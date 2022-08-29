Brooklyn Family - September 2022

September 2022 newyorkfamily.com Peace, Love & Bonberi Mom of two Nicole Berrie, the founder of @bonberi, Bonberi Mart & author of Body Harmony on intuitive eating, nourishing our bodies and the support system that helped her fulfill her dreams Let’s Go Apple Picking! We have the Deets: on Local Schools, Daycares & Nannies Afterschool Activities Guide

OPENING SOON // URBAN AIR BROOKLYN TAKE YOUR BIRTHDAY PARTY TO NEW HEIGHTS! Let ’em spin, bounce, score, chase, race, climb - we’ve got you covered to let ‘em have an awesome time! To make things even easier, we provide a party host, balloons, plates, napkins, and forks to make for a stellar party! Simple and Stress-Free We do all the planning and heavy lifting. You get all the credit. Attractions for All Ages The ideal kids birthday party venue for any age. Parents Party Too While we take care of the details, you can enjoy the party. BOOK TODAY FOR $25 OFF COUPON 25OFFNYF0922 COUPON 25OFFNYF0922 APPLIES TOWARDS ANY BIRTHDAY PARTY PACKAGE BOOKED BY 10/15/22. VALID FOR SOUTH HACKENSACK, MILLTOWN, AVENEL, AND BROOKLYN LOCATIONS ONLY. COUPON MUST BE MENTIONED AT THE TIME OF BOOKING. MAY NOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER, PROMOTION, DISCOUNT, OR MEMBERSHIP BENEFIT. NOT VALID ON PREVIOUSLY BOOKED PARTIES. CALL TO BOOK YOUR PARTY TODAY! UrbanAir.com // 201.968.5065 // info@UrbanAirSH.com om Brooklyn OPENING SOON! 4422 2nd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11232 South Hackensack 69 Wesley Street S. Hackensack, NJ 07606 Avenel (Woodbridge) 1600 Saint Georges Ave Avenel, NJ 07001 Milltown wn 396 Ryders Lane ane Milltown, NJ 08850 Climbing Walls // Warrior Course // Virtual Reality // Battle Beam ProZone // Tubes Playground // Trampolines & More! September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 3

contents September 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 24 pg. 11 pg. 32 pg. 10 pg. 34 FEATURES 10 | Apps Best podcasts for kids that parents will also love 20 | Afterschool Activities & Enrichment Sports How to choose the right extracurriculars for your child 24 | Childcare Understanding your childcare options 26 | Real Estate Finding your new home 30| Parenting What is Koala Parenting? 34 | Cover- Nicole Berrie Founder of Bonberi and Author of Body Harmony 4 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Stories & columns 6 | Editor’s Letter 8 | Education Back to School: we’re SO ready for a new year 11 | Ask The Expert 5 activities to boost literacy skills 16 | Family Day Out 10 things to do with kids this month in Central Park 32| Family Day Out Time for apple picking Family fun 36 | Calendar All the fun events and activities for September Directories 18 | Extra Curricular &Activities Guide on the Cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Cover Story: Cris Pearlstein | crispearlstein.com Produced by: Donna Duarte Ladd Clothing credits: Hellessy New York | hellessy.com

PumpkinFest October 8th from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Customize your pumpkin for the Halloween season. Enjoy food, raffles, music, And more! Admission is Free. Help us raise money for Cohen Children’s Medical Center Presented by Mazzone Ace® Hardware, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Benjamin Moore Come celebrate at Mazzone Ace® Hardware 470 Court St., (corner of 4th Place) • Brooklyn, NY 11231 • 718-624-8494 ©2022 Benjamin Moore & Co. Benjamin Moore and the triangle “M” symbol are registered trademarks licensed to Benjamin Moore & Co. All other marks are the property of their respective owner. Printed in the USA. 8/22 September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 5

Editor’s Note NewYorkFamily.com Nina Gallo Photography Magic of a New School Year Summer is winding down, and most of us are okay with this, as going back to school gives us a bit of structure, a feeling of getting back to normal. We have helpful listings and articles if looking for Afterschool or Extracurricular Activities (page 18) or if you need some understanding of your Child Care Options for Families (page 24). Also, check out our piece on What is Koala Parenting (page 30); yes, it is a thing! While school is back in session, this doesn’t mean we stop having fun and exploring NYC. We have 10 Things to Do with Kids this Month in Central Park (page 16). Lastly, we chatted with cover mom Nicole Berrie, the founder of @bonberi (page 34), on intuitive eating, nourishing our bodies and the support system that helped her fulfill her dreams. Donna and New York Family Publisher: Clifford Luster Executive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd Associate Publisher: Erin Brof Advertising Director: Stacie Goldberg Deputy Editor: Jeannine Cintron Events Manager: Shara Levine Reporter: Barbara Russo Senior Adviser: Susan Weiss Partnership Managers: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Lori Falco Shelli Goldberg-Peck, Annene Guertin, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli Marketing & Strategy Director: Rosalia Bobé Sales & Marketing Coordinator: Mykael Fields Marketing Assistant: Tilejah Gilead Art Director: Leah Mitch Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti Editor at large: Cris Pearlstein Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Jaclyn Griffith, Mia Salas Editorial Interns: Fernanda Cabrera, Sara Frommell, Evelyn Hartman, Bella Kjellen, Campbell Schouten Contact Information ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com Circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster 2021 New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Website Design and the Silver Award for Excellence overall. get in touch Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily 6 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

Amazing is care that saves your heart and your future. Suri had a bad stomach ache that turned out to be myocarditis, a serious inflammation of the heart. Specialists from our multidisciplinary pediatric critical care team worked together to regulate her heartbeat—and got Suri back to thinking about what comes next. nyp.org/pediatrics September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 7

Education Back to School! We’re SO ready for a new year By Donna Duarte-LaDD A s we head into a new school year, we’re reminded that many parents, teachers, and particularly our kids have shown resilience and perseverance in the last few (bumpy) school years. Many of us in this world of COVID, monkeypox and now polio (we know, we know) have been cautiously optimistic about the last few school years, which is understandable. Yet, a new school year is a rite of passage and returning to enjoy these first days of a school year is essential. And parents, our kids, and teachers who were rockstars during lockdown are excited about this school year. Delilah, age 10, is starting middle school this year and shared with New York Family, “I’m excited for new friends and teachers. I missed going on trips and we only went on one last year and none the year before, so I’m really excited to go on more trips.” Go Delilah! And schools, whether private, charter, Catholic, public, daycares, etc., have demonstrated that students come first and we can get through hard times. After two years, most schools can finally let parents back in the building. One parent who visited her son’s special needs school this summer for the first time said she will never forget seeing the smile on her son’s face when he saw her walk through the door. Erica, a pre-k teacher in Syracuse, NY, shared, “I am looking forward to having family volunteers back in the building. The opportunity to deeply engage with our families strengthens bonds within our classroom, school, and district.” Now we know. While remote learning was shaky at first, we know it can work, but many parents are thrilled for their kids to walk through the doors of their school this 8 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 year. And the teachers are also ready. Gerard Ucelli, art teacher at P.S. 46 on Staten Island, commented, “Since realigning our students to inperson learning from last year, I’m excited to emphasize consistency in keeping kids engaged. Art can be an outlet that opens so many doors to kids and I’m striving to be a gatekeeper of opportunities that help them thrive.” Andrea, a New York City Elementary School Teacher, concurs, “I’m looking forward to continuing to build a sense of community in my class. So much of that was lost for my students in the past few years. Since my small groups tend to stay together year to year, I can’t wait to see students overcoming challenges and celebrating their growth and achievements. I’m also excited for a new music band program at our school! It will give students a much-needed creative outlet! Even NYC DOE Schools Chancellor, David Banks is excited, Chancellor Banks recently shared, “While it’s not quite my first day of school, I am absolutely overjoyed as I prepare to experience my first day of school as NYC Public Schools Chancellor. The past eight months I have spent with NYC’s families, children, and devoted educators have been an honor, a delight, and a privilege. With their partnership, guidance and support we have taken huge strides in transforming our system — from how we teach reading and expanding our Gifted & Talented program, to creating new pathways in digital learning experiences. Imagine what we can do with a whole school year. There is so much to look forward to as we head into September, a bright start to what I know will be a successful school year.” So let’s check off those endless school supply lists and prepare the backpacks, bring on those first-day jitters, pack the mask just in case and welcome a new school year.

