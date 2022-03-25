Brooklyn Family - April 2022

April 2022 newyorkfamily.com Vibrant Joy Mikaela Pabon of @dressedinjoy on family, home & bold moves The Benefits of a Bilingual Education Tough talks Speaking with kids about difficult topics Special needs Resources for families

FEATURES 12 | Special Needs Helpful special needs glossary 14 | Special Needs How to support your child who stutters 18 | Education Bilingual Education for kids Stories & columns 6 | Editor's Note 8 | Ask the Expert Talking to kids about the war in Ukraine and other tough topics 24 | Camps Experts share why they are excited for summer camp Family fun 36 | Calendar Family-friendly events this month Directories 17 | Special Needs Listings 21 | Bilingual Education Listings 26 | Real Estate 5 great towns and neighborhoods to move to 32 | Cover — Mikaela Pabon Shares on family, design and the joy of beautiful colors and patterns 34 | Travel Paris getaway for a mom trip or adventure with the family

April — Spring Vibes A new season brings days of warmth and hope. The cold days are fewer; the sunshine stays a bit longer. This is why when we thought of our April cover, Mikaela Pabon (page 32) came to mind. Mikaela seamlessly works vibrant hues into her life, both at home and work. We chatted with Mikaela about her line @dressforjoy, family, and style ruts. I am a special needs mom and know that we special needs parents appreciate helpful articles and guides. Check out our Special Needs Resources (page 17) and our Glossary of Keywords That Every Special Needs Family Should Know (page 12). Life-changing events are happening in the world that frankly can be hard to understand. We chatted with an expert on how parents can speak to their children about Talking to Kids about the War in Ukraine and Other Tough Topics (page 8). Lastly, the pandemic may be slowing down, but Real Estate (page 26) is more popular than ever — check out 5 Great towns and neighborhoods to move to in and around New York! Donna and New York Family Media We are all saddened by the crisis in Ukraine and stand with our Ukrainian community— New York City has the highest Ukraine population of all United States. Please check out on New York Family online on organizations to donate that offer support.

ask the expert Talking to Kids about the War in Ukraine and other difficult topics By Courtney Ingalls A s we continue to watch the conflict in Ukraine unfold, kids are also starting to hear more and more about what is going on with the war. Difficult world events such as this one can be hard for kids to understand and it could be a scary topic for them. Whether your child comes to you asking questions about the current conflict or you want to have a discussion but not sure how to tackle it, we sat down with Andrea Barbalich, Editor in Chief of The Week Junior to talk about tips and strategies for talking to your kids about Ukraine and other future difficult topics. With everything going on in Ukraine, Why is it important to talk to your kids about world events? Children count on adults to help them make sense of events and feel safe when frightening events are happening, and the war in Ukraine is a global event receiving a massive amount of media coverage. Nothing quite like this has happened since World War II and certainly not in the lifetime of young children who are growing up now. All but the very youngest children are aware that it’s happening, it’s being discussed in homes, and at school and among friends, it’s on TikTok, so it is very much a topic for a family conversation. It’s a complicated situation even for adults to understand so kids may be confused, worried or frightened and they need trusted adults that they feel they can go to and who will tell them the truth. How would you go about talking about world events that could be scary for kids to think about? Our approach at The Week Junior is to tell the truth calmly and straightforwardly without 8 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 providing more detail than is appropriate for their maturity level. This depends on the child and parents know their kids best. Different children respond differently to different information. At The Week Junior, we focus on ages 8-14 and some of the children on the older end may have a more sophisticated understanding of what’s happening, and may be able to handle more details. While for younger children, it may be sufficient to understand that there is fighting between these two countries, people around the world are calling for peace and standing with Ukraine and governments and humanitarian organizations and individuals are providing help for the people of Ukraine. What are some tips that parents should keep in mind when talking to your kids about these difficult topics? First and foremost I would say tell the truth simply and clearly, again without providing more details than is appropriate for the child’s maturity level. I think it’s really important to open a dialogue with children to ask them what they think. They may come to you with questions or you may initiate a conversation with them and ask them what they think about what’s happening. Giving them a chance to share their thoughts helps them feel empowered and letting them know that you’re there to listen is very reassuring to them, and as your children grow up, you want to keep that line of commu- nication open so they can come to you when they have questions or they’re concerned about something. Also if they are worried about something that is inaccurate, you’ll have a chance to correct it. Oftentimes children will think something is happening and get incorrect information that will actually cause them to be more worried, and being able to talk it out with a trusted adult can help actually lower their anxiety level rather than increasing it. A couple other suggestions I have are to emphasize the helpers. There are people around the world standing with Ukraine who want this war to end. There are governments and nonprofit groups and even people in Ukraine and at the border of Ukraine who are doing everything they can to help the people of Ukraine. The governments are doing what they can to put pressure on Russia to stop the fighting. One thing we like to say at The Week Junior is there are always more people that help than people who hurt and that’s an important message to send to kids is that there are all these people who feel the same way they do, that they really do not want this war to be happening. The other thing I would say is that a conversation like this is opportunity to reinforce your family’s values. You can say “I’m concerned for the people in Ukraine”, “I’m concerned for the people in the military and other people who are fighting”, “I’m concerned for the people in Russia who do not want this war”, and “our family hopes for peace”. That

