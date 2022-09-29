Bronx/Riverdale Family - October 2022

October 2022 newyorkfamily.com Alexa Wilding On being a cancer mom and a cancer survivor (who writes about her highs and lows @alexawilding) and shares about her rollercoaster journey to accepting her many identities and her take on the word resilience Fall is Here! Our favorites for • Family Road Trips • Halloween Thrills • Pumpkin Picking • Bucket List Fun! High School Guide

Autumn Arrives

New York is gorgeous in the fall. Even at the height of the pandemic, we had our windows open and could hear the rustle of the leaves as they changed with the seasons. Now that we are all out and about, we are all in for Autumn 2022. We've got you covered this season! From our favorite picks for Family Road Trips (page 20), Halloween Fun (page 38), and Pumpkin Picking (page 30) to the pièce de résistance, our Fall Bucket List (page 26). If you are a parent to an eighth grader, you know it is decision time for high schools. Check out our helpful guide on High School Admissions (page 12). Lastly, our cover mom this month, Alexa Wilding, is pure inspiration. Alexa shares about being a cancer mom and a cancer survivor who writes about her highs and lows on IG @alexawilding shares with NYF about her rollercoaster journey to accepting her many identities (page 34).

Donna and New York Family

ASK THE EXPERT Keeping Kids Healthy this School Year BY DONNA DUARTE�LADD K ids are back at school, and while we always worry about them picking up a cold or getting the flu, there are currently a few viruses to contend with. What sort of tips and good hygiene habits can we have kids implement to keep these viruses at bay? We chatted with Dr. Sandra Bonat, Pediatric Physician Advisor at VIP StarNetwork, who shared her expert tips and shared why it’s essential parents should encourage their children to practice good health habits now that we are Back to School. First, is this normal to have this many viruses circulating in the world? It feels like we are going backward health-wise versus forward. Currently, we have a number of respiratory viruses circulating, including influenza and RSV, that we do not normally see a lot of activity from at this time of year. 8 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, because of changes in people’s behaviors, including social distancing, mask-wearing, frequent hand washing and isolation, influenza, RSV, and many of the other respiratory viruses virtually disappeared. The steps we took to limit our exposure to Covid-19 also limited our exposure to other viruses. Our immune systems need exposure to pathogens to keep up our memory response, and this did not occur during the first year of the pandemic. When we started taking off our masks and discontinued social distancing, viruses began circulating again, even though it was out of season, because the overall population immunity was low. In addition, some of the changes in seasonality of respiratory viruses may also be due to the presence of the Covid-19 virus and how it interacts and possibly interferes with the replication of other respiratory viruses, causing a change in the seasonal transmission patterns of other viruses. For the most part, many kids are vaccinated; how can parents be proactive in keeping their kids safe? The best way to reduce the risk of both Covid-19 and Influenza is to get vaccinated. Both parents and children should complete their Covid-19 vaccination primary series and get their booster dose/s if eligible. In addition, parents and children should get the seasonal influenza vaccine. Good hand hygiene is essential to reducing the spread of infections. Masks can also be worn for protection, especially during times of high community activity of Covid 19 and other respiratory viruses. In addition, if your child is sick, it is important to keep them home while they are ill, and parents should stay home from work when they are ill. Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at home, especially when someone in the house is ill, is also an effective way to reduce the risk of getting sick. Parents should encourage their children to practice good health habits such as eating a healthy

diet, getting a good amount of sleep, and being physically active. When the kids are in school, what should they do? (for example: wipe off their books? Still, use hand sanitizer? Hand sanitizer use and/or frequent hand washing are both excellent ways to prevent infection. Sanitizing frequently used surfaces is helpful in reducing infection transmission but can be more difficult in the school setting. Parents should also encourage kids to try and avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth. Children should not share food or drinks at school. Parents can teach children to cover their mouth and nose with their elbows or a tissue when they sneeze. Masks can be used during periods of increased Covid-19 activity at the school and in the community. Parents should keep their children at home when they are sick and get them tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19. Monkey Pox looks and sounds pretty scary. Are kids able to get vaccinated for Monkey “The steps we took to limit our exposure to Covid-19 also limited our exposure to other viruses. Our immune systems need exposure to pathogens to keep up our memory response, and this did not occur during the first year of the pandemic.” Pox yet? Like the Covid vaccine, will kids be able to access being vaccinated for Monkey Pox quickly? Is it necessary? Children have been mostly spared from the current outbreak of Monkeypox. To date, there have been only two children in New York that have contracted Monkeypox. Currently, there is a limited supply of Monkeypox vaccine, and it is only being offered to people that have had close contact with a person with a confirmed case of monkeypox and also to people from higher risk categories, including men who have sex with men and those who have multiple unknown sexual partners. If a child has a family member or close contact who has Monkeypox then it would be recommended for that child to be vaccinated. Otherwise, currently, the Monkeypox vaccine is not necessary for most children. The Federal Government and the state of New York are working to increase supply and improve access to the vaccine to ensure availability to anyone that may need it. Dr. Sandra Bonat is a Pediatric Physician Advisor at VIP StarNetwork, a leading provider of mobile and onsite health services, including COVID testing and vaccinations. Dr. Bonat has almost 30 years of experience in the medical field and is leading her company’s efforts to safely vaccinate young children. 1260 Franklin Ave., Bronx, NY 10456 • www.motthallcs.org The mission of the Mott Hall Charter School is to prepare our scholars in mind, body, and character to succeed in top high schools, colleges, and careers by becoming inquisitive, open-minded, and compassionate citizens of the world. The Mott Hall Charter School is Accepting Applications for the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade! Scan code or go to https://motthallcharterschool.schoolmint.net to apply Our programs include access to community-based organizations focused on mentoring and college, adult civics classes, adult ESL classes, after school and Saturday tutoring, engaging online platforms to increase student learning , music classes, and softball & basketball. We will also provide transportation via MetroCards for all eligible students. For more information, please contact Erica Flores at eflores@motthallcs.org or 718-991-9139 RISE TO THE CHALLENGE! October 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 9

education Navigating High School Admissions in NYC well). If a student does not submit an application for high school, they will be offered admission to the closest program with available room. While the process can feel daunting, this guide to all things New York City high schools can be a tool to navigating this system. By Vered Ornstein and dOnna duarte-Ladd Types of High Schools There are four main types of high schools in New York City: public schools, private schools, religious/parochial schools, and nine Specialized High Schools. Any student who resides in New York City can apply to attend any charter, private, or Specialized School, or to a public school in their district zone, using a ranking system that lists up 12 schools or programs of interest in order of preference. Public, private, and charter schools admit students based on criteria that vary from school to school. These criteria can include middle school grades, income level, learning English as a second language, geographical proximity to a school, and position within a priority group. Who qualifies for which priority groups also varies between schools. Likewise, every program has a set number of seats available for students with disabilities (abbreviated as SWD) and for general education students (GE), and this number is noted when checking a school’s P arents in New York know that there are a few periods in their child’s education when they have to make big decisions. Childcare is usually the first education challenge we have. Then comes pre-k, perhaps a mid-season school change, Kindergarten, and if lucky, we will have a bit of a break during the elementary school years until Middle School has to be tackled. When it comes to high school, our kids’ choices are pretty vast. Your child may have had an education primarily in public school, but now that you know more of your child’s strengths or what type of school you are looking for, you may decide to go private, charter, or stay the public school route. Here is the best part. Yes, we are looking at the bright side of this intense process. There are many options. Yes, picking the right high 12 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 school is a huge decision- and frankly, it is up there with college admission stress which is why we have broken down how the High School Admission process works, in hopes it helps you when applying for High Schools. Breaking it Down Last month, more than one million students returned to the New York City public schools, the country’s most extensive public school system. Though the year is just beginning, middle school students are already considering the application process for attending a New York City high school. In most school districts, students attend whichever public high school they are zoned to, with the opportunity to apply for a private or charter school if they choose. Because of the massive size of the New York City public school system, all students are required to apply for a high school while in eighth grade (current ninth graders who are not repeating the ninth grade can apply to a new school as

