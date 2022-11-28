New York Family - December 2022

December 2022 established 1986 newyorkfamily.com Check out our Education GuidE! Holiday Gifts Toys (for the Littles) and Things for Tweens & Teens Snap! Our experts share on how to take a great family pic Your Skating optionS JuSt ExpandEd. icE rink at thE SEaport. BEtwEEn piErS 16 & 17. #OnlyAtTheSeaport “a new free rink’S in town.” s+3 December 2022 | New York Family 3 Branch out from the ordinary this holiday! Founding Sponsors LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust Providing leadership support for year-round programming at NYBG Sponsors See Both & Save Now–January 16 | nybg.org Branch out from the ordinary this holiday! Founding Sponsors LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust Providing leadership support for year-round programming at NYBG Sponsors See Both & Save Now–January 16 | nybg.org 4 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 December 2022 NewYorkFamily.com contents FE atu RES 16 | education Understanding NY Schools: A Parent’s Guide 20 | family fun check out our ultimate winter bucket list 22 | Holiday Highlights Start planning your seasonal celebrations 24 | cover: Snapshots New York Family contributing photographers share how to take a great family photo 26 | Holiday Gifts check out our gift guide of toys and items for kids StoRiES & column S 6 | editor’s letter 8 | m om Hacks Flying with a toddler? Here is what you should pack! 10 | family fun Spectacular holiday light shows 14 | family Day o ut Time to go ice skating in New York city 34 | m om Stories An NYF editor shares a seasonal reminder on why there’s no such thing as a perfect picture Family F un 32 | c alendar All the fun events and activities for November d i RE cto R i ES 18 | education listings on tH e cover Photo: Greer Goldenberg | greergoldenbergphoto.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Produced by: Donna Duarte Ladd pg. 24 pg. 32 pg. 16 pg. 14 pg. 26 December 2022 | New York Family 5 TIME FOR TENNIS! ENROLLMENT NOW OPEN FOR WINTER SESSION Play your way from beginner to recreational to competitive tennis player! Choose from convenient locations across NYC! Kids get on the courts & love it! With Advantage Tennis Programs Find out more at www.advantagejuniorprograms.com AGES 4 & UP GET IN THE GAME! AGES 7 & UP PLAY & COMPETE! MANHATTAN PLAZA RACQUET CLUB NEW YORK TENNIS CLUB ROOSEVELT ISLAND RACQUET CLUB QUICKSTART 212.594.0554 718.239.7919 212.935.0250 646.884.9644 CUSTOMIZED FOR AGE, ABILITY & FUN GROUP & INDIVIDUAL LESSONS & COMPETITION

Bright Lights We're at the end of the year and while we all process how this year went crazy fast, let's focus on how we got through it. So much can happen in one year. Whether you had triumphs, disappointments, or a mixed bag of both, you are stronger from all of it and let's remember this. Speaking of healthy vibes, our deputy editor, Jeannine Cintron, is done with social media comparisons and shares this in her piece on (page 34) Instagram vs. Reality: Holiday Edition. If you ever scratch your head wondering how many school offerings New York has, we broke it down for you in A Parent's Guide to NY Schools (page 16.) Also, hello, it's the holidays and we have our Winter Bucket List (page 20) for you to work through this season and our Gift Guide (page 26) for the kiddos. We also have a few of our favorite spots for you to check out, such as Ice Skating (page 14) and the Holiday Light Shows (page 10) happening around the city. As always, we thank you for being part of our community and wish you a wonderful holiday and a Happy New Year! xo, Donna

Flying with a Toddler? What parents should pack by Sam bowman Traveling on a plane can be uncomfortable and boring as an adult, so just imagine what it feels like for a toddler. Flying with a little one can be tough, but what you pack in their carry-on bag can make all the difference. The items you bring with you on the plane can be powerful tools to keep your toddler settled, happy, and less likely to disrupt the experience for other travelers. Let’s run through some of the most helpful items you should pack in your carry-on bag for your toddler. Healthy Snacks Let’s face it, it’s unlikely you’ll get beyond the first 30 minutes of the flight without your toddler requesting a snack. It can be tempting to pack a bunch of sweet, bagged treats. After all, they’re prepackaged and can keep your toddler content for a little while. But having food with a lot of sugar can spell disaster, particularly later on in the flight. Snacks high in sugar may also make it difficult for your child to sleep, and could lead to restlessness and frustration. Here are some low or no sugar ideas: • Crackers with minimal ingredients like Simple Mills Sea Salt Almond Flour crackers • Packaged cheese for their little fingers to open like Babybel cheese • Protein-packed options like Saffron Road Crunchy Chickpeas or Seapoint Farms Dry Roasted Edamame • Homemade trail mix filled with pistachios, cashews, dried cherries, and dark chocolate chips • Freeze-dried fruit with no additional ingredients like Natierra Organic Bananas or Organic Strawberries • Homemade treats like the Feeding Our Toddlers Spinach Banana Mini Muffins or Date Chocolate Chip Cookies All of these snack ideas tend to travel well and can take care of your toddler’s appetite in a healthy, sustainable way. Plus, it’s a lot of little items that will take them a while to eat and keep their little fingers busy. Pro tip: fill a pill organizer or a lunchbox with pre-designated sections with these snacks