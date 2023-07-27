Brooklyn Family - August 2023

FALL EDUCATION GUIDE Natasha D'Anna Meet the inspiring mom behind Twindollicious Expert Tips on Avoiding PARENTAL BURNOUT After-School Programs & Activities in your neighborhood! AUGUST 2023 ARE YOU OPEN FOR ADVENTURE? ARE YOU OPEN FOR ADVENTURE? ARE YOU OPEN FOR ADVENTURE? ARE YOU OPEN FOR ADVENTURE? Unlock your child’s potential with Amazing Explorers Academy’s STEAM-based curriculum & enrichment programs Unlock your child’s potential with Amazing Explorers Academy’s STEAM-based curriculum & enrichment programs Unlock your child’s potential with Amazing Explorers Academy’s STEAM-based curriculum & enrichment programs Unlock your child’s potential with Amazing Explorers Academy’s STEAM-based curriculum & enrichment programs INFANTS TODDLERS PRESCHOOL INFANTS TODDLERS PRESCHOOL INFANTS TODDLERS PRESCHOOL INFANTS TODDLERS PRESCHOOL ENROLL NOW - www.aexplorers.com ENROLL NOW - www.aexplorers.com ENROLL NOW - www.aexplorers.com ENROLL NOW - www.aexplorers.com August 2023 | Brooklyn Family 3 4 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 AUGUST 2023 NewYorkFamily.com CONTENTS FEATURES 12 | Parenting Helping your child through the loss of a pet 14 | In The News How to talk to your kids about wildfires 26 | Cover Natasha D’Anna of Twindollicious 30 | Tech Instagram Threads: What parents should know STORIES & COLUMNS 6 | Editor’s Letter 8 | Ask the Expert What is parental burnout? 16 | Education Benefits of a New York education 22 | Afterschool 8 Best Afterschool Programs and Activities FAMILY FUN 28 | Calendar All the fun events and activities for August DIRECTORIES 18 | Education Listings ON THE COVER Photo: Michelle Rose Photo | michellerosephoto.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Produced & Cover Story Written by: Donna Duarte-Ladd pg. 26 pg. 14 pg. 16 pg. 22 pg. 30

#SummerVibes Summer 2023 has been a weird season of heatwaves, pouring rain, and smoky air quality (eesh); thankfully, we have had enough clear days to enjoy ice cream, beach days, summer camps, and more NY fun. While it is STILL summer, you can't blame us for focusing on Back to School; for one, it is our job, and two, like you, we are looking for great BTS resources for our kids! We are excited about our 8 Best After-School Activities and Programs in Brooklyn (page 22). Learning, exploring, and connecting goes beyond the classroom. Education in New York gives us parents choices on the best schools that work for our kids. Read our piece on the Benefits of a New York Education (page 16) and check out our Education Guide (page 18)! New social app alert! We all know we live in a digital world, so we need the inside scoop on the new Threads app (page 30). How does it work, and is it something worth joining (if you haven't already)? Lastly, August's cover mom, Natasha D'Anna, is the genius behind Twindollicious (page 26). This Staten Island-based Lifestyle Influencer with a Behavioral Therapy, Special Needs background shares weekly on new products, parenting tips, and helpful kid lines. Read her story to learn more about her infectious energy, raising three kids, working through motherhood's beautiful chaos, and enjoying the ride!

Parental Burnout What it is & how to prevent it By Kaitlyn Riggio Being a parent is not always easy and that’s without the sky-high expectations from other parents, social media or even your own perfectionism. There’s a desire to do it all. But the journey to do it all often lands at one destination: burnout. Every parent has felt burnout at one point or another, and it often sets in when you can’t seem to get a break from the stress. While burnout isn’t completely avoidable, there are steps you can take to take better care of yourself and try to stop burnout before it sets in fully. We sat down with Sean Grover, psychotherapist and author of When Kids Call the Shots, and Kendra Wilde, parental well-being expert and host of the podcast “A Little Easier,” about parental burnout, how to prevent it and how self-care can help you be a better parent for your kids. What Causes Burnout in Parents? One of the major causes of burnout in parents is self-neglect. “Some parents, they start to sacrifice their own needs for the needs of the child, which is natural, but they go too far,” Grover says. Parents will neglect things like their physical health, sleep and diet in an effort to prioritize their children, which causes them to “walk down this path of self-neglect,” Grover says. “So as they get further and further into parenting, it becomes more and more difficult to maintain stamina.” Put simply, the recipe for burnout can be described as “having way too much stress and not enough resources to cope,” Wilde says. A lack of resources and an almost isolationist or individual approach to parenting is part of the reason why burnout is more common in western nations like the United States. Wilde says the individual approach to parenting leads to less support from community, which can lead to burnout. In societies where there’s more of a culture of being on a team, parents are less burned out because they don’t feel that they should be able to do this alone,” Wilde says. Other groups that are predisposed to burnout, according to Wilde and Grover, include: • First time parents • Perfectionistic parents, or parents that hold themselves to very high standards • Single parents, or other parents lacking support from a co-parent, extended family, broader social network, etc. • Parents of children with extra challenges, like medical conditions • Parents facing financial insecurity or systemic oppression What Are Some Signs of Burnout That Parents Should Look Out For? While burnout can feel like it sneaks up out of nowhere, there are some warning signs that you can look for that may indicate that you’re starting to feel burnt out. Some early signs of burnout can include difficulty concentrating, increased conflict with your partner and irritability. Beyond that, the three main stages of burnout are: Chronic Exhaustion : This can look like physical exhaustion or emotional exhaustion. Emotional Distancing : Wilde describes emotional distancing as “the feeling that you just need to get some space, get some distance from your children so you can preserve your energy.” Loss of Fulfillment : When in this stage it can be “hard to find the joy in your parenting,” Wilde says. “You just sense that you’re not the parent that you want to be.” How Can Parents Mitigate Burnout Before It Happens or Work Through Burnout? Taking care of yourself and taking time to maintain your relationship with your partner 8 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 ask the e xpert August 2023 | Brooklyn Family 9 Questions? Call (718) 722-6001 are key steps towards stopping burnout before it starts and being the best parent you can be for