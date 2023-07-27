Bronx/Riverdale Family - August 2023

EDUCATION GUIDE Natasha D'Anna Meet the inspiring mom behind Twindollicious Tips on Avoiding PARENTAL BURNOUT AUGUST 2023 FALL Expert Why should you send your child to Rosalyn Yalow Charter School? Because we offer : Classical Education Why should you send your child to Rosalyn Yalow Charter School? Because we offer : Classical Education Chromebook Chromebook Healthcare through the Montefiore School Health Program Healthcare through the Montefiore School Health Program Uniform Uniform Fencing Lessons Fencing Lessons Chess Lessons Chess Lessons Music Lessons: Chorus & Violin Music Lessons: Chorus & Violin 650 Grand Concourse Bronx, New York 10451 (347) 735-5480w yalowcharter.org ROSALYN YALOW CHARTER SCHOOL 650 Grand Concourse Bronx, New York 10451 (347) 735-5480w yalowcharter.org ROSALYN YALOW CHARTER SCHOOL 2020 ACHIEVEMENT RECOGNITION SCHOOL TICKETS August 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 3 UPDATE YOUR FALL FASHION GAME OVER 100 STORES AND RESTAURANTS Bus BX12 direct to Bay Plaza | new.mta.info Subway #5 to Gun Hill Rd. Station then transfer to BX28/BX38 Bus Subway #6 to Pelham Bay Park Station then transfer to BX12 Bus FREE KIDS CRAFTS, MUSIC & PRIZES FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 • 1PM Third Level Food Court with music by DJ Omar REQUIRED FOR THE EVENT UP FOR AND PICK UP TICKETS guest services, starting August 7 ONE PER CHILD, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST Children must be accompanied by an adult FREE SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY BACK TO SCHOOL 200 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475 Exit 11 off 1-95/Exit 4N off Hutchinson River Pkwy MallAtBayPlaza.com | Bay-Plaza.com SIGN At 4 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 AUGUST 2023 NewYorkFamily.com CONTENTS FEATURES 10 | Parenting Helping your child through the loss of a pet 18 | In The News How to talk to your kids about wildfires 22 | Special Needs Autism & the B’nei Mitzvah 26 | Cover Natasha D’Anna of Twindollicious 30 | Tech Instagram Threads: What parents should know STORIES & COLUMNS 6 | Editor’s Letter 8 | Ask the Expert What is parental burnout? 12 | Education Benefits of a New York education 20 | Family Fun Sky Bloom at the Edge 24 | Travel Journey to Kartrite FAMILY FUN 28 | Calendar All the fun events and activities for August DIRECTORIES 14 | Education Listings ON THE COVER Photo: Michelle Rose Photo | michellerosephoto.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Produced & Cover Story Written by: Donna Duarte-Ladd pg. 26 pg. 18 pg. 12 pg. 28 pg. 30 August 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family

#SummerVibes Summer 2023 has been a weird season of heatwaves, pouring rain, and smokey air quality(eesh); thankfully, we have had enough clear days to enjoy ice cream, beach days, summer camps, and more NY fun. Education in New York gives us parents choices on the best schools that work for our kids, read our piece on the Benefits of a New York Education (page 12) and check out our Education Guide (page 14)! New social app alert! We all know we live in a digital world and have the inside scoop on the (page 30) Threads app. How does it work, and is it something (if you haven't already yet) to join? Lastly, August's cover mom, Natasha D'Anna, is the genius behind Twindollicious (page 26). This Staten Island-based Lifestyle Influencer with a Behavioral Therapy, Special Needs background shares weekly on new products, parenting tips, and helpful kid lines. Read her story to learn more about her infectious energy, raising three kids, working through motherhood's beautiful chaos, and enjoying the ride!

Parental Burnout What it is & how to prevent it By Kaitlyn Riggio Being a parent is not always easy and that’s without the sky-high expectations from other parents, social media or even your own perfectionism. There’s a desire to do it all. But the journey to do it all often lands at one destination: burnout. Every parent has felt burnout at one point or another, and it often sets in when you can’t seem to get a break from the stress. While burnout isn’t completely avoidable, there are steps you can take to take better care of yourself and try to stop burnout before it sets in fully. We sat down with Sean Grover, psychotherapist and author of When Kids Call the Shots, and Kendra Wilde, parental well-being expert and host of the podcast “A Little Easier,” about parental burnout, how to prevent it and how self-care can help you be a better parent for your kids. What Causes Burnout in Parents? One of the major causes of burnout in parents is self-neglect. “Some parents, they start to sacrifice their own needs for the needs of the child, which is natural, but they go too far,” Grover says. Parents will neglect things like their physical health, sleep and diet in an effort to prioritize their children, which causes them to “walk down this path of self-neglect,” Grover says. “So as they get further and further into parenting, it becomes more and more difficult to maintain stamina.” Put simply, the recipe for burnout can be described as “having way too much stress and not enough resources to cope,” Wilde says. A lack of resources and an almost isolationist or individual approach to parenting is part of the reason why burnout is more common in western nations like the United States. Wilde says the individual approach to parenting leads to less support from community, which can lead to burnout. In societies where there’s more of a culture of being on a team, parents are less burned out because they don’t feel that they should be able to do this alone,” Wilde says. Other groups that are predisposed to burnout, according to Wilde and Grover, include: • First time parents • Perfectionistic parents, or parents that hold themselves to very high standards • Single parents, or other parents lacking support from a co-parent, extended family, broader social network, etc. • Parents of children with extra challenges, like medical conditions • Parents facing financial insecurity or systemic oppression What Are Some Signs of Burnout That Parents Should Look Out For? While burnout can feel like it sneaks up out of nowhere, there are some warning signs that you can look for that may indicate that you’re starting to feel burnt out. Some early signs of burnout can include difficulty concentrating, increased conflict with your partner and irritability. Beyond that, the three main stages of burnout are: Chronic Exhaustion : This can look like physical exhaustion or emotional exhaustion. Emotional Distancing : Wilde describes emotional distancing as “the feeling that you just need to get some space, get some distance from your children so you can preserve your energy.” Loss of Fulfillment : When in this stage it can be “hard to find the joy in your