so you don’t have to carry a million different packages! Travel-Friendly Activities It’s possible that toddlers may take a nap if the flight is particularly long, or they are especially exhausted, however, sleep is never guaranteed. Regardless of the length of the flight you will likely need to entertain your toddler for most of the time. For this reason, it’s best to come prepared with several travelfriendly activities. Here are some ideas for easy-to-pack toys and activities: • A screen-free drawing tablet • Mess-free markers and coloring pages • Their favorite picture or story books • Travel sticker books • Water-reveal books If it’s a long (or overnight) flight, you might also want to bring some items that remind them of bedtime. A favorite stuffed animal, a blanket, and even a pillow will be a huge help to get them in the frame of mind for rest. Technology Each parent has their own opinions when it comes to toddlers and tech. While most would agree that it’s always important to limit screen time, packing a portable device might prove to be a worthwhile distraction during a flight. Whether you own a kidfriendly tablet or will be letting them use yours, it’s a good idea to preload the device with shows and games you know they love. This doesn’t mean you need to set your toddler in front of a device for the entire flight. You can implement periods of use in much the same way you’d regulate it at home. Just be sure to also set them up with some kid-friendly, noise-canceling headphones so that they don’t disturb other passengers. Many are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity that will eliminate tangled wires and make it easier for your kid to sit still. Necessities When you’re braving air travel with a toddler it’s important to remember that mishaps are bound to happen. It’s a good idea to pack wipes, Band-Aids, and hand sanitizer. You should also bring a change of clothes for your toddler (and yourself!) along with some resealable bags—if there’s a spill or accident you’ll want to keep soiled items away from everything else in your bag. This story was originally posted on our sister site mommybites.com 8 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 mom hacks By Shara Levine Holiday season in NYC is here! There’s no shortage of holiday light displays to check out all over New York. Whether you’re looking to take a little road trip or find something right in your backyard, New York is home to some of the best holiday light displays around. Here are some of the best spots to check out! New York Cit Y Illuminate The Farm Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park Until January. 8, Fridays-Sundays, and daily between 12/26-12/29, 5-9pm $26.99; $17.99 youth Expect a luminescent display consisting of lanterns inspired by theme parks and Chinese myths and legends. In addition, there will be various illuminated tunnels, illuminated swings (rideable) and plethora of other lights! Lightscape Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave., Crown Heights Until January 8, Open from 4:30-8:45pm. See website for exact dates. $40; $20 ages 3-12; free for children younger than 3. Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. NYBG GLOW The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx Until January 14, See website for schedule $39; $24 ages 2-12; free admission for children younger than 2 Discover the beauty of the grounds and historic buildings after dark, breathtakingly illuminated across the Garden, along with fun-filled evening offerings featuring artistic, music, and pop-up performances. Holiday Lights Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx Until January 8, See website for schedule 10 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 family fun to visit Bright Lights! Spectacular holiday light shows around New York NYBG GLow

Time to Go Skating in New York City! BY NEW YORK FAMILY Winter offically starts December 21st — which means time to enjoy the season with some ice skating rinks around the city. Whether you’re a pro at skating or you’re stepping onto the ice for the first time, it’s sure to be an exciting experience for you and your family. Go and experience these ice skating rinks to welcome winter! The Rink at Rockefeller Center 5th Ave between 49th and 50th Streets Open daily, 9 am to 11 pm Admission: $11-$73, depending on date Skate Rental: $11 Season Membership: starts at $500 This is truly New York’s most iconic ice skating spot. With its iconic backdrop featuring the world-famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, it’s the perfect photo opportunity for you and your family after your skating session. The Rink at Rockefeller Center will open Nov. 5 and is typically open until April. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park Bryant Park Open daily, 8 am to 10 pm; select weekends and holidays, 8 am to midnight. Select weekend and holiday hours: 8am-midnight Admission: Free Skate Rental: $15-$50 A perennial favorite, the Winter Village at Bryant Park is the ultimate spot for holiday fun. The ice skating rink here is the only one in New York City that offers free admission. While you’re here, be sure to check out the village’s shops and cozy igloos. Riverbank State Park 679 Riverside Drive Hours: Friday and Sunday, 6 to 9 pm; Saturday, 1 to 4 pm Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for children Skate Rental: $6 Riverbank is not just an ice skating rink, it’s also a 28-acre multi-level landscaped recreational facility, rising 69 feet above the Hudson River. This is an ideal spot to spend a winter day as a family, enjoying the skating rink, wandering around and taking in views of the Hudson. The Rink at Brookfield Place 230 Vesey Street Hours: Monday through Friday, 2 to 9:15 pm; Weekends and Holidays, 9 am to 9:15 pm Admission offered in hour-long slots Admission: $17 Skate Rental: $5 Skate where the pros train! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Hudson and the World Trade Center at one of the city’s largest rinks. The Rink at Brookfield place offers public skate hours by reservation as well as 14 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 FAMILY DAY OUT skating lessons if you’re looking to sharpen your skills as well as your skates. LeFrak Center at Lakeside 171 East Drive, Brooklyn Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:30 am to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12 to 6 pm Admission: $8; $12 on weekends (beginning Friday at 4 pm) Skate Rental: $8.71 A 36,000-square-foot ice palace, LeFrak Center, located at Lakeside in Prospect Park, offers ice skating, figure skating, curling, hockey, and broomball during the winter, making it a great spot for any family that loves to be on the ice. The Seaport Located at Seaport Square between Piers 16 & 17 Hours: Mon – Thurs: 3pm – 10pm Friday: 12pm – 11pm Saturday & Holidays: 10am – 11pm Sunday: 10am – 10pm Admission: Free Skate Rental: Ranges from $20 -35 Have a New York experience and skate along the East River at the Seaport Ice Rink. Nestled downtown, visit the Ice Rink for winter festivities, the view, and of course, skating. Rink admission is free, with skate rentals available for cost. The Ice Rink is open daily. Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers 61 Chelsea Piers Hours: Varies, check monthly calendar Admission: $20 Skate Rental: $10 In addition to year-round skating, Sky Rink offers wonderful views of the Hudson River. This facility features two rinks and operates seven days a week. It’s a particularly familyfriendly rink for all ages with skating lessons, skating school, youth hockey, and birthday parties. education A Parent’s Guide to NY Schools Plus an educational glossary By Mia Sala S Every parent wants the best for their child and a key aspect is education. But in a state with many types of schools, the options can seem endless and can boggle the most organized parent. Each school has its unique opportunities, so it’s a matter of finding what works best for your family. That’s why we put together this guide to simplify navigating the school search for your child. Read on to find out what each school offers and terms you should know as you research and tours! Public Schools What They Are: Public schools are open to all students if they meet local residency requirements. Tuition: The schools are free to all students. What They Offer: Public schools are typically larger than the average private school. They offer a wide range of AP and IB courses for your child. as well as a variety of sports and extracurricular activities. These schools not only provide an opportunity for personal growth but for your child to make friends who live nearby within your community. Public schools also have several special education and multilingual learning programs to make education accessible to everyone. Charter Schools What They Are: Charter Schools are independently operated public schools for advancing student achievement. They serve about 15% of NYC’s public school children. Tuition: Charter schools are free to all students. What They Offer: Charter schools also offer all students an equal chance of being enrolled with a lottery system of choosing prospective students. Charter schools are independent from the NYC Department of Education and can be closed if they don’t meet certain student achievement standards. However, being independent from DOE gives these schools a chance to explore methods of teaching and learning beyond the DOE standards. Tuition: Boarding schools are afforded through tuition and are more expensive than typical private schools because tuition includes meals, housing, educational costs, and more. However, they still offer financial aid to students to make the cost more affordable. What They Offer: Boarding schools offer a wide array of types to consider for your child’s exact needs. These schools 16 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 Terms To Know NY education can get very confusing. It can feel overwhelming when you’re on a school tour and lots of terms are being thrown around. Here are some terms to know as you embark on your school search. District: A geographical unit for the local administration of elementary or secondary schools. This is the large area on the map that holds many zones within itself. Zone: The roadways immediately adjacent to the school. This is the small area outlining the school on the map. Gifted & Talented: Programs for highperforming students with accelerated curriculums and rigorous instructional strategies. Students may begin to apply from kindergarten to third grade and must pass tests to be eligible. Specialized: There are 9 specialized high schools for NYC’s highest-performing students. 