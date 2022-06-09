The Ultimate Family guide to Summer Fun 2022 Presented by In Partnership with

shop dine play dream Celebrate Summer with the whole family at American Dream. Enjoy larger-than-life attractions, elevated dining and the only Saks Fifth Avenue in New Jersey! Experience it all! @americandream • americandream.com 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

A STORY WITH EVERY STEP Make moments that matter in hip & historic Frederick County, Maryland. Wander historic downtowns with locally-owned specialty shops, galleries, and theaters. Venture outdoors in National & State Parks and experience our storied past at Civil War battleﬁelds. Indulge in world-class restaurants and unwind at dozens of tasting rooms. visitfrederick.org • 800-999-3613 2022 | Summer Fun 3

contents NewYorkFamily.com Publisher: Clifford Luster Executive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd Associate Publisher: Erin Brof Advertising Director: Stacie Goldberg Deputy Editor: Jeannine Cintron Digital Editor: Courtney Ingalls Events Manager: Shara Levine Reporter: Barbara Russo Senior Adviser: Susan Weiss Partnership Managers: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Lori Falco Shelli Goldberg-Peck, Annene Guertin, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli Marketing & Strategy Director: Rosalia Bobé Sales & Marketing Coordinator: Mykael Fields Marketing Assistant: Tilejah Gilead Art Director: Leah Mitch Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti Editor at large: Cris Pearlstein Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas Editorial Interns: Océane Goriou, Kilani Sierra, Liana Vazquez 8 | Travel Family Road Trips 18 | Treats 20 Ice cream shops to check out this summer 22 | Family Day Out All the strawberry picking spots to enjoy for the season 26| Family Day Out Bronx Zoo immersive ‘Dinosaur Safari’ is back 28 | Deals Check out Regal Cinemas’ $2 movies this summer 32 | Family Fun Local beaches that are great for families 36 | Family Fun Go mini-golfing this summer 40 | Bucket List All the fun to do this season Contact Information ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com Circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster 2021 New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Website Design and the Silver Award for Excellence overall. get in touch Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily 4 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

GARDEN FAMILY FAIR AND FREE COMMUNITY WEEKEND JUNE 18–19, 2022 Celebrate the restoration of J. Pierpont Morgan’s Library with our Garden Family Fair and Free Community Weekend. There will be family crafts, readings, live music, prize raffles, and much more. Museum admission and all activities will be free the weekend of June 18–19. Madison Ave. at 36th St. themorgan.org #MorganLibrary Detail of illustration by Deana Sobel Lederman 2022 | Summer Fun 5

6 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022

d ³ À¹ Ż ×ÀŻ ×¤ Ż Ü³×¦¹ × Ż¦º ÀÀÍŻ å º×ÜÍ ŻÊ Í±ň d¦×¤Ż ××Í ×¦ÀºÑŻ ×¤ ×Ż × ÍŻ ×ÀŻ ºìŻ ³ å ³Ż À Ż å º×ÜÍ ÍņŻ ×¤ Í ŵÑŻ ÑÀ¹ ×¤¦º Ż ÜºŻ ÀÍŻ å ÍìÀº ŋŻ % Í Ż ìÀÜÍŻ ¹¦º¦Ż æ ÍÍ¦ÀÍÑŻ ºŻ ÀºÌÜ ÍŻ À Ñ× ³ ÑņŻ Ñ¤ÀæŻ Í å¦×ìŻ æ¤ÀŵÑŻ ÀÑÑŻ º Ż ¤ å Ż Ż ³ Ñ×Ż ºìŻ ìŻ À Ż ×¤ Ż æ ±ŋŻ 3 ×ŻŴ ¹Ż ³ìŻ ÜÍ¦º ŻÀÊ ºŻÊ³ ìŻÀÍŻ× ± Ż×¤ ¦ÍŻº ë×Ż ¦Í×¤ ìŻÊ Í×ìŻ×ÀŻº æŻ¤ ¦ ¤×ÑŻ ×ŻZÍ ºŻ ¦ÍŻ å º×ÜÍ ŻJ Í±ň @Ê ºŻ ¦³ìŻ ÀÍŻ@Ê ºŻJ³ ìŻ º Ż ¦Í×¤ ìŻJ Í×¦ ÑňŻŻ ³³Ż ÀÍŻ'º Àň æææŋZÍ º ¦Íŋ À¹ ¦º ÀƬZÍ º ¦ÍQ%ŋ À¹ 2022 | Summer Fun 7

Travel Family Road Trips By Serena noor D id you know you can via a zipline through the Hudson Valley? Or see a calf be born? Visit the battlefield sites of the Civil War and Revolutionary War? The best part? These trips are only a car or train ride away. Our annual Road Trip Guide features something for the whole family with beaches, museums, fairs, waterparks, camping, hiking, outdoor adventures, beaches, and memories that will last a lifetime. Plan away! Mood-Boosting Summer Adventures in New Jersey This summer take advantage of everything New Jersey has to offer! Not only is this neighboring state about an hour from New York City, but it’s also the ultimate summer getaway, offering 130 miles of serene, sunkissed coastline to ready-to-stroll boardwalks, amusement parks, outdoor adventures, and tons of family-friendly attractions. Some favorites include amusement and water parks, like Six Flags Great Adventure and Crystal Springs Family Water Park; zoos, such as Cape May County Park & Zoo and the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge; and aquariums, like Jenkins Aquarium and Adventure Aquarium, that will surely make for a fun summer weekend getaway. For water lovers, explore one of New Jersey’s many beaches and boardwalks, including Ocean City, Atlantic City, Wildwood, Belmar, Sea Isle City, Cape May, and so much more. Each town has its own charm, featuring special downtown areas and main streets dotted with boutiques, specialty shops, eateries, and more. There’s also plenty to do for adventure seekers who will enjoy access to kayaking, canoeing, hiking, biking, fishing, camping, and hot air ballooning. Some points of interest to explore include Apshawa Preserve, the Buttermilk Falls Trail, Hacklebarney State Park and lakeside adventures such as Camp Glen Gray, Mohican Outdoor Center, and the Turkey Swamp Park Campgrounds. In addition to these exciting attractions, New Jersey also has incredible dining options for all palates, including distinctive multi- 8 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 cultural cuisine from iconic dining hot spots served indoors, outdoors and even on scenic rooftops. And don’t forget dessert! Ice cream lovers will delight in a visit to popular locales like Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream, Springer’s Homemade Ice Cream, and Torico Ice Cream, to name a few. New Jersey is also renowned for its bustling arts and music scene, featuring galleries, museums (e.g. Liberty Science Center, Montclair Art Museum, and Insectropolis) and concert venues. And of course, there are plenty of opportunities to learn all about the many historical and cultural touchstones in the area, including American Revolution and Black Heritage trip itineraries, among others. Whether it’s your first time visiting or your hundredth, New Jersey offers a little bit of everything for you and your family to explore, play, enjoy and soak up the sun.

