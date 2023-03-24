Long Island Family - April 2023

april 2023 NewYorkfamilY.com

SUMMER BEGINS WITH U Usdan invites young artists ages 5 to 18 to immerse themselves in art making, nature, and fun this summer on our wooded Long Island campus. Summer 2023 offerings include 4- and 8-week arts programs for students ages 5 to 18 and 1-week recreational programs for students ages 7 to 14. Bus transportation is available from Long Island and New York City to our day camp in Wheatley Heights. Scan to learn more and for a $100 new student discount. Things Written by: Barbara Russo 4 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 April 2023 NewYorkFamily.com contents FEATURES 8 | Safety What to know about safely storing e-bikes and e-scooters and tips for the best way to charge lithium-ion batteries 18 | Spring This season’s bucket list 34 | cover New York Family’s ultimate guide to birdwatching SToRiES & colUmn S 6 | editor’s letter 10 | education Bilingual education for kids 14| family Day o ut - Long Island Best family museums on Long Island 16 | c amp New York Family partners tell us why camp is for everyone 38 | family Day o ut Catch the Orchid Show in its 20th year FA mily F U n 36 | c alendar All the fun events and activities for April Th E S pE ci A l child | Special child the next step is an IEP 24 | m om Stories 22 When you may not know about that special needs parent Special child benefits of horse therapy 30 | The child 32 | Special to of kids 6 ways support siblings with special needs 26 | Special child listings N the cover Illustration: Beatrice.S.Hug | anagambuto.com Photo: Getty Images Story pg. 34 pg. 22 pg. 18 pg. 36 pg. 14 Learning disabilities in children — what parents need to know 33 | Special Needs o Cover

Birds of a Feather This month we are all about guides and lists. Whether you’re wondering When the Next Step is an IEP (page 22) for your Child, The Benefits of Horse Therapy (page 30), or 6 Ways to Support Siblings of Kids with Special Needs (page 32), we have these and other helpful articles in our Special Child Resource Guide that can be found on page (page 36.) Many of our kids have e-devices. Read up on What to Know about Safely Storing e-bikes and e-scooters (page 8.) Check out our Spring Bucket List (page 18) from rollerskating at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, visiting Janes Carousel, to heading to Coney Island -we have a chock full of ideas for seasonal fun. Lastly, while people travel worldwide to Birdwatch (page 34), many of us have been flocking (hee, hee) outdoors here in New York to check out the eclectic array of birds in our parks. And we’re here for it! This month’s cover features some of NYC’s best places to see birds. Our guide, written by NYF editor and lover of all birds and bunnies Barbara Russo, breaks down by park and what species can be found and where. Enjoy! Donna Duarte-Ladd newYorkFamily.com p ubli S her: Clifford Luster e xecutive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd aSSociate p ubli S her: Erin Brof aDverti S i N g Director: Stacie Goldberg Deput Y eDitor: Jeannine Cintron Digital eDitor: Kaitlyn Riggio e ve Nt S maNager: Shara Levine r eporter: Barbara Russo Se N ior aDvi S er: Susan Weiss partN er S hip maNager S : Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Chris Cunnington, Lori Falco, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli marketi N g & StrategY Director: Rosalia Bobé Sale S & marketi N g coor D i Nator: Mykael Fields marketi N g aSS i S taNt: Tilejah Gilead art Director: Leah Mitch web Developer: Sylvan Migdal g raphic De S ig N er S : Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti eD itor S at large: Serena Norr, Cris Pearlstein eD itorial co Ntributor S : Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas eD itorial iNter NS : Bailey Germain, Brian Zhang conTAc T inFoRm ATion aDverti S i N g : (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com circulatio N : (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com aDD re SS : New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 p re S i D e Nt: Victoria Schneps-Yunis ceo : Joshua Schneps coo : Clifford Luster New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Editorial and the Silver Award for Excellence in Design. 6 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 editor’s note Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily get i N touch New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2023 Queens Family Media, LLC 2022 Nina g allo photography April 2023 | Long Island Family 7

e-Dangers By BarBara russo Almost everywhere you look in NYC, someone uses an e-bike or e-scooter. Despite their popularity among New Yorkers of all ages, these devices contain lithiumion batteries that have caused a recent rash of raging, damaging — and in some cases deadly — fires around the city. You may be surprised to learn this, but you may have gear in your home that is being charged by lithium-ion batteries. As parents buy more e-scooters and VR systems for their kids — awareness of these batteries is a first step (for example, we had no idea we had one in our own home and only checked while this article was being written.) If you have an e-bike or e-scooter, knowing how to store them and charge their batteries safely is key to keeping your family and others safe. What is a Lithium-ion Battery? A lithium-ion battery is a type of energetic, rechargeable battery. They’re very popular lately because they have some advantages over other batteries. They’re lighter than other types of rechargeable batteries, they hold their charge and can handle hundreds of charge/discharge cycles. Certain smartphones and smart devices contain lithium-ion batteries, but e-bikes and e-scooters pose the biggest and most concerning threat when it comes to fire. The problem with these batteries is that they store a large amount of energy in a small amount of space. When batteries aren’t used the right way, or if they’re defective, they can be quite dangerous, fire officials say. They can overheat, catch fire or even explode. When fires like this occur, they burn very hot and are difficult for firefighters to extinguish. “They take a lot of amperage. Most people don’t have a 20-amp outlet that it needs for the charging, Stephen Berger, a volunteer firefighter and former fire chief from Nassau County, said. “So, the mistake people make is they think it’s like a regular battery where you have a regular 15-amp outlet and charge it overnight. Then, it overheats and catches fire.” E-bikes and similar devices still need to be charged in order to be used, of course. But it’s important to do so correctly and safely. For starters, never leave a charging device unattended. “If you’re going to charge a lithium battery for an electric scooter or bike, charge it someplace where you can observe it. It should not be left unattended,” Berger said. The dangers of lithium-ion batteries aren’t going unnoticed by lawmakers and authorities in city government. Officials including FDNY commissioner Laura Kavanagh are advocating for better regulation of e-bikes and e-scooters. How to Safely Store e-Bikes and Charge Lithium-Ion Batteries Fires caused by e-bikes and e-scooters happen with some regularity. In fact, the FDNY reported more than 130 such fires in 2022, and the numbers are rising. Electric bike batteries were the cause of several recent fires in NYC this year, too. “Lithium-ion batteries power many of the products we use in our daily lives, by and large functioning without issue,” Brian O’Connor, a technical services engineer at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), said. “At the same time, lithium-ion batteries do pose potential fire risks, so it’s important to use and maintain them properly, and to be able to recognize signs of malfunction. That level of awareness can go a long way toward minimizing the likelihood of a fire.” Fire prevention experts also recommend charging your e-bike or e-scooter outside the house. “They don’t recommend you charge it inside the house, if possible. But if you do bring it in, sit there and watch it,” Berger explained. Additional Safety Tips for Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries: The NFPA recommends these safety tips for charging e-bikes, e-scooters and similar devices with lithium-ion batteries: • Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. • Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. • Only use the battery that is designed for the device. • Put batteries in the device the right way. • Only use the charging cord that came with the device. • Do not charge a device under your pillow or on your bed or couch. • Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged. • Keep batteries at room temperature when possible. Do not charge them at temperatures below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C). • Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire. Additional Resources The NFPA says to stop using a battery if you notice an odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking or odd noises. If it’s safe to do so, move the device away from anything that can catch fire and call 911. Never throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Take them to a battery recycling location. The NYC Department of Sanitation website has a lot of information on how to safely and legally dispose of batteries. For more information about e-bike and fire prevention safety, visit nyc.gov or nfpa. org. 8 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 safety What to know about safely storing e-bikes and e-scooters and tips for the best way to charge lithium-ion batteries April 2023 | Long Island Family 9 BEST LIFE is the CAMP LIFE Summer Stories Are Made Here YMCA Summer Day Camp 855-YMCALI YMCA OF LONG ISLAND Bay ShoreGlen CoveHuntington East HamptonHoltsvillePatchogue CAMP 2023 will operate 2-week sessions from Monday, June 26 through Friday, August18 featuring endless age-appropriate activities and opportunities to try new things, build lifelong memories. Variety of Camps for Ages 3-15 UPCOMING OPEN HOUSE April 18 REGISTER NOW YMCALI.org/Camp Boston Leadership Institute Award-Winning Summer STEM Programs for Teens Science | Business | Engineering | Medicine