your child. “Self care is a vital part of being a parent,” Grover says. Grover also says that by caring for yourself, you’re also caring for your child. “When you’re exhausted, burnt out, your mood is affected, your energy level is affected, your health is affected,” Grover says. “How can you possibly be a good parent under those conditions?” A way to evaluate how self care fits into your everyday life is to rethink and rebalance “the stress and resources equation.” The first step to this, Wilde says, is to practice more self-compassion and stop striving for perfection at all times. “We just expect so much of ourselves and society expects so much of us,” Wilde says. “And it’s impossible to do it all and be it all.” The next step in balancing the stress and resources equation is to take microbreaks when you can. This can include things like taking a short walk or listening to a quick guided meditation. While these micro breaks may not seem groundbreaking, Wilde says they can make a big difference in the long run. “Every one of those little micro breaks can make a difference in your ability to show up the way you want to be and the way you want to feel,” Wilde says. When working through burnout, it’s helpful to think about things you can cut out: how can you shorten your to do list? Are there places where you can ask for help? Where can you say “no” when it comes to adding more to your plate? Overall, Wilde says it’s important to remember that you don’t have to be a perfect parent. You just need to keep showing up for your kids and continue to make them feel safe and seen. “If we can just prioritize the relationship with our kids, and let some of the other craziness drop away,” Wilde says. “That can help, too.” Why Is It Important For Parents to Manage Their Own Mental Health While Caring for Their Families? Not only does your own mental health have a direct impact on your children’s mental health, but practicing self-care and managing stress provides a good example. “When we model that, our kids are watching and they’re learning and picking up on all of it,” Wilde says. Taking care of yourself allows you to foster a positive relationship with the rest of your family. “We can really focus on the relationship with our kids when we feel and function at our best,” Wilde says.

Helping Your Child Through the Loss of Their Pet BY BARBARA RUSSO Our pets start off as friends, then become part of our family, and a huge part of our lives. Whether you have a dog, cat, bird, rabbit or any other sweet soul, we love them unconditionally. And when they leave us, we feel the immense pain. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with this tremendous loss, but how can you help your child through the loss of a pet? A lot of it starts with understanding the bond many humans have with animals. “For many children, animals represent a source of unconditional love. In fact, studies show that having a pet can positively impact mental health, regardless of age,” Anisha Patel-Dunn, DO, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at LifeStance Health, explained. “Children may also feel a sense of closeness and comfort with their pet which supports feelings of wellbeing and reduces anxiety, not unlike the sense of social support they receive from friends and family members.” Pets also help children and adults stay focused. “Another great benefit of having animals is that they exude the concept of mindfulness, as they help keep people in the present moment, which can be another very helpful tool for coping with anxiety,” PatelDunn said. The Feeling of Grief Do children experience grief the same way adults do? It really depends. Depending on their developmental stage, children may struggle to understand the permanence of death, but Patel-Dunn encourages parents to have age-appropriate conversations about grief and loss to help their child understand the situation. “Just as with adults, children will have their own unique ways that they express their grief, and it’s very important to take their lead. While these may be challenging conversations, the grieving process is an important part of processing and honoring a loss,” she explained. Tips For Helping Your Child Through the Loss of a Pet Sadly, there may come a time when your family has to cope with losing your beloved pet. Dr. Patel-Dunn shared a few tips parents can use to help their children through this difficult time: Check in regularly : Loss and grief can be difficult topics, and it’s important that your child knows you’re there to support them with any emotions they may be experiencing. Let them know that whenever they’re ready, you’re always here to listen and support them. Find ways to honor their loss : Rituals can be an important part of the grieving process. You can ask your child how they’d like to honor their pet and help them plan it. Encourage creative outlets : Some children might feel more comfortable expressing their emotions through creative mediums, like art or dance. Not only are these great ways for them to process challenging emotions, but they are also easy activities to do as a family. Talk about their favorite memories : Reflecting on your child’s favorite memories with their pet can be a great way to honor and celebrate the love and happiness their pet brought them. You can also record these stories along with favorite photos in a journal, so your family can look back at these fond memories when your child feels sad or misses their pet. A New Addition If there comes a time when you and your family feel ready to bring another pet into your home, there are many organizations in New York that can help. These organizations rescue homeless and abandoned pets of all kinds who are each in need of a permanent home. After all, it’s been said that there is no better way to honor a late pet than by giving a loving home to one who’s in need. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 PARENTING Registration Now Open! Weekly Classes Ages 2-3 · 4-5 · 5-7 · 7-14 Day Camps Private Lessons Birthday Parties Williamsburg | 58 North 9th Street Prospect Lefferts Gardens | 140 Empire Blvd skateyogi.com | hello@skateyogi.com August 2023 | Brooklyn Family 13 other environmental fears

