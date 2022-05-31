Long Island Family - June 2022

June 2022 newyorkfamily.com Ultimate Summer Family Fun Guide She Pivots Emily Tisch Sussman on bold career moves and family life on Long Island Bucket List! 57 terrific things to do this season +Road Trips! How to choose A preschool

contents June 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 30 pg. 22 pg. 42 FEATURES 20 | Health Hepatitis in children and what parents need to know 22 | Birthdays Celebrate your child’s big day at these fun spots 26 | Special Needs What to do after your child gets diagnosed with a developmental disability 42 | Cover: Pivoting and Parenting Inspiring career changes with podcast host Emily Tisch Sussman Stories & columns 6 | Editor’s Letter 8 | Camp Summer camp and your child’s mental health 12 | Neighborhood Guide: Explore Tribeca Have a family staycation in this bustling nook of NYC 16 | Education The benefits of preschool pg. 38 pg. 44 Summer GUide 30 | Travel Family Road Trips 38 | To Do Summer Bucket List Family fun 44 | Calendar All the fun events and activities for June on the Cover Photo: Ana Gambuto | anagambuto.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com 4 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022

Editor’s Note NewYorkFamily.com Nina Gallo Photography The Ultimate Summer Family Fun Guide It’s been a year, well, a school year, where there have been many tests—the pop quiz kind and then the COVID sort. But we got through it. Kids are champions, especially on how they have persevered with all that has come their way since this pandemic began— yay for the kids. If you are still searching for a summer camp, we have a helpful piece on The Advantages of Sending your Kids to Camp (page 8). We’ve got you covered on endless summer fun with memorable Family Road Trips (page 30) and because we like odd numbers — 57 Things To Do This Summer (page 38). Of course, Team NYF will be around all summer, so visit us online (newyorkfamily. com & nymetroparents.com) for all summer activities and events. Lastly, meet the busy mama on our cover, She Pivots podcast host Emily Tisch Sussman, who is sharing her take on career moves, parenting and family life on Long Island (page 42). Donna and New York Family Publisher: Clifford Luster Executive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd Associate Publisher: Erin Brof Advertising Director: Stacie Goldberg Deputy Editor: Jeannine Cintron Digital Editor: Courtney Ingalls Events Manager: Shara Levine Reporter: Barbara Russo Senior Adviser: Susan Weiss Partnership Managers: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Lori Falco Shelli Goldberg-Peck, Annene Guertin, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Cara Roteman, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli Marketing & Strategy Director: Rosalia Bobé Sales & Marketing Coordinator: Mykael Fields Marketing Assistant: Tilejah Gilead Art Director: Leah Mitch Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti Editor at large: Cris Pearlstein Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas Editorial Interns: Océane Goriou, Kilani Sierra, Liana Vazquez Contact Information ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com Circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster 2021 New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Website Design and the Silver Award for Excellence overall. get in touch Share your feedback and ideas about family life in New York! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily 6 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

Camp Summer Camp & Your Child’s Mental Health The many cognitive advantages of sending your kids to camp By Jeannine Cintron W hen you think of summer camp, images of children playing sports, completing arts and crafts projects and splashing in pools come to mind. Those activities make for a very exciting summer, but camp is also a place where lifelong friendships are made and where a child can truly grow as a person during a crucial point in their young lives. Summer camp offers children the opportunity to focus instead of on their academic success but on their own personal identity and independence. With the school books put away, camp gives kids the freedom to work on themselves. We spoke with Alicia Skovera, Executive Director of the American Camp Association of New York and New Jersey to learn how and why summer camp is 8 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 so important to a child’s mental health and internal development. Does camp help kids who have trouble making friends or experience social anxiety? Many children struggle with anxiety about going to camp, especially if it’s their first time. Children often feel more at ease when their feelings are normalized. Parents should explain to children that some of their peers may be feeling the same way but express it differently. I encourage parents to allow their children to be separated from their friends when attending camp. Camp tends to be a place where children get to be themselves and try on different parts of their personality, which can be easier when they do not know anyone to start. There’s an old adage at camps that your camp friends become your best friends and your lifelong friends! What advice would you give to kids who are nervous or hesitant to start camp? Choosing the right camp for you is a crucial place to start. There are camps for everyone and it’s important to choose one that you are excited about and has the activities you are looking for. Set up a meeting to talk with the director before camp starts and take a tour of the property. Take the time to ask all of your questions before attending, especially about anything that worries you. See if the camp can introduce you to who your counselor is going to be ahead of the summer so you already know them on your first day. How do you think attending camp affects a child’s mental health in the short term and in the long term? Camp allows children to discover who they are and find out what they are good at. They get to try new things, meet new people, and overcome everyday challenges that help build self esteem and self-efficacy. This skill building helps to build confidence to try new things, which has a positive impact over a child’s mental health both in the short and long term. Research has shown there is a direct correla-

camp tion between the time one spends in nature and the release of the stress hormone cortisol. The more time children spend outdoors and in the natural world, the less stress they tend to feel. We also know that children who play outdoors are more likely to help protect nature as an adult. Which camp activities have the best effects on a child’s mental and emotional health? There is no one activity that gives the best effect for a child’s mental and emotional health. Incorporating choice in activities allows children to follow their own interests and to have ownership in the activity. Some activities have inherently more challenges than others, like the ropes course or swimming, but it is important to positively encourage a child to try something new and not to force them to try it. Again, we know that spending time and/ or learning outdoors has a huge impact on a child’s stress levels and how they feel about the natural world when they become adults. How can parents ensure they are choosing a camp that will benefit their child’s mental health? “Camp allows children to discover who they are and find out what they are good at. They get to try new things, meet new people, and overcome everyday challenges that help build self esteem and self-efficacy.” The AmericanCamp Academy encourages all parents to choose regulated camps that are ACA accredited. Accreditation and oversight from a regulatory body, like the Department of Health, are the best indicators that a camp will be physically and emotionally safe for every child. In addition, talk to your child about what they are feeling and what is most important to them. Get to know the camp nurse as well. Find out what the camp’s plan is for when a child needs help. What can parents do to encourage the mental and emotional growth of their child at summer camp? This may sound counterintuitive, but leave your children alone! Allow them to gain their independence without you. Write encouraging letters to your child and let them know that it’s okay to make mistakes and that you believe in them. Do not include any information about home that would be perceived as stressful or that would have the child feel like they were “missing out” on something going on at home. When your child is talking to you about what happened at camp, ask questions about their day and when there is something they feel like they could have done better. Ask them what they could have done differently instead of telling them (this especially works for older children). Lastly, call the camp to check in about how your child is doing. Try not to demand to speak to the child on your terms or according to your schedule since often they will be pulled from an activity they enjoy and they rarely want to stop what they are doing. Just Minutes Away from the LI Expressway y In Down Downtown Riverhead! CATCH SOME Pet, feed & even swim with our stingrays! 431 East Main Street, Riverhead, NY • 631.208.9200, ext. 426 | LongIslandAquarium.com 10 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022

neighborhood guide Explore TRibeCa Have a family staycation in this bustling nook of NYC By Shara Levine O ne thing many of us parents learned with the pandemic or were reminded is that there is so many opportunities for fun and adventure in our own backyard. Tribeca, which is an abbreviation for Triangle Below Canal Street, is located in Lower Manhattan and offers the ideal escape for families with its parks, shopping, restaurants, art galleries and more. Where to Stay Smyth Tribeca Hotel 85 West Broadway The newly opened Smyth Tribeca Hotel is chic, modern, and ready to welcome your family with their “The Kids Camp at Smyth” and “Keys to the Galleries” packages. The Camp package includes a complimentary gift and craft set from CAMP, a “Family Experience Company,” as well as an in-room fondue set for homemade s’mores, including chocolates, marshmallows and graham crackers. My son’s eyes lit up when he saw two bright colored boxes on the bed as soon as we walked through our hotel room door. Right away he started unpacking them and discovered crafts and activities that would keep him busy for hours! FYI- if you’re in his class, expect an original handcrafted beaded bracelet. At the end of a long day, these gifts from CAMP really helped my little guy unwind and kept him busy and entertained in his new home away from home. If you’re looking to infuse a little culture into your stay, then the “Keys to the Galleries” package is for you! Smyth Tribeca has partnered with ART SMART to offer families personalized art gallery tours and art experience that will be tailored to your budding art enthusiasts. What to do in Trbeca Pier 25 at Hudson River Park Slather on the sunscreen and head on over to Hudson River Park along the West Side Highway for outdoor fun and activities that 12 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 Smyth Tribeca Hotel will satisfy everyone in the family. Kids can swing, climb, and spin to their heart’s content at the playground, show off their tricks at the skatepark, play a round of mini-golf, and enjoy a treat from Sweet Love Snack Bar, while taking in stunning views of sailboats, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Color Me Mine Tribeca 123 Baxter St. Let your family unleash their inner artists! First painters will pick from a variety of ceramic pieces including dinnerware, children items, and seasonal pieces. Then they’ll get to work on what will surely become a masterpiece.