is a way to make the child safe within your family and that this is something that you are concerned about as a family. Something else I would say is try to keep up with the news yourself as much as you can and feel comfortable with so when your child does have questions you will be able to answer them. At the same time, it's okay to say I don't know. There are a lot of things that nobody knows right now. Nobody knows when the fighting will stop, nobody knows exactly what Russia plans to do so it's ok to say "I don't know that right now, no one does but we might know more next week, we might know later this week" and things like that. Another suggestion that I would have: just as people around the world are helping, kids can help as well. That can give kids a real sense of agency and generation alpha (which is the generation of children with The Week Junior) they are a very passionate and caring generation of children who really want to make a difference in the world and they want to speak up about the things they care about, and they want to take action. So talking to them about things they personally can do to reach out to others can help them feel more in control and less anxious and more reassured, and it's a great feeling for them to know they are doing something in the face of something so difficult. Are there areas of conversation or information that parents should steer clear of during these discussions? I would advise not going into great detail about violence and deaths. I think that can be very frightening, however if a child asks directly "have people died in this war?" I would tell the truth and say yes some Ukrainians have died and Russians have died as well unfortunately and I would just be truthful. It's just really important, especially when asked a direct question, to tell the truth. Are there certain resources that parents should go to to prepare for these kinds of difficult talks? I can't resist telling you about our online information hub that we've created just in the past several days to put all of our information about Ukraine all in one spot. It's available to everyone at theweekjunior.com/ukraine, and we have advice on talking to kids, we have our two news stories from the past week that very clearly explain what's happening so that if parents are looking for language to use or word choice, or just how to explain the history between the two countries and why this may be happening and what the real world reaction has been and how are people helping. There are some very clearly written articles that are posted on that page that parents could consult. We also have all of our suggestions on how kids can make a difference and how they can get involved.

Special needS SpEcial NEEDS Glossary Keywords that every special needs family should know By Mia SalaS P art of navigating a special needs diagnosis is knowing the words used to describe it. But it can be intimidating to ask what everything means, especially when doctors or websites seem to be speaking another language with acronyms like “ERSS” and “OT”. We’ve all been in that confusing place before and, as parents, it’s not a fun feeling. That’s why, we’ve created a glossary for keywords that you may want to know as a parent of kids with special needs. This guide includes common special needs words, phrases, and acronyms so that you can feel more confident in your parenting journey! Special Needs Diagnosis Developmental disability: Physical, learning, language, or behavioral impairments that will delay your child’s development. ADHD, Autism, learning disabilities, etc. are all examples of developmental disabilities. ADHD– Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: A developmental disability that makes it difficult for your child to pay attention or stay focused. Look out for squirming and fidgeting, talking a lot, not being able to wait for their turn, or trouble concentrating. ASD– Autism Spectrum Disorder: A developmental disability that may delay your child’s speech, motor, learning, and social skills. Early intervention (see below) can help improve skills. Down Syndrome: A condition caused by an extra chromosome that affects how your child’s brain and body develop. Diagnosis typically happens before or during birth. Emotional Disturbance: Mental health disorders such as anxiety, bipolar, OCD, etc. that have no direct, identifiable cause. Be on the lookout for aggressive behavior, 12 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 withdrawal or nerves related to social environments, and vocal outbursts in public places. Learning Disability: Difficulty learning and grasping new concepts. Learning disabilities include dyslexia (reading), dysgraphia (writing), and dyscalculia (math). See Special Education for more. Stutter: A speech disorder that makes it challenging for your child to say what they want to say. You may hear them repeat a sound a lot, hold one sound for a long time, or stop speaking mid-sentence. Special Needs Resources OPWDD– Office of People with Developmental Disabilities: A New York organization that can help connect your family to nonprofit services, based on what kind of treatment/therapy they need, and provide funding. Transition planning: Creating an action plan for what your child with special needs will do after high school. This is often a part of your IEP (see below). Service provider: An agency or organization that will help your special needs family navigate some aspect of your journey. This could be everything from speech therapy to after school programs with a focus on special needs to horseback riding as a form of physical therapy. INCLUDEnyc: A non-profit organization that advocates for young people in NYC to be included in their communities: classrooms, workplaces, etc. They have super informative resources for parents of kids with special needs, and they can connect you with professionals who can help you navigate your options even further. Special Education Inclusion: Everyone in the classroom feels welcomed by the school, teacher, and classmates. For special needs kids, inclusion is definitely a keyword to look for when choosing a school! IEP– Individualized Education Program: A written plan for your child’s education as a special needs student. According to the NYC Department of Education (DOE), this means your child is guaranteed a free and appropriate public education in a Least Restrictive Environment (see below). Your child’s IEP will also include development and progress reports, evaluation results, specific needs, and anything else that is relevant to your child’s success. IEP Teams: Your IEP team will be made up of you (as a parent/guardian), a school psychologist, a special education teacher (and sometimes a general education teacher), and the district representative. It may also include a school physician or other service providers who have worked with your child.

