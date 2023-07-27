Long Island Family - August 2023

FALL EDUCATION GUIDE Natasha D'Anna Meet the inspiring mom behind Twindollicious Expert Tips on Avoiding PARENTAL BURNOUT After-School Programs & Activities in your neighborhood! AUGUST 2023 94.6K Share Book Now 1.800.668.7771 #OpenAprilToNovember #HighRopesCourses #JonesBeachZipline #BucketList POV: you finally checked out WildPlay Jones Beach Scan to see WildPlay Jones Beach’s epic adventure in action! best outdoor adventure on Long Island Search your next adventure.Use code: NYFAMILIES20 <

Summer 2023 has been a weird season of heatwaves, pouring rain, and smoky air quality (eesh); thankfully, we have had enough clear days to enjoy ice cream, beach days, summer camps, and more NY fun. While it is STILL summer, you can't blame us for focusing on Back to School; for one, it is our job, and two, like you, we are looking for great BTS resources for our kids! We are excited about our 10 Best After-School Activities and Programs in Long Island (page 20). Learning, exploring, and connecting goes beyond the classroom. Education in New York gives us parents choices on the best schools that work for our kids. Read our piece on the Benefits of a New York Education (page 14) and check out our Education Guide (page 16)! New social app alert! We all know we live in a digital world, so we need the inside scoop on the new Threads app (page 30). How does it work, and is it something worth joining (if you haven't already)? Lastly, August's cover mom, Natasha D'Anna, is the genius behind Twindollicious (page 26). This Staten Island-based Lifestyle Influencer with a Behavioral Therapy, Special Needs background shares weekly on new products, parenting tips, and helpful kid lines. Read her story to learn more about her infectious energy, raising three kids, working through motherhood's beautiful chaos, and enjoying the ride!

Parental Burnout What it is & how to prevent it By Kaitlyn Riggio Being a parent is not always easy and that’s without the sky-high expectations from other parents, social media or even your own perfectionism. There’s a desire to do it all. But the journey to do it all often lands at one destination: burnout. Every parent has felt burnout at one point or another, and it often sets in when you can’t seem to get a break from the stress. While burnout isn’t completely avoidable, there are steps you can take to take better care of yourself and try to stop burnout before it sets in fully. We sat down with Sean Grover, psychotherapist and author of When Kids Call the Shots, and Kendra Wilde, parental well-being expert and host of the podcast “A Little Easier,” about parental burnout, how to prevent it and how self-care can help you be a better parent for your kids. What Causes Burnout in Parents? One of the major causes of burnout in parents is self-neglect. “Some parents, they start to sacrifice their own needs for the needs of the child, which is natural, but they go too far,” Grover says. Parents will neglect things like their physical health, sleep and diet in an effort to prioritize their children, which causes them to “walk down this path of self-neglect,” Grover says. “So as they get further and further into parenting, it becomes more and more difficult to maintain stamina.” Put simply, the recipe for burnout can be described as “having way too much stress and not enough resources to cope,” Wilde says. A lack of resources and an almost isolationist or individual approach to parenting is part of the reason why burnout is more common in western nations like the United States. Wilde says the individual approach to parenting leads to less support from community, which can lead to burnout. In societies where there’s more of a culture of being on a team, parents are less burned out because they don’t feel that they should be able to do this alone,” Wilde says. Other groups that are predisposed to burnout, according to Wilde and Grover, include: • First time parents • Perfectionistic parents, or parents that hold themselves to very high standards • Single parents, or other parents lacking support from a co-parent, extended family, broader social network, etc. • Parents of children with extra challenges, like medical conditions • Parents facing financial insecurity or systemic oppression What Are Some Signs of Burnout That Parents Should Look Out For? While burnout can feel like it sneaks up out of nowhere, there are some warning signs that you can look for that may indicate that you’re starting to feel burnt out. Some early signs of burnout can include difficulty concentrating, increased conflict with your partner and irritability. Beyond that, the three main stages of burnout are: Chronic Exhaustion : This can look like physical exhaustion or emotional exhaustion. Emotional Distancing : Wilde describes emotional distancing as “the feeling that you just need to get some space, get some distance from your children so you can preserve your energy.” Loss of Fulfillment : When in this stage it can be “hard to find the joy in your parenting,” Wilde says. “You just sense that you’re not the parent that you want to be.” How Can Parents Mitigate Burnout Before It Happens or Work Through Burnout? Taking care of yourself and taking time to maintain your relationship with your partner 8 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 ask the e xpert are key steps towards stopping burnout before it starts and being the best parent you can be for your child. “Self care is a vital part of being a parent,” Grover says. Grover also says that by caring for yourself, you’re also caring for your child. “When you’re exhausted, burnt out, your mood is affected, your energy level is affected, your health is affected,” Grover says. “How can you possibly be a good parent under those conditions?” A way to evaluate how self care fits into your everyday life is to rethink and rebalance “the stress and resources equation.” The first step to this, Wilde says, is to practice more self-compassion and stop striving for perfection at all times. “We just expect so much of ourselves and society expects so much of us,” Wilde says. “And it’s impossible to do it all and be it all.” The next step in balancing the stress and resources equation is to take microbreaks when you can. This can include things like taking a short walk or listening to a quick guided meditation. While these micro breaks may not seem groundbreaking, Wilde says they can make a big difference in the long run. “Every one of those little micro breaks can make a difference in your ability to show up the way you want to be and the way you want to feel,” Wilde says. When working through burnout, it’s helpful to think about things you can cut out: how can you shorten your to do list? Are there places where you can ask for help? Where can you say “no” when it comes to adding more to your plate? Overall, Wilde says it’s important to remember that you don’t have to be a perfect parent. You just need to keep showing up for your kids and continue to make them feel safe and seen. “If we can just prioritize the relationship with our kids, and let some of the other craziness drop away,” Wilde says. “That can help, too.” Why Is It Important For Parents to Manage Their Own Mental Health While Caring for Their Families? Not only does your own mental health have a direct impact on your children’s mental health, but practicing self-care and managing stress provides a good example. “When we model that, our kids are watching and they’re learning and picking up on all of it,” Wilde says. Taking care of yourself allows you to foster a positive relationship with the rest of your family. “We can really focus on the relationship with our kids when we feel and function at our best,” Wilde says. August 2023 | Long Island Family 9 “We just expect so much of ourselves and society expects so much of us. And it’s impossible to do it all and be it all.”