How to Talk to Your Kids About Wildfires and BY BARBARA RUSSO As wild fires continue to be covered extensively in the media, kids might be curious. As parents, how can you talk to your kids about the wildfires and the environment, and what do they need to know? These days, children are more ecoconscious at a younger age than ever before, especially when it comes to wildlife conservation and habitat loss. These are all heavy topics for all of us, no matter our age. In the movie “Bambi,” the forest fire was caused by humans. In real life, there are many causes for wildfires and their intensity, from human carelessness and activity to drought to natural occurrences like lightning strikes. And it’s not always easy to pinpoint any one cause. It could be a combination of the above. In short—wildfires can be complicated. When talking to your kids about wildfires, it’s important to know that fires like this have occurred since the start of time and will continue, scientists say. As we’re seeing in Canada right now, they can burn for quite a while, destroy vast acres of land and even affect areas located far away from the flames. (As indicated by that weird orange haze. By the way…If you’re curious what caused that strange color in the sky, it was due to the refraction of light of the carbon particulates that make up the smoke from the combustion of wood.) Talking to Your Kids About Wildfires and the Environment: Where to Start To start, it’s good to have the basics down pat on what’s going on with the fires up north. As explained in a recent Reuters article, Canada is enduring its most destructive start to wildfire season, with about 4.8 million hectares (48,000 square kilometers) – an area larger than the Netherlands – already burnt. Here are some more answers to common questions: What started the wildfires in Canada? In general, many Canadian wildfires are caused by lighting strikes. In Quebec, it looks like many of the current fires were started by lightning. Officials in Alberta have said that the cause of fires there is unknown, and in other parts of the country, the fires have been human-caused in various ways, according to a CBS News report. Globally and historically, these have all been typical ways for wildfires to start. But, environmental experts say nothing is really typical anymore. Anita van Breda, senior director of environment and disaster management at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), elaborated on this. “This is the reality of a changing climate, but also all the other conditions that contribute to risk, and we see it in fires as well,” van Breda said. “Statistically, humans are responsible for about 75 percent of all wildfires. In some parts of the world, that’s due to land clearing for agriculture. Fire is often used for that and it gets out of control, becoming a wildfire.” While it’s true that wildfires are a natural occurrence, the challenge now is having a melting pot of all these different conditions coming together, van Breda explained. “With climate change, the temperatures are hotter, the soil is drier, where and how people decide to use land changes how water moves through landscape—and that can have a bearing on how dry or wet an area is and how it might respond to fire,” she said. After a wildfire is out, how long does it typically take for the forest to start growing back? And when do animals start returning? More good news: Forests start growing back almost immediately after a fire is out. Some plants are even called ‘fire dependent species,’ and their growth and regeneration is stimulated by fire. The fire also returns nutrients to the soil which is bound up by the dead material on the forest floor, and these nutrients help to stimulate growth. Animals also start to return shortly after the fire, and many find the new growth a preferred food source. But there can be a darker side. Unfortunately, sometimes, if a fire is super hot, or goes for a super long time, the soil can become impacted, making it difficult for vegetation to grow back, van Breda of the WWF explained. “We’ve seen in some places that had really intense fire, everything is dry. If you get rain—which we’re happy about because that helps put out the fire—that can cause a flood 14 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 IN THE NEWS or mudslide. And the soil, which is now weak and stressed, can be washed away. This sets up a regrowing process that is different, slower and more complicated,” van Breda detailed. Tips for Talking with Your Kids About Wildfires, Climate Change and Natural Disasters Kids are very curious and inquisitive beings, so they’ll often have questions about what’s going on in the world around them. Carrie Lara, Psy.D, is a clinical psychologist who works with a wide range of patients, including children. She’s also from Sonoma County, CA, a part of the country susceptible to wildfires. Her upcoming book, Out of the Fires: A Journal of Resilience and Recovery After Disaster, is a journal narrated with a story and filled with drawings, news clippings and coping strategies for dealing with natural disasters. “My goal for the book is to be a tool and resource for families who have been through this, but also for families who haven’t so they get an understanding of what it’s like to go through a natural disaster,” she said. Lara shared some tips for parents to use if their kids are curious about not only the recent wildfires, but other natural events and disasters: If they’re asking, answer. If they’re not asking, don’t answer. Children ask questions when they’re ready for answers. And if they’re not asking, that means it’s not something you need to talk about. Remind them that some things ARE in our control. After acknowledging the unpredictability of natural disasters, bring up the brighter side, too: That some things are, in fact, in our control. “A really big resilience factor is actually what we do have control over,” Lara explained. “So, this means being prepared, having a family evacuation plan and emergency plan. This helps a child understand, ‘Ok, the environment around me is a little chaotic right now, but I know what I’m supposed to do. This is what I have control over.’ Giving kids a sense of some control is a huge resilience factor.” Consider coping strategies that have worked in the past. This is especially helpful for families who are currently going through trauma. Maybe your child finds solace in mindfulness activities, like art or hiking in nature. “Building from what’s worked before, and considering if it’s something you can do now,” Lara said. “Let’s build on that, and add more. This is a really nice way to cope because it’s strength-based. It’s focusing on what the child already brings in, and you’re saying, ‘You’re already a powerful little person! Let’s see if we can build you up with more power and more strength.’” Helpful Resources These resources are available for families affected by natural disasters, as well as to help children and families learn more about wildfires and disaster preparedness: The Canadian Red Cross : You can donate to help those most impacted by the Canadian wildfires in the most affected areas. Red Cross : For tips on creating an emergency plan so your family will know what to do in a crisis. World Wildlife Fund’s Wild Classroom : You can find activities, videos, articles and even games that kids and families can use to learn about animals, habitat and other environmental topics. August 2023 | Brooklyn Family 15 Experienced, friendly teacher with MA in Music Student recitals twice a year • Six foot concert grand piano Near 2, 3, 4 & 5 Subways Call me and let’s talk about what you or your child would like to learn Call Beth Anderson-Harold: 718-636-6010 or Email: beth@beand.com For Everyone 135 Eastern Parkway across from the Brooklyn Museum Piano Lessons