2022 | Summer Fun 9

Travel Outdoor adventures and more in the Greater Northern Catskills of Greene County The Catskills is one of New York’s natural treasures. From hiking to boating to a bustling cultural scene, there is much to see and do in Greene County. Around three hours from New York City, the area offers access to many attractions, outdoor activities, the arts, camping, and more. Nature and adventure lovers will enjoy a visit to Mountain Top Arboretum, discovering 178 acres of plants, natural meadows, wetlands, and forests throughout its many trails and boardwalks. The top elevation of the arboretum reaches 2,400-feet where you and your family can enjoy breathtaking views. For even more hiking, explore one of the area’s many waterfall hikes such as Kaaterskill Falls, Plattekill Falls, Ashley Falls, and much more. There is also paddling, stand-up paddleboarding on the Hudson River, or canoeing at the Colgate Lake Wild Forest or Earlton Hill Campground & RV Park. And with over 1,000 camping options, you’ll find places for glamping, pitching a tent, camping with your RV, or a roofed cabin. Camping not your thing? No problem! Stay at one of Green County’s many family resorts such as vacation rentals, all-inclusive resorts, hotels, inns, and more. There are also tons of family-friendly attractions for you and your family to enjoy, including Bailiwick Ranch and Animal Park where you can see exotic and farm animals; the Zoom Flume Water Park, or the New York Adventure Zipline Adventure Tours at Hunter Mountain where you’ll get the best views of the Catskill Mountains as you swing 600-feet above the ground. Older kids and their families can also try mountain biking where you can ride over 120 trails, including paths along historical railroad tracks to rocky loops. Wind down your adventurous day with a movie at the Greenville Drive-In or enjoy a cultural attraction such as the Thomas Cole National Historic Site where you can tour Cole’s studio as well as ongoing events and workshops. Non-Stop Fun at Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark Enjoy the ultimate summer escape by staying at New York’s biggest indoor waterpark! Located in New York’s Sullivan County, Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is all about the fun and non-stop activities for your kids with rides and slides, pools, and of course the lazy river. The indoor area is also heated at 84 degrees where you can get some sun without direct access. Rent a private cabana for some lounging – if your kids ever want to take a break – as well as access to a TV and a stocked mini-fridge. The property also has eight eateries and bars for quick bites and sitdown meals. Make sure you try the ice cream at Pop’s Sweet Shoppe, or cookies, brownies, and cakes at The Highline. In addition to the water fun, Kartrite also has tons of indoor activities such as their Hi-Tech Adventure Zone with bowling, laser tag, virtual reality zone, ropes course, rock climbing, and more. Over the summer, they also have special events such as BBQs, luaus, carnivals, DJ’s, bouncy houses, buffets, and games as well as live entertainment including magic shows, petting zoos, and bubble shows. When your kids are finally ready to relax, you’ll love staying right on the property with access to 324 modern suites for all family sizes, including bunk bed suites and two-and-three-bedroom suites. They also have a new lodge experience, which is beautifully set right amongst the mountains. Being in close proximity to the mountains, you can also enjoy access to six miles of hiking trails – making it the perfect family getaway that’s only 90-minutes from New York City. 10 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022

MOOD-BOOSTING FAMILY FAVORITES Surprise yourself with summer wonders, or rediscover the places and faces you treasure most. 130 miles of serene, sun-kissed coastline. Ready-to-stroll boardwalks, amusement parks and family-friendly attractions. Distinctive dining, art, history and culture. Inspiring journeys, like our American Revolution and Black Heritage trip Itineraries. Get your free official travel guide and explore more at VisitNJ.org 2022 | Summer Fun 11

Travel A historical trip to Frederick County, Maryland Take a road trip to beautiful Frederick County, Maryland to soak in the beauty and history of this quaint area. Located just 45 minutes from Baltimore and Washington, DC and just south of Gettysburg, PA, Frederick County offers access to two National Scenic Byways, historic downtowns, local restaurants, parks, boutique shops, farms experiences, and much more. History lovers will enjoy learning more about Frederick’s part during the American Civil War, including battlefields, Monocacy National Battlefield and South Mountain State Battlefield. Families will love the area’s many adventurous offerings, such as hiking Chimney Rock in Catoctin Mountain Park or the beautiful Cunningham Falls State Park. Here, you’ll find Maryland’s largest cascading waterfall, swimming, picnicking, boating, playgrounds, and campsites. Additional attractions include the climbing adventures at Tree Trekkers, spending a day with animals at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve, or riding a themed train ride on Walkersville Southern Railroad. Rent a colorful electric bike to tour Downtown Frederick or venture to the countryside and be sure to visit South Mountain Creamery. Here, you and your kids can watch the cows being milked, bottle feed calves, and enjoy some ice cream from the farm store! There are also 20 nationally-branded hotels for your getaway as well as options for camping. Check out their road trip guide to discover even more ideas to explore and enjoy the area. Rhode Island: a seaside escape to “rhode” It’s all about fun in the sun during a road trip to Rhode Island. A short “Rhode” trip for New York City families, Rhode Island offers access to over 400 miles of New England’s beautiful coastline, including a beach escape for wave jumping, swimming, surfing, and sandcastle building. The area is also renowned for its cool public art, charming – and walkable – towns, rivers, local farms, and more! There’s an endless amount of familyfriendly activities in the area, including 50 museums, fishing, local farms and gardens, nature and hiking, biking on one of the 60 miles of pathways, or seeing WaterFire, an incredible 1.5 miles of lit fire that lines downtown Providence. For some indoor fun, check out the Providence Children’s Museum, Roger Williams Park Zoo, Biomes Marine Biology Center, and the Save the Bay Exploration Center & Aquarium. History lovers will enjoy learning more about the Gilded Age during a visit to Newport’s iconic mansions. Foodies will also not be disappointed that you can try some of the area’s incredible seafood, clam shacks, lobster stands, and more. In Providence, book a food tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours. And you have to try Del’s Frozen Lemonade, a Rhode Island staple for a sweet treat to cool down with or one of the area’s many ice cream stands. Rhode Island is also home to numerous hotels and resorts from family-friendly to ultra-luxury with properties such as Gurney’s Newport, Hotel Viking, Ocean House, The Chanler, The Beatrice, The Graduate, and Aloft Downtown Providence, to name a few. Looking for something a little more remote? Check out Block Island, a private island that’s only accessible by boat. Here, you’ll find dining, shopping, attractions, activities, and beaches. For more information and to book your trip to Rhode Island visit, https://www. visitrhodeisland.com. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022

Find Your Summer is waiting in the Great Northern Catskills of Greene County. Imagine sunlit swimming spots and hiking under shade-green trees on trails that lead to as-far-as-the-eye-can-see views. This is summer in America’s first vacation destination, and it doesn’t disappoint. From glamping destinations that don’t skimp on views or creature comforts, to biking downtown and down the mountains, this season, we’re all about feeling free. #LetsGoGreene 2022 | Summer Fun 13

Travel Celebrating Pride in NYC : NYCgo.com With pride month right around the corner, NYC is getting ready to celebrate in classic city fashion: a ton of events. Known for its inclusive and welcoming spirit, NYC boasts some of the best LGBTQ+ activities in June and year-round. But for families trying to plan ahead, finding out what’s happening and where to go can be difficult. Luckily, NYCgo. com serves up the official guide parents need to navigate LGBTQ+ in the city. Many of the events are kid-friendly and encourage families to come out and support this underrepresented group. For example, there’s “Youth Pride” in Central Park on June 25: a free event for LGBTQ+ kids, teens, and their allies to listen to influencers, activists, and great music. “Pride Family Movie Night” on June 15 in the West Village is also perfect (and free!) for families to take part in the LGBTQ+ activities. The best part about NYCgo.com is that every NYC borough is represented– from Queens Pride to Brooklyn Pride to Staten Island PrideFest, families can find Pride celebrations in their local area. And for families visiting the city in the summer, NY- Cgo.com makes it easy to see exactly where to go to join in on the fun. Sign up now to get the latest on new LGBTQ+ NYC events, activities, and offers. Explore New York’s Backyard in Rockland County Rockland County is a hidden New York gem that’s only 30 miles north of New York City. Offering stunning views of Hudson River as well as access to quaint villages, outdoor activities, a bustling craft food and beverage scene, rich history, and non-stop shopping and entertainment, there’s something for everyone in Rockland County. Start your day by walking or biking across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. With access and parking points in Westchester and Nyack, you and your family can enjoy six scenic overlook points, public art across the path and historic touchpoints. At 3.6 miles and the longest biking and pedestrian path in the county, the path is also a great way to get in some exercise. For a connection to nature, enjoy access to over 200 miles of trails and parks. Great for hiking, exploring, and swimming as well as boating, kayaking, watersports, and fishing in Nyack, Piermont, Haverstraw, or Stony Point. Take in a game and enjoy some baseball fare by watching the New York Boulders, a professional minor league baseball team with a stadium right in Rockland. Add some history to your trip by checking out the Stony Point Battlefield State Historic Site. This is the location of the last major Revolutionary War battle in the north with a museum, interactive programs, reenactments of battles, cannon musket firing, and more. This is also the location of the Stony Point Lighthouse, the oldest lighthouse on the Hudson River. For some indoor fun, visit Palisades Center and enjoy tons of activities and entertainment, such as Space Adventure Glow in the Dark Mini Golf, Palisades Climb Adventure, Autobahn Raceway, 5 Wits Escape Room, the Palisades Climb Adventure Ropes Course, ice skating, movie theater, bowling at Lucky Strike, and tons more. Make sure to include walking through one of their many waterfront villages as a part of your trip as you check out a waterfront restaurant, breweries, boutiques, and Torne Valley Vineyards, Rockland’s only winery. Located in the Ramapo Mountains, this quaint winery offers tastings, live music and Friday night concerts in the summer. Complete your stay with a great night of sleep at one of the area’s sweet bed and breakfasts, hotel, or local inn. 14 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022

