Queens Family - April 2022

contents April 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 18 pg. 10 pg. 12 pg. 32 FEATURES 12 | Special Needs How to support your child who stutters 16 | Special Needs Special Needs Keywords 32 | Cover — Mikaela Pabon Shares on family, design and the joy of beautiful colors and patterns 28 | Education Bilingual Education for kids 32 | Camp Why camp experts are excited for Camp 2022 34 | Travel Paris getaway for a mom trip or adventure with the family 4 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 Stories & columns 6 | Editor's Note 8 | Ask the Expert Talking to kids about the war in Ukraine and other tough topics 10 | Mom Hacks How to ace eco-friendly thrift shopping pg. 34 Family fun 36 | Calendar Family-friendly events this month Directories 18 | Special Needs 20 | Family Fun Best skateboarding parks for kids 30 | Ask the Expert NYPD detective shares tips he uses to keep his family safe

Editor's Note NewYorkFamily.com April — Spring Vibes A new season brings days of warmth and hope. The cold days are fewer; the sunshine stays a bit longer. This is why when we thought of our April cover, Mikaela Pabon (page 32) came to mind. Mikaela seamlessly works vibrant hues into her life, both at home and work. We chatted with Mikaela about her line @dressforjoy, family, and style ruts. I am a special needs mom and know that we special needs parents appreciate helpful articles and guides. Check out our Special Needs Resources (Page 18) and our Glossary of Keywords That Every Special Needs Family Should Know (page 16). Life-changing events are happening in the world that frankly can be hard to understand. We chatted with an expert on how parents can speak to their children about Talking to Kids about the War in Ukraine and Other Tough Topics (page 8). Lastly, check out from camp experts how why Summer Camp (page 24) is going to be amazing this summer! Donna and New York Family We are saddened by the crisis in Ukraine and stand with our Ukrainian community— New York City has the highest Ukraine population of all United States. Please check out New York Family online on organizations that offer on the ground support.

ask the expert Talking to Kids about the War in Ukraine and other difficult topics By Courtney Ingalls A s we continue to watch the conflict in Ukraine unfold, kids are also starting to hear more and more about what is going on with the war. Difficult world events such as this one can be hard for kids to understand and it could be a scary topic for them. Whether your child comes to you asking questions about the current conflict or you want to have a discussion but not sure how to tackle it, we sat down with Andrea Barbalich, Editor in Chief of The Week Junior to talk about tips and strategies for talking to your kids about Ukraine and other future difficult topics. With everything going on in Ukraine, Why is it important to talk to your kids about world events? Children count on adults to help them make sense of events and feel safe when frightening events are happening, and the war in Ukraine is a global event receiving a massive amount of media coverage. Nothing quite like this has happened since World War II and certainly not in the lifetime of young children who are growing up now. All but the very youngest children are aware that it’s happening, it’s being discussed in homes, and at school and among friends, it’s on TikTok, so it is very much a topic for a family conversation. It’s a complicated situation even for adults to understand so kids may be confused, worried or frightened and they need trusted adults that they feel they can go to and who will tell them the truth. How would you go about talking about world events that could be scary for kids to think about? Our approach at The Week Junior is to tell the truth calmly and straightforwardly without 8 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 providing more detail than is appropriate for their maturity level. This depends on the child and parents know their kids best. Different children respond differently to different information. At The Week Junior, we focus on ages 8-14 and some of the children on the older end may have a more sophisticated understanding of what’s happening, and may be able to handle more details. While for younger children, it may be sufficient to understand that there is fighting between these two countries, people around the world are calling for peace and standing with Ukraine and governments and humanitarian organizations and individuals are providing help for the people of Ukraine. What are some tips that parents should keep in mind when talking to your kids about these difficult topics? First and foremost I would say tell the truth simply and clearly, again without providing more details than is appropriate for the child’s maturity level. I think it’s really important to open a dialogue with children to ask them what they think. They may come to you with questions or you may initiate a conversation with them and ask them what they think about what’s happening. Giving them a chance to share their thoughts helps them feel empowered and letting them know that you’re there to listen is very reassuring to them, and as your children grow up, you want to keep that line of commu- nication open so they can come to you when they have questions or they’re concerned about something. Also if they are worried about something that is inaccurate, you’ll have a chance to correct it. Oftentimes children will think something is happening and get incorrect information that will actually cause them to be more worried, and being able to talk it out with a trusted adult can help actually lower their anxiety level rather than increasing it. A couple other suggestions I have are to emphasize the helpers. There are people around the world standing with Ukraine who want this war to end. There are governments and nonprofit groups and even people in Ukraine and at the border of Ukraine who are doing everything they can to help the people of Ukraine. The governments are doing what they can to put pressure on Russia to stop the fighting. One thing we like to say at The Week Junior is there are always more people that help than people who hurt and that’s an important message to send to kids is that there are all these people who feel the same way they do, that they really do not want this war to be happening. The other thing I would say is that a conversation like this is opportunity to reinforce your family’s values. You can say “I’m concerned for the people in Ukraine”, “I’m concerned for the people in the military and other people who are fighting”, “I’m concerned for the people in Russia who do not want this war”, and “our family hopes for peace”. That

is a way to make the child safe within your family and that this is something that you are concerned about as a family. Something else I would say is try to keep up with the news yourself as much as you can and feel comfortable with so when your child does have questions you will be able to answer them. At the same time, it’s okay to say I don’t know. There are a lot of things that nobody knows right now. Nobody knows when the fighting will stop, nobody knows exactly what Russia plans to do so it’s ok to say “I don’t know that right now, no one does but we might know more next week, we might know later this week” and things like that. Another suggestion that I would have: just as people around the world are helping, kids can help as well. That can give kids a real sense of agency and generation alpha (which is the generation of children with The Week Junior) they are a very passionate and caring generation of children who really want to make a difference in the world and they want to speak up about the things they care about, and they want to take action. So talking to them about things they per- Giving children a chance to share their thoughts helps them feel empowered and letting them know that you’re there to listen is very reassuring to them. sonally can do to reach out to others can help them feel more in control and less anxious and more reassured, and it’s a great feeling for them to know they are doing something in the face of something so difficult. Are there areas of conversation or information that parents should steer clear of during these discussions? I would advise not going into great detail about violence and deaths. I think that can be very frightening, however if a child asks directly “have people died in this war?” I would tell the truth and say yes some Ukrainians have died and Russians have died as well unfortunately and I would just be truthful. It’s just really important, especially when asked a direct question, to tell the truth. Are there certain resources that parents should go to to prepare for these kinds of difficult talks? I can’t resist telling you about our online information hub that we’ve created just in the past several days to put all of our information about Ukraine all in one spot. It’s available to everyone at theweekjunior.com/ukraine, and we have advice on talking to kids, we have our two news stories from the past week that very clearly explain what’s happening so that if parents are looking for language to use or word choice, or just how to explain the history between the two countries and why this may be happening and what the real world reaction has been and how are people helping. There are some very clearly written articles that are posted on that page that parents could consult. We also have all of our suggestions on how kids can make a difference and how they can get involved. AUDITION IN QUEENS FREE for 6 to 10 year olds Children are invited to audition for the world-renowned School of American Ballet as seen in the Disney+ docuseries ON POINTE. SUNDAY, APRIL ��, ���� 9:30 a.m. (age 6*) 10:15 a.m. (ages 7-8) 11:00 a.m. (ages 9-10) Photos by Rosalie O’Connor Frank Sinatra School of the Arts 35-12 35th Avenue Guardians who wish to accompany their child into the facility must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Unvaccinated adults 18+ will be asked to wait outside in accordance with COVID regulations currently in effect at this venue. Classes for 2022-2023 Winter Term begin in September. | Substantial scholarship program for students with need. | Covid-19 vaccination not requried to audition. Visit sab.org for Covid-19 vaccination policy for enrolled students. | *Students must be 6 by July 1, 2022 to audition. | NO PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE NECESSARY Visit SAB.ORG�AUDITIONS for optional pre-registration and information about additional audition dates and locations throughout NYC this April. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and Council Members Stephen Levin and Helen Rosenthal and by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Queens-Family_2.indd 1 April 2022 | Queens Family 9 3/17/22 9:54 AM

