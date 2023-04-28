New York Family - May 2023

≠ May 2023 established 1986 Camps that specialize in Stem/Steam, Arts, Sports & More! Take a Hike! Family-Friendly Trails Inspector General Lucy Lang on serving New York families while raising a family of her own CAMPS Learning doesn't have to end when school's out! Our camps keep kids engaged throughout summer and holiday breaks! Mad Science Camps Include: • Science experiments for kids ages 5-9 • Make-and-take activities each day • A variety of diﬀerent themes to choose from that cover a wide-range of STEM subjects, from engineering to biology • Physical activity each day Sign-up for a Camp Today! Questions? Call 914-948-8319 or email info@madsciencenyc.com newyorkcity.madscience.org We Also Oﬀer | Special Events • Workshops • After-School Programs • Birthday Parties Site Locations include: Armonk, Briarcliﬀ, Bronxville, Brooklyn, Mamaroneck Manhattan, Rye, Tarrytown, White Plains & Yorktown Invent and Experiment Build Robots Play Detective and Crack Codes And don’t forget our sister brand art camps, The Crayola Imagine Arts Academy. Also available this summer! May 2023 | New York Family 3 A small school that’s BIG on inclusion NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school At IDEAL, we believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. We offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. www.theidealschool.org Join us for an open house or a personal tour to learn about our unique inclusion mission and the opportunity to receive one of ten IDEAL Scholarships paying 75% of tuition from Grades K-8. Call 212-769-1699 x10105 or email admissions@theidealschool.org for more information. BIG NEWS! The IDEAL School of Manhattan is moving to our new home at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District starting September 2023! 4 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 M Ay 2023 NewYorkFamily.com contents F eaTUR es 14 | Transit MTa to expand bus stroller pilot to over 1,000 buses by fall 30 | Tech TikTok announces time limit for teens 40 | Tech Motherhood FOMO: the pressure of documenting family milestones on social media 42 | i nspector General lucy l ang on serving New york families while raising a family of her own 50 | Tech ChatGPT, what it is and why it’s banned in N yC’s public schools sToRies & ColUmns 6 | editor’s letter 8 | a sk the e xpert My child wants to be a vegetarian 12 | a sk the e xpert Why do kids get nosebleeds? 16 | childcare Should I hire a nanny or a babysitter? 18 | c amp Thriving at summer camp in the arts, sports, and STEM/STE a M programs 24 | education The history and method of a Montessori Education 26 | family Day o ut The Noguchi Museum hosts annual community days 32 | family Day o ut 10 best family-friendly hiking trails 36 | Travel a family paradise at Eau Palm Beach Family FU n 48 | c alendar all the fun events and activities for May Di R e CTo R ies 20 | Summer Program listings 25 | m ontessori School listings 28 | arts for k ids listings on The cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuo.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Cover Story Written by: Jeannine Cintron Produced by: Donna Duarte-Ladd pg. 42 pg. 40 pg. 32 pg. 48 pg. 24

Blooming in May May is when we think about Mother’s Day, and with that in mind, we can’t help but reflect on the joys and challenges of parenting. This month Deputy Editor Jeannine Cintron writes about mother and Inspector General Lucy Lang (page 42) and her passion for serving New York families while raising her family. We all know that technology is part of our daily lives — this month, we share on (page 40) Motherhood FOMO and the pressure of documenting family milestones on social media. And the good news is that TikTok has announced a time limit for teens (page 30), and we have all the deets. For families looking to move from the city, we have two unique spots near the city where you can Find a Dream Neighborhood (page 38) and a new home. With summer just around the corner, we want you to absorb the outdoors with a family-friendly hike (see page 32) and help your kids to explore art, sports, and STEM/ STEAM this summer. Check out our camp and summer program listings on page 20 and make this summer one to remember! Donna Publi S her: Clifford Luster e xecuTive Direc Tor: Donna Duarte-Ladd aSSociaTe Publi S her: Erin Brof aDver Ti S in G Direc Tor: Stacie Goldberg DePuT y eDiTor: Jeannine Cintron DiGiTal eDiTor: Kaitlyn Riggio e venTS manaG er: Shara Levine r e P or Ter: Barbara Russo Senior aDvi S er: Susan Weiss Par Tner S hi P manaG er S : Lauren alperin, Lauren anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Suzanne Cirigliano, Chris Cunnington, Lori Falco, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli marke Tin G & STraTeGy Direc Tor: Rosalia Bobé Sale S & marke Tin G coor D inaTor: Mykael Fields marke Tin G aSS i STanT: Tilejah Gilead ar T Direc Tor: Leah Mitch web Develo P er: Sylvan Migdal GraP hic De S i G ner S : a rthur a rutyunov, Connie Sulsenti eD iTor S aT larG e: Serena Norr, Cris Pearlstein eD iTorial conTribuTor S : Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas eD iTorial i nTern S : Bailey Germain, Brian Zhang ConTaCT inFoRmaTion aDver Ti S in G: (718) 260-4554 advertising@NewyorkFamily.com circulaTion: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewyorkFamily.com aDD re SS : New york Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, N y 11201 Pre S i D enT: Victoria Schneps-yunis ceo : Joshua Schneps coo : Clifford Luster New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Editorial and the Silver Award for Excellence in Design. 6 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 editor’s note Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New york! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily get i N touch newYorkFamily.com New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2023 Queens Family Media, LLC 2022 n ina Gallo Photography May 2023 | New York Family 7 All the units include features for, and Glenwood provides reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities, as required by FHA. EQUAL HOUSING OPPTY Experience Luxury Living In Manhattan Elegant, Large 2, 3 and 4 Bedroom Rental Residences Glenwood buildings are found in these ﬁne neighborhoods: TriBeCa · FiDi · Battery Park North · Fashion District · Lincoln Square · Murray Hill Midtown East · Upper East Side UPTOWN 212-535-0500 GLENWOODNYC.COM DOWNTOWN 212-430-5900 2 BRs from $5,895 • 3 BRs from $7,895 • 4 BRs from $8,895 • NO FEE