eligibility criteria. There are nine specialized high schools in the city that cater to different strengths and needs. They are The Bronx High School of Science; The Brooklyn Latin School; Brooklyn Technical High School; High School for Math, Science, and Engineering at City College; High School for American Studies at Lehman College; Queens High School for the Sciences at York College; Staten Island Technical High School; Stuyvesant High School; and Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. To be considered for the one of the first eight schools, students must take the Specialized High School Admissions Test (SHSAT). For admittance to LaGuardia, students are considered based on an audition for one of the school’s six programs. Timeline Regardless of what type of school a student is applying to, there is a timeline of necessary steps to take to achieve an offer letter from a school. If a student wants to apply to a Specialized High School, they must register and sit for the Specialized High School Admission Test, or prepare and submit an audition. Historically, the SHSAT has been administered in October. Still, due to ongoing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, dates are subject to change, so it’s essential to stay up to date with news from the Department of Education.’ By wintertime, students can begin submitting applications through MySchools, a school counselor, or a NYC DOE-sponsored Family Welcome Center. For the school year beginning in fall of 2022, high school applications were due by the 1st of March. In April or May, before the end of the school year, schools make offers of admissions to accepted students and place some students on their waitlists. (The Specialized High Schools do not have waitlists.) Once waitlists are open, any student can add their name to the list, but admission priority is given to waitlisted students who placed the school on their original application ranking. If a student is unhappy with the placement they are given, they can appeal the decision or wait to see if they are offered a seat off of any waitlists. Once a student accepts a spot at a program, they are ready to begin their high school journey and prepare for the school year ahead. Private Schools For Private Schools, most deadlines are in mid-January, but each school is unique; most Catholic Schools open Admissions on December 1st. Luckily New York offers excellent private schools, many of which provide financial aid, and we strongly recommend looking into this route. If you are interested in going the private route, once you have an idea of the school you’re interested in, contact this school immediately or go to their website for school tours or any informational opportunities that will help you make your decisions. Take a deep breath. Since picking a high school in New York City can be just as complicated as applying to college, the process can be stressful and overwhelming for students and parents. Beginning research early, staying in contact with eighth-grade counselors, and utilizing MySchools(if going the public school route) are all steps to clarify the path to high school. Scan here to apply Accepting applications throughout the year cmcs.org/EarlyChildhood-Education We offer Early Head Start, Head Start, DOE UPK and Family Child Care programs within the Bronx. Low-income families are eligible. Our Services include programs for pregnant women, free full-day childcare for children ages birth to 3 years old and Center Based programs for children 3-5 years old. • Free Full Day Program • Qualified Staff • Nutritious Meals (Breakfast & Lunch Provided) • Safe Environment (We follow all CDC COVID guidelines) • Promote School Readiness • Family Support • Fatherhood Support • Children Birth to 5 Years Old • Pregnant Women • Free Early Head Start Services with Qualified Providers for Infants & Toddlers. 8:30 am to 4:30 pm • DOE UPK and Family Child Care Programs • Bilingual Programs contact US: Gilda Morales-Aleman & Alexander Martinez Phone: 718-993-7700 ext. 915 & 924 Email: gmoralesaleman@cmcs.org & AlexanderMartinez@cmcs.org October 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 13

education The Benefits of Tutoring By Vered Ornstein A s the school year begins again, the question of the effectiveness of tutoring comes to the forefront for many caregivers. As the education system begins to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are looking to tutoring to help fill in the gaps caused by lapses in in-person learning. Research shows that tutoring can lead to significant increases in school performance and grades, but these improvements vary depending on the tutoring method, grade level of the student, and subject area being taught. Let’s take a deeper look at these factors to help you determine the most effective way to help your student succeed through extra learning opportunities. Does tutoring work? A meta-analysis published recently by the Poverty Action Lab titled “The Transformative Potential of Tutoring for PreK-12 Learning Outcomes: Lessons from Randomized Evaluations” looked at hundreds of studies examining the impact of tutoring across grade levels and topics. It found that overall, students who engaged in tutoring programs advanced nearly 16 percentage points when compared to students 18 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 who did not use tutors, which is considered huge growth by specialists in the field. The key factors that make tutoring so effective, as outlined in the meta-analysis are: additional instructional time simply gives students who have fallen behind the opportunity to catch up with their peers; customization of learning and teaching strategies are theorized to work because they adjusts to a student’s individual needs rather than assuming a one-size-fits-all model of learning often present in a traditional classroom setting; and mentorship bonds between tutors and students encourage a positive learning environment, broadly speaking. What type of tutoring is best? Every student is individual in the way they learn and retain information, and there is no one-size-fits-all tutoring method guaranteed to work. However, the research suggests several factors that are generally produce the best results. For one, it’s understood that professional or paraprofessional tutors, such as teachers or college students studying education, yield better outcomes than nonprofessional tutors like volunteers or parents. The takeaways When properly utilized, tutoring can be incredibly successful and beneficial for students of all ages. For literacy programs, tutoring is most effective when implemented at a young age. Math tutoring for older students can likewise be very impactful, and high schoolers who prepared for and retook standardized exams, with or without a tutor, generally scored better than students who did not prepare. For most students above grade 2, tutoring is most beneficial when conducted three times a week. Providing children with the support they need sets them up for success in school and beyond, and tutoring is an important step in ensuring they have the tools they need to thrive academically. LocaL option Prep for Prep Admissions & Academic Programs: 163 West 91st Street, New York, NY Leadership Programs: 328 West 71st Street, New York, NY prepforprep.org Prep for Prep develops ethical and effective leaders who reflect our diverse society. Prep provides free academic preparation, mental wellness support, and career exploration for students from middle school through college. Life-changing opportunities for your child include arts and entrepreneurship programs, paid internships, leadership retreats, college guidance, and access to highly accomplished alumni. Applications are available for public, parochial, and charter school students in grades 5 to 7 in the NYC metropolitan area.

