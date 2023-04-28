Queens Family - May 2023

≠ Camps that specialize in Stem/Steam, Arts, Sports & More! Take a Hike! Family-Friendly Trails Inspector General Lucy Lang on serving New York families while raising a family of her own may 2023 Get a jump start on the high school admissions process with our upcoming Open House, just for 7th graders! Learn more about our all-honors academic program, over 40 + clubs and varsity athletics. Plus, hear directly from our students about what it’s like to attend school in Manhattan. Families are welcome to join in the fun! An RSVP is required to attend the event. Please sign up at www.dominicanacademy.org Make NYC your classroom at our Summer Connection Camp for prospective students! Each day students will be engaging in visits to a cultural or historic landmark, participating in hands-on workshops, enriching arts activities, and STEM labs taught by members of the Dominican Academy faculty. For additional information or questions, email Admissions at admissions@dominicanacademy.org 44 East 68th Street New York, NY 10065 212.744.0195 www.dominicanacademy.org Sneak Peek Open House 10, 2023 5:00–7:00 Summer Connection Camp 20-June 23 & June 26-June 30, 2023 8:30 am–2:45 pm NYC YOUR CLASSROOM & SUMMER EVENTS May pm June SPRING

FREE WI-FI OUTSIDE IF YOU’RE WITHIN 450 FEET of these Queens Public Library locations, find the wireless network QBPL_WIRELESS on your laptop or mobile device and you can connect automatically—no sign-in required! Made May 2023 | Queens Family 3 possible thanks to the generous support of New York Community Trust Foundation. Arverne 312 Beach 54 Street Briarwood 85-12 Main Street Broad Channel 16-26 Cross Bay Boulevard Elmhurst 86-07 Broadway Glendale 78-60 73 Place Hunters Point 47-40 Center Boulevard Kew Gardens Hills 72-33 Vleigh Place Lefferts 103-34 Lefferts Boulevard Lefrak City 98-30 57 Avenue Long Island City 37-44 21 Street Peninsula 92-25 Rockaway Beach Boulevard Poppenhusen 121-23 14 Avenue Queensboro Hill 60-05 Main Street Ridgewood 20-12 Madison Street Rochdale Village 169-09 137 Avenue Rosedale 144-20 243 Street Seaside 116-15 Rockaway Beach Boulevard South Hollis 204-01 Hollis Avenue South Ozone Park 128-16 Rockaway Boulevard Steinway 21-45 31 Street Woodside 54-22 Skillman Avenue The and the Charles H. Revson Enjoy the beautiful weather and also stay connected to the internet! Extended Wi-Fi coming soon to additional QPL locations. 4 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 M Ay 2023 NewYorkFamily.com contents F eaTUR es 12 | Transit MTA to expand bus stroller pilot to over 1,000 buses by fall 24 | Tech TikTok announces time limit for teens 30 | Travel A family paradise at Eau Palm Beach 32 | Tech Motherhood FOMO: the pressure of documenting family milestones on social media 34 | i nspector General lucy l ang on serving New York families while raising a family of her own 38 | Tech ChatGPT, what it is and why it’s banned in NYC’s public schools sToRies & ColUmns 22 | childcare Should I hire a nanny or a babysitter? 6 | editor’s letter 8 | a sk the e xpert My child wants to be a vegetarian 10 | a sk the e xpert Why do kids get nosebleeds? 14 | c amp Thriving at summer camp in the arts, sports, and STEM/STEAM programs 20 | family Day o ut Family-friendly hiking trails 26 | education The history and method of a Montessori Education 28 | family Day o ut The Noguchi Museum hosts annual community days Family FU n 36 | c alendar All the fun events and activities for May Di R e CTo R ies 16 | Summer Program listings 27 | m ontessori School listings 29 | arts for k ids listings on The cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuo.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Cover Story Written by: Jeannine Cintron Produced by: Donna Duarte-Ladd pg. 34 pg. 32 pg. 20 pg. 36 pg. 26

CITY CAMPS FOR CITY KIDS! ADVANTAGE CAMPS ON NEARBY ROOSEVELT ISLAND Advantage Day Camp—best day camp in NYC! • Every kind of fun imaginable, for campers 5 to 14 • Arts & crafts, gym & ﬁeld sports, enrichment, STEAM, chess, robotics, tennis, swimming (East Side) & more! • Full days – Upper East & East Side Advantage Junior Tennis Camp— best tennis camp in NYC! • Players 7 to 17 focus on tennis, up close & all summer long! • Drills, games & match play • Full days – East Side, Half-days – West Side Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp— best introduction to tennis ever! • Customized by age & ability, for campers 5 to 8 • Friendly atmosphere, specialized instruction • Half-days – Upper East, East & West Side Add on an afternoon of fun at the East Side/Roosevelt Island or Upper East Side/ Wagner Middle School Camps! Exciting partners for 2023! • Rigorous safety measures at all locations • Flexibility – chose your week or individual days with a 10-pack** (Day Camps only) • Convenience – full day camps enjoy early drop-off & late pickup at no extra charge! Pick your Camp. Pick your location. Choose East Side/Roosevelt Island, West Side/Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club or Upper East Side/Wagner Middle School. Quick & easy to reach NYC locations! Contact Bob Ingersole at bingersole@advantagecamps.net or 212.935.0250 Sign up today at advantagecamps.net May 2023 | Queens Family 5 **Must be paid in full at sign up. DAY CAMPS KASPAROV CHESS FOUNDATION FOUNDATION

Blooming in May May is when we think about Mother’s Day, and with that in mind, we can’t help but reflect on the joys and challenges of parenting. This month Deputy Editor Jeannine Cintron writes about mother and Inspector General Lucy Lang(page 34) and her passion for serving New York families while raising her family. We all know that technology is part of our daily lives - this month, we share on (page 32) Motherhood FOMO and the pressure of documenting family milestones on social media. And the good news is that TikTok has announced a time limit for teens (page 24), and we have all the deets. Lastly, with summer just around the corner, we want you to absorb the outdoors with a family-friendly hike (see page 20) and help your kids to explore art, sports, and STEM/STEAM this summer. Check out our camp and summer program listings on page 16 and make this summer one to remember! Publi S her: Clifford Luster e xecuTive Direc Tor: Donna Duarte-Ladd aSSociaTe Publi S her: Erin Brof aDver Ti S in G Direc Tor: Stacie Goldberg DePuT y eDiTor: Jeannine Cintron DiGiTal eDiTor: Kaitlyn Riggio e venTS manaG er: Shara Levine r e P or Ter: Barbara Russo Senior aDvi S er: Susan Weiss Par Tner S hi P manaG er S : Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Suzanne Cirigliano, Chris Cunnington, Lori Falco, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli marke Tin G & STraTeGy Direc Tor: Rosalia Bobé Sale S & marke Tin G coor D inaTor: Mykael Fields marke Tin G aSS i STanT: Tilejah Gilead ar T Direc Tor: Leah Mitch web Develo P er: Sylvan Migdal GraP hic De S i G ner S : Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti eD iTor S aT larG e: Serena Norr, Cris Pearlstein eD iTorial conTribuTor S : Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas eD iTorial i nTern S : Bailey Germain, Brian Zhang ConTaCT inFoRmaTion aDver Ti S in G: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com circulaTion: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com aDD re SS : New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 Pre S i D enT: Victoria Schneps-Yunis ceo : Joshua Schneps coo : Clifford Luster New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Editorial and the Silver Award for Excellence in Design. 6 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 editor’s note Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily get i N touch newYorkFamily.com New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2023 Queens Family Media, LLC 2022 n ina Gallo Photography Donna May 2023 | Queens Family 7 www.ComprehendTheMind.com 718-441-0166 Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a renowned and widely sought expert in the ﬁeld of mental health and neuropsychology, leads the clinical team at CCPS. Our doctors are trained to help not only the child but their ecosystem in supporting their needs. Well-being, emotional and academic, goes hand in hand, and we can guide you to both. Please call or visit our website to learn more. We accept all major insurances GHI, UnitedHealthCare, Oxford, Cigna, MagnaCare, BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) All major credit cards, Cash, and PayPal accepted • Extra time on tests, both in classrooms, SATs, ACTs, SHSATs • IEPs, 504 plans, private school placement • Forensic (injury, special education, child custody, immigration) cases • Medication management Clinical Expertise: Help with: Is your child struggling with: reading or Math? Paying attention? Making friends? Anxious mood? If so, a comprehensive evaluation will help you with your next steps.