Dedicated to Matching Home Sellers and Buyers North of NYC Whether your goal is to buy or sell, walk to the train, down-size, expand, or transfer in or out of town, my experience will be an asset to your move. My commitment to my clients, combined with Q] ORS[ LS[ EPPS[W QI XS SŹIV ER I\GITXMSREP service for both sellers and buyers. Contact me today to see how I can help you. 20+ Years R E A L E S TAT E E X P E R I E N C E • • • • #1 AGENT IN THE PELHAM BROKERAGE TOP 15% NATIONALLY TOP 25% NAHREP TOP 10% COMPANY-WIDE LICEN SED IN BOTH NY A N D C T A PR I L MO N ACO Real Estate Salesperson M 914.548.8350 amonaco@houlihanlawrence.com aprilmonaco.houlihanlawrence.com PELH A M B ROK ER AG E | 1 P E L H A M W O O D AV E N U E , P E L H A M , N Y 10803 H O U LI H A N L AW R EN CE.COM September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 9

apps Best Podcasts for Kids that Parents Will Also Love By Sara Marine FroMMell W e all know kids’ brains are like sponges, we also understand that kids can zone out during the summer, and now that they are back at school, these podcasts are not only fun to listen to -they may even boost the kids out of any “summer slide” they experience during the summer. But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, and kidslisten.org But Why is a Podcast that helps kids explore the big interesting world out there. The discussions are presented in question answer format, and include a wide range of topics. From questions like “Do You Have To Be Tall To Play Basketball?” to “What Is Climate Change?” But Why Podcast will keep young curious minds active and excited. This podcast is ideal for children ages 5-11. Peace Out Podcast Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Leela Kids, kidslisten.org, or online at PeaceOutPodcast.com The Peace Out Podcast focuses on mindfulness and emotional regulation. The stories are presented in a calming way, and teach children social-emotional skills. There are also guided visualizations and breathing exercises that help children with self regulation. It is ideal for children ages 8 and under. KidNuz Available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, kidslisten.org Kidnuz is a daily podcast that engages kids in current events, encourages critical thinking, and sparks meaningful conversations. It brings children daily news in a growth oriented way. It is ideal for children ages 6-13. Story Nory Available on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, and 10 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Audible Storynory brings beautifully read, sophisticated audio stories for the entire family. The stories include fairytales, original stories, myths, poems, music, and more. The stories range from traditional stories from all over the world to sci-fi space traveling themed stories. It has a great variety, so every child can find something to enjoy. Circle Round Available on Kidslisten.org, Audible, Apple Podcasts, and Wbur.org Circle Round adapts carefully-selected folktales from around the world into soundand music-rich radio plays for kids ages 4 to 10. Each 10- to 20-minute episode explores important issues like kindness, persistence and generosity. And each episode ends with an activity that inspires a deeper conversation between children and grown-ups. Brains On! A Science Podcast For Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and kidslisten.org Brains On is an award winning science podcast that is great for children of all ages. It uses science and history to fuel the natural curiosity of children. Each week, a different kid co-host joins the podcast to find answers to fascinating questions about the world sent in by listeners. Purple Rocket Available on Apple Podcasts, and kidslisten.org Purple Rocket is an award-winning kids podcast full of fun and adventure. It is engaging and educational and helps kids use their imagination. It is laden with mystery including a magical globe, exploring the universe aboard a space train, dinosaur adventures, and so much more. This podcast is ideal for children ages 5-12. Professor Theo’s Mystery Lab Available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, and kidslisten.org Professor Theo’s Mystery Lab takes place on Professor Theo’s mysterious university campus which is filled with superheroes and surprises. Imaginative, exciting, and compact episodes are awesome for entertaining kids and helping develop their creativity. Professor Theo keeps many secrets but enjoys sharing his hometown bedtime stories and playful tales. This podcast is ideal for ages 5-11.

Open seats now available at Ascend’s neighborhood schools in kindergarten through grade 4. 1,300 NEW FAMILIES enrolled in local Ascend schools this year. Join them this September! ascendlearning.org/enroll or email enroll@ascendlearning.org September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 11

ask the expert 5 Activities to Boost Literacy Skills By Dawn Marie Barhyte T eachers agree that young children don’t have to know how to read and write before kindergarten, but boosting literacy skills from a young age is highly beneficial. A basic understanding of the relationship between letters, words and reading helps promote school readiness. One way to do this is by reading aloud to your child. Encouraging their early attempts to read and write will unlock a world of information and imagination. Boost Brain Development You have already heard how vital it is to read to your children every day, but do you know why? You might be surprised to learn that doing so boosts brain development, stimulates language skills, and gives your child an edge once they go off to school. Studies show a correlation between reading and higher scores on standardized tests and better grades in school overall. Strengthen Your Bond Reading does not just happen. Literacy skills need to be nurtured as early as possible; the easiest way is to read aloud to your child. This not only builds a foundation for literacy but gets kids actually to enjoy it, too. Studies show children will develop more positive attitudes towards reading if they experience a close bond with you while reading aloud. Reading aloud also has the following benefits: • Sharpens listening skills and increases attention span • Vocabulary matures and kids acquire new words • Learns about sequencing, space and time, the flow of stories and what comes next • Improves comprehension and gains a deeper understanding of the world • Strengthens and refines language skills and forms more complex sentences 12 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Boost Literacy Skills As a parent, you can do a great deal to nurture your child’s literacy development aside from reading books aloud. Here are some other fun activities to build literacy skills The Nursery Rhyme Effect: Research has found that children who are familiar with nursery rhymes when they enter kindergarten learn to read more easily. With each nursery rhyme, thousands of connections are formed, introducing your child to the patterns of sounds as the brain separates words into syllables and hears similarities between words that rhyme. They not only boost literacy skills, but also increase motor coordination and listening skills. Try fun, familiar finger rhymes such as the Itsy-Bitsy Spider or Five Little Monkeys. Then extend the activity by writing down the rhymes and have your child draw pictures to illustrate the words. Make a Book Together: Have your child make up their own story, and write it down

LearningSpring School A PLACE FOR CHILDREN DIAGNOSED ON THE AUTISM SPECTRUM TO LEARN, TO GROW AND TO BELONG Accepting placement applications for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years Student ages 4.9–14 years old A sensory and eco-friendly facility with a safe and secure rooftop playground Speech/language therapy, occupational and physical therapy, social skills, counseling, and Relationship Development Intervention® (RDI) Small, structured classes with ratios of 8:1:2 for our lower school and 12:1:2 for our upper school For more information, contact us at: admissions@learningspring.org, (212) 239-4926 or visit our website at www.learningspring.org 247 E. 20th Street, New York, NY 10003 LearningSpring School does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national, or ethnic origin. September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 13

ask the Expert for them, word for word. Write one sentence per page in capital and lower case letters, so it looks just like the print in a storybook. If they aren’t ready for that, try a more personal approach—themes like “All About Me” or “My Favorite Things” are a big hit with little ones. Ask them questions to get started like, their favorite color, favorite food, who their friends are, who they live with, etc. Then prompt your child to either draw or cut out images from a magazine to illustrate each page. Make sure to write the title and your child’s name on the cover. Art as Reading: The next time your child creates a work of art, whether it’s in the form of a drawing, painting, or even a scribble, as them to tell you about it. Write down what they say and read it back to them. This will demonstrate how words and ideas can be written down and repeated as stories. Go Fish: You will need index cards and thick markers. Recite the alphabet together, writing a letter on each card. Make two cards of each letter using large upper-case letters. Deal four cards to each player then put the remaining cards in a pile, face down. Pull Studies show children will develop more positive attitudes towards reading if they experience a close bond with you while reading aloud. one of your cards out, placing it face up on the table and ask your child if they have the match. If they don’t, say “Go Fish” and have them draw a card from the pile. Take turns until all the cards have been matched. Turn the Tables: During story time flip the script and have your child “read” their book of choice to you. This will encourage creativity, challenge them to list a sequence of events, and even build their confidence as they realize how much of the story they actually remember. Few can argue the benefits of boosting literacy skills during the early years. Even just 10 minutes a day of reading or other literacy-building activities can have a huge impact. It will enhance language development, increase the ability to form more complex sentences, and solidify the understanding of the relationship between words and objects. Reading opens up a whole new world to children as they gaze at the colorful pages of books, so let’s help them get there. Dawn Marie Barhyte is a former early childhood educator & co-director for childcare centers. She is now a freelance writer with over twenty years experience specializing in topics like child development, education, and parenting. Her work has appeared in publications like Hudson Valley Parent and Girls’ Life. She loves to sail, is an avid reader and crafter, and resides in the scenic Hudson Valley, NY with her beloved husband and rescue pup. Phyl's Academy A Community of Passionate, Motivated Learners Now Enrolling Nursery, Pre-K, and K-5! Celebrating 43 Years of Service! SPACIOUS 30,000 SQ FT FACILITY 92% HIGH PASSES ON STANDARDIZED TESTS 90% of GRADUATING STUDENTS ACCEPTED INTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS AND GIFTED PROGRAMS AFTER SCHOOL & SUMMER PROGRAMS SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE Schedule a tour today! 718-469-9400 3520 Tilden Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11203 718-469-9400 www.phylsacademyny.com 14 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022

