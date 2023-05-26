Queens Family - June 2023

JUNE 2023 NEWYORKFAMILY.COM

Bask in Summer Summer is (almost) here, which means it is time for kids to explore, learn, and make memories. Per usual, we've got you covered this summer break, so whether summer camp is on the horizon, jetting off somewhere beachy (hello, Aruba, page 40), or building sandcastles on the beach — you'll find the best summer Road Trips (page 46), Bucket Lists (page 70), and Fun Activities (page 64) that help you map up the ultimate summer experience! Speaking of day trips, Playland (page 28) has you covered with rides, food, strolls on the boardwalk, and more this season-so pack up that tote and make sure you make a day at this unique spot in Rye, NY. American Museum of Natural History is always on our summer bucket list. Check out our Parents' Guide (page 30) to Exploring the New Gilder Center. This article will help map your visit to the AMNH's newest wing. June is PRIDE month; we have an update on the Gender-Affirming Care Bans Across the U.S. (page 36), And of course, we didn't forget our dads (Happy Father's Day!); visit us online at newyorkfamily.com for all our LGBTQ events as well as things to do to celebrate Father's Day! Wishing you a summer filled with sunshine and joy. Donna

The One Liners Every Parent Should Memorize What to say when your child isn't listening By MoMMyBites.coM When you tell your child to go brush their teeth or put their shoes on, do they listen the first time? What about the second time? For most parents, the honest answer is no. We often resort to repeated requests and some form of voice raising or negotiating to get our kids to complete basic to-dos, even when they're an expected part of the routine. It's a terribly frustrating cycle that can leave parents questioning their words, tone, and volume. What should you say when your child isn't listening? We asked child behavior specialist and family interventionist Vanessa Kahlon and the answer is not as much as you may think. In Kahlon's first book, Shut Up And Parent , she explains that parents actually need to talk less to avoid yelling, and in her newest book, How to Do Parenting With Confidence, she advocates that listening is the key to building strong, confident relationships with kids. (So yep, still less talking.) But we all know kids don't magically get dressed, buckle up, do their homework, practice the piano, or basically any other thing we ever ask them without direction or redirection. Here's where the right words can make a huge difference. These are the catchphrases, the one liners, the clever quips Kahlons says every parent needs to know, memorize, and keep at the tip of their tongue. "Can you do it yourself or do I need to help you?" According to Kahlon, this is the best and only response you should use when you ask your kids to do something and they take no action. "When you ask your child twice, the third time you need to help them listen or come or whatever the thing is," she says. Kids don't actually want their parents' help, so the idea of you doing something with them or physically bringing them from one place to another is motivating. Consistency is also key. "You have to stick to a schedule and use consistent language. When a child doesn't know what's going to happen next they can become anxious," says Kahlon. For daily routines, creating a visual schedule that kids can be in charge of checking helps, as does building in extra time to get things done or get out the door. "Today is my way, tomorrow is your way." "Providing a child with choices can prevent them from feeling like you're telling them what to do all the time. But Kahlon says even when parents feel it's appropriate to be flexible, they need to remain in control. "There's too much stress for a child when they're in control," she adds. Letting your child decide to brush their teeth before putting on pajamas, for example, may not be a big deal, but if your child starts to ask for a drink of water first or otherwise attempts to control the situation, parents need to reinforce what's a choice and what's not a choice. This phrase prevents an escalated state of control. "Let me know when you're ready to ________." When your child is not listening, not talking or not talking nicely, Kahlon suggests making eye contact while delivering this phrase, then walking away. "You always have to walk away," she says. "Kids need time to think about their actions and feelings, and if parents keep talking they don't have the chance to reflect.." Before you walk away, Kahlono says a gentle touch (not a tap, which can be mistaken for aggressive) on the shoulder can help parents re-engage them. When your child is ready, parents should do more listening and less talking. Similarly there should be more emphasis on your child's revised actions and less emphasis on the words 'I'm sorry.' Find more of Kahlon's advice on her podcast Parenting With Vanessa Kahlon or follow her on Instagram @parenting_with_vanessa_kahlon.

10 Local Lighthouses you need to visit this summer By BarBara russo Summer is right around the corner, meaning it’s almost time for sand, sun and fun! And while the beach is totally tubular on a hot summer day, there’s something else by the water your kids will enjoy: A visit to a local lighthouse! You can get up-close-and-personal with a local lighthouse, or see some from afar on an exciting boat ride or tour. The New York metropolitan area is home to many lighthouses—over 35—all of which have guided ships and vessels into New York Harbor and surrounding waterways for centuries. As cool as they are to look at, our local lighthouses each resonate a deep history that goes beyond their unique architecture and marvelous engineering. This holds true for lighthouses in NYC and around the world. “They were crucial to building the economy of the world as they served to assure safe passage of seamen and their cargo,” said Linda Dianto, executive director of the National Lighthouse Museum, which is located by the Staten Island Ferry Terminal, St. George. “Lighthouses are icons in our country, many located in some of the most magnificent locations along our waterways. Lighthouse history needs to be preserved for generations to come.” While a lot of lighthouses are defunct, many are still in use. Browse this list of 10 historic lighthouses in NYC and nearby that families can visit or see from a ferry or tour boat, and get ready for a summer filled with lots of learning and family fun! The Statue Of Liberty WHERE IS IT? Liberty Island HOW TO GET THERE: Book a boat ride at Statue City Cruises or call 877-523-9849. Let’s start with the most famous lighthouse of all—The Statue of Liberty. This beautiful monument was a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States. Made of copper, she was dedicated on October 28, 1886, and designated as a National Monument in 1924. Today, you can visit the pedestal of the statue, which has 215 steps, or approximately 10 stories, to its top. A visit to Liberty Island is a classic NYC way to spend a summer day with the family! Titanic Memorial Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? South Street Seaport Historic Seaport District; Fulton and Pearl Streets HOW TO GET THERE: The best way to get there is by Staten Island Ferry. It’s a 15-minute walk from the Whitehall Ferry Terminal. This beautiful lighthouse is a memorial dedicated to the RMS Titanic’s passengers, officers and crew who perished when the ship sank on April 15, 1912, after colliding with an iceberg on its way to New York City. Placed on the roof of the Seamen’s Church Institute, it was officially dedicated in 1913. Although it served as a memorial, it had a practical use as well. Its signature green light could be seen by vessels 10 miles out. When the Seamen’s Church Institute relocated, the old building, along with the lighthouse, was set to be demolished. Thankfully, it was donated to the Seaport Museum and erected in its current location in May 1976. Today, people can stop by and reflect on the Titanic tragedy and think about the over 1,500 people who lost their lives that fateful day. Robbins Reef Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Located between Staten Island’s North Shore and the Statue of Liberty. HOW TO GET THERE: While the lighthouse isn’t open for visitors, you can see it along the Staten Island Ferry ride. Staten Island’s Noble Maritime Collection owns this adorable “sparkplug” lighthouse that you can see from the Staten Island Ferry. Kate Walker was the lighthouse keeper here for 33 years. The museum is working on restoring the lighthouse and hopes to one day make it possible to open for visitors. In the 10 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Family day out Little Red Lighthouse

family fun IS ALL AROUND

CENTRAL MASSACHUSETTS

the perfect weekend away Fly, drive or take the train to Central MA this summer for a weekend away your whole family will enjoy. The City of Worcester has lots of family-friendly experiences, plus great local dining. Explore the surrounding towns to discover a zoo, botanic garden, living history museum, farms and excellent hiking trails. For upcoming events, visitor tips, & so much more, consider us your local guide to the heart of Massachusetts. DISCOVERCENTRALMA.ORG start planning at on social media and on our app June 2023 | Queens Family Pow! Wow! Worcester Murals Brookfield Orchards Ecotarium New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill APEX Worcester Art Museum WooSox at Polar Park Old Sturbridge Village Brush it Off Southwick’s Zoo The Hanover Theatre meantime, you can see a wonderful exhibit dedicated to Robbins Reef Lighthouse at the museum, which is located at Snug Harbor, and discover its fascinating history! The Little Red Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Fort Washington Park, Manhattan. Underneath the George Washington Bridge HOW TO GET THERE: Head to Fort Washington Park along Manhattan’s West Side. Access is by the Hudson River Greenway, a waterfront walking/biking path. This cute lighthouse was erected in 1921 as a navigational aid for ships on the Hudson River. When the George Washington Bridge opened in 1931, the brighter lights of the bridge made the lighthouse obsolete. The U.S. Coast Guard planned to auction off the lighthouse, but an outpouring of support saved it. The heartwarming children’s book, The Little Red Lighthouse and the Great Gray Bridge, tells the story of how there’s still a place in the world for an old lighthouse, and it resonates with an inspiring message of perseverance for readers of all ages. Today, The Little Red Lighthouse is owned by the NYC Parks Dept. and is a great place to visit. While tours of the interior are limited, there is still lots to do throughout Fort Washington Park to have an afternoon filled with fun. Fort Wadsworth Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island HOW TO GET THERE: Driving directions can be found here. Visitors to the Fort Wadsworth Lighthouse enjoy an amazing view of New York Harbor. It was constructed in 1903 and sits atop of Fort Wadsworth’s Battery Weed (another interesting structure). Similar to the Little Red Lighthouse’s story, the Fort Wadsworth Light became obsolete after the Verrazano Narrows Bridge opened in 1965. Years went by and it became abandoned. A restoration effort led by Staten Island resident, Joe Esposito, was ultimately able to save the lighthouse. Today, the lighthouse isn’t open to the public, but visitors can admire its beauty from the outside. Staten Island Rear Range Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Lighthouse Hill, Staten Island This 90-foot tower is located on Richmond Hill, at a point that is 145 feet above sea level. It’s a wonderful part of Staten Island’s history. While it’s not usually open to visitors, it’s still great to know this beautiful lighthouse exists on Staten Island. Sandy Hook Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Fort Hancock, NJ HOW TO GET THERE: You can drive or take NJ Transit. Seastreak also offers visitors a highspeed ferry to Sandy Hook from Manhattan. This national historic landmark is owned by the National Park Service. The New Jersey Lighthouse Society is a partner. The lighthouse is one of many things to check out in Sandy Hook. After viewing the lighthouse, families can enjoy a blanket picnic on the beach, take a stroll around Fort Hancock and enjoy many other recreational activities in the area. Fire Island Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? Robert Moses Causeway, Suffolk County, NY HOW TO GET THERE: You can take a ferry ride from Bay Shore to Kismet. You can also drive to Robert Moses State Park. Owned by the National Park service, the Fire Island Lighthouse is the tallest lighthouse in Long Island, standing at 168 feet. It’s so tall, you can even see the NYC skyline in the distance! The lighthouse is open daily, and tours are usually available. Montauk Point Lighthouse WHERE IS IT? 2000 Montauk Hwy., Suffolk County, NY HOW TO GET THERE: Accessible by car via Long Island Expressway; Long Island Railroad; and Hampton Jitney. Plan a summer weekend of fun at Montauk Point, located on the eastern end of Long Island. You’ll not only see the historic Montauk Point Lighthouse, a beloved Long Island icon, but enjoy many other family-friendly activities, too. Explore Montauk State Park, stay at one of the many waterside hotels, eat at fine seafood restaurants and do so much more in this popular NYC getaway spot. The Great Staten Island Lighthouse Hunt WHERE IS IT? Two starting points to choose from: Conference House Park, 298 Satterlee St; National Lighthouse Museum, 200 The Promenade at Lighthouse Point HOW TO GET THERE: This is a car, bike or motorcycle tour. Want to see a whole bunch of lighthouses during one trip? Join the Great Staten Island Lighthouse Hunt, organized by the National Lighthouse Museum! Follow a map, and see lighthouses right from your car! 12 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Rear Range Lighthouse FAMILY DAY OUT Fort Wadsworth Lighthouse COME SOAR. COME SMILE. COME SEE WHAT ALL THE EXCITEMENT IS ABOUT. ROCHESTER, NY IS THE PERFECT FAMILY GETAWAY FOR UNIQUE AND EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES. Did we mention the world’s largest collection of toys, dolls, and games? Pack your bags and hit the road for an unforgettable trip in a destination full of surprises. With fun for every family, every season of the year, playtime tends to last a little longer in our backyard. June 2023 | Queens Family 13 © Genesee Country Village & Museum. The Strong National Museum of Play, Seabreeze Amusement Park