My Child Wants to Be a Vegetarian A guide for concerned parents By Kaitlyn Riggio Vegetarian diets are on the rise all over the world. Statistics have shown that roughly five percent of the population in the United States follows a vegetarian diet. And these numbers aren’t limited just to adults: around five percent of youth ages 8 to 17 describe themselves as vegetarian. Reasons why people choose to follow a vegetarian diet are varied and can include things like health reasons or ethical reasons. If your child decides they want to follow a vegetarian diet, there are plenty of ways you can support them, even without becoming a vegetarian yourself. We sat down with pediatrician Dr. TJ Gold from Tribeca Pediatrics to talk about what parents can do if their child decides they want to pursue a vegetarian diet. My child told me they want to be a vegetarian. What should I do? Off the bat, it’s important to go into the conversation with an open mind and think about letting children, especially teens and adolescents, make their own choices when it comes to food. “This conflict with teenagers and parents is always something we want to avoid,” Gold says. “We want to give kids autonomy with that so that they’re truly learning how to make those good choices.” That said, it’s still important to provide support and oversight. For example, have a conversation with your child about why they want to become a vegetarian and what that means in terms of food choices going forward. Gold says sometimes adolescents and teenagers don’t want to eat meat, “but their life is a potato chip and cheese pizza diet.” “Technically, that’s a vegetarian diet, but just not eating meat doesn’t necessitate or guarantee that you have a healthy vegetarian diet,” Gold says. “There is a word in there called ‘vegetable.’” While teens should have autonomy in what they eat, especially as they get older, parents should provide guidance to ensure that their kids are still getting the nutrients they need after switching to a vegetarian diet. At the same time, parents should be aware of how much control they’re exercising over food choice. “Kids aren’t going to follow things if it becomes a chore or it’s complicated or their parents are always having to follow them around and make sure they get things,” Gold says. Gold recommends that parents talk to their kids about what their bodies need and giving them control within that guidance. “I really want to enroll them,” Gold says. “And usually it’s just giving them some of these simple guidelines.” How can parents make sure that their vegetarian children are still getting what they need from a nutritional standpoint? Taking meat out of a diet can leave gaps in essential nutrients. While taking supplements to fill these gaps is always an option, but Gold recommends getting what you need through food first. “It’s not unnatural to supplement,” Gold says. “But I really want it to be eaten in the 8 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 ask the expert May 2023 | New York Family 9 k+1st 2nd-4th 5th-7th 4:1 food itself as opposed to having to pop pills.” Gold outlined where some of these gaps can occur and provided recommendations on how to get those nutrients without meat. Protein : Essential nutrients for the human body, protein is used to build things like muscles and organs in the body. Aside from meat, protein can come from things like dairy, eggs, beans, lentils, seeds and avocado. Vitamin D : Vitamin D is important for bone health. It can be tricky to maintain adequate vitamin D levels, even for nonvegetarians, considering a large portion of our vitamin D comes from the Sun. “The world is pretty sun-phobic, because of trying to have healthy skin and avoid skin cancer,” Gold says. “So we’re already starting off a bit vitamin D deficient.” For vegetarians, “literally the only vitamin D source that exists naturally is mushrooms.” Gold says. “It’s not like mushrooms are always the big fan favorite for young kids.” If you have a mushroom hater on your Vitamin B12 : Found almost exclusively in animal products, vitamin B12 is essential for things like red blood cell formation, nerve function and the production of DNA. It’s difficult for vegetarians to get enough vitamin b12 because it’s mostly found in meat. To supplement, turn to foods like eggs, fortified cereals and nutritional yeast. Iron : Iron is important for red blood cells and is commonly found in red meats. For vegetarians, look for iron in fortified cereals, eggs, leafy green vegetables, kidney beans and lentils. An important thing to remember is that absorption of iron from plant based sources is much lower than the absorption from animal based sources. Gold recommends squeezing lemons and limes onto leafy greens. The vitamin C from the lemons and lime “enhances the ability to get that iron out of the plant network of fibers,” Gold says. While getting the right nutrients is important, don’t get bogged down in making “It’s unrealistic, and I think it makes the whole process a little more anxietyproducing, especially for parents,” Gold says. How can parents cooking for their whole family accommodate everyone, including their vegetarian kid? Family dinners don’t always have to center around meat. The vegetable can be at the center of the meal. “There are so many exciting things we can do with vegetables,” Gold says. “The vegetable items themselves can be an entire meal.” For dinners like this, Gold says the meat can be an additive for those who want to eat it, but dinners don’t have to be just side dishes for the vegetarian kid. Parents can also get their kids involved in cooking dinner, whether that’s one dinner a week, a side dish or another arrangement that makes sense for the family. Not everyone in the family has to become a vegetarian alongside your kid, but there’s

Why Do Kids Get Nosebleeds? An expert weighs in on how to curb them BY KAITLYN RIGGIO Nosebleeds are a common issue, especially in kids and especially in the cold, dry winter months. But even knowing this, it can be scary to find that your kid has a bloody nose. While many nosebleeds are one-off problems, other kids get nosebleeds pretty frequently. What causes nosebleeds, and when should you be concerned about them? We sat down with Dr. Alyssa Hackett, pediatric otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat doctor) with ENT and Allergy Associates, to talk about what causes nosebleeds in kids and how to curb them. One of the most common causes of nosebleeds in children is caused by the dryness in the air that occurs, for example, in the fall or when the heat gets turned on in your building in the winter months. “That dryness is important because it can dry out the mucus membranes, specifically the ones that are in the very front of the nose, where there are some fragile blood vessels that can crack open and bleed,” Hackett says. You also may notice that your child with seasonal allergies tends to get a lot of nosebleeds. “It’s not that the allergies cause the nosebleeds,” Hackett says. “But if you’re constantly rubbing your nose, that will be a triggering point.” Other families may notice frequent nosebleeds in their children during the summer. “If you’re running around in the heat, your body flushes everywhere, including these blood vessels in the front of the nose,” Hackett says. Overall, there are many factors that can trigger nosebleeds, and they’re not limited to a single season. “We see nosebleeds year–round,” Hackett says. “Not just in the fall and winter.” What Steps Can Parents Take At Home to Mitigate Nosebleeds? Increasing the moisturization and cleanliness of the nose can be helpful, especially in drier parts of the year. In winter months, mucus can dry up on the inside of the nostril on fragile skin. “They can act like knives,” Hackett says. “They just sort of cut right through those blood vessels.” Using an ointment like Aquaphor can help clean out some of this dried up mucus and add a protective layer to the inside of the nostril. A saltwater spray is also a good way to add moisturization into the nose throughout the day. Hackett says the key to these at-home treatments is sticking to them. “You have to be consistent with it,” Hackett says. To build this habit, Hackett recommends keeping the bottle of nasal spray next to the hand soap in the bathroom and encouraging kids to use it after washing their hands. This method adds the step into their bathroom routine and “it becomes a little less burdensome” than telling them to do it three or four times a day, Hackett says. When Should Parents Be Concerned About Frequent Nosebleeds? In a majority of cases, nosebleeds even as frequent as once a week is “more of an inconvenience rather than it is dangerous,” Hackett says. There are rare instances when frequent nosebleeds are indicative of a larger problem, but those cases are typically accompanied by additional symptoms. For example, if you have a child who has easy bleeding and bruising in other places on their body, it could be a sign of some other blood disorder and it’s a good idea to get a pediatrician involved to run some blood work. Hackett also mentioned if you have a teenage boy who gets massive one-sided nosebleeds, that’s worth getting looked at; it could be a sign of juvenile nasopharyngeal angiofibroma, a rare tumor that generally affects teenage boys. Even though most nosebleed cases aren’t cause for immediate concern, families can see a doctor and get reassurance at any point. “Nosebleeds are a really common issue,” Hackett says. “So anytime families are worried, we’re always happy to check it out.” 12 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 ASK THE EXPERT May 2023 | New York Family 13 544 Lawrence Avenue, Westfield 7 Bedrooms | 4.2 Baths | $2,735,000 2 Folkstone Drive, Westfield 3 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | $840,000 222 Wells Street, Westfield 4 Bedrooms | 2.1 Baths | $1,050,000 12 Fairhill Drive, Westfield 4 Bedrooms | 3.2 Baths | $1,460,000 #LoveWhereYouLive Frank D. Isoldi, Broker Sales Associate Coldwell Banker Realty 209 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ 07090 Cell 908.787.5990 Office 908.233.5555 Website theisoldicollection.com Facebook /theisoldiconnection Twitter @HomesWestfield Instagram @frankdisoldi SCAN HERE © 2023 Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. All rights reserved. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Operated by a subsidiary of NRT LLC. SOLD! 1364 Graymill Drive, Scotch Plains 4 Bedrooms | 3 Baths | $1,050,000 1371 Rahway Road, Scotch Plains 5 Bedrooms | 3.2 Baths | $1,395,000 UNDER CONTRACT UNDER CONTRACT SOLD! UNDER CONTRACT UNDER CONTRACT