8 schools require students in 8th or 9th grade to perform exceptionally well on the Specialized High School Admission Test, only offered one weekend in the fall. The other has a competitive audition. Technically Focused: Student’s work towards a Regents Diploma in a specialized skill focused on a “handson” career skill. Such programs focus on skills such as film, engineering, and construction, and offer students job shadowing to gain work experience. Individualized Education Program: An evaluation of the student’s needs for special needs care. Families work with the DOE to set academic goals and ensure the correct accommodations are made for their child. Special Education: Special needs students have specific accommodations made for them with their families and the DOE. NY public schools have individualized programs for families of kids with special needs, but you can also seek a private school. Dual Language: Also known as dual immersion instruction, students will develop academic skills in their own language while building those skills in another language. This instruction aims to add a new language for students while not extinguishing a minority language. Alternative High School: Schools for students aged 15-21. These schools serve as an opportunity for students behind on credits or those who have dropped out to catch up and graduate. Young Adult Borough Centers: These centers offer evening classes. They are designed for students with adult responsibilities during the daytime. Montessori: The Montessori method is a unique way of teaching that develops children’s independence, initiative, and citizenship. What They Offer: Bilingual schools are unique because they teach everything in two languages. Your child will not only be immersed in another language but another culture, which will encourage a diverse, global perspective. NY bilingual schools include the following languages: Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, and Yiddish. Catholic Schools What They Are: Catholic schools are preprimary through secondary institutions under the aegis or in association with the Catholic Church. Tuition: These schools charge tuition and the cost can be lower than typical private schools. What They Offer: Catholic schools excel in education and many have outperformed NY public schools in performance growth. However, these schools offer much more than education. Community is the foundation and students feel like family to the teachers and staff. Daycare/Nursery What They Offer: Daycare is high-quality childcare that keeps children safe and healthy. Nurseries are schools that offer education to children up to age 4. Tuition: Daycare for ages 3-5 can average around $12,000-$23,000 per year, compared to nurseries which can charge around $16,000 per year. However, costs vary greatly and much of this depends on the schedule you choose. Thankfully there are fantastic daycare and nursery options in New York to consider. What They Offer: These institutions aim to provide supervision and childcare for parents while they work. Parents who send their children to daycares and nurseries often find their children have improved language development, developed increased cognitive abilities, and form better relationships with peers. There are many types of daycares in NY, ranging from part-time to full-time care, infant to toddler care, and even in-home daycares that are run from the personal home of a child care provider. Bucket List Winter in NYC By Jeannine Cintron, Donna DuarteLaDD anD Shara Levine 1 Ice Skate under the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center. 2. See the world-famous Rockettes at the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular. 3. See the lighting of the world’s largest menorahs at Grand Army Plaza in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and Midtown, Manhattan, every night of Hanukkah. 4. DREAM BIG at the Big Apple Circus with fantastical performances featuring King of the High Wire Nik Wallenda, comic daredevil Johnny Rockett, and aerialist Alan Silva. 5. Visit the Brooklyn Botanic Garden after dark to explore the beauty of nature in winter on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights 6. Visit the NYBG’s Holiday Train Show—a favorite holiday tradition—and see model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 190 replicas of New York landmarks. 7. Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo brings you immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns, festive entertainment, seasonal treats, classic holiday music, and more. 8. Visit the Bank of America Winter Village where you can ice skate, shop, dine, and play! 9. Experience the world of Encanto x CAMP at 110 5th Ave., Chelsea complete with secret passages, interactive magic, live music, and surprises behind every magic door. 10. Satisfy your sweet tooth at a hot chocolate spot in New York like Max Brenner in Man hattan or the Chocolate Room in Brooklyn. 11. Admire the stunning views of the city all lit up for the holiday season from one of NYC’s observation decks like The Empire State Building, 12 . Visit the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) to see their famous 13-foot Origami Holiday Tree, featuring over 1,000 intricately designed origami models. ‘ 13. Hop aboard the Staten Island Ferry (for free!) and catch a showing of the annual Christmas Show at the historic St. George Theater. 14. Visit The Oculus, the central epicenter of the World Trade Center and a modern archi tecture of beauty that will have you oohing and aahh-ing 15. Check out the elaborate holiday window displays outside department stores like Macy’s, Saks, and Bloomingdales. 16. Head to Dyker Heights (between 11th to 13th Avenue or 83rd Avenue to 86th St.) for the gorgeous holiday light displays. enjoy a crisp winter day. 18. Visit one of New York’s many iconic book stores like Albertine (972 5th Ave, NY, NY) and Books of Wonder (42 West 17th Street, NY, NY.) 19. Enjoy Central Park-and visit the Central Park Carousel ( located mid-park at 65th street) and Zoo (East Side between 63rd and 66th) both are open during winter when weather permits 20. Tour the Grand Central Terminal. Check out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse and the famed glass clock . 