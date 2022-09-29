Queens Family - October 2022

October 2022 newyorkfamily.com Alexa Wilding On being a cancer mom and a cancer survivor (who writes about her highs and lows @alexawilding) and shares about her rollercoaster journey to accepting her many identities and her take on the word resilience Fall is Here! Our favorites for • Family Road Trips • Halloween Thrills • Pumpkin Picking • Bucket List Fun! High School Guide

Call: (718) 335-6363 | Visit: gardenschool.org | Email: admissions@gardenschool.org Virtual Information Sessions: Every Wednesday Morning at 9:00 am - Register Online!

������������������ ���������������������� www.ComprehendTheMind.com 718-441-0166 Committed to providing psycho-educational and neuro-developmental evaluations for over 15 years Dr. Sanam Hafeez and her clinical team are renowned for their expertise in neuropsychological and psychiatric evaluations. The assessments performed at CCPS are tailored for extra time, treatment planning for medication and therapeutic recommendations, as well for private school placements. Parents are often so inspired that they make appointments for themselves seeing their children mirror their struggles. At CCPS, we strive to help the whole family achieve optimal success and wellness. Who We Help: ����������� ����������������������� ������ �������� ���������������������� ���������������������������������������� ���������������������������������� �������������������������� Who We Help: • Extra time on tests, both in classrooms, SATs, ACTs, SHSATs • IEPs, 504 plans, private school placement • Forensic (injury, special education, child custody, immigration) cases • Medication management We accept all major insurances GHI, UnitedHealthCare, Oxford, Cigna, MagnaCare, BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) All major credit cards, Cash, and PayPal accepted ������������������������������������������������������������������������������ www.ComprehendTheMind.com | 718-441-0166 October 2022 | Queens Family 3

contents October 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 18 pg. 36 pg. 20 pg. 34 FEATURES 18 | Education The benefits of tutoring 34 | Cover- Alexa Wilding The Many Sides of Alexa fall family fun Guide 24 | Fall Family Road Trips 30 | Fall Bucket List Stories & columns 6 | Editor’s Letter 8 | Ask The Expert Keeping kids healthy this school year 12 | Education Navigating high school admissions in NYC Family fun 36 | Calendar All the fun events and activities for October Directories 16 | High School Listings 20 | Family Day Out The best pumpkin patches in and near New York City 38 | Family Fun Spooky and fun Halloween events on the Cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Cover Story: Cris Pearlstein | crispearlstein.com Produced by: Donna Duarte Ladd Cover clothing on Alexa: Apiece Apart | apieceapart.com 4 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022

Amazing is coming back from surgery at Och Spine to play college softball. Gabby Rodriguez had a dream to play college softball. But at 14 years old, she was diagnosed with severe scoliosis, with a 69˚curve in her spine. Suddenly that dream seemed almost impossible. Then she met Dr. Lenke from Och Spine at NewYork-Presbyterian. His team performed spinal fusion surgery, which corrected her curve. Now she plays better than ever as catcher for her college team. Learn more at nyp.org/ochspine October 2022 | Queens Family 5

Editor’s Note NewYorkFamily.com Nina Gallo Photography Autumn Arrives New York is gorgeous in the fall. Even at the height of the pandemic, we had our windows open and could hear the rustle of the leaves as they changed with the seasons. Now that we are all out and about, we are all in for Autumn 2022. We’ve got you covered this season! From our favorite picks for Family Road Trips (page 24), Halloween Fun (page 38), and Pumpkin Picking (page 20) to the pièce de résistance, our Fall Bucket List (page 30). If you are a parent to an eighth grader, you know it is decision time for high schools. Check out our helpful guide on High School Admissions (page 12). Lastly, our cover mom this month, Alexa Wilding, is pure inspiration. Alexa shares about being a cancer mom and a cancer survivor who writes about her highs and lows on IG @alexawilding shares with NYF about her rollercoaster journey to accepting her many identities (page 34). Donna and New York Family Publisher: Clifford Luster Executive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd Associate Publisher: Erin Brof Advertising Director: Stacie Goldberg Deputy Editor: Jeannine Cintron Events Manager: Shara Levine Reporter: Barbara Russo Senior Adviser: Susan Weiss Partnership Managers: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Lori Falco Shelli Goldberg-Peck, Annene Guertin, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli Marketing & Strategy Director: Rosalia Bobé Sales & Marketing Coordinator: Mykael Fields Marketing Assistant: Tilejah Gilead Art Director: Leah Mitch Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti Editor at large: Cris Pearlstein Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Jaclyn Griffith, Mia Salas Editorial Interns: Fernanda Cabrera, Sara Frommell, Evelyn Hartman, Bella Kjellen, Campbell Schouten Contact Information ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com Circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster 2021 New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Website Design and the Silver Award for Excellence overall. get in touch Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily 6 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

discover the best of CENTRAL MASSACHUSETTS FIND FAMILY FUN IN WORCESTER & BEYOND the perfect weekend trip ������������������������������������� ����������������������������������������� �������������������������������������� �������������������������������������� �������������������������������� �������������������������������������� �������������������������������������� ��������������������������� start planning at DISCOVERCENTRALMA.ORG on social media and on our app October 2022 | Queens Family 7

ASK THE EXPERT Keeping Kids Healthy this School Year BY DONNA DUARTE�LADD K ids are back at school, and while we always worry about them picking up a cold or getting the flu, there are currently a few viruses to contend with. What sort of tips and good hygiene habits can we have kids implement to keep these viruses at bay? We chatted with Dr. Sandra Bonat, Pediatric Physician Advisor at VIP StarNetwork, who shared her expert tips and shared why it’s essential parents should encourage their children to practice good health habits now that we are Back to School. First, is this normal to have this many viruses circulating in the world? It feels like we are going backward health-wise versus forward. Currently, we have a number of respiratory viruses circulating, including influenza and RSV, that we do not normally see a lot of activity from at this time of year. 8 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, because of changes in people’s behaviors, including social distancing, mask-wearing, frequent hand washing and isolation, influenza, RSV, and many of the other respiratory viruses virtually disappeared. The steps we took to limit our exposure to Covid-19 also limited our exposure to other viruses. Our immune systems need exposure to pathogens to keep up our memory response, and this did not occur during the first year of the pandemic. When we started taking off our masks and discontinued social distancing, viruses began circulating again, even though it was out of season, because the overall population immunity was low. In addition, some of the changes in seasonality of respiratory viruses may also be due to the presence of the Covid-19 virus and how it interacts and possibly interferes with the replication of other respiratory viruses, causing a change in the seasonal transmission patterns of other viruses. For the most part, many kids are vaccinated; how can parents be proactive in keeping their kids safe? The best way to reduce the risk of both Covid-19 and Influenza is to get vaccinated. Both parents and children should complete their Covid-19 vaccination primary series and get their booster dose/s if eligible. In addition, parents and children should get the seasonal influenza vaccine. Good hand hygiene is essential to reducing the spread of infections. Masks can also be worn for protection, especially during times of high community activity of Covid 19 and other respiratory viruses. In addition, if your child is sick, it is important to keep them home while they are ill, and parents should stay home from work when they are ill. Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at home, especially when someone in the house is ill, is also an effective way to reduce the risk of getting sick. Parents should encourage their children to practice good health habits such as eating a healthy

COMING SOON! IN-PERSON ENROLLMENT Tues, Wed, Thurs: 5–8pm Sat: 10am–1pm Classes begin October 1st! 220-40 Northern Blvd | Bayside, Queens (718)433-2692 • ferraridancecenternyc@gmail.com ferraridancecenternyc.com • @FDC.NYC Ballet~Pointe~Tap~Jazz~Lyrical~Contemporary~Hip Hop~Breakdancing~Acrobatics Musical Theater~Toddler Classes~Mommy & Me~Adaptive Dance~Competition Team October 2022 | Queens Family 9

