a less fortunate person and feel the same connection with someone fortunate. I love giving my children the opportunity to give back their time, joy, or kindness through voluntary experiences. I also love sharing with my children the experience of being part of an art-filled community and opportunities to travel outside our diverse city. A big part of the life lessons that I have learned also stems from spending Summers with my grandparents in the South. This portion of my upbringing is reflected in parenting when I need to escape the city and have our family regroup together in a smaller setting with quiet moments and slower activities; this has become one of our favorite traditions. Your background is in Behavioral Therapy. Can you give us parents some tips on how to get kids ready for Back to School? Behavioral Therapy is connected with the basic expressions of behaviors (behaviorism), which is derived from the idea that we learn from our environment. The behavioral therapy method includes changing unhealthy behaviors, which can be selfdestructive. As a parent, we are always looking to modify some behavior because modifying is a way to adjust to change. I am working on ways to bring behavioral awareness in parenting and connection to our kiddos in the community. My parenting tips to get the kiddos ready for back to school include adjusting my behaviors; as the parent, conversations and routines to include transitioning back to the school schedule two weeks before school begins. We begin by doing something as simple as meal planning more, instead of winging the many meals in the kitchen when I am not working out of the home. I plan lunch and dinner but allow them to choose their breakfast. Changing the mealtime routine helps with training ourselves that the seasons are changing. When you think about it, back-to-school season is starting the harvest season, which will include more harvesting meals and more time at home or in the home. However, right before the transition happens, I recommend doing something exciting-take a trip, going to an amusement park, and being adventurous for yourself and the kiddos!!! Then, as you lead up to the first day of school, they will have that memory and look forward to something new and fresh when school starts. Any special tips for us parents with Autism kids? For my beautiful parents with children who are Autistic, it is best to stay in a routine. However, the introduction of new activities, routines, or semispontaneous activities can be successful when parents create a conversation board. It is a board with pictures, places, and everyday activities that can be introduced in conversation to your child, whether verbal or nonverbal. The delivery of language and expression can be receptive when trust is present that the transition into something new is ok. Once this is established, once a week, a new activity during the Summer (even if it is as simple as going to a new ice cream parlor or playground) is tangible and fun for everyone. Follow Natasha @twindollicious 46 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 August 2023 | New York Family 47 Must be 21 or older with valid ID to consume alcohol. The Festival promotes responsible drinking. Photos: Courtesy of Getty Images | Sponsors confirmed as of 7.14.2023 TITLE PRESENTING AND OFFICIAL CREDIT CARD AND BANK MEDIA PARTNER EXCLUSIVE PROVIDER OF WINE AND SPIRITS HOSTED BY NYCWFF.ORG TICKETS ON SALE! Choose from over 80 wine and food events. To order visit www.nycwff.org or call 800-764-8773. BRING THEENTIRE FAMILY Partner with Us Want to reach engaged parents across New York City? Collaborate with the New York Family Media team to spread the word about your launches, promotions and news. Reach us by emailing info@newyorkfamily.com or calling 718.260.4554 BY SHARA LEVINE MANHATTAN Sesame Street the Musical WHEN: Fridays – Mondays and Wednesdays, see website for exact times. Through Oct. 29. WHERE: Theater 555, 555 West 42nd Street, Midtown AGES: 8 and under WHAT: This all-new stage show will feature live puppetry and classic Sesame Street songs, plus new numbers and special guest stars. WANT TO GO?: $49-$110. rockefellerproductions.com Harry Potter: The Exhibition WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays, 9 am – 8:30 pm, Sundays – Thursdays, 9 am – 8 pm through Oct. 15. WHERE: Harry Potter™: The Exhibition, 50 W 34th St., Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Experience most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World with an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $29.99. new-york. harrypotterexhibition.com Pop in the City WHEN: Fridays – Sundays, 10 am, Mondays – Thursdays, 12 –7:30 pm, through Sept. 3. WHERE: Greeley Square Park, Between 32nd and 33rd Streets, Broadway and 6th Ave. Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Enter an inflatable wonderland via a giant slide, explore a series of interconnected domes, dive into a giant immersive ball pit, and more! WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $22. Popinthecity.nyc Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical WHEN: Thursdays and Fridays, 7 pm, Sundays, noon, Sundays, 3 pm, through Aug. 27 WHERE: The Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher Street, West Village AGES: All WHAT: This “supa” awesome laugh-out-loud family adventure stars Dav Pilkey’s Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog as they teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! WANT TO GO?: $41-$87. twusa.org/catkid Harlem Bazaar WHEN: Sunay, Aug. 6, 11 am – 5 pm. WHERE: Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, Harlem AGES: All WHAT: Shop, eat, dance, play, check out up-and-coming creatives, and more! WANT TO GO?: Free. maschospitalitygroup.com/ harlembazaar National Dominican Day Parade WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 13, 12 – 4 pm WHERE: 6th Ave. between West 37 St and West 38 St., Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Dominican culture with music, dancing, and over 10,000 marchers! WANT TO GO?: Free. natddp. org Pokémon GO Fest WHEN: Aug. 18-19, Friday–Sunday 9 am – 7 pm WHERE: Randall’s Island Park, 10 Central Rd., Randall’s Island AGES: All 48 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 calendar Roller Skate with Henry Street Settlement at Sol Lain Park on August 19. WHAT: Enjoy glittering gameplay, beautiful bonuses, and hidden surprises as you adventure alongside thousands of fellow Trainers in search of Pokémon. Watson Adventures’ Grand Central Scramble Scavenger Hunt For Kids WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm. WHERE: Grand Central Terminal, 89 E 42nd St., Midtown AGES: 7 and up WHAT: Families work together to uncover the secrets of Grand Central Station while exploring the iconic NYC landmark. WANT TO GO?: $17.50-$21.50. watsonadventures.com Free Children’s Music Class with Mozart for Munchkins at Hudson Yards WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 am – 12 pm WHERE: Backyard at Hudson Yards, Public Square & Gardens, 20 Hudson Yards, New York AGES: 0 – 5 WHAT: Play, sing, and dance together to jazz favorites and at the end, take part in the “instrument petting-zoo”. WANT TO GO?: Free. hudsonyardsnewyork.com Roller Skating with Henry Street Settlement WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19, 12 – 5 pm WHERE: Sol Lain Park, 290 East Broadway, New York AGES: All WHAT: From Biggie to Wu-Tang to Lil Kim, roll to the greatest hip-hop hits at this skating event! WANT TO GO?: Free. henrystreet.org BRONX Family Art Project: Nighttime Creepy Crawlies WHEN: Aug. 5-6, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm WHERE: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave. The Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Discover all the different insects that buzz and fly through the summer nights and create a creepy papermâché crawly model. WANT TO GO?: Free with admission to the grounds: $4-$10. (718) 549–3200, wavehill.org Bronx Night Market WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 26, 1 – 7 pm. WHERE: Fordham Plaza, 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Check out a curated selection of local food, arts & crafts, vendors, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free admission. maschospitalitygroup.com The Ultimate Battle WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 27, 8 am – 12 pm WHERE: Track & Field in Kwame Ture Recreation Center, 1527 Jesup Avenue, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Learn basic soccer skills and improve coordination at this program that encourages fair play, positive attitudes, and teamwork through fun games and drills. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org BROOKLYN Hindu Lamp Ceremony WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12, 4 –7:30 pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bridge Park Pebble Beach, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Dance artist and educator Aeilushi Mistry will bring peace and harmony to the community as she performs the traditional Hindu Aarti ceremony at the beach. WANT TO GO?: Free. brooklynbridgepark.org Brooklyn Cyclones Star Wars Night WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12, 6 pm WHERE: Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: See the Cyclones take on the Aberdeen IronBirds where the first 1,500 fans will receive an Out of This World Jersey, enjoy post-game fireworks, and run the bases. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $23. milb.com/brooklyn The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of David Bowie for Kids WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 20, 12:30 pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bowl: Brooklyn, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg AGES: 10 and under WHAT: Let’s Dance to the music of David Bowie at this concert geared towards little rockers. WANT TO GO?: $16. (718) 963–3369, brooklynbowl.com QUEENS Sandcastle Contest WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 6, 11 am – 2 pm WHERE: Beach 117th Street in Rockaway Beach, Far Rockaway AGES: All WHAT: Craft a masterpiece for a chance to win prizes. Bring your own buckets and tools, or use ones provided. No experience necessary. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org Hip Hop 50th Anniversary WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 – 4 pm WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a DJ set, soul train to Botanical Boombox for an artist talk, DJ set, break dance youth battle and performances, and taster class. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $2-$6. (718) 886–3800, queensbotanical.org Annual Honey Harvest Festival WHEN: Aug. 22, 1 – 3:30 pm WHERE: Voelker Orth Museum, 14919 38th Ave, Queens AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate all things honeybees with informative, fun and tasty, activities for all ages. WANT TO GO?: $10 a family; $4 individual; free for children younger than 3. (718) 359–6227, vomuseum.org August 2023 | New York Family 49 AUGUST calendar Sesame Street the Musical promises sunny days at Theater 555 on 42nd Street through October.