Bilingual Education for Kids What parents need to know By Mia Sala S As New York parents, we’re all too familiar with the many options for school. We know how overwhelming (and time-consuming) it can be to research the different options and find out what would work best for your child. That’s why we’re coming in clutch with your guide to all things bilingual education! Bilingual education has become increasingly popular in New York and beyond, so we’ve got the scoop on why that is and how some of these programs are structured. If you’re considering sending your children to a school with a bilingual program, stop the oh-so-exhausting research process now and check out our brief (but informative, as always) summary about what to expect. Read on to find out if bilingual education is for your family. History of Bilingual Education in New York Bilingual education has been around for quite some time now. Private schools each have their own founding stories, many dating back to the early 20th century. But as for bilingual programs in New York public schools, bilingual and ESL education appeared in 1974 following a lawsuit against the NYC’s Board of Education for failing to educate Puerto Rican students with limited English skills. Since the implementation of the Aspira Consent Decree, New York ESL and Bilingual programs have expanded to serve students speaking over 145 languages. While bilingual education began primarily as a way for kids who speak their native language at home to learn English, it has since become attractive to parents of kids who already speak English natively. Why? Keep reading to find out! Why Bilingual Education? You may be wondering what all the hype is about bilingual education anyway. First and foremost, bilingual learning not only connects students with another language but with that language’s culture as well. We all want to see our children grow into well-rounded adults with a strong education, but we also want them to accept difference, celebrate diversity, promote inclusion, and craft an open mind. Bilingual education shows kids from an early age that their own language and culture is not the only one, and it broadens their perspective from New York to the greater world in which we are all a part of. Not only do kids develop more inclusive views early on, but bilingual education instills empathy. Think about this: your child is learning to speak both English and Italian. All of their friends at school are too, but some of their friends in their neighborhood at home don’t go to a bilingual school. So your child has to think about this, and then decide to use English when communicating with these friends: in other words, they have to think about others before thinking about themself. While this quick decision-making process may seem trivial, it kick starts empathy, collaboration, and social emotional skills from a young age. And finally, studies have shown that bilingual education accelerates and improves many academic skills (extending well beyond the classroom), such as reading levels, problemsolving, math competency, creative thinking, 10 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 Education We Sell And Trade Gently Used All • Changing Tables & Dressers • Bassinets April 2023 | Long Island Family 11 Now Registering for Camp Items! Bring in your nearly new kid’s stuff, and we’ll pay you cash on the spot for all items accepted. Shoes and Accessories • Casual and Dress Shoes • Sleepwear WE ACCEPT ALL SEASON CHILDREN'S APPAREL All equipment and toys must be less than 5 years old and not to be recalled Kid’s Stuff With Previous ExperienceTM Used Items Buy Back Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9am-1pm Visit our Website at onceuponachildseaford.com 516-579-4200 1089 Hicksville Road, Seaford 1/4 Mile North of Southern State Parkway (exit 29N, Rte. 107) Store Hours: Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm; Sunday 11am-5pm • Changing Tables & Dressers • Bassinets & Cradles • Glider Rockers, Book Cases, Toy Boxes FurnitureFurniture • Newborn to Size 14 (0-12 months must have tags) • Play Clothes • Dresswear & Outerwear ClothingClothing • High Chairs & Swings • Gates • Pack N Plays, Bouncy Seats, Walkers, Exersaucers EquipmentEquipment • Children’s Books • Infant-Preschool Toys • Outdoor Toys • Puzzles Books and ToysBooksToys Clothing must be in good condition, of current style, freshly laundered and neatly organized in boxes or other folding containers. Toys, equipment and furniture items must include all original parts, be clean and in good working condition, and meet all industry safety standards. Because the safety of children is a top priority of Once Upon a Child, we are unable to purchase recalled or retroﬁtted products. We reserve the right to refuse items based on condition, current inventory levels and past experience. We Buy, Sell And Trade Gently Used Buy, Items! Bring in your nearly new kid’s stuff, and we’ll pay you cash on the spot for all items accepted. Shoes and Accessories • Casual and Dress Shoes • Sleepwear WE ACCEPT CHILDREN'S ALL SEASON APPAREL With Buy Back Visit our Website at 516-579-4200 equipment and toys must be less than 5 years old and not to be recalled Kid’s Stuff Previous ExperienceTM Used Items Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9am-1pm onceuponachildseaford.com 1089 Hicksville Road, Seaford 1/4 Mile North of Southern State Parkway (exit 29N, Rte. 107) Store Hours: Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm; Sunday 11am-5pm & Cradles • Glider Rockers, Book Cases, Toy Boxes FurnitureFurniture • Newborn to Size 14 (0-12 months must have tags) • Play Clothes • Dresswear & Outerwear ClothingClothing • High Chairs & Swings • Gates • Pack N Plays, Bouncy Seats, Walkers, Exersaucers EquipmentEquipment • Children’s Books • Infant-Preschool Toys • Outdoor Toys • Puzzles Books and ToysBooksToys Clothing must be in good condition, of current style, freshly laundered and neatly organized in boxes or other folding containers. Toys, equipment and furniture items must include all original parts, be clean and in good working condition, and meet all industry safety standards. Because the safety of children is a top priority of Once Upon a Child, we are unable to purchase recalled or retroﬁtted products. We reserve the right to refuse items based on condition, current inventory levels and past experience. and more. Part of this is because learning two languages at once sharpens their memory, but it’s also because learning two languages shows kids that there is more than one way to approach something. Much like their decision to speak either language based on their situational context, they’ll likely look at challenges in the same way, whether that means coming up with multiple ways to build something STEM related or thinking about solving a math problem on a test in numerous ways. Types of Bilingual Education Now that we’ve covered our bases on why bilingual education is so popular let’s go over the types of bilingual education because there are even subcategories within the categories when it comes to New York education. Public vs. Private : The first decision you have to make is whether you want to send your kids to a public or private bilingual school. Before that, you should consider what foreign language you want your kids to learn. Public schools offer many English-Spanish programs, but if you’re looking for Italian, German, or French bilingual education, you’ll likely have more options with private schools. This isn’t to say that you can’t find programs with these languages in public schools: many public schools offer Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Italian, Bengali, French, and more. But the catch is that you’ll have to apply to attend that school if you don’t live in that district. As for private schools, your kids will likely have more focused attention on them and their language learning because of the smaller number of students. Many bilingual private schools have two teachers in every classroom — one who natively speaks English, and the other who natively speaks the other language that the school teaches. Both public and private schools have their pros, but if you are hesitant to browse private schools because of financial circumstances, be sure to check out their admissions pages first. Many New York private bilingual schools offer generous financial aid and scholarships, so don’t let this deter you! English as a Second Language vs. Dual Language : Does your child speak another language at home and you want them to learn English through school? If yes, then English as a Second Language (ESL) is the bilingual education format you want. If your goal is for your child to learn two languages simultaneously (half instruction in one language and half in another language), then Dual Language is the right fit. Hopefully, this guide summed up bilingual education for you. If you’re considering sending your little one to a bilingual school. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 education 516-620-2022 ☼ WWW.BETHSHOLOMDAYCAMP.COM ☼ ROSLYN HEIGHTS New for 2023: Towel Service & Ultimate Ninja Warrior Fun for Ages 3 - 15 Door to Door Transportation Lunch and Snacks Included Daily Swim with Swim Instruction Sports, Arts, and so much more... Scan here for more info: Mention thisadtoget aspecialdiscount! Call to Schedule a tour today! Studies have shown that bilingual education accelerates and improves many academic skills (extending well beyond the classroom), such as reading levels, problem-solving, math competency, creative thinking, and more. April 2023 | Long Island Family 13 Swimming lessons encourage children to try new activities and grow their skills. Each class is a new adventure and is full of joy and learning. New to Saf-T-Swim? Enroll by May 15th & get 20% OFF first month of lessons! Use promo code new20 at checkout. ENROLL TODAY! • NEW! Group Swim Lessons • NEW! Adaptive Aquatics • Semi-Private Lessons • Private Lessons • ParentTot • Swim Team • Pool Parties • & more! New customers only. Cannot combine offers. Expires 5/15/2023. Strings, Piano, Voice, Flute, Clarinet & Saxophone Suzuki, Traditional and ABRSM Methods 90 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY 11030 www.MiliMusic.com • 516.627.7052 June 23, 2023 Gala Concert REGISTER NOW Summer Private Lessons Summer Camps Directors: Carol & Geri Kushner Soccer Shots is an engaging children’s soccer program for ages 2 to 8. character-building and FUN! Enroll now at soccershots.com/liwest or call 516-588-2266 Spring Soccer2023

