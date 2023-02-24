Long Island Family - March 2023

SUMMER BEGINS WITH U
Tip-toeing into Spring
March is always that in-between month. We head into Spring, and while we haven’t had a traditional winter (snow, where are you?), it is exciting to see the seasonal changes.
With the promise of warmer months, camp may be on your radar. Check out What Parents Should Look for During a Camp Tour (page 14), and of course, check out our camp listings (page 15).
If you are a parent with a child with ASD or who is sensory sensitive, you will be happy to hear that starting March 31st, Legoland NY (page 20) is now a Certified Autism Center.
This is a BIG deal, and we are delighted to share this news.
Lastly, this month's cover mom is parenting expert Bethany Braun-Silva. This born and bred New Yorker (page 26) follows her dream by chatting with parenting experts and celeb moms on her new podcast "The Breakdown with Bethany" while keeping her day job as a writer and shares her advice on how you can pivot towards something that matters to you!
newYorkFamily.com
New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Editorial and the Silver Award for Excellence in Design.
New Guidelines for Childhood Obesity
The American Academy of Pediatrics releases its the first comprehensive update in 15 yearsBy BarBara russo
As the body positivity movement continues to trend, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently announced new treatment guidelines for childhood obesity that includes early use of medications and weight-loss surgery.
In recent years, body positivity has grown in popularity. Plus-size models grace the covers of major fashion magazines and shopping sites. Artists write songs about defying the stereotypical “model” body. And strangers argue on social media about what it means to be “fat.” But the new AAP guidelines seem to serve as a reminder that being very overweight can—in fact—be very dangerous.
This is the first comprehensive update to the AAP’s obesity treatment guidance in 15 years. Published in the journal, Pediatrics, a major highlight includes recommendations on medical care for kids as young as 2 and
through the teen years who struggle with obesity.
“The goal is to help patients make changes in lifestyle, behaviors or environment in a way that is sustainable and involves families in decision-making at every step of the way,” Sandra Hassink, M.D., an author of the guidance and vice chair of the Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity, said.
While treatment includes extreme measures such as pharmaceuticals and bariatric surgery, it does not eliminate the need to focus on good nutrition and exercise as well. In fact, a bulk of the guidelines discuss treatment that includes nutritional support, physical activity treatment and behavioral therapy.
According to the AAP, intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment (IHBLT) is the most effective known behavioral treatment for child obesity. It requires 26 or more hours of face-to-face, family-based
multicomponent treatment over a 3- to 12-month period.
“Lifestyle changes are hard- it’s so hard. Patients, families and children need much more in the way of support than just ‘don’t drink soda’ or ‘don’t eat fast food.’ The recommended lifestyle treatment in the guidelines is a really comprehensive, familybased intensive treatment,” explained Sarah Armstrong, M.D., FAAP, chair of the section on obesity at the AAP, and professor of pediatrics at Duke University.
Medication and surgery—to be done in addition to lifestyle treatment— is an option for some children who are older and teenagers who’ve developed severe degrees of obesity.
“We’re very fortunate to have some additional options, including medications and surgery where there is evidence of them being safe and effective,” Armstrong said. “It doesn’t mean everyone has to be on medication or get surgery. It means that
Stressed throughout the guidance is the need to intervene early.
“There is no evidence that ‘watchful waiting’ or delayed treatment is appropriate for children with obesity,” Hassink said.
The new guidelines do not discuss obesity prevention. According to the AAP, this will be addressed in another forthcoming AAP policy statement.
Treatment Guidelines for Childhood Obesity
Weight and obesity can be controversial topics. But one thing clear to most is the increased health risks that are associated with obesity. The AAP refers to obesity as a disease that could lead to short- and longterm health concerns when left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Headlines and research throughout the COVID-19 pandemic showed that many of those who died from the virus were obese.
One thing to note is that the guidelines are geared toward doctors, not necessarily parents.
According to the AAP, doctors should offer adolescents ages 12 and older weight-loss drugs to treat their obesity. The fancy phrase for this is “weight-loss pharmacotherapy,” and it should be done in combination with health behavior and lifestyle treatment.
