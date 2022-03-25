Bronx/Riverdale Family - April 2022

April 2022 newyorkfamily.com Vibrant Joy Mikaela Pabon of @dressedinjoy on family, home & bold moves Tough talks Speaking with kids about difficult topics Special needs Resources for families

April 2022 NewYorkFamily.com

FEATURES
18 | Special Needs How to support your child who stutters
26 | Cover — Mikaela Pabon Shares on family, design and the joy of beautiful colors and patterns

Stories & columns
6 | Editor's Note
10 | Ask the Expert Talking to kids about the war in Ukraine and other tough topics
14 | Mom Hacks How to ace eco-friendly thrift shopping

Family fun
28 | Calendar Family-friendly events this month

Directories
21 | Special Needs
22 | Family Fun Best skateboarding parks for kids
24 | Camps Experts share why they are excited for summer camp

Editor's Note
NewYorkFamily.com

April — Spring Vibes

A new season brings days of warmth and hope. The cold days are fewer; the sunshine stays a bit longer. This is why when we thought of our April cover, Mikaela Pabon (page 26) came to mind. Mikaela seamlessly works vibrant hues into her life, both at home and work. We chatted with Mikaela about her line @dressforjoy, family, and style ruts.

And let's not forget all the fun to be had around the city. Check out The Best Skateboarding spots (page 22) in NYC. We also have tips on how to go Thrifting (page 14) around the city.

Lastly, Life-changing events are happening in the world that frankly can be hard to understand. We chatted with an expert on how parents can speak to their children about Talking to Kids about the War in Ukraine and Other Tough Topics (page 10).

Donna and New York Family

We are saddened by the crisis in Ukraine and stand with our Ukrainian community— New York City has the highest Ukraine population of all United States. Please check out New York Family online on organizations that offer on the ground support.

ask the expert Talking to Kids about the War in Ukraine and other difficult topics By Courtney Ingalls A s we continue to watch the conflict in Ukraine unfold, kids are also starting to hear more and more about what is going on with the war. Difficult world events such as this one can be hard for kids to understand and it could be a scary topic for them. Whether your child comes to you asking questions about the current conflict or you want to have a discussion but not sure how to tackle it, we sat down with Andrea Barbalich, Editor in Chief of The Week Junior to talk about tips and strategies for talking to your kids about Ukraine and other future difficult topics. With everything going on in Ukraine, Why is it important to talk to your kids about world events? Children count on adults to help them make sense of events and feel safe when frightening events are happening, and the war in Ukraine is a global event receiving a massive amount of media coverage. Nothing quite like this has happened since World War II and certainly not in the lifetime of young children who are growing up now. All but the very youngest children are aware that it’s happening, it’s being discussed in homes, and at school and among friends, it’s on TikTok, so it is very much a topic for a family conversation. It’s a complicated situation even for adults to understand so kids may be confused, worried or frightened and they need trusted adults that they feel they can go to and who will tell them the truth. How would you go about talking about world events that could be scary for kids to think about? Our approach at The Week Junior is to tell the truth calmly and straightforwardly without 10 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 providing more detail than is appropriate for their maturity level. This depends on the child and parents know their kids best. Different children respond differently to different information. At The Week Junior, we focus on ages 8-14 and some of the children on the older end may have a more sophisticated understanding of what’s happening, and may be able to handle more details. While for younger children, it may be sufficient to understand that there is fighting between these two countries, people around the world are calling for peace and standing with Ukraine and governments and humanitarian organizations and individuals are providing help for the people of Ukraine. What are some tips that parents should keep in mind when talking to your kids about these difficult topics? First and foremost I would say tell the truth simply and clearly, again without providing more details than is appropriate for the child’s maturity level. I think it’s really important to open a dialogue with children to ask them what they think. They may come to you with questions or you may initiate a conversation with them and ask them what they think about what’s happening. Giving them a chance to share their thoughts helps them feel empowered and letting them know that you’re there to listen is very reassuring to them, and as your children grow up, you want to keep that line of commu- nication open so they can come to you when they have questions or they’re concerned about something. Also if they are worried about something that is inaccurate, you’ll have a chance to correct it. Oftentimes children will think something is happening and get incorrect information that will actually cause them to be more worried, and being able to talk it out with a trusted adult can help actually lower their anxiety level rather than increasing it. A couple other suggestions I have are to emphasize the helpers. There are people around the world standing with Ukraine who want this war to end. There are governments and nonprofit groups and even people in Ukraine and at the border of Ukraine who are doing everything they can to help the people of Ukraine. The governments are doing what they can to put pressure on Russia to stop the fighting. One thing we like to say at The Week Junior is there are always more people that help than people who hurt and that’s an important message to send to kids is that there are all these people who feel the same way they do, that they really do not want this war to be happening. The other thing I would say is that a conversation like this is opportunity to reinforce your family’s values. You can say “I’m concerned for the people in Ukraine”, “I’m concerned for the people in the military and other people who are fighting”, “I’m concerned for the people in Russia who do not want this war”, and “our family hopes for peace”. That