Best Family Museums on Long Island By BAiley Germ Ain Although NYC is one of a kind, you don’t need to schlep your family onto the LIRR every time you want to do a fun activity together! Long Island can hold its own when it comes to entertainment. If you’re searching for ideas to give your children an enriching and educational adventure within the vicinity of their home, look no further! Long Island is bustling with museums of all kinds for parents and children alike. With tons of programming and special events, museums on Long Island are sure to fascinate even the toughest critics: your beloved kids. With so many options to choose from, here are a few of the different museums on Long Island. Long Island Children’s Museum 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10am – 5pm. Admission: prices are for online ticket purchase, Adults – $17, Children – $17, Seniors (65 and up) – $16. Children under 1 – Free The Long Island Children’s Museum hopes to foster an environment that allows children to immerse themselves in imagination and new discoveries. Exhibits are fun for all ages, and include classics like the bubble experiment (a personal favorite of mine) to unique traveling exhibits like the Mo Willems Exhibit: the Pigeon Comes to Long Island! The Long Island Children’s Museum website is expertly curated to ensure parents know how to best support their child as they learn and explore. To see for yourself, check out the “How to Guide Your Experience” and “What You Learn” sections under the descriptions of each exhibit. For example, learn more about Totspot and the interpersonal skills your child can develop in the community workspace. The museum is also home to the LICM theater, where you can take your children to enjoy the performing arts; a variety of STEM programs and Nunley’s Carousel. To pick the perfect day for your family to visit this iconic Long Island spot, check out this calendar! Cradle of Aviation Museum Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10am – 5pm. Admission: these prices reflect the Museum and Planetarium Show Combo. See website for tickets for the gallery or show individually. Adults (Ages 13-61) – $21, Children (Ages 2-12) – $19, Seniors (Age 62+) – $19 The Cradle of Aviation Museum shows the history of aviation through the lens of how Long Island impacted advancements in this field. Exhibits tell a story of planes and space, which are especially perfect for any child who dreams to be a pilot or astronaut. If your children are fascinated by the universe and stars, the planetarium show is a must-see. The Cradle of Aviation Museum has a full-dome planetarium, equipped with laser projectors and high-resolution technology that will make you and your family feel like you are floating in space. This unparalleled experience takes you through the history of space, with show topics ranging from the stars, to asteroids, Mars and more. Long Island Aquarium 431 East Main Street, Riverhead Hours: Weekdays, 10am-4pm; Weekends, Holidays & School Breaks, 10am-5pm. Admission: Adults (Ages 13-61) – $42.99, Children (Ages 2-12) – $29.99, Seniors (Age 62+) – $31.99, Children 2 and under – Free The Long Island Aquarium has a jam-packed daily schedule that is sure to tire out your kids (you’re welcome). Some of the exciting activities you will regularly find on the itinerary at the aquarium are penguin selfies, sea 14 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 FamilY daY out lion training and river otter feeding sessions. The Long Island Aquarium has one of the largest all-living, closed-system Coral Reefs in all of the Western Hemisphere. There are both indoor and outdoor exhibits, including an indoor garden where children can learn more about their favorite insects. If your family wants to embark on the adventure of a lifetime, look into the Shark Dive experience! Also, be sure to look out for the seasonal Pirate Snorkel Adventure, where you and your family can swim alongside exquisite tropical fish of all kinds. While prioritizing the preservation of marine life and the environment, the Long Island Aquarium provides unique exhibits and activities that are sure to please the whole family. Nassau County Museum of Art One Museum Drive, Roslyn Hours: Varies by department, see website for details. Admission: Adults – $15, Children under 12 – $5, Student with ID – $5, Seniors (Age 62+) – $10, Children 4 and under – Free, Museum Members – Free Located in Roslyn, the Nassau County Muse - um of Art (NCMA) offers on demand, virtual and live programming to ensure your family can engage with the museum’s activities and exhibits in the most convenient way. With exhibitions constantly changing, no two visits to the museum will be the same. There is always something new and exciting to discover in the museum’s halls or from the comfort of your own home. The outdoor section of the NCMA includes breathtaking trails, an arboretum and gardens. Spend time with your loved ones exploring the sculpture garden, and use this set of clues to guide your families search. Additionally, the NCMA offers art classes and workshops in The Manes Art & Education Center throughout the year! Definitely be on the lookout for information on these classes in addition to details about exclusive family programs, and events like Family Saturdays, which connect children and parents through artistic expression. Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County 100 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove Hours: Monday -Friday, 10am – 4:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 12 noon – 4pm. Admission: prices are for online ticket purchase. Adults – $10, Students and Seniors – $5, $100 dollar fee for each guided tour Long Island is home to a variety of historical museums. The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County (HMTC) uses community outreach and education to teach individuals of all ages about the dangers of anti-Semitism, prejudice, bullying, intolerance, and discrimination. The HMTC aims to create a safe environment for people, regardless of faith or ethnicity, that fosters a community of acceptance and respect. Visitors can choose a self-guided tour, docent-led tours, and one-hour docent-led tours of the Children’s Memorial Garden, which is dedicated to the 1.5 million child victims of the Holocaust and all the children that passed away during World War II. Be sure to reserve these exclusive tours at least one week in advance. This museum is for people of all ages, but some topics may be complex for children on the younger side. April 2023 | Long Island Family 15 ALL NEW 2023 Camp Themes! ∞ Rescue Robot Mystery Camp ∞ Artemis Moon Mission Camp ∞ BioBot & Roller Coaster Camp SAVE $20/ wk ends 5/01/2023 DestinationScience.org 1.888.909.2822 Themes! Camp C Great Locations! Babylon, Commack, Garden City, Hicksville Huntington Station, Manhasset, Sayville, Setauket TheFun Scie n ce Day Camp For CuriousKids!

Why Choose camp? Long Island Family partners tell us why camp is for everyone With summer fast approaching, the time is now to find the perfect camp for your child where they will have the opportunity to grow on an individual and social level. We asked some of our partner camps why parents should consider a summer program for their child this year. Here’s what they had to say! why send a child to summer camp? “Going directly from childhood to college is extreme. Allowing a child to take a brief excursion outside of their day-to-day life introduces them to the idea that there’s a world outside of what they know, a bed they can sleep in that’s not their own, and people from all over the country who are waiting to meet them.” — Alison Krasnor, Executive Director, Boston Leadership Institute “Summer camp provides a unique opportunity for children to learn new skills, make friends, and explore the world around them in a safe, supportive environment. Many camps offer activities like swimming, hiking, and more, which help kids break out of their comfort zone and learn something new.” — Carline Folkes, Director of Auxiliary Programs, Friends Academy Summer Camp “Children come to camp to meet new people and try new things. They can learn from each other, and grow their physical, intellectual, emotional, and social skills through play and participation in a variety of activities, all while developing core qualities in themselves that will last a lifetime.” — Jason Turnier, Managing Director, Camps ‘R’ Us “Summer offers children a chance to think outside the box. At camp, children get a chance to be part of a different world and a community of people that matter to them. At camp, children get to rebalance their relationships with others as well as with the natural world. At camp, children can imagine things to be different than the way they are now.” — Lauren Brandt Schloss, Executive Director, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts “Sending a child to summer camp provides a unique opportunity for campers to develop important life skills such as independence, resilience, and teamwork, all while having fun and making new friends in a safe and supportive environment. Summer camp can also offer a break from screens and technology, allowing kids to unplug and engage with the natural world and their own creativity.” — Bob Budah, Director, Park Shore Country Day Camp h ow do kids flourish at summer camp? “Students will meet other students with similar interests where they’ll be able to share their love of learning and form connections and friendships that will last a lifetime.” — Amanda McBrien, Assistant Director, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center “Summer Camp has many benefits. Camp allows children to discover their best self, meet positive role models, develop better communication skills, gain independence, experience outdoor fun and adventure, make new friends and have fun.” — Anthony Montalbano, Sr. Executive, Business Innovation, YMCA of Long Island “During the summer, kids flourish when play and creativity are encouraged. The summer is a much needed break for children from the responsibilities that encumber them during the school year. Getting them outside, on trips, kicking balls and swinging as they watch the clouds through the trees helps them to absorb the magic of summer and gives them something to look forward to from September to June.” — Monique Charlton, Camp Director, Camp Garden City “Kids flourish at camp because it is a friendly non-competitive environment where everyone is engaged in fun hands-on learning away from screen time. It is completely different from school because kids are engaged in interactive camp activities and games, songs, challenges and dress up days, and use their problem solving skills every day. Kids are KIDS at camp!” — Kathy Heraghty, Program Director, Destination Science h ow important is keeping campers and staff safe from illnesses? “Camps should employ experts in the medical field that assess campers’ well-being on a daily basis. From the moment the health form is received to the last day of camp, nothing should be left to chance when it comes to the health and safety of campers and staff.” — John Mees, Director, Future Stars Summer Camps 16 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 Camp S Play. Create. Innovate. April 2023 | Long Island Family 17 create a safe, fun-ﬁlled camp experience to capture the and talents into entrepreneurial pursuits. Curriculum includes art, dance and soccer. Campers go on weekly trips to incredible sites across Long Island! summercamps.dnalc.org ONING GENETICS BIOTECHNOLOGY DNA DING FORENSICS CAMPS DNA LEARNING CENTER SCIENCE TODAY! On the web: SCAN ME! SCAN FOR WEBSITE CL B I OINFORMATICS CO D A T A SCIENCE ENROLLL Ontheweb: GET HANDS-ON WITH SCIENCE THIS SUMMER! • Entering grades 6–12 • Brooklyn, Long Island, & Westchester • Week-long day camps • Authentic lab experiences • Real-world applications • Dynamic instructors • Knowledge and skills for the classroom and beyond! We