LRE– Least Restrictive Environment: Your child will be in a classroom with kids who do not have special needs. SETSS– Special Education Teacher Support Services: Either a special education teacher will design specific activities for children with special needs or the special education teacher will collaborate with the general education teacher to modify the entire classroom to accommodate. SEDL– Special Education Distance Learning: Modifying special needs education for virtual/online students. This became especially important during the pandemic. SWD– Students With Disabilities: Used to refer to special needs children in the classroom. SC– Special Class: If your child’s needs cannot be met in a general education classroom, they will have all classes taught specifically by a special education teacher. These classes are typically very small in NYC schools, with up to 12 students for elementary/middle school and up to 15 for high school. PBIS– Positive Behavioral Interventions & Support: NYC school-wide approach that encourages positive behavior instead of punishing or pointing out the negative. One example of this is changing a poster from “No Food. No Weapons. No Drugs.” to “School Rules: Be Safe, Responsible, Respectful”. This positive environment is especially important for special needs education. Special Needs Treatment & Evaluation ADL– Activities of daily living: Day-to-day actions like brushing your teeth, going to the bathroom, walking up and down stairs, etc. that are used to determine your child’s diagnosis and progress. Early intervention: Services and support for infants and young children with developmental disabilities. Early intervention can often help improve your child’s skills and progress. OT– Occupational Therapy: Focuses on ADL’s (see above) and other everyday skills that your child will work on. PT- Physical Therapy: Focuses on physical developmental disabilities and helps your child with mobility and movement. Speech pathology: Focuses on language and speech disabilities to help your child communicate their thoughts. Regression: Your child loses skills that they previously had. If regression happens, you may want to revisit and revise your child’s IEP (see above). AT– Assistive technology: Any device that helps your child’s special needs by improving their capabilities. AT’s include wheelchairs, text to speech, voice recognition, and more. ABA– Applied Behavior Analysis: A positive-reinforcement program designed to understand your child’s behavior in real life situations. It is most commonly used for children with Autism, but it can also be effective for other developmental disabilities. Developmental milestones: Key movements, expressions, speech etc. that show your child’s progress. For little ones, this may include smiling at people, crawling, copying sounds, and reaching for toys. REGISTRATION OPEN SCHEDULE YOUR REGISTRATION OPEN PRIVATE TOUR TODAY! SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY! NEW DAYCARE AND PRESCHOOL CENTER IN THE HEART OF PARK SLOPE! SMALL CLASS SIZES Curated Curriculum based on education theory principles of Montessori, Vygotsky, Piaget, and Bloom Advanced cleaning protocols STEM centers in every class! We offer programs for ages 3 months to 5 years old! 3K (September 2022) MAVEN VALLEY PREP THE MAVENS OF CHILDCARE MAVEN VALLEY PREP THE MAVENS OF CHILDCARE SCAN TOUR TO SCHEDULE April 2022 | Brooklyn Family 13

SPECIAL NEEDS How to Support Your Child Who Stutters What to look for — and how to listen BY MIA SALAS K ids trip up on their words a lot, especially when they’re still learning how to talk. As parents, we worry about everything, so we’re bound to wonder if maybe there’s something else going on. Stuttering is actually not too uncommon as you may think– 5% of young kids stutter and about 1% of all people do, which is 70 million people. If you’re navigating a potential or diagnosed stutter in your child, we’re here to help. You probably have a million questions, so we caught up with Travis Robertson, VP of Programming at The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) to get your questions answered. Read on to learn about how you can best support your child through their speech journey. 14 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 What causes stuttering “Stuttering is a neurological difference in the way that people process speech,” says Robertson. More often than not, a stutter will reveal itself very early as kids are still developing their speech. Robertson explains how a common misconception is that stuttering is caused by trauma or nerves: “Those are things that can exacerbate a stutter perhaps or can bring to light a stutter, but the neurological challenge exists independently of that.” The only caveat being brain damage due to a physical head injury. Stuttering is also not related to your capabilities as a parent. As parents, we know how easy it is to blame ourselves and to wonder what we could have done differently. In the case of stuttering, it is not caused by anything you did as a parent. Your job moving forward? To support your child as they navigate this challenge. How parents can recognize stuttering So if stutters develop at a young age, how can parents recognize the difference between stuttering and typical kid-like mispronunciations? Robertson recommends seeking a diagnosis even if there’s a small concern, because stuttering can look very different from person to person. The SAY Stuttering 101 Guide outlines three generalized “types” of stutters: Sound repetitions: repeating one sound or syllable over and over again Sound prolongations: extending one sound for a long time Silent blocks: pauses between words, a complete stop in sound