parenting,” Wilde says. “You just sense that you’re not the parent that you want to be.” How Can Parents Mitigate Burnout Before It Happens or Work Through Burnout? Taking care of yourself and taking time to maintain your relationship with your partner 8 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 ask the e xpert are key steps towards stopping burnout before it starts and being the best parent you can be for your child. “Self care is a vital part of being a parent,” Grover says. Grover also says that by caring for yourself, you’re also caring for your child. “When you’re exhausted, burnt out, your mood is affected, your energy level is affected, your health is affected,” Grover says. “How can you possibly be a good parent under those conditions?” A way to evaluate how self care fits into your everyday life is to rethink and rebalance “the stress and resources equation.” The first step to this, Wilde says, is to practice more self-compassion and stop striving for perfection at all times. “We just expect so much of ourselves and society expects so much of us,” Wilde says. “And it’s impossible to do it all and be it all.” The next step in balancing the stress and resources equation is to take microbreaks when you can. This can include things like taking a short walk or listening to a quick guided meditation. While these micro breaks may not seem groundbreaking, Wilde says they can make a big difference in the long run. “Every one of those little micro breaks can make a difference in your ability to show up the way you want to be and the way you want to feel,” Wilde says. When working through burnout, it’s helpful to think about things you can cut out: how can you shorten your to do list? Are there places where you can ask for help? Where can you say “no” when it comes to adding more to your plate? Overall, Wilde says it’s important to remember that you don’t have to be a perfect parent. You just need to keep showing up for your kids and continue to make them feel safe and seen. “If we can just prioritize the relationship with our kids, and let some of the other craziness drop away,” Wilde says. “That can help, too.” Why Is It Important For Parents to Manage Their Own Mental Health While Caring for Their Families? Not only does your own mental health have a direct impact on your children's mental health, but practicing self-care and managing stress provides a good example. "When we model that, our kids are watching and they're learning and picking up on all of it," Wilde says. Taking care of yourself allows you to foster a positive relationship with the rest of your family. "We can really focus on the relationship with our kids when we feel and function at our best," Wilde says. Scan code or go to h�ps://mo�hallchar terschool.schoolmint.net to apply Our programs include access to community-based organiza�ons focused on mentoring, adult civics classes, adult ESL classes, a�er school and Saturday tutoring, engaging online pla�orms to increase student learning, music classes, and so�ball & basketball. We will also provide transporta�on via MetroCards for all eligible students. For more informa�on, please contact Erica Flores at eﬂores@mo�hallcs.org or 718-991-9139 RISE TO THE CHALLENGE! August 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 9 “We just expect so much of ourselves and society expects so much of us. And it’s impossible to do it all and be it all.”

Helping Your Child Through the Loss of Their Pet BY BARBARA RUSSO Our pets start off as friends, then become part of our family, and a huge part of our lives. Whether you have a dog, cat, bird, rabbit or any other sweet soul, we love them unconditionally. And when they leave us, we feel the immense pain. It's hard enough for adults to deal with this tremendous loss, but how can you help your child through the loss of a pet? A lot of it starts with understanding the bond many humans have with animals. "For many children, animals represent a source of unconditional love. In fact, studies show that having a pet can positively impact mental health, regardless of age," Anisha Patel-Dunn, DO, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at LifeStance Health, explained. "Children may also feel a sense of closeness and comfort with their pet which supports feelings of wellbeing and reduces anxiety, not unlike the sense of social support they receive from friends and family members." Pets also help children and adults stay focused. "Another great benefit of having animals is that they exude the concept of mindfulness, as they help keep people in the present moment, which can be another very helpful tool for coping with anxiety," PatelDunn said. The Feeling of Grief Do children experience grief the same way adults do? It really depends. Depending on their developmental stage, children may struggle to understand the permanence of death, but Patel-Dunn encourages parents to have age-appropriate conversations about grief and loss to help their child understand the situation. "Just as with adults, children will have their own unique ways that they express their grief, and it's very important to take their lead. While these may be challenging conversations, the grieving process is an important part of processing and honoring a loss," she explained. Tips For Helping Your Child Through the Loss of a Pet Sadly, there may come a time when your family has to cope with losing your beloved pet. Dr. Patel-Dunn shared a few tips parents can use to help their children through this difficult time: Check in regularly : Loss and grief can be difficult topics, and it's important that your child knows you're there to support them with any emotions they may be experiencing. Let them know that whenever they're ready, you're always here to listen and support them. Find ways to honor their loss : Rituals can be an important part of the grieving process. You can ask your child how they'd like to honor their pet and help them plan it. Encourage creative outlets : Some children might feel more comfortable expressing their emotions through creative mediums, like art or dance. Not only are these great ways for them to process challenging emotions, but they are also easy activities to do as a family. Talk about their favorite memories : Reflecting on your child's favorite memories with their pet can be a great way to honor and celebrate the love and happiness their pet brought them. You can also record these stories along with favorite photos in a journal, so your family can look back at these fond memories when your child feels sad or misses their pet. A New Addition If there comes a time when you and your family feel ready to bring another pet into your home, there are many organizations in New York that can help. These organizations rescue homeless and abandoned pets of all kinds who are each in need of a permanent home. After all, it's been said that there is no better way to honor a late pet than by giving a loving home to one who's in need.