21. Show Broadway love and support, and check out a matinee the kids will love and treasure for years to come. 22 . Stay warm on a cold day and visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and the Beaux-Arts architecture building. 23. Make a day of it and head to Ellis Island to visit the Statue of Liberty Museum. Take a ferry from either Battery Park in Manhattan or Liberty State Park in New Jersey. 24. Take the kids to the Harry Potter Store (935 Broadway) and thoroughly enjoy an hour or two of magical adventure and fun. 17 . Head to the now-open year-round Governors Island. Rent a bike and sled and 25. Take advantage of the Culture Pass (culturepass.nyc) and visit the amazing participating institutions for free admission. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 December 2022 | New York Family 21 Your Favorite Family-Friendly Local Spots and Businesses in New York Family’s Family Favorites Awards! newyorkfamily.com/vote2022 • Family Fun • Education • Camps • Activities & Learning Manhattan Parents... Vote Now

Snap Shot! Tips from top photographers for taking kid & family photos By Donna Duarte -LaDD Ever wonder why our covers look so good? This is because we have the best photographers who shoot for us. We also do a lot to get a great pic, especially with kids. I have personally done somersaults, worn silly hats, and begged and pleaded for a great photo. But there are also times our crew does something crazy- we let kids be kids , and we take the pics as they live in the moment. Whether you want to take a great family photo or take keepsakes of your littles, we have tips from our amazing contributing photogra phers on how to get it. Take the pic and make sure you get pictures where you are in it, mama! Ana Gambuto anagambuto.com Move it, move it: Take a group picture while you’re all walking towards the camera, swaying, singing, yelling something (“happy Halloween” offers good mouth shapes), or do anything that has your body moving naturally. This will always give you a more authentic picture full of life. If you’re taking a photo of your kid, have them run toward you, spin in a circle or do some kind of action, maybe a jumping jack, try a high five and these photos will look more casual and more natural than a grip-and-grin. Set the scene, call action (toddlers): For a young toddler, first, back them up against a blank wall (as plain as you can find!) Then have a friend sit beside you and call “ACTION!” make them dance and sing and do ridiculous stuff right above the phone or camera, maybe with a toy, with their voice, or anything that uses the element of surprise (and delight). Just go crazy! A toddler will at least briefly stand there and smile and laugh against a perfect plain backdrop. The Hail Mary: For older kids who are just too ‘cool’ to participate, find ample floor space and tell them to lie down and go to sleep. Now put their heads together, legs straight out in front of them, arranged in so that their bodies are making a little pinwheel shape. Just put a blanket over all of their heads and then whisk it away, playing silly hide and seek or “don’t you smile!” games and even though they’re old and way too cool, they can’t help but smile if you’re playing with them from overhead. Then you can offer to switch and you lay down on the ground and they look down over the top of you, maybe do a little ring around the Rosie action and you’ll take pictures from down below with all their hair flying over the camera and it’s very silly and an awesome photo. My iPhone upside-down trick! Simply hold your pointer finger on the up-volume button on your iPhone with the camera open, flip the phone upside down and hold the camera close to the ground or kitchen counter. Fire away, taking photos upside down! Your subjects may be so intrigued with what you’re doing that they will want to participate. Foolproof! 24 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 Photo of Yumi Matsuo by Greer Goldenberg Greer Goldenberg greergoldenbergphoto.com Let kids be kids: Shoot kids as they are. Sometimes kids, especially younger ones, are not in the mood to get their picture taken or smile. That’s ok! A great portrait captures kids in the moment of being silly or mad, etc. So roll with it! Chances are you can get them to laugh or crack a smile by just letting them be them. Vibe with them: Get on their level, set your shutter speed fast and be ready to run! A great way to capture active kids is to get them to run towards you or catch you. When you are down on their level you get all the amazing expressions that come with the joys of mo tion. Just make sure your shutter speed is fast enough to avoid blurry pictures! Michelle Rose michellerosephoto.com It’s all about that light: To get professional-looking photos indoors, turn off your overhead lights. Try to use as much natural light as possible and take photos by a window. Feed the models: Be sure to have snacks with you during a photoshoot in case anyone gets hungry. No one wants their photos taken when they are feeling Hangry! Non-messy snacks are best, a bottle for the little ones (bring a bib!), pouches for the older ones, and something easy/not messy to eat like soft gummies as a treat for older kids. Avoid chocolate and crumbly snacks. Babies: For little babies (non-newborns) I have a really simple trick I use to get a smile. I stand in front of a baby, hold eye contact, put a huge smile on my face and sweetly sing-song say “HI” (like hiiiigggghhhheeeee) a bunch of times until I get my smile. For shyer children I say it more quietly with a big smile in order to not scare them. Try