mom hacks How to Ace Eco-Friendly Thrift Shopping By Courtney Ingalls A ccording to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018, 17 million tons of textile waste ended up in landfills. This number is growing every year. There are significant advantages to shopping vintage. For parents who have younger children, second-hand or vintage clothing is an excellent option since kids’ are constantly growing and it is a budget-friendly way to shop. It also teaches kids that thrifting is good for the environment and fun when scoring some fabulous pieces. Now for those of you (including myself) who are trying to dip their toes into the world of thrifting, Natalie Sky, Owner of Mother Vintage NYC, shares her experience with thrift shopping with terrific tips for us newbies! How did your fascination for thrifting/vintage shopping begin? I grew up thrifting out of necessity — my mom was a single mom of 5. Thrift shops were somewhere that she could get us all 10 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 clothes without really breaking the bank. Funny thing is, we didn’t know we were shopping at Thrift Shops or that the clothes were secondhand until we got older. She called The Salvation Army “Sallys.” We always looked at Sallys as a cool place where we could find unique clothes that our friends didn’t have. So even after I became a teenager/ adult, I continued shopping there for cool, unique clothes! How did the idea of your store, MOTHER VINTAGE, come to be? Growing up in the thrifts, my love for thrifting never ended! My twin sister and I tour the world as singers/ DJ’s. Anytime we land in a new city I map out where the closest thrift/ vintage shops are and we head out to shop before our shows. While acquiring clothes for ourselves, we started collecting cute vintage kid clothing that reminded us of outfits we wore growing up. Then we had kids of our own and we found ourselves shopping at Thrift shops for our kids. That’s when the idea of MOTHER VINTAGE came about. Here we are doing the same thing our mother did, thrifting for clothes for our kids! Although we could always shop in other stores– we were always back at the thrifts! MOTHER VINTAGE is really a nod to our mother who introduced us to thrifting + vintage, but it’s also our way to give other people the chance to shop some of our finds + scoop up some of that NYC 90’s – 2000’s Aesthetic for their kids. That’s what MOTHER VINTAGE collections are inspired by, what we saw + wore growing up in NYC in the late 90’s – early 2000’s. Vintage/thrift shopping has become so popular over the past couple of years. Why do you believe that is? So many reasons! The reason our Mother brought us, to save money! Because you can find high quality clothing at low prices. Because it’s fun, it’s like searching for treasure you never know what unique pieces you will find while thrifting. Because most fashion trends are rip offs of past fashion anyway! Right now y2k style is making a comeback — low rise jeans, bucket hats, that Ed Hardy vibe — these are all things you can currently find at the thrifts! And of course because It’s eco-friendly and sustainable! What are some of the benefits of second hand clothes shopping, especially when it comes to kids clothing? Kids outgrow clothing so fast! Thrifting is budget friendly, you can shop for a full season of kids clothes for a fraction of the price you would pay at regular department stores.

There’s so many different styles & items to shop — new styles & past seasonsvintage to designer. When your child outgrows their current wardrobe, you can donate those & pick up something “new.” I love bringing my kids to pick out their own clothes at the thrift store! It really is a way to find unique clothing and allow them to make their style their own since there’s so much to choose from and as they get older you can teach them how thrifting is sustainable and you’re actually helping the earth by shopping there! For those (like myself) who would like to start thrift shopping, what are some tips/ techniques to help get your started? Dress comfortably! Some thrift shops have fitting rooms, some don’t. So be ready to try on clothing over your clothes if necessary. Check all buttons/ seams/ zippers & stains and then — DOUBLE CHECK! I’ve come home with the perfect leather jacket only to find out the zipper was broken. I was able to get it fixed, but that isn’t always the case so make sure you inspect your items before bringing them to the checkout. Size doesn’t always matter. Vintage clothing tends to run smaller than modern day sizing so don’t be scared to shop in different size sections than you’re used to. Always check for deals! Most thrift shops have color tag sales. So like on a Monday there might be 50% off green tags — or even multiple colors. Check for the color tags of the day for an extra little discount. Lastly, be ready to dig/ hunt for those treasures. Some days at the thrift store you might strike gold & find tons of awesome pieces — the next day you might not. But that is the thrill of the find! 30+ home languages nationalities 82% 70+ faculty holding advanced degrees 14 Attend Our Spring average class size interscholastic athletic teams 15+ 20+ clubs, including signature programs in Mock Trial and Model UN Virtual Info Session TUESDAY, APRIL 19 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Preschool through Grade 12 2022-23 Admission To register, scan the code or visit kewforest.org/visit 119 -17 U N I O N T U R N P I K E F O R E S T H I L L S , N Y 11375 718 . 26 8 . 4 6 67 W W W. K E W F O R E S T. O R G April 2022 | Queens Family 11

SPECIAL NEEDS How to Support Your Child Who Stutters What to look for — and how to listen BY MIA SALAS K ids trip up on their words a lot, especially when they’re still learning how to talk. As parents, we worry about everything, so we’re bound to wonder if maybe there’s something else going on. Stuttering is actually not too uncommon as you may think– 5% of young kids stutter and about 1% of all people do, which is 70 million people. If you’re navigating a potential or diagnosed stutter in your child, we’re here to help. You probably have a million questions, so we caught up with Travis Robertson, VP of Programming at The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) to get your questions answered. Read on to learn about how you can best support your child through their speech journey. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 What causes stuttering “Stuttering is a neurological difference in the way that people process speech,” says Robertson. More often than not, a stutter will reveal itself very early as kids are still developing their speech. Robertson explains how a common misconception is that stuttering is caused by trauma or nerves: “Those are things that can exacerbate a stutter perhaps or can bring to light a stutter, but the neurological challenge exists independently of that.” The only caveat being brain damage due to a physical head injury. Stuttering is also not related to your capabilities as a parent. As parents, we know how easy it is to blame ourselves and to wonder what we could have done differently. In the case of stuttering, it is not caused by anything you did as a parent. Your job moving forward? To support your child as they navigate this challenge. How parents can recognize stuttering So if stutters develop at a young age, how can parents recognize the difference between stuttering and typical kid-like mispronunciations? Robertson recommends seeking a diagnosis even if there’s a small concern, because stuttering can look very different from person to person. The SAY Stuttering 101 Guide outlines three generalized “types” of stutters: Sound repetitions: repeating one sound or syllable over and over again Sound prolongations: extending one sound for a long time Silent blocks: pauses between words, a complete stop in sound