Spring Bucket List �023 By Donna Duarte -LaDD,Shara Levine anD Jeannine Cintron Spring brings a little step to us New Yorkers. It is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors such as strolling on one of our majestic bridges or heading indoors and visiting one of New York’s many iconic cultural institutions. The best part is you can mix it up with some of the many free things New york has to offer-Happy Spring! 1. Spend a morning at the New York Botanical Garden and roam the outdoor gardens and collections, including the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden for *Free* on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. 2 . Head to Goshen, NY and enjoy the Spring season of Legoland New York, now a Certified Autism Center. 3. Long Island City, Queens is home to MoMA PS1’s where you’ll find current exhibitions, performances, events and more. Admission is FREE for all New York residents and suggested $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. 4 . Spend the day enjoying exhibitions, immersive experience, butterflies and more at the new Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation new exhibition. Opening this Spring, check website. 5. Enjoy Long Island’s Vanderbilt Museum in Long Island and enjoy the estate exploring the Memorial Wing, Habitat Wing, Nursery Wing and Hall of Fishes. 6 . Not traveling to another country anytime soon? Not a problem, head to The Met Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park with a gorgeous view of the Hudson River. You’ll be captivated by medieval art, renaissance Europe and more at this beautiful museum. 7. Check out the Cherry Blossoms throughout the city in spots such as Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Riverside Park, Central Park, and the famous New York Botanical Garden Cherry Blossoms Tree. 8 . Head to the Top of the Rock, where even the most seasoned New Yorker will be in awe of the views. 9. Walk over to Gansevoort Street and Washington Street, and enjoy a free Highline tour. Visit site for days and hours. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 10. Swap those ice skates for roller skates when Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace takes over The Rink at Rockefeller Center for the warmer months. 11. Go bird watching in New York- we show and share what birds you may see in this issue! 12 . Jump on a ferry for the full New York experience and head to Brooklyn Bridge Park -don’t forget to visit Janes Carousel, have a picnic, and take a selfie with the bridge as a background. 13. Head to Coney Island for a wild day! See live sharks at the New York Aquarium and stop to ride the Cyclone on your way home. 14 . Tour real Naval ships and meet our country’s Armed Forces members during Fleet Week, which kicks off just before Memorial Day Weekend. 15. Travel to the islands! And by “islands,” we mean Roosevelt Island, Governors Island, and Little Island. Have a barbeque at Lighthouse Park on Roosevelt Island, visit The Yard for unique unstructured play on Governors Island, and see the flowers in bloom on Little Island. 16 . New York has the best ice cream ( we love Oddfellows Ice Cream and Mikey Loves Ice Cream to name a few); grab a scoop and enjoy the city. 17. Walk through the streets of DUMBO and discover the diverse art. From the famed DUMBO Walls to the stained glass Watertower sculpture on top of 20 Jay Street, there is something to discover at almost every turn. 18 . Spend the day at Books of Wonder at 18 W.18th St with the most exquisite and curated children’s books 19. Enjoy one of the unique carousels in New York of fiberglass fish illuminated with color-changing LED light fixtures. The SeaGlass carousel is at the Battery Conservancy, located at the park’s southern end. 20. Go wild at the Bronx Zoo when you visit with animals from around the world! Plus, take in unparalleled views of the park when you add the Nature Trek to your visit filled with wooden bridges and tunnels to cross. 21. Whether you live near or make a day trip of it, head to Shadmoor State Park in Montauk features a vast ocean, hiking trails, birdwatching-pack a picnic and enjoy. 22 . Spend the day at Far Rockaway Beach and enjoy the boardwalk; bring your skater (and safety gear)- enjoy the 15,700 square feet concrete park of stairs, rails, ledges and more. 23. Visit waterfalls in Central Park-there are five in total and you can find them in the Ravine, which is the stream valley section of the North Woods. Mommybites.com provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. Visit Mommybites.com; we can’t wait to see you there! April 2023 | Long Island Family 19 is now part of The Habits of Highly Effective Adolescents With Christine Carter, Ph.D. and Laura Kastner, Ph.D. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 5 p.m. ET In this interactive talk, acclaimed sociologist and leadership coach (and mother of four teenagers!) Christine Carter, Ph.D., will draw on scientific research to outline realistic ways parents and educators can help preteens, teens and college students find focus and fulfillment through the development of effective habit formation, goal-setting and authentic leadership skills. Transforming Trauma and Navigating Overwhelm With trauma specialist and author Laura van Dernoot Lipsky Tuesday, May 4, 2023, 4 p.m. ET In this interactive talk, trauma exposure pioneer Laura van Dernoot Lipsky will offer practical tools to help us sustain, individually and collectively, in the face of trauma, secondary trauma and overwhelm. She will discuss what the consequences of trauma are as well as strategies for supporting ourselves and each other. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 ® MARCH 4 - APRIL 30 8 WEEKS ONLY! “You have to love a family show that makes adults laugh, too.” “perfect for everyone” REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF DAV TELECHARGE.COM 212-239-6200 DOGMANTHEMUSICAL.COM New World Stages, 340 W. 50th St. Presents Register for FREE at NewYorkFamily.com/LIParentEd FREE Parenting Webinars coming soon - Sign up now! A Hilarious Heartfelt Family Adventure PILKEY l ong iS l A nd www.newyorkfA mily.com Sp E ci A l nEE d S R ES o UR c E gU id E

When the next step is an IEP Missing milestones and an Individualized Educational Plan By Emily lE vy Have you noticed your child struggling in school? Perhaps they are having a hard time learning to read, can’t grasp multi step math problems, or are having difficulty staying focused in class. Their self-esteem is plummeting as school work becomes increasingly challenging, and their struggles seem insurmountable. Your child may have special needs and, if so, the sooner you can identify these needs and address them, the better it will be for their overall confidence and academic performance. So what can you do? For starters, if you see your child struggling, talk to their doctor and teacher. Discuss milestones they may or may not have met and determine if their teacher notices the same challenges you see at home. If you feel these struggles are getting worse or think they may benefit from additional accommodations at school, you might consider having them tested. This testing can be done for free either through your state’s early intervention program (if your child is under age three) or through your child’s school district. The evaluation and specific tests administered may range, but evaluators will typically test your child’s IQ and will likely also test language, motor, behavior, and achievement skills. IEP or 504 plan Depending on the evaluation results and your child’s needs, your child may qualify for either an IEP or a 504 plan. An IEP details your child’s specific goals and a plan for what your school will do to help meet those goals, including specific services, like speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and academic support. A 504 plan helps provide accommodations for support within the classroom, such as additional time on tests, an aide in the classroom, preferential seating, and/or modified homework. Typically students who have a less severe disability (like anxiety, ADHD, etc.) and not a diagnosed learning disability will receive a 504. Students who need more services, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, special education teacher support services, etc., would receive an IEP. Note: School-aged children in private schools have a right to an evaluation if a disability is suspected. Work with your child’s teacher or school director to help you coordinate an assessment via the state. Know Your Rights Federal law indicates that every child is entitled to a free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment possible. Three specific federal laws apply to children with special needs, including the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA), Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Ace, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). These laws’ specifics can vary by state, so it’s important for you to understand the procedures and criteria specific to your state. IDEA stipulates that a child’s issues must fall into one of 13 categories to be eligible for special education services. Section 504 mandates that schools cannot discriminate again students who have disabilities and are required to provide appropriate accommodations to them. Students covered under Section 504 usually have less severe disabilities or do not fall into one of the categories stipulated under IDEA. The ADA indicates that children with special needs cannot be discriminated against and must be provided appropriate services and programs suitable to their needs. If your school district refuses to provide appropriate services to your child, you may initiate a due process hearing to challenge their decision. Focus on Your Child’s Strengths It is easy to go into a bit of negative space when dealing with your child’s educational support. Remember to focus on your child’s strengths; they may struggle with reading and writing but may excel with math computation. Or maybe your child is incredibly social, empathetic, and kind. Perhaps they are a beautiful artist, a great storyteller, or a whiz at building Legos. Praise your child for small accomplishments, like sitting next to a friend at lunch who seemed sad, drawing a beautiful flower, or creating an elaborate Lego tower. As you help your child academically with areas where they may struggle, continue to build their self-esteem, and explain that no one is perfect. We all have strengths and weaknesses, as well as areas we need to work on improving. Your special needs child can still have dreams and aspirations that can be achieved with support and guidance. Updated by Donna Duarte-Ladd 22 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 The special child | Special Needs Focus

Love alone can’t protect a child with special needs If you ’ re caring for a disabled child, spouse, sibling or parent, the Law Of�ices of Andrew M. Cohen can assist you with the following: • Preparing a will and advanced directives • Establishing a supplemental needs trust • Understanding current government bene�it programs for individuals with special needs • Handling guardianship proceedings • Special Education Law • Creating the letter of intent • Elder law and long-term care planning What rights do students have? Children do have legal rights, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act is a law designed to ensure that all students with disabilities receive a free appropriate public education that meets their unique needs and prepares them for the future. Safeguarding legal rights is often critical to a student’s success. In situations where school districts aren’t in compliance, the Law Of�ices of Andrew M. Cohen can advance a resolution that best serves your child’s well-being and education. Long Island 1100 Franklin Avenue, Suite 305 Garden City, New York 11530 (516) 877-0595 April 2023 | Long Island Family www.amcohenlaw.com

Things You May Not Know About That Special Needs Parent By Donna Duarte-LaDD Iwas at a restaurant the other night. We made the reservation early as we brought our 6-year-old to a large family dinner. Mateo is autistic and early hours are better for a number of reasons, for restaurants are one of the most challenging places for us to take him. When my son started stimming (redundant or unusual movements or noises that help handle emotions like excitement, anger, anxiety and fear), a family at a table on the other side of the restaurant began to stare. They continued to gape, including the mother, who could not stop staring at me I tried to contain my anxiety as the looks were not ‘ah, we get it’ gazes; they were more like ‘his noise is making me uncomfortable — get him to stop’ looks. Urgh, here we go again. Four years ago, when being a mother of a special needs child was new, I would apologize, red flames moving upwards through my body from embarrassment. If there were a way out, I would take it, folding my body and my son’s into an invisible ball of shame as we quickly took the first exit. Pangs of guilt would pierce through me for failing to ‘make’ my son normal so all around us would feel comfortable. Now, fast forward to that moment at the restaurant. I am fierce now; most special needs parents are, as we do not have a choice. We have years ahead of us of advocating for our child one way or another. I did not dash away with my child; we let him stim, no shhhhs from us; he was happy with all his relatives around him. I have accepted that I cannot change how people process or receive my child, but I can protect him. You can give me all the side eyes you want, but I now know my only job is that my child has a beautiful life. Of course, I wish for more people to understand a special needs parent, for there are numerous things you cannot see. Many do not see the hours we spend advocating for our children while holding full-time jobs. They sometimes end up in the hospital, for their immune systems are vulnerable, depending on their disability. We get blamed for them not acting like ‘other’ kids. We may even get blamed for them being in the hospital. The paperwork we fill out is endless. We have to call the school bus because they may be getting bullied. If they are non-verbal, we are their voice. We cry in the shower. We cry at the supermarket. We scream into our pillows. What I would have wished the other evening at the restaurant was for that family not to have missed a teachable moment. I often have to share that my son is special needs with pretty young kids at the playground to explain his lack of social skills. They never miss a beat; they absorb the information and are gentler around my son. One day as inclusivity is more woven into the world, most (hopefully) will not give a person different from them a second glance. And that mother at the table will be educated by her kids and their ‘normal’ experiences. She may understand more that a parent may be struggling at that moment, and a simple smile may help them get through that awkward moment they are experiencing. None of us know everything, and that person may just be a special need parent quietly holding her family — and herself — together. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 The special child | Special Needs Focus mom stories Helping you create a bright future for your child Appletree ABA provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to individuals diagnosed with autism in the Long Island area. We also provide telehealth ABA therapy services. DIRECTOR: STACEY RATNER SRATNER@APPLETREEABA.COM April 2023 | Long Island Family 25 IN HOME COMMUNITY SERVICES www.appletreeaba.com 100 Duffy Avenue, Suite 510, Hicksville, New York 11801 516-881-5373 info@appletree.com CONTACT US: 516-881-5050 IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY! CLINICAL CLINIC *COMING SOON

