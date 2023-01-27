Bronx/Riverdale Family - February 2023

Power of emPathy Why kids utilizing emotional skills may be the cure for bullying

F eat U res 34 | cover: lucie Fink Lucie Fink's on her unique professional journey, her relatable postpartum experience, and how she's balancing being a public figure with keeping her family's privacy intact. stories & ColUmns 6 | editor's letter 10 | a sk the e xpert Peaceful Parenting and how it works 14 | education Everything you need to know about Catholic Schools 28 | Health Keeping kids' teeth healthy 29 | Family Fun Kids' Night on Broadway 30 | c amps 10 reasons your teen might love to be a camp counselor 32 | a sk the e xpert Why empathy is the key to preventing bullying 38 | crafts Valentine's Day Hot Air Balloon Family FU n 36 | c alendar All the fun events and activities for February Dire C tories 20 | charter School listings on tH e cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Cover Story written by: Cris Pearlstein Produced by: Donna Duarte-Ladd February 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 3 February 2023 NewYorkFamily.com contents We Love February Spring may be around the corner, but winter lingers, yet the days are becoming brighter. This means it is a great time to check out a local event (page 36) or curl up on the couch and read our latest issue; happy February! Teeth brushing and dental care for the kids starts early, and there are some great hacks to keeping those new teeth in good shape - our Dental Partners (page 28) share how to keep kids' teeth healthy. Bullying, unfortunately, impacts many kids daily, whether through social channels or IRL. It frankly sucks, and any form of it is heartbreaking. We asked experts to weigh in, and they shared the simple answer: compassion. Check out this must-read, Why Empathy is the Key to Bullying (page 32). Helicopter, Tiger, Dolphin and FreeRange are some popular parenting terms, but have you heard of Peaceful Parenting? For one, it's a chill way of parenting, and we have all the details (page 10). We love this month's cover mom Lucie Fink. Our Editor at Large, Cris Pearlstein, chatted with this new mom and prolific content creator on her unique professional journey, her relatable postpartum experience and balancing being a public figure with keeping her family's privacy intact.

St. Helena Elementary School

What is Peaceful Parenting? By Donna Duarte-LaDD We all know parenting can be challenging which is why many of us parents love to share and commiserate about what is and is not working in our parenting journeys. Maybe you chatted or heard about the Peaceful Parenting Revolution, and if the words ‘parenting’ and ‘revolution’ pique your interest — you’re not alone. But what exactly is it? Is it doing yoga with the kids or burning some sage? We connected with parenting expert and author of the new book The Peaceful Parenting (R)evolution , Kiva Schuler, the Founder & CEO of The Jai Institute for Parenting (jaiinstituteforparenting.com), where Kiva trains parenting coaches to help families parent with compassion, balance and communication. What is the Peaceful Parent Revolution? In today’s chaotic world, there is a need for a radically different approach to parent- ing. One that helps parents and children create a life-long bond by accessing emotional intelligence, conscious communication, and an understanding of our children as evolving human beings. The Peaceful Parenting (R) evolution redefines the way parents support their children as they face the complex challenges of this world. The real change that Peaceful Parenting advocates is that parents shift their role from disciplinarian to being our child’s mentor and guide. Traditional parenting strategies like punishments, arbitrary consequences (meaning the consequence isn’t directly related to the mistake our child made) and “tough love” aren’t necessary to teach children values, boundaries, rules and morals. Today, more than ever, our children need us to be their safe-harbor, knowing that they can trust us to support them through the ups and downs of life. When we give children what they need, they will give us what we need. The shift to Peaceful Parenting creates a family system where every person in the family’s feelings and needs matter, and families thrive. In what way do parents (unintentionally) bring their generational trauma into their parenting? One of the biggest myths of parenting is that it “comes naturally.” But what actually comes naturally is affected by the way we were parented. Especially in moments of highstress, overwhelm, exhaustion or conflict. Our emotional reactivity is the outcome of the culture we experienced in the home we grew up in. Whether you avoid conflict at all costs or you’re always ready for a fight, you likely learned this from your early environment. If you grew up in a family of yellers, you yell. If you grew up in a family that simmered in silence, you simmer. Unhealthy conflict strategies create disconnection, resentment and have an impact on our nervous system, keeping us in a constant state of fight or flight. Unchecked, we pass these unhealthy communication strategies down, generation 10 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2023 ask the e xpert An expert shares on building stronger, more balanced communication between generations

To learn more about our CHSLSJ or for questions about our admissions process, email Ops@chslsj.org or call (347) 696-0042 Para obtener más información sobre CHSLSJ o si tiene preguntas sobre nuestro proceso de admisión, envíe un correo electrónico a Ops@chslsj.org o llame al (347) 696-0042 February 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 11 School For Law and Social Justice MS **Permanent location 200 W Tremont Bronx,NY 10453 Charter T u i t i o n - F r e e CHSLSJ LSJSCHOOL CHSLSJ.ORG Aceptando solicitudes de sexto grado Aplica ya! (Matricula gratuita) after generation, even if we want to act differently. The good news is that we all have access to something called neuroplasticity. This means that with intention and practice we can learn new ways of relating to our children, and break any generational cycles of harm that impacted us as children. Is it possible to transform your parenting style with older kids? One of the things that we hear from parents all of the time is “I wish I had this information when my kids were younger!!” But truly, it’s never too late to repair the relationship with our children, even if they are teens or adults. It requires three things: 1) Vulnerability The first step in regaining trust and connection is a willingness to speak to the reality and truth of our awareness of the past. This takes tremendous courage. But for your child to hear – from you – that you recognize the mistakes you’ve made and are open to hearing their experience lays the foundation for a new relationship to emerge. 