ask the Expert is a way to make the child safe within your family and that this is something that you are concerned about as a family. Something else I would say is try to keep up with the news yourself as much as you can and feel comfortable with so when your child does have questions you will be able to answer them. At the same time, it’s okay to say I don’t know. There are a lot of things that nobody knows right now. Nobody knows when the fighting will stop, nobody knows exactly what Russia plans to do so it’s ok to say “I don’t know that right now, no one does but we might know more next week, we might know later this week” and things like that. Another suggestion that I would have: just as people around the world are helping, kids can help as well. That can give kids a real sense of agency and generation alpha (which is the generation of children with The Week Junior) they are a very passionate and caring generation of children who really want to make a difference in the world and they want to speak up about the things they care about, and they want to take action. So talking to them about things they per- Giving children a chance to share their thoughts helps them feel empowered and letting them know that you’re there to listen is very reassuring to them. sonally can do to reach out to others can help them feel more in control and less anxious and more reassured, and it’s a great feeling for them to know they are doing something in the face of something so difficult. Are there areas of conversation or information that parents should steer clear of during these discussions? I would advise not going into great detail about violence and deaths. I think that can be very frightening, however if a child asks directly “have people died in this war?” I would tell the truth and say yes some Ukrainians have died and Russians have died as well unfortunately and I would just be truthful. It’s just really important, especially when asked a direct question, to tell the truth. Are there certain resources that parents should go to to prepare for these kinds of difficult talks? I can’t resist telling you about our online information hub that we’ve created just in the past several days to put all of our information about Ukraine all in one spot. It’s available to everyone at theweekjunior.com/ukraine, and we have advice on talking to kids, we have our two news stories from the past week that very clearly explain what’s happening so that if parents are looking for language to use or word choice, or just how to explain the history between the two countries and why this may be happening and what the real world reaction has been and how are people helping. There are some very clearly written articles that are posted on that page that parents could consult. We also have all of our suggestions on how kids can make a difference and how they can get involved. The Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning offers a full range of Junior Pathway Programs for kids ages 5-18. Each program is designed to improve player skills using age appropriate equipment, and ensures transition throughout the NYJTL pathway. nyjtl.org/caryleeds/programs/juniors Learn the sport of a lifetime this summer! Play at the state-of-the-art Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning situated in Crotona Park, conveniently located in NYC. All levels welcome! (ages 5-18) nyjtl.org/caryleeds/programs/juniors/camps/ 12 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 1720 Crotona Avenue Bronx, NY 10457 caryleedsinfo@nyjtl.org 718-247-7420

mom hacks How to Ace Eco-Friendly Thrift Shopping By Courtney Ingalls A ccording to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018, 17 million tons of textile waste ended up in landfills. This number is growing every year. There are significant advantages to shopping vintage. For parents who have younger children, second-hand or vintage clothing is an excellent option since kids’ are constantly growing and it is a budget-friendly way to shop. It also teaches kids that thrifting is good for the environment and fun when scoring some fabulous pieces. Now for those of you (including myself) who are trying to dip their toes into the world of thrifting, Natalie Sky, Owner of Mother Vintage NYC, shares her experience with thrift shopping with terrific tips for us newbies! How did your fascination for thrifting/vintage shopping begin? I grew up thrifting out of necessity — my mom was a single mom of 5. Thrift shops were somewhere that she could get us all 14 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 clothes without really breaking the bank. Funny thing is, we didn’t know we were shopping at Thrift Shops or that the clothes were secondhand until we got older. She called The Salvation Army “Sallys.” We always looked at Sallys as a cool place where we could find unique clothes that our friends didn’t have. So even after I became a teenager/ adult, I continued shopping there for cool, unique clothes! How did the idea of your store, MOTHER VINTAGE, come to be? Growing up in the thrifts, my love for thrifting never ended! My twin sister and I tour the world as singers/ DJ’s. Anytime we land in a new city I map out where the closest thrift/ vintage shops are and we head out to shop before our shows. While acquiring clothes for ourselves, we started collecting cute vintage kid clothing that reminded us of outfits we wore growing up. Then we had kids of our own and we found ourselves shopping at Thrift shops for our kids. That’s when the idea of MOTHER VINTAGE came about. Here we are doing the same thing our mother did, thrifting for clothes for our kids! Although we could always shop in other stores– we were always back at the thrifts! MOTHER VINTAGE is really a nod to our mother who introduced us to thrifting + vintage, but it’s also our way to give other people the chance to shop some of our finds + scoop up some of that NYC 90’s – 2000’s Aesthetic for their kids. That’s what MOTHER VINTAGE collections are inspired by, what we saw + wore growing up in NYC in the late 90’s – early 2000’s. Vintage/thrift shopping has become so popular over the past couple of years. Why do you believe that is? So many reasons! The reason our Mother brought us, to save money! Because you can find high quality clothing at low prices. Because it’s fun, it’s like searching for treasure you never know what unique pieces you will find while thrifting. Because most fashion trends are rip offs of past fashion anyway! Right now y2k style is making a comeback — low rise jeans, bucket hats, that Ed Hardy vibe — these are all things you can currently find at the thrifts! And of course because It’s eco-friendly and sustainable! What are some of the benefits of second hand clothes shopping, especially when it comes to kids clothing? Kids outgrow clothing so fast! Thrifting is budget friendly, you can shop for a full season of kids clothes for a fraction of the price you would pay at regular department stores.