thekartrite.com Well. This is different. NY’s newest and biggest indoor waterpark. Modern and stylish suites. Hi Tech Adventure Zone. 8 eclectic eateries and bars. Daily activites. Gorgeous hiking trails. 11,000 square feet of meeting space to accommodate large or small groups. And much, much more. Just a short walk to the spectacular Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort. Relax. Enjoy. We’ve got this. Located in the heart of the beautiful Sullivan, Catskills. 2022 | Summer Fun 15

Travel Fun in the Sun at the Putnam County Country Fest & 4-H Showcase Summer is all about enjoying live, outdoor music and Putnam County has some of the best at the Putnam County Country Fest & 4-H Showcase. Held from July 15th-17th at Veterans Memorial Park, this country festival offers food trucks, treats, country-themed vendors, tons of games, demos, and exhibits. The event also includes horse showmanship and demonstrations, magic shows, inflatables and much more! Music takes place on Friday and Saturday nights with concerts under the stars, featuring High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock on Friday. Come back on Sunday to view the NY Cruisers’ classic car show and the Duck Derby. Don’t forget to bring your sunscreen, chairs, or blankets for a day of relaxation and fun. Get your tickets at putnamcountyny.com. July 15, 2022- July 17, 2022 Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park Gipsy Trail Road Carmel, NY 10512 putnamcountyny.com The Fair We Wait all Year For: Dutchess County Fair This summer, spend a day – or more – at the 176th Dutchess County Fair. Running from August 23rd-August 28th in Rhinebeck, New York, this affordable family adventure is impressively also the largest agricultural six-day fair in New York State. At the fair, families will enjoy thrilling and kiddie rides, delicious food, and free entertainment. This includes music, Commerford’s Petting Zoo, racing pigs, juggling, and more. The fair is also an opportunity for farmers to showcase their livestock where fairgoers can learn more about agriculture while being educated about food and where it comes from. This includes over 1,000 individual exhibitors, where farmers showcase their cows, horses, pigs, chickens, sheep, and goats. You’ll be able to see milking demonstrations, sheep shearing, and even the birthing of a live calf! There is also a horticulture building at the fair where landscapers showcase their talents in breathtaking garden displays. Guests will also be able to participate as you cast your vote in the “People’s Choice Awards” competition. Vendors will also be on hand, selling their artisanal jams and jellies, quilts and fine arts in the many buildings and kiosks. This includes vendors from the Hudson Valley and all over the U.S. 16 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 And we can’t forget the food. From tunnel cakes to sundaes to fried pickles to turkey legs, you’ll have your fill of some delicious fare. Advance discount tickets can be purchased at dutchessfair.com.

Your Next Family-Fun Getaway... is just 30 minutes away! You don’t have to travel far to enjoy the beauty of the Hudson Valley. Rockland County offers a wealth of attractions and activities easily reached by car, train, or boat. With a mix of bustling towns, great outdoor adventure, creative culture and more, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. explorerocklandny.com ®NYSDED 2022 | Summer Fun 17

Treats 20 Ice Cream Shops day! Located on the historical Coney Island Boardwalk, Coney’s Cones has the gelato for you this holiday weekend. Their 12 alternating flavors are updated every week by their own “Maestro Gelataio”! Davey’s Ice Cream 137 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003 Head over to East Village and check out Davey’s Ice Cream. Their colorful beckoning sign is hard to miss! Since each of their batches is made over a four-day production schedule, each one is produced with the highest quality standards. One scoop won’t cut it? Don’t worry; they’ve got it all! Davey’s has ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, pie, and more. Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor 1194 Forest Ave 441 Clarke Ave 8 Navy Pier Ct. By Bella Kjellen N Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor in Westerleigh has been a sweet staple in the Staten Island community since 1932. Under new ownership since 2014, it’s since expanded to two more seasonal locations beyond its flagship store on Forest Ave, one by the ferry and one in Historic Richmond Town. ew York has the best food-yes we do! And the ice cream here....well, it is also pretty fantastic. With so many ice cream shops and parlors to choose from, it is challenging, so we narrowed the list to 20 shops we think you need to check out this summer! Enjoy! Emack and Bolio’s Multiple Locations Ample Hills Creamery Multiple Locations As the largest ice cream production company in New York, you’d be surprised to hear that Ample Hills Creamery began its business as a little push-cart in Brooklyn! All of their flavors are handcrafted and so are their freshly baked mix-ins. With the nickname “Brooklyn’s- freshest”, they will not disappoint! If you’re a fan of new ice cream flavors, Emack and Bolio’s is the place for you! They offer over 75 flavors as well as vegan and live-cultured yogurt options. Check out their cereal and candy cones for an extra sweet kick. Be sure to ask for a chocolate-dipped, nut-rolled, or coconutcovered cone! Conquer all your cravings at Emack and Bolio’s. Anita La Mamma del Gelato 1561 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028 il Laboratorio del Gelato 188 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002 This worldwide ice cream shop has recently welcomed a new location in NYC! Come check out their newly opened shop and sample rich and delicious gelato flavors. They’ve truly mastered this sweet treat from traditional gelato, yogurt, and vegan gelato to sugar-free. Not a gelato fan? Don’t worry! They also sell soft serve with a variety of yummy toppings available. Ever been to an ice cream lab? Well now you can at Il Laboratorio del Gelato! Their shop explores the possibilities in ice cream creation. Not only have they perfected traditional flavors, but they also dabble in recipe development to grow their unique flavor menu. Olive oil, carob, and yuzu mint are just a few of their non-traditional creations. Chinatown Ice Cream Factory 65 Bayard St, New York, NY 10013 The Seid family has been running the Chinatown Ice Cream Factory since 1978. With its traditional cuisine flavors, you can 18 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 expect to see options anywhere from lychee to rocky road. This shop is compact, so plan to take your sweet treat out on a walk around the neighborhood! Coney’s Cones 1023 Boardwalk West, Brooklyn, NY 11224 After the beach or rides, a fresh cup of gelato is the perfect treat to finish off your summer Longford’s 4 Elm Pl, Rye, NY 10580 1941 Palmer Avenue, Larchmont, New York 10538 Nolan and Patricia West started as a small-

THE HOTTEST NEW ADVENTURE ON LONG ISLAND! [3 ZIPLINES AND HIGH ROPES ON P`[3r )3 *C ěű Ƃ Ages 5+ ĝ 3 r FxC *`03 ě [ = Z FTF3rĝ T`* x30 )3x 33[ FIELDS 4 & 5 BOOK NOW! ȻĜ ȼ ģěě ȼ ġġģ ȼ ĢĢĢĜ 2022 | Summer Fun 19