LIFE-CHANGING OPPORTUNITIES BEGIN WITH YOUR CHILD’S APPLICATION Prep for Prep prepares students of color for admission to top New York City independent schools and boarding schools in the Northeast. In addition, Prep scholars: • participate In leadership development, internship, summer camp, and travel abroad opportunities • receive social-emotional and wellness support from middle school through college • build life-long friendships as part of a like-minded community of young leaders If your child is currently a 5th-, 6th-, or 7th-grader attending a New York City public, parochial, or charter school, apply today. October 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 19

ULTIMATE FALL FAMILY FUN GUIDE in partnership with �al� Famil� Road Trip� BY MIA SALAS F all decor, pumpkin treats and farm festivals are finally here! If you’re looking to make the most of the cozy season, have you considered planning a road trip with your family? Road trips are the perfect, quick escape from the city where you can dive into family friendly fall and winter festivities. Whether it’s apple picking or nature hikes, tractor rides or fudge tastings, your kiddos will have plenty of fun activities to do, all while exploring the history of unique towns. We’ve rounded up some of the best road trip destinations for your family this year. Get your train tickets or GPS ready, because these are fall vacays you do not want to miss! Central Massachusetts Antsy kiddos who could not last hours in a car? Not to worry– Central Massachusetts is a quick 30-minute flight away. In fact, there are 4 flights arriving daily from NYC, both from JFK and LGA, making it easier than ever to plan your getaway. Once you arrive we recommend you set up camp at a brand name or boutique hotel in Worcester, MA. You’ll be 30 minutes or less from a ton of family-friendly attractions, like the Southwick’s Zoo, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, Old Sturbridge Village and the Ecotarium. If you’re looking for some outdoor fun, we recommend you go on a family hike to Lookout Rock or the summit of Wachusett Mountain. But with 22 state parks in the region, you’ll have your pick of hiking trails. Central Massachusetts also has plenty of seasonal celebrations: you don’t want to miss KidsFest, AppleFest, BooFest, and Fall Food Truck Fest at Wachusett Mountain. The Annual Harvest Festival is also a family-favorite because of its well-loved scarecrow contest. And we can’t forget about Southwick Zoo’s Festival of Illumination, showcasing the stories of legendary creatures and fairytales through handmade Chinese lanterns. Add on all the usual fall classics– apple picking, cider donuts, and tractor rides– and Central Massachusetts is the place to be! Book your amazingly convenient flight today. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide New Jersey New Jersey is home to some of the most exciting family destinations in the Northeast - from the quaint shops of Cape May to High Point State Park in the Skylands. Families come back year after year for coolweather experiences and adventurous ways to enjoy every last one of those fall and winter days. Enjoy the great outdoors, for New Jersey’s 130 miles of coastline delivers some of the most magnificent (and Instagrammable) views in the U.S. Visit mural-filled Asbury Park. Travel scenic byways for an impromptu leaf-peeping session. Hike serene nature trails. Go snow tubing in winter at Mountain Creek Resort and skiing at American Dream year-round. Enjoy the East Coast’s famed national and state parks like Liberty State Park, the Delaware Water Gap and Paterson Great Falls. New Jersey is bountiful in the arts, history, culture and more. The New Jersey State Museum and The Newark Museum of Art are famous family go-tos. Princeton’s Tony Award-winning McCarter Theatre provides unforgettable live music, dance and theater performances including American Repertory Ballet’s The Nutcracker November 25– 27 and A Christmas Carol December 7 – 24. Dive in and discover over 15,000 aquatic animals and the Northeast’s largest collection of sharks at The New Jersey State Aquarium on the Camden waterfront. Also along the Delaware: Big Kahuna’s Indoor Water Park - always a huge splash with kids. Looking for a quick 3-day family getaway? A road trip with stops at New Jersey’s top spots will do the trick. Choose the best journey for your crew including American Revolution, Scenic Byways, Anthony Bourdain Food Trail and Black Heritage itineraries. Spend time together, learn something new, and see the best places to play, dine and stay. Discover more at VisitNJ.org. Get your free Travel Guide and sign up for their informative e-newsletter. Discover Newport 22 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Newport, RI Only a few hours from NYC, Newport, Rhode Island brings fall festivities to the next level. Cider tasting and apple picking at Rocky Brook Orchard, named one of the best apple orchards in New England, offers eighty varieties of apples to choose from. Next on your fall bucket list is The Pachet Brook Tree Farm for a family-friendly hayride that leads you to a pumpkin patch. Looking for more adventure, visit Escobar’s Highland Farm, and wind your way out of their 8-acre corn maze. Experience more outdoor fun aboard a pedal-powered rail bike with Rail Explorers. The tour includes different experiences such as an evening lantern or fireside tours. Newport isn’t short of sport or history; your family can visit the interactive Sailing Museum, Audrain Automobile Museum and International Tennis Hall of Fame with just one ticket. Newport has family-friendly year-round events and activities, so be sure to check out the extensive calendar of seasonal events at DiscoverNewport.org.

Ultimate Ultimate Fall Fall Family Family FUn FUn GUide GUide Rockland County, NY Just 30 miles north of NYC, Rockland County makes the perfect family road trip. Nestled among 32,000 acres of untouched parkland, you can expect lots of outdoor fun: hiking trails, mountain vistas, and plenty of fall foliage. There’s also exquisite waterfront villages along the Hudson River that feature world-class restaurants, art galleries, shopping, champion golf courses, historic sites, and more. If you’re looking to get your fall fix, visit one of the many farms and farmer’s markets for fresh produce, pumpkin picking, and apple picking. We recommend Orchards of Conklin, the oldest working farm in Rockland County. You can pick your own pumpkins and apples, escape the corn maze, and shop homemade pies, donuts, and cookies. And with all the nature surrounding you, it can be tricky to choose just one hiking adventure. One family-favorite is Buttermilk Falls, which has several trails leading to the falls and steam with Frederick, Maryland Location, location, location! This fall road trip includes the National Scenic Byways and historic downtowns. Once you arrive at Frederick, Maryland, you are a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C, and Gettysburg, making this the perfect getaway. There are truly so many family adventures you can embark on here! And the best part? You can take your time by staying a few days at one of Frederick County’s 20 nationally-branded hotels. There’s no shortage of fall festivals at the many farms and pumpkin patches in Frederick County, offering hayrides, apple cannons, corn mazes, arts & crafts, duck races, farm animals, and more. And if your kids are craving a sweet treat, Frederick has some of the best creameries with farm-fresh ice cream. For a blast to the past, check out Walkersville Southern Railroad and Monocacy National Battlefield. Little ones will also love saying hello to the many animals at the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve, while older kids may enjoy a hike to the cascading waterfall in Cunningham Falls State Park. Last but not least, the food scene in Frederick is top-notch and super kid-friendly: don’t miss Pretzel and Pizza Creations, a restaurant where everything is made out of delicious pretzel dough, including the pizza crust. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Putnam County, NY This gem in New York is easy to travel to, making it an ideal road trip. A must-first stop is the Tilly Foster Farm. Only Putnam County, NY, would have a farm that regularly attracts families from all over to come and visit during the fall season. What makes Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster, NY, special? There’s something for everyone in your family to enjoy! From candle making to farm animals, sculptures to fishing, fresh veggies to concerts, this farm is the talk of the season every year. But beyond Tilly Foster Farm, Putnam County offers a spooky, kid-friendly musical, Hearts of the Hollow, that runs weekends through October 31. With 20 original songs, your kiddos will definitely be singing them all night long. And if you want to sneak in some apple picking on your trip, look no further than the Boscobel Heritage Applefest in Hudson Valley. Packed with cider pressing, apple preserving, arts & crafts, and sweet cider sampling, it’s a must-visit. overlooks and areas for picnicking. Take your time planning this trip, because Rockland County has Jamie Martorano natural, hidden gems you’ll want to explore for a while! Visit Frederick