Easier Strolling in the City MTA to expand bus stroller pilot to over 1,000 buses by fall By Max Parrott New York City parents will soon be able to smoothly roll their strollers on buses across 57 routes throughout the city as part of a pilot program that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expanding. The MTA announced recently it will begin the second phase of its Open Stroller Pilot, which will retrofit over 1,000 buses with a designated space for strollers, so that parents don’t have to fold them before boarding — as mandated under the current MTA stroller policy across most of the city. The expansion comes after the agency launched the program in September on only a handful of bus routes. By next fall, the second phase of the program will retrofit all Local and Select buses operating out of six depots that serve around 250,000 daily weekly riders and include some of the busiest routes in the system, according to the MTA. “The Open Stroller Program has demonstrated that we can make buses more accessible to all customers while providing faster, cleaner, and safer service,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “As we expand, more and more bus customers will benefit from enhanced accessibility, especially for parents and caregivers.” A complete list of stroller-ready routes will include: • The B1, B3, B6/6 LTD, B36, B64, B74 in Brooklyn • The Bx6, Bx6 SBS, Bx8, Bx11, Bx17, Bx19, Bx21, Bx23, Bx27, Bx31, Bx32, Bx33, Bx35, Bx36/36LTD, Bx46 in the Bronx. • The M15, M31, M101, M102, M103, M125 in Manhattan. • The Q12, Q13, Q15, Q15A, Q16, Q20A, Q20B, Q26, Q28, Q31, Q32, Q44 SBS, Q48, Q50LTD, Q76 in Queens. • The S40, S42, S46, S48, S51, S52, S53, S66, S76, S81 LTD, S86 LTD, S90 LTD, S93 LTD, S96 LTD, S98 LTD in Staten Island. The MTA received largely positive feedback from more than 200 online customer comments on its stroller policy since the pilot started. Four out of five customers supported expanding the pilot to more buses, the agency said. The idea behind the pilot is to create a seamless boarding experience for parents in a way that speeds up the process for other riders as well. Bus operators haven’t reported any safety incidents or conflicts from on any of the routes where the pilot has been implemented so far. “As a mother of three young children who has had to frequently navigate public transportation with a stroller, I am thrilled to hear about the expansion of the Open Stroller Pilot Program,” said Assemblymember Grace Lee. Participating buses will be identifiable from the outside by a stroller decal that customers can spot before boarding. The stroller space inside the bus is also designated with a decal and is separate from existing priority seating for bus riders with disabilities. “This program, which will create designated open stroller spaces without compromising wheelchair access, is an innovative way to make public transit more family-friendly,” said U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler. “I look forward to seeing parents in my district take advantage of this pilot program on the Crosstown M31 bus and hope to see designated stroller spaces on additional routes in the future.” This story originally posted on our sister site AMNY.com. 14 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 TransiT Embark on the Journey After School • Creative Movement Art • Clinical Services • Vocational Program Workshops • Overnights • Staff Development • Public Speaking • Coaching Team Building & Resources Part of the Atlas Foundation for Autism The Atlas School is a non-proﬁt, non-public school serving children and young adults aged 7-21 years diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorders. A truly individualized fullday educational program is developed for each student. The program uses a multi-strategic approach, data analysis as well as evidence-based and cutting-edge interventions and techniques. CORE TO EVERY STUDENT’S PROGRAM IS THEIR SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND DEEPENING OF COMMUNICATION AND LIFE SKILLS. York, 212-256-0846 Info@atlasforautism.org AtlasForAutism.org On The Journey SAFETY AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRIORITIZED 252 West 29th Street, 3rd Floor New NY 10001 Embark

Thriving at CAMP in the arts, sports, and STEM/STEAM Programs By Serena norr Camp season is quickly approaching. As your child is getting excited about a summer of fun and new adventures, as a parent, it is also exciting to have them have the opportunity to foster new skills. Camp is a time for kids to continually develop their social/emotional learning, boost their self-esteem, and tap into their creativity. And while many of us think of camps as roasting smores and water games, which is on point -summer camps also off programs such as art, dance, music, STEM/STEAM programs, and sports. These subjects help kids tap into new topics and freely explore! Below, we are sharing examples of the many benefits of specialty programs at camp and how they will help your child soar this summer - and beyond! Art Programs at Camp Art programs at camp offer an incredible way for your child to express themselves and unleash their creativity. Alicia Skovera, Executive Director of the American Camp Association, NY and NJ noted, “Art is often one of children’s favorite school subjects, but it usually only happens once a week.” At camp, kids can explore art through a variety of modalities. Alicia stated, “Art is offered daily with beading, jewelry making, painting, tie dying, ceramics, and more.” These multiple disciplines allow children to explore forms of art that they might not have access to at school or from supplemental programs. They will have the opportunity to test out new forms of expression and discover new ways to showcase their creative side. Other artistic forms of expression your camper might enjoy at traditional or specialty camps are dance, theater, and music. Dance allows kids to express themselves through movement; theater helps kids engage and communicate with others; music can help with memory, focus, and group communication. Alicia stated, “Campers can explore their creativity, express themselves through the arts, and discover a new favorite interest.” STEM/STEAM at Camp There has been an enormous concentration on STEM/STEAM programming over the past few years. STEM focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math, while STEAM focuses on science, technology, engineering, math, and the arts. These programs help foster a child’s creativity, encourage experimentation, develop their problem-solving skills, and help to develop their critical thinking skills as they engage in fun, educational, and interactive activities. Alicia shared, “From science experiments to building challenges to rocketry, children can engage in experiential learning at camp without grades or homework!” Some camps include STEAM/STEM activities such as coding, game making, animation, YouTube production, digital arts, video game design, 3D printing, and more. These modalities can help make learning fun and exciting and lay the foundation for the school year ahead and help enhance their passion/interest in these subjects. “These hands-on activities foster creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking en- gagingly and interactively, allowing children to learn something new daily,” Alicia added. Sports at Camp Sports are a huge part of summer camp where kids can try out new activities, move their bodies, and work as a team. Kids will also be able to exert independence, develop confidence, learn new skills, utilize strategic thinking, help with mental clarity, and further develop their communication skills. Alicia stated, “Camp is the perfect environment for children to try new sports. Not only do sports at camp give children a chance to try out a new sport in a non-competitive environment, but sports also foster teamwork and keep kids moving. Many times, children go home from camp wanting to play a new sport at home after discovering it at camp!” This includes the opportunity to enjoy a range of modalities such as swimming, basketball, soccer, climbing, tennis, running, baseball, gymnastics, horseback riding, and much more. Summer camp will create a lifetime of memories and bring joy to your child’s life. A huge component is the many specialty programs that can help boost your child’s confidence, promotes their growth, and encourage them to try new things as they have fun. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 camps Get a jump start on the high school admissions process with our upcoming Open House, just for 7th graders! Learn more about our all-honors academic program, over 40 + clubs and varsity athletics. Plus, hear directly from our students about what it’s like to attend school in Manhattan. Families are welcome to join in the fun! An RSVP is required to attend the event. Children (ages 3-10) learn about all things Italian through games, music, dance, and many other educational activities in a fun and engrossing atmosphere. Camp is on a weekly basis which means it is very flexible. Children are grouped by age and competency: beginners learn basic vocabulary, while bilingual children work to advance their knowledge of the language through linguistic exercises. Dominican academy 44 East 68th Street, New york, Ny 10065 dominicanacademy.org This summer make NyC your classroom at Dominican academy’s Summer Connection Camp to be held in June of 2023! Prospective students are encouraged to join the D. a . community, the only all-honors high school for girls in NyS, as they explore the city together. Students will be engaging in visits to cultural and historic landmarks, participating in hands-on workshops, enriching arts activities, and STEM labs taught by members of the D. a . faculty. Don’t wait, camp spaces are limited to two oneweek sessions, registration is required. For additional information contact admissions at 212.744.0195. l aunch m ath + Science centers Two UWS locations in Manhattan 212-600-1010 launchmath.com info@launchmath.com Launch Math + Science Centers offer exciting and educational one-week STEM summer camps for kids from kindergarten to 7th grade (5-12 years old). With a 4:1 camper-to-staff ratio, children at Launch’s exciting specialty summer programs explore the adventures of aviation, discover the details of anatomy, reveal the wonders of engineering, examine the intricacies of electronics and more! Plus, campers explore daily segments such as STEM Discoveries (challenge-based learning through problemsolving activities) and Launch Studios (tech and techniques needed to make cool short videos). Big discounts for multiple camp registrations and sibling enrollments. m ad Science & crayola i magine arts academy New york: 1133 Broadway, Suite #1015 Westchester: 56 Lafayette avenue, Suite #340 888-MaDD-SCI 914-948-8319 newyorkcity.madscience.org newyorkcity. imagineartsacademy.com Mad Science and the Crayola Imagine arts academies offer kids full-day and halfday camp experiences that are sure to entertain and delight! They will be wowed by green glowing liquid, messages written in secret code, autonomous robots, and mystery substances that change from solid to liquid in seconds. There’s something for everyone! They offer amazing week-toweek options at locations in armonk, Briarcliff, Brooklyn, Bronxville, Mamaroneck, Manhattan, Rye, Tarrytown, White Plains & yorktown. replay rock School Located at Music Makers Ny 230 W 36 th Street replayrockschool.com/rockband-camp-nyc 212-235-7510 perform songs together as a band at the end of the week. They emphasize experiential learning and personal expression and strive to spark a life-long love for making music. Summer at St. b arts 325 Park avenue, New york, Ny 10022 212-378-0203 stbarts.org/grow/summercamp info-camp@stbarts.org Come join the fun this summer! Summer at St. Bart’s offers something for everyone ages two through six! Every day campers ages three to six learn how to swim onsite in our indoor heated pool! Our two’s program is a great sneak peek at preschool socialization! all of our campers ages two through six, participate in a variety of activities which include sports in the full-sized gymnasium, outdoor play on the rooftop, arts and crafts, dance and movement, and free play in the classroom! Weekly specials include yoga, science experiments, and drama classes! Each session consists of a two week period. We have five sessions focusing around a variety of themes each week. Choosing a Montessori Education By Vered Ornstein Montessori schools have been a hotbutton topic for years as they've become more popular in the American schooling system. While there are countless reasons to send your child to this alternative type of schooling, you may still need more of an understanding of how Montessori schools work. Of course, every child has unique and individual needs, but let's look at the features of Montessori schools and how your child may thrive in a Montessori environment. What is the Montessori Method? The Montessori method was founded by an Italian physician named Dr. Maria Montessori in 1907. She observed that children in her care were able to teach themselves by taking the lead in hands-on activities, such as solving puzzles or preparing their own food. From these observations, she derived a method of teaching that aims to "follow the child", allowing them to set their own pace for learning. While most conventional schools follow a curriculum set by teachers and administrators, the Montessori method entrusts the child to lead the way in their own education. Montessori schools usually run on a set of 5 principles set forth by the Montessori method: 1. Children are shown respect 2. Kids have absorbent minds 3. Sensitive periods are critical for learning 4. Kids learn best in a prepared environment 5. Kids can teach themselves through auto education The Looping System Additionally, some Montessoris run a "looping" system, meaning that students learn in multi-age classrooms or stay with the same teacher for two or more years, allowing teacher and student to build a strong bond and understanding of one another. Montessori also prides itself on the physical learning setting, and they consider the classroom environment to be just as important as the teachers and learning materials. High Test Scores The reward of attending a Montessori school is worth it for many families. The research surrounding the effectiveness of the Montessori method is still ongoing, but many studies indicate higher test scores and performance of Montessori students compared to students in traditional schools, especially low-income students. Across the board, students who attend a Montessori school score higher on social-emotional scales than their non-Montessori peers. So, for whom exactly is Montessori the right choice? Many parents choose this method for their child-led education and may know intuitively that their child may benefit from working at their own pace. The method of child-led education and allowing a child to set their own pace and curriculum can be incredibly beneficial for students who struggle with the structure of traditional schooling. Students who are neurodivergent or have a learning disability may also thrive in a Montessori environment. Additionally, the method shows encouraging results in helping underprivileged populations get ahead in their education and Montessori pride itself on racial and economic diversity. The Montessori method has been around for more than 100 years, and its expansion in the US education system shows no sign of slowing down. If you're interested in Montessori for your child, check out our Montessori directory to learn more about the choices available! 24 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 Education The history and method of this popular type of school

