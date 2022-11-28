Bronx/Riverdale Family - December 2022

Check out our Education GuidE! Holiday Gifts Toys (for the Littles) and Things for Tweens & Teens Snap! Our experts share on how to take a great family pic December 2022 newyorkfamily.com Branch out from the ordinary this holiday! Founding Sponsors LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust Providing leadership support for year-round programming at NYBG Sponsors See Both & Save Now–January 16 | nybg.org Branch out from the ordinary this holiday! Founding Sponsors LuEsther T. Bright Lights

We're at the end of the year and while we all process how this year went crazy fast, let's focus on how we got through it. So much can happen in one year. Whether you had triumphs, disappointments, or a mixed bag of both, you are stronger from all of it and let's remember this.

Speaking of healthy vibes, our deputy editor, Jeannine Cintron, is done with social media comparisons and shares this in her piece on (page 30) Instagram vs. Reality: Holiday Edition.

If you ever scratch your head wondering how many school offerings New York has, we broke it down for you in A Parent's Guide to NY Schools (page 14.)

Also, hello, it's the holidays and we have our Winter Bucket List (page 18) for you to work through this season and our Gift Guide (page 22) for the kiddos. We also have a few of our favorite spots for you to check out, such as the Holiday Light Shows (page 12) happening around the city.

As always, we thank you for being part of our community and wish you a wonderful holiday and a Happy New Year!

xo, Donna

contact inFoRmation
aDverti S in G: (718) 260-4554
Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com
circulation: (718) 260-8336
Tina@NewYorkFamily.com
aDD re SS : New York Family Media/Schneps Media
1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor
Brooklyn, NY 11201

New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Website Design and the Silver Award for Excellence overall.