Treats batch ice cream shop in the Westchester area in 1992 and have been crafting delicious scoops ever since. Since then, they have become a household name in the Westchester and Fairfield Country area. Stop by one of their shops and maybe even take a pint home with you! and south shores and mid-island. With over 100 flavors, you’ll probably have trouble narrowing it down! Sedutto 1498 1st Ave, New York, NY 10075 Sedutto has served ice cream for more than 30 years on the Upper East Side. Their traditional flavors are a perfect weekend treat to beat the heat. Ice cream, malts, floats, you name it! Parents may also want to try out their wine ice cream and sorbets. Malai 268 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231 The Malai ice cream shop draws its flavor from South Asian ingredients to create its delicious eggless ice cream. Incorporating Indian spices paired with a creamy texture, each bite will leave you in awe. Expose your family to new enriching flavors through a sweet scoop at Malai. Something Sweet 314 New Dorp Lane, Staten Island Stop by Something Sweet on New Dorp Lane for a smoothie, slushie, homemade ice cream, colorful macarons, bubble teas and more. They also have a location in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn! Max & Mina’s Ice Cream 7126 Main St, Queens, NY 11367 Check out Max & Mina’s for the ultimate ice cream experience. This ice cream shop is filled with wacky new flavors that you and your family will be curious to try. Not only will their ice cream look good, but so will their shop! Lined with vibrant decorations, this is the place to go for a fun ice cream trip! Sugar Hill Creamery 184 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10026 Sugar Hill Creamery was created by two long-time Harlem residents with a passion to bring the ‘sweet life’ to the community. Since its opening in 2017, Sugar Hill has been dedicated to maintaining its fantastic culture of artistry, literature, music, and food in New York. Their chimerical names like Andy Griffith and Chairperson of the Board will have you wanting to try all their eclectic flavors. The Ice Cream Parlour & Confectionary 1941 Palmer Ave., Larchmont Who knew Penn State had an Ice Cream Course? The owners of The Ice Cream Parlour & Confectionary for one, because they are graduates. You’ll find delicious flavors and special diet versions, including reduced fat/sugar-free chocolate, reduced fat/sugar-free raspberry ripple, lactose-free vanilla and kosher flavors. Try the novelties such as ice cream floats, egg creams and banana splits. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Multiple Locations Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is on a mission to make “good ice cream that makes you feel good,” - they’ve done a great job so far! Their flavors are crafted with simple yet harmonious ingredients all put into the perfect scoop. This is an excellent place for dietary restrictions with vegan options as well! Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shops can be found scattered all over the city, so find your closest shop and head out for a delicious treat. Morgernstern’s Finest Ice Cream 88 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012 Check out Morgernstern’s for delicious texture-driven small-batch ice cream. This reinvented ice cream parlor founded by Nicholas Morgenstern seeks to create the perfect profile for its flavors. They make their ice cream with no additives and enhance its taste through their unique method of reducing butterfat and sugar content. No wonder there’s always a line out the door on hot days! Penny Lick Ice Cream 580 Warburton Ave., Hastings-onHudson Culinary Institute-trained Chef Ellen Sledge serves up homemade ice cream featuring old-fashioned fresh ingredients: heavy cream, cream-lined whole milk, eggs and sugar. The 20 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 ice cream is available in pints, cups, push-up pops (great for kids), sandwiches and cakes. There are the classic flavors, plus seasonal favorites including Drunken Pumpkin, Blackberry Mint, Roasted Strawberry and their popular Ethiopian Macchiato. Village Creamery & Sweet Shop 32 Broadway, Valhalla Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices Multiple Staten Island Locations There is a flavor for everyone at this yummy ice cream spot. Made with no preservatives or food coloring, you’ll find the traditional choices plus some surprises, including PB/ Nutella Swirl, Cookie Monster Peanut Butter Cup, Happy Birthday and Holy Cannoli. Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices originated in Staten Island and now spans over 80 locations, with seven stores across the north Additional reporting by Jean Scheff and Jeannine Cintron

PALISADES CENTER YOUR DESTINATION FOR Summer FUN Palisades Center offers over 200 stores, 16 sit-down restaurants, a bowling alley, ice rink, the world’s tallest indoor ropes course, and more! Make family memories here! Visit PalisadesCenter.com or call 845-348-1000 2022 | Summer Fun 21

Family day out Strawberry Picking! By Fernanda Cabrera S trawberry picking is a fun and educational activity for families to enjoy where both adults and children will learn more about where food comes from and bring healthy fruits into their diets! NYC and its surroundings have many U-pick farm options while also offering other forms of entertainment like having a picnic, feeding farm animals and hayrides. The best time to pick strawberries is June but most location have other berries to pick- it is recommended to call before you visit the farm to make sure it’s open due to the weather and there is ripe fruit available. Alstede Farms 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 908-879-7189 Head to Alstede to pick your own strawberries starting June and a variety of other fruits and vegetables depending on the summer month. You can also visit for their festivals and farm fun activities planned for this summer. After a hot day at Alstede go grab a homemade ice cream or refreshing slushie made with the harvest of the season. Go buy your tickets online! 9 am – 6 pm daily Farms View – New Jersey Market & Garden Center 945 Black Oak Ridge Road, Wayne, NJ 973- 839-1212 Starting at the end of May you can come pick fresh and juicy strawberries at Farms View which has been serving Northern New Jersey for over 100 years. You will also have the chance to watch an array of farm animals such as horses, goats and miniature donkeys. Entrance fee is $3 per person and strawberries are $4.99 per pound. 9 am – 5 pm; Mon. – Sat.; 9 am – 4 pm Sun. Fishkill Farms 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell JCT, NY 845- 897-4377 Strawberries will be available for picking in 22 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 June at Fishkill Farm and later in the summer you will have more fruit options. After a day of picking, you can stop by the cider bar that offers different meal options or have a picnic in the designated areas. 9am – 5pm from Tuesday to Sunday (subject to reservation availability) Garden of Eve Organic Farm & Market 4558 Sound Ave, Riverhead, NY 631- 722-8777 Starting Memorial Day weekend, come pick delicious strawberries at Garden of Eve located 80 miles from New York. While visiting you and your kids will also have the opportunity of watching farm animals and playing in a hay mountain. Please note that you must purchase at least one container per household. 9 am – 6 pm daily Glover Farms 641 Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, NY 631-286-7876 Have a fun day strawberry picking at Glover Farms where you will also get the chance to have goats and chickens eat right out of your hand! While you stroll through the fields you will have amazing views and see the farming equipment up close. 10am -5:30pm daily Greig Farm 227 Pitcher Lane, Red Hook, NY 845-758-8007 Since 1952 Greig Farm has welcomed visitors to pick-your-own strawberries and along the way expanded to other fruits and vegetables. Starting June, you can come to pick your own strawberries and enjoy other fun activities such as feeding Koi Fish and Goats. You also have the opportunity of trying out Papa’s Best Batch, a smokehouse and sandwich shop which serves lunch and early dinner or grab goodies at their Farm Market & Café. Pickyour-own strawberries are $4.50/lb and there are no entry fees. 10 am – 7 pm daily Lawrence Farms Orchards 306 Frozen Ridge Rd, Newburgh, NY 845-562-4268 Kick off June picking strawberries, cherries and vegetables at Lawrence Farms and later have a picnic with your family and friends. You can purchase different meal options and snacks for your picnic in the concession stand. The admission fee is $2.00 and free for kids two and under. 9am – 4pm daily Lewin Farms 812 Sound Avenue, Calverton NY 631- 929-4327 Lewin Farms, the first pick your own farm in Long Island, is the perfect option for an adventure with the kids and learning about where food comes from. Here you will find fresh berries and other fruits in the summer and can also explore a corn maze during the fall! Please note that Lewin’s U-Pick field is cash only and you can find an ATM at the front stand. 9 am – 4:30 pm; please call to confirm daily schedule