ask the Expert diet, getting a good amount of sleep, and being physically active. When the kids are in school, what should they do? (for example: wipe off their books? Still, use hand sanitizer? Hand sanitizer use and/or frequent hand washing are both excellent ways to prevent infection. Sanitizing frequently used surfaces is helpful in reducing infection transmission but can be more difficult in the school setting. Parents should also encourage kids to try and avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth. Children should not share food or drinks at school. Parents can teach children to cover their mouth and nose with their elbows or a tissue when they sneeze. Masks can be used during periods of increased Covid-19 activity at the school and in the community. Parents should keep their children at home when they are sick and get them tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19. Monkey Pox looks and sounds pretty scary. Are kids able to get vaccinated for Monkey “The steps we took to limit our exposure to Covid-19 also limited our exposure to other viruses. Our immune systems need exposure to pathogens to keep up our memory response, and this did not occur during the first year of the pandemic.” Pox yet? Like the Covid vaccine, will kids be able to access being vaccinated for Monkey Pox quickly? Is it necessary? Children have been mostly spared from the current outbreak of Monkeypox. To date, there have been only two children in New York that have contracted Monkeypox. Currently, there is a limited supply of Monkeypox vaccine, and it is only being offered to people that have had close contact with a person with a confirmed case of monkeypox and also to people from higher risk categories, including men who have sex with men and those who have multiple unknown sexual partners. If a child has a family member or close contact who has Monkeypox then it would be recommended for that child to be vaccinated. Otherwise, currently, the Monkeypox vaccine is not necessary for most children. The Federal Government and the state of New York are working to increase supply and improve access to the vaccine to ensure availability to anyone that may need it. Dr. Sandra Bonat is a Pediatric Physician Advisor at VIP StarNetwork, a leading provider of mobile and onsite health services, including COVID testing and vaccinations. Dr. Bonat has almost 30 years of experience in the medical field and is leading her company’s efforts to safely vaccinate young children. LICENSED SPEECH PATHOLOGISTS & MYOFUNCTIONAL THERAPISTS SPECIALIZED THERAPY APPRO ACHES • L A NG UA G E DISO R DER S INCLUDING : • A UDITO R Y • MYOFU N CTION AL P R O C ESSING DIF F IC UL TIES THERAPY • F L UENC Y • PROMPT • M O TO R P L A NNING •AU GMEN TATIVE • TO NG UE THR UST COMMU N ICATION • F EEDING & SWA L L O WING • THUM B SUC K ING • A R TIC UL A TIO N Take our Free Speech Screener: 844-5-SPEECH www.LIspeech.com 9 Convenient Locations! East Yaphank | Farmingville | Stony Brook Commack | Islip Terrace | Jericho | Wantagh | New Hyde Park | Westhampton Beach 10 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022

Williamsburg Waterfront Cory Kantin � � � � � � � ��� � � � � � � � ��� ��� � � �� � ������ � �� �� � � � � � � �� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �� � � � � � � � � � � � � �� � � 2 Northside Piers, 29NY $3,495,000 | SF - 2,158 3.5 BEDS | 3.5 BATHS LE A R N M O R E October 2022 | Queens Family 11

education Navigating High School Admissions in NYC well). If a student does not submit an application for high school, they will be offered admission to the closest program with available room. While the process can feel daunting, this guide to all things New York City high schools can be a tool to navigating this system. By Vered Ornstein and dOnna duarte-Ladd Types of High Schools There are four main types of high schools in New York City: public schools, private schools, religious/parochial schools, and nine Specialized High Schools. Any student who resides in New York City can apply to attend any charter, private, or Specialized School, or to a public school in their district zone, using a ranking system that lists up 12 schools or programs of interest in order of preference. Public, private, and charter schools admit students based on criteria that vary from school to school. These criteria can include middle school grades, income level, learning English as a second language, geographical proximity to a school, and position within a priority group. Who qualifies for which priority groups also varies between schools. Likewise, every program has a set number of seats available for students with disabilities (abbreviated as SWD) and for general education students (GE), and this number is noted when checking a school’s P arents in New York know that there are a few periods in their child’s education when they have to make big decisions. Childcare is usually the first education challenge we have. Then comes pre-k, perhaps a mid-season school change, Kindergarten, and if lucky, we will have a bit of a break during the elementary school years until Middle School has to be tackled. When it comes to high school, our kids’ choices are pretty vast. Your child may have had an education primarily in public school, but now that you know more of your child’s strengths or what type of school you are looking for, you may decide to go private, charter, or stay the public school route. Here is the best part. Yes, we are looking at the bright side of this intense process. There are many options. Yes, picking the right high 12 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 school is a huge decision- and frankly, it is up there with college admission stress which is why we have broken down how the High School Admission process works, in hopes it helps you when applying for High Schools. Breaking it Down Last month, more than one million students returned to the New York City public schools, the country’s most extensive public school system. Though the year is just beginning, middle school students are already considering the application process for attending a New York City high school. In most school districts, students attend whichever public high school they are zoned to, with the opportunity to apply for a private or charter school if they choose. Because of the massive size of the New York City public school system, all students are required to apply for a high school while in eighth grade (current ninth graders who are not repeating the ninth grade can apply to a new school as

100-00 100-00 Beach Beach Channel Channel Drive Drive Rockaway Park, N.Y. 11694 Rockaway Park, N.Y. 11694 Denise Denise Harper-Richardson, Harper-Richardson, Principal Principal (718) 634-1970 (718) 634-1970 CVSR.info CVSR.info NEW STUDENT OPEN HOUSES Middle Middle School School Saturday Saturday November November 55 10:00 10:00 am am Wednesday Wednesday Wednesday Wednesday Saturday Saturday November November 16 16 December 7 December 7 December December 10 10 5:00 5:00 pm pm 5:00 pm 5:00 pm 10:00 10:00 am am ASD ASD NEST NEST information information session session for for MS MS and and HS HS students students 11:00 11:00 am. am. Uniform required for all students Uniform required for all students ASD ASD NEST NEST information information session session for for MS MS and and HS HS students students 11:00 11:00 am. am. Uniform required for all students Uniform required for all students Middle Middle School School students students should should use use code code 262S 262S on the Middle School Choice Application. on the Middle School Choice Application. High High School School Saturday Saturday November November 55 12:00 12:00 pm pm Wednesday Wednesday Wednesday Wednesday Saturday Saturday November November 16 16 December 7 December 7 December December 10 10 ASD ASD NEST NEST information information session session for for MS MS and and HS HS students students 11:00 11:00 am. am. Uniform required for all students Uniform required for all students 7:00 7:00 pm pm 7:00 pm 7:00 pm 12:00 12:00 pm pm ASD ASD NEST NEST information information session session for for MS MS and and HS HS students students 11:00 11:00 am. am. Uniform required for all students Uniform required for all students High High School School students students use use code code 97X 97X (College (College Prep) Prep) or or 97A 97A (Research, Technology and Robotics) on the High School Application. (Research, Technology and Robotics) on the High School Application. MIDDLE MIDDLE SCHOOL SCHOOL HIGHLIGHTS HIGHLIGHTS •• Sports Dance, Soccer, Sports - Dance, Soccer, Lacrosse, Lacrosse, Basketball, Basketball, Flag Flag Football, Football, Tennis, Tennis, Baseball, Baseball, Volleyball, Volleyball, Girls Girls Volleyball, Volleyball, Boys Boys Baseball Baseball & & Basketball Basketball •• Millennium After School Program Millennium After School Program •• After After School School Academic Academic Enrichment Enrichment •• Summer Bridge Program Summer Bridge Program •• Community Community Service Service Projects Projects •• Farm Trip Farm Trip •• Gymnastics Gymnastics & & Cheerleading Cheerleading •• Marine Biology Marine Biology and and Oceanography Oceanography •• Robotics Robotics and and Engineering Engineering HIGH HIGH SCHOOL SCHOOL HIGHLIGHTS HIGHLIGHTS •• 99% 99% Graduation Graduation Rate Rate •• 100% Of Students 100% Of Students Accepted Accepted To To Colleges Colleges •• Advanced Placement Courses Advanced Placement Courses •• College College Now, Now, Internships Internships •• PSAL Sports PSAL Sports - Baseball, Baseball, Basketball, Basketball, Football Football Volleyball, Tennis, Track, Volleyball, Tennis, Track, Lacrosse Lacrosse •• 9th 9th Grade Grade Crew Crew Camping Camping Trip Trip •• Studio Art, Chorus, Studio Art, Chorus, Instrumental Instrumental & & Marching Marching Band Band •• Computer Technology, Performing Arts Computer Technology, Performing Arts •• Marine Marine Biology Biology and and Oceanography Oceanography •• Robotics and Engineering Robotics and Engineering Registration Registration Preferred Preferred to to attend attend the the Open Open House House at at www.cvsr.info Where your child’s education is secure with us... We are Rockaway’s best kept secret 13 October 2022 | Queens Family