FALL FOR NEW JERSEY ADVENTURES Team up with cool-weather favorites from the sands of the Jersey Shore straight up to the Skylands. Enjoy pumpkin patches, apple picking and hayrides. Parks dressed in gold and crimson leaves. Discover iconic eateries and sporting events—from the grid iron to the greens. Plus, journeys like our Scenic Byway and Black Heritage itineraries. You’ll find hundreds of destinations worth falling for. Get your free official travel guide and discover more at VisitNJ.org October 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 25

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide Fall Bucket list 36 amazing things to do this season By Jeannine Cintron and donna duarte-Ladd O ut of all the seasons, fall is easily the most fun for families to enjoy together. The house smells like a pumpkinspiced dream, the leaves are changing and kids are mapping out the best spots for trickor-treat candy. What a season! One of the biggest reasons to love fall is the beautiful weather! The just-right temperatures make for the perfect family day out – indoors or outdoors. That means there is no excuse not to check off everything on 26 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 your fall bucket list. And we have plenty of ideas to get you started below! walks and more chilling thrills. Bring the younger ones during the day for not-soscary activities and entertainment 1. Leaf peep at Central Park and check out 4. Pick the perfect pumpkin without leaving the changing leaves (it happens later in the city than Upstate, whoo- hoo!) 2. Head to the New York Botanical Garden for their Fall-O-Ween celebration, featuring pumpkins and gourds galore 3. Six Flags Fright Fest is back with its signature ghoul parade, multiple haunted the city! Queens County Farm Museum and Decker Farm in Staten Island each boast sprawling patches and festive fall activities on weekends in October 5. Best NYC views from 300 feet with special event opportunities at the Dream Wheel NJ! Tip: Park in lot C at the American Dream Mall and go to the 3rd floor.

It’s Spooky Season at WCS Education! Get spooky at the zoo, join us for family overnights, pajama story time and more! TAKE A BITE OUT OF FALL AT MCNY MOVIES FOR MINIS A new series of movies and workshops for kids of all ages! bronxzoo.com/learn/families Filip Wolak Central Prospect New York Park Zoo Park Zoo Aquarium Queens Zoo ON-SITE ACTIVITIES Explore what’s on view with scavenger hunts and family guides. Asya Gorovits Bronx Zoo VIRTUAL PROGRAMS Discover projects & programs to experience the Museum from anywhere. PHOTO CREDIT: ANNA FERA PHOTO CREDIT: @DR.MARIONYC We are the only museum dedicated to all things NYC! For nearly 100 years we have shared the stories that make New York New York. Reserve your tickets now! MCNY.ORG | @MUSEUMOFCITYNY 1220 FIFTH AVENUE AT 103RD STREET NEW YORK, NY 10029 212.534.1672 | INFO@MCNY.ORG October 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 2022.09_FallFamilyGuideAd_V3.indd 1 27 9/13/22 11:11 PM

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide 6. Stop by Levain Bakery for a Fall Chocolate Cookie of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, molasses, chocolate and more 7. Catch a ball game without sweating through your clothes. Fall marks the start of football, basketball, and hockey season 8. Geek out at NY Comic Con, coming to the Javits Center Oct. 6-9, and meet your favorite stars up close. Don’t forget to snap a photo to impress your friends! 9. Check out Museum of The City of New York's Movies for Minis, a new series of monthly movies accompanied by an artmaking workshop for kids of all ages. Check dates at mcny.org (Above) Discover Newport. (Left) Long Island Aquarium. 10. The mother of all Halloween parades winds through Greenwich Village on October 31, where spectators will view every kind of costume imaginable. This year’s theme is freedom! fun- including the Haunted Tree House all October. The Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks Halloween Party is on Oct 29th and their Annual Wine Tasting Event - Fish & Sips on November 11th 11. Take the older kids (or brave tweens) to one of NY’s many haunted houses for a scary good time. Some top-rated ones include Blood Manor, Long Island’s Bayville Scream Park, and Bane’s Haunted House in Midtown 24. Head to Central Park Lake (open until the end of November and weather permitting) and rent a boat or take a gondola ride 25. Take advantage of the Culture Pass and 12. Spend an October weekend in Sturbridge, visit the amazing cultural institutions that participate Massachusetts, to visit Phantoms by Firelight at Old Sturbridge Village bronxzoo.com/learn/families 13. Go for a whirl around one of New York’s many carousels before they close for the winter. Some favorites include Jane’s Carousel, Central Park, Seaglass Carousel and Bryant Park 26. Hop on a ferry and explore Governor’s Island before it closes for the winter 18. Pack the family in the car or head out on foot to explore the over-the-top spooky decorations and local haunted houses. It’s not just us; they’re totally getting more elaborate (and terrifying) every year! 27. Corn mazes are now a fall staple and there’s plenty nearby to choose from. The cream of the crop include Von Thun’s, Hank’s Pumpkintown and Harbes, among others 14. Dress your pooch in their Halloween finest and join the costumed canine convoy in Tompkins Square Park (Brooklyn) on Oct. 22 for their famous annual dog parade 19. Take a fall walk on the Highline, and head to The Whitney afterward; kids are free! 20. Leave the kids with a sitter and head to 15. Head to beautiful New Jersey for fall family fun with apple picking to leaf peeping, and more; For all the fun fall things to do, check out VisitNJ.org Long Island to tour its many beautiful wineries, while you take in breathtaking autumnal views or in a car at the Skyline Drive-in scenic bike tour 22. Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the 17. From Spooktacular Night Walks to Bronx Zoo Mornings and School Break camps, WCS Education has something to offer for every family! Check out our programs at 28 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Marine Science Festival on October 15 (11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, at Pier 84. With live activities, SUBMERGE brings marine science to life. This interactive science festival is open to the public 29. Take the kids to Central Park on Oct. 30 21. Enjoy the fall air and see a movie outdoors 16. Pedal your way past colorful foliage on a 28. Head to Hudson River Park’s SUBMERGE Dead) at El Museo del Barrio for a Halloween parade, kid’s activities and more. Be sure to head to the northeast corner at 6:30 for the annual Pumpkin Flotilla, when dozens of jack-o-lanterns are sent floating down the Harlem Meer in a stunning procession that is not to be missed 23. Long Island Aquarium has great events this season. Check out their website for all the 30. Check out Palisades Climb Adventure