Eligible Applicants Are: 16 years old or younger and Rising 9th graders who repeated a grade in middle school or 9th graders with 8 credits or less or 10th graders with 18 credits or less September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 15

family day out Central Park 10 Things to Do with Kids this Month By Sara Marine FroMMell & Donna Duarte-laDD Central Park Zoo, 64th Street and Fifth Avenue S The Central Park Zoo is a wonder that should not be missed. Favorite attractions include the sea lions and polar bears. The Central Park Zoo is also home to the Tisch Children’s Zoo which includes animal feeding areas, a spider web net, and adorable photo ops. Prebooking entry tickets online will help you save time and avoid long lines. The hours are 10:00am – 4:30pm. The adult admission fee is $16 and the child admission fee is $12. ince 1859 Central Park has been an essential pastime for New Yorkers and visiting tourists. Paris has Bois de Boulogne, and we have Central Park — located in the heart of the city, constantly bustling with life. Once you become a parent, you start to see parks differently. For New Yorkers’ these nature nooks are a considerable part of our lives; regardless of the season, kids want to get out and explore. Thankfully, Central Park is oozing with activities and gorgeous spots catering to families. There are 21 playgrounds (yes, 21!), four zoos, one aquarium, and more. And although school is back in session, the weather is still lovely enough to enjoy the outdoors. 16 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Delacorte Musical Clock, East Side at 64th This beloved clock is located near the children’s zoo. Every half an hour between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm, two bronze monkeys hammer on a bell at the top of the clock. Below, five bronze statues of different animals playing instruments rotate and turn on their axis, while a seasonal selection of music plays. Carousel, Mid-Park at 65th Street While exploring the park, make sure to check out one of the nation’s biggest carousels, hop on and ride one of the 57 hand-carved wooden horses any day of the week for only $3 per person. Boating, Central Park Lake The boat rentals on the Central Park Lake are a perfect to enjoy nature while taking in an incredible view of the New York City skyline. The row boats are $20 per hour, and

are open April to November, from 10am until dusk. You can also take a classic Venetian Gondola tour with expert gondoliers for $50 per half hour. This tour is open from May to November, 10am until dusk. Central Park Playgrounds You can find slides, swings, sandboxes, climbing structures and more at the 21 playgrounds throughout Central Park. Each playground is filled with adventures children will love. The oldest playground, Heckscher Playground, located at 7th Avenue and Central Park South, is also the largest, at nearly three acres. In addition to the typical park attractions, it is famed for its kickball games, which are popular during the summertime. Some other popular Central Park’s playgrounds are the Safari Playground, Mariners’ Playground and Ancient Playground. Renovated in 2013, the most popular playground in Central Park’s north end is the East 110th Street Playground. Alice in Wonderland Statue, East Side at 75th The Alice In Wonderland statue is a large bronze sculpture, featuring Alice herself with other characters of the famous childhood tale: The Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Dormouse, and the White Rabbit. This sculpture was donated by the philanthropist and publisher George Delacorte as a memorial for his recently deceased wife. Alice’s in Wonderland was her favorite children’s book. Children love taking pictures with the enchanting characters! Bike Rentals Bike rides are a great way to tour the park as a family. Get to know many attractions like Belvedere Castle, Alice in Wonderland, Strawberry Fields and many others. It’s a great way to exercise while exploring. There are a number of bike rental companies around Central Park, so you can find the option that works best for your family. Horse and Carriage Rides While a bit more pricey than the bike rentals this is a great way to tour the Central Park grounds. The Horse and Carriage is rich in tradition, and provides a regal experience like no other. Storytelling, East Side at 74th Street Bring your little readers for story time in the park! Every Saturday from June to September at 11 AM at the Hans Christian Andersen statue, children can be treated to readings of Andersen’s beloved tales, such as The Little Mermaid, Thumbelina, The Little Match Girl and The Ugly Duckling. A complete list of events can be found on the Hans Christian Andersen Storytelling Center’s website. Discoasis, 59th Street and 6th Avenue, or 59th Street and 5th Avenue The Discoasis is a Summer addition to Central Park this year. The Discoasis is a large roller rink filled with music, art, and theatrical performances. Get ready for a funky roller disco experience with a 70’s feel. But hurry, the last session is September 11th. The rink is open to families from 10 a to 4:30pm and while there is evening skating -the day may be the more child friendly. Don’t Let Your Child Fall Behind You Have A Pal To Give Your Child A Headstart Preschool Program & Universal Pre-K Ages 2-5 A Progressive French Immersion Preschool in Downtown Brooklyn Launching children on a lifelong path of bilingual education for more than 15 years, in a nurturing and joyful community that encourages play, experimentation, and hands-on learning. Learn more here: thelanguageandlaughterstudio.com 139 Nevins Street • Brooklyn NY 11217 (718) 596-2233 pascale@thelanguageandlaughterstudio.com • Full Day 8am-6pm • Certified Teachers • Healthy Meals & Snacks • Services For Special Needs • Educational Trips • Social Service Staff • Safe Indoor/ Outdoor Facilities • Parent Committees/ Workshops PAL A&M Schwartz PAL La Puerta Albierta PAL Carey Gardens 452 Pennsylvania Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11207 2864 W. 21st Street Brooklyn, NY 11224 2964 W. 23rd Street Brooklyn, NY 11224 718-342-4141 718-373-1100 718-372-4044 PAL World Of Creative PAL Western Queens PAL Woodside Nursery Experience Early Learning Center 50-37 Broadway Woodside, NY 11377 280 Livonia Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11212 718-278-3616 718-345-5219 PAL Rockaway 10-26 41st Avenue L.I.C., NY 11101 718-784-2092 216 Beach 87, Far Rockaway, NY 11693 www.palnyc.org September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 17

Afterschool Activities & enrichment sports How to Choose the Right Extracurriculars for Your Child By AnjA WeBB, ShAnA LieBmAn T here is a dizzying array of options for kids’ extracurriculars, from academic enrichment to sports teams to social interest programs. So how can parents make the right after-school choices? We asked experts to share their tips. The Benefits of Getting Involved After sitting at a desk or in front of the computer all day, kids need opportunities to move around, according to Kelly Fradin, M.D., a pediatrician in the Bronx. Megan Gallagher, a TED talk speaker, best-selling author, and mental health advocate for teenagers, agrees that the best activities are ones where they are active. “Just getting fresh air and moving their bodies is so good for them,” she says. “After-school activities provide an ideal environment in which to nurture social skills and confidence,” says Shawna Stewart, program accounts specialist at MakerState LLC, a STEM enrichment program in Manhattan. “They teach children the value of working as a team to achieve a mutual goal—a skill that will benefit them in their future occupations.” How to Find What Your Kid Loves You want to start them early enough that 18 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 they have a chance to excel, but also make sure they are old enough to dig in. What age is right? “Any child who goes to school is old enough to begin after-school activities,” says Carole Lieberman, M.D., a psychiatrist and author of Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror. “[Kids] should begin by grades first, second, or third because the sooner you start enriching them with these activities, the better.” On the other hand, if your kid is not interested in after-school classes- there’s plenty of time for interests to develop. “By middle school, if not before, students should be experimenting with a diverse set of after-school endeavors that align with any interests they express,” says Kat Cohen, Ph.D., college admissions counselor and founder of IvyWise, an educational consulting company. When it comes to selecting an activity, Dr. Cohen says it’s important to provide a variety of options. For younger kids, a ranking system can help. Make a list of activities your child enjoys that are safe enough to explore, Dr. Lieberman recommends. “Then ask your child to rank them in the order they like best, so that they feel like they have chosen to do this,” she says. How to Figure Out a Workable Schedule Figuring out your kid’s individual threshold can be tricky. “Start with one after-school activity, then gradually add more as your child seems able to handle a more intense schedule,” Dr. Lieberman suggests. It’s important to make sure your kids don’t lose sight of the things that may be important to your family—academics, family dinners, religious practices, etc. Also, siblings may differ in their activity level. “Every student is different, so there is no magic number of hours that should be devoted to after-school activities,” Dr. Cohen says. Gallagher agrees that after some emotionally challenging years for students, it’s essential that your child feels safe and happy within the program. “Use your intuition to really understand your child’s interests and favorite hobbies,” she says. “As a parent, the best thing you can do is to be present and show up. As well as asking them, ‘How are you feeling?’ instead of ‘How are you doing?’” Whatever you do choose for your child -we hope with these expert tips that what you pick will be the perfect one for your child. Updated by Donna Duarte-Ladd

Rivendell School provides a warm, creative environment where children develop independence, respect for each other, and a lifelong love of learning. An inclusive Montessori school for children 2-6 serving the Park Slope/Gowanus community for forty years 277 3rd Ave. (bet. Carroll & President Streets) 718-499-5667 http://www.rivendellnyc.org/admissions.html With Uncommon Schools NYC, I Am Unstoppable Enroll Today | Grades K-8 uncommonschools.org/enrollnyc ( 718) 363-5024 September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 19