education eligibility criteria. There are nine specialized high schools in the city that cater to different strengths and needs. They are The Bronx High School of Science; The Brooklyn Latin School; Brooklyn Technical High School; High School for Math, Science, and Engineering at City College; High School for American Studies at Lehman College; Queens High School for the Sciences at York College; Staten Island Technical High School; Stuyvesant High School; and Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. To be considered for the one of the first eight schools, students must take the Specialized High School Admissions Test (SHSAT). For admittance to LaGuardia, students are considered based on an audition for one of the school’s six programs. Timeline Regardless of what type of school a student is applying to, there is a timeline of necessary steps to take to achieve an offer letter from a school. If a student wants to apply to a Specialized High School, they must register 14 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 and sit for the Specialized High School Admission Test, or prepare and submit an audition. Historically, the SHSAT has been administered in October. Still, due to ongoing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, dates are subject to change, so it’s essential to stay up to date with news from the Department of Education.’ By wintertime, students can begin submitting applications through MySchools, a school counselor, or a NYC DOE-sponsored Family Welcome Center. For the school year beginning in fall of 2022, high school applications were due by the 1st of March. In April or May, before the end of the school year, schools make offers of admissions to accepted students and place some students on their waitlists. (The Specialized High Schools do not have waitlists.) Once waitlists are open, any student can add their name to the list, but admission priority is given to waitlisted students who placed the school on their original application ranking. If a student is unhappy with the placement they are given, they can appeal the decision or wait to see if they are offered a seat off of any waitlists. Once a student accepts a spot at a program, they are ready to begin their high school journey and prepare for the school year ahead. Private Schools For Private Schools, most deadlines are in mid-January, but each school is unique; most Catholic Schools open Admissions on December 1st. Luckily New York offers excellent private schools, many of which provide financial aid, and we strongly recommend looking into this route. If you are interested in going the private route, once you have an idea of the school you’re interested in, contact this school immediately or go to their website for school tours or any informational opportunities that will help you make your decisions. Take a deep breath. Since picking a high school in New York City can be just as complicated as applying to college, the process can be stressful and overwhelming for students and parents. Beginning research early, staying in contact with eighth-grade counselors, and utilizing MySchools(if going the public school route) are all steps to clarify the path to high school.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY TEACHERS COLLEGE AFFILIATE SCHOOLL Open House: Sunday, October 23rd 2pm - 4pm • Sign up today at www.buckleycountryday.com ! L O O H C S BACK TO WHY CHOOSE US? 1. SMALL GROUP CLASS SIZES Music Fun Time Ages 18 months - 3 yrs maximum of 4 per class. Ages 4 to 7 yrs, maximum of 6 per class 2. WE TEACH THE WAY YOU WANT TO LEARN – Instruction in classical, pop, gospel, NYSSMA exam preparation and ABRSM Certification preparation 3. EASY REGISTRATION PROCESS - Online registrations; you choose from piano, violin, guitar, drums, saxophone and many more for all ages; flexibility to manage your account 4. UNIVERSITY-TRAINED TEACHERS – Our teachers are qualified specialists in their disciplines. All teachers are subject to background checks 5. HASSLE-FREE RECITALS – Carnegie Hall Recitals and other low pressure recitals in the Spring, Summer & Winter plus additional performance opportunities 6. DESTINATION RECITALS - Students have opportunities to participate in international performances 7. DANCE CLASSES: Ballet, Modern, Hip-Hop, Jazz, African, Afro-Caribbean and more Reduced prices on all instruments and books for active students. 20+ Years provid ing Music & Dance Le ssons Back to School Special! 75.00 $ in FREE Back to School Supplies for NEW Students! *While Supplies Last 114-04 Farmers Blvd St. Albans, NY 11412 • 718-454-3036 October 2022 | Queens Family 15

high Schools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Archbishop Molloy High School 83-53 Manton St., Briarwood 718-441-2100 x155, x140, x110 Email admissions@molloyhs. org Archbishop Molloy High School promotes intellectual curiosity, creativity, personal growth, and faith. Rooted in a tradition of high standards in academics, athletics, and service to others, students are challenged to excel by Molloy’s top-tier faculty, dedicated coaching staff, and competitive curriculum. Cathedral HS for Girls 350 E. 56th Street 212 688-1545 cathedralhs.org Founded in 1905, Cathedral High School is an all-girls Catholic College Preparatory school located in the heart of Manhattan. It is a community of students, teachers, staff, parents and alumnae committed to inspiring young women of all faiths and cultures to be their best. 100% of the students graduate and are accepted in the college or university of their choice. Garden School 33-16 79th Street Jackson Heights, NY 11372 718- 335-6363 admissions@gardenschool.org Gardenschool.org Founded in 1923 to meet the need for a high-quality independent school education in Queens.Their low tuition makes it a realistic option for a broad spectrum of families. The student body reflects the rich and diverse Queens community. Families have put their trust in Garden School for 100 years. Holy Cross High School 26-20 Francis Lewis Blvd., Flushing, NY 718-886-7250, ext. 524 admissions@holycrosshs.org holycrosshs.org Holy Cross High School, a Catholic college preparatory school in Queens, educates the hearts and minds of young men and women following the educational and spiritual vision of Blessed Father Basil Moreau, founder of the Congregation of Holy Cross. Graduates have a competitive edge in regards to scholarships and programs when applying to these colleges, as these schools are aware of the quality education students receive at Holy Cross. each other’s diversity. The teaching style is studentcentered and experiential to foster well-developed critical thinking skills. Their service requirement helps cultivate good character and civic responsibility. Students are encouraged to try the wide range of extracurricular opportunities in athletics and in the fine arts offered as the school launches a new partnership with Apple called 1:1 iPad Learning. Mary Louis Academy Martin Luther School 60-02 Maspeth Ave, Queens NY 11378 martinluthernyc.org A Christian school that has prepared students for over 62 years in NYC for success in college and in life. Here, your child will learn and grow in a small, safe and nurturing place where dedicated teachers give individualized attention and teach respect for 17621 Wexford Terrace Jamaica Estates, Queens 11432 718 297-2120 tmla.org Founded in 1936 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood, The Mary Louis Academy is a Catholic college preparatory school for young women. Their philosophy – rooted in the Sisters’ charism of unity, reconciliation, and allinclusive love – emphasizes Saturday, October 15, 2022 - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm 16 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022

intellectual, personal, and spiritual growth in students from all faith traditions. With limitless possibilities in all aspects – academics, athletics, service, just to name a few – it is clear that TMLA is a smart choice for extraordinary girls. St. John’s Preparatory School 21-21 Crescent St., Astoria, NY 718-721-7200 stjohnsprepschool.org Paving the way for Leaders of Tomorrow for over 150 years, the school is dedicated to promoting academic excellence and to instill the principles and values of the Catholic Faith in a positive, nurturing environment. A rigorous academic curriculum, an engaging spiritual program, meaningful service experiences, and extensive extracurricular opportunities establish a strong foundation for life. Advanced Placement courses are offered in all subject areas. St. John’s Prep has an academic affiliation with St. John’s University. The Kew-Forest School 119-17 Union Turnpike Forest Hills, NY 11375 (718) 268-4667 admission@kewforest.org www.kewforest.org At The Kew-Forest School, you will find a community that nurtures lifelong learners, educators who inspire young people, and students who support each other. Established in 1918, Kew-Forest is the oldest independent co-ed, college preparatory school in Queens for students in Preschool through Grade 12. For more info, visit www. kewforest.org. CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 12PM TO 3PM WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 6PM TO 8PM 350 EAST 56TH STREET NEW YORK CITY The Mary Louis Academy OPEN HOUSE Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 10am-3pm A smart choice for the creative A smart choice for the compassionate A smart choice for the active A smart choice for the critical thinker A smart choice for extraordinary girls like you • Specialized academies in WKH ıHOGV RI PHGLFLQH ODw EXVLQHVV ıQDQFH DQG 67(0 • +RQRUV DQG $3 FODVVHV RIIHUed • &RPSHWLWLYH VSRUWV SURJUDP DQG ULFK H[WUDFXUULFXODU DFWLYLWLHV Please scan this QR code to pre-register for our Open House or visit www.tmla.org • $FDGHPLF VFKRODUVKLSV DQG ıQDQFLDO DLG DYDLODEOH • 0LOOLRQV RI GROODUV LQ FROOHJH JUDQWV DQG VFKRODUVKLSV HDUQHG HDFK \HDU REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED SCAN THE QR CODE TO RSVP ON OUR WEBSITE OR GO TO: CATHEDRALHS.ORG/VISIT-OUR-SCHOOL www.FDWKHGUalhs RUJ (212) 688-1545 | TACHS #202 Spend the day with us! BUDDY DAY @ TMLA Use the QR code below to register 176-21 Wexford Terrace, Jamaica Estates, NY 11432 Phone: 718-297-2120 WWW.TMLA.ORG @WEARETMLA TACHS #016 October 2022 | Queens Family 17

education The Benefits of Tutoring By Vered Ornstein A s the school year begins again, the question of the effectiveness of tutoring comes to the forefront for many caregivers. As the education system begins to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are looking to tutoring to help fill in the gaps caused by lapses in in-person learning. Research shows that tutoring can lead to significant increases in school performance and grades, but these improvements vary depending on the tutoring method, grade level of the student, and subject area being taught. Let’s take a deeper look at these factors to help you determine the most effective way to help your student succeed through extra learning opportunities. Does tutoring work? A meta-analysis published recently by the Poverty Action Lab titled “The Transformative Potential of Tutoring for PreK-12 Learning Outcomes: Lessons from Randomized Evaluations” looked at hundreds of studies examining the impact of tutoring across grade levels and topics. It found that overall, students who engaged in tutoring programs advanced nearly 16 percentage points when compared to students 18 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 who did not use tutors, which is considered huge growth by specialists in the field. The key factors that make tutoring so effective, as outlined in the meta-analysis are: additional instructional time simply gives students who have fallen behind the opportunity to catch up with their peers; customization of learning and teaching strategies are theorized to work because they adjusts to a student’s individual needs rather than assuming a one-size-fits-all model of learning often present in a traditional classroom setting; and mentorship bonds between tutors and students encourage a positive learning environment, broadly speaking. What type of tutoring is best? Every student is individual in the way they learn and retain information, and there is no one-size-fits-all tutoring method guaranteed to work. However, the research suggests several factors that are generally produce the best results. For one, it’s understood that professional or paraprofessional tutors, such as teachers or college students studying education, yield better outcomes than nonprofessional tutors like volunteers or parents. The takeaways When properly utilized, tutoring can be incredibly successful and beneficial for students of all ages. For literacy programs, tutoring is most effective when implemented at a young age. Math tutoring for older students can likewise be very impactful, and high schoolers who prepared for and retook standardized exams, with or without a tutor, generally scored better than students who did not prepare. For most students above grade 2, tutoring is most beneficial when conducted three times a week. Providing children with the support they need sets them up for success in school and beyond, and tutoring is an important step in ensuring they have the tools they need to thrive academically. LocaL option Prep for Prep Admissions & Academic Programs: 163 West 91st Street, New York, NY Leadership Programs: 328 West 71st Street, New York, NY prepforprep.org Prep for Prep develops ethical and effective leaders who reflect our diverse society. Prep provides free academic preparation, mental wellness support, and career exploration for students from middle school through college. Life-changing opportunities for your child include arts and entrepreneurship programs, paid internships, leadership retreats, college guidance, and access to highly accomplished alumni. Applications are available for public, parochial, and charter school students in grades 5 to 7 in the NYC metropolitan area.

