Brooklyn Family - May 2023

My Child Wants to Be a Vegetarian A guide for concerned parents By Kaitlyn Riggio Vegetarian diets are on the rise all over the world. Statistics have shown that roughly five percent of the population in the United States follows a vegetarian diet. And these numbers aren’t limited just to adults: around five percent of youth ages 8 to 17 describe themselves as vegetarian. Reasons why people choose to follow a vegetarian diet are varied and can include things like health reasons or ethical reasons. If your child decides they want to follow a vegetarian diet, there are plenty of ways you can support them, even without becoming a vegetarian yourself. We sat down with pediatrician Dr. TJ Gold from Tribeca Pediatrics to talk about what parents can do if their child decides they want to pursue a vegetarian diet. My child told me they want to be a vegetarian. What should I do? Off the bat, it’s important to go into the conversation with an open mind and think about letting children, especially teens and adolescents, make their own choices when it comes to food. “This conflict with teenagers and parents is always something we want to avoid,” Gold says. “We want to give kids autonomy with that so that they’re truly learning how to make those good choices.” That said, it’s still important to provide support and oversight. For example, have a conversation with your child about why they want to become a vegetarian and what that means in terms of food choices going forward. Gold says sometimes adolescents and teenagers don’t want to eat meat, “but their life is a potato chip and cheese pizza diet.” “Technically, that’s a vegetarian diet, but just not eating meat doesn’t necessitate or guarantee that you have a healthy vegetarian diet,” Gold says. “There is a word in there called ‘vegetable.’” While teens should have autonomy in what they eat, especially as they get older, parents should provide guidance to ensure that their kids are still getting the nutrients they need after switching to a vegetarian diet. At the same time, parents should be aware of how much control they’re exercising over food choice. “Kids aren’t going to follow things if it becomes a chore or it’s complicated or their parents are always having to follow them around and make sure they get things,” Gold says. Gold recommends that parents talk to their kids about what their bodies need and giving them control within that guidance. “I really want to enroll them,” Gold says. “And usually it’s just giving them some of these simple guidelines.” How can parents make sure that their vegetarian children are still getting what they need from a nutritional standpoint? Taking meat out of a diet can leave gaps in essential nutrients. While taking supplements to fill these gaps is always an option, but Gold recommends getting what you need through food first. “It’s not unnatural to supplement,” Gold says. “But I really want it to be eaten in the 8 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 ask the e xpert food itself as opposed to having to pop pills.” Gold outlined where some of these gaps can occur and provided recommendations on how to get those nutrients without meat. Protein : Essential nutrients for the human body, protein is used to build things like muscles and organs in the body. Aside from meat, protein can come from things like dairy, eggs, beans, lentils, seeds and avocado. Vitamin D : Vitamin D is important for bone health. It can be tricky to maintain adequate vitamin D levels, even for nonvegetarians, considering a large portion of our vitamin D comes from the Sun. “The world is pretty sun-phobic, because of trying to have healthy skin and avoid skin cancer,” Gold says. “So we’re already starting off a bit vitamin D deficient.” For vegetarians, “literally the only vitamin D source that exists naturally is mushrooms.” Gold says. “It’s not like mushrooms are always the big fan favorite for young kids.” If you have a mushroom hater on your hands, look for things like milk with vitamin D added. Vitamin B12 : Found almost exclusively in animal products, vitamin B12 is essential for things like red blood cell formation, nerve function and the production of DNA. It’s difficult for vegetarians to get enough vitamin b12 because it’s mostly found in meat. To supplement, turn to foods like eggs, fortified cereals and nutritional yeast. Iron : Iron is important for red blood cells and is commonly found in red meats. For vegetarians, look for iron in fortified cereals, eggs, leafy green vegetables, kidney beans and lentils. An important thing to remember is that absorption of iron from plant based sources is much lower than the absorption from animal based sources. Gold recommends squeezing lemons and limes onto leafy greens. The vitamin C from the lemons and lime “enhances the ability to get that iron out of the plant network of fibers,” Gold says. While getting the right nutrients is important, don’t get bogged down in making sure your vegetarian kid eats the entire food pyramid every single day. “It’s unrealistic, and I think it makes the whole process a little more anxietyproducing, especially for parents,” Gold says. How can parents cooking for their whole family accommodate everyone, including their vegetarian kid? Family dinners don’t always have to center around meat. The vegetable can be at the center of the meal. “There are so many exciting things we can do with vegetables,” Gold says. “The vegetable items themselves can be an entire meal.” For dinners like this, Gold says the meat can be an additive for those who want to eat it, but dinners don’t have to be just side dishes