Thinking About Overnight Camp? Dos and don’ts for parents By Jess Michaels These camp Dos and Don’ts will help your child and your family have a successful summer at overnight camp. DO your camp research to make sure you are finding the right camp for your child. There are so many excellent camp choices, however, it’s important to make sure you are choosing a program that is the right fit for your child and family. DO try and tour the camp before you register. Seeing the camp will allow your child to picture themselves there and feel more comfortable as the first day approaches. DO get to know the camp director and leadership team before your child goes to camp. Having a relationship with them will make you feel more comfortable and there will be an established relationship when you need to ask them a question or discuss something with them. DO trust the camp director and leadership team to make the right decisions for their camp. You chose this camp because you trust them. Do your best to step back and let them do their jobs. DO be honest with the camp director and leadership team about your child. If your child has trouble sleeping or has a special consideration, knowing these things ahead of time will allow the camp to best be able to help your child. DO talk about camp in a positive way in the months leading up to the summer. Let your child know that camp is going to be great and that you know they will have a wonderful summer. DO let your child know it is ok to miss home AND still have fun when they are at camp. DON’T make pick up deals and say to your child that if they are unhappy at any point, you will pick them up. By saying this, you are telling your child you don’t think they will be successful. DON’T spend all day analyzing online camp pictures when your child is at camp. A photo is a snapshot in time and if your child isn’t smiling, it doesn’t mean they are unhappy. It could just mean your child is focused on the activity they are participating in. DON’T call the office every day to ask how your child is doing. If there is a problem at camp, you will hear from the camp. No news is good news. DON’T pack things that the camp asks you to leave at home like a phone. By doing so, you are sending the message to your child and the camp that rules don’t apply to you. DO write your child a positive letter to arrive in the first few days of camp. This will let them know you are thinking of them. DON’T write about all the things they are missing while at camp or how much you can’t wait for them to be home. This can make them feel homesick. DO participate in any new camper gettogethers the camp schedules. These events can help your child feel more comfortable by meeting some other new campers and seeing the camp before they begin. DON’T overpack. There is only so much shelf and cubby space at camp and campers end up wearing the same things all the time. Use the packing list as a guide and adhere as closely to it as possible. DON’T bring too much stuff on Visiting Day. Camp is the gift you are giving them. They don’t need a ton of extras and most camps will throw away any food that the camper can’t finish that day. DO try and enjoy summer while your child is away at camp, knowing they are participating in fun activities daily and making new friends. 14 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Camp June 2023 | Queens Family 15 C Po Family Owned & Operated for over 30 Years! www.magicdaycamp.com Call 718-634-8109 Magic Day “Where Day is Magical!” E a r l y D r op O f f a n d E x t e n d e d D ay LI C EN S ED P RO FE S S I O N A L S UPE RV I S I O N C o nv e nie nt B ay s ide Lo c at io n C hildren A ges 4 t o 15 2-8 Week Sessions Available WE ACCEPT PARTICIPATING UNIONS 1199 1 Camp • Daily Hot & C old Lunches wi th Special BB Q a nd P izza Days Incl uded FREE Door to Door T rans port at ion AIR-COND IT IONED Bus es! ! ! LOCAL731 UNION MEMBER DISCOUNT Discounts for: NYPD FDNY Nurses Military • Daily Swimming at a Private Country Club Pool • Organized Sports • Arts & Crafts • 3 Exciting Trips Every Week • Spacious Outdoor & Indoor Play Areas with Air Conditioning Every Fully Licensed Camp Professionals COME TO A JUNE OPEN HOUSE! SATURDAYS: JUNE 3RD & 17TH OPEN HOUSE HOMESITE 9 AM - 12 PM 216-01 Union Tpke., Bayside

Behind the PUMP Act The new law for breastpumping working mothers By Donna Duarte-LaDD Some of us mothers face multiple menaces in the workplace, but one major one is when you return to work after maternity leave and your company has not devoted adequate support and space to pump breast milk. And many of us have our stories- especially those who tried to pump in closets, toilet stalls, and uncomfortable nooks. Yet, the goal of keeping the milk supply going once we return to the office is essential, especially if you wish to continue breastfeeding your baby breastmilk. The reality of being able to pump at work could have a better record. Stats and research have shared that 40% of women have had access to break time and private space to pump. And while 40% may seem like a good number-this means that 60% did not have the needed accommodation to support them in their breastmilk journey for their child. This is why the PUMP Act which was enacted on April 28. 2023 is important as moms in the US now have a law that firmly states their breast pumping rights. Here are some key points of this new law for pumping moms working in office and remotely. What Is the Pump Act? While The PUMP Act is a new law, it has a history. It is rooted first in The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 and then in The Break Time for Nursing Mothers Provision, which was part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Why the Pump Act is important as it is now a law that women be given time and space to pump. Another vital part of the Pump Act is that pumping time is counted as time performed, meaning the employee does not need to make the time up or work later. This is regardless of whether the mother is in a corporate office or working at a minimum wage. If they do not receive the appropriate time and space to pump, they can file a lawsuit against their employer. Samantha Huggins CD (CHB),CLC shares, “The PUMP act is step towards acknowledging the unseen double duty of lactating parents in the workforce. When we put forward oversimplified policy, there is no room for complexity, which is the reality of American Parenthood Culture. I see the PUMP act as the next step in assurances while we continue the fight for equitable parental leave.” While the PUMP Act is not perfect (I’ll get more into that in a bit), it is a huge step forward in supporting pumping mothers and, most importantly, helping them while she stays at their job. Sheila Dukas-Janakos, CoFounder of Healthy Horizons, who sets up corporate lactation rooms and maintenance as well as breastfeeding consultations with healthcare professionals, has shared, “Women leave the workplace if they are not supportedemotionally and what with their body needs.” Who is affected by the Pump Act? The Pump Act means 9 million more US employees are now covered when they choose to pump at work (and remotely) for up to one year after birth; this includes nurses and teachers, which in the past, these employees’ rights were given by the employer itself; with the Pump Act, the law is meant to protect when the employer does not. Who is not included in this law? A big caveat. All pregnant flight crews and flight attendants do have a right to reasonable accommodations for pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions with the upcoming law Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. Unfortunately, flight crews and flight attendants are not included in the PUMP Act law, meaning that accommodations must be made per each airline company’s policy. Let’s hope this changes soon. And while Motorcoach Service Operators and Rail Carriers do have rights, the law is at a later date and does have differences in the terms. A reliable resource on breastfeeding rights, U.S. Breastfeeding Committee, explains this all a bit more in-depth. Also, the law’s fine print is ‘birth,’ meaning that the law is tied to the child being birthed by a mother. If a mother has adopted her child and can breastfeed, they are still not supported by this law. Sheila DukasJanakos of Healthy Horizons stated that in the many years she had provided services to a corporation, she has never seen a company not extend breastfeeding rights as an accommodation to an adoptive mother. That is good news, but let’s hope this is amended soon. Lactation Room An ideal lactation room will have a comfortable chair, a small or medium size fridge, a sink, space for pumps to store, and a microwave (to sanitize.) According to Sheila Dukas-Janakos and Cassi Janakos of Healthy Horizons, “The room cannot be a bathroom; it must be shielded from view and free from intrusion from coworkers and the public.” More Key Points of the Pump Act The law covers the mother one year after their baby’s birth An employee can file a non-compliance with the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division (WHD) if a lactation space has not been created; the employer has ten days to comply All companies, regardless of size, must follow the law; however, if a company has less than 50 employees, they may be excused from complying if these breaks and the space would be problematic and result in “undue hardship.” 16 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 in the news June 2023 | Queens Family 17