Community Day at The Noguchi Museum Mark your calendar for this month’s free admission day By Vered Ornstein Head to The Noguchi Museum in Long Island City, Queens, for its last freeadmission Community Day being offered for Spring. Celebrate the rich history and wide-reaching impact of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) art in New York City and beyond on June 17th. The Details From 11 am to 6 pm the Noguchi Museum will open its door for all to explore the museum’s collection of works by its renowned founder, Isamu Noguchi. Founded in 1985, the genre-defining sculpture artist established the museum and garden as a space for welcoming, inspiring, and teaching other artists. All are welcome to engage in Noguchi’s enduring legacy in the New York City and AAPI art scene with tours and activities for people of all ages. Plus, adults and teens aged 16 and up are invited to bring their abstract ideas to life by registering for free art-making workshops. Pick up art materials to take with you on a free tour of the museum for an immersive viewing experience, and learn from the best in the AAPI creative community with free workshops centered on themes of peace, inclusion, and uplifting others. The workshops are led by last year’s finalists for the Museum’s 2022 Open Call for Artist Banners. The winner of the 2022 Open Call banner competition, Seoul-born June Shin, will host a workshop on design and abstraction on June 17. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to learn from the best in the field, completely free of charge! Whether you’re an expert, a novice, or simply an appreciator of art, the Community Days every season offered by The Noguchi Museum have something for everyone, while highlighting and preserving the important community values upon which the Museum was founded. Registration is required for the handson workshops, and you must be 16 or older to participate. Reservations are encouraged, but not required, for this free admission day, and all are welcome. If you arrive without a reservation, you may experience some wait times to enter the museum. For tickets, museum hours, and full details on the handson workshops, visit the museum website: tickets.noguchi.org/community-days. The museum is located at 9-01 33rd Road (at Vernon Boulevard), Long Island City, and it is accessible via the F, N, W, and 7 trains, as well as the New York City Ferry. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 family day out Photo by Katherine Abbott May 2023 | New York Family 27 ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FALL 2023. Bard Academy is the nation’s ﬁrst two-year boarding and day program designed to prepare 9th and 10th graders to start college early. Within six years of entering Bard Academy as a high school freshman, a student who matriculates into the College will earn a Bachelor of Arts degree. The Academy curriculum is designed and taught by college professors. GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS bardacademy.simons-rock.edu FIND YOUR PLACE Apply today!

TikTok Announces Time Limit for Teens By BarBara russo There’s some good news for parents in the world of social media. TikTok will soon set a time limit for children using the social media platform, the company announced in March. A Social Media Time Limit for Teens Every account belonging to a user younger than 18 will automatically be set to a 60-minute daily screen time limit. The company said the limit will begin in “the coming weeks.” If the 60-minute limit is reached, teens will be prompted to enter a passcode if they want to continue watching. While this sounds like a loophole, TikTok said the strategy will require kids to think about whether or not they really want to continue watching. The social media giant said it consulted the current academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital in choosing the limit. “We believe digital experiences should bring joy and play a positive role in how people express themselves, discover ideas and connect,” Cormac Keenan, head of trust and safety at TikTok, said. TikTok said it’s also prompting teens to set a daily screen time limit if they opt out of the 60-minute default and spend more than 100 minutes on the platform in a day. This builds on a prompt the company rolled out last year to encourage teens to enable screen time management. Teens will also get weekly inbox notifications with a recap of their screen time. The new feature arrives as childhood experts continue to shed light on social media’s adverse effects on kids. These include cyberbullying, rumor spreading, unrealistic views of other people’s lives and more. In fact, a 2019 study of more than 12,000 13-16 year olds found that using social media more than three times a day predicted poor mental health and well being in teens, according to the Mayo Clinic. A Social Media Time Limit for Teens and Other Features Being Added for Families The company is adding additional features to its Family Pairing tool. This feature allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs. “We’re improving our screen time tool with more custom options, introducing new default settings for teen accounts, and expanding family pairing with more parental controls,” Keenan said. Three features being added to TikTok’s Family Pairing include: Custom daily screen time limits : Parents will be able to use Family Pairing to customize the daily screen time limit for their teen. Screen time dashboard : This will provide summaries of time on the app and the number of times TikTok was opened. It will also include a breakdown of total time spent during the day and night. Mute notifications : A new setting will enable parents to set a schedule to mute notifications for their teen. Accounts aged 13-15 already do not receive push notifications from 9pm. And accounts aged 16-17 have push notifications disabled from 10pm. 30 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 tech May 2023 | New York Family 31