My Child Wants to Be a Vegetarian A guide for concerned parents By Kaitlyn Riggio Vegetarian diets are on the rise all over the world. Statistics have shown that roughly five percent of the population in the United States follows a vegetarian diet. And these numbers aren’t limited just to adults: around five percent of youth ages 8 to 17 describe themselves as vegetarian. Reasons why people choose to follow a vegetarian diet are varied and can include things like health reasons or ethical reasons. If your child decides they want to follow a vegetarian diet, there are plenty of ways you can support them, even without becoming a vegetarian yourself. We sat down with pediatrician Dr. TJ Gold from Tribeca Pediatrics to talk about what parents can do if their child decides they want to pursue a vegetarian diet. My child told me they want to be a vegetarian. What should I do? Off the bat, it’s important to go into the conversation with an open mind and think about letting children, especially teens and adolescents, make their own choices when it comes to food. “This conflict with teenagers and parents is always something we want to avoid,” Gold says. “We want to give kids autonomy with that so that they’re truly learning how to make those good choices.” That said, it’s still important to provide support and oversight. For example, have a conversation with your child about why they want to become a vegetarian and what that means in terms of food choices going forward. Gold says sometimes adolescents and teenagers don’t want to eat meat, “but their life is a potato chip and cheese pizza diet.” “Technically, that’s a vegetarian diet, but just not eating meat doesn’t necessitate or guarantee that you have a healthy vegetarian diet,” Gold says. “There is a word in there called ‘vegetable.’” While teens should have autonomy in what they eat, especially as they get older, parents should provide guidance to ensure that their kids are still getting the nutrients they need after switching to a vegetarian diet. At the same time, parents should be aware of how much control they’re exercising over food choice. “Kids aren’t going to follow things if it becomes a chore or it’s complicated or their parents are always having to follow them around and make sure they get things,” Gold says. Gold recommends that parents talk to their kids about what their bodies need and giving them control within that guidance. “I really want to enroll them,” Gold says. “And usually it’s just giving them some of these simple guidelines.” How can parents make sure that their vegetarian children are still getting what they need from a nutritional standpoint? Taking meat out of a diet can leave gaps in essential nutrients. While taking supplements to fill these gaps is always an option, but Gold recommends getting what you need through food first. “It’s not unnatural to supplement,” Gold says. “But I really want it to be eaten in the 8 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 ask the expert food itself as opposed to having to pop pills.” Gold outlined where some of these gaps can occur and provided recommendations on how to get those nutrients without meat. Protein : Essential nutrients for the human body, protein is used to build things like muscles and organs in the body. Aside from meat, protein can come from things like dairy, eggs, beans, lentils, seeds and avocado. Vitamin D : Vitamin D is important for bone health. It can be tricky to maintain adequate vitamin D levels, even for nonvegetarians, considering a large portion of our vitamin D comes from the Sun. “The world is pretty sun-phobic, because of trying to have healthy skin and avoid skin cancer,” Gold says. “So we’re already starting off a bit vitamin D deficient.” For vegetarians, “literally the only vitamin D source that exists naturally is mushrooms.” Gold says. “It’s not like mushrooms are always the big fan favorite for young kids.” If you have a mushroom hater on your hands, look for things like milk with vitamin D added. Vitamin B12 : Found almost exclusively in animal products, vitamin B12 is essential for things like red blood cell formation, nerve function and the production of DNA. It’s difficult for vegetarians to get enough vitamin b12 because it’s mostly found in meat. To supplement, turn to foods like eggs, fortified cereals and nutritional yeast. Iron : Iron is important for red blood cells and is commonly found in red meats. For vegetarians, look for iron in fortified cereals, eggs, leafy green vegetables, kidney beans and lentils. An important thing to remember is that absorption of iron from plant based sources is much lower than the absorption from animal based sources. Gold recommends squeezing lemons and limes onto leafy greens. The vitamin C from the lemons and lime “enhances the ability to get that iron out of the plant network of fibers,” Gold says. While getting the right nutrients is important, don’t get bogged down in making sure your vegetarian kid eats the entire food pyramid every single day.

BRACES & INVISALIGN “It’s unrealistic, and I think it makes the whole process a little more anxietyproducing, especially for parents,” Gold says. How can parents cooking for their whole family accommodate everyone, including their vegetarian kid? Family dinners don’t always have to center around meat. The vegetable can be at the center of the meal. “There are so many exciting things we can do with vegetables,” Gold says. “The vegetable items themselves can be an entire meal.” For dinners like this, Gold says the meat can be an additive for those who want to eat it, but dinners don’t have to be just side dishes for the vegetarian kid. Parents can also get their kids involved in cooking dinner, whether that’s one dinner a week, a side dish or another arrangement that makes sense for the family. Not everyone in the family has to become a vegetarian alongside your kid, but there’s plenty of ways to support your vegetarian child in their choice. May 2023 | Queens Family 9 ALL INSURANCES ACCEPTED

Why Do Kids Get Nosebleeds? An expert weighs in on how to curb them BY KAITLYN RIGGIO Nosebleeds are a common issue, especially in kids and especially in the cold, dry winter months. But even knowing this, it can be scary to find that your kid has a bloody nose. While many nosebleeds are one-off problems, other kids get nosebleeds pretty frequently. What causes nosebleeds, and when should you be concerned about them? We sat down with Dr. Alyssa Hackett, pediatric otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat doctor) with ENT and Allergy Associates, to talk about what causes nosebleeds in kids and how to curb them. One of the most common causes of nosebleeds in children is caused by the dryness in the air that occurs, for example, in the fall or when the heat gets turned on in your building in the winter months. “That dryness is important because it can dry out the mucus membranes, specifically the ones that are in the very front of the nose, where there are some fragile blood vessels that can crack open and bleed,” Hackett says. You also may notice that your child with seasonal allergies tends to get a lot of nosebleeds. “It’s not that the allergies cause the nosebleeds,” Hackett says. “But if you’re constantly rubbing your nose, that will be a triggering point.” Other families may notice frequent nosebleeds in their children during the summer. “If you’re running around in the heat, your body flushes everywhere, including these blood vessels in the front of the nose,” Hackett says. Overall, there are many factors that can trigger nosebleeds, and they’re not limited to a single season. “We see nosebleeds year–round,” Hackett says. “Not just in the fall and winter.” What Steps Can Parents Take At Home to Mitigate Nosebleeds? Increasing the moisturization and cleanliness of the nose can be helpful, especially in drier parts of the year. In winter months, mucus can dry up on the inside of the nostril on fragile skin. “They can act like knives,” Hackett says. “They just sort of cut right through those blood vessels.” Using an ointment like Aquaphor can help clean out some of this dried up mucus and add a protective layer to the inside of the nostril. A saltwater spray is also a good way to add moisturization into the nose throughout the day. Hackett says the key to these at-home treatments is sticking to them. “You have to be consistent with it,” Hackett says. To build this habit, Hackett recommends keeping the bottle of nasal spray next to the hand soap in the bathroom and encouraging kids to use it after washing their hands. This method adds the step into their bathroom routine and “it becomes a little less burdensome” than telling them to do it three or four times a day, Hackett says. When Should Parents Be Concerned About Frequent Nosebleeds? In a majority of cases, nosebleeds even as frequent as once a week is “more of an inconvenience rather than it is dangerous,” Hackett says. There are rare instances when frequent nosebleeds are indicative of a larger problem, but those cases are typically accompanied by additional symptoms. For example, if you have a child who has easy bleeding and bruising in other places on their body, it could be a sign of some other blood disorder and it’s a good idea to get a pediatrician involved to run some blood work. Hackett also mentioned if you have a teenage boy who gets massive one-sided nosebleeds, that’s worth getting looked at; it could be a sign of juvenile nasopharyngeal angiofibroma, a rare tumor that generally affects teenage boys. Even though most nosebleed cases aren’t cause for immediate concern, families can see a doctor and get reassurance at any point. “Nosebleeds are a really common issue,” Hackett says. “So anytime families are worried, we’re always happy to check it out.” 10 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 ASK THE EXPERT