Teens ages 13 and older with severe childhood obesity should be evaluated for metabolic and bariatric surgery, the AAP adds.
More than 14.4 million U.S. kids live with obesity. And it isn’t easy—mentally or physically. The AAP noted that obesity is a disease that has been stigmatized for years, and it can be treated successfully with the recognition that complex genetic, physiologic, socioeconomic and environmental factors are at play.
“Weight is a sensitive topic for most of us, and children and teens are especially aware of the harsh and unfair stigma that comes with being affected by it,” said Sarah Hampl, M.D., a lead author of the guideline, which was created by a multidisciplinary group of experts in various fields, along with primary care providers and a family representative.
Diet and Exercise: Is it Still Important?
Yes. None of these new treatment guidelines for childhood obesity eliminate the need for
proper diet and exercise. These are healthy habits that are important for all people, regardless of their weight. Dr. Bridget Cole Williams, board-certified family physician and CEO of Green Harvest Health, says that offering weight-loss surgery and drugs to children who are obese serves as a huge “red flag” on how serious the issue is.
“We’re so careful with our kids in the first place. We don’t even want our kids on any medication, let alone medication and surgery for obesity,” Williams said. “However, I think it is a humongous red flag for how bad the obesity epidemic is in our country.”
Williams underscored the need to start obesity treatment early in kids.
“We have to start earlier, and we have to start younger,” she said. “Inevitably, if we do not do something, our children with the rate of sleep apnea, asthma, bone and joint issues, as well as heart disease and diabetes, will continue to grow astronomically.”
Overweight is defined as a body mass index (BMI) at or above the 85th percentile and below the 95th percentile for children and teens of the same age and sex. Obesity is defined as a BMI at or above the 95th percentile for children and teens of the same age and sex.
Access to Nutritious Food and Opportunities for Physical Activity
As noted in the guidelines, it’s important to consider a family’s access to nutritious food and other necessities that help keep people healthy. The guidelines discuss increased risks for children with special health-care needs, as well as inequities that promote obesity in childhood, such as the marketing
of unhealthy food, low socioeconomic status and household food insecurity.
“Research tells us that we need to take a close look at families—where they live, their access to nutritious food, health care and opportunities for physical activity—as well as other factors that are associated with health, quality-of- life outcomes and risks,” explained Hampl. “Our kids need the medical support, understanding and resources we can provide within a treatment plan that involves the whole family,” Hampl said.
Additional Information on Childhood Obesity
Williams added a cultural and societal shift needs to happen in order to reverse the childhood obesity epidemic.
“There are foods that are in the American diet that are not even allowed in other countries because of how fattening or toxic some of them are,” she said. “We need to change how our grocery stores look and have better access to nutritious food in lower income neighborhoods.”
Taking on these changes sound like a major feat, but Williams says it starts with the individual making simple changes. Parents can ask for half their families’ meals in a carry-out box when they eat at restaurants, spend more time shopping around the perimeter of grocery stores where the fresh foods are shelved and put less fattening foods on dinner plates.
Abrie McCoy, a certified lactation counselor with SimpliFed, a maternal and baby feeding health platform, recommends making nutrition a priority during pregnancy, too.
“Your child’s nutrition starts during gestation. In pregnancy, your body provides nutrients via the placenta and amniotic fluid, which is derived from the foods that you fuel your body with, McCoy explained.
Preventing overfeeding at the infant age is important, too.
“Using methods such as responsive feeding, infant led feeding, or paced feeding can help keep babies in control of a feed,” McCoy said. “This supports them learning to eat when hungry or thirsty and stopping when they are full. In turn, avoiding overfeeding at an early age.”
To learn more about childhood obesity, visit the AAP's website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The goal is to help patients make changes in lifestyle, behaviors or environment in a way that is sustainable and involves families in decision-making at every step of the way.”
How to Begin the Camp SearchBY JESS MICHAELS
Thinking about summer camp for your child but don’t know where to start? Here are a few tips to help you find the best camp for your child.
