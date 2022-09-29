New York Family - October 2022

october 2022 established 1986 newyorkfamily.com Alexa Wilding On being a cancer mom and a cancer survivor (who writes about her highs and lows @alexawilding) and shares about her rollercoaster journey to accepting her many identities and her take on the word resilience Fall is Here! Our favorites for • Family Road Trips • Halloween Thrills • Pumpkin Picking • Bucket List Fun! High School Guide

FREE SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 11:00 AM–3:00 PM PIER 84 AT W 44 ST. Join us for a day full of awesome experiments, Hudson River wildlife touch tanks, science entertainment and more. It's fun for the whole family! Kids of all ages will love the chance to meet marine life and discover our river environment, right here in Manhattan.

contents October 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 24 pg. 56 pg. 48 FEATURES 24 | Education The benefits of tutoring 48 | Cover- Alexa Wilding The Many Sides of Alexa fall family fun Guide 28 | Fall Family Road Trips 36 | Fall Bucket List Stories & columns 6 | Editor's Letter 8 | Ask The Expert Keeping kids healthy this school year 12 | Family Fun Escape Rooms: Family-friendly choices in NY Family fun 56 | Calendar All the fun events and activities for October Directories 20 | High School Listings 14 | Family Day Out Check out the vibrant Blaze: Hudson Valley in Westchester 16 | Education Navigating high school admissions in NYC 42 | Family Day Out The best pumpkin patches in and near New York City 46 | Family Fun Spooky and fun Halloween events

Editor's Note NewYorkFamily.com Autumn Arrives New York is gorgeous in the fall. Even at the height of the pandemic, we had our windows open and could hear the rustle of the leaves as they changed with the seasons. Now that we are all out and about, we are all in for Autumn 2022. We've got you covered this season! From our favorite picks for Family Road Trips (page 28), Halloween Fun (page 46), and Pumpkin Picking (page 42) to the pièce de résistance, our Fall Bucket List (page 36). If you are a parent to an eighth grader, you know it is decision time for high schools. Check out our helpful guide on High School Admissions (page 16). Lastly, our cover mom this month, Alexa Wilding, is pure inspiration. Alexa shares about being a cancer mom and a cancer survivor who writes about her highs and lows on IG @alexawilding shares with NYF about her rollercoaster journey to accepting her many identities (page 48). Donna and New York Family

ASK THE EXPERT Keeping Kids Healthy this School Year BY DONNA DUARTE�LADD K ids are back at school, and while we always worry about them picking up a cold or getting the flu, there are currently a few viruses to contend with. What sort of tips and good hygiene habits can we have kids implement to keep these viruses at bay? We chatted with Dr. Sandra Bonat, Pediatric Physician Advisor at VIP StarNetwork, who shared her expert tips and shared why it’s essential parents should encourage their children to practice good health habits now that we are Back to School. First, is this normal to have this many viruses circulating in the world? It feels like we are going backward health-wise versus forward. Currently, we have a number of respiratory viruses circulating, including influenza and RSV, that we do not normally see a lot of activity from at this time of year. 8 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, because of changes in people’s behaviors, including social distancing, mask-wearing, frequent hand washing and isolation, influenza, RSV, and many of the other respiratory viruses virtually disappeared. The steps we took to limit our exposure to Covid-19 also limited our exposure to other viruses. Our immune systems need exposure to pathogens to keep up our memory response, and this did not occur during the first year of the pandemic. When we started taking off our masks and discontinued social distancing, viruses began circulating again, even though it was out of season, because the overall population immunity was low. In addition, some of the changes in seasonality of respiratory viruses may also be due to the presence of the Covid-19 virus and how it interacts and possibly interferes with the replication of other respiratory viruses, causing a change in the seasonal transmission patterns of other viruses. For the most part, many kids are vaccinated; how can parents be proactive in keeping their kids safe? The best way to reduce the risk of both Covid-19 and Influenza is to get vaccinated. Both parents and children should complete their Covid-19 vaccination primary series and get their booster dose/s if eligible. In addition, parents and children should get the seasonal influenza vaccine. Good hand hygiene is essential to reducing the spread of infections. Masks can also be worn for protection, especially during times of high community activity of Covid 19 and other respiratory viruses. In addition, if your child is sick, it is important to keep them home while they are ill, and parents should stay home from work when they are ill. Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at home, especially when someone in the house is ill, is also an effective way to reduce the risk of getting sick. Parents should encourage their children to practice good health habits such as eating a healthy

family fun ESCaPE RoomS! Family-friendly choices in NY By Kaitlyn Riggio E scape rooms are the perfect activity for the entire family, especially if you’re a family that loves solving puzzles and working as a team. Generally, you’ll have an hour to follow a story, look for clues, crack codes and find your way out (don’t worry: you’re not actually locked in. You can leave at any time.). These rooms come in a whole range of difficulty levels and fun themes, so you’re sure to find some great options for your family and skill level. Even if you’re an escape room novice, it’s sure to be a fun choice for the whole family. Beat the Bomb 255 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201 917-983-1115 At Beat the Bomb in Brooklyn, you and your family will go on an hour-long mission to disarm the World’s Biggest Paint Bomb. Suit up in hazmat gear and do your best to crack the codes in time, or else you’ll be walking out covered in paint. It’s the world’s first immersive social video game company, and the experience combines the best elements from classic escape rooms, gaming technology and 90s game shows. If you’re not interested in wearing a hazmat suit and maybe getting blasted by paint, be sure to check out Beat the Bomb’s immersive game lounges. Choose from their large selection of games. The minimum age to participate in the Beat the Bomb escape room experience is eight years old. The Escape Game NYC 295 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 917-970-1360 The Escape Game in Midtown Manhattan is a great choice if you and your family are looking for a classic escape room experience. They have five themed rooms to choose from ranging in different levels of difficulty. You can ask your game guide for as many hints as you need without penalty, so it’s a great option if this is your family’s first time trying out an escape room. Games here 12 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 are recommended for ages 13 and up, but younger players are allowed as well. The Great Escape Room 62-33 Woodhaven Blvd, Queens, NY 11374 917-300-1680 Looking for a fun escape room experience for all ages? Check out The Great Escape Room in Queens! Their two classic rooms (Poker Night at the President’s Bunker and Escape Artist: The Final Séance) are great for people who love solving puzzles. Work together to break codes and crack open combinations to complete the missions. They also have a Sherlock Holmesthemed scavenger hunt room. This room is focused more on searching for clues instead of solving puzzles, making it perfect for families with young children or a range of escape room skills. See why the Great Escape Room was voted the #1 escape room across America! Shipwrecked NYC 621 Court St 2nd Fl, Brooklyn, NY 11231 718-852-4653 Brooklyn’s Shipwrecked amusement center has three mini escape rooms for you and your family to choose from. In this adventure, you’ll have one hour to complete as many of Shipwreck’s mini escape rooms as you can. Some of the rooms are better suited for younger children than others, so be sure to scope them out and choose the best rooms for you and your family. While you’re there, check out Shipwreck’s other offerings, like the 18-hole miniature golf course with four themed areas or the huge arcade. There’s enough here for a full night of family fun. Puzzle Break 80 Michael Drive, Syosset, NY 11791 516.307.0888 Puzzle Break in Long Island offers uniquethemed escape room experiences. Choose from rooms themed around midnight carnivals, Grimm fairy tales, a lost temple and more. If you’re looking for fun at home, check out the virtual edition of Puzzle Break’s rooms as well. A live game host will be online with you to help you through the room, and it’s a great way to have a family game night at home. Just Escape 529 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 (516) 809-8980 Just Escape is Long Island’s top-rated spot for escape rooms. Work with your family to find clues, solve puzzles and escape the room in under an hour. There are six rooms to choose from, each with a different level of difficulty. Build up your skills by working through the increasingly difficult rooms until you can conquer Cabin in the Woods, the hardest room on site. Plus, Just Escape has new rooms coming soon, so there’ll be no shortage of escape room adventures. Hour to Exit 466 Main Street #206, New Rochelle, NY 10801 914-355-4272 Great escape rooms aren’t just limited to the city. Hour to Exit in Downtown New Rochelle is an unbeatable escape experience for you and your family, especially if you’re looking for an option in Westchester. Here are two escape experiences available for booking now: Elude the Illusionist, where you and your team have an hour to uncover a magician’s secrets, and Dorm Rules, where your mission is to swipe a key to a dorm common room before your RA gets back. There’s also a jewel heist-themed room coming soon and new adventures coming down the line.