Benefits of a New York Education Our many educational options By New york Family Parents know that education plays a pivotal role in shaping the minds and lives of our children. New York is well-known for its excellent educational institutions, both public and private, offering a wealth of resources and opportunities to students at every level. As parents, we are lucky to have access to cutting-edge academic programs and innovative teaching methods, from prestigious private schools to top-notch charter and public schools. Our kids benefit from exposure to groundbreaking research, state-of-the-art facilities, and extracurricular activities that nurture their passions and talents. We broke down an easy go to outline on your educational options, check them out! Nursery, Daycares, and Preschools When it comes to your child’s first school experience, which can start as early as a newborn, New York has the best early childcare choices for parents. From enrolling before the birth of your little one to being available on a schedule that supports your busy life, your family’s mental well-being, and your sense of community, there is truly an early education care option that will work within your budget and life. New York Schools are Rich in Cultural Diversity Bilingual education in New York offers numerous benefits to students. Bilingual education enhances cognitive abilities, such as problem-solving skills and critical thinking, as students are exposed to different language structures and cultural perspectives. New York is a diverse melting pot, and bilingual education fosters crosscultural understanding, empathy, and tolerance, promoting social cohesion among students from various backgrounds. Charter Schools A charter school education benefits students, families, and the community through innovation, personalized learning, strong community connections, and increased educational opportunities for students. Charter schools provide a unique and creative educational experience. Many charter schools promote smaller classes, enabling more individualized attention and personalized student learning plans. This customized approach fosters academic growth and helps students reach their full potential. A huge plus- charter schools employ highly qualified and passionate educators committed to providing their students with a high-quality education. Catholic Schools Catholic school education provides a solid academic foundation, emphasizing discipline, critical thinking, and a rigorous curriculum. The commitment to academic excellence is coupled with a focus on moral and ethical values, instilling virtues such as compassion, integrity, and respect in students. Catholic schools often have smaller class sizes, allowing individualized attention and fostering a supportive learning environment. If you are looking for a strong school community, Catholic schools promote belonging and foster strong relationships among students, parents, and teachers. Integrating faith and spirituality in daily activities and teachings encourages students to understand their beliefs and values better. High School By the time your child is ready for High School, you have an idea of what sort of school will be a good fit for best them. High school students can attend one of the many public school offerings (via a lottery), a High School Charter School, a Catholic school, or private. New York high schools are so good they have more of a collegiate vibe, with many high school programs in New York often having access to internships, mentorship programs, and apprenticeships, enabling them to gain real-world experience and establish valuable connections early on. When it comes to living in New York and your child’s education in vibrant and diverse New York, parents have endless opportunities and the privilege of mapping out their dream education plan from nursery school to high school. Visit newyorkfamily.com for our helpful guides and articles to support you in your child’s school journey. 16 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 education The Boys & Girls Elite Club is engaging, inspiring and empowering. Our kids are ages 5 to 18, Here we grow, educate, mentor, we build character, leadership and much more. This is the most diverse, fun, educational enriched program. We provide tutoring for all school subjects, SATs, Regents, Preps and more. Our programs are design to give kids the flexibility to learn a variety of skills, trade, STEM, Boundaries and build interest in career paths. We provide pick up & Drop off bus transportation. 8 BEST After-school Programs & Activities We’re just a little over a month away from the kids heading back to school. Time flies — but luckily, we have a helpful list of eight after-school programs and activities to help you check a few of your back-to-school tasks off your list. From unique options that fit every kid’s interest, to activities that work right into your family’s busy schedule, these extracurricular programs, classes, and fun activities tick all the boxes you’re looking for this school year. Take a moment to dive into these fantastic options, then head outdoors and enjoy these last few weeks of summer! Boys & Girls Elite Club Multiple Locations: Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk County 212-457-7107 boysandgirlseliteclub.com The Boys & Girls Elite Club is an engaging, inspiring, and empowering program for children ages 5 to 18. With a focus on growth, education, mentorship, and character-building, it offers a diverse, fun, and educational experience. The program collaborates closely with local school districts, ensuring that students prioritize their education and maintain passing grades to participate. The Boys & Girls Elite Club provides comprehensive tutoring services for all school subjects, SATs, Regents, and more. Its programs are designed to offer flexibility, allowing children to learn a variety of skills, explore trades, engage with STEM subjects, and develop interests in different career paths. The emphasis on positive youth development involves teaching, building, and strengthening positive character traits and personalities. In addition to academic support, the program organizes frequent field trips throughout the year, providing children with exciting and enriching experiences. The Boys & Girls Elite Club also offers convenient pick-up and drop-off bus transportation for added accessibility. Brooklyn Music School 126 St Felix St, Brooklyn, NY 718-638-5660 brooklynmusicschool.org Brooklyn Music School has been promoting healthy arts and serving the community for over one hundred years. This amazing school is a great example of how music education enhances academic learning and helps children develop self-confidence and teamwork skills that will serve them through adulthood. Their music and performing artsfocused after-school program Arts Reaching Youth (ARY) for students in grades K-5 offers a range of creative activities in dance, music and musical theatre. Homework support, healthy snacks and bus pick-up from local participating schools is also included in the program. In addition, BMS offers group and private lessons in dance, music and musical theatre for ages 5 and up. These opportunities are another great way to meet new friends, expand their skills and to have even more fun at Brooklyn Music School. Read more and register online, connect via Instagram @ BMSBrooklyn, and follow #BMSBrooklyn for the Brooklyn Music School experience. 