special needs If you recognize one or more of these in your child, or some variation of them, then you’ll likely want to see a specialist. It’s important to note that a stutter does not indicate a learning disability. “People who stutter know what they want to say and are, more often than not, confident in what they want to say. It’s not necessarily a situation of forgetting your words. It’s just the process of creating the sound of the word that is in your mind,” explains Robertson. How to get involved with your child’s speech pathology Especially if you have young kids, you’ll want to be involved with your child’s speech therapy sessions to some degree. What might this look like? Goal setting. “Families have options. Work with a speech pathologist to collaborate on what those goals are,” advises Robertson. “What do you want for your speech? Do you want to stop stuttering? Or be able to stutter confidently and help people understand exactly what is going on? Is it that you want to make a new friend? Is it that you want to answer questions in class without the fear of stuttering?” The goal for a person who stutters does not have to be to stop stuttering altogether. And for little ones around other kids in school or after-school programs, they may have other priorities that feel more urgent to them, such as raising their hand in class without feeling nervous about their stutter. Encourage your child to think about these smaller successes, and work alongside your speech pathologist to set realistic, thoughtful goals. How stuttering may impact your child emotionally It’s key that as a parent, you’re aware of what your child who stutters may be experiencing emotionally. “Below the surface there can be feelings of fear, anxiety, trauma, insecurity,” says Robertson, “There are a lot of things that I may be processing in my head: What are the words that I think I’m going to stutter on? Is there an alternative word I can use? Can you tell that I stutter? How is this going to affect the next interaction I have with you?” This is just an idea of what your child may be experiencing. Just as stuttering presents itself differently for everyone, it’s emotional impact will also be different. It’s important to note that a slight or mild stutter doesn’t necessarily mean that your child is not experiencing insecurity or doubt. Vice versa, Robertson explains: “If 16 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 “People who stutter know what they want to say and are, more often than not, confident in what they want to say. It’s not necessarily a situation of forgetting your words. It’s just the process of creating the sound of the word that is in your mind.” I’m a person who has a very strong stutter, that does not necessarily mean that I’m emotionally in a bad place. I may be very confident, secure, and comfortable in the experience that I’m having.” As parents, we have to try our best not to assume. Read on to learn how to talk to your kiddos about what they may be thinking and feeling. How to best support your child after a stuttering diagnosis “One of the most important things is just to be able to talk about it,” insists Robertson. The only way to find out what your child is experiencing on the inside is to talk and listen. “Often times, there can be a hesitation to mention the thing or talk about things that are hard, sometimes in hopes that they will go away, or as not to draw more attention to them. It’s important to be able to make space to have the conversation and to make it a collaboration with your child,” says Robertson. Talking about the stutter may be difficult at first for both you and your child, but it creates a strong emotional support system moving forward. If your child does not seem to want to talk about it at first, don’t be discouraged. Their speech progression journey will take time, and at some point during that time, your child will lean on you because they’ll know you’re there to support them. Ask your child how they felt after their speech pathology sessions, discuss any nerves they may have before heading to school for the day, and check-in with them to see how they feel about their speech progression. Now, of course their stutter shouldn’t be the only thing you talk about, because you don’t want your child to feel as if they are defined by it. But just let them know that you are open to conversation whenever they are, and that there is nothing wrong with them. “I think it’s important for young people and families to understand that stuttering is okay. It’s okay to be a confident and clear communicator, and still be a person who stutters,” says Robertson. Tips for listening to your child Listening sounds like an easy concept, but it can be a lot harder than you think to be a good listener. “The most impactful thing that parents, families, teachers, and everyone in the community can do is to listen,” says Robertson. There are a few things that you’ll want to refrain from doing when it comes to listening to your child who stutters. First, try not to finish their sentences. “It comes with the best intentions,” explains Robertson, “But that’s a form of not really making time and space for someone. If someone is trying to guess the word that I’m trying to say before I have the chance to communicate it, on some level it can read as a microaggression: I don’t have time to give you space to say what you have to say. It goes a really long way if you as a listener are able to just listen.” Next, try not to use phrases such as “slow down” or “take a breath”. “Again, it comes with good intentions, but it’s much more of a complex experience than just taking a breath and slowing down. It goes much deeper than that,” says Robertson. It can be difficult, but do your best not to simplify stuttering with these phrases. At the end of the day, being a good listener means being able to show that you are fully present. Make eye contact, use body language to show that you’re engaged, and be patient to allow your child to say what they want to say. Other children may not always give them the same time and space at school, so you’ll want to make sure that they have it at home. Let your child know that their words matter, and they are worth waiting for!

Education Bilingual Education for Kids By BarBara russo B etter grades. More brain power. Academic success. These are all things parents want for their children when it comes to their education. While it can be challenging for parents to uncover the secret to success for their budding student, many childhood education and wellness experts are in agreement that one way to help a child learn, grow and thrive in school is through bilingual education. In a city with almost 8 million people, only about 50 percent speak only English at home, according to NYC population data. Given these statistics, it’s understandable that bilingual education is becoming increasingly popular in New York City and nearby. Bilingual education is offered at public, charter and private schools throughout the metro area. Interestingly, parents of children who speak only English at home still choose bilingual education for the child’s education based on a number of reasons such as giving their child an opportunity to explore and embrace a culture that’s different from their own. In this article, we’ll shed some light on this learning model—addressing its benefits and concerns—to help parents decide if bilingual education is the right path for their child. What is Bilingual Education? First, let’s define what bilingual education actually means. In a nutshell, bilingual education is when a child learns subject matter—such as math, history and science— in two different languages. In the United States, this generally includes English and a secondary language. In other words, bilingual education means more than learning to say “hello” in a foreign language. It refers to using two languages as a means of instruction—not just teaching the secondary language as its own subject. While there are different models of bilingual education, educators usually teach students in their native language in conjunction with a second language. How much focus is placed on 18 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 one language versus the other varies depending on the requirements of the lesson plans, teaching models and school curriculum. History of Bilingual Education in NYC Bilingual education has been around for quite some time now. Private schools each have their own founding stories, many dating back to the early 20th century. But as for bilingual programs in New York public schools, bilingual and ESL education appeared in 1974 following a lawsuit against the NYC’s Board of Education for failing to educate Puerto Rican students with limited English skills. Since the implementation of the Aspira Consent Decree, New York ESL and bilingual programs have expanded to serve students speaking over 145 languages. While bilingual education began primarily as a way for kids who speak their native language at home to learn English, it has since become attractable to parents of kids who already speak English natively. Why? Keep reading to find out. Why Choose Bilingual Education? There are many advantages to bilingual education. First there is the connection to culture. Learning another language—and learning through another language—is a great way for children to be accepting and respectful of others of all backgrounds, celebrate diversity and promote inclusion. Deborah Gilboa, MD, (also known as Dr. G to her patients), a family physician and professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine, says bilingual education gives students a more global view, something many parents want their kids to have. “When you learn a language, you don’t just learn the language. You learn some things about the culture,” Gilboa says. “It helps children see things from more than one perspective, which is really valuable in terms of building cognition and critical thinking, too.” Bilingual education also helps children develop empathy and improve their ability to communicate with others, no matter what their native or secondary language is. “The language itself also strengthen’s a child’s understanding of each language,” Gilboa said. “When you’re asked to think about does the adjective go before or after the noun and why, you start to understand the parts of speech better, how things related better and see that often something is expressed a little differently from one language to another.” When it comes to academics, studies have shown there are many mind-sharpening benefits of bilingual education. National Library of Medicine research suggests there are cognitive advantages to learning two languages among toddlers and infants. “Because bilingual children inherently practice switching between languages, it’s no surprise these skills extend into academics,” says Leanne Sherred, CCC-SLP and co-founder of Expressable virtual speech therapy. “Young children have increased abilities to perform executive functioning tasks like multitasking, problem solving, and time management required for academic success.” If a child is from a bilingual or non-English