2022 | Summer Fun 23

Family day out Ochs Orchard 4 Ochs Lane, Warwick, NY 845-986-1591 The entrance fee is $7.50 and includes a basket for picking. 9 am – 5 pm daily Ochs Orchard is well known for its strawberry picking which starts in June, as well as their large variety of fruits and vegetables available year-round! Besides their fruits you can find their own honey, apple cider and others! After going strawberry picking, you can have a refreshing ice cream cone or a milkshake made with their seasonal fruits. Admission is $5 per picker and free for kids 4 and under, $3 of the admission is credited back to your purchase. 9 am – 5 pm daily Sahl’s Father Son Farm 420 West Pestalozzi Street, Galloway, NJ 609-965-9300 Patty’s Berries and Bunches 410 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 631-655-7996 Specca Farms 870 Jacksonville-Mount Holly Rd Bordentown, NJ 609-267-4445 Pick delicious berries with your family at Patty’s Berries and Bunches. At Patty’s you can try homemade traditional and vegan ice-cream at the Ice Cream Patch. You will also find beautiful seasonal flower bunches for ornaments or bouquets, take tours around the grounds, and enjoy art and sculptures. Make a trip out of strawberry picking at Sahl’s Father Son Farm, located 200 miles from Manhattan. Sahl’s will be opening in May for you to have fun picking strawberries as well as watching their farm animals such as piglets, chickens and ponies. U-Pick prices are around $7 per quart and $25 per gallon basket. Weekdays 10 am – 1 pm & 4 pm – 6 pm; 10 am – 3 pm Sat.; 2 pm – 5 pm Sun. Strawberry picking is now available at Specca Farms, located 90 miles from Manhattan you will find delicious treats here! Besides strawberries you can pick other seasonal fruits and vegetables to complement your meals. Picking passes are sold when you arrive at the farm at around $5 per picker and free for kids 6 and under. Please also note reservations are not taken. 8:30 – 5:30 pm Thurs. – Sat.; 9 am – 5 pm Sunday Sussex County Strawberry Farm 565 Route 206, North Andover, NJ 973-579-5055 For over 30 years Sussex County Strawberry Farm has been growing quality fruits in northern New Jersey. Don’t miss out the opportunity of visiting them starting June in their U-Pick fields and treat yourself with delicious berries! 9 am – 6 pm Mon. – Fri.; 9 am – 6 pm Sat.; 9 am – 4 pm Sun. Wickhams Fruit Farm 28700 Route 25, Cutchogue, NY 631-734-6441 Stop by Wickham’s, a beautiful bicentennial farm overlooking Peconic Bay for strawberry picking this June and further into the summer come pick other fruits and berries. Visit with your family and friends and enjoy a wagon ride or schedule a tour around the farm. 9 am – 4 pm Mon. – Fri. <3E G=@9 4/;7:G >/@B<3@ /[S`WQO\ 2`SO[( 3OaWZg 3\bS`bOW\ G]c` 9WRa /ZZ Ac[[S` :]\U Kids may celebrate as school’s out for the summer, but parents…not so much. There are only so many ways to entertain your kids. If you’re worried about keeping them smiling this summer, look no further than American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ. A quick drive from NYC, this amusement park has something for everyone. The Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park has Blue’s Clues-themed rides for your little 36’’ riders, and SpongeBob-themed roller coasters for your big kid thrill-seekers. Big Snow, North America’s first and only indoor, real-snow, year-round ski and 24 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 snow resort, is also now open again! The best part about American Dream is that there are so many attractions to explore. DreamWorks Water Park, the largest indoor water park in North America, is a familyfavorite. DreamWorks features the biggest indoor wave pool, record-breaking slides, and even a lazy river. Whether it’s playing Angry Birds Mini Golf, conquering the Mirror Maze, or playing the newly opened Escape Game, NJ’s #1 escape room, you’ll find excitement at every corner. Besides attractions, there’s plenty of stores to shop for men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, footwear, electronics, and much more. And when you need a bite to eat, head over to one of the many delicious restaurants: Yard House for adults, the Oreo Café for kids, and Five Guys or Popeyes for the family. If your kids are off from camp for the weekend, plan your trip to American Dream today. Check out the full experience at americandream.com.

THE BEAR IS BACK! THE BEAR IS BACK! DON'TMISS MISSPOOH POOHFOR FOR66WEEKS WEEKSONLY ONLY DON'T TICKETS TICKETS STARTINGATAT STARTING 39 39 $$ THEHUNDRED HUNDREDACRE ACRETHEATRE THEATRE THE THEATRE ROW | 410 W 42ND ST. NYC, NY JUNE18 18--JULY JULY31 31 WWINNIE INNIETTHE HEPPOOH OOHSSHOW HOW..COM COM JUNE ©DISNEY ©DISNEY THEATRE ROW | 410 W 42ND ST. NYC, NY 2022 | Summer Fun 25

Family day out Julie Larsen Maher © WCS Creature Feature Bronx Zoo reopens immersive ‘Dinosaur Safari’ for summer By Isabel Song Beer T he Bronx Zoo’s Dinosaur Safari, featuring 52 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and pterosaurs is now open for the 2022 season with an even more immersive experience than in previous years. Guests can visit and learn about the prehistoric animals that once roamed our 26 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 planet by walking through the quarter mile experience, where they can view robotic dinosaurs that roar and move just like how they did in prehistoric time. Visitors can greet the giant 40-foot long Tyrannosaurus rex, the Omeisaurus, an herbivore that spans more than 60 feet headto-tail and towers over the safari trail and the new Quetzalcoatlus, the largest known pterosaur ever to live will all highlight the diversity of life that existed 100 million years ago. “Dinosaur species evolved and adapted physically and behaviorally to their environments in much the same way as species we see today.” said Jim Breheny, Bronx Zoo Director. “Guests visiting the Bronx Zoo today are encouraged to compare dinosaur adaptations to some of their modern-day descendants – like birds. We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the zoo’s iconic World of Birds building in 2022 and take the opportunity to see how a wide variety of avian species from around the world have evolved to survive and thrive in different habitats.” The exhibition is open to the public until Oct. 31, 2022 with access included in the Bronx Zoo Admission Ticket and is free for Zoos PLUS; Land & Sea; and Conservationlevel members. The Bronx Zoo is located on a 265 acres forest in the Bronx and opened in November of 1899 and is renowned for its leadership in animal conservation, animal welfare, education, husbandry, veterinary care, science and research. Curators work to save, propagate, and sustain populations of threatened and endangered species and have educated and inspired more than 400 million visitors at our zoos and aquarium since our opening and host approximately 4 million guests at our parks each year – including about a halfmillion students annually. The Bronx Zoo is also the largest youth employer in the Bronx. For tickets, more information about Dinosaur Safari at the Bronx Zoo, and a full list of daily activities, visit www.BronxZoo.com.

