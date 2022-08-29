New York Family - September 2022

September 2022 established 1986 newyorkfamily.com Peace, Love & Bonberi Mom of two Nicole Berrie, the founder of @bonberi, Bonberi Mart & author of Body Harmony on intuitive eating, nourishing our bodies and the support system that helped her fulfill her dreams Let’s Go Apple Picking! We have the Deets: on Local Schools, Boarding Schools, Daycares & Nannies Afterschool Activities Guide

FEATURES 10 | Apps Best podcasts for kids that parents will also love 22 | Parents Finding the right child-care 22 | Parenting What is Koala Parenting? 24 | Afterschool Activities & Enrichment Sports How to choose the right extracurriculars for your child 38 | Education Boarding Schools for students to excel and thrive 12 | Ask The Expert 5 activities to boost literacy skills 16 | Family Day Out 10 things to do with kids this month in Central Park 30 | Family Day Out Time for Apple Picking 34 | Health Monkeypox: What parents need to know 48 | Cover- Nicole Berrie Founder of Bonberi and Author of Body Harmony

Editor's Note
NewYorkFamily.com
Nina Gallo Photography
Magic of a New School Year
Summer is winding down, and most of us are okay with this, as going back to school gives us a bit of structure, a feeling of getting back to normal. We have helpful listings and articles if looking for Afterschool and Extracurricular Activities (page 24), Boarding Schools (page 38) or understanding your Child Care Options for Families (page 20). Also, check out our piece on What is Koala Parenting (page 22); yes, it is a thing! While school is back in session, this doesn't mean we stop having fun and exploring NYC. We have 10 Things to Do with Kids this Month in Central Park (page 16). And urgh another virus to worry about, we have all the deets on Monkeypox: What Parents Need to Know (page 34). Lastly, we chatted with cover mom Nicole Berrie, the founder of @bonberi (page 48), on intuitive eating, nourishing our bodies and the support system that helped her fulfill her dreams. She also shares her recipe for her yummy Green Lemonade Juice!
Donna and New York Family

Education Back to School! We’re SO ready for a new year By Donna Duarte-LaDD A s we head into a new school year, we’re reminded that many parents, teachers, and particularly our kids have shown resilience and perseverance in the last few (bumpy) school years. Many of us in this world of COVID, monkeypox and now polio (we know, we know) have been cautiously optimistic about the last few school years, which is understandable. Yet, a new school year is a rite of passage and returning to enjoy these first days of a school year is essential. And parents, our kids, and teachers who were rockstars during lockdown are excited about this school year. Delilah, age 10, is starting middle school this year and shared with New York Family, “I’m excited for new friends and teachers. I missed going on trips and we only went on one last year and none the year before, so I’m really excited to go on more trips.” Go Delilah! And schools, whether private, charter, Catholic, public, daycares, etc., have demonstrated that students come first and we can get through hard times. After two years, most schools can finally let parents back in the building. One parent who visited her son’s special needs school this summer for the first time said she will never forget seeing the smile on her son’s face when he saw her walk through the door. Erica, a pre-k teacher in Syracuse, NY, shared, “I am looking forward to having family volunteers back in the building. The opportunity to deeply engage with our families strengthens bonds within our classroom, school, and district.” Now we know. While remote learning was shaky at first, we know it can work, but many parents are thrilled for their kids to walk through the doors of their school this 8 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 year. And the teachers are also ready. Gerard Ucelli, art teacher at P.S. 46 on Staten Island, commented, “Since realigning our students to inperson learning from last year, I’m excited to emphasize consistency in keeping kids engaged. Art can be an outlet that opens so many doors to kids and I’m striving to be a gatekeeper of opportunities that help them thrive.” Andrea, a New York City Elementary School Teacher, concurs, “I’m looking forward to continuing to build a sense of community in my class. So much of that was lost for my students in the past few years. Since my small groups tend to stay together year to year, I can’t wait to see students overcoming challenges and celebrating their growth and achievements. I’m also excited for a new music band program at our school! It will give students a much-needed creative outlet! Even NYC DOE Schools Chancellor, David Banks is excited, Chancellor Banks recently shared, “While it’s not quite my first day of school, I am absolutely overjoyed as I prepare to experience my first day of school as NYC Public Schools Chancellor. The past eight months I have spent with NYC’s families, children, and devoted educators have been an honor, a delight, and a privilege. With their partnership, guidance and support we have taken huge strides in transforming our system — from how we teach reading and expanding our Gifted & Talented program, to creating new pathways in digital learning experiences. Imagine what we can do with a whole school year. There is so much to look forward to as we head into September, a bright start to what I know will be a successful school year.” So let’s check off those endless school supply lists and prepare the backpacks, bring on those first-day jitters, pack the mask just in case and welcome a new school year.

apps Best Podcasts for Kids that Parents Will Also Love By Sara Marine FroMMell W e all know kids’ brains are like sponges, we also understand that kids can zone out during the summer, and now that they are back at school, these podcasts are not only fun to listen to -they may even boost the kids out of any “summer slide” they experience during the summer. But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, and kidslisten.org But Why is a Podcast that helps kids explore the big interesting world out there. The discussions are presented in question answer format, and include a wide range of topics. From questions like “Do You Have To Be Tall To Play Basketball?” to “What Is Climate Change?” But Why Podcast will keep young curious minds active and excited. This podcast is ideal for children ages 5-11. Peace Out Podcast Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Leela Kids, kidslisten.org, or online at PeaceOutPodcast.com The Peace Out Podcast focuses on mindfulness and emotional regulation. The stories are presented in a calming way, and teach children social-emotional skills. There are also guided visualizations and breathing exercises that help children with self regulation. It is ideal for children ages 8 and under. KidNuz Available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, kidslisten.org Kidnuz is a daily podcast that engages kids in current events, encourages critical thinking, and sparks meaningful conversations. It brings children daily news in a growth oriented way. It is ideal for children ages 6-13. Story Nory Available on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, and 10 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Audible Storynory brings beautifully read, sophisticated audio stories for the entire family. The stories include fairytales, original stories, myths, poems, music, and more. The stories range from traditional stories from all over the world to sci-fi space traveling themed stories. It has a great variety, so every child can find something to enjoy. Circle Round Available on Kidslisten.org, Audible, Apple Podcasts, and Wbur.org Circle Round adapts carefully-selected folktales from around the world into soundand music-rich radio plays for kids ages 4 to 10. Each 10- to 20-minute episode explores important issues like kindness, persistence and generosity. And each episode ends with an activity that inspires a deeper conversation between children and grown-ups. Brains On! A Science Podcast For Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and kidslisten.org Brains On is an award winning science podcast that is great for children of all ages. It uses science and history to fuel the natural curiosity of children. Each week, a different kid co-host joins the podcast to find answers to fascinating questions about the world sent in by listeners. Purple Rocket Available on Apple Podcasts, and kidslisten.org Purple Rocket is an award-winning kids podcast full of fun and adventure. It is engaging and educational and helps kids use their imagination. It is laden with mystery including a magical globe, exploring the universe aboard a space train, dinosaur adventures, and so much more. This podcast is ideal for children ages 5-12. Professor Theo’s Mystery Lab Available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, and kidslisten.org Professor Theo’s Mystery Lab takes place on Professor Theo’s mysterious university campus which is filled with superheroes and surprises. Imaginative, exciting, and compact episodes are awesome for entertaining kids and helping develop their creativity. Professor Theo keeps many secrets but enjoys sharing his hometown bedtime stories and playful tales. This podcast is ideal for ages 5-11.