New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

Flying with a Toddler? What parents should pack by Sam bowman Traveling on a plane can be uncomfortable and boring as an adult, so just imagine what it feels like for a toddler. Flying with a little one can be tough, but what you pack in their carry-on bag can make all the difference. The items you bring with you on the plane can be powerful tools to keep your toddler settled, happy, and less likely to disrupt the experience for other travelers. Let’s run through some of the most helpful items you should pack in your carry-on bag for your toddler. Healthy Snacks Let’s face it, it’s unlikely you’ll get beyond the first 30 minutes of the flight without your toddler requesting a snack. It can be tempting to pack a bunch of sweet, bagged treats. After all, they’re prepackaged and can keep your toddler content for a little while. But having food with a lot of sugar can spell disaster, particularly later on in the flight. Snacks high in sugar may also make it difficult for your child to sleep, and could lead to restlessness and frustration. Here are some low or no sugar ideas: • Crackers with minimal ingredients like Simple Mills Sea Salt Almond Flour crackers • Packaged cheese for their little fingers to open like Babybel cheese • Protein-packed options like Saffron Road Crunchy Chickpeas or Seapoint Farms Dry Roasted Edamame • Homemade trail mix filled with pistachios, cashews, dried cherries, and dark chocolate chips • Freeze-dried fruit with no additional ingredients like Natierra Organic Bananas or Organic Strawberries • Homemade treats like the Feeding Our Toddlers Spinach Banana Mini Muffins or Date Chocolate Chip Cookies All of these snack ideas tend to travel well and can take care of your toddler’s appetite in a healthy, sustainable way. Plus, it’s a lot of little items that will take them a while to eat and keep their little fingers busy. Pro tip: fill a pill organizer or a lunchbox with pre-designated sections with these snacks so you don’t have to carry a million different packages! Travel-Friendly Activities It’s possible that toddlers may take a nap if the flight is particularly long, or they are especially exhausted, however, sleep is never guaranteed. Regardless of the length of the flight you will likely need to entertain your toddler for most of the time. For this reason, it’s best to come prepared with several travelfriendly activities. Here are some ideas for easy-to-pack toys and activities: • A screen-free drawing tablet • Mess-free markers and coloring pages • Their favorite picture or story books • Travel sticker books • Water-reveal books If it’s a long (or overnight) flight, you might also want to bring some items that remind them of bedtime. A favorite stuffed animal, a blanket, and even a pillow will be a huge help to get them in the frame of mind for rest. Technology Each parent has their own opinions when it comes to toddlers and tech. While most would agree that it’s always important to limit screen time, packing a portable device might prove to be a worthwhile distraction during a flight. Whether you own a kidfriendly tablet or will be letting them use yours, it’s a good idea to preload the device with shows and games you know they love. This doesn’t mean you need to set your toddler in front of a device for the entire flight. You can implement periods of use in much the same way you’d regulate it at home. Just be sure to also set them up with some kid-friendly, noise-canceling headphones so that they don’t disturb other passengers. Many are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity that will eliminate tangled wires and make it easier for your kid to sit still. Necessities When you’re braving air travel with a toddler it’s important to remember that mishaps are bound to happen. It’s a good idea to pack wipes, Band-Aids, and hand sanitizer. You should also bring a change of clothes for your toddler (and yourself!) along with some resealable bags—if there’s a spill or accident you’ll want to keep soiled items away from everything else in your bag. This story was originally posted on our sister site mommybites.com 10 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 mom hacks December 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 11 Presents PRESENTING SPONSORS Register for FREE at NewYorkFamily.com/NYParentEd Raising Critical Thinkers: Media Literacy for the Digital Age With author Julie Bogart Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, 4 p.m. ET Clowns • Characters Face Painting • Balloon Art • Magic Games • Cotton Candy • Popcorn Paint Nites for Adults & Kids too! Party Room available for Birthday & Baby Shower Celebrations! Call (917) 579-0867 to book your party today! /ConfettiPartyPlace /ConfettiPartyPlace 3190 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, New York 10461 Master Teachers Infant & Toddler Teachers Home Visitors Program Administrators Assistant Program Administrators Education Specialists/Family Child Care Family Workers/Advocates Health & Nutrition Specialist/Family Child Care Health Nutrition & Safety Monitor Custodians Cooks CMCS provides services throughout the Bronx. WE ARE HIRING!! SEND RESUME TO MYRIAM SANABRIA MSANABRIA@CMCS.ORG (914) 406 5331 Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! By Shara Levine Holiday season in NYC is here! There’s no shortage of holiday light displays to check out all over New York. Whether you’re looking to take a little road trip or find something right in your backyard, New York is home to some of the best holiday light displays around. Here are some of the best spots to check out! New York Cit Y Illuminate The Farm Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park Until January. 8, Fridays-Sundays, and daily between 12/26-12/29, 5-9pm $26.99; $17.99 youth Expect a luminescent display consisting of lanterns inspired by theme parks and Chinese myths and legends. In addition, there will be various illuminated tunnels, illuminated swings (rideable) and plethora of other lights! Lightscape Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave., Crown Heights Until January 8, Open from 4:30-8:45pm. See website for exact dates. $40; $20 ages 3-12; free for children younger than 3. Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. NYBG GLOW The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx Until January 14, See website for schedule $39; $24 ages 2-12; free admission for children younger than 2 Discover the beauty of the grounds and historic buildings after dark, breathtakingly illuminated across the Garden, along with fun-filled evening offerings featuring artistic, music, and pop-up performances. Holiday Lights Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx Until January 8, See website for schedule 12 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 family fun to visit Bright Lights! Spectacular holiday light shows around New York NYBG GLow $39.95; $34.95 seniors 65 and older; $24.95 ages 3-12 Advanced registration required. Explore immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns, festive entertainment, seasonal treats, the Holiday Train, classic holiday music, and more. Westchester Santa’s Village at American Christmas American Christmas, 30 Warren Place, Mt. Vernon Until December 23, Mondays-Fridays, 11am7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 9:20am-8pm $10. Immerse yourself in a 110,000 square-foot holiday walk-through: take a stroll through a Dickens holiday village, have a seat on Santa’s chair, or take a photo with one of the 50+ mesmerizing animatronics or lighted scenes. Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza Kensico Dam, 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla November 25-January 1, 6pm weekdays; 5pm weekends $25 per car weekdays; $35 weekends This Light Extravaganza returns bigger and better than ever with thousands of more lights, magical holiday animations and a live Santa! Long ISLAnD Winter Lantern Festival’s Drive Thru Adventure Nassau County Museum of Art, 1 Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor Until January 15, Thursdays-Sundays, 5-9pm $55 per car This immersive drive-thru experience brings you an unforgettable display of lights, with lit tunnels and handmade Chinese lanterns inspired by space! LuminoCity Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd., East Meadow Until January 8, Wednesdays-Sundays, 4:309:30pm **CLOSED HOLIDAYS** $32; $19 ages 3-12; $68 Lumi’s VIP Fast Pass Ticket Visit a world of magical light installations that brings art, light, and color to life through remarkable displays. Magic of Lights Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh Until December 30, Sundays-Thursdays, 5-10pm; Fridays-Saturdays, 5-11pm $20-$40 per standard vehicle This dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience features favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations. education A Parent’s Guide to NY Schools Plus an educational glossary By Mia Sala S Every parent wants the best for their child and a key aspect is education. But in a state with many types of schools, the options can seem endless and can boggle the most organized parent. Each school has its unique opportunities, so it’s a matter of finding what works best for your family. That’s why we put together this guide to simplify navigating the school search for your child. Read on to find out what each school offers and terms you should know as you research and tours! Public Schools What They Are: Public schools are open to all students if they meet local residency requirements. Tuition: The schools are free to all students. What They Offer: Public schools are typically larger than the average private school. They offer a wide range of AP and IB courses for your child. as well as a variety of sports and extracurricular activities. These schools not only provide an opportunity for personal growth but for your child to make friends who live nearby within your community. Public schools also have several special education and multilingual learning programs to make education accessible to everyone. Charter Schools What They Are: Charter Schools are independently operated public schools for advancing student achievement. They serve about 15% of NYC’s public school children. Tuition: Charter schools are free to all students. What They Offer: Charter schools also offer all students an equal chance of being enrolled with a lottery system of choosing prospective students. Charter schools are independent from the NYC Department of Education and can be closed if they don’t meet certain student achievement standards. However, being independent from DOE gives these schools a chance to explore methods of teaching and learning beyond the DOE standards. Private Schools What They Are: Private schools are an independent organization run by private entities. Tuition: These schools are funded through charging tuition and receiving donations from alumni and the student’s parents. Even if tuition seems expensive, do not worry! These schools offer financial-aid programs and many different scholarships to assist with tuition costs. What They Offer: Despite the smaller size of these schools, the teachers at private schools can provide more 1:1 help, make classes more student-focused, and give their students more responsibility. Private schools also offer state-of-the-art facilities, incredible resources, and opportunities through their alumni network. Boarding Schools What They Are: Boarding schools provide a learning community where students live within the premises and have more rigorous requirements to prepare them for life after school. There are several boarding schools in and near NY state. Tuition: Boarding schools are afforded through tuition and are more expensive than typical private schools because tuition includes meals, housing, educational costs, and more. However, they still offer financial aid to students to make the cost more affordable. What They Offer: Boarding schools offer a wide array of types to consider for your child’s exact needs. These schools 14 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 Terms To Know NY education can get very confusing. It can feel overwhelming when you’re on a school tour and lots of terms are being thrown around. Here are some terms to know as you embark on your school search. District: A geographical unit for the local administration of elementary or secondary schools. This is the large area on the map that holds many zones within itself. Zone: The roadways immediately adjacent to the school. This is the small area outlining the school on the map. Gifted & Talented: Programs for highperforming students with accelerated curriculums and rigorous instructional strategies. Students may begin to apply from kindergarten to third grade and must pass tests to be eligible. Specialized: There are 9 specialized high schools for NYC’s highest-performing students. 