Family Day out Visit Blaze Check out the vibrant Blaze: Hudson Valley in Westchester By Serena norr O ne of New York’s beloved Halloween events is here. This popular event is now illuminating in Westchester and lasts until November 20th. The Deets: You and your family can admire over 7,000 illuminated and hand-carved pumpkins and original music at the historic Van Cortlandt Manor. The walk-through experience is around 45-minutes, where you can see bright and creative displays, such as the Statue of Liberty and the Pumpkin Planetarium. New creations this year include an animated “Jack” Smith working in his shop with a hive of glowing bees. Blaze: Hudson Valley Details Stay for the Treats! After your fun walking tour, you can enjoy fall-themed treats, snacks, and drinks at their nearby cafe. There is also an on-site store with Halloween-related and Blaze items for sale. Times for the Blaze-Hudson Valley range from 7:30 pm-10:30pm. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $32 for children 3-17. Children 2 and under are free. All events are held rain or shine. Visitors should visit hudsonvalley.org/ covid for their current policies. Start your Wetherby-Pembridge journey An independent co-educational school on the Upper East Side that offers a rigorous curriculum within an inclusive and supportive community. 14 info@wetherbypembridge.org NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 We look forward to welcoming you to our OPEN HOUSE EVENTS From Nursery to Grade 8 646-213-3400 Van Cortlandt Manor 525 South Riverside Avenue Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520 WEDNESDAY 5th October from 9.00 – 10.30am WEDNESDAY 19th October from 6.00 – 7.30pm WEDNESDAY 26th October from 9.00 – 10.30am www.wetherby-pembridge.org BOOK YOUR SPACE NOW 7 E 96th St, New York, NY 10128

education Navigating High School Admissions in NYC well). If a student does not submit an application for high school, they will be offered admission to the closest program with available room. While the process can feel daunting, this guide to all things New York City high schools can be a tool to navigating this system. By Vered Ornstein and dOnna duarte-Ladd Types of High Schools There are four main types of high schools in New York City: public schools, private schools, religious/parochial schools, and nine Specialized High Schools. Any student who resides in New York City can apply to attend any charter, private, or Specialized School, or to a public school in their district zone, using a ranking system that lists up 12 schools or programs of interest in order of preference. Public, private, and charter schools admit students based on criteria that vary from school to school. These criteria can include middle school grades, income level, learning English as a second language, geographical proximity to a school, and position within a priority group. Who qualifies for which priority groups also varies between schools. Likewise, every program has a set number of seats available for students with disabilities (abbreviated as SWD) and for general education students (GE), and this number is noted when checking a school’s P arents in New York know that there are a few periods in their child’s education when they have to make big decisions. Childcare is usually the first education challenge we have. Then comes pre-k, perhaps a mid-season school change, Kindergarten, and if lucky, we will have a bit of a break during the elementary school years until Middle School has to be tackled. When it comes to high school, our kids’ choices are pretty vast. Your child may have had an education primarily in public school, but now that you know more of your child’s strengths or what type of school you are looking for, you may decide to go private, charter, or stay the public school route. Here is the best part. Yes, we are looking at the bright side of this intense process. There are many options. Yes, picking the right high 16 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 school is a huge decision- and frankly, it is up there with college admission stress which is why we have broken down how the High School Admission process works, in hopes it helps you when applying for High Schools. Breaking it Down Last month, more than one million students returned to the New York City public schools, the country’s most extensive public school system. Though the year is just beginning, middle school students are already considering the application process for attending a New York City high school. In most school districts, students attend whichever public high school they are zoned to, with the opportunity to apply for a private or charter school if they choose. Because of the massive size of the New York City public school system, all students are required to apply for a high school while in eighth grade (current ninth graders who are not repeating the ninth grade can apply to a new school as

Education eligibility criteria. There are nine specialized high schools in the city that cater to different strengths and needs. They are The Bronx High School of Science; The Brooklyn Latin School; Brooklyn Technical High School; High School for Math, Science, and Engineering at City College; High School for American Studies at Lehman College; Queens High School for the Sciences at York College; Staten Island Technical High School; Stuyvesant High School; and Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. To be considered for the one of the first eight schools, students must take the Specialized High School Admissions Test (SHSAT). For admittance to LaGuardia, students are considered based on an audition for one of the school’s six programs. Timeline Regardless of what type of school a student is applying to, there is a timeline of necessary steps to take to achieve an offer letter from a school. If a student wants to apply to a Specialized High School, they must register and sit for the Specialized High School Admission Test, or prepare and submit an audition. Historically, the SHSAT has been administered in October. Still, due to ongoing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, dates are subject to change, so it’s essential to stay up to date with news from the Department of Education.’ By wintertime, students can begin submitting applications through MySchools, a school counselor, or a NYC DOE-sponsored Family Welcome Center. For the school year beginning in fall of 2022, high school applications were due by the 1st of March. In April or May, before the end of the school year, schools make offers of admissions to accepted students and place some students on their waitlists. (The Specialized High Schools do not have waitlists.) Once waitlists are open, any student can add their name to the list, but admission priority is given to waitlisted students who placed the school on their original application ranking. If a student is unhappy with the placement they are given, they can appeal the decision or wait to see if they are offered a seat off of any waitlists. Once a student accepts a spot at a program, they are ready to begin their high school journey and prepare for the school year ahead. Private Schools For Private Schools, most deadlines are in mid-January, but each school is unique; most Catholic Schools open Admissions on December 1st. Luckily New York offers excellent private schools, many of which provide financial aid, and we strongly recommend looking into this route. If you are interested in going the private route, once you have an idea of the school you’re interested in, contact this school immediately or go to their website for school tours or any informational opportunities that will help you make your decisions. Take a deep breath. Since picking a high school in New York City can be just as complicated as applying to college, the process can be stressful and overwhelming for students and parents. Beginning research early, staying in contact with eighth-grade counselors, and utilizing MySchools(if going the public school route) are all steps to clarify the path to high school. Saturday, October 15, 2022 - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm 18 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022

education The Benefits of Tutoring By Vered Ornstein A s the school year begins again, the question of the effectiveness of tutoring comes to the forefront for many caregivers. As the education system begins to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are looking to tutoring to help fill in the gaps caused by lapses in in-person learning. Research shows that tutoring can lead to significant increases in school performance and grades, but these improvements vary depending on the tutoring method, grade level of the student, and subject area being taught. Let’s take a deeper look at these factors to help you determine the most effective way to help your student succeed through extra learning opportunities. Does tutoring work? A meta-analysis published recently by the Poverty Action Lab titled “The Transformative Potential of Tutoring for PreK-12 Learning Outcomes: Lessons from Randomized Evaluations” looked at hundreds of studies examining the impact of tutoring across grade levels and topics. It found that overall, students who engaged in tutoring programs advanced nearly 16 percentage points when compared to students 24 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 who did not use tutors, which is considered huge growth by specialists in the field. The key factors that make tutoring so effective, as outlined in the meta-analysis are: additional instructional time simply gives students who have fallen behind the opportunity to catch up with their peers; customization of learning and teaching strategies are theorized to work because they adjusts to a student’s individual needs rather than assuming a one-size-fits-all model of learning often present in a traditional classroom setting; and mentorship bonds between tutors and students encourage a positive learning environment, broadly speaking. What type of tutoring is best? Every student is individual in the way they learn and retain information, and there is no one-size-fits-all tutoring method guaranteed to work. However, the research suggests several factors that are generally produce the best results. For one, it’s understood that professional or paraprofessional tutors, such as teachers or college students studying education, yield better outcomes than nonprofessional tutors like volunteers or parents. The takeaways When properly utilized, tutoring can be incredibly successful and beneficial for students of all ages. For literacy programs, tutoring is most effective when implemented at a young age. Math tutoring for older students can likewise be very impactful, and high schoolers who prepared for and retook standardized exams, with or without a tutor, generally scored better than students who did not prepare. For most students above grade 2, tutoring is most beneficial when conducted three times a week. Providing children with the support they need sets them up for success in school and beyond, and tutoring is an important step in ensuring they have the tools they need to thrive academically. LocaL option Prep for Prep Admissions & Academic Programs: 163 West 91st Street, New York, NY Leadership Programs: 328 West 71st Street, New York, NY prepforprep.org Prep for Prep develops ethical and effective leaders who reflect our diverse society. Prep provides free academic preparation, mental wellness support, and career exploration for students from middle school through college. Life-changing opportunities for your child include arts and entrepreneurship programs, paid internships, leadership retreats, college guidance, and access to highly accomplished alumni. Applications are available for public, parochial, and charter school students in grades 5 to 7 in the NYC metropolitan area.