Amazing is care that saves your heart and your future. Suri had a bad stomach ache that turned out to be myocarditis, a serious inflammation of the heart. Specialists from our multidisciplinary pediatric critical care team worked together to regulate her heartbeat—and got Suri back to thinking about what comes next. nyp.org/pediatrics September 2022 | New York Family 11

ask the expert 5 Activities to Boost Literacy Skills By Dawn Marie Barhyte T eachers agree that young children don’t have to know how to read and write before kindergarten, but boosting literacy skills from a young age is highly beneficial. A basic understanding of the relationship between letters, words and reading helps promote school readiness. One way to do this is by reading aloud to your child. Encouraging their early attempts to read and write will unlock a world of information and imagination. Boost Brain Development You have already heard how vital it is to read to your children every day, but do you know why? You might be surprised to learn that doing so boosts brain development, stimulates language skills, and gives your child an edge once they go off to school. Studies show a correlation between reading and higher scores on standardized tests and better grades in school overall. Strengthen Your Bond Reading does not just happen. Literacy skills need to be nurtured as early as possible; the easiest way is to read aloud to your child. This not only builds a foundation for literacy but gets kids actually to enjoy it, too. Studies show children will develop more positive attitudes towards reading if they experience a close bond with you while reading aloud. Reading aloud also has the following benefits: • Sharpens listening skills and increases attention span • Vocabulary matures and kids acquire new words • Learns about sequencing, space and time, the flow of stories and what comes next • Improves comprehension and gains a deeper understanding of the world • Strengthens and refines language skills and forms more complex sentences 12 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Boost Literacy Skills As a parent, you can do a great deal to nurture your child’s literacy development aside from reading books aloud. Here are some other fun activities to build literacy skills The Nursery Rhyme Effect: Research has found that children who are familiar with nursery rhymes when they enter kindergarten learn to read more easily. With each nursery rhyme, thousands of connections are formed, introducing your child to the patterns of sounds as the brain separates words into syllables and hears similarities between words that rhyme. They not only boost literacy skills, but also increase motor coordination and listening skills. Try fun, familiar finger rhymes such as the Itsy-Bitsy Spider or Five Little Monkeys. Then extend the activity by writing down the rhymes and have your child draw pictures to illustrate the words. Make a Book Together: Have your child make up their own story, and write it down

PARENTING Child Care Options for Families BY SERENA NORR P arenting is hard. We know, understatement of the century. One resource that can help parents out is having reliable, safe, and loving childcare. Childcare comes in forms that fluctuate and evolve as your child ages and your work/home situation adapts. This can be a daycare facility, nursery, a nanny, or an au pair. One thing is for sure, parents today have many flexible options to accommodate their financial and work/home situation and create a fun, engaging, and safe structure for their children. Check out more about the different child care options below: Part-Time Child Care With the surge of work-from-home and hybrid working conditions, more and more families require part-time daycare or flexible in-home childcare. This flexible option (on both ends) might mean that you only need part-time care at a nursery or daycare when you go into the office or are running home and working solo for a half day to take those Zoom meetings. Part-time caregivers who come to your home can also take your child to nearby storytimes, classes, or playdates you can’t get to during the day. Some may even help with light housekeeping and grocery shopping. Daycare For full-time working parents of little ones, daycare can be an excellent option for your family. They offer interaction with other kids for social development, structured and fun activities, small group care, and provide a consistent routine to your child’s day. Many daycare centers offer infant care starting at six months and can go until your child is in Kindergarten. Daycares also provide a wide range of drop-off and pick-up times for families, starting as early as 7:00 am and going until 7:00 pm. This is a great option for parents who have to commute to work. Daycare centers also offer parents peace of 20 mind as facilities are required to have specific state licenses and work with providers/ teachers who have the same. Coop-Daycare/In-Home Child Care This hybrid option combines daycare with flexibility where a small group of families come together to rotate caregiving. Usually led with a facilitator or teacher, the group meets 3-5 times during the week over the course of 3 hours (though the group communally determines the exact time). This structure is typically for preschoolers who might not need a full day of instruction and for parents who have the flexibility to commit and participate. Nanny Nannies are typically options for families who need longer-term and full-time care. This might be a live-in or live-out option, giving your child (or children) hands-on care. This is a great option for families with the financial means to pay someone a full-time salary and those with a demanding life and work schedule. Nannies typically can also help with light-to-moderate housekeeping, drive or hop on the subway with your kids to activities, give individualized attention to your kids, provide consistency (many nannies become a part of a family), and give your family control over who is caring for your kids. You will have to work on a specific NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 schedule with your nanny and provide days off and vacation time for longer-term hires. Many nannies come from agencies or community boards where you will have access to their references, certifications, and the ability to customize contracts. Au Pair An au pair is another long-term option. Au pairs are typically 18-26 years, come from overseas, and have a legal cultural exchange visa that allows them to live with your family. This usually includes committing to working for 12 months – with the option to extend – that provides consistent care for your kids. It offers older kids a great way to learn about a different culture and language from your au pair. There are specific rules about this type of childcare in the United States. Au pairs must be given a bedroom with a door, a specific salary, and time off. They also have working hours that the U.S. Department of State regulates. They also have to have a driver’s license, complete a criminal background check, 200 hours of childcare experience, and can commit to at least 12 months of work. Some au pairs contracts also include funding from a host family for their college. Regardless of your situation, we hope this article gives you peace of mind in knowing there are so many childcare options. This tends to ebb and flow but no matter what, there are many ways to find loving and safe care for your child.

Parenting What is Koala Parenting? Behind this new celeb trend By Fernanda CaBrera, Kaitlyn riggio & Jeannine Cintron Y ou can love it or hate it, but when big celebrities like Kim Kardashian endorse, well, anything at all, people tend to follow suit. After Kim K shared her fondness for koala parenting recently, the parenting style began gaining traction in the parenthood world. What is koala parenting, you ask? Koala parenting promotes a close attachment between parents and their children from birth. More formally known as attachment parenting, the name koala parenting comes from the idea that parents who practice attachment parenting frequently hold their child, similar to how mother koalas hold onto their children. The term attachment parenting was originally coined by pediatrician Dr. William Sears. Sears’ research indicated that a close attachment between a parent and child in the child’s early years allows the child to be independent and create strong personal relationships as they get older. Sears’ method of attachment parenting includes seven principles to create an attachment to your baby, colloquially known as the seven Bs: The 7 Principles of Koala Parenting 1. Birth bonding, which consists of forming a strong bond between a baby and their parents by close skin-to-skin contact during their first weeks and months 2. Breastfeeding 3. Babywearing, which involves parents carrying their baby in a backpack-like carrier or wrap. This provides close contact between the parent and the child and also makes it easier for parents to complete daily tasks in a safe way. A study showed that babies who were carried in soft baby carriers, rather than portable infant seats, were more likely to form a secure attachment to their mothers. 4. Bedding close to baby, better known as 22 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 co-sleeping. Co-sleeping is another way of forming a stronger bond with your baby, but it’s been a controversial topic over the years. Due to risks associated with co-sleeping (like suffocation and oxygen deprivation), experts recommend sleeping in the same room as your baby, rather than in the same bed. 5. Belief in the language of baby’s cry. Rather than abiding by the “cry it out” method, attachment parenting believes that a baby’s cry is a form of communication expressing a need, rather than considering the cries a form of manipulation and ignoring them. 6. Beware of “baby trainers”, or experts who recommend schedules without knowing your baby. 7. Balance, which involves meeting the parents’ needs adequately as well as the baby’s needs. Benefits of Koala Parenting Koala parenting comes with many potential benefits. Breastfeeding, one of the principles of attachment parenting, is proven to have many medical and developmental benefits. Studies have linked co-sleeping with reduced stress reactions in babies, such as lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol in infants who slept in the same room as their parents. Research has also indicated that attachment parenting could lead to improvement of language skills, emotional regulation and ability to manage stress later in life. Koala Parenting Criticism While there are a whole host of benefits that come with Koala Parenting, there are some potential drawbacks. Implementing some of the principles of attachment parenting could be physically and emotionally demanding on parents. Additionally, anecdotal evidence suggests that children may have unpleasant and disrespectful behavior towards their parents and others if they aren’t receiving the attention or closeness that they want at the moment. A recent example of this can be seen when Kim Kardashian’s children interrupted her interview during her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Many fans and media outlets blamed her adherence to koala parenting for the children’s behavior. But overall, some of the principles of attachment parenting have some benefits, making them worth at least exploring. When researching parenting styles in preparation for a baby, you don’t have to stick to one style religiously. Learn about different styles to find what works best for you and your family.