Think of What You Want Out of the Experience
Take the time to really think about what you would like your child to gain from the camp experience. Are you looking for your child to gain independence, build confidence and make new friends or are you looking for that along with excelling at a specific sport? Are you considering day camp as a working family and need full day care? Is there a specific “must have” activity or feature you need the camp to have? Write down a list of things you want your child to get out of the experience and what the “must have” things are to help you narrow down the options.
Consider Who Your Child Is
Being able to describe who your child is will help you find the right camp for them. Is your child introverted or outgoing? Does your child have any special considerations? Do they thrive in large groups, or would a smaller camp be a better fit? Does your child enjoy participating in sports or do they prefer theater and art? Being able to answer these questions about your child will help you look for a camp that checks the boxes of what your child needs to thrive at camp.
Researching camps
There are many different ways to go about searching for a camp:
Word of mouth – It’s good to talk to friends and neighbors about where their children go to camp and to learn about their child’s camp experience, however, you want to make sure to do their own research when it comes to choosing a camp. While one camp might be a perfect fit for one child, it might not be for another. Each family and child are different, as is each camp, so finding the one that is the best fit for your child may be different than someone else.
Talk to the Camp Director /Leadership –
Whether this is in person or by zoom/phone , one of the most important parts of your camp research is to talk to the camp director or a member of the leadership team at a camp you are interested in. When you choose a camp, you are forming a partnership with the director and you want to make sure you feel comfortable with them. Clicking with the camp director and feeling that you can be open and honest with them is imperative when choosing a day or overnight camp.
Search online – Checking out a camp’s website and social media channels is a great place to start. See what type of activities are offered, if the session lengths match what you are looking for, and what the camp’s philosophy is.
Touring – One of the best ways to get a feel for a camp is to tour a camp you are interested in. Day camps offer tours all year long and overnight camps tour during the summer into the fall. Touring allows you to see the facilities and ask questions about the camp while in the camp environment. Touring during the summer allows you to see the camp in action, which can give you a good feel about how what the camp is like. If you are considering an overnight camp for 2024, set up a few tours at camps you are interested in. It’s helpful to have an initial conversation with the camp director before scheduling a tour to be sure the camp is potentially a good fit for your child before traveling to see a camp.
Camp Fairs – At camp fairs, families can
walk from table to table to find out about all the different summer camp options. The fairs allow families to talk to multiple camp directors all in one day to compare various camps and gather information. Find out about New York Family’s camp fairs taking place this winter in NYC, Long Island and Westchester at newyorkfamily. com/camp-fairs.
Camp Open Houses – Many day camps and overnight camps offer open houses in the spring and fall so families can have a chance to visit the camp. During the open house, the camp will offer activities and provide families with a chance to walk around camp. These days are fun ways to visit the camp and give you the opportunity to talk to the camp director and leadership team in the camp environment.
Call the American Camp Association, NY and NJ – The ACA, NY and NJ offers parents free, one-on-one advice in finding a camp. Whether you are looking for a day, overnight or specialty program, the American Camp Association, NY and NJ can help in your search! Contact Renee Flax at 212-391-5208 or renee@ acanynj.org.
While the process of searching for camps can often be overwhelming for parents, once you sit down and focus on who your child is and the type of camp experience you want, the choices begin to narrow, leaving you with a few camps to consider. Spending the time now to find the right camp will pay off when your child has the summer of their life at camp!
Camp Tours
What parents should look forBy Jess Michaels
Thinking about summer camp for your child? One of the best ways to learn about a day or overnight camp is to tour the camp. Touring camps is an invaluable way to get to know a camp. Each camp has its own feel and touring the camp will give you a good sense of whether the camp is the best fit for your child and family.