Activities Directory | Special Advertising Supplement Brooklyn Music School 126 Felix St., Brooklyn, NY 718-638-5660 brooklynmusicschool.org Brooklyn Music School has something fun and affordable for everyone this fall! Brooklyn Music School started serving the community over 100 years ago. Today, BMS continues offering experiences for everyone. Music and performing arts programming includes early childhood development, an after-school program, private lessons/group classes for ages 5 and up. And a mentor program for ages 14-18. Connect, grow, and learn #BMSBrooklyn. Noel Pointer Music Park Slope UNITED 247 Herkimer Street 718 230-4825 noelpointer.org Noel Pointer Foundation, a non-profit organization inspired by the life and work of the talented violinist Mr. Noel Pointer, was founded in 1995. Since then, it has served 34,000 NYC students, enriching their lives through the development of string music education programs for resourced communities in the metropolitan area. Through professional instruction, performance, and school placement opportunities, NPF enhances a student’s cultural and academic experience. Park Slope United Locations Throughout Brooklyn parkslopeunited.com/psuclasses Park Slope United is Brooklyn’s premier youth soccer club. Founded in 2012 with a single class, it has grown to become the borough’s largest club. They offer every skill level, from beginner classes to serious travel programs. This fall, PSU is offering classes in nearly every corner of Brooklyn, and with class options every single day of the week, they’ve got 20 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 a class for you! All classes begin after Labor Day, and happen once per week for 10 weeks. For more detailed information, including their class schedule and to register for a class, visit their website today! Penguin Coding School Park Slope: 424 7th Ave, Brooklyn Cobble Hill: 156 Smith St, Brooklyn Or Virtual: penguincodingschool.com Offering in-person and online afterschool, weekend and summer day classes are available in Minecraft, Scratch, Roblox, Python, JavaScript, and Robotics to students ages 5-18. Penguin also offers free trial courses, where students can try out a new language in an hour-long session with full attention from their teacher. Enrollment is now open for fall, both in-person at both locations and virtually. After school pick up is available for Penguin’s 3:30pm classes. The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center Brooklyn, NY schooladmin@mmdg.org mmdg.org/theschool The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center offers high-quality dance programs in a wide range of styles (tap, hip-hop, jazz, modern, ballet, West African and more). Programs include Early Childhood classes for children ages 18 months to 6 years, and classes for children 6 to 18 years old in a creative, inclusive, and safe environment. SKATEYOGI 140 Empire Blvd, Brooklyn 58 North 9th Street @ Kent Ave, Brooklyn 718-484-9777 skateyogi.com Discover the joy of skateboarding with SKATEYOGI! From their two Brooklyn locations in Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Williamsburg,

Penguin Coding School Summer 2022 Weekly Coding Programs for 6-12 Coding, Robotics, and Science Experiments with our award-winning teachers Learn Scratch, Minecraft, Python, & Roblox Limited Spots Left! THE SCHOOL FALL 2022 SPRING 2023 at the MARK MORRIS DANCE CENTER DANCE classes FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS AGES 18 MONTHS TO 18 YEARS TO LEARN MORE AND TO REGISTER, VISIT MMDG.ORG/SCHOOL22 Offering Summer & Fall In-Person & Online Classes F A LL S EM ES TER S TA R TS 9/1 0 WWW. PEN GUIN COD IN GS CHOOL.C OM/C LAS S ES Email: info@penguincodingschool.com Phone: 347-620-9235 Skateboarding classes and camps in a fun environment for all ages. skateyogi.com Registration for Early Childhood classes closes September 20 Registration for Children and Teens classes closes October 8 Ages 2–15 Fall I: Sat 9/10-Fri 11/4 Fall II: Sat 11/5-Fri 1/27 Williamsburg | 58 North 9th Street Prospect Lefferts Gardens | 140 Empire Blvd September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 21

Activities Directory | Special Advertising Supplement SKATEYOGI offers skateboarding classes, camps, lessons and birthday parties in a fun, creative environment for ages 2 up to adults. Register now for their Fall I series and school holiday day camps. Stepping Stones Center 44 1st Place, Brooklyn,NY 718-630-1000 steppingstones86.com Stepping Stones Center is a preschool alternative offering part time classes for two to five year olds in Carroll Gardens. Art classes, Cooking, Science Experiments, Music, Outdoor playtime and much more. Inquire at steppingstonescenterinc@ gmail.com. FALL CLASSES AT BROOKLYN MUSIC SCHOOL! World Explorers Brooklyn Preschool Age: 36 St. Felix St., Brooklyn School Age: 485 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn 855- 687-6923 brooklyn.explorerkids.us It takes a village. And you’ve found one! Their newest location at 485 Atlantic Avenue will be open this September. The location will offer morning classes for 0-4 year olds, afternoon classes for kindergarten through fifth graders, and evening and weekend events for children and their families. World Explorers Brooklyn offers year-round care for children ages 2-12. Year-round programming includes Afterschool Adventures, School Break Camps, My Caregiver & Me Classes, Intro to Preschool Classes, Evening & Weekend Events and Summer Camps. Partner with Us Want to reach engaged parents across New York City? BMS has been promoting healthy arts, serving the community, and offering fun + affordable classes for everyone, for over 113 years. LEARN MORE HERE Fall 2022 Registration Open! Learn more by scanning the QR code or visit www.brooklynmusicschool.org 22 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Collaborate with the New York Family Media team to spread the word about your launches, promotions and news. Reach us by emailing info@newyorkfamily.com or calling 718.260.4554

At Dillon, we teach the whole child. We work to develop a child who is a lifelong learner, and to foster and enhance the natural curiosity in all children. We see school as a place to grow and wonder. We value children’s natural ability to play as a crucial tool for their growth and learning. Apply for 2023-2024 on our website on or after September 6, 2022. Families will be invited to enroll based on the date of their application, so applying earlier is better! Our Open House Dates: 9/26 10/3 10/17 10/24 10/31 11/7 11/14 11/28 12/5 12/12 1/9 1/23 2/6 3/6 Mixed-age half-day sessions (8:30-11:30am) for children who are 2 and 3 years old, and mixed-age full day sessions (8:30am-3:00pm) for children who are 2 through 5 years old sstrautcollard@sjny.edu Williamsburg Charter High School (WCHS) Open enrollment has begun for the 2022-2023 school year. Apply Now! WCHS offers: • Advanced Placement (AP) and Syracuse University Project Advance (SUPA) classes • Special Education (SPED) and English as a New Language (ENL) services • Student-driven course selection • Social emotional supports • Visual and performing arts, extracurricular activities, and athletics Visit www.thewcs.org to APPLY NOW 198 Varet Street Brooklyn, NY 11206 admissions@thewcs.org 347-217-6995 dillon.sjny.edu September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 23

PARENTING Child Care Options for Families BY SERENA NORR P arenting is hard. We know, understatement of the century. One resource that can help parents out is having reliable, safe, and loving childcare. Childcare comes in forms that fluctuate and evolve as your child ages and your work/home situation adapts. This can be a daycare facility, nursery, a nanny, or an au pair. One thing is for sure, parents today have many flexible options to accommodate their financial and work/home situation and create a fun, engaging, and safe structure for their children. Check out more about the different child care options below: Part-Time Child Care With the surge of work-from-home and hybrid working conditions, more and more families require part-time daycare or flexible in-home childcare. This flexible option (on both ends) might mean that you only need part-time care at a nursery or daycare when you go into the office or are running home and working solo for a half day to take those Zoom meetings. Part-time caregivers who come to your home can also take your child to nearby storytimes, classes, or playdates you can’t get to during the day. Some may even help with light housekeeping and grocery shopping. Daycare For full-time working parents of little ones, daycare can be an excellent option for your family. They offer interaction with other kids for social development, structured and fun activities, small group care, and provide a consistent routine to your child’s day. Many daycare centers offer infant care starting at six months and can go until your child is in Kindergarten. Daycares also provide a wide range of drop-off and pick-up times for families, starting as early as 7:00 am and going until 7:00 pm. This is a great option for parents who have to commute to work. Daycare centers also offer parents peace of 24 mind as facilities are required to have specific state licenses and work with providers/ teachers who have the same. Coop-Daycare/In-Home Child Care This hybrid option combines daycare with flexibility where a small group of families come together to rotate caregiving. Usually led with a facilitator or teacher, the group meets 3-5 times during the week over the course of 3 hours (though the group communally determines the exact time). This structure is typically for preschoolers who might not need a full day of instruction and for parents who have the flexibility to commit and participate. Nanny Nannies are typically options for families who need longer-term and full-time care. This might be a live-in or live-out option, giving your child (or children) hands-on care. This is a great option for families with the financial means to pay someone a full-time salary and those with a demanding life and work schedule. Nannies typically can also help with light-to-moderate housekeeping, drive or hop on the subway with your kids to activities, give individualized attention to your kids, provide consistency (many nannies become a part of a family), and give your family control over who is caring for your kids. You will have to work on a specific NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 schedule with your nanny and provide days off and vacation time for longer-term hires. Many nannies come from agencies or community boards where you will have access to their references, certifications, and the ability to customize contracts. Au Pair An au pair is another long-term option. Au pairs are typically 18-26 years, come from overseas, and have a legal cultural exchange visa that allows them to live with your family. This usually includes committing to working for 12 months – with the option to extend – that provides consistent care for your kids. It offers older kids a great way to learn about a different culture and language from your au pair. There are specific rules about this type of childcare in the United States. Au pairs must be given a bedroom with a door, a specific salary, and time off. They also have working hours that the U.S. Department of State regulates. They also have to have a driver’s license, complete a criminal background check, 200 hours of childcare experience, and can commit to at least 12 months of work. Some au pairs contracts also include funding from a host family for their college. Regardless of your situation, we hope this article gives you peace of mind in knowing there are so many childcare options. This tends to ebb and flow but no matter what, there are many ways to find loving and safe care for your child.