Ultimate Fall Family FUn GUide which is the world’s tallest indoor ropes course, standing 85 feet tall and featuring over 75 unique challenge elements designed for climbers of all ages and skill levels. For younger visitors, check out the Sky Tykes course, which allows for easy parental guidance at any course level 31.Times Square is for families; discover kid- friendly attractions, family-style restaurants, immersive shops, free outdoor events, and theater. Explore the Times Square Family Fun Guide at tsq.org/families 32. An award-winning event, the Norman Bird Sanctuary Annual Harvest Fair, is one not to miss. Challenge friends to a sack race, scarecrow building competition, rope climbing, live music, and feast on delish fall food 33. Book a whale watching cruise for a chance to spot these peaceful giants before the water gets too cold 34. Go Brick-or-Treating at LEGOLAND New Dave & Buster's Times Square York and join their Monster Party for live shows, attractions, character meet-andgreets and more Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue, Zara, and more! End your day at Carpaccio, Bergen County’s #1 New Restaurant 35. Head to East Rutherford, NJ to American 36. Take your family on a picturesque fall hike Dream. Get your thrills in at Nickelodeon Universe, North America’s largest indoor theme park or enjoy the world’s largest indoor wave pool at DreamWorks Water Park. at Garvies Point Museum and Preserve in Glen Cove, LI. Leading down to a quiet beach, this easy-for-kids trail is one of the most serene on the island New York FamilY partNer Discover Newport for Fall Family Fun p lanning family adventures this season? Look no further than Newport, RI for the best of fall festivities: apple picking, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and cider treats. Newport is activity-packed during any season, but there’s something special about fall and winter that brings families back year after year. Between fairs, festivals, and fall foliage sunset tours, Newport has no shortage of seasonal family fun. An annual favorite is the Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, October 1-2. Little ones and bigger kids alike enjoy sack races, hay rides, mud pits, tug-of-war, live music, scarecrow competitions, and plenty of prizes. Newport also offers top-notch farms for fall festivities, such as Rocky Brook Orchard: a family-run orchard that’s become one of the best apple orchards in New England. When it comes to pumpkin picking, families love Pachet Brook Tree Farm for its fun hayride leading up to the pumpkins. And for an epic corn maze, Escobar’s Highland Farm is adored by kids. This year’s corn maze theme is “Field of Dreams”, promoting health, happiness, and love. Another way to experience Newport’s fall beauty is by hopping on a scenic pedalpowered rail bike ride along abandoned railroad tracks. Rail Explorers leads 90-minute, breathtaking tours around the Narragansett Bay. Head over to Thames Street afterwards for a sweet treat at one of the ice cream shops. And for chillier days spent indoors, Newport has stellar sports and history museums. Conveniently, the Sailing Museum, Audrain Automobile Museum, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame teamed up to provide access to all three with one ticket. Check out the full Newport experience at DiscoverNewport.org. October 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 29

Family Day out Pumpkin Picking! The besT paTches in and near new York ciTY By New york Family & kaitlyN riggio O ctober is here which means it’s that time again to go pumpkin picking. Head to one of these pumpkin picking farms in and near New York City to pick from a variety of gourds, munchkins, and other pumpkins. The best part is that it’s also apple-picking season, which means there will be plenty of apple cider, apple cider donuts, and baked goods for you and your family to enjoy as you roam the pumpkin patch, pet farm animals, and pick jack-o’-lantern worthy pumpkins to carve. We’ve even included the travel distance from Midtown so you know how long the journey will be. So find a weekend, and take a trip to one of these pumpkin patches and experience fall to its fullest. Under One Hour Demarest Farms 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 201-666-0472 (40 min from Midtown) Demarest Farms’ pumpkin picking rolls out on Sept. 24. Make your reservation on their site and pick out the perfect pumpkin. Once you make a reservation, you will be given a date and time to arrive at the farm. The cost for general admission is $7, includes free parking, entrance to the pumpkin patch, petting zoo and hayrides available Saturday and Sunday; plus $12 for the largest pumpkin you pick. Children 2 and under can enter for free. Open 8 am to 5 pm, daily. Queens County Farm 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens, NY 11004 718-347-3276 (40 min from Midtown) As the longest continually farmed site in New York State, Queens County Farm opens their pumpkin patch up again this October for families to enjoy. Pumpkin month at Queens County Farm is full of excitement with 30 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 autumn in the air. While the pumpkin patch is open primarily on weekends, feel free to come during the week to purchase pumpkins in the Farm Store. Open to the public Oct. 1 to Oct. 29; 12 pm to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday; 10 am to 4:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday. General admission is free to the public, except during special events. as you celebrate the fall season. Reservations are not required during the weekdays, but book a reservation if you are visiting the farm on the weekend. Pumpkins are weighed by the pound, weekend parking is $15, and weekday parking is free. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Hillview Farms 223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ 908-647-0957 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) You might know Riamede Farms for iconic apple orchards, but they also have a CutYour-Own-Pumpkin Patch! Cut pumpkins right from the vine in this pumpkin patch at the beginning of the season. Riamede Farm recommends that you bring your own cutting shears as well. Make sure to also grab some delicious apples, donuts, and baked goods during your visit. Pumpkin and squash fields open in late September. A farm pass is $7 and is required for any visitors 6 and older. It includes admission to the apple orchard, pumpkin field, and a free wagon ride on the weekends. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, daily. (50 min from Midtown) Pick your own pumpkins at Hillview Farms! In October, you and your family can visit this family-owned and operated farm that has 53 acres of locally grown food. Hayrides are available every weekend in October! You can even visit their roadside market that has apples, pumpkins, vegetables, tomatoes, donuts, cider, and bakery items. Open 9 am to 6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily. One Hour to One Hour and a Half Secor Farms 85 Airmont Ave., Mahwah, NJ 07430 201-529-2595 (1 hr from Midtown) Make picture-perfect memories at Secor Farms’ storefront pumpkin patch. Public Hayrides begin mid-September and cost $5. Don’t leave before browsing the farm’s market, full of fresh-pressed apple cider and homemade apple cider donuts. Open 9 am to 5:30 pm, daily. The pumpkin patch will be open through Oct. 31. Outhouse Orchards 139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 914-277-3188 (1 hr 15 min from Midtown) Outhouse Orchards attracts plenty of families year after year — you can even bring your family dog! Choose from pumpkins, gourds and an assortment of Halloween decorations Riamede Farm 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7762 Stuart’s Fruit Farm 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527 914-245-2784 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Not only a fruit farm, Stuart’s Fruit Farm features the perfect pumpkin patch for families, and it’s family-operated! Enjoy the autumn air and the farm views as you survey the pumpkins and choose your favorite. You can also buy pre-picked pumpkins and gourds at the farm stand if you don’t have the time to venture into the pumpkin patch. Open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Cash or check only. Alstede Farms 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7189 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Head to Alstede Farms to pick the freshest