10 Best Family-Friendly Hiking Trails Spring is the seaon when we can (warmly) enjoy nature! On a hike with beautiful views of the valley, monuments, and wildlife, we can breathe fresh air and admire nature. Even though that might seem difficult to enjoy in NYC, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to escape city life. There are paths in curated New York City parks that can be great destinations for a hike! If you’re willing to venture out of the city as well, there are family-friendly hiking trails located under an hour and a half away that will give you some amazing views. Just select a skill level that matches your children’s experience and have fun! Kazimiroff Nature Trail Pelham Bay Park Middletown Road & Stadium Avenue, NY 10465 The Kazimiroff Nature Trail in Pelham Bay Park is a lovely 1.2 mile path where one can really study wildlife and scenery. The trail is on Hunter Island in the Bronx and runs through wetlands, forest, and ends on a beach. You may also pass Hunter Mansion garden. It is a beginner level hike which is perfect for families who want their kids to explore nature firsthand. Liberty Walkway Liberty State Park 200 Morris Pesin Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07305 The Liberty Walkway may not be a typical hike, but it is great for families. The walkway is 3 miles out and back and offers superb views of the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline. While taking a walk, or bike ride, there is also a monument and old train station which your kids can learn about. Along the path there are benches, plaques about the wildlife, and large patches of grass to have a picnic. Pine Meadow Lake Harriman State Park 54 Seven Lakes Dr, Sloatsburg, NY 10974 Harriman State Park has many spectacular trails since it is the second largest state park in New York. The Pine Meadow Lake 10 mile loop is perfect for admiring the forest and lake, especially if you are looking for some tranquility. Another fun trail is the Lemon Squeezer (Island Pond Loop) where rock formations create a type of tunnel which will definitely excite your kids! The Ramble Central Park Mid-Park between 73rd and 79th The Ramble in Central Park is 36 acres of winding paths, trees, and hiding places. It is a great place to get lost in, but never leave the city. It is also perfect for birdwatching because this patch of greenery is a migratory stop for traveling birds. Central Park also has other paths, such as the narrow Central Park Reservoir Loop. It is only for running or walking and circles the Jackie Onassis Reservoir. Stairway to Heaven Appalachian Trail 443 Vernon Warwick Rd, Vernon Township, NJ 07462 Stairway to Heaven is a part of the Appalachian Mountain range in New Jersey. The hike is 2.9 miles out and back and is connected to the Wawayanda Mountain. It is a moderate to challenging trail which offers a steep climb, great views of Pochuck Mountain and the Catskills and a waterfall. 32 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 family day out May 2023 | New York Family 33 Don’t just enjoy where you live. Enjoy how you got there. Dyanna Moon Licensed Real Estate Salesperson M: 347.788.9294 | O: 973.310.6816 dyanna.moon@compass.com 1200 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, NJ Specializing in Maplewood, South Orange, Montclair, and the surrounding areas. Compass is a licensed real estate broker and abides by Equal Housing Opportunity laws. All material presented herein is intended for informational purposes only. Information is compiled from sources deemed reliable but is subject to errors, omissions, changes in price, condition, sale, or withdrawal without notice. This is not intended to solicit property already listed. Photos may be virtually staged or digitally enhanced and may not reﬂ ect actual property conditions. Don’t just enjoy where you live. Enjoy how you got there. Dyanna Moon Licensed Real Estate Salesperson M: 347.788.9294 | O: 973.310.6816 dyanna.moon@compass.com 1200 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, NJ Specializing in Maplewood, South Orange, Montclair, and the surrounding areas. This is one of the most challenging hikes on this list meant for teenagers. If this hike isn’t a good fit for your family, there are many other trail options in the Appalachian Mountain range where a hiker can pick and choose the length. Cass Gallagher Nature Trail Van Cortlandt Park Broadway and Van Cortlandt Park S, Bronx, NY 10471 Van Cortlandt Park is a great park to bring the little ones. This trail is a popular and easy 1.4 mile loop for beginners. It only takes a little more than 30 minutes to complete. There are other trails at Van Cortlandt Park, such as the John Muir Nature Trail and the Van Cortlandt Park Trail if you want a bit more of a challenge. Carpenter’s Loop Fort Lee Historic Park Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Carpenter’s Loop is a 5.5 mile path in Fort Lee Historic Park on the border of New Jersey. There is some slightly rough terrain with wonderful views of the George Washington Bridge. On this path a hiker will find a model Revolutionary War encampment, cliffs, the shore of the Hudson, and the New York City skyline. Cape Fly Away Palisades Interstate Park Alpine, NJ 07620 Palisades Interstate Park is definitely worth the trek across the bridge for amazing trails near the coast of the Hudson River. The Cape Fly Away is an easy trail about 3 miles long. It offers views of the riverfront and mild rocky terrain for the adventurous little one. There are other trails as well near the Alpine Boat Basin where a hiker can get really close to the water. The High Line Chelsea 23rd St. and 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011 When a visitor travels The High Line, which used to be railroad tracks, they can see amazing, unique views of the city with their

Volleyball Summer Camp own eyes. You can walk the entire length of the High Line, 1.45 miles, or enter at different points, found here under Park Access & Info. There are a ton of attractions in the park, from Chelsea Market to the 10th Avenue Square and Overlook, to keep the little ones entertained. The park does not lack in nature either, especially when you visit the Gansevoort Woodland. The High Line is open year round but the hours change seasonally. Camp Smith Trail Appalachian Trail 28 Bear Mountain Bridge Rd, Cortlandt, NY 10567 The Camp Smith Trail, specifically on Manitou Mountain, is a 4 mile loop which is a little bit of a workout for you and the kids, but it can always be made shorter. The hike offers plenty of panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and plenty of photo opportunities. If you are up for a challenge with teens, Anthony’s Nose is near the Camp Smith Trail and offers an all encompassing view after a steep climb. 34 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 FamilY daY out I N F O @ Q B K S P O R T S . C O M 7 1 8 - 4 7 5 - 9 6 9 4 4 1 - 2 0 3 9 T H S T , Q U E E N S , N Y REGISTER NOW! Monday - Friday 9am - 12pm Ages 9-16 $425/week Send us an email info@qbksports com or give us a call 718-475-9694. W W W . Q B K S P O R T S . C O M Make this a summer to remember for your kids! Beach