mom hacks

There's so many different styles & items to shop — new styles & past seasonsvintage to designer. When your child outgrows their current wardrobe, you can donate those & pick up something "new." I love bringing my kids to pick out their own clothes at the thrift store! It really is a way to find unique clothing and allow them to make their style their own since there's so much to choose from and as they get older you can teach them how thrifting is sustainable and you're actually helping the earth by shopping there!

For those (like myself) who would like to start thrift shopping, what are some tips/ techniques to help get your started?

Dress comfortably! Some thrift shops have fitting rooms, some don't. So be ready to try on clothing over your clothes if necessary.

Check all buttons/ seams/ zippers & stains and then — DOUBLE CHECK! I've come home with the perfect leather jacket only to find out the zipper was broken. I was able to get it fixed, but that isn't always the case so make sure you inspect your items before bringing them to the checkout.

Size doesn't always matter. Vintage clothing tends to run smaller than modern day sizing so don't be scared to shop in different size sections than you're used to.

Always check for deals! Most thrift shops have color tag sales. So like on a Monday there might be 50% off green tags — or even multiple colors. Check for the color tags of the day for an extra little discount.

Lastly, be ready to dig/ hunt for those treasures. Some days at the thrift store you might strike gold & find tons of awesome pieces — the next day you might not. But that is the thrill of the find!

SPECIAL NEEDS How to Support Your Child Who Stutters What to look for — and how to listen BY MIA SALAS K ids trip up on their words a lot, especially when they’re still learning how to talk. As parents, we worry about everything, so we’re bound to wonder if maybe there’s something else going on. Stuttering is actually not too uncommon as you may think– 5% of young kids stutter and about 1% of all people do, which is 70 million people. If you’re navigating a potential or diagnosed stutter in your child, we’re here to help. You probably have a million questions, so we caught up with Travis Robertson, VP of Programming at The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) to get your questions answered. Read on to learn about how you can best support your child through their speech journey. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 What causes stuttering “Stuttering is a neurological difference in the way that people process speech,” says Robertson. More often than not, a stutter will reveal itself very early as kids are still developing their speech. Robertson explains how a common misconception is that stuttering is caused by trauma or nerves: “Those are things that can exacerbate a stutter perhaps or can bring to light a stutter, but the neurological challenge exists independently of that.” The only caveat being brain damage due to a physical head injury. Stuttering is also not related to your capabilities as a parent. As parents, we know how easy it is to blame ourselves and to wonder what we could have done differently. In the case of stuttering, it is not caused by anything you did as a parent. Your job moving forward? To support your child as they navigate this challenge. How parents can recognize stuttering So if stutters develop at a young age, how can parents recognize the difference between stuttering and typical kid-like mispronunciations? Robertson recommends seeking a diagnosis even if there’s a small concern, because stuttering can look very different from person to person. The SAY Stuttering 101 Guide outlines three generalized “types” of stutters: Sound repetitions: repeating one sound or syllable over and over again Sound prolongations: extending one sound for a long time Silent blocks: pauses between words, a complete stop in sound

CARDINAL SPELLMAN HIGH SCHOOL PILOTS ENRICHMENT PROGRAM Designed for incoming 7th and 8th graders to help them enrich their studies for the upcoming school year and prepare for the TACHS exam! The PEP curriculum has been developed to help students grow academically as well as to teach teamwork, bonding, and promote healthy activities. TACHS PREP Academic and Athletic Enrichment Taught by knowledgeable and caring Cardinal Spellman staff members JUNE 30TH - JULY 22ND, 8:30 AM - 2:30 PM COST: $650 per student APPLICATION AT CARDINALSPELLMANPEP.COM D ITED LIM LIMITE Mr. Kyle O'Donnell SE ATSS SEAT Program Director E! BLE! LABL AV AILA AVAI kodonnell@cardinalspellman.org CARDINAL SPELLMAN OPEN HOUSE! SAVE THE DATE: 1 MAY 11AM-3PM ACCEPTING FRESHMEN FOR THE CLASS OF 2026 AND TRANSFERS! DIVERSITY • ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT • EXCELLENCE • Magnet schools engage, inspire, and empower students One Cardinal Spellman Place Bronx NY, 10466 718-881-8000 x 206 admissions@cardinalspellman.org cardinalspellman.org @SpellmanBX Transformative Education • Magnet schools are nationally recognized for innovative learning • Magnet school themes include Architecture, Engineering, Design, Global Studies, Leadership, STEAM, Multimedia, Communications, Arts, and Experiential Learning • Magnet schools have specialized classrooms, such as: makerspaces, hydroponics labs, media rooms, and more Grades 1-5 & 7-8 info@magnetschools.nyc April 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 19