New York FamilY partNer Saint Saviour Catholic Academy l ocated in the heart of Park Slope, an area known for historic buildings and architecture, diversity, cultural attractions, proximity to Prospect Park, and easy access to public transportation, Saint Saviour Catholic Academy educates students from PK3 to Grade 8. The academy provides a nurturing and supportive environment where students grow academically and build a strong sense of community. Beginning in early childhood classes, teachers create a developmentally appropriate curriculum, encouraging children to explore their world through hands-on activities, centers, and play. Elementary and middle school grades offer a balanced curriculum of rigorous academics aligned with the New York State Next Generation Learning Standards, and a vibrant arts and music program, paired with the spiritual teachings of Catholicism. The academy offers Spanish, Library, and Physical Education to round out its curriculum, and regularly incorporates technology into the classrooms. Additional offerings and enrichment opportunities at the academy include regents math and science courses, a competitive Robotics team, beginner and advanced band and chorus, and CYO basketball. Saint Saviour Catholic Academy believes that student success is often dependent upon how children feel socially and emotionally within their classroom. To this end, the academy uses the Responsive Classroom model which is largely student centered and focuses on the use of positive language. The academy’s teachers continuously model what kindness looks and sounds like and students learn these and many other social and emotional skills in a caring school environment. The academy’s dedicated faculty helps each child develop a positive self-image to reach his or her own highest potential. To learn more or to schedule a tour, please contact the Director of Admissions, Michele Singh at msingh@sscaparkslope.org or visit www.saintsaviourcatholicacademy.org. SAINT SAVIOUR CATHOLIC ACADEMY 701 Eighth Ave. | Brooklyn, NY 11215 NURSERY - 8TH GRADE For more information Call 718-768-8000 or visit our website at www.saintsaviourcatholicacademy.org Susan Walsh, Principal • Michele Singh Director of Admissions and Marketing September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 25

real estate Finding Your New Home! Towns and homes that are a perfect fit for city dwellers By Mia SalaS C hoosing where you want to raise your family is no easy task. There’s a lot to consider– school districts, your commute to work, the things to do nearby and so much more. That’s why, we rounded up some of the best towns and homes in and near New York. Read on to find the perfect fit for your family! Pelham, NY 1414 Park Lane, Pelham NY If you need to commute to NYC but don’t necessarily want to live in NYC, then look no further than Pelham, NY. You’ll get the suburban, warm and welcoming feel, all while being a 29 minute train ride to Grand Central Station or a quick car ride into the city. With lots of open green space and stellar schools, Pelham is great for kids. In fact, Pelham schools are one of the only districts that offer the International Baccalaureate program to middle schoolers. Your little ones will also love their oh-so-many options for sports, arts and crafts, and performing arts. The best part about Pelham is that it offers a diverse range of homes, so it’s easy for families to find what they’re looking for. At 1414 Park Lane, you’ll find a recently sold 4-bedroom Tudor home that truly captures the pride that Pelham home-owners share. Agent April H. Monaco helped her client secure this home among a competitive market, and April’s ready to make sure your family also gets the home you want! 26 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 April H. Monaco, Houlihan Lawrence aprilmonaco.houlihanlawrence.com 914-548-8350

Moving to Long Island? The Right Agent Makes All the Difference As one of Long Island’s most accomplished brokers, Linda can expertly guide you through the stages of buying your new home. So if you’ve been dreaming of living on Long Island, let her experience move you in the right direction. 440+ Ranked #1 #2 Agent Top 4% Homes Sold Since 2009* on Long Island By Volume** in the Syosset Office** of Agents Company-Wide** Linda Freedman Lic. Assoc. R. E. Broker O 516.364.2213 | M 917.743.2724 linda.freedman@elliman.com lindafreedman.elliman.com elliman.com © 2022 DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. 110 WALT WHITMAN RD, HUNTINGTON STATION, NY 11746. 631.549.7401. *AT DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE. **2021 COMPANY-WIDE AWARD RANKINGS AT DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE, PINNACLE - TOP 4%. is now part of Mommybites.com provides expertly curated resources for all parents in the New York area, including our most popular feature — our mom-generated nanny board — the best online source for parents to find vetted (by other parents), experienced nannies and childcare providers who want to work in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Northern New Jersey. MommyBites.com We can’t wait to see you there! September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 27

Real estate Syosset/Woodbury, NY 10 London Road, Syosset NY Ranked #2 Best Places to Raise a Family in NY by Niche.com, Syosset/Woodbury certainly has significant credibility. Rightfully so– the town has so much to offer families, including highly rated schools, parks, hiking and biking trails, and a popular downtown that boasts locallyowned shops, restaurants, retail stores, and professional services. In particular, Syosset School District was ranked #5 Best School Districts in NY by Niche.com. This award winning district offers before and after school care for elementary students, accomodations for kids with disabilities, and a plethora of sports and activities. Homes in Syosset/Woodbury range significantly, welcoming first-time home buyers and seasoned buyers alike. There are also many new construction homes so you can have a brand new, beautiful space, while still being a close drive or train ride to NYC. Agent Linda Freedman recently sold a new construction home with 5 beds and 4.5 baths at 10 London Road– these sizable homes are great for expanding and expecting families! Linda Freedman, Douglas Elliman lindafreedman.elliman.com 917-743-2724 Westfield, NJ 255 Walnut St, Westfield NJ New Jersey has always been a popular place for families to settle down, but still be able to commute to the city. However, not every NJ town offers everything that Westfield does. This north Jersey town is only 22 miles away from Manhattan, and it’s perfect for families. Westfield’s awardwinning schools were recently named one of the best school districts in NJ by Niche. com, so you can be sure that your kids will receive a great education. There’s also lots for kids to do, such as play at one of the many parks and playgrounds, or do their back-toschool shopping at Westfield’s vibrant downtown. There’s a 4-bed, 3.2-bath home at 255 Walnut St just steps from the downtown area. You’ll love the open front porch, custom moldings, gourmet kitchen, and primary bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Westfield families enjoy the luxury of beautiful homes and convenient travel to the city, all while having a close community of their own in NJ. 28 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Frank D. Isoldi, Coldwell Banker theisoldicollection.com 908.787.5990

new York FamilY partner Find Your Dream Home with Elizabeth V. Alicea’s Unique Support B uying a home in NYC can be a stressful process, especially given the competitive market. If you’ve recently welcomed another little one to the family or maybe you’re ready to settle in the city as your kids grow up, you may be considering purchasing a home. But how, where, and when to start? Licensed associate real estate broker Elizabeth V. Alicea is here to guide you every step of the way– at your pace, according to your needs. With over six years of experience in residential sales, Elizabeth has helped plenty of families find their dream home, and she’s ready to help yours do the same. As a licensed attorney and graduate of Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Columbia University, and Lake Forest Academy, Elizabeth has expert knowledge. She’s involved in every aspect of the home buying process, from negotiating using her law background to communicating with inspectors and contractors per her experience owning a multi-family property. Having supported many families through purchasing a home in Park Slope, Crown Heights, Bed-Stuy, Bushwick, Prospect Heights, and more, Elizabeth recommends that you start your search about 4 months before you’d like to move. “Planning ahead is important– it could take a week, it could take 2 months,” she said. And planning also means packing. Elizabeth knows how difficult it can be to pack, clean, and declutter while also maintaining safe spaces for your kids to play. On top of that, your kids may be feeling confused or sad to leave their home, and you have to help them navigate the move emotionally. That’s a lot to handle as parents! Luckily, Elizabeth helps alleviate some of this pressure. Beyond her extensive experience, Elizabeth’s approach is unique and perfect for families. She takes the time to understand your needs, communication style, and concerns so that she can best support you. “I listen to clients really well to see what they are looking for,” she said. For Elizabeth, it’s all about listening– she’ll understand how you’re feeling, what you need, and what your priorities are at every step of the way. “One-size-fits-all” is not part of Elizabeth’s vocabulary. Whether you need ad- ditional emotional support in your journey, a crash course in co-ops vs. condos, or even quick advice for how to stop a toilet leak (true story!) Elizabeth will be there for you. Start your home search today by connecting with Elizabeth on her site or sending her an email. The perfect NYC home for your family is awaiting! Elizabeth V. Alicea compass.com/agents/elizabeth-alicea elizabeth.alicea@compass.com 646-966-2479 September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 29