Before you begin setting up tours, take the time to really think about what type of camp experience you are looking for. Doing your initial research will save you a lot of time and allows you to focus on what you really want in a camp. Ross Moskowitz, Owner and Director of Camp Westmont, a coed overnight camp in Wayne County, PA feels it’s imperative that parents figure out the type of camp they want for their child before touring overnight camps. “If you are looking for a traditional coed overnight camp, you should tour 3-4 traditional coed camps instead of seeing one coed camp, one singlesex camp and one brother-sister camp. This way, you are touring the exact types of camps you want, making it easier for you to narrow down the choices.”
Once you decide on the type of camp you are interested in, you can call the director and set up camp tours for the summer. Renee Flax, Camper Placement Specialist for the American Camp Association, NY and NJ advises parents not to tour too many camps in one day. “Seeing one camp in the morning and one in the afternoon is generally a good rule of thumb. Touring can be tiring for you and your child, and you also want to give yourself time to debrief between visiting the camps.”
Whether you are touring a day camp or an overnight camp, one of the most important aspects of the camp tour is relationship building. Genna Singer, Director of Camps, Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan says, “The people who are doing the tours are the leadership staff or the owner/director and it’s important you feel connected with them. You want to know that you speak about children in the same way, that you can feel the energy of the leadership team and that
you understand how the camp is run. You are entrusting this person with your child, and you need to feel there is a connection and a trust with the leadership staff.”
Jason Mercado, Director of North Shore Day Camp in Glen Cove, NY says, “Seeing camp in action allows you to see the campers and what it would be like to have your own child there. You can also watch the directors interacting with the campers in real-time. Do the kids know them? Are the staff connected to them? When you tour, you notice things and are able to get the true feeling of the camp.” Mercado understands that not all families are able to visit over the summer and feels that fall open houses are another great time to see camp. “Our fall open houses coincide with the early bird rates we offer. These days are nice because we have the whole leadership team at camp so it’s more spirited than just touring on an off-season day and allows you to get to know the key staff members.”
All day and overnight camp do their tours differently. Some camps tour the whole family together while others, like Camp Westmont, do separate tours for the parents and the child. “We do camper only and parent only tours which allows each to have a meaningful experience. Both children and parents have their own specific set of questions and want to see different things at the camp. At the end, we meet up, go over
the highlights and ask if the camper has any questions which feels empowering, like they are being heard,” explains Moskowitz. While Moskowitz feels a child’s input is paramount to the camp decision, parents will want to give them choice within the camps they are feeling are the right fit. “If you are touring camps A, B and C but there is something you don’t like about camp C, you can say to your child that they can choose between camps A and B, but the ultimate say has to be the parents.”
It’s important to ask questions while on the tour and in the camp environment. “Find out about their policies, what they consider to be a successful summer for a camper and how they hire staff. All of these questions will help you understand whether or not you agree with the camp’s philosophy,” says Flax. “If your child has a specific special consideration like a food allergy or anxiety, the tour is a good time to ask how they handle these things.”
After you complete your camp tours, take the time to review all the camps and everything they offer. Some families say they just get a gut feeling after touring a camp. Others will have follow-up questions and should call the director to have another conversation. In the end, only you know your family and child best and will be able to make the final decision on your child’s summer home.
NY’s Legoland is now a Certified Autism CenterBy Donna Duarte-LaDD
Starting with its opening of the new season Legoland New York will also be a Certified Autism Center. Ask any parent of a child diagnosed with ASD (Autism spectrum disorder) if going to a theme park is easy; most likely, every answer will differ. This is because, as a parent with a child with autism, sometimes going anywhere can be challenging. I should know, I have gone to several theme parks with my ASD son and I have been hit, slapped and bitten, for the park was too overwhelming for him. My son is quite sweet, but visiting a spot where loud noises are the norm, long lines part of the deal- can be quite stirring especially for a nonverbal or sensory-sensitive person. When even the most simple place does not consider that not all kids are the same, going to something grand like a theme park feels impossible.
There has been one exception- and this is Legoland. We have been to Legoland three times, and it has been the only theme park where my son is happy. A few months back, I learned that Legoland was in the process of becoming a Certified Autism Center. I may have cried, for I know that parents with kids with special needs want to try at least to give their kids the same experience as other kids
and to learn that the park would become even more equipped for my ASD child is a game changer for families. And now starting March 31st Legoland with be equipped to to give these kids and their families the support they need to enjoy their visit.
