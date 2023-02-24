New York Family - March 2023

March 2023 established 1986 newyorkfamily.com Pivoting with Bethany Braun-Silva Sharing mom stories on her new podcast while keeping her day job as a writer and parenting expert Starting the Camp SearCh +Camp LiStingS aSD parents: Legoland New York is now a Certified Autism Center Why Charter Schools are So popular Discover The Difference at Oasis Scan to view our website NOW MORE THAN EVER YOUR CHILDREN NEED A SUMMER OASIS Oasis Summer Camp at LIU Post and Central Park Daily Hot Lunch Included Transportation Options Weekly Theme Days and Special Events Daily Instructional Swim In An Indoor Olympic Size Saltwater Pool Daily Travel Program For Teens Ages 11-14 Extended Day Options (8AM-6PM) Air Conditioned Indoor and Lush Green/Division 1 Athletic Outdoor Facilities Specialized Programs That Are Age Appropriate (Ages 3-15) Athletics, Visual/Performing Arts, Horseback Riding, Enrichment, Coding and Radio Broadcasting Flexible Enrollment From 2-8 Weeks Five Free T-shirts and A Backpack Included 646-519-5057dobbs@oasischildren.com oasischildren.com 646-698-1800centralpark@oasischildren.com oasischildren.com REGISTER TODAY! LIU Post Campus - 720 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548 Central Park - Central Park, Basis Independent School, Upper West Side here comes the fun memories forever friendship for life... CAMP BEGINS: JUN 26 - AUG 18, 2023 March 2023 | New York Family 3 #LoveWhereYouLive 638 Kimball Avenue, Westfield 4+ Bedrooms | 2.1 Baths | $1,199,500 4 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 M A r C h 2023 NewYorkFamily.com contents F eat U re S 10 | Health The american academy of Pediatrics new treatment guidelines for childhood obesity 26 | Special n eeds Legoland New York is now a c ertified autism c enter 42 | Giving a guide to NYc volunteering 44 | cover: Bethany Braun-Silva Sharing mom stories in her new podcast while keeping her day job as a writer and parenting expert StorieS & Co LUmn S 8 | editor’s letter 14 | family Day o ut Explore video games and human connection at MoMa exhibit 16 | c amps h ow to begin the camp search 18 | c amps What parents should look for during a camp tour 28 | education charter School Education in NYc 30 | real e state Tips for finding your new home 32 | Health Gas stoves and the potential health risks 34 | a sk the e xpert Baby eczema and what parents need to know 36 | family Day o ut The Museum of Broadway 38 | family Day o ut Go wild at the Newark Museum of a rt 50 | editor’s Picks Books we love Fami Ly FU n 48 | c alendar all the fun events and activities for March Dire C torie S 20 | c amp listings on tH e cover Michelle Rose | michellerosephoto.com Hair & Makeup: RobbieMinjarez.com Cover Story Written and Produced by: Donna Duarte- Ladd Styled by: Danielle Schiebel | saluteyourstyle.com pg. 44 pg. 42 pg.28 pg. 48 pg. 18 Photo: Photo

New Guidelines for Childhood Obesity The American Academy of Pediatrics releases its the first comprehensive update in 15 years By BarBara russo As the body positivity movement continues to trend, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently announced new treatment guidelines for childhood obesity that includes early use of medications and weight-loss surgery. In recent years, body positivity has grown in popularity. Plus-size models grace the covers of major fashion magazines and shopping sites. Artists write songs about defying the stereotypical "model" body. And strangers argue on social media about what it means to be "fat." But the new AAP guidelines seem to serve as a reminder that being very overweight can—in fact—be very dangerous. This is the first comprehensive update to the AAP's obesity treatment guidance in 15 years. Published in the journal, Pediatrics, a major highlight includes recommendations on medical care for kids as young as 2 and through the teen years who struggle with obesity. "The goal is to help patients make changes in lifestyle, behaviors or environment in a way that is sustainable and involves families in decision-making at every step of the way," Sandra Hassink, M.D., an author of the guidance and vice chair of the Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity, said. While treatment includes extreme measures such as pharmaceuticals and bariatric surgery, it does not eliminate the need to focus on good nutrition and exercise as well. In fact, a bulk of the guidelines discuss treatment that includes nutritional support, physical activity treatment and behavioral therapy. According to the AAP, intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment (IHBLT) is the most effective known behavioral treatment for child obesity. It requires 26 or more hours of face-to-face, family-based multicomponent treatment over a 3- to 12-month period. "Lifestyle changes are hard- it's so hard. Patients, families and children need much more in the way of support than just 'don't drink soda' or 'don't eat fast food.' The recommended lifestyle treatment in the guidelines is a really comprehensive, familybased intensive treatment," explained Sarah Armstrong, M.D., FAAP, chair of the section on obesity at the AAP, and professor of pediatrics at Duke University. Medication and surgery—to be done in addition to lifestyle treatment— is an option for some children who are older and teenagers who've developed severe degrees of obesity. "We're very fortunate to have some additional options, including medications and surgery where there is evidence of them being safe and effective," Armstrong said. "It doesn't mean everyone has to be on medication or get surgery. It means that

Bold dreams start here. Zeta Schools provide free, world-class Pre-K to 6th Grade education centered on the whole child. zetaschools.org Apply for a Zeta seat parents, children and doctors have choices.” Stressed throughout the guidance is the need to intervene early. “There is no evidence that ‘watchful waiting’ or delayed treatment is appropriate for children with obesity,” Hassink said. The new guidelines do not discuss obesity prevention. According to the AAP, this will be addressed in another forthcoming AAP policy statement. Treatment Guidelines for Childhood Obesity Weight and obesity can be controversial topics. But one thing clear to most is the increased health risks that are associated with obesity. The AAP refers to obesity as a disease that could lead to short- and longterm health concerns when left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Headlines and research throughout the COVID-19 pandemic showed that many of those who died from the virus were obese. One thing to note is that the guidelines are geared toward doctors, not necessarily parents. According to the AAP, doctors should offer adolescents ages 12 and older weight-loss drugs to treat their obesity. The fancy phrase for this is “weight-loss pharmacotherapy,” and it should be done in combination with health behavior and lifestyle treatment. Teens ages 13 and older with severe childhood obesity should be evaluated for metabolic and bariatric surgery, the AAP adds. More than 14.4 million U.S. kids live with obesity. And it isn’t easy—mentally or physically. The AAP noted that obesity is a disease that has been stigmatized for years, and it can be treated successfully with the recognition that complex genetic, physiologic, socioeconomic and environmental factors are at play. “Weight is a sensitive topic for most of us, and children and teens are especially aware of the harsh and unfair stigma that comes with being affected by it,” said Sarah Hampl, M.D., a lead author of the guideline, which was created by a multidisciplinary group of experts in various fields, along with primary care providers and a family representative. Diet and Exercise: Is it Still Important? Yes. None of these new treatment guidelines for childhood obesity eliminate the need for proper diet and exercise. These are healthy habits that are important for all people, regardless of their weight. Dr. Bridget Cole Williams, board-certified family physician and CEO of Green Harvest Health, says that offering weight-loss surgery and drugs to children who are obese serves as a huge “red flag” on how serious the issue is. “We’re so careful with our kids in the first place. We don’t even want our kids on any medication, let alone medication and surgery for obesity,” Williams said. “However, I think it is a humongous red flag for how bad the obesity epidemic is in our country.” Williams underscored the need to start obesity treatment early in kids. “We have to start earlier, and we have to start younger,” she said. “Inevitably, if we do not do something, our children with the rate of sleep apnea, asthma, bone and joint issues, as well as heart disease and diabetes, will continue to grow astronomically.” Overweight is defined as a body mass index (BMI) at or above the 85th percentile and below the 95th percentile for children and teens of the same age and sex. Obesity is defined as a BMI at or above the 95th percentile for children and teens of the same age and sex. Access to Nutritious Food and Opportunities for Physical Activity As noted in the guidelines, it’s important to consider a family’s access to nutritious food and other necessities that help keep people healthy. The guidelines discuss increased risks for children with special health-care needs, as well as inequities that promote obesity in childhood, such as the marketing of unhealthy food, low socioeconomic status and household food insecurity. “Research tells us that we need to take a close look at families—where they live, their access to nutritious food, health care and opportunities for physical activity—as well as other factors that are associated with health, quality-of- life outcomes and risks,” explained Hampl. “Our kids need the medical support, understanding