Benefits of a New York Education Our many educational options By New york Family Parents know that education plays a pivotal role in shaping the minds and lives of our children. New York is well-known for its excellent educational institutions, both public and private, offering a wealth of resources and opportunities to students at every level. As parents, we are lucky to have access to cutting-edge academic programs and innovative teaching methods, from prestigious private schools to top-notch charter and public schools. Our kids benefit from exposure to groundbreaking research, state-of-the-art facilities, and extracurricular activities that nurture their passions and talents. We broke down an easy go to outline on your educational options, check them out! Nursery, Daycares, and Preschools When it comes to your child’s first school experience, which can start as early as a newborn, New York has the best early childcare choices for parents. From enrolling before the birth of your little one to being available on a schedule that supports your busy life, your family’s mental well-being, and your sense of community, there is truly an early education care option that will work within your budget and life. New York Schools are Rich in Cultural Diversity Bilingual education in New York offers numerous benefits to students. Bilingual education enhances cognitive abilities, such as problem-solving skills and critical thinking, as students are exposed to different language structures and cultural perspectives. New York is a diverse melting pot, and bilingual education fosters crosscultural understanding, empathy, and tolerance, promoting social cohesion among students from various backgrounds. Charter Schools A charter school education benefits students, families, and the community through innovation, personalized learning, strong community connections, and increased educational opportunities for students. Charter schools provide a unique and creative educational experience. Many charter schools promote smaller classes, enabling more individualized attention and personalized student learning plans. This customized approach fosters academic growth and helps students reach their full potential. A huge plus- charter schools employ highly qualified and passionate educators committed to providing their students with a high-quality education. Catholic Schools Catholic school education provides a solid academic foundation, emphasizing discipline, critical thinking, and a rigorous curriculum. The commitment to academic excellence is coupled with a focus on moral and ethical values, instilling virtues such as compassion, integrity, and respect in students. Catholic schools often have smaller class sizes, allowing individualized attention and fostering a supportive learning environment. If you are looking for a strong school community, Catholic schools promote belonging and foster strong relationships among students, parents, and teachers. Integrating faith and spirituality in daily activities and teachings encourages students to understand their beliefs and values better. High School By the time your child is ready for High School, you have an idea of what sort of school will be a good fit for best them. High school students can attend one of the many public school offerings (via a lottery), a High School Charter School, a Catholic school, or private. New York high schools are so good they have more of a collegiate vibe, with many high school programs in New York often having access to internships, mentorship programs, and apprenticeships, enabling them to gain real-world experience and establish valuable connections early on. When it comes to living in New York and your child’s education in vibrant and diverse New York, parents have endless opportunities and the privilege of mapping out their dream education plan from nursery school to high school. Visit newyorkfamily.com for our helpful guides and articles to support you in your child’s school journey. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 education MONTHS - 8TH GRADE Our multi-age classrooms develop social and leadership skills and prepare students to achieve academic excellence. Our students learn to read and write at their own pace, discover science and geography and gain a mastery of math concepts beyond their years and level. SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY! 2023-2024 NYC School Calendar September 7 First day of school September 14 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools, and Pre-K Centers September 21 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools September 25 Rosh Hashanah, schools closed September 28 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools October 9 Yom Kippur, schools closed November 2 Italian Heritage / Indigenous Peoples’ Day, schools closed November 7 Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 9 Election Day, students do not attend school November 16 Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. November 17 Veterans Day, schools closed November 23–24 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools December 25– January 1 Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. January 15 Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed January 23–26 Christmas Day (observed), schools closed January 29 Winter Recess, schools closed January 30 New Year’s Day (observed), schools closed February 19–23 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed March 7 Regents Administration March 14 Professional Development Day for high schools and 6–12 schools; students in these schools do not attend. March 21 Spring Semester begins March 22 March 29 April 10 Midwinter Recess, schools closed (includes Presidents Day and Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools April 22–26 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools May 9 Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early. May 16 Spring Recess, schools closed May 23 May 27 Eid al-Fitr, schools closed Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers June 6 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools June 7 Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools June 14–26 Memorial Day, schools closed June 19 Anniversary Day / Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development; students do not attend. June 26 Clerical Day for elementary schools, middle schools, K–12 schools, and standalone D75 programs; students in these schools do not attend. August 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 17 ✂ CLIP & SAVE!