Learning Disabilities in Children By Jeannine Cintron The most inspirational stories are often the kind where those at a disadvantage overcome obstacles and emerge victorious in spite of – and because of – the challenges they were faced with. Such is the case for Emily Yudofsky and Stefan Bauer, who were both diagnosed with dyslexia as children. After watching their own parents struggle to get the support they needed growing up, the pair teamed up to start Marker Learning, an organization dedicated to helping children with learning disabilities receive the diagnosis and resources they need to thrive in school. We chatted with Stefan and Emily to delve into how their own experiences led them to start Marker and what parents can do if they suspect their child might have a learning disability. Q: What are the signs of a learning disability parents should look for in their kids? What are the signs of dyslexia, specifically, that parents should look for? Emily: Learning and attention disabilities can present in a myriad ways. For example, a student with ADHD and executive functioning challenges may not be able to manage their time effectively, stay organized or prioritize multiple tasks. With dyslexia, it can present in struggling to sound out words, substituting words, or even avoiding reading at all costs. We commonly see young children who are able to answer questions accurately when they are verbalizing, but have difficulty when they are writing out responses. Across the board, we find that for most students with learning challenges, they’ve lost a lot of confidence as they see their peers advancing and feel stuck. As a parent, it’s critical to notice some of the social and emotional challenges that might be manifesting because of a learning challenge. Q: What are some of the types of learning disabilities you often see in children you work with? Stefan: We see a range of learning challenges in the children we work with, from reading, writing and math disorders like dyslexia, dyscalculia and dysgraphia, and attention disorders like ADHD which manifest in executive functioning issues. Q: Is there anything parents can do to prevent learning disabilities? Emily: The truth is learning disabilities cannot be prevented – we’re born with them and they last a lifetime. Many learning disorders are actually known to be genetic, running in families. So the question isn’t as much about prevention as it is about intervention, and the earlier, the better. This means pursuing a formal psychoeducational evaluation to understand what a child’s strengths and weaknesses are, and what services and accommodations they will need for long-term success. Then it’s all about providing evidence-based approaches to refine skills and get back on track. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 The special child | Special Needs Focus The Hagedorn Li�le Village School, Jack Joel Center for Special Children (HLVS), is a not-for proﬁt program that provides services for infants and children up to 12 years of age with learning, language, social delays, motor impairments, and au�sm with no direct cost to families: The Hagedorn Li�le Village School, Jack Joel Center for Special Children (HLVS), is a not-for proﬁt program that provides services for infants and children up to 12 years of age with learning, language, social delays, motor impairments, and au�sm with no direct cost to families: • Evalua�ons • Evalua�ons • Early Interven�on (Birth-3) • Early Interven�on (Birth-3) • SEIT • SEIT • CSE I�nerant Services • CSE I�nerant Services • ABA Home Programs • ABA Home Programs Related Services: • Speech • OT/PT • Parent Training Related Services: • Speech • OT/PT • Parent Training • Family Support Services • Family Support Services Special Ed Classes: Special Ed Classes: • Preschool (3-5) • Preschool (3-5) • School age (5-12) • School age (5-12) • Inclusion • Inclusion 750 Hicksville Road, Seaford, NY 11783 750 Hicksville Road, Seaford, NY 11783 516.520.6000 • www.li�levillage.org 516.520.6000 • www.li�levillage.org Funded and regulated by Nassau County (NCDOH) and Suﬀolk County (SCDOH) Departments of Health & NYS Educa�on Department Funded and regulated by Nassau County (NCDOH) and Suﬀolk County (SCDOH) Departments of Health & NYS Educa�on Department Providing Services for over 50 Years, The Hagedorn Li�le Village School, Jack Joel Center for Special Children (HLVS), is a not-for-proﬁt program that provides services for infants and children up to 12 years of age with learning, language, and social delays, motor impairments, and au�sm with no direct cost to families: Early Interven�on (El) and Commi�ee for Preschool Special Educa�on (CPSE) services are for children who have or who are suspected of having a developmental delay or disability. Evalua�ons must be referred by NCDOH/SCDOH for El and/or to the local school district for CPSE. Services are provided based on an individual child's elegibility as established by NYS DOH and/or NYS Providing Services for over 50 Years, The Hagedorn Li�le Village School, Jack Joel Center for Special Children (HLVS), is a not-for-proﬁt program that provides services for infants and children up to 12 years of age with learning, language, and social delays, motor impairments, and au�sm with no direct cost to families: Early Interven�on (El) and Commi�ee for Preschool Special Educa�on (CPSE) services are for children who have or who are suspected of having a developmental delay or disability. Evalua�ons must be referred by NCDOH/SCDOH for El and/or to the local school district for CPSE. Services are provided based on an individual child's elegibility as established by NYS DOH and/or NYS ED department and local government at no direct cost to parents. Parents are responsible for fees/costs associated with children. ED department and local government at no direct cost to parents. Parents are responsible for fees/costs associated with children. April 2023 | Long Island Family 27 Q: Tell us about Marker and what inspired you to start it? Stefan: Our mission at Marker Learning has always been a very personal one. In elementary school, I really struggled with reading and was placed in special education. My mom knew something wasn’t right and fiercely advocated for me, quitting her job to ensure I had the support I needed to succeed, and paying thousands of dollars for a learning disability evaluation. I ended up getting diagnosed with dyslexia. By receiving this diagnosis and documentation, I was able to unlock accommodations in school that fundamentally transformed my trajectory in life. My co-founder, Emily Yudofsky, who is also dyslexic, had a similar experience as a kid. Unfortunately, many families do not have access to evaluation. While K-12 students are legally entitled to learning disability assessments in public schools, diagnoses are often delayed or missed entirely due to unprecedented staffing shortages and backlogs. Private evaluators, meanwhile, can have months-long wait times and charge exorbitant amounts of fees, often costing tens of thousands of dollars. Our mission was inspired by these experiences. Our goal is to provide clear diagnosis and certified documentation for anyone who is dealing with a learning or attention disability – all for a much more affordable price and faster timeline. Q: What work do you do in schools? Stefan: We’re very excited to partner with a range of schools across the country (including some in New York). In fact, we already reach more than 1 million students through these partnerships. We work with school district special education staff to manage caseloads and act as an extension of school psychologist teams. We want to help schools retain their staff and prioritize dayto-day student care. Q: What steps do you recommend parents take after their child is diagnosed with dyslexia or another learning disability? Emily: Once you have that diagnosis and documentation, it’s then really about advocating for your child to get the support they need at school. Ensure your child is set up with an IEP or 504 plan, a written roadmap ensuring your child receives special education services tailored to meet their unique needs. This will follow them through school, and staff should reassess needs over time as your child develops. Communicate frequently and directly to gain clarity about how your child is doing in the classroom, and what’s being done to support them. And be sure to ask your child how they’re doing, ensuring they know there’s nothing wrong with them. They have so many amazing strengths and everyone learns differently. 28 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 “The question isn’t as much about prevention as it is about intervention, and the earlier, the better.” April 2023 | Long Island Family 29 Providing a wide range of services for individuals with autism across the US and Puerto Rico. mission is to help individuals with ASD reach their full potential by providing educational and therapeutic programs tailored to their speciﬁc needs. We are dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with ASD and their families. Reach out today to us today! https://gershautism.com/ info@GershAutism.com (631) 385-3342 Oﬀering range of services, including: • Early Intervention • Preschool and K-12 • Life skills • Transition services for young adults Our