2) A willingness to listen without getting defensive Defensiveness is a natural response to shame. But it serves its purpose, and creates a wall between people. It’s helpful to think of yourself as an interviewer in these relationship-rebuilding conversations. Ask a lot of questions! Things like: “What was it like for you?” “How did you feel when ____ happened?” “Tell me more.” “What do you wish things were like?” You’ll probably notice a tightening in your chest or heat rising in your face. Just breathe and resist the urge to negate, explain, justify or give context. Just listen. Let their words sink in. The simple act of being willing to just listen is a gift your child will relish. It’s truly what they’ve been longing for the whole time. Put yourself in their shoes. How would you feel had your parents been willing to do this for you? 3) Patience When our children are older they’ve stockpiled a lot of evidence about who we are and how we treated them. Repairing relationships takes time. It may take several of these empowered conversations over the course of months or even years for the relationship to heal. In my book I share a story about a very difficult experience I had with my own daughter when she was 14. She was justifiably furious with me. The difference is that we don’t use any tools of manipulation, shame, punishment or threats to instill these valuable life lessons in our children. The idea that we have to cause our children pain and suffering to teach them to be good people defies logic. Power-over strategies perpetuate so much of the suffering we see in the world. We don’t need to look at children to see that they don’t work. We can simply look at adults: how we judge other people… or become people-pleasers because we learned this was how to get our needs met when we were kids… or become demanding because now we’re the grownups and we finally get to have the power. So the first tool would be the recognition that the power-over strategies of traditional parenting cause unnecessary pain. Next, I would recommend simply getting curious about why we believe that we have to treat our children this way for them to learn. Is it possible that they could learn the same things without compromising the trust and connection in the relationship we have with them? We can absolutely parent peacefully without compromising our role as parents. What principles do you use in your parenting? As the founder of a Peaceful Parenting institute, I feel extraordinarily lucky to have had these tools as I’ve raised my children. They are 16 & 18 now, and I get to reap the rewards of doing the work of becoming a better person in the name of raising good people. I’d say these are the core three principles that have guided us through: 1) Trust : I trust them to be able to create solutions for their challenges. The way children learn to make good decisions is to make decisions (and sometimes bad ones!). So I don’t rescue them from their challenges. I’ve learned to talk less and listen more. And to step back to make room for their confidence to grow. 2) Honesty : Children can handle anything when we tell them the truth. They are so incredibly smart and wise, when given the chance to be. Our family has experienced our share of adversity, from divorce and financial struggles, to illness and death. I’ve learned that being direct and honest with my kids about what is really going on allows them to feel safe and respected. 2) Fun : Parenting is no easy feat. So it’s really important to remember to make as much time and energy for fun as possible. Whether it’s impromptu dance parties in the kitchen or one of my favorite family activities: speed cleaning the kitchen after dinner (can we do it in under six minutes?!!) These moments strengthen the relationship I have with my kids and fill our cups for the more challenging situations that arise. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2023 The Peaceful Parenting (R)evolution: Changing the World by Changing How We Parent by Kiva Schuler is available now! St. Catharine Academy 2250 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10469 (718) 882-2882 | www.scahs.org WE WELCOME YOUNG WOMEN OF ALL FAITHS AND BACKGROUNDS

Catholic Schools Everything you need to know By Mia Sala S & BarBara ruSSo Choosing a school for your child is always a time-consuming, challenging process. If you have been considering a Catholic School future for your child - to save you time (and stress!), we’ve got the scoop on Catholic Schools in New York City and Westchester. If you’re considering a Catholic School for your kiddo, read on to learn how these schools have thrived since the pandemic, continue to maintain community, implement safety precautions and so much more. First things first, here’s something you should know: The Archdiocese of New York invested over $18 million to ensure schools could open on time and without incident for the 2020-21 school year. School principals worked with the Catholic Schools Reopening Advisory Council to draft an opening plan that got kids back onto a regular schedule. The plan was accommodating and flexible for different family situations. The schools also put out the “Rising Above” opening plan for 2022-23, detailing facility requirements and guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 safety. It’s also important to note that the Archdiocese offers a variety of tuition assistance programs, including scholarships and financial aid to qualifying families at participating schools. With investments like these, we feel good about kids continuing to get a great education well into 2023-24. Let’s take a look at some more highlights that are making Catholic schools stand out for the next school year. Test Scores: Improving Since the Pandemic When it comes to a good education, there’s something to be said about test scores. In 2022, the Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York reported continued excellence in test scores. The all-important ELA (English language arts) state test scores went up 7.3 percent, while math scores held nearly steady with only a slight decline from pre-pandemic levels. “This is a testament to the dedication of our pastors, principals, and teachers in