and resources we can provide within a treatment plan that involves the whole family,” Hampl said. Additional Information on Childhood Obesity Williams added a cultural and societal shift needs to happen in order to reverse the childhood obesity epidemic. “There are foods that are in the American diet that are not even allowed in other countries because of how fattening or toxic some of them are,” she said. “We need to change how our grocery stores look and have better access to nutritious food in lower income neighborhoods.” Taking on these changes sound like a major feat, but Williams says it starts with the individual making simple changes. Parents can ask for half their families’ meals in a carry-out box when they eat at restaurants, spend more time shopping around the perimeter of grocery stores where the fresh foods are shelved and put less fattening foods on dinner plates. Abrie McCoy, a certified lactation counselor with SimpliFed, a maternal and baby feeding health platform, recommends making nutrition a priority during pregnancy, too. “Your child’s nutrition starts during gestation. In pregnancy, your body provides nutrients via the placenta and amniotic fluid, which is derived from the foods that you fuel your body with, McCoy explained. Preventing overfeeding at the infant age is important, too. “Using methods such as responsive feeding, infant led feeding, or paced feeding can help keep babies in control of a feed,” McCoy said. “This supports them learning to eat when hungry or thirsty and stopping when they are full. parents, children and doctors have choices." Stressed throughout the guidance is the need to intervene early. "There is no evidence that 'watchful waiting' or delayed treatment is appropriate for children with obesity," Hassink said. The new guidelines do not discuss obesity prevention. According to the AAP, this will be addressed in another forthcoming AAP policy statement. Treatment Guidelines for Childhood Obesity Weight and obesity can be controversial topics. But one thing clear to most is the increased health risks that are associated with obesity. The AAP refers to obesity as a disease that could lead to short- and longterm health concerns when left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Video Games at MoMA Exhibit explores interactive design and human connection By Kaitlyn Riggio Technology and video games often bear the connotation of being isolating, closing their users off from "actual" human connection. But at its core, interactive design was created to bring people closer together. This idea is explored in Never Alone: Video Games and Other Interactive Design, on view in the Museum of Modern Art through this summer. Between visits to the masterpieces of artists like Picasso and Van Gogh, play some of your favorite video games and learn about interactive design. The exhibition explores how interactive design transforms and influences our experiences and interactive design's role in connecting people together. As visitors walk through, they'll be able to learn how the input, the designer and the player come together to bring experiences to life through technology. The items featured in Never Alone were selected from the museum's collection as ground-breaking examples of interactive design. See 35 video games from yesterday and today alongside other examples of interactive design. And, of course, some of the video games are available to play for yourself. The ten video games available for play are certainly a highlight of the exhibition. Parents and kids can bond over playing classic games, like Pac-Man and Tempest, while learning about the connections between the player's input and the digital world. Play world-building games, like SimCity 2000 and Minecraft, as examples of the player's role in bringing a game to life. Puzzle over Getting Over It, Flower and Everything Is Going To Be Okay as they present stark contrasts of how video game designers can use the medium in different ways to accomplish different goals. Kids and adults alike will love the opportunity to play these video games. And, through playing these games, visitors can see firsthand how design and even the players themselves can play a role in the success of a game. In addition, visitors will get the chance to see other examples of interactive design through the years, including computer interfaces, icons, apps, computer terminals and more. Senior curator Paola Antonelli said the exhibition is meant to showcase how interactive design runs through different aspects of our lives. "The interfaces we use to access the digital universe are visual and tactile manifestations of code that both connect and separate us, and shape the way we behave and perceive life," Antonelli says in a press release. "Ever since digital tools have become ubiquitous, interactive design has become the conduit to systems of all kinds, from communication and information to transportation, supply, and more. It is in the touch commands on the screen of an ATM machine or of a smartphone, and in the interface of an ICU monitor. Interactive design runs a great part of our lives." Whether you're a technology buff yourself or you have kids who can't get enough of different video games, plan to make a visit to Never Alone while it's still on view at the Museum of Modern Art. Who knows: maybe you'll leave the museum with a new favorite video game to play at home. Museum of Modern Art 11 W 53rd St. in Manhattan Hours: Sunday through Friday, 10:30 am to 5:30 pm. Saturday, 10:30 am 7 pm Admission: Adults – $25. Seniors and visitors with disabilities – $18. Students (full time with ID) – $14. Children (16 and under) – Free Admission to Never Alone: Video Games and Other Interactive Design, is included with general admission to the Museum of Modern Art. Through July 16th, 2023.

How to Begin the Camp Search BY JESS MICHAELS Thinking about summer camp for your child but don’t know where to start? Here are a few tips to help you find the best camp for your child. Think of What You Want Out of the Experience Take the time to really think about what you would like your child to gain from the camp experience. Are you looking for your child to gain independence, build confidence and make new friends or are you looking for that along with excelling at a specific sport? Are you considering day camp as a working family and need full day care? Is there a specific “must have” activity or feature you need the camp to have? Write down a list of things you want your child to get out of the experience and what the “must have” things are to help you narrow down the options. Consider Who Your Child Is Being able to describe who your child is will help you find the right camp for them. Is your child introverted or outgoing? Does your child have any special considerations? Do they thrive in large groups, or would a smaller camp be a better fit? Does your child enjoy participating in sports or do they prefer theater and art? Being able to answer these questions about your child will help you look for a camp that checks the boxes of what your child needs to thrive at camp. Researching camps There are many different ways to go about searching for a camp: Word of mouth – It’s good to talk to friends and neighbors about where their children go to camp and to learn about their child’s camp experience, however, you want to make sure to do their own research when it comes to choosing a camp. While one camp might be a perfect fit for one child, it might not be for another. Each family and child are different, as is each camp, so finding the one that is the best fit for your child may be different than someone else. Talk to the Camp Director /Leadership – Whether this is in person or by zoom/phone , one of the most important parts of your camp research is to talk to the camp director or a member of the leadership team at a camp you are interested in. When you choose a camp, you are forming a partnership with the director and you want to make sure you feel comfortable with them. Clicking with the camp director and feeling that you can be open and honest with them is imperative when choosing a day or overnight camp. Search online – Checking out a camp’s website and social media channels is a great place to start. See what type of activities are offered, if the session lengths match what you are looking for, and what the camp’s philosophy is. Touring – One of the best ways to get a feel for a camp is to tour a camp you are interested in. Day camps offer tours all year long and overnight camps tour during the summer into the fall. Touring allows you to see the facilities and ask questions about the camp while in the camp environment. Touring during the summer allows you to see the camp in action, which can give you a good feel about how what the camp is like. If you are considering an overnight camp for 2024, set up a few tours at camps you are interested in. It’s helpful to have an initial conversation with the camp director before scheduling a tour to be sure the camp is potentially a good fit for your child before traveling to see a camp. Camp Fairs – At camp fairs, families can walk from table to table to find out about all the different summer camp options. The fairs allow families to talk to multiple camp directors all in one day to compare various camps and gather information. Find out about New York Family’s camp fairs taking place this winter in NYC, Long Island and Westchester at newyorkfamily. com/camp-fairs. Camp Open Houses – Many day camps and overnight camps offer open houses in the spring and fall so families can have a chance to visit the camp. During the open house, the camp will offer activities and provide families with a chance to walk around camp. These days are fun ways to visit the camp and give you the opportunity to talk to the camp director and leadership team in the camp environment. Call the American Camp Association, NY and NJ – The ACA, NY and NJ offers parents free, one-on-one advice in finding a camp. Whether you are looking for a day, overnight or specialty program, the American Camp Association, NY and NJ can help in your search! Contact Renee Flax at 212-391-5208 or renee@ acanynj.org. While the process of searching for camps can often be overwhelming for parents, once you sit down and focus on who your child is and the type of camp experience you want, the choices begin to narrow, leaving you with a few camps to consider. Spending the time now to find the right camp will pay off when your child has the summer of their life at camp! 16 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 CAMPS