ULTIMATE FALL FAMILY FUN GUIDE in partnership with �al� Famil� Road Trip� BY MIA SALAS F all decor, pumpkin treats and farm festivals are finally here! If you’re looking to make the most of the cozy season, have you considered planning a road trip with your family? Road trips are the perfect, quick escape from the city where you can dive into family friendly fall and winter festivities. Whether it’s apple picking or nature hikes, tractor rides or fudge tastings, your kiddos will have plenty of fun activities to do, all while exploring the history of unique towns. We’ve rounded up some of the best road trip destinations for your family this year. Get your train tickets or GPS ready, because these are fall vacays you do not want to miss! Central Massachusetts Antsy kiddos who could not last hours in a car? Not to worry– Central Massachusetts is a quick 30-minute flight away. In fact, there are 4 flights arriving daily from NYC, both from JFK and LGA, making it easier than ever to plan your getaway. Once you arrive we recommend you set up camp at a brand name or boutique hotel in Worcester, MA. You’ll be 30 minutes or less from a ton of family-friendly attractions, like the Southwick’s Zoo, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, Old Sturbridge Village and the Ecotarium. If you’re looking for some outdoor fun, we recommend you go on a family hike to Lookout Rock or the summit of Wachusett Mountain. But with 22 state parks in the region, you’ll have your pick of hiking trails. Central Massachusetts also has plenty of seasonal celebrations: you don’t want to miss KidsFest, AppleFest, BooFest, and Fall Food Truck Fest at Wachusett Mountain. The Annual Harvest Festival is also a family-favorite because of its well-loved scarecrow contest. And we can’t forget about Southwick Zoo’s Festival of Illumination, showcasing the stories of legendary creatures and fairytales through handmade Chinese lanterns. Add on all the usual fall classics– apple picking, cider donuts, and tractor rides– and Central Massachusetts is the place to be! Book your amazingly convenient flight today. 28 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide New Jersey New Jersey is home to some of the most exciting family destinations in the Northeast - from the quaint shops of Cape May to High Point State Park in the Skylands. Families come back year after year for coolweather experiences and adventurous ways to enjoy every last one of those fall and winter days. Enjoy the great outdoors, for New Jersey’s 130 miles of coastline delivers some of the most magnificent (and Instagrammable) views in the U.S. Visit mural-filled Asbury Park. Travel scenic byways for an impromptu leaf-peeping session. Hike serene nature trails. Go snow tubing in winter at Mountain Creek Resort and skiing at American Dream year-round. Enjoy the East Coast’s famed national and state parks like Liberty State Park, the Delaware Water Gap and Paterson Great Falls. New Jersey is bountiful in the arts, history, culture and more. The New Jersey State Museum and The Newark Museum of Art are famous family go-tos. Princeton’s Tony Award-winning McCarter Theatre provides unforgettable live music, dance and theater performances including American Repertory Ballet’s The Nutcracker November 25– 27 and A Christmas Carol December 7 – 24. Dive in and discover over 15,000 aquatic animals and the Northeast’s largest collection of sharks at The New Jersey State Aquarium on the Camden waterfront. Also along the Delaware: Big Kahuna’s Indoor Water Park - always a huge splash with kids. Looking for a quick 3-day family getaway? A road trip with stops at New Jersey’s top spots will do the trick. Choose the best journey for your crew including American Revolution, Scenic Byways, Anthony Bourdain Food Trail and Black Heritage itineraries. Spend time together, learn something new, and see the best places to play, dine and stay. Discover more at VisitNJ.org. Get your free Travel Guide and sign up for their informative e-newsletter. Discover Newport 30 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Newport, RI Only a few hours from NYC, Newport, Rhode Island brings fall festivities to the next level. Cider tasting and apple picking at Rocky Brook Orchard, named one of the best apple orchards in New England, offers eighty varieties of apples to choose from. Next on your fall bucket list is The Pachet Brook Tree Farm for a family-friendly hayride that leads you to a pumpkin patch. Looking for more adventure, visit Escobar’s Highland Farm, and wind your way out of their 8-acre corn maze. Experience more outdoor fun aboard a pedal-powered rail bike with Rail Explorers. The tour includes different experiences such as an evening lantern or fireside tours. Newport isn’t short of sport or history; your family can visit the interactive Sailing Museum, Audrain Automobile Museum and International Tennis Hall of Fame with just one ticket. Newport has family-friendly year-round events and activities, so be sure to check out the extensive calendar of seasonal events at DiscoverNewport.org.

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide Putnam County, NY This gem in New York is easy to travel to, making it an ideal road trip. A must-first stop is the Tilly Foster Farm. Only Putnam County, NY, would have a farm that regularly attracts families from all over to come and visit during the fall season. What makes Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster, NY, special? There’s something for everyone in your family to enjoy! From candle making to farm animals, sculptures to fishing, fresh veggies to concerts, this farm is the talk of the season every year. But beyond Tilly Foster Farm, Putnam County offers a spooky, kid-friendly musical, Hearts of the Hollow, that runs weekends through October 31. With 20 original songs, your kiddos will definitely be singing them all night long. And if you want to sneak in some apple picking on your trip, look no further than the Boscobel Heritage Applefest in Hudson Valley. Packed with cider pressing, apple preserving, arts & crafts, and sweet cider sampling, it’s a must-visit. Jamie Martorano Frederick, Maryland Location, location, location! This fall road trip includes the National Scenic Byways and historic downtowns. Once you arrive at Frederick, Maryland, you are a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C, and Gettysburg, making this the perfect getaway. There are truly so many family adventures you can embark on here! And the best part? You can take your time by staying a few days at one of Frederick County’s 20 nationally-branded hotels. There’s no shortage of fall festivals at the many farms and pumpkin patches in Frederick County, offering hayrides, apple cannons, corn mazes, arts & crafts, duck races, farm animals, and more. And if your kids are craving a sweet treat, Frederick has some of the best creameries with farm-fresh ice cream. For a blast to the past, check out Walkersville Southern Railroad and Monocacy National Battlefield. Little ones will also love saying hello to the many animals at the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve, while older kids may enjoy a hike to the cascading waterfall in Cunningham Falls State Park. Last but not least, the food scene in Frederick is top-notch and super kid-friendly: don’t miss Pretzel and Pizza Creations, a restaurant where everything is made out of delicious pretzel dough, including the pizza crust. 32 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Visit Frederick

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide Rockland County, NY Just 30 miles north of NYC, Rockland County makes the perfect family road trip. Nestled among 32,000 acres of untouched parkland, you can expect lots of outdoor fun: hiking trails, mountain vistas, and plenty of fall foliage. There’s also exquisite waterfront villages along the Hudson River that feature world-class restaurants, art galleries, shopping, champion golf courses, historic sites, and more. If you’re looking to get your fall fix, visit one of the many farms and farmer’s markets for fresh produce, pumpkin picking, and apple picking. We recommend Orchards of Conklin, the oldest working farm in Rockland County. You can pick your own pumpkins and apples, escape the corn maze, and shop homemade pies, donuts, and cookies. And with all the nature surrounding you, it can be tricky to choose just one hiking adventure. One family-favorite is Buttermilk Falls, which has several trails leading to the falls and steam with overlooks and areas for picnicking. Take your time planning this trip, because Rockland County has natural, hidden gems you’ll want to explore for a while! New York FamilY partNer Discover Newport for Fall Family Fun p lanning family adventures this season? Look no further than Newport, RI for the best of fall festivities: apple picking, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and cider treats. Newport is activity-packed during any season, but there’s something special about fall and winter that brings families back year after year. Between fairs, festivals, and fall foliage sunset tours, Newport has no shortage of seasonal family fun. An annual favorite is the Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, October 1-2. Little ones and bigger kids alike enjoy sack races, hay rides, mud pits, tug-of-war, live music, scarecrow competitions, and plenty of prizes. Newport also offers top-notch farms for fall festivities, such as Rocky Brook Orchard: a family-run orchard that’s become one of the best apple orchards in New England. When it comes to pumpkin picking, families love Pachet Brook Tree Farm for its fun hayride leading up to the pumpkins. 34 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 And for an epic corn maze, Escobar’s Highland Farm is adored by kids. This year’s corn maze theme is “Field of Dreams”, promoting health, happiness, and love. Another way to experience Newport’s fall beauty is by hopping on a scenic pedalpowered rail bike ride along abandoned railroad tracks. Rail Explorers leads 90-minute, breathtaking tours around the Narragansett Bay. Head over to Thames Street afterwards for a sweet treat at one of the ice cream shops. And for chillier days spent indoors, Newport has stellar sports and history museums. Conveniently, the Sailing Museum, Audrain Automobile Museum, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame teamed up to provide access to all three with one ticket. Check out the full Newport experience at DiscoverNewport.org.

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide Fall Bucket list 36 amazing things to do this season By Jeannine Cintron and donna duarte-Ladd O ut of all the seasons, fall is easily the most fun for families to enjoy together. The house smells like a pumpkinspiced dream, the leaves are changing and kids are mapping out the best spots for trickor-treat candy. What a season! One of the biggest reasons to love fall is the beautiful weather! The just-right temperatures make for the perfect family day out – indoors or outdoors. That means there is no excuse not to check off everything on 36 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 your fall bucket list. And we have plenty of ideas to get you started below! walks and more chilling thrills. Bring the younger ones during the day for not-soscary activities and entertainment 1. Leaf peep at Central Park and check out 4. Pick the perfect pumpkin without leaving the changing leaves (it happens later in the city than Upstate, whoo- hoo!) 2. Head to the New York Botanical Garden for their Fall-O-Ween celebration, featuring pumpkins and gourds galore 3. Six Flags Fright Fest is back with its signature ghoul parade, multiple haunted the city! Queens County Farm Museum and Decker Farm in Staten Island each boast sprawling patches and festive fall activities on weekends in October 5. Best NYC views from 300 feet with special event opportunities at the Dream Wheel NJ! Tip: Park in lot C at the American Dream Mall and go to the 3rd floor.