WITH YOU AND YOUR LITTLE ONE AT EVERY STEP! Designed for little ones and their caregivers, Queens Public Library’s Early Learning services create a welcoming, joyful environment for young children to learn, play, and grow. Parents and caregivers are also offered the tools to raise children who love learning and reading. Adults receive access to useful resources, hands-on activities, and much more—helping you improve your child’s early development at every step. Visit our website at queenslibrary.org or any of our 50+ locations to learn about: • Librarian-Led Storytimes • Resources For New Parents • QPL’s Early Learning Spaces STAY IN THE KNOW BY SIGNING UP TO RECEIVE EMAIL ALERTS! Sign up at queenslib.org/QPLEarlyLearning or scan this code • Toddler Learning Centers • Kickoff To Kindergarten (K2K) • Higher Order Thinking (H.O.T) Activities in English & Spanish • Children’s Library Discovery Center May 2023 | Queens Family 11

Easier Strolling in the City MTA to expand bus stroller pilot to over 1,000 buses by fall By Max Parrott New York City parents will soon be able to smoothly roll their strollers on buses across 57 routes throughout the city as part of a pilot program that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expanding. The MTA announced recently it will begin the second phase of its Open Stroller Pilot, which will retrofit over 1,000 buses with a designated space for strollers, so that parents don’t have to fold them before boarding — as mandated under the current MTA stroller policy across most of the city. The expansion comes after the agency launched the program in September on only a handful of bus routes. By next fall, the second phase of the program will retrofit all Local and Select buses operating out of six depots that serve around 250,000 daily weekly riders and include some of the busiest routes in the system, according to the MTA. “The Open Stroller Program has demonstrated that we can make buses more accessible to all customers while providing faster, cleaner, and safer service,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “As we expand, more and more bus customers will benefit from enhanced accessibility, especially for parents and caregivers.” A complete list of stroller-ready routes will include: • The B1, B3, B6/6 LTD, B36, B64, B74 in Brooklyn • The Bx6, Bx6 SBS, Bx8, Bx11, Bx17, Bx19, Bx21, Bx23, Bx27, Bx31, Bx32, Bx33, Bx35, Bx36/36LTD, Bx46 in the Bronx. • The M15, M31, M101, M102, M103, M125 in Manhattan. • The Q12, Q13, Q15, Q15A, Q16, Q20A, Q20B, Q26, Q28, Q31, Q32, Q44 SBS, Q48, Q50LTD, Q76 in Queens. • The S40, S42, S46, S48, S51, S52, S53, S66, S76, S81 LTD, S86 LTD, S90 LTD, S93 LTD, S96 LTD, S98 LTD in Staten Island. The MTA received largely positive feedback from more than 200 online customer comments on its stroller policy since the pilot started. Four out of five customers supported expanding the pilot to more buses, the agency said. The idea behind the pilot is to create a seamless boarding experience for parents in a way that speeds up the process for other riders as well. Bus operators haven’t reported any safety incidents or conflicts from on any of the routes where the pilot has been implemented so far. “As a mother of three young children who has had to frequently navigate public transportation with a stroller, I am thrilled to hear about the expansion of the Open Stroller Pilot Program,” said Assemblymember Grace Lee. Participating buses will be identifiable from the outside by a stroller decal that customers can spot before boarding. The stroller space inside the bus is also designated with a decal and is separate from existing priority seating for bus riders with disabilities. “This program, which will create designated open stroller spaces without compromising wheelchair access, is an innovative way to make public transit more family-friendly,” said U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler. “I look forward to seeing parents in my district take advantage of this pilot program on the Crosstown M31 bus and hope to see designated stroller spaces on additional routes in the future.” This story originally posted on our sister site AMNY.com. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 TransiT May 2023 | Queens Family 13 C Po Family Owned & Operated for over 30 Years! www.magicdaycamp.com Call 718-634-8109 Magic Day “Where Day is Magical!” E a r l y D r op O f f a n d E x t e n d e d D ay LI C EN S ED P RO FE S S I O N A L S UPE RV I S I O N C o nv e nie nt B ay s ide Lo c at io n C hildren A ges 4 t o 15 2-8 Week Sessions Available WE ACCEPT PARTICIPATING UNIONS 1199 1 Camp • Daily Hot & C old Lunches wi th Special BB Q a nd P izza Days Incl uded FREE Door to Door T rans port at ion AIR-COND IT IONED Bus es! ! ! LOCAL731 UNION MEMBER DISCOUNT Discounts for: NYPD FDNY Nurses Military • Daily Swimming at a Private Country Club Pool • Organized Sports • Arts & Crafts • 3 Exciting Trips Every Week • Spacious Outdoor & Indoor Play Areas with Air Conditioning Every Fully Licensed Camp Professionals SUNDAY MAY 21st COME TO A MAY OPEN HOUSE! OPEN HOUSE WHITESTONE LANES 1-4 PM 3005 Whitestone Expy., Flushing FRIDAYS: MAY 12th & MAY 19th OPEN HOUSE HOMESITE 6-9 PM 216-01 Union Tpke., Bayside