The Benefits of Preschool By BarBara russo Every parent wants their child to have a great education. Elementary, high school, and college learning are all undoubtedly important, but the path to a successful education can start as early as the toddler years—long before a child steps into a kindergarten classroom. Preschool learning—also known as early childhood education—is a great option for many families and can offer a strong foundation for a successful academic career. What is Preschool? It seems like a silly question, but it’s important to define what preschool actually means these days. In the past, preschool was considered by many to be just a time for children to play. Some critics have even referred to it as a form of “babysitting service.” While preschool can provide an excellent and enriching child-care opportunity for working parents, the belief that preschool is just a time for free play has changed. Nonetheless, play is extremely important for healthy child development. “Preschool education is extremely important for children as they develop communication, problem solving, creative and essential social and emotional skills,” said Julie Anne Penn, an expert in elementary education and co-author of Team Supercrew, a book series for kids that is centered around cognitive-behavioral therapy and socialemotional therapy. Benefits of Preschool Learning Some parents grapple over whether to send their child to preschool or keep them home in their toddler years. Of course, every family has its unique circumstances and its own factors to consider when making this important decision. While there are definitely pluses to keeping your child at home, many social workers and education experts agree that preschool offers children many lasting benefits. In fact, children who attend high-quality preschool programs reap benefits that can last through school and their lives, according to a review of research by the Learning Policy Institute, a Palo Alto, CA, nonprofit that conducts research in the field of education policy and practice. An overarching benefit of preschool is the vital role it plays in the development of the whole child. The pre-kindergarten years provide a time in a child’s life where social, emotional and cognitive development needs to be nourished and developed equally, many educators say. “One of the most important skills to foster at this age is self regulation - the ability to manage emotions and behavior,” Penn said. “Children who attend preschool will learn and develop these essential skills through play, early literacy, and interaction with their classmates. This sets them up for success in Kindergarten and beyond.” It’s important to note that preschool is often the very first time a child is apart from his or her parents and in a group of peers, which as many parents know can be stressful for a child, but an experience that will pay off in the long run. Another similar benefit preschool provides is an opportunity to socialize in a group setting, which is something that most likely can’t be achieved at home. “Preschool gives children an opportunity to practice social skills and develop those social skills in a real-world kind of way that also reflects what it’s going to be like once they enter into school,” Michelle Felder, LCSW, a parenting therapist and founder and CEO of Parenting Pathfinders, said. Problem-solving and negotiating are two important skills children start to acquire in preschool, Felder explained. Learning these two critically important skills at a young age will help provide a strong base for healthy and successful interpersonal, academic and professional relationships well into adolescence and adulthood. “Kids have the opportunity in preschool to practice negotiating time and space with other kids, which really helps them become more prepared when they enter kindergarten,” Felder said. “This sets a really wonderful foundation for learning how to interact with other people, how to negotiate, problem solve, 18 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Education June 2023 | Queens Family 19 Full & Half Day Programs 8 am - 6 pm | Extended Hours: 7:30 am - 6:30 pm A Reggio Inspired & Mandarin Immersion Preschool Two Locations in Queens: 99-39 66th Avenue, Rego Park, NY 11374 | (718) 679-9909 2-03 Borden Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101 | (718) 679-9919 www.klpreschool.com | info@klpreschool.com NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2023-24 SCHOOL YEAR September 5, 2023 to June 22, 2024 For children ages 1 – 5 Full & Half Day Programs 8 am - 6 pm | Extended Hours: 7:30 am - 6:30 pm A Reggio Inspired & Mandarin Immersion Preschool Two Locations in Queens: 99-39 66th Avenue, Rego Park, NY 11374 | (718) 679-9909 2-03 Borden Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101 | (718) 679-9919 www.klpreschool.com | info@klpreschool.com NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2023-24 SCHOOL YEAR September 5, 2023 to June 22, 2024 For children ages 1 – 5 Full & Half Day Programs 8 am - 6 pm | Extended Hours: 7:30 am - 6:30 pm A Reggio Inspired & Mandarin Immersion Preschool Two Locations in Queens: 99-39 66th Avenue, Rego Park, NY 11374 | (718) 679-9909 2-03 Borden Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101 | (718) 679-9919 www.klpreschool.com | info@klpreschool.com NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2023-24 SCHOOL YEAR September 5, 2023 to June 22, 2024 For children ages 1 – 5 cooperate and listen. Preschool also builds those foundational conversation skills for kids as they’re talking to peers and grownups. They get so much practice in preschool.” Another benefit of preschool learning is that professional teachers on staff are trained to identify problems a child may have— problems that might go unnoticed by parents. Preschool Learning: It’s Not Necessarily About Academics Parents shouldn’t expect their child to become a whiz at reading, writing and counting in preschool. Early childhood education is much more about socialization, cognitive and emotional development, curiosity and learning through play. Interestingly enough though, these early years are also a great time for children to form a base for another important life skill: Financial literacy. The preschool years, usually from ages 3 to 5, are an important stage when children can acquire prerequisite skills to learn about money later on, explained Jennifer Seitz, CFEI and director of education at Greenlight, a financial app for kids and teens. “It’s never too early to start teaching the basics — from simple counting to core math skills like adding and subtracting,” Seitz said. “They also can learn introductory financial concepts, like the use of currency, through pretend play. Preschool age children can usually understand that spending will reduce the amount of money they have, and earning will increase it. Very importantly, kids should learn that money is a limited resource and therefore, it’s essential to have a plan for how it will be used.” Preschool is often the age where kids may earn their first money by doing work or chores — whether the money is real at home, or pretend money in a classroom. “Teachers and parents can also introduce the idea of saving by explaining that they may have to wait and save up money for something they want, rather than getting it right away or spending it on something else immediately,” Seitz said. “By introducing these concepts early on, children can develop a sense of financial responsibility and decision-making skills. They will begin to understand the importance of planning, making thoughtful choices and delaying gratification. The skills they learn from preschool activities can build a solid groundwork for their future financial skills and confidence with more complex financial concepts.” Preschool also helps foster a child’s creativity, which is a big part of early childhood development. Teaching art to preschoolers nurtures an array of important skills. “Fostering creativity in preschool helps children develop the ability to think outside the box, an important skill for future academic success,” Christine Hernandez, an early childhood and parenting expert, play advocate and founder of a playspace and preschool in Saratoga, NY, explained. “Young children are very literal; art helps them flex their abstract thinking muscles and learn to see the world differently. Art allows young children to express themselves freely and learn to communicate their thoughts, emotions, and ideas. Children can visually represent their inner world and share it with others.” While reading isn’t usually in a preschool curriculum, literacy skills are often taught through art. Since art is symbolic, children use art to represent real objects, events and feelings. Tips for Choosing a Preschool Now that you have an overview of what preschool can offer, it’s time to choose a school. The search for the perfect preschool can be quite overwhelming, but education experts shared some tips to help make the process a little less daunting. To start, make sure the school aligns with what’s important to you as a parent, whether it offers indoor programming, opportunities for outside play, arts-and-crafts, among other activities. Many parents might also want to consider cost, location, and teacher credentials. Other tips for choosing a preschool include: ~Visit the school in person. Parents should have a warm and welcoming feeling when visiting a school and should feel free to ask questions. ~Look at the student-teacher ratio. Consider how important class size is to you. ~Consider toys and materials. Ask the staff if there are toys available that encourage children to be creative. These can include dolls and plush animals to foster imaginative play, LEGOs of preschool complexity levels, puppets for storytelling, and easy-to-use drum sets, among many other options. Changing a Preschool Mid-Year Sometimes, despite your best efforts to find a school that suits your family’s needs, the one you chose just isn’t the right fit. While your child might be blissfully happy, it can also be the case that sometimes their school isn’t working and you may be considering a midyear jump to a new school. The first step to switching schools is to figure out what isn’t working. Reach out to your child’s teacher or school principal. Be honest that you’re considering a change of environment and bring up your concerns about the school. Keep in mind that you only see one side of the story as a parent and that they might have valuable insights to share about your child’s life at school. Once you’ve laid out your concerns, listen carefully to their response and ask them whether they have any suggestions for improving the situation. If you aren’t convinced that change will be possible and still have the same desire to make a move, ask what the process for leaving mid-year might be. If you’re at a private school, understand your billing notice period and how you will retrieve school records. Once a new school has been chosen, mentally prepare your child for the move. Alicia Sharpe, a New York City-based education consultant, says, “Mental preparation starts at home. Speak with your child about this new coming transition; even if the child is too young to communicate with you verbally, they will understand. If possible, bring your child to visit the new school, meet the teachers, and introduce them to their new classroom before the start of the new school term. If you have an older child, help them understand that moving schools is not abnormal, but it will be an exciting fresh start. Reassure them that it’s possible to maintain friendships even when they’re at a new school, and consider how you can help them to participate in activities that current friends take part in.” 20 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 EDUCATION The pre-kindergarten years provide a time in a child’s life where social, emotional and cognitive development needs to be nourished and developed equally, many educators say. June 2023 | Queens Family 21 www.ComprehendTheMind.com 718-441-0166 Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a renowned and widely sought expert in the ﬁeld of mental health and neuropsychology, leads the clinical team at CCPS. Our doctors are trained to help not only the child but their ecosystem in supporting their needs. Well-being, emotional and academic, goes hand in hand, and we can guide you to both. Please call or visit our website to learn more. We accept all major insurances GHI, UnitedHealthCare, Oxford, Cigna, MagnaCare, BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) All major credit cards, Cash, and PayPal accepted • Extra time on tests, both in classrooms, SATs, ACTs, SHSATs • IEPs, 504 plans, private school placement • Forensic (injury, special education, child custody, immigration) cases • Medication management Clinical Expertise: Help with: Is your child struggling with: reading or Math? Paying attention? Making friends? Anxious mood? If so, a comprehensive evaluation will help you with your next steps. Catholic Charities Family Child Care Queens Locations throughout Queens 718-722-6001 In a licensed safe learning environment these Early Childhood Development Centers and Family Child Care Providers provide FREE Early Head Start and Head Start services to low-income eligible families with children ages birth to five years old. Through the Montessori approach, the programs ensure children are “school ready” by providing a variety of developmentally appropriate activities that promote cognitive, social, emotional, language-literacy and physical development in young children by experienced caring teachers. Countryside Montessori School 354 Lakeville Road, lower level, Great Neck 516-466-8422 info@cmsgn.com Countryside Montessori School offers children, 18 months to 6 years, a wellbalanced and enriched curriculum which includes traditional subjects, art, and music. They are located on an estate-like setting with an outdoor playground and nature walks. Classrooms are fully equipped and spacious. Countryside Montessori is offering in-person camp for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. There are morning academics for the older children and playtime for all children. Forest Hills Montessori School 67-04 Austin St Forest Hills, NY 11375 fhmontessorischool@verizon. net 718 275-0173 Located in the heart of Forest Hills accessible to public transportation, the school has been in existence for over 45 years and services children ages 3-12. 3–5-year-olds are taught in the traditional Montessori philosophy and methodology. The elementary students (6-12 years) also follow the Montessori philosophy along with the New York State education curriculum. All classes are small (12-15 with 2 teachers in each class). The students work at their own pace and level. Extracurricular subjects are also included. Kuei Luck Early Childhood Centers LIC: 2-03 Borden Ave, Long Island City, NY 718-670-9919 Rego Park/Forest Hills: 99-39 66th Ave, Rego Park, NY 718-679-9909 klpreschool.com Kuei Luck Early Childhood Center is a Reggio-inspired, Mandarin Immersion Nursery & Preschool and believes that early learning experiences have a profound impact on a child’s social, emotional, and intellectual development. Their student-led immersive language model is rooted in exploration, experimentation, and play. Students are encouraged to explore learning through art, music, play, and nature and their approach encourages young learners to deepen their knowledge of subjects they are most curious about. Now enrolling for 2023-2024 at both locations.

A Guide to Hosting a Mother Blessing BY MOMMYBITES.COM Have you heard of a Mother Blessing celebration? From gender reveals and baby showers to sprinkles and sip and sees, we’ve culturally nailed the whole celebrating new babies thing. It can feel like new and expecting moms receive gifts every step of the way, and while all the baby gear and gadgets are a legitimate must, what we’re learning moms need more of is support. “Women’s circles have been making a big comeback,” says Janae Bell, a certified yoga and meditation instructor, moon circle teacher, and founder of Goddess and the Moon. “When we come together as a collective and heal together it allows us to call our power back.” For moms who need help remembering their power and strength, a Mother Blessing is the ultimate women’s circle. “When you’re able to slow down with your sisters and those closest to you, it helps you spiritually and mentally prepare for birth,” says Bell. What happens at a Mother Blessing? A Mother Blessing or Mama Blessing is an intimate gathering where the expectant mother is ceremoniously honored and supported by her close friends and family as she prepares for childbirth and motherhood. “It provides a safe and loving space for a mother to express her vulnerability, excitement, and fears and to celebrate this rite of passage which we don’t do often enough,” says Bell. While the ritual stems from indigenous blessing ceremonies, Bell suggests respectfully creating your own unique experience. “Do what the mother likes rather than trying too hard to do what other people have done. At the end of the day it’s about making it a special experience for her,” she says. Where to host a Mother Blessing It’s best to choose an intimate space for a Mother Blessing that can hold 10 to 20 of the mom’s closest family and friends. That may be in a living room, a friend’s garden, a yoga studio–anywhere the mom will feel most comfortable. In this space, it’s common to set up an altar. “It doesn’t have to be super witchy or religious,” says Bell. “I like to incorporate natural elements of earth, wind, water, and fire, and I set out snacks and light incense to engage all of the senses.” The best time to have a Mother Blessing A Mother Blessing is commonly held at the end of the pregnancy or around 36 weeks. “The best time to have one is during a new moon,” says Bell. “It’s a time of setting intentions and welcoming new beginnings and fresh energy into your life.” Full moons are a good time for a baby blessing since they invoke feelings of celebration and release. Activities for a Mother Blessing Mom and her guests should be seated in a circle. To break the ice, start by sharing your astrology sign and a favorite memory of the mom. “Think of times she’s held you, supported you, and made you laugh to make the mother feel good,” says Bell. Next, allow the mother to discuss her fears or write them down on paper. At a recent Mama Blessing that Bell facilitated, each guest also wrote a blessing or a wish or a piece of advice on a dissolving paper and placed it into a jar of water. You can also make mom a flower crown, paint her belly with metallic tattoos, and give her a foot bath. “It’s about choosing activities that help the mother feel empowered,” says Bell. Mother Blessing Meditation and Prayers Typically a Mother Blessing is spiritual versus religious. You can lead the group in meditation or play a guided meditation for love or support, says Bell. It’s also common to share a reading, poem, short story, song lyrics–choose something that’s meaningful and sets the intention. “Whatever speaks to you and the mother will be best,” she says. Mother Blessing Gift Ideas Unlike baby showers, gifts are not always necessary. But if you feel inclined, think about what the mom may need or want for birth or recovery, or what she might need personally in those first days or weeks home from the hospital with a newborn. Bell recently created candles with fresh herbs for all of the women at a Mama Blessing. “We set and built the intention of the candle with love and support, then when she went into labor we all lit the candle,” she explains. “It was a symbol of positivity and a way for her to remember her strength.” “After you do a mama blessing the first time it tends to become a tradition,” says Bell. When you’re pregnant and entering motherhood, it helps us honor the connection between physical and spiritual realms.” 24 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 MOM SUPPORT

Baby Eczema: What You Need to Know By Cris Pearlstein There are about three million eczema cases a year. While the experts do not know exactly why some babies get eczema while others dont, it can be uncomfortable for your baby and stressful for the parent when a flare-up does occur. We spoke with Dr. Tiffany Otto Knipe to better understand and treat eczema for your little one. What is eczema exactly? Eczema (also called “atopic dermatitis”) is a chronic/recurring, inflammatory skin disease that is characterized by itchiness. The skin will appear red, dry, flaky and “rough” or bumpy. Occasionally the rash appears circular, and it can be scattered or located in target areas. In infants the most common areas this occurs is the face and scalp, but it can also occur on the legs, arms and body. Older children typically get eczema behind their elbows and knees. What are some symptoms a baby with eczema might experience? What are some signs your baby might have it? Signs a baby has eczema include scratching (which will often precede the appearance of the rash), patches of redness or dry/rough patches on the skin. The skin is itchy so you may notice your infant scratching or rubbing at their face or body. The skin may have scattered red areas and patches of dry, flaky, or rough skin. Often if the skin is very itchy you may notice your infant is irritable and fussy. What are some possible causes of eczema? Is it environmental? Hereditary? Both! There are genetic factors that make developing eczema more likely. An infant may be more prone to developing eczema is if there is eczema, allergies or asthma in close family members. But of course there are environmental triggers, too. Fragranced soaps, lotions, laundry detergents, wool or synthetic clothing materials against the skin can all trigger eczema. Exacerbating factors also include excessive bathing without moisturizing afterwards, low-humidity environments, and dry or overheated skin. In older children and adults, stress can also be a trigger for eczema flare-ups. What advice do you have for parents who are trying to avoid flare-ups and keep their babies skin comfortable? Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! But please make sure you use fragrance-free moisturizer or, even better, coconut oil, shea butter, olive oil or oatmeal baths. Maintain humidity in the air by turning on a cool mist humidifier in the baby’s room. Avoid temperature extremes (too hot or too cold weather tends to trigger eczema). Keep bath time under 10 minutes. Dress your infant in loose-fitting cotton clothing. Keep your baby’s fingernails short so that when they are experiencing flare-ups and feel itchy, they will be less likely to break the skin when scratching (and therefore will avoid introducing bacteria under the skin and starting an infection.) If a parent did want to go beyond moisturizer, what products do you recommend for relief? Mommy’s Bliss products are created by and targeted for mother and infant wellness. The products are made in the US and Canada, and they rely on the use of natural remedies to maintain health. I am particularly looking forward to the launch of Baby Eczema Ease Daily Moisturizer—it combines the most effective natural ingredients into one product that can not only help to repair itchy, eczema skin but, if used regularly, will help to prevent flare-ups, too. Dr. Tiffany Otto Knipe, MD is a board-certified pediatrician, a Clinical Instructor at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center and New York University Langone Medical Center, founder of Washington Market Pediatrics, and a specialist in Pediatric Infectious Diseases. She completed her undergraduate training at University of Pennsylvania, then went on to medical school at Jefferson Medical College. She completed her Pediatric residency at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, and then went on to complete fellowship training in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Yale University and NYU Langone Medical Center. Dr. Tiffany is a long-time resident of TriBeCa and she loves raising her two boys in the neighborhood. As fixtures in the community, she and her family are often out playing sports at Pier 25, picnicking in Battery Park, and planting in their garden in Washington Market Park. This story was originally posted on our sister site mommybites.com 26 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 ask the e xpert June 2023 | Queens Family