How to Talk to Your Kids About Wildfires and other environmental fears By BarBara russo Afew months back (June to be exact) was certainly an eerie scene in New York: An apocalyptic -looking orange haze, accented by the smell of burning wood, enveloped us when we stepped outside. Who would have thought that New York City would feel the effects of wildfires burning not only hundreds of miles away–but in a different country! It even made our air quality levels off-the-charts bad. As wild fires continue to be covered extensively in the media, kids might be curious. As parents, how can you talk to your kids about the wildfires and the environment, and what do they need to know? These days, children are more ecoconscious at a younger age than ever before, especially when it comes to wildlife conservation and habitat loss. These are all heavy topics for all of us, no matter our age. In the movie “Bambi,” the forest fire was caused by humans. In real life, there are many causes for wildfires and their intensity, from human carelessness and activity to drought to natural occurrences like lightning strikes. And it’s not always easy to pinpoint any one cause. It could be a combination of the above. In short—wildfires can be complicated. When talking to your kids about wildfires, it’s important to know that fires like this have occurred since the start of time and will continue, scientists say. As we’re seeing in Canada right now, they can burn for quite a while, destroy vast acres of land and even affect areas located far away from the flames. (As indicated by that weird orange haze. By the way…If you’re curious what caused that strange color in the sky, it was due to the refraction of light of the carbon particulates that make up the smoke from the combustion of wood.) Talking to Your Kids About Wildfires and the Environment: Where to Start To start, it’s good to have the basics down pat on what’s going on with the fires up north. As explained in a recent Reuters article, Canada is enduring its most destructive start to wildfire season, with about 4.8 million hectares (48,000 square kilometers) – an area larger than the Netherlands – already burnt. Here are some more answers to common questions: What started the wildfires in Canada? In general, many Canadian wildfires are caused by lighting strikes. In Quebec, it looks like many of the current fires were started by lightning. Officials in Alberta have said that the cause of fires there is unknown, and in other parts of the country, the fires have been human-caused in various ways, according to a CBS News report. Globally and historically, these have all been typical ways for wildfires to start. But, environmental experts say nothing is really typical anymore. Anita van Breda, senior director of environment and disaster management at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), elaborated on this. “This is the reality of a changing climate, but also all the other conditions that contribute to risk, and we see it in fires as well,” van Breda said. “Statistically, humans are responsible for about 75 percent of all wildfires. In some parts of the world, that’s due to land clearing for agriculture. Fire is often used for that and it gets out of control, becoming a wildfire.” While it’s true that wildfires are a natural occurrence, the challenge now is having a melting pot of all these different conditions coming together, van Breda explained. “With climate change, the temperatures are hotter, the soil is drier, where and how people decide to use land changes how water moves through landscape—and that can have a bearing on how dry or wet an area is and how it might respond to fire,” she said. Are the fires affecting people and their homes in Canada? And there is some good news when it comes to forest fires: As the DEC explained, animals are very aware of their surroundings, and they’ll move out of the area as a fire approaches. Most wildfires do not travel quickly enough to trap animals before they can escape. (Yaaaay!) Also, earlier this month, New York deployed seven Forest Rangers to help with the firefighting efforts in Quebec. After a wildfire is out, how long does it typically take for the forest to start growing back? And when do animals start returning? More good news: Forests start growing back almost immediately after a fire is out. Some plants are even called ‘fire dependent species,’ and their growth and regeneration is stimulated by fire. The fire also returns nutrients to the soil which is bound up by the dead material on the forest floor, and these nutrients help to stimulate growth. Animals also start to return shortly after the fire, and many find the new growth a preferred food source. But there can be a darker side. Unfortunately, sometimes, if a fire is super hot, or goes for a super long time, the soil can become impacted, making it difficult for vegetation to grow back, van Breda of the WWF explained. “We’ve seen in some places that had really intense fire, everything is dry. If you get rain—which we’re happy about because that helps put out the fire—that can cause a flood or mudslide. And the soil, which is now weak and stressed, can be washed away. This sets up a regrowing process that is different, slower and more complicated,” van Breda detailed. Is there anything people can do to help prevent forest fires? As Smokey the Bear famously told us, we can prevent forest fires, especially when it comes to campfire safety. You can see important and helpful information about camping and outdoor safety on Smokey’s website. And with many things, climate change can be a threat multiplier, van Breda said. “If we’re seeing hotter temperatures, the air is drier, soil and vegetation dries out, then things are more flammable. As fires burn, more carbon dioxide is released into the air. That contributes to global warming, which makes things hotter and drier. And then we’re in this vicious negative cycle,” she explained. But locally, here in New York, approximately 95 percent of wildfires are caused by humans, so attributing any trend in wildlife numbers numbers or severity directly to climate change would be difficult, the DEC explained, adding that officials are not aware of any data to date that indicates a trend of worsening wildfires in New York State. Getting back to climate change, van Breda did add that it’s important for everyone to reduce global warming and their carbon footprints, and work to adapt to changing conditions. “Climate change is here and it’s now. It’s not a future thing,” she said. “And so, we have to work to adapt as well as mitigate and reduce it as much as possible.” Tips for Talking with Your Kids About Wildfires, Climate Change and Natural Disasters Kids are very curious and inquisitive beings, so they’ll often have questions about what’s going on in the world around them. Carrie Lara, Psy.D, is a clinical psychologist who works with a wide range of patients, including children. She’s also from Sonoma County, CA, a part of the country susceptible to wildfires. Her upcoming book, Out of the Fires: A Journal of Resilience and Recovery After Disaster, is a journal narrated with a story and filled with drawings, news clippings and coping strategies for dealing with natural disasters. “My goal for the book is to be a tool and resource for families who have been through this, but also for families who haven’t so they get an understanding of what it’s like to go through a natural disaster,” she said. Lara shared some tips for parents to use if their kids are curious about not only the recent wildfires, but other natural events and disasters: If they’re asking, answer. If they’re not asking, don’t answer. Children ask questions when they’re ready for answers. And if they’re not asking, that means it’s not something you need to talk about. But when kids ask about natural disasters, be open and honest that these things occur beyond our control. It’s a scary concept to think about, but normalizing the emotions surrounding this (such as sadness and anxiety) is a good first step. Remind them that some things ARE in our control. After acknowledging the unpredictability of natural disasters, bring up the brighter side, too: That some things are, in fact, in our control. “A really big resilience factor is actually what we do have control over,” Lara explained. “So, this means being prepared, having a family evacuation plan and emergency plan. This helps a child understand, ‘Ok, the environment around me is a little chaotic right now, but I know what I’m supposed to do. This is what I have control over.’ Giving kids a sense of some control is a huge resilience factor.” Consider coping strategies that have worked in the past. This is especially helpful for families who are currently going through trauma. Maybe your child finds solace in mindfulness activities, like art or hiking in nature. “Building from what’s worked before, and considering if it’s something you can do now,” Lara said. “Let’s build on that, and add more. This is a really nice way to cope because it’s strength-based. It’s focusing on what the child already brings in, and you’re saying, ‘You’re already a powerful little person! Let’s see if we can build you up with more power and more strength.’” Helpful Resources These resources are available for families affected by natural disasters, as well as to help children and families learn more about wildfires and disaster preparedness: The Canadian Red Cross : You can donate to help those most impacted by the Canadian wildfires in the most affected areas. Red Cross : For tips on creating an emergency plan so your family will know what to do in a crisis. World Wildlife Fund’s Wild Classroom : You can find activities, videos, articles and even games that kids and families can use to learn about animals, habitat and other environmental topics. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 If children are asking, answer. IN THE NEWS If they’re not asking, don’t answer. Children ask questions when they’re ready for answers. AGES

Benefits of a New York Education Our many educational options By New york Family Parents know that education plays a pivotal role in shaping the minds and lives of our children. New York is well-known for its excellent educational institutions, both public and private, offering a wealth of resources and opportunities to students at every level. As parents, we are lucky to have access to cutting-edge academic programs and innovative teaching methods, from prestigious private schools to top-notch charter and public schools. Our kids benefit from exposure to groundbreaking research, state-of-the-art facilities, and extracurricular activities that nurture their passions and talents. We broke down an easy go to outline on your educational options, check them out! Nursery, Daycares, and Preschools When it comes to your child’s first school experience, which can start as early as a newborn, New York has the best early childcare choices for parents. From enrolling before the birth of your little one to being available on a schedule that supports your busy life, your family’s mental well-being, and your sense of community, there is truly an early education care option that will work within your budget and life. New York Schools are Rich in Cultural Diversity Bilingual education in New York offers numerous benefits to students. Bilingual education enhances cognitive abilities, such as problem-solving skills and critical thinking, as students are exposed to different language structures and cultural perspectives. New York is a diverse melting pot, and bilingual education fosters crosscultural understanding, empathy, and tolerance, promoting social cohesion among students from various backgrounds. Charter Schools A charter school education benefits students, families, and the community through innovation, personalized learning, strong community connections, and increased educational opportunities for students. Charter schools provide a unique and creative educational experience. Many charter schools promote smaller classes, enabling more individualized attention and personalized student learning plans. This customized approach fosters academic growth and helps students reach their full potential. A huge plus- charter schools employ highly qualified and passionate educators committed to providing their students with a high-quality education. Catholic Schools Catholic school education provides a solid academic foundation, emphasizing discipline, critical thinking, and a rigorous curriculum. The commitment to academic excellence is coupled with a focus on moral and ethical values, instilling virtues such as compassion, integrity, and respect in students. Catholic schools often have smaller class sizes, allowing individualized attention and fostering a supportive learning environment. If you are looking for a strong school community, Catholic schools promote belonging and foster strong relationships among students, parents, and teachers. Integrating faith and spirituality in daily activities and teachings encourages students to understand their beliefs and values better. High School By the time your child is ready for High School, you have an idea of what sort of school will be a good fit for best them. High school students can attend one of the many public school offerings (via a lottery), a High School Charter School, a Catholic school, or private. New York high schools are so good they have more of a collegiate vibe, with many high school programs in New York often having access to internships, mentorship programs, and apprenticeships, enabling them to gain real-world experience and establish valuable connections early on. When it comes to living in New York and your child’s education in vibrant and diverse New York, parents have endless opportunities and the privilege of mapping out their dream education plan from nursery school to high school. Visit newyorkfamily.com for our helpful guides and articles to support you in your child’s school journey. 14 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 education August 2023 | Long Island Family 15 • Low tuition • No previous German necessary • Minimum age: 6 years • Manhattan location: Upper East Side • Locations also in Franklin Square & Garden City (Long Island) Welcome to German-American School German Lessons for Children After-School Program NY State Accredited Language Program German is for Everyone! www.German-American-School.org For more Information email: Kidslearngerman@aol.com We provide pick up & Drop off bus transportation. Brooklyn Queens Nassau & Suffolk County We provide tutoring for all school subjects, SATs, Regents, Preps and more. Helping Your Child Through the Loss of Their Pet By BarBara russo Our pets start off as friends, then become part of our family, and a huge part of our lives. Whether you have a dog, cat, bird, rabbit or any other sweet soul, we love them unconditionally. And when they leave us, we feel the immense pain. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with this tremendous loss, but how can you help your child through the loss of a pet? A lot of it starts with understanding the bond many humans have with animals. “For many children, animals represent a source of unconditional love. In fact, studies show that having a pet can positively impact mental health, regardless of age,” Anisha Patel-Dunn, DO, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at LifeStance Health, explained. “Children may also feel a sense of closeness and comfort with their pet which supports feelings of wellbeing and reduces anxiety, not unlike the sense of social support they receive from friends and family members.” Pets also help children and adults stay focused. “Another great benefit of having animals is that they exude the concept of mindfulness, as they help keep people in the present moment, which can be another very helpful tool for coping with anxiety,” PatelDunn said. The Feeling of Grief Do children experience grief the same way adults do? It really depends. Depending on their developmental stage, children may struggle to understand the permanence of death, but Patel-Dunn encourages parents to have age-appropriate conversations about grief and loss to help their child understand the situation. “Just as with adults, children will have their own unique ways that they express their grief, and it’s very important to take their lead. While these may be challenging conversations, the grieving process is an important part of processing and honoring a loss,” she explained. Tips For Helping Your Child Through the Loss of a Pet Sadly, there may come a time when your family has to cope with losing your beloved pet. Dr. Patel-Dunn shared a few tips parents can use to help their children through this difficult time: Check in regularly : Loss and grief can be difficult topics, and it’s important that your child knows you’re there to support them with any emotions they may be experiencing. Let them know that whenever they’re ready, you’re always here to listen and support them. Find ways to honor their loss : Rituals can be an important part of the grieving process. You can ask your child how they’d like to honor their pet and help them plan it. Encourage creative outlets : Some children might feel more comfortable expressing their emotions through creative mediums, like art or dance. Not only are these great ways for them to process challenging emotions, but they are also easy activities to do as a family. Talk about their favorite memories : Reflecting on your child’s favorite memories with their pet can be a great way to honor and celebrate the love and happiness their pet brought them. You can also record these stories along with favorite photos in a journal, so your family can look back at these fond memories when your child feels sad or misses their pet. A New Addition If there comes a time when you and your family feel ready to bring another pet into your home, there are many organizations in New York that can help. These organizations rescue homeless and abandoned pets of all kinds who are each in need of a permanent home. After all, it’s been said that there is no better way to honor a late pet than by giving a loving home to one who’s in need. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 PARENTING August 2023 | Long Island Family 19 Sylvan of Mineola SYLVANLEARNING.COM CHEUP CK Special $25 Initial Assessment Fee plus 10% off a Back to School 20hr Package! Expires 9/30/23. Is your child ready for the new school year? Get our Back to School Academic Checkup and find out! Get your checkup today! Mommybites.com provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. MommyBites.com We can’t wait to see you there! is now part of

10 BEST After-school Programs & Activities We’re just a little over a month away from the kids heading back to school. Time flies — but luckily, we have a helpful list of ten after-school programs and activities to help you check a few of your back-to-school tasks off your list. From unique options that fit every kid’s interest, to activities that work right into your family’s busy schedule, these extracurricular programs, classes, and fun activities tick all the boxes you’re looking for this school year. Take a moment to dive into these fantastic options, then head outdoors and enjoy these last few weeks of summer! Boys & Girls Elite Club Multiple Locations: Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk County 212-457-7107 boysandgirlseliteclub.com The Boys & Girls Elite Club is an engaging, inspiring, and empowering program for children ages 5 to 18. With a focus on growth, education, mentorship, and character-building, it offers a diverse, fun, and educational experience. The program collaborates closely with local school districts, ensuring that students prioritize their education and maintain passing grades to participate. The Boys & Girls Elite Club provides comprehensive tutoring services for all school subjects, SATs, Regents, and more. Its programs are designed to offer flexibility, allowing children to learn a variety of skills, explore trades, engage with STEM subjects, and develop interests in different career paths. The emphasis on positive youth development involves teaching, building, and strengthening positive character traits and personalities. In addition to academic support, the program organizes frequent field trips throughout the year, providing children with exciting and enriching experiences. The Boys & Girls Elite Club also offers convenient pick-up and drop-off bus transportation for added accessibility. Eglevsky Ballet 700 Hicksville Road, Suite 102, Bethpage 516-746-1115, info@eglevskyballet.org eglevskyballet.org For over sixty years, Eglevsky Ballet has been the premier ballet academy on Long Island. With a worldrenowned faculty, a nationally recognized graded curriculum, and a state-of-the-art facility, the school is, by far, an embodiment of excellence in dance education. Classes in the Children’s Division begin at three years of age in the First Steps© classes and advance, progressively, through their Lower School and into either the Academy Training Program (for students who enjoy the avocational study of dance) or the Pre-Professional Training Program, which is designed for students seeking a career in dance. Student placement at Eglevsky Ballet is determined solely by ability and not age; therefore, progress is reflective of the aptitude of the student in a non-competitive environment. Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director Maurice Brandon Curry, the faculty is a group of highly skilled educators who execute a curriculum created by Mr. Curry to create a well-rounded dancer. These teachers have performed with noted ballet and modern companies, on Broadway, in television and film. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 AFTERSCHOOL | New York Family Partners LONG ISLAND’S Music Institute of Long Island 90 Plandome Road, Manhasset 516-627-7052, miligirls@gmail.com milimusic.com Established in 1990, the Music Institute of Long Island (MILI) is a classical music school staffed by exceptional instructors, from the most prestigious conservatories graduating in the United States and Europe. MILI is Long Island’s foremost musical academy & is consistently voted #1. Instrumental programs include: violin, viola, cello, piano, flute, clarinet, saxophone & voice. They teach the Traditional, Suzuki, and the ABRSM methods. MILI graduates attend universities and conservatories such as: Juilliard, Eastman School of Music, Manhattan School of Music, Columbia, Cornell, Yale, Harvard & the University of Pennsylvania. Students participate in AllNational, All-Eastern, All-State, youth orchestras, and score highly in NYSSMA and Royal Academy Music Festivals. First prize winners of competitions earn solos at Carnegie Hall and with orchestras. MILI offers Fall/Spring semesters as well as Summer Sessions. Each semester includes 15-17 weeks of private lessons & solo recitals culminating in a GALA Concert featuring chamber music. One River School MANHASSET - 1504 Northern Blvd. 516-447-3660, Manhasset@oneriverschool.com manhasset.oneriverschool.com PORT JEFFERSON - 5070 Nesconset Highway 631-743-7001, PortJefferson@oneriverschool.com portjefferson.oneriverschool.com WOODBURY - 150 Woodbury Rd. 516-268-3566, Woodbury@oneriverschool.com woodbury.oneriverschool.com Founded in 2012, One River School of Art + Design has developed a unique method for teaching art and digital design classes for all ages and skill levels. Today, their innovative program teaches thousands of students in fifteen locations across the U.S. With 40+ innovative weekly class options, students simply have more fun learning to create and produce compelling art through a unique project-based curriculum. From their popular Adult Art Shuffle® classes to their Advanced Teens program to Kids Art Start, there truly is a class for everyone. It is their belief that they are transforming art education®, as well as providing an experience that changes lives in the communities they serve. Classes start this September in their new Manhasset location. Saf T Swim Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk, Little Neck 1-866-723-3794, info@saf-t-swim.com saf-t-swim.com Jump into a world of fun and safety at Saf-T-Swim Swim School, the experts in swimming lessons for over 35 years. At Saf-T-Swim, they believe that swimming should be both fun and safe for everyone. That’s why they offer lessons for all ages and abilities, including little ones starting at four months old. With their 4:1 ratio group lessons, your children will have a blast making friends while learning lifesaving skills. They also offer other programs like ParentTot, Adult, pool parties and more. Saf-T-Swim understands the juggling act of family life, which is why they offer flexible schedules to accommodate your busy lifestyle. With a goal to equip everyone with the skills necessary to be safe in and around water, they offer a free group trial lesson for those new to Saf-TSwim. School of Rock Forest Hills - Coming Soon Huntington - 145 East Main Street Queens - 34-43 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 2 Rockville Centre - 197 N Long Beach Road Roslyn, 915 William Avenue Syosset/Oyster Bay - 180 Michael Drive 516-243-ROCK(7625), schoolofrock.com/stonewhite Traditional music education approaches rarely teach students how to perform with other musicians. They focus instead on teaching music only through one-on-one lessons. The School of Rock Method™ is different. School of Rock combines one-on-one instruction with group rehearsals and live performances. This integrated approach teaches students techniques and theory while also helping them apply those skills when performing with other musicians. Outside of one-on-one lessons, group rehearsals and performances, School of Rock offers many other immersive opportunities for students to further expand their musical knowledge, and interact with like-minded people. School of Rock offers immersive seasonal camps where students can take a deep-dive into specific musical eras or genres. School of Rock conducts artist Q&A’s, with some of the industry’s most influential individuals. But above all, they teach the history behind the music and educate students on those who paved the way for Rock and Roll as we know it today. August 2023 | Long Island Family 21 Soccer Shots Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk 516-558-2266, liwest@soccershots.com SoccerShots.com/liwest Soccer Shots is an engaging children’s soccer program, for ages 2 to 8, with a focus on character development. Their caring team positively impacts kids’ lives on and off the field through best-in-class coaching, communication and curriculum. Their coaches are the besttrained in the business. Their expert-approved curriculum is age appropriate and aligns with New York State’s early childhood education standards. Parents can feel confident that the person coaching their child has met strict coaching standards and is trained in the use of developmentally appropriate techniques. During the season, parents receive constant and timely communication about what their child is learning. Curriculum is developed in alignment with state early childhood education standards. Children learn from a curriculum that is designed for their age group. Fall enrollment is open now. Sylvan Learning of Mineola 393 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola 516-368-0823, sylvanofmineola@gmail.com locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/mineola-ny At Sylvan Learning of Mineola, children experience significant skill growth in school. Sylvan has perfected a highly personal approach that delivers results, tailoring lessons to each child’s specific needs. Whether a child needs to master foundational skills or learn advanced concepts, Sylvan provides supplemental support that leads to greater learning – which can have an impact not only on school life, but in all areas of life. Their caring teachers are experts at encouraging and motivating kids to learn, grow and flourish leading to soaring confidence in reading, math, and writing. YMCA of Long Island Bay Shore, Glen Cove, Huntington, and Patchogue 855-2YMCALI (962254), childcare@ymcali.org ymcali.org/childcare The YMCA of Long Island’s Before and After School Programs support children in reaching their full potential by providing academic support and enrichment experiences in a safe and structured environment for children in kindergarten through 5th or 6th grade (ages vary by district). Partnering with school districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties, the experienced staff designs engaging enrichment activities to help support children’s learning in all areas. The program is designed to offer children daily homework help, STEM activities, arts and crafts, healthy eating and nutrition education, youth movement, conflict resolution strategies and developing social skills. Registration for 2023-2024 is ongoing. Wildplay Jones Boardwalk, Wantagh 1-800-668-7771 wplay.info/nyfamilies The summer fun never ends at WildPlay Jones Beach, now extending its season to November 5th. Their new oceanside ziplines and high ropes courses are the perfect outdoor activity for families craving a little adventure on Long Island this summer. The 700-ft Jones Beach Zipline is a must, while four levels of adventure courses will have you climbing, zipping, jumping and swinging along the beach. WildPlay also has a dedicated Kids Course for ages 5-12 with wobbly bridges, rope swings, tightropes and cargo nets. They offer group rates for birthday parties, school groups and team building. Teachers can get free field trips to WildPlay thanks to the NYSP Connect Kids grant; visit wplay.info/ckg to learn more. Save 20% on your booking with the exclusive discount code NYFAMILIES20.