Holy Cross High School Educating the Hearts and Minds of Young Men and Women OPEN HOUSE Sunday, October 16, 2022 • 12pm -4pm RSVP at holycrosshs.org/RSVP • 13:1 Student to teacher ratio • Over 60 Electives • 30 Athletic Teams • 50 + Clubs and Organizations • Over 1,000,000 dollars invested in our STREAM program • Every incoming freshman is provided with a Chromebook and full access to the Google Apps for Education • Class of 2022 earned over 50,000,000. in academic scholarships • 82% of Graduates earned College Scholarships • 100% graduation rate For more information contact admissions at 718-886-7250 x 524 or text 631-600-3346 or email admissions@holycrosshs.org 26-20 Francis Lewis Blvd. Flushing NY 11358 LIFE-CHANGING OPPORTUNITIES BEGIN WITH YOUR CHILD’S APPLICATION Prep for Prep prepares students of color for admission to top New York City independent schools and boarding schools in the Northeast. In addition, Prep scholars: • participate In leadership development, internship, summer camp, and travel abroad opportunities • receive social-emotional and wellness support from middle school through college • build life-long friendships as part of a like-minded community of young leaders If your child is currently a 5th-, 6th-, or 7th-grader attending a New York City public, parochial, or charter school, apply today. October 2022 | Queens Family 19

Family Day out Pumpkin Picking! The besT paTches in and near new York ciTY By New york Family & kaitlyN riggio O ctober is here which means it’s that time again to go pumpkin picking. Head to one of these pumpkin picking farms in and near New York City to pick from a variety of gourds, munchkins, and other pumpkins. The best part is that it’s also apple-picking season, which means there will be plenty of apple cider, apple cider donuts, and baked goods for you and your family to enjoy as you roam the pumpkin patch, pet farm animals, and pick jack-o’-lantern worthy pumpkins to carve. We’ve even included the travel distance from Midtown so you know how long the journey will be. So find a weekend, and take a trip to one of these pumpkin patches and experience fall to its fullest. Under One Hour Demarest Farms 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 201-666-0472 is open primarily on weekends, feel free to come during the week to purchase pumpkins in the Farm Store. Open to the public Oct. 1 to Oct. 29; 12 pm to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday; 10 am to 4:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday. General admission is free to the public, except during special events. Hillview Farms 223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ 908-647-0957 (50 min from Midtown) Pick your own pumpkins at Hillview Farms! In October, you and your family can visit this family-owned and operated farm that has 53 acres of locally grown food. Hayrides are available every weekend in October! You can even visit their roadside market that has apples, pumpkins, vegetables, tomatoes, donuts, cider, and bakery items. Open 9 am to 6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily. One Hour to One Hour and a Half (40 min from Midtown) Demarest Farms’ pumpkin picking rolls out on Sept. 24. Make your reservation on their site and pick out the perfect pumpkin. Once you make a reservation, you will be given a date and time to arrive at the farm. The cost for general admission is $7, includes free parking, entrance to the pumpkin patch, petting zoo and hayrides available Saturday and Sunday; plus $12 for the largest pumpkin you pick. Children 2 and under can enter for free. Open 8 am to 5 pm, daily. Secor Farms 85 Airmont Ave., Mahwah, NJ 07430 201-529-2595 Queens County Farm 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens, NY 11004 718-347-3276 Outhouse Orchards 139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 914-277-3188 (40 min from Midtown) As the longest continually farmed site in New York State, Queens County Farm opens their pumpkin patch up again this October for families to enjoy. Pumpkin month at Queens County Farm is full of excitement with autumn in the air. While the pumpkin patch (1 hr 15 min from Midtown) Outhouse Orchards attracts plenty of families year after year — you can even bring your family dog! Choose from pumpkins, gourds and an assortment of Halloween decorations as you celebrate the fall season. Reservations are not required during the weekdays, but 20 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 (1 hr from Midtown) Make picture-perfect memories at Secor Farms’ storefront pumpkin patch. Public Hayrides begin mid-September and cost $5. Don’t leave before browsing the farm’s market, full of fresh-pressed apple cider and homemade apple cider donuts. Open 9 am to 5:30 pm, daily. The pumpkin patch will be open through Oct. 31. book a reservation if you are visiting the farm on the weekend. Pumpkins are weighed by the pound, weekend parking is $15, and weekday parking is free. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Riamede Farm 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7762 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) You might know Riamede Farms for iconic apple orchards, but they also have a CutYour-Own-Pumpkin Patch! Cut pumpkins right from the vine in this pumpkin patch at the beginning of the season. Riamede Farm recommends that you bring your own cutting shears as well. Make sure to also grab some delicious apples, donuts, and baked goods during your visit. Pumpkin and squash fields open in late September. A farm pass is $7 and is required for any visitors 6 and older. It includes admission to the apple orchard, pumpkin field, and a free wagon ride on the weekends. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, daily. Stuart’s Fruit Farm 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527 914-245-2784 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Not only a fruit farm, Stuart’s Fruit Farm features the perfect pumpkin patch for families, and it’s family-operated! Enjoy the autumn air and the farm views as you survey the pumpkins and choose your favorite. You can also buy pre-picked pumpkins and gourds at the farm stand if you don’t have the time to

Countryside Montessori School An Education Where Children Thrive Under the Guidance of Great Teachers in an Environment that Stimulates Creativity and Individual Potential! Our fully-equipped, spacious classrooms offer the most enriched curriculum available for 18 mos – 6 yrs Fully affiliated with the American Montessori Society since 1988 Kimmy Ma ARTStudio Launch Creative Minds Fall Session Begins September 9th Enroll in a Trial or Schedule a Visit! Back to School Young Artists: (Age 9+) W-F after school (MS/HS) Sat 10am & 12:15pm •Spacious playground •Large classrooms •Low teacher-student ratio •Early drop-off and extended day available Art Fundamental (Age 5+) Sat 2:25 or 3:45pm Private /Semiprivate M-T or Sunday mornings www.kimmyma-ARTStudio.com To ensure a safe environment, we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 354 Lakeville Road, Great Neck, NY 516-466-8422 | www.CMSGN.com 646-209-9352 • 190-19 Union TPK, Fresh Meadow, NY 11366 Curriculum Design by Kimmy Ma Master of Art School of Education NYU 1996 facebook.com/kimmyartstudio Instagram: kimmymaartstudio FAMILY SPEECH CENTER CERTIFIED SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGISTS CERTIFIED OROFACIAL MYOLOGISTS EVALUATION & TREATMENT FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS Register NOW for FALL 2022!!! (718) 939-0306 www.Familyspeechcenter.com Familyspeechcenter@verizon.net We accept most insurance plans Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! Offering classes for ages 3+ in: Jazz Jumps & Turns Tap Ballet Stretch & Strength Hip Hop Lyrical Acrobatics allstarstudiosnyc.com 108-21 72nd Ave (4th������ •Forest Hills, NY 11375 718-268-2280 • allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com October 2022 | Queens Family 21