22 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 AFTERSCHOOL | New York Family Partners Campus Afterschool Program 2901 Campus Road, Brooklyn campusdaycamp.com Their program is designed for working parents and will ensure that all children accurately complete their homework and have an opportunity to participate in a wide array of activities. Pick-up is available from many local schools. All children arrive at the facility promptly after their school dismisses. The program begins with a light snack, and children immediately start homework afterward. Children work in groups divided by grade that one or two counselors assist. Their staff takes the time to review the material and will ensure that all homework is completed and children can demonstrate an understanding of the subject. Dismissal is at 6:00 pm or 7:00 pm. They currently pick up the following schools: 193, 181, 315, 361, 235, 152, 197, 251, 203, 6, 312, 198, 119, 99, Huddie, Roy Mann, Brooklyn Dreams, Success Bergen Beach, Central Ascend, Success Flatbush, Ascend Flatbush, Ascend East Flatbush, HLA, Ivy Hill. FasTracKids 1605 Voorhies Ave., Sheepshead Bay 347-983-2229 Ftkny.com FasTracKids has been offering award-winning enrichment programs for the past 20 years ranging from Preschool to Homeschooling help, Tutoring, and test prep utilizing the world-class Eye Level Individualized learning and mastery program, Chess and STEAM classes as well as TACHS and SHSAT Help! FTK believes every child has unique gifts or talents and can achieve their true Gifted Potential with proper instruction and reinforcement! FTK provides fun, interactive learning programs while infusing a love of learning in children through preschool, elementary, and middle school. Park Slope United Locations throughout Brooklyn parkslopeunited.com Golf v.2 130 Clinton St, Brooklyn, NY 347-294-0810 golfv2.com ‘The Future of Golf’ is the latest and most fun way you can learn how to play golf in a city setting, where certified coaches will help you improve your game. They have the largest year-round junior program with over 65+ active juniors. The Brooklyn Heights facility is built with three state-of-the-art simulators that can act as a driving range or give you access to over 200+ courses like Pebble Beach. Golf v.2 will allow you to improve your golf even when it’s raining or snowing outside. Locations are opening soon in Tribeca and Midtown West. Check their website for opening updates. Park Slope United is Brooklyn’s premier youth soccer club. Founded in 2012 with a single class, it has since grown to become the borough’s largest club. They offer classes and programs for every skill level, from beginner classes to serious academy travel programs. This fall, PSU is offering classes in nearly every corner of Brooklyn, and with class options every single day of the week, there’s sure to be a class that works for your schedule! All classes begin after Labor Day, and happen once per week for 10 weeks. They are staffed by professional coaches who have years of experience working across their Tot Footy and Developmental programs. Tot Footy classes are for 2-5-year-olds, are co-ed, and are 40 minutes in duration. The Developmental program is designed for ages 5-12; classes are 50 minutes in length, and are typically co-ed, although there are options for girls-only classes. For more detailed information, including their class schedule and to register for a class, visit their website today! August 2023 | Brooklyn Family 23 The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center 3 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn 718-624-8400 mmdg.org Located in the heart of the Brooklyn Cultural District, The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center offers dance classes in a multitude of styles and levels for children and teens ages 18 months to 18 years. The School’s faculty provide progressive, non-competitive, and inclusive instruction with classes accompanied by live music whenever possible. The School has classes in Jazz, Hip-Hop, Ballet, Modern, Tap, and West African, as well as Music and Singing. Students may study just one style or as many as they want. Each class in the Children and Teen Program (ages 6-18) takes place weekly over the course of two 16-week semesters, providing students consistency that supports growth in understanding over time. The School also has classes for little ones, including We Dance: Toddler and Grown-up Movement (formerly Parent and Toddler Movement; ages 18 months to 4 years) and Creative Dance (ages 4-6). The School is affiliated with the world-renowned Mark Morris Dance Group. SKATEYOGI Williamsburg: 58 North 9th Street @ Kent Ave Prospect Lefferts Gardens: 140 Empire Blvd @ Bedford Ave 718-484-9777 skateyogi.com Discover the joy of skateboarding with SKATEYOGI! Conveniently located in Williamsburg and Prospect Lefferts Gardens, SKATEYOGI offers skateboarding classes, camps, lessons and birthday parties in a fun, creative environment for all ages (ages 2 to adults). Their small teacher-tostudent ratio and ego-free approach make every student feel welcome to learn this dynamic activity. SKATEYOGI classes are a great exercise, a form of creative expression, and very adaptable to different learning styles. This fall, SKATEYOGI offers weekly after-school classes, weekend classes, and day camps on school holidays. SKATEYOGI is continuing their popular Skate Tots (ages 2-3) and Juniors (ages 4-5) classes. These classes feature creative movement fun on their indoor obstacles and hands-on skate instruction. The Little Kids class (ages 5-7) introduces group skate games, teaching foundational skills. The Kids’ classes (ages 7-13) and day camps provide a supportive environment as students learn basics and tricks with extra time to allow for outdoor skating at nearby parks. All SKATEYOGI kids’ classes are taught in an open-level format where anyone is welcome, from absolute beginners to experienced skaters. Skateboard rental is included for students who need one. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 AFTERSCHOOL | New York Family Partners Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters!