Afterschool Activities & enrichment sports How to Choose the Right Extracurriculars for Your Child By AnjA WeBB, ShAnA LieBmAn T here is a dizzying array of options for kids’ extracurriculars, from academic enrichment to sports teams to social interest programs. So how can parents make the right after-school choices? We asked experts to share their tips. The Benefits of Getting Involved After sitting at a desk or in front of the computer all day, kids need opportunities to move around, according to Kelly Fradin, M.D., a pediatrician in the Bronx. Megan Gallagher, a TED talk speaker, best-selling author, and mental health advocate for teenagers, agrees that the best activities are ones where they are active. “Just getting fresh air and moving their bodies is so good for them,” she says. “After-school activities provide an ideal environment in which to nurture social skills and confidence,” says Shawna Stewart, program accounts specialist at MakerState LLC, a STEM enrichment program in Manhattan. “They teach children the value of working as a team to achieve a mutual goal—a skill that will benefit them in their future occupations.” How to Find What Your Kid Loves You want to start them early enough that 24 they have a chance to excel, but also make sure they are old enough to dig in. What age is right? “Any child who goes to school is old enough to begin after-school activities,” says Carole Lieberman, M.D., a psychiatrist and author of Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror. “[Kids] should begin by grades first, second, or third because the sooner you start enriching them with these activities, the better.” On the other hand, if your kid is not interested in after-school classes- there’s plenty of time for interests to develop. “By middle school, if not before, students should be experimenting with a diverse set of after-school endeavors that align with any interests they express,” says Kat Cohen, Ph.D., college admissions counselor and founder of IvyWise, an educational consulting company. When it comes to selecting an activity, Dr. Cohen says it’s important to provide a variety of options. For younger kids, a ranking system can help. Make a list of activities your child enjoys that are safe enough to explore, Dr. Lieberman recommends. “Then ask your child to rank them in the order they like best, so that they feel like they have chosen to do this,” she says. NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 How to Figure Out a Workable Schedule Figuring out your kid’s individual threshold can be tricky. “Start with one after-school activity, then gradually add more as your child seems able to handle a more intense schedule,” Dr. Lieberman suggests. It’s important to make sure your kids don’t lose sight of the things that may be important to your family—academics, family dinners, religious practices, etc. Also, siblings may differ in their activity level. “Every student is different, so there is no magic number of hours that should be devoted to after-school activities,” Dr. Cohen says. Gallagher agrees that after some emotionally challenging years for students, it’s essential that your child feels safe and happy within the program. “Use your intuition to really understand your child’s interests and favorite hobbies,” she says. “As a parent, the best thing you can do is to be present and show up. As well as asking them, ‘How are you feeling?’ instead of ‘How are you doing?’” Whatever you do choose for your child -we hope with these expert tips that what you pick will be the perfect one for your child. Updated by Donna Duarte-Ladd

family day out Apple Picking Family-friendly spots near NYC S ummer is coming to a close and apple picking will soon be in full gear for 2022. With school starting and many kids reverting back to in-person learning, what better way to spend your weekend then by heading to one of these farms to pick juicy apples? Pick fresh apples and make apple cider, pie, and more. One Hour and Under Demarest Farms 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 201-666-0472 (40 min from Midtown) Starting Sep. 3, you will be able to pick some delicious apples! Step foot in the orchards and start picking apples for your seasonal pies, ciders and more. Some of their tasty apples include Cameo, Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Mutsu (Crispin), Red Delicious, Snap Dragon and Zestar. $7 per person (age 2 and over), which includes free parking and entrance to the apple orchard and access to an on-site petting zoo and playground. Demarest Farms is still using a reservation system for apple picking this year, so be sure to make a reservation in their system ahead of time. Hillview Farms 223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ 908-647-0957 (50 min from Midtown) Make the trip to Hillview Farms to pick seasonal apples. You can’t go wrong with the classic red apple, but make sure to take home a few other delicious options, such as Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Jonathan, Macoun, McIntosh and Stayman/Winesap. Open 9 am to 6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily. One Hour to One Hour and a Half Dr. Davies Farm 306 NY-304, Congers, NY 10920 30 845-268-7020 914-485-1210 (1 hr 10 min from Midtown) Warm apple pie days are here! Visit Dr. Davies Farm starting on Sep. 3 to pick apples for all your delicious fall desserts. You will be able to pick from 4,000 trees, with 20 different varieties of apples, spanning over 55 acres. Bring the whole family, even the dog, for a great outing that everyone will enjoy for the fall season. At this time, masks are not required for vaccinated guests and reservations are available on their website. Keep in mind the farm is cash only, so come prepared if you’re planning on buying anything from the farmstand while you’re there. Open 10 am to 4 pm, daily. (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Be part of the excitement at Harvest Moon for their biggest time of the year. This family-owned and operated apple orchard is welcoming their main harvest with a variety of delicious apples. Bring the family to visit the orchards as well as their farm store that has farm-raised meats and dairy products. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Riamede Farm 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-5353 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) With 40 types of apples, Riamede Farm has opened its apple-picking! Get a taste of their ripening apples, or check out their other varieties as they begin to ripen over the course of the fall season. Farm Passes are required for entry and should be purchased prior to arrival. The farm expects to open for the 2022 season the Thursday before Labor Day. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, daily. Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Stuart’s Fruit Farm 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527 914-245-2784 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Since 1828, Stuart’s Fruit Farm has been a proud family-operated farm. Starting Sep. 6, bring your family along for the beginning of the apple-picking season where there will be an array of apples to choose from! There’s over 20 varieties of apples to choose from spread across the months of September and October. Open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Alstede Farms 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7189 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Alstede Farms invites your family to pick their crisp, seasonal apples for the fall season. Kids will be thrilled to see and learn how food grows as they pick their own for a healthy

Open to the public from 9 am to 6 pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all holidays. Lawrence Farms Orchards 306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 845-562-4268 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Take a drive to Lawrence Farms Orchards and make it a family day out! Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the farm and have a blast picking a variety of apples such as Ginger Gold, Zestar, Ozark Gold and Gala available now. Open 9 am to 4 pm, daily. Admission is $7 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person on weekends and holidays. Children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available. Barton Orchards 63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY 12570 845-227-2306 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Switch up your typical weekend plans and take a family car ride to Barton Orchards. These apples are known for being the best in the area with over 120 acres of apple trees to pick from. Apple picking starts here from the middle of August through November. Masker Orchards 45 Ball Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-986-1058 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Masker Orchards is a go-to for family-friendly apple picking in the Hudson Valley region (you can even bring the dog). Drive right to the trees with your family and then get lost in the massive orchard picking a variety of apples (picking poles are also available) and taking in the views and foliage. With 14 varieties of apples ripening throughout the season at Masker Orchards, you’re sure to find all of your family’s favorites. To help make sure of this, they put together an approximate ripening guide. Admission, parking and bags are free and apples are $29.95 per bag (but you can eat all the apples you wish as you pick for free). Apple picking season this year starts on Sept. 3 and goes into early November. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Fishkill Farms 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 845-897-4377 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Fishkill Farms has been part of the Morgenthau family for over 100 years and invites your family for the apple picking season. This 270-acre apple orchard offers a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the year that you can pick. Stop by for their apple season in the months of September and October. Open 9 am to 4:45 pm on Tuesdays to Sundays, by reservation only. Over an Hour and a Half Apple Dave’s Orchard 82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-772-1242 (1 hr and 40 min from Midtown) Start your picking at Apple Dave’s Orchards and take home a variety of apples like McIntosh, Cortland, Honeycrisp, Gala, Empire, Jonagold, Rome Beauty, Red Delicious, (2 hrs from Midtown) The star attraction at the 78-acre Harbes Family Farm is the breathtakingly beautiful apple orchard. They grow over 20 varieties of apples that suit all your needs for cooking, gifts, or a snack on the go. At their pick-your-own locations, they offer 8 quart bags for $22 and 1/2 bushel bags for $40. Bishop’s Orchards also has an ice cream stand, featuring delicious flavors, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and their specialty, the Bishop’s Blitz! Hank’s PumpkinTown 240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976 631-726-4667 (2 hrs from Midtown) Hank’s PumpkinTown in Water Mill, NY is well-known to families for its amazing apple picking and over 30 acres of fall family fun! It costs $25 to pick one peck (about 10 pounds of apples), after you’ve had your fill of picking, wander over to the wooden playground, maze park, face painting, and gem mining. The Market has yummy, freshly baked pies, cookies, cupcakes, candy apples and ever-popular cider donuts.