How to Talk to Your Kids About Wildfires and other environmental fears By BarBara russo Afew months back (June to be exact) was certainly an eerie scene in New York: An apocalyptic -looking orange haze, accented by the smell of burning wood, enveloped us when we stepped outside. Who would have thought that New York City would feel the effects of wildfires burning not only hundreds of miles away–but in a different country! It even made our air quality levels off-the-charts bad. As wild fires continue to be covered extensively in the media, kids might be curious. As parents, how can you talk to your kids about the wildfires and the environment, and what do they need to know? These days, children are more ecoconscious at a younger age than ever before, especially when it comes to wildlife conservation and habitat loss. These are all heavy topics for all of us, no matter our age. In the movie “Bambi,” the forest fire was caused by humans. In real life, there are many causes for wildfires and their intensity, from human carelessness and activity to drought to natural occurrences like lightning strikes. And it’s not always easy to pinpoint any one cause. It could be a combination of the above. In short—wildfires can be complicated. When talking to your kids about wildfires, it’s important to know that fires like this have occurred since the start of time and will continue, scientists say. As we’re seeing in Canada right now, they can burn for quite a while, destroy vast acres of land and even affect areas located far away from the flames. (As indicated by that weird orange haze. By the way…If you’re curious what caused that strange color in the sky, it was due to the refraction of light of the carbon particulates that make up the smoke from the combustion of wood.) Talking to Your Kids About Wildfires and the Environment: Where to Start To start, it’s good to have the basics down pat on what’s going on with the fires up north. As explained in a recent Reuters article, Canada is enduring its most destructive start to wildfire season, with about 4.8 million hectares (48,000 square kilometers) – an area larger than the Netherlands – already burnt. Here are some more answers to common questions: What started the wildfires in Canada? In general, many Canadian wildfires are caused by lighting strikes. In Quebec, it looks like many of the current fires were started by lightning. Officials in Alberta have said that the cause of fires there is unknown, and in other parts of the country, the fires have been human-caused in various ways, according to a CBS News report. Globally and historically, these have all been typical ways for wildfires to start. But, environmental experts say nothing is really typical anymore. Anita van Breda, senior director of environment and disaster management at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), elaborated on this. “This is the reality of a changing climate, but also all the other conditions that contribute to risk, and we see it in fires as well,” van Breda said. “Statistically, humans are responsible for about 75 percent of all wildfires. In some parts of the world, that’s due to land clearing for agriculture. Fire is often used for that and it gets out of control, becoming a wildfire.” While it’s true that wildfires are a natural occurrence, the challenge now is having a melting pot of all these different conditions coming together, van Breda explained. “With climate change, the temperatures are hotter, the soil is drier, where and how people decide to use land changes how water moves through landscape—and that can have a bearing on how dry or wet an area is and how it might respond to fire,” she said. Are the fires affecting people and their homes in Canada? When talking to your kids about the wildfires and natural disasters, they might ask if people are ok. In the case of the Canada fires, according to the BBC, tens of thousands of people had to be evacuated. How do wildfires typically burn? What makes them spread so fast? Fires typically spread on the surface by burning dry material on the ground such 18 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 in the news as dead leaves, twigs, and grass, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) explained. Fire can also burn below the surface in the accumulated dead organic material, commonly called “duff.” If the fire spreads to standing trees with dead leaves and branches, they will also burn. What about the animals? Is the wildlife ok? Kids are often curious and concerned about animals. And there is some good news when it comes to forest fires: As the DEC explained, animals are very aware of their surroundings, and they’ll move out of the area as a fire approaches. Most wildfires do not travel quickly enough to trap animals before they can escape. (Yaaaay!) Also, earlier this month, New York deployed seven Forest Rangers to help with the firefighting efforts in Quebec. After a wildfire is out, how long does it typically take for the forest to start growing back? And when do animals start returning? More good news: Forests start growing back almost immediately after a fire is out. Some plants are even called ‘fire dependent species,’ and their growth and regeneration is stimulated by fire. The fire also returns nutrients to the soil which is bound up by the dead material on the forest floor, and these nutrients help to stimulate growth. Animals also start to return shortly after the fire, and many find the new growth a preferred food source. But there can be a darker side. Unfortunately, sometimes, if a fire is super hot, or goes for a super long time, the soil can become impacted, making it difficult for vegetation to grow back, van Breda of the WWF explained. “We’ve seen in some places that had really intense fire, everything is dry. If you get rain—which we’re happy about because that helps put out the fire—that can cause a flood or mudslide. And the soil, which is now weak and stressed, can be washed away. This sets up a regrowing process that is different, slower and more complicated,” van Breda detailed. Is there anything people can do to help prevent forest fires? As Smokey the Bear famously told us, we can prevent forest fires, especially when it comes to campfire safety. You can see important and helpful information about camping and outdoor safety on Smokey’s website. And with many things, climate change can be a threat multiplier, van Breda said. “If we’re seeing hotter temperatures, the air is drier, soil and vegetation dries out, then things are more flammable. As fires burn, more carbon dioxide is released into the air. That contributes to global warming, which makes things hotter and drier. And then we’re in this vicious negative cycle,” she explained. But locally, here in New York, approximately 95 percent of wildfires are caused by humans, so attributing any trend in wildlife numbers numbers or severity directly to climate change would be difficult, the DEC explained, adding that officials are not aware of any data to date that indicates a trend of worsening wildfires in New York State. Getting back to climate change, van Breda did add that it’s important for everyone to reduce global warming and their carbon footprints, and work to adapt to changing conditions. “Climate change is here and it’s now. It’s not a future thing,” she said. “And so, we have to work to adapt as well as mitigate and reduce it as much as possible.” Tips for Talking with Your Kids About Wildfires, Climate Change and Natural Disasters Kids are very curious and inquisitive beings, so they’ll often have questions about what’s going on in the world around them. Carrie Lara, Psy.D, is a clinical psychologist who works with a wide range of patients, including children. She’s also from Sonoma County, CA, a part of the country susceptible to wildfires. Her upcoming book, Out of the Fires: A Journal of Resilience and Recovery After Disaster, is a journal narrated with a story and filled with drawings, news clippings and coping strategies for dealing with natural disasters. “My goal for the book is to be a tool and resource for families who have been through this, but also for families who haven’t so they get an understanding of what it’s like to go through a natural disaster,” she said. Lara shared some tips for parents to use if their kids are curious about not only the recent wildfires, but other natural events and disasters: If they’re asking, answer. If they’re not asking, don’t answer. Children ask questions when they’re ready for answers. And if they’re not asking, that means it’s not something you need to talk about. But when kids ask about natural disasters, be open and honest that these things occur beyond our control. It’s a scary concept to think about, but normalizing the emotions surrounding this (such as sadness and anxiety) is a good first step. Remind them that some things ARE in our control. After acknowledging the unpredictability of natural disasters, bring up the brighter side, too: That some things are, in fact, in our control. “A really big resilience factor is actually what we do have control over,” Lara explained. “So, this means being prepared, having a family evacuation plan and emergency plan. This helps a child understand, ‘Ok, the environment around me is a little chaotic right now, but I know what I’m supposed to do. This is what I have control over.’ Giving kids a sense of some control is a huge resilience factor.” Consider coping strategies that have worked in the past. This is especially helpful for families who are currently going through trauma. Maybe your child finds solace in mindfulness activities, like art or hiking in nature. “Building from what’s worked before, and considering if it’s something you can do now,” Lara said. “Let’s build on that, and add more. This is a really nice way to cope because it’s strength-based. It’s focusing on what the child already brings in, and you’re saying, ‘You’re already a powerful little person! Let’s see if we can build you up with more power and more strength.’” Helpful Resources These resources are available for families affected by natural disasters, as well as to help children and families learn more about wildfires and disaster preparedness: The Canadian Red Cross : You can donate to help those most impacted by the Canadian wildfires in the most affected areas. Red Cross : For tips on creating an emergency plan so your family will know what to do in a crisis. World Wildlife Fund’s Wild Classroom : You can find activities, videos, articles and even games that kids and families can use to learn about animals, habitat and other environmental topics. August 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 19 If children are asking, answer. If they’re not asking, don’t answer. Children ask questions when they’re ready for answers.