Is it that you want to make a new friend? Is it that you want to answer questions in class without the fear of stuttering?” The goal for a person who stutters does not have to be to stop stuttering altogether. And for little ones around other kids in school or after-school programs, they may have other priorities that feel more urgent to them, such as raising their hand in class without feeling nervous about their stutter. Encourage your child to think about these smaller successes, and work alongside your speech pathologist to set realistic, thoughtful goals. How stuttering may impact your child emotionally It’s key that as a parent, you’re aware of what your child who stutters may be experiencing emotionally. “Below the surface there can be feelings of fear, anxiety, trauma, insecurity,” says Robertson, “There are a lot of things that I may be processing in my head: What are the words that I think I’m going to stutter on? Is there an alternative word I can use? Can you tell that I stutter? How is this going to affect the next interaction I have with you?” This is just an idea of what your child may be experiencing. Just as stuttering presents itself differently for everyone, it’s emotional impact will also be different. It’s important to note that a slight or mild stutter doesn’t necessarily mean that your child is not experiencing insecurity or doubt. Vice versa, Robertson explains: “If 14 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 “People who stutter know what they want to say and are, more often than not, confident in what they want to say. It’s not necessarily a situation of forgetting your words. It’s just the process of creating the sound of the word that is in your mind.” I’m a person who has a very strong stutter, that does not necessarily mean that I’m emotionally in a bad place. I may be very confident, secure, and comfortable in the experience that I’m having.” As parents, we have to try our best not to assume. Read on to learn how to talk to your kiddos about what they may be thinking and feeling. How to best support your child after a stuttering diagnosis “One of the most important things is just to be able to talk about it,” insists Robertson. The only way to find out what your child is experiencing on the inside is to talk and listen. “Often times, there can be a hesitation to mention the thing or talk about things that are hard, sometimes in hopes that they will go away, or as not to draw more attention to them. It’s important to be able to make space to have the conversation and to make it a collaboration with your child,” says Robertson. Talking about the stutter may be difficult at first for both you and your child, but it creates a strong emotional support system moving forward. If your child does not seem to want to talk about it at first, don’t be discouraged. Their speech progression journey will take time, and at some point during that time, your child will lean on you because they’ll know you’re there to support them. Ask your child how they felt after their speech pathology sessions, discuss any nerves they may have before heading to school for the day, and check-in with them to see how they feel about their speech progression. Now, of course their stutter shouldn’t be the only thing you talk about, because you don’t want your child to feel as if they are defined by it. But just let them know that you are open to conversation whenever they are, and that there is nothing wrong with them. “I think it’s important for young people and families to understand that stuttering is okay. It’s okay to be a confident and clear communicator, and still be a person who stutters,” says Robertson. Tips for listening to your child Listening sounds like an easy concept, but it can be a lot harder than you think to be a good listener. “The most impactful thing that parents, families, teachers, and everyone in the community can do is to listen,” says Robertson. There are a few things that you’ll want to refrain from doing when it comes to listening to your child who stutters. First, try not to finish their sentences. “It comes with the best intentions,” explains Robertson, “But that’s a form of not really making time and space for someone. If someone is trying to guess the word that I’m trying to say before I have the chance to communicate it, on some level it can read as a microaggression: I don’t have time to give you space to say what you have to say. It goes a really long way if you as a listener are able to just listen.” Next, try not to use phrases such as “slow down” or “take a breath”. “Again, it comes with good intentions, but it’s much more of a complex experience than just taking a breath and slowing down. It goes much deeper than that,” says Robertson. It can be difficult, but do your best not to simplify stuttering with these phrases. At the end of the day, being a good listener means being able to show that you are fully present. Make eye contact, use body language to show that you’re engaged, and be patient to allow your child to say what they want to say. Other children may not always give them the same time and space at school, so you’ll want to make sure that they have it at home. Let your child know that their words matter, and they are worth waiting for!

www.ComprehendTheMind.com 718-441-0166 Committed to providing psycho-educational and neuro-developmental evaluations for over 15 years

Special needS SpEcial NEEDS Glossary Keywords that every special needs family should know By Mia SalaS P art of navigating a special needs diagnosis is knowing the words used to describe it. But it can be intimidating to ask what everything means, especially when doctors or websites seem to be speaking another language with acronyms like “ERSS” and “OT”. We’ve all been in that confusing place before and, as parents, it’s not a fun feeling. That’s why, we’ve created a glossary for keywords that you may want to know as a parent of kids with special needs. This guide includes common special needs words, phrases, and acronyms so that you can feel more confident in your parenting journey! Special Needs Diagnosis Developmental disability: Physical, learning, language, or behavioral impairments that will delay your child’s development. ADHD, Autism, learning disabilities, etc. are all examples of developmental disabilities. ADHD– Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: A developmental disability that makes it difficult for your child to pay attention or stay focused. Look out for squirming and fidgeting, talking a lot, not being able to wait for their turn, or trouble concentrating. ASD– Autism Spectrum Disorder: A developmental disability that may delay your child’s speech, motor, learning, and social skills. Early intervention (see below) can help improve skills. Down Syndrome: A condition caused by an extra chromosome that affects how your child’s brain and body develop. Diagnosis typically happens before or during birth. Emotional Disturbance: Mental health disorders such as anxiety, bipolar, OCD, etc. that have no direct, identifiable cause. Be on the lookout for aggressive behavior, 16 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 withdrawal or nerves related to social environments, and vocal outbursts in public places. Learning Disability: Difficulty learning and grasping new concepts. Learning disabilities include dyslexia (reading), dysgraphia (writing), and dyscalculia (math). See Special Education for more. Stutter: A speech disorder that makes it challenging for your child to say what they want to say. You may hear them repeat a sound a lot, hold one sound for a long time, or stop speaking mid-sentence. Special Needs Resources OPWDD– Office of People with Developmental Disabilities: A New York organization that can help connect your family to nonprofit services, based on what kind of treatment/therapy they need, and provide funding. Transition planning: Creating an action plan for what your child with special needs will do after high school. This is often a part of your IEP (see below). Service provider: An agency or organization that will help your special needs family navigate some aspect of your journey. This could be everything from speech therapy to after school programs with a focus on special needs to horseback riding as a form of physical therapy. INCLUDEnyc: A non-profit organization that advocates for young people in NYC to be included in their communities: classrooms, workplaces, etc. They have super informative resources for parents of kids with special needs, and they can connect you with professionals who can help you navigate your options even further. Special Education Inclusion: Everyone in the classroom feels welcomed by the school, teacher, and classmates. For special needs kids, inclusion is definitely a keyword to look for when choosing a school! IEP– Individualized Education Program: A written plan for your child’s education as a special needs student. According to the NYC Department of Education (DOE), this means your child is guaranteed a free and appropriate public education in a Least Restrictive Environment (see below). Your child’s IEP will also include development and progress reports, evaluation results, specific needs, and anything else that is relevant to your child’s success. IEP Teams: Your IEP team will be made up of you (as a parent/guardian), a school psychologist, a special education teacher (and sometimes a general education teacher), and the district representative. It may also include a school physician or other service providers who have worked with your child.