Camp Tours What parents should look for By Jess Michaels Thinking about summer camp for your child? One of the best ways to learn about a day or overnight camp is to tour the camp. Touring camps is an invaluable way to get to know a camp. Each camp has its own feel and touring the camp will give you a good sense of whether the camp is the best fit for your child and family. Before you begin setting up tours, take the time to really think about what type of camp experience you are looking for. Doing your initial research will save you a lot of time and allows you to focus on what you really want in a camp. Ross Moskowitz, Owner and Director of Camp Westmont, a coed overnight camp in Wayne County, PA feels it’s imperative that parents figure out the type of camp they want for their child before touring overnight camps. “If you are looking for a traditional coed overnight camp, you should tour 3-4 traditional coed camps instead of seeing one coed camp, one singlesex camp and one brother-sister camp. This way, you are touring the exact types of camps you want, making it easier for you to narrow down the choices.” Once you decide on the type of camp you are interested in, you can call the director and set up camp tours for the summer. Renee Flax, Camper Placement Specialist for the American Camp Association, NY and NJ advises parents not to tour too many camps in one day. “Seeing one camp in the morning and one in the afternoon is generally a good rule of thumb. Touring can be tiring for you and your child, and you also want to give yourself time to debrief between visiting the camps.” Whether you are touring a day camp or an overnight camp, one of the most important aspects of the camp tour is relationship building. Genna Singer, Director of Camps, Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan says, “The people who are doing the tours are the leadership staff or the owner/director and it’s important you feel connected with them. You want to know that you speak about children in the same way, that you can feel the energy of the leadership team and that you understand how the camp is run. You are entrusting this person with your child, and you need to feel there is a connection and a trust with the leadership staff.” Jason Mercado, Director of North Shore Day Camp in Glen Cove, NY says, “Seeing camp in action allows you to see the campers and what it would be like to have your own child there. You can also watch the directors interacting with the campers in real-time. Do the kids know them? Are the staff connected to them? When you tour, you notice things and are able to get the true feeling of the camp.” Mercado understands that not all families are able to visit over the summer and feels that fall open houses are another great time to see camp. “Our fall open houses coincide with the early bird rates we offer. These days are nice because we have the whole leadership team at camp so it’s more spirited than just touring on an off-season day and allows you to get to know the key staff members.” All day and overnight camp do their tours differently. Some camps tour the whole family together while others, like Camp Westmont, do separate tours for the parents and the child. “We do camper only and parent only tours which allows each to have a meaningful experience. Both children and parents have their own specific set of questions and want to see different things at the camp. NY’s Legoland is now a Certified Autism Center By Donna Duarte-LaDD Starting with its opening of the new season Legoland New York will also be a Certified Autism Center. Ask any parent of a child diagnosed with ASD (Autism spectrum disorder) if going to a theme park is easy; most likely, every answer will differ. This is because, as a parent with a child with autism, sometimes going anywhere can be challenging. I should know, I have gone to several theme parks with my ASD son and I have been hit, slapped and bitten, for the park was too overwhelming for him. My son is quite sweet, but visiting a spot where loud noises are the norm, long lines part of the deal- can be quite stirring especially for a nonverbal or sensory-sensitive person. When even the most simple place does not consider that not all kids are the same, going to something grand like a theme park feels impossible. There has been one exception- and this is Legoland. We have been to Legoland three times, and it has been the only theme park where my son is happy. A few months back, I learned that Legoland was in the process of becoming a Certified Autism Center. I may have cried, for I know that parents with kids with special needs want to try at least to give their kids the same experience as other kids and to learn that the park would become even more equipped for my ASD child is a game changer for families. And now starting March 31st Legoland with be equipped to to give these kids and their families the support they need to enjoy their visit. What you can expect on your next visit to Legoland Being certified provides Legoland NY with the tools and support needed to thoughtfully engage with a neurodiverse population while understanding that kids play at a level that is known and comfortable to them. While all Legoland Resorts across North America will now be Certified Autism Centers by spring 2023 this is what you can expect at Legoland New York: • No more having to explain why your child may do this or that; there will now be trained front-line team members educated and equipped to help autistic guests and sensory sensitive individuals. • Pre-planning resources available for guests on the Parks’ websites. • I once took my son on a ride and he was unable to push a button (he now can); he just sat there in his little ride while the other kids passed him by and my heart sank. At Legoland, you will find at every ride a posted sensory guide (developed in partnership with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards) indicating whether there are bright lights, loud sounds, or any features that guests might need to plan around. • Low sensory areas allow guests with certain sensitivities to take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment. • Upon request, First Aid offers ear plugs to assist with sound and overstimulation and “Assisted Access Passes” can be requested at Guest Services. What does it mean to be a Certified Autism Center? According to their press statement Legoland NY received its certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. IBCCES works with many fields such as education, healthcare, entertainment and professionals to provide evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with its board of clinical and subject matter experts and autistic individuals to give a better understanding of autism and other neurodivergencies. Simply put, they give people the tools to know how to understand people with ASD as well as people who may be challenged with neurodivergencies such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, epilepsy, hyperlexia, Dyspraxia, ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and Tourette syndrome (TS). Legoland New York Opens for the season March 31st and is located at 1 Legoland Blvd, Goshen, NY 10924. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 Special needS March 2023 | New York Family 27 At IDEAL, we believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. We offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. www.theidealschool.org Join us for an open house or a personal tour. Call us at 212-769-1699 x10105 or email admissions@theidealschool.org for more information and virtual open house links. Contact us to learn about our relocation to our new home at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District in September 2023! A small school that’s BIG on inclusion NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school