Flower Power at Skyline at the Edge Sky Bloom immersive experience unfurls above Hudson Yards By Jan Beauchamp This summer instead of buying yourself flowers, immerse yourself in Sky Bloom, an enchanting new floral immersive experience taking over the sky deck at The Edge now through September 4. Families will love celebrating the fun of the flower power coupled with the epic views in the indoor portion of The Edge’s 100th floor sky deck. This is not your typical flower installation. There are over 100,000 florals, both natural and artificial, with floor mirrors so families feel like they are in a kaleidoscope of infinite florals. The kids will love the beautiful, photo-worthy experience. Families will also love that Sky Bloom is included in the cost of admission to The Edge, so they can experience this bountiful bloom while also taking in the sights of the city for a truly spectacular adventure. “A visit to Edge is in itself a thrilling immersive experience as you find yourself surrounded by the entire New York City skyline from all vantage points,” said Jason Horkin, Vice President, Hudson Yards Experiences. “We look forward to taking those visuals to the next level this summer with Sky Bloom, offering New Yorkers and visitors a new breathtaking way to frame the city sights.” At Sky Bloom, guests step into an immersive floral display all while taking in unparalleled 360-degree views of New York City’s iconic skyline. Created by the renowned floral artist Ivie Joy and with changing arrangements throughout the summer months, visitors and locals alike will feel like they are entering a floral wonderland with flowers of all shapes, sizes, and colors, including garden roses, ranunculus, poppies, and wisteria, from 1,100 feet in the air! “Upon entering Edge, guests will find themselves encapsulated in the ultimate sensorial experience—over 100,000 blooms thoughtfully curated to reflect floral art in fluid motion with the city beyond,” said Ivie Joy, Founder, CEO and Creative Director of Ivie Joy Floral Arts + Events. “Whimsical elements featuring hydrangea, eucalyptus, lavender, poppies, and wisteria frame the expansive New York City skyline. Ivie Joy Floral Arts was born in the heart of New York City and this installation was designed to reflect the love we feel for the place we call home.” Rising 1,131 feet in the air and extending out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, Edge is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere with an outdoor viewing area that features a breathtaking glass floor, angled glass walls and outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floors. Edge is also home to City Climb, the highest external building climb in the world. Located atop the sky deck, City Climb challenges guests to scale the outside of a 1,200+ foot supertall building, then lean out from the outdoor platform at the top of the skyscraper. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 family fun August 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 21 A small school that’s BIG on inclusion NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school At IDEAL, we believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. We offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. www.theidealschool.org Join us for an open house or a personal tour to learn about our unique inclusion mission and the opportunity to receive one of ten IDEAL Scholarships paying 75% of tuition from Grades K-8. Call 212-769-1699 x10105 or email admissions@theidealschool.org for more information. BIG NEWS! The IDEAL School of Manhattan has relocated to its new home at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District!