neighborhood guide 9/11 Memorial 180 Greenwich St. It’s been 20 years since the devastating attacks of September 11, 2001, and although our children are too young to remember the Twin Towers as they stood, this memorial will ensure that the towers and the victims will never be forgotten. The 9/11 Memorial consists of two reflecting pools formed in the footprints of the original Twin Towers with the names of the almost 3,000 victimes etched in bronze around them. The Oculus 50 Church St. The Oculus is a magnificent structure both inside and out. Designed as part of the rebuilt World Trade Center master plan, “the structure’s white metal-clad steel ribs reach up and out in a monumental move symbolic of a hand releasing a dove.” When you step inside The Oculus, the sun filled building gives you access to 12 subway lines, the World Trade Center PATH station, shopping, dinning, special events, and more. If you visit on a Friday between 11am and 7pm make 14 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 sure to check out eats from over 20 local vendors taking part in Smorgasburg now through October 28. unforgettable photos. Two World Trade Center Murals Project From Church to Greenwich streets, between Vesey Street and the Oculus You’ll recognize this iconic building from the original three Ghostbusters films and the 2016 reboot, but don’t worry- there’s no Stay Puft Marshmallow Man here. Instead, this still active firehouse is home to members of New York’s Bravest. So feel free to take selfies, but be ready to make way in the event of a real life emergency. An international roster of artists contributed to this project using corrugated metal as their canvas. The results are exciting, bright, cutting edge designs that welcome visitors to admire and make the perfect backdrop for Firehouse, Hook & Ladder Company 8 14 North Moore St.

EDUCATION The Beneﬁts of PRESCHOOL BY BARBARA RUSSO E very parent wants their child to have a great education. Elementary, high-school and college learning are all undoubtedly important, but the path to a successful education can start as early as the toddler years—long before a child steps into a kindergarten classroom. Preschool learning—also known as early childhood education—is a great option for many families, and can offer a strong foundation for a successful academic career. What is Preschool? It seems like a silly question, but it’s important to define what preschool actually means these days. In the past, preschool was considered by many to be just a time for children to play. Some critics have even referred to it as a form of “babysitting service.” While preschool can provide an excellent and enriching child-care opportunity for working parents, the belief 16 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 that preschool is just a time for free play has changed. Nonetheless, play is extremely important for healthy child development. “Preschool should be a place for focusing on all the areas of development. Play is how children learn, interact with their environment and acquire new concepts and skills,” Jeannine DiBart, co-owner and co-director of Katonah Playcare Early Learning Center in Katonah, NY, said. “Play is essential in development, but only works this way if the preschool is planning, evaluating, and utilizing play with an educator’s eye. Play must give the children hands-on opportunities to learn and develop and the educators must set up purposeful experiences.” Beneﬁts of Preschool Learning Some parents grapple over whether to send their child to preschool or keep them home in their toddler years. Of course, every family has its unique circumstances and their own factors to consider when making this important decision. While there are definitely pluses to keeping your child at home, many social workers and education experts agree that preschool offers children many lasting benefits. In fact, children who attend highquality preschool programs reap benefits that can last through school and their lives, according to a review of research by the Learning Policy Institute, a Palo Alto, CA, nonprofit that conducts research in the field of education policy and practice. An overarching benefit of preschool is the vital role it plays in the development of the whole child. The pre-kindergarten years provide a time in a child’s life where social, emotional and cognitive development need to be nourished and developed equally, many educators say. It’s important to note that preschool is often the very first time a child is apart from his or her parents and in a group of peers, which as many parents know can be stressful for a child, but an experience that will pay off in the long run. “All preschools should have as much

Education of a focus on this social and emotional component as cognitive development. Preschool gives the child a chance to acquire interpersonal and language skills needed in order to function outside the family unit,” DiBart said. Another similar benefit preschool provides is an opportunity to socialize in a group setting, which is something that most likely can’t be achieved at home. “Preschool gives children an opportunity to practice social skills and develop those social skills in a real-world kind of way that also reflects what it’s going to be like once they enter into school,” Michelle Felder, LCSW, a parenting therapist and founder and CEO of Parenting Pathfinders, said. Problem-solving and negotiating are two important skills children start to acquire in preschool, Felder explained. Learning these two critically important skills at a young age will help provide a strong base for healthy and successful interpersonal, academic and professional relationships well into adolescence and adulthood. “Kids have the opportunity in preschool to practice negotiating time and space with other kids, which really helps them become more prepared when they enter kindergarten,” Felder said. “This sets a really wonderful foundation for learning how to interact with other people, how to negotiate, problem solve, cooperate and listen. Preschool also builds those foundational conversation skills for kids as they’re talking to peers and grown-ups. They get so much practice in preschool.” Another benefit of preschool learning is that professional teachers on staff are trained to identify problems a child may have— problems that might go unnoticed by parents. “There’s a difference when it’s your own child versus a teacher who is trained to spot areas of growth, things that your child might need support in and ways that they can be prepared for kindergarten in a way that a nanny or parent can’t do at home,” Lisa Samick, director of the Early Childhood Learning Center at Temple Israel of the City of New York, said. Preschool Learning: It’s Not Necessarily About Academics Parents shouldn’t expect their child to become a whiz at reading, writing and counting in preschool. Early childhood education is much more about socialization, cognitive and emotional development, curiosity and learning through play. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 “Kids have the opportunity in preschool to practice negotiating time and space with other kids, which really helps them become more prepared when they enter kindergarten.” Preschool also helps foster a child’s creativity, which is a big part of early childhood development. Teaching art to preschoolers nurtures an array of important skills. “Children feel a sense of emotional satisfaction when they are involved in making their own art and their self-esteem is boosted by giving them opportunities to express what they are thinking and feeling,” Gail Porter, who co-owns and directs alongside DiBart at Katonah Playcare Early Learning Center. “As well, art requires decision-making and self-evaluation when the children decide what to portray, the media to use, when they are finished, and how to evaluate their art.” While reading isn’t usually in a preschool curriculum, literacy skills are often taught through art. Since art is symbolic, children use art to represent real objects, events and feelings. “This use of symbols provides a foundation for children’s later use of letters and words to symbolize sounds, and words and sentences to symbolize objects and actions,” Porter explained. Tips for Choosing a Preschool Now that you have an overview of what preschool can offer, it’s time to choose a school. The search for the perfect preschool can be quite overwhelming, but our experts shared some tips to help make the process a little less daunting. To start, make sure the school aligns with what’s important to you as a parent, whether it offers indoor programming, opportunities for outside play, arts-and-crafts, among other activities. Many parents might also want to consider cost, location and teacher credentials. Other tips for choosing a preschool include: Visit the school in person. Parents should have a warm and welcoming feeling when visiting a school and should feel free to ask questions. Look at the student-teacher ratio. Consider how important class size is to you. Consider toys and materials. Ask the staff if there are toys available that encourage children to be creative. These can include dolls and plush animals to foster imaginative play, LEGOs of preschool complexity levels, puppets for storytelling, easy-to-use drum sets, among many other options. Changing a Preschool Mid-Year Sometimes, despite your best efforts to find a school that suits your family’s needs, the one you chose just isn’t the right fit. While your child might be blissfully happy, it can also be the case that sometimes their school isn’t working and you may be considering a midyear jump to a new school. The first step to switching schools is to figure out what isn’t working. Reach out to your child’s teacher or school principal. Be honest that you’re considering a change of environment and bring up your concerns about the school. Keep in mind that you only see one side of the story as a parent and that they might have valuable insights to share about your child’s life at school. Once you’ve laid out your concerns, listen carefully to their response and ask them whether they have any suggestions for improving the situation. If you aren’t convinced that change will be possible and still have the same desire to make a move, ask what the process for leaving mid-year might be. If you’re at a private school, understand your billing notice period and how you will retrieve school records. Once a new school has been chosen, mentally prepare your child for the move. Alicia Sharpe, a New York City-based Education Consultant, says, “Mental preparation starts at home. Speak with your child about this new coming transition; even if the child is too young to communicate with you verbally, they will understand. If possible, bring your child to visit the new school,meet the teachers, and introduce them to their new classroom before the start of the new school term. If you have an older child, help them understand that moving schools are not abnormal, but it will be an exciting fresh start. Reassure them that it’s possible to maintain friendships even when they’re at a new school, and consider how you can help them to participate in activities that current friends take part in.”