Family Fun at Playland By Serena norr We love kicking off the season at Playland. As one of our favorite attractions, this iconic amusement park is conveniently located in Rye, NY has been serving up family fun since 1928 with rides, games, food, and more for kids of all ages. Now, the next generation of families can enjoy all of the classic rides, plus the exciting new additions launching this year! Young riders and their families will love the kiddie area with its collection of mild-tomoderate rides. Some favorites are the Crazy Submarine, an off-the-ground rocky boat experience; the Mini Scrambler, Kiddy Whip, and Mushroom Ride are mild spinning rides that will whip you and your kids around; and the classic Kiddy Carousel and the Boat Ride that takes riders around and around in a mellow loop. The Red Baron is another favorite, where kids soar high in an airplane and the Jolly Caterpillar that takes kids on a bumpy loop. Playland offers many thrill rides for families with older kids, such as the Dragon Coaster, Crazy Mouse, and Playland Plunge. This year, Playland is also introducing the fast-moving Old Motorbike Ride that takes riders high in the sky as you ride a motorbike around the park. We had the chance to test this out and will be riding this one a few more times this summer. The park also has tons of rides for the whole family. Some favorites are the Grand Carousel, Yo Yo, and Ye Old Mill, a classic Playland boat ride that takes you and your kids on different twists and turns. And you can’t forget the Gondola Wheel, a 90-foot high Ferris wheel that takes 4-6 riders above the park for some stellar views and memorable pictures. This year, the park is offering many new experiences for families with the opening of Foundation Plaza where you can see performances synchronized with lights and music (schedule coming soon); Jack the Puppeteer; and “Play! Verse – An Immersive Adventure,” a new immersive experience with creative room designs. Playland will also be offering a new dining option with Tiki Beach, an upscale eatery with indoor and outdoor seating, as well as the Captain Lawrence Beer Garden. In between rides, families can also enjoy Playland’s selection of arcade games with favorites like Fish A Frog, Skeeball, Hot Shots Basketball, and Hang Time, to name a few options. The location is also incredible for summer getaways with access to the iconic Playland Boardwalk (Big was filmed there!), Playland Beach; and the new Playland Pool. Playland Lake also offers paddle boats you and your family can take out on the Long Island Sound. The boardwalk is also home to the Westchester Children’s Museum, where you and your family can enjoy indoor immersive play and discovery and a routing collection of art exhibits. Happy Summer adventures! Playland 1 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY 10580 General Admission and Ride Pass, $39.99 per person; Junior Admission and Ride Pass (48” and under) $29.99 per person; and 2023 Season Pass, $109.99 per person. Parking, weekends and weekdays, $20 per car and holidays, $30 per car Additional rates apply for pool and beach access. For more information visit playland.com 28 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Cover Photo by Yumi Matsuo Hillcrest Jewish Center Day Camp June 2023 | Queens Family 29 • State-of-the-art facilities • Dimensions over 10,000 sq ft. • Indoor / Outdoor Playgrounds • Meals included FREE 3K FOR ALL PROGRAM FREE PRE-K FOR ALL PROGRAM SUMMER PROGRAM AVAILABLE (AGES 3-5) SUMMER FUN! Register NOW Space is Limited NEW - PICKELBALL The Ailey School First Steps. Photo by Rosalie O’Connor THE AILEY DIVISION OFFICIAL SCHOOL OF ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER & Bounding Boys (ages 3-6) Register for Fall 2023 AlvinAiley.org/School No Audition Required SCHOOL First Steps

A Whole New Wortd A parents' guide to exploring the new Gilder Center inside the American Museum of Natural History By Donna Duarte-LaDD We’re sure we visited the American Museum of Natural History before kids entered the picture. Still, like many parents, we, along with travelers from around the world, head uptown to indulge in the panoramic windows, planetarium, library, cultural artifacts (and more) every year. Last year alone, there were one million visitors, which is about to go up with the museum’s newest addition, the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. Located on the west side of the campus at Columbus Avenue and 79th Street, in Theodore Roosevelt Park, this stunning (it is captivating, trust us) extension of AMNH is now open to the public. The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation wing is the new museum that New Yorkers didn’t know we needed but will be delighted it is now part of our city’s cultural offerings. In a recent press release, New York City Mayor Eric Adams shared, “AMNH has been a beacon in our city for decades, bringing a glimpse of the many wonders of the world to New Yorkers. As one of the City’s largest cultural capital projects in recent history, I am excited to see what innovative and captivating exhibitions our City will get to explore next.” We are also excited, and it all started upon our first glimpse of this iconic center when it was under construction, and now that it is officially open — we are thrilled for you to to see it! There is a lot to take in at AMNH’s newest addition, we want to you to find your own gems on your visit but also wish to provide a guide so you can strategize your visit. Admission at AMNH/Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation Your admission ticket for AMNH is also valid Helpful Tips: • You can bring a stroller, and there are elevators, but this museum will get busy. If your child is in the light stroller phase, definitely bring it. If you carry your baby/toddler, a baby carrier will allow you to enjoy the stairs (the view is phenomenal.) • Table service dining of American cuisine with both local and and global influences can be found at the Restaurant at Gilder on the second floor. at the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. However, the museum still requires timed reservations; reserve them here. Once you purchase your ticket online, you can pick the time slot for the exhibitions you wish to visit; yes, they are booking up, so please be aware of this. While most of the exhibits are part of your ticket, some you can visit only with a purchased ticket (not a pay-as-you-wish ticket open to NY, NJ, or CT Residents ). The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation The center is nestled by a vast landscape developed by Reed Hilderbrand (along with community input), which is airy and open. Pathways are wide enough for a stroller (yay), and there are seating areas. As soon as you enter the Gilder Center, you’ll be at the heart of the five-story Kenneth C. Griffin Exploration Atrium. The 230,000 architectural space was designed by Studio Gang, led by Jeanne Gang researched caves and canyons, which inspired the design of this gorgeous space. Designed in the shape of steel, glass with what the museum has coined as “shotcrete,” invites sunshine throughout the center. The space was designed for natural light to radiate through the skylights. This glow hugs the surrounding environment as well as the large picturesque windows that can be found in many parts of the center. With this new edition, it is easy to see how this center’s goal is for people to 30 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 understand and see science in educational, fun, and creative ways. Bug Out at the Susan and Peter J. Solomon Family Insectarium The curators at the Gilder Center want you to love bugs, like really love bugs. And they show you why at the Susan and Peter J. Solomon Family Insectarium located on the ground floor. This 5,000-square-foot space is about education, showing why these diverse groups of insects, animals and more are crucial to our planet and why we must value them. Seriously, at one point, a curator made a case for the New York roach, and we were all in, yay, cockroaches. In this space, kids will be introduced to as many of the 30 orders of insects as possible and can learn about their ecosystems, evolution, and how they benefit us. Hint, there are many ways and reasons we need to understand insects. In this space, you can explore the Ant Vision station -check out the ants in action, and learn about bugs through interactive touch screens that teach about our boroughs’ insects and how they are essential to the ecosystem. And the bees get extra love, for our planet is in trouble without bees. The 8,000-lb resin model is stunning and with a tap at the June 2023 | Queens Family 31 Alvaro Keding/©AMNH screen, be ready to be educated about honey bees. Davis Family Butterfly Vivarium at Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation Yearround If you have not yet had the opportunity to enjoy the seasonal Butterfly Conservatory at AMNH, you will not want to miss this immersive experience. You will be happy to learn that the butterflies will now be full time residents in the 3,000-square-foot Davis Family Butterfly Vivarium. Their new home is located on the second floor in a 2,500-square-foot space where you will find up to 1,000 free-flying beauties. There will be boards that identify the up to 80 species flying about to learn all about these creatures. Your kids will learn about the butterfly’s life cycle and more in the pupae incubator. Kids will love the magnifying glasses at the feeding dishes; there will undoubtedly be a gorgeous butterfly snacking on something sweet. To enter the space, you go through two sets of doors before you enter as the room is the climate (feels like a warm, humid NY day) controlled for these gentle species, and we expect there will be a line as the museum is careful to gently bring visitors through so the butterflies can safely go about their day. This section is included in a purchased ticket (not the pay-as-you-wish option)- don’t fret; the 32 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Alvaro Keding/©AMNH Iwan Baan Dennis Finnin/©AMNH Iwan Baan June 2023 | Queens Family 33 ALL INSURANCES ACCEPTED BRACES & INVISALIGN Let Your Child You Have A Pal To Give Your Child A Headstart Preschool Program & Universal Pre-K Ages 2-5 • Full Day 8am-6pm • Certified Teachers • Healthy Meals & Snacks • Services For Special Needs • Educational Trips • Social Service Staff • Safe Indoor/ Outdoor Facilities • Parent Committees/ Workshops PAL World Of Creative Experience 280 Livonia Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11212 718-345-5219 PAL Woodside Early Learning Center 50-37 Broadway Woodside, NY 11377 718-278-3616 PAL A&M Schwartz 452 Pennsylvania Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11207 718-342-4141 PAL Carey Gardens 2964 W. 23rd Street Brooklyn, NY 11224 718-372-4044 PAL La Puerta Albierta 2864 W. 21st Street Brooklyn, NY 11224 718-373-1100 PAL Western Queens Nursery 10-26 41st Avenue L.I.C., Rockaway 216 87, Far NY www.palnyc.org Don’t Fall Behind NY 11101 718-784-2092 PAL Beach Rockaway, 11693 vivarium is enclosed in glass windows where you can peek. Invisible Worlds From the first under-construction visit, it was understood that the Gilder Center knows its audience. While we had a sneak peek, most press media kept expressing how this museum would completely wow kids. While excellent for all ages, the Invisible Worlds (located on the third floor) also forays into kid and teen territory with a science-and-art 360-degree experience that they may even stay off their phones for because this experience is a vibe and one that should be taken in. The core of this life on earth ‘experience’ is to understand how on a cellular level, we are all interconnected and was created with data visualization from the museums’ team and top researchers from around the world. The Gilder Center includes 18 classrooms that will be used for after-school programs and field trips. Come fall, working with Urban Advantage Program; the center will start a residency program for students, The Beyond Elementary Explorations in Science (BEES) pilot. 34 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Iwan Baan Alvaro Keding/©AMNH Alvaro Keding/©AMNH Iwan Baan June 2023 | Queens Family 35