(631) 861-4125 Fun all summer Urban Air Lake Grove has attractions that cater to any level of adventurer! Kids can chase, race, climb and soar in air-conditioned comfort all summer long! Book your birthday party or join with a membership at: UrbanAirLakeGrove.com 2022 | Summer Fun 27

deals $2 Movies Regal Cinemas offers special deal for families this summer in select New York theaters By Barbara Russo S ummer is in full swing, and what better way to escape a hot, humid day than by enjoying a fun family flick in an airconditioned movie theater? The best part is, you can score a deal with the Regal Summer Movie Express series, back this year at participating Regal theaters starting July 4. Movie Express tickets are just $2 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and feature summer movies the whole family will enjoy, like Hop, The Grinch, Minions and so many more! Below is a list of participating Regal theaters in New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Rockland, along with a list of this summer’s featured movies. Check the websites for dates and times, and to reserve your tickets in advance. Theaters Participating in Regal Summer Movie Express in New York City Regal UA Sheepshead Bay 3907 Shore Pkwy. Regal UA Kaufman Astoria 35-30 38 St., Long Island City Regal Atlas Park 80-28 Cooper Ave., Suite #6216, Glendale Regal Tangram 133-36 37 Ave., Flushing Regal UA Staten Island 2474 Forest Ave. Regal UA Farmingdale 20 Michael Avenue, Farmingdale. Featured Movies Regal Deer Park 1050 The Arches Circle, Deer Park. In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists’ find that their lives will never be the same. Theaters Participating in Regal Summer Movie Express in Rockland Theaters Participating in Regal Summer Movie Express in Long Island Regal Nanuet 6201 Fashion Drive, Nanuet Regal Lynbrook 321 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook Theaters Participating in Regal Summer Movie Express in Westchester Regal Westbury 7000 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury Regal UA Cortlandt Town Center 3131 East Main Street, Mohegan Lake 28 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 Sing Release date: July 4 Puss in Boots Release date: July 4 An outlaw cat, his childhood egg-friend and a seductive thief kitty set out in search for the eggs of the fabled Golden Goose to clear his name, restore his lost honor and regain the trust of his mother and town.

2022 | Summer Fun 29

deals Sing 2 Release date: July 11 The new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the everoptimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet, all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. Space Jam: A New Legacy Release date: July 11 NBA champion LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event, Space Jam: A New Legacy. Despicable Me 3 Release date: July 18 After he is fired from the Anti-Villain League for failing to take down the latest bad guy to threaten humanity, Gru finds himself in the midst of a major identity crisis. But when a mysterious stranger shows up to inform Gru that he has a long-lost twin brother-a brother who desperately wishes to follow in his twin’s despicable footsteps-one former super-villain will rediscover just how good it feels to be bad. Tom & Jerry Release date: July 18 An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new bigscreen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable... work together to save the day. Minions Release date: July 25 Ever since the dawn of time, the Minions have lived to serve the most despicable of masters. From the T-Rex to Napoleon, the easily distracted tribe has helped the biggest and the baddest of villains. Now, Kevin, Stuart, and Bob are on a global road trip, where they’ll earn a shot to work for the world’s first female supervillain and try to save all of Minionkind from annihilation. Trolls World Tour Release date: July 25 Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands devoted to six different kids of music, and their world is about to get a lot bigger and louder. The Croods: A New Age Release date: Aug. 2 30 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures/AP “The Secret Life of Pets” and its sequel are among the films in Regal Cinemas’ $2 promotion. The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans who claim to be better and more evolved. The Boss Baby: Family Business Release date: Aug. 2 pets determined to take revenge on all happyowned pets and their owners. Scoob! Release date: Aug. 16 In this sequel, the Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other but will reunite in unexpected ways. The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc. Trolls Release date: Aug. 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Release date: Aug. 23 From the creators of Shrek, Trolls stars Anna Kendrick as Poppy, the optimistic leader of the Trolls, and her polar opposite, Branch, played by Justin Timberlake. Follows the summer 2016 film about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Release date: Aug. 9 What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. In this chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. The Secret Life of Pets Release date: Aug. 16 Taking place in a Manhattan apartment building, Max’s life as a favorite pet is turned upside down, when his owner brings home a sloppy mongrel named Duke. They have to put their quarrels behind when they find out that an adorable white bunny named Snowball is building an army of abandoned Hop Release date: Aug. 23 Hop tells the comic tale of Fred, an out-of-work slacker who accidentally injures the Easter Bunny and must take him in as he recovers. The Grinch Release date: Aug. 30 When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: He must steal Christmas. Shrek Release date: Aug. 30 When a green ogre named Shrek discovers his swamp has been swamped with all sorts of fairytale creatures by the scheming Farquaad, he sets out with a very loud donkey by his side to persuade Farquaad to give Shrek his swamp back.

JUN 2-12 JUN 16 - JUL 9 ALL SHOOK UP JUN 23 - JUL 2 JULY 14-31 First Lady of Song STAR R I NG F R E DA PAY NE FOR TICKETS CALL 516.323.4444 OR VISIT WWW.MADISONTHEATRENY.ORG AUG 18 - SEP 11 2022 | Summer Fun 31

family fun Family Beaches! N ew Yorkers are more than ready to enjoy the upcoming summer, and thankfully starting May 28th, all New York City Beaches will officially be open from 10 am to 6 pm! New York has many beaches, and we are incredibly privileged to have so many beautiful destinations that are a subway or car ride away. Make some lasting memories with your kids while also having a fun summer by visiting any of these family beaches. Brighton Beach, Brooklyn Known for its Russian population and popular neighborhood “Little Odessa,” this neighbor to Coney Island is a famous beach located in the southern part of Brooklyn. This beach is a vibe — pack a picnic or pick up some of the delicious food at some of the nearby eateries and enjoy the sunshine. destination with snack shacks (Rockaway Beach Surf Club) and food Californians call everyday life, you’ll want to pack up the beach bag (and kids) and head over to this chill beach. It is a worthwhile day trip if you are a beach bum at heart at an hour car ride and an hour and a half subway ride. Coney Island, Brooklyn Jacob Riss Park, Queens Coney Island isn’t just a beach; it is an experience. Families can also visit fun spots around Coney Island before you take your place on the sand such as The New York Aquarium, Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel. The beach itself is always packed, so if you are looking for a quiet beach day, you may want to go early before the crowds show up. Or embrace this busy beach and enjoy the boardwalk food stands — just make sure to get you tickets for any extra fun like rides or the aquarium if you plan to include these attractions to your beach day. “The Peoples Beach” is a neighbor to Rockaway Beach and a perfect family day destination — especially if you love the beach and good food. Usually, not as packed as Coney Island, this beach has a Brooklyn vibe (although it’s in Queens) with their many Brooklyn food favs. After spending most of the last year not being able to go out with the kids the family will love all the beach fun, food, and sweet treat options. Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn If looking for a beach minus the bells and whistles that you, the family, and a good book are what you have in mind, you’ll want to check out Manhattan Beach. There is a park for the kids, and you can bring your barbecue grill and cook right by your beach spot. The waves aren’t huge, and the vibe is chill making it perfect for families with young kids. Orchard Beach, Bronx This Robert Moses-designed beach is the Bronx’s only public beach, and it does not disappoint. At 115 acres, the beach includes a promenade, and for the kids who need to stay active, there are two playgrounds, 26 basketball courts, volleyball, and handball. With two picnic areas, you can grab a spot to eat food from the snack bars or bring along food and munch while you enjoy the view of City Island. Robert Moses State Park, Long Island Rockaway Beach, Queens If you want less spectacle and more surfer 32 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 This ocean beachfront entails hopping on the LIRR; by car, it is around the same time. This beach has options that are nice for a family beach day. While not exactly crowd-free, the New York Parks site states it attracts 3.8 million visitors a year making it a popular destination for many. The shoreline is five miles with four fields. Why it is family-friendly and it is like a vacation packed in one day. Field 2 has a volleyball court. Fields 2,3, and 4 have picnic areas with tables and grills. For a real East Coast treasure, check out Field 5 which has a 3/4 walk that leads to the Fire Island Lighthouse; it also offers a spacious playground area for the kids. Parents: there are also private showers to rinse off that sand before you head home! Long Beach, Long Island Ride (or rent) your bike or stroll along the 2.2-mile boardwalk here that was rebuilt with repurposed wood after Superstorm Sandy. Known for its soft and clean sand, it can get crowded, but you’ll likely find it’s less noisy than other local shore points. Enjoy the boardwalk and various playgrounds nearby including the ocean-themed Magnolia Boulevard playground. Make sure to check the page for information on capacity limits, closures, etc. before heading to the beach. Nickerson Park Beach, Lido Beach, Long Island This 155-acre complex along the Atlantic Ocean has something for everyone. The beach is the main attraction, known for its sparkling water and soft sand. You’ll also find a seaside pitch-and-putt amid the