ask the expert Hepatitis in Children What parents needs to know By Donna Duarte LaDD I f you are a parent, you may be freaking out about the latest health scare involving kids, Hepatitis. And while we read and listen to the daily news reports on cases, many of us may be wondering what do we need to know about Hepatitis — especially Hepatitis in children. We chatted with Dr. Karen Acker, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital and assistant professor of clinical pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine. What is Hepatitis? Hepatitis is a general term that refers to inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis has multiple potential causes including infection, medications (most commonly Tylenol), alcohol, and autoimmune conditions. Hepatitis is most commonly caused by viruses, and the particular viruses that we associate with hepatitis most often are Hepatitis A, B, and C (hence their names). Other viruses we also associate with hepatitis, albeit typically much milder than the Hepatitis viruses, are Epstein-Barr virus and cytomegalovirus which cause infectious mononucleosis (“mono”). The liver inflammation in children with mono is usually mild and resolves on its own. Previously, adenoviruses were not typically associated with hepatitis in previously healthy children. What does the medical profession know so far about the current outbreak? The common link in many of these cases of hepatitis was the detection of adenovirus 41. Adenovirus 41 is a strain of adenovirus that causes vomiting and diarrhea, most commonly in young children. Adenovirus infections are not typically associated with hepatitis which is a reason why these cases have prompted further investigation. Yet, we still do not know conclusively if all of these cases are linked or caused by adenovirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) 20 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 first reported cases of acute hepatitis without a known cause on April 15, 2022. As of April 21, the WHO reported 169 cases in children age 1 month to 16 years. Many had abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea prior to presenting with hepatitis, as manifested by an increase level in liver enzymes or jaundice (yellowing of the skin). The CDC posted a health advisory on April 21 notifying the public that nine patients had been identified in a large hospital in Alabama between October 2021 to February 2022 who were treated for hepatitis and found to have evidence of adenovirus infection. They advised physicians to consider adenovirus testing in patients presenting with hepatitis and unclear cause, and recommended that local departments of health report cases of hepatitis without a clear etiology. an unknown cause, further investigation is needed. These alerts and warnings are meant to ensure that we keep a close eye on new potential cases. Parents should reach out to their pediatricians if they think their child may have symptoms consistent with hepatitis, such as severe abdominal pain with vomiting and diarrhea, or yellow eyes or skin. What do parents need to know about the increase in unexplained Hepatitis cases that seem to be affecting young children? These reports should not create increased alarm in parents as these cases are very rare and still require further investigation. These reports do not necessarily indicate that we are seeing more hepatitis than before or that there is necessarily an outbreak of adenovirus. Whenever a cluster of cases that appear to have a common link or have What are the signs or symptoms that parents should look out for? Symptoms of hepatitis can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, yellow skin (jaundice), yellow eyes. If a child has worsening increasingly worsening abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea, or if they have jaundice, they should see their child’s pediatrician for evaluation. In these cases, their pediatrician may test their child’s liver enzymes to see if they are elevated. What are the children’s ages that seem to be affected by Hepatitis? Most of the children affected are less than 10 years old, although cases range from children age 1-16. Is this COVID-19 related? We do not know if these cases are COVID-19 related but this is also being looked into.

Birthday Parties Celebrate your child’s big day in NYC with these venues, themes and more By Jana Beauchamp B irthdays are back and better than ever! NYC has an endless list of unique birthday venues, creative themes, and parties to suit all families and whatever your birthday child can imagine. We found amazing options for fun at home; openair, outdoor celebrations; special in-person parties; and all birthday bashes in between so no matter how you celebrate your little loved one’s birthday, it will be the best. Bring on the birthday magic with these party options. Here are our picks for Kids’ Birthdays Parties , venues, themes and more in NYC. The Great Outdoors of Birthdays Create grand birthday moments at The Greens at The Rooftop at Pier 17 (The Rooftop at Pier 17, 89 South Street, NY). Each mini lawn offers unmatched views of the city skyline while providing a chic and intimate vibe. Guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated food and beverage menu or enjoy a rooftop movie while taking in 22 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 the breathtaking views. Individual lawn reservation fees are available for lunch and dinner and lawns fit up to 8 people with options to rent several lawns, depending on party size. The LeFrak Center at Lakeside (171 East Dr, Brooklyn, NY) provides families with several festive ways to celebrate their next birthday bash. Centrally located in the heart of Brooklyn in Prospect Park, Lakeside offers kids summer roller-skating birthday party options al fresco. Birthday party packages include admission and rentals to the skating rink, exclusive use of a private party room for your guests, skating instruction, delicious catered food selections and a dedicated event party planner to help ensure all have a memorable experience. The Skyline Drive-In (1 Oak St, Brooklyn, NY) is a drive-in (or walk-in) movie theater located right on the water in Brooklyn with an unbeatable view of the Manhattan skyline. You can climb out of your car and create your own perfect movie-watching set up. There’s also the option to bring in your own food – or load up on concessions. Watch the sunset at this instagrammable spot, relax, watch a weekend blockbuster or cult classic, and celebrate! NYC Parks for Birthday Parties New York has many excellent parks to host a birthday party. Yes, there are some parks where you have to get there a bit early to claim your picnic table, but it is worth it once you are settled. They are also one of the ways to have a party in free space or keep costs down. A few of our favorite parks for parties are Brooklyn Bride Park (334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY), where you have plenty of room to sit on the grass, snag a table and have the kids hop on Jane’s Carousel. A fun thing to do is buy tickets in advance and have them to your party-goers when they arrive; not too far from the park, you’ll find Roller Skating at Pier 2. Skating at this park and skate rentals are reasonable, and the Roller Rink offers free admission skate time slots; check out the website for these designated times. Of course, Central Park is where you can plan treasure hunts or take the kids on a hike, go to the zoo, and then enjoy a picnic or play at

birthday parties one of the many playgrounds. Hint, Heckscher Playground is our favorite for little and big kids. Keep in mind, especially for the popular parks; it is good to obtain a permit via NYC Parks ($20) if you plan on having twenty or more people. Indoor/Outdoor Hybrid Birthday Bonanzas Graff Tours (282 Meserole St. Bushwick/ Brooklyn,NY) offers the coolest, most creative graffiti art birthday party. A birthday party includes a short street art tour of the Bushwick murals and is followed by a 1.5 hour unique hands-on graffiti workshop outside in their yard or inside the studio where kids learn the technique of aerosol art. Kids create their own graffiti projects to take home with the help of an authentic NYC graffiti artist. Learn the tips and techniques of aerosol art, from fill-ins to masterpieces, as birthday kids immerse themselves in graffiti art culture. Sweet and Special Celebrations American Girl (americangirl.com) is the destination for an unforgettable birthday with your birthday child (and their dolls). Celebrate with all-inclusive party packages designed to minimize stress and maximize fun/ Little ones will love these sweet parties and the themed packages like Deluxe Rainbow and Deluxe Sweet Sprinkles Birthday celebrations provide everything you need to make memories that will last a lifetime, including a delicious meal; signature cake and ice cream; digital invitations; special themed crafts and/or goody bags ad doll tiaras; and a special gift for the birthday girl. Private party rooms are available and take home celebrations are offered as well. There is nothing sweeter than enjoying a The Greens at The Rooftop at Pier 17 Skyline Drive-In birthday at the Museum Of Ice Cream (558 Broadway, New York, NY)! MOIC guides help create a fun and interactive way to explore 13 installations full of games and engaging activations in a completely immersive experience like enjoying a Sprinkle Pool sundae before diving into a pool full of sprinkles! They can accommodate an array of celebrations and events. “Ice cream for breakfast” morning/ daytime celebrations afford a group the entire Make a day trip to a fun party destination! Palisades Climb Adventure 4590 Palisades Center Drive, W. Nyack, NY 10994 845-727-3500 palisadesclimb.com Palisades Climb Adventure is the world’s tallest indoor ropes course, standing 85 feet tall, and featuring over 75 unique challenge elements designed for climbers of all ages and skill levels. A great venue for private events, such as birthday parties, team building challenges, school and youth field trips, and scouting events. space privately one hour before Museum of Ice Cream opens to the public and evening celebrations allow a group to come in after the last public time slot and enjoy Museum of Ice Cream at their own pace. Guided tours and full buy-outs are also available with pricing based on the needs of the group. Adventurous Birthday Fun Area 53 NYC (616 Scholes Street, Williamsburg, NY) has tons of party booking options with two different locations – Laser Tag, Paintball, and their Adventure Park! The laser tag birthday parties include a sprawling arena in the style of an old factory basement with all sorts of dystopian-esque abandoned remains acting like obstacles. CAMP (110 5th Ave, New York, NY), the family experience store, is a magical space for a super fun birthday celebration. Their celebration packages include private access to Campitheater, which will act as the home-base for the duration of your party. Every celebration has a dedicated Party Captain to facilitate a fun and safe time. The captain will lead the CAMPers through crafting, games, a dance party, and of course, singing Happy Birthday! Additional Reporting: Donna Duarte-Ladd 24 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022