LouLou Paris: located in the courtyard just outside the Louvre, this restaurant has fantastic views of the Louvre and its glass pyramid as well as the Eiffel Tower and the Tuileries gardens. If you're looking for a post-museum meal, this is a great spot. Probably best for slightly older children; website is only in French sorry but the images will show you what a great setting. Brutus: crepes are great for kids and adults and this restaurant presents a more modern take with both savory and sweet creations. It's also Paris' first cider bar and while there are 25 types of cider for adults, they also offer organic apple juice. They also have a kids menu and coloring activities to keep the kids occupied while you wait for those crepes. It's in the Batignolles neighbourhood in the 17th arrondissement.

Sum�er Camps are Thriv�n�! Whoo-hoo, we are so happy that Summer Camp is in full swing. If you’re wondering what to expect this summer, we asked camp experts to share why camp is so wonderful for kids and what families can expect this summer! “As a coach and a squash player myself, my goal is to make playing squash fun for kids. They learn how to play better, get great exercise and come back every day to play more squash - because they love it.” —Josh Easdon, Head of Junior Development, Open Squash “We pack all of the unique features of the School of Rock performance program into one exciting week! Students are cast into a rock band, work together to learn classic and contemporary rock songs and even do a performance on the last day of camp for family and friends!” —Tom Vidal, Owner, School of Rock Queens “We can’t wait for our camper to be outdoors, unplugged and enjoying time socializing with their friends once again! Summer 2022 is going to be AWESOME!” “Kids can expect to make life-long friendships, exciting memories, lots of smiles and fun times!” —Howard Feinstein, Director, Kenwal Day Camp —Darielle Loprete, Camp Assistant, Magic Day Camp “We are ready to get back in the lab this summer! Kids in grades 6-12 can join us to work with experienced instructors, use real science equipment, and have fun with biology!” “We believe that summer is a critical time to stimulate a child’s intrinsic desire to learn. That is why Launch camps offer kids a unique combination of inspiration and STEM education — and of course, fun!” — Amanda McBrien, Assistant Director of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center “Kids can expect to try new ways of moving and thinking. They will make new friendships and feel really comfortable exploring their creativity.” —Melissa Wilson, Owner, Rose Academy of Ballet “Camp gives kids the chance to socialize with one another and build long-lasting friendships, all while participating in fun trips and activities.” —Max Popper, Assistant Director, World of Discovery Day Camp “The kids need socialization and physical activity more than ever! They will be able to work on these skills while having fun!!” —Rysa Childress, Owner, All Star Studios 24 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 —Scott Heifetz, Director, Launch Math + Science Centers STEM Camps “Camp this year is essential to helping young children move past the anxieties and fears of the pandemic. A return to typical, enjoyable activities will help them to feel safe and secure, and prepare them to start the school year successfully.” —Hannah Sinha, Director, The Montessori School of New York International Summer Camp “Our Cary Leeds summer camp is beneﬁcial to players of all levels. Whether you’re a professional tennis player preparing for the Us Open, a nationally ranked junior looking to improve, or a player looking to grow with the game, we’ve got you covered.” —Ahsha Rolle, Director of Tennis, Cary Leeds / NYJTL Summer Tennis Camp

Education Bilingual Education for Kids By BarBara russo B etter grades. More brain power. Academic success. These are all things parents want for their children when it comes to their education. While it can be challenging for parents to uncover the secret to success for their budding student, many childhood education and wellness experts are in agreement that one way to help a child learn, grow and thrive in school is through bilingual education. In a city with almost 8 million people, only about 50 percent speak only English at home, according to NYC population data. Given these statistics, it’s understandable that bilingual education is becoming increasingly popular in New York City and nearby. Bilingual education is offered at public, charter and private schools throughout the metro area. Interestingly, parents of children who speak only English at home still choose bilingual education for the child’s education based on a number of reasons such as giving their child an opportunity to explore and embrace a culture that’s different from their own. In this article, we’ll shed some light on this learning model—addressing its benefits and concerns—to help parents decide if bilingual education is the right path for their child. What is Bilingual Education? First, let’s define what bilingual education actually means. In a nutshell, bilingual education is when a child learns subject matter—such as math, history and science— in two different languages. In the United States, this generally includes English and a secondary language. In other words, bilingual education means more than learning to say “hello” in a foreign language. It refers to using two languages as a means of instruction—not just teaching the secondary language as its own subject. While there are different models of bilingual education, educators usually teach students in their native language in conjunction with a second language. How much focus is placed on 28 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 one language versus the other varies depending on the requirements of the lesson plans, teaching models and school curriculum. History of Bilingual Education in NYC Bilingual education has been around for quite some time now. Private schools each have their own founding stories, many dating back to the early 20th century. But as for bilingual programs in New York public schools, bilingual and ESL education appeared in 1974 following a lawsuit against the NYC’s Board of Education for failing to educate Puerto Rican students with limited English skills. Since the implementation of the Aspira Consent Decree, New York ESL and bilingual programs have expanded to serve students speaking over 145 languages. While bilingual education began primarily as a way for kids who speak their native language at home to learn English, it has since become attractable to parents of kids who already speak English natively. Why? Keep reading to find out. Why Choose Bilingual Education? There are many advantages to bilingual education. First there is the connection to culture. Learning another language—and learning through another language—is a great way for children to be accepting and respectful of others of all backgrounds, celebrate diversity and promote inclusion. Deborah Gilboa, MD, (also known as Dr. G to her patients), a family physician and professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine, says bilingual education gives students a more global view, something many parents want their kids to have. “When you learn a language, you don’t just learn the language. You learn some things about the culture,” Gilboa says. “It helps children see things from more than one perspective, which is really valuable in terms of building cognition and critical thinking, too.” Bilingual education also helps children develop empathy and improve their ability to communicate with others, no matter what their native or secondary language is. “The language itself also strengthen’s a child’s understanding of each language,” Gilboa said. “When you’re asked to think about does the adjective go before or after the noun and why, you start to understand the parts of speech better, how things related better and see that often something is expressed a little differently from one language to another.” When it comes to academics, studies have shown there are many mind-sharpening benefits of bilingual education. National Library of Medicine research suggests there are cognitive advantages to learning two languages among toddlers and infants. “Because bilingual children inherently practice switching between languages, it’s no surprise these skills extend into academics,” says Leanne Sherred, CCC-SLP and co-founder of Expressable virtual speech therapy. “Young children have increased abilities to perform executive functioning tasks like multitasking, problem solving, and time management required for academic success.” If a child is from a bilingual or non-English