Children’s & Youth Ballet Programs at Joffrey Ballet School ready to bring the magic of dance into your child’s life this fall? Register today for the Children’s & Youth Ballet Programs at Joffrey Ballet School! Year-round classes are open to dancers ages 2-18 at their West Village & Long Island City studio locations, beginning this September 2023. The Joffrey Ballet School brings a diverse, carefully-designed program to life, making dance fun while learning at any level! An incredible faculty from around the world creates a nurturing environment for students to expand their imagination through movement and develop a strong foundation in the technique of ballet. All of this while dancing to the music of renowned New York City pianists and musicians, who accompany every class! Registered students also have the opportunity to participate in two performances each year: the holiday classic of “The Nutcracker” and an innovative retelling of “Peter Pan”. These fully-produced performances guide your child through every step of the performance process. Want to experience the Children’s or Youth Ballet Programs before registering? Parents can select a date for a Trial Class for dancers ages 2 to 7, or a Placement Class for students ages 8 to 18. While a placement class is mandatory, trial classes are optional but encouraged as the best way to experience the program before registering. Trial classes provide a glimpse into the Children’s Ballet Program (ages 2-7), built to encourage creativity, musicality, and physicality within an age-appropriate framework in the basic foundations of Classical Ballet. Placement classes are available for dancers seeking to join the Youth Ballet Program (ages 8-18), which molds strong and fluid classical ballet technique through a study of Body Conditioning, Ballet Technique, Pointe, Ballet Variations, and Allegro. The Joffrey Ballet School has been an institution for dance education since its founding in 1953 by the American dance visionary, Robert Joffrey. Reserve your space today for a trial/placement class, or receive more information about their Fall 2023 class offerings at joffreyballetschool.com. May 2023 | New York Family 35 New York FamilY partN er Is Your Child a Struggling Reader? Check out South Bronx Literacy Academy! A new Public School for struggling readers. Embracing Diﬀerences. Unleashing potential. literacyacademycollective.org/enroll | (914) 355-9530 LEARN MORE! FOUNDED BY PARENTS!!! Current 1st and 2nd graders APPLY TODAY!

A Family Paradise at Eau Palm Beach By Jana Beauchamp Pull up to the Eau Palm Beach and welcome your family to Palm Beach paradise. The family-friendly oceanfront property is full of fun in the Florida sun for kids of all ages. Play on the private beach and seven acres of oceanfront property, dine at one of the many family-friendly restaurants, relax in the spacious accommodations designed by Jonathan Adler, and simply soak in the Palm Beach pampering. It’s an ideal spot to enjoy a luxurious escape with the fam. Three days will give you ample time to enjoy the Palm Beach sun and surf. It’s a classic mini-getaway. Stay longer for more rest and relaxation and time to explore. There’s a resort pool and tranquility pool, private beach, multiple restaurants, arcade, fitness center, spa, ice cream shop, and kids and teens programs. Families can even bring their fur babies, since the resort warmly welcomes four-legged friends with their own bed, bowls, stylish bandana, and homemade welcome treats. Families are welcomed with an adorable Palm Beach tote bag and pineapple water for the kids and champagne for the adults. It’s a great way to start the vacay! Upon arrival, it is clear that the centerpiece is the resort’s family pool. There are tons of fun floats and poolside loungers to get a front row seat to the action. Splash and play in the pool until it’s time to walk a few steps down to the private beach. The wonderful staff will set families up with lounge chairs and towels and kids will love that the towel stand is even adorned with towels shaped like swans. Build sand castles, jump in the waves, and run up and down the oceanfront collecting seashells and making footsteps in the sand. There are also free sport activities at the beach for more family adventures. Play all day at the pools and beach and then cool off with a hop, skip and jump on the splash pad on the way to get tasty treats at Melt ice cream shop. The hardest part will be deciding whether to get the soft serve or choose a favor of ice cream for mix ins and more. Everyone will love the cold ice cream treat for any hot day. Next, play at the kids club or arcade until you win the claw machine games and then reward your family with a picture perfect moment in the photo booth. The endless swimming and activities will work up an appetite and the food on property was delicious and diverse enough to have options for everyone in the family. Be sure to book reservations ahead since the restaurants fill up very quickly and there is limited capacity, even for hotel guests. Families will love that every dining outlet has an extensive kids menu. Breakfast at Polpo is a great way to start the day, and a kid favorite on their menu is the chocolate chip pancakes. Have lunch or dinner al fresco (and a few steps from the action at the pool) at Breeze. Feast your eyes on the oceanfront setting and all the sunny yellow tables, umbrellas, and people watching and your appetite on the tasty fare of local and fresh food. One of the highlights is a smoothie and margarita bike where patron can pedal the bike to mix up a smoothie (or margarita for adults). 36 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 travel Dinner at Polpo was more formal and delicious even if service is a bit slow for the typical NYC child. It’s an oceanside restaurant with authentic Italian flavors delivered with the look, feel and comfort of relaxed luxury. Families will also find fine dining at Angle, a fire pit and light snacks at Stir, and fresh, delish sushi at Bento (make sure to snag a seat at the chef’s table for an omakase meal). In room dining is also a treat, complete with roll in table and special extras. After a fun-filled day, retreat to your room, your new home away from home. The property has bright and cheerful and spacious rooms complete with beautiful ocean views that are great for families. The waves crashing will lull you to sleep at night and wake you up in the best way in the morning. Guest accommodations, designed by Jonathan Adler, are colorful and chic and very Palm Beach with sun, sand, and even seahorses woven into the décor. Families will especially enjoy stepping out onto the private balcony with spectacular views to cozy up in the hanging chair swing. Families can swing along making memories by watching the waves crash, and enjoying the views and the company all while making plans to come back again soon. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa 100 South Ocean Blvd. Manalapan, FL 33462 561-533-6000 eaupalmbeach.com May 2023 | New York Family 37 Maplewood, NJ Known for charming, tree-lined neighborhoods, gorgeous homes, and a village vibe, Maplewood, NJ, is a unique town that’s great for families. The best part? You’re still a hop; skip away from NYC! For parents who still need to commute to the city for work, you can enjoy the luxury of the suburbs while easily getting into the city whenever. There’s plenty for kids and families to do in Maplewood, from playing at parks and playgrounds to eating at farm-to-table restaurants. Maplewood Village is home to Rockwellian downtown, which has unique shops, restaurants and cafes. Kids love playing at Memorial Park, which has events throughout the year like the Duck Race. Outdoor fun is a must in Maplewood– South Mountain Reservation has over 2,000 acres of hiking trails, scenic vistas and a dog park. Not only can your kids have fun in a safe, peaceful environment, but they’ll get a top education at excellent public schools. There are strong academic programs, dedicated teachers and a warm, welcoming school community. Curious to know what kind of homes your family can browse? Maplewood boasts

The Dream Neighborhoods Find the perfect family town By Mia Sala S Looking for a new family home? Choosing the right neighborhood to raise your family is no easy task. You want to find a place where your children can run around outside, get a top-tier education at local schools and have plenty to do on the weekends. NYC is truly a dream, but there are also beautiful, welcoming suburbs outside the city that might be perfect for your family. Luckily, we’ve got the scoop on these towns, so you don’t have to do the research yourself. Read on for the best towns for NYC families to move to! Maplewood, New Jersey a variety of architectural styles, including Colonial, Victorian and Tudor styles. History meets modern design in Maplewood real estate, making every home unique. Dyanna Moon , COMPASS dyannamoonproperties.com 347-788-9294 dyannamoon22@gmail.com 38 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 real estate Westfield, NJ Westfield, NJ is a hotspot for young families with its welcoming vibe and many kidfriendly things to do. Families love all of the outdoor adventures in Westfield, with two buzzing parks on either side of town. Tamaques Park is a town favorite, with 106 acres of picnic areas, basketball courts, pickleball courts, shuffleboard, playing fields and so much more. There’s something for everyone in Westfield, from mom-and-pop stores to amazing restaurants and live jazz music to libraries and bookstores. There are also arts & culture activities, like the Miller Cory Museum and the newly-opened gallery by local artist Ricardo Roig. Add top-rated schools that are known for stellar academics and extracurriculars, and Westfield is a great choice for families looking to move outside the city. When it comes to Westfield real estate, you’ll have your pick of homes! Cape Cod style homes, traditional Colonials, storybook tudors, grand Victorians, and new modern homes. One home recently sold at 544 Lawrence Ave has 7 bedrooms and 4.2 baths, perfect for big families. There are four levels of living space, including a family room with a fireplace, sitting room and study, wine cellar, sunken playroom, and beautiful finishing touches that really bring the home to life. Frank D. Isoldi TheIsoldiCollection.com