Thriving at CAMP in the arts, sports, and STEM/STEAM Programs By Serena norr Camp season is quickly approaching. As your child is getting excited about a summer of fun and new adventures, as a parent, it is also exciting to have them have the opportunity to foster new skills. Camp is a time for kids to continually develop their social/emotional learning, boost their self-esteem, and tap into their creativity. And while many of us think of camps as roasting smores and water games, which is on point -summer camps also off programs such as art, dance, music, STEM/STEAM programs, and sports. These subjects help kids tap into new topics and freely explore! Below, we are sharing examples of the many benefits of specialty programs at camp and how they will help your child soar this summer - and beyond! Art Programs at Camp Art programs at camp offer an incredible way for your child to express themselves and unleash their creativity. Alicia Skovera, Executive Director of the American Camp Association, NY and NJ noted, “Art is often one of children’s favorite school subjects, but it usually only happens once a week.” At camp, kids can explore art through a variety of modalities. Alicia stated, “Art is offered daily with beading, jewelry making, painting, tie dying, ceramics, and more.” These multiple disciplines allow children to explore forms of art that they might not have access to at school or from supplemental programs. They will have the opportunity to test out new forms of expression and discover new ways to showcase their creative side. Other artistic forms of expression your camper might enjoy at traditional or specialty camps are dance, theater, and music. Dance allows kids to express themselves through movement; theater helps kids engage and communicate with others; music can help with memory, focus, and group communication. Alicia stated, “Campers can explore their creativity, express themselves through the arts, and discover a new favorite interest.” STEM/STEAM at Camp There has been an enormous concentration on STEM/STEAM programming over the past few years. STEM focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math, while STEAM focuses on science, technology, engineering, math, and the arts. These programs help foster a child’s creativity, encourage experimentation, develop their problem-solving skills, and help to develop their critical thinking skills as they engage in fun, educational, and interactive activities. Alicia shared, “From science experiments to building challenges to rocketry, children can engage in experiential learning at camp without grades or homework!” Some camps include STEAM/STEM activities such as coding, game making, animation, YouTube production, digital arts, video game design, 3D printing, and more. These modalities can help make learning fun and exciting and lay the foundation for the school year ahead and help enhance their passion/interest in these subjects. “These hands-on activities foster creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking en- gagingly and interactively, allowing children to learn something new daily,” Alicia added. Sports at Camp Sports are a huge part of summer camp where kids can try out new activities, move their bodies, and work as a team. Kids will also be able to exert independence, develop confidence, learn new skills, utilize strategic thinking, help with mental clarity, and further develop their communication skills. Alicia stated, “Camp is the perfect environment for children to try new sports. Not only do sports at camp give children a chance to try out a new sport in a non-competitive environment, but sports also foster teamwork and keep kids moving. Many times, children go home from camp wanting to play a new sport at home after discovering it at camp!” This includes the opportunity to enjoy a range of modalities such as swimming, basketball, soccer, climbing, tennis, running, baseball, gymnastics, horseback riding, and much more. Summer camp will create a lifetime of memories and bring joy to your child’s life. A huge component is the many specialty programs that can help boost your child’s confidence, promotes their growth, and encourage them to try new things as they have fun. 14 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 camps May 2023 | Queens Family 15 70-11 Austin Street, 2nd Floor • Forest Hills, NY racademyofballet@gmail.com www.roseacademyofballet.com 718-520-0207 Summer Dance Camp (ages 4-10) • Camp July 10th - August 17th • Summer Semester: July 9th - August 26th Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Acro, Hip Hop, Modern Dance, and Competitive Dance Teams Register NOW Hillcrest Jewish Center Day Camp SUMMER FUN! NEW for 2023 PICKLE BALL I N F O @ Q B K S P O R T S C O M 7 1 8 - 4 7 5 - 9 6 9 4 4 1 - 2 0 3 9 T H S T , Q U E E N S , N Y REGISTER NOW! Monday - Friday 9am - 12pm Ages 9-16 $425/week Send us an email info@qbksports com or give us a call 718-475-9694 W W W Q B K S P O R T S C O M Make this a summer to remember for your kids! Beach Volleyball Summer Camp advantage Day c amp 281 Main St., Roosevelt Island Wagner Middle School/220 East 76th St., New York advantagecamps.net Looking for non-stop fun, learning and action for your Camper? Advantage Day Camp has it all—sports, art, enrichment and experiences for kids ages 5 to 14! From field sports, tennis and yoga to chess, robotics, STEAM projects and so much more. Plus swimming at the East Side/Roosevelt Island location and sprinkler time at the Upper East Side/Wagner Middle School location. There’s even complimentary early drop-off and late pickup! Choose days, weeks or all summer! advantage Jr Tennis c amp 281 Main St., Roosevelt Island 450 West 43rd St., New York advantagecamps.net Advantage Junior Tennis Camps offers the best summer ever for beginners to more seasoned players. Campers ages 7 to 17 (at East Side/Roosevelt Island full-day Camp location) and ages 8 to 12 (at West Side/ Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club half-day afternoon Camp location) focus on the game with drills, skills and match play under air-conditioned bubbles. Instructors and coaches bring out a Camper’s talents in a supportive way. Choose a week, all summer or something in between! Enroll now! advantage QuickStart Tennis c amp Wagner Middle School/220 East 76th St., New York 281 Main St., Roosevelt Island 450 West 43rd St., New York advantagecamps.net At Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp kids ages 4 to 8 get in the game—and love it! Special kid-sized racquets and slower-bouncing balls make it fun from day one! Specially-trained coaches use drills and games to keep Campers engaged, learning and enjoying in a friendly, non-competitive atmosphere. Choose the East Side/ Roosevelt Island, Upper East Side/Wagner Middle School or West Side/Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club location and sign up for a week or all summer for this half-day Camp. Even add afternoons at Advantage Day Camp! all Star Studios 108-21 72nd Ave. 4th floor, Forest Hills 718-268-2280 allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com allstarstudiosnyc.com/2016summer-schedule Register now for All Star Studio’s Summer and/or Fall 2023 Session of jazz, tap, ballet, hip hop, and acro, for ages 3 and older. Demonstrative assistants included so teachers can focus on students’ progression. Ask about their Monday Night Dance Madness classes and their August Dance Intensive session. Register for your free trial! archbishop m olloy h igh School Summer e nrichment c amps 83-53 Manton St., Briarwood 718-441-2100 ext 102 scassillo@molloyhs.org molloyhs.org/summercamps Molloy is offering Summer Enrichment Camps during the summer of 2023! The camps provide a unique opportunity for academically dedicated rising 6th, 7th, and 8th Graders to enjoy fun activities while learning about ideas in which they are interested. Programs include Entrepreneurship, Acting 101, Computer Science, Video Creation and Production, Principles of Rocketry, and many more! The majors and minors within each of the two sessions will be taught by members of Molloy’s outstanding faculty and staff. b lue Dolphin Summer c amp 80-22 Parsons Blvd 718 847-6470 bluedolphincamp.com 16 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 C amps Di R e CT o R y | Special Advertising Supplement May 2023 | Queens Family 17 SESSION 1: JUNE 29 th -JULY 7 th* SESSION 2: JULY 17 th -JULY 21 st Learn More At: www.molloyhs.org/summercamps/ * July 4th off 4 SUMMER ENRICHMENT CAMPS Archbishop Molloy High School . 83-53 Manton St . Briarwood, NY 11435 A great opportunity for rising 6th, 7th, and 8th graders to explore a variety of exciting programs this summer 2023! Programs include include Entrepreneurship, Acting 101, Computer Science, Video Creation and Production, and more! Register NOW for Spring & Summer! allstarstudiosnyc.com 108-21 72nd Ave (4th Forest Hills, NY 11375 718-268-2280 • allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com Tap Ballet Hip Hop Lyrical Offering classes for ages 3+ in: Jazz Yoga New Classes Jumps & Turns Stretch & Strength Toddler & Me Acrobatics Adult Dance Independence Integrity Teamwork Friendship Leadership Weekly Activities Daily Spirit Events An Outdoor Experience For campers aged 3-5 years, 6-11 years, and 12-15 years. Kids from all geographic locations and backgrounds discover the very best that summer has to offer. Many of the campers and staff say that Blue Dolphin feels like their home away from home. First time campers are welcomed and accepted into the group like a new family member. Dominican academy 44 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 dominicanacademy.org This summer make NYC your classroom at Dominican Academy’s Summer Connection Camp to be held in June of 2023! Prospective students are encouraged to join the D.A. community, the only all-honors high school for girls in NYS, as they explore the city together. Students will be engaging in visits to cultural and historic landmarks, participating in hands-on workshops, enriching arts activities, and STEM labs taught by members of the D.A. faculty. Don’t wait, camp spaces are limited to two one-week sessions, registration is required. For additional information contact Admissions at 212.744.0195. h illcrest Jewish center Day c amp 183-02 Union Tpke, Flushing 718-380-4145 hjcdaycamp.org daycamp@hillcrestjc.org The “camp where everybody knows your name” offers programs for campers from preschool through the Counselor-in-Training program for 14- and 15-yearolds. Their age-appropriate programs include Red Cross swim instruction, arts and crafts, outdoor play, sports, field trips, drama, Jewish culture programs, special events and activities, and weekly cookouts. Kosher lunch and afternoon snacks are provided daily. Camp runs from 9am to 4pm, with extended hours available from 8am to 6pm. m agic Day c amp 216-15 Peck Ave., Bayside 718-634-8109 magicdaycamp.com Magic Day Camp has successfully operated for more than 30 years. Conveniently located in Bayside, Queens, with doorto-door bus transportation to families EVERYWHERE in Queens at no additional cost. Magic Day Camp has given generations of children a safe and rewarding environment to explore new and enriching experiences. With daily swimming, daily trips, sports programs, dance programs, parks, state of the art facilities, celebrations, and incredible summer days; “everyday is truly magical!”. Q bk Sports 41-20 39th St, 1st Fl., Long Island City 718-475-9694 info@qbksports.com qbksports.com Learn to play the best sport on the beach! QBK has a beach volleyball summer camp for players of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced. Experienced coaches will provide personalized instruction and guidance, helping improve technique, build skills, and make new friends. Up your game and have a blast! Don’t miss out on the chance to take your volleyball game to the next level! LIC Queens, just 15 mins outside Manhattan. row ny Summer c amp Meadow Lake - Fresh Meadows Corona Park, Queens 30 Meadow Lake Trail, Harlem River - Peter Jay Sharp Dock, Manhattan 3579 Harlem River Drive 718-433-3075 rlucknauth@rownewyork.org rownewyork.org/camps Spend summer outdoors and on the water at New York City’s most unique camp experience! Row New York’s two-week rowing camps are the perfect way to get more sunshine and fresh air, make friends, and learn something new. Sessions are available in Queens and Manhattan for ages 12-18. No prior swimming or rowing experience required. Summer at The kew- forest School 119-17 Union Turnpike, Forest Hills 718-551-3123 summer@keforest.org kewforest.org/summer Summer at The Kew-Forest School (July 5 – August 11, 2023) provides children entering Kindergarten to Grade 5 with academic enrichment in reading, writing, and mathematics, along with recreational activities including martial arts, drama, dance, STEM, arts and crafts, special events, and more! Two, four, and six-week options available. Attend an Open House on Saturday, April 15 at 10am or Wednesday, May 24 at 6pm. wildlife conservation Society WCS Camps Bronx Zoo wcs.education/bzcamp Central Park Zoo wcs.education/cpzcamp Prospect Park Zoo wcs.education/ppzcamp Queens Zoo wcs.education/qzcamp New York Aquarium wcs.education/nyacamp Five parks. Four boroughs. Unlimited fun! Discover summer camp programs for all age levels with handson learning and immersive activities. Explore our zoos in the Bronx, Prospect Park, Queens, and Central Park or make a splash at the New York Aquarium! Ready to make memories this summer? Visit wcs.education/camps for details on camps at all 5 parks. Any questions? Email edu@wcs.org or call (800) 433-4149. See you this summer! u STa b J k n ational Tennis center Flushing Meadows Corona Park Flushing N.Y. 11368 718-760-6200 drussell@usta.com ntc.usta.com The USTA Billie Jean National Tennis Center will once again offer fun-in-the-sun tennis camps starting in June. Enrollment is available online ntc.usta.com register today. Camp is held both in and outdoors as campers enjoy the fabulous campus located at the Home of the US OPEN. The focus is on the development of tennis techniques, sports conditioning, and multisports, maximizing the learning experience while having FUN. world of Discovery c amp John Golden Ball Fields 32nd Ave. & 215th Place, Bayside 718-229-3037 worldofdiscovery.org info@worldofdiscovery.org At World of Discovery Summer Day Camp of Bayside, Queens, NY, summertime is a season for children to expand their horizons, explore new territories, and discover new and exciting things about themselves. Whether the children are enrolled in the Discovery Sports Academy or the Discovery Summer Day Camp, they build new skills, discover new things, make new friends, and realize newfound confidence. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 C amps Di R e CT o R y | Special Advertising Supplement We’re so Social Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures! May 2023 | Queens Family 19 Established in 1992 • Ages 4-15 Reasonable Tuition Bayside • 718-229-3037 Visit us at: www.worldofdiscovery.org Specialized Sports Program • Gymnastics • Karate • Swimming • Music • Private Outdoor Pool • Small Groups • Trips • Dance • Arts & Crafts • Free Transportation