Parenting What is Koala Parenting? Behind this new celeb trend By Fernanda CaBrera, Kaitlyn riggio & Jeannine Cintron Y ou can love it or hate it, but when big celebrities like Kim Kardashian endorse, well, anything at all, people tend to follow suit. After Kim K shared her fondness for koala parenting recently, the parenting style began gaining traction in the parenthood world. What is koala parenting, you ask? Koala parenting promotes a close attachment between parents and their children from birth. More formally known as attachment parenting, the name koala parenting comes from the idea that parents who practice attachment parenting frequently hold their child, similar to how mother koalas hold onto their children. The term attachment parenting was originally coined by pediatrician Dr. William Sears. Sears’ research indicated that a close attachment between a parent and child in the child’s early years allows the child to be independent and create strong personal relationships as they get older. Sears’ method of attachment parenting includes seven principles to create an attachment to your baby, colloquially known as the seven Bs: The 7 Principles of Koala Parenting 1. Birth bonding, which consists of forming a strong bond between a baby and their parents by close skin-to-skin contact during their first weeks and months 2. Breastfeeding 3. Babywearing, which involves parents carrying their baby in a backpack-like carrier or wrap. This provides close contact between the parent and the child and also makes it easier for parents to complete daily tasks in a safe way. A study showed that babies who were carried in soft baby carriers, rather than portable infant seats, were more likely to form a secure attachment to their mothers. 4. Bedding close to baby, better known as 30 co-sleeping. Co-sleeping is another way of forming a stronger bond with your baby, but it’s been a controversial topic over the years. Due to risks associated with co-sleeping (like suffocation and oxygen deprivation), experts recommend sleeping in the same room as your baby, rather than in the same bed. 5. Belief in the language of baby’s cry. Rather than abiding by the “cry it out” method, attachment parenting believes that a baby’s cry is a form of communication expressing a need, rather than considering the cries a form of manipulation and ignoring them. 6. Beware of “baby trainers”, or experts who recommend schedules without knowing your baby. 7. Balance, which involves meeting the parents’ needs adequately as well as the baby’s needs. Benefits of Koala Parenting Koala parenting comes with many potential benefits. Breastfeeding, one of the principles of attachment parenting, is proven to have many medical and developmental benefits. Studies have linked co-sleeping with reduced stress reactions in babies, such as lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol in infants who slept in the same room as their parents. NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Research has also indicated that attachment parenting could lead to improvement of language skills, emotional regulation and ability to manage stress later in life. Koala Parenting Criticism While there are a whole host of benefits that come with Koala Parenting, there are some potential drawbacks. Implementing some of the principles of attachment parenting could be physically and emotionally demanding on parents. Additionally, anecdotal evidence suggests that children may have unpleasant and disrespectful behavior towards their parents and others if they aren’t receiving the attention or closeness that they want at the moment. A recent example of this can be seen when Kim Kardashian’s children interrupted her interview during her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Many fans and media outlets blamed her adherence to koala parenting for the children’s behavior. But overall, some of the principles of attachment parenting have some benefits, making them worth at least exploring. When researching parenting styles in preparation for a baby, you don’t have to stick to one style religiously. Learn about different styles to find what works best for you and your family.

New York FamilY partNer Brooklyn Preschool of Science B rooklyn Preschool of Science is where a child’s sense of wonder is the show’s star. Their integrated science-based curriculum embraces children’s innate curiosity and provides a foundation for meaningful math, language, and literacy development. At Brooklyn Preschool of Science, students handle insects, build structures, and excavate for fossils. They believe in the lifelong benefits of early experiences with STEM, and in fostering a joyous love of learning. The school houses animals that are part of the BPoS family at this unique school. Students share the school with mammals like gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs, and everyone’s favorite, the dwarf bunny and a 500-gallon fish tank. Brooklyn Preschool of Science has fun invertebrates like hermit crabs, Madagascar Cockroaches, Bessbug beetles, and more. The school’s goal is to create passionate learners and ensure each child with many beautiful early life experiences. Providing their students with this opportunity will guarantee that children will develop a passion for the life sciences. There are questions about the world around us. The children are taught to observe, predict, experiment, and measure. The teachers love it when kids ask Why. Brooklyn Preschool of Science has locations in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, and Park Slope for ages 2 to 5. Contact 347-844-9699 or carmelo@ brooklynpreschoolofscience.com to find out more or visit brooklynpreschoolofscience.com. COBBLE HILL | PARK SLOPE | BKLYN HEIGHTS September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 31

family day out Apple Picking The best family-friendly spots near New York City S ummer is coming to a close and apple picking will soon be in full gear for 2022. With school starting and many kids reverting back to in-person learning, what better way to spend your weekend then by heading to one of these farms to pick juicy apples? Pick fresh apples and make classic apple cider, pie, and more. Check out our picks! One Hour and Under Demarest Farms 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 201-666-0472 (40 min from Midtown) Starting Sep. 3, you will be able to pick some delicious apples! Step foot in the orchards and start picking apples for your seasonal pies, ciders and more. Some of their tasty apples include Cameo, Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Mutsu (Crispin), Red Delicious, Snap Dragon and Zestar. $7 per person (age 2 and over), which includes free parking and entrance to the apple orchard and access to an on-site petting zoo and playground. Demarest Farms is still using a reservation system for apple picking this year, so be sure to make a reservation in their system ahead of time. Hillview Farms 223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ 908-647-0957 (50 min from Midtown) Make the trip to Hillview Farms to pick seasonal apples. You can’t go wrong with the classic red apple, but make sure to take home a few other delicious options, such as Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Jonathan, Macoun, McIntosh and Stayman/Winesap. Open 9 am to 6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily. One Hour to One Hour and a Half Dr. Davies Farm 306 NY-304, Congers, NY 10920 845-268-7020 (1 hr 10 min from Midtown) Warm apple pie days are here! Visit Dr. Davies Farm starting on Sep. 3 to pick apples for all your delicious fall desserts. You will 32 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 be able to pick from 4,000 trees, with 20 different varieties of apples, spanning over 55 acres. Bring the whole family, even the dog, for a great outing that everyone will enjoy for the fall season. At this time, masks are not required for vaccinated guests and reservations are available on their website. Keep in mind the farm is cash only, so come prepared if you’re planning on buying anything from the farmstand while you’re there. Open 10 am to 4 pm, daily. Riamede Farm 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-5353 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) With 40 types of apples, Riamede Farm has opened its apple-picking! Get a taste of their ripening apples, or check out their other varieties as they begin to ripen over the course of the fall season. Farm Passes are required for entry and should be purchased prior to arrival. The farm expects to open for the 2022 season the Thursday before Labor Day. Open 9 am to 4:30 pm, daily. Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 914-485-1210 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Be part of the excitement at Harvest Moon for their biggest time of the year. This family-owned and operated apple orchard is welcoming their main harvest with a variety of delicious apples. Bring the family to visit the orchards as well as their farm store that has farm-raised meats and dairy products. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Stuart’s Fruit Farm 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527 914-245-2784 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Since 1828, Stuart’s Fruit Farm has been a proud family-operated farm. Starting Sep. 6, bring your family along for the beginning of the apple-picking season where there will be an array of apples to choose from! There’s over 20 varieties of apples to choose from spread across the months of September and October. Open 10 am to 5 pm, daily. Alstede Farms 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7189 (1 hr 20 min from Midtown) Alstede Farms invites your family to pick their crisp, seasonal apples for the fall season. Kids will be thrilled to see and learn how food grows as they pick their own for a healthy snack. Bring home this delicious fruit for making traditional homemade apple pie, cider and delightful pastries. Choose from over 50 different varieties. Don’t forget to check out the other fun activities offered on the farm, such as the tractor-drawn wagon ride, seeing the sunflower field and more! Tickets must be purchased online, in advance, utilizing time slots. Ticket become available 24 hours in advance. Apple Ridge Orchards 101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-987-7717 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Kick off the fall season by visiting the most scenic and rustic pick-your-own farm. Just 60 miles from New York City, you can pick from a variety of 20 different apples throughout the Hudson and Warwick Valley starting Sep. 1. Have a fun