FlatRate Moving Company: The Stress-Free Move You Deserve! moving can be so stressful! That’s why when you’re planning a move, it’s important to have a professional moving company you can trust to treat your belongings like their own. The experts at FlatRate Moving will do that, and much more. We all know how much a move costs, especially for families. Between down payments, boxes, and moving trucks, the time (and money!) adds up. The worst part is, sometimes we don’t even realize how much the move costs until it’s complete. FlatRate Moving guarantees transparency so you know exactly what you’re paying for. Never again will you be surprised by moving costs, because FlatRate Moving provides an upfront quote with no hidden fees. Hard to believe? We know. But FlatRate Moving revolutionized the way moving companies work by introducing all-inclusive flat rate pricing. Beyond the price transparency, FlatRate Moving offers families a stressfree moving experience! Their team of professionals handles every aspect of your move. With expert packing services, inventory tracking, high-quality packing supplies, timely delivery, and over 30 years of experience as professional NYC movers, you can definitely trust FlatRate Moving to take proper care of your personal items and make the whole process easier. Plus, FlatRate Moving knows that families schedules change, especially families who are moving. That’s why scheduling is flexible– FlatRate movers will work around your schedule. FlatRate Moving will be there with you every step of the way. You can even stay connected with their mobile app, which will help you locate your moving truck, create a photo inventory of your items, and even view and request items in storage. Ready to use FlatRate Moving for your family move? Head over to flatrate.com to request a free quote! May 2023 | New York Family 39 New York FamilY partN er 908-787-5990 FrankIsoldi@gmail.com 544 Lawrence Ave, Westfield, New Jersey

Motherhood FOMO

The pressure of documenting family milestones on social media By BarBara russo Facebook. Instagram. Twitter. Social media can be great for anyone seeking advice on a whole range of topics. But sometimes, the constant scrolling can really become too much. We know a lot about its influence on kids, but what about the effects of social media on mothers? It’s not uncommon for mothers to overshare their families’ lives on social media. Whether they’re an “influencer” or not, these highlight reels make it easy for their friends and followers to get caught in a comparison trap. In fact, a recent study even confirmed that moms who spend more time online engage in greater levels of social comparison. This can lead to an increase in cortisol levels and in turn, overall higher stress and negative emotions. While this shows up most often in first-time moms, moms with multiple kids experience this, too. From their own personal postpartum weight loss journey to their toddlers’ potty training timeline, there’s a ton of pressure to keep up with what seems to feel like a never-ending cycle that continues as children become teenagers, adults and eventually parents themselves. Some therapists call this social media pressure “motherhood milestone FOMO” (an acronym for fear of missing out). Anisha Patel-Dunn, D.O., psychiatrist, Chief Medical Officer at LifeStance Health, and a mom herself, knows a lot about this topic. She’s been working with patients who are dealing with this type of pressure. We spoke with Dr. Patel-Dunn, who shared tips for moms on how to cope and have a healthy relationship with social media. Do you find that moms compare themselves to other mothers on social media? If so, is there a lot of pressure for them to keep up with what their friends, influencers and/or celebrities are posting/sharing? There is a lot of parenting content on social media, whether from celebrities, influencers or our friends and loved ones. This content often presents as rules or advice for mothers, which can become overwhelming. Another side of this is that many people on social media only present their “best” moments. This is not an accurate representation of their lives. It’s understandable that moms might fall into a comparison trap, which can contribute to feelings of stress and anxiety. Can you talk a bit about what Motherhood Milestone FOMO is? 40 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 ask the expert Motherhood is full of milestones including pregnancy and childbirth, a child’s first steps, their first words and more. If your own timeline or experience doesn’t match up with what you’re seeing friends or celebrities post about on social media, it’s not uncommon to experience feelings of being left behind or even inadequate. Comparison is a common challenge many people face in different aspects of their lives but, for mothers, societal expectations about what makes a “good mother” can make this even more difficult. Can you explain how moms who spend more time on social media experience more stress and negative emotions? For those who are experiencing low self-esteem, spending more time on social media and falling into a comparison trap can often exacerbate these feelings. Social media is designed to pull us in and capture our attention. And it can be incredibly challenging to break out of this cycle. But there are surely positive aspects to social

Additional Tips Dr. Patel-Dunn shared some additional tips for building a healthier relationship with social media: • Be mindful of how you feel before, during and after engaging with social media. Get curious about this experience, and ask yourself what boundaries around social media might serve you best. • Unfollow accounts that lead to an increase in negative emotions or feelings of comparison. • If you notice yourself falling into a comparison trap, remind yourself that these glimpses of motherhood are not an accurate representation of what is going on in a person’s life. • Focus on social media sites that offer a sense of community rather than comparison. • Avoid using social media first thing in the morning or right before you go to bed at night. Give yourself breaks to be present throughout the day. media, too. What are some benefits of social media for mothers? I do think one of the silver linings of the last few years is that more people have become open and transparent about their mental health, and this is often seen on social media. It can provide an opportunity to access a community of like-minded people that you may not be able to access in person depending on your location and personal situation. In that sense, social media can be an incredible benefit by connecting moms with peer support regardless of where they’re based. May 2023 | New York Family 41 Mommybites.com provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. MommyBites.com We can’t wait to see you there! is now part of