Special needS Next Steps What to do after your child gets diagnosed with a developmental disability By Mia SalaS I f your child was recently diagnosed with Autism or another developmental disability, there’s probably a million things going through your head right now. Who should you contact? Do you need to change schools? Are there NYC programs that will help? We know how stressful and confusing this experience can be for parents. That’s why, we chatted with Lori Podvesker, Director of Disability and Education Policy at INCLUDEnyc and mother of a 19-yearold son with developmental disabilities, to learn more about NYC resources and support systems that might help you better navigate your situation. The key takeaway? You’re not alone. “The one thing that’s universal is that feeling of being alone, which is rooted in fear, and what you are going to do…There’s a lot of shame, there’s a lot of stigma,” says Podvesker. You may feel like you’re all by yourself at first, and perhaps you’re hesitant to tell other people outside your family because of the (problematic) stigmas and stereotypes surrounding disability. But we’re here to remind you that other families are feeling what you are feeling. Every experience is unique, but you are certainly not alone in your journey. Read on to learn more about the next steps after your child gets diagnosed with Autism or another developmental disability. Give yourself time to process A diagnosis is a lot to process as a parent— it weighs on you mentally, so be sure to take the time to wrap your head around it. Before you jump into learning the medical terms or deciding on therapies, take care of yourself and your relationship to your child. Podvesker explains: “It’s an ongoing process. It’s grieving, if you want to know the truth. I think at first, it’s like if you’ve ever had your heart broken. You kind of can’t believe it and you don’t know what to make of it, and I think that’s pretty common for most people.” 26 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 Feeling shock, grief, and denial is perfectly normal, so let yourself understand these feelings towards the diagnosis, talk about them, and process them before you take action. In Autism Speaks’ “A Parent’s Guide to Autism”, Kimberlee Rutan McCafferty, mother of two sons on the Autism spectrum and an Autism Family Partner at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, recommends: “I can’t stress this one enough – take care of yourself, not just your kid. Autism is a marathon, not a sprint. You owe it to yourself and your child to be whole, healthy, and happy.” Take care of your mind and body not just during the initial stages of understanding the diagnosis, but throughout the journey. Don’t think too far ahead While it’s necessary to plan ahead for children with developmental disabilities, you also can’t look too far into the future. “No doctor is going to tell you the prognosis,” says Podvesker. “That’s the hardest part. Once you get a diagnosis, you know the ‘it’ but you don’t know ‘what’ — what do we know now and what will it look like 5 years from now?” There is no one-size-fits-all for Autism and other developmental disabilities, so doctors have no way of knowing how your child will progress over the years. It’s natural to want to know, but “it’s not until time goes on that you see how things play out, that your family is going to be okay no matter what, but that takes time,” adds Podvesker. So focus on the present resources to help your child develop, learn, and grow, and try not to worry too much about (quite yet) about their later childhood or adult life. Talk with your family It is essential that you open up the conversation with your immediate family, whether that’s your partner or other children. You are all in this together, and everyone needs to be on the same page to best support your child with disabilities. “Many families are in denial at first. Dads may not see

specIAl needs things the same as moms,” says Podvesker. If you have a partner, make sure to give each other time and space to process, and then discuss how each other are feeling, what you’re thinking, and how you’d like to move forward. Autism Speaks’ “A Parent’s Guide to Autism” says: “You and your spouse may not react to your child’s diagnosis in the same way, but try to explain how you feel and listen carefully as your spouse shares his or her feelings as well.” Podvesker also explains how your situation can look different if you have more than one child. The family dynamic will likely shift, and it’s important that you not only learn how to parent a child with disabilities, but how to parent all of your children together. Autism Speaks’ “A Parent’s Guide to Autism” explains: “So much focus and attention is placed on the child with Autism, that it is common for parents to have little time or energy left to focus on their other children.” The guide suggests that you help your other children understand Autism with kid-friendly books and conversations. It also recommends teaching your kids how to play and interact with your child with Autism so that they can form a safe, loving, and genuine relationship. Research schools to find the best fit School is probably top of mind right now, because we all want our kids to have the best education they can. Especially for kids with disabilities, finding a school that supports your child’s needs is key for their growth and development. Podvesker recommends prioritizing: “For us, Jack is mostly nonverbal, so having a speech therapist was always a #1 or #2 priority.” Other factors you might consider, Podvesker mentions, are whether you want all your children to go to school together, what kind of school culture you’re looking for, and if the school will support the highest-priority needs of your child, whether that be socialization, speech, etc. If possible with your family’s schedule, explore schools outside your neighborhood, because there may be a better fit that’s a little further away. “When Jack was in first grade, he went to an approved private school. We live in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, and he went to school in Long Island, 22 miles away. We weren’t thrilled about how far away it was, but the quality of the program was worth it for us,” explains Podvesker. It’s also okay not to know what kind of school you want for your child. After all, the research can take a lot of time and energy. 28 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 “I can’t stress this one enough – take care of yourself, not just your kid. Autism is a marathon, not a sprint.” “Many families don’t know what they want other than their kid to be educated, safe, and happy,” says Podvesker. “Meetings happen, recommendations are made, and that’s when families reach out to organizations like us (INCLUDEnyc) to help them navigate.” If this is the case for your family, consider reaching out to a support organization or network, whether that be INCLUDEnyc, local support groups (see below), or your network of friends and family. Join a support group “The value of parents connecting with other parents is like nothing else,” says Podvesker. There are a number of support groups for parents of children with disabilities throughout NYC, and many of them are specific to the disability. Podvesker explains how support groups may help your family navigate raising a child with disabilities: “There’s not only the perspective, but the lived experience when you talk with another family…There’s so much value in community. Parents share what strategies have worked, what schools they’ve had bad experiences at, what dentist to go to that’s good for young kids with sensory issues.” Connecting with parents will not only provide you with inside knowledge about the do’s and don’ts, but it will remind you that you are not alone in your journey. Every family’s situation is different, so you should seek out a support group that best represents your own needs and priorities as a parent of a child with disabilities. “Cultural factors play into that,” says Podvesker. “We have the most amazing caregiver. Her daughter is 3 and was recently diagnosed to be on the spectrum, and I think: what is it like to be black, female, low income, and Autisic? That’s very different than if you’re a white boy from the Upper East Side who’s just been diagnosed with Autism.” Raising a child with disabilities is not a universal experience— there are many factors that influence what that looks like. That’s why, we recommend exploring a few different support groups to find the one where you feel like you can relate and learn the most. You can also hop on social media to connect with other families– there are Facebook groups, Twitter threads, TikTok accounts, Instagram mommy influencers, and more. Of course, be careful not to believe everything you see here, but in our digital world, it’s now easier than ever to find and connect with the people we need. Try different at-home activities Outside of therapy sessions, there are at-home activities that you can try. Some of these may be recommended by your child’s doctor, specialist, or educator, but you can also get creative on your own. Whether it be arts & crafts, storytime, science experiments, or outdoor action, explore activities that you think your child may like. When planning activities, it’s best to create a daily schedule so that your child can have consistency and structure. INCLUDEnyc has a detailed guide for creating a schedule that may help you plan out your child’s days. Learn the vocabulary Although not something you should worry about right away, eventually it will make your process easier if you familiarize yourself with some of the medical jargon. New York Family’s glossary for families of kids with disabilities will help catch you up on the terms to know. “Navigating that stuff while simultaneously learning who your kid is is not easy,” says Podvesker. Between emotionally processing the diagnosis and being introduced to a plethora of educational and therapeutic options, it can be overwhelming to hear terms you don’t know. If you don’t have a ton of time to learn them, bring a printout of the glossary to your child’s doctor’s appointments as a cheat sheet! Seek out funding Funding is often a primary concern for families of kids with disabilities, but there are several resources available to you. OPWDD offers funding for services for New York residents with disabilities. NYC Health also provides a helpful guide (pages 7782) to charities and family reimbursement programs that will assist with related costs. “A Parent’s Guide to Autism” recommends, if you have healthcare, to look into how your medical insurance may reimburse you for therapy and treatment. We hope this guide gets you started in your journey. Remember— you are not alone.