health Monkeypox: What Parents Need to Know By BarBara russo O n July 23rd, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox virus a global health emergency, the organization’s highest alert level. The announcement was made a day after the first two pediatric cases in the United States were reported. At the time, there were 3,000 Americans who had been infected with the virus. Since this statement from WHO, California, New York and Illinois have declared a state of emergency. And as we were going to print on this article (August 18th) there were 14,115 confirmed cases in the United States; globally, there were 40,399. In the midst of this breaking health news, New York Family spoke with medical experts and put together some important information for parents about what they need to know when it comes to monkeypox and children. How can the spread of the virus be contained? Although the WHO can not impose mandates on governments, it can make suggestions and recommendations for precautions and ways to help stop the spread of the virus. Some of those recommendations, according to the WHO’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, include a coordinated response to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups. “Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” Tedros said. “That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups. It’s therefore essential that all countries work closely with communities of men who have sex with men, to design and deliver effective information and services, and to adopt measures that protect the health, human rights and dignity of affected communities.” What is monkeypox? First, it’s important to know what exactly this virus is. In short, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It’s part of the same family of viruses as variola virus—the virus that causes smallpox. It has largely been associated with animal exposures in Africa. Monkeypox is rarely fatal. 34 How is monkeypox spread? Monkeypox can spread in a variety of ways. It can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex, or by touching items (like bedding) that previously touched infectious rash or body fluids, according to the CDC. Pregnant women can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta. What are the signs and symptoms of monkeypox? The most noticeable sign of a monkeypox infection is the appearance of skin lesions. Dr. Sten Vermund, MD, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health and a professor of pediatrics with the Yale School of Medicine, discussed the importance of observing the virus’ signature lesions. He pointed out that there aren’t too many conditions that cause pox lesions these days, so the process of elimination plays a key role here. In other words, smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980, and chickenpox, which was once a prevalent childhood disease, has plummeted in frequency due to vaccination—all of which makes monkeypox a possible diagnosis. NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 “The pox is a skin lesion that forms a bubble—a pustule—and it’s quite characteristic,” Vermund explained. “Looking at a picture of it, the average person can make a pretty good guess because there aren’t too many things that cause a lesion that looks like that of monkeypox.” Having more than one of these lesions is another sign of a monkeypox infection. The lesions can be quite painful and sometimes result in scarring once the person has healed. Laura Purdy, MD, MBA, a family medicine physician, added that moneypox has symptoms similar to other viruses such as COVID-19 or the flu, especially early on in the course of the illness. These include fatigue, aches, fever, and chills. “The reason behind these symptoms is that our immune systems are working hard to respond to the virus, and as the immune system activates, these symptoms are produced,” Purdy explained. “There have been a few cases in the United States where the rash occurred without the other viraltype symptoms. Other people experience more substantial symptoms such as headache, back pain and swollen lymph nodes.” Who is at greatest risk? While the gay men’s community is most at risk, it’s important to know that anyone can get the virus, regardless of sexual orientation.

Health Children can become infected, too. In fact, just last week, the CDC reported the first two documented cases of monkeypox in children. During a recent live interview with the Washington Post, Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, explained the two reported pediatric cases in more detail. “Both of those children are traced back to individuals who come from the men who have sex with men community, the gay men’s community,” Walensky said. “So, when we have seen those cases in children, they have generally been what I call adjacent to the community most at risk.” Walensky added that the children are now doing well. How is monkeypox treated? Monkeypox can be treated with antiviral drugs, Vermund said. If you suspect your child has monkeypox or was exposed to someone who may have monkeypox, bring them to a doctor as soon as possible. Prompt treatment can help lessen the severity of the disease. Vaccination for at-risk groups is important, too. “We can try to prevent it in vulnerable populations with vaccines,” Vermund said. “We have these extraordinary tools. It took us about 16 years before we had the triple antiretroviral combination for HIV. And after 40-plus years we still don’t have a vaccine. But for monkeypox we have a treatment, and we have a vaccine right away. So, we’re in much better shape.” Now, according to Vermund and other medical experts, it’s a matter of beating logistics challenges to get treatments and vaccines to the people who need them. Should children receive the monkeypox vaccine? No, according to Vermund, who added that the average child has a close to zero risk of getting monkeypox. “It would be inefficient to focus vaccine coverage for everybody because many people are not at risk,” Vermund said. “You have to have some bridge to an at-risk individual or vulnerable community. Without that, it would be quite inefficient to start vaccinating a lot of people whose risk is extremely low.” What are some preventative measures parents should take to help keep their kids safe? Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to monkeypox should avoid any skin-to-skin contact with others. Purdy also recommends checking children’s skin for suspicious lesions and keeping them home from school if there are any blisters or cursting. “Being mindful of avoiding contact with the skin lesions will reduce the risk of transmission,” she added. Right now, we don’t really understand exactly how long people are contagious for. We have seen some shedding of viral particles for as many as three weeks after resolution of skin lesions, but whether that correlates with infectivity is unknown.” With all of this information in mind, parents shouldn’t worry too much or feel stressed about the virus. “Since it’s not respiratory the way smallpox was, which was much more infectious, I think cause for concern is exceedingly minimal,” Vermund said. THE DILLER-QUAILE SCHOOL OF MUSIC INSTRUMENT & VOICE LESSONS INFANTS, BABIES & TODDLERS CLASSES ADULT CLASSES & LESSONS ORCHESTRA & CHORUS IN-PERSON & REMOTE OPTIONS 24 EAST 95TH ST, NYC • 212-369-1484 • WWW.DILLER-QUAILE.ORG Ad_7x4.6.indd 1 36Diller-Quaile_NYF_Print NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 7/14/2022 1:51:46 PM