Is it that you want to make a new friend? Is it that you want to answer questions in class without the fear of stuttering?” The goal for a person who stutters does not have to be to stop stuttering altogether. And for little ones around other kids in school or after-school programs, they may have other priorities that feel more urgent to them, such as raising their hand in class without feeling nervous about their stutter. Encourage your child to think about these smaller successes, and work alongside your speech pathologist to set realistic, thoughtful goals. How stuttering may impact your child emotionally It’s key that as a parent, you’re aware of what your child who stutters may be experiencing emotionally. “Below the surface there can be feelings of fear, anxiety, trauma, insecurity,” says Robertson, “There are a lot of things that I may be processing in my head: What are the words that I think I’m going to stutter on? Is there an alternative word I can use? Can you tell that I stutter? How is this going to affect the next interaction I have with you?” This is just an idea of what your child may be experiencing. Just as stuttering presents itself differently for everyone, it’s emotional impact will also be different. It’s important to note that a slight or mild stutter doesn’t necessarily mean that your child is not experiencing insecurity or doubt. Vice versa, Robertson explains: “If 20 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 “People who stutter know what they want to say and are, more often than not, confident in what they want to say. It’s not necessarily a situation of forgetting your words. It’s just the process of creating the sound of the word that is in your mind.” I’m a person who has a very strong stutter, that does not necessarily mean that I’m emotionally in a bad place. I may be very confident, secure, and comfortable in the experience that I’m having.” As parents, we have to try our best not to assume. Read on to learn how to talk to your kiddos about what they may be thinking and feeling. How to best support your child after a stuttering diagnosis “One of the most important things is just to be able to talk about it,” insists Robertson. The only way to find out what your child is experiencing on the inside is to talk and listen. “Often times, there can be a hesitation to mention the thing or talk about things that are hard, sometimes in hopes that they will go away, or as not to draw more attention to them. It’s important to be able to make space to have the conversation and to make it a collaboration with your child,” says Robertson. Talking about the stutter may be difficult at first for both you and your child, but it creates a strong emotional support system moving forward. If your child does not seem to want to talk about it at first, don’t be discouraged. Their speech progression journey will take time, and at some point during that time, your child will lean on you because they’ll know you’re there to support them. Ask your child how they felt after their speech pathology sessions, discuss any nerves they may have before heading to school for the day, and check-in with them to see how they feel about their speech progression. Now, of course their stutter shouldn’t be the only thing you talk about, because you don’t want your child to feel as if they are defined by it. But just let them know that you are open to conversation whenever they are, and that there is nothing wrong with them. “I think it’s important for young people and families to understand that stuttering is okay. It’s okay to be a confident and clear communicator, and still be a person who stutters,” says Robertson. Tips for listening to your child Listening sounds like an easy concept, but it can be a lot harder than you think to be a good listener. “The most impactful thing that parents, families, teachers, and everyone in the community can do is to listen,” says Robertson. There are a few things that you’ll want to refrain from doing when it comes to listening to your child who stutters. First, try not to finish their sentences. “It comes with the best intentions,” explains Robertson, “But that’s a form of not really making time and space for someone. If someone is trying to guess the word that I’m trying to say before I have the chance to communicate it, on some level it can read as a microaggression: I don’t have time to give you space to say what you have to say. It goes a really long way if you as a listener are able to just listen.” Next, try not to use phrases such as “slow down” or “take a breath”. “Again, it comes with good intentions, but it’s much more of a complex experience than just taking a breath and slowing down. It goes much deeper than that,” says Robertson. It can be difficult, but do your best not to simplify stuttering with these phrases. At the end of the day, being a good listener means being able to show that you are fully present. Make eye contact, use body language to show that you’re engaged, and be patient to allow your child to say what they want to say. Other children may not always give them the same time and space at school, so you’ll want to make sure that they have it at home. Let your child know that their words matter, and they are worth waiting for!

Special needs Directory | Special Advertising Supplement

Cardinal O'Connor School
16 North Broadway, Irvington, NY 10533
914-591-9330
jcoschool.org

The John Cardinal O'Connor School is a Catholic school dedicated to providing an affordable, language-based, academic curriculum for children in grades 2-8 with mild Learning Disabilities (LD), Speech or Language Impairments (SPL), or other Health Impairments (OHI). Students at JCOS are taught by certified special education teachers in small classes. Teachers utilize multisensory instructional techniques to help children succeed both academically and socially. JCOS is dedicated to providing the benefits of a Catholic education to children who learn differently. Please contact JCOS for more information by emailing tara.freeman@ johncardinaloconnorschool.org.