education speaking household, their academic needs can be better supported in the language that they are most apt to using at home or on a daily basis, Sherred adds. This holds true even as a child gains new skills and knowledge throughout their bilingual education. Bilingual education can also lead to more professional opportunites for students once they enter adulthood. “Knowing more than one language in our global world makes a person a more appealing employee and more concerned global citizen,” says Gilboa, who recently authored the book From Stressed to Resilient: The Guide to Handle More and Feel It Less. When should your child start bilingual education? Most educators and language experts agree that introducing a child to a dual-language program at the preschool or kindergarten age is ideal, but it’s never too late. In fact, introducing your child to bilingual education at an older age can give them benefits they may not have achieved as a younger student in the same program. Children in later elementary grades above can grasp certain cognitive concepts that younger kids don’t, Gilboa says. “Older children get a higher form of academic language, meaning they grasp vocabulary,” Gilboa says. “When kids go to a language-immersion school, those benefits only persist if the child keeps having exposure to that language.” What are some challenges of bilingual education? Some experts say that learning two languages can cause a delay in speech development. Sherred says this is actually a misperception based in a belief that bilingual children are prone to confusion since their vocabulary development is split between two languages. “In reality, this phenomenon is called ‘code-switching’ and even bilingual adults regularly mix words from two languages in the same sentences,” Sherred says. “This is a completely normal part of bilingual speech development, and it doesn’t cause a delay in communication abilities.” As children get older and their vocabulary and linguistics expand, they naturally learn how to distinguish between languages during conversations, Sherred adds. English as a Second Language vs. Dual Language While there are several different types of bilingual education within public, charter and private schools, one notable distinction parents should consider is English as a Second Language (ESL) versus dual language program. Does your child speak another language at home and you want them to learn English through school? If yes, then ESL is the bilingual education format that you’re looking for. If your goal is for your child to learn two languages simultaneously (half instruction in one language and half in another language), then dual language is the right fit. More information is available online for parents interested in bilingual education for their child. The NYC Department of Education also gives an overview on its website about the types of bilingual programs available in NYC public schools. Additional reporting Mia Salas FR O M PLAT O T O P L U T O J OIN NYC’ S FIRST GREEK DUAL LANGUAGE UPK4!! NOW ENROLLING FALL 2022 PK3 - 8TH GRADE WWW.AFANTIS.ORG 718-624-0501 20 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022

Sum�er Camps are Thriv�n�! Whoo-hoo, we are so happy that Summer Camp is in full swing. If you’re wondering what to expect this summer, we asked camp experts to share why camp is so wonderful for kids and what families can expect this summer! “As a coach and a squash player myself, my goal is to make playing squash fun for kids. They learn how to play better, get great exercise and come back every day to play more squash - because they love it.” —Josh Easdon, Head of Junior Development, Open Squash “We pack all of the unique features of the School of Rock performance program into one exciting week! Students are cast into a rock band, work together to learn classic and contemporary rock songs and even do a performance on the last day of camp for family and friends!” —Tom Vidal, Owner, School of Rock Queens “We can’t wait for our camper to be outdoors, unplugged and enjoying time socializing with their friends once again! Summer 2022 is going to be AWESOME!” “Kids can expect to make life-long friendships, exciting memories, lots of smiles and fun times!” —Howard Feinstein, Director, Kenwal Day Camp —Darielle Loprete, Camp Assistant, Magic Day Camp “We are ready to get back in the lab this summer! Kids in grades 6-12 can join us to work with experienced instructors, use real science equipment, and have fun with biology!” “We believe that summer is a critical time to stimulate a child’s intrinsic desire to learn. That is why Launch camps offer kids a unique combination of inspiration and STEM education — and of course, fun!” — Amanda McBrien, Assistant Director of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center “Kids can expect to try new ways of moving and thinking. They will make new friendships and feel really comfortable exploring their creativity.” —Melissa Wilson, Owner, Rose Academy of Ballet “Camp gives kids the chance to socialize with one another and build long-lasting friendships, all while participating in fun trips and activities.” —Max Popper, Assistant Director, World of Discovery Day Camp “The kids need socialization and physical activity more than ever! They will be able to work on these skills while having fun!!” —Rysa Childress, Owner, All Star Studios 22 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 —Scott Heifetz, Director, Launch Math + Science Centers STEM Camps “Camp this year is essential to helping young children move past the anxieties and fears of the pandemic. A return to typical, enjoyable activities will help them to feel safe and secure, and prepare them to start the school year successfully.” —Hannah Sinha, Director, The Montessori School of New York International Summer Camp “Our Cary Leeds summer camp is beneﬁcial to players of all levels. Whether you’re a professional tennis player preparing for the Us Open, a nationally ranked junior looking to improve, or a player looking to grow with the game, we’ve got you covered.” —Ahsha Rolle, Director of Tennis, Cary Leeds / NYJTL Summer Tennis Camp