EDUCATION BOARDING SCHOOLS for students to excel and thrive BY MIA SALAS F inding a school for your child in NYC is no easy task. There are so many options to consider– public, private, charter etc. If you’re looking for an option that will provide your children with a lot of 1-on-1 attention, you may want to consider boarding schools. Yes, it certainly is a big decision to let your kids go off on their own, but they’ll develop independence much earlier, all while having access to top notch resources. We’ve rounded up some of the best boarding schools in the area. Read on to find out if one of these schools may be a good fit for your child. Tricia McCormack Photography Bard Academy & Bard College at Simon’s Rock Chatham Hall Great Barrington, MA 01230 413-644-4400, admit@simons-rock.edu simons-rock.edu Chatham, VA 24531 434-432-2941, admissions@chathamhall.org www.chathamhall.org For an accelerated path, Bard Academy & Bard College at Simon’s Rock is the way to go. Bard Academy is the nation’s first two-year boarding and day program designed to prepare 9th and 10th graders to start college early. They basically get fast-tracked to receive a Bachelor’s degree within six years of starting Bard Academy, as opposed to the 8 years it typically takes to get through high school and college. Bard College then follows the Academy, when students are ready to start college after the 10th or 11th grade. With over 35 majors and several top rankings including #4 for Most Innovative School, #5 for Best Undergraduate Teaching by U.S. News and World Report and among the Best Regional Colleges in the Northeast by The Princeton Review, Bard College offers an education like no other. For a supportive and stimulating environment of young women, Chatham Hall is a great option. For more than 125 years, the 9-12 girls’ day and boarding school has helped young women discover their confidence, interests, and strength. Chatham Hall encourages students to step beyond their comfort zone to really unlock their potential. The school is all about community, from forging deep friendships to feeling seen, heard, and listened to on a daily basis. The school also boasts a beautiful campus for their community, sitting on 362 scenic acres of land. Students have a large and inspiring space to explore, engage, and form connections. Chatham Hall continues to be an impactful experience for young women in their educational, social, and relational life journeys. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022

education Knox School knoxschool.org As Long Island’s oldest established, co-educational boarding and day school, the Knox School is a highly regarded institution for grades 6-12 and post-graduate. The best part about the Knox School is that everyone knows everyone’s name– it’s an inclusive, warm and welcoming environment. Students get the attention they need with easy access to opportunities and new experiences. Beyond the tightknit community, the Knox School also offers a diverse education that accommodates all students’ interests. Whether it be math or writing, designing or performing, engineering or acting, the Knox School supports their students as they follow their dreams. In fact, the school has a 100% graduate acceptance rate to top four-year universities, where students go on to pursue their academic and extracurricular interests further. Individualized focus helps students feel noticed and confident to explore their passions. Ross School ross.org Ross School believes in life-long learning. This is a place where education extends beyond the classroom– it includes skills that will serve students well into their futures. Located on a beautiful campus in East Hampton, Ross School has about 400 students across their grades 6 to 12 and postgraduate co-educational population. Learning at the Ross School means direct personal experiences, hands-on interpretation and analysis, and engagement in a global community. Students who go through the school’s diverse curriculum of science, math, arts, wellness, independent study, extracurricular activities, and travel opportunities are more than prepared for challenges and experiences that lay ahead. 100% of students receive acceptances from competitive colleges and universities, where they have the tools to succeed. The Ross School wants to change the way education meets the future, and students routinely encapsulate that mission as they use their Ross education to develop their futures and the futures of those around them. Visit us today to learn more: chathamhall.org where you are unstoppable Grades 9-12 Girls’ Day & Boarding 40 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022

New York FamilY partNer a Bard Academy & Bard College at Simon’s Rock s soon as a student steps onto campus at Bard Academy or Bard College at Simon’s Rock, each moment becomes an opportunity to pursue their passions. With rich curriculums in the arts and sciences offered at both schools, students can learn from leading scholars and professionals across all disciplines and departments. Surrounded by a supportive faculty and a collaborative learning environment, attendants of the schools forge lasting friendships and connections with peers from diverse fields of study and walks of life. Bard Academy is the nation’s first twoyear boarding and day program designed to prepare 9th and 10th graders for early in life college attendance. Taught by college professors, students who enter Bard Academy as high school freshmen and later matriculate into Bard College can graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in just six years. Bard College at Simon’s Rock is the only college in the country specifically designed for students ready to enter college after the 10th or 11th grade, and it grants degrees in more than 35 majors. Of recent Simon’s Rock graduates, 78% have continued their education by attending graduate school. Simon’s Rock is ranked in the top 20 among all U.S. colleges for the percentage of alumni who complete their PhD, and it is ranked No. 4 for Most Innovative School and No. 5 for Best Undergraduate Teaching by U.S. News and World Report. The Princeton Review ranked Simon’s Rock among the Best Regional Colleges in the Northeast. Located in Great Barrington, MA, both schools are less than three hours away from New York City and Boston. The 275 acres wooded campus is in the heart of the Berkshires, an area known for its natural beauty and rich cultural life. Apply today: simons-rock.edu and bardacademy.simons-rock.edu HIGH SCHOOL. REIMAGINED. Bard Academy at Simon’s Rock is the nation’s ﬁrst two-year high school for boarding and day students. At Bard Academy you’ll ﬁnd faculty who welcome intellectual curiosity and classmates who love to learn—just as much as you do. Within six years of entering Bard Academy as a high school freshman, a student who matriculates into the College will earn a Bachelor of Arts degree. Become part of the early college movement today at Bard Academy. APPLY NOW 84 Alford Road | Great Barrington, MA | bardacademy.simons-rock.edu September 2022 | New York Family 41

real estate Finding Your New Home! Towns and homes that are a perfect fit for city dwellers By Mia SalaS C hoosing where you want to raise your family is no easy task. There’s a lot to consider– school districts, your commute to work, the things to do nearby and so much more. That’s why, we rounded up some of the best towns and homes in and near New York. Read on to find the perfect fit for your family! Pelham, NY 1414 Park Lane, Pelham NY If you need to commute to NYC but don’t necessarily want to live in NYC, then look no further than Pelham, NY. You’ll get the suburban, warm and welcoming feel, all while being a 29 minute train ride to Grand Central Station or a quick car ride into the city. With lots of open green space and stellar schools, Pelham is great for kids. In fact, Pelham schools are one of the only districts that offer the International Baccalaureate program to middle schoolers. Your little ones will also love their oh-so-many options for sports, arts and crafts, and performing arts. The best part about Pelham is that it offers a diverse range of homes, so it’s easy for families to find what they’re looking for. At 1414 Park Lane, you’ll find a recently sold 4-bedroom Tudor home that truly captures the pride that Pelham home-owners share. Agent April H. Monaco helped her client secure this home among a competitive market, and April’s ready to make sure your family also gets the home you want! 42 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 April H. Monaco, Houlihan Lawrence aprilmonaco.houlihanlawrence.com 914-548-8350

Dedicated to Matching Home Sellers and Buyers North of NYC Whether your goal is to buy or sell, walk to the train, down-size, expand, or transfer in or out of town, my experience will be an asset to your move. My commitment to my clients, combined with Q] ORS[ LS[ EPPS[W QI XS SŹIV ER I\GITXMSREP service for both sellers and buyers. Contact me today to see how I can help you. 20+ Years R E A L E S TAT E E X P E R I E N C E • • • • #1 AGENT IN THE PELHAM BROKERAGE TOP 15% NATIONALLY TOP 25% NAHREP TOP 10% COMPANY-WIDE LICEN SED IN BOTH NY A N D C T A PR I L MO N ACO Real Estate Salesperson M 914.548.8350 amonaco@houlihanlawrence.com aprilmonaco.houlihanlawrence.com PELH A M B ROK ER AG E | 1 P E L H A M W O O D AV E N U E , P E L H A M , N Y 10803 H O U LI H A N L AW R EN CE.COM September 2022 | New York Family 43