Natasha D’Anna is #MomGoals The inspiring New York mother behind TwinDollicious By Donna Duarte-LaDD I met Natasha D’Anna at a press day at Coney Island when our boys were still in the infant stage. We had just met and had our elementary school-age kids with us, so we watched the other mom’s baby while we hopped on a ride with our older kids. It only took that first meeting to know that this mom has your back. When you meet a mom like this, one whose warmth and caring demeanor seep out of them, you want to hold on to that new friend and stay connected. I’m not alone; with her many social followers who gravitate towards this Staten Island mom of three, this author and creative force behind TwinDollicious (@ twindollicious) has created a nurturing community. Her followers learn about new products, parenting tips, and helpful kid lines. She often is asked to speak on panels for well-known brands as a result of her background in Behavioral Therapy, Special Needs and her lifestyle brand makes her a trusted advocate in the New York community. With the warmth mentioned earlier and infectious energy coupled with her relatable reels of raising her kids — Kennedy, Sebastian (Bash), age 6, and twins Vittoria D’Anna and Kennedy (the twins), ages 12, Natasha reminds us to take deep breaths, work through the beautiful chaos of motherhood and let's all enjoy the ride. Read on to learn more about Natasha and why community is everything to her. You have a tight social community. What propelled you to start your brand TwinDollicious and author a book, ANY TWO CAN BE TWINDOLLICIOUS ? I started TwinDollicious & Co because I wanted to create, and I wanted to create something with a message. I wanted to share the message of community and the importance of being a happy parent (mom) without judgment or guilt. I didn’t know much about branding, but I did know that a community of moms and children (especially twins) needed to see, hear and learn more about the fun part of being a twin. I also wrote a book under Twindollicious. Whenever I searched for a book to read to my twins, I would only find the Bobbsey Twins series by Laura Lee Hope, which led me to the number one belief about many things..,..if it isn’t available yet, then it must be made . I met with a branding representative who suggested that I change the name and not use TwinDollicious-but I had already envisioned the characters and the little readers enjoying the book- so it stayed. Donna, I love that you mentioned community because it truly means so much for us moms and I love having you as part of my community. Ahh, thank you ! You are always out there; I see you at community roundtables, and you are known to speak on panels-how has the parenting community benefited you in parenting? I genuinely LOVE Community! So many people seek new learning skills and shared stories. Within a community, you can find plenty of encouragement of expression, especially from seasoned moms who share their opinions and experiences. It’s always great to serve and figure out what people need. If there is a roundtable or panel to which I can add value, I am more than happy to speak and support. Being active in the community has benefited me in ways where I am reminded that I am not alone on this parenting journey- it is just fitting to be able to grow and learn from each other. The most significant benefit is teaching my children that they can also find great community in their lives-they are always watching and learning. Growth happens when we gather with likeminded people at events to fill each other up. As a mother of 3, how are you bringing up your kids differently from your upbringing? What life lessons have you brought to your parenting? I am raising my children in a completely different environment from how I was raised. I loved how I grew up until I began to feel and be told I was different from everyone else. Besides the environment, the difference in upbringing includes raising children with the courage to ask questions, express themselves, and enjoy being a child. The life lessons I have brought to my parenting include family bonding, sibling love, and living in a judgment-free zone. The overall life lesson is to feel good about themselves and know the rooms and environment they are most comfortable in are where they will grow. Growing up in NYC, one of the world’s most diverse cities, has been a blessing. I have shared some of the most humbling experiences with my children, not just through books or media but through experience. They have walked through many streets of NY with questions. It’s a gift to feel just as connected to a less 26 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 fortunate person and feel the same connection with someone fortunate. I love giving my children the opportunity to give back their time, joy, or kindness through voluntary experiences. I also love sharing with my children the experience of being part of an artfilled community and opportunities to travel outside our diverse city. A big part of the life lessons that I have learned also stems from spending Summers with my grandparents in the South. This portion of my upbringing is reflected in parenting when I need to escape the city and have our family regroup together in a smaller setting with quiet moments and slower activities; this has become one of our favorite traditions. Your background is in Behavioral Therapy. Can you give us parents some tips on how to get kids ready for Back to School? Behavioral Therapy is connected with the basic expressions of behaviors (behaviorism), which is derived from the idea that we learn from our environment. The behavioral therapy method includes changing unhealthy behaviors, which can be self-destructive. As a parent, we are always looking to modify some behavior because modifying is a way to adjust to change. I am working on ways to bring behavioral awareness in parenting and connection to our kiddos in the