for the vegetarian kid. Parents can also get their kids involved in cooking dinner, whether that’s one dinner a week, a side dish or another arrangement that makes sense for the family. Not everyone in the family has to become a vegetarian alongside your kid, but there’s plenty of ways to support your vegetarian child in their choice. May 2023 | Brooklyn Family 9 At IDEAL, we believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. Why Do Kids Get Nosebleeds? An expert weighs in on how to curb them BY KAITLYN RIGGIO Nosebleeds are a common issue, especially in kids and especially in the cold, dry winter months. But even knowing this, it can be scary to find that your kid has a bloody nose. While many nosebleeds are one-off problems, other kids get nosebleeds pretty frequently. What causes nosebleeds, and when should you be concerned about them? We sat down with Dr. Alyssa Hackett, pediatric otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat doctor) with ENT and Allergy Associates, to talk about what causes nosebleeds in kids and how to curb them. One of the most common causes of nosebleeds in children is caused by the dryness in the air that occurs, for example, in the fall or when the heat gets turned on in your building in the winter months. “That dryness is important because it can dry out the mucus membranes, specifically the ones that are in the very front of the nose, where there are some fragile blood vessels that can crack open and bleed,” Hackett says. You also may notice that your child with seasonal allergies tends to get a lot of nosebleeds. “It’s not that the allergies cause the nosebleeds,” Hackett says. “But if you’re constantly rubbing your nose, that will be a triggering point.” Other families may notice frequent nosebleeds in their children during the summer. “If you’re running around in the heat, your body flushes everywhere, including these blood vessels in the front of the nose,” Hackett says. Overall, there are many factors that can trigger nosebleeds, and they’re not limited to a single season. “We see nosebleeds year–round,” Hackett says. “Not just in the fall and winter.” What Steps Can Parents Take At Home to Mitigate Nosebleeds? Increasing the moisturization and cleanliness of the nose can be helpful, especially in drier parts of the year. In winter months, mucus can dry up on the inside of the nostril on fragile skin. “They can act like knives,” Hackett says. “They just sort of cut right through those blood vessels.” Using an ointment like Aquaphor can help clean out some of this dried up mucus and add a protective layer to the inside of the nostril. A saltwater spray is also a good way to add moisturization into the nose throughout the day. Hackett says the key to these at-home treatments is sticking to them. “You have to be consistent with it,” Hackett says. To build this habit, Hackett recommends keeping the bottle of nasal spray next to the hand soap in the bathroom and encouraging kids to use it after washing their hands. This method adds the step into their bathroom routine and “it becomes a little less burdensome” than telling them to do it three or four times a day, Hackett says. When Should Parents Be Concerned About Frequent Nosebleeds? In a majority of cases, nosebleeds even as frequent as once a week is “more of an inconvenience rather than it is dangerous,” Hackett says. There are rare instances when frequent nosebleeds are indicative of a larger problem, but those cases are typically accompanied by additional symptoms. For example, if you have a child who has easy bleeding and bruising in other places on their body, it could be a sign of some other blood disorder and it’s a good idea to get a pediatrician involved to run some blood work. Thriving at CAMP in the arts, sports, and STEM/STEAM Programs By Serena norr Camp season is quickly approaching. As your child is getting excited about a summer of fun and new adventures, as a parent, it is also exciting to have them have the opportunity to foster new skills. Camp is a time for kids to continually develop their social/emotional learning, boost their self-esteem, and tap into their creativity. And while many of us think of camps as roasting smores and water games, which is on point -summer camps also off programs such as art, dance, music, STEM/STEAM programs, and sports. These subjects help kids tap into new topics and freely explore! Below, we are sharing examples of the many benefits of specialty programs at camp and how they will help your child soar this summer - and beyond! Art Programs at Camp Art programs at camp offer an incredible way for your child to express themselves and unleash their creativity. Alicia Skovera, Executive Director of the American Camp Association, NY and NJ noted, “Art is often one of children’s favorite school subjects, but it usually only happens once a week.” At camp, kids can explore art through a variety of modalities. Alicia stated, “Art is offered daily with beading, jewelry making, painting, tie dying, ceramics, and more.” These multiple disciplines allow children to explore forms of art that they might not have access to at school or from supplemental programs. They will have the opportunity to test out new forms of expression and discover new ways to showcase their creative side. Other artistic forms of expression your camper might enjoy at traditional or specialty camps are dance, theater, and music. Dance allows kids to express themselves through movement; theater helps kids engage and communicate with others; music can help with memory, focus, and group communication. Brooklyn Fencing Center 528 Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn 718-522-5822 info@brooklynfencing.com Brooklyn Fencing Center opened in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, in January 2003. As Brooklyn's first competitive fencing club, their mission is to make the excitement and joy of fencing more accessible to Brooklynites of all ages. The main Park Slope location features Olympicsized grounded pistes and 3,000 square feet of fencing facilities. Downtown Brooklyn satellite location hosts three strips for group classes and private lessons. Armory services offered as well. Armory services offered as well. chess at 3 Summer c amp UES Club - 1309 Madison Ave, New York, NY Park Slope Club - 169 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11217 chessat3.com haleigh.adams@chessat3. com Chess at 3 club summer camps are packed with fun. With offerings for all ages, there is something for everyone. Themed chess camps split by age/level, advanced chess camp for tweens/teens, Birchguard Quest camp (a kid-friendly version of Dungeons and Dragons), combo camps (classics like Backgammon, Go, and Rubik’s Cube), and more. Campers will play games on a life-sized chess set and take home a goodie bag from a week they’ll never forget. cold Spring h arbor l aboratory DNA Learning Center One Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 516-367-5170 summercamps.dnalc.org Hands-On Science Summer Camps! Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center (DNALC) provides biology-focused lab enrichment programs to students entering grades 6-12. Dominican academy 44 East 68th Street, New York dominicanacademy.org This summer make NYC your classroom at Dominican Academy's Summer Connection Camp to be held in June of 2023! Prospective students are encouraged to join the D.A. community, the only all-honors high school for girls in NYS, as they explore the city together. Students will be engaging in visits to cultural and historic landmarks, participating in hands-on workshops, enriching arts activities, and STEM labs taught by members of the D.A. faculty. Don't wait, camp spaces are limited to two one-week sessions, registration is required. For additional information contact Admissions at 212.744.0195. For additional information contact Admissions at 212.744.0195. Park Slope Day c amp Brooklyn Bridge Park, Carroll Gardens, Prospect Park, Windsor Terrace 718-788-7732 camp@parkslopedaycamp. com parkslopedaycamp.com Primarily outdoor, fun, engaging traditional camp. For children ages 3.5 to 14. Experienced, caring and dynamic staff. Wide variety of activities; sports, arts, yoga, archery and more. Soccer specialty program. 4 two-week sessions, extended hours and transportation available. Stepping Stones center 44 1st Place, Brooklyn 718-630-1000, 718-243-1432 steppingstonescenterinc@ gmail.com Stepping Stones Center is an alternative preschool offering a 6-week half-day summer camp session from July 5th to August 11th. They are a small intimate camp, perfect for firsttime campers and young toddlers! Start the morning with water play in the sunny backyard, continue with art, cooking, science and more. summercamps.dnalc.org ONING GENETICS BIOTECHNOLOGY DNA DING FORENSICS CAMPS DNA LEARNING CENTER SCIENCE TODAY! On the web: SCAN ME! SCAN FOR WEBSITE CL B I OINFORMATICS CO D A T A SCIENCE ENROLLL Ontheweb: GET HANDS-ON WITH SCIENCE THIS SUMMER! • Entering grades 6–12 • Brooklyn, Long Island, & Westchester • Week-long day camps • Authentic lab experiences • Real-world applications • Dynamic instructors • Knowledge and skills for the classroom and beyond! Choosing a Montessori Education By Vered Ornstein Montessori schools have been a hotbutton topic for years as they’ve become more popular in the American schooling system. While there are countless reasons to send your child to this alternative type of schooling, you may still need more of an understanding of how Montessori schools work. Of course, every child has unique and individual needs, but let’s look at the features of Montessori schools and how your child may thrive in a Montessori environment. What is the Montessori Method? The Montessori method was founded by an Italian physician named Dr. Maria Montessori in 1907. She observed that children in her care were able to teach themselves by taking the lead in hands-on activities, such as solving puzzles or preparing their own food. From these observations, she derived a method of teaching that aims to “follow the child”, allowing them to set their own pace for learning. While most conventional schools follow a curriculum set by teachers and administrators, the Montessori method entrusts the child to lead the way in their own education. Montessori schools usually run on a set of 5 principles set forth by the Montessori method: 1. Children are shown respect 2. Kids have absorbent minds 3. Sensitive periods are critical for learning 4. Kids learn best in a prepared environment 5. Kids can teach themselves through auto education The Looping System Additionally, some Montessoris run a “looping” system, meaning that students learn in multi-age classrooms or stay with the same teacher for two or more years, allowing teacher and student to build a strong bond and understanding of one another. Montessori also prides itself on the physical learning setting, and they consider the classroom environment to be just as important as the teachers and learning materials. High Test Scores The reward of attending a Montessori school is worth it for many families. The research surrounding the effectiveness of the Montessori method is still ongoing, but many studies indicate higher test scores and performance of Montessori students compared to students in traditional schools, especially low-income students. Across the board, students who attend a Montessori school score higher on social-emotional scales than their non-Montessori peers. So, for whom exactly is Montessori the right choice? Many parents choose this method for their child-led education and may know intuitively that their child may benefit from working at their own pace. The method of child-led education and allowing a child to set their own pace and curriculum can be incredibly beneficial for students who struggle with the structure of traditional schooling. Students who are neurodivergent or have a learning disability may also thrive in a Montessori environment. Motherhood FOMO