Visit Historic Cold Spring Harbor! A guide to this idyllic gem on Suffolk County’s North Shore BY PATRICK LONG Often overshadowed by the bigger and more bustling Huntington Village just to its east, Cold Spring Harbor is a gem of Suffolk County’s North Shore that’s hiding in plain sight. It has its own nationally recognized landmark in Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, John Lennon once owned a house within its tranquil confines, and its name was even the title of Billy Joel’s debut album — yet there are a surprising number of Long Islanders who don’t know just how idyllic and downright lovely this little corner of our island really is. The name “Cold Spring Harbor” is derived from the various cool freshwater springs that can be found in the area, but the full history of the hamlet revolves far more around the great body of saltwater along which in resides. From its earliest days in the 17th century the area’s economy was based around its port and local mills, but like many other nearby coastal areas, whaling would eventually become its economic bread and butter up until the industry’s decline in the mid-19th century. Today, the Cold Spring Harbor community embraces its history through multiple museums, protects its natural beauty through parks and preserves, and entertains its guests with its underappreciated Main Street area. Next time you stop by, be sure to check out a few of these great local spots: Great Places to Eat and Drink There may only be a handful of restaurants and other eateries in Cold Spring Harbor, but every last one of them is worth trying. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or an upscale dining experience, you’ll be pleasantly surprised. For easy snacks, quick lunches, and fantastic coffee, stop by Sweetie Pies on Main (181 Main St., 631-367-9500, sweetiepieson- main.com) or The Gourmet Whaler (111 Main St., 631-659-2977, gourmetwhalerny. com). Both offer a variety of unique drinks and homemade baked goods to go with a wide variety savory items on their breakfast and lunch menus. Lovers of live music can’t miss Grasso’s (134 Main St., 631-367-6060, grassosrestaurant.com) when they visit Cold Spring Harbor. Sit down for a meal and an intimate show from a wide range of artists playing music in various styles. Their Sunday Jazz Brunch is one of their most popular offerings. When you visit an area with “harbor” right in its name, you’d be remiss not to at least consider sitting down for some seafood. Sandbar (55 Main St., 631-498-6188, sandbarcoldspringharbor.com) may be the best place in town to do just that. And don’t worry if you’re not the seafood type: They’ve got plenty of fantastic land-based options as well. A little further down Route 25A from all the Main Street action, right by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, is Harbor Mist Restaurant (105 Harbor Rd., 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurantli.com). There you can enjoy an immaculate upscale dining experience with gorgeous waterfront views. A Ton of Shopping Opportunities Little hidden gem Main Street areas like the one in Cold Spring Harbor always offer a oneof-a-kind shopping experience. You’ll find all kinds of intriguing trinkets, unique gifts, and interesting additions to your wardrobe at the various shops that reside along this small strip. You’ll also have an opportunity to support small business, which is always a good thing. If you’re looking for some distinctive home décor, glassware, lighting, and creative gift ideas, then stop by Heritage Candle and Home (29 Main St., 631-6925788, heritagecandles.com) and MADE by Michael Russo (143 Main St., 631-498-6729, madebymichaelrusso.com). For the best of Cold Spring Harbor’s boutique shopping, you’ll find Living (123 Main St., 631-659-3742, livingcsh. com), BIXBY (94 Main St., 516-896-0619, bixbycollection.com), and Ooh La Shoppe (99 Main St., 631-229-3778, oohlashoppe.com) all within easy walking distance of one another. Outdoor and Indoor Activities Two of the biggest draws for Cold Spring Harbor are its natural beauty and its fascinating history. Both are preserved with great care in this beautiful hamlet, and there are many places where you can appreciate this careful preservation with the family. You’ll find 47 pristine acres of North Shore natural wonder at Cold Spring Harbor State Park (95 Harbor, 631-423-1770, parks.ny.gov/ parks/coldspringharbor/maps.aspx). The trails that wind throughout this forested expanse offer some incredible hiking with scenic views of the harbor. You can even bring your dog (on a leash). Uplands Farm Sanctuary by The Nature Conservancy (250 Lawrence Hill Rd., 631-3673225, nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-tohelp/places-we-protect/long-island-uplands- 24 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 FAMILY DAY OUT farm-nature-sanctuary) is a 97-acre preserve that was once home to a dairy farm. You’ll still see the farm buildings and a silo standing on the property should you decide to come for a scenic hike through its 2.5 miles of trails. Some of the area’s most interesting history is preserved by the Cold Spring Harbor Fire House Museum (84 Main St., 631-367-0400, cshfirehousemuseum.org) which is housed in the hamlet’s first firehouse, and The Whaling Museum and Education Center (301 Main St., 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org), which offers regular exhibits offering insight into the area’s storied whaling history. The Whaling Museum and Education Center has a variety of family-friendly events throughout the summer months, including an opportunity to create scrimshaw-style keepsake boxes every Thursday in July and August. Scrimshaw is the technique of stippling and scratching on fossil ivory, horn, and bone. “This summer, we’re giving Long Islanders fun opportunities to discover the creative side of our region’s maritime history, which reflects a larger American story,” Executive Director Nomi Dayan tells us. “Every adult and child should have a chance to create their own scrimshaw-carved keepsake box, not only because it’s an enjoyable experience, but because it’s a direct link to a compelling heritage that made Long Island what it is.” Other events include: • A Harry Potter-themed scavenger hunt. • A Pokémon parade. • The Sharks of Long Island virtual lecture. • The second annual Sea Glass Festival. Check the official website for more information. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (1 Bungtown Rd., 516-367-8800, cshi.edu) is not just a local landmark, but a national one. It has been home to eight winners of the Nobel Prize in its 125-year history. Visitors can stop by the DNA Learning Center for DNA Saturdays or go online for their free Meet a Scientist virtual lectures. Another great landmark to visit when you’re in town is the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium (1660 NY-25A, 516-692-6768, cshfishhatchery.org). They’ve been educating visitors about local marine life for more than 40 years with the help of the largest living collection of freshwater fish, reptiles, and amphibians in New York State. Where to Stay in Cold Spring Harbor • The Harbor Rose Bed & Breakfast (253 Harbor Rd., 516-482-2740, www. theharborrose.com) • Hampton Inn & Suites Huntington Downtown (227 Main St., 631-812-7054, hilton.com/en/hotels/isphdhx-hamptonsuites-huntington-downtown). Where to Eat in Cold Spring Harbor • Sweetie Pies on Main (181 Main St., 631367-9500, www.sweetiepiesonmain.com) • The Gourmet Whaler (111 Main St., 631-659-2977, www.gourmetwhalerny.com) • Grasso’s (134 Main St., 631-367-6060, www.grassosrestaurant.com) • Sandbar (55 Main St., 631-498-6188, www.sandbarcoldspringharbor.com) • Harbor Mist Restaurant (105 Harbor Rd., 631-659-3888, www. harbormistrestaurantli.com). This piece was previously published on our sister site, longislandpress.com August 2023 | Long Island Family 25 Partner with Us Want to reach engaged parents across New York City? Collaborate with the New York Family Media team to spread the word about your launches, promotions and news. Reach us by emailing info@newyorkfamily.com or calling 718.260.4554