speaking household, their academic needs can be better supported in the language that they are most apt to using at home or on a daily basis, Sherred adds. This holds true even as a child gains new skills and knowledge throughout their bilingual education. Bilingual education can also lead to more professional opportunites for students once they enter adulthood. “Knowing more than one language in our global world makes a person a more appealing employee and more concerned global citizen,” says Gilboa, who recently authored the book From Stressed to Resilient: The Guide to Handle More and Feel It Less. When should your child start bilingual education? Most educators and language experts agree that introducing a child to a dual-language program at the preschool or kindergarten age is ideal, but it’s never too late. In fact, introducing your child to bilingual education at an older age can give them benefits they may not have achieved as a younger student in the same program. Children in later elementary grades above can grasp certain cognitive concepts that younger kids don’t, Gilboa says. “Older children get a higher form of academic language, meaning they grasp vocabulary,” Gilboa says. “When kids go to a language-immersion school, those benefits only persist if the child keeps having exposure to that language.” What are some challenges of bilingual education? Some experts say that learning two languages can cause a delay in speech development. Sherred says this is actually a misperception based in a belief that bilingual children are prone to confusion since their vocabulary development is split between two languages. “In reality, this phenomenon is called ‘code-switching’ and even bilingual adults regularly mix words from two languages in the same sentences,” Sherred says. “This is a completely normal part of bilingual speech development, and it doesn’t cause a delay in communication abilities.” As children get older and their vocabulary and linguistics expand, they naturally learn how to distinguish between languages during conversations, Sherred adds. English as a Second Language vs. Dual Language While there are several different types of bilingual education within public, charter and private schools, one notable distinction parents should consider is English as a Second Language (ESL) versus dual language program. Does your child speak another language at home and you want them to learn English through school? If yes, then ESL is the bilingual education format that you’re looking for. If your goal is for your child to learn two languages simultaneously (half instruction in one language and half in another language), then dual language is the right fit. More information is available online for parents interested in bilingual education for their child. The NYC Department of Education also gives an overview on its website about the types of bilingual programs available in NYC public schools. Additional reporting Mia Salas Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! April 2022 | Queens Family 29

Safety First! NYPD Detective shares tips he uses to keep his family safe By Jeannine Cintron “M om, can you come pick me up? Everyone is talking about gun threats in school today. I’m really nervous. Please come get me!” This is the jarring text I received from my 13-year-old son back on Dec. 17. Like many other kids that day, he was shaken by rumors of “National Shoot Up Your School Day,” a morbid “challenge” many claim to have started on TikTok. While the challenge itself turned out to be a hoax, the threat of gun violence in schools is very real. After one and a half torturous years of remote learning, I thought I’d be more excited to have the kids back in school full time. But between the increasing violence in schools and my ongoing love affair with 30 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 true crime documentaries, I’m not far from locking them in their rooms forever – which is not recommended if you don’t want to end up the subject of a true crime documentary. As a parent, there simply seems to be no limit to my anxieties involving the safety of my children. It starts the moment they head to school and subsides only once they are home safely with me. I spoke to recently retired NYPD Detective and father of three Dominick La Torre in search of some advice on keeping kids safe in a world where it seems evil lurks around every corner. He shared the following tips, all of which he uses to keep his own family safe. Start Safety Practices Early. Det. La Torre says parents shouldn’t wait until their kids are in school to implement safety practices, citing the importance of preparing them for a time when mom and dad aren’t always around. “When my kids were very little, I made up a simple but catchy tune that incorporated our address,” he said. “We sang it together every day: ‘I live at ______ Court, Staten Island, New York!’ We also sang our phone number together—area code included, of course.” Everyone Needs An ID. La Torre also suggests parents create identification cards, preferably laminated, to keep in their child’s backpack and/or jacket at all times. “Try to update the cards with a new photo every six months so that you have the most recent image of your child to share with police in the event of an emergency,” he explains. You can also get an official ID card for your child through the Operation SAFECHILD program, a free public service that provides you with a card containing your child’s name, biographical information (date of birth, gender, height, weight, hair and eye color, and other identifying data), and a fingerprint image of both index fingers. It serves a dual purpose when used in conjunction with the NYS AMBER Alert and Missing Child Alert programs. It “allows

essential missing child information to be disseminated, statewide if necessary, within minutes and dramatically increases the possibility of bringing a missing child home,” according to nysheriffs.org. For information on how to obtain a SAFE CHILD Card for your child or to host an event in your community, contact the Community Affairs Officer at your local precinct. Role Play Helps. It might seem silly to some, but role play is an invaluable tool for teaching children — old and young— how to manage certain situations. La Torre recommends parents envision various scenarios and demonstrate to their children how each should be handled. “I tell my kids not to be afraid to make a scene if a stranger ever approaches them. The louder they are, the better,” he cautions. “They know to run as fast as they can into a store, a school, a bank, a police station. Anywhere they can be seen on camera is good. We routinely go over a list of safe places to go if they are in danger or lost.” Another scenario — perhaps the most worrisome of all — is that of an active shooter in school. Unlike “stranger danger,” this is not the time to make a spectacle and attract attention. La Torre says it’s important for students to remain as quiet as possible, move out of sight, and follow their teacher’s directions carefully. Parents can register with Notify NYC to receive information about emergency events. Schools train and drill all staff and students in the General Response Protocol, which describes what to do in an evacuation, shelter-in, or lockdown, according to the New York City Department of Education. The training is tailored for different grade levels so that it’s age-appropriate and not scary or upsetting. Have Regular Chats With Your Kids. Consistency is one of the most important things to keep in mind when going over safety practices with your family, according to La Torre. “Don’t just talk and assume that they’re listening. Have them repeat your words back to you. Despite your best attempts to make it interesting, eventually your kids will be tired of discussing what to do in dangerous situations. But don’t get discouraged because those discussions might save their lives one day,” La Torre urges. Track Them. Most older kids have cell phones, which “Keep the dialogue with your children as open as possible, and never shame them for being afraid or nervous. Teach them to trust their gut." makes keeping track of their whereabouts easy with an app you can download to your phones, such as Life 360 or Google Maps. But what if your child is too young for a phone, or like my son, has a phone but forgets it at home every other day? La Torre recommends using a GPS tracking device like the LandAirSea 54 Tracker, the Jiobit or the Lil Tracker 2G Kids’ GPS Tracker Watch. These devices can be sewn into the lining on your child’s coat, clipped onto a backpack, or even worn on the wrist. A subscription is usually required, but it’s a small price to pay for the peace of mind in knowing your child’s exact location at all times. Do Your Research. Did you know you can easily find out if you live near a registered sex offender by searching a public online directory? The New York State Sex Offender Registry contains a variety of information about registered sex offenders, including photos, names and aliases, home and/or work addresses, and convictions that required registration. This information is readily available at criminaljustice.ny.gov, where you can also get information on missing persons and crime statistics in your area. Trust No One. Unfortunately, nearly 75 percent of abductions are executed by someone known by the victim. La Torre advises parents to routinely remind their children not to trust or go with anyone without permission. “My kids and I have a secret code word we use if they are in danger. If they are approached by a family friend, neighbor, or even a relative, they should use caution. If this person can tell them the code word, they will know they are safe with this person. It’s sad, but it’s the world we live in and it’s better to be safe than sorry.” Maintain An Open Dialogue. “It’s crucial that your children feel comfortable coming to you with any concerns or problems they’re having,” La Torre says. Since so many abductions involve someone familiar to the victim, kids need to know they can talk to you when someone they know is acting strangely or inappropriately toward them. They should also feel safe coming to you if they hear talk of any threats in school, have knowledge of another student bringing dangerous weapons to school, or if anyone has threatened their well-being in any way. “Keep the dialogue with your children as open as possible, and never shame them for being afraid or nervous,” La Torre continued. “Teach them to trust their gut. If something or someone seems off, they should come to you immediately.” Monitor Phones And Internet Use. There are a million reasons to stay on top of your child’s social media, and steering clear of predators is at the very top of that list. Children (and parents, for that matter) should never share any personal information on the internet, a fact that needs to be repeated over and over again. Even the most careful of children can fall victim to illintentioned people online. La Torre strongly recommends Bark, a parental control app that monitors more than 30 of the most popular apps and social media platforms, including text messaging and email, for signs of digital dangers. Parents receive alerts on bullying, predators, sexual content, and more. If you don’t want to purchase an app, make sure you know all of their passwords and regularly check their internet history, pictures, text messages, and all social media accounts. Talk To A Mental Health Professional. This stuff is scary. Most of us never experienced school lockdowns and online predators in our own childhoods, so it can be difficult to relate to what our kids are dealing with today. If your child is feeling heightened stress or anxiety about their safety that isn’t due to any direct threats or emergencies, have them speak to a therapist or child psychologist about managing their fears. “As parents, the most important thing we can do when we are worried about our kids is remain vigilant,” La Torre says. “If you worry whether you’re doing the right thing when it comes to your child’s safety, then you probably are. It’s the parents who worry that are getting it right.” April 2022 | Queens Family 31