Gender-Affirming Care Bans Across the U.S. What New York parents need to know about this divisive topic By BarBara russo Transgender activism is one of the most divisive topics facing the United States today. As part of an ongoing debate pitting parents, politicians, activists and others against each other, laws and policies are being passed in states across the country that either support or restrict trans rights. Gender-affirming healthcare for kids is at the forefront of the issue. But this topic begs so many questions from parents, including: What exactly is gender-affirming healthcare? Why are states banning it? And what does it mean for families in New York? Gender-Affirming Healthcare for Kids: Is it Banned in New York? No. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and other state officials have shown their continued support for the transgender community. And there is nothing in existing state law that restricts gender-affirming care in New York, according to the governor’s office. In fact, the state is taking it a step further with a trans-focused bill that just passed the senate judiciary committee. Democratic state senator, Brad HoylmanSigal, recently sponsored the Trans Safe Haven bill, which would make NYS a refuge for out-of-state youth seeking genderaffirming care. “Trans people remain under attack every day across the country. They should have a haven in New York,” Hoylman-Sigal tweeted on March 31. According to the New York Civil Liberties Union, teens need parental consent to receive gender-affirming care in most cases, but not all. If Hoylman-Sigal’s bill gets approved by the state Assembly, it’ll make its way to the governor’s desk. It’s still a bit early, so there’s no word yet on whether Hochul will sign or veto the bill. Much of the senate bill relates to certain prohibitions regarding the legal system and gender-affirming care. According to the senator’s Twitter page, the bill: • Ensures kids will not be separated from their parents for aiding in their access to gender affirming care. • Prohibits law enforcement from cooperating with other states’ investigations regarding legal gender-affirming care. • Protects the health information of people who come to NYS to receive genderaffirming care. • Protects physicians who provide genderaffirming care in NYS. But what is it that’s at the center of the controversy? Throughout the country, both supporters and those who question genderaffirming care want parents to know what this kind of medicine actually means for kids. What is Gender-Affirming Healthcare? Like any divisive issue, it depends who you ask. In an op-ed letter to the Wall Street Journal on Aug. 21, 2022, Moira Szilagyi, M.D., past president of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), wrote: “In its recommendations for caring for transgender and gender-diverse young people, the AAP advises pediatricians to offer developmentally appropriate care that is oriented toward understanding and appreciating the youth’s gender experience. This care is nonjudgmental, includes families and allows questions and concerns to be raised in a supportive environment. This is what it means to “affirm” a child or teen; it means destigmatizing gender variance and promoting a child’s self-worth. Genderaffirming care can be lifesaving. It doesn’t push medical treatments or surgery; for the vast majority of children, it recommends the opposite.” Other medical organizations including the American Medical Association and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health have expressed support for gender-affirming care. But there are many parents, doctors, researchers and others who have concerns about transitioning kids and the movement’s rapid rise to society’s center stage. Leor Sapir, Ph.D., is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a research and policy think tank, who’s researched a variety of transgender issues. He explained that these medical organizations don’t have much in the way of solid medical proof to back up their claims that gender-affirming care works. None of them, he said, have done systematic reviews of their evidence— a method of review designed to prevent biased analysis. Sapir also cites the recent reversals of gender transition policies in several European countries, including Sweden, which is considered one of the friendliest countries to LGBTQ people. “Systematic reviews were done in Sweden, Finland and the U.K. All those reviews came back with the same conclusion, which is that the evidence for gender-affirming care is extremely weak,” Sapir said. “Finland’s health authority declared it an experimental practice. That’s why all these countries now have placed severe restrictions on access to hormones.” 36 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 in the news Patients in these countries can receive hormone treatments for gender dysphoria in very limited circumstances and only within research settings. This means everyone is in agreement—specifically patient and doctor—that the treatment is considered a medical experiment, Sapir explained. In the United States, things are different. “Here in the United States, American medical groups have said it’s settled science, there are no doubts and if anyone disagrees, it must be because they’re driven by some kind of animus or bigotry,” Sapir said. “So the relevant question to ask is, ‘Why are American medical groups so out of whack with a growing international consensus against gender-affirming care?’” What Does Gender-Affirming Healthcare for Kids Include? The World Health Organization defines gender affirming care as “any single or combination of a number of social, psychological, behavioral or medical interventions designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity.” Presley Nichols, M.D., is a pediatric endocrinology fellow at Columbia New YorkPresbyterian. She provides endocrine care to kids suffering from a variety of conditions, including type 1 diabetes and thyroid disease. Her work also includes gender-affirming care, which she described as an umbrella term for any kind of treatment that’s affirming. This could even include a social transition, long before a child receives actual medical treatment. Social transitioning for a child can include things like choosing pronouns they’re comfortable with, dressing in a way that feels right and going by a different name. “These are things that people sometimes do if they know early, and a lot of kids do,” the doctor explained. “A lot of kids will express this as early as they’re aware of gender.” Social transitioning is a time for support, and there’s no medicine involved at this point, Nichols said. Aside from social transitioning, medical interventions can include hormonal therapy, such as puberty blockers, which doctors can give to suppress the progression of puberty. Treatment can also include sex steroid therapy with estrogen or testosterone. Parents might wonder: Is genderaffirming care reversible? Nichols described gender-affirming care as having stages of reversibility—if a person chooses to do so. “Puberty blockers—completely reversible. You can totally take them off and nothing has happened,” Nichols explained. “Sometimes when you introduce estrogen or testosterone, you can introduce some less reversible changes. And then, of course, surgery is the least reversible.” Non-reversible effects of taking sex steroids include some body modifications, voice changes and possibly issues with fertility, Nichols explained. Gender-Affirming Care: Is it Lifesaving for Kids? Supporters of gender-affirming care say children with gender dysphoria are at an increased risk of attempting suicide. But that risk drops significantly for LGBTQ kids who live in a community that’s more accepting of LGBTQ people, according to The Trevor Project, an advocacy group for LGBTQ youth. According to a recent survey by the organization, nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide last year. At the same time, the survey also found that 60% of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental healthcare in the past year were not able to get it. “The top four barriers to care reported by youth were fears around discussing mental health, concerns with parental permission, fears of not being taken seriously, and lack of affordability,” Kasey Suffredini, vice president of advocacy and government affairs for The Trevor Project, said. But Sapir calls this statistic irresponsible and does not tell the full story. “What we don’t know is whether gender dysphoria in and of itself causes a person to be inclined toward suicidal behaviors,” Sapir said. “And the reason we don’t know that is because a vast majority of kids with gender dysphoria—especially teenage girls—who present to gender clinics have preexisting June 2023 | Queens Family 37 underlining mental health problems which are themselves linked to suicide.” Anxiety, depression and even autism are risk factors for suicide and suicidality. (NOTE: Suicidality refers to thoughts of suicide, plans or gestures, as opposed to suicide, which refers to completed, sincere or serious attempts to end one’s life). Sapir cited the Tavistock Clinic, a now-closed genderaffirming care clinic in England, where 1 in 3 patients was diagnosed with autism. “So the question is, are we seeing kids who are already prone to suicidal behaviors gravitating toward a trans identity, maybe thinking that the solution to their mental health problem is gender transition? That’s certainly what they’re being told,” Sapir said. “Or, are we seeing evidence that there just are these kids who are born trans and are inherently suicidal if not affirmed? If you look at the totality of the evidence and the causal relationships, the first explanation is much, much more likely.” Speaking of youth mental health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), released data in February showing teenage girls in particular are experiencing a worsening mental-health crisis. A Look at State Policies As the wave of safe haven bills and bans on gender-affirming care cover the country, a key thing to know is that these policies are being made on the state level. But, the Biden administration has made it clear that they are against restrictive state policies on many transgender issues, including genderaffirming healthcare for kids. The Trevor Project is tracking many bills being introduced across the country aimed at transgender and non-binary young people. “Amid this public health crisis, it’s heartbreaking to see the government overreach on display across the country, as lawmakers push to criminalize the provision of age-appropriate, medically-necessary care that has shown promise for reducing suicide risk,” Suffredini said. “The proposed legislation would strip away best-practice care that many trans young people rely on to lead healthy, happy lives, and only further fuel stigma and isolation. And it’s not just these misguided policies that pose a threat, it’s the vitriolic public debates around them. 86% of transgender and nonbinary young people say recent debates about state laws restricting the rights of transgender people have negatively impacted their mental health.” Here’s a look at the status of other gender- affirming healthcare bills and laws passing through states at press time: California: Governor Gavin Newsom passed a law in January that provides refuge for trans kids and their families who come from states outlawing gender-affirming care. The law inspired other states to introduce similar “trans refuge” bills across the country. New Jersey: Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order declaring the state a safe haven for people seeking genderaffirming care. Minnesota: Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law in April that protects people seeking or providing gender-affirming healthcare in Minnesota. South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for anyone younger than 18. Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill prohibiting most gender-affirming care treatments in minors. Iowa: Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law in March a bill banning gender transition procedures in minors. She also signed a bill into law preventing people from entering restrooms or changing areas in schools that do not correspond with the person’s biological sex. Tennessee: A state ban on genderaffirming healthcare for kids will go into effect July 1. The U.S. Justice Department is currently challenging this ban. Mississippi: The state bans gender transition procedures for minors. It also prevents public funds or tax deductions for prohibited gender transition procedures, places enforcement procedures on the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and stops Medicaid from covering gender transition for persons under 18. Utah: Earlier this year, Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill that prohibits transgender surgery for minors. It also prohibits healthcare providers from giving hormonal transgender treatment to new patients who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria before a certain date. The law says a person can bring medical malpractice action related to certain medical treatments and procedures. Florida: Last year, Florida medical boards voted to ban gender-affirming care to treat gender dysphoria in kids. The state also has the Parental Rights in Education Law and Stop WOKE on the books. Arkansas: Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a new law that makes it easier to sue providers of gender-affirming care for minors. Indiana: Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors. Idaho: Starting in 2024, gender-affirming care for trans youth will be banned. Montana: Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors. Oklahoma: Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill on May 1 banning all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies for minors. The new law bans the use of any medications or surgical procedures for the purpose of gender transition. Penalties for violation include felony charges, license revocation and civil actions which can be filed by a parent or guardian. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, help is just a phone call away. Dial 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support and resources for people in distress. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 in the news Developed by Queens Public Library, STACKS is a free afterschool enrichment program for children in grades K-5. It was created to enhance children’s learning experiences through age appropriate activities in a safe, welcoming environment. Daily sessions begin with group homework help, followed by informative, hands-on, and fun enrichment activities which emphasize literacy skills and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)—all of which complement your child’s school curriculum. STACKS operates throughout the school year (including on school holidays) Mondays–Fridays, 3–6pm. SIGN UP TO RECEIVE EMAIL ALERTS FOR THE NEXT STACKS REGISTRATION PERIOD! Sign up at queenslib.org/QPLSTACKS or scan this code. June 2023 | Queens Family 39 FREE AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN IN STACKS NOW for Spring & Summer! allstarstudiosnyc.com 108-21 72nd Ave (4th Forest Hills, NY 11375 718-268-2280 • allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com Tap Ballet Hip Hop Lyrical Offering classes for 3+ in: Jazz Yoga New Classes Jumps & Turns Stretch & Strength Toddler & Me Acrobatics Adult Dance A GRADES K–5 Register ages