we move through the fall season, a variety of different apples will be available for picking, such as Early Golds in August, Jona macs in September, and Ida Reds in October. And, to make sure that you have the freshest apples, Barton’s Orchards rotates picking areas around the farm! In order to pick apples, you must purchase a Barton apple bag that day. Open 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays to Thursdays and 11 am to 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, from August through November. Masker Orchards 45 Ball Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-986-1058 and educational experience as you spend time at the orchards picking. They even have dwarf trees that little ones can reach! No reservations are needed, but admission is cash only. Open to the public from 9 am to 6 pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all holidays. Lawrence Farms Orchards 306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 845-562-4268 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Take a drive to Lawrence Farms Orchards and make it a family day out! Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the farm and have a blast picking a variety of apples such as Ginger Gold, Zestar, Ozark Gold and Gala available now. Open 9 am to 4 pm, daily. Admission is $7 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person on weekends and holidays. Children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available. Barton Orchards 63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY 12570 845-227-2306 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Switch up your typical weekend plans and take a family car ride to Barton Orchards. These apples are known for being the best in the area with over 120 acres of apple trees to pick from. Apple picking starts here from the middle of August through November. As (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Masker Orchards is a go-to for family-friendly apple picking in the Hudson Valley region (you can even bring the dog). Drive right to the trees with your family and then get lost in the massive orchard picking a variety of apples (picking poles are also available) and taking in the views and foliage. With 14 varieties of apples ripening throughout the season at Masker Orchards, you’re sure to find all of your family’s favorites. To help make sure of this, they put together an approximate ripening guide. Admission, parking and bags are free and apples are $29.95 per bag (but you can eat all the apples you wish as you pick for free). Apple picking season this year starts on Sept. 3 and goes into early November. Open 9 am to 5 pm, daily. Fishkill Farms 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 845-897-4377 (1 hr 30 min from Midtown) Fishkill Farms has been part of the Morgenthau family for over 100 years and invites your family for the apple picking season. This 270-acre apple orchard offers a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the year that you can pick. Stop by for their apple season in the months of September and October. Open 9 am to 4:45 pm on Tuesdays to Sundays, by reservation only. Over an Hour and a Half Apple Dave’s Orchard 82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-772-1242 (1 hr and 40 min from Midtown) Start your picking at Apple Dave’s Orchards and take home a variety of apples like McIntosh, Cortland, Honeycrisp, Gala, Empire, Jonagold, Rome Beauty, Red Delicious, Macoun, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples. You can also visit their farm store where they have fresh-pressed apple cider, apple donuts, pies, flowers and seasonal items. Admission is $5 per adult and children over five. Harbes Family Farm 715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952 631-298-0800 (2 hrs from Midtown) The star attraction at the 78-acre Harbes Family Farm is the breathtakingly beautiful apple orchard. Featuring 27 different varieties, the orchard uses an innovative trellis system to grow apples that are within reach of even the smallest of hands. Prices vary from $10 per person for the Early Bird Special (three lb bag) to the $22 per person Apple Lovers Big Bag Special (12 lb bag). On weekends and holidays they offer pig races, singing hayride tours, and hosted interactive activities. Plus, Harbes Barnyard Adventure (a paid admission area of Harbes Family Farm) has eight acres of family-friendly attractions where you can discover farm animals and chicken and bee observatories as well as enjoy the Gnome Hedge Maze, trike track, Jumbo Jumpers, sports zone and so much more. Bishop’s Orchards 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437 203-453-2338 (2 hrs from Midtown) Bishop’s Orchards takes pride in growing the highest quality fruits to enjoy year after year from their family to yours. They grow over 20 varieties of apples that suit all your needs for cooking, gifts, or a quick snack on the go. At their pick-your-own locations, they offer 8 quart bags for $22 and 1/2 bushel bags for $40. Bishop’s Orchards also has an ice cream stand, featuring delicious flavors, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and their specialty, the Bishop’s Blitz! Hank’s PumpkinTown 240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976 631-726-4667 (2 hrs from Midtown) Hank’s PumpkinTown in Water Mill, NY is well-known to families for its amazing apple picking and over 30 acres of fall family fun! It costs $25 to pick one peck (about 10 pounds of apples), after you’ve had your fill of picking, wander over to the wooden playground, maze park, face painting, and gem mining. The Market has yummy, freshly baked pies, cookies, cupcakes, candy apples and ever-popular cider donuts. September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 33

Peace, Love & Bonberi Nicole Berrie, author of Body Harmony, on intuitive eating, nourishing our bodies and the support system that helped her fulfill her dreams By Cris Pearlstein T is story starts the way most things do these days: with an Amazon order. I purchased Nicole Berrie’s cookbook, because I wanted to go deeper than the squares on her feed or the movements in her Reels. It’s true Body Harmony is a cookbook, but after reading the whole thing cover to cover I understood it was way more than that. It’s a manifesto. A memoir. A declaration. It brings its reader on the journey of self-discovery and intuitive eating that Nicole herself went on, that brought her to where she is today living a high-energy, high-vitality lifestyle. I want that too, I thought, as I tagged recipe after recipe, one sounding more delicious than the next. After tagging, I made a shopping list and headed to Whole Foods, determined to stock my fridge and pantry with a combination of the fruits and vegetables I already often had around, with the Asian condiments and staples prevalent in Nicole’s recipes. The next morning I started small, eating fruit on an empty stomach (one of her easy-to-remember rules). I’m normally a savory breakfast type of person so this was a departure for me, and I have to say it felt good. It was refreshing and bright and left me feeling full without the bloat I commonly get after a big plate of eggs and toast. The next morning, in an effort to listen to my body (one of her guiding philosophies), I made myself the heartier Mama Love smoothie because I felt hungry. It combined almond butter and banana with spinach and spirulina, flavors I would have never thought to mix together. It kept me full until lunch. Later on I tackled her Pink Hummus, made with beets and chickpeas and the juice from an orange. The garlic and spices and lemon juice made it tangy, sweet and savory all at once—plus it felt good to make my own hummus instead of buying one in a plastic container from the store. Less waste makes me happy, as does delicious dips. 34 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Over the weekend I plan to make a few other recipes from her book, along with setting up my juicer that’s been sitting in its box for months. I’m not vegan or gluten-free, nor do I plan to be, but incorporating some of Nicole’s philosophies about intuitive eating, food combining, and plant-forward cooking just feels right for me right now. My body could use some more energy and I’m also craving some new habits to add to my already health-conscious—but by no means perfectly healthy—life. For the first time I’m just going with what feels good and listening to my core. And I guess that’s all she wants from us anyway. CP: Tell me a little bit about the origin story of your brand, Bonberi. NB: I grew up in a family that celebrated food. My mom is Korean and my dad is an American Russian-Jew so everything revolved around food and I developed a love and joy around it. But that took a bit of a detour when I was in my pre-teens and adolescence. I kind of disconnected with that joy and instead it became this confusion and fear around food, like what it could do to me, how I could restrict it, control it, all those things, and I carried that with me through my teens and 20’s. When I began working in magazines I was really propelled by this go-go-go attitude of New York City, and that life only compounded my fear around food. Plus it was reinforced by my peers, by the world around me, because it was normal to have an issue with food but not to really name it. We were going on these yo-yo cleanses and fad diets. We were peddling these cleanses to women nationwide but we didn’t even have a hold on what made us feel good, so it was kind of like the blind leading the blind. That lifestyle really took a toll on me emotionally, spiritually, and I just hit a wall where I just couldn’t do it anymore. I was really drained and I knew there was a better way, so I became interested in alternative healing and other holistic ways of eating, like veganism. I started digging deep. While I was working I would scour online vegan blogs, and find hole-in-the-wall healers, acupuncturists, colon therapists, all these things. I started to uncover this whole underworld of healers that were not mainstream at all. CP: Let’s talk about wellness then. If you could take that word and strip it from everything it’s come to mean these past five years, what would you say the definition is? NB: Wellness to me is how to feel good—and that is extremely individual and extremely personal. It’s not easy to market individualized wellness. What works for me may not work for you and what works for me in August will not work for me in January. It shifts, it ebbs and flows, so really wellness to me is tuning out the external noise and tapping into your intuition to follow what physically, spiritually and emotionally feels good for you. That to me is wellness. CP: Has there been a moment with your kids recently where something happened and you felt like this is all paying off? That the example you’re setting for them, all this hard work you’re putting in, the time away from them, was there a moment where you thought, “This is why I do this”? NB: Just the other day on our way to camp, we stopped at the store to pick up snacks and food and as we were leaving my son Jude said, “Do other mommies have stores where they can go in and get stuff?” I said, “Some do, but not everyone, so you’re really lucky that you can come in and pick any snack you want anytime.” That was pretty funny. And we were walking down the street earlier in the summer and we passed a bookstore that had my book in the window. Usually I’ll point it out or at Barnes & Noble I’ll be like, “Look!” but they don’t

yes I’m against big pharma but also…” it just captured the reality of it all. CP: And what about you? What’s your go-to meal for you and your husband? When you’re fried and burnt out and you can’t think of cooking one more thing. NB: Pasta! (laughing) CP: I feel like that’s everybody’s answer (laughing). NB: Exactly. Or ordering in. Tonight I’m going to order pizza. A lot of time when you’re cooking and you’re surrounded by the food world you just want to order in. I’ve also been really into making these tostadas where I take a corn tortilla and put them in the toaster oven and I add guac, some sauteed zucchini, and hot sauce. I like crunchy things so lately some tostada situation or easy tacos. CP: That’s a really good idea. So where are you going to order pizza from? NB: There’s this vegan and gluten-free place in the West Village called Wild, so I’ll usually do that. But I have a whole Bonberi way of eating the pizza, where I broil it at home making sure it’s really crispy, and then I add a whole box of arugula on it with some sprouts. That’s my go-to. Photo by Yumi Matsuo care, they just want to go to the kids section. But I didn’t say anything this time and we kept walking. Then Sea yelled, “Look it’s mommy’s book!” and to myself I was like, “That’s cool.” CP: That’s amazing and must’ve felt so good! As far as your food philosophy goes and being a mom to two young kids, how do you balance that with the hectic, busy lives you lead and the fact that kids are hard to nourish sometimes? NB: I always say my kids are my biggest teacher because pre-motherhood I thought I was going to recreate the Garden of Eden for my kids and they would be the perfect specimens. And then they were born (laughs), and it was an entirely different situation. My son actually suffers from multiple allergies which had me shift a lot and was really humbling. I saw this great meme on Instagram that said, “Yes I have my raw milk dealer on speed dial, and yes sometimes I can’t deal and I give my kids Chick-fil-A, and CP: We have four minutes left on my nonupgraded version of Zoom (laughs) so I have one last question for you. We’re coming up on back-to-school, do you have any tips regarding food, snacks or lunch? NB: Definitely always have a stocked fridge when it comes to produce. Kids love the little Persian cucumbers, they’re sweeter, they’re more fun; big carrots, not baby carrots, store them sliced up in ice water to keep them nice and crunchy; definitely leafy greens so you can just pop them in a smoothie. I make pre-made smoothie bags for my freezer. I fill a Stasher bag with a very ripe banana, greens, and mango, put it in the freezer, then just pull it out and add coconut water. And if you’re making lunches I would say don’t over stress it. Always include the healthy thing, but also include one treat to make them feel good about it. Follow Nicole at @bonberi, @bonberimart Body Harmony is availble at bookstores and online book resources now This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity. To read the story in its entirety visit newyorkfamily.com September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 35