The Benefits of Horse therapy for a child with special needs By Serena norr The bond between humans and horses is incredible. For children with special needs, horse therapy can greatly help with many physical, mental, and emotional needs in a safe and loving environment. This modality can help children with ADD/ ADHD, autism, visual impairments, Down’s Syndrome, cerebral palsy, MS, learning and behavioral disabilities, and much more. Path International (pathintl.org) states, “Therapeutic/adaptive horsemanship contributes to the cognitive, physical, emotional and social well-being of individuals with disabilities.” Understandably, wanting to learn more and understand the best way to approach horse therapy may be unknown to most. We recommend checking out The New York State Horse Council (NYSHC). This nonprofit organization provides information on horses and horserelated activities within or affecting the state of New York. There is also a handy guide to Therapeutic Riding Programs in New York. Over time, horse therapy can improve balance and posture, muscle strength and posture, joint movement, communication, and more as your child forges a special bond with this beloved animal. Below are a few places in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester where your child can begin their horse therapy journey. New York Cit Y Flying Manes Therapeutic Riding, Inc. Flying Manes Therapeutic Riding provides therapeutic riding lessons and other equineassisted activities and therapies to children ages four and up with physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges. Lessons help kids build their coordination and strength and improve cognitive, emotional, and social skills through exercises, games, and horsemanship skills. 6100 Mosholu Ave, The Bronx, NY 10471. 917- 524-6648, info@flyingmanes.org GallopNYC GallopNYC offers therapeutic horsemanship programs to aid kids who have developmental, emotional, social and physical disabilities. Their program helps riders learn new skills such as walking, talking, learning, having fun, and bonding with their horse. Locations in Forest Hills and Howard Beach. Programs are offered quarterly and riders who have physical disabilities will be evaluated by their physical therapist. Lessons cost $60 for a 30-minute group lesson and $65 for a 30-minute private lesson. GallopNYC Forest Hills, 88-03 70th Road, Forest Hills, NY 11375 and GallopNYC Sunrise Stables, 80-98 Linden Blvd, Howard Beach, NY 11414, 855-925-5661, info@gallopNYC.org. Seaside 4 Therapeutic Riding, Inc. Seaside 4 Therapeutic Riding is a non-profit organization and PATH Internationalcertified therapeutic horseback riding center dedicated to working with adults and kids with disabilities and special needs. The program offers both indoor and outdoor training and aid work with riders based on a family’s specific needs. The program can help improve muscle strength, flexibility, and balance, increase self-esteem, confidence, mobility, and coordination, and improve concentration, communication, and more. The grounds also have a wheelchairaccessible restaurant and bathrooms. Lessons are $50 each, which includes 25 minutes of saddle time as well as time for mounting and dismounting. 116 Canton Ct, Brooklyn, NY 11229, 646-831-6256, info@s4tr.org. Lo NG iSLAND Great Strides Long Island During the lessons at Great Strides, kids will learn how to improve balance, strengthen their muscles, flexibility and joints, and balance and posture. The team works with kids who have autism, brain damage, Down Syndrome, developmental disorders, ADD/ADHD, dyslexia, 30 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 The special child | Special Needs Focus and learning disabilities as well as kids with emotional, social and psychological disorders. Lessons are $60 for a 30-minute private lesson; $75 for a 45-minute private lesson; and $90 for a 60-minute private lesson. 41 Coram Swezeytown Rd, Middle Island, NY 11953, 631786-9708, julie@greatstridesli.org Center for Therapeutic Riding of the East End The Center for Therapeutic Riding of the East End’s mission is to ‘transform lives through the therapeutic power of horses.’ This non-profit organization is PATH certified and provides services to kids and adults with emotional, cognitive, and physical disabilities. Participants have to apply and be brought in for an evaluation before working at the center. 93 Merchants Path, Sagaponack, NY 11962, 631.779.2835, program@ctreeny.org. HorseAbility HorseAbility offers adaptive learning, which can help riders with physical, emotional and mental well-being as well as hippotherapy with Physical Therapists, Occupational therapists, and Speech Language Pathologists. Hippotherapy provides physical, occupational and speech-language pathology to kids to help with their sensory,neuromotor and cognitive systems. Participants have to fill out a form to apply for these services. 223 Store Hill Rd, Old Westbury, NY 11568, 516-333-6151 WESTCHESTER Access Equestrian Access Equestrian offers adaptive riding and hippotherapy for kids with physical and mental limitations. This non-profit organization offers both group and private lessons that include groundwork, warmup exercises, skills development, activities, games, and trail rides. Programs help build students’ self-esteem, concentration, confidence, coordination, and more. 1 Succabone Road, Mount Kisco, NY 10549, 914234-9000, info@accessequestrian.org Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Inc. The Therapeutic Horsemanship program at Endeavor offers clinical programs to kids of different levels and abilities. Participants in the therapeutic program have to be four years old and up. Kids will learn mounting, steering, groundsmanship, grooming, anatomy of the horse, posing, half-seat, leg yields, and much more. Over time, kids develop improved fine motor skills, increased confidence, and ability to take multi-step directions. Families must submit paperwork to work with Endeavor, where participants will be asked to come in for an evaluation. 556 Croton Lake Rd, Mt Kisco, NY 10549, 914241-0211. program@endeavorth.org Pegasus Located on 22 acres with seven sensory trails, Pegasus offers therapeutic horsemanship for kids with special needs from PATHcertified instructors. Programs provide basic riding, ground horsemanship, and exercises to improve balance, posture, mobility, and concentration, create the mind/muscle connection, and more. Participants have to fill out a form and pay a $55 evaluation fee. 310 Peach Lake Road Brewster, NY 10509, 845669-8235 x115, program@pegasustr.org. April 2023 | Long Island Family 31 L I C E N S E D S P E E C H P A T H O L O G I S T S & M Y O F U N C T I O N A L T H E R A P I S T S • L A N G U A G E D I S O R D E R S • A U D I T O R Y P R O C E S S I N G D I F F I C U L T I E S • F L U E N C Y • M O T O R P L A N N I N G • T O N G U E T H R U S T • F E E D I N G & S W A L L O W I N G • T H U M B S U C K I N G • A R T I C U L A T I O N 9 Convenient Locations! East Yaphank | Farmingville | Stony Brook Commack | Islip Terrace | Jericho | Wantagh | New Hyde Park | Westhampton Beach S P E C I A L I Z E D T H E R A P Y A P P R O A C H E S I N C L U D I N G : • M Y O F U N C T I O N A L T H E R A P Y • P R O M P T A U G M E N T A T I V E C O M M U N I C A T I O N 844-5-SPEECH www.LIspeech.com Take our Free Speech Screener:

6 Ways to Support Siblings of Kids with Special Needs By Linda diProPerzio So often, parents feel like they’re not doing enough for their kids. When you’re the parent of a child with special needs, that worry is taken to a different level as you work to make sure your child is getting everything they need to thrive. Another big concern? The impact your efforts to help your child with special needs thrive is having on your other children. “When a child has special needs, parents have to learn to balance both the needs of that child and the needs of siblings,” explains Melissa Packwood, an educational consultant, certified teacher, and a mother to multiple children with special needs. “It can seem like the child with special needs gets special treatment when parents are simply meeting the child’s needs and making appropriate accommodations for that child.” So, how can you make sure all of your kids are getting the love and support they need? Supporting Siblings of Kids with Special Needs Here are some tips to get you started. Acknowledge it’s hard . Talk openly with your children about the challenges of having a sibling with special needs, recommends Emily Holl, director of The Sibling Support Project. Not only is it important to allow children to express how they are feeling, but it will also allow you to implement changes that help all kids in the family feel more included and supported. Create small moments with each child . As the saying goes, quality over quantity. Simply create opportunities—10-15 minutes is enough—where each child has some time with you, recommends April J. Lisbon, Ed.D., an autism workplace advocate at Running Your Race Enterprises and a mother of three, including one child on the autism spectrum. “Nothing fancy: It can be making a meal or playing a board game together.” Make it a group effort . Create activities that can involve all of your kids, says Daniel Koffler of New Frontiers. This can include things like preparing for meals, getting ready for school, story time, board or video games, drawing, and more. “By including everyone, you can still give the added attention needed to your special needs children, but it helps parents with the balancing act by having everyone together,” Koffler says. Keep communication open . Kathy Heath, an autism awareness advocate behind The Autism Edit and mom of three children, including one on the autism spectrum, makes sure to let all of her kids know that she and her husband are open to answering any of their questions—and nothing is off limits. “If they feel uncomfortable or treated unfairly, the door is always open to tell us where we are not meeting their needs and how we can improve our relationship with them,” she explains. Avoid expectations . While some kids may gravitate toward a helping role, especially as they get older, it’s not fair or reasonable to expect them to always drop what they are doing in order to manage their sibling’s needs. “Parents are wise to be aware of how much they are relying on their kids to act as a parent or replace their leisure time with sibling care, as it can lead to resentment of the special needs sibling as well as parents,” Holl warns. Give yourself a break . Realize that there is no manual to creating balance at home. Give yourself grace when things don’t go according to plan, Dr. Lisbon says. Linda DiProperzio has written extensively on parenting issues for Parents, American Baby, Parenting, and Family Circle, among others. She lives in New York with her husband and two sons. * This piece was originally posted on our sister site nymetroparents.com. 32 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 The special child | Special Needs Focus appletree aba 100 Duffy Avenue, Suite 510, Hicksville NY 516-881-5373 appletreeaba.com info@appletreeaba.com Appletree ABA is committed to providing high-quality and compassionate ABA therapy services to individuals with autism and their families. They utilize evidence-based practices, collaborate with families and professionals, and offer an individualized approach tailored to promote meaningful change. They offer in-home ABA services across Nassau County NY. They work with most major insurances and accept private pay clients. autism b ehavioral consulting Services Karen Bottalico, SAS, SDA 516-851-8330 kbottalico2002@yahoo.com An Educational Consultant serving Queens and Long Island and the NY Metro area. Working directly with families, services include: Evaluating placement and service options; Accompanying parents throughout the entire CPSE or CSE process which includes meetings, screenings, observations and extensive education history reviews. Other services include Staff Training, SchoolBased Consultation, FBA Assessment and BIP Implementation, ABA and Verbal Behavior Training Techniques, Behavior Management Strategies, Home/School Intensive Behavior Intervention Services, Crisis Intervention and Prevention, HomeBased Services and Parent Education Training. g ersh autism 631-385-3342 info@GershAutism.com gershautism.com Gersh Autism provides a wide range of services for individuals with autism across the US and Puerto Rico. Their mission is to help individuals with ASD reach their full potential by providing educational and therapeutic programs tailored to their specific needs. The organization offers a range of services, including early intervention, preschool and K-12, life skills and transition services for young adults. They are dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with ASD and their families. the h agedorn little village School Jack Joel Center for Special Children 750 Hicksville Road, Seaford 516-520-6000 littlevillage.org jon.feingold@littlevillage.org The Hagedorn Little Village School is a not-for-profit school highly regarded for providing outstanding educational and therapeutic services for children with a wide range of developmental disabilities. HLVS provides year-round programs and services that include diagnostic evaluations and treatment, early intervention, a preschool, an elementary school, SEIT and related services. l aw o ffices of a ndrew m . cohen, p.c . 1100 Franklin Ave., Suite 305, Garden City, NY 516-877-0595 amcohenlaw.com ac@amcohenlaw.com The Law Offices of Andrew M. Cohen provides personalized, high quality special needs estate planning and special education legal services. Whether your needs are simple or intricate, the Law Offices of Andrew M. Cohen can help you achieve your objectives through careful legal planning. All clients are provided with high quality, personalized and timely legal services at a reasonable cost. Attorneys Cohen and Adler-Greene also conduct free workshops on several topics for agencies, schools and parent groups. long i sland Speech 844-5-SPEECH (844-5773324) Locations across Suffolk and Nassau: New Hyde Park, Wantagh, Jericho, Commack, Islip Terrace, Stony Brook, Farmingville, East Yaphank and the newest location in Westhampton Beach, 201 Montauk Highway, Suite 6, Westhampton Beach, NY. Janine Stiene, SpeechLanguage Pathologist, owns and operates Long Island Speech. With her group of highly trained therapists, she supports families across Long Island, specializing in Myofunctional Therapy, PROMPT Therapy, Feeding Therapy, Augmentative Communication Therapy, and treats disorders such as, voice disorders, fluency, articulation, tongue thrusts, auditory processing, expressive and receptive language disorders and so much more! winston prep long i sland 30 Deforest Road Dix Hills, NY 11746 631-779-2400 winstonprep.edu/ourcampuses/long-island Contact: Michele Bellatoni, Director of Admissions, mbellatoni@winstonprep.edu Winston Preparatory School’s individualized learning program for students with learning differences is the continuous commitment to an indepth understanding of every student. At Winston Prep an emphasis is put on discovering who each student is, what their learning needs are and, based on their learning profile, designing an individualized curriculum by expert faculty and staff. Sign up for an open house appointment at Winston Prep Long Island at: winstonprep.edu/ourcampuses/long-island.