delivering a Christ-centered, academically excellent education,’’ Michael J. Deegan, superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of New York, said. “These results demonstrate that our work will continue to achieve positive outcomes and elevated expectations for all our students.” Deegan has previously noted that state test scores are one factor of academic success. The Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese use multiple measures of student growth and achievement. Deegan also noted that the schools took action throughout the pandemic that helped lead to educational success. “Catholic schools have distinguished themselves in a way that we always knew but now the country recognizes,” Deegan said. “Through our strong test scores and post-pandemic performance, parents have recognized that what goes on in a Catholic school is not only richly Catholic but academically excellent. These two principles—our faith and our high-quality curriculum—are the underpinnings of everything we do.” COVID-19 and Respiratory Illness Precautions Although schools have remained open fulltime for in-person learning since September 2020, the Archdiocese has still made health and safety a priority. The Catholic schools have been—and continue to be—prepared for peak levels of respiratory illness including flu, RSV and COVID-19. Many of the precautions Catholic schools have had in place remain in the schools. These include: • Exhaust fans in every classroom • Frequent cleaning • Ensuring good ventilation and air circulation throughout the buildings • Thousands of HEPA filters deployed Throughout the height of the pandemic, safety was a priority. Speaking of health and safety, you may be wondering how NYC Catholic schools took precautions during the pandemic to ensure little ones returned home from school happy and healthy. Maria Regina High School said last year: “All students are required to complete a daily health screening through the app SchoolPass…Students and staff entering the building have their temperature checked before signing in and moving to their classes for the day…Lunches are pre-ordered and individually bagged. We have increased our maintenance staff to deeply disinfect our school building each night after students and staff have left for the day”. The Catholic schools also supported students by maintaining normalcy when possible. St. Raymond Elementary School FOROVE R 150YEARS St. Raymond Elementary School Where Your Child Is Part of Our Family AFFORDABLE TUITION FREE BREAKFAST PROGRAM FREE EARLY DROP-OFF AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM CAET H I N G GOODNESS DI SC IPLINEAND KN O W L E D EG FOROVER 150YEARS A Strong Community We all know that support also means communication. So if you choose an NYC Catholic school, how will you stay informed with what’s going on? “Our families stay connected to the school community via a number of channels,” said St. Raymond Elementary School, “We post updates of important information for parents both on our school website and on our Facebook page. In addition, our principal Eugene Scanlon emails updates to all parents and also sends home hard copies of announcements…Mr. Scanlon also publishes his Monthly Messages newsletter, which goes to parents and is also posted on our website.” We appreciate how St. Raymond Elementary School provides not just one, not just two, but multiple outlets for communication. Jennifer Cedro Puglio has two boys who attend St. Peter’s Boys High School on Staten Island. She loves the sense of community and support network that thrives among the staff and parents. “The staff and parents are a family. We all get along and work together and support each other’s boys,” she said. “ We look out for each other. If the boys are doing something wrong, we are always there to guide them. The principal is amazing. He knows each boy by name and treats the parents the same. He is always there to talk and is open with us. This is what makes it a Catholic school.” Is a Catholic School the Right Fit for Your Child? Now that you know all about the current state of NYC Catholic schools, you may still have some more general questions about whether a Catholic school is the right fit for your kiddo. Well, we’ve got you covered with that too. Here’s the rundown: Catholic values and academic excellence guide NYC Catholic Schools. Students learn in an environment where respect, courtesy, and service to others are always part of the curriculum. Not only do these schools offer Math, Religion, English language Arts, History, and Science, but they have expanded technology in the classroom and STEM programs. Recent New York State Education Department Examination results show that Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York outperformed New York State and New York City schools in performance growth once again. Immaculate Heart of Mary, for example, has over 90 years of exceptional Pre-K to 8th grade education, and it’s been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. But New York Catholic schools are about a lot more than academic results. “When you send your children to Catholic school you are sending them for the community,” explained one parent in a recent Archdiocese of New York survey. Another parent said: “My children love their school. It is like family to us. They love their teachers. CARDINAL SPELLMAN HIGH SCHOOL @SPELLMANBX ST. THER E SA SCHOOL Keeping Kids’ Teeth Healthy By Donna Duarte-LaDD During the COVID lockdown, parents wore many hats. Teacher, cafeteria cook, and barber were just a few of our tasks, but the one challenging area was dental care. Of course, the kids brushed their teeth, but many of our kids went without dental care for a significant period. Once in-person appointments opened up, at least for me, it took time to get an appointment. I would have had better luck getting tickets to see Taylor Swift! This is because dental care is critical, especially for growing teeth. Thankfully lockdown is over, but the need to know how to take care of our kids’ teeth is not. We checked in with our dental partners to answer questions about keeping our kids’ teeth healthy. We have the answers from in-between visits to a hack on warding off cavities after a meal to when is the best time for braces. How can I make brushing fun? Want to help a child brush better? Use music and a rhythm during the brushing routine. Also, let the child pick their favorite toothpaste and toothbrush. Have them involved in their oral care. Remember to brush and floss for 2 min twice a day. — Dr. Parul Makkar, Kids Dental, pdmfamilydental.com