Real estate 5 Great Towns & Neighborhoods For a move that the family will love! By Mia SalaS W ith the shift to remote and hybrid work schedules, it’s reasonable to think about moving. Maybe you want to move to a part of the city you know is the perfect fit for your family. Or perhaps you no longer have to be in NYC every day, so why not make that move you have long dreamed about? But planning a move is different for every family. Maybe you know you’ll be in the city some days, so a commuter town is a priority. And like many New Yorkers, you are looking to raise your growing family with more space, further away from the city. The flexibility that COVID-19 sparked has raised many questions for families about whether their current place is where they want to stay. Luckily, moving has never looked better. If you’re considering moving— whether that be somewhere else in the city, just outside of the city, or deep into the suburbs— we’ve got a real estate round-up to make your search easier. From vibrant NJ commuter towns to quiet NYC neighborhoods, we’re featuring a wide range of communities so that you can discover exactly what you’re looking for. Read on to get inspired for your next move! Sag Harbor, NY If you’re looking for a chic town with a vibrant culture, Sag Harbor may be for your family. Known for its boating, art galleries, yachts, and high-end restaurants, this bayside town is the perfect place to indulge in all of your favorite things. The waterfront is simply gorgeous: your family will love watching the sunset over the water or dining outside with a stunning view. And with one of the best public schools in the state, Pierson, alongside the only private, nonprofit K-12 on the East End, Ross School, Sag Harbor is the perfect place to raise a family. NYC is also not too far away—less than a threehour drive, so you can easily head into the city. The Mala Sander+Team is here to help 148 Redwood Rd, sag Harbor you find your dream home in Sag Harbor. This experienced team takes the time to listen to your family’s needs so that you can find the place for you. that Mala won the “Dealmaker’s Award” for the most sales and Besides the 50+ years of experience in the real estate industry, rental transactions in the Hamptons, along with several other 2021 the best part about the Mala Sander+Team is that they are very accolades. Your family will be in good hands with this team! connected in the Hamptons community. Real estate inventory Mala Sander+Team at the Corcoran Group in the Hamptons is at a record low, so you’ll definitely want the Mala.sander@corcoran.com expertise of Mala Sander+Team to help you navigate your options. 917-902-7654 As the top agent in Sag Harbor for the last 15 years, it is no surprise 26 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022

Brooklyn, ‘Burbs, and Beyond... The Rahmé Team and our experienced partners across the country will help you love where you live, wherever life takes you. Follow Us The Rahmé Team Grace & Fouad Rahmé Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker rahmeteam@compass.com | 718.233.3365 The Rahmé Team is a team of real estate salespeople affiliated with Compass. Compass is a licensed real estate broker and abides by equal housing opportunity laws. April 2022 | Brooklyn Family 27

West Orange, NJ For the commuter families that still need to make it into the city pretty often, check out West Orange, NJ. Only 47 minutes from Manhattan, this town offers the space and serenity of the suburbs while being a quick hop into the hustle and bustle of NYC. There are plenty of kid-friendly activities here that your kiddos will love, such as visiting The Turtleback Zoo, touring the Thomas Edison National Historical Park and Museum, riding the paddle boats at the South Mountain Recreations Center, and running around at the many playgrounds. Westfield, NJ Another town perfect for commuting to NYC, Westfield boasts a short 22-mile distance from Manhattan. But the magic of Westfield isn't its conveniency– it's the vibrant downtown. From shopping to dining, playgrounds to parks, you don't need to head into NYC to find fun things to do. Your family can easily commute into the city for work or visiting friends, but you can just as easily stay home on the weekends and never feel bored. Bonus points for Westfield's stellar school system with six elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school, making this town a hotspot for families.

Bay Ridge, Brooklyn Can't imagine leaving the city but crave a calmer vibe for raising your family? That's where Bay Ridge comes in! Simply hop on the R train, express bus, or NYC ferry to get into Manhattan, but enjoy the suburbs-feel of a tight-knit community, affordable homes, and spacious outdoor space. Families are always out and about here because of the beautiful waterfront parks that offer a ton of activities. In the summertime, you'll see families adventuring on the playgrounds, enjoying picnics or outdoor movies at the Narrows Botanical Gardens, watching sunsets over the Manhattan skyline, and even cooling off in the outdoor pool at the Ft. Hamilton Army Base. You may have a quieter escape from Manhattan in Bay Ridge, but you can't escape the many options for education that make your school search long (yet rewarding!). You'll have your choice of several schools for your little ones, public and private. After-school activities are limitless. Pelham, NY As the oldest town in Westchester County, dating back to 1654, Pelham offers a close community culture. "Pelham is a warm and friendly community. Super easy to feel 'a part' of it before you know it," says agent April Monaco. For families that are looking to meet other parents with young kids, Pelham is the perfect place. We all know how tight-knit NYC neighborhoods can be, so leaving the city can feel daunting. But with Pelham, you don't have to worry about making new friends—you will be welcomed into this community with open arms! And besides, NYC is just under 30 minutes away via MetroNorth, the Hutchinson River Parkway or I-95. The small size of Pelham also guarantees that you'll have a voice in your child's education: "The residents of Pelham consistently vote in our school budgets, knowing that this small town thrives on the strength of our academics, sports and arts!" says April. This town is great for families looking to settle down and raise their kids in a supportive, welcoming environment.