Autism/Behavioral Consulting Services • Staff Training • School-Based Consultation • FBA Assessment and BIP Implementation • ABA and Verbal Behavior Training Techniques • Behavior Management Strategies • Home/School Intensive Behavior Intervention Services • Crisis Intervention and Prevention • Home-Based Services and Parent Education Training • CPSE/CSE Advocacy & Meeting Attendance $75 off consultation April 2023 | Long Island Family 33 Karen Bottalico, SAS, SDA —NYS Certified School Psychologist— (516) 851-8330 Sp E ci A l nEE d S d i RE c T o R y | Special Advertising Supplement

BiRdwATching familY fu N o N lo N g i S la ND & be Yo ND By BArBAr A russo And kAitlyn riGG io New Yorkers and tourists have been flocking to Central Park, hoping to get a glimpse of Flaco, the now-famous owl who flew from his enclosure at the Central Park Zoo in February. After zookeepers gave up their efforts to recover him, the free bird has become a sight to see in the wild. But did you know you can see equally majestic birds all throughout NYC? It’s true! There are many places to enjoy birdwatching, including parks, shorelines, and more. In celebration of birds, we did some research, spoke to several bird and nature experts and visited lots of local parks to create this guide to some of the best places to see birds in springtime and throughout the year in Long Island and NYC. a fun family activity Birdwatching is a great way to get in touch with nature. It’s also an activity that everyone in the family can enjoy together. “Anyone can bird,” Roslyn Rivas, public programs manager for NYC Audubon, said. “Just being connected with nature is such a positive thing for individuals, but to share it with someone else really can foster a sense of community. You can all learn together. And the more eyes you have when you’re birding, the more likely you’ll see birds.” And birding in can be very fun. For example, despite the Big Apple being a bustling metropolis, there are still lots of places to see nature, including birds. See, New York City is located along the Atlantic Flyway, which is sort of like the I-95 highway for migratory birds. They fly from areas near and far all year long, especially during spring, so they need places to rest and refresh. (Whereas we humans like to stop at Starbucks or Applebee’s on long family road trips, migratory birds use New York City as one of their favorite rest stops!) So, what is about the city is so appealing to migratory birds? Basically, the habitat here is lush and diverse, providing ideal living quarters for so many traveling bird species. “New York is so heavily urbanized but we have a lot of great green spaces,” Rivas said, adding that green roofs throughout the city also help provide habitat for birds. Of course, not all birds are just passing through the city. Some live here all year long (these are called “resident birds”). In NYC, resident birds include bluejays, mourning doves, pigeons, mallards and many others that live in parks, your backyard, or anywhere birds fly. If you’re wondering if the migrant birds get along with the resident birds--for the most part, they do! “The birds that are here all year round expect the visitors now,” Rivas explained. “Of course, whenever you have new individuals in any kind of environment, they’ll have competition for resources. The influx of new bird species makes it a bit harder for certain birds that are comfortable in their niches. But, that’s why it’s so important to preserve our green spaces so we can have enough habitat.” Now, squabbles at backyard bird feeders— that might be a different story! And Long Island? Unsurprisingly, there are some great spots (besides your own backyard) to see incredible birds, such as Montauk Point and Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary & Audubon Center! Your g uide to b irdwatching Listed here are popular parks in Long Island and New York City for birdwatching. It’s important to mention that it’s never guaranteed that you’ll see any or all of these feathered friends when you’re birdwatching, but half the fun is in trying to spot them! on long i S l A nd Robert Moses State Park 600 Robert Moses State Parkway, Babylon, NY Located on the western end of Fire Island, Robert Moses State Park is a 875-acre state park home to over 300 species of birds. Fire Island is designated as an important bird area by the New York Audubon Society, and you can explore birds on the park’s five-mile stretch of beach. birDS to look for iNclu De: Spring : terns, brants, Canada geese Summer : osprey, barn swallow, loons Fall : Merlin, kinglets, warblers Winter : horned lark, snow bunting, whitethroated sparrow Year-round : gulls, northern mockingbird, American kestrel, sandpipers Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary & Audubon Center 134 Cove Road, Oyster Bay, NY Oyster Bay’s Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary & Audubon Center, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, was the first songbird sanctuary established by the National Audubon Society. The center’s 14 acres are perfect for hiking, research and, of course, birdwatching. Birds to look for include: hawks, owls, falcons, songbirds Jones Beach State Park 2400 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh, NY Explore seabirds on the world-famous Jones Beach State Park’s 6.5 miles of beach on the Atlantic Ocean. There are over 300 species of birds to look for throughout the State Park. birDS to look for iNclu De: Spring : Red-winged Blackbird, grackles, brant Summer : plovers, sandpipers, Willow Flycatcher Fall : Belted Kingfisher, Northern Flicker, woodpeckers Winter : loons, kinglets, owls Year-round : Canada geese, American oystercatcher, Mute Swan Montauk Point This easternmost point on Long Island is a huge hotspot for waterfowl, sea ducks and other seabirds. Designated as an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society, visitors can see hundreds of species of birds during their visit. birDS to look for iNclu De: Spring : Black-capped Chickadee, Northern Gannet, Horned Grebe Summer : American Goldfinch, sandpipers, 34 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 terns Fall : Yellow-rumped Warbler, Northern Flicker, Black-capped Chickadee Winter : Razorbill, scoters, eiders, ducks Year-round: gulls, Song Sparrow, Canada geese Long Island Pine Barrens Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge (Near Manorville) Looking for a change of pace from birding on the beach? Head to the Pine Barrens! You’ll find a wide variety of bird species throughout the forest. There’s over 100,000 acres for you to explore. birDS to look for iNclu De: Spring : Ring-necked Duck, mallards, Field Sparrow Summer : Pine Warbler, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Eastern Kingbird Fall : Great Blue Heron, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Dark-eyed Junco Winter : Hooded Merganser, Eastern Bluebird, Short-eared Owl Year-round : hawks, woodpeckers, Canada geese i n nyc Central Park Fifth Avenue to Central Park W., 59 Street to 110 Street One of the most famous parks in the world, Manhattan’s Central Park provides habitat for lots of migratory birds. On a side note: Have your camera ready, because there are lots of Instagram opportunities located throughout this iconic park! birDS to look for iNclu De: Spring : Flycatchers, cuckoos, warblers, vireos, kinglets, tanagers, grosbeaks, wading birds and waterfowl, freshwater sandpipers Summer : Nesting red-tailed hawk, Baltimore oriole, foraging wading birds Fall : Warblers, thrushes, sparrows, raptors Winter : Mixed songbird flocks, owls, accipiters, wintering waterfowl and gulls Year-round : Red-tailed hawk, Peregrine falcon, common woodpeckers Pelham Bay Park Bruckner Boulevard, Eastchester, Hutchinson The Bronx’s Pelham Bay Park is three times the size of Central Park and the city’s largest park property. Designated an Important Bird Area by National Audubon, over 250 species have been recorded here. birDS to look for iNclu De: Spring : Black vulture, northern gannet, American woodcock, warblers and other songbirds, shorebirds Summer: Clapper rail, wading birds, wild turkey Fall : Raptor, shorebirds, kinglets, warblers, sparrows Winter : Snow bunting, owls, accipiters, Canada goose, great blue heron, swan Year-round : Peregrine falcon, great horned owl, merlin, red-tailed hawk, woodpeckers New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx In addition to seeing beautiful plants, you can see birds here too. The property’s diverse habitats have attracted a reported 229 bird species and make it a migrant bird hotspot! birDS to look for iNclu De: Spring : Warblers, tanagers, grosbeaks, orioles and other songbirds Summer : Nesting wood duck, green heron, red-tail hawk, ruby-throated hummingbird Fall : Raptors, ruby-throated hummingbird, warblers, sparrows Winter : Owls, woodpeckers, rusty blackbird, mixed songbird feeding flocks Year-round : Resident wood ducks, red-tailed hawks Alley Pond Park Little Neck Bay to Springfield Boulevard, Union Turnpike In the northeast corner of Queens is Alley Pond Park, which features several different habitats, including tidal marsh, oak and beech forest, and freshwater wetlands that drain into Little Neck Bay to the north. The forest and meadows here are great spots for birdwatching. birDS to look for iNclu De: Spring : Flycatchers, vireos, warblers, tanagers, grosbeaks and other songbirds, American woodcock, shorebirds, waders Summer : Nesting osprey, foraging wading birds Fall : Raptors, shorebirds, ruby-throated hummingbird, kinglets, thrushes, warblers Winter : Woodpeckers, American