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide 6. Stop by Levain Bakery for a Fall Chocolate Cookie of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, molasses, chocolate and more 7. Catch a ball game without sweating through your clothes. Fall marks the start of football, basketball, and hockey season 8. Geek out at NY Comic Con, coming to the Javits Center Oct. 6-9, and meet your favorite stars up close. Don’t forget to snap a photo to impress your friends! 9. Check out Museum of The City of New York's Movies for Minis, a new series of monthly movies accompanied by an artmaking workshop for kids of all ages. Check dates at mcny.org (Above) Discover Newport. (Left) Long Island Aquarium. 10. The mother of all Halloween parades winds through Greenwich Village on October 31, where spectators will view every kind of costume imaginable. This year’s theme is freedom! fun- including the Haunted Tree House all October. The Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks Halloween Party is on Oct 29th and their Annual Wine Tasting Event - Fish & Sips on November 11th 11. Take the older kids (or brave tweens) to one of NY’s many haunted houses for a scary good time. Some top-rated ones include Blood Manor, Long Island’s Bayville Scream Park, and Bane’s Haunted House in Midtown 24. Head to Central Park Lake (open until the end of November and weather permitting) and rent a boat or take a gondola ride 25. Take advantage of the Culture Pass and 12. Spend an October weekend in Sturbridge, visit the amazing cultural institutions that participate Massachusetts, to visit Phantoms by Firelight at Old Sturbridge Village bronxzoo.com/learn/families 13. Go for a whirl around one of New York’s many carousels before they close for the winter. Some favorites include Jane’s Carousel, Central Park, Seaglass Carousel and Bryant Park 26. Hop on a ferry and explore Governor’s Island before it closes for the winter 18. Pack the family in the car or head out on foot to explore the over-the-top spooky decorations and local haunted houses. It’s not just us; they’re totally getting more elaborate (and terrifying) every year! 27. Corn mazes are now a fall staple and there’s plenty nearby to choose from. The cream of the crop include Von Thun’s, Hank’s Pumpkintown and Harbes, among others 14. Dress your pooch in their Halloween finest and join the costumed canine convoy in Tompkins Square Park (Brooklyn) on Oct. 22 for their famous annual dog parade 19. Take a fall walk on the Highline, and head to The Whitney afterward; kids are free! 20. Leave the kids with a sitter and head to 15. Head to beautiful New Jersey for fall family fun with apple picking to leaf peeping, and more; For all the fun fall things to do, check out VisitNJ.org Long Island to tour its many beautiful wineries, while you take in breathtaking autumnal views or in a car at the Skyline Drive-in scenic bike tour 22. Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the 17. From Spooktacular Night Walks to Bronx Zoo Mornings and School Break camps, WCS Education has something to offer for every family! Check out our programs at 38 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Marine Science Festival on October 15 (11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, at Pier 84. With live activities, SUBMERGE brings marine science to life. This interactive science festival is open to the public 29. Take the kids to Central Park on Oct. 30 21. Enjoy the fall air and see a movie outdoors 16. Pedal your way past colorful foliage on a 28. Head to Hudson River Park’s SUBMERGE Dead) at El Museo del Barrio for a Halloween parade, kid’s activities and more. Be sure to head to the northeast corner at 6:30 for the annual Pumpkin Flotilla, when dozens of jack-o-lanterns are sent floating down the Harlem Meer in a stunning procession that is not to be missed 23. Long Island Aquarium has great events this season. Check out their website for all the 30. Check out Palisades Climb Adventure

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide which is the world’s tallest indoor ropes course, standing 85 feet tall and featuring over 75 unique challenge elements designed for climbers of all ages and skill levels. For younger visitors, check out the Sky Tykes course, which allows for easy parental guidance at any course level 31.Times Square is for families; discover kid- friendly attractions, family-style restaurants, immersive shops, free outdoor events, and theater. Explore the Times Square Family Fun Guide at tsq.org/families 32. An award-winning event, the Norman Bird Sanctuary Annual Harvest Fair, is one not to miss. Challenge friends to a sack race, scarecrow building competition, rope climbing, live music, and feast on delish fall food 33. Book a whale watching cruise for a chance to spot these peaceful giants before the water gets too cold 34. Go Brick-or-Treating at LEGOLAND New Dave & Buster's Times Square York and join their Monster Party for live shows, attractions, character meet-andgreets and more 35. Head to East Rutherford, NJ to American Dream. Get your thrills in at Nickelodeon Universe, North America’s largest indoor theme park or enjoy the world’s largest indoor wave pool at DreamWorks Water Park. * LIMITED * 40 36. Take your family on a picturesque fall hike at Garvies Point Museum and Preserve in Glen Cove, LI. Leading down to a quiet beach, this easy-for-kids trail is one of the most serene on the island -SINCE 2005- New York’s ORIGINAL A VA IL A B IL IT Y � Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue, Zara, and more! End your day at Carpaccio, Bergen County’s #1 New Restaurant Hal low een Eve nt! pumpkinblaze.org NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022

TAKE A BITE OUT OF FALL AT MCNY PHOTO CREDIT: ANNA FERA PHOTO CREDIT: @DR.MARIONYC MOVIES FOR MINIS A new series of movies and workshops for kids of all ages! Filip Wolak ON-SITE ACTIVITIES Asya Gorovits It’s Spooky Season at WCS Education! Explore what’s on view with scavenger hunts and family guides. VIRTUAL PROGRAMS Discover projects & programs to experience the Museum from anywhere. Get spooky at the zoo, join us for family overnights, pajama story time and more! We are the only museum dedicated to all things NYC! For nearly 100 years we have shared the stories that make New York New York. Reserve your tickets now! bronxzoo.com/learn/families Bronx Zoo Central Prospect New York Park Zoo Park Zoo Aquarium Queens Zoo MCNY.ORG | @MUSEUMOFCITYNY 1220 FIFTH AVENUE AT 103RD STREET NEW YORK, NY 10029 212.534.1672 | INFO@MCNY.ORG 2022.09_FallFamilyGuideAd_V3.indd 1 October 2022 | New York Family 41 9/13/22 11:11 PM

Family Day out Pumpkin Picking! The besT paTches in and near new York ciTY By New york Family & kaitlyN riggio O ctober is here which means it’s that time again to go pumpkin picking. Head to one of these pumpkin picking farms in and near New York City to pick from a variety of gourds, munchkins, and other pumpkins. The best part is that it’s also apple-picking season, which means there will be plenty of apple cider, apple cider donuts, and baked goods for you and your family to enjoy as you roam the pumpkin patch, pet farm animals, and pick jack-o’-lantern worthy pumpkins to carve. We’ve even included the travel distance from Midtown so you know how long the journey will be. So find a weekend, and take a trip to one of these pumpkin patches and experience fall to its fullest. Under One Hour Demarest Farms 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 201-666-0472 is open primarily on weekends, feel free to come during the week to purchase pumpkins in the Farm Store. Open to the public Oct. 1 to Oct. 29; 12 pm to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday; 10 am to 4:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday. General admission is free to the public, except during special events. Hillview Farms 223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ 908-647-0957 (50 min from Midtown) Pick your own pumpkins at Hillview Farms! In October, you and your family can visit this family-owned and operated farm that has 53 acres of locally grown food. Hayrides are available every weekend in October! You can even visit their roadside market that has apples, pumpkins, vegetables, tomatoes, donuts, cider, and bakery items. Open 9 am to 6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily. One Hour to One Hour and a Half (40 min from Midtown) Demarest Farms’ pumpkin picking rolls out on Sept. 24. Make your reservation on their site and pick out the perfect pumpkin. Once you make a reservation, you will be given a date and time to arrive at the farm. The cost for general admission is $7, includes free parking, entrance to the pumpkin patch, petting zoo and hayrides available Saturday and Sunday; plus $12 for the largest pumpkin you pick. Children 2 and under can enter for free. Open 8 am to 5 pm, daily. Secor Farms 85 Airmont Ave., Mahwah, NJ 07430 201-529-2595 Queens County Farm 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens, NY 11004 718-347-3276 Outhouse Orchards 139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 914-277-3188 (40 min from Midtown) As the longest continually farmed site in New York State, Queens County Farm opens their pumpkin patch up again this October for families to enjoy. Pumpkin month at Queens County Farm is full of excitement with autumn in the air. While the pumpkin patch (1 hr 15 min from Midtown) Outhouse Orchards attracts plenty of families year after year — you can even bring your family dog! Choose from pumpkins, gourds and an assortment of Halloween decorations as you celebrate the fall season. Reservations are not required during the weekdays, but 42 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 (1 hr from Midtown) Make picture-perfect memories at Secor Farms’ storefront pumpkin patch. Public Hayrides begin mid-September and cost $5. Don’t leave before browsing the farm’s market, full of fresh-pressed apple cider and homemade apple cider donuts. Open 9 am to 5:30 pm, daily. The pumpkin patch will be open through Oct. 31. book a reservation if you are visiting the farm on the weekend. Pumpkins are weighed by the pound, weekend parking is $15, and weekday parking is free. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Riamede Farm 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7762 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) You might know Riamede Farms for iconic apple orchards, but they also have a CutYour-Own-Pumpkin Patch! Cut pumpkins right from the vine in this pumpkin patch at the beginning of the season. Riamede Farm recommends that you bring your own cutting shears as well. Make sure to also grab some delicious apples, donuts, and baked goods during your visit. Pumpkin and squash fields open in late September. A farm pass is $7 and is required for any visitors 6 and older. It includes admission to the apple orchard, pumpkin field, and a free wagon ride on the weekends. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, daily. Stuart’s Fruit Farm 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527 914-245-2784 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Not only a fruit farm, Stuart’s Fruit Farm features the perfect pumpkin patch for families, and it’s family-operated! Enjoy the autumn air and the farm views as you survey the pumpkins and choose your favorite. You can also buy pre-picked pumpkins and gourds at the farm stand if you don’t have the time to