pumpkins with your family! There are plenty of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to choose from: orange and white, munchkins, gourds, and assorted winter squash. Purchase a Pick-Your-Own ticket on their website prior to visiting, Corn Maze & Blooming Giants Sunflower Trail are included in the admission. Open 9 am to 6 pm, daily. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm 1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 914-245-5111 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Pumpkin picking opens Oct. 1 at Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm! Spend the day with your family in the patch as you search for your favorite pumpkin. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm is also very well known for its markets: the bakery, apple farm market, and the country market. Purchase tasty treats, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins! They’re open 10 am to 4:30 pm, Wednesday to Monday (closed on Tuesdays). Apple Ridge Orchards 101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-987-7717 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Looking for an educational and interactive experience at the pumpkin patch? Check out Apple Ridge Orchards for some family fun with pumpkins! Take photos in front of the custom farm displays, such as an old tractor and portrait paintings. You can also taste sweet treats and pet the farm animals as you visit the farm. No reservations needed. Pumpkins cost $13 regardless of size and general admission is $3 which includes free parking and entrance to the farm. Admission and pick your own payments are cash only. Open to the public 9 am to 6 pm, Thursday to Sunday and holidays. No reservations needed! Lawrence Farms Orchards 306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 845-562-4268 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Not too far of a drive from NYC, Lawrence Farms Orchards has a pumpkin patch with a wide selection for families to choose from. After you find your perfect pumpkin, browse the concession stand, which features apple cider donuts, pies, cookies, chicken tenders, paninis, hot dogs, roasted nuts, fries, pizza, nachos, ice cream, and more! Enjoy a morning out in the pumpkin patch and delectable lunch or snack afterward to celebrate the fall season. Arriving early is highly recommended if you’d like to gain entry into the farm. Pumpkin season starts in mid-September. Open 9 am to 4 pm. Admission is $7 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person Friday through Sunday and holidays. Children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available. Barton Orchards 63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY 12570 845-227-2306 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Beginning in late September and running through the end of October, Barton Orchards boasts a wonderful, family-friendly pumpkin patch. Barton Orchards started as an apple farm, but they have since expanded to include tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, peppers, squash, and, of course, pumpkins! October 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 31

Family Day out There are plenty of other exciting activities to do and food to taste during your visit. Online ticketing is required, with tickets available one weekend at a time. Open Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm. $10 minimum purchase required. Fishkill Farms 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 845-897-4377 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) The pumpkin patch has both edible and decorative pumpkins to choose from, as well as gourds, squash, corn stalks, and straw bales for your fall decor! Make sure to book your reservation to go pumpkin picking with the family at Fishkill Farms and don’t leave without tasting their freshly made donuts at the farm store! Pumpkin season starts in mid-September. The store also offers contactless pick-up and local delivery. Open 9 to 4:45 pm (field closes at 5:45 pm), Tuesday through Sunday for PYO. Over an Hour and a Half Apple Dave’s Orchards 82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-772-1242 (1 hr 40 min from Midtown) Pick your own pumpkins at Apple Dave’s Orchards and choose your favorite pumpkins. While you are there, take a walk in the herb and flower gardens and enjoy lots of their delicious food. Browse the Country Farm Store on your way out, which has fresh apple cider donuts, pumpkins, jams, jellies, pure honey, and more. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, Sept. 5 through late October. Elwood Pumpkin Farm 1500 E Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, NY 11743 631-368-8626 (1 hr 40 min from Midtown) As Long Island’s most western pumpkin farm, Elwood Pumpkin Farm opens up pumpkin picking off the vine to you and your family this fall! Kids also will love the child corn maze and wagon ride around the farm. Pumpkins are priced by size. The 2022 season opens Sept. 24. Open 10 am to 5 pm, weekends; 3 to 5 pm, weekdays. Hurd’s Family Farm 2187 State Route 32 Modena, NY 12548 845-883-7825 (1 hr 50 min from Midtown) There are pumpkins in all shapes and sizes at 32 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 This two-day weekend event will be held on Sept. 24 and 25 from 10 am to 6 pm. There are many different varieties available, so you will have no shortage of options here. Enjoy their apple cider donuts and other options as you pick your pumpkins. Pumpkins are sold by the pound. Farmstand open 10 am to 6 pm, daily. Hurd’s Family Farm starting in late September. Small pumpkins are $6, any size is $12, and XL pumpkins are $20. Enjoy the giant slide, bounce pillow, coral playground, and entrance to the corn maze, which are all free with a Pick Your Own Purchase. Activity wristbands can be purchased for $14 (Express), $23 (VIP), and $29 (Ultimate) in advance, giving access to activities like hayrides, a bounce house, duck racing, and so much more! In order to keep capacity limited, the PYO purchase is for 2 hours at the farm. Activities are open Fridays and Mondays, 10 am to 4 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am to 4 pm. “Pick Your Own” is open Fridays and Mondays, 10 am to 4 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am to 5 pm. Reservations open by 8am on the day for which they apply. You must make your reservation on the same day you plan to visit! Dykeman Farm 31 Dykeman Lane Pawling, NY 12564 845-832-6068 (1 hr 50 min from Midtown) This long-established farm has had pick-yourown-pumpkins since 1974! Pumpkin picking season will be starting Sept. 25 and will be open on weekends throughout October. With over 70 varieties to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect pumpkin to take home. There are also plenty of photo spots all around the pumpkin patch for you to take photos of your little ones as they pick pumpkins this year. They also have free hayrides! The farmstand is open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Picking is open on September 25 on all October weekends, and Columbus Day. Harbes Family Farm 715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952 631-298-0800 (2 hrs from Midtown) With 8 acres of on-the-vine pumpkins, Harbes Family Farm has a huge selection of pumpkins just waiting for you to take home! Join them for the grand seasonal opening of the Barnyard Pumpkin patch during Harbes Annual Pumpkin Harvest where you can enjoy live music, concession stands, pig races, a 7-acre “u-pick” pumpkin patch, and more. Bishop’s Orchards 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437 203-453-2338 (2 hrs from Midtown) Although Bishop’s Orchards may be a bit of a drive from NYC, it will surely be worth it once you’re making family memories in the pumpkin patch, which opens mid-September and runs through Halloween. These sphereshaped pumpkins are perfect for decoration during Halloween and Thanksgiving, or just the fall season in general! You can also prepare the pumpkins for meals or snacks, such as pumpkin seeds or pumpkin soup. Along with the pumpkins, browse the mums, corn stalks, gourds, squash, Indian Corn, and various other activities for kids and families to enjoy. Grab a scoop (or three) of ice cream while you’re there from Bishop’s Orchards’ new Creamery Ice Cream stand. Open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Hank’s PumpkinTown 240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976 631-726-4667 (2 hrs from Midtown) The name says it best, as Hank’s PumpkinTown truly is a pumpkin town with pumpkins of all sizes! Other fall decorations available include gourds, corn stalks, straw bales, Indian Corn, mums, Montauk daisies, door hanging, and more. Make sure to check out the Pink Tractor, which features pink porcelain doll pumpkins! Hanks’ PumpkinTown donates a portion of the proceeds from each sale to Breast Cancer Research. For even more fun, there is the Maze Park for $18 weekend admission and $12 weekday admission which includes pedal cart race tracks, a giant corn maze, a dairy barn play structure, and a wide variety of games and activities to keep the whole family amazed. There is gem mining for an additional cost on weekends and an exciting wooden playground. The Market includes apple cider slushies, apple cider and pumpkin donuts, kettle corn, candy and caramel apples, corn dogs, chicken tenders, and many more treats. Open 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, daily.