community. My parenting tips to get the kiddos ready for back to school include adjusting my behaviors; as the parent, conversations and routines to include transitioning back to the school schedule two weeks before school begins. We begin by doing something as simple as meal planning more, instead of winging the many meals in the kitchen when I am not working out of the home. I plan lunch and dinner but allow them to choose their breakfast. Changing the mealtime routine helps with training ourselves that the seasons are changing. When you think about it, back-to-school season is starting the harvest season, which will include more harvesting meals and more time at home or in the home. However, right before the transition happens, I recommend doing something exciting-take a trip, going to an amusement park, and being adventurous for yourself and the kiddos!!! Then, as you lead up to the first day of school, they will have that memory and look forward to something new and fresh when school starts. Any special tips for us parents with Autism kids? For my beautiful parents with children who are Autistic, it is best to stay in a routine. However, the introduction of new activities, routines, or semi-spontaneous activities can be successful when parents create a conversation board. It is a board with pictures, places, and everyday activities that can be introduced in conversation to your child, whether verbal or non-verbal. The delivery of language and expression can be receptive when trust is present that the transition into something new is ok. Once this is established, once a week, a new activity during the Summer (even if it is as simple as going to a new ice cream parlor or playground) is tangible and fun for everyone. August 2023 | Brooklyn Family 27 Follow Natasha @twindollicious Photo by Michelle Rose Photo BY SHARA LEVINE BROOKLYN Public Seining WHEN: Aug. 5, 10 am – noon WHERE: Pier 4 Beach –Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman, Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Discover the amazing biodiversity of the East River when a seine net is used to catch-and-release incredible organisms that live below that water’s surface. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org Open Air Fair WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 6 pm, through Sept. 24. WHERE: 2 Noble street, Greenpoint AGES: All WHAT: Each weekend the Open Air Market will have a different theme with new activations, rotating brands, family-friendly entertainmentincluding a kid zone. WANT TO GO?: Free. (718) 625–1327, instagram.com/ openairfair Summer Sundays WHEN: Sundays, 11 am – 5 pm, through Aug. 27. WHERE: Aviator Sports and Events Center, Floyd Bennett Field, 3159 Flatbush Ave. Marine Park AGES: All WHAT: Visit the farm animals, have fun in the playgrounds, and unwind in the picnic areas. WANT TO GO?: $14; free for children younger than 2. Aviatorsports.com Hindu Lamp Ceremony WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12, 4 –7:30 pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bridge Park Pebble Beach, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Dance artist and educator Aeilushi Mistry will bring peace and harmony to the community as she performs the traditional Hindu Aarti ceremony at the beach. WANT TO GO?: Free. brooklynbridgepark.org Brooklyn Cyclones Star Wars Night WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12, 6 pm WHERE: Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: See the Cyclones take on the Aberdeen IronBirds where the first 1,500 fans will receive an Out of This World Jersey, enjoy post-game fireworks, and run the bases. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $23. milb.com/brooklyn The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of David Bowie for Kids WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 20, 12:30 pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bowl: Brooklyn, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg AGES: 10 and under WHAT: Let’s Dance to the music of David Bowie at this concert geared towards little rockers. WANT TO GO?: $16. (718) 963–3369, brooklynbowl.com Little Red Riding Hood WHEN: Aug. 26-27, Saturday and Sunday, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm. WHERE: Puppetworks Inc, 338 Sixth Avenue, Park Slope AGES: 2 and up WHAT: See this unique performance of Little Red Riding Hood adapted for Hand Puppets. WANT TO GO?: $11; $10 children. puppetworks.org Citizen Science Fishing Clinics WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 27, 4 – 7 pm. WHERE: Pier 5 – Brooklyn Bridge Park, Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All ages WHAT: Learn the basics of rod and reel fishing while catching-and-releasing some of Brooklyn Bridge Park’s finest. WANT TO GO?: Free. brooklynbridgepark.org MANHATTAN Sesame Street the Musical WHEN: Fridays – Mondays and Wednesdays, see website for exact times. Through Oct. 29. WHERE: Theater 555, 555 28 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 Learn how to fish at Brooklyn Bridge Park on August 27. calendar West 42nd Street, Midtown AGES: 8 and under WHAT: This all-new stage show will feature live puppetry and classic Sesame Street songs, plus new numbers and special guest stars. WANT TO GO?: $49-$110. rockefellerproductions.com Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical WHEN: Thursdays and Fridays, 7 pm, Sundays, noon, Sundays, 3 pm, through Aug. 27 WHERE: The Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher Street, West Village AGES: All WHAT: This “supa” awesome laugh-out-loud family adventure stars Dav Pilkey’s Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog as they teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! WANT TO GO?: $41-$87. twusa.org/catkid Pokémon GO Fest WHEN: Aug. 18-19, Friday–Sunday 9 am – 7 pm WHERE: Randall’s Island Park, 10 Central Rd., Randall’s Island AGES: All WHAT: Enjoy glittering gameplay, beautiful bonuses, and hidden surprises as you adventure alongside thousands of fellow Trainers in search of Pokémon. Roller Skating with Henry Street Settlement WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19, 12 – 5 pm WHERE: Sol Lain Park, 290 East Broadway, New York AGES: All WHAT: From Biggie to Wu-Tang to Lil Kim, roll to the greatest hip-hop hits at this skating event! WANT TO GO?: Free. henrystreet.org QUEENS Sandcastle Contest WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 6, 11 am – 2 pm WHERE: Beach 117th Street in Rockaway Beach, Far Rockaway AGES: All WHAT: Craft a masterpiece for a chance to win prizes. Bring your own buckets and tools, or use ones provided. No experience necessary. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org Hip Hop 50th Anniversary WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 – 4 pm WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a DJ set, soul train to Botanical Boombox for an artist talk, DJ set, break dance youth battle and performances, and taster class. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $2-$6. (718) 886–3800, queensbotanical.org Annual Honey Harvest Festival WHEN: Aug. 22, 1 – 3:30 pm WHERE: Voelker Orth Museum, 14919 38th Ave, Queens AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate all things honeybees with informative, fun and tasty, activities for all ages. WANT TO GO?: $10 a family; $4 individual; free for children younger than 3. (718) 359–6227, vomuseum.org BRONX Family Art Project: Nighttime Creepy Crawlies WHEN: Aug. 5-6, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm WHERE: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave. The Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Discover all the different insects that buzz and fly through the summer nights and create a creepy papermâché crawly model. WANT TO GO?: Free with admission to the grounds: $4-$10. (718) 549–3200, wavehill.org Bronx Night Market WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 26, 1 – 7 pm. WHERE: Fordham Plaza, 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Check out a curated selection of local food, arts & crafts, vendors, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free admission. maschospitalitygroup.com The Ultimate Battle WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 27, 8 am – 12 pm WHERE: Track & Field in Kwame Ture Recreation Center, 1527 Jesup Avenue, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Learn basic soccer skills and improve coordination at this program that encourages fair play, positive attitudes, and teamwork through fun games and drills. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org August 2023 | Brooklyn Family 29 AUGUST calendar Observe a Hindu Lamp Ceremony at the shore of Brooklyn Bridge Park on August 12. Check out Sesame Street the Musical at Theater 555 in Manhattan.

Instagram Threads: What Parents Should Know By Donna Duarte-LaDD Social media has undoubtedly gone off the rails, with some CEOs begrudgingly acknowledging the urgent need for enhanced safety measures across their platforms. We have all seen content that at the moment we cannot unseen. Meanwhile, there are those who, without batting an eye (#iykyk), choose to invest in a well-known platform while shamelessly discarding the hard-won dignity and safety built by their predecessors. Threads, Meta owned and launched by the Instagram team app, is the new social platform in town. So what is it? According to the Meta site, they are committed to giving the followers control with this new app. A future plan is for Threads to work with ActivityPub. Consequently, followers (stay with us, we know it sounds a bit confusing, but we’re all still figuring this out) can stop using Threads, transfer content to another service, and allow compatible apps to interact. This means you won’t need a Threads app to communicate with a Threads user. Whoosh, are you confused or want to learn more? Go here. Threads App and Safety for Kids Let’s go over safety, for that is always a huge factor when it comes to parents allowing their kids on a specific app. Like the measurements its sister app Instagram has been developing, more safety measures, especially for younger users, will certainly be on the horizon for Threads- this is because once more people are on the app we will start hearing what is great and not so great about it. While Gen Z are Tik Tok devotees – they may not be forever beholden to Tik Tok, Snapchat anyone? Which means the app will have to have their young follower in mind sooner than later. For now, we particularly like that you can use the ‘hidden words’ Should you try the Threads App? Should you join Threads if you aren’t one of the 100 million (and counting) who already have jumped into this new social media platform? We think, yes, give it a whirl. This is why. If you want to try a new platform and not because famous people have already jumped on the ‘thread,’ – try it for the opportunity to make things right and create communities that genuinely enrich and serve you. Parenting and we may be biased, is a group that can benefit from a new app that is promising a more friendly user experience. If the app keeps to its promise and can stay authentic, trustworthy, helpful, and please, Meta (if reading this), not mean then this perfect lives. But it doesn’t things that matter to you would be a huge benefit for parents. So hit the refresh button on the nonsense that other apps have wiggled their way into your mental health and take this opportunity to create something new, fresh, and hopeful. It’s worth a try, and remember, there is always the delete option. More to Know: • Instagram users can log in via your IG account • Share text updates • Join public conversations • Posts can be up to 500 characters long • Links, photos, and videos (up to 5 minutes) can be included in your text post 30 NewYorkFamily.com | August 2023 tech