Ultimate SUmmer Family FUn GUide in partnership with Family Road Trips By Serena noor D id you know you can via a zipline through the Hudson Valley? Or see a calf be born? Visit the battlefield sites of the Civil War and Revolutionary War? The best part? These trips are only a car or train ride away. Our annual Road Trip Guide features something for the whole family with beaches, museums, fairs, waterparks, camping, hiking, outdoor adventures, beaches, and memories that will last a lifetime. Plan away! Mood-Boosting Summer Adventures in New Jersey This summer take advantage of everything New Jersey has to offer! Not only is this neighboring state about an hour from New York City, but it’s also the ultimate summer getaway, offering 130 miles of serene, sunkissed coastline to ready-to-stroll boardwalks, amusement parks, outdoor adventures, and tons of family-friendly attractions. Some favorites include amusement and water parks, like Six Flags Great Adventure and Crystal Springs Family Water Park; zoos, such as Cape May County Park & Zoo and the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge; and aquariums, like Jenkins Aquarium and Adventure Aquarium, that will surely make for a fun summer weekend getaway. For water lovers, explore one of New Jersey’s many beaches and boardwalks, including Ocean City, Atlantic City, Wildwood, Belmar, Sea Isle City, Cape May, and so much more. Each town has its own charm, featuring special downtown areas and main streets dotted with boutiques, specialty shops, eateries, and more. There’s also plenty to do for adventure seekers who will enjoy access to kayaking, canoeing, hiking, biking, fishing, camping, and hot air ballooning. Some points of interest to explore include Apshawa Preserve, the Buttermilk Falls Trail, Hacklebarney State Park and lakeside adventures such as Camp Glen Gray, Mohican Outdoor Center, and the Turkey Swamp Park Campgrounds. In addition to these exciting attractions, New Jersey also has incredible dining options for all palates, including distinctive multi- 30 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 cultural cuisine from iconic dining hot spots served indoors, outdoors and even on scenic rooftops. And don’t forget dessert! Ice cream lovers will delight in a visit to popular locales like Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream, Springer’s Homemade Ice Cream, and Torico Ice Cream, to name a few. New Jersey is also renowned for its bustling arts and music scene, featuring galleries, museums (e.g. Liberty Science Center, Montclair Art Museum, and Insectropolis) and concert venues. And of course, there are plenty of opportunities to learn all about the many historical and cultural touchstones in the area, including American Revolution and Black Heritage trip itineraries, among others. Whether it’s your first time visiting or your hundredth, New Jersey offers a little bit of everything for you and your family to explore, play, enjoy and soak up the sun.

Ultimate SUmmer Family FUn GUide Outdoor adventures and more in the Greater Northern Catskills of Greene County The Catskills is one of New York’s natural treasures. From hiking to boating to a bustling cultural scene, there is much to see and do in Greene County. Around three hours from New York City, the area offers access to many attractions, outdoor activities, the arts, camping, and more. Nature and adventure lovers will enjoy a visit to Mountain Top Arboretum, discovering 178 acres of plants, natural meadows, wetlands, and forests throughout its many trails and boardwalks. The top elevation of the arboretum reaches 2,400-feet where you and your family can enjoy breathtaking views. For even more hiking, explore one of the area’s many waterfall hikes such as Kaaterskill Falls, Plattekill Falls, Ashley Falls, and much more. There is also paddling, stand-up paddleboarding on the Hudson River, or canoeing at the Colgate Lake Wild Forest or Earlton Hill Campground & RV Park. And with over 1,000 camping options, you’ll find places for glamping, pitching a tent, camping with your RV, or a roofed cabin. Camping not your thing? No problem! Stay at one of Green County’s many family resorts such as vacation rentals, all-inclusive resorts, hotels, inns, and more. There are also tons of family-friendly attractions for you and your family to enjoy, including Bailiwick Ranch and Animal Park where you can see exotic and farm animals; the Zoom Flume Water Park, or the New York Adventure Zipline Adventure Tours at Hunter Mountain where you’ll get the best views of the Catskill Mountains as you swing 600-feet above the ground. Older kids and their families can also try mountain biking where you can ride over 120 trails, including paths along historical railroad tracks to rocky loops. Wind down your adventurous day with a movie at the Greenville Drive-In or enjoy a cultural attraction such as the Thomas Cole National Historic Site where you can tour Cole’s studio as well as ongoing events and workshops. Non-Stop Fun at Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark Enjoy the ultimate summer escape by staying at New York’s biggest indoor waterpark! Located in New York’s Sullivan County, Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is all about the fun and non-stop activities for your kids with rides and slides, pools, and of course the lazy river. The indoor area is also heated at 84 degrees where you can get some sun without direct access. Rent a private cabana for some lounging – if your kids ever want to take a break – as well as access to a TV and a stocked mini-fridge. The property also has eight eateries and bars for quick bites and sitdown meals. Make sure you try the ice cream at Pop’s Sweet Shoppe, or cookies, brownies, and cakes at The Highline. In addition to the water fun, Kartrite also has tons of indoor activities such as their Hi-Tech Adventure Zone with bowling, laser tag, virtual reality zone, ropes course, rock climbing, and more. Over the summer, they also have special events such as BBQs, luaus, carnivals, DJ’s, bouncy houses, buffets, and games as well as live entertainment including magic shows, petting zoos, and bubble shows. When your kids are finally ready to relax, you’ll love staying right on the property with access to 324 modern suites for all family sizes, including bunk bed suites and two-and-three-bedroom suites. They also have a new lodge experience, which is beautifully set right amongst the mountains. Being in close proximity to the mountains, you can also enjoy access to six miles of hiking trails – making it the perfect family getaway that’s only 90-minutes from New York City. 32 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022

Ultimate SUmmer Family FUn GUide A historical trip to Frederick County, Maryland Take a road trip to beautiful Frederick County, Maryland to soak in the beauty and history of this quaint area. Located just 45 minutes from Baltimore and Washington, DC and just south of Gettysburg, PA, Frederick County offers access to two National Scenic Byways, historic downtowns, local restaurants, parks, boutique shops, farms experiences, and much more. History lovers will enjoy learning more about Frederick’s part during the American Civil War, including battlefields, Monocacy National Battlefield and South Mountain State Battlefield. Families will love the area’s many adventurous offerings, such as hiking Chimney Rock in Catoctin Mountain Park or the beautiful Cunningham Falls State Park. Here, you’ll find Maryland’s largest cascading waterfall, swimming, picnicking, boating, playgrounds, and campsites. Additional attractions include the climbing adventures at Tree Trekkers, spending a day with animals at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve, or riding a themed train ride on Walkersville Southern Railroad. Rent a colorful electric bike to tour Downtown Frederick or venture to the countryside and be sure to visit South Mountain Creamery. Here, you and your kids can watch the cows being milked, bottle feed calves, and enjoy some ice cream from the farm store! There are also 20 nationally-branded hotels for your getaway as well as options for camping. Check out their road trip guide to discover even more ideas to explore and enjoy the area. Rhode Island: a seaside escape to “rhode” It’s all about fun in the sun during a road trip to Rhode Island. A short “Rhode” trip for New York City families, Rhode Island offers access to over 400 miles of New England’s beautiful coastline, including a beach escape for wave jumping, swimming, surfing, and sandcastle building. The area is also renowned for its cool public art, charming – and walkable – towns, rivers, local farms, and more! There’s an endless amount of familyfriendly activities in the area, including 50 museums, fishing, local farms and gardens, nature and hiking, biking on one of the 60 miles of pathways, or seeing WaterFire, an incredible 1.5 miles of lit fire that lines downtown Providence. For some indoor fun, check out the Providence Children’s Museum, Roger Williams Park Zoo, Biomes Marine Biology Center, and the Save the Bay Exploration Center & Aquarium. History lovers will enjoy learning more about the Gilded Age during a visit to Newport’s iconic mansions. Foodies will also not be disappointed that you can try some of the area’s incredible seafood, clam shacks, lobster stands, and more. In Providence, book a food tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours. And you have to try Del’s Frozen Lemonade, a Rhode Island staple for a sweet treat to cool down with or one of the area’s many ice cream stands. Rhode Island is also home to numerous hotels and resorts from family-friendly to ultra-luxury with properties such as Gurney’s Newport, Hotel Viking, Ocean House, The Chanler, The Beatrice, The Graduate, and Aloft Downtown Providence, to name a few. Looking for something a little more remote? Check out Block Island, a private island that’s only accessible by boat. Here, you’ll find dining, shopping, attractions, activities, and beaches. For more information and to book your trip to Rhode Island visit, https://www. visitrhodeisland.com. 34 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022