Ready for Joy! Mikaela Pabon of @dressedinjoy on family, home and bold moves By Donna Duarte-LaDD A s we all make our way out of this pandemic, I have felt the tug of wanting aspiration and inspiration infused into my closet and home. I believe Instagram caught on as I was searching for stylish people, and one day, Brooklyn-based Mikaela Pabon popped up on my feed. This mom of two IG posts are full of bright, colorful clothing, mixed prints — and I find myself always wanting to see more. I am not the only one, many women are inspired by this wardrobe stylist, content creator and founder of the statement-making athleisure line @dressedinjoy. Via her social media feeds, Mikaela shares daily (@mikaela.pabon) on her life as she and her husband Dre juggle their young children (Christian, age 8, Elle, age 4) while sharing tips and cheering on others. At the photo shoot — our tightknit crew found ourselves seamlessly fitting in with the kids, Mikaela's amazing husband, and even the dog made it into the photo shoot. You can’t fake that kind of energy — just pure love and openness. While Mikaela is undoubtedly stylish, her quiet confidence intrigued me while we were at their home that snowy day in Brooklyn. So yes, while she is one of the chicest moms I have met in some time, her whole vibe is bright, and yes, the next day, I went full-on bright palettes and print mode! Let’s first discuss your style? Does it come naturally, or do you have to work the vibrancy of colors and prints into your life? My style absolutely comes naturally. Often, I’ll imagine an outfit in my head before I put it together. Color and print have been a part of my wardrobe for as long as I can remember! I’ve studied Hawaiian dance since I was eight years old, and we’d always 32 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 wear the brightest colored costumes, lots of greenery, bold floral prints — that stuck with me over the years and it’s why I am still so drawn to them now. Can you share with us about your collection Dressed in Joy? Dressed in Joy is like my love letter to little Mikaela. Since I was a young girl, designing clothes has been my dream, but I squashed that dream myself when I didn’t think it was a realistic career. Isn’t that crazy? That I made that decision for myself at such a young age! What started as designing a hoodie for myself that I couldn’t find anywhere in the market (and I looked for months!) has turned into more than I could have ever imagined. I started Dressed in Joy when I was still working my corporate job at Jetblue, hoping to sell at least ten hoodies in my first weekend. I ended up selling 52! It’s been uphill from there. People all around the world — from Japan to Germany to Australia — are Dressed in Joy. From the likes of Tabitha Brown to Jessica Alba, being on the TODAY Show with Al Roker and local NYC news stations, my brand has gone farther in the last two years than I ever thought was possible. After just over a year of selling athleisure exclusively, I launched a Ready-to-Wear collection in May of 2021, which did exceptionally well. So well, I launched another for Spring 2022. It has been received extremely well, and I am looking forward to offering more JOY for my customers. It’s been an indescribable feeling to know that my work brings joy to so many people worldwide. Many of us have a pile of cozy sweats from the last few years of being stuck at homecan you share tips on how one can get out of a style slump? Well, here’s the thing, you can still be cute in cozy sweats! Not only are they available in so many more colors but also in vibrant prints (*cough* Dressed in Joy *cough*)! Get yourself a pair of fun, colorful sneakers that can turn into your everyday shoe (because really, who’s wearing heels every day anymore?), and you’re golden. You can also switch out your joggers for a pair of high waist denim. You can still throw on your hoodie, but try tucking the front of it and throw on a leather jacket over it for a cool weekend look. Now that spring is coming around, more dresses and skirts are showing up in stores, which is another way to transition out of your joggers! They can be just as cozy without the stigma that wearing joggers can sometimes carry. Most of all, wear what brings you joy and have fun! At the photoshoot, we chatted about how at one point, you had too much going on, something many of us moms can relate to. How did you step back and check-in with yourself so you could move forward? Oh man, yeah. I know many of us get overwhelmed with everything we have to do and all the thoughts and information we have to keep in our brains. I had gotten completely overwhelmed with my corporate job, with a baby who cried all the time while trying to keep a drowning business afloat. Something had to give. When I realized I was crying and feeling overwhelmed more than enjoying my family or taking time for myself, I knew it was time to take a break. It was HARD. It was really hard to let my business go (before Dressed in Joy, I owned another online boutique) because it felt like a part of my identity, but there was no way to sustain it all. And on top of it all, I didn’t enjoy it anymore. It was work I dreaded, and that’s never a good feeling. I talked it through with Dre and he supported whatever my decision was 100%. And thank God I did that! It was only when I allowed myself the time to breathe, be

Photo by Yumi Matsuo inspired, and relax that the idea for the first Dressed in Joy hoodie came to me. You have equally stylish mom friends. How are you and your @momstylematters there for each other? We are all so much alike! From family structures (we each have two kids, boy & girl) to our bold and colorful styles and being fashion entrepreneurs, it’s easy for us to support each other because we’re all going through similar challenges. We connected initially via style and then motherhood and entrepreneurship. There’s nothing like being able to call your girlfriend and complain about running your business and toddler drama all at the same time! You have a creative and tight-knit family; even your dog Indi is lovely! How do you and Dre, your husband, keep the family in sync? Thank you! Honestly, a lot of it came naturally to us because we have the same goals for our children — to raise good humans who aren’t afraid to do what they love. We are both very encouraging to our kids, whether they want to be a dentist (Elle) or an Engineer/YouTuber (Christian) because ultimately, we want them both to know that we have their backs with whatever they decide to do, as long as they remain kind and happy people. Dre and I do our best to set the example for doing what we love and living out our dreams and it is our hope that they both remember that about us as they grow into adulthood. April 2022 | Brooklyn Family 33

TRAVEL Paris �e�aw�y Add this chic city to your next #momtrip or family bucket list BY DONNA DUARTE�LADD A year plus into the pandemic, it hit me that I was no longer daydreaming; never mind goals — a goal seemed like a fool’s game. Mentally and emotionally, I was exhausted. One day, I began to do something I had not done in a while; I created a vision board. My vision board consisted of one theme. Paris. Crazy lady, I know. I went from not considering anything for myself to dreaming of taking a trip to another country. No kids, no partner — just a fun mom trip. Was flying to another country going 34 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 to solve my gloominess, of course not, but getting away was only going to do good. It also would gift me something I hadn’t had in years…time to myself. So I took the trip. Along with a fellow mother/friend who also needed solo time, we packed our bags with clothes we hadn’t worn in, let’s say…two years (!) and hopped on a jetplane to France. Au revoir! Getting There One of the perks of my job is that we are offered many trips, some to faraway places. It surprises people, but I am pretty particular when accepting a travel trip. One huge factor is, yes, the kids. Another big one is that I want to go on an aspirational trip and provide our readers with something that will feel like a dose of selfcare. What is the point of sharing a trip that our readers will not want to take?! The Flight: Things to Know about French Bee French bee checks all the boxes for team New York Family. It is the first French smart-cost long-haul airline. In New York, we have many French families, and I love this airline for our French parents who fly to France often. It also is perfect for families who want to take that dream trip and an airline such as French bee can take the entire family without breaking the bank. French bee flies modern Airbus A350s and offers three customizable ticket options Basic, Smart and Premium. Currently, fares start at $199 one-way from New York to Paris, and booking is an À la carte experience. Working with your budget, you pick what fits for you. Since my trip was a ‘mom getaway,’ I chose Premium, yup,