Natasha D’Anna is #MomGoals The inspiring New York mother behind TwinDollicious By Donna Duarte-LaDD I met Natasha D’Anna at a press day at Coney Island when our boys were still in the infant stage. We had just met and had our elementary school-age kids with us, so we watched the other mom’s baby while we hopped on a ride with our older kids. It only took that first meeting to know that this mom has your back. When you meet a mom like this, one whose warmth and caring demeanor seep out of them, you want to hold on to that new friend and stay connected. I’m not alone; with her many social followers who gravitate towards this Staten Island mom of three, this author and creative force behind TwinDollicious (@ twindollicious) has created a nurturing community. Her followers learn about new products, parenting tips, and helpful kid lines. She often is asked to speak on panels for well-known brands as a result of her background in Behavioral Therapy, Special Needs and her lifestyle brand makes her a trusted advocate in the New York community. With the warmth mentioned earlier and infectious energy coupled with her relatable reels of raising her kids — Kennedy, Sebastian (Bash), age 6, and twins Vittoria D’Anna and Kennedy (the twins), ages 12, Natasha reminds us to take deep breaths, work through the beautiful chaos of motherhood and let's all enjoy the ride. Read on to learn more about Natasha and why community is everything to her. You have a tight social community. What propelled you to start your brand TwinDollicious and author a book, ANY TWO CAN BE TWINDOLLICIOUS ? I started TwinDollicious & Co because I wanted to create, and I wanted to create something with a message. I wanted to share the message of community and the importance of being a happy parent (mom) without judgment or guilt. I didn’t know much about branding, but I did know that a community of moms and children (especially twins) needed to see, hear and learn more about the fun part of being a twin. I also wrote a book under Twindollicious. Whenever I searched for a book to read to my twins, I would only find the Bobbsey Twins series by Laura Lee Hope, which led me to the number one belief about many things..,..if it isn’t available yet, then it must be made . I met with a branding representative who suggested that I change the name and not use TwinDollicious-but I had already envisioned the characters and the little readers enjoying the book- so it stayed. Donna, I love that you mentioned community because it truly means so much for us moms and I love having you as part of my community. Ahh, thank you ! You are always out there; I see you at community roundtables, and you are known to speak on panels-how has the parenting community benefited you in parenting? I genuinely LOVE Community! So many people seek new learning skills and shared stories. Within a community, you can find plenty of encouragement of expression, especially from seasoned moms who share their opinions and experiences. It’s always great to serve and figure out what people need. If there is a roundtable or panel to which I can add value, I am more than happy to speak and support. Being active in the community has benefited me in ways where I am reminded that I am not alone on this parenting journey- it is just fitting to be able to grow and learn from each other. The most significant benefit is teaching my children that they can also find great community in their lives-they are always watching and learning. Growth happens when we gather with likeminded people at events to fill each other up. As a mother of 3, how are you bringing up your kids differently from your upbringing? What life lessons have you brought to your parenting? I am raising my children in a completely different environment from how I was raised. I loved how I grew up until I began to feel and be told I was different from everyone else. Besides the environment, the difference in upbringing includes raising children with the courage to ask questions, express themselves, and enjoy being a child. The life lessons I have brought to my parenting include family bonding, sibling love, and living in a judgment-free zone. The overall life lesson is to feel good about themselves and know the rooms and environment they are most comfortable in are where they will grow. Growing up in NYC, one of the world’s most diverse cities, has been a blessing. I have shared some of the most humbling experiences with my children, not just through books or media but through experience. They have walked through many streets of NY with questions. It’s a gift to feel just as connected to a less 26 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 fortunate person and feel the same connection with someone fortunate. I love giving my children the opportunity to give back their time, joy, or kindness through voluntary experiences. I also love sharing with my children the experience of being part of an artfilled community and opportunities to travel outside our diverse city. A big part of the life lessons that I have learned also stems from spending Summers with my grandparents in the South. This portion of my upbringing is reflected in parenting when I need to escape the city and have our family regroup together in a smaller setting with quiet moments and slower activities; this has become one of our favorite traditions. Your background is in Behavioral Therapy. Can you give us parents some tips on how to get kids ready for Back to School? Behavioral Therapy is connected with the basic expressions of behaviors (behaviorism), which is derived from the idea that we learn from our environment. The behavioral therapy method includes changing unhealthy behaviors, which can be self-destructive. As a parent, we are always looking to modify some behavior because modifying is a way to adjust to change. I am working on ways to bring behavioral awareness in parenting and connection to our kiddos in the community. My parenting tips to get the kiddos ready for back to school include adjusting my behaviors; as the parent, conversations and routines to include transitioning back to the school schedule two weeks before school begins. We begin by doing something as simple as meal planning more, instead of winging the many meals in the kitchen when I am not working out of the home. I plan lunch and dinner but allow them to choose their breakfast. Changing the mealtime routine helps with training ourselves that the seasons are changing. When you think about it, back-to-school season is starting the harvest season, which will include more harvesting meals and more time at home or in the home. However, right before the transition happens, I recommend doing something exciting-take a trip, going to an amusement park, and being adventurous for yourself and the kiddos!!! Then, as you lead up to the first day of school, they will have that memory and look forward to something new and fresh when school starts. Any special tips for us parents with Autism kids? For my beautiful parents with children who are Autistic, it is best to stay in a routine. However, the introduction of new activities, routines, or semi-spontaneous activities can be successful when parents create a conversation board. It is a board with pictures, places, and everyday activities that can be introduced in conversation to your child, whether verbal or non-verbal. The delivery of language and expression can be receptive when trust is present that the transition into something new is ok. Once this is established, once a week, a new activity during the Summer (even if it is as simple as going to a new ice cream