8 schools require students in 8th or 9th grade to perform exceptionally well on the Specialized High School Admission Test, only offered one weekend in the fall. The other has a competitive audition. Technically Focused: Student’s work towards a Regents Diploma in a specialized skill focused on a “handson” career skill. Such programs focus on skills such as film, engineering, and construction, and offer students job shadowing to gain work experience. Individualized Education Program: An evaluation of the student’s needs for special needs care. Families work with the DOE to set academic goals and ensure the correct accommodations are made for their child. Special Education: Special needs students have specific accommodations made for them with their families and the DOE. NY public schools have individualized programs for families of kids with special needs, but you can also seek a private school. Dual Language: Also known as dual immersion instruction, students will develop academic skills in their own language while building those skills in another language. This instruction aims to add a new language for students while not extinguishing a minority language. Alternative High School: Schools for students aged 15-21. These schools serve as an opportunity for students behind on credits or those who have dropped out to catch up and graduate. Young Adult Borough Centers: These centers offer evening classes. They are designed for students with adult responsibilities during the daytime. Montessori: The Montessori method is a unique way of teaching that develops children’s independence, initiative, and citizenship. Education is adjusted to each student’s interests and needs. There are lots of Montessori schools in and near NY, even preschools and daycares for early education. Common Core: NY state preschool-12th grade internationally benchmarked and evidence-based standards. The standards are a set of expectations for what students should learn and be able to do at each grade level. include college preparatory, military, fine arts, sports, religious, therapeutic, and junior. They also have smaller class sizes allowing more teacher-student connection, a safe environment with an immersive community, and a heightened focus on developing your child to be ready for life after school. Bilingual Schools What They Are: Bilingual schools are designed to teach students two languages and the students become fully immersed in both languages. Tuition: Bilingual schools also have tuition costs, and they can cost around the same as the average private school. What They Offer: Bilingual schools are unique because they teach everything in two languages. Your child will not only be immersed in another language but another culture, which will encourage a diverse, global perspective. NY bilingual schools include the following languages: Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, and Yiddish. Catholic Schools What They Are: Catholic schools are preprimary through secondary institutions under the aegis or in association with the Catholic Church. Tuition: These schools charge tuition and the cost can be lower than typical private schools. What They Offer: Catholic schools excel in education and many have outperformed NY public schools in performance growth. However, these schools offer much more than education. Community is the foundation and students feel like family to the teachers and staff. Daycare/Nursery What They Offer: Daycare is high-quality childcare that keeps children safe and healthy. Nurseries are schools that offer education to children up to age 4. Tuition: Daycare for ages 3-5 can average around $12,000-$23,000 per year, compared to nurseries which can charge around $16,000 per year. However, costs vary greatly and much of this depends on the schedule you choose. Thankfully there are fantastic daycare and nursery options in New York to consider. What They Offer: These institutions aim to provide supervision and childcare for parents while they work. Parents who send their children to daycares and nurseries often find their children have improved language development, developed increased cognitive abilities, and form better relationships with peers. There are many types of daycares in NY, ranging from part-time to full-time care, infant to toddler care, and even in-home daycares that are run from the personal home of a child care provider. So be sure to ask about the number of days per week, age range, caregiver-to-child ratio, and more! December 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 15 aeci 1 - nyc charter High School for a rchitecture, e ngineering & construction i ndustries 646 Brook Avenue, Bronx 646-400-5566 aecicharterhs.org AECI 1 offers a rigorous academic program that provides students with a foundation of necessary skills, knowledge and experience to pursue college and/ or career in architecture, engineering or construction industries. The school prepares students for success in industry-recognized exams. All students receive double periods of math and ELA in freshman year to prepare for success. Staff works to develop the whole child by supporting all academic, emotional and social development. AECI has a variety of sports teams to instill teamwork, confidence and leadership. aeci 2 - n ew york charter High School for computer e ngineering & i nnovation 424 E. 138th St., Bronx 646-741-7470 aeci2charterhs.org The mission at AECI 2 is to create a rigorous college-prep program with the necessary skills, knowledge and practical experience to pursue college and/or a career in computer, engineering or innovation industries. AECI2 emphasizes science and math, effective communication and critical thinking skills through a standards-based curriculum while offering classes like Intro to Computer Science, Coding, Circuit Design and 3-D Printing. They also have sports teams, after-school activities and student clubs. atmosphere academy 6th & 7th Grade: Marble Hill Avenue 8th Grade: 3700 Independence Avenue 9th & 10th Grade: 5959 Broadway atmosphere.org Atmosphere Academy, a free public charter middle and high school, was named a Recogni tion School by the New York State Education Department in 2020 (one of only a few char ter schools to earn this honor). Through the creation of a highly engaging school setting, Atmosphere Academy not only prepares students to be ready for college, career, and life, but to succeed once they get there. Join an upcoming Open House or apply today! Hudson country m ontessori School 340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle, NY 914-636-6202 info@hudsoncountry.org Hudson Country Montessori School inspires and promotes innate curiosity and a love of learning through its progres sive Montessori pedagogy. HCMS also strives to help children grow into respectful, socially-adept and compas sionate leaders. Bucket List Winter in NYC By Jeannine Cintron, Donna DuarteLaDD anD Shara Levine 1. Ice Skate under the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center. 2. See the world-famous Rockettes at the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular. 3. See the lighting of the world’s largest menorahs at Grand Army Plaza in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and Midtown, Manhattan, every night of Hanukkah. 9. Experience the world of Encanto x CAMP at 110 5th Ave., Chelsea complete with secret passages, interactive magic, live music, and surprises behind every magic door. 10. Satisfy your sweet tooth at a hot chocolate spot in New York like Max Brenner in Man hattan or the Chocolate Room in Brooklyn. 11. Admire the stunning views of the city all lit up for the holiday season from one of NYC’s observation decks like The Empire State Building, enjoy a crisp winter day. 18. Visit one of New York’s many iconic book stores like Albertine (972 5th Ave, NY, NY) and Books of Wonder (42 West 17th Street, NY, NY.) 19. Enjoy Central Park-and visit the Central Park Carousel ( located mid-park at 65th street) and Zoo (East Side between 63rd and 66th) both are open during winter when weather permits 4 . DREAM BIG at the Big Apple Circus with fantastical performances featuring King of the High Wire Nik Wallenda, comic daredevil Johnny Rockett, and aerialist Alan Silva. 5. Visit the Brooklyn Botanic Garden after dark to explore the beauty of nature in winter on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights 6. Visit the NYBG’s Holiday Train Show—a favorite holiday tradition—and see model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 190 replicas of New York landmarks. 7. Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo brings you immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns, festive entertainment, seasonal treats, classic holiday music, and more. 8. Visit the Bank of America Winter Village where you can ice skate, shop, dine, and play! 12 . Visit the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) to see their famous 13-foot Origami Holiday Tree, featuring over 1,000 intricately designed origami models. ‘ 13. Hop aboard the Staten Island Ferry (for free!) and catch a showing of the annual Christmas Show at the historic St. George Theater. 14. Visit The Oculus, the central epicenter of the World Trade Center and a modern archi tecture of beauty that will have you oohing and aahh-ing 15. Check out the elaborate holiday window displays outside department stores like Macy’s, Saks, and Bloomingdales. 16. Head to Dyker Heights (between 11th to 13th Avenue or 83rd Avenue to 86th St.) for the gorgeous holiday light displays. 20. Tour the Grand Central Terminal. Check out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse and the famed glass clock . 21. Show Broadway love and support, and check out a matinee the kids will love and treasure for years to come. 22 . Stay warm on a cold day and visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and the Beaux-Arts architecture building. 23. Make a day of it and head to Ellis Island to visit the Statue of Liberty Museum. Take a ferry from either Battery Park in Manhattan or Liberty State Park in New Jersey. 24. Take the kids to the Harry Potter Store (935 Broadway) and thoroughly enjoy an hour or two of magical adventure and fun. 17 . Head to the now-open year-round Governors Island. Rent a bike and sled and 25. Take advantage of the Culture Pass (culturepass.nyc) and visit the amazing participating institutions for free admission. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022