Stepping Stones Day School
2826 Westchester Avenue
Bronx
718 554-2025
steppingstonedayschool.com

37 years ago SSDS opened its doors to provide services to children. The schools have remained true to the original vision which embraced the sentiment that "All children can". SSDS continues to be at the forefront of best practices in early childhood services.

FAMILY FUN Bes� Ska�eboardin� Parks ��r Kids BY JACLYN GRIFFITH AND DONNA DAURTE�LADD W hen the popularity of skateboarding in New York City exploded in the 1990s, riders were mostly confined to the areas where they could get away with using the city’s terrain to practice riding. Today, skateboarding culture in NYC has grown so much that there are tons of options for skateparks where kids and adults can practice their skills and enjoy their hobby. Skateboarding has been linked to bone strengthening and improved balance and the opportunity for skateboarders to practice social networking, artistic expression, mutual respect, and an appreciation for the environment. Today, families can find plenty of spots to practice skateboarding in the free parks around New York City. Of course, before you get out there, you will need safety gear-don’t forget skateboarding equipment and lessons if you need! And remember skate parks tend to get crowed but this is the perfect opportunity for kids to practice their patience and wait their turn to show off their backside. McCarren Skatepark 61 Bayard St, Brooklyn, NY 11222 22 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 Looking for a small, free, public skatepark with smooth transitions? Look no farther than McCarren Skatepark in Williamsburg. Located within the greater McCarren Park, this concrete skatepark boasts steps, ramps, wedges, pyramids, combination ledge obstacles, and a quarter pipe with a sloped curve wall. McCarren tends to fill up quickly, so you’re better off going early in the day before it gets too busy. During the summer and school breaks, skate camps are also offered by McCarren. The NYC Department of Parks & Recreation requires a signed liability waiver from skateboarders (kids under 18 need a guardian’s signature) to use the skatepark. Astoria Skate Park Located within Astoria Park Hoyt Ave S, Astoria, NY 11102 For our readers in Queens, Astoria Skate Park might be the best spot to practice your skills. This skatepark is a smooth and spacious street plaza within Astoria Park. It also contains ledges, concrete pavements, multiple levels, stairs and railings, and banks. There’s plenty of space for riders of all skill levels to practice without colliding with each other. Plus, it’s free to ride. The NYC Department of Parks & Recreation requires a signed liability waiver from skateboarders (kids under 18 need a guardian’s signature) to use the skatepark. River Avenue Skate Park 100 East 157th St., Bronx, NY 10451 River Avenue Skate Park serves something special for skateboarders: it was one of the first skateparks built using New York City parks materials. In doing so, it references modern New York and traditional New York at the same time. Located in the Concourse neighborhood of the Bronx, this skatepark is 10,000 square feet of concrete, and it has plenty of stairs, rails, ledges, benches, banks, and gaps for skateboarders to learn and practice their skills. Hamilton Bridge Skate Park 2401 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10033 Washington Heights is proud to say they have the largest skatepark in all the boroughs. It’s often called “the 181st St. skatepark” because it is just steps from the 181st St. subway stop. Hamilton Bridge Skate Park was purposely built on a downward slope—this means skaters can reach their full speed potential here. It also has all the features you need to practice your most impressive tricks.

Located within Highbridge Park, when you’re heading to the skatepark, be sure to keep an eye out for its tucked-away location underneath a bridge. If you head toward the Washington Bridge at Amsterdam and 181st, you’ll see a bike path on the south side. This path will lead you down to the skatepark at 179th St. LES Coleman Skatepark 62 Monroe St. & Pike St., New York, NY 10002 LES Coleman Skatepark is a classic Lower East Side gem. Renovated in 2012, Coleman boasts an innovative array of features to keep you challenged and having fun, including a pyramid and the big apple. The expansive concrete park is loaded with street obstacles, including ledges, banks, rails, fun boxes, and more. The skatepark is located beneath the Manhattan Bridge and within Coleman Park. The NYC Department of Parks & Recreation requires a signed liability waiver from skateboarders (kids under 18 need a guardian’s signature) to use the skatepark. Pier 62 Skatepark 143 11th Ave, New York, NY 10011 If you’re looking for a skatepark that’s great for kids yet nestled in the middle of plenty of adult attractions, you’ve come to the right place. Pier 62 Skatepark is within Hudson River Park in Chelsea, a beautiful area full of recreational attractions and views of the water. Pier 62 offers 15,000 square feet of space for skateboarders and rollerbladers for free. It’s built on top of a pile-supported marine platform, and its features were crafted from structural foam. As a result, it’s perfect for kids who are just learning how to skateboard. The park’s “California-style” architecture overlooks the water, ensuring that it really is the magical combination of tranquility and action that it was designed to be. No liability form is required, but riders must wear a helmet at Pier 62. Cooperpark Skatepark Located At Sharon Street, between Morgan Avenue and Olive Street A skaters dream park in NYC, this park located in East Williamsburg and is quite popular with skaters of all levels. It is designed with many obstacles – deep ramps, reels to teeter that will help your skater to perfect their skateboarding techniques. This park can get pretty crowded, but it still is manageable, with quiet windows of skate time for beginners and the younger ones. Far Rockaway Skate Park Beach 11th Street off Seagirt Blvd, near the Rockaway Beach Promenade This park was pretty much demolished during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. It reopened in the midst of the pandemic August of 2020 to the joy of locals and visitors to the Rockaway Beach. It is nicely proportioned with grind ledges, rolled edges, volcano, and a stair with a handrail. At 15,700 square feet, there is plenty of room for a gentle ride for skaters and kids on scooters. This works out nicely since it’s located off the boardwalk of the beach, which is pretty cool in itself, but also this means that riders of all ages and experiences share this park. 2022-2023 School Year Ano Esscolar 2022-2023 Yalow’s New K-5 Campus! Yalow’s Nuevo Campus 1-5 650 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10451 650 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10451 April 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 23