Ready for Joy! Mikaela Pabon of @dressedinjoy on family, home and bold moves By Donna Duarte-LaDD A s we all make our way out of this pandemic, I have felt the tug of wanting aspiration and inspiration infused into my closet and home. I believe Instagram caught on as I was searching for stylish people, and one day, Brooklyn-based Mikaela Pabon popped up on my feed. This mom of two IG posts are full of bright, colorful clothing, mixed prints — and I find myself always wanting to see more. I am not the only one, many women are inspired by this wardrobe stylist, content creator and founder of the statement-making athleisure line @dressedinjoy. Via her social media feeds, Mikaela shares daily (@mikaela.pabon) on her life as she and her husband Dre juggle their young children (Christian, age 8, Elle, age 4) while sharing tips and cheering on others. At the photo shoot — our tightknit crew found ourselves seamlessly fitting in with the kids, Mikaela's amazing husband, and even the dog made it into the photo shoot. You can’t fake that kind of energy — just pure love and openness. While Mikaela is undoubtedly stylish, her quiet confidence intrigued me while we were at their home that snowy day in Brooklyn. So yes, while she is one of the chicest moms I have met in some time, her whole vibe is bright, and yes, the next day, I went full-on bright palettes and print mode! Let’s first discuss your style? Does it come naturally, or do you have to work the vibrancy of colors and prints into your life? My style absolutely comes naturally. Often, I’ll imagine an outfit in my head before I put it together. Color and print have been a part of my wardrobe for as long as I can remember! I’ve studied Hawaiian dance since I was eight years old, and we’d always 32 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 wear the brightest colored costumes, lots of greenery, bold floral prints — that stuck with me over the years and it’s why I am still so drawn to them now. Can you share with us about your collection Dressed in Joy? Dressed in Joy is like my love letter to little Mikaela. Since I was a young girl, designing clothes has been my dream, but I squashed that dream myself when I didn’t think it was a realistic career. Isn’t that crazy? That I made that decision for myself at such a young age! What started as designing a hoodie for myself that I couldn’t find anywhere in the market (and I looked for months!) has turned into more than I could have ever imagined. I started Dressed in Joy when I was still working my corporate job at Jetblue, hoping to sell at least ten hoodies in my first weekend. I ended up selling 52! It’s been uphill from there. People all around the world — from Japan to Germany to Australia — are Dressed in Joy. From the likes of Tabitha Brown to Jessica Alba, being on the TODAY Show with Al Roker and local NYC news stations, my brand has gone farther in the last two years than I ever thought was possible. After just over a year of selling athleisure exclusively, I launched a Ready-to-Wear collection in May of 2021, which did exceptionally well. So well, I launched another for Spring 2022. It has been received extremely well, and I am looking forward to offering more JOY for my customers. It’s been an indescribable feeling to know that my work brings joy to so many people worldwide. Many of us have a pile of cozy sweats from the last few years of being stuck at homecan you share tips on how one can get out of a style slump? Well, here’s the thing, you can still be cute in cozy sweats! Not only are they available in so many more colors but also in vibrant prints (*cough* Dressed in Joy *cough*)! Get yourself a pair of fun, colorful sneakers that can turn into your everyday shoe (because really, who’s wearing heels every day anymore?), and you’re golden. You can also switch out your joggers for a pair of high waist denim. You can still throw on your hoodie, but try tucking the front of it and throw on a leather jacket over it for a cool weekend look. Now that spring is coming around, more dresses and skirts are showing up in stores, which is another way to transition out of your joggers! They can be just as cozy without the stigma that wearing joggers can sometimes carry. Most of all, wear what brings you joy and have fun! At the photoshoot, we chatted about how at one point, you had too much going on, something many of us moms can relate to. How did you step back and check-in with yourself so you could move forward? Oh man, yeah. I know many of us get overwhelmed with everything we have to do and all the thoughts and information we have to keep in our brains. I had gotten completely overwhelmed with my corporate job, with a baby who cried all the time while trying to keep a drowning business afloat. Something had to give. When I realized I was crying and feeling overwhelmed more than enjoying my family or taking time for myself, I knew it was time to take a break. It was HARD. It was really hard to let my business go (before Dressed in Joy, I owned another online boutique) because it felt like a part of my identity, but there was no way to sustain it all. And on top of it all, I didn’t enjoy it anymore. It was work I dreaded, and that’s never a good feeling. I talked it through with Dre and he supported whatever my decision was 100%. And thank God I did that! It was only when I allowed myself the time to breathe, be

Photo by Yumi Matsuo inspired, and relax that the idea for the first Dressed in Joy hoodie came to me. You have equally stylish mom friends. How are you and your @momstylematters there for each other? We are all so much alike! From family structures (we each have two kids, boy & girl) to our bold and colorful styles and being fashion entrepreneurs, it’s easy for us to support each other because we’re all going through similar challenges. We connected initially via style and then motherhood and entrepreneurship. There’s nothing like being able to call your girlfriend and complain about running your business and toddler drama all at the same time! You have a creative and tight-knit family; even your dog Indi is lovely! How do you and Dre, your husband, keep the family in sync? Thank you! Honestly, a lot of it came naturally to us because we have the same goals for our children — to raise good humans who aren’t afraid to do what they love. We are both very encouraging to our kids, whether they want to be a dentist (Elle) or an Engineer/YouTuber (Christian) because ultimately, we want them both to know that we have their backs with whatever they decide to do, as long as they remain kind and happy people. Dre and I do our best to set the example for doing what we love and living out our dreams and it is our hope that they both remember that about us as they grow into adulthood. April 2022 | Queens Family 33