Any fun tricks when you don’t have a tooth bush handy? After eating cookies, crackers or chips, eat a piece of fruit. It acts as a cleanser and prevents anything from sticking to the teeth causing cavities.” — Dr. Penny ResnickGraulich, Main Street Pediatric Dentistry, mainstreetpediatricdentistry.com I have seen kids get braces pretty young and as teenagers. When should a child have their first Orthodontic consult? The American Association of Orthodontists recommends that children have their first orthodontic consultation around age 7. This is because by this age, most children have a mix of primary (baby) and permanent teeth, which allows the orthodontist to identify and evaluate potential issues with jaw growth and emerging teeth. Early evaluation and treatment can prevent more serious problems from developing and may make treatment at a later age shorter and less complicated. However, It’s important to note that every child is different, and some may need to be seen earlier or later, depending on their specific needs. If you notice any concerning issues with your child’s teeth, jaw, or bite, you should schedule a consultation with an orthodontist as soon as possible. — Dr. Seth Newman, Jackson Heights Orthodontics, jacksonheightsorthodontics.com When is the best time to schedule appointments for kids, especially your child’s first visit? One of the most common questions new parents ask about the dentist is when to bring their babies for their first visit. You should have your child come for their first visit as soon as the first teeth begin to come in. Pediatric Dentists specialize in treating babies and children can use this time to check and make sure teeth are coming in correctly and give you advice and tips on how to take care of your child’s teeth until they are old enough to manage the techniques themselves. By setting up regular appointments with the same dentist, your dental provider can keep a record and track your child’s unique dental progress. The rule of thumb is to schedule the first appointment between six months and one year. Starting around the age of three, it can be expected to start up the “regular check-up” routine, visiting the dentist every 6 months for an exam and cleaning. — Dr. Phyllis Merlino, Todt Hill Pediatric Dentistry Staten Island, DrMerlino.com 28 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2023 HealtH

Kids’ Night on Broadway By New york Family Mark you calendar for one special evening this winter, kids will take over Broadway! The Broadway League is once again inviting young people ages 18 and under to attend a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. The 25th annual Kids’ Night on Broadway takes place one night only on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Fans can sign up for The Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com to be the first to know when tickets go on sale. A Kids’ Night on Broadway ticket also includes restaurant discounts and other perks. Select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and other events still to be announced. Attendees celebrating their first Broadway show experience will receive commemorative stickers to wear and add to their Playbill. Kids’ Night on Broadway will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event on several dates throughout the year. For more information, visit KidsNightonBroadway.com. Kids’ Night on Broadway is a year-round national audience development program of The Broadway League, the national trade association of the Broadway industry. Designed to introduce young people to the magic of live theatre and make Broadway accessible to a new generation of theatergoers. Kids’ Night on Broadway has welcomed young people to Broadway shows in New York and on tour across the U.S. since the program was created in 1996 by the League and Theatre Development Fund. February 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 29 family fun TICKETS AND INFO: KIDSNIGHTONBROADWAY.COM ONE NIGHT ONLY! KIDS AND TEENS SHOW FREE!* SEE A PLUS DINNER DEALS , SPECIAL EVENTS AND MORE FOR MARCH 21 ST , 2023 #KIDSNIGHTONBROADWAY *DETAILS AND RESTRICTIONS AT KIDSNIGHTONBROADWAY.COM BROADWAY

10 Reasons Your Teen

Might Love to Be a Camp Counselor BY JANEEN LEWIS Did your teenager love summer camp as a child? Does he or she need a job but can’t work during the school year because of homework and activities? Maybe you’re ready for your teen to get employment experience but still have some carefree time outdoors away from electronics. Day or sleepaway camp is the perfect place for teens to transition to the world of the employed. The paycheck is nice, but being a camp counselor has other rewards, too. The Gift of Responsibility As much a teens sometimes protest about it, learning responsibility is the gateway to more independence as they grow into adults. Camp is an ideal place to build accountability because teens are in charge of other kids or activities, but they are still being supervised. If they work at a sleepaway camp, they must keep their cabin quarters neat and guide younger children to do the same. If they work at a day camp, they must show up on time, care for children and lead activities. Working at camp is fun, but it also gives teens a glimpse into the adult world with the guidance they still need. The Opportunity to Be a Role Model Do you remember a teen you looked up to when you were a kid at summer camp? Maybe he or she helped you perfect your back stroke, taught you how to throw a curve ball or gave the perfect advice for dealing with disagreements between friends. Teens can connect to kids in ways that adults sometimes can’t, and when teens work at camp, they experience the fulfillment of helping younger kids meet their goals and develop new skills. Reﬁ ned Relationship Skills From fun-centered sports competitions between rival teams to getting chores done for inspection, counselors and campers have to work together. Being able to do this teaches teens to hone their communication and interpersonal relationship skills. Camps even offer staff communication trainings and morale building activities before camp starts to increase awareness and create discussion about how to get along with others. Improved Time Management Skills Teen counselors have to be on time to meals, the morning meeting at the flag pole, and the activities they lead. They’re also responsible for gently prodding their campers to be punctual. If they are in charge of a lesson, craft or game, they must plan ahead and make sure they have all the supplies ready and set up on time. These