Ultimate SUmmer Family FUn GUide Celebrating Pride in NYC : NYCgo.com With pride month right around the corner, NYC is getting ready to celebrate in classic city fashion: a ton of events. Known for its inclusive and welcoming spirit, NYC boasts some of the best LGBTQ+ activities in June and year-round. But for families trying to plan ahead, finding out what’s happening and where to go can be difficult. Luckily, NYCgo. com serves up the official guide parents need to navigate LGBTQ+ in the city. Many of the events are kid-friendly and encourage families to come out and support this underrepresented group. For example, there’s “Youth Pride” in Central Park on June 25: a free event for LGBTQ+ kids, teens, and their allies to listen to influencers, activists, and great music. “Pride Family Movie Night” on June 15 in the West Village is also perfect (and free!) for families to take part in the LGBTQ+ activities. The best part about NYCgo.com is that every NYC borough is represented– from Queens Pride to Brooklyn Pride to Staten Island PrideFest, families can find Pride celebrations in their local area. And for families visiting the city in the summer, NY- Cgo.com makes it easy to see exactly where to go to join in on the fun. Sign up now to get the latest on new LGBTQ+ NYC events, activities, and offers. Explore New York’s Backyard in Rockland County Rockland County is a hidden New York gem that’s only 30 miles north of New York City. Offering stunning views of Hudson River as well as access to quaint villages, outdoor activities, a bustling craft food and beverage scene, rich history, and non-stop shopping and entertainment, there’s something for everyone in Rockland County. Start your day by walking or biking across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. With access and parking points in Westchester and Nyack, you and your family can enjoy six scenic overlook points, public art across the path and historic touchpoints. At 3.6 miles and the longest biking and pedestrian path in the county, the path is also a great way to get in some exercise. For a connection to nature, enjoy access to over 200 miles of trails and parks. Great for hiking, exploring, and swimming as well as boating, kayaking, watersports, and fishing in Nyack, Piermont, Haverstraw, or Stony Point. Take in a game and enjoy some baseball fare by watching the New York Boulders, a professional minor league baseball team with a stadium right in Rockland. Add some history to your trip by checking out the Stony Point Battlefield State Historic Site. This is the location of the last major Revolutionary War battle in the north with a museum, interactive programs, reenactments of battles, cannon musket firing, and more. This is also the location of the Stony Point Lighthouse, the oldest lighthouse on the Hudson River. For some indoor fun, visit Palisades Center and enjoy tons of activities and entertainment, such as Space Adventure Glow in the Dark Mini Golf, Palisades Climb Adventure, Autobahn Raceway, 5 Wits Escape Room, the Palisades Climb Adventure Ropes Course, ice skating, movie theater, bowling at Lucky Strike, and tons more. Make sure to include walking through one of their many waterfront villages as a part of your trip as you check out a waterfront restaurant, breweries, boutiques, and Torne Valley Vineyards, Rockland’s only winery. Located in the Ramapo Mountains, this quaint winery offers tastings, live music and Friday night concerts in the summer. Complete your stay with a great night of sleep at one of the area’s sweet bed and breakfasts, hotel, or local inn. 36 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022

Ultimate SUmmer Family FUn GUide Fun in the Sun at the Putnam County Country Fest & 4-H Showcase Summer is all about enjoying live, outdoor music and Putnam County has some of the best at the Putnam County Country Fest & 4-H Showcase. Held from July 15th-17th at Veterans Memorial Park, this country festival offers food trucks, treats, country-themed vendors, tons of games, demos, and exhibits. The event also includes horse showmanship and demonstrations, magic shows, inflatables and much more! Music takes place on Friday and Saturday nights with concerts under the stars, featuring High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock on Friday. Come back on Sunday to view the NY Cruisers’ classic car show and the Duck Derby. Don’t forget to bring your sunscreen, chairs, or blankets for a day of relaxation and fun. Get your tickets at putnamcountyny.com. July 15, 2022- July 17, 2022 Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park Gipsy Trail Road Carmel, NY 10512 putnamcountyny.com The Fair We Wait all Year For: Dutchess County Fair This summer, spend a day – or more – at the 176th Dutchess County Fair. Running from August 23rd-August 28th in Rhinebeck, New York, this affordable family adventure is impressively also the largest agricultural six-day fair in New York State. At the fair, families will enjoy thrilling and kiddie rides, delicious food, and free entertainment. This includes music, Commerford’s Petting Zoo, racing pigs, juggling, and more. The fair is also an opportunity for farmers to showcase their livestock where fairgoers can learn more about agriculture while being educated about food and where it comes from. This includes over 1,000 individual exhibitors, where farmers showcase their cows, horses, pigs, chickens, sheep, and goats. You’ll be able to see milking demonstrations, sheep shearing, and even the birthing of a live calf! There is also a horticulture building at the fair where landscapers showcase their talents in breathtaking garden displays. Guests will also be able to participate as you cast your vote in the “People’s Choice Awards” competition. Vendors will also be on hand, selling their artisanal jams and jellies, quilts and fine arts in the many buildings and kiosks. This includes vendors from the Hudson Valley and all over the U.S. And we can’t forget the food. From tunnel cakes to sundaes to fried pickles to turkey legs, you’ll have your fill of some delicious fare. Advance discount tickets can be purchased at dutchessfair.com. June 2022 | Long Island Family 37

ULTIMATE SUMMER FAMILY FUN GUIDE SUMMER BUCKET LIST 57 family-friendly things to do this season in the city and beyond BY NEW YORK FAMILY S ummer is here, and there is nothing more we enjoy doing than exploring our city and beyond. Whether it is jumping on the subway for a day trip or hopping in the car for a road trip to one of NY’s many surrounding neighbors, there is a lot New York has to offer. So this summer, visit one of the city’s incredible parks, take in a movie under the stars, head to an amusement park, or do anything on our list for this Ultimate Summer Bucket List is for the entire family! 1. Visit the Bronx Zoo on a Wednesday for FREE admission; reserve your tickets (up to 4!) online 2. Take a Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise, Seal and Bird Eco-Cruise, Staten Island Historical Cruise, Whale Watching and more on the Seastreak (seastreak.com) 7. Midway rides, petting zoos, carnival treats and more await at the annual Duchess Fair August 23-28. Kids under 11 are always free! 8. Take a dip in one of the many Free Outdoor NYC Parks Pools 9. Pack up the car for a family fun day and head to Adventureland Amusement Park in Long Island to ride the jaw-dropping coaster Fireball, plus Bumper Cars, the Wave Swing, the Turbulence Coaster and more 10. Go fly a kite at Central Park at Brooklyn Botanic Garden with its scenic wooden bridges, stone lanterns, a viewing pavilion and more 16. Plan an outdoor day trip to New Hamp- shire’s East Hill Farm for comfy accommodations, home-cooked food, boating, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, water swimming, crafts, campfires and more 17. Spend the day at the Long Island Aquarium to view one of the largest all-living coral displays in the Western Hemisphere, plus a 120,000-gallon shark habitat, sea lions, touch tanks and more 11. Head to the new outdoor adventure at WildPlay Jones Beach (between fields 4 and 5), where you’ll find ziplines, high ropes courses, and freefall jumps. Take in the view of New York City while you soar down a 700-ft, high-speed zipline (for ages 5 and up) 18. Enjoy weekly concerts, food, movie nights and kids programming at Backyard at Hudson Yards 19. Spend the day at Coney Island on the beach, ride the Wonderwheel, walk the boardwalk and eat a Nathan’s hotdog! 12. Tour the Grand Central Terminal. Check 3. Take in the view and fun, and park at Domino Park out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse and the famed glass clock 4. While at Domino, eat the world-famous Roberta’s Pizza 5. Mark this one on the calendar for NYC Pride March “Unapologetically Us,” is June 26th; see you there! 6. Head to your nearest Urban Air Active for play, next-level trampoline park, cool summer birthdays for ultimate kid joy 38 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 20. Check out the gorgeous views, sit for a picnic at the new Pier 57 rooftop (the largest in NYC!) at the Hudson River Park 13. Head to New Jersey to American Dream for the DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Angry Bird mini-golf shopping, delicious dining options and more 14. Explore the Hudson River via kayak 15. Stroll the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden 21. Hop on a quick ferry ride to Governor’s Island, camp out at the Collective Retreats, and explore the Island – don’t forget to visit Slide Hill! 22. Ride the iconic Prospect Park’s Carousel, located at the Children’s Corner, where your kids will love all the magical rides