Autism & the B’nei Mitzvah A spectrum of celebration By Drew Kramer AJewish child becomes a Jewish adult simply by reaching the age of 13. The B’nei Mitzvah ceremony marks the transition to Jewish adulthood, but is not a requirement to meet the milestone. While reading from the Torah and the subsequent celebration became the quintessential right of passage for the Jewish people, clergy in temples across the Jewish diaspora tailor the ritual and festivities to suit the enormous range of abilities across humankind. The service Cantor Amanda Kleinman of Westchester Reform Temple (WRT) in Scarsdale, NY, shared the importance of being dynamic for all children in B’nei Mitzvah preparation, but particularly those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). At Westchester Reform, Cantor Kleinman spearheads the temple’s task force on inclusion. Together with the temple’s staff specialist, the clergy will assess every child’s ability and create a ritual that allows the child to share meaningfully in the Jewish tradition. As the temple’s Senior Rabbi Jonathan Blake puts it, “the child is the arrow and we draw the bullseye around him or her.” For parents of neurotypical and neurodivergent children alike, WRT’s task force suggests four guideposts to create a meaningful B’nei Mitzvah service that considers every child’s unique needs. Begin with trust : Often families hesitate to share a diagnosis, fearing that the child will be labeled. Cantor Kleinman understands that “families sometimes carry negative experiences in which sharing a diagnosis became a limiting factor, precluding a child from participation in a particular activity or dismissing the child’s ability to learn or accomplish a goal.” For families beginning their relationship with a religious institution, get to know the clergy and the community. Seek a synagogue with a demonstrated commitment to fostering inclusivity, trust and support. Make no assumptions : The Autism Spectrum encompasses an enormous range of ability. Kleinman emphasizes the importance of a “person first” approach. In her experience, every student possesses a unique personality, strengths, and challenges. She adds that in some cases, “students with documented ASD diagnoses exceed the “standard” amount of B’nei Mitzvah material, while neurotypical children might need significant adaptation or abbreviation of the material for other reasons. As a parent of a neurodivergent child, partner with clergy and educators to create the most meaningful, personalized experience for your family. Let the child lead : Let students own their own learning processes. In Kleinman’s experience, “students are often able to tell us how they learn best, what they need, what tools are most helpful to them, and what interests them.” For parents, let the experience be one that speaks to the child’s abilities, interests and passions. Every child will be more successful in a program designed to embrace his or her unique gifts. Be open and innovative : Throw out 22 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 special needs preconceived notions of what the ceremony and celebration should look like. A B’nei Mitzvah can be marked by learning a Jewish song or a simple Torah blessing. Embrace the magic and meaning that come from nontraditional expressions of the milestone. With this openness, creativity and love, families can plan a ceremony for children at the most impaired end of the spectrum. Jamie Roitman recalls the service her family designed for her nonverbal older brother, Sam, over twenty years ago. With the help of a touch talker, Sam chanted the Barechu, the call to prayer in a Jewish service. Other family members read the Torah portions, bringing their voices together to welcome Sam into Jewish adulthood. Following the ceremony, the family hosted an outdoor barbeque at home to celebrate with close relatives in the place he felt most comfortable. Reflecting on her family’s positive experience, Roitman advises families to eat, drink and be merry, but also to be wary of planning big, loud parties that can be overwhelming for people with the sensory sensitivities often present with ASD. The party When it comes to the party, apply the same personalized approach recommended for the ceremony. This includes the following: Begin with trust : Trust that you know your child and his or her unique needs. Trust that your understanding of your child’s triggers and passions will allow you to create an event that makes your child feel special and connected to a community bigger than him or herself. Make no assumptions : No matter your vision of what a B’nei Mitzvah party should be, make no assumptions that this is what it must be. Release yourself from the burden of that expectation and focus on what is most important. Let the child lead : Let your child be your guide. Focus your time, money and energy on the people and things that bring love and light to your child’s life. Be open and innovative : Rewrite the script for your own story, but be prepared to forget your lines. No matter who our children are and how much we plan to set them up for success, we cannot always control the outcome. Surrender to the experience–and remember that any celebration rooted in love and tradition will create a meaningful spiritual life for children of all abilities. This piece can also be found online on our sister site mitzvahmarket.com Drew Kramer is a writer, performer, and founder of Lady and The Floofs. August 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 23 APPLY NOW AND START COLLEGE EARLY THIS FALL. Applications are STILL open for Fall 2023 with our Express Application. GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS simons-rock.edu MAKE A CHANGE THIS SUMMER. EXPRESS APPLICATION FORM Let the experience be one that speaks to the child’s abilities, interests and passions. Every child will be more successful in a program designed to embrace his or her unique gifts.

Journey to Kartrite For the essence of late summer By New york Family Isn’t it wild how summer just seems to fly by! As you’re mentally getting ready for back-to-school season (and its never-ending list of things to do), there’s still time to relax and take a mini trip with your family outside of the city. We love exploring other parts of New York from our car, stopping along the way, checking out new towns, and making memories with the kids - despite the endless rounds of are-we-there-yet! One of our favorite places for food, fun, and nonstop attractions is Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Located in Monticello, NY, in the Catskill Mountains (around two hours from Midtown Manhattan), Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is a hybrid hotel/waterpark where families can stay and play. The biggest indoor waterpark in New York, families will love having access to this at 80,000-square-foot space with its 11 fun and interactive water attractions. Families can stay in one of their 324 suites, ranging from junior to three-bedroom suites. These suites are located in the same building as the waterpark, where you can literally leave the waterpark in your bathing suit and be back in your room in minutes. Older kids will love their thrilling and high-speed water slides collection like The Krakken and The Nor’Easter. Families of all ages can relax on the popular Empire Bay (the lazy river) as you float on by, soaking in the space and relaxing in the affinity (heated!) pool - both indoors and outdoors. Younger kids will have the best time getting splashed at Kartrite Island with its collection of smaller waterslides and over 100 water experiences and challenging their upper body strength in the Later Gator Crossing. Families can also wind down the day and make s’mores around one of their outdoor fire pits or break up their time at the waterpark by enjoying outdoor adventures such as archery, goat yoga, pony