Charter School Education in NYC Charter schools continue to be popular among parents as the city recovers from pandemic By IsaBel song Beer New York City has 275 charter schools across all five boroughs, with six new additions from last year. As parents continue to weigh whether or not they should enroll their children in charters — among other countless education issues citywide — it is more important than ever that these 275 schools reflect the needs and requirements of each individual student. A charter school differs from a traditional public school because charters still receive government funding, but operate outside of the school systems previously established in the geographic area in which the school is located. This means that charter schools are not as beholden to the sometimes rigid statewide curriculum that is followed in traditional public schools. Instead, charters have the opportunity to explore alternative learning styles in addition to what the state expects to be taught. “Charter schools are independentlyoperated public schools that have the freedom to design classrooms that meet their students’ needs,” a statement from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools website reads. “It is common to see charter schools led by former teachers who wanted to take the lessons they learned in the classroom and apply those lessons to an entire school.” All charter schools are required to operate under a contract with a charter school authorizer, which holds the individual school accountable for the educational standards of their charter. Still, all charter schools are different, with some focusing on subjects relating to STEM education, college prep while others integrate forms of the arts into each subject. This ideal of having a charter school emphasize individual skills or subjects is one reason why charters can be so appealing to guardians who want their children to have a more individualized school experience. “Every day I am inspired by the hard but incredibly joyful work of our teachers and staff to get students back on track from the pandemic and empower them to build a future where they can reach their full potential as learners and as people,” said Jane Martinez Dowling, chief of external affairs at KIPP NYC, a charter school system. “I think what really sets KIPP NYC apart is our commitment to supporting students throughout their lifelong learning journeys – from the moment they step through our doors in kindergarten, through graduation, college, their careers, and beyond to fulfill their potential.” 28 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 education March 2023 | New York Family 29 Joyful, Rigorous Academics & Robust Co-Curriculars Social Emotional, Whole Child Support Investment in STEM Open Family - Teacher Connection K-12 Support through College, Career and Beyond Apply Today! Why KIPP NYC? www.kippnyc.org/enroll Questions? Enroll@kippnyc.org Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School 2041 Madison Avenue | New York, NY 10035 info@capitalprepharlem.org | (212) 328-9370 Scan the QR code to learn more about us and apply today! Applications For 2023-24 Enrollment Are Now Open For Grades 6-12! Immersive Social Justice Education Rigorous College Preparatory Model www.capitalprepharlem.org/applynow Why Capital Prep? Plus... Whole-child support through Advisory Elevated learning with college courses Saturday school & extended school year 2-sport requirement for high schoolers AND... 100% of Capital Prep graduates have been accepted into 4-year colleges every year since 2006. Your child can be next! In the Big Apple, another attractive quality about charter schools is the emphasis of diversity within their student bodies as well with staff and educators. According to the New York City Charter School Center during the 2022-23 school year, 49% of the student body in the NYC charter school system identified as Black and 41% as Latinx. Additionally, 80% of charter school students are economically challenged, 18% of students are in individualized education programs (IEP), 9.6% live in temporary housing and 9% are multilingual learners. The NYC charter school system has an estimated population of 142,500 students, with 15% of all NYC public school students attending a charter school. Recent studies conducted by New York City Charter School Center indicated that in 2022, NYC students attending charter schools scored at higher proficiency rates in both English language arts and mathematics than their district counterparts. Citywide, Black and Latinx students attending charter schools achieved twice the proficiency rates as their district school peers in math, and scored nearly 20 percentage points higher in English language arts. Especially as the city heals from the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and guardians look for ways that can help their child have the best opportunities in education, and for some that means enrolling in a charter school. Some educators involved with the state’s charter programs say that since the schools are seeing higher enrollment rates and higher general interest especially in response to the pandemic, New York State should respond to the increased demand and lift the current caps on the number of charter schools that can open in a state. The cap in New York State currently stands at 460 schools, with a smaller-sub cap on NYC. “Despite the historic challenges of the past three years, charter schools delivered for NYC families – providing a high-quality public education that has set students up for success – no matter where they live in the city,” said James Merriman, CEO of the NYC Charter School Center. “But there is much work still to be done, and the need for opening more seats at great public charter schools have never been higher. All families deserve a choice in where they send their kids to school.” 30 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 Education “Despite the historic challenges of the past three years, charter schools delivered for NYC families – providing a high-quality public education that has set students up for success – no matter where they live in the city.” Your choice today, creates opportunities for tomorrow! We are STILL accepting applications for SY2022-2023 & NEW application for SY2023-2024 New Heights Academy serves students in grades 5-12. Our mission is to graduate students who are prepared to succeed in college and life. Free tuition Free Uniform shirt with registration Free tutoring Smaller class sizes Blended learning Safe and structured learning environment New Heights Academy Charter School 1818 Amsterdam Avenue www.newheightsacademy.org CALL TODAY! 212.283.5400 ¡Su election hoy. crea oportunidades para el manana! TODAVÍA estamos aceptando solicitudes para SY2022-2023 y NUEVA solicited para 5Y2023-2024. New Heights Academy atiende a estudiantes en las grades 5-12. Nuestra misión es graduar estudiantes que estén preparados para tener éxito en la universidad y en la vida. + Enseñanza gratis + Camisa de uniforme graﬁs con registro + Tutoria gratuita + Clases más pequeñas + Aprendizaje mixto iAplicar aquí! + Ambiente de aprendizaje Seguro y estructurado New Heights Academy Charter School 1818 Amsterdam Avenue WWW.NEWHEIGHTSACADEMY.ORG ¡LLAMA HOY! 212.283 5400 APPLY HERE RSVP for an Open House and Apply now online K-7th Grade at: whinmusic.org A revolutionary school model founded on the principles of El Sistema with music and community building at its core. A free public charter school where literacy, math, science and music help your child grow into a leader of tomorrow. Una escuela autónoma pública gratuita donde la alfabetización, las matemáticas, la ciencia y la música ayudan a su hijo(a) a convertirse en el líder del mañana. A F r e e E le m e n t ar y Cha r t e r S ch oo l 517 West 164th, New York, NY U na e s c u ela e le m e n t al g r a tuit a 10032

Gas Stoves By Kaitlyn Riggio Arecently published study has found that indoor gas stoves are linked to an increased risk of asthma in children, with around 12.7% of current childhood asthma cases in the United States being attributable to gas stove use. Since the publication of this study, debates have sprung up, with some pledging their allegiances to gas stoves and others suggesting that they be phased out. There's a lot of information swirling around, which can be hard to sift through if you're a parent, especially one with a gas stove in your home currently. Here's what you need to know about gas stoves, how they can affect you and your family's health and what you should do if you have a gas stove in your house. What Makes Gas Stoves Potentially Harmful? Because stoves burn natural gas, they create invisible by-products, one of the most concerning being nitrogen dioxide (NO2). The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) actually has regulations outdoor NO2 emissions and sets safe exposure limits, but there aren't any similar regulations for indoor exposure. In recent years, we've learned much more about the ways that exposure to NO2 can negatively affect our health. Long-term exposure to NO2 can increase a person's chances of respiratory infections and asthma. Gas stoves have a negative impact on the environment as well. Burning natural gas produces carbon dioxide. Unburned natural gas contains methane, and gas stoves have been found to leak unburned methane. Both carbon dioxide and methane are greenhouse gases, which contribute to climate change. Are Gas Stoves Going To Be Banned? Federally, there doesn't seem to be a ban on gas stoves on the horizon. Alex Hoehn-Saric, Chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), released a statement clarifying that he is not looking to ban gas stoves. Instead, the USCPSC is doing further research on the gas emissions from stoves and working on finding new ways to address the health risks. In New York City, there's already a ban on natural gas hook ups in new buildings going into effect at the end of this year. City Council passed a bill in 2021 that will ban natural gas in new buildings under seven stories starting in 2024, and in 2027 for anything taller. However, this bill doesn't affect buildings where gas is already installed. I Have A Gas Stove. What Do I Do? You don't need to get rid of your gas stove. If you want to take some steps towards lowering health risks that could come from using a gas stove, here are some things you can consider doing: Ventilate your kitchen when cooking. Turning a fan on won't do much, since it's just circulating the same air through the kitchen. But consider opening your windows while you cook or use exhaust fans that move air outside. Use an air purifier with a high clean air delivery rate (CADR) to improve the air quality in your home Look into using electric appliances where you can. While replacing a gas stove with an electric stove isn't easy or even feasible for many, there are smaller changes you can make to limit how much you're using gas. Use an electric kettle instead of boiling water on the stove top. Use appliances like electric slow cookers, toaster ovens, rice cookers or microwaves when possible. There's no need to rip your gas stove from the wall, but these small changes can make a difference in the health of you and your family.