Holiday Fun Cue the hot chocolate, bring on a reindeer or two, and holiday lights for however you celebrate- it’s the holidays, and it is on. We are excited to share the events are amazing partners are holding this month, so dress warmly, remember to take a pic or two and happy holidays! 14th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Workshop Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses437 North Street, Greenwich, CT 06830 203-869-3418 Until to December 24th, 2022 greenwichreindeerfestival.com Make it a daytripand head to this joyful event that will feature THREE LIVE REIN DEER and PHOTOS WITH SANTA, all benefiting Kids In Crisis. Everyone who has their photo with Santa receives a gift bag. Holiday Events at Cross County Center 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers, NY 10704 914-968-9570 crosscountycenter.com Cross County Center offers an actionpacked lineup of holiday events for everyone! Stop by this holiday season and enjoy photos with Santa, a pop-up Ice Skating Rink, Holiday Food Truck Market and the largest Christmas Tree in Westchester that you can walk thru! Holiday Train Show & NYBG GLOW The New York Botanical Garden Now until January 16 Featuring model trains zipping by miniature New York landmarks and dazzling choreo graphed light and sound installations. Buy Tickets online at nybg.org Ice Rink at the Seaport Seaport Square between Piers 16 & 17, 89 South Street, New York, 10038 Through December theseaport.nyc/ice-rink/ A winter tradition with a downtown twist, the Ice Rink has returned to the Seaport for a season of winter festivities and complimentary skating along the East River. Skyline views continue to set the Ice Rink apart, and this year skaters can also take in the celestial sights of Aurora, an overheard light installation designed by Ithaca Studio. The Inn at East Hill Farm Christmas on the Farm Day Sunday, December 18 Bring the whole family to The Inn at East Hill Farm for Christmas on the Farm Sun day, December 18. Activities may include milking, patting the bunnies, pony groom ing, arts & crafts, a campfire with s’mores, swimming in the indoor pool, a visit with Santa, and more! A buffet lunch is also included. Reservations are required. Prices for the day are $35 per adult; $25 per child (age 2-15). Overnight accommodations are available upon request. Please call 1-603242-6495, or visit www.east-hill-farm.com for more information. Ridge Hill on Ice Town Square One Ridge Hill Boulevard Yonkers, NY 10710 ridgehill.com/events/ridge-hill-on-ice/ Facebook - fb.me/e/2oiR6en6X Walk into a winter wonderland and celebrate the holiday season with festive happenings at Ridge Hill! Lace up your skates and take a spin around the brandnew ice-skating rink, Ridge Hill on Ice, through January 29. After showing off your skills on the rink, secure your spot on the Nice List by paying a visit to Santa at Ridge Hill, now through December 24. Yonkers Downtown Winter Market Van Der Donck Park, 1 Larkin Plaza, Yonkers NY 10701 December 11th @ 11:00AM – 4:00PM Free Admission yonkersdowntown.com/wintermarket @yonkersdowntown Yonkers Downtown Presents 2nd Annual Festive, Fun-Filled Winter Market on December 11th! Featuring A FREE IceSkating Rink, Mechanical Reindeer, Live Music, Food and Local Artisan Vendors. Yonkers Downtown Waterfront Business Improvement District is inviting everyone to skate (for free!) and shop at the 2nd Annual Winter Market hosted in Downtown Yonkers. Perfectly timed to ring in the holiday season, this festive, one-day special market is taking place on Sunday, December 11th from 11am to 4pm. This fun-filled event is perfect for the whole family, with an ice-skating rink, mechanical reindeer, food and local artisan vendors, and festive live entertainment. The heart of the Winter Market is the wide variety of 30+ local artisan vendors. December 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 19 content sponsored