it! When in doubt, do a lift! There’s almost no child (best for after the age of four months) that doesn’t LOVE to be lifted up in the air! It makes for the sweetest photos. Bribes: There’s no shame in the bribe game — I personally prefer a lollipop bribe at the end of a session; however, the promise of a special toy, activity or extra episode of a show are fan favorites. Generally, the promise of anything the child really loves tends to do the trick! Mommybites.com MommyBites.com December 2022 | New York Family 25 provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. We can’t wait to see you there! is now part of BY JANA BEAUCHAMP & DONNA DUARTE LADD 26 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 Check out some of our favorite toys and gifts for kids from age 0 to teenager that will (we hope!) make their holiday. And visit us online at newyorkfamily.com for all our gift guides! Gift GuideH�liday 1. VTECH Level Up Gaming Chair Kids will love this preschool game station complete with a swivel chair, joystick, pretend headphones, and Wi-Fi-free tablet for innovative, imaginary play. 18 months+; $33.74, target.com. 2. Melissa and Doug Pineapple Soft Stacker Kids will love the different textures and sounds as they grasp, squeeze, shake, and stack this precious pineapple and parents will love that the stacker is an engaging way to help infants develop important sensory, fine motor, and problem-solving skills. 6+ months; $22.99, melissaanddoug.com. 3. Fischer-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats Move and groove with this interactive dance partner of 75+ songs, sounds, and phrases that teach the alphabet, counting, colors, and more. Parents will love that it has 3 Smart Stages and lots of exciting bouncing action for their little loved one. 9 Months+; $30.99, amazon.com. 4. My Plush Hess Truck Little ones will love this soft, train plush that is just right tiny hands and big hugs. Parents will love that there’s a night light feature with auto-shutoff for bedtime and a ‘Silent Mode’ setting for lights-only activation. Ages 0+; $34, hesstoytruck.com. 5. GUND Baby Fox In Play mode, baby can tap anywhere on the box to coax the Fox out of the box and play interactive games such as peek-a-boo. In Song mode, Fox gradually emerges and sings a fun song for baby. Age 12 months+; $33, Qvc.com. 6. Hot Wheels® Racing Loops Tower by Little People Kids will love the easy-lift ramp that sends cars zooming down and around the tracks for cool racing and stunt action, and the 50+ sounds and musical tunes that play as they launch their Wheelies cars. Ages 18+ months $31.99, target.com. 7. LeapFrog ® Wooden AlphaPup Parents will love that this cute pup helps bring music and movement to the littlest walkers. They will also love that it is made with 100% FSC-certified wood that comes from well-managed forests. Age 1+; $22.49, target.com. December 2022 | New York Family 27 FOR AGES 0�2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1. Dance & Play Bluey In talking mode, Bluey says 55+ phrases. In dance mode, she can even stand on one leg and dance up a storm. In singing mode, she sings four songs, and plays three different games, including Statues, when a key word makes everyone freeze in their place. Ages 3+; $39.99, target.com. 2. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Kids will love running their very own ice cream truck and making the menu of pretend play-doh creations using the soft serve station and customizing their creations with the sprinkle maker, 27 tools, and candy molds. Ages 3+ $79.99, amazon.com. 3. Squishmallows Kids can cuddle and collect Squishmallows from all the collections, from HugMees to Squishville. Ages 0+ $48, amazon. com. 4. CoComelon Boo Boo JJ Plush When JJ gets hurt the injured areas light up and kids can take out the Bandage Case, with three CoComelon-themed bandages, to come to his rescue. When JJ starts to cry, the bandage can be held over the lit up hurt area to cure the boo boo. Ages 2+; $34.99, target.com 5. Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Alice Doll & Magical Oven Set This sweet set comes with Alice wearing her signature outfit from the show and the magical oven that lights up and plays cooking sounds, phrases, and “The Baking Song!” as they “bake.” Ages 3+, $39.99, target.com. 6. PAW Patrol Truck Stop HQ In closed mode, the pups can jump into the command center, pull up and transform to reveal an over three foot wide HQ with a garage spot for each pup, a tune-up station, car wash station, vehicle launcher and lights and sounds. Ages 3+; $73, amazon.com. 7. Monster Jam Monster Garage Playset Jam and play up to 20 Monster Jam trucks and features lights and sounds to bring the live action home. Ages 3+; $40-44.99, amazon.com.

FOR AGES 2�3 28 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 1. LEGO Large Creative Brick Blocks Kids will love to build to their hearts’ content with the big box of classic LEGO bricks featured in 33 different colors and a wide variety of windows and doors, along with other special pieces to spark bright imaginations. Ages 4+; $43, amazon.com. 2. The Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball Everyone will love using the interactive spellcasting wand and special magic words to fill the crystal ball with mist as they make their Magic Mixie, giving it color, a voice, fortune telling powers. Ages 5+, $69.29 amazon.com. 3. Cra-Z_Art Shimmer ’n Sparkle Light Up Studio A makeup and beauty essential kit to get glam, record tutorials with the clip on selfie light, and post beauty stories (with parent permission, of course). Kids can create their own original designs or simply