Baby Eczema: What You Need to Know By Cris Pearlstein There are about three million eczema cases a year. While the experts do not know exactly why some babies get eczema while others dont, it can be uncomfortable for your baby and stressful for the parent when a flare-up does occur. We spoke with Dr. Tiffany Otto Knipe to better understand and treat eczema for your little one. What is eczema exactly? Eczema (also called “atopic dermatitis”) is a chronic/recurring, inflammatory skin disease that is characterized by itchiness. The skin will appear red, dry, flaky and “rough” or bumpy. Occasionally the rash appears circular, and it can be scattered or located in target areas. In infants the most common areas this occurs is the face and scalp, but it can also occur on the legs, arms and body. Older children typically get eczema behind their elbows and knees. What are some symptoms a baby with eczema might experience? What are some signs your baby might have it? Signs a baby has eczema include scratching (which will often precede the appearance of the rash), patches of redness or dry/rough patches on the skin. The skin is itchy so you may notice your infant scratching or rubbing at their face or body. The skin may have scattered red areas and patches of dry, flaky, or rough skin. Often if the skin is very itchy you may notice your infant is irritable and fussy. What are some possible causes of eczema? Is it environmental? Hereditary? Both! There are genetic factors that make developing eczema more likely. An infant may be more prone to developing eczema is if there is eczema, allergies or asthma in close family members. But of course there are environmental triggers, too. Fragranced soaps, lotions, laundry detergents, wool or synthetic clothing materials against the skin can all trigger eczema. Exacerbating factors also include excessive bathing without moisturizing afterwards, low-humidity environments, and dry or overheated skin. In older children and adults, stress can also be a trigger for eczema flare-ups. What advice do you have for parents who are trying to avoid flare-ups and keep their babies skin comfortable? Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! But please make sure you use fragrance-free moisturizer or, even better, coconut oil, shea butter, olive oil or oatmeal baths. Maintain humidity in the air by turning on a cool mist humidifier in the baby’s room. Avoid temperature extremes (too hot or too cold weather tends to trigger eczema). Keep bath time under 10 minutes. Dress your infant in loose-fitting cotton clothing. Keep your baby’s fingernails short so that when they are experiencing flare-ups and feel itchy, they will be less likely to break the skin when scratching (and therefore will avoid introducing bacteria under the skin and starting an infection.) If a parent did want to go beyond moisturizer, what products do you recommend for relief? Mommy’s Bliss products are created by and targeted for mother and infant wellness. The products are made in the US and Canada, and they rely on the use of natural remedies to maintain health. I am particularly looking forward to the launch of Baby Eczema Ease Daily Moisturizer—it combines the most effective natural ingredients into one product that can not only help to repair itchy, eczema skin but, if used regularly, will help to prevent flare-ups, too. Dr. Tiffany Otto Knipe, MD is a board-certified pediatrician, a Clinical Instructor at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center and New York University Langone Medical Center, founder of Washington Market Pediatrics, and a specialist in Pediatric Infectious Diseases. She completed her undergraduate training at University of Pennsylvania, then went on to medical school at Jefferson Medical College. She completed her Pediatric residency at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, and then went on to complete fellowship training in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Yale University and NYU Langone Medical Center. Dr. Tiffany is a long-time resident of TriBeCa and she loves raising her two boys in the neighborhood. As fixtures in the community, she and her family are often out playing sports at Pier 25, picnicking in Battery Park, and planting in their garden in Washington Market Park. This story was originally posted on our sister site mommybites.com 34 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 ask the e xpert A Parenting Playbook for Raising the Happiest Kids on Earth With cultural researcher, parenting expert and columnist Jessica Joelle Alexander Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Cultural researcher and author Jessica Joelle Alexander will reveal the secrets behind the Danish way of parenting. Alexander applies the "PARENT” acronym — Play, Authenticity, Reframing, Empathy, No ultimatums and Togetherness — to help parents from all walks of life "raise the happiest, most well-adjusted kids in the world." The Habits of Highly Effective Adolescents With Christine Carter, Ph.D. and Laura Kastner, Ph.D. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 5 p.m. ET In this interactive talk, acclaimed sociologist and leadership coach (and mother of four teenagers!) Christine Carter, Ph.D., will draw on scientific research to outline realistic ways parents and educators can help preteens, teens and college students find focus and fulfillment through the development of effective habit formation, goal-setting and authentic leadership skills. PRESENTING March 2023 | New York Family 35 Register for FREE at NewYorkFamily.com/NYParentEd Presents SPONSORS FREE Parenting Webinars coming soon - Sign up now! MARCH 17 MAY 20 APRIL 22 MAY 21 1027 FLATBUSH AVENUE, BROOKLYN NY @KINGSBKLYN #KINGSBKLYN TICKETS AT KINGSTHEATRE.COM

The Museum of Broadway New spot celebrates its history By Serena norr Have a Broadway fan at home? Then you have to visit the newly opened Museum of Broadway now open in NYC. Located in a 26,000-square-foot space, this is the very first museum dedicated to Broadway and the history of theater that features an impressive archive of beautiful and rare costumes, documents, photographs, props, and artifacts as well as immersive elements along the way. This starts with a walk-through timeline, starting at the mid-18th century to the present day. Going from room-to-room, it was incredible to learn more about how live theater actually started in the financial district to Union Square and Herald Square to its evolution to the Theatre District in Times Square. Throughout the space, you’ll see more than 500 shows highlighted. We loved seeing costumes from “The Lion King,” the arm cast from “Dear Evan Hansen,” costumes from “Hamilton,” the jacket from “West Side Story,” Annie’s dress, and the set model of “Wicked.” Walking through the timeline of each room, you’ll also see rooms dedicated to various musicals in history, such as “West Side Story,” “Oklahoma,” “Company,” “The Wiz,” and much more. Along the way there are also several interactive elements where kids and adults can be “in” the show, and of course take pictures. My daughter loved going on the stage of “Rent,” playing a Producer, dancing along with an animatronic character in the “West Side Story,” sitting in the colorful “Hair” swing, and looking through the hall of mirrors. We also loved the “Phantom of the Opera” chandelier installation with 13,917 glistening crystals. Each crystal represents the number of “Phantom of the Opera” shows performed since it opened it 1988. More crystals will be added to the installation when it closes in April of 2023. After the tour of the Broadway shows, we were guided downstairs to learn more about what happens backstage. Each section was dedicated to the behind-the-scenes of a show where we saw how the props were laid out, a stage managers’ board, a lighting board, a composers’ room (along with some videos), a makeup station, wardrobe room, and much more. There are also original sketches, plans, schedules, and more that show the intricacy of what it really takes to put on a show. The museum also features special exhibitions, which currently features the drawings of caricaturist Al Hirschfeld. Guests can create a digital cartoon in this room as well as color and observe some of his collection of cartoons as well as his infamous oversized chair. Educational and fun, we loved our experience at the Museum of Broadway that left us with a new appreciation for the art of theater and its rich history. Museum of Broadway 145 W 45th Street New York, NY 10036 Tickets are $39–$49 per person Student tickets are $29 and Senior tickets (for ages 65+) are $32 are available from MondayThursday. The walk-through experience takes around 90 minutes-three hours to complete. 36 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 family day out Monique Carboni t he museum of Broadway’s artifacts include costumes from Phantom of the opera, Hair, and t he l ion King, and a set from West Side Story. March 2023 | New York Family 37 Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com for daily stories and to sign up for our weekly newsletters!

Go Wild at the Newark Museum of Art Animal Kingdom exhibition offers a fresh look at nature By Kaitlyn Riggio Families and kids can now learn about and celebrate the wonders of the animal kingdom from the comfort of an art museum. The Animal Kingdom exhibition at The Newark Museum of Art (newarkmuseumart. org) teaches visitors about the different animals that inhabit the land, air and sea and how we as humans impact them through a series of immersive and interactive experiences. Upon entering the exhibition, visitors are greeted with the intro gallery, where they can get acquainted with animals of the land, air and sea. One of the most exciting features of this gallery is the Magic Door to Art. When visitors open the door, they’ll be greeted by a dynamic presentation of 15 different works of art fea- turing different animals. The Magic Door to Art shows animals coming to life through art while also demonstrating a connection between science and art. Showing the connection between different disciplines was a primary goal of the exhibition. Silvia Filippini-Fantoni, deputy director of learning and engagement at the Newark Museum of Art, says the aim was to “move away from science for science’s sake” and instead “look at the integration between art and science and technology, given that our museum has all these different collections, and how we can bring them together.” After leaving the intro gallery, visitors will fly into the world of birds in “Lost World: The Audubon Immersive Experience.” This fully immersive projection-based experience brings the animals from Audubon’s Birds of America to life. The projections in this gallery feature dynamic versions of Audubon’s bird illustrations in their natural habitats, accompanied by a soundtrack of actual bird sounds compiled from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s database. This room is also home to a replica of an underground cave, complete with cave paintings modeled after seven different caves from around the world. Here, visitors can play a matching game, allowing them to interact with the first known human art displaying animal subjects in a playful way. Finally, visitors will enter the “Sketch Aquarium.” In this digital aquarium, parents and kids alike can create their own sea creatures and then scan them into the aquarium. And unlike traditional aquariums, you’re encouraged to tap the glass in the Sketch Aquarium! In addition to teaching visitors about different animals of the land, air and sea, the Animal Kingdom exhibition also helps visitors learn about the realities of human impact on the environment. The “Endangered” room in the exhibition highlights endangered and threatened animals, but it’s also a call to action. In this room, visitors can learn about small changes they 38 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 family day out can make in their own lives to have a positive impact on the world around them. Filippini-Fantoni says museums have a responsibility to discuss important social justice issues like humans’ impact on the environment. “There’s this idea that museums should be neutral,” Filippini-Fantoni says. “But really, we want to address these topics that are relevant and important for our audiences.” Families can connect with the exhibition even further through special events, like immersive yoga classes held in the “Sketch Aquarium” and “Lost World” rooms of the exhibition. These special events as well as the immersive nature of the exhibition are efforts to effectively engage with visitors, especially visitors from younger generations. “We kind of understand that just putting artwork on the wall is not really going to engage and connect with younger audiences,” Filippini-Fantoni says. “We really need to do it in a different way.” The Animal Kingdom exhibition is unique from what you’d typically find in an art mu- seum, but it was created in connection with the Newark Museum of Art’s values and mission. “It was all very intentionally focused on creating opportunities that are unexpected and creative,” says Andreina Castillo, director of marketing and communication for the Newark Museum of Art. Maegan Douglas, manager of interpretation and public programs, says she hopes attendees leave the exhibition with a sense of awe and wonder. “Many visitors may not remember some of the things they saw,” Douglas says. “But they’re going to remember how they felt. The Animal Kingdom exhibition at the Newark Museum of Art is on view through May 2024. Newark Museum of Art 49 Washington Street Newark, NJ 07102 973-596-6550 March 2023 | New York Family 39 We’re s� S�cial Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures!