calendar By Shara Levine Photo by Alexis Buatti Ramos Trusty Sidekick Theater Company performs in Brooklyn Bridge Park on Sept. 23 to 25. Brooklyn Whale Watching & Dolphin Adventure WHEN: April 23- Nov. 27, See the website for the schedule WHERE: American Princess Cruises, 2498 Emmons Avenue (Pier 3), Sheepshead Bay AGES: All WHAT: Go on an adventure in search of whales and dolphins! Children’s participation will be encouraged. WANT TO GO?: $65; $60 for seniors older than 62; $45 for ages 5-12; free for children younger than 5. 718-474-0555, 36 americanprincesscruises.com 9/11 Vigil WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 7 pm WHERE: American Veterans Memorial Pier, 69th Street, Bay Ridge AGES: All WHAT: Gather as a community to remember and pay tribute to those we lost. WANT TO GO?: 718-748-5200, niabklyn.org The Big Bounce America WHEN: Sept. 16-25, See the website for the schedule WHERE: Aviator Sports and NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 Events Center, 3159 Flatbush Ave., Marine Park AGES: All WHAT: Jump into the “World’s Largest Bounce House”, play in a sports arena like no other, take on an incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course, and explore a unique, spacethemed wonderland. WANT TO GO?: $19-$39, thebigbounceamerica.com Farmhouse Family Day: Natural Dyes WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 am-3 pm WHERE: Wyckoff House Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, East Flatbush AGES: 3-12 WHAT: Go back to a time when people naturally colored fabrics using flowers, vegetables, and fruits and create some of your own personal designs using allnatural dyes. WANT TO GO?: 718-629-5400, wyckoffmuseum.org Flatbush Frolic WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 am-6 pm WHERE: Cortelyou Road, Cortelyou Road from Ocean Avenue to Coney Island Avenue, Flatbush AGES: All

Par�ner wi�h Us Piano Lessons For Everyone 135 Eastern Parkway across from the Brooklyn Museum Experienced, friendly teacher with MA in Music Student recitals twice a year • Six foot concert grand piano Near 2, 3, 4 & 5 Subways Call me and let’s talk about what you or your child would like to learn Call Beth Anderson-Harold: 718-636-6010 or Email: beth@beand.com Want to reach engaged parents across New York City? Collaborate with the New York Family Media team to spread the word about your launches, promotions and news. Reach us by emailing info@newyorkfamily.com or calling 718.260.4554 Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! September 2022 | Brooklyn Family 37

calendar september WHAT: Join the community for this annual street festival celebrated since 1975! There will be music, games, shopping & food. WANT TO GO?: 718-444-6028, streetfairsny.com Open Studios Residency Performance: Trusty Sidekick Theater Company WHEN: Sept. 23-25, Friday, 5pm; Saturday, 11am, 1pm and 3pm; Sunday, 10am WHERE: Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St., Downtown Brooklyn AGES: 3-12 WHAT: This highly immersive and sensory experience welcomes neurodiverse audiences to experience the original music and puppetry of this roving performance. WANT TO GO?: 401-305-8370, brooklynbridgepark.org Wythe Avenue, Williamsburg AGES: Newborn-5 WHAT: “Let’s Dance” at this kid concert that introduces the music of David Bowie to a new generation of music lovers. WANT TO GO?: $15; free for children younger than 1. 718963-3369, brooklynbowl.com MANHATTAN The Feast of San Gennaro 2022 WHEN: Sept. 15-25, See website for schedule WHERE: Little Italy, Mulberry Street, between Canal and Houston AGES: All WHAT: This annual tradition returns with a grand procession, live performances, and of course, delicious Italian cuisine! WANT TO GO?: 212-764-6330, sangennaronyc.org The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of David Bowie for Kids & More Wings, Wands & Woodlands: Fairy Workshop WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, Doors at 12 pm, Show at 12:30 pm WHERE: Brooklyn Bowl, 61 WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 12-3 pm WHERE: Randall’s Island Park, 10 Central Rd., Randall’s Island Whale and dolphin watching tours leave from Sheepshead Bay. AGES: All WHAT: Explore a woodland garden and discover all things fairy, including wands, wings, and little fairy houses. WANT TO GO?: 212-860-1899, randallsisland.org Astronomy Night WHEN: Friday, Sept. 30, 5-9 pm WHERE: Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street at Twelfth Avenue, Hell’s Kitchen AGES: All WHAT: Participate in talks from leading scientists, activities, and a chance to look at the stars through high-powered telescopes with the help of local astronomers. WANT TO GO?: 212-245-0072, intrepidmuseum.org QUEENS 39th Annual Queens County Fair The Feast of San Gennaro returns to Little Italy this month. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | September 2022 WHEN: Sept. 9-11, Friday, 3:308:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am-6 pm WHERE: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park AGES: All WHAT: Bring the family out for contests, hayrides, carnival rides, midway games, live music, tasty food vendors, blue ribbon competitions in produce, arts & crafts and more. WANT TO GO?: Online Tickets: $14-$45. 718-347-3276, queensfarm.org NYSoM SuperHero Festival 2022 WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2-6 pm WHERE: Evergreen Park, 60th Place, St. Felix Place & 60th Place (next to P.S. 68 in Queens), Ridgewood AGES: All WHAT: See your favorites from the worlds of DC, anime, classic video games, and Marvel and create your own Superhero, go on a Pokémon Scavenger Hunt, take part in The Flash vs. Sonic the Hedgehog Relay Race, and more! WANT TO GO?: nysomgroup. org BRONX Ferragosto 2022 WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 12-6pm WHERE: Little Italy in the Bronx, Arthur Ave., Between 187th Ave. and Crescent Ave. AGES: All WHAT: Enjoy a beautiful day filled with Italian culture, delicious food, wonderful live entertainment, and great fun. WANT TO GO?: 7`18-294-825, bronxlittleitaly.com

Presents ParentEd Talks 12 Must-watch talks for parents New York Family is proud to launch ParentEd Talks! We see you putting in the work to be an amazing parent and want to help by providing easy access to expert speakers. Talk topics include raising critical thinkers, ADHD as a gift, intimacy as you age and much more. Child psychiatrist and author Victoria Dunckley, M.D. | Sept. 20, 2022 Wired and Tired: Screen Time and Behavior Disturbance in Children Co-authors Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., and Robert B. Brooks, Ph.D. | Oct. 12, 2022 The Extraordinary Power of a Resilient Mindset Author Lisa Miller, Ph.D. | Nov. 1, 2022 What the Neuroscience of Spirituality Reveals About Our Capacity for Health, Happiness and Resilience Alison Gopnik, Ph.D. | Nov. 17, 2022 Curious Children, Wise Elders: How Childhood and Elderhood Shape Intelligence and Learning* Cultural researcher, parenting expert and columnist Jessica Joelle Alexander | March 22, 2023 The Danish Way: Insights Into International Parenting* Sociologist and author Christine Carter, Ph.D. | April 18, 2023 The Habits of Highly Effective Adolescents Trauma specialist and author Laura van Dernoot Lipsky | May 4, 2023 Transforming Trauma and Navigating Overwhelm Behavioral scientist and author Elizabeth Jordan | June 6, 2023 The Perils of Permissive Parenting *Attendees will be eligible to win prizes, courtesy of Happiest Baby. Author Julie Bogart | Dec. 6, 2022 Raising Critical Thinkers: Media Literacy for the Digital Age Jeffery Robinson and Khalil Gibran Muhammad | Jan. 19, 2023 How to Talk to Kids About Race at Home and in the Classroom Author and researcher Pepper Schwartz, Ph.D. | Feb. 7, 2023 Modeling a Loving, Equal Partnership for Your Kids New York Times-bestselling author Edward Hallowell, M.D. | March 2, 2023 The Shifting ADHD/ADD Lens: Moving From Disability to Ability Register for FREE at NewYorkFamily.com/NYParentEd Attendees will be eligible to win a $100 Amazon gift card at each ParentEd talk. Attendees of the Nov. 17 and March 22 events will also be eligible to win a SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet (valued at $1,695) or a $300 Happiest Baby gift card, courtesy of Happiest Baby.