follow the illustrated “Makeup Tutorial & Story Cards” included in the kit. Ages 8+; $29.97, walmart.com. 4. L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets™ Surprise-O-Matic Dolls Your kids will love seeing their favorite sweets transform into these themed, delectable dolls and parents will love the interactive and fun unboxing with Surprise-O-Matic where the press of a button delivers each sweet surprise, including an outfit, shoes, bottle, accessories, or sticker. Ages 4+, $11.99, target.com. 5. RUKUSfx Your aspiring DJ will can punch, swipe, twist, and flick they can loop, mix, and remix customized music tracks while LEDs flash and change color with every move they make. Ages 6+, $49.99, target.com. 6. Beyblade Burst Quadrive Interstellar Drop Battle Set With this set kids can customize the battle on two levels: battle on the top level of the Beystadium, then remove the disc, drop through the Warp Hole, and take the battle to the drop level. Ages 8+; $59.99. amazon.com. 7. Cool Maker Stitch N’ Style Fashion Studio Your fashion fan will adore this all-in-one fashion studio that has six easy to make projects like a sunglasses case, scrunchie, purse, and more. Kids can also customize designs with unique prints that are magically applied with water. Ages 8+; $29.99, amazon.com. December 2022 | New York Family 29 FOR 1 2 5 3 4 6 7 1. LEGO Friends Emma’s Art School This Toy Insider Top Holiday Toy winner art school consist of 844-pieces that include a spinning pottery wheel, a photography studio, landscape canvases, and other artthemed accessories. 8+, $69.99, walmart. com. 2. American Girl Claudie Doll, Book, and Accessories Creative Claudie is quite chic in her 1920’s era look, although her Mary Jane shoes are pretty on trend for 2022! The 18” Claudie™ doll comes with all the accessories (an authentic-style 1920s Baby Ruth candy bar, knee-high socks are just a few gems). 8+, $151, americangirl.com. 3. Ultra Bionic Blaster Kids who obsess over robotics will love this wearable, air-powered blaster glove. The cool part is they can also learn about pneumatic systems (a collection of interconnected components using compressed air to do work for automated equipment) and the physics of air. 10 +, $39.95, amazon.com. 4. Nintendo Switch Sports –Nintendo Switch This game is perfect for your sporty kid. There are six games they can play: Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara-so weekends and snow days, watch out as this will keep them active all day! 10+, $50, amazon.com. 5. Chicken Vs Hot Dog This game by Big Potato Games is a gift for your eight-plus kid but can also include the entire family. Flip ’em and stick ’em also involves (safe) challenges, character cards, and more. 8+, $30, bigpotato.com. 6. Crayola Glow in The Dark Coloring Set with Markers, Mythical Creature Coloring Pages Kids can be creative and use the formulated glow markers that come in vibrant shades that be to colored on coated cardstock paper and make glow-tastic art! 8+, $14.99, amazon.com. 7. National Geographic Herb Garden Growing Kit This Toy Insider pick is all a kid needs to start their own garden. The kit includes basil, oregano, chive seeds, steel pots, stickers and paints . 6+, $24.99, Toys R us at Macys.com.

FOR AGES 8�11 30 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

FOR TWEENS & TEENS 1. Brave like Rosa “Nah” Punch Needle Craft Kit This woman-owned company’s mission is to show girls stories of mighty women who have trailblazed a path before them. Through crafts, girls can learn the stories of remarkable women. $29.99, 8+, kidscrafts. org. 2. Disney Stitch Active LED Watch Whether you have a 3year old or 13-yearold, this Stitch activity watch is also perfect for our tweens. This Digital LED will also track steps, how much distance has been traveled and calories burned (not that this matters – they are kids!) point is this is a fun watch under. 3+, $20. claires.com. 3. Cup Noodles® Snack Attack Earbud Case Cover Parents resort to all sorts of maneuvers to have their kids not lose things…name tags, post-it notes, and these Cup Noodles ramen earbuds case scream TWEEN! 8+, $19.99, claires.com. 4. Full of Life, Exploring Earth’s Biodiversity: Isabel Thomas, illustrated by Sara Gillingham This creative book is a guide to Earth’s Tree of Life, a reference that scientists use to organize the many living things on our earth. The layouts are gorgeous, fun, loaded with cool facts, and a glossary of the species, plants and animals we share in our world. $24.95, phaidon.com. 5. Nick Jonas’ LINKEE We love the Jonas brothers, and this Nick Jonas’ LINKEE is a fun yell-out-the-link trivia for your tween, their friends, and the entire family. How it works is you split into teams to solve the link between four quiz questions. 12+, $20, walmart.com. 6. Lite-Brite Wall Art Pop Wow! This 16 x 16 that consists of 6,000 colorful mini-sized pegs is a way for kids to chill and create 3 HD Pop Art designs that double as wall art. 14 +, $100, walmart.com. 7. Wordle The Party Games If your kid is one the obsessed Wordle players out there, they'll love this game. A player designated as the host writes down a secret word. Players get a few tries and in this game, players compete against each other. The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins. 14+, $20, target.com. December 2022 | New York Family 31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