Real estate Syosset/Woodbury, NY 10 London Road, Syosset NY Ranked #2 Best Places to Raise a Family in NY by Niche.com, Syosset/Woodbury certainly has significant credibility. Rightfully so– the town has so much to offer families, including highly rated schools, parks, hiking and biking trails, and a popular downtown that boasts locallyowned shops, restaurants, retail stores, and professional services. In particular, Syosset School District was ranked #5 Best School Districts in NY by Niche.com. This award winning district offers before and after school care for elementary students, accomodations for kids with disabilities, and a plethora of sports and activities. Homes in Syosset/Woodbury range significantly, welcoming first-time home buyers and seasoned buyers alike. There are also many new construction homes so you can have a brand new, beautiful space, while still being a close drive or train ride to NYC. Agent Linda Freedman recently sold a new construction home with 5 beds and 4.5 baths at 10 London Road– these sizable homes are great for expanding and expecting families! Linda Freedman, Douglas Elliman lindafreedman.elliman.com 917-743-2724 Westfield, NJ 255 Walnut St, Westfield NJ New Jersey has always been a popular place for families to settle down, but still be able to commute to the city. However, not every NJ town offers everything that Westfield does. This north Jersey town is only 22 miles away from Manhattan, and it’s perfect for families. Westfield’s awardwinning schools were recently named one of the best school districts in NJ by Niche. com, so you can be sure that your kids will receive a great education. There’s also lots for kids to do, such as play at one of the many parks and playgrounds, or do their back-toschool shopping at Westfield’s vibrant downtown. There’s a 4-bed, 3.2-bath home at 255 Walnut St just steps from the downtown area. You’ll love the open front porch, custom moldings, gourmet kitchen, and primary bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Westfield families enjoy the luxury of beautiful homes and convenient travel to the city, all while having a close community of their own in NJ. 44 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Frank D. Isoldi, Coldwell Banker theisoldicollection.com 908.787.5990

Peace, Love & Bonberi Nicole Berrie, author of Body Harmony, on intuitive eating, nourishing our bodies and the support system that helped her fulfill her dreams By Cris Pearlstein T his story starts the way most things do these days: with an Amazon order. I purchased Nicole Berrie’s cookbook, because I wanted to go deeper than the squares on her feed or the movements in her Reels. It’s true Body Harmony is a cookbook, but after reading the whole thing cover to cover I understood it was way more than that. It’s a manifesto. A memoir. A declaration. It brings its reader on the journey of self-discovery and intuitive eating that Nicole herself went on, that brought her to where she is today living a high-energy, high-vitality lifestyle. I want that too, I thought, as I tagged recipe after recipe, one sounding more delicious than the next. After tagging, I made a shopping list and headed to Whole Foods, determined to stock my fridge and pantry with a combination of the fruits and vegetables I already often had around, with the Asian condiments and staples prevalent in Nicole’s recipes. The next morning I started small, eating fruit on an empty stomach (one of her easy-to-remember rules). I’m normally a savory breakfast type of person so this was a departure for me, and I have to say it felt good. It was refreshing and bright and left me feeling full without the bloat I commonly get after a big plate of eggs and toast. The next morning, in an effort to listen to my body (one of her guiding philosophies), I made myself the heartier Mama Love smoothie because I felt hungry. It combined almond butter and banana with spinach and spirulina, 48 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 flavors I would have never thought to mix together. It kept me full until lunch. Later on I tackled her Pink Hummus, made with beets and chickpeas and the juice from an orange. The garlic and spices and lemon juice made it tangy, sweet and savory all at once—plus it felt good to make my own hummus instead of buying one in a plastic container from the store. Less waste makes me happy, as does delicious dips. Over the weekend I plan to make a few other recipes from her book, along with setting up my juicer that’s been sitting in its box for months. I’m not vegan or gluten-free, nor do I plan to be, but incorporating some of Nicole’s philosophies about intuitive eating, food combining, and plant-forward cooking just feels right for me right now. My body could use some more energy and I’m also craving some new habits to add to my already health-conscious—but by no means perfectly healthy—life. For the first time I’m just going with what feels good and listening to my core. And I guess that’s all she wants from us anyway. CP: Tell me a little bit about the origin story of your brand, Bonberi. NB: I grew up in a family that celebrated food. My mom is Korean and my dad is an American Russian-Jew so everything revolved around food and I developed a love and joy around it. But that took a bit of a detour when I was in my pre-teens and adolescence. I kind of disconnected with that joy and instead it became this

Photo by Yumi Matsuo September 2022 | New York Family 49

confusion and fear around food, like what it could do to me, how I could restrict it, control it, all those things, and I carried that with me through my teens and 20’s. When I began working in magazines I was really propelled by this go-go-go attitude of New York City, and that life only compounded my fear around food. Plus it was reinforced by my peers, by the world around me, because it was normal to have an issue with food but not to really name it. We were going on these yo-yo cleanses and fad diets. We were peddling these cleanses to women nationwide but we didn’t even have a hold on what made us feel good, so it was kind of like the blind leading the blind. That lifestyle really took a toll on me emotionally, spiritually, and I just hit a wall where I just couldn’t do it anymore. I was really drained and I knew there was a better way, so I became interested in alternative healing and other holistic ways of eating, like veganism. I started digging deep. While I was working I would scour online vegan blogs, and find hole-in-thewall healers, acupuncturists, colon therapists, all these things. I started to uncover this whole underworld of healers that were not mainstream at all. CP: Around what year was this? NB: Around 2008, maybe? This is pre-Goop, pre-wellness with a capital “W”. It was weird. And I didn’t like it because it was weird, I liked it because those people did not care what the outside looked like, they just cared about healing in every modality. The more that I learned and absorbed, the more I started to shift. It took a while, but then I felt confident enough to want to share my findings and expose them in an editorial way. I thought, why isn’t there a place online that’s beautiful like Style.com, which existed back then, but introducing the world of wellness? There were all these crunchy, weird blogs but there wasn’t a beautiful online magazine with beautiful photography, editing, and a point of view. So I decided to launch an online magazine with a friend, and the tagline was “A curated guide to food, mind, and wellbeing,” and we interviewed all different people from all walks of life. Yes healers, but also artists, chefs, models, fashion designers. We asked them about what they wore, what they put on their face, what were they eating to feel good, what was their meditation practice, what were their self care rituals. CP: And you had these connections because you worked in magazines at the time? NB: Yes and no. We cold-emailed a lot of people, really well-known accomplished people, and to my surprise a lot of them said yes. So we got to go into Michelin Star kitchens, I mean, Jean-Georges [Vongerichten], we didn’t know him, and he was just like “sure!”. He met us at Jean-Georges uptown and made an asparagus dish and it was the most generous thing for him to do with his time. Obviously as we grew and built our roster, we started to earn this cult status, because other than Goop, we earned an authority voice 50 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 “My message in Body Harmony is how to tap into freeing yourself from compulsion, from the constant feeling that you need to be led and told what to do when it comes to nourishing yourself.” in wellness because we were one of the first. The website grew and when Instagram launched we started to share a little bit of our articles on there. On the side I started testing recipes, veganizing things, and the recipes were really popular. People would really gravitate towards them, particularly on Instagram with all the comments and the likes, and I realized that the interest was shifting towards recipes. Then I had my first child, Jude, and my friend that I launched the business with launched her own business so we took a beat. When he was a year old I wanted to pick it back up and relaunch it on my own as a recipe blog. We did interviews here and there, but I was really just into content creating and recipes. It just developed into this cult place for people to come for informative, delicious, but also healing, recipes. In 2018 a big real estate company was reviving Bleecker Street, this was pre-Covid when retail was sort of on its way out. It turns out the head of marketing was a huge Bonberi fan and they asked me, “What would you do if you made a pop-up?” For me it was that I always wanted an opportunity for my followers to taste the recipes. I mean, sure, they were making them on their own but it would be really cool for someone to just walk in, grab a bowl of mine, and go. And also to have a curated selection of brands that we feature on the website so it’s almost like a real-life Bonberi IRL. So the concept for Bonberi Mart was born. I grew up in and out of the city and I always loved the corner delis where you can go in and get a pack of cigarettes, a toothbrush and a gatorade—but Bonberi Mart was how I translated that into what my lifestyle is now. I had just had my daughter Sea who was about 3 weeks old when we started. I figured out how to get my food safety license, I researched where to find commercial kitchens, I posted on chatboards to find line cooks. I was cooking for the first 8 months with line cooks, driving to Brooklyn, cooking until 11pm, driving back, pumping, literally pumping in the car crying. My husband was bringing the bowls back and forth from the kitchen to the store. It was such an intense time. But the great thing is that when we opened in September of 2018 I had this built-in audience, this built-in community that was ready. I didn’t have to market it, we just opened our doors and people flooded in from everywhere. They came from all parts of the world like Germany, Australia, the Upper East Side—we were downtown and it was so hard to come from the Upper East Side (laughing). But they came! It was only meant to be six months, and then we extended another six months, and then another