family day out venture into the pumpkin patch. Open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Cash or check only. Alstede Farms 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7189 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Head to Alstede Farms to pick the freshest pumpkins with your family! There are plenty of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to choose from: orange and white, munchkins, gourds, and assorted winter squash. Purchase a Pick-Your-Own ticket on their website prior to visiting, Corn Maze & Blooming Giants Sunflower Trail are included in the admission. Open 9 am to 6 pm, daily. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm 1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 914-245-5111 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Pumpkin picking opens Oct. 1 at Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm! Spend the day with your family in the patch as you search for your favorite pumpkin. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm is also very well known for its markets: the bakery, apple farm market, and the country market. Purchase tasty treats, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins! They’re open 10 am to 4:30 pm, Wednesday to Monday (closed on Tuesdays). Apple Ridge Orchards 101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-987-7717 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Looking for an educational and interactive experience at the pumpkin patch? Check out Apple Ridge Orchards for some family fun with pumpkins! Take photos in front of the custom farm displays, such as an old tractor and portrait paintings. You can also taste sweet treats and pet the farm animals as you visit the farm. No reservations needed. Pumpkins cost $13 regardless of size and general admission is $3 which includes free parking and entrance to the farm. Admission and pick your own payments are cash only. Open to the public 9 am to 6 pm, Thursday to Sunday and holidays. No reservations needed! Lawrence Farms Orchards 306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 845-562-4268 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Not too far of a drive from NYC, Lawrence Farms Orchards has a pumpkin patch with a 22 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 wide selection for families to choose from. After you find your perfect pumpkin, browse the concession stand, which features apple cider donuts, pies, cookies, chicken tenders, paninis, hot dogs, roasted nuts, fries, pizza, nachos, ice cream, and more! Enjoy a morning out in the pumpkin patch and delectable lunch or snack afterward to celebrate the fall season. Arriving early is highly recommended if you’d like to gain entry into the farm. Pumpkin season starts in mid-September. Open 9 am to 4 pm. Admission is $7 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person Friday through Sunday and holidays. Children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available. Over an Hour and a Half Apple Dave’s Orchards 82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-772-1242 (1 hr 40 min from Midtown) Pick your own pumpkins at Apple Dave’s Orchards and choose your favorite pumpkins. While you are there, take a walk in the herb and flower gardens and enjoy lots of their delicious food. Browse the Country Farm Store on your way out, which has fresh apple cider donuts, pumpkins, jams, jellies, pure honey, and more. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, Sept. 5 through late October. Elwood Pumpkin Farm 1500 E Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, NY 11743 631-368-8626 (1 hr 40 min from Midtown) As Long Island’s most western pumpkin farm, Elwood Pumpkin Farm opens up pumpkin picking off the vine to you and your family this fall! Kids also will love the child corn maze and wagon ride around the farm. Pumpkins are priced by size. The 2022 season opens Sept. 24. Open 10 am to 5 pm, weekends; 3 to 5 pm, weekdays. Dykeman Farm 31 Dykeman Lane Pawling, NY 12564 845-832-6068 (1 hr 50 min from Midtown) This long-established farm has had pick-yourown-pumpkins since 1974! Pumpkin picking season will be starting Sept. 25 and will be open on weekends throughout October. With over 70 varieties to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect pumpkin to take home. There are also plenty of photo spots all around the pumpkin patch for you to take photos of your little ones as they pick pumpkins this year. They also have free hayrides! The farmstand is open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Picking is open on September 25 on all October weekends, and Columbus Day.

Fall in Love with Rockland County! Explore our village shops and restaurants. Experience the natural splendor of the Hudson Valley. Enjoy fabulous fall golf, hiking, camping, and more! For a Great Getaway that’s not far away, make your next... explorerocklandny.com October 2022 | Queens Family 23

ULTIMATE FALL FAMILY FUN GUIDE in partnership with �al� Famil� Road Trip� BY MIA SALAS F all decor, pumpkin treats and farm festivals are finally here! If you’re looking to make the most of the cozy season, have you considered planning a road trip with your family? Road trips are the perfect, quick escape from the city where you can dive into family friendly fall and winter festivities. Whether it’s apple picking or nature hikes, tractor rides or fudge tastings, your kiddos will have plenty of fun activities to do, all while exploring the history of unique towns. We’ve rounded up some of the best road trip destinations for your family this year. Get your train tickets or GPS ready, because these are fall vacays you do not want to miss! Central Massachusetts Antsy kiddos who could not last hours in a car? Not to worry– Central Massachusetts is a quick 30-minute flight away. In fact, there are 4 flights arriving daily from NYC, both from JFK and LGA, making it easier than ever to plan your getaway. Once you arrive we recommend you set up camp at a brand name or boutique hotel in Worcester, MA. You’ll be 30 minutes or less from a ton of family-friendly attractions, like the Southwick’s Zoo, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, Old Sturbridge Village and the Ecotarium. If you’re looking for some outdoor fun, we recommend you go on a family hike to Lookout Rock or the summit of Wachusett Mountain. But with 22 state parks in the region, you’ll have your pick of hiking trails. Central Massachusetts also has plenty of seasonal celebrations: you don’t want to miss KidsFest, AppleFest, BooFest, and Fall Food Truck Fest at Wachusett Mountain. The Annual Harvest Festival is also a family-favorite because of its well-loved scarecrow contest. And we can’t forget about Southwick Zoo’s Festival of Illumination, showcasing the stories of legendary creatures and fairytales through handmade Chinese lanterns. Add on all the usual fall classics– apple picking, cider donuts, and tractor rides– and Central Massachusetts is the place to be! Book your amazingly convenient flight today. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022

fall family fun in NEWPORT NEW INTERACTIVE SAILING MUSEUM! DiscoverNewport.org October 2022 | Queens Family 25

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide New Jersey New Jersey is home to some of the most exciting family destinations in the Northeast - from the quaint shops of Cape May to High Point State Park in the Skylands. Families come back year after year for coolweather experiences and adventurous ways to enjoy every last one of those fall and winter days. Enjoy the great outdoors, for New Jersey’s 130 miles of coastline delivers some of the most magnificent (and Instagrammable) views in the U.S. Visit mural-filled Asbury Park. Travel scenic byways for an impromptu leaf-peeping session. Hike serene nature trails. Go snow tubing in winter at Mountain Creek Resort and skiing at American Dream year-round. Enjoy the East Coast’s famed national and state parks like Liberty State Park, the Delaware Water Gap and Paterson Great Falls. New Jersey is bountiful in the arts, history, culture and more. The New Jersey State Museum and The Newark Museum of Art are famous family go-tos. Princeton’s Tony Award-winning McCarter Theatre provides unforgettable live music, dance and theater performances including American Repertory Ballet’s The Nutcracker November 25– 27 and A Christmas Carol December 7 – 24. Dive in and discover over 15,000 aquatic animals and the Northeast’s largest collection of sharks at The New Jersey State Aquarium on the Camden waterfront. Also along the Delaware: Big Kahuna’s Indoor Water Park - always a huge splash with kids. Looking for a quick 3-day family getaway? A road trip with stops at New Jersey’s top spots will do the trick. Choose the best journey for your crew including American Revolution, Scenic Byways, Anthony Bourdain Food Trail and Black Heritage itineraries. Spend time together, learn something new, and see the best places to play, dine and stay. Discover more at VisitNJ.org. Get your free Travel Guide and sign up for their informative e-newsletter. Discover Newport 26 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Newport, RI Only a few hours from NYC, Newport, Rhode Island brings fall festivities to the next level. Cider tasting and apple picking at Rocky Brook Orchard, named one of the best apple orchards in New England, offers eighty varieties of apples to choose from. Next on your fall bucket list is The Pachet Brook Tree Farm for a family-friendly hayride that leads you to a pumpkin patch. Looking for more adventure, visit Escobar’s Highland Farm, and wind your way out of their 8-acre corn maze. Experience more outdoor fun aboard a pedal-powered rail bike with Rail Explorers. The tour includes different experiences such as an evening lantern or fireside tours. Newport isn’t short of sport or history; your family can visit the interactive Sailing Museum, Audrain Automobile Museum and International Tennis Hall of Fame with just one ticket. Newport has family-friendly year-round events and activities, so be sure to check out the extensive calendar of seasonal events at DiscoverNewport.org.

Heighten YOUR SENSES Make moments that matter in hip & historic Frederick County, Maryland. Wander quaint downtowns where historic buildings host locally-owned shops. Indulge in world-class restaurants and embrace our lively arts scene. Venture outdoors in National & State Parks and experience our storied past at Civil War battleﬁelds. Unwind at dozens of wineries, breweries & distilleries. visitfrederick.org • 800–999–3613 October 2022 | Queens Family 27