F inding Your New Home! Tips and two towns near NYC that are perfect for families By Mia Sala S Finding a new home for your family isn’t easy. There’s a lot to consider— school districts, work commutes, neighborhood vibe and more. We’re here to help! We rounded up some of our top picks for New York families to settle down in. Plus, we asked local real estate agents to share their pro tips for families shopping for their first home whether it is to buy or rent. Should you have a home inspection done before purchasing? How do you know if a neighborhood is right for your family? Read on so you can settle down in your dream home now! Westfield, NJ With award-winning school districts and a quick commute to the city, Westfield, NJ, is a highly sought-after town for families. Westfield’s schools were recently named one of the best school districts in NJ by Niche. com! After you send your kiddos off to school for the day, you can head to Manhattan for work, just 22 miles away. Plus, this vibrant town has plenty of kid-friendly activities, including parks, playgrounds and downtown shopping. When looking for your first home in Westfield or elsewhere, agent Frank D. Isoldi says: “The key is to be as well prepared for the process as possible. The first step is finding a top agent that is the local expert in the area that you are looking.” As a busy NYC parent, you probably have a million things to do each day, but try to set aside time to prepare for your home search. “Having all your finances in place before you begin looking is crucial,” {Isoldi. As for selecting a home, the neighborhood is a key part of finding the right fit for your family. “Every family has different priorities but for most with young children, the proximity to schools, parks and playgrounds usually rank pretty high on the list,” Isoldi explains. “Other things to consider are daycare options, sports offered, as well as other after-school programs.” The interior of the home matters, and Westfield boasts some beautiful properties. For example, 638 Kimball Avenue is a recently renovated 4+ bedroom, 2.1 bath home close to schools and the downtown area. An open front porch, custom woodworking, and a gourmet kitchen add the finishing touches to this beauty. But no matter how stunning the home is, ensure you get a home inspection. I always suggest that my buyers do a home inspection,” says Isoldi. “Even if you are in a multiple bid situation and limit your request options, I always suggest a general inspection, chimney inspection, oil tank sweep and sewer scope.” Frank D. Isoldi, TheIsoldiCollection.com, Coldwell Banker Frankisoldi@gmail.com Cell: 908-787-5990 Direct: 908-301-2038 Pelham, NY Hoping to stay in state? Pelham, NY, may have just what you’re looking for. Located in Westchester, just 10 miles north of 40 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 638 Kimball Ave. in Westfield, NJ Re Al estAte Manhattan, Pelham is a commuter’s dream. Not only are there kid-friendly things to do in this tight-knit community, but you’re a hop; skip away from the many things to do in NYC. If you’re looking for your first family home in Pelham or anywhere else, agent April H. Monaco recommends taking a few early steps. “A buyer’s first step should always be to get a pre-approval letter. This will help you to understand what you can comfortably afford,” she explains. Monaco also emphasizes the importance of a great realtor for first-time home buyers: “Look for someone who has good knowledge of the market and who actively listens and understands your wants and needs.” After all, your agent will negotiate the terms for you, so you want to make sure you’re in good hands! If buying or renting you want to get the best deal on the stunning homes in Pelham with your agent’s help. While there’s a nice variety of homes here, 10 Ridge Place in Pelham Manor stands out with 4 beds, 3 full baths and 2 have baths. Families love the space— there’s a sunroom, billiards room, and sunken living room in this elegant house from the 1920s. But as Isoldi says, Monaco agrees that a home inspection is always important. “As a seasoned realtor with over 20 years of experience, I’ve seen, and been a part of, many negotiations — even some that forgo certain contingencies, including home inspections,” Monaco says. “I always recommend home inspections, if for no other reason than to understand the home and know how it works.” And don’t forget to inspect the neighborhood as well! Monaco encourages buyers to try to imagine their family there, day-to-day. What would you do on the weekends? Where would you get your groceries? Where would your kids play outside? Walk around the town to answer these questions before you set your sights on buying a home. Buying or renting a home for the first time is scary, but it’s also exciting! Take the time to find the perfect home for your family. April Monaco, Houlihan Lawrence amonaco@houlihanlawrence.com 914-548-8350 March 2023 | New York Family 41 Mommybites.com provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. MommyBites.com We can’t wait to see you there! is now part of 10 Ridge Place in Pelham Manor

Giving Back as a Family A guide to NYC volunteering By Vered Ornstein Volunteering in NYC helps teach kids the value of what they have and why it’s important to help those who may not have as much. It also helps build strong family bonds as you work together as a family to do good. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, giving back spreads goodwill and joy to the community. In a city as large as New York, finding ways to volunteer as a family can be a little difficult. It’s the double-edged sword of New York City living. Everything is here, but that means EVERYTHING is here. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the best places for New York City volunteering as a family. This borough by borough list will help you find the perfect way to give back. Manhattan New York Cares Financial District 65 Broadway, 19th Floor, NY, NY 10006 212-228-5000 New York Cares is an excellent vehicle for giving back with your family. Children ages 14 and up can join up with an adult group leader for a variety of activities, while family-friendly projects are available for everyone to take part in, even the younger kids. Ages: All ages Food Bank for New York City Financial District 39 Broadway, 10th Floor, NY, NY 10006 212-566-7855 ext. 5 This organization provides support to the underserved across New York. To help them with their many charitable endeavors, they accept volunteers of all ages. Even kids as young as 5 are welcome for the organization’s Weekend Repack to help sort donated and bulk items into specific categories. Ages: Five years old and up Toys for Tots Across Manhattan 888-848-2596 One of the easiest ways to participate in New York City volunteering is to do it on your own. Parents and their children can give back together by donating toys to Toys for Tots. Take the kids and make a day of purchasing requested toys and donating them to your local Toys for Tots drop-off center. Ages: All ages God’s Love We Deliver SoHo 166 Avenue of the Americas, NY, NY 10013 212-294-8100 Offering a variety of ways for families to do good as a family, God’s Love We Deliver offers all manner of charitable opportunities from seasonal to year-round. Children 16 and over can help with activities like packing and serving. Those 18 and older can make meal deliveries. Meanwhile, children younger than 16 can participate in Crafting Love projects like making beaded bracelets and birthday and holiday cards. Ages: All ages New York Common Pantry East Harlem 8 East 109th Street, NY, NY 10029 917-720-9700 Giving back as a family by volunteering at New York Common Pantry is a great way to do good.This pantry depends on volunteer help to allow its continued distribution of thousands of meals yearly. Children ages 16 and up are welcome and can help with the distribution of pantry items, meal service, or pantry item packing. Ages: 16 and up Friends of Governors Island Financial District 10 South Street, Slip 7, NY, NY 10007 Friends of Governors Island only accepts volunteers who are 16 or over, so this New York City volunteering opportunity is limited to those with older children. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy time outdoors, stay active, and help one of the most beautiful spots in NYC stay beautiful. Ages: 16 and over Partnerships for Parks Across Manhattan 212-360-1399 Partnerships for Parks is devoted to helping neighborhood parks thrive. A diverse network of dedicated park volunteers continues to expand, making it possible to do more to restore and revive parks across the city. This joint program of City Parks Foundation and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation is always looking for more volunteers. Ages: All ages Jewish Association for Services for the Aged Garment District 247 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018 212-273-5200 Accepting volunteers of all ages, the JASA offers a variety of services that help improve the lives of seniors across the city. Offering everything from meals to legal services, the JASA is committed 42 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 GivinG to empowering and embracing the elderly community of New York. Ages: All ages Carter Burden Network Lenox Hill 415 E. 73rd St., NY, NY 10021 212-423-9665 ext. 423 Another excellent resource for New York City volunteering as a family, the Carter Burden Network offers a variety of services to seniors and their families, including grocery shopping, computer training, and more. The organization accepts both adult and youth volunteers. Ages: All ages Brooklyn Toys for Tots Across