One Happy Vacation at The Aruba Marriott By Jeannine Cintron “Most beautiful place I’ve ever seen!” “Been there three times!” This was my inbox ten seconds after posting my first picture from Aruba. People really LOVE Aruba. I always heard it was a gorgeous place, but I had no idea just how breathtaking until I finally made the trip myself. I already want to go back! Aruba is a tiny island – just 19 miles long and six miles wide – located in the southern Caribbean. The weather is spectacular all year round. Unlike most tropical countries, the climate is dry and arid. You might be surprised to learn the island is laden with cacti and desert areas. While it certainly gets hot, it doesn’t get very humid. My curly hair and I can attest to that; All of my other trips to the Caribbean have resulted in the same “hairstyle” I’d have in an underground NYC subway station in the middle of July. Not this time! Aruba is known for its refreshing trade winds, which cut through the dry heat and provide constant relief from the sun. As you might imagine, the sand is white and the ocean is sparkling, tranquil, and so clear you can spot small fish as they swim by your feet. The Stay A quick car ride from the airport brought us to our hotel, The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. Located in the Palm Beach area of Aruba, the oceanside resort serves as a top choice for travelers of all ages and stages. I saw families, couples old and young, and I even got to see a wedding – the resort is a popular spot for those who desire a beachfront destination for their nuptials. Rooms at the Aruba Marriott are modern, spacious and impeccably clean, and the staff is as pleasant as one might hope in a country with the moniker “One Happy Island.” Every room boasts a scenic balcony as well as a convenient walk-in closet. The resort has two pools, one just for adults. As a parent, I appreciate the separation. While I certainly wouldn’t advise your child to do cannonballs into the water, at least you know the guests who would be the most bothered by such a thing (and any other vacation shenanigans your kids get up to) will likely be at the other pool anyway. The main pool features cascading waterfalls and a swim-up bar. Reserve a cabana for extra privacy, or snag a palapa right on the beach to enjoy the Aruban sun and surf. For a little added fun, pop-up activities are scheduled daily by the pool or beach. Jewelry-making, family zumba, seashell hunting, giant games and dance-offs are just some of the offerings your family will enjoy. The resort offers tennis, basketball, and beach volleyball, plus pool games and aquarobics. There is also a bi-level, airconditioned health club at the resort, with exercise equipment and a sauna. At the 6,500 square-foot Mandara Spa, guests (exhausted parents, perhaps?) can destress with soothing facials, bath and shower treatments, full body massages, and deep cleansing body scrubs and wraps. Where there’s water, there’s water sports! Resort guests can go paddleboarding, boating, sport fishing, snorkeling, scuba and snuba diving. If your tropical getaway is a kid-free one, test your luck at the 15,000 square-foot Stellaris Casino. Open 24 hours, the casino 40 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 “Aruba is my favorite!” Travel June 2023 | Queens Family 41 70-11 Austin Street, 2nd Floor • Forest Hills, NY racademyofballet@gmail.com www.roseacademyofballet.com 718-520-0207 Summer Dance Camp (ages 4-10) • Camp July 10th - August 17th • Summer Semester: July 9th - August 26th Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Acro, Hip Hop, Modern Dance, and Competitive Dance Teams Register NOW Independence Integrity Teamwork Friendship Leadership Weekly Activities Daily Spirit Events An Outdoor Experience LanguageDisorders,Memory&AuditoryProcessing Difficulties,Voice&MotorPlanningDisorders,Tongue Thrust,ThumbSucking,Feeding&SwallowingAversions, ArticulationDisordersandMORE! LONGISLAND LISPEECH.COM Speech LICENSEDSPEECHLANGUAGEPATHOLOGISTS& MYOFUNCTIONALTHERAPISTSSPECIALIZINGIN THETREATMENT&CORRECTIONOF: NEWHYDEPARK,WANTAGH,JERICHO,COMMACK,ISLIPTERRACE, STONYBROOK,FARMINGVILLE,EASTYAPHANK,WESTHAMPTON SPOTPAL!Aclear,custom-fit,tonguetraining appliancedesignedtoteachpropertongue restingposture. TongueThruster?NailBiter?MouthBreather? TMJ?Lisp?Snorer?ThumbSucker? SPOTPALCANHELP! THESPOTPAL.COM Featuring has 500 slot machines and 32 gaming tables. The lobby comes alive at night with music and live entertainment as well. Family Fun in Aruba If you’re staying at the Aruba Marriott, you’ll likely find everything you need for a relaxing vacation without going far. But if you are looking to add more excitement to your visit, there are several excursions to look into, including family-friendly ones. One of the highlights of my trip was an exciting off-road UTV tour of Aruba’s sandy deserts and rugged coastline. Guided by De Palm Tours, we blazed through the rough and rocky terrain, stopping at some of the most scenic points to explore and snap photos. Kids ages 12 and up are welcome to ride as a passenger. We also checked out the local art scene with Tito Bolivar of Aruba Mural Tours. Tito’s inspiring passion for the island’s largerthan-life street art is a joy to see, along with all of the magnificent murals adorning the San Nicolas area. Other off-resort experiences your family will love include submarine excursions to underwater shipwrecks, coral reefs and marine life, hiking at Arikok National Park, cave exploration and even a donkey sanctuary where kids of all ages can meet, feed and learn all about the friendly animals. The Food The spectacular weather and the sparkling sea might be what draws people to Aruba in the first place, but the food might be what keeps them coming back. I thoroughly enjoyed every last bite of food I tasted while on the island of Aruba. There’s a variety of dining options at the resort from which to choose, and no shortage of fantastic eateries throughout the island. At Tex-Mex themed Campeones, there’s a chips and guac bar you’ll want to hit a few times while you wait for your entree, along with an entire wall of hot sauce options to spice up your meal. At Atardi, guests will enjoy a unique and picturesque dinner experience right on the beach, savoring a gourmet meal while watching the sun slip beneath the horizon. Kids will want to stop daily at Gelato & Co. (it’s heavenly, trust me) and parents won’t mind a trip to the lobby for some fresh sushi, a signature cocktail or some Starbucks. Beachside and poolside dining is available daily, and there’s also a Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse at the resort. Just a few short minutes away from the Aruba Marriott, Brutto serves up an eclectic array of dishes in a chic atmosphere. With options from fresh sushi, paella, and fish tacos to truffle fries and tasty sliders, we had to go family style! Everything was amazing. We also stopped at Zeerover, a popular fisherman’s wharf frequented by both locals and tourists. The menu is mostly fried but super simple - we literally ordered everything on it - and the seafood is as fresh as it gets. From the front, the place could be a dive bar. But head out back to the dining area and your jaw will drop taking in the stunning nautical views. You couldn’t be any closer to the sea if you were on an actual boat. Ready to book your trip? Go to arubamarriott. com. 42 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 TRAVEL • Convenient afternoon and Saturday Appointments • Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) analgesia • 30+ years experience • Accepting many insurances as full or partial payment • Digital radiography • Zoom Bleaching (for our older patients) Pappas Pediatric Dentistry Turn Your Child’s Dental Visit Into A Fun Experience Despina Pappas D.D.S Elayne Pappas D.D.S. 215-41 23rd Road Bayside, NY 11360 718 224-0443 TV/DVD in waiting room and operatories Come Pet the Friendly Dinasaur Warm child friendly environment FAMILY SPEECH CENTER (718) 939-0306 www.Familyspeechcenter.com Familyspeechcenter@verizon.net We accept most insurance plans CERTIFIED SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGISTS CERTIFIED OROFACIAL MYOLOGISTS EVALUATION & TREATMENT FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! Family Road Trips by Mia Sala S Looking to take a trip with your family this summer? Getting out of the city may be just the thing you need! If you’re not looking to go too far, try a summer road trip. Skip the hustle and bustle of the airport, and make memories on the road towards your destination. But before you get in the car or train, let’s create your perfect road trip itinerary. Finding a vacation that all of your kids will enjoy isn’t always the easiest task. That’s why we rounded up our favorite summer road trips this year. Read on to find the best destination for your family this summer! Discover Central Massachusetts Central Massachusetts offers its warmest welcome to visitors each summer! A road trip to the region will be full of outdoor fun, animal sightings and scenic views. Kids enjoy New England’s largest zoological experience at Southwick’s Zoo, home to 850+ animal residents in the heart of the Blackstone River Valley. A few towns over, travelers find sheep, pigs, oxen and cows roaming Old Sturbridge Village, the immersive regional attraction that depicts life as it stood in an early 19thcentury village. For families who truly love nature, this is the roadtrip for you! There’s the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, designed to ignite children’s imaginations through educational opportunities in a naturalistic setting. And let’s not forget The Farm at SummitWynds each summer which has workshops, retreats and festivals spotlighting the stunning floral covered grounds. Start planning your trip today! 46 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with June 2023 | Queens Family 47 summer, get the biggest for your vacation here in the Ocean State. the 48-mile Blackstone Bikeway to 40-acre Williams Park Zoo, we’ve got more family-friendly activities than states hundreds of times our size. Our 400 miles of shoreline alone have enough adventures to fill several vacations! Plan your summer vacation today at VisitRhodeIsland.com Photo: GoProvidence This bang buck From River the Roger Dutchess County Fair Whether this is your first time visiting this famous fair or the one your family has waited for all year, the Dutchess County Fair is among the world’s best fairs. It is familyfriendly, with activities and adventures for all, and it is only a car or train ride away. This year’s 177th fair runs from August 22nd through 27th in Rhinebeck, NY. As the largest agricultural six-day fair in NY, there’s plenty for every member of the family to do– go on rides, eat great food and listen to entertaining music. The fair’s goal is to give visitors an appreciation for agriculture while educating them on where the food we eat comes from, all while having a blast! Your kids will love meeting farm animals like cows, horses, pigs, chickens, sheep, rabbits and goats. With over 1,000 individual exhibitors, your family won’t know what to do first. Explore 12 acres of livestock, milking demonstrations and sheep shearing, meet costumed storytellers from the early 1900’s, and shop artisanal goods and handmade crafts and quilts. Younger kids (ages 3-10) can visit a hands-on mock farm in the AgVenture Activity Tent while adults will appreciate the horticultural beauty of dozens of themed garden displays. Be sure to purchase advance discount tickets to secure your spot at a great deal! Dutchessfair.com Frederick County, Maryland In need of a peaceful, relaxing and scenic getaway? Frederick County, Maryland can provide just that! History lovers will enjoy learning about Frederick’s part during the American Civil War, including battlefields, Monocacy National Battlefield and South Mountain State Battlefield. Families can take beautiful hikes through Chimney Rock in Catoctin Mountain Park or Cunningham Falls State Park. You could even spend the day with animals at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve, or ride a themed train on Walkersville Southern Railroad. And with 20 nationally-branded hotels and camping sites nearby, it’s easy to book a stay. For families traveling in June, check out the Frederick Festival of the Arts on June 10th. There will be outdoor dining, specialty shops and 150+ exhibitors featuring their art. If you’re planning a July visit, don’t miss the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race on July 15th. The only race of its kind in the nation, this high wheel bike race features racers from all over speeding through the streets of Downtown Frederick. Visitfrederick.org 48 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with Get ready for Atlantic City’s new premier family entertainment destination. Island Waterpark is the world’s largest oceanfront indoor waterpark and it will absolutely blow your mind. Opening in Atlantic City Summer 2023! IslandWaterparkAC.com Great Northern Catskills of Greene County Whether you’re looking to chill, seek adventure or both, you can find it all in the Great Northern Catskills of Greene County, conveniently located about two hours north of New York City and a half hour south of Albany. There’s something for everyone here! Thrill seekers can spend an afternoon at one of North America’s longest, fastest and highest zipline canopy tours – New York Zipline Canopy Tours in Hunter. Outdoor adventures are a given in the Catskills, with 700,000 acres of wilderness and 120 miles of mountain bike trails, there is always something for the entire family. To cool off after a bike ride, head over to New York’s #1 family waterpark—Zoom Flume Water Park in East Durham. Once your family tires out, take a breathtaking scenic skyride to the top of the Hunter or Windham Mountains. On a clear day, the summits offer panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains and beyond. And if you’re looking to stay a few days, head over to one of the classic Catskill allinclusive family resorts! The Kartrite Resort Want an all-in-one destination that will guarantee endless family adventures this summer? The Kartrite Resort located in the Catskill Mountains is home to NY’s biggest indoor waterpark and much more. Spend an entire day at the 11 waterpark attractions just a 90-minute drive from the city, then check into one of the new and modern resort suites to get some rest. All suites (available as 1, 2 or 3 bedroom) come with 4 passes for the waterpark for the day of check in and check out. Beyond the water fun, enjoy The Kartrite's 7 eclectic eateries and bars, arts & crafts, archery, goat yoga, pony rides and hiking. Plus, if you want to escape the heat, head indoors to endless fun at Playopolis arcade, laser tag, ropes course, rock climbing, bowling, virtual reality and more. You could even plan your trip around one of the themed weeks: June 15-19: Adventure Week, July 2-8: Independence Week, or August 20-26: Superhero Week. And if you have a special occasion coming up like a summer birthday or bar/bat mitzvah, exciting promotions and packages await! 50 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with New Jersey New Jersey summers are action-packed and full of family-friendly activities, especially for the beach lovers! With 130 miles of the Jersey Shore, your family can walk the boardwalk, build sand castles and enjoy delicious food by the water. Take a trip to one of the zoos in the area— Cape May County Park & Zoo, Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange and Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton. Get active by kayaking, horseback riding, hiking and biking at New Jersey’s recreational hot spots and calm waterways. You can even get your dose of arts and culture at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City and Newark Museum of Art. Paterson Great Falls Historic Park and Liberty State Park offer a glimpse into the past and Black Heritage itineraries stop at must-see sites running through the heart and soul of the state. New Jersey has a lot to offer families, especially being so close to NYC! Nyack Only 24 miles north of NYC on the banks of the Hudson in beautiful Rockland County, the village of Nyack is perfect for your next family road trip. Nyack offers hundreds of experiences and events that make for great day trips, weekend getaways and longer stays – a treasure trove packed into just over one walkable square mile. Take a walk on one of the many local hiking trails, bike across the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, and take in all of the incredible views of the river. If you’re feeling adventurous, check out the boat charters and water sports in the river itself. For a more peaceful itinerary, enjoy the arts by visiting the Edward Hopper House Museum, theaters, music and comedy shows. You may even want to plan your trip around one or more of Nyack’s many signature events, including street fairs, classic and exotic car nights, the African American Day parade, LGBTQ+ promenade, 4th of July fireworks, outdoor concerts and food tours. Your family will also love the weekly Farmer’s Markets, which feature live music, fresh goods from local farms and artisans, and plenty of kid-friendly activities. Make memories this summer in Nyack! 52 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with