TRAVEL Paris �e�aw�y Add this chic city to your next #momtrip or family bucket list BY DONNA DUARTE�LADD A year plus into the pandemic, it hit me that I was no longer daydreaming; never mind goals — a goal seemed like a fool’s game. Mentally and emotionally, I was exhausted. One day, I began to do something I had not done in a while; I created a vision board. My vision board consisted of one theme. Paris. Crazy lady, I know. I went from not considering anything for myself to dreaming of taking a trip to another country. No kids, no partner — just a fun mom trip. Was flying to another country going 34 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 to solve my gloominess, of course not, but getting away was only going to do good. It also would gift me something I hadn’t had in years…time to myself. So I took the trip. Along with a fellow mother/friend who also needed solo time, we packed our bags with clothes we hadn’t worn in, let’s say…two years (!) and hopped on a jetplane to France. Au revoir! Getting There One of the perks of my job is that we are offered many trips, some to faraway places. It surprises people, but I am pretty particular when accepting a travel trip. One huge factor is, yes, the kids. Another big one is that I want to go on an aspirational trip and provide our readers with something that will feel like a dose of selfcare. What is the point of sharing a trip that our readers will not want to take?! The Flight: Things to Know about French Bee French bee checks all the boxes for team New York Family. It is the first French smart-cost long-haul airline. In New York, we have many French families, and I love this airline for our French parents who fly to France often. It also is perfect for families who want to take that dream trip and an airline such as French bee can take the entire family without breaking the bank. French bee flies modern Airbus A350s and offers three customizable ticket options Basic, Smart and Premium. Currently, fares start at $199 one-way from New York to Paris, and booking is an À la carte experience. Working with your budget, you pick what fits for you. Since my trip was a ‘mom getaway,’ I chose Premium, yup,

When you bring the kids... no regrets. I had plenty of legroom; all French bee seats include USB and electrical ports, headphone plugs, and unlimited in-flight entertainment. I had a yummy breakfast after I slept, which was the first time I slept on a flight. The flight attendants were kind, and the vibe was joyful. I had the wrong mask on (I was rusty), and they graciously supplied one that was compliant for flying. They asked us continuously if we needed anything-honestly my friend and I needed some TLC; we take care of everyone, and we are not often asked if we are okay or need something. So, merci for this. Another cool thing French bee offers is to combine your plane ticket with your train destination when you book your flight. You receive a special rate on your train tickets, including guarantees of your train trip in case of delay or cancellation, which when traveling to another country this is a huge task to check off the list. Helpful Planning Resources I am a research kind of person- most parents are as we are use to our time being tight. Working with Atout France, I streamlined the spots we wanted to visit. I also used the site to stay up to date regarding COVID in France. I highly recommend visiting this site as it was essential for planning a smooth trip. Also, if one of the main to do’s on your list is visiting all the museums you can, consider the Paris Museum Pass. The pass allows you to skip the lines (but not security, of course!) at some of the best museums-check online to ensure your museum is on the list. You can choose between three passes: 2, 4 or 6 days, and is activated at first use. If you plan on visiting many museums, this pass is cost-effective. Tip: for the 18 and younger set, most museums are free- this pass is best for adults. Bonjour, what to do in Paris (with or without kids) There are so many great parts of Paris to stay at and really you should stay in the nook that works for you and your family. We stayed in Montmartre in the 18th arrondissement- which is a neighborhood I would recommend staying in with kids or adding to your must-visit list. The restaurants and cafes are all unique and friendly. As a mom to a special needs child, I know what works or wouldn’t for my son, and I know we will come back here (soon I hope) and stay in Montmartre. There were kids on scooters and parents dropping and picking up kids. The Metro (subway) is central to this area. The vibe felt familiar which is always a goal personally for me when traveling- and my friend and I seamlessly fit right in. Visiting France in the time of COVID We all know that health protocols are ever-changing. My trip was relatively recent, and at the time, a Health Pass was required. You need to get to a French Pharmacy as soon as you get settled, which isn’t difficult as they are everywhere in France. To learn more on how to acquire this pass, click here. According to the U.S Embassy and Consulate of France: As of February 12th fully vaccinated travelers coming from any green or orange nation, including the United States (as well as minor children under 12) no longer require a covid test to enter France, and may enter with proof of vaccination and a sworn statement they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 nor contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Helpful Tips • If you are babywearing your babe, you will want to bring a comfortable baby carrier, as wearing your little one will make your life much more manageable than lugging a giant stroller. The museums are busy and the restaurants packed. Carrying your baby will help you to maneuver around smoothly. • When it comes to eating in restaurants, the French eat pretty late, so you may want to eat fairly early before the bistros get crowded when eating with young kids. • Regarding strollers, leave your huge city stroller at home and bring a lightweight easy to fold stroller. There are narrow sidewalks in some arrondissements and cobbled streets, but let’s be honest, a toddler will only walk so much, and a folded stroller will come in handy. • There are great parks in Paris; bring comfy shoes and wear them just like you would in your neighborhood park. Standouts of Montmartre Dali Paris Museum (Salvador Dali) at 11 rue Poulbot (children under 8 are free) Since Notre Dame (still worth visiting) is being repaired, Sacre Coeur is located at the city’s highest point and is a beautiful church to visit. Place du Tertre in Montmartre with Kidssitting on top of Paris’ largest hill; this artistic spot is full of street art, bistros, and even a little train for kids to hop on. Museums that should be on your list Lourve Museum: We went in the afternoon but would recommend going first thing in the morning if you have little ones as it does get busy. Musée de L’Orangerie: Kids will love this beauty of a museum. You will love it for being the stunning showcase of Claude Monet’s monumental series of water lily paintings. Musee Picasso Paris Picasso-Paris National Museum: Keep in mind there are many stairs -thankfully there are elevators if you have little kids or a stroller. The Centre Pompidou Modern Art Museum: This museum is terrific; you can spend hours at this iconic museum with the kids. There is much to do and visit; I recommend going online to plan your visit if you bring the family. Kid-friendly restaurant recommendations via Atout France LouLou Paris: located in the courtyard just outside the Louvre, this restaurant has fantastic views of the Louvre and its glass pyramid as well as the Eiffel Tower and the Tuileries gardens. If you’re looking for a post-museum meal, this is a great spot. Probably best for slightly older children; website is only in French sorry but the images will show you what a great setting. Brutus: crepes are great for kids and adults and this restaurant presents a more modern take with both savory and sweet creations. It’s also Paris’ first cider bar and while there are 25 types of cider for adults, they also offer organic apple juice. They also have a kids menu and coloring activities to keep the kids occupied while you wait for those crepes. It’s in the Batignolles neighbourhood in the 17th arrondissement. Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann: this is the classic Paris department store so after you’re done shopping for the family, there are several types of restaurants to choose from. Jour is a good casual spot for made-to-order salads and fresh juices. There’s always Angelina: the mainstay on Rue de Rivoli famous for its decadent hot chocolate if you’re looking for a snack spot. The Paris Tourist Office also has several family-friendly restaurants on their website (https://en.parisinfo.com). April 2022 | Queens Family 35