Brookyln 888-848-2596 One of the easiest ways to participate in New York City volunteering is to do it on your own. Parents and their children can give back together by donating toys to Toys for Tots. Take the kids and make a day of purchasing requested toys and donating them to your local Toys for Tots drop-off center. Ages: All ages Partnerships for Parks Across Brooklyn 212-360-1399 Partnerships for Parks is devoted to helping neighborhood parks thrive. A diverse network of dedicated park volunteers continues to expand, making it possible to do more to restore and revive parks across the city. This joint program of City Parks Foundation and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation is always looking for more volunteers. Ages: All ages City Harvest Borough Park 150 52nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232 646-412-0600 City Harvest’s farmers market-style distribution centers provide fresh produce to those in need across all five boroughs of the city. Along with other activities, they promote more food being used and less wasted. City Harvest offers volunteer opportunities for both adults and youth. Ages: Check their volunteer FAQs for specifics. Gallop NYC Prospect Park Prospect Park, corner of Canton Ave. & Coney Island Ave, 855-925-5661 If your children are 16 and over, and you love horses, Gallop NYC is an excellent opportunity for Volunteering in New York City as a family. This group offers therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with developmental, emotional, social, and physical challenges. Volunteers can help in a variety of ways, and training is provided. Ages: 16 and over Grow NYC Greenmarkets Wallabout Washington Park &, Dekalb Ave., 212-7887900 Grow NYC Greenmarkets are throughout New York City where families can donate their gently used clothing, shoes, and textiles. Practice giving back as a family by going through closets and donating items that you and your kids never use. Ages: All ages Queens Toys for Tots Across Queens 888-848-2596 One of the easiest ways to participate in New York City volunteering is to do it on your own. Parents and their children can give back together by donating toys to Toys for Tots. Take the kids and make a day of purchasing requested toys and donating them to your local Toys for Tots drop-off center. Ages: All ages Citymeals On Wheels Across Queens 212-687-1234 Citymeals On-Wheels provides food and companionship to New York City’s elderly. The organization is a great one for giving back because they accept volunteers of all ages. Ages: All ages Partnerships for Parks Across Queens 212-360-1399 Partnerships for Parks is a city-wide initiative aimed at restoring and maintaining neighborhood parks so everyone can have green spaces to enjoy. Ages: All ages Queens Botanical Garden Flushing 43-50 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355 718-886-3800 Queens Botanical Garden makes giving back as a family easy. Their routine volunteer opportunities are made to accommodate ages ranging from 14 to adults, while younger children can help out at seasonal community days if they’re accompanied by an adult. Opportunities range from planting to office work. Ages: All ages Gallop NYC Forest Hills 88-03 70th Road, Forest Hills, NY 11375 855-925-5661 As previously mentioned, Gallop NYC offers a variety of opportunities for New York City volunteering for people 16 and up. That service is focused on helping people with physical, mental, and emotional developmental roadblocks. Ages: 16 and up City-Wide Citymeals On Wheels 212-687-1234 Providing food and company to housebound elderly across New York City, Citymeal On Wheels is a volunteer group accepting volunteers of all ages to help hand-deliver meals. Kids can get involved by writing cards and letters, helping to prepare meals, and more. The organization is a great one for giving back because they accept volunteers of all ages and from all across New York City. Ages: All ages so Many o pportunities for n ew york City Volunteering As a Family All it takes is a click or a phone call to start teaching your kids the importance of giving back. Most of the organizations we just listed accept children of various ages, so it should be easy to find a way for New York City volunteering that fits your family. It’s better to give than to receive so use this list to help you find the joy of giving back as a family! March 2023 | New York Family 43

Bethany Braun-Silva on pivoting into a new career with her podcast "The Breakdown With Bethany" — while keeping By Donna Duarte-LaDD At New York Family, we have the privilege of meeting all types of parents. It is an inspiring job; it is impossible not to learn and take in everyone’s story that we share. We also attend many events, talks, and summits because, as most parents know, parenting has many layers. Frankly, some of these events can feel a bit junior high and twirling around in my brain as I walk to each one is usually, will I have anyone to chat with ? Will I know anyone since most of our relationships these days are via social ? The answer is usually yes. I met Bethany Braun-Silva at a parenting talk a few years back. Bethany walked up to me, introduced herself, and with her upbeat personality, she shared how she was also a parenting writer. As I have gotten to know Bethany, I now know that on top of being a prolific parenting editor, she is an on-the-go mom of two boys, Elias, 10, and Jake, 7, who she raises with her equally busy husband, Manny. On any given day, you may see an article pop up in the world web that she has written as a Special Projects Editor at Wild Sky Media. Or you will find her sharing helpful parenting advice and mom hacks on TV news segments. So it was not surprising when she founded her podcast and web show "The Breakdown With Bethany" on Mom.com, where she interviews celebrity moms and parenting experts that are a refreshing listen. I caught up with this busy mom to learn more about how she has pivoted into a new career (the podcast) while keeping her day job as a writer and parenting expert. DDL:What inspired you to start The Breakdown With Bethany? BBS:Mindy Kaling! Well, not directly, but during my time as the Editor of Parenting.com , I got offered an interview with her and couldn’t believe how lucky I was. The interview went well, but I didn’t get the green light to publish the conversation on Parenting.com , so I thought, “why not create my own platform for all these interviews with amazing moms I was being offered?” I love talking to mothers about their ambitions, motherhood journey, careers, relationships, struggles, and triumphs; I truly feel that is what I’m meant to do, so I just did it. I bootstrapped the project for so long, and now I’m so proud that it’s widely available on multiple podcast platforms and YouTube. DDL:You interview many well-known moms, although they are all pretty famous; what are some things that make them just like us? BBS:Get ready for a major name drop, but it was actually Serena Williams who said to me during an interview that “motherhood is the ultimate equalizer.” I think moms, famous or not, go through similar emotional struggles: guilt, shame, fear, and loneliness. Something that I’ve been so grateful to help do through my interviews is destigmatized conversations around postpartum depression and anxiety. This is something we talk about a lot on “The Breakdown With Bethany,” and famous or not, this is something that no mother is immune to, and I love that I’m able to help bring more and more awareness to this important topic. DDL: Any incredible interviews where you signed off and said to yourself WOW? BBS: Any time I can make a real connection with someone is a “wow” moment. I do the interview through Zoom, so this can definitely be challenging, but most recently, I interviewed Jenna Bush Hager, and from the first question, I could tell that this was going to be a great interview. She is so giving as a reporter and as a guest, and I am also such an admirer of hers 44 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 her day job as a writer and parenting expert “ i think any time i feel connected and like i ’m not alone on this crazy parenthood journey helps me to be a better parent.” Michelle Rose Photo