time-management lessons will benefit them as they enter college and the work place. Time Away from Technology Most day camps and sleep away camps either 30 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2023 CAMPS have a no device policy or have only short scheduled times with technology. Camp is the perfect place to do a “digital detox” and get back to nature, sports and face-to-face socialization. Preparation for Being Away at College If your teen works at a sleep away camp, he or she may get a taste of what college life is like. He or she will be responsible for meals, getting up on time or using a coin laundry. These are all valuable lessons that will prepare him or her for college. Also being away from home for an extended period of time for the first time can take some adjusting to and it can create some homesickness. Teen camp counselors have experienced these feelings and dealt with them before they go to college. A Chance to Share Talents and Skills Is your teen an athlete? An artist? A nature enthusiast? Can he or she dance, write or program computers? Camp is an ideal place for teens to share strengths. I served as a camp counselor when I was in college, and it was the first time I realized I had a knack for teaching kids. It was the gateway to me becoming a teacher, even though I was a journalism student at the time. Camp introduces teens to opportunities that maybe they hadn’t considered. It builds confidence and opens doors to future careers. Saving on Summer Expenses One of the advantages of working at an overnight camp is that in addition to a pay check, meals and lodging are usually provided by the camp. Staffers’ work and life all happen at the camp, so gas use is minimal. Teen counselors chaperone camp trips to amusement parks and museums which are usually covered by the camp. Granted, these covered expenses do require responsibility and work, and are not solely carefree outings, but they are positive perks for a summer job. Resume Building Working at camp is great experience to put on a resume when your teen is ready to enter the adult world of work. Camp experience is beneficial if your teen wants to teach or coach, but working at camp also builds communication, collaboration and problemsolving skills, all worthy resume additions that may catch a future employer’s interest. A New Appreciation for You Being a teen counselor is indeed hard work. It involves stamina, patience and responsibility. Oh, and teen counselors must also teach, guide and care for children younger than themselves. It sounds a teeny bit like parenting, right? Teens who are camp counselors may begin to recognize how hard parenting is. With that recognition, they may have a new appreciation for all their parents do by the end of the summer. Being a camp counselor is a great start for teens who want to join the world of work. If your teen is interested in beginning the adventure that comes with being a camp counselor, you can find more information at the American Camp Association website at acacamps.org/staff-professionals/job-center. February 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 31 Need a place to hang out this summer? SAVE $175 FULL SUMMER - JUN 26-AUG 17 Weekly options available! Mention this ad. Offer ends 4/30/23 Check us out! Clowns • Characters Face Painting • Balloon Art • Magic Games • Cotton Candy • Popcorn Paint Nites for Adults & Kids too! Party Room available for Birthday & Baby Shower Celebrations! Call (917) 579-0867 to book your party today! /ConfettiPartyPlace /ConfettiPartyPlace 3190 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, New York 10461 Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters!

Is Empathy the Cure for Bullying? Anti-bully group Sweethearts and Heroes says emotional skills are key to prevention By Jeannine Cintron We don’t have a bullying problem in America. At least that’s what Sweethearts and Heroes founder and former MMA fighter Tom Murphy says. When I first approached the anti-bully group, my goal was to learn ways a parent can help their child who is being bullied. After talking to Murphy, I decided to reframe my plan because, apparently, there is a larger issue at hand, and it starts with improving the emotional health of our children. Sweethearts and Heroes is an organization that visits schools across the country, educating students of all ages on the negative impacts of bullying and empowering them to be more empathetic and compassionate individuals. Since its inception, the group has met with over two million kids, including over a thousand schools in New York State alone. I chatted with Murphy to get an understanding of what kind of social and emotional issues are plaguing today’s younger generation – one that is facing a whole new kind of bullying –and what parents can do about it. He began by explaining the group’s approach to the topic. “From day one, the bullying problem has never been our focus,” he says. “Our message has always been about empowering students. People think our focus is empowering only the kids who are marginalized. But it would be a silly little trick for me to give a motivational speech and some kid is sitting in a sea of a thousand students and thinking ‘Tom Murphy said I can protect myself!’ Unfortunately, it’ll be a short period before that kid is humiliated again. Because that is that kid’s reality. You have no idea where they are coming from, what they have been subjected to, neurologically how they’ve developed over time, the culture that they’re in. It’s crazy to think that I’m going to fix a bullying issue in a one-time speech. But you know who has the opportunity to help that child? The other kids who are walking the halls with that student on a regular basis.” According to Murphy, we can’t be quick to label a child a bully. “Bullying is habitual; it happens over and over. There has to be an element of intimidation or fear involved. It is an intentional act,” he explains. “But many kids operate on their feelings. Sometimes they have really difficult things going on at home. Maybe their parents are getting divorced, or their pet died. You can’t expect that kid not to come to school and say something mean or hurtful. We do it as adults! And we label that kid as a bully because he hurt someone’s feelings? This kid is labeled because he is struggling in life? Not that these issues can’t lead to actual bullying, but essentially bullying is an intentional act.” Statistics show nearly 170,000 students skip school every day in North America because they are afraid to face their bullies. So what can be done about