10 Best Family-Friendly Hiking Trails Spring is the seaon when we can (warmly) enjoy nature! On a hike with beautiful views of the valley, monuments, and wildlife, we can breathe fresh air and admire nature. Even though that might seem difficult to enjoy in NYC, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to escape city life. There are paths in curated New York City parks that can be great destinations for a hike! If you’re willing to venture out of the city as well, there are family-friendly hiking trails located under an hour and a half away that will give you some amazing views. Just select a skill level that matches your children’s experience and have fun! Kazimiroff Nature Trail Pelham Bay Park Middletown Road & Stadium Avenue, NY 10465 The Kazimiroff Nature Trail in Pelham Bay Park is a lovely 1.2 mile path where one can really study wildlife and scenery. The trail is on Hunter Island in the Bronx and runs through wetlands, forest, and ends on a beach. You may also pass Hunter Mansion garden. It is a beginner level hike which is perfect for families who want their kids to explore nature firsthand. Liberty Walkway Liberty State Park 200 Morris Pesin Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07305 The Liberty Walkway may not be a typical hike, but it is great for families. The walkway is 3 miles out and back and offers superb views of the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline. While taking a walk, or bike ride, there is also a monument and old train station which your kids can learn about. Along the path there are benches, plaques about the wildlife, and large patches of grass to have a picnic. Pine Meadow Lake Harriman State Park 54 Seven Lakes Dr, Sloatsburg, NY 10974 Harriman State Park has many spectacular trails since it is the second largest state park in New York. The Pine Meadow Lake 10 mile loop is perfect for admiring the forest and lake, especially if you are looking for some tranquility. Another fun trail is the Lemon Squeezer (Island Pond Loop) where rock formations create a type of tunnel which will definitely excite your kids! The Ramble Central Park Mid-Park between 73rd and 79th The Ramble in Central Park is 36 acres of winding paths, trees, and hiding places. It is a great place to get lost in, but never leave the city. It is also perfect for birdwatching because this patch of greenery is a migratory stop for traveling birds. Central Park also has other paths, such as the narrow Central Park Reservoir Loop. It is only for running or walking and circles the Jackie Onassis Reservoir. Stairway to Heaven Appalachian Trail 443 Vernon Warwick Rd, Vernon Township, NJ 07462 Stairway to Heaven is a part of the Appalachian Mountain range in New Jersey. The hike is 2.9 miles out and back and is connected to the Wawayanda Mountain. It is a moderate to challenging trail which offers a steep climb, great views of Pochuck Mountain and the Catskills and a waterfall. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 family day out This is one of the most challenging hikes on this list meant for teenagers. If this hike isn’t a good fit for your family, there are many other trail options in the Appalachian Mountain range where a hiker can pick and choose the length. Cass Gallagher Nature Trail Van Cortlandt Park Broadway and Van Cortlandt Park S, Bronx, NY 10471 Van Cortlandt Park is a great park to bring the little ones. This trail is a popular and easy 1.4 mile loop for beginners. It only takes a little more than 30 minutes to complete. There are other trails at Van Cortlandt Park, such as the John Muir Nature Trail and the Van Cortlandt Park Trail if you want a bit more of a challenge. Carpenter’s Loop Fort Lee Historic Park Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Carpenter’s Loop is a 5.5 mile path in Fort Lee Historic Park on the border of New Jersey. There is some slightly rough terrain with wonderful views of the George Washington Bridge. On this path a hiker will find a model Revolutionary War encampment, cliffs, the shore of the Hudson, and the New York City skyline. Cape Fly Away Palisades Interstate Park Alpine, NJ 07620 Palisades Interstate Park is definitely worth the trek across the bridge for amazing trails near the coast of the Hudson River. The Cape Fly Away is an easy trail about 3 miles long. It offers views of the riverfront and mild rocky terrain for the adventurous little one. There are other trails as well near the Alpine Boat Basin where a hiker can get really close to the water. The High Line Chelsea 23rd St. and 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011 When a visitor travels The High Line, which used to be railroad tracks, they can see amazing, unique views of the city with their own eyes. You can walk the entire length of the High Line, 1.45 miles, or enter at different points, found here under Park Access & Info. There are a ton of attractions in the park, from Chelsea Market to the 10th Avenue Square and Overlook, to keep the little ones entertained. The park does not lack in nature either, especially when you visit the Gansevoort Woodland. The High Line is open year round but the hours change seasonally. Camp Smith Trail Appalachian Trail 28 Bear Mountain Bridge Rd, Cortlandt, NY 10567 The Camp Smith Trail, specifically on Manitou Mountain, is a 4 mile loop which is a little bit of a workout for you and the kids, but it can always be made shorter. The hike offers plenty of panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and plenty of photo opportunities. If you are up for a challenge with teens, Anthony’s Nose is near the Camp Smith Trail and offers an all encompassing view after a steep climb.