rides, or a nature hike among one of their six miles of trails. There are also tons of opportunities for indoor fun with daily movie nights, family game nights, art workshops, games at the Playpoplois arcade, archery, the Carabiners ropes course, and zip line, Van Winkle’s Alley for mini bowling, a Scrapeskyer climbing wall, Virtuality, a VR Experience, and XD Theater, an interactive 3D gaming experience. Kartite also offers many activities and special events. Events the family can enjoy during their August and early September stay: • Aug. 12: Carnival BBQ Bash • Aug. 20-26: Superhero Week • Sept. 3: Labor Day BBQ Bash • Sept. 14-18: Fall Festival Check out the complete list of summer and fall events online at thekartrite.com/ explore/calendar-of-events. Kartrite Resort & Waterpark 555 Resorts World Drive Monticello, NY 12701 For additional information, visit www. thekartrite.com 24 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 Travel August 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 25 Must be 21 or older with valid ID to consume alcohol. The Festival promotes responsible drinking. Photos: Courtesy of Getty Images | Sponsors confirmed as of 7.14.2023 TITLE PRESENTING AND OFFICIAL CREDIT CARD AND BANK MEDIA PARTNER EXCLUSIVE PROVIDER OF WINE AND SPIRITS HOSTED BY NYCWFF.ORG TICKETS ON SALE! Choose from over 80 wine and food events. To order visit www.nycwff.org or call 800-764-8773. BRING THEENTIRE FAMILY Partner with Us Want to reach engaged parents across New York City? Collaborate with the New York Family Media team to spread the word about your launches, promotions and news. Reach us by emailing info@newyorkfamily.com or calling 718.260.4554

Natasha D’Anna is #MomGoals The inspiring New York mother behind TwinDollicious By Donna Duarte-LaDD I met Natasha D’Anna at a press day at Coney Island when our boys were still in the infant stage. We had just met and had our elementary school-age kids with us, so we watched the other mom’s baby while we hopped on a ride with our older kids. It only took that first meeting to know that this mom has your back. When you meet a mom like this, one whose warmth and caring demeanor seep out of them, you want to hold on to that new friend and stay connected. I’m not alone; with her many social followers who gravitate towards this Staten Island mom of three, this author and creative force behind TwinDollicious (@ twindollicious) has created a nurturing community. Her followers learn about new products, parenting tips, and helpful kid lines. She often is asked to speak on panels for well-known brands as a result of her background in Behavioral Therapy, Special Needs and her lifestyle brand makes her a trusted advocate in the New York community. With the warmth mentioned earlier and infectious energy coupled with her relatable reels of raising her kids — Kennedy, Sebastian (Bash), age 6, and twins Vittoria D’Anna and Kennedy (the twins), ages 12, Natasha reminds us to take deep breaths, work through the beautiful chaos of motherhood and let's all enjoy the ride. Read on to learn more about Natasha and why community is everything to her. You have a tight social community. What propelled you to start your brand TwinDollicious and author a book, ANY TWO CAN BE TWINDOLLICIOUS ? I started TwinDollicious & Co because I wanted to create, and I wanted to create something with a message. I wanted to share the message of community and the importance of being a happy parent (mom) without judgment or guilt. I didn’t know much about branding, but I did know that a community of moms and children (especially twins) needed to see, hear and learn more about the fun part of being a twin. I also wrote a book under Twindollicious. Whenever I searched for a book to read to my twins, I would only find the Bobbsey Twins series by Laura Lee Hope, which led me to the number one belief about many things..,..if it isn’t available yet, then it must be made . I met with a branding representative who suggested that I change the name and not use TwinDollicious-but I had already envisioned the characters and the little readers enjoying the book- so it stayed. Donna, I love that you mentioned community because it truly means so much for us moms and I love having you as part of my community. Ahh, thank you ! You are always out there; I see you at community roundtables, and you are known to speak on panels-how has the parenting community benefited you in parenting? I genuinely LOVE Community! So many people seek new learning skills and shared stories. Within a community, you can find plenty of encouragement of expression, especially from seasoned moms who share their opinions and experiences. It’s always great to serve and figure out what people need. If there is a roundtable or panel to which I can add value, I am more than happy to speak and support. Being active in the community has benefited me in ways where I am reminded that I am not alone on this parenting journey- it is just fitting to be able to grow and learn from each other. The most significant benefit is teaching my children that they can also find great community in their lives-they are always watching and learning. Growth happens when we gather with likeminded people at events to fill each other up. As a mother of 3, how are you bringing up your kids differently from your upbringing? What life lessons have you brought to your parenting? I am raising my children in a completely different environment from how I was raised. I loved how I grew up until I began to feel and be told I was different from everyone else. Besides the environment, the difference in upbringing includes raising children with the courage to ask questions, express themselves, and enjoy being a child. The life lessons I have brought to my parenting include family bonding, sibling love, and living in a judgment-free zone. The overall life lesson is to feel good about themselves and know the rooms and environment they are most comfortable in are where they will grow. Growing up in NYC, one of the world’s most diverse cities, has been a blessing. I have shared some of the most humbling experiences with my children, not just through books or media but through experience. They have walked through many streets of NY with questions. It’s a gift to feel just as connected to a less 26 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 fortunate person and feel the same connection with someone fortunate. I love giving my children the opportunity to give back their time, joy, or kindness through voluntary experiences. I also love sharing with my children the experience of being part of an artfilled community and opportunities to travel outside our diverse city. A big part of the life lessons that I have learned also stems from spending Summers with my grandparents in the South. This portion of my upbringing is reflected in parenting when I need to escape the city and have our family regroup together in a smaller setting with quiet moments and slower activities; this has become one of our favorite traditions. Your background is in Behavioral Therapy. Can you give us parents some tips on how to get kids ready for Back to School? Behavioral Therapy is connected with the basic expressions of behaviors (behaviorism), which is derived from the idea that we learn from our environment. The behavioral therapy method includes changing unhealthy behaviors, which can be self-destructive. As a parent, we are always looking to modify some behavior because modifying is a way to adjust to change. I am working on ways to bring behavioral awareness in parenting and connection to our kiddos in the community. My parenting tips to get the kiddos ready for back to school include adjusting my behaviors; as the parent, conversations and routines to include transitioning back to the school schedule two weeks before school begins. We begin by doing something as simple as meal