ULTIMATE SUMMER FAMILY FUN GUIDE 23. Visit the world’s tallest indoor ropes course at Palisades Climb Adventure. Little ones (ages 2 to 7) can ride Sky Tykes, a ropes course just for kids 24. Take the kids (5 years and up) to the Astor Place Theatre and laugh at the Blue Men and their crazy shenanigans. NYC and spend the day exploring the Little Island at Pier 55 adaptation of the beloved comic strip (starting June 18th and running for six weeks). 27. Take a family road trip to New City and check out the New City Bowling & Batting Cages. Kids will love the full-service snack bar, lounge pool table, and more 30. Pack up the kids and head to Rye, NY to spend the day at Playland, the iconic amusement park, the Playland Pool and Beach and The Boardwalk at Playland Lake 28. The American Natural Museum is 25. Visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and the Beaux-Arts architecture building ALWAYS a good idea. Be sure to check out their new Sharks exhibit. 31. Take on NYC’s only jet-powered speed boat attraction The Beast at West 42nd St. and 12th Avenue 29. See Winnie the Pooh and his whole crew 26. Head over to the other island here in at the Hundred Acre Theatre for a musical 32. Head to 32nd Street and 6th Avenue to June 2022 | Long Island Family 39

ULTIMATE SUMMER FAMILY FUN GUIDE satisfy your sweet tooth at the fun and interactive Candytopia 33. Visit the magical world of Harry Potter at 935 Broadway; remember to go online to sign up via the virtual queue 34. Head to Brooklyn Bridge Park for a delish Lobster Roll at Luke’s Lobster 35. For a fun day trip (50 miles north of NYC), check out Museum Village and experience what life was like in the 1800s WildPlay Jones Beach 36. Hop on the Staten Island Ferry (it’s free), get a gorgeous view of the Statue of Liberty, then spend the afternoon shopping at Empire Outlets 37. Ride the Roosevelt Island Tramway. Once there, visit Blackwell House (free), the sixth oldest farmhouse in NYC. Four Freedoms State Park and The Lighthouse 38. Pack up the beach bag and head to (an hour car ride or an hour and a half subway ride) NY’s surfer destination Rockaway Beach Playland Urban Air Adventure 39. Munch on the world-famous Banana Pud- ding at Magnolia Bakery 40. Escape the heat and head over to West Ny- ack, NY. Watch a movie, do some shopping, go bowling and eat delicious food! 41. Bring the kids to any of the free outdoor movies offered around the city, such as the Intrepid Museum Summer Movie Series, the Bryant Park Film Festival, and Movies Under the Stars at NYC Parks 42. Head to the 86th floor and the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building 46. Looking for some excitement? Head to the 52. Visit the New York Aquarium to see Spine- Alley Pond Park Adventure Course on Sundays for a free program for families with children ages eight and older, where you’ll test your skills and mettle with obstacles like the Human Swingshot, Wild Woosey, Zip Line, Climbing Wall, and more. less, the popular “bizarre but breathtaking” invertebrates exhibit. 53. There is nothing like seeing the Yankees or Mets play America’s favorite pastime in their home stadiums, no matter who you root for 47. Hop aboard RiseNY and virtually glide over NYC’s skyline and landmarks while suspended 30 feet in the air! 48. Head to Rockaway Beach with the family 54. Skate your way to summer fun at The Roll- A-Rama at JFK airport, the Roller Rink at the Standard Plaza, United Skates at Atlas Park, and more and learn to surf at New York Surf School 55. Make your way to Splish Splash Water Park 43. History buffs will want to visit The Orangetown Historical Museum and Archives, where you’ll find children’s crafts, storytime and yoga 49. Head to L&B Spumoni Gardens in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, for a slice of their famous Sicilian-style pizza and some refreshing spumoni ice cream for dessert. for a day of water rides for the whole family, including a special section for the little ones 56. Catch a flick at Midtown’s Rooftop Cinema Club 44. Broadway is back! Check out shows like Beetlejuice, Aladdin and more 45. The Madison Theatre at Molloy College in Long Island will be showcasing In The Heights & Xanadu in June, and in July you can see All Shook Up, and in August watch Freda Payne as the titular role in Ella, First Lady of Song 40 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 50. Stop by the annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast of the Giglio in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for rides, games, and classic Italian treats this July 51. Head to Downtown Manhattan to visit the new Battery Playscape, an eco-inspired playground featuring twisty slides, tree houses, a puppet theater and more 57. Work on your golf swing at Monster Mini Golf (Westchester and Rockland), an indoor facility with an 18-hole glow-inthe-dark mini-golf course, full arcade, two lanes of mini bowling, and more Reporting by Jeannine Cintron, Donna DuarteLadd, Shara Levine and Courtney Ingalls

Pivoting & Parenting Inspiring career changes with She Pivots podcast host Emily Tisch Sussman By Jeannine Cintron H ow many of us grew up with a parent who was unhappy with their job but claimed it was “too late” to do anything about it, frequently reminding us to choose a career path early so as not to make the same mistakes – a cautionary tale of “do as I say, not as I do.” Long Islander Emily Tisch Sussman’s children will never know that feeling. Although the former democratic political strategist and mother of three credits her kids with ruining her career, she’s not mad about it. When the overwhelming task of balancing motherhood with a demanding job in politics became too much, she chose to change direction entirely, a bold move that has made it possible for her to successfully raise a family while also maintaining a fulfilling career. Now, four years after that life-altering decision, Sussman has teamed up with Marie Claire to start a weekly, interview-style podcast about other women who have made the same major mid-life move. She Pivots will feature empowering and diverse women who have successfully shifted their careers without looking back. We sat down with the busy mom and podcaster to discuss pivoting, parenting and life on Long Island. When was the exact moment you decided it was time to step away from your previous career? Was there a defining moment or catalyst that led you to make the big move? I remember being in the studio for an early morning TV hit at 4:30am, trying to pump and then having to go to work afterwards, all while dealing with the 24 hour news cycle that was coming out of Washington and I just thought, I can’t sustain this anymore. I have always been so career driven it was hard to reconcile, but I was burnt out, my health was on the backburner, and I wasn’t as present with my family as I wanted to be. So I stepped away. Leaving 42 NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 behind my successful career in DC politics wasn’t easy, and in fact I kept one foot in for a number of years as a political consultant and with my political podcast Your Political Playlist. But I’m at a point in my life where I am ready to make a change and focus on cultural change. Tell us more about your podcast. What can listeners expect to learn from your guests? What topics will you be discussing? Are you planning to have a lot of mothers on as guests? She Pivots is an incredible collection of conversations with dynamic women who have pivoted in their career for personal reasons. Our first episode launched with Sophia Bush and her business partner Nia Batts. And many people don’t realize that beyond her acting career, Sophia is a really prolific investor and after she and Nia were forced to close their small business, a salon called Detroit Blows, they pivoted, using their dollars to invest in women-owned and founded companies. Our second guest is Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms. While she is well-known, most people don’t know that while she was building successful organizations, she was also going through a brutal ten-year struggle with fertility. She Pivots presents stories of women who are successful, and sometimes famous, but pulls the curtain open behind the personal struggles and sacrifices that put them on the path to success. We interview many mothers on the show, and some not-yet mothers. Every guests’ pivot point is unique, some based around the challenges associated with becoming a parent, but many are not. I wanted everyone to be able to see themselves in this show, whether