STACKS A FREE AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN IN GRADES K–5 Developed by Queens Public Library, STACKS is a free afterschool enrichment program for children in grades K-5. It was created to enhance children’s learning experiences through age appropriate activities in a safe, welcoming environment. Daily sessions begin with group homework help, followed by informative, hands-on, and fun enrichment activities which emphasize literacy skills and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)—all of which complement your child’s school curriculum. STACKS operates throughout the school year (including on school holidays) Mondays–Fridays, 3–6pm. SIGN UP TO RECEIVE EMAIL ALERTS FOR THE NEXT STACKS REGISTRATION PERIOD! Sign up at queenslib.org/QPLSTACKS or scan this code. May 2023 | Queens Family 21

Should I Hire a Nanny or a Babysitter? by The MoMMybiTes Tea M They both care for your kids and are responsible for keeping them safe, but there are significant differences between a nanny and babysitter. If you want to find the right childcare fit for your family, it’s important to fully understand how a nanny’s job differs from a babysitter’s job and vice versa. What is a nanny? A nanny cares for children when their parents are at work on a full-time or part-time basis depending on the family’s needs. Nannies are often an alternative to daycare or aftercare, though usually have more experience or training than your average after school or weekend babysitter. Because nannies typically spend a lot of time with your children at your home, they are naturally immersed in your family’s life. Nannies often prepare kids’ meals, help with homework, and may even take care of the kids’ laundry. Parents also have nannies take their children to activities, appointments, and playdates. They are responsible for taking care of children’s physical, social, and emotional needs. What is a babysitter? A babysitter provides childcare when parents are either at work or have personal engagements during the week or on the weekends. They typically care for kids at the family’s home and are less likely to take children out of the house. Babysitters may or may not be employed on a regular basis depending on the family’s schedule and needs. While babysitters may help kids with their homework, their primary responsibility is the physical and emotional well being of the kids in their care. Babysitters may hold other part- or full-time jobs, which could sometimes impact their availability. Key differences between a nanny and a babysitter Experience : Professional nannies care for kids as a career, they typically have more direct experience compared to babysitters. Nannies may also have deeper knowledge of popular parenting styles and how to handle kids at different developmental stages. However, both nannies and babysitters can receive child-specific education or training, so it’s important to ask for relevant details when you’re hiring, especially if you are looking for your caregiver to have specific certifications or experience levels. Schedules : For full-time or part-time childcare, your family definitely needs a nanny. If you need an on-call caregiver or someone to watch your kids only a few steady hours a week, a babysitter may best suit your needs. Babysitters often work with a few families at a time, so you may need to develop a relationship with more so you have options for childcare when you need coverage. Pay : Nannies and babysitters may both require a minimum number of hours (for the week or workday, respectively), then charge based on hours worked, but nannies usually have a higher rate based on their experience and hourly employment status. How nannies and babysitters are paid differs, too. Nannies receive a W-2 along with sick time and vacation days, whereas babysitters are usually paid in cash since their wages don’t typically meet the threshold for filing for taxes. Responsibilities : A babysitter’s main job is to supervise kids and encourage play for the handful of hours they’re in charge. They may prep meals or encourage clean up, but any kid-related chores are second to ensuring everyone’s safety and wellbeing. A nanny, however, does much of what a parent does–think scheduling, meal prep, pep talks, rides, etc.–while providing physical, emotional and social support to the children they care for. They’re hands on and often need to guide and discipline children, which requires deeper understanding of childhood development and effective caregiving strategies. Mommybites.com was founded in 2006. Now owned by New York Family Media, the number one parenting resource for New York families. Mommybites works hard on sharing resources for all moms and families in the New York area, including our most popular feature—our momgenerated nanny board, 22 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 childcare LICENSED SPEECH PATHOLOGISTS & MYOFUNCTIONAL THERAPISTS • LANGUAGE DISORDERS • AUDITORY PROCESSING DIFFICULTIES • FLUENCY • MOTOR PLANNING • TONGUE THRUST • FEEDING & SWALLOWING • THUMB SUCKING •ARTICULATION SPECIALIZED THERAPY APPROACHES INCLUDING: • MYOFUNCTIONAL THERAPY • PROMPT •AUGMENTATIVE COMMUNICATION Take our Free Speech Screener: 844-5-SPEECH www.LIspeech.com 9 Convenient Locations! East Yaphank | Farmingville | Stony Brook Commack | Islip Terrace | Jericho | Wantagh | New Hyde Park | Westhampton Beach FREE 3K FOR ALL PROGRAM FREE PRE-K FOR ALL PROGRAM SUMMER PROGRAM AVAILABLE (AGES 3-5) • State-of-the-art facilities • Dimensions over 10,000 sq ft. • Indoor / Outdoor Playgrounds • Meals included May 2023 | Queens Family 23

TikTok Announces Time Limit for Teens By BarBara russo There’s some good news for parents in the world of social media. TikTok will soon set a time limit for children using the social media platform, the company announced in March. A Social Media Time Limit for Teens Every account belonging to a user younger than 18 will automatically be set to a 60-minute daily screen time limit. The company said the limit will begin in “the coming weeks.” If the 60-minute limit is reached, teens will be prompted to enter a passcode if they want to continue watching. While this sounds like a loophole, TikTok said the strategy will require kids to think about whether or not they really want to continue watching. The social media giant said it consulted the current academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital in choosing the limit. “We believe digital experiences should bring joy and play a positive role in how people express themselves, discover ideas and connect,” Cormac Keenan, head of trust and safety at TikTok, said. TikTok said it’s also prompting teens to set a daily screen time limit if they opt out of the 60-minute default and spend more than 100 minutes on the platform in a day. This builds on a prompt the company rolled out last year to encourage teens to enable screen time management. Teens will also get weekly inbox notifications with a recap of their screen time. The new feature arrives as childhood experts continue to shed light on social media’s adverse effects on kids. These include cyberbullying, rumor spreading, unrealistic views of other people’s lives and more. In fact, a 2019 study of more than 12,000 13-16 year olds found that using social media more than three times a day predicted poor mental health and well being in teens, according to the Mayo Clinic. A Social Media Time Limit for Teens and Other Features Being Added for Families The company is adding additional features to its Family Pairing tool. This feature allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs. “We’re improving our screen time tool with more custom options, introducing new default settings for teen accounts, and expanding family pairing with more parental controls,” Keenan said. Three features being added to TikTok’s Family Pairing include: Custom daily screen time limits : Parents will be able to use Family Pairing to customize the daily screen time limit for their teen. Screen time dashboard : This will provide summaries of time on the app and the number of times TikTok was opened. It will also include a breakdown of total time spent during the day and night. Mute notifications : A new setting will enable parents to set a schedule to mute notifications for their teen. Accounts aged 13-15 already do not receive push notifications from 9pm. And accounts aged 16-17 have push notifications disabled from 10pm. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 tech Anxious Parents, Anxious Kids: Parenting Advice From the "World's Worst Mom" With author Lenore Skenazy Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 4 p.m. ET It’s time to change the way we look at obstacles and stop making assumptions that our kids are incapable of clearing their own path in life. Join author, columnist, blogger and reality TV show host Lenore Skenazy, aka “The World’s Worst Mom,” for a talk laced with humor, wit and the unvarnished truth: Your kids can be independent. Skenazy will share simple but powerful ways anxious parents can counteract the urge to overprotect their children, move away from fear-based parenting, and give their bubble-wrapped children the freedom to develop confidence and resilience the natural way: through unstructured, child-directed play. May 2023 | Queens Family 25 FAMILY SPEECH CENTER (718) 939-0306 www.Familyspeechcenter.com Familyspeechcenter@verizon.net We accept most insurance plans CERTIFIED SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGISTS CERTIFIED OROFACIAL MYOLOGISTS EVALUATION & TREATMENT FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS Register for FREE at NewYorkFamily.com/NYParentEd Presents PRESENTING SPONSORS Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters!