crow, ducks, owls, accipiters, sparrows and songbirds Year-round : Great horned owl, red-tailed hawk, woodpeckers, belted kingfisher April 2023 | Long Island Family 35 By shAr A levine nA ss Au beyond van gogh wheN: March 17-May 14, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am – 9 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 7 pm, Tuesdays – Thursdays, 10 am – 8 pm. where : Samanea Mall, 1504 Old Country Road, Westbury ageS: All what: Immerse yourself in more than 300 of the greatest works of artist Vincent Van Gogh including such classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night.” waNt to go?: Prices start at $45.99 for adults and $29.99 for children ages 5-15. vangoghlongisland.com easter brunch & egg hunt with easter bunny wheN: Sunday, April 9, 10 am – 4 pm where : The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove ageS: All what: Hop on over for a delicious brunch and egg-citing egg hunt! waNt to go?: $59; $30 ages 3-10; free for children younger than 3. themansionatglencove. com the wizard of oz wheN: Wednesday, April 12, 11 am – 12 pm where : Elmont Memorial Library Theater, 700 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont ageS: 5 and older what: Join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Cowardly Lion as they come to life in an adaptation featuring the music of the MGM movie. waNt to go?: $15. (516) 599–6870, plazatheatrical.com a Dream is a wish princess concert wheN: April 15-16, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am, 1:30 pm, and 3 pm where : The Madison Theatre at Molloy University, 1000 Hempstead Ave. Rockville Centre ageS: All what: Sing along to beloved Disney songs with some of your favorite princesses. waNt to go?: $20-$30. madisontheatreny.org all kids fair wheN: Sunday, April 23, 10 am – 4:30 pm where : Samanea Mall, 1504 Old Country Road, Westbury ageS: All what: This fun filled event features bounce houses, a petting zoo, face painters, photo booths, balloon animals, cotton candy, characters, and much more. waNt to go?: $5 for everyone in advance; $10 for kids 2 and up and $5 for adults at the door. AllKidsFair.com laurie berkner live wheN: Sunday, April 30, 11 am where : The Space at Westbury, 250 Post Avenue, Westbury ageS: 8 and under what: Bring your dancing shoes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of Berkner’s second album, Buzz Buzz with songs like “Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)”, “Pig On Her Head,” and more. waNt to go?: $30-$75. thespaceatwestbury.com s uffolk Seussical the musical wheN: April 1-30, Saturdays, 11 am; Sundays, 10:30 am; April 5, 11 am; No performance April 9. where : John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport ageS: All what: Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss with The Cat in the Hat and Horton the elephant. waNt to go?: $20. engemantheater.com easter brunch wheN: Sunday, April 9, 10 am, 12 pm & 2 pm. where : Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead 36 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 calendar a dream is a Wish Princess concert lights up the madison t heatre in rockville center on a pril 15 and 16. ageS: All what: Enjoy a delicious Easter brunch featuring traditional brunch fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny. waNt to go?: $69.95 (Members: $62.95) ages 13 and older; $34.95 (Members: $31.50) ages 3-12; $10 children 2 and younger. longislandaquarium.com flip circus wheN: April 14-24, Weekdays, 7:30 – 9:30 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 pm, 5 pm, and 8 pm. where : Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove ageS: All what: Witness international circus stars perform acrobatic feats, stunts, trapeze arts, and more. waNt to go?: Tickets start at $25 for children and $40 for adults. flipcircus.com Spring appreciation Day wheN: Sunday, April 16, 12 pm – 2 pm where : Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook ageS: All what: Celebrate the season with live music, car show, petting zoo, scavenger hunt, tours, and more! waNt to go?: Free. stonybrookvillage.com earth Day is every Day wheN: Sunday, April 23, 1 – 3 pm where : Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown ageS: 3 – 12 what: Celebrate the wonders of the natural world with friendly animals, scavenger hunt, craft, and more. waNt to go?: $10 child; $5 adult. (631) 979–6344, sweetbriarnc.org astronomy Day 2023 wheN: Saturday, April 29, 11 am – 3 pm & 8 – 10 pm. where : Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport ageS: All what: Take part in this international celebration of educational programs designed to engage audiences in the awe-inspiring fields of Earth and space science. waNt to go?: Daytime activities free with general admission of $7-$10; Free during evening program. vanderbiltmuseum.org nyc Zephyr cirque mechanics wheN: March 24-April 16, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 pm, Saturdays, 2 pm, Sundays, 5 pm, through April 16; Sundays, 2 pm, April 12 – 14, 2 pm. where : The New Victory Theater, 209 W 42nd Street, Midtown ageS: 5 and up what: This whirlwind of circus will blow you away with a 20-foot-tall windmill as the star of the show. waNt to go?: Tickets start at $20. newvictory.org 2003 macy’s flower Show wheN: Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 9 pm, Sundays, 11 am –9 pm, through April 10. where : Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W. 34th Street, Midtown ageS: All what: See the famed department store transformed into a lavishly romantic dreamscape with thousands of beautiful blooms. waNt to go?: Free. macys. com the New York international auto Show wheN: Starting April 7, Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am –10 pm, through April 16. where : Jacob Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St. Chelsea ageS: All what: The Auto Show offers exciting and unique ways for families to explore the latest in auto innovations with immersive and interactive exhibits. waNt to go?: $21; $7 ages 12 and younger. autoshowny.com paw patrol live! heroes unite wheN: April 22 & 23, 10:30 am, 2 pm & 5:30 pm. where : The Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Penn Plaza, Midtown ageS: All what: This brand-new interactive live stage show features stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score. waNt to go?: Tickets start at $50. pawpatrollive.com April 2023 | Long Island Family 37 A PRIL calendar celebrate s pring a ppreciation day in stony Brook Village center on a pril 16. Beyond Van Gogh comes to Westbury, through may 14.

Catch the Orchid Show in its 20th Year By Kaitlyn Riggio The 20th iteration of the annual Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden will be wrapping up April 23rd. Head over to The Orchid Show: Natural Heritage, designed by landscape artist Lily Kwong- featuring immersive installations with thousands of orchids. Through Kwong’s design inspired by Chinese garden design and artistic principals, visitors will be transported and immersed in the magic. Kwong’s design for Natural Heritage was inspired by her own culture and heritage. “This exhibition’s design is my most autobiographical work to date,” Kwong said in a press release. “And the piece took shape through meditation and exploration of my ancestral roots stretching back generations to Shanghai.” Utilizing a variety of orchids and inspired by classic Chinese mountainscape paintings passed down through her family from Shanghai, Kwong creates towering figures that envelop visitors and blend ecology, culture and fantasy. Through the combination of Kwong’s heritage, medicinal traditions and the idea of nature as a healing force, Natural Heritage brings visitors into a world where nature and humanity coexist in harmony. The horticulturalists and exhibitions staff members at NYBG have worked with Kwong to bring her vision to life by assembling selections of orchids native to Asian countries and companion plantings. These displays are meant to be emotionally evocative and inspire visitors to reflect on their own plant heritage and ancestry. “At a time when we are all starved for connection, the prayer of this installation is to offer a sense of community, reciprocity, and grounding into ancient wisdom and traditions that have guided us for millennia,” Kwong said. “Orchids are the perfect plant to draw people into the complexities of our relationships with the natural world and our vital roles nourishing those connections.” Kwong is the first woman of color to take on the role of guest designer for the Garden’s Orchid Show, and she said because of this “it felt urgent to celebrate an Asian-centered perspective in the midst of this charged and precarious moment.” “The piece is meant to offer a bridge of cultural understanding across the valley between us, and act as an invitation to celebrate the diverse lineages that make up our country,” Kwong said. If you’re looking for a parents’ night out, see The Orchid Show on an Orchid Night, select evenings (head to the site for days and times) where adults over 21 can experience the exhibition with music, cash bars and food. The New York Botanical Garden is located at 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10458. A ticket provides daytime entry to The Orchid Show in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and to NYBG’s outdoor gardens and collections. A separate ticket is required for access to Orchid Evenings. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2023 family day out l andscape artist l ily Kwong Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com for daily stories and to sign up for our weekly newsletters!