family day out venture into the pumpkin patch. Open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Cash or check only. Alstede Farms 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7189 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Head to Alstede Farms to pick the freshest pumpkins with your family! There are plenty of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to choose from: orange and white, munchkins, gourds, and assorted winter squash. Purchase a Pick-Your-Own ticket on their website prior to visiting, Corn Maze & Blooming Giants Sunflower Trail are included in the admission. Open 9 am to 6 pm, daily. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm 1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 914-245-5111 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Pumpkin picking opens Oct. 1 at Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm! Spend the day with your family in the patch as you search for your favorite pumpkin. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm is also very well known for its markets: the bakery, apple farm market, and the country market. Purchase tasty treats, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins! They’re open 10 am to 4:30 pm, Wednesday to Monday (closed on Tuesdays). Apple Ridge Orchards 101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-987-7717 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Looking for an educational and interactive experience at the pumpkin patch? Check out Apple Ridge Orchards for some family fun with pumpkins! Take photos in front of the custom farm displays, such as an old tractor and portrait paintings. You can also taste sweet treats and pet the farm animals as you visit the farm. No reservations needed. Pumpkins cost $13 regardless of size and general admission is $3 which includes free parking and entrance to the farm. Admission and pick your own payments are cash only. Open to the public 9 am to 6 pm, Thursday to Sunday and holidays. No reservations needed! Lawrence Farms Orchards 306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 845-562-4268 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Not too far of a drive from NYC, Lawrence Farms Orchards has a pumpkin patch with a 44 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 wide selection for families to choose from. After you find your perfect pumpkin, browse the concession stand, which features apple cider donuts, pies, cookies, chicken tenders, paninis, hot dogs, roasted nuts, fries, pizza, nachos, ice cream, and more! Enjoy a morning out in the pumpkin patch and delectable lunch or snack afterward to celebrate the fall season. Arriving early is highly recommended if you’d like to gain entry into the farm. Pumpkin season starts in mid-September. Open 9 am to 4 pm. Admission is $7 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person Friday through Sunday and holidays. Children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available. Over an Hour and a Half Apple Dave’s Orchards 82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-772-1242 (1 hr 40 min from Midtown) Pick your own pumpkins at Apple Dave’s Orchards and choose your favorite pumpkins. While you are there, take a walk in the herb and flower gardens and enjoy lots of their delicious food. Browse the Country Farm Store on your way out, which has fresh apple cider donuts, pumpkins, jams, jellies, pure honey, and more. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, Sept. 5 through late October. Elwood Pumpkin Farm 1500 E Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, NY 11743 631-368-8626 (1 hr 40 min from Midtown) As Long Island’s most western pumpkin farm, Elwood Pumpkin Farm opens up pumpkin picking off the vine to you and your family this fall! Kids also will love the child corn maze and wagon ride around the farm. Pumpkins are priced by size. The 2022 season opens Sept. 24. Open 10 am to 5 pm, weekends; 3 to 5 pm, weekdays. Dykeman Farm 31 Dykeman Lane Pawling, NY 12564 845-832-6068 (1 hr 50 min from Midtown) This long-established farm has had pick-yourown-pumpkins since 1974! Pumpkin picking season will be starting Sept. 25 and will be open on weekends throughout October. With over 70 varieties to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect pumpkin to take home. There are also plenty of photo spots all around the pumpkin patch for you to take photos of your little ones as they pick pumpkins this year. They also have free hayrides! The farmstand is open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Picking is open on September 25 on all October weekends, and Columbus Day.

family fun Halloween Experiences Spooky fun in & around NYC By Shara Levine H alloween in New York is an experience. It is the perfect time to take advantage of Halloween parties, trick and treating, fall corn mazes, spooky decor, light shows and more. Here are some of the special events that are uber Halloween-focused. NYC Boo at the Zoo Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx Oct. 1-30, Saturdays, Sundays, and 10/10, 10am-5:30pm $41.95; $36.95 seniors 65 and older; $31.95 children 3-12; free for children 2 and younger. Advanced registration required. Explore the Zoo in your Halloween best and participate in a costume parade, make crafts, see pumpkin carving demos, magic, performances, and so much more! Long Island RISE of the Jack O’Lanterns USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts, 185 Colonial Springs Road, Wheatley Heights Sept. 30- Nov. 6 , See website for schedule $35; $25 ages 3-17. Advanced registration required. Travel the longest Jack O’Lantern trail in the world featuring over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Spooky Fest - A Halloween Family Adventure Center for Science Teaching and LearningTanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center Oct. 7-30, Fridays-Sundays, 6:30-9:30pm $20 non-spooky attractions only; $25 all attractions. Ages 3-12 You decide your experience with the option of non spooky attractions featuring friendly displays and characters or choose to scare up some fun with zombie robotic dinos in The Spooky Woods. 46 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Halloween House Long Island Kids Boo Fest Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove Oct. 1- Nov. 1, See website for schedule $19.99-$29.99. Advanced registration required This completely immersive, one of a kind experience, transports you to an all Halloween world filled with themed rooms, indoor pumpkin patch, and Halloween decor. Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Sept. 17- Oct. 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-6pm Starting at $49.99. Explore all your family favorite coasters and park rides together, travel the Trick-or-Treat trail, and more at this festive Halloween event. Rockland Brick-or-Treat Halloween Light Show LEGOLAND New York Resort, One Legoland Blvd., Goshen Sept. 24- Oct. 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-6pm Tickets start at $67.99. Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND® New York Resort with tons of candy, an allnew show line up, never-before-seen exclusive LEGO® characters, and more! Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Rd., Hillsdale Sept. 16- Oct. 31, Sundays-Thursdays 7-9pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 7-9:30pm. $35 per car Take your vehicle on a guided tour through 32 acres of brilliant Halloween light displays, enjoy farm fresh goodies in the retail farm market, warm-up by the fire pits, make your own s’mores and hot coco.

The Many Sides of Alexa Wilding Alexa Wilding has had many titles on her byline: Daughter, Wife, Singer/Songwriter, Twin Mom, Cancer Mom, Cancer Survivor and now, Writer. Read on to hear how she’s learning to accept them all as part of the most important identity of all: Herself. By Cris Pearlstein A s I sit here and write this story, it’s been a week since my conversation with Alexa Wilding (mom of 9-year-old twins Lou and West) and the cancer mom you probably know from the raw and honest writing she shares on her Instagram feed. It may have been a week, but I have not stopped thinking about our conversation for one second since. We spoke for over an hour and a half, almost double the amount of time my interviews usually take, and we could have easily gone another hour. Alexa’s story is wild (no pun intended), painful, magical, horrible, and, at times, hard to believe. And although her story is riveting—after seeing her son Lou through choroid plexus carcinoma (twice!) a rare pediatric brain cancer for which West is not at risk, she herself gets diagnosed with breast cancer—it’s her take on the events and how she got through it all that really mesmerized me. She spoke about nature as medicine, about being present through the good and the bad, and about the many identities we as moms have that we maybe don’t allow ourselves to explore. Even if you don’t have a sick child, and even if you are not sick yourself, this interview will push your mind to see life through a fresh pair of eyes. Or at the very least, will help you see yourself anew— Alexa says we are all prisms, shifting and growing, our many chards of glass catching rays of light as we turn. I couldn’t think of a better metaphor. CP: Can you tell me a little bit about yourself? AW: I am a writer, a singer/songwriter, a twin mother, a cancer mom and now, a cancer survivor. It’s a very long byline, but they all are starting to inform each other. I was mostly born and raised in New York City, downtown to two very art-y parents so I had a 48 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 really fun upbringing. I left the city about 4 years ago to move upstate. I had gone to Bard College so I knew it was beautiful here, but leaving the city was such a big deal. Now that we’re here I can’t imagine being anywhere else. When you’re someone who doesn’t really have a connection to nature as a city kid it can really win you over and provide a lot of medicine, which I’ve needed these last few years. My husband works at Bard College’s contemporary art museum, and it’s been fun visiting him where I went to school, and really fun for my kids when shows are going up to run wild in the galleries. We’ve made a really lovely life for ourselves up here. The Hudson Valley completely exploded during the pandemic which was interesting, but I think there’s a lot of positives in that we saw a lot of families looking for the same thing. To feel more connected. And when you wake up and see the mountains you can’t help but just be turned into a Buddhist, a crazy New Age lady. I wake up, I have my coffee, I stand on my porch and say, “Thank you mountains, thank you for watching over me and my family, thank you for always being there.” It’s amazing what the move from city to country can do. CP: That’s amazing. AW: Yeah and it can really get you out of yourself. And for me getting out of myself has meant, I’ve had to both learn how to be super present these last few years as a mother, an artist, a wife and a daughter, but I’ve also been forced to hand a lot over. When you have a child with cancer in remission, when you yourself then become a cancer survivor, it’s like Buddhism boot camp that you didn’t sign up for. Nature has been the medicine for me, just seeing things on a daily basis, like the mountains, my daily hikes, the river, knowing that things exist that are greater than me and my story make