What you can expect on your next visit to Legoland
Being certified provides Legoland NY with the tools and support needed to thoughtfully engage with a neurodiverse population while understanding that kids play at a level that is known and comfortable to them. While all Legoland Resorts across North America will now be Certified Autism Centers by spring 2023 this is what you can expect at Legoland New York:
• No more having to explain why your child may do this or that; there will now be trained front-line team members educated and equipped to help autistic guests and sensory sensitive individuals.
• Pre-planning resources available for guests on the Parks’ websites.
• I once took my son on a ride and he was unable to push a button (he now can); he just sat there in his little ride while the other kids passed him by and my heart sank. At Legoland, you will find at every ride a posted sensory
guide (developed in partnership with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards) indicating whether there are bright lights, loud sounds, or any features that guests might need to plan around.
• Low sensory areas allow guests with certain sensitivities to take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment.
• Upon request, First Aid offers ear plugs to assist with sound and overstimulation and “Assisted Access Passes” can be requested at Guest Services.
What does it mean to be a Certified Autism Center?
According to their press statement Legoland NY received its certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. IBCCES works with many fields such as education, healthcare, entertainment and professionals to provide evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with its board of clinical and subject matter experts and autistic individuals to give a better understanding of autism and other neurodivergencies. Simply put, they give people the tools to know how to understand people with ASD as well as people who may be challenged with neurodivergencies such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, epilepsy, hyperlexia, Dyspraxia, ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and Tourette syndrome (TS).
Legoland New York Opens for the season March 31st and is located at 1 Legoland Blvd, Goshen, NY 10924.
than
accomplishing a
and feeling proud of themselves.
Where Metropolitan Meets Mom & Pop
Check out the unique charms and venues of Long Island’s “Little Apple” — HuntingtonBY PAtriCk LoNg
At the approximate halfway point between Out East and New York City lies one of Long Island’s loveliest and most historic downtowns. Fittingly enough, Huntington is a place that strikes an interesting balance between small town and little city, teeming with small businesses and local charm while still maintaining a certain hipness and enough nightlife swagger to draw a young and vibrant crowd after dark.
Huntington was settled in 1653, making it nearly as old as some of the earliest colonies.
As was the case with just about every burgeoning Long Island community back then, its harbors — along with its agriculture — were the focal point of both industry and community, allowing for its growth into a major hub of Colonial commerce. The waterfront may still be a crown jewel, but today’s Huntington is focused more on great food and drink and unique shopping experiences than any of its former commercial calling cards.
“Huntington’s nickname is the ‘Little Apple,’” executive director of the Huntington Historical Society Stephanie Gotard tells the Press. “It has something for everyone: small museums, a concert venue, art galleries, great restaurants, parks, beaches.”
Should you decide that you’d like to come see what the Little Apple is all about, be sure to stop by a few of these can’t-miss spots.
any Meal you c an i magine Downtown Huntington is a place best appreciated on foot, which lends itself to some spontaneity when it comes to grabbing a bite to eat. However, you’ll likely be overwhelmed by all the great options, so write these down before you leave…
For a radically original taco takeout experi-
ence, try Tony’s Tacos (281 Main St, 631-5475000, tonystaco.com). You may have never even dreamed of a Mexican-Italian fusion spot, but you will frequently after trying just about anything on their menu.
For a far more traditional Italian experience, try Little Vincent’s (329 New York Ave,631) 423-9620). It’s a legendary Huntington pizza staple. The menu is nearly nonexistent, which speaks to the impressive power of their regular slice. For the full experience, ask for a cold cheese slice.
Brunch is very popular in Huntington, and perhaps the most popular brunch spots are The Shed (54 New St., 631-385-7433, intheshed.
com) and Hatch (286 Main St., 631-424-0780, hatchbrunch.com). Be sure to call ahead, because the wait is typically long (but worth it).