Choosing a Montessori Education By Vered Ornstein Montessori schools have been a hotbutton topic for years as they’ve become more popular in the American schooling system. While there are countless reasons to send your child to this alternative type of schooling, you may still need more of an understanding of how Montessori schools work. Of course, every child has unique and individual needs, but let’s look at the features of Montessori schools and how your child may thrive in a Montessori environment. What is the Montessori Method? The Montessori method was founded by an Italian physician named Dr. Maria Montessori in 1907. She observed that children in her care were able to teach themselves by taking the lead in hands-on activities, such as solving puzzles or preparing their own food. From these observations, she derived a method of teaching that aims to “follow the child”, allowing them to set their own pace for learning. While most conventional schools follow a curriculum set by teachers and administrators, the Montessori method entrusts the child to lead the way in their own education. Montessori schools usually run on a set of 5 principles set forth by the Montessori method: 1. Children are shown respect 2. Kids have absorbent minds 3. Sensitive periods are critical for learning 4. Kids learn best in a prepared environment 5. Kids can teach themselves through auto education The Looping System Additionally, some Montessoris run a “looping” system, meaning that students learn in multi-age classrooms or stay with the same teacher for two or more years, allowing teacher and student to build a strong bond and understanding of one another. Montessori also prides itself on the physical learning setting, and they consider the classroom environment to be just as important as the teachers and learning materials. High Test Scores The reward of attending a Montessori school is worth it for many families. The research surrounding the effectiveness of the Montessori method is still ongoing, but many studies indicate higher test scores and performance of Montessori students compared to students in traditional schools, especially low-income students. Across the board, students who attend a Montessori school score higher on social-emotional scales than their non-Montessori peers. So, for whom exactly is Montessori the right choice? Many parents choose this method for their child-led education and may know intuitively that their child may benefit from working at their own pace. The method of child-led education and allowing a child to set their own pace and curriculum can be incredibly beneficial for students who struggle with the structure of traditional schooling. Students who are neurodivergent or have a learning disability may also thrive in a Montessori environment. Additionally, the method shows encouraging results in helping underprivileged populations get ahead in their education and Montessori pride itself on racial and economic diversity. The Montessori method has been around for more than 100 years, and its expansion in the US education system shows no sign of slowing down. If you’re interested in Montessori for your child, check out our Montessori directory to learn more about the choices available! 26 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 Education The history and method of this popular type of school countryside m ontessori School 354 Lakeville Road, lower level, Great Neck 516-466-8422 Email info@cmsgn.com Countryside Montessori School offers children, 18 months to 6 years, a wellbalanced and enriched curriculum which includes traditional subjects, art, and music. They are located on an estate-like setting with an outdoor playground and nature walks. Classrooms are fully equipped and spacious. Countryside Montessori is offering in-person camp for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. There are morning academics for the older children and playtime for all children. forest h ills m ontessori School 67-04 Austin St Forest Hills, NY 11375 fhmontessorischool@verizon. net 718 275-0173 Located in the heart of Forest Hills accessible to public transportation, the school has been in existence for over 45 years and services children ages 3-12. Half Extended Ages 3-6 June 26-August 4 (closed on July 4th) Academics Combined with Fun! • Reading, Writing & Mathematics • Swimming • Cooking • 3–5-year-olds are taught in the traditional Montessori philosophy and methodology. The elementary students (6-12 years) also follow the Montessori philosophy along with the New York State education curriculum. All classes are small (12-15 with 2 teachers in each class). The students work at their own pace and level. Extracurricular subjects are also included. 67-04 Austin Street Forest Hills, NY 11375 718 275-0173 fhmontessorischool@verizon. net May 2023 | Queens Family 27 • Yoga & Crafts • Arts Field Trips & More a Pizza Day!! Summer Fun at Forest Hills Montessori School Program And 6-Week Day Full Day and day available To ensure a safe environment, we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 354 Lakeville Road, Great Neck, NY 516-466-8422 | www.CMSGN.com thhe e A me merican n M ont ontessosori Societ y since 198 8 • pl pla •L arge e classrooms •Low w teacher-s-stude d nt t rattiio •Early y dro drop -of f ex ten en t ded d da avavailable Our fullyequipped, spacious classrooms offer the most enriched curriculum available for 18 mos – 6 yrs with the American Montessori Society since 1988 •Spacious playground •Large classrooms •Low teacher-student ratio •Early drop-off and extended day available C o u n t r s i e M o n t e s i s o r S c h o o l Countryside Montessori School An Education Where Children Thrive Under the Guidance of Great Teachers in an Environment that Stimulates Creativity and Individual Potential! Now Registering for Camp m on T esso R i sCH ools Di R e CT o R y Special Advertising Supplement Want to reach engaged parents across New York City? Par�ner wi�h Us Collaborate with the New York Family Media team to spread the word about your launches, promotions and news. Reach us by emailing info@newyorkfamily.com or calling 718.260.4554

Community Day at The Noguchi Museum Mark your calendar for this month’s free admission day By Vered Ornstein Head to The Noguchi Museum in Long Island City, Queens, for its last freeadmission Community Day being offered for Spring. Celebrate the rich history and wide-reaching impact of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) art in New York City and beyond on June 17th. The Details From 11 am to 6 pm the Noguchi Museum will open its door for all to explore the museum’s collection of works by its renowned founder, Isamu Noguchi. Founded in 1985, the genre-defining sculpture artist established the museum and garden as a space for welcoming, inspiring, and teaching other artists. All are welcome to engage in Noguchi’s enduring legacy in the New York City and AAPI art scene with tours and activities for people of all ages. Plus, adults and teens aged 16 and up are invited to bring their abstract ideas to life by registering for free art-making workshops. Pick up art materials to take with you on a free tour of the museum for an immersive viewing experience, and learn from the best in the AAPI creative community with free workshops centered on themes of peace, inclusion, and uplifting others. The workshops are led by last year’s finalists for the Museum’s 2022 Open Call for Artist Banners. The winner of the 2022 Open Call banner competition, Seoul-born June Shin, will host a workshop on design and abstraction on June 17. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to learn from the best in the field, completely free of charge! Whether you’re an expert, a novice, or simply an appreciator of art, the Community Days every season offered by The Noguchi Museum have something for everyone, while highlighting and preserving the important community values upon which the Museum was founded. Registration is required for the handson workshops, and you must be 16 or older to participate. Reservations are encouraged, but not required, for this free admission day, and all are welcome. If you arrive without a reservation, you may experience some wait times to enter the museum. For tickets, museum hours, and full details on the handson workshops, visit the museum website: tickets.noguchi.org/community-days. The museum is located at 9-01 33rd Road (at Vernon Boulevard), Long Island City, and it is accessible via the F, N, W, and 7 trains, as well as the New York City Ferry. 28 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 family day out Photo by Katherine Abbott The Joffrey b allet School Manhattan: 434 Ave of the Americas, 3rd Fl, New York, NY 10011 Long Island City: 47-10 Austell Pl, 4th Fl, Long Island City, NY 11101 joffreyballetschool.com/childrens-and-youth-ballet-programfall-2023 The Joffrey Ballet School Children’s and Youth Ballet Programs offer year-round classes for dancers ages 2-18, accompanied with live music! Classes are taught in their West Village and Long Island City studios, founded by Robert Joffrey in 1953. Students also have the opportunity to participate in two performances each year: the holiday classic of “The Nutcracker” and an innovative retelling of “Peter Pan”. Register for a trial or placement class today! May 2023 | Queens Family 29 a RT s F o R ki D s Di R e CT o R y Special Advertising Supplement Advertise with us Call 718-260-4554 NewYorkFamily.com We’re s� S�cial Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures!