The Many Sides of Alexa Alexa Wilding is a Daughter, Wife, Singer/Songwriter, Twin Mom, Cancer Mom, Cancer Survivor and now, Writer. Read on to hear how she’s learning to accept them all. By Cris Pearlstein A s I sit here and write this story, it’s been a week since my conversation with Alexa Wilding, the twin mom of Lou and West, ages 9 and cancer mom you probably know from the raw and honest writing she shares on her Instagram feed. It may have been a week, but I have not stopped thinking about our conversation for one second since. We spoke for over an hour and a half, almost double the amount of time my interviews usually take, and we could have easily gone another hour. Alexa’s story is wild (no pun intended), painful, magical, horrible, and, at times, hard to believe. And although her story is riveting—after seeing her son Lou through choroid plexus carcinoma (twice!) a rare pediatric brain cancer for which West is not at risk, she herself gets diagnosed with breast cancer—it’s her take on the events and how she got through it all that really mesmerized me. She spoke about nature as medicine, about being present through the good and the bad, and about the many identities we as moms have that we maybe don’t allow ourselves to explore. Even if you don’t have a sick child, and even if you are not sick yourself, this interview will push your mind to see life through a fresh pair of eyes. Or at the very least, will help you see yourself anew—Alexa says we are all prisms, shifting and growing, our many chards of glass catching rays of light as we turn. I couldn’t think of a better metaphor. CP: Can you tell me a little bit about yourself? AW: I am a writer, a singer/songwriter, a twin mother, a cancer mom and now, a cancer survivor. It’s a very long byline, but they all are starting to inform each other. I was mostly born and raised in New York City, downtown to two very art-y parents so I had a really fun upbringing. I left the city about 4 years ago to move upstate. I had gone to Bard 34 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 College so I knew it was beautiful here, but leaving the city was such a big deal. Now that we’re here I can’t imagine being anywhere else. When you’re someone who doesn’t really have a connection to nature as a city kid it can really win you over and provide a lot of medicine, which I’ve needed these last few years. My husband works at Bard College’s contemporary art museum, and it’s been fun visiting him where I went to school, and really fun for my kids when shows are going up to run wild in the galleries. We’ve made a really lovely life for ourselves up here. The Hudson Valley completely exploded during the pandemic which was interesting, but I think there’s a lot of positives in that we saw a lot of families looking for the same thing. To feel more connected. And when you wake up and see the mountains you can’t help but just be turned into a Buddhist, a crazy New Age lady. I wake up, I have my coffee, I stand on my porch and say, “Thank you mountains, thank you for watching over me and my family, thank you for always being there.” It’s amazing what the move from city to country can do. CP: Ok so let’s talk about Lou. You barely have a chance to grapple with the new identity of Mother, and Lou is disgnosed with choroid plexus carcinoma. Now you’re being forced into this identity of Cancer Mom. Can you talk to me about the push and pull between regular mom and Cancer Mom? Because you actually do have two children—you’re Regular Mom to one kid, and you’re Cancer Mom to another kid. AW: Lou had to do 6 months of high dose chemo, and you basically live in the hospital when they’re that young because it’s too dangerous. I went to a girls’ boarding school and there were echoes of that because it was mostly moms and we were all living on the hall together. We’d have cocktail hour at 6pm, with hummus and pretzels and Cokes. It’s funny that I get nostalgic for that time because it was awful, but it was wonderful to have mirrors like that of all these mothers. We were all struggling to take care of our children through every mother’s absolute worst nightmare, trying to take care of ourselves. I will never forget those first mothers I met because we were all trying to survive and when you become a cancer mom you are immediately martyred. You’re immediately martyred because you are seen as the selfless caregiver who always has her fight face forward, who gracefully accepts the GoFundMe contributions, who gracefully accepts the visits from the social workers and all the different people who come in. You become this hostess with the mostess of your hospital room. It was so funny because here I was in the hospital room decorating it with sheepskins and baskets, trying to make it look like a Domino spread. All of us had a secret life. We had things we were doing to stay alive. For me it was writing. My dear friend Molly is a big part of my story. She was a guardian angel and said, “You need to write and send me what you write.” So that was my secret life and I was writing about some really private things, things that I was doing to survive. There were moms who were shoplifting, there were moms with addiction issues, there was the dad I always talk about, the only dad on the hall, whose wife “couldn’t handle it” and we were fascinated by her. Like, who is this mom who doesn’t get to be here? I say all that just to paint a picture. But the push and pull can really be seen in two ways. I still have dreams about taking breaks from the hospital room and wandering those streets to get a coffee or being really bad and getting in a cab to go down to Strand. CP: So you went from Singer/Songwriter to Mom to Cancer Mom and now you’re morphing into this Writer identity it sounds like. AW: Yeah and survivor. People start looking to you for wisdom. I was happy to share our story but I wasn’t really there yet. I think it was Cheryl Strayed who had that famous quote, “You can’t write from the wound, you have to write from the scar.” And I was very

CP: Are you in remission? AW: Yeah, so I was diagnosed in November, it was supposed to just be early breast cancer, a lumpectomy, some radiation and we’ll be done. Days before my January lumpectomy they discovered a third lump and it was too far away. So I had 48 hours to prepare for losing my breast. And everyone was so worried about me and rightfully so because to be retraumatized in the hospital now as the patient it was so far out. CP: You can’t make this stuff up. AW: No, it was ridiculous! There I was standing on the corner of 98th and Madison about to lose my breast, like what? What is this? When you Google “how to prepare for a mastectomy?” all these things come up, all these things you can buy, I didn’t have any of that stuff. It was very profound to be back on that corner. I left Ian and the boys up here in Hudson because I knew this was about me. I had my parents take care of me. My dad and his wife, my stepmom, still live in the city and I went in so I could be a daughter, and I could just be Alexa. Here’s another example of the prism turning. I have two wonderful parents, my mom is really special to me, but my dad is one of the most positive people in the world. You want him around when shit hits the fan. I’m proud that I think I’m carrying that lineage along. I was headed into the OR, I had this spiritual moment, and I just laid down. I felt this power that I’ve yet to feel since, but it was this wonderful reminder that despite it all I am a person, I am a body, I have needs and we’re going to take care of them. Photo by Yumi Matsuo much in the wound, but I was trying. It took me a while to understand that if you’ve been through something extraordinary you can actually be of service, but you also have to be ready to be of service. CP: Tell me when Cancer Patient, your new identity, appeared. Were you ready to accept that? AW: No. One day I didn’t feel like writing and I decided to go get that mammogram I was supposed to get. When they told me it was like someone saying something in a new language. CP: The second theme that I wanted to touch on is resilience. What does resilience mean to you? And to what do you owe your resilience? AW: Resilience is one of those words that we take for granted, we hear it so much. For me it’s not so much how we snap back but how we show up. There’s so much emphasis on snapping back and you don’t snap back. You are changed. There should be more focus on how you show up and the thing about resilience is it’s like a rubber band. To be truly resilient you have to give yourself the grace to not always show up the way you like to. There were times I showed up on that corner of 98th and Madison not my best, and there were times I showed up like let’s do this. Resilience is accepting all those different parts of ourselves. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity. To read the story in its entirety visit newyorkfamily.com. October 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 35