Ultimate Ultimate Fall Fall Family Family FUn FUn GUide GUide Rockland County, NY Just 30 miles north of NYC, Rockland County makes the perfect family road trip. Nestled among 32,000 acres of untouched parkland, you can expect lots of outdoor fun: hiking trails, mountain vistas, and plenty of fall foliage. There’s also exquisite waterfront villages along the Hudson River that feature world-class restaurants, art galleries, shopping, champion golf courses, historic sites, and more. If you’re looking to get your fall fix, visit one of the many farms and farmer’s markets for fresh produce, pumpkin picking, and apple picking. We recommend Orchards of Conklin, the oldest working farm in Rockland County. You can pick your own pumpkins and apples, escape the corn maze, and shop homemade pies, donuts, and cookies. And with all the nature surrounding you, it can be tricky to choose just one hiking adventure. One family-favorite is Buttermilk Falls, which has several trails leading to the falls and steam with Frederick, Maryland Location, location, location! This fall road trip includes the National Scenic Byways and historic downtowns. Once you arrive at Frederick, Maryland, you are a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C, and Gettysburg, making this the perfect getaway. There are truly so many family adventures you can embark on here! And the best part? You can take your time by staying a few days at one of Frederick County’s 20 nationally-branded hotels. There’s no shortage of fall festivals at the many farms and pumpkin patches in Frederick County, offering hayrides, apple cannons, corn mazes, arts & crafts, duck races, farm animals, and more. And if your kids are craving a sweet treat, Frederick has some of the best creameries with farm-fresh ice cream. For a blast to the past, check out Walkersville Southern Railroad and Monocacy National Battlefield. Little ones will also love saying hello to the many animals at the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve, while older kids may enjoy a hike to the cascading waterfall in Cunningham Falls State Park. Last but not least, the food scene in Frederick is top-notch and super kid-friendly: don’t miss Pretzel and Pizza Creations, a restaurant where everything is made out of delicious pretzel dough, including the pizza crust. 28 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Putnam County, NY This gem in New York is easy to travel to, making it an ideal road trip. A must-first stop is the Tilly Foster Farm. Only Putnam County, NY, would have a farm that regularly attracts families from all over to come and visit during the fall season. What makes Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster, NY, special? There’s something for everyone in your family to enjoy! From candle making to farm animals, sculptures to fishing, fresh veggies to concerts, this farm is the talk of the season every year. But beyond Tilly Foster Farm, Putnam County offers a spooky, kid-friendly musical, Hearts of the Hollow, that runs weekends through October 31. With 20 original songs, your kiddos will definitely be singing them all night long. And if you want to sneak in some apple picking on your trip, look no further than the Boscobel Heritage Applefest in Hudson Valley. Packed with cider pressing, apple preserving, arts & crafts, and sweet cider sampling, it’s a must-visit. overlooks and areas for picnicking. Take your time planning this trip, because Rockland County has Jamie Martorano natural, hidden gems you’ll want to explore for a while! Visit Frederick

FALL FOR NEW JERSEY ADVENTURES Team up with cool-weather favorites from the sands of the Jersey Shore straight up to the Skylands. Enjoy pumpkin patches, apple picking and hayrides. Parks dressed in gold and crimson leaves. Discover iconic eateries and sporting events—from the grid iron to the greens. Plus, journeys like our Scenic Byway and Black Heritage itineraries. You’ll find hundreds of destinations worth falling for. Get your free official travel guide and discover more at VisitNJ.org October 2022 | Queens Family 29

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide Fall Bucket list 36 amazing things to do this season By Jeannine Cintron and donna duarte-Ladd O ut of all the seasons, fall is easily the most fun for families to enjoy together. The house smells like a pumpkinspiced dream, the leaves are changing and kids are mapping out the best spots for trickor-treat candy. What a season! One of the biggest reasons to love fall is the beautiful weather! The just-right temperatures make for the perfect family day out – indoors or outdoors. That means there is no excuse not to check off everything on 30 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 your fall bucket list. And we have plenty of ideas to get you started below! walks and more chilling thrills. Bring the younger ones during the day for not-soscary activities and entertainment 1. Leaf peep at Central Park and check out 4. Pick the perfect pumpkin without leaving the changing leaves (it happens later in the city than Upstate, whoo- hoo!) 2. Head to the New York Botanical Garden for their Fall-O-Ween celebration, featuring pumpkins and gourds galore 3. Six Flags Fright Fest is back with its signature ghoul parade, multiple haunted the city! Queens County Farm Museum and Decker Farm in Staten Island each boast sprawling patches and festive fall activities on weekends in October 5. Best NYC views from 300 feet with special event opportunities at the Dream Wheel NJ! Tip: Park in lot C at the American Dream Mall and go to the 3rd floor.

It’s Spooky Season at WCS Education! Get spooky at the zoo, join us for family overnights, pajama story time and more! TAKE A BITE OUT OF FALL AT MCNY MOVIES FOR MINIS A new series of movies and workshops for kids of all ages! bronxzoo.com/learn/families Filip Wolak Central Prospect New York Park Zoo Park Zoo Aquarium Queens Zoo ON-SITE ACTIVITIES Explore what’s on view with scavenger hunts and family guides. Asya Gorovits Bronx Zoo VIRTUAL PROGRAMS Discover projects & programs to experience the Museum from anywhere. PHOTO CREDIT: ANNA FERA PHOTO CREDIT: @DR.MARIONYC We are the only museum dedicated to all things NYC! For nearly 100 years we have shared the stories that make New York New York. Reserve your tickets now! MCNY.ORG | @MUSEUMOFCITYNY 1220 FIFTH AVENUE AT 103RD STREET NEW YORK, NY 10029 212.534.1672 | INFO@MCNY.ORG 2022.09_FallFamilyGuideAd_V3.indd 1 October 2022 | Queens Family 31 9/13/22 11:11 PM

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide 6. Stop by Levain Bakery for a Fall Chocolate Cookie of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, molasses, chocolate and more 7. Catch a ball game without sweating through your clothes. Fall marks the start of football, basketball, and hockey season 8. Geek out at NY Comic Con, coming to the Javits Center Oct. 6-9, and meet your favorite stars up close. Don’t forget to snap a photo to impress your friends! 9. Check out Museum of The City of New York's Movies for Minis, a new series of monthly movies accompanied by an artmaking workshop for kids of all ages. Check dates at mcny.org (Above) Discover Newport. (Left) Long Island Aquarium. 10. The mother of all Halloween parades winds through Greenwich Village on October 31, where spectators will view every kind of costume imaginable. This year’s theme is freedom! fun- including the Haunted Tree House all October. The Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks Halloween Party is on Oct 29th and their Annual Wine Tasting Event - Fish & Sips on November 11th 11. Take the older kids (or brave tweens) to one of NY’s many haunted houses for a scary good time. Some top-rated ones include Blood Manor, Long Island’s Bayville Scream Park, and Bane’s Haunted House in Midtown 24. Head to Central Park Lake (open until the end of November and weather permitting) and rent a boat or take a gondola ride 25. Take advantage of the Culture Pass and 12. Spend an October weekend in Sturbridge, visit the amazing cultural institutions that participate Massachusetts, to visit Phantoms by Firelight at Old Sturbridge Village bronxzoo.com/learn/families 13. Go for a whirl around one of New York’s many carousels before they close for the winter. Some favorites include Jane’s Carousel, Central Park, Seaglass Carousel and Bryant Park 26. Hop on a ferry and explore Governor’s Island before it closes for the winter 18. Pack the family in the car or head out on foot to explore the over-the-top spooky decorations and local haunted houses. It’s not just us; they’re totally getting more elaborate (and terrifying) every year! 27. Corn mazes are now a fall staple and there’s plenty nearby to choose from. The cream of the crop include Von Thun’s, Hank’s Pumpkintown and Harbes, among others 14. Dress your pooch in their Halloween finest and join the costumed canine convoy in Tompkins Square Park (Brooklyn) on Oct. 22 for their famous annual dog parade 19. Take a fall walk on the Highline, and head to The Whitney afterward; kids are free! 20. Leave the kids with a sitter and head to 15. Head to beautiful New Jersey for fall family fun with apple picking to leaf peeping, and more; For all the fun fall things to do, check out VisitNJ.org Long Island to tour its many beautiful wineries, while you take in breathtaking autumnal views or in a car at the Skyline Drive-in scenic bike tour 22. Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the 17. From Spooktacular Night Walks to Bronx Zoo Mornings and School Break camps, WCS Education has something to offer for every family! Check out our programs at 32 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Marine Science Festival on October 15 (11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, at Pier 84. With live activities, SUBMERGE brings marine science to life. This interactive science festival is open to the public 29. Take the kids to Central Park on Oct. 30 21. Enjoy the fall air and see a movie outdoors 16. Pedal your way past colorful foliage on a 28. Head to Hudson River Park’s SUBMERGE Dead) at El Museo del Barrio for a Halloween parade, kid’s activities and more. Be sure to head to the northeast corner at 6:30 for the annual Pumpkin Flotilla, when dozens of jack-o-lanterns are sent floating down the Harlem Meer in a stunning procession that is not to be missed 23. Long Island Aquarium has great events this season. Check out their website for all the 30. Check out Palisades Climb Adventure