The resort & indoor waterpark 555 Resorts World Dr. Monticello, NY 12701 www.thekartrite.com An easy 90-minute car ride from NYC lands you here, The Kartrite Resort. New York’s newest and biggest indoor waterpark. Modern and stylish suites. Hi-Tech Adventure Zone. 8 eclectic eateries and bars. Daily activities schedule, bowling, a ropes course, and laser tag. Gorgeous hiking trails. 11,000 square feet of meeting space to accommodate large or small groups. And much, much more. Just a short walk to the spectacular Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort! Located in the heart of the beautiful Catskills. Playland The name “Play” land should say it all! Not too far from Manhattan, Westchester’s top park for the last 94 years says: “It’s time to play.” There is something for all ages, from the littlest ones to tweens and teens. With famous rides, midway games and new thrills, you’re guaranteed a day filled with fun, laughs, and unforgettable memories. In addition to regular live entertainment and shows, this season the brand new Fountain Plaza will bring even more excitement to the park, where families can dance along with synchronized lights and music. Once your family gets tired of the rides, head to the famous boardwalk -shop for souvenirs, and visit the Westchester Children’s Museum. Grab a bite at one of the many restaurants, like burgers at Jack Burger or yummy tacos at Taco Casa. Cool off at Playland Beach, featuring a new waterfront slide, at the Playland Pool or even hop on a paddle boat. Your kids will be plotting their next visit to Playland! Putnam County Country Fest & 4-H Showcase Don’t miss out on the country festival families love, happening July 29th to 30th at Veteran’s Memorial Park this summer! Just an easy car drive away, the 4-H fair brings thousands of locals and visitors to enjoy this eclectic mix of traditions where little and big kids will have fun adventures at the Putnam County Country Fest & 4-H Showcase. There are food trucks, treats, countrythemed vendors, games, demos, exhibits, magic shows, inflatables and more. Listen to live music, watch the classic car show, and even attend the Duck Derby fundraiser. Kids will leave with full stomachs, mini artistic masterpieces and many memories to last a lifetime. There’s free parking and admission, so grab your sunscreen and get going! By car or by train, take a day trip to Putnam County, where there’s always another reason to say “I Love New York.” Be sure to visit iloveny.com for more information about a New York State getaway. 54 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with YOUR NEW JERSEY SUMMER ESCAPE AWAITS Drift away to 130 miles of famous Jersey Shore. Discover family-friendly boardwalks, seaside amusement piers, theme parks and shopping meccas. Dive into history, art and culture. And take exciting journeys, like our American Revolution and Black Heritage trip Itineraries. Plan your getaway and access your free VisitNJ.org. June 2023 | Queens Family 55 Rhode Island Plan a summer family getaway and see why they call Rhode Island “The Ocean State!” Here are some top family-friendly attractions throughout each of the state’s six regions. Blackstone Valley. Blackstone Valley is home to the fastest indoor karting track in the country. Head to Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket for a mix of art studios and retail shops. Blackstone Valley’s hiking and biking paths are perfect for exploring this beautiful region. Providence. Rhode Island’s beautiful capital features can’t-miss attractions like WaterFire Providence, where one hundred bonfires blaze majestically on downtown rivers, and Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village, home to exotic species from across the globe. Block Island. Take a short ferry ride to Block Island for natural beauty and small-town charm. Families can join the Block Island Glass Float Project, part art installation, part scavenger hunt, then check out 1661 Farms and Gardens, a small hobby farm with lemurs, kangaroos and more. Warwick and West Bay. Warwick and West Bay feature incredible shopping and scenic beauty. At Goddard Memorial State Park, active families will find a golf course, horseback riding, game fields and more. Head to Oakland Beach to enjoy a public waterfront, fishing and swimming. South County. Hit the beaches in South County for a sunsoaked afternoon of swimming, relaxation and fun. Adventureland in Narragansett features go-karts, batting cages and bumper boats. In Charlestown, The Fantastic Umbrella Factory is a go-to for adventurous shoppers. Newport County. At Historic Newport, tour the Newport Mansions and lighthouses and watch centuries of history unfold, then visit Rail Explorers for a scenic ride on a custom-built rail bike. Visit Bristol County for stunning coastal views at Colt State Park and see wildlife at the Audubon Society of R.I. Nature Center and Aquarium. Find more ideas for your family summer vacation today at VisitRhodeIsland.com. Rochester As the third largest metro area in NY and just under 6 hours by car from NYC, Rochester is an ideal destination for families. Rochester is one of the most family-friendly cities in the country, with more than 75 experiences for families. Kids of all ages love The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester. The Strong Museum is the only museum in the world dedicated to play, and is home to the National Toy Hall of Fame, the Toy Industry Hall of Fame, and the World Video Game Hall of Fame. There’s also the Rochester Museum and Science Center, which features a planetarium and nature center, and the oldest photography museum in the world, the George Eastman Museum. Plus, your family can visit the largest living history museum in New York at the Genesee Country Village and Museum, which depicts a 19th century village brought to life. At Rochester’s Seneca Park Zoo, you’ll see Red Pandas, Masai Giraffes and Zebras! With more than 12,000 acres of parkland, 100+ miles of trails, 56 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with and extensive waterways, Rochester is a great destination for active families who enjoy hiking, biking, fishing and more. June 2023 | Queens Family 57 moment MAKE YOUR Make moments that matter in hip and historic Frederick County, Maryland. Wander quaint downtowns where historic buildings host locally-owned shops. Indulge in world-class restaurants and embrace our lively arts scene. Venture outdoors in National and State Parks and experience our storied past at Civil War battlefields. Unwind at dozens of family-friendly wineries, breweries, and distilleries. visitfrederick.org • 800-999-3613 Rockland County Rockland County is a hidden New York gem that’s only 30 miles north of New York City. Offering stunning views of the Hudson River as well as access to quaint villages, outdoor activities, a bustling craft food and beverage scene, rich history, and non-stop shopping and entertainment, there’s something for everyone in Rockland County. Start your day by walking or biking across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. With access and parking points in Nyack and Westchester, you and your family can enjoy six scenic overlook points, public art across the path and historic touchpoints. At 3.6 miles and the longest biking and pedestrian path in the county, the path is also a great way to get in some exercise. For a connection to nature, enjoy access to over 200 miles of trails and parks. Great for hiking, exploring, and swimming as well as boating, kayaking, watersports, and fishing in Nyack, Piermont, Haverstraw, or Stony Point. Take in a game and enjoy some baseball fare by watching the New York Boulders, a professional minor league baseball team with a stadium right in Rockland. Add some history to your trip by checking out the Stony Point Battlefield State Historic Site. This is the location of the last major Revolutionary War battle in the north with a museum, interactive programs, reenactments of battles, cannon musket firing, and more. This is also the location of the Stony Point Lighthouse, the oldest lighthouse on the Hudson River. For some indoor fun, visit Palisades Center and enjoy tons of activities and entertainment, such as Space Adventure Glow in the Dark Mini Golf, Palisades Climb Adventure, Au- tobahn Raceway, 5 Wits Escape Room, the Palisades Climb Adventure Ropes Course, ice skating, movie theater, bowling at Lucky Strike, and tons more. Make sure to include walking through one of Rockland's many waterfront villages as a part of your trip as you check out a waterfront restaurant, breweries, boutiques, and Torne Valley Vineyards, Rockland’s only winery. Located in the Ramapo Mountains, this quaint winery offers tastings, live music and Friday night concerts in the summer. Complete your stay with a great night of sleep at one of the area’s sweet bed and breakfasts, hotel, or local inn. explorerocklandny.com Showboat Resort, Atlantic City Take a splash this summer at Showboat Resort, Atlantic City, home to the world’s largest beachfront indoor waterpark with 12+ slides, a 1,000 square-foot surf simulator, nightlife entertainment for adults, a retractable roof for year-round fun and much more. The famed Atlantic City boardwalk will enter a new era this summer with the early summer debut of The Showboat Resort, an expansion and re-imagining of the existing Showboat– and your family is invited! “There is nothing I love more as a grandfather than watching my grandkids play and have fun. That’s really the inspiration behind the mindblowing experience that Showboat Resort brings to the boardwalk,” said Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner. There are adult and kid areas, making it easy for both parents and children to have fun this summer. Plus, a fan favorite among all ages, Showboat Resort includes Lucky Snake Arcade–the largest arcade in the world. The more than 200,000 square-foot venue features the 40,000 square-foot Raceway Go Kart Track and more than 600 games, including pinball, virtual reality, and bowling. There will be even more activities this year, like discothemed roller blading, a state-of-the-art, classic movie-themed miniature golf course, a 40-foot-tall climbing wall, and the largest Zoltar fortune teller in the world. Want to stay after a long day at the resort? Not to worry– the transformation into The Showboat Resort will also mark the completion of the iconic Showboat’s first phase of hotel renovations, including 477 guest rooms, among which are 36 Balcony Suites. 58 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with June 2023 | Queens Family 59 Turn the Hudson-Athens lighthouse into your North Star. Feel the thrill of summer’s setting sun and the chill of a night spent on the mountain. Embrace your forever wild side by exploring the uncharted hidden gems, spirited main streets, and unique events that await in The Great Northern Catskills this summer... #FindYourCatskills Feel it. Breathe it. Live it. GreatNorthernCatskills.com It here.happens Sweet Summertime in Westchester County As summer vacation begins, travelers will be ecstatic to find there is so much to see and do in Westchester County. Bordered by the Hudson River and Long Island Sound, Westchester has more than 500 square miles of space, ensuring families can maximize their time and budgets while making memories that are priceless. Families looking for epic play will find it in abundance at Rye’s very own amusement park, Playland, featuring exciting rides like the iconic Dragon Coaster and 108-year-old Grand Carousel. For more adrenaline, Boundless Adventures in Purchase is where adults and kids can crawl, swing and climb over obstacles at this aerial adventure park. Other fun attractions to consider include a visit to Legoland, Westchester Children’s Museum, and Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts for incredible outdoor performances and picnics. Boasting 24,000 acres of parkland spread over more than 25 parks, Westchester is the perfect place for fresh air beyond the city. Visit Lasdon Park with its Dinosaur Garden and Chinese Friendship Pavilion. Croton Point Park offers expansive parkland and outdoor swimming in the summer, and Muscoot Farm’s Sunday Farmer’s Market is always a family favorite. Eating is one of the wonders of Westchester County with an Smugglers' Notch, Vermont Those looking for more than a day trip the mountains of Vermont may be the adventure you need. Smugglers' Notch, Vermont is worth the drive, with plenty of scenic spots to stop along the way. Spend a few days in the mountains biking, swimming and zipping through the trees. There are mountain waterslides, pools and reservoirs, and even the Kids Day Camp which has mountain biking, arts & crafts, STEM, wildness & survival, or high adventure. Let your kiddos enjoy a day at one of the specialty camps while you relax or go on an outdoor date. Families enjoy taking a turn through the treetop obstacle course or two worldrenowned Disc Golf courses, and kids love the FunZone, which has indoor climbing, inflatables laser tag, arcades and more. You don’t want to miss family fun in Smugglers' Notch! Mountainside lodging packages with all the resort amenities fill up quickly for summer fun so plan your vacation at www.smuggs.com. abundance of dining options. For breakfast, fuel up near the Long Island Sound shore at Stanz Café in Larchmont. Lunch at Walter’s Hot Dogs is another can’t-miss experience, and dinner at River Outpost Brewing will have the perfect something for both kids and adults. For dessert, the Bigfoot Creamery in Ossining offers tasty flavors and unique floats. When the time comes for rest, Westchester offers a variety of hotels, allowing families to choose accommodations based on budget and proximity to their plans. Parents will find all the tools they need to plan the perfect itinerary by visiting www.visitwestchesterny.com. 60 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with

Your Next Family-Fun Getaway... is just 30 minutes away! You don’t have to travel far to enjoy the beauty of the Hudson Valley. Rockland County offers a wealth of attractions and activities easily reached by car, train, or boat. With a mix of bustling towns, great outdoor adventure, creative culture and more, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. June 2023 | Queens Family 61 explorerocklandny.com Wild West City Wild West City is a western theme park located in the beautiful, scenic Skyland’s Region of Sussex County, New Jersey. Your family will love this unique 1880’s theme park, a place where guests can step back in time, disconnect from the modern world and reawaken the spirit of the American West. Live action shows and reenactments of the west are performed on the ‘Main Street’ in town throughout the day. There are plenty of things for families to see and do here, from popping into town shops and museums, to riding the Stage Coach through town, to boarding the Wild West City Train. Enjoy new and special events happening in 2023, like the latest Billy’s Great Escape production! And don’t miss out on Wild West City’s National Day of the Cowboy and Cowgirl, Civil War reenactments, and Native American events. Wild West City is one of the most unique things to do in New Jersey, making it the perfect day trip for families, friends, couples and groups. Purchase tickets in advance online, or consider a membership if you’ll be visiting often. Memberships include unlimited visits 62 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 Tickets discounted online! Now open for 2023! 2023 season passes are now available for purchase. Order online at Ultimate S U mmer Family F U n G U ide in partnership with throughout the 2023 season, admission to all special event days, bring a friend ticket, souvenir WWC Cup, discounts at food and retail shops and more! www.wildwestcity.com. No matter where you go in Westchester County this summer, an experience is sure to follow. Embark on an outdoor adventure, tour historic homes and gardens, grab a seat at a table to sample the best food and beverages our region has to offer—or simply relax and enjoy the show. Go to VisitWestchesterNY.com to ﬁnd more summer destination ideas and upcoming events. June 2023 | Queens Family 63 ® I LOVE NEW YORK is a registered trademark and service mark of the New York State Department of Economic Development; used with permission. Beyond center stage Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts | Photo by Gabe Palacio