Photo by Yumi Matsuo October 2022 | New York Family 49

Photo by Yumi Matsuo me feel much more secure in the unknown. That said, I do miss the city a lot (laughs). CP: It’s funny how that works right? AW: Yeah, and whenever I go in I’m seduced again. I’m like, black boots on pavement, I’ve got my coat, I’ve got my bag, I’m doing things, I’m going to pop into the Met, I’m going to go to the bookstore. And then I get back on the train and I’m like (takes a deep breath) I’m going home. I can breathe again. Leaving the city was a big part of our story and it was difficult because when we first got up here we were only here for a few months and then my son had a cancer recurrence. So we had worked so hard to make this big move and it was almost like the city was like, mmm we still have some work to do with you guys. So that was tough and I ended up commuting back and forth to be with both of my kids during that time. 50 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 CP: That’s so tough. It’s funny because when I asked you to tell me a little bit about yourself, you sort of hit on exactly one of the two main themes I want to talk to you about today: the concept of identity, changing identities. The first big change was going from maiden to mother. What was that like for you? AW: It was a brutal process as it is for most mothers, and we don’t talk about it enough because we’re supposed to be so blessed and happy with our baby, or babies in my case. I think we’re talking more about postpartum depression and that transition, but it’s still a fraught subject. For me it was a very wild time. I had spent over 10 years as a singer/songwriter, I was named one to watch in all the magazines, I got to tour with some amazing bands and I was so committed to this idea. I was going to be the next Stevie Nicks. I had all my eggs in that basket and I loved every second of it. I was a part of the Lower East Side music scene, I got to work with

some of my Indie Rock heroes. It was a very privileged, very fun time. And then the music industry itself was having an identity crisis and my rising coincided with the industry collapsing. One month I was one to watch, and then the next month my record deal fell through, no one bought the self-produced record, the band fell apart, and I was pregnant. CP: What year was this? AW: This was 2012. I knew I wanted to be a mother, but I didn’t know how it was going to work and when I got pregnant with my first pregnancy which ended in a miscarriage I was almost relieved to have an out. I felt very guilty about that. It was really interesting that that pregnancy ended—and again, miscarriage is another thing we don’t talk enough about, until you share you had one then five other women will be like, “Me too.” And that pregnancy that didn’t work out actually gave me a second to think about do I really want to do this and why am I doing this. And it gave us a few months, my husband and I, to really think on that. I always tell people, there’s never a right time to have children, it’s always going to be fraught, it’s always going to be complicated. But I was ready, I was ready to take a beat from this identity that was suddenly feeling very punishing and wasn’t nurturing me anymore. Having that miscarriage gave me a second to really think and decide that yes, I really do want to be a mother. I was very lucky I got pregnant soon after with two babies. CP: Was that a surprise? AW: Total surprise. It was not IVF, identical twins do not run in my family. It was such a tender thing because I remember thinking how nice of God, or whoever is up there, how nice of them to give me two babies when I lost one. So I had these two little babies and I remember feeling a lot of guilt because I grew up hearing my mom’s story of when I was born: she felt love like she never felt, she looked in my eyes, blah blah blah. These two little creatures came out of me and my first thought, I mean, of course I loved them, but my first thought was Oh my God, how am I going to be enough for two babies? I’m lying here, I can’t even hold them, they have to put me back together. And that first year with them I didn’t think I needed any help. That was a very brutal year. When I see new mothers I always say to them, “You’re doing a great job,” because nobody knows unless they’ve been there how much it takes to get out for that walk, to get to that playground. CP: The prep is longer than the outing. AW: Yeah! So the next change was around seven or eight months, my son Lou stopped nursing. We couldn’t figure out what was going on, because West had a healthy appetite, and the months went on and he was declining. We couldn’t figure out what was going on, it was a horrible time. My husband was very busy at his job, I was alone. We did have a part-time caregiver at that point because I just really needed the help. That last month leading up to my boys’ first birthday still comes up in my memory as the most difficult initiation of my life because I knew something was wrong. But nobody could figure it out. We went through one pediatrician after the next, and that “I realized my children, I brought them here but they are on their own paths. Being a mother is actually being of service and bringing them along on those paths, wherever those paths are going to lead.” last day, my friend Ben Lee, the Australian songwriter was in town and he asked me to open a show for him, and I was like, “Yes! I’m back!”. And I was like what kind of person am I that I just said yes to a show when I have a vomiting, listless baby at home? But I had to do this show. That morning I put my guitar and a bag with a dress by the door, and I strapped Lou to my chest to go see one last pediatrician. I really thought I was coming back for that guitar and I really thought I was playing that show. We ran over to Mount Sinai. While we were waiting for the subway we ran into a photographer friend of mine, Jonathan Waiter, who took the last pictures of me before I became a mother. I saw him on the platform and he was bald and wearing a mask. At the time I didn’t know what cancer was, and he looked at me and he said, “Love”. I didn’t know if he was calling me love or what. It was this very mystical thing. I said, “I have to go, my baby is sick” and he said, “Oh I shouldn’t be around your baby if your baby’s sick,” and he ran off. I got on the train and I checked to make sure I hadn’t seen a ghost. It was so weird. CP: I have chills! AW: I know, I know. I was like what the hell, why is Jonathan bald? I didn’t put it together. We get to Mount Sinai, did all these tests, and I had that feeling that a bomb was about to go off. I’m holding this beautiful baby that I don’t even know and I was maybe about to lose him. Meredith Grossman at Mount Sinai was our new pediatrician and she thought to measure his head and she figured it out. She said his head was swollen, something was going on. I remember standing on the corner of 98th and Madison, she told me I needed to meet her in the ER, and it was out of a dream when you can’t move your feet. I knew the minute we walked through those doors we’d be passing into a new world. And I think about that corner so much. I unfortunately had to revisit it so many times, and for myself this past year which has been bonkers. We walked through those doors and I handed my child over. And the irony is, I became a mother when I released my child into the arms of someone else. That was a really profound moment for me. As mothers it’s the most unnatural thing to have to acknowledge that you alone can’t give your child what they need. CP: And that can be interpreted in such a minute way or in such a cosmically huge way like you’re talking about. That is a metaphor for motherhood if I’ve ever heard one. You may have given them life but you alone in a vacuum can’t do it. October 2022 | New York Family 51

“It took me a while to understand that if you’ve been through something extraordinary you can actually be of service, but you also have to be ready to be of service.” AW: No, and that was a big awakening for me. I realized my children, I brought them here but they are on their own paths. Being a mother is actually being of service and bringing them along on those paths, wherever those paths are going to lead. And sometimes you get one that’s really complicated. And I did. That was my initiation. Of course I remember so much shame looking at this nurse and being like, “Are we going home tonight? I have a show.” It’s taken me all these years, my kids are nine now, to forgive myself for that and to see that I was asking for that show because it’s what I needed. CP: But first of all, you didn’t know. Number two, I think you were asking almost a deeper question. It was, has my life just changed or has it not just changed? AW: Exactly. It would be many years before I claimed the guitar and the dress at the door. Thus started this incredible year of saving Lou. It was really bad that first year, and complicated with two babies, one is healthy and at home, the other has a rare form of brain cancer and a tumor. So we saw Lou through this horrific time, he had a very complicated tumor, it was very complicated to remove. When I saw the looks on the team’s face I didn’t realize how close I was to losing my child. Next thing I know I’m Cancer Mom. CP: Ok so let’s talk about that. You barely have a chance to grapple with the new identity of Mother, and now you’re being forced into this identity Cancer Mom. Can you talk to me about the push and pull between regular mom and Cancer Mom? Because you actually do have two children—you’re Regular Mom to one kid, and you’re Cancer Mom to another kid. AW: Lou had to do 6 months of high dose chemo, and you basically live in the hospital when they’re that young because it’s too dangerous. I went to a girls’ boarding school and there were echoes of that because it was mostly moms and we were all living on the hall together. We’d have cocktail hour at 6pm, with hummus and pretzels and Cokes. It’s funny that I get nostalgic for that time because it was awful, but it was wonderful to have mirrors like that of all these mothers. We were all struggling to take care of our children through every mother’s absolute worst nightmare, trying to take care of ourselves. I will never forget those first mothers I met because we were all trying to survive and when you become a cancer mom you are immediately martyred. You’re immediately martyred because you are seen as the selfless caregiver who always has her fight face forward, who gracefully accepts the GoFundMe contributions, who gracefully accepts the visits from the social workers 52 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 and all the different people who come in. You become this hostess with the mostess of your hospital room. It was so funny because here I was in the hospital room decorating it with sheepskins and baskets, trying to make it look like a Domino spread. All of us had a secret life. We had things we were doing to stay alive. For me it was writing. My dear friend Molly is a big part of my story. She was a guardian angel and said, “You need to write and send me what you write.” So that was my secret life and I was writing about some really private things, things that I was doing to survive. There were moms who were shoplifting, there were moms with addiction issues, there was the dad I always talk about, the only dad on the hall, whose wife “couldn’t handle it” and we were fascinated by her. Like, who is this mom who doesn’t get to be here? I say all that just to paint a picture. But the push and pull can really be seen in two ways. I still have dreams about taking breaks from the hospital room and wandering those streets to get a coffee or being really bad and getting in a cab to go down to Strand. CP: “being really bad” (gestures air quotes) AW: Right? Or can I go take myself for a glass of wine? Is that ok? So there’s that push pull of taking care of my child and then I really want to go buy a book of poetry, I really want to go have a glass of rosé, I really want to go to that cafe on the corner with the really cute barista because I miss my husband and it’s complicated. But the push pull can really be seen that first Halloween. There are two kids. West is invited to a Halloween party in our building. There’s a Halloween parade at the hospital, which we can’t be a part of because Lou has no immune system, so we can watch it from the room. In my mind I thought they all needed costumes. I find myself running out to Cheap Jack’s in the Garment District, got Lou a Superman costume and got West a boxing costume. I just remember standing there with one bag for Lou and one bag for West. First of all, the absurdity that I thought I had to pull off Halloween when my child is throwing up in buckets, but I didn’t know where to go first. And to this day I don’t know where I went first. But I have pictures of myself in both locations. CP: I want to say you don’t remember because it almost doesn’t matter. That choice may have seemed pivotal in that moment, but ultimately you couldn’t be in two places at once and yet you ended up fulfilling both duties. You were there for both of them. AW: Absolutely. And just like I had to hand Lou over on that first day, I learned finally how to bring the support in. We had my mom live in the apartment for a while, we raised money so we could have a full-time caregiver to help at home with West because I was going back and forth. I remember those nights being with West who must have been so confused, he was two. I would put him to sleep in his crib and go back to my bed. In the middle of the night I would work my way to his room, I’d sleep on the sofa because it felt a little closer. And by the end of the night I would be on the floor by his crib just wanting to make sure he knew I was there. It’s a heartbreaking push pull for twins. There was another twin mom at the hospital, Maria, who became my best friend and I had Molly. It was wonderful to have that