When it comes to fine dining, it’s usually the spots with the monosyllabic names that are the cream of the crop. A case in point: Huntington’s Prime (117 North New York Ave., 631385-1515, restaurantprime.com) and Red (417 New York Ave., 631-673-0304, redrestaurant. com). The former offers beautiful waterfront views while the latter is conveniently located right in town.
For the best chicken in town, check out Elsie Lane Wing House of Huntington (295 Main St., 631-824-6236, www.elsielanewinghouse.
Plenty of Places to Shop
You can wander past a large and eclectic variety of shops in a relatively small area in Huntington Village, each one of them with something unique to offer.
Escape Pod Comics (302 Main St., 631923-1044, escapepodcomics.com) is among Long Island’s premier providers of art and imagination bound within books. Don’t worry if you’re not a big comic book reader: There’s something for everyone in here and owner Menachem Luchins is always glad to help you find it.
“[We offer] a cornucopia of different kinds of comics, for every age and every interest,” Luchins says of his Main Street shop, which is now celebrating its 10th year in business. “We’ll be celebrating our anniversary in February with some wonderful events from the 19th-25th, including ones at the local library, the Cinema Arts Centre, and an in-store signing. We’re also making limited edition tote bags and we’ve introduced an online ‘book of the month club.’”
Luchins attributes the decade of success at Escape Pod partially to the town it calls home.
“Huntington Village is the rare Main Street U.S.A. that still has mom-and-pop stores, places to pick up everyday amenities, clothes, and dining experiences,” he tells us. “With our shop trying to prove that there’s a comic out there for every kind of person, a spot in a town like this one, where every sort of person paces through in the course of a year, is a no-brainer.”
Long-standing and beloved bookstore Book Revue closed down in late 2021, but The Next Chapter (204 New York Ave., 631-4825008, thenextchapterli.com) has recently arrived to continue the iconic bookseller’s story. They’ve got new stuff, used stuff, rare stuff, collector’s editions, records, and much more.
If you want to add something unique to your wardrobe or your home, check out one
of the many diverse boutiques in Huntington, like Madison’s Niche (14 Wall St. 2nd Floor, 631-683-5700, madisonsniche.com) and Fashion/Life Boutique (245 Main St., 631-3775052, fashionlifeboutique.com)
fantastic ways to Spend your Day
You can arrive in Huntington at daybreak and continue to find new ways to enjoy yourself until the wee hours of the following morning. These are just a few of those ways.
You shouldn’t leave Huntington without stopping by Heckscher Park (11 Prime Ave., 631-351-3089). This 18.5-acre entry in the National Register of Historic Places is perfect for a leisurely stroll or a relaxing picnic on the grass. It’s also got a playground and a pond full of turtles, fish, ducks, and more—and there’s also the Heckscher Museum of Art which houses 2,300 works from various artists.
For some indoor entertainment, try Main St. Board Game Café (307 Main St., 631-7290060, mainstboardgamecafe.com) where you and some friends can grab a drink and play a vast array of games of all kinds, from the beloved classics to modern party games to complex strategy games and more.
You can also stop by Catpurrccinos (322 Main St., 631-944-3331, catpurrccinos.com) for some craft food and a high-quality cup of coffee and then enjoy it in the company of a few dozen rescue cats and kittens.
“We’re a top-notch coffee shop with fresh baked goods, Hamptons roasted coffee, paninis and sandwiches and desserts,” part owner Jim Oliva tells the Press. “But we’re also a cat café, meaning we have a whole different section in the back completely separated from the food area where people can make a reservation online and go in the back to play with our adoptable cats and kittens.”
The café, which donates part of its proceeds to helping stray animals on Long Island, holds different events throughout the week, including cat yoga on Wednesday nights, trivia nights every other Thursday, and more. Just be sure to book a reservation ahead of time if you want to see the cats, as they (understandably) tend to book up fast.
every k ind of art
If you love art galleries, live music, and indie films, then Huntington has everything you’re looking for, from internationally recognized music venues to hip little spots you usually find only in big cities.