six months, another six months until it was a year and a half and we were like, “Ok, this is like a real thing”. Now we have a location in the West Village, and a second location in SoHo. We opened this store in July 2020 deep in the pandemic, because we were considered an essential business. There was nothing more essential in my mind than healthy, nourishing food. But deep down I’m a writer through and through. That’s what my dream was when I was little, that was my dream in college. I studied journalism and I wrote for my college paper. I remember on weekends being hungover getting the New York Times Style Section and sitting at random coffee shops, highlighting each article. I had a document saved called Words, which my college boyfriend would make fun of me about, but it was just filled with words I loved. Cathy Horn was my idol. I used that passion and skill with Bonberi, but as the media started to whittle down my writing has been relegated to writing captions on Instagram. I still always dreamt of having a long form project, reviving that part of me that I really love. I had a proposal for a cookbook for four years that I had shopped around. I was told “no” many many times—that I needed 150K followers to even be considered, that my book had to have the word “diet” in it for it to sell on Amazon. And I’m like, “But did you hear what my book is about?! It’s the opposite of that!” So I held onto it. About two years ago, a friend of mine introduced me to her editor, and I dusted off that same proposal. CP: And it still felt relevant? NB: Yeah, to me it felt evergreen. My message in Body Harmony is how to tap into freeing yourself from compulsion, from the constant feeling that you need to be led and told what to do when it comes to nourishing yourself. We all have the divine knowledge to nourish ourselves and that to me is a message that hasn’t been circulating at all. And it’s tricky with the term “wellness” now, with wellness being what it’s become. Certain diets, methods, and regimens are now marketed as “wellness” so it gets even more confusing. It’s so tricky to navigate this world, to empower ourselves so that we actually know how to nourish ourselves. My book Body Harmony really walks you through, holds your hand, through that process tapping back into your intuition with over 100 recipes to fuel you and help you get on your way. Photo by Yumi Matsuo CP: So let’s talk about wellness then. If you could take that word and strip it from everything it’s come to mean these past five years, what would you say the definition is? NB: Wellness to me is how to feel good—and that is extremely individual and extremely personal. It’s not easy to market individualized wellness. What works for me may not work for you and what works for me in August will not work for me in January. It shifts, it ebbs and flows, so really wellness to me is tuning out the external noise and tapping into your intuition to follow September 2022 | New York Family 51

Morning Juice Steal Nicole’s morning juice trick for a no-fail way to get veggies into your kids’ bellies. 4-5 leaves of lacinato kale 4-6 stalks celery 1 head of romaine 1/2 cucumber 1/2 lemon (if you like it really tart, do a whole) 1 Fuji apple 2 green apples Optional: 1 knob of ginger 1 handful of cilantro 1 bulb and stalk of fennel Method: Using a centrifugal juicer (if you have a masticating juicer , same quantities apply, you just might have to cut vegetables smaller), press all the ingrediants through the feed chute Enjoy juice immediately. what physically, spiritually and emotionally feels good for you. That to me is wellness. CP: I love that. So I want to go back earlier in your story where you talked about the beginning of opening the popup, and you had just had your daughter and you were cooking until 11pm and pumping in the car and all that. To what do you attribute getting through that time? NB: I always say that becoming a mother has made me more prolific than I ever have been. It’s created this fearlessness in me. Prior to becoming a mom I was always a little timid and self-conscious, and didn’t really believe in myself that much. But becoming a mother the first time with my son, whether it was going through labor or whether it was those first few months or that first year—for me that first year was the biggest mind F of my life. CP: I agree completely! For me even up until my daughter was 2.5 I was like, “What is happening?!” NB: (laughing) Yeah, that’s accurate for me, too. I just wasn’t prepared at all. So it really peeled away so many layers, and what you can get through those first two years you become so much stronger and so much more sure of yourself. So I attribute being able to accomplish that with, first of all, a really good support system. Whether it’s our nanny, my mom is very hands on, my husband is very hands on, these are people that helped me create Bonberi. Beyond that though, I really do do everything for my kids, I’m creating this for them. It gives me a purpose and it feels really good. I 52 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 grew up thinking I would be more of a stay-at-home mom person and I’m so not that now. I definitely battle with the guilt, but I really am proud of the example I’m setting for my kids. My mom was a stay-at-home mom so I didn’t have that blueprint— my dad worked but my mom was there all the time. There’s guilt around the fact that I’m a different mother, but neither is better. CP: Has there been a moment with your kids recently where something happened and you felt like this is all paying off? That the example you’re setting for them, all this hard work you’re putting in, the time away from them, was there a moment where you thought, “This is why I do this”? NB: Just the other day on our way to camp, we stopped at the store to pick up snacks and food and as we were leaving my son Jude said, “Do other mommies have stores where they can go in and get stuff?” I said, “Some do, but not everyone, so you’re really lucky that you can come in and pick any snack you want anytime.” That was pretty funny. And we were walking down the street earlier in the summer and we passed a bookstore that had my book in the window. Usually I’ll point it out or at Barnes & Noble I’ll be like, “Look!” but they don’t care, they just want to go to the kids section. But I didn’t say anything this time and we kept walking. Then Sea yelled, “Look it’s mommy’s book!” and to myself I was like, “That’s cool.” CP: That’s amazing and must’ve felt so good! As far as your food philosophy goes and being a mom to two young kids, how do you balance that with the hectic, busy lives you lead and the fact that kids are hard to nourish sometimes? NB: I always say my kids are my biggest teacher because pre-motherhood I thought I was going to recreate the Garden of Eden for my kids and they would be the perfect specimens. And then they were born (laughs), and it was an entirely different situation. My son actually suffers from multiple allergies which had me shift a lot and was really humbling. I saw this great meme on Instagram that said, “Yes I have my raw milk dealer on speed dial, and yes sometimes I can’t deal and I give my kids Chick-fil-A, and yes I’m against big pharma but also…” it just captured the reality of it all. I think becoming a mom just makes you so much more chill with everything, at least that was the case for me. That said, I’ve created good foundations and routines with the kids that help us take the guesswork out of things. We have our go-to meals that are always on rotation, that the kids love and that are also nutrient dense. I separate things into fun, routine and non-