Ready for Joy! Mikaela Pabon of @dressedinjoy on family, home and bold moves By Donna Duarte-LaDD A s we all make our way out of this pandemic, I have felt the tug of wanting aspiration and inspiration infused into my closet and home. I believe Instagram caught on as I was searching for stylish people, and one day, Brooklyn-based Mikaela Pabon popped up on my feed. This mom of two IG posts are full of bright, colorful clothing, mixed prints — and I find myself always wanting to see more. I am not the only one, many women are inspired by this wardrobe stylist, content creator and founder of the statement-making athleisure line @dressedinjoy. Via her social media feeds, Mikaela shares daily (@mikaela.pabon) on her life as she and her husband Dre juggle their young children (Christian, age 8, Elle, age 4) while sharing tips and cheering on others. At the photo shoot — our tightknit crew found ourselves seamlessly fitting in with the kids, Mikaela's amazing husband, and even the dog made it into the photo shoot. You can’t fake that kind of energy — just pure love and openness. While Mikaela is undoubtedly stylish, her quiet confidence intrigued me while we were at their home that snowy day in Brooklyn. So yes, while she is one of the chicest moms I have met in some time, her whole vibe is bright, and yes, the next day, I went full-on bright palettes and print mode! Let’s first discuss your style? Does it come naturally, or do you have to work the vibrancy of colors and prints into your life? My style absolutely comes naturally. Often, I’ll imagine an outfit in my head before I put it together. Color and print have been a part of my wardrobe for as long as I can remember! I’ve studied Hawaiian dance since I was eight years old, and we’d always 26 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 wear the brightest colored costumes, lots of greenery, bold floral prints — that stuck with me over the years and it’s why I am still so drawn to them now. Can you share with us about your collection Dressed in Joy? Dressed in Joy is like my love letter to little Mikaela. Since I was a young girl, designing clothes has been my dream, but I squashed that dream myself when I didn’t think it was a realistic career. Isn’t that crazy? That I made that decision for myself at such a young age! What started as designing a hoodie for myself that I couldn’t find anywhere in the market (and I looked for months!) has turned into more than I could have ever imagined. I started Dressed in Joy when I was still working my corporate job at Jetblue, hoping to sell at least ten hoodies in my first weekend. I ended up selling 52! It’s been uphill from there. People all around the world — from Japan to Germany to Australia — are Dressed in Joy. From the likes of Tabitha Brown to Jessica Alba, being on the TODAY Show with Al Roker and local NYC news stations, my brand has gone farther in the last two years than I ever thought was possible. After just over a year of selling athleisure exclusively, I launched a Ready-to-Wear collection in May of 2021, which did exceptionally well. So well, I launched another for Spring 2022. It has been received extremely well, and I am looking forward to offering more JOY for my customers. It’s been an indescribable feeling to know that my work brings joy to so many people worldwide. Many of us have a pile of cozy sweats from the last few years of being stuck at homecan you share tips on how one can get out of a style slump? Well, here’s the thing, you can still be cute in cozy sweats! Not only are they available in so many more colors but also in vibrant prints (*cough* Dressed in Joy *cough*)! Get yourself a pair of fun, colorful sneakers that can turn into your everyday shoe (because really, who’s wearing heels every day anymore?), and you’re golden. You can also switch out your joggers for a pair of high waist denim. You can still throw on your hoodie, but try tucking the front of it and throw on a leather jacket over it for a cool weekend look. Now that spring is coming around, more dresses and skirts are showing up in stores, which is another way to transition out of your joggers! They can be just as cozy without the stigma that wearing joggers can sometimes carry. Most of all, wear what brings you joy and have fun! At the photoshoot, we chatted about how at one point, you had too much going on, something many of us moms can relate to. How did you step back and check-in with yourself so you could move forward? Oh man, yeah. I know many of us get overwhelmed with everything we have to do and all the thoughts and information we have to keep in our brains. I had gotten completely overwhelmed with my corporate job, with a baby who cried all the time while trying to keep a drowning business afloat. Something had to give. When I realized I was crying and feeling overwhelmed more than enjoying my family or taking time for myself, I knew it was time to take a break. It was HARD. It was really hard to let my business go (before Dressed in Joy, I owned another online boutique) because it felt like a part of my identity, but there was no way to sustain it all. And on top of it all, I didn’t enjoy it anymore. It was work I dreaded, and that’s never a good feeling. I talked it through with Dre and he supported whatever my decision was 100%. And thank God I did that! It was only when I allowed myself the time to breathe, be