Snap Shot! Tips from top photographers for taking kid & family photos By Donna Duarte -LaDD Ever wonder why our covers look so good? This is because we have the best photographers who shoot for us. We also do a lot to get a great pic, especially with kids. I have personally done somersaults, worn silly hats, and begged and pleaded for a great photo. But there are also times our crew does something crazy- we let kids be kids , and we take the pics as they live in the moment. Whether you want to take a great family photo or take keepsakes of your littles, we have tips from our amazing contributing photogra phers on how to get it. Take the pic and make sure you get pictures where you are in it, mama! Ana Gambuto anagambuto.com Move it, move it: Take a group picture while you’re all walking towards the camera, swaying, singing, yelling something (“happy Halloween” offers good mouth shapes), or do anything that has your body moving naturally. This will always give you a more authentic picture full of life. If you’re taking a photo of your kid, have them run toward you, spin in a circle or do some kind of action, maybe a jumping jack, try a high five and these photos will look more casual and more natural than a grip-and-grin. Set the scene, call action (toddlers): For a young toddler, first, back them up against a blank wall (as plain as you can find!) Then have a friend sit beside you and call “ACTION!” make them dance and sing and do ridiculous stuff right above the phone or camera, maybe with a toy, with their voice, or anything that uses the element of surprise (and delight). Just go crazy! A toddler will at least briefly stand there and smile and laugh against a perfect plain backdrop. The Hail Mary: For older kids who are just too ‘cool’ to participate, find ample floor space and tell them to lie down and go to sleep. Now put their heads together, legs straight out in front of them, arranged in so that their bodies are making a little pinwheel shape. Just put a blanket over all of their heads and then whisk it away, playing silly hide and seek or “don’t you smile!” games and even though they’re old and way too cool, they can’t help but smile if you’re playing with them from overhead. Then you can offer to switch and you lay down on the ground and they look down over the top of you, maybe do a little ring around the Rosie action and you’ll take pictures from down below with all their hair flying over the camera and it’s very silly and an awesome photo. My iPhone upside-down trick! Simply hold your pointer finger on the up-volume button on your iPhone with the camera open, flip the phone upside down and hold the camera close to the ground or kitchen counter. Fire away, taking photos upside down! Your subjects may be so intrigued with what you’re doing that they will want to participate. Foolproof! 20 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 Photo of Yumi Matsuo by Greer Goldenberg Greer Goldenberg greergoldenbergphoto.com Let kids be kids: Shoot kids as they are. Sometimes kids, especially younger ones, are not in the mood to get their picture taken or smile. That’s ok! A great portrait captures kids in the moment of being silly or mad, etc. So roll with it! Chances are you can get them to laugh or crack a smile by just letting them be them. Vibe with them: Get on their level, set your shutter speed fast and be ready to run! A great way to capture active kids is to get them to run towards you or catch you. When you are down on their level you get all the amazing expressions that come with the joys of mo tion. Just make sure your shutter speed is fast enough to avoid blurry pictures! Michelle Rose michellerosephoto.com It’s all about that light: To get professional-looking photos indoors, turn off your overhead lights. Try to use as much natural light as possible and take photos by a window. Feed the models: Be sure to have snacks with you during a photoshoot in case anyone gets hungry. No one wants their photos taken when they are feeling Hangry! Non-messy snacks are best, a bottle for the little ones (bring a bib!), pouches for the older ones, and something easy/not messy to eat like soft gummies as a treat for older kids. Avoid chocolate and crumbly snacks. Babies: For little babies (non-newborns) I have a really simple trick I use to get a smile. I stand in front of a baby, hold eye contact, put a huge smile on my face and sweetly sing-song say “HI” (like hiiiigggghhhheeeee) a bunch of times until I get my smile. For shyer children I say it more quietly with a big smile in order to not scare them. Try it! When in doubt, do a lift! There’s almost no child (best for after the age of four months) that doesn’t LOVE to be lifted up in the air! It makes for the sweetest photos. Bribes: There’s no shame in the bribe game — I personally prefer a lollipop bribe at the end of a session; however, the promise of a special toy, activity or extra episode of a show are fan favorites. Generally, the promise of anything the child really loves tends to do the trick! Mommybites.com MommyBites.com December 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 21 provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. We can’t wait to see you there! is now part of BY JANA BEAUCHAMP & DONNA DUARTE LADD 22 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 Check out some of our favorite toys and gifts for kids from age 0 to teenager that will (we hope!) make their holiday. And visit us online at newyorkfamily.com for all our gift guides! Gift GuideH�liday 1. VTECH Level Up Gaming Chair Kids will love this preschool game station complete with a swivel chair, joystick, pretend headphones, and Wi-Fi-free tablet for innovative, imaginary play. 18 months+; $33.74, target.com. 2. Melissa and Doug Pineapple Soft Stacker Kids will love the different textures and sounds as they grasp, squeeze, shake, and stack this precious pineapple and parents will love that the stacker is an engaging way to help infants develop important sensory, fine motor, and problem-solving skills. 6+ months; $22.99, melissaanddoug.com. 3. Fischer-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats Move and groove with this interactive dance partner of 75+ songs, sounds, and phrases that teach the alphabet, counting, colors, and more. Parents will love that it has 3 Smart Stages and lots of exciting bouncing action for their little loved one. 9 Months+; $30.99, amazon.com. 4. My Plush Hess Truck Little ones will love this soft, train plush that is just right tiny hands and big hugs. Parents will love that there’s a night light feature with auto-shutoff for bedtime and a ‘Silent Mode’ setting for lights-only activation. Ages 0+; $34, hesstoytruck.com. 5. GUND Baby Fox In Play mode, baby can tap anywhere on the box to coax the Fox out of the box and play interactive games such as peek-a-boo. In Song mode, Fox gradually emerges and sings a fun song for baby. Age 12 months+; $33, Qvc.com. 6. Hot Wheels® Racing Loops Tower by Little People Kids will love the easy-lift ramp that sends cars zooming down and around the tracks for cool racing and stunt action, and the 50+ sounds and musical tunes that play as they launch their Wheelies cars. Ages 18+ months $31.99, target.com. 7. LeapFrog ® Wooden AlphaPup Parents will love that this cute pup helps bring music and movement to the littlest walkers. They will also love that it is made with 100% FSC-certified wood that comes from well-managed forests. Age 1+; $22.49, target.com.