calendar By Shara Levine Underwater Queens Bunny Magic Photo Experience WHEN: March 25- April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm WHERE: Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst AGES: All WHAT: Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny! WANT TO GO?: Photo packages start at $34.99. 718-592-3900. https:// shopqueenscenter.com/. Hands on History: Earth Day! WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 36 1-4pm WHERE: King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica AGES: All WHAT: Join King Manor for Earth Day activities and don’t forget to bring your fruit and veggie food scraps to feed Bertie the Bin, the composting bin through Compost NYC and Queens Botanical Garden! WANT TO GO?: 718-206-0545. kingmanor.org/events. Park, Corona AGES: All WHAT: Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this new musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. WANT TO GO?: $15. 718-8600064. https://queenstheatre. org/event/pout-poutfish/2022-04-03/. Flip It Clinic TheaterWorksUSA presents: The Pout Pout Fish WHEN: Sunday, April 3, 1pm and 3pm WHERE: Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Flushing Meadows Corona NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 WHEN: Saturday, April 9, 4:30pm WHERE: Industry Gymnastics, 502 50th Ave., Long Island City AGES: 5-12 WHAT: All levels welcome to learn or perfect your flipping! WANT TO GO?: $40. 718-392-5437. https:// industrygymnastics.com/ product-page/flip-it-clinic-4-9. Super Hero Day WHEN: Saturday, April 16, 12-2pm WHERE: The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Avenue, Glendale AGES: All WHAT: Bring your little super hero dressed as their favorite character to this fun new event. Enjoy a magic show, face painting, door prizes, music, and special guests.?? WANT TO GO?: 718-326-3300. https://shopatlaspark.com/ Events/Details/512462.

april calendar MORE UNBUBBLIEVABLE T H A N EV E R ! “ ENCHANTING!” -THE NEW YORK TIMES Apple Blossom Fest Apple Blossom Carnival WHEN: April 23- May 1, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-6pm and Friday, 5:308:30pm WHERE: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park AGES: All WHAT: Merry Go Round in the orchard and celebrate the season with assorted carnival rides by Newton Shows. Add to the fun with hayrides, midway games, local food vendors, and a visit with the farm animals! WANT TO GO?: $12.95$21.95. 718-347-3276. https:// queensfarm.org/appleblossom-carnival/. B-Underwater Bubble Show WHEN: Sunday, April 24, 3pm WHERE: Kupferberg Center for the Arts, 153-49 Reeves Ave., Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Don’t miss all the dance, puppetry, juggling, contortionism, sand art, and a little bit of magic that makes this a theatrical sensation. WANT TO GO?: $29-$42. 718-793-8080. https:// kupferbergcenter.org/event/ kupferberg-presents-bunderwater-bubble-show WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 11am-12:30pm WHERE: Rockefeller Park Basketball Court, River Terrace & Murray Street, Battery Park City AGES: All WHAT: In celebration of Earthday, take inspiration from the practice of Mottainai in Japan which encourages all to be thoughtful about waste. Create and share a zero waste ochiba art design and enjoy a dynamic live drumming performance by Taiko Masala. WANT TO GO?: 212-417-2000. https://bpca.ny.gov/event/ saturday-family-workshopsearth-day-celebration/ PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ WHEN: April 9-10, Saturday, 10:30am, 2pm, 5:30pm; Sunday, 10:30am, 2pm WHERE: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown AGES: Newborn-5 WHAT: This is your PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack as they set sail in a pirate themed live touring stage performance. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $30. 212-465-6000. https:// msg.com/calendar/hulutheater-at-madison-squaregarden-april-2022-paw-patrol. Manhattan New York International Auto Show Saturday Family Workshop: Earth Day Celebration WHEN: April 15-24, MondaySaturday, 10am-10pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm WHERE: Javits Center, 655 W. “ IT WILL BLOW YOUR-OPRAMH IND! ” GET TICKETS April 2022 | Queens Family 37

calendar april 34th St., Chelsea AGES: All WHAT: See the new and exciting exhibits that will be showcased with the very best that the automobile industry has to offer in an exciting and unique way. WANT TO GO?: $17 ages 13 and older; $7 ages 12 and younger. 718-746-5300. https://autoshowny.com/. ShirLaLa for Passover In-Person Family Concert WHEN: Sunday, April 10, 10:30am WHERE: The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Avenue, New York AGES: 3-5, 9-12 WHAT: Hear ShirLaLa’s spirited melodies as she takes you on a musical journey with delightful twists to holiday favorites. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $18; $12 seniors 65 and older; $8 student; for those youth 18 and younger and members. 212-423-3200. https://thejewishmuseum.org/ calendar/events/2022/04/10/ shirlala-for-passover-041022. Stono WHEN: April 20- May 8, See website for schedule WHERE: New Victory Theater, 209 W. 42nd St., Midtown AGES: 5 and older WHAT: From traditions of the ring shout to contemporary stepping, Step Afrika! reveals the hidden histories and resounding rhythms that transformed America. Recommended for ages 7 and older. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $20. 646-223-3010. https:// newvictory.org/tickets-andevents/2122-live-performancestono/. BROOKLYN Opening Day WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 11am WHERE: Luna Park, 1000 Surf Ave, Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: Joining the entire Coney Island amusement district, Luna Park will celebrate a new season of 38 Queens Theatre adventures and its legendary 95 year-old Coney Island Cyclone’s traditional egg cream christening ceremony. WANT TO GO?: Ticketed. 718373-5862. lunaparknyc.com. . BRONX Egg Hunt WHEN: April 9-16, Saturdays, 10am-2p WHERE: Bartow-Pell Mansion, 895 Shore Road, Bronx AGES: Newborn-5 WHAT: Children can hunt for eggs and have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Ages 2-12. WANT TO GO?: $10 children; adults free when accompanied by a child.. 718-885-1461. https:// bartowpellmansionmuseum. org/events/egg-hunt/ Dinos After Hours WHEN: Friday, April 15, 5-6:30pm WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx AGES: 5 and older WHAT: You and your family NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 will meet a modern-day “dinosaur” up close, compare the bones of dinosaurs and modern animals, and have an exclusive after-hours tour of Dino Safari! WANT TO GO?: $45; $36 members. 800-433-4149. https://bronxzoo.com/learn/ families/family-programs. Family Fun Hike: Celebrating Planet Earth WHEN: Saturday, April 16, 10am-12pm WHERE: Van Cortlandt Golf House, Van Cortlandt Park South & Bailey Avenue, Bronx AGES: 2-6 WHAT: Come together to celebrate all the wild creatures on planet Earth and create your own creature using pinecones and other natural materials! WANT TO GO?: $15; $5 child. 718-601-1553. https:// eventbrite.com/e/family-funhike-celebrating-planet-earthtickets-269763779727. Arbor Weekend Junior Arborist Station WHEN: Saturday, April 30, 11am-3pm WHERE: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Avenue, Bronx AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Don tree-climbing harnesses and hardhats and ascent into the canopy of one of Wave Hill’s big old trees to get a bird’s-eye view of the gardens. WANT TO GO?: FREE with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members. 718-540-3200. wavehill.org. Westchester Westchester Children’s Book Festival WHEN: Saturday, April 30, 10am WHERE: Mohawk Day Camp, 200 Old Tarrytown Road, White Plains AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Enjoy author readings, train rides, interactive carnival zone, and more! WANT TO GO?: $20. 914-9492635. http://wcbfestival.org/.