parlor or playground) is tangible and fun for everyone. August 2023 | Long Island Family 27 Follow Natasha @twindollicious Photo by Michelle Rose Photo BY SHARA LEVINE NASSAU Willy Wonka WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 3 and Monday, Aug. 14, 10:15-11:15 am. WHERE: Plaza Theatricals at The Elmont Library Theatre, 700 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont AGES: All WHAT: Grab your golden ticket and “a world of pure imagination” in this stage adaptation of the classic book. WANT TO GO?: $15. plazatheatrical.com Annual Family Festival WHEN: Aug. 9-12, Wednesday and Thursday, 6-10 pm, Friday and Saturday, 6-11 pm WHERE: Holy Family ChurchHicksville, 17 Fordham Ave. Hicksville AGES: All WHAT: Bring the family out for thrilling rides, exciting games, delicious food, and a great time! WANT TO GO?: Admission is free; prices vary for rides. newtonshows.com Live at Five Outdoor Concert Series at the Science Museum of Long Island WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 10, 5-9 pm. WHERE: Science Museum Of Long Island, 1526 N. Plandome Road, Manhasset AGES: All WHAT: Enjoy live music, great food and drinks, explore the walking trails, connect with nature, and engage in experiential science activities. WANT TO GO?: $15. (516) 564–2950, smli.org Farmingdale Music On Main WHEN: Thursdays Aug. 10 and Aug. 24, 5-9 pm. WHERE: Main Street Farmingdale, Main Street, Downtown Farmingdale AGES: All WHAT: Dine al fresco, shop local, check out the live music, dance, and enjoy activities for the kids! WANT TO GO?: Free. farmingdalemusiconmain.com Long Island Retro Gaming Expo WHEN: Aug. 11-13, Friday, 4-10 pm; Saturday, 10 am-10 pm; Sunday, 10 am-5 pm. WHERE: Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City AGES: All WHAT: Play all your retro favorites, browse retro gaming vendors, participate in panel discussions, bring your best cosplay, enter tournaments, and win prizes! WANT TO GO?: $15-$40. (516) 572–4066, liretro.com The Candy Twisted Balloon Show WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2 pm WHERE: Hempstead Lake State Park, 1000 Lake Drive West, West Hempstead AGES: All WHAT: This interactive show features comedy, magic, and a can’t miss grand finale! WANT TO GO?: Free. parks. ny.gov Electrify Expo WHEN: Aug. 12-13, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am-5 pm. WHERE: Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale AGES: All WHAT: Experience and drive a variety of electric vehicles along with great food, music, and huge kids zone. WANT TO GO?: $10 early bird; $15 in advance; $20 day of show, electrifyexpo.com Bug Safari WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 am-1 pm WHERE: Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury AGES: All WHAT: Hunt elusive grasshoppers, butterflies, predatory insects and other crawly creatures in the gardens. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $8-$15; free for children 6 and younger and members. oldwestburygardens.org Music on the Lawn Summer Series: Hop Along Andrew WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6:30 pm WHERE: Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point AGES: All WHAT: Family favorite folk and 28 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 calendar Take a Dinosaur Safari at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station this month. western music artist, Hopalong Andrew, performs original and traditional cowboy-themed songs to get your little one dancing until sunset. WANT TO GO?: $40 per car; $35 per car for members. (516) 571–7901, sandspointpreserveconservancy.org SUMAQ Peruvian Food Festival WHEN: Aug. 26-27, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am-8 pm. WHERE: Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City AGES: All WHAT: This weekend is filled with cuisine from local and award-winning chefs from Peru, traditional music, live performances, cultural dances & kids entertainment! WANT TO GO?: $25 in advance; $30 at the door; $15 children 2-12. sumaqpff.com SUFFOLK Dino Safari Festival WHEN: July 27-Sept. 4, 4-10 pm, daily WHERE: Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station AGES: All WHAT: Travel back in time through this immersive experience that combines interactive fun, exhilarating adventure, and fascinating learning experiences. WANT TO GO?: $22.98-$28.98; free for children 3 and younger. luminocityfestival.com Sand Castle Contest WHEN: July 13-Aug. 21, Thursdays, 9:30-10:30 am WHERE: Hither Hills State park, 164 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk AGES: All WHAT: Show off your sand sculpting skills and you may just win a prize! WANT TO GO?: Free. parks. ny.gov Alice’s Most Decidedly Unusual Adventures in Wonderland WHEN: Aug. 4-5, Saturday and Sunday, 11am; Aug. 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 11am and 2pm WHERE: Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson AGES: All WHAT: See this hilarious take on the classic tale as Alice encounters the outrageous citizens of Wonderland we all know and love. WANT TO GO?: $12. (631) 473–5220, theatrethree.com Sayville Summerfest WHEN: Aug. 4-6, Friday, 5-10 pm; Saturday, 11 am-10 pm; Sunday, 11 am-9 pm. WHERE: Gillette Park, 35 Gillette Ave, Sayville AGES: All WHAT: Bring the entire family out for live entertainment, rides, attractions, craft & food vendors, car show, and more. WANT TO GO?: Admission is free; prices vary for rides. greatersayvillechamber.com Annual International Feast at Our Lady of Assumption WHEN: Aug. 4-6, Friday, 6 pm; Saturday, 5 pm; Sunday, 3 pm. WHERE: Our Lady of Assumption, 1 Molloy Street, Copiague AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the rebuilding of the church with live music, international foods, rides, games, and fun! WANT TO GO?: Prices vary for rides. newtonshows.com Alive on 25 @ Downtown Riverhead WHEN: Friday, Aug. 11, 5-9:30 pm. WHERE: Main Street from Griffing Avenue to McDermott Avenue, Riverhead AGES: All WHAT: This pop-up summer street festival has live music on multiple stages, car show, outdoor dining, local artists, performers and street vendors. WANT TO GO?: Free admission. downtownriverhead.org St. Joseph Parish 2nd Annual Family Festival WHEN: Aug. 17-20, Thursday, 6-10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 6-11 pm; Sunday, 6-10 pm. WHERE: Church of St. Joseph, 59 Church Street, Kings Park AGES: All WHAT: With exciting rides, challenging games, and fireworks on Friday, there is truly something for everyone. WANT TO GO?: Admission is free; prices vary for rides. stjoekp.com Riverhead Polish Festival WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 am WHERE: Riverhead Polish Hall, 214 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Polish culture with polka music, traditional foods, local artisans, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free. business. riverheadchamber.com Superheroes of the Sky WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 am-12 pm WHERE: Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown AGES: All WHAT: You’ll see and learn about the bald eagle, turkey vultures, owls, hawks and many more on this walking tour. WANT TO GO?: $10; $5 ages 11 and younger. (631) 979–6344, sweetbriarnc.org Long Island Tropic Con 2023 WHEN: Aug. 19-20, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am-6 pm. WHERE: Hyatt Regency Long Island, 1717 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge AGES: All WHAT: This pop culture paradise brings you a weekend of cosplay, collectibles, anime, gaming, comics, Sci-Fi, fantasy, and so much more. WANT TO GO?: $27 single day pass; $43.91 weekend pass. litropiccon.com August 2023 | Long Island Family 29 AUGUST calendar Try out electric vehicles at the Electrify Expo at Nassau Coliseum on August 12 and 13. Long Island Tropic Con comes to the Hyatt Regency in Hauppauge on August 19 and 20.