AGES 0�2 December 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 23 FOR 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1. Dance & Play Bluey In talking mode, Bluey says 55+ phrases. In dance mode, she can even stand on one leg and dance up a storm. In singing mode, she sings four songs, and plays three different games, including Statues, when a key word makes everyone freeze in their place. Ages 3+; $39.99, target.com. 2. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Kids will love running their very own ice cream truck and making the menu of pretend play-doh creations using the soft serve station and customizing their creations with the sprinkle maker, 27 tools, and candy molds. Ages 3+ $79.99, amazon.com. 3. Squishmallows Kids can cuddle and collect Squishmallows from all the collections, from HugMees to Squishville. Ages 0+ $48, amazon. com. 4. CoComelon Boo Boo JJ Plush When JJ gets hurt the injured areas light up and kids can take out the Bandage Case, with three CoComelon-themed bandages, to come to his rescue. When JJ starts to cry, the bandage can be held over the lit up hurt area to cure the boo boo. Ages 2+; $34.99, target.com 5. Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Alice Doll & Magical Oven Set This sweet set comes with Alice wearing her signature outfit from the show and the magical oven that lights up and plays cooking sounds, phrases, and “The Baking Song!” as they “bake.” Ages 3+, $39.99, target.com. 6. PAW Patrol Truck Stop HQ In closed mode, the pups can jump into the command center, pull up and transform to reveal an over three foot wide HQ with a garage spot for each pup, a tune-up station, car wash station, vehicle launcher and lights and sounds. Ages 3+; $73, amazon.com. 7. Monster Jam Monster Garage Playset Jam and play up to 20 Monster Jam trucks and features lights and sounds to bring the live action home. Ages 3+; $40-44.99, amazon.com.