Photo by Yumi Matsuo inspired, and relax that the idea for the first Dressed in Joy hoodie came to me. You have equally stylish mom friends. How are you and your @momstylematters there for each other? We are all so much alike! From family structures (we each have two kids, boy & girl) to our bold and colorful styles and being fashion entrepreneurs, it’s easy for us to support each other because we’re all going through similar challenges. We connected initially via style and then motherhood and entrepreneurship. There’s nothing like being able to call your girlfriend and complain about running your business and toddler drama all at the same time! You have a creative and tight-knit family; even your dog Indi is lovely! How do you and Dre, your husband, keep the family in sync? Thank you! Honestly, a lot of it came naturally to us because we have the same goals for our children — to raise good humans who aren’t afraid to do what they love. We are both very encouraging to our kids, whether they want to be a dentist (Elle) or an Engineer/YouTuber (Christian) because ultimately, we want them both to know that we have their backs with whatever they decide to do, as long as they remain kind and happy people. Dre and I do our best to set the example for doing what we love and living out our dreams and it is our hope that they both remember that about us as they grow into adulthood. April 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 27

calendar By Shara Levine Bronx Egg Hunt WHEN: April 9-16, Saturdays, 10am-2p WHERE: Bartow-Pell Mansion, 895 Shore Road, Bronx AGES: 2-12 WHAT: Children can hunt for eggs and have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny WANT TO GO?: $10 children; adults free when accompanied by a child. 718-885-1461. https:// bartowpellmansionmuseum. org/events/egg-hunt/. Bunny Magic Photo Experience WHEN: March 25- April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm WHERE: The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Hop on over to meet the Easter Bunny and take a special photo! WANT TO GO?: Photo packages start at $34.99. 718-208-2750. https:// mallatbayplaza.com/. Dinos After Hours WHEN: Friday, April 15, 5-6:30pm WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx AGES: 5 and older WHAT: You and your family will meet a modern-day “dinosaur” up close, compare the bones of dinosaurs and modern animals, and have an exclusive after-hours tour of Dino Safari! WANT TO GO?: $45; $36 members. 800-433-4149. https://bronxzoo.com/learn/ families/family-programs. Family Fun Hike: Celebrating Planet Earth 28 Wim Lanser Wave Hill WHEN: Saturday, April 16, 10am-12pm WHERE: Van Cortlandt Golf House, Van Cortlandt Park South & Bailey Avenue, Bronx AGES: 2-6 WHAT: Come together to celebrate all the wild creatures on planet Earth and create your own creature using pinecones and other natural materials! WANT TO GO?: $15; $5 child. 718-601-1553. https:// eventbrite.com/e/family-funhike-celebrating-planet-earthtickets-269763779727. Arbor Weekend Junior Arborist Station WHEN: Saturday, April 30, 11am-3pm NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 WHERE: Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Avenue, Bronx AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Don tree-climbing harnesses and hardhats and ascent into the canopy of one of Wave Hill’s big old trees to get a bird’s-eye view of the gardens. WANT TO GO?: FREE with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members. 718-540-3200. wavehill.org. Westchester LEGO Pirates Hunt for the Golden Treasure WHEN: March 18- April 24, Mondays-Fridays, 12-5:30pm; Saturdays-Sundays, 10am-5:30pm WHERE: LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, 39 Fitzgerald Street, Yonkers AGES: All WHAT: Help Captain Brickbeard on his hunt for the golden treasure and become a pirate along the way! WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $26.99. 866-243-0770. https:// legolanddiscoverycenter.com/ westchester/whats-inside/ events/lego-pirates-hunt-forthe-golden-treasure/. Westchester Children’s Book Festival WHEN: Saturday, April 30, 10am