NB: Right, it’s so good! I think my first year of motherhood I put so much pressure on myself, I was making these elaborate Instagram-worthy dishes, but I wasn’t posting them, they were just for him. It was so much work, and I think it’s fine to do that, but I realized that if they want to eat the same thing 8 days a week, and they like it, then just go with it. I think whatever is most convenient—as my life has gotten busier I just stick to those tried-and-true meals and then I sprinkle in something new here and there and see how it goes. Nobody is doing it perfectly, everyone has the same struggles and I just think this too shall pass, everything is a phase. You forget that when you’re in it, but then you get past it. CP: And what about you? What’s your go-to meal for you and your husband? When you’re fried and burnt out and you can’t think of cooking one more thing. NB: Pasta! (laughing) CP: I feel like that’s everybody’s answer (laughing). NB: Exactly. Or ordering in. Tonight I’m going to order pizza. A lot of time when you’re cooking and you’re surrounded by the food world you just want to order in. I’ve also been really into making these tostadas where I take a corn tortilla and put them in the toaster oven and I add guac, some sauteed zucchini, and hot sauce. I like crunchy things so lately some tostada situation or easy tacos. CP: That’s a really good idea. So where are you going to order pizza from? NB: There’s this vegan and gluten-free place in the West Village called Wild, so I’ll usually do that. But I have a whole Bonberi way of eating the pizza, where I broil it at home making sure it’s really crispy, and then I add a whole box of arugula on it with some sprouts. That’s my go-to. Photo by Yumi Matsuo Nicole Berrie outside the Bonberi Mart in the West Village. 54 negotiables, so for me a non-negotiable is having a juice or a smoothie in the morning. Obviously not 365 days, but most days we do. We’ve created a fun routine around it, my kids make it with me, it’s sweet and delicious with lots of apples and fruits and lemon. Once I know they’ve had that, if we steer off later it’s ok. Some meals we have pasta, but it’s good quality brown rice spaghetti pasta. I’m not a big hider-of-veggies in meals, but I know sometimes we have to do it to not fight that battle every day. So I’ll blend greens into my sauce. I always like to put one green thing on the plate for them. My son is obsessed with avocado sandwiches, they’re really avocado toasts with two pieces of bread, and he’s been having that for lunch for years. CP: We have four minutes left on my non-upgraded version of Zoom (laughs) so I have one last question for you. We’re coming up on back-to-school, do you have any tips regarding food, snacks or lunch? NB: Definitely always have a stocked fridge when it comes to produce. Kids love the little Persian cucumbers, they’re sweeter, they’re more fun; big carrots, not baby carrots, store them sliced up in ice water to keep them nice and crunchy; definitely leafy greens so you can just pop them in a smoothie. I make pre-made smoothie bags for my freezer. I fill a Stasher bag with a very ripe banana, greens, and mango, put it in the freezer, then just pull it out and add coconut water. And if you’re making lunches I would say don’t over stress it. Always include the healthy thing, but also include one treat to make them feel good about it. CP: My daughter just ate an entire avocado for breakfast this morning, just cut up with JF Universal Salt and done. Follow Nicole at @bonberi, @bonberimart Her book Body Harmony is availble at bookstores and online book resources now NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022

calendar By Shara Levine Manhattan Salsa Tuesday WHEN: May 10- Sept. 27, Tuesdays, 5-8pm WHERE: Washington Square Park at Garibaldi Plaza, Washington Square East, Greenwich Village AGES: All WHAT: Everyone is invited to bring their moves, or learn some new ones, on this dance floor. WANT TO GO?: washingtonsqpark.org Kids’ Concert with Mike Messer WHEN: Aug. 9- Oct. 4, Tuesdays, 10:30-11:30am WHERE: Bella Abzug Park (Block 3), 542 West 36th Street, Clinton AGES: All WHAT: Sing and dance with Musician Mike Messer as he performs family-friendly music! WANT TO GO?: 212-239-1619, nycgovparks.org ConEd Family Day: Create Cartoons with Your Own Zoetrope! WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, 1-3pm WHERE: Morris-Jumel Mansion, 65 Jumel Terrace, Harlem AGES: All WHAT: Make your own animation and zoetrope and find out more about MorrisJumel Mansion’s connection to early movie-making history. WANT TO GO?: 212-923-8008, morrisjumel.org The Youth Festival at The NYC Poetry Festival WHEN: Sept. 10-11, 12-6pm WHERE: Nolan Park at Governors Island, Ferries depart from 10 South Street, Manhattan and Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Governors Island 56 Mike Messer leads concerts for kids at Bella Abzug Park on Tuesdays this month. AGES: All WHAT: Youth of all ages are encouraged to participate in this festival with a focus on our environment. WANT TO GO?: newyorkcitypoetryfestival. com/youth Table of Silence Project 9/11 WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 8am WHERE: Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Upper West Side AGES: All WHAT: Witness dancers gather around the iconic Revson NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Fountain to create an ancient Peace Labyrinth filled with the transcendent energy of the Mandala for healing, peace and harmony. WANT TO GO?: 212-875-5456, incolncenter.org Pre-Holiday Street Fair! WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 1-4pm WHERE: Chabad West Side, W 97th Street, North Sidewalk, between Columbus and Amsterdam, Upper West Side AGES: All WHAT: Get ready to welcome the Jewish New Year at this fair featuring giant inflatables, shofar demonstrations, honey- inspired slime in honor of the New Year, and more! WANT TO GO?: $22 all-access bracelet. 212-864-5010, chabadwestside.org The Feast of San Gennaro 2022 WHEN: Sept. 15-25, See website for schedule WHERE: Little Italy, Mulberry Street, between Canal and Houston AGES: All WHAT: This annual tradition returns with a grand procession, live performances, and of course, delicious Italian cuisine!

calendar september WANT TO GO?: 212-764-6330, sangennaronyc.org Wings, Wands & Woodlands: Fairy Workshop WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 12-3pm WHERE: Randall’s Island Park, 10 Central Rd., Randall’s Island AGES: All WHAT: Explore a woodland garden and discover all things fairy, including wands, wings, and little fairy houses. WANT TO GO?: 212-860-1899. randallsisland.org High Holidays - Family Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Services WHEN: Sept. 26- Oct. 5, Rosh Hashanah: Monday, 9/26, 9:30am; Yom Kippur: Wednesday, 10/5, 9:30am WHERE: 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side AGES: Newborn-5 WHAT: Sing, dance and welcome the new year in this meaningful and joyful service, filled with traditional and contemporary music, dancing, reflection, playful movement and creative prayer. WANT TO GO?: $85 per person. 212-415-5000, 92NY. org Astronomy Night WHEN: Friday, Sept. 30, 5-9pm WHERE: Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street at Twelfth Avenue, Hell’s Kitchen AGES: All WHAT: Participate in talks from leading scientists, activities, and a chance to look at the stars through high-powered telescopes with the help of local astronomers. WANT TO GO?: 212-245-0072, intrepidmuseum.org BROOKLYN The Big Bounce America WHEN: Sept. 16-25, See website for schedule WHERE: Aviator Sports and Events Center, 3159 Flatbush Ave., Marine Park AGES: All WHAT: Jump into the “World’s Largest Bounce House”, play in a sports arena like no other, take on an incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course, and explore a unique, spacethemed wonderland. WANT TO GO?: $19-$39, thebigbounceamerica.com The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of David Bowie for Kids & More WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, Doors at 12pm, Show at 12:30pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Avenue, Williamsburg AGES: Newborn-5 WHAT: “Let’s Dance” at this kid concert that introduces the music of David Bowie to a new generation of music lovers. WANT TO GO?: $15; free for children younger than 1. 718963-3369, brooklynbowl.com The Feast of San Gennaro returns to Little Italy this month. QUEENS 39th Annual Queens County Fair WHEN: Sept. 9-11, Friday, 3:308:30pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11am-6pm WHERE: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park AGES: All WHAT: Bring the family out for contests, hayrides, carnival rides, midway games, live music, tasty food vendors, blue ribbon competitions in produce, arts & crafts and more. WANT TO GO?: Online Tickets: $14-$45. 718-347-3276, queensfarm.org NYSoM SuperHero Festival 2022 Create cartoons with a zoetrope at the Morris-Jumel Mansion on Sept. 10. 58 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2-6pm WHERE: Evergreen Park, 60th Place, St. Felix Place & 60th Place (next to P.S. 68 in Queens), Ridgewood AGES: All WHAT: See your favorites from the worlds of DC, anime, classic video games, and Marvel and create your own Superhero, go on a Pokémon Scavenger Hunt, take part in The Flash vs. Sonic the Hedgehog Relay Race, and more! WANT TO GO?: nysomgroup. org BRONX Ferragosto 2022 WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 12-6pm WHERE: Little Italy in the Bronx, Arthur Ave., Between 187th Ave. and Crescent Ave. AGES: All WHAT: Enjoy a beautiful day filled with Italian culture, delicious food, wonderful live entertainment, and great fun. WANT TO GO?: bronxlittleitaly. com Bronx Night Market WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24, 1-7pm WHERE: Fordham Plaza , 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Come out to the largest family friendly foodie celebration in the Bronx complete with food vendors, kid zone, education booths, and more. WANT TO GO?: thebronxnightmarket.com