Summer Fun! Our Summer is one of the best times to enjoy all that the East Coast offers, from hopping on the train for a day trip or packing up the car to check out a museum or an amusement park or eat some good food. Here are some unique things for families to do during the summer in and around New York: Adventureland 2245 Broad Hollow Rd. in Farmingdale, NY Adventureland is open daily during the summer, which is good because you may want to visit more than once. There are over 30 fun rides and attractions, so plan to spend the entire day there, as the kids will want to hop on one of the three roller coasters or the two log flumes and chill out at the indoor arcade. There are plenty of spots to eat delicious food at the full-service restaurant and more! The great part is this fun spot is located only 30 minutes east of New York City, even closer if you are in or near Long Island. American Dream 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ Visit the Great Indoors this Summer at American Dream – the weather’s always perfect here! Ride record-breaking coasters at the nation’s largest indoor theme park and ride the waves of the world’s largest indoor wave pool. Plus, you can shop hundreds of stores and dine at dozens of eateries. Bronx Zoo 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx The summer isn’t complete without a trip to the zoo, and lucky for us, we have the one of the best zoos in the country right here in NYC. With over 265 acres to explore and over 10,000 animals to visit, there’s always something new for your family to do at the Bronx Zoo. Go for a spin on the famous Bug Carousel, check out a sea lion or penguin feeding, pet the farmyard animals, get up close and personal with beautiful butterflies, and of course, see animals from all over the world! Chuck E Cheese Families looking for a great deal this summer should check out the new Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass (chuckecheese.com/summer-fun-pass) that starts at $59.99 and offers up to eight weeks of play time and up to 40% off pizza at fun centers across NY and NJ. Also, this summer select Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island and Queens/Long Island City will debut Trampoline Zones for kids to enjoy active play. Govenors Island Families can enjoy Governors Island’s 120plus acres of scenic open space daily. The island’s park offers rolling lawns and plenty of room for New Yorkers to spread out for picnicking and recreation, including over seven miles of car-free bike paths. There’s always exciting events going on throughout the season; This year, warm-weather programming includes free arts, culture, live music, food trucks, educational programs and more. Get to the island by taking a relaxing ferry ride from Manhattan at 10 South St. Harry Potter 935 Broadway, New York, NY 10010 You don’t have to jump on a plane for the Harry Potter experience; walk or hop over to Broadway (at 23rd Street) and visit the 20,000-square-foot store. Yes, it is a store with fantastic merchandise, so bring pocket money if you can. Still, it is also a truly magical world with themed sections, interactive nooks, and immersive experiences where your little wizard can spend a large chunk of the day sipping on iconic Hogwarts drinks, casting spells, and reliving some of HP’s most astonishing scenes from all the movies and books. Long Island Aquarium 431 East Main Street, Riverhead NY 11901 It isn’t summer without a visit to the Long Island aquarium. While a local favorite - visitors also come from far to explore this fantastic aquarium that features indoor and outdoor exhibits of marine life such as cuttlefish, octopus, sharks, turtles, jellyfish, and penguins. And let’s 64 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 ULTIMATE SUMMER FAMILY FUN GUIDE top picks for inspiring seasonal activities for the whole family June 2023 | Queens Family 65 not forget birds, butterflies and bugs (oh my!) can also be seen in this massive space. There are live shows daily (tip, the Sea Lion Show is very popular; arrive early) and a 4D theater where kids can experience the world’s wonders. Long Island Children’s Museum 11 Davis Ave., Garden City, NY 11530 The Long Island Children’s Museum for the many educational activities like the interactive exhibits (there are 14!). Exhibits like Tool Box, KEVA, Feasts for Beasts and more are fun and educate kids and families. This museum is an all-day excursion, and dont forget to head outside to the Nature Playground! Mashantucket Pequot Museum 110 Pequot Trail, Mashantucket, CT 06338 We are so lucky to have excellent museums in and near New York. Make a day or weekend summer trip when you head to the Pequot Museum, the largest Native American museum in the world. From Wednesday to Saturday, there will be culture-filled educational programs, workshops, and events for the entire family in July and August. Check the website for more info, and remember to take pics of the beautiful gardens surrounding the museum. Monster Mini Golf 645 Stewart Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530 Cool off from the summer heat at this glow-inthe-dark mini golf spot where kids will appreciate the monster theme decor where a game of mini golf is like no other. There is also bowling, arcade games, and attractions to extend the family fun! Open from noon to 10 pm every day. Museum of Ice Cream 558 Broadway, New York, NY, On a hot summer day, stop by the Museum of Ice Cream to cool off with unlimited ice cream in five different shapes and forms. With 12 multi-sensory installations, your family will learn all about the history of everyone’s favorite frozen sweet treat. Be sure to jump in the sprinkle pool (how fun does that sound?) and try your hand at making edible slime! Playland 1 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY 10580 Head to Rye, NY, and enjoy the fantastic rides and fireworks on holiday weekends, such as the 4th of July. Visit playland.com for dates and times. Storybook Land 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Explore, play, read, and ride at Storybook Land! Visit this unique theme park where attractions, rides, and entertainment are based on popular children’s stories and fairy tales. It is all charm, and the kids will live out their favorite storybooks as they come to life in interactive play areas like the Three Little Pigs’ houses and the Old Woman in the Shoe. Kids will spend the day on themed rides like the Turtle Twirl and the Whirly-Bug. Wildplay 2600 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh We love family trips to the beach, but let’s be honest, the kids can only build so many sandcastles before declaring boredom. That’s why WildPlay offers unforgettable outdoor adventures! Soar over Jones Beach on a 700 foot zipline and experience the sand and sea like never before. Kids as young as 7 are welcome to ride! There’s also exciting adventure courses for all different levels, a primal swing and a freefall jump for kids 5 and up. Thrillseeking families with older kids even can go bungy jumping and axe throwing. This summer at the Pequot Museum we will be offering a variety of culture-filled fun and educational programs, workshops and events for families and friends of all ages. Join us each Wednesday–Saturday in July and August for some of the best experiences that Mashantucket has to offer at the largest Native American museum in the world! 66 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 ULTIMATE SUMMER FAMILY FUN GUIDE Don't miss our last FREE Parenting Webinar - Sign up now! Anxious Parents, Anxious Kids: Parenting Advice From the "World's Worst Mom" With author Lenore Skenazy Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 4 p.m. ET It’s time to change the way we look at obstacles and stop making assumptions that our kids are incapable of clearing their own path in life. Join author, columnist, blogger and reality TV show host Lenore Skenazy, aka “The World’s Worst Mom,” for a talk laced with humor, wit and the unvarnished truth: Your kids can be independent. Skenazy will share simple but powerful ways anxious parents can counteract the urge to overprotect their children, move away from fear-based parenting, and give their bubble-wrapped children the freedom to develop confidence and resilience the natural way: through unstructured, child-directed play. PRESENTING SPONSORS June 2023 | Queens Family 67 Register for FREE at NewYorkFamily.com/NYParentEd Present s BY SHARA LEVINE QUEENS New Queens Pride Parade WHEN: Sunday, June 4, 12–6pm WHERE: 37th Avenue, Jackson Heights AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Pride at the second oldest and second largest pride parade in New York City with floats, performances, community groups, and more! WANT TO GO?: Free. newqueenspride.org Astoria Park Carnival WHEN: June 7-11,WednesdayFriday, 4–11pm; Saturday, 12pm–12am; Sunday, 12–11pm. WHERE: Under the RFK Bridge, Corner of Hoyt Ave N and 19th St, Astoria AGES: All WHAT: Kick off the summer with thrilling rides, exciting games, and great family fun! WANT TO GO?: Single tickets start at $1.50; $30 for 20 tickets; $60 for 50 tickets. dreamlandamusements.com Broad Channel Flag Day WHEN: Wednesday, June 14, 4–7pm WHERE: Broad Channel Park, East 16th Road to East 18th Road and Cross Bay Boulevard, Broad Channel AGES: All WHAT: In celebration of Flag Day, there will be children activities, games, playmobil, arts and crafts, face painting, entertainment, music, refreshments and giveaways. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org We The People Civics Fair WHEN: Saturday, June 17, 12–4pm WHERE: King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave. Jamaica AGES: 9 and up WHAT: Kids can make activist signs for important causes or write with quill and ink. Plus, meet with local organizations making a difference. WANT TO GO?: Free. kingmanor.org Juneteenth Celebration WHEN: Saturday, June 17, 1:30–4:30pm WHERE: Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St, Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Take part in a jubilant commemoration of freedom and African American while learning about poetry, drumming, Reiki and more. WANT TO GO?: Free. lewislatimerhouse.org Evening Pajama Party & Story Time WHEN: Friday, June 23, 7–8pm WHERE: Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave. Oakland Gardens AGES: 3 – 5 WHAT: Come in your pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed animal to listen to bedtime stories, make live animal friends, and have cookies and milk. WANT TO GO?: $20. alleypond. org 17th Annual Rock Stock Festival WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 10am–7pm WHERE: Beach 90th Street in Rockaway Beach, Beach 90th Street off Shorefront Parkway, Far Rockaway AGES: All WHAT: Head to the beach for 68 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2023 calendar The New Queens Pride Parade somes to Jackson Heights on June 4. skateboard demos, live music, surf contest, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free. rockstocknyc.com Queens International Children’s Festival WHEN: June 24-25, Saturday and Sunday 12–5pm WHERE: Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica AGES: All WHAT: This fun-filled event offers performances and activities to inspire young people and families to enjoy the arts. WANT TO GO?: Free. jcal.org MANHATTAN Drums Along the Hudson®: A Native American Festival and Multicultural Celebration WHEN: Sunday, June 4, All day. WHERE: Inwood Hill Park (218th St & Indian Rd), 218th St & Indian Rd, Inwood AGES: All WHAT: This multicultural family-oriented festival combines Native American heritage with the diversity of New York City with performances of world dance and drumming tradition. WANT TO GO?: Free Admission. drumsalongthehudson.org Inclusive Pride Family Day WHEN: Sunday, June 4, 1–4pm WHERE: Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, W 46th St and 12th Ave. New York AGES: All WHAT: Learn about LGBTQ+ figures in space exploration and the Navy and take part in hands-on art and storytelling activities all about expressing yourself. WANT TO GO?: FREE., intrepidmuseum.org 66th Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade WHEN: Sunday, June 11, 11am WHERE: Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade, Fifth Avenue from E 43rd Street to E 79th Street, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the best of Puerto Rican culture, achievement and legacy with music, dance and colorful displays of cultural pride! WANT TO GO?: Free. nprdpinc. org Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth WHEN: Sunday, June 18, 11am–1pm WHERE: Duffy Square, Broadway between 45th & 47th Streets, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: See Black artists and allies from a variety of Broadway shows perform their own works of art, with their song, dance, and poetry accompanied by live music. WANT TO GO?: Free. broadwayleague.com BRONX Pride Weekend at the Bronx Zoo WHEN: June 3-4, Saturday, and Sunday, 10:30am–5:30pm. WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with live music, crafting, family fun, and all your favorite animals! WANT TO GO?: $28.75-$37.75. bronxzoo.com Family Art Project: Family Tree for Father’s Day WHEN: June 17-18, Saturday and Sunday, 10am–1pm WHERE: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave. The Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Design a sculpture inspired by the trees of Wave Hill and the special father figure in your life. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $4-$10. wavehill.org Bronx Night Market WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 1–7pm. WHERE: Fordham Plaza, 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Choose from a curated selection of local dining options along with arts & crafts, live performances, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free admission. maschospitalitygroup.com BROOKLYN The Jungle Book WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30pm and 2:30pm, through June 25. WHERE: Puppetworks Inc, 338 Sixth Avenue (at 4th Street), Park Slope AGES: 4 and up WHAT: See Kipling’s Tales of the Indian Jungle like never before- adapted for Marionettes! WANT TO GO?: $11; $10 child. puppetworks.org Vintage Bus Festival WHEN: June 10, 10am–4pm WHERE: Emily Warren Roebling Plaza at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Main Street & John Street, Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Explore vintage buses, enjoy photo ops, meet some of the bus drivers who help keep our city moving, shop, and take in the view of the skyline. WANT TO GO?: Free. nytransitmuseum.org Celebrate Juneteenth WHEN: June 19, 11am–3pm WHERE: Brower Park, Brooklyn Ave & Prospect Place, Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Commemorate Juneteenth with live music, dance, workshops, and more. WANT TO GO?: Free. brooklynkids.org June 2023 | Queens Family 69 JUNE calendar The King Manor Museum hosts a Civics Fair on June 17. Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth on June 18.