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide which is the world’s tallest indoor ropes course, standing 85 feet tall and featuring over 75 unique challenge elements designed for climbers of all ages and skill levels. For younger visitors, check out the Sky Tykes course, which allows for easy parental guidance at any course level 31.Times Square is for families; discover kid- friendly attractions, family-style restaurants, immersive shops, free outdoor events, and theater. Explore the Times Square Family Fun Guide at tsq.org/families 32. An award-winning event, the Norman Bird Sanctuary Annual Harvest Fair, is one not to miss. Challenge friends to a sack race, scarecrow building competition, rope climbing, live music, and feast on delish fall food 33. Book a whale watching cruise for a chance to spot these peaceful giants before the water gets too cold 34. Go Brick-or-Treating at LEGOLAND New Dave & Buster's Times Square York and join their Monster Party for live shows, attractions, character meet-andgreets and more Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue, Zara, and more! End your day at Carpaccio, Bergen County’s #1 New Restaurant 35. Head to East Rutherford, NJ to American 36. Take your family on a picturesque fall hike Dream. Get your thrills in at Nickelodeon Universe, North America’s largest indoor theme park or enjoy the world’s largest indoor wave pool at DreamWorks Water Park. at Garvies Point Museum and Preserve in Glen Cove, LI. Leading down to a quiet beach, this easy-for-kids trail is one of the most serene on the island New York FamilY partNer Discover Newport for Fall Family Fun p lanning family adventures this season? Look no further than Newport, RI for the best of fall festivities: apple picking, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and cider treats. Newport is activity-packed during any season, but there’s something special about fall and winter that brings families back year after year. Between fairs, festivals, and fall foliage sunset tours, Newport has no shortage of seasonal family fun. An annual favorite is the Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, October 1-2. Little ones and bigger kids alike enjoy sack races, hay rides, mud pits, tug-of-war, live music, scarecrow competitions, and plenty of prizes. Newport also offers top-notch farms for fall festivities, such as Rocky Brook Orchard: a family-run orchard that’s become one of the best apple orchards in New England. When it comes to pumpkin picking, families love Pachet Brook Tree Farm for its fun hayride leading up to the pumpkins. And for an epic corn maze, Escobar’s Highland Farm is adored by kids. This year’s corn maze theme is “Field of Dreams”, promoting health, happiness, and love. Another way to experience Newport’s fall beauty is by hopping on a scenic pedalpowered rail bike ride along abandoned railroad tracks. Rail Explorers leads 90-minute, breathtaking tours around the Narragansett Bay. Head over to Thames Street afterwards for a sweet treat at one of the ice cream shops. And for chillier days spent indoors, Newport has stellar sports and history museums. Conveniently, the Sailing Museum, Audrain Automobile Museum, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame teamed up to provide access to all three with one ticket. Check out the full Newport experience at DiscoverNewport.org. October 2022 | Queens Family 33

The Many Sides of Alexa Alexa Wilding is a Daughter, Wife, Singer/Songwriter, Twin Mom, Cancer Mom, Cancer Survivor and now, Writer. Read on to hear how she’s learning to accept them all. By Cris Pearlstein A s I sit here and write this story, it’s been a week since my conversation with Alexa Wilding, the twin mom of Lou and West, ages 9 and cancer mom you probably know from the raw and honest writing she shares on her Instagram feed. It may have been a week, but I have not stopped thinking about our conversation for one second since. We spoke for over an hour and a half, almost double the amount of time my interviews usually take, and we could have easily gone another hour. Alexa’s story is wild (no pun intended), painful, magical, horrible, and, at times, hard to believe. And although her story is riveting—after seeing her son Lou through choroid plexus carcinoma (twice!) a rare pediatric brain cancer for which West is not at risk, she herself gets diagnosed with breast cancer—it’s her take on the events and how she got through it all that really mesmerized me. She spoke about nature as medicine, about being present through the good and the bad, and about the many identities we as moms have that we maybe don’t allow ourselves to explore. Even if you don’t have a sick child, and even if you are not sick yourself, this interview will push your mind to see life through a fresh pair of eyes. Or at the very least, will help you see yourself anew—Alexa says we are all prisms, shifting and growing, our many chards of glass catching rays of light as we turn. I couldn’t think of a better metaphor. CP: Can you tell me a little bit about yourself? AW: I am a writer, a singer/songwriter, a twin mother, a cancer mom and now, a cancer survivor. It’s a very long byline, but they all are starting to inform each other. I was mostly born and raised in New York City, downtown to two very art-y parents so I had a really fun upbringing. I left the city about 4 years ago to move upstate. I had gone to Bard 34 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 College so I knew it was beautiful here, but leaving the city was such a big deal. Now that we’re here I can’t imagine being anywhere else. When you’re someone who doesn’t really have a connection to nature as a city kid it can really win you over and provide a lot of medicine, which I’ve needed these last few years. My husband works at Bard College’s contemporary art museum, and it’s been fun visiting him where I went to school, and really fun for my kids when shows are going up to run wild in the galleries. We’ve made a really lovely life for ourselves up here. The Hudson Valley completely exploded during the pandemic which was interesting, but I think there’s a lot of positives in that we saw a lot of families looking for the same thing. To feel more connected. And when you wake up and see the mountains you can’t help but just be turned into a Buddhist, a crazy New Age lady. I wake up, I have my coffee, I stand on my porch and say, “Thank you mountains, thank you for watching over me and my family, thank you for always being there.” It’s amazing what the move from city to country can do. CP: Ok so let’s talk about Lou. You barely have a chance to grapple with the new identity of Mother, and Lou is disgnosed with choroid plexus carcinoma. Now you’re being forced into this identity of Cancer Mom. Can you talk to me about the push and pull between regular mom and Cancer Mom? Because you actually do have two children—you’re Regular Mom to one kid, and you’re Cancer Mom to another kid. AW: Lou had to do 6 months of high dose chemo, and you basically live in the hospital when they’re that young because it’s too dangerous. I went to a girls’ boarding school and there were echoes of that because it was mostly moms and we were all living on the hall together. We’d have cocktail hour at 6pm, with hummus and pretzels and Cokes. It’s funny that I get nostalgic for that time because it was awful, but it was wonderful to have mirrors like that of all these mothers. We were all struggling to take care of our children through every mother’s absolute worst nightmare, trying to take care of ourselves. I will never forget those first mothers I met because we were all trying to survive and when you become a cancer mom you are immediately martyred. You’re immediately martyred because you are seen as the selfless caregiver who always has her fight face forward, who gracefully accepts the GoFundMe contributions, who gracefully accepts the visits from the social workers and all the different people who come in. You become this hostess with the mostess of your hospital room. It was so funny because here I was in the hospital room decorating it with sheepskins and baskets, trying to make it look like a Domino spread. All of us had a secret life. We had things we were doing to stay alive. For me it was writing. My dear friend Molly is a big part of my story. She was a guardian angel and said, “You need to write and send me what you write.” So that was my secret life and I was writing about some really private things, things that I was doing to survive. There were moms who were shoplifting, there were moms with addiction issues, there was the dad I always talk about, the only dad on the hall, whose wife “couldn’t handle it” and we were fascinated by her. Like, who is this mom who doesn’t get to be here? I say all that just to paint a picture. But the push and pull can really be seen in two ways. I still have dreams about taking breaks from the hospital room and wandering those streets to get a coffee or being really bad and getting in a cab to go down to Strand. CP: So you went from Singer/Songwriter to Mom to Cancer Mom and now you’re morphing into this Writer identity it sounds like. AW: Yeah and survivor. People start looking to you for wisdom. I was happy to share our story but I wasn’t really there yet. I think it was Cheryl Strayed who had that famous quote, “You can’t write from the wound, you have to write from the scar.” And I was very

CP: Are you in remission? AW: Yeah, so I was diagnosed in November, it was supposed to just be early breast cancer, a lumpectomy, some radiation and we’ll be done. Days before my January lumpectomy they discovered a third lump and it was too far away. So I had 48 hours to prepare for losing my breast. And everyone was so worried about me and rightfully so because to be retraumatized in the hospital now as the patient it was so far out. CP: You can’t make this stuff up. AW: No, it was ridiculous! There I was standing on the corner of 98th and Madison about to lose my breast, like what? What is this? When you Google “how to prepare for a mastectomy?” all these things come up, all these things you can buy, I didn’t have any of that stuff. It was very profound to be back on that corner. I left Ian and the boys up here in Hudson because I knew this was about me. I had my parents take care of me. My dad and his wife, my stepmom, still live in the city and I went in so I could be a daughter, and I could just be Alexa. Here’s another example of the prism turning. I have two wonderful parents, my mom is really special to me, but my dad is one of the most positive people in the world. You want him around when shit hits the fan. I’m proud that I think I’m carrying that lineage along. I was headed into the OR, I had this spiritual moment, and I just laid down. I felt this power that I’ve yet to feel since, but it was this wonderful reminder that despite it all I am a person, I am a body, I have needs and we’re going to take care of them. Photo by Yumi Matsuo much in the wound, but I was trying. It took me a while to understand that if you’ve been through something extraordinary you can actually be of service, but you also have to be ready to be of service. CP: Tell me when Cancer Patient, your new identity, appeared. Were you ready to accept that? AW: No. One day I didn’t feel like writing and I decided to go get that mammogram I was supposed to get. When they told me it was like someone saying something in a new language. CP: The second theme that I wanted to touch on is resilience. What does resilience mean to you? And to what do you owe your resilience? AW: Resilience is one of those words that we take for granted, we hear it so much. For me it’s not so much how we snap back but how we show up. There’s so much emphasis on snapping back and you don’t snap back. You are changed. There should be more focus on how you show up and the thing about resilience is it’s like a rubber band. To be truly resilient you have to give yourself the grace to not always show up the way you like to. There were times I showed up on that corner of 98th and Madison not my best, and there were times I showed up like let’s do this. Resilience is accepting all those different parts of ourselves. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity. To read the story in its entirety visit newyorkfamily.com. October 2022 | Queens Family 35