it? The short answer is to stop it before it starts, using effective parenting methods. Murphy points out that while most people spend over 20 years preparing for their careers, they spend less than nine months preparing for parenthood. Yet essentially it’s on us as parents to teach our children to be kind and compassionate human beings. “The greater issue is these human skills,” he says emphatically. “Empathy has been nearly cut in half in the last 30 years — both cognitive and affective empathy have been sliced in half in our students. So while we can develop a curriculum to teach kids about bullying, if you don’t have the neurological circuits in your brain that have been developed around things like empathy and compassion then good luck. Without empathy, there is no society. Being able to put yourself in someone else’s interreality and to say ‘ok they’re not me but I’ve got to work with them’, that’s the greatest struggle in our society. So I spend a lot of time identifying why empathy has degraded, and what activates it, and how to create environments 32 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2023 ask the e xpert sweethearts and heroes founder tom Murphy (left) visiting a school with pat Fish (middle) and rick Yarosh (right). and conditions where it can grow and thrive.” “We need to start having conversations dealing with feelings,” he continues. “Parents love to say ‘don’t be sad’ to their kids. But what’s wrong with being sad? I used to be so uncomfortable when kids would get upset around me. But then I realized that was MY issue. Anger is a natural feeling. And dads, in particular, are often terrible at stopping those natural feelings from happening. You can’t do that to your kid because they will grow up and not know how to manage those feelings, and they’ll be uncomfortable around people.” Conventional educational methods don’t seem to be working, Murphy says. You can’t send your child to school and expect they will learn the human skills needed to be compassionate and empathetic beings, because it’s just not possible in that environment. “The famous psychologist Benjamin Bloom talked about something called learning for mastery, ” Murphy continues. “He said that anyone can learn anything given the right strategy and the right time. Unfortunately our society doesn’t allow us to treat each child differently – but they are! They’re all unique individuals, and every child has 120 billion neurons that do 10 quadrillion things per second and they’re all unique! But it’s just really hard when you have a class full of kids that are jumping up and down and screaming, not to just treat them all the same.” Perhaps the biggest problem is the role technology plays in bullying today. It’s nothing our parents ever had to deal with and nothing we, as parents of Gen Z children, were ever prepared for. “Bullying has been around for thousands of years, and it’s always been the same format” Murphy remarks. “But when you talk about the last two decades, it’s drastically changed. There’s no reset button anymore. When we were in school, we got to go home Friday and escape from that feeling or the behaviors directed at us. For many kids, that reset button has been ripped away. I had one mom say to me ‘My son took his own life in his bedroom, in his private misery.’ “In over a decade, I’ve never seen these challenges young people are facing today. We were in two schools this year that had suicides the week before we got there. A school in Kentucky had three in the last year, after not having one in 22 years. One school had a 12-year-old young man take his own life on the playground and his best friend found him. It’s beyond belief that our children are in such a state of hopelessness that they don’t feel like they can hold on to the possibility that exists for their future. How did we get to this space? “Most kids don’t know how to talk about feelings of hopelessness. If your parents were born in the 50’s or 60 you didn’t talk about that stuff; you just hid it. But the research is extremely clear that talking about these things never makes them worse. The parents of today just don’t know how to talk about these things because no one talked about it with them.” Technology isn’t the only difference between then and now, he goes on. “The most important thing is the human skills that we used to get when we were baking with mom or working on a car with dad or in the barn with grandpa,” Tom mentions. “These human skills have been nearly cut in half because we just don’t spend that face time with people anymore in play. Self-directed and selfcontrolled play has been eviscerated. We just don’t allow kids to do it at even a fraction of the rate that they did 100 years ago. So when you ask me about creating a curriculum to end bullying, sure we can do it, but I think the greater need is for these human skills that used to be taught naturally by parents and extended families. Nowadays it’s about just rushing kids to get them to the next thing to do instead of really working on the whole child and these emotional states. “When I was a kid, the kid who had down syndrome or was in a wheelchair was the easy target. I’m not saying it’s always the case, but largely, I feel like we fixed that. That kid is rallied around today. I think the kid with the mental health issues or emotional health issues is the new target today and we haven’t figured out how to talk about it and to understand that it’s a condition like any other condition. “But I feel like maybe there is a change coming in our consciousness that these issues are not to be made fun of. The kid who sits in the back of the room with his hoodie up, he’s talking to us. He’s saying ‘I’m not doing good. There’s things going on in my life that I need help with and I need different strategies than other people because the ones you’ve given me, they don’t work for me.’” Sweethearts and Heroes aptly calls kids who help other kids superheroes. “Every superhero is ruining things with their powers when they first start using them,” Tom says. “It’s your job to teach your kids how to use their superpowers to help the kid who is not being treated the right way.” For more information about Sweethearts and Heroes or to book a visit to your school, go to sweetheartsandheroes.com. February 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 33 Sweethearts and Heroes' goal is to teach kids to be a "superheroes" by helping others. “I spend a lot of time identifying why empathy has degraded, and what activates it, and how to create environments and conditions where it can grow and thrive.”