support because the push pull is just a nightmare. They really got me through it. And by the end of Lou’s first treatment I had applied to an MFA program in writing, gotten in, and made and recorded my third album. I wasn’t trying to win the Supermom Award, it’s just that I had to do those things at that time to get through it. Now if we push forward to Lou’s recurrence four years later, I didn’t understand why I wasn’t writing my book and making records, but I was in a completely different place. It’s interesting what you need at different times to get through what life throws at you. CP: So you went from Singer/Songwriter to Mom to Cancer Mom and now you’re morphing into this Writer identity it sounds like. AW: Yeah and survivor. People start looking to you for wisdom. I was happy to share our story but I wasn’t really there yet. I think it was Cheryl Strayed who had that famous quote, “You can’t write from the wound, you have to write from the scar.” And I was very much in the wound, but I was trying. It took me a while to understand that if you’ve been through something extraordinary you can actually be of service, but you also have to be ready to be of service. CP: But that goes back to your point of becoming a martyr. I think Cancer Mom is the type of identity that overshadows all the other identities and so no one can see past that and people don’t know what to do with the other parts of you. AW: And if they’re shining really bright it’s really confusing. I’m sure there’s a lot of moms that can relate to this, but there’s always that mom that doesn’t like you on the playground. We’ve all experienced the mom that we just can’t connect with. There was a type of mom in the hospital that I definitely annoyed. It was the one that was really attached to the dark place and couldn’t get dressed in the morning and couldn’t get out of bed and couldn’t find herself outside of this new identity that was forced on her. I get it. I would wake up every morning at the hospital, put on a nice dress, put on some lipstick, that was my way of taking care of myself. But I’m sure she would see me and be like, What’s her problem? She thinks she’s so great in her dresses and her lipstick and her smiles. But that was just how I was going through it. I still have trouble sometimes with parents who can’t fathom how you’re showing up when you’ve been through maybe more than they’ve been through. It can sometimes make them feel less than and that’s a really awful place. CP: How we perform as mothers is the most vulnerable thing and so when that is threatened we are sort of pitted against each other even when we shouldn’t be. You said you used your appearance as your coping mechanism, almost like dress for the day you want to have. But that’s not everyone’s coping mechanism so instead of just understanding that there’s a difference there, some people become so worried about their own performance as a mother. AW: Absolutely, but I think those people that we rub the wrong way, or who rub us the wrong way, they’re our greatest teachers. The mom who couldn’t get dressed in the morning who always gave me a death stare, I realize Photo by Yumi Matsuo now that I was envious of her ability to just sit with how awful it was. I couldn’t let myself sit with it, and so it’s just interesting, after everything I’ve been through now, cancer twice with Lou and now myself as a breast cancer survivor, when I come up against that opposite person, whether it be at the playground or in school or just in life, I just want so badly to reach over the divide and say, We have so much more in common than you know. I need what you have and you need what I have. CP: Do you have any advice for a mother or a parent who has just gotten the news of a terrible medical diagnosis regarding their child? AW: My advice is twofold: You cannot do this alone, it’s not your job to do this alone. And to make sure that you have an out on a daily basis so you can experience those other parts of yourself. We are like prisms, we have all these different parts and at certain times in life one shard of glass hits the light and others don’t see the light. But we’re always turning and to deny ourselves those other parts is a huge disservice, but it happens so frequently especially as mothers who are forced into extreme caregiving. So my advice would be the minute you get that diagnosis you need to hand it over to as many people as you are comfortable. Call five friends, call your entire family, let them set up a GoFundMe or a meal train. It’s the most unnatural thing to not care for your family, but not only do other people need to take care of your family but they’re going to need to take care of you. I get a lot of DMs like, My best friend’s son was just diagnosed with leukemia. What can I do? And I find myself always saying that the October 2022 | New York Family 53

“For me, resilience is not so much how we snap back but how we show up. There’s so much emphasis on snapping back and you don’t snap back. You are changed.” kid’s going to be fine, the kid’s going to have doctors, social workers, specialists, so get something for the mom. Venmo her so she can go get a pedicure, so she can go take a walk and get a coffee. If cash isn’t an issue, offer to go sit with that child so she can go to Strand and go buy that poetry book because that poetry book is going to help her get through the day. CP: Tell me when Cancer Patient, your new identity, appeared. Were you ready to accept that? AW: No. One day I didn’t feel like writing and I decided to go get that mammogram I was supposed to get. When they told me it was like someone saying something in a new language. CP: Are you in remission? AW: Yeah, so I was diagnosed in November, it was supposed to just be early breast cancer, a lumpectomy, some radiation and we’ll be done. Days before my January lumpectomy they discovered a third lump and it was too far away. So I had 48 hours to prepare for losing my breast. And everyone was so worried about me and rightfully so because to be retraumatized in the hospital now as the patient it was so far out. CP: You can’t make this stuff up. AW: No, it was ridiculous! There I was standing on the corner of 98th and Madison about to lose my breast, like what? What is this? When you Google “how to prepare for a mastectomy?” all these things come up, all these things you can buy, I didn’t have any of that stuff. It was very profound to be back on that corner. I left Ian and the boys up here in Hudson because I knew this was about me. I had my parents take care of me. My dad and his wife, my stepmom, still live in the city and I went in so I could be a daughter, and I could just be Alexa. Here’s another example of the prism turning. I have two wonderful parents, my mom is really special to me, but my dad is one of the most positive people in the world. You want him around when shit hits the fan. I’m proud that I think I’m carrying that lineage along. I was headed into the OR, I had this spiritual moment, and I just laid down. I felt this power that I’ve yet to feel since, but it was this wonderful reminder that despite it all I am a person, I am a body, I have needs and we’re going to take care of them. CP: And you deserve to be cared for, too. AW: And I deserve to be cared for, too. The lesson in the breast cancer experience which is hopefully going to be a brush, because yes they removed the breast, I’m cancer free, it was early, I don’t have the gene, it was a fluke, 54 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 we don’t know why this happened, it shouldn’t come back. The lesson was, it brought me back to myself. And we don’t have to tie up these stories with a fancy bow, and this is not a fancy bow. This is like a funny bow, it’s frayed and it’s gotten run over a couple of times (laughs), but it’s how I’m wrapping it up right now. CP: It forced you to turn the gaze back onto yourself. AW: One hundred percent. And I had felt so isolated up in the country, I hadn’t been to the city in over a year during the pandemic, and next thing you know I’m there every two weeks getting reconstruction, staying at my dad’s, being fed, watching Curb Your Enthusiasm, living with my parents like I’m 12. That first walk I took with my dad after my mastectomy in Central Park was just like when I was a kid. It was such a reminder how to be there for someone, just be there. CP: The second theme that I wanted to touch on is resilience. What does resilience mean to you? And to what do you owe your resilience? AW: Resilience is one of those words that we take for granted, we hear it so much. For me it’s not so much how we snap back but how we show up. There’s so much emphasis on snapping back and you don’t snap back. You are changed. There should be more focus on how you show up and the thing about resilience is it’s like a rubber band. To be truly resilient you have to give yourself the grace to not always show up the way you like to. There were times I showed up on that corner of 98th and Madison not my best, and there were times I showed up like let’s do this. Resilience is accepting all those different parts of ourselves. CP: A rubber band is many sizes. AW: And it can get stretched in different ways. Being diagnosed with breast cancer after seeing a child through brain cancer twice I was stretched to the absolute. CP: So why didn’t you break? What kept you from snapping? AW: The love of others around me. The friends that showed up. People always say, what can you do, how can you show up, and there’s going to be the people that show up with meals, that show up with cash, that show up with doctor referrals. Everybody can have a part of being a part of your support team, but there will be those few people that show up with love with a capital L. Love with a capital L is I see you, can you believe this? Can you believe we’re here? Can you believe we’re at 98th and Madison again? They don’t try to fix it, they hold space, they maybe have some ideas that can keep you grounded. Or my my dad taking me on that walk. My children after walking through that door, Lou said, “Where’s your boob?” (laughs) and just to be able to laugh. What keeps me resilient is love with a capital L and sometimes you have to look for it because if you’ve been stretched to a certain point it can be really devastating that not everyone can meet you over here. But the people who can are sometimes the last people you ever thought would. That’s what keeps me going. Those people will show up and in return you’re going to find yourself as one and that’s so cool.