Photos by Ana Gambuto they are a parent or not. You switched careers primarily to focus on your children. Have you been successful? How are you managing the work/home balance these days? I think success is a spectrum, it’s something I talk a lot about in the show, that we need to redefine our traditional idea of success. But I think ultimately, yes I do think I’ve been successful. I get to see my kids everyday and spend the quality time with them I was missing with my previous career. It’s not perfect and there are times when I have naked kids running behind me in Zoom calls, but I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s been hard letting go of my past idea of success, but now I feel more successful than ever. How do you like raising a family on Long Island? What are some of your family’s favorite spots and things to do there? I love it. Long Island really is a special place that allows my kids to grow up around a close knit community. There is a sense here that if I need a cup of sugar I could ask anyone and they would lend a hand. My kids love The Green School, an outdoor working farm, and I absolutely love having them play and learn in nature, something I don’t think I would find anywhere else. We are excited that beach season is back. The great thing about Long Island is that we can access the bay-side beaches, which makes me feel safer with three little kids, but we can also access the ocean-side beach, for when we are feeling more adventurous. She Pivots is available wherever you listen to your podcasts. Learn more about Emily Tisch Sussman at MarieClaire.com. June 2022 | Long Island Family 43

calendar By Shara Levine NASSAU stART (Story + Art): ‘Rainbow: A First Book of Pride’ WHEN: Thursday, June 2, 11:30am-12pm WHERE: Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Welcome Pride Month with this sweet ode to rainbow families, and an affirming display of a parent’s love for their child and a child’s love for their parents then create your own colorful rainbow flag! WANT TO GO?: $4; $3 members plus admission: $14; $13 ages 65 and older. 516-2245800. licm.org/calendar/event/ start-story-art-06-02-22 Centennial Arts & Crafts Festival WHEN: June 4-5, 10am-6pm WHERE: Kennedy Plaza, 1 W Chester St., Long Beach AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Long Beach’s centennial at this festival featuring art, food, and fun! On Sunday, the day will include a Parade, Heritage Walkway Dedication, Time Capsule Ceremony, entertainment, and cake! WANT TO GO?: longbeachny. gov/centennial HarborFest Dock Day and Craft Fair WHEN: Sunday, June 5, 10am-5pm WHERE: Port Washington Town Dock, 347 Main St., Port Washington AGES: All WHAT: This fun fair will feature over 70 craft vendors, cruises on a luxury yacht, a children’s fun park and fun stage, food court and more. WANT TO GO?: 516-883-6566. pwcoc.org. 44 Catch Blippi The Musical at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on June 6. Blippi The Musical WHEN: Monday, June 6, 6pm WHERE: Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post/720 Northern Blvd., Brookville AGES: Newborn-5 WHAT: Blippi jumps off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. WANT TO GO?: $39.50$69.50. 516-299-3100. tillescenter.org/event/blippithe-musical 2nd Annual Juneteenth Cultural Festival WHEN: Sunday, June 19, 12-5pm WHERE: Hicksville LIRR Parking Lot H16 & H17, 125 W. John Street, Hicksville AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth with line-up of various food vendor exhibitions, local Black NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 vendors, live Deejay, African drumming, and performers. WANT TO GO?: 631-875-3077. eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annualjuneteenth-cultural-festivalpresented-by-black-legacypartners-tickets-259993937867 Empire State Fair Long Island WHEN: June 30- July 10, Mondays-Fridays, 5-11pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 12-11pm WHERE: Nassau Live Center, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale AGES: All WHAT: The all-new fair features amazing entertainment such as the Royal Hanneford Big Top Circus, Kid Bucks Game Show, an educational experience at the Exotic Animal Zoo, and brand-new amusement rides and attractions! WANT TO GO?: Admission $10; FREE admission for children under 36’; Ride bracelets start at $35; Individual ride tickets start at $1.50. 866-666-3247. empirestatefair.com/ SUFFOLK Polkadots WHEN: May 28- June 26, Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30am WHERE: The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon AGES: All WHAT: Inspired by the events of The Little Rock 9, Polkadots serves as a colorful history lesson for children, reminding them that our individual differences make us awesome, not outcasts. WANT TO GO?: $16. 844631-5483. argyletheatre.com/ polkadots Long Island FunFest WHEN: June 9-26, MondayFriday, 5-11pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12-11pm WHERE: Suffolk Community College, 1001 Crooked Hill

calendar June Road, Brentwood AGES: All WHAT: Experience the largest fair on the Island with FREE shows and entertainment, an Exotic Petting Zoo, the largest ride midway on the Island, incredible rides, delicious fair food, exciting games and more. WANT TO GO?: $5 admission; $35 unlimited ride bracelet for those that are at least 36’; individual ride tickets start at $1.50. 866-666-3247. longislandfunfest.com. The Maker Faire Long Island WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 10am-5pm WHERE: Harborfront Park, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson AGES: All WHAT: From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, and projects. WANT TO GO?: $10 individual; $40 family (2 Adults and up to 5 children ages 2-17); $15 individuals at the door; $60 family at the door (2 adults and up to 5 kids ages 2-17)).. 631-331-3277. longisland. makerfaire.com/. Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival WHEN: June 15-19, Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10pm; Friday, 5-11pm; Saturday, 11am-11pm; Sunday, 11am-5pm WHERE: Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival Grounds, 1175 Route 48, Mattituck AGES: All WHAT: Cheer as the new Strawberry Queen is crowned, experience the midway rides, taste foods from around the world, and bring lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. WANT TO GO?: Wednesday, free admission; Thursday, $5 admission ages 5 and older; Friday-Sunday, $10 ages 5 and older. Dad’s enter and ride free on Father’s Day with paid child. See website for ticket options. mattituckstrawberryfestival.org Drag Queen Story Hour Celebrate Father’s Day weekend at Harbes Family Farm. with Bella Noche WHEN: Saturday, June 18, 12-2pm WHERE: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton AGES: All WHAT: Join the museum for a fabulous afternoon of stories, games, and crafting. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $19. 631-537-8250. cmee.org/events/drag-queenstory-hour-w-bella-noche Harbes Father’s Day Festival WHEN: June 18-19, 10am-6pm WHERE: Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck AGES: All WHAT: Take Dad out for a fun day on the farm featuring live music all weekend long. WANT TO GO?: $23.95 admission to Barnyard Adventure; free admission for dads. 631-482-7641. harbesfamilyfarm.com. <3E G=@9 4/;7:G >/@B<3@ /[S`WQO\ 2`SO[( 3OaWZg 3\bS`bOW\ G]c` 9WRa /ZZ Ac[[S` :]\U Kids may celebrate as school’s out for the summer, but parents…not so much. There are only so many ways to entertain your kids. If you’re worried about keeping them smiling this summer, look no further than American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ. A quick drive from NYC, this amusement park has something for everyone. The Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park has Blue’s Clues-themed rides for your little 36’’ riders, and SpongeBob-themed roller coasters for your big kid thrill-seekers. Big Snow, North America’s first and only indoor, real-snow, year-round ski and 46 snow resort, is also now open again! The best part about American Dream is that there are so many attractions to explore. DreamWorks Water Park, the NewYorkFamily.com | June 2022 largest indoor water park in North America, is a familyfavorite. DreamWorks features the biggest indoor wave pool, record-breaking slides, and even a lazy river. Whether it’s playing Angry Birds Mini Golf, conquering the Mirror Maze, or playing the newly opened Escape Game, NJ’s #1 escape room, you’ll find excitement at every corner. Besides attractions, there’s plenty of stores to shop for men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, footwear, electronics, and much more. And when you need a bite to eat, head over to one of the many delicious restaurants: Yard House for adults, the Oreo Café for kids, and Five Guys or Popeyes for the family. If your kids are off from camp for the weekend, plan your trip to American Dream today. Check out the full experience at americandream.com.