We Love Lucie By Cris Pearlstein It was a Saturday morning, I had just made my daughter breakfast, watched her eat it and then asked her to go up to her room to pick out an outfit and get dressed. She listened. At almost 5 years old, it’s hard to imagine her as the reckless, never-stopsmoving toddler she once was, or, better yet, the sleepless baby who woke up three times a night almost every day for the better part of a year. It’s even harder to imagine the frazzled, exhausted, overwhelmed me that existed during that time. But here we are. Now, she almost always sleeps all night, gets herself dressed and feeds herself. It’s wild. But after breakfast I was suddenly transported back to those early days during my interview with social media content creator, Lucie Fink. Lucie is a new mom (son Milo is just over a year old) whose postpartum story is as relatable as they come—at least for me it was. As she recounted her experience I found myself either furiously nodding along or just sitting there, paralyzed by the similarities. I know motherhood is different for everyone, and I know that every baby is also different, but I believe moms have more in common than not. She said it best during our chat, “Since becoming a mom…I just feel this connection to moms that I never felt and it’s kind of wild.” I couldn’t agree more. It’s like we’re all in this secret club that’s not so secret, and no matter how we gained entry (biological birth, IVF, adoption, egg/sperm donors, the list goes on) we all share the burden and the blessing of being in charge of keeping a little human alive—and being their shining North Star in the process. It’s a lot to carry. Lucie says it’s “heavy” and she’s right. She is set on keeping her platforms varied and exciting and not just about mom stuff— especially now that she’s feeling more like herself again. Many of Lucie’s 213K followers on Instagram, TikTok 440K and 417K subscribers on YouTube are not mothers, so while she tries to balance her content to reflect all facets of her life, she can’t deny the major shift this last year has brought. Read on to learn about Lucie’s journey through her professional career, family life, and how her and her husband try to keep things as 50/50 as possible. CP: Tell me a little bit about how you came to be a content creator. LF: So I guess if I go back to my youth, I kind of had this split interest—I was fascinated by medicine and thought I wanted to be a doctor and then the other half of me was fascinated with TV and media. I grew up with a radio DJ for a dad and an interior designer for a mom, so I was raised in a very artistic, creative household and definitely was not pushed into a traditional career path. I was allowed to follow my passions. When it came time for college, I decided that the route I wanted to go down was the medical route. So I went to Johns Hopkins, and my first semester I was pre-med. Very quickly, while being surrounded by other students that were going down that medical route, I realized that my passion for media was actually more fitting with my personality type. Like, all throughout high school, I was in plays, I was the president of the Scarsdale High School Drama Club, my senior year and when I got to college, I immediately joined an acapella group—I was always performing. But really the one thing in college that I guess kind of kick started my career was during my freshman year I pitched a YouTube series that would live on the Johns Hopkins admissions website. My vision for it was like a travel channel type show about the city of Baltimore so that prospective students from around the world could see what the city has to offer without having to come to visit. They had never had a student that wanted to do something like that, so they said, ‘By all means, here’s a student videography crew, go do whatever you want.’ It started as a total, extracurricular side passion, but after my first year, it turned into a full time job on campus where I was actually getting paid to make these videos. There were thousands of students who in their applications were writing that my videos were the reason that they were applying. So that was really my first experience . CP: Let’s talk a little bit about how your presence on social media has changed since becoming a wife and a mom—what that means for your son, and how you’re navigating all of that. LF: I’m lucky that I was with my husband since I started doing this because he’s always been a way more private person who has agreed to be in videos with me, if I ask him early enough—sometimes I need to put two weeks notice on his calendar that I need him for a video so he can mentally prepare (laughs). But I’ve always had to navigate being conscious of the fact that while I’m an open book and nothing’s taboo, I realized that a lot of elements of my personal life are actually his personal life, too. CP: It’s not just your story. LF: Exactly. I just feel like I try to be as open as I can myself while respecting his boundaries. And so when we got pregnant, we started talking about what are we going to do, because there’s just so many different theories—some people who are completely not sharing their children’s names or faces at all, then there’s some people who share a little bit or put emojis on top of the kids faces, and then some people who the whole channel is the baby. CP: So where did you guys land? Or have you not landed somewhere yet? 34 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2023 Lucie Fink on her unique professional journey, her relatable postpartum experience, and how she’s balancing being a public figure with keeping her family’s privacy intact LF: We landed in a place where we knew for a fact that we did not want my platforms to become a family vlog channel. My husband said to me, ‘If social media was a thing when our moms were young, if both of our moms were influencers, and put you and me on social media, maybe because of you and your personality, you would have been happy. But because of my innate personality, I would not have been pleased.’ CP: Do you feel like your love has deepened since having Milo? LF: Definitely, but a lot of people warned me, our relationship has shifted a lot. And it has become way harder to find the time to connect just the two of us without Milo there, or without us talking about Milo. It actually takes a dedicated concerted effort to put in our calendar date nights and make sure we have someone to watch him. To go out and force ourselves to not look at pictures of him, to not talk about him. It’s definitely hard work. And even our New Year’s resolutions, a lot of them were about how at the end of the night, when we put him to sleep, not just putting in our own headphones and going about doing our own tasks, but connecting and doing highs and lows of the day, and looking at each other and sitting together and doing things together, because otherwise it’s easy to just put the baby to bed, finish up your work, and then get in bed and watch a show. So in a lot of ways, it’s gotten a lot harder, but the crux of it, has gotten way, way stronger. And I genuinely think my husband is in like the top 1% of partners in terms of how hands on they are with the baby. He works from home so he’s here physically, and he’s so 50/50. I hate to say that because I don’t like scorekeeping, but he’s definitely very involved. CP: Again, very relatable. I loved talking to you about motherhood and hearing your journey into social media because I think it’s actually a very unique story. I think will be interesting for people to read about. LF: What’s been exciting is since becoming a mom…I just feel this connection to moms that I never felt and it’s kind of wild. You can find Lucie at: Youtube, Instagram, TikTok: @luciebfink. Facebook: Lucie Fink This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity, please visit newyorkfamily.com to read the article in its entirety. February 2023 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 35 Photo by Yumi Matsuo by SHara LeviNe br ONX children’s Steam: Fairytales and crafts wHen : Monday, Feb. 6, 3-3:45pm wHere : Riverdale Library, 5540 Mosholu Avenue, Bronx ageS: 9-12 wHat: Engage in a thoughtful discussion about fairytales that will be used as an entry point to create meaningful artwork. This program is appropriate for students in 4th grade and above. want to go?: 718-549-1212. nypl.org Family art Project: love for woodland Friends wHen : Feb. 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-1pm wHere: Wave Hill House, 4900 Independence Ave, The Bronx ageS: All wHat: This Valentine’s Day, take a cue from the ways animals care for their families by creating woodland creature sock puppets. want to go?: FREE with admission: $4-$10; $4 children 6 and older; free for members. 718-549-3200. wavehill.org children’s book Festival wHen : Wednesday, Feb. 15, 11am-1pm wHere : Williamsbridge Oval, Van Cortlandt Ave. East, Reservoir Oval E, Bronx ageS: All wHat: Celebrate all things books with special guest readers, arts and crafts, and more. want to go?: 718-543-8672. nycgovparks.org the orchid Show: natural Heritage wHen : Feb. 18- April 23, Tuesdays-Sundays, and Monday federal holidays, 10am-6pm wHere : The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx ageS: All wHat: Experience this immersive installation of thousands of orchids inspired by ancient Chinese garden design and artistic principles. want to go?: $35; $31 seniors 65 and older and students with valid ID; $15 ages 2-12; free admission for children younger than 2. 718-817-8700. nybg.org mid winter extravaganza winter olympics wHen : Feb. 20-24, MondayFriday, 12-3pm wHere : Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx ageS: All wHat: The Olympics come to the Bronx complete with opening ceremony, winter sports, Olympic trivia, and more. want to go?: 718-543-8672. nycgovparks.org winter birding with the bronx river alliance & nyc audubon wHen : Sunday, Feb. 26, 9-10:30am wHere : Starlight Park at the Bronx River House, 1490 Sheridan Boulevard, Bronx ageS: All wHat: Hear some of the many beautiful birds that rely on Bronx River including songbirds, waterfowl, and more. want to go?: bronxriver.org M a NH aTTa N Hip Hop cinderella wHen : Feb. 10-26, See website for schedule wHere : The New Victory Theater, 209 W 42nd Street, Midtown ageS: 5 and older wHat: See a fresh take on this classic fairy tale. want to go?: Tickets start at $20. 646-223-3010. newvictory.org let’s celebrate Presidents’ Day! wHen : Saturday, Feb. 18, 1-3pm wHere : New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side ageS: All wHat: Find out what it takes to become president of the United States, make your own campaign buttons, and more. want to go?: Included with admission: $6-$22; free for members and ages 4 36 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2023 calendar take part in a woodland friends art project at Wave hill on Feb. 11 and 12. and younger. 212-873-3400. nyhistory.org new york city ballet: the Sleeping beauty wHen : Saturday, Feb. 25, 11am wHere : David H. and younger. 212-873-3400. nyhistory.org new york city ballet: the Sleeping beauty wHen : Saturday, Feb. 25, 11am wHere : David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, Upper West Side ageS: 5 and older wHat: See excerpts from this cherished ballet and hear from the artists who perform it. want to go?: $22-$32. nycballet.com br OOKLy N black Future Festival wHen : Feb. 19-26, 10am-5pm, daily wHere : Brooklyn Children's Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights ageS: All wHat: Experience interactive dance performances, storytelling, genealogy workshops, art-making, tasty food, and more. want to go?: $13. 718-7354400. brooklynkids.org Jurassic world live tour wHen : Feb. 24-26, Friday and Saturday, 11am, 3pm and 7pm; Sunday, 11am and 3pm wHere : Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn ageS: All wHat: Jurassic World comes to life with dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, pulsepounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline. want to go?: Tickets start at $50. 718-704-7332. barclayscenter.com Q uee NS Hands on History: Supreme black History wHen : Saturday, Feb. 18, 1-4pm wHere : King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica ageS: 5 and older wHat: Design your own gavel inspired by Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court Justice and current Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be on the Supreme Court. want to go?: 718-2060545. kingmanor.org Queens theatre Presents " the beauty of ballet" by the School of american ballet wHen : Sunday, Feb. 26, 1pm and 3pm wHere : Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave South, Corona ageS: 5 and older wHat: This family-friendly performance features excerpts from famous ballets, including The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker. want to go?: 718-7600064. queenstheatre.org