FOR AGES 2�3 24 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 1. LEGO Large Creative Brick Blocks Kids will love to build to their hearts’ content with the big box of classic LEGO bricks featured in 33 different colors and a wide variety of windows and doors, along with other special pieces to spark bright imaginations. Ages 4+; $43, amazon.com. 2. The Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball Everyone will love using the interactive spellcasting wand and special magic words to fill the crystal ball with mist as they make their Magic Mixie, giving it color, a voice, fortune telling powers. Ages 5+, $69.29 amazon.com. 3. Cra-Z_Art Shimmer ’n Sparkle Light Up Studio A makeup and beauty essential kit to get glam, record tutorials with the clip on selfie light, and post beauty stories (with parent permission, of course). Kids can create their own original designs or simply follow the illustrated “Makeup Tutorial & Story Cards” included in the kit. Ages 8+; $29.97, walmart.com. 4. L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets™ Surprise-O-Matic Dolls Your kids will love seeing their favorite sweets transform into these themed, delectable dolls and parents will love the interactive and fun unboxing with Surprise-O-Matic where the press of a button delivers each sweet surprise, including an outfit, shoes, bottle, accessories, or sticker. Ages 4+, $11.99, target.com. 5. RUKUSfx Your aspiring DJ will can punch, swipe, twist, and flick they can loop, mix, and remix customized music tracks while LEDs flash and change color with every move they make. Ages 6+, $49.99, target.com. 6. Beyblade Burst Quadrive Interstellar Drop Battle Set With this set kids can customize the battle on two levels: battle on the top level of the Beystadium, then remove the disc, drop through the Warp Hole, and take the battle to the drop level. Ages 8+; $59.99. amazon.com. 7. Cool Maker Stitch N’ Style Fashion Studio Your fashion fan will adore this all-in-one fashion studio that has six easy to make projects like a sunglasses case, scrunchie, purse, and more. Kids can also customize designs with unique prints that are magically applied with water. Ages 8+; $29.99, amazon.com. December 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 25 FOR 1 2 5 3 4 6 7 1. LEGO Friends Emma’s Art School This Toy Insider Top Holiday Toy winner art school consist of 844-pieces that include a spinning pottery wheel, a photography studio, landscape canvases, and other artthemed accessories. 8+, $69.99, walmart. com. 2. American Girl Claudie Doll, Book, and Accessories Creative Claudie is quite chic in her 1920’s era look, although her Mary Jane shoes are pretty on trend for 2022! The 18” Claudie™ doll comes with all the accessories (an authentic-style 1920s Baby Ruth candy bar, knee-high socks are just a few gems). 8+, $151, americangirl.com. 3. Ultra Bionic Blaster Kids who obsess over robotics will love this wearable, air-powered blaster glove. The cool part is they can also learn about pneumatic systems (a collection of interconnected components using compressed air to do work for automated equipment) and the physics of air. 10 +, $39.95, amazon.com. 4. Nintendo Switch Sports –Nintendo Switch This game is perfect for your sporty kid. There are six games they can play: Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara-so weekends and snow days, watch out as this will keep them active all day! 10+, $50, amazon.com. 5. Chicken Vs Hot Dog This game by Big Potato Games is a gift for your eight-plus kid but can also include the entire family. Flip ’em and stick ’em also involves (safe) challenges, character cards, and more. 8+, $30, bigpotato.com. 6. Crayola Glow in The Dark Coloring Set with Markers, Mythical Creature Coloring Pages Kids can be creative and use the formulated glow markers that come in vibrant shades that be to colored on coated cardstock paper and make glow-tastic art! 8+, $14.99, amazon.com. 7. National Geographic Herb Garden Growing Kit This Toy Insider pick is all a kid needs to start their own garden. The kit includes basil, oregano, chive seeds, steel pots, stickers and paints . 6+, $24.99, Toys R us at Macys.com.

FOR AGES 8�11 26 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

FOR TWEENS & TEENS 1. Brave like Rosa “Nah” Punch Needle Craft Kit This woman-owned company’s mission is to show girls stories of mighty women who have trailblazed a path before them. Through crafts, girls can learn the stories of remarkable women. $29.99, 8+, kidscrafts. org. 2. Disney Stitch Active LED Watch Whether you have a 3year old or 13-yearold, this Stitch activity watch is also perfect for our tweens. This Digital LED will also track steps, how much distance has been traveled and calories burned (not that this matters – they are kids!) point is this is a fun watch under. 3+, $20. claires.com. 3. Cup Noodles® Snack Attack Earbud Case Cover Parents resort to all sorts of maneuvers to have their kids not lose things…name tags, post-it notes, and these Cup Noodles ramen earbuds case scream TWEEN! 8+, $19.99, claires.com. 4. Full of Life, Exploring Earth’s Biodiversity: Isabel Thomas, illustrated by Sara Gillingham This creative book is a guide to Earth’s Tree of Life, a reference that scientists use to organize the many living things on our earth. The layouts are gorgeous, fun, loaded with cool facts, and a glossary of the species, plants and animals we share in our world. $24.95, phaidon.com. 5. Nick Jonas’ LINKEE We love the Jonas brothers, and this Nick Jonas’ LINKEE is a fun yell-out-the-link trivia for your tween, their friends, and the entire family. How it works is you split into teams to solve the link between four quiz questions. 12+, $20, walmart.com. 6. Lite-Brite Wall Art Pop Wow! This 16 x 16 that consists of 6,000 colorful mini-sized pegs is a way for kids to chill and create 3 HD Pop Art designs that double as wall art. 14 +, $100, walmart.com. 7. Wordle The Party Games If your kid is one the obsessed Wordle players out there, they'll love this game. A player designated as the host writes down a secret word. Players get a few tries and in this game, players compete against each other. The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins. 14+, $20, target.com. December 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