WHY VARSITY FLAG? LONG ISLAND’S PREMIER YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE • Safe, No Contact League • Supportive & Inclusive Environment • Pristine & Premium Fields • Full Schedule Posted Before Season • Create a Team - you can create or coach an entire team of your child’s friends • All Skill Levels with Separate Boys' & Girls' Divisions (Ages 5-14) • Junior Varsity Skills Clinics for ages 3 & 4 • ‘White Glove’ communication via our app, site, text & email ABOUT VARSITY FLAG KIDS AGES 3-14 FOR ALL SKILL LEVELS REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR THE FALL 2022 SEASON CREATE A TEAM! You can create or coach an entire team of your child’s friends! SAVE $25.00 Use code LIP25 at checkout EXPIRES 6/24/22 Varsity Flag is Long Island’s premier youth ﬂag football league. Our mission is to provide athletes with a safe and fun environment where they can learn the fundamentals of ﬂag football and experience the positive growth and joy that comes from playing team sports. Varsity Flag believes in equal mix of inclusive sports performance and elite characterbuilding for all skill levels. 516-405-5858 SUPPORT@VARSITYFLAG.COM VARSITYFLAG.COM 2022 | Summer Fun 33

family fun dunes where you can play nine holes. The property houses a kiddie pool and two-full sized swimming pools. Get shade at the large picnic pavilion or have kids blow off energy at the playground. Teens will love the Fun Zone, which houses a skate park with ramps and railings, plus soccer, baseball, and beach volleyball courts. find paths for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. The unique “walking dunes” of Napeague Harbor are located on the eastern boundary of the park, which also has woodlands filled with Russian olive, oak, shad, and pine trees. Sunken Meadow State Park (Governor Alfred E. Smith), Kings Park, Long Island Midland Beach and South Beach share the 2.5 mile stretch of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk along Staten Island’s eastern coast. Kids can fill their buckets with endless shells on the shore and splash in the calm waves all summer long on the island’s most popular beach. There are also a ton of activities kids can do when they aren’t swimming or building sand castles! The beach is home to the popular Sea Turtle Fountain where young kids can run through the sprinklers and to the Playland Playground that is also a great spot to bring your kids, plus a skate park, tons of restaurants and nearby eateries, specialty bike rentals, a fishing pier, bocce courts, ball fields and more. We love that families can stroll the boardwalk or lay in the sun while taking in the stunning Get stunning views of the Long Island Sound; on a clear day, you can spot Connecticut in the distance. Three bridges stretch over Sunken Meadow Creek. Enjoy pick-up games on the ball fields and open lawn areas. Or, take a walk along the ¾-mile boardwalk. South Beach & Midland Beach, Staten Island Hither Hills State Park, Montauk, Long Island This state park has tons to do. Enjoy a sandy ocean beach as well as sport fishing, playing fields, a playground, and a 189-site campground on the beach. Fishermen will love that they can fish year-round and fish at night if they have a permit. You’ll also views of the Verrazano Bridge. Gateway National Recreation Area, Staten Island This national park actually spans 27,000 acres from Sandy Hook, NJ to Breezy Point in Queens. The Staten Island area is located in Great Kills and features a quiet beach area, beautiful views, a multi-use path, fishing areas, a marina, and boat launch. Plus, exciting ranger-led programs for kids are offered throughout the year. Families can enjoy free kayaking on the beach on summer weekends too! Harbor Island Park Beach/Stephen E. Johnston Beach at Harbor Island Park, Westchester This spot is ideal for a modest-sized getaway. Relax on the beach that is close to a playground area, baseball field, fishing docks, picnic tables, and spray ground. Kayak and paddle boat rentals are also available, plus the park has even hosts concerts and family fun nights in the past. SURF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN ON ROCKAWAY BEACH • 50 minute subway ride from Brooklyn or Manhattan • Summer Camps for Kids and Families • 2 hour Group and Private Lessons ode use promo c ogram y pr 10% off of an 34 N for SUMMER FU NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 www.newyorksurfschool.com

The 176thDutchess County Fair Rhinebeck, NY August 23 - August 28 Tuesday, August 23 • 7:30pm Wednesday, August 24 • 7:30pm Admission & Concert - $37 pre-sale. $42 day of concert. FREE With Paid Admission HITS INCLUDE: “BUY ME A BOAT” “FIX A DRINK” “GOOD VIBES” “DONE” AND “DRUNK GIRL” Thursday, August 25 • 7:30pm FREE With Paid Admission Friday, August 26 • 7:30pm Admission & Concert - $42 pre-sale. $47 day of concert. RODEO Sat. August 27 • Noon & 6pm & Sun. August 28 • 12 pm. $ 5 Adults. Children 6 & Under FREE Advance Discount Tickets For Admission, Ride All Day Wristbands & Concerts Are Available At dutchessfair.com KIDS UNDER 11 FREE ADMISSION AT ALL TIMES FREE PARKING! 2022 | Summer Fun 35

family fun Mini Golf By Bella Kjellen N o matter the age or skill level, mini golf is a fun outdoor activity to keep your kids active and entertained this summer! From waterfall filled courses to intergalactic terrain, NYC kids and their families will love indulging in some competitive fun at these mini golf courses located in and around the city! Hudson River Park: Pier 25 353 West St., Pier 40, 2nd Floor, NY, NY Manhattan’s very own mini-golf park is the perfect destination to take your kids this summer! Featuring ponds, streams, waterfalls, and footbridges, this course has been set up to create an engaging mini-golf experience. Also, located nearby is the Pier 25 playground for more outdoor fun! Your kids are sure to love the adventures of this minigolf course. Putting Green at Two Trees 26 N 1st St, Brooklyn, NY This mini-golf course on the Brooklyn waterfront was created with the intention to provide a fun activity for New Yorkers and teach them about climate change. Throughout Putting Green’s 18-hole course, each hole dedicates its scene to a different purpose. For example, hole 1 is “Down the drain” and demonstrates debris getting washed down drains into our waterways. Observe local artwork and other various environmentally friendly infrastructural enhancements throughout their course. Not only will your family learn something new, but will be able to enjoy a game of golf with a beautiful view! Shipwrecked 621 Court St, Brooklyn, NY When the weather cannot permit outdoor activities, Shipwrecked has you covered with their indoor mini-golf park! Their course is designed with 18-holes that will take you and your family through four different themed sections decorated with theatrical lighting and figures. Food and drink are also available! Alley Pond Golf 232-01 Northern Blvd, Douglaston, NY 36 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 As the weather gets warmer, head over to Alley Pond Golf Center for an engaging active experience for your kids! Their well-designed course is filled with fountains and obstacles spread across all 18-holes. Each hole ranges in difficulty, so this is a great course for parties filled with all ages and skill levels. Flushing Meadows Golf Center 100 Flushing Meadows Park, Flushing, NY The mini-golf course at Flushing Meadows features an 18-hole course that takes players