A Family Paradise at Eau Palm Beach By Jana Beauchamp Pull up to the Eau Palm Beach and welcome your family to Palm Beach paradise. The family-friendly oceanfront property is full of fun in the Florida sun for kids of all ages. Play on the private beach and seven acres of oceanfront property, dine at one of the many family-friendly restaurants, relax in the spacious accommodations designed by Jonathan Adler, and simply soak in the Palm Beach pampering. It’s an ideal spot to enjoy a luxurious escape with the fam. Three days will give you ample time to enjoy the Palm Beach sun and surf. It’s a classic mini-getaway. Stay longer for more rest and relaxation and time to explore. There’s a resort pool and tranquility pool, private beach, multiple restaurants, arcade, fitness center, spa, ice cream shop, and kids and teens programs. Families can even bring their fur babies, since the resort warmly welcomes four-legged friends with their own bed, bowls, stylish bandana, and homemade welcome treats. Families are welcomed with an adorable Palm Beach tote bag and pineapple water for the kids and champagne for the adults. It’s a great way to start the vacay! Upon arrival, it is clear that the centerpiece is the resort’s family pool. There are tons of fun floats and poolside loungers to get a front row seat to the action. Splash and play in the pool until it’s time to walk a few steps down to the private beach. The wonderful staff will set families up with lounge chairs and towels and kids will love that the towel stand is even adorned with towels shaped like swans. Build sand castles, jump in the waves, and run up and down the oceanfront collecting seashells and making footsteps in the sand. There are also free sport activities at the beach for more family adventures. Play all day at the pools and beach and then cool off with a hop, skip and jump on the splash pad on the way to get tasty treats at Melt ice cream shop. The hardest part will be deciding whether to get the soft serve or choose a favor of ice cream for mix ins and more. Everyone will love the cold ice cream treat for any hot day. Next, play at the kids club or arcade until you win the claw machine games and then reward your family with a picture perfect moment in the photo booth. The endless swimming and activities will work up an appetite and the food on property was delicious and diverse enough to have options for everyone in the family. Be sure to book reservations ahead since the restaurants fill up very quickly and there is limited capacity, even for hotel guests. Families will love that every dining outlet has an extensive kids menu. Breakfast at Polpo is a great way to start the day, and a kid favorite on their menu is the chocolate chip pancakes. Have lunch or dinner al fresco (and a few steps from the action at the pool) at Breeze. Feast your eyes on the oceanfront setting and all the sunny yellow tables, umbrellas, and people watching and your appetite on the tasty fare of local and fresh food. One of the highlights is a smoothie and margarita bike where patron can pedal the bike to mix up a smoothie (or margarita for adults). 30 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 travel Dinner at Polpo was more formal and delicious even if service is a bit slow for the typical NYC child. It’s an oceanside restaurant with authentic Italian flavors delivered with the look, feel and comfort of relaxed luxury. Families will also find fine dining at Angle, a fire pit and light snacks at Stir, and fresh, delish sushi at Bento (make sure to snag a seat at the chef’s table for an omakase meal). In room dining is also a treat, complete with roll in table and special extras. After a fun-filled day, retreat to your room, your new home away from home. The property has bright and cheerful and spacious rooms complete with beautiful ocean views that are great for families. The waves crashing will lull you to sleep at night and wake you up in the best way in the morning. Guest accommodations, designed by Jonathan Adler, are colorful and chic and very Palm Beach with sun, sand, and even seahorses woven into the décor. Families will especially enjoy stepping out onto the private balcony with spectacular views to cozy up in the hanging chair swing. Families can swing along making memories by watching the waves crash, and enjoying the views and the company all while making plans to come back again soon. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa 100 South Ocean Blvd. Manalapan, FL 33462 561-533-6000 eaupalmbeach.com May 2023 | Queens Family 31 Partner with Us Want to reach engaged parents across New York City? Collaborate with the New York Family Media team to spread the word about your launches, promotions and news. Reach us by emailing info@newyorkfamily.com or calling 718.260.4554

Motherhood FOMO

The pressure of documenting family milestones on social media By BarBara russo Facebook. Instagram. Twitter. Social media can be great for anyone seeking advice on a whole range of topics. But sometimes, the constant scrolling can really become too much. We know a lot about its influence on kids, but what about the effects of social media on mothers? It’s not uncommon for mothers to overshare their families’ lives on social media. Whether they’re an “influencer” or not, these highlight reels make it easy for their friends and followers to get caught in a comparison trap. In fact, a recent study even confirmed that moms who spend more time online engage in greater levels of social comparison. This can lead to an increase in cortisol levels and in turn, overall higher stress and negative emotions. While this shows up most often in first-time moms, moms with multiple kids experience this, too. From their own personal postpartum weight loss journey to their toddlers’ potty training timeline, there’s a ton of pressure to keep up with what seems to feel like a never-ending cycle that continues as children become teenagers, adults and eventually parents themselves. Some therapists call this social media pressure “motherhood milestone FOMO” (an acronym for fear of missing out). Anisha Patel-Dunn, D.O., psychiatrist, Chief Medical Officer at LifeStance Health, and a mom herself, knows a lot about this topic. She’s been working with patients who are dealing with this type of pressure. We spoke with Dr. Patel-Dunn, who shared tips for moms on how to cope and have a healthy relationship with social media. Do you find that moms compare themselves to other mothers on social media? If so, is there a lot of pressure for them to keep up with what their friends, influencers and/or celebrities are posting/sharing? There is a lot of parenting content on social media, whether from celebrities, influencers or our friends and loved ones. This content often presents as rules or advice for mothers, which can become overwhelming. Another side of this is that many people on social media only present their “best” moments. This is not an accurate representation of their lives. It’s understandable that moms might fall into a comparison trap, which can contribute to feelings of stress and anxiety. Can you talk a bit about what Motherhood Milestone FOMO is? 32 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 ask the expert Motherhood is full of milestones including pregnancy and childbirth, a child’s first steps, their first words and more. If your own timeline or experience doesn’t match up with what you’re seeing friends or celebrities post about on social media, it’s not uncommon to experience feelings of being left behind or even inadequate. Comparison is a common challenge many people face in different aspects of their lives but, for mothers, societal expectations about what makes a “good mother” can make this even more difficult. Can you explain how moms who spend more time on social media experience more stress and negative emotions? For those who are experiencing low self-esteem, spending more time on social media and falling into a comparison trap can often exacerbate these feelings. Social media is designed to pull us in and capture our attention. And it can be incredibly challenging to break out of this cycle. But there are surely positive aspects to social

Additional Tips Dr. Patel-Dunn shared some additional tips for building a healthier relationship with social media: • Be mindful of how you feel before, during and after engaging with social media. Get curious about this experience, and ask yourself what boundaries around social media might serve you best. • Unfollow accounts that lead to an increase in negative emotions or feelings of comparison. • If you notice yourself falling into a comparison trap, remind yourself that these glimpses of motherhood are not an accurate representation of what is going on in a person’s life. • Focus on social media sites that offer a sense of community rather than comparison. • Avoid using social media first thing in the morning or right before you go to bed at night. Give yourself breaks to be present throughout the day. media, too. What are some benefits of social media for mothers? I do think one of the silver linings of the last few years is that more people have become open and transparent about their mental health, and this is often seen on social media. It can provide an opportunity to access a community of like-minded people that you may not be able to access in person depending on your location and personal situation. In that sense, social media can be an incredible benefit by connecting moms with peer support regardless of where they’re based. May 2023 | Queens Family 33 Mommybites.com provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. MommyBites.com We can’t wait to see you there! is now part of