New York FamilY partNer The Joys of Living in Westfield, NJ N ew Jersey offers some of the best commuter towns for NYC folks, and Westfield is a shining star among them. You’ll be only 22 miles from Manhattan– you could either catch the train right in town, hop on a bus from one of the many stops, or drive over. Besides being a commuter’s dream, Westfield is also a dream for families– there’s a vibrant downtown, outdoor concerts and festivals, and beautiful parks and playgrounds. Kids might also like visiting the many sweet shops, snapping photos at Instagram-worthy hotspots, and doing kid-friendly yoga, craft, dance, or music classes. Add the fact that Westfield’s award-winning schools were recently TheIsoldiCollection.com, Coldwell Banker on Sherwood Parkway with three beds and two baths. This home screams cozy! The first floor has an enclosed porch, dining room, and living room with a brick surrounding fireplace. The family room is super spacious and bright, opening to an eat-in kitchen. Outside there’s a deck and one-car garage. But the home is not even the main selling point– it’s conveniently located next to schools, parks, and shopping! Home searches may be stressful, but they also can be fun as you begin to narrow down where you can see your family living. Sending support your way so you can find that perfect home this season! named one of the best school districts in NJ by Niche, this town checks all the boxes for families. There’s a beautiful property listed by trusted real estate agent Frank D. Isoldi, Frank D. Isoldi, Coldwell Banker TheIsoldiCollection.com FrankIsoldi@gmail.com Cell: 908-787-5990 Direct: 908-301-2038 New York FamilY partNer p Making Pelham Your New Home elham is a favorite commuter town in Southern Westchester for its close proximity to midtown Manhattan. You will truly be just a hop, skip away from NYC. Not only is this fantastic news for your commute, but it’ll be super easy to bring your family into the city for any can’t-miss events. Pre-warning, though– your kids might fall so in love with Pelham that they’ll never want to leave! Whether it’s a trip to Sunday’s farmer’s market for locally made goods, summer concerts at the Gazebo, or picnics and play at one of the many green spaces, there’s always lots to do. But it’s really the town vibe that attracts families. You might be surprised how fast your kids make friends and how quickly you’ll get to know your neighbors. Pelham’s inclusivity is like no other, welcoming families of all needs: from a starter home to a more “you’ve arrived and you’re here to stay” home. Oh, and did we mention the schools? Pelham is one of the only towns, with the exception of Scarsdale, that offers the International Baccalaureate to middle school students. Besides stellar academics, your kids can get involved in sports and art programs. In fact, Pelham proudly is hailed as NYS Champions in both Rugby and Ice Hockey. To give you a feel for what kind of homes are here, April Monaco, real estate agent at Houlihan Lawrence, recently sold a 4-bedroom Tudor home on Park Lane. The home is a quick ride to midtown Manhattan, all NYC boroughs, and Long Island. She helped this client ensure they were the winning bidder in the tight market, and she’s ready to do the same for your family. April H. Monaco, Houlihan Lawrence aprilmonaco.houlihanlawrence.com 914-548-8350 October 2022 | New York Family 55

calendar By Shara Levine Join Laurie Berkner Band for a Halloween Concert at the New York Society for Ethical Culture’s Adler Hall on Oct. 29. Sesame Street the Musical WHEN: Sept. 8- Nov. 27, See website for schedule WHERE: Theater Row, 410 W 42nd St., Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, and the rest of your Sesame Street favorites appear in their very own musical featuring Sesame Street’s classic standards and new smash-hit songs by Broadway’s brightest songwriters. WANT TO GO?: $31.50-135.50. 212-714-2442, bfany.org/ theatre-row/ Summer on the Hudson: Little Red Lighthouse Festival WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8, 12-4pm WHERE: Little Red Lighthouse 56 in Fort Washington Park, 172nd Beach in Fort Washington Park, Upper Manhattan AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Manhattan’s only remaining lighthouse with readings of the eponymous children’s book, fishing clinics, live music, food and art vendors, presentations, and activities. WANT TO GO?: 212-870-3070, nycgovparks.org 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade WHEN: Monday, Oct. 10, 11:30am-3:30pm WHERE: 5th Avenue, 44th Street to 72nd Street, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Italian American heritage and culture at the largest celebration in the NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 United States. WANT TO GO?: 212-249-9923, columbuscitizens.org Family Saturdays: Balanchine for Beginners WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 11am-12pm WHERE: David H. Koch Theater, West 63rd Street and Columbus Avenue, Upper West Side AGES: 5 and older WHAT: From the world of Greek gods to the Scottish Highlands, you’ll see some of Choreographer George Balanchine’s greatest masterpieces and learn about the dance legacy he created for generations to enjoy. WANT TO GO?: $22-$32. 212496-0600, nycballet.com/ Popovich Comedy Pet Theater WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 16, 1pm and 4pm WHERE: Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St., Tribeca AGES: All WHAT: Gregory Popovich brings you his family-oriented blend of unique comedy and juggling skills featuring over 30 performing rescue animals. WANT TO GO?: $30-$50. 212220-1459, tribecapac.org Cookin’ WHEN: Oct. 14-30, Fridays, 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm and 5pm WHERE: New Victory Theater, 209 W 42nd Street, Midtown AGES: 5 and older

Manhattan Parents... Vote Now Your Favorite Family-Friendly Local Spots and Businesses in New York Family’s Family Favorites Awards! newyorkfamily.com/vote2022 • Family Fun • Education • Camps • Activities & Learning October 2022 | New York Family 57

calendar october WHAT: Working against the clock to prepare a wedding feast, four zany chefs make a manic menu of nonstop, highspeed action that whips up into an all-you-can-eat frenzy of martial arts and Korean samul nori drumming. WANT TO GO?: $20-$50. 646223-3010, newvictory.org The Laurie Berkner Band’s Monster Boogie Halloween Concert WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29, 11am WHERE: Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St., Upper West Side AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Kids’ music superstars will treat little tricksters to her brand-new Halloween song, “Halloween Train” along with familiar favorites. WANT TO GO?: $44-$100 877987-6487, laurieberkner.com Halloween Boo Bash WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 12-3pm WHERE: Randall’s Island Park, 10 Central Rd. , Randall’s Island AGES: All WHAT: Join RIPA for an afternoon of Halloween fun. Come in costume. WANT TO GO?: 212-860-1899, randallsisland.org BRONX Boo at the Zoo WHEN: Oct. 1-30, Saturdays, Sundays, and 10/10, 10am-5:30pm WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Discover Balanchine for Beginners on Oct. 15 at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center. Southern Blvd., Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Explore the Zoo in your Halloween best and participate in a costume parade, make crafts, see pumpkin carving demos, magic, performances, and so much more! WANT TO GO?: $41.95; $36.95 seniors 65 and older; $31.95 children 3-12; free for children 2 and younger. 718-220-5100, bronxzoo.com Family Art Project: Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead WHEN: Oct. 29-30, 10am-1pm WHERE: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate this special Mexican cultural holiday while exploring nicho boxes, small shadow boxes filled with meaning and purpose that honor a lost loved one. WANT TO GO?: FREE with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 ages 6 and older. 718-5493200, wavehill.org BROOKLYN MasterChef Junior Live! WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 7pm WHERE: Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush AGES: All WHAT: Watch Season 8’s winner, finalist, and fan favorites as they take to the stage in head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages. WANT TO GO?: $25-$75. 718856-5464, mastercheflivetour. com Harvest Festival Marvel at the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Oct. 16. 58 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 11am-4pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St., Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the changing of the seasons with arts and crafts, storytelling, lawn games and more—including their signature pumpkin patch. WANT TO GO?: 718-514-7358, brooklynbridgepark.org QUEENS Pumpkin Patch WHEN: Oct. 15-29, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-4:30pm WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Make it a pictureperfect pumpkin outing with harvest-themed photo opps and friendly costumed nature creatures roaming the Farm! WANT TO GO?: $14 admission per child includes 1 pumpkin; $10 adult admission. 718-8863800, queensbotanical.org The Amazing Maize Maze WHEN: Sept. 16- Oct. 29, Fridays, 12-4:30pm; Saturdays, 11am–4:30; Sundays, 11am–4:30pm; Monday, Oct. 10, 11am-4:30pm WHERE: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park AGES: All WHAT: Find your way through New York City’s only corn maze where you will find clues, solve puzzles, and make your way to Victory Bridge where the full vista of this 3-acre living labyrinth is revealed. WANT TO GO?: $12; $8, ages 4–11. 718-347-3276, queensfarm.org