planning more, instead of winging the many meals in the kitchen when I am not working out of the home. I plan lunch and dinner but allow them to choose their breakfast. Changing the mealtime routine helps with training ourselves that the seasons are changing. When you think about it, back-to-school season is starting the harvest season, which will include more harvesting meals and more time at home or in the home. However, right before the transition happens, I recommend doing something exciting-take a trip, going to an amusement park, and being adventurous for yourself and the kiddos!!! Then, as you lead up to the first day of school, they will have that memory and look forward to something new and fresh when school starts. Any special tips for us parents with Autism kids? For my beautiful parents with children who are Autistic, it is best to stay in a routine. However, the introduction of new activities, routines, or semi-spontaneous activities can be successful when parents create a conversation board. It is a board with pictures, places, and everyday activities that can be introduced in conversation to your child, whether verbal or non-verbal. The delivery of language and expression can be receptive when trust is present that the transition into something new is ok. Once this is established, once a week, a new activity during the Summer (even if it is as simple as going to a new ice cream parlor or playground) is tangible and fun for everyone. August 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 27 Follow Natasha @twindollicious Photo by Michelle Rose Photo BY SHARA LEVINE BRONX NYC Parks Presents: Tie Dye in The Bronx WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 3:30 – 5:30 pm WHERE: Playground West –Play Area in St. Mary’s Park, 519 St Ann’s Ave. Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Families and children are invited to join NYC Parks for an afternoon of fun while doing tie-dye. Participants are encouraged to bring a new tee shirt or clothing for this amazing transformation. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org Family Board Games WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 3, 4:30 pm WHERE: Morrisania Library, 610 East 169th Street, Bronx AGES: 5 – 12 WHAT: Grab a board game and play with your friends or family while learning collaborative skills, critical thinking, and more. WANT TO GO?: nypl.org Family Art Project: Nighttime Creepy Crawlies WHEN: Aug. 5-6, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm WHERE: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave. The Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Discover all the different insects that buzz and fly through the summer nights and create a creepy papermâché crawly model. WANT TO GO?: Free with admission to the grounds: $4-$10. (718) 549–3200, wavehill.org 50 Years of Hip Hop! WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2 pm WHERE: Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Avenue, Bronx Discover the AGES: 5 – 12 WHAT: Celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday during this intergenerational and family fun workshop that explores American and global street dance styles spanning from the 70s to today. WANT TO GO?: Free. nypl.org Magic Alive! WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3 pm WHERE: Castle Hill Library, 947 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx AGES: 5 – 12 WHAT: This interactive magic program is part magic show, part lesson, as each attendee will be entertained while learning some new tricks! WANT TO GO?: Free. nypl.org Bronx Night Market WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 26, 1 – 7 pm. WHERE: Fordham Plaza, 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Check out a curated selection of local food, arts & crafts, vendors, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free admission. maschospitalitygroup.com The Ultimate Battle WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 27, 8 am – 12 pm WHERE: Track & Field in Kwame Ture Recreation Center, 1527 Jesup Avenue, Bronx AGES: All 28 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 Bronx Market at Fordham Plaza on Aug. 26. calendar Night WHAT: Learn basic soccer skills and improve coordination at this program that encourages fair play, positive attitudes, and teamwork through fun games and drills. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org MANHATTAN Sesame Street the Musical WHEN: Fridays – Mondays and Wednesdays, see website for exact times. Through Oct. 29. WHERE: Theater 555, 555 West 42nd Street, Midtown AGES: 8 and under WHAT: This all-new stage show will feature live puppetry and classic Sesame Street songs, plus new numbers and special guest stars. WANT TO GO?: $49-$110. rockefellerproductions.com Pokémon GO Fest WHEN: Aug. 18-19, Friday–Sunday 9 am – 7 pm WHERE: Randall’s Island Park, 10 Central Rd., Randall’s Island AGES: All WHAT: Enjoy glittering gameplay, beautiful bonuses, and hidden surprises as you adventure alongside thousands of fellow Trainers in search of Pokémon. Roller Skating with Henry Street Settlement WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19, 12 – 5 pm WHERE: Sol Lain Park, 290 East Broadway, New York AGES: All WHAT: From Biggie to Wu-Tang to Lil Kim, roll to the greatest hip-hop hits at this skating event! WANT TO GO?: Free. henrystreet.org QUEENS Sandcastle Contest WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 6, 11 am – 2 pm WHERE: Beach 117th Street in Rockaway Beach, Far Rockaway AGES: All WHAT: Craft a masterpiece for a chance to win prizes. Bring your own buckets and tools, or use ones provided. No experience necessary. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org Hip Hop 50th Anniversary WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 – 4 pm WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a DJ set, soul train to Botanical Boombox for an artist talk, DJ set, break dance youth battle and performances, and taster class. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $2-$6. (718) 886–3800, queensbotanical.org Annual Honey Harvest Festival WHEN: Aug. 22, 1 – 3:30 pm WHERE: Voelker Orth Museum, 14919 38th Ave, Queens AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate all things honeybees with informative, fun and tasty, activities for all ages. WANT TO GO?: $10 a family; $4 individual; free for children younger than 3. (718) 359–6227, vomuseum.org BROOKLYN Hindu Lamp Ceremony WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12, 4 –7:30 pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bridge Park Pebble Beach, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Dance artist and educator Aeilushi Mistry will bring peace and harmony to the community as she performs the traditional Hindu Aarti ceremony at the beach. WANT TO GO?: Free. brooklynbridgepark.org Brooklyn Cyclones Star Wars Night WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12, 6 pm WHERE: Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: See the Cyclones take on the Aberdeen IronBirds where the first 1,500 fans will receive an Out of This World Jersey, enjoy a post-game fireworks display, and run the bases. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $23. milb.com/brooklyn The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of David Bowie for Kids WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 20, 12:30 pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bowl: Brooklyn, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg AGES: 10 and under WHAT: Let’s Dance to the music of David Bowie at this concert geared towards little rockers. WANT TO GO?: $16. (718) 963–3369, brooklynbowl.com August 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 29 AUGUST calendar Pokémon GO Fest comes to Randall’s Island on Aug. 18 and 19. Check out Sesame Street the Musical at Theater 555 in Manhattan.