Bethany's New York Favorites Favorite Places to go with mom friends? Any place with a good wine selection or fun cocktail menu with good music. Favorites include bibi in the East Village and LouLou in Chelsea. Favorite weekend fun to do in the city or near? In the summer, Jacob Riis Beach or Citi Field to watch the Mets. In the winter, we hit local batting cages or love a weekend in the Poconos. Favorite family-friendly places to eat? We love The Mermaid Inn in Chelsea. They have a killer kids menu and give you free pudding…win! 456 New Shanghai is another favorite and nearly every time we go we sit at a large round table with strangers. It’s such a classic New York experience. My husband is Cuban and really appreciates Chinese/Cuban fusion. For a more upscale experience we love Calle Dao but the real spot is Nuevo Jardin on 32nd and Broadway in Astoria. Favorite parks? Central Park - Adventure Playground. This is a classic and is big enough that my kids never get bored no matter how many times we go. Chelsea Piers - Chelsea Waterside Park. We love this park in the summer. It feels like a vacation. Just try the big slide at your own risk. IYKYK! BBS:I totally get that bill-paying part. Nobody is bankrolling me or my husband so my desire to make a career shift has been fueled by my passion and ambition but it has also been incredibly intentional. What I would suggest to parents who want to make a change in their careers is to follow their passions and to go for it absolutely but not blow up their lives. What I mean is don’t quit the day job without a revenue stream. My journey to television and creating the podcast was, at times, painstakingly slow— because I couldn’t just leave everything behind to pursue the big dream, and I still can’t. But I’m finding that doing things at a slower, more calculated pace has helped me reach levels I never thought I could. So I say to go for it with all your heart, but don’t be afraid about taking it slow and making smart (and best) decisions for your family, even if it feels like a step back. You’ll get there! DDL:What do you do to banish mom guilt? BBS:Mom guilt can be incredibly overwhelming, especially when you are as ambitious as I am. In the moments when I’m feeling especially guilty, I take a moment to practice mindfulness and really get present with myself. I check in with myself by asking questions like: Are my kids okay? Are they healthy? Are they safe? Are they happy? The answer is usually “yes,” thank goodness, which helps ground me. And then, I spend some time with them where I am 100 percent present to check in and reconnect. But if I’m being honest, I mostly ignore it and push through. that when I finished, I needed to take a minute to take the moment in. DDL:I also love hearing mothers’ stories; there always seems to be a common thread: we have a lot more in common than we think. By sharing these mom stories, do you feel it helps you parent? BBS:I do! I think any time I feel connected and like I’m not alone on this crazy parenthood journey helps me to be a better parent. And that’s exactly why I wanted to share these stories, to help other parents, especially mothers, realize they are not alone. When I conduct interviews, I usually have a question (or two) pertaining to my life. For instance, I recently interviewed a well-known parenting writer who is coming out with a book about astrology and raising kids. I mentioned that it always seems to be a battle with my older son, who is an Aries, and she told me that Aries often like to “fight for fun.” She gave me some great recommendations on relating to him, like sparring with him a bit lovingly. So far, it seems to be working! DDL:While still a working editor, you have made some pivots to follow your passion for storytelling; what advice can you share with parents on making changes in their careers (keeping in mind many of us still have to pay our bills)? DDL:You are a born and bred New Yorker; what do you love about raising kids here in the city? BBS:So. Many. Things. I grew up in Hell’s Kitchen, and my husband grew up in Astoria, so raising our little New Yorkers to appreciate all the things we loved growing up is so fun and rewarding. From stickball in the schoolyard to trips to quick trips to The Met, there are so many things to appreciate about being from NYC. Watching them experience the same things I did for the first time is such a joy. They really are little New Yorkers and have a hard time understanding that pizza is not available 24 hours a day in other places. DDL:What are some of the ‘rules’ you feel you have broken to create a life you are happy living? BBS:I love this question because I’m actually writing a book that has to do with this very topic. I love breaking “rules.” I was a mother before I was a wife; I pursued a career in journalism without any formal education on the subject, and I started a podcast out of a sheer desire to spread a message and cultivate a community. Maybe it’s my New York sensibility or being an only child but I hate to be told I can’t do something. I advocate for myself professionally a lot. Sometimes it feels scary and a little desperate but I know who I am and what I can bring to the table. So I would also encourage other women to do the same! 46 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 March 2023 | New York Family 47 By Shara Levine Manhattan The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show WHEN: Fridays, 10 am, Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 am and 11:30 am. through May 28. WHERE: DR2 Theatre, 103 East 15 Street, New York AGES: 8 and under WHAT: See the stories of Eric Carle come to life with a menagerie of over 75 magical puppets. WANT TO GO?: $48$110. (212) 375–1110, hungrycaterpillarshow.com Dog Man: The Musical WHEN: Starting March 4, Saturdays, 11am, 2pm and 4:30pm, Sundays, 12pm and 3 pm, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 7 pm, through April 30 WHERE: New World Stages, 340 W 50th Street, New York AGES: 5 – 12 WHAT: Everyone’s favorite crime fighting dog leaps off the pages and onto the stage in this hilarious family show. WANT TO GO?: $50-$116. Newworldstages.com Wonder Women WHEN: Starting March 4, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm, through March 26. WHERE: Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street, New York AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Women’s History Month and commemorate pioneering figures in science, technology, arts & design, and mathematics. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $16; $13 seniors and visitors with disabilities. (212) 721–1223, cmom.org The Pop Ups Family Concert WHEN: March 5, 10:30 – 11:30 am WHERE: The Jewish Museum, Scheuer Auditorium, 1109 5th Ave. New York AGES: 3 – 8 WHAT: Join this Grammynominated band for music, hilarious puppets, and an epic costume party just in time for Purim. WANT TO GO?: $18; Children 18 and under are free. (212) 423–3200, thejewishmuseum. org Family Purim Concert WHEN: March 5, 10:30 – 11:30 am WHERE: 92nd Street Y, 1395 48 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2023 Join t he Pop ups for a family concert at the Jewish Museum on March. 5. calendar Lexington Ave. New York AGES: 4 and under WHAT: Celebrate with singing, dancing, guest performances, and explore the meaningful themes of the holiday. WANT TO GO?: $36. (212) 415–5500, 92ny.org Holi in NYC WHEN: March 8, 4 – 6 pm WHERE: Waterline Square, 400 West 61st Street, New York AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Holi with powder play, performances, dance workshops and Indian drummers. WANT TO GO?: Free. eventbrite.com Adventures from The Shed WHEN: March 11, 25, 10 am – 11 pm. WHERE: 14th Street Y, 344 E 14th St AGES: 2-5 WHAT: This immersive and inclusive performance features puppetry, music, movement, storytelling–and a bit of theater magic! WANT TO GO?: $7.50. Chickenshednyc.org 2023 NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade WHEN: March 17, 11 am WHERE: 5th Avenue, 44th Street to 72nd Street, New York AGES: All WHAT: Be there for the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. WANT TO GO? Free. nycstpatricksparade.org Bronx Family Time: Double Dutch WHEN: March 18, 3 – 5 pm WHERE: The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: All ages and skill levels are welcome to an afternoon of double dutch with experienced instructors. WANT TO GO?: Free. (718) 681–6000, bronxmuseum.org Wings of Dublin Irish Dance WHEN: March 19, 4 pm WHERE: Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx AGES: 5 and up WHAT: See exquisite Irish and World champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos. WANT TO GO?: $32-$83. (718) 960–8833, lehmancenter.org Silent Disco WHEN: March 31, 6 – 8 pm WHERE: Williamsbridge Oval, Van Cortlandt Ave. East, Reservoir Oval E, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Boogie on the dance floor while you listen to your favorite music and DJ with silent headphones. WANT TO GO?: Free. nycgovparks.org Brooklyn The Roller Wave WHEN: Wednesday and Thursday from 12-10pm, Friday through Sunday from 11am-2am though June 4. WHERE: The Roller Wave and Atlantic Terminal Mall, 625 Atlantic Ave. Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Skate your way to family fun at this new pop-up roller skating rink! WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $14.50 and rental fee is $5-$10. Rollerwavenyc.com Winnie the Pooh WHEN: March 19, 3 pm WHERE: Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave, Flatbush AGES: All WHAT: This fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $29. (718) 856–5464, kingstheatre.com Esencial WHEN: Starting March 25, Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 pm, through March 26. WHERE: BAM Fisher, 321 Ashland Place, Boerum Hill AGES: 5 and up WHAT: Watch as performers leap, dive, dance, and juggle to create a mesmerizing story of collaboration and creative problem-solving. WANT TO GO?: $18. Bam.org Queens Spring Children’s Garden Family Day WHEN: March 12, 1 – 4 pm WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing AGES: 2-12 WHAT: Participate in planting activities and crafts, and learn about all the programs the Garden has to offer for children. WANT TO GO?: $5 suggested donation. (718) 886–3800, queensbotanical.org Animal Tales: Green Eggs and Ham WHEN: March 18, 11 am – 12:15 pm WHERE: Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave. Oakland Gardens AGES: 3 – 5 WHAT: Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday with live animals, Green egg-inspired pretzel and M&M snacks, and more! WANT TO GO?: $24 per child. (718) 229–4000, alleypond.org Hands On History: Construction at the Manor! WHEN: March 18, 1 pm WHERE: King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave. Jamaica AGES: 5 and up WHAT: Celebrate the women who helped construct King Manor in the 19th century and participate in a construction style activity. WANT TO GO?: Free. (718) 206–0545, kingmanor.org March 2023 | New York Family 49 M arch calendar Celebrate Holi in Waterline Square on March 8. Catch “Dog Man: The Musical” at New World Stages through April 30.