The pressure of documenting family milestones on social media By BarBara russo Facebook. Instagram. Twitter. Social media can be great for anyone seeking advice on a whole range of topics. But sometimes, the constant scrolling can really become too much. We know a lot about its influence on kids, but what about the effects of social media on mothers? It’s not uncommon for mothers to overshare their families’ lives on social media. Whether they’re an “influencer” or not, these highlight reels make it easy for their friends and followers to get caught in a comparison trap. In fact, a recent study even confirmed that moms who spend more time online engage in greater levels of social comparison. This can lead to an increase in cortisol levels and in turn, overall higher stress and negative emotions. While this shows up most often in first-time moms, moms with multiple kids experience this, too. From their own personal postpartum weight loss journey to their toddlers’ potty training timeline, there’s a ton of pressure to keep up with what seems to feel like a never-ending cycle that continues as children become teenagers, adults and eventually parents themselves. Some therapists call this social media pressure “motherhood milestone FOMO” (an acronym for fear of missing out). Anisha Patel-Dunn, D.O., psychiatrist, Chief Medical Officer at LifeStance Health, and a mom herself, knows a lot about this topic. She’s been working with patients who are dealing with this type of pressure. We spoke with Dr. Patel-Dunn, who shared tips for moms on how to cope and have a healthy relationship with social media. Do you find that moms compare themselves to other mothers on social media? If so, is there a lot of pressure for them to keep up with what their friends, influencers and/or celebrities are posting/sharing? There is a lot of parenting content on social media, whether from celebrities, influencers or our friends and loved ones. This content often presents as rules or advice for mothers, which can become overwhelming. Another side of this is that many people on social media only present their “best” moments. This is not an accurate representation of their lives. It’s understandable that moms might fall into a comparison trap, which can contribute to feelings of stress and anxiety. Can you talk a bit about what Motherhood Milestone FOMO is? 24 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 ask the expert Motherhood is full of milestones including pregnancy and childbirth, a child’s first steps, their first words and more. If your own timeline or experience doesn’t match up with what you’re seeing friends or celebrities post about on social media, it’s not uncommon to experience feelings of being left behind or even inadequate. Comparison is a common challenge many people face in different aspects of their lives but, for mothers, societal expectations about what makes a “good mother” can make this even more difficult. Can you explain how moms who spend more time on social media experience more stress and negative emotions? For those who are experiencing low self-esteem, spending more time on social media and falling into a comparison trap can often exacerbate these feelings. Social media is designed to pull us in and capture our attention. And it can be incredibly challenging to break out of this cycle. But there are surely positive aspects to social

Inspector GeneralLucy Lang on serving New York families while raising a family of her own By Jeannine Cintron At New York Family we rarely interview appointed officials. But New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang is no typical government official. Sure, we had a little extra security on our cover shoot because, well, she is a big deal. But she is also a native New Yorker and a mom of two who loves her job because she is passionate about the state she was born and raised in. Lucy is so New York that she refers to her family as “interfaith” because she loves the Mets but her hubby is a Yankee fan. Her Instagram is dotted with family outings to classic New York institutions like the American Museum of Natural History, Coney Island and the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. Born, raised, and currently residing in Manhattan, Lucy is raising a young family in NYC, just like myself and many of you. She also has challenges, her youngest was recently diagnosed with Dyslexia (more on that in a bit) and at our cover shoot she was busy balancing the kids, work and home. Sound familiar? She takes her job as mom seriously, but her family isn’t the only one she’s vowed to serve and protect. In her position, she’s tasked with protecting the most vulnerable New Yorkers. We sat down with Lucy to talk about her two biggest roles: as Inspector General of New York state, and as Mom. You’re a busy mom! Do you find it difficult to balance career and family life? How do you do it