2022 | Summer Fun 37

family fun through streams, waterfalls, and bridges! The course also features late-night golfing with a fully lit course. This is an excellent option for a family outing for both the day and night! enjoy the batting cages, the driving range, or even indulge in golf lessons! Blacklight Mini Golf 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073 Staten Island Fun Park 215 Schmidts Ln., Staten Island, NY NY Hall of Science, Rocket Park Mini Golf 47-01 111th St, Corona, NY If you’re looking for a popular mini-golf destination, this is the place for you! This course is filled with obstacles running from the water and sand traps to hilly holes that create thrilling games of golf. Not only do they have mini-golf, but this fun park also offers go-kart racing, roller hockey, and batting cages. Get ready for a day of endless fun with your family at Staten Island Fun Park! You don’t need to travel too far for an intergalactic experience! The American Dream is home to its very own blacklight mini-golf course. Filled with 3D sculptures of space creatures, planet murals, and vibrant neon colors, this course is like no other. With glow-in-the-dark equipment like balls, putters, scorecards, and more, be prepared for an out-of-this-world adventure! Rocket Park Mini Golf combines the fun of mini-golf and science exploration. Using the same laws of motion and gravity that guide spaceships, this mini-golf experience will reveal the science behind this through a game of mini-golf! Through this interactive exhibit, players will not only learn about new scientific concepts but also get in a fun 9-hole game! Turtle Cove 1 City Island Rd, Bronx, NY Test your mini-golf skills at Turtle Cove for an exciting golf experience! Located in Pelham Bay Park, players are surrounded by nature on this 18-hole course. Play alongside interesting architecture and various challenges across each hole. Once the course is finished, you and your family can also 38 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 Monster Mini Golf Yonkers Ridge Hill Mall, Yonkers, NY 49 East Midland Ave, Paramus NJ Head over to Monster Mini Golf for 18 holes of indoor, monster-themed, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, full arcade and redemption center and mini bowling that is pure family fun! They also offer a variety of monstrous party packages where their dedicated Memory Makers will turn your kiddos important moments into lasting memories. Starlux Mini Golf at Morey’s Piers 4800 Ocean Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260 You and your family can enjoy 27 holes of mini-golf at Morey’s Piers! This course offers two levels, a practice course for beginners that need a little practice, and three themed courses to choose from. Depending on your kid’s interests, there should be an enticing option for all. And better yet, all of this is located across the street from the famous Wildwood Sign! This fun course will be a fun activity for the whole family.

The Orangetown Historical Museum & Archives Share Our History with Your Family s 4OUR THE .EW %XHIBIT /RaNGETOWN -EMORY 0ROJECT s *OIN US FOR #HILDREN S #RAFT 3TORY s 2ELAX WITH 9OGA AT THE -USEUM 6ISIT www.orangetownmuseum.com TO LEARN MORE Let’s Consider What Is Old in a New Way 196 Chief Bill Harris Way, Orangeburg, NY 10962 is now part of VOTED BEST FARM VACATION A Unique Getaway in the Catskills Transport Your Kids Back to Simpler Times with a Farm-Stay Vacation! BOOK NOW FOR A SPECIAL DISCOUNT! Mommybites.com provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. Visit Mommybites.com; we can’t wait to see you there! • DAILY FARM CHORES HAYRIDES • CAMPFIRES • FISHING COMPLIMENTARY BREAKFAST BASKET PRIVATE ACCOMMODATIONS AND MUCH MORE! 10 Cochrane Road, Durham, NY 518.239.6950 www.hull-o.com/parent-magazine 2022 | Summer Fun 39

Summer Bucket List 57 family-friendly things to do this season in the city and beyond By New York Family S ummer is here, and there is nothing more we enjoy doing than exploring our city and beyond. Whether it is jumping on the subway for a day trip or hopping in the car for a road trip to one of NY’s many 40 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 surrounding neighbors, there is a lot New York has to offer. So this summer, visit one of the city’s incredible parks, take in a movie under the stars, head to an amusement park, or do anything on our list for this Ultimate Summer Bucket List is for the entire family! 1. Visit the Bronx Zoo on a Wednesday for FREE admission; reserve your tickets (up to 4!) online 2. Take a Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise, Seal and Bird Eco-Cruise, Staten Island Historical Cruise, Whale Watching and

2022 | Summer Fun 41

bucket list more on the Seastreak (seastreak.com) 3. Take in the view and fun, and park at Domino Park 4. While at Domino, eat the world-famous Roberta’s Pizza 5. Mark this one on the calendar for NYC Pride March “Unapologetically Us,” is June 26th; see you there! 6. Head to your nearest Urban Air Active for play, next-level trampoline park, cool summer birthdays for ultimate kid joy WildPlay Jones Beach 7. Midway rides, petting zoos, carnival treats and more await at the annual Duchess Fair August 23-28. Kids under 11 are always free! 8. Take a dip in one of the many Free Outdoor NYC Parks Pools 9. Pack up the car for a family fun day and head to Adventureland Amusement Park in Long Island to ride the jaw-dropping coaster Fireball, plus Bumper Cars, the Wave Swing, the Turbulence Coaster and more 10. Go fly a kite at Central Park Playland Urban Air Adventure 11. Head to the new outdoor adventure at WildPlay Jones Beach (between fields 4 and 5), where you’ll find ziplines, high ropes courses, and freefall jumps. Take in the view of New York City while you soar down a 700-ft, high-speed zipline (for ages 5 and up) 12. Tour the Grand Central Terminal. Check out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse and the famed glass clock 13. Head to New Jersey to American Dream for the DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Angry Bird mini-golf shopping, delicious dining options and more modations, home-cooked food, boating, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, water swimming, crafts, campfires and more 17. Spend the day at the Long Island Aquarium to view one of the largest all-living coral displays in the Western Hemisphere, plus a 120,000-gallon shark habitat, sea lions, touch tanks and more 22. Ride the iconic Prospect Park’s Carousel, located at the Children’s Corner, where your kids will love all the magical rides 23. Visit the world’s tallest indoor ropes course at Palisades Climb Adventure. Little ones (ages 2 to 7) can ride Sky Tykes, a ropes course just for kids 24. Take the kids (5 years and up) to the 18. Enjoy weekly concerts, food, movie nights and kids programming at Backyard at Hudson Yards Astor Place Theatre and laugh at the Blue Men and their crazy shenanigans. 25. Visit the iconic Flagship New York Public 19. Spend the day at Coney Island on the beach, ride the Wonderwheel, walk the boardwalk and eat a Nathan’s hotdog! Library to check out books and the Beaux-Arts architecture building 26. Head over to the other island here in 14. Explore the Hudson River via kayak 15. Stroll the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden at Brooklyn Botanic Garden with its scenic wooden bridges, stone lanterns, a viewing pavilion and more 16. Plan an outdoor day trip to New Hamp- shire’s East Hill Farm for comfy accom- 42 NewYorkFamily.com | 2022 20. Check out the gorgeous views, sit for a picnic at the new Pier 57 rooftop (the largest in NYC!) at the Hudson River Park 21. Hop on a quick ferry ride to Governor’s Island, camp out at the Collective Retreats, and explore the Island – don’t forget to visit Slide Hill! NYC and spend the day exploring the Little Island at Pier 55 27. Take a family road trip to New City and check out the New City Bowling & Batting Cages. Kids will love the full-service snack bar, lounge pool table, and more 28. The American Natural Museum is

������������������������������������ ����������������������������������� ������������������������������������������������������������������� ����������������������� ������������������� ������������������������������������������� ���������������������������������� ������������������������������������������ ������������������������������������������ ��������������������������������������� ��������������������������������������� �������������������������������� ������������������������������������ ��������������������� Adults and Parents Discover a wonderful place, just for you 6 Woolverton Road Stockton, NJ 08559 609 397 0802 www.woolvertoninn.com Reserve directly on our website or give us a call • Under 2 hours from NYC, yet feels like a different world • Luxurious overnight accommodations & delicious country breakfast • Gorgeous views, surrounded by nature and 6 friendly sheep • Close to Lambertville, New Hope, Frenchtown and Washington’s Crossing Just Minutes Away from the LI Expressway y In Down Downtown Riverhead! CATCH SOME Pet, feed & even swim with our stingrays! 431 East Main Street, Riverhead, NY • 631.208.9200, ext. 426 | LongIslandAquarium.com 2022 | Summer Fun 43