calendar br ONX nybG Glow wHen : Nov. 18 - Jan. 14, See website for schedule wHere : The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx aGeS: All wHat: Discover the beauty of the grounds after dark illuminated across the Garden, along with fun-filled evening offerings featuring artistic, music, and pop-up performances. want to Go?: $39; $24 ages 2-12; free admission for children younger than 2. 718-817-8700, nybg.org Holiday train Show wHen : Nov. 19 - Jan. 16, Tuesdays-Sundays and Monday federal holidays, 10am-6pm wHere : The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx aGeS: All wHat: See model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 190 replicas of New York landmarks, each delightfully re-created from natural materials such as birch bark, lotus pods, and cinnamon sticks. want to Go?: $35; $31 seniors 65 and older and students with valid ID; $20 ages 2-12; free admission for children younger than 2. 718817-8700, nybg.org family Day: winter wonderland wHen : Saturday, Dec. 10, 1-4pm wHere : The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx aGeS: All wHat: Celebrate the holiday season and enjoy an afternoon filled with festive art activities for the whole family. want to Go?: 718-681-6000, bronxmuseum.org wbo winter wonderland wHen : Saturday, Dec. 10, 12:30-3pm wHere : Williamsbridge Oval, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, 28 NewYorkFamily.com | December 2022 Westchester Ballet company presents t he nutcracker at Lehman center for the performing Arts on dec. 17 and 18. by Shara LeviNe Bronx aGeS: All wHat: Bring the family out for arts & crafts, games and pictures with Santa! want to Go?: 718-543-8672, nycgovparks.org winter celebration - Holiday lights and festive fare wHen : Sunday, Dec. 11, 5-7pm wHere : Stewards of Brust Park, Manhattan College Parkway, Bronx aGeS: All wHat: Celebrate the season with a holiday tree lighting, music, and festive treats. want to Go?: Admission by donation. eventbrite.com teddy bear tea Party wHen : Dec. 15 -17, Thursday and Saturday, 11:30am-1pm wHere : Bartow-Pell Mansion, 895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx aGeS: 3-5 wHat: Celebrate the season with a delicious child-approved holiday-themed menu, story time with the Bartow snow queen, and a sing-along. want to Go?: $25. 718-885-1461, bartowpellmansionmuseum.org bronx Zoo mornings: Parrots wHen : Saturday, Dec. 17, 9-10:30am wHere : Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx aGeS: 3 and older wHat: Learn about birds through fun and engaging activities. want to Go?: $45; $36 members. 800-433-4149, bronxzoo.com westchester ballet company: the nutcracker wHen : Dec. 17 -18, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30pm and 4:30pm wHere : Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd West, Bronx aGeS: All wHat: This enchanting, full-length presentation features opulent costumes, exquisite choreography, and Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score. want to Go?: Tickets start at $31. 718-960-8833, lehmancenter.org ma N haTTa N christmas Spectacular wHen : Nov. 18 - Jan. 2, Performances daily, see website for exact schedule wHere : Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Sixth Ave., Midtown aGeS: All wHat: See the new scene “Dance of the Frost Fairies” and watch as the Rockettes transform into fantastical, winged fairies, performing alongside fairy-drones. want to Go?: Tickets start at $46. 212-465-6000, rockettes. com/christmas kwanzaa at cmom wHen : Dec. 26 -29, MondayThursday, 10am-5pm wHere : Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side aGeS: Newborn-5 wHat: Learn and celebrate together the seven principles of Kwanzaa with drumming, mural making, and more. want to Go?: $16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1. 212-721-1223, cmom.org QU ee NS illuminate the farm wHen : Nov. 11 - Jan. 8, FridaysSundays, and daily between 12/26-12/29, 5-9pm wHere : Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park aGeS: All wHat: Expect a luminescent display consisting of lanterns inspired by theme parks and Chinese myths and legends. In addition, there will be various illuminated tunnels, illuminated swings (rideable) and plethora of other lights! want to Go?: $26.99; $17.99 youth, winterlanternfestival. com calpulli mexican Dance company’s navidad: a mexican-american christmas wHen : Dec. 10 -11, Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 3pm wHere : Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave South, Corona aGeS: All wHat: A young person caught between two worlds attempts to bring their two cultures together with Aztec-inspired dances performed to Christmas carols, and Mariachi music melded with Tschaikowsky. want to Go?: $25-$35; 4 for $90. 718-760-0064, queenstheatre.org br OOKLy N brooklyn’s largest menorah wHen : Dec. 18 -25, Sunday 12/18, 4pm; Monday-Thursday, 6pm; Friday, 3:30pm; Saturday, 7:15pm; Sunday 12/25, 5pm wHere : Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park West and Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Heights aGeS: All wHat: Celebrate with live music, hot latkes, gifts for the children, and the lighting of Brooklyn’s largest menorah. want to Go?: chabadparkslope.com baby Shark live!: the christmas Show! wHen : Friday, Dec. 30, 6pm wHere : Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush aGeS: All wHat: Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea for the holidays to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs! want to Go?: Tickets start at $29.50. 718-856-5464, kingstheatre.com December 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 29 D ECEMBER calendar n YBG GLoW lights up the new York Botanical Garden this month. nyb G