The Paramount (370 New York Ave., 631673-7300, paramountny.com) is consistently ranked among the best club music venues, not in the state, not in the country, but in the world. The near-century-old theater alone is a sight to behold, but the acts that grace its stage are even more impressive. There aren’t many other spots on the island that are posting such big names on their marquee regularly.
The movie theater that exists solely out of a passion for and appreciation of the art form is exceedingly rare today, and Huntington has one in the Cinema Arts Centre (423 Park Ave., 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org).
“We show a wide range of films, from firstrun independent and foreign films to beloved classics to campy horror,” Director of Operations Ryan Perry tells us. “We also show documentaries that dive into many current events, as well as timeless old silent films with no digital restorations, that can only be seen projected on the big screen.”
The Cinema Arts Centre also holds live music events in their café, shows concert films across all genres, hosts filmmakers such as Spike Lee and David Lynch for screenings and Q&As, and much more.
If you’re more into fine art, don’t worry, there’s plenty for you, too. The Gallery @ (51 Gibson Ave., 631-320-2490, thegalleryattattoo. com), fotofoto gallery (14 W Carver St., 631549-0448, fotofotogallery.org) and B.J. Spoke Gallery (299 Main St., 631-549-5106, bjspokegallery.org) are all worth a look and they’re all within walking distance from one another.
You can find local bands of all kinds playing at Spotlight at the Paramount (370 New York Ave., 631-637-1225, www. spotlightny.com) and Industry Lounge and Gallery (344 New York Ave., industrymakers. art). Both offer a gateway into underground local music that’s difficult to find anywhere else on the island.
is now part of
Mommybites.com provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey.
Visit Mommybites.com; we can’t wait to see you there!
“perfect
Bethany Braun-Silva
on pivoting into a new career with her podcast "The Breakdown With Bethany"
and parenting expertBy Donna Duarte-LaDD
At New York Family, we have the privilege of meeting all types of parents. It is an inspiring job; it is impossible not to learn and take in everyone’s story that we share. We also attend many events, talks, and summits because, as most parents know, parenting has many layers. Frankly, some of these events can feel a bit junior high and twirling around in my brain as I walk to each one is usually, will I have anyone to chat with ? Will I know anyone since most of our relationships these days are via social ? The answer is usually yes.
I met Bethany Braun-Silva at a parenting talk a few years back. Bethany walked up to me, introduced herself, and with her upbeat personality, she shared how she was also a parenting writer. As I have gotten to know Bethany, I now know that on top of being a prolific parenting editor, she is an on-the-go mom of two boys, Elias, 10, and Jake, 7, who she raises with her equally busy husband, Manny. On any given day, you may see an article pop up in the world web that she has written as a Special Projects Editor at Wild Sky Media. Or you will find her sharing helpful parenting advice and mom hacks on TV news segments. So it was not surprising when she founded her podcast and web show "The Breakdown With Bethany" on Mom. com, where she interviews celebrity moms and parenting experts that are a refreshing listen.
I caught up with this busy mom to learn more about how she has pivoted into a new career (the podcast) while keeping her day job as a writer and parenting expert.
DDL:What inspired you to start The Breakdown With Bethany?
BBS:Mindy Kaling! Well, not directly, but during my time as the Editor of Parenting. com , I got offered an interview with her
and couldn’t believe how lucky I was. The interview went well, but I didn’t get the green light to publish the conversation on Parenting.com , so I thought, “why not create my own platform for all these interviews with amazing moms I was being offered?” I love talking to mothers about their ambitions, motherhood journey, careers, relationships, struggles, and triumphs; I truly feel that is what I’m meant to do, so I just did it. I bootstrapped the project for so long, and now I’m so proud that it’s widely available on multiple podcast platforms and YouTube.
DDL:You interview many well-known moms, although they are all pretty famous; what are some things that make them just like us?