WHERE: Mohawk Day Camp, 200 Old Tarrytown Road, White Plains AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Enjoy author readings, train rides, interactive carnival zone, and more! WANT TO GO?: $20. 914-9492635. http://wcbfestival.org/. Fl!P Circus WHEN: April 15- May 2, Mondays-Fridays, 7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm, 5pm and 8pm WHERE: Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers AGES: All WHAT: With an enormous red and white circus tent, see the great motorcycles inside the Globe of Steel, and laugh like you never have before with the gleeful clowns. WANT TO GO?: $25-$55. 877829-7839. https://flipcircus. com Manhattan Saturday Family Workshop: Earth Day Celebration WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 11am-12:30pm WHERE: Rockefeller Park Basketball Court, River Terrace & Murray Street, Battery Park City AGES: All WHAT: In celebration of Earthday, take inspiration from the practice of Mottainai in Japan which encourages all to be thoughtful about waste. Create and share a zero waste ochiba art design and enjoy a dynamic live drumming performance by Taiko Masala. WANT TO GO?: 212-417-2000. https://bpca.ny.gov/event/ saturday-family-workshopsearth-day-celebration/ New York International Auto Show WHEN: April 15-24, MondaySaturday, 10am-10pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm WHERE: Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St., Chelsea AGES: All WHAT: See the new and exciting exhibits that will be showcased with the very best that the automobile industry has to offer in an exciting and unique way. WANT TO GO?: $17 ages 13 and older; $7 ages 12 and younger. 718-746-5300. https://autoshowny.com/. Holi On The Hudson WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 2-4pm WHERE: Riverside Park, 500 W 70th St, On The River at Pier 1, Upper West Side AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate Holi on the Hudson by flying colorful kites. WANT TO GO?: $12. https:// eventbrite.com/e/holi-on-thehudson-tickets-284045667237. MORE UNBUBBLIEVABLE T H A N EV E R ! “ ENCHANTING!” -THE NEW YORK TIMES ShirLaLa for Passover In-Person Family Concert WHEN: Sunday, April 10, 10:30am WHERE: The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Avenue, New York AGES: 3-5, 9-12 WHAT: Hear ShirLaLa’s spirited melodies as she takes you on a musical journey with delightful twists to holiday favorites. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $18; $12 seniors 65 and older; $8 student; for those youth 18 and younger and members. 212-423-3200. https://thejewishmuseum.org/ calendar/events/2022/04/10/ shirlala-for-passover-041022. PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ WHEN: April 9-10, Saturday, 10:30am, 2pm, 5:30pm; Sunday, 10:30am, 2pm WHERE: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown AGES: Newborn-5 WHAT: This is your PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack as they set sail in a pirate themed live touring stage performance. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $30. 212-465-6000. https:// msg.com/calendar/hulutheater-at-madison-squaregarden-april-2022-paw-patrol. “ IT WILL BLOW YOUR-OPRAMH IND! ” GET TICKETS Stono WHEN: April 20- May 8, See website for schedule WHERE: New Victory Theater, 209 W. 42nd St., Midtown April 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 29

calendar April AGES: 5 and older WHAT: From traditions of the ring shout to contemporary stepping, Step Afrika! reveals the hidden histories and resounding rhythms that transformed America. Recommended for ages 7 and older. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $20. 646-223-3010. https:// newvictory.org/tickets-andevents/2122-live-performancestono/. QUEENS Super Hero Day WHEN: Saturday, April 16, 12-2pm WHERE: The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Avenue, Glendale AGES: All WHAT: Bring your little super hero dressed as their favorite character to this fun new event. Enjoy a magic show, face painting, door prizes, music, and special guests. WANT TO GO?: 718-326-3300. https://shopatlaspark.com/ Events/Details/512462 Apple Blossom Carnival WHEN: April 23- May 1, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-6pm and Friday, 5:308:30pm WHERE: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park AGES: All WHAT: Merry Go Round in the orchard and celebrate the season with assorted carnival rides by Newton Shows. Add to the fun with hayrides, Dino After Hours, Bronx Zoo midway games, local food vendors, and a visit with the farm animals! WANT TO GO?: $12.95$21.95. 718-347-3276. https:// queensfarm.org/appleblossom-carnival/. B-Underwater Bubble Show WHEN: Sunday, April 24, 3pm WHERE: Kupferberg Center for the Arts, 153-49 Reeves Ave., Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Don’t miss all the dance, puppetry, juggling, contortionism, sand art, and a little bit of magic that makes this a theatrical sensation. WANT TO GO?: $29-$42. 718-793-8080. https:// kupferbergcenter.org/event/ kupferberg-presents-bunderwater-bubble-show/ Brooklyn Cyclones vs Jersey Shore Home Opening Series BROOKLYN WHEN: April 12-17, TuesdayFriday, 7pm; Saturday and Sunday, 2pm WHERE: Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Surf Avenue between West 16th and West 20th street, Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: The Cyclones return to Maimonides Park for their season Home Opener when they take on the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. WANT TO GO?: $10-$15. 718372-5596. https://milb.com/ brooklyn. Opening Day WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 11am WHERE: Luna Park, 1000 Surf Ave, Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: Joining the entire Coney Island amusement district, Luna Park will celebrate a new season of adventures and its legendary 95 year-old Coney Island Cyclone’s traditional egg cream christening ceremony. WANT TO GO?: Ticketed. 718373-5862. lunaparknyc.com. Check us out Online! Clowns • Characters Face Painting • Balloon Art • Magic Games • Cotton Candy • Popcorn Paint Nites for Adults & Kids too! Party Room available for Birthday & Baby Shower Celebrations! Call (917) 579-0867 to book your party today! /ConfettiPartyPlace /ConfettiPartyPlace 3190 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, New York 10461 30 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters!