inspector GeneralLucy Lang By Je Annine Cintron At New York Family we rarely interview appointed officials. But New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang is no typical government official. Sure, we had a little extra security on our cover shoot because, well, she is a big deal. But she is also a native New Yorker and a mom of two who loves her job because she is passionate about the state she was born and raised in. Lucy is so New York that she refers to her family as “interfaith” because she loves the Mets but her hubby is a Yankee fan. Her Instagram is dotted with family outings to classic New York institutions like the American Museum of Natural History, Coney Island and the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. Born, raised, and currently residing in Manhattan, Lucy is raising a young family in NYC, just like myself and many of you. She also has challenges, her youngest was recently diagnosed with Dyslexia (more on that in a bit) and at our cover shoot she was busy balancing the kids, work and home. Sound familiar? She takes her job as mom seriously, but her family isn’t the only one she’s vowed to serve and protect. In her position, she’s tasked with protecting the most vulnerable New Yorkers. We sat down with Lucy to talk about her two biggest roles: as Inspector General of New York state, and as Mom. Let’s start with what inspired you to work in law. I would say that before I knew that I wanted to work in law, per se, I knew that I wanted to work in government and public service. I have always had a sort of deep sense of the importance of fair, equitable, thoughtful government as being critical to the wellbeing of people and families. And it is really a long standing love of government that led me to law school with an eye towards ultimately landing in public sector law. You’re a busy mom! Do you find it difficult to balance career and family life? How do you do it all? The amazing privilege of serving as Inspector General is that I have the responsibility to ensure that the agencies’ systems and services that protect vulnerable New York families are doing so with integrity. And it is a tremendous privilege to be able to do that while also raising my own young family. I’m very fortunate to have a very supportive extended family, including my siblings and my parents, and my in-laws. And as your readers will know, it truly does take a village to balance a demanding professional life and the demands of young children. But I feel incredibly fortunate to have the support to be able to do it and the privilege to be able to do it. I would certainly say I don’t do it all; I rely on an amazing staff to do it all here at work. I rely on an amazing family and an amazing babysitter to help me do some measure of it at home. We really have worked over the past year and a half, since my colleagues and I took over administration of the Inspector General’s office, to make it as familyfriendly a place to work as possible. And so that really has meant getting to know the needs of all of our staff, trying to make sure that we have flexibility where possible, prioritizing substantive excellence in our 42 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 on serving New York families while raising a family of her own Photo by yumi m atsuo 44 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 Photo by yumi m atsuo work in our investigations and public reporting, while at the same time encouraging everyone to balance the needs and demands of young families, aging family members, their own health, their wellness and recovery from the trauma of the pandemic, etc. So, building a state agency that is a model for how to deliver public service while at the same time valuing each employee’s contribution has been at the crux of what I have sought to do over the past year and a half and what I intend to continue doing for the rest of my administration. What are some of the causes or issues that have become more important to you since becoming a parent? Probably a big question! Yeah, it is but I’m glad that you asked. I have two brilliant children, one of whom happens to be dyslexic and I have been shocked to learn how much more remains to be done at schools of all kinds to support students with language-based learning differences. And really the true heroes amongst us, our literacy specialists and reading teachers are doing the hard work of building up the next generation of public servants and citizens. And I can’t say enough about how much I admire teachers who teach our kids to read and how much more we need to do to support young readers with a diversity of backgrounds, including with language based learning differences. One really interesting piece of our work is our jurisdiction over the State Department of Corrections. I visited all 44 prisons across New York state during my first year in office, after having spent a number of years teaching college in several New York state prisons. And what has been interesting to me, especially in my family’s literacy journey, is looking back on my time as a teacher in prison. I am now realizing how many of my students must have been facing literacy challenges, either because they lacked adequate literacy education as children, or because they had undiagnosed language-based learning differences that had gone untreated, or both. And so, for example, I remember that there was a group of men I was teaching at Queensboro Correctional Facility who told me that they had formed a reading group to work on their homework together where they would read aloud the assignments. And, as I look back on it now, I realized that it was really because one of the students actually couldn’t read and so his classmates were rising to the occasion to read to him so that he could get his homework done – which is just beautiful to me, but also highlights the tragedy of how we are failing. So, so many New Yorkers, especially in under-resourced communities, especially Black and Brown New Yorkers. Do your kids realize their mom is such a powerhouse? Do they push you to achieve more and continue to be an inspiration? My kids and the kids in our neighborhood and community are undoubtedly the inspiration that keeps me going when the days feel long and the challenges seem insurmountable. Not long ago I ran for District Attorney, which was a grueling but incredibly moving experience. On election night, after I called my opponent to concede the election and offer him my congratulations, I went home and my son was asleep in my bed. I was crying and it woke him up. He asked what was wrong and I told him that I hadn’t won. And I thought, in that moment, I can either pull it together and put on a brave face for him or I can acknowledge that I tried something really hard and it didn’t work out the way I had hoped and planned. I chose the latter. And he remembers that moment very distinctly. I think that the vulnerability of leadership is critical, both in a professional context and in a parenting context. And that’s something that I really carry with me, that I feel proud of, that I feel trying hard at things matters. And that success comes in many different forms. You’re a native New Yorker! What are some of your favorite things to do with your family around the city? I could go on about this forever because I love New York City! I also have grown to really love New York State so I make two lists. In New York City, we love Coney Island. We love the boardwalk and we even love it there in the winter. We did the Polar Bear Plunge this year which was a totally wild experience and an absolute hoot. My daughter was the bravest of the four of us. She was the first one in the water! It makes me so proud that I have a daughter who will just barrel into the freezing cold waves on New Year’s Day. We are major theater-goers; we love to go to theater on and off Broadway. I took my eight-year-old son to his first rock and roll concert this week. We went to see Bruce Springsteen at the Barclays Center, which was really awesome. We are an interfaith household, meaning I’m a Mets fan and my partner Scott is a Yankees fan, so we go to the Subway Series every year. In fact this year the entire Office of the Inspector May 2023 | New York Family 45 “ t he amazing privilege of serving as inspector General is that i have the responsibility to ensure that the agencies’ systems and services that protect vulnerable n ew York families are doing so with integrity. a nd it is a tremendous privilege to be able to do that while also raising my own young family.” General will be going to the Subway Series so I’m excited about that. I love New York City’s parks. We spend a lot of time in Morningside Park, in Marcus Garvey Park and in other uptown parks. I also have visited every beach in New York City and love them all for different reasons, but I would say that Far Rockaway is really our go-to favorite family beach. And then New York State is just such a wealth of beautiful places for families to visit! The Thousand Island region has beautiful pebble beaches. In the parks across the state, the hiking and waterfalls are just extraordinary. I love New York bridges, so the Walkway Over the Hudson is a nice long family walk across and back. There also are so many fantastic farms and farm stands across upstate New York. In fact, one of the coolest things about this job has been getting to know the North Country and Western New York and beyond, and it has been such a privilege getting to talk to New Yorkers who are very, very different from New York City residents. Learning about the diversity of New York State has been really remarkable and inspiring. What is your connection to the Moynihan Train Hall? We have a very broad mandate at the Inspector General’s office. I serve as New York State Inspector General, in which role I have jurisdiction over the state executive agencies and authorities, and that has included oversight of major infrastructure projects like the Javits Center, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and the Moynihan Train Hall. I love so many things about New York, but we chose the Moynihan Train Hall as a place to take some pictures for the magazine in part because our office worked to make sure that the contracts were fair, appropriately executed and all of the relevant state laws were followed in the building of what is now a really beautiful train hall. And it is particularly important to me because, post COVID, the first proper trip that my family took was a train trip in which we left from Moynihan station. It’s a place that connects New York to itself and it connects New York to the rest of the country, and it really is such a vibrant part of the city. And so I certainly encourage New York families to take advantage of the state’s infrastructure system, train systems, public transportation systems, and to enjoy Moynihan and other infrastructure projects the state has invested in. Let’s talk about March On. What inspired you to write it? What is it about? March On is a children’s book about the 1915 women’s march down Fifth Avenue, at the time the largest march in the city’s history. Seeing that the centennial of suffrage was coming up, my sister and I, who are nine years apart, started talking about collaborating on a project that would give kids an accessible way to learn about the hundred years since suffrage and all the work that went into achieving the vote for women. My sister, who is an extraordinary artist and children’s art educator, did the illustrations, and I wrote the text. What are some ways you protect New York families in your position as Inspector General? When I think about protecting vulnerable New York families, I think about our work with the State Department of Social Services and protecting SNAP benefits to make sure that folks have access to a fair system that functions the way it’s supposed to. I also think about the work we have been doing around unemployment insurance, to which during and postpandemic there has been a tremendous amount of fraud committed – which is really coming at a cost to New Yorkers who need unemployment insurance and for whom the system was designed to help during a crisis time like the pandemic. So we’re particularly committed to rooting out corruption and fraud in those areas, because we know that they are of the utmost importance to New York families who are suffering, at a disadvantage or otherwise vulnerable. I serve as the State Welfare Inspector General and Workers Compensation Fraud Inspector General; both workers compensation and welfare are critical social safety net systems that are designed to support New Yorkers when they most need help. The touchstone that we use in prioritizing cases that come to us in that capacity is to pursue cases against the greedy rather than the needy. That is very much because we know that New York families have to be able to rely on those systems when they are going through hard times. The worst of the worst cases are when people take massive advantage of those systems and make them less accessible to families who need them. We also oversee the Office of Children and Family Services. As we do with all state agencies, we work hard to be on the ground, getting to know the facilities, identifying problems and gaps and helping support those systems in doing the supportive services that New Yorkers rely on. I also have worked closely with the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence to ensure that state agencies are following necessary protocols to protect state employees from domestic violence and to give people access to resources when they are suffering from intimate partner and domestic violence. And that is really a kind of core commitment on our office’s part. 46 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 Keep up with Lucy and the Inspector General’s office by following @NYStateIG on Instagram and Twitter. “ i think that the vulnerability of leadership is critical, both in a professional context and in a parenting context.”