BBS:Get ready for a major name drop, but it was actually Serena Williams who said to me during an interview that “motherhood is the ultimate equalizer.” I think moms, famous or not, go through similar emotional struggles: guilt, shame, fear, and loneliness. Something that I’ve been so grateful to help do through my interviews is destigmatized conversations around postpartum depression and anxiety. This is something we talk about a lot on “The Breakdown With Bethany,” and famous or not, this is something that no mother is immune to, and I love that I’m able to help bring more and more awareness to this important topic.
DDL: Any incredible interviews where you signed off and said to yourself WOW?
BBS: Any time I can make a real connection with someone is a “wow” moment. I do the interview through Zoom, so this can definitely be challenging, but most recently, I interviewed Jenna Bush Hager, and from the first question, I could tell that this was going to be a great interview. She is so giving as a reporter and as a guest, and I am also such an admirer of hers that when I
finished, I needed to take a minute to take the moment in.
DDL:I also love hearing mothers’ stories; there always seems to be a common thread: we have a lot more in common than we think. By sharing these mom stories, do you feel it helps you parent?
BBS:I do! I think any time I feel connected and like I’m not alone on this crazy parenthood journey helps me to be a better parent. And that’s exactly why I wanted to share these stories, to help other parents, especially mothers, realize they are not alone. When I conduct interviews, I usually have a question (or two) pertaining to my life. For instance, I recently interviewed a well-known parenting writer who is coming out with a book about astrology and raising kids. I mentioned that it always seems to be a battle with my older son, who is an Aries, and she told me that Aries often like to “fight for fun.” She gave me some great recommendations on relating to him, like sparring with him a bit lovingly. So far, it seems to be working!
DDL:While still a working editor, you have made some pivots to follow your passion for storytelling; what advice can you share with parents on making changes in their careers (keeping in mind many of us still have to pay our bills)?
BBS:I totally get that bill-paying part. Nobody is bankrolling me or my husband so my desire to make a career shift has been fueled by my passion and ambition but it has also been incredibly intentional. What I would suggest to parents who want to make a change in their careers is to follow their passions and to go for it absolutely but not blow up their lives. What I mean is don’t quit the day job without a revenue stream. My journey to television and creating the podcast was, at times, painstakingly slow— because
— while keeping her day job as a writer
I couldn’t just leave everything behind to pursue the big dream, and I still can’t. But I’m finding that doing things at a slower, more calculated pace has helped me reach levels I never thought I could. So I say to go for it with all your heart, but don’t be afraid about taking it slow and making smart (and best) decisions for your family, even if it feels like a step back. You’ll get there!
DDL:What do you do to banish mom guilt?
BBS:Mom guilt can be incredibly overwhelming, especially when you are as ambitious as I am. In the moments when I’m feeling especially guilty, I take a moment to practice mindfulness and really get present with myself. I check in with myself by asking questions like: Are my kids okay? Are they healthy? Are they safe? Are they happy? The answer is usually “yes,” thank goodness, which helps ground me. And then, I spend some time with them where I am 100 percent present to check in and reconnect. But if I’m being honest, I mostly ignore it and push through.
DDL:You are a born and bred New Yorker; what do you love about raising kids here in the city?
BBS:So. Many. Things. I grew up in Hell’s Kitchen, and my husband grew up in Astoria, so raising our little New Yorkers to appreciate all the things we loved growing up is so fun and rewarding. From stickball in the schoolyard to trips to quick trips to The Met, there are so many things to appreciate about being from NYC. Watching them experience the same things I did for the first time is such a joy. They really are little New Yorkers and have a hard time understanding that pizza is not available 24 hours a day in other places.
DDL:What are some of the ‘rules’ you feel you have broken to create a life you are happy living?
BBS:I love this question because I’m actually writing a book that has to do with this very topic. I love breaking “rules.” I was a mother before I was a wife; I pursued a career in journalism without any formal education on the subject, and I started a podcast out of a sheer desire to spread a message and cultivate a community. Maybe it’s my New York sensibility or being an only child but I hate to be told I can’t do something. I advocate for myself professionally a lot. Sometimes it feels scary and a little desperate but I know who I am and what I can bring to the table. So I would also encourage other women to do the same!