calendar By Shara Levine Fall-O-Ween WHEN: Sept. 17- Oct. 31, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am -6pm WHERE: The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Join NYBG for special weekends of pumpkin parades, pumpkin carving face-offs, costumes, food, fall foliage, and more. WANT TO GO?: $15-$28. 718817-8700, nybg.org Boo at the Zoo WHEN: Oct. 1-30, Saturdays, Sundays, and 10/10, 10am-5:30pm WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Explore the Zoo in your Halloween best and participate in a costume parade, make crafts, see pumpkin carving demos, magic, performances, and so much more! WANT TO GO?: $41.95; $36.95 seniors 65 and older; $31.95 children 3-12; free for children 2 and younger. 718-220-5100, bronxzoo.com Fall Festival WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 12-4pm WHERE: St. James Park, 2550 Jerome Ave., Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Come out for an afternoon of family games, sports, fall crafts, and more! WANT TO GO?: 718-430-1825, nycgovparks.org Bronx Halloween Parade WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 12pm WHERE: Simpson Street and Westchester Avenue, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Put on your costume and get ready to party at this Mardi Gras themed Halloween parade. 36 Circus Vazquex comes to Bronx Terminal Market starting Oct. 28. NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022

october WANT TO GO?: 718-328-9125, bxcb2.events. Circus Vazquez WHEN: Oct. 28- Nov. 14, Mondays-Fridays, 7:30pm; Saturdays, 12pm, 3pm and 7pm, Sundays, 12pm, 3pm and 6pm WHERE: Bronx Terminal Market, 610 Exterior Street, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: The show includes thrilling acts, like X Metal Riders and Super Tumblers and features performers from all over the world. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $25. 718-513-7725, circusvazquez.com Bronx Night Market WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29, 1-7pm WHERE: Fordham Plaza, 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Come out to the largest family-friendly foodie celebration in the Bronx complete with food vendors, kid zone, education booths, and more. WANT TO GO?: thebronxnightmarket.com Family Art Project: Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead WHEN: Oct. 29-30, 10am-1pm WHERE: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate this special Mexican cultural holiday while calendar exploring nicho boxes, small shadow boxes filled with meaning and purpose that honor a lost loved one. WANT TO GO?: FREE with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 ages 6 and older. 718-5493200, wavehill.org MANHATTAN Sesame Street The Musical WHEN: Sept. 8- Nov. 27 , See website for schedule WHERE: Theater Row, 410 W 42nd St., Midtown AGES: All WHAT: For the very first time, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, and the rest of your Sesame Street favorites appear in their very own musical featuring Sesame Street’s classic standards and new smash-hit songs by Broadway’s brightest song writers. WANT TO GO?: $31.50-135.50. 212-714-2442, bfany.org/ theatre-row 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade WHEN: Monday, Oct. 10, 11:30am-3:30pm WHERE: 5th Avenue, 44th Street to 72nd Street, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Italian American heritage and culture at the largest celebration in the United States.? WANT TO GO?: 212-249-9923, columbuscitizens.org The Bronx Halloween Parade will be Oct. 22. BROOKLYN QUEENS MasterChef Junior Live! Pumpkin Patch WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 7pm WHERE: Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush AGES: All WHAT: Watch Season 8’s winner, finalist, and fan favorites as they take to the stage in head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages. WANT TO GO?: $25-$75. 718856-5464, mastercheflivetour. com WHEN: Oct. 15-29, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-4:30pm WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Make it a pictureperfect pumpkin outing with harvest-themed photo opps and friendly costumed nature creatures roaming the Farm! WANT TO GO?: $14 admission per child includes 1 pumpkin; $10 adult admission. 718-8863800, queensbotanical.org Harvest Festival WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 11am-4pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St., Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the changing of the seasons with arts and crafts, storytelling, lawn games and more— including their signature pumpkin patch. WANT TO GO?: 718-514-7358, brooklynbridgepark.org St. James Park hosts a Fall Festival on Oct. 15. The Amazing Maize Maze WHEN: Sept. 16- Oct. 29, Fridays, 12-4:30pm; Saturdays, 11am–4:30; Sundays, 11am–4:30pm; Monday, Oct. 10, 11am-4:30pm WHERE: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park AGES: All WHAT: Find your way through New York City’s only corn maze where you will find clues, solve puzzles, and make your way to Victory Bridge where the full vista is revealed. WANT TO GO?: $12; $8, ages 4–11. 718-347-3276, queensfarm. org October 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 37

family fun Halloween Experiences Spooky fun in & around NYC By Shara Levine H alloween in New York is an experience. It is the perfect time to take advantage of Halloween parties, trick and treating, fall corn mazes, spooky decor, light shows and more. Here are some of the special events that are uber Halloween-focused. NYC Boo at the Zoo Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx Oct. 1-30, Saturdays, Sundays, and 10/10, 10am-5:30pm $41.95; $36.95 seniors 65 and older; $31.95 children 3-12; free for children 2 and younger. Advanced registration required. Explore the Zoo in your Halloween best and participate in a costume parade, make crafts, see pumpkin carving demos, magic, performances, and so much more! Long Island RISE of the Jack O’Lanterns USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts, 185 Colonial Springs Road, Wheatley Heights Sept. 30- Nov. 6 , See website for schedule $35; $25 ages 3-17. Advanced registration required. Travel the longest Jack O’Lantern trail in the world featuring over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Spooky Fest - A Halloween Family Adventure Center for Science Teaching and LearningTanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center Oct. 7-30, Fridays-Sundays, 6:30-9:30pm $20 non-spooky attractions only; $25 all attractions. Ages 3-12 You decide your experience with the option of non spooky attractions featuring friendly displays and characters or choose to scare up some fun with zombie robotic dinos in The Spooky Woods. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2022 Halloween House Long Island Kids Boo Fest Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove Oct. 1- Nov. 1, See website for schedule $19.99-$29.99. Advanced registration required This completely immersive, one of a kind experience, transports you to an all Halloween world filled with themed rooms, indoor pumpkin patch, and Halloween decor. Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Sept. 17- Oct. 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-6pm Starting at $49.99. Explore all your family favorite coasters and park rides together, travel the Trick-or-Treat trail, and more at this festive Halloween event. Rockland Brick-or-Treat Halloween Light Show LEGOLAND New York Resort, One Legoland Blvd., Goshen Sept. 24- Oct. 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-6pm Tickets start at $67.99. Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND® New York Resort with tons of candy, an allnew show line up, never-before-seen exclusive LEGO® characters, and more! Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Rd., Hillsdale Sept. 16- Oct. 31, Sundays-Thursdays 7-9pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 7-9:30pm. $35 per car Take your vehicle on a guided tour through 32 acres of brilliant Halloween light displays, enjoy farm fresh goodies in the retail farm market, warm-up by the fire pits, make your own s’mores and hot coco.