calendar m ANHATTAN beyond king tut: the immersive experience wHen : Oct. 28- Jan. 1, Sundays-Thursdays, 10am-8pm and Fridays and Saturdays, 10am-9pm and November 24th, December 24th, 25th & 31st, 10am-5pm wHere : Pier 36, 299 South Street, Lower east Side aGeS: All wHat: Travel back in time to Ancient egypt and explore the story of King Tut – from his rule as a child pharaoh, to the discovery of his tomb and beyond. want to Go?: Tickets start at $38.50 per child and $54 per adult, beyondkingtut.com Disney encanto x camP wHen : Nov. 14 - Jan. 29, See website for schedule wHere : cAmP 5th Avenue, 110 5th Ave., chelsea aGeS: Newborn-5 wHat: explore the world’s first immersive Disney encanto experience complete with secret passages, interactive magic, live music, and surprises behind every magic door. want to Go?: Tickets start at $44. 917-997-0439, camp.com Paleyland wHen : Nov. 16 - Jan. 8, Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5:30pm wHere : The Paley center for media, 25 West 52 Street, Upper West Side aGeS: All wHat: explore holiday exhibits, take photos with Santa, play the hottest video games, create holiday crafts, and more! want to Go?: $21.50; $17.50 Student/Teachers/Seniors/ Veterans/First responders; free for children younger than 12 and Paley members. 212-6216600, paleycenter.org christmas Spectacular wHen : Nov. 18 - Jan. 2, Performances daily; see website for an exact schedule wHere : radio city music Hall, 1260 Sixth Ave., midtown aGeS: All wHat: See the new scene “Dance of the Frost Fairies” and watch as the rockettes transform into fantastical, winged fairies performing alongside fairy drones. want to Go?: Tickets start at $46. 212-465-6000, rockettes. com/christmas nySom Holidaymania 2022 wHen : Saturday, Dec. 17, 2-6pm wHere : east Harlem Tutorial Program, 2050 2nd Avenue, east Harlem aGeS: All wHat: celebrate Hanukkah, New Year’s, Kwanzaa, and christmas at one event featuring games, photos with Santa, gifts, and more! want to Go?: 212-333-5252, nysomgroup.org chanukah on ice wHen : monday, Dec. 19, 6-9pm wHere : Wollman rink, central Park, central Park aGeS: 3 and older wHat: enjoy ice skating, kosher food, festive music, and a giant Ice menorah lighting to bring the community together. want to Go?: $25-30. 203676-5306, chanukahonicenyc. com a charlie brown christmas live wHen : Dec. 22 -24, Thursday, 3 pm and 7 pm; Friday, 12 pm, 3:30 pm, and 7pm; Saturday, 12pm and 4pm wHere : Palladium Times Square, 1515 broadway, midtown aGeS: All 32 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 t he christmas s pectacular returns to radio city music Hall. by SHAr A LeviNe wHat: Join charlie brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang in their journey to uncover the true meaning of christmas. want to Go?: starting at $30.50. 212-496-7490. palladiumtimessquare.com kwanzaa at cmom wHen : Dec. 26 -29, mondayThursday, 10am-5pm wHere : children’s museum of manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side aGeS: Newborn-5 wHat: Learn and celebrate the seven principles of Kwanzaa with drumming, mural making, and more. want to Go?: $16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1. 212-721-1223. cmom.org br ONX nybG Glow wHen : Nov. 18 - Jan. 14, See website for schedule wHere : The New York botanical Garden, 2900 Southern boulevard, bronx aGeS: All wHat: Discover the beauty of the grounds after dark illuminated across the Garden, along with fun-filled evening offerings featuring artistic, music, and pop-up performances. want to Go?: $39; $24 ages 2-12; free admission for children younger than 2. 718-817-8700, nybg.org westchester ballet company: the nutcracker wHen : Dec. 17 -18, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm wHere : Lehman center for the Performing Arts, 250 bedford Park blvd West, bronx aGeS: All wHat: This enchanting, full-length presentation features opulent costumes, exquisite choreography, and Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score. want to Go?: Tickets start at $31. 718-960-8833, lehmancenter.org br OOKLy N the rock and roll Playhouse Plays the music of taylor Swift for kids and more wHen : Sunday, Dec. 11, 12pm wHere : brooklyn bowl, 61 Wythe, Williamsburg aGeS: All wHat: Are they ready for it? Introduce your little ones to the music of Taylor Swift and more at this kiddie concert. want to Go?: $15. 602-3848869, brooklynbowl.com baby Shark live!: the christmas Show! wHen : Friday, Dec. 30, 6pm wHere : Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush aGeS: All wHat: Splash along with baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea for the holidays to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs! want to Go?: Tickets start at $29.50. 718-856-5464, kingstheatre.com QU ee NS illuminate the farm wHen : Nov. 11 - Jan. 8, Fridays- Sundays, and daily between 12/26-12/29, 5-9pm wHere : Queens county Farm museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park aGeS: All wHat: expect a luminescent display consisting of lanterns inspired by theme parks and chinese myths and legends. In addition, there will be various illuminated tunnels, illuminated swings (rideable) and plethora of other lights! want to Go?: $26.99; $17.99 youth, winterlanternfestival. com calpulli mexican Dance company’s navidad: a mexican-american christmas wHen : Dec. 10 -11, Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 3pm wHere : Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave South, corona aGeS: All wHat: A young person caught between two worlds attempts to bring their two cultures together with Aztecinspired dances performed to christmas carols, and m ariachi music melded with Tchaikovsky. want to Go?: $25-$35; 4 for $90. 718-760-0064, queenstheatre.org December 2022 | New York Family 33 D ECEM b ER calendar experience the world of disney’s encanto at camP. celebrate Kwanzaa at the children’s museum of manhattan.