calendar By Shara Levine Pose with some pumpkins at the Queens Botanical Garden on weekends from Oct. 15 to 29. College Point Boulevard Street Fair WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 11am-6pm WHERE: College Point Boulevard, College Point Boulevard between 20th avenue and 14th avenue, College Point AGES: All WHAT: The only street fair in Queens that provides children with free rides all day long! Enjoy delicious food, great shopping, and exciting games. WANT TO GO?: 718-444-6028. streetfairsny.com Pumpkin Patch WHEN: Oct. 15-29, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-4:30pm WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing 36 AGES: All WHAT: Make it a pictureperfect pumpkin outing with harvest-themed photo opps and friendly costumed nature creatures roaming the Farm! WANT TO GO?: $14 admission per child includes 1 pumpkin; $10 adult admission. 718-8863800. queensbotanical.org Making Strides Against Breast Cancer - Queens WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 16, 8am WHERE: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 11101 Corona Ave, Corona AGES: All WHAT: Walk and raise money to help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking breast cancer research and provide patient services. WANT TO GO?: NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Fundraising. 646-745-1138, makingstrideswalk.org/queens Classical Kids Fair WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 23, 1-4pm WHERE: Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona AGES: 4-12 WHAT: Families can experience live performances, an instrument “petting zoo,” arts and crafts, radio and dance workshops, and more! WANT TO GO?: 718-860-0064, queenstheatre.org Queens Night Market WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29, 5pm-12am WHERE: New York Hall of Science, 4701 111th St., Corona AGES: All WHAT: This large, familyfriendly open-air night market features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food and small-scale cultural performances. WANT TO GO?: Admission is free, prices vary for goods, queensnightmarket.com Halloween Harvest Festival WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29, 12-5pm WHERE: Socrates Sculpture Park, 35-01 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the autumn season with pumpkin art workshops, creative costume making, face painting, and an epic launch of the pumpkin catapult!

october calendar WANT TO GO?: 718-956-1819, socratessculpturepark.org Halloween on the Farm WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 11am-4pm WHERE: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park AGES: All WHAT: Wear your for a day of fun with The Amazing Maize Maze, a DJ dance party, farm animals, trick-or-treating stations, photo ops, hayrides, and more! WANT TO GO?: $20; free admission for ages 3 and younger. 718-347-3276, queensfarm.org MANHATTAN Sesame Street The Musical WHEN: Sept. 8- Nov. 27 , See website for schedule WHERE: Theater Row, 410 W 42nd St., Midtown AGES: All WHAT: For the very first time, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, and the rest of your Sesame Street favorites appear in their very own musical featuring Sesame Street’s classic standards and new smash-hit songs by Broadway’s brightest song writers. WANT TO GO?: $31.50-135.50. 212-714-2442, bfany.org/ theatre-row 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade WHEN: Monday, Oct. 10, 11:30am-3:30pm Explore the Amazing Maize Maze at the Queens County Farm. WHERE: 5th Avenue, 44th Street to 72nd Street, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Italian American heritage and culture at the largest celebration in the United States.? WANT TO GO?: 212-249-9923, columbuscitizens.org Popovich Comedy Pet Theater WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 16, 1pm and 4pm WHERE: Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St., Tribeca AGES: All WHAT: Gregory Popovich brings you his family-oriented Marvel at the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Oct. 16. blend of unique comedy and juggling skills featuring over 30 performing rescue animals. WANT TO GO?: $30-$50. 212220-1459, tribecapac.org WANT TO GO?: FREE with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 ages 6 and older. 718-5493200, wavehill.org BRONX BROOKLYN Boo at the Zoo MasterChef Junior Live! WHEN: Oct. 1-30, Saturdays, Sundays, and 10/10, 10am-5:30pm WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Explore the Zoo in your Halloween best and participate in a costume parade, make crafts, see pumpkin carving demos, magic, performances, and so much more! WANT TO GO?: $41.95; $36.95 seniors 65 and older; $31.95 children 3-12; free for children 2 and younger. 718-220-5100, bronxzoo.com WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 7pm WHERE: Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush AGES: All WHAT: Watch Season 8’s winner, finalist, and fan favorites as they take to the stage in head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages. WANT TO GO?: $25-$75. 718856-5464, mastercheflivetour. com/ Family Art Project: Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 11am-4pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St., Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the changing of the seasons with arts and crafts, storytelling, lawn games and more—including their signature pumpkin patch. WANT TO GO?: 718-514-7358, brooklynbridgepark.org WHEN: Oct. 29-30, 10am-1pm WHERE: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate this special Mexican cultural holiday while exploring nicho boxes, small shadow boxes filled with meaning and purpose that honor a lost loved one. Harvest Festival October 2022 | Queens Family 37

family fun Halloween Experiences Spooky fun in & around NYC By Shara Levine H alloween in New York is an experience. It is the perfect time to take advantage of Halloween parties, trick and treating, fall corn mazes, spooky decor, light shows and more. Here are some of the special events that are uber Halloween-focused. NYC Boo at the Zoo Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx Oct. 1-30, Saturdays, Sundays, and 10/10, 10am-5:30pm $41.95; $36.95 seniors 65 and older; $31.95 children 3-12; free for children 2 and younger. Advanced registration required. Explore the Zoo in your Halloween best and participate in a costume parade, make crafts, see pumpkin carving demos, magic, performances, and so much more! Long Island RISE of the Jack O’Lanterns USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts, 185 Colonial Springs Road, Wheatley Heights Sept. 30- Nov. 6 , See website for schedule $35; $25 ages 3-17. Advanced registration required. Travel the longest Jack O’Lantern trail in the world featuring over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Spooky Fest - A Halloween Family Adventure Center for Science Teaching and LearningTanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center Oct. 7-30, Fridays-Sundays, 6:30-9:30pm $20 non-spooky attractions only; $25 all attractions. Ages 3-12 You decide your experience with the option of non spooky attractions featuring friendly displays and characters or choose to scare up some fun with zombie robotic dinos in The Spooky Woods. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Halloween House Long Island Kids Boo Fest Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove Oct. 1- Nov. 1, See website for schedule $19.99-$29.99. Advanced registration required This completely immersive, one of a kind experience, transports you to an all Halloween world filled with themed rooms, indoor pumpkin patch, and Halloween decor. Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Sept. 17- Oct. 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-6pm Starting at $49.99. Explore all your family favorite coasters and park rides together, travel the Trick-or-Treat trail, and more at this festive Halloween event. Rockland Brick-or-Treat Halloween Light Show LEGOLAND New York Resort, One Legoland Blvd., Goshen Sept. 24- Oct. 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-6pm Tickets start at $67.99. Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND® New York Resort with tons of candy, an allnew show line up, never-before-seen exclusive LEGO® characters, and more! Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Rd., Hillsdale Sept. 16- Oct. 31, Sundays-Thursdays 7-9pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 7-9:30pm. $35 per car Take your vehicle on a guided tour through 32 acres of brilliant Halloween light displays, enjoy farm fresh goodies in the retail farm market, warm-up by the fire pits, make your own s’mores and hot coco.

PRESENTING SPONSORS Presents ParentEd Talks Top tips and tricks to level up your parenting game Join us online to hear from experts on timely issues affecting families, educators and caregivers, and get top tips and tricks to level up your parenting game. Sign up for the entire 2022–2023 ParentEd Talks series for free, and then join any live talk you are interested in throughout the year. Co-authors Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., and Robert B. Brooks, Ph.D. | Oct. 12, 2022 The Extraordinary Power of a Resilient Mindset Sociologist and author Christine Carter, Ph.D. | April 18, 2023 The Habits of Highly Effective Adolescents Author Lisa Miller, Ph.D. | Nov. 1, 2022 What the Neuroscience of Spirituality Reveals About Our Capacity for Health, Happiness and Resilience Trauma specialist and author Laura van Dernoot Lipsky | May 4, 2023 Transforming Trauma and Navigating Overwhelm Alison Gopnik, Ph.D. | Nov. 17, 2022 Curious Children, Wise Elders: How Childhood and Elderhood Shape Intelligence and Learning* Behavioral scientist and author Elizabeth Jordan | June 6, 2023 The Perils of Permissive Parenting Author Julie Bogart | Dec. 6, 2022 Raising Critical Thinkers: Media Literacy for the Digital Age *Attendees will be eligible to win prizes, courtesy of Happiest Baby. Jeffery Robinson and Khalil Gibran Muhammad | Jan. 19, 2023 How to Talk to Kids About Race at Home and in the Classroom Author and researcher Pepper Schwartz, Ph.D. | Feb. 7, 2023 Modeling a Loving, Equal Partnership for Your Kids New York Times-bestselling author Edward Hallowell, M.D. | March 2, 2023 The Shifting ADHD/ADD Lens: Moving From Disability to Ability Cultural researcher, parenting expert and columnist Jessica Joelle Alexander | March 22, 2023 The Danish Way: Insights Into International Parenting* Register for FREE at NewYorkFamily.com/NYParentEd Attendees will be eligible to win a $100 Amazon gift card at each ParentEd talk. Attendees of the Nov. 17 and March 22 events will also be eligible to win a SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet (valued at $1,695) or a $500 Happiest Baby gift card, courtesy of Happiest Baby.