all? The amazing privilege of serving as Inspector General is that I have the responsibility to ensure that the agencies’ systems and services that protect vulnerable New York families are doing so with integrity. And it is a tremendous privilege to be able to do that while also raising my own young family. I’m very fortunate to have a very supportive extended family, including my siblings and my parents, and my in-laws. And as your readers will know, it truly does take a village to balance a demanding professional life and the demands of young children. But I feel incredibly fortunate to have the support to be able to do it and the privilege to be able to do it. What are some of the causes or issues that have become more important to you since becoming a parent? Probably a big question! Yeah, it is but I’m glad that you asked. I have two brilliant children, one of whom happens to be dyslexic and I have been shocked to learn how much more remains to be done at schools of all kinds to support students with language-based learning differences. And really the true heroes amongst us, our literacy specialists and reading teachers are doing the hard work of building up the next generation of public servants and citizens. And I can’t say enough about how much I admire teachers who teach our kids to read and how much more we need to do to support young readers with a diversity of backgrounds, including with language based learning differences. Do your kids realize their mom is such a powerhouse? Do they push you to achieve more and continue to be an inspiration? My kids and the kids in our neighbor- hood and community are undoubtedly the inspiration that keeps me going when the days feel long and the challenges seem insurmountable. Not long ago I ran for District Attorney, which was a grueling but incredibly moving experience. On election night, after I called my opponent to concede the election and offer him my congratulations, I went home and my son was asleep in my bed. I was crying and it woke him up. He asked what was wrong and I told him that I hadn’t won. And I thought, in that moment, I can either pull it together and put on a brave face for him or I can acknowledge that I tried something really hard and it didn’t work out the way I had hoped and planned. I chose the latter. And he remembers that moment very distinctly. I think that the vulnerability of leadership is critical, both in a professional context and in a parenting context. And that’s something that I really carry with me, that I feel proud of, that I feel trying hard at things matters. And that success comes in many different forms. You’re a native New Yorker! What are some of your favorite things to do with your family around the city? I could go on about this forever because I love New York City! I also have grown to really love New York State so I make two lists. In New York City, we love Coney Island. We love the boardwalk and we even love it there in the winter. We did the Polar Bear Plunge this year which was a totally wild experience and an absolute hoot. My daughter was the bravest of the four of us. She was the first one in the water! It makes me so proud that I have a daughter who will just barrel into the 26 NewYorkFamily.com | May 2023 freezing cold waves on New Year’s Day. We are major theater-goers; we love to go to theater on and off Broadway. I took my eightyear-old son to his first rock and roll concert this week. We went to see Bruce Springsteen at the Barclays Center, which was really awesome. We are an interfaith household, meaning I’m a Mets fan and my partner Scott is a Yankees fan, so we go to the Subway Series every year. I love New York City’s parks. We spend a lot of time in Morningside Park, in Marcus Garvey Park and in other uptown parks. I also have visited every beach in New York City and love them all for different reasons, but I would say that Far Rockaway is really our go-to favorite family beach. And then New York State is just such a wealth of beautiful places for families to visit! The Thousand Island region has beautiful pebble beaches. In the parks across the state, the hiking and waterfalls are just extraordinary. I love New York bridges, so the Walkway Over the Hudson is a nice long family walk across and back. In fact, one of the coolest things about this job has been getting to know the North Country and Western New York and beyond, and it has been such a privilege getting to talk to New Yorkers who are very, very different from New York City residents. Learning about the diversity of New York State has been really remarkable and inspiring. What are some ways you protect New York families in your position as Inspector General? When I think about protecting vulnerable New York families, I think about our work with the State Department of Social Services and protecting SNAP benefits to make sure that folks have access to a fair system that functions the way it’s supposed to. I also think about the work we have been doing around unemployment insurance, to which during and post-pandemic there has been a tremendous amount of fraud committed – which is really coming at a cost to New Yorkers who need unemployment insurance and for whom the system was designed to help during a crisis time like the pandemic. So we’re particularly committed to rooting out corruption and fraud in those areas, because we know that they are of the utmost importance to New York families who are suffering, at a disadvantage or otherwise vulnerable. Keep up with Lucy and the Inspector General’s office by following @NYStateIG on Instagram and Twitter. May 2023 | Brooklyn Family 27 Photo by Yumi Matsuo