When you bring the kids... no regrets. I had plenty of legroom; all French bee seats include USB and electrical ports, headphone plugs, and unlimited in-flight entertainment. I had a yummy breakfast after I slept, which was the first time I slept on a flight. The flight attendants were kind, and the vibe was joyful. I had the wrong mask on (I was rusty), and they graciously supplied one that was compliant for flying. They asked us continuously if we needed anything-honestly my friend and I needed some TLC; we take care of everyone, and we are not often asked if we are okay or need something. So, merci for this. Another cool thing French bee offers is to combine your plane ticket with your train destination when you book your flight. You receive a special rate on your train tickets, including guarantees of your train trip in case of delay or cancellation, which when traveling to another country this is a huge task to check off the list. Helpful Planning Resources I am a research kind of person- most parents are as we are use to our time being tight. Working with Atout France, I streamlined the spots we wanted to visit. I also used the site to stay up to date regarding COVID in France. I highly recommend visiting this site as it was essential for planning a smooth trip. Also, if one of the main to do’s on your list is visiting all the museums you can, consider the Paris Museum Pass. The pass allows you to skip the lines (but not security, of course!) at some of the best museums-check online to ensure your museum is on the list. You can choose between three passes: 2, 4 or 6 days, and is activated at first use. If you plan on visiting many museums, this pass is cost-effective. Tip: for the 18 and younger set, most museums are free- this pass is best for adults. Bonjour, what to do in Paris (with or without kids) There are so many great parts of Paris to stay at and really you should stay in the nook that works for you and your family. We stayed in Montmartre in the 18th arrondissement- which is a neighborhood I would recommend staying in with kids or adding to your must-visit list. The restaurants and cafes are all unique and friendly. As a mom to a special needs child, I know what works or wouldn’t for my son, and I know we will come back here (soon I hope) and stay in Montmartre. There were kids on scooters and parents dropping and picking up kids. The Metro (subway) is central to this area. The vibe felt familiar which is always a goal personally for me when traveling- and my friend and I seamlessly fit right in. Visiting France in the time of COVID We all know that health protocols are ever-changing. My trip was relatively recent, and at the time, a Health Pass was required. You need to get to a French Pharmacy as soon as you get settled, which isn’t difficult as they are everywhere in France. To learn more on how to acquire this pass, click here. According to the U.S Embassy and Consulate of France: As of February 12th fully vaccinated travelers coming from any green or orange nation, including the United States (as well as minor children under 12) no longer require a covid test to enter France, and may enter with proof of vaccination and a sworn statement they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 nor contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Helpful Tips • If you are babywearing your babe, you will want to bring a comfortable baby carrier, as wearing your little one will make your life much more manageable than lugging a giant stroller. The museums are busy and the restaurants packed. Carrying your baby will help you to maneuver around smoothly. • When it comes to eating in restaurants, the French eat pretty late, so you may want to eat fairly early before the bistros get crowded when eating with young kids. • Regarding strollers, leave your huge city stroller at home and bring a lightweight easy to fold stroller. There are narrow sidewalks in some arrondissements and cobbled streets, but let’s be honest, a toddler will only walk so much, and a folded stroller will come in handy. • There are great parks in Paris; bring comfy shoes and wear them just like you would in your neighborhood park. Standouts of Montmartre Dali Paris Museum (Salvador Dali) at 11 rue Poulbot (children under 8 are free) Since Notre Dame (still worth visiting) is being repaired, Sacre Coeur is located at the city’s highest point and is a beautiful church to visit. Place du Tertre in Montmartre with Kidssitting on top of Paris’ largest hill; this artistic spot is full of street art, bistros, and even a little train for kids to hop on. Museums that should be on your list Lourve Museum: We went in the afternoon but would recommend going first thing in the morning if you have little ones as it does get busy. Musée de L’Orangerie: Kids will love this beauty of a museum. You will love it for being the stunning showcase of Claude Monet’s monumental series of water lily paintings. Musee Picasso Paris Picasso-Paris National Museum: Keep in mind there are many stairs -thankfully there are elevators if you have little kids or a stroller. The Centre Pompidou Modern Art Museum: This museum is terrific; you can spend hours at this iconic museum with the kids. There is much to do and visit; I recommend going online to plan your visit if you bring the family. Kid-friendly restaurant recommendations via Atout France LouLou Paris: located in the courtyard just outside the Louvre, this restaurant has fantastic views of the Louvre and its glass pyramid as well as the Eiffel Tower and the Tuileries gardens. If you’re looking for a post-museum meal, this is a great spot. Probably best for slightly older children; website is only in French sorry but the images will show you what a great setting. Brutus: crepes are great for kids and adults and this restaurant presents a more modern take with both savory and sweet creations. It’s also Paris’ first cider bar and while there are 25 types of cider for adults, they also offer organic apple juice. They also have a kids menu and coloring activities to keep the kids occupied while you wait for those crepes. It’s in the Batignolles neighbourhood in the 17th arrondissement. Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann: this is the classic Paris department store so after you’re done shopping for the family, there are several types of restaurants to choose from. Jour is a good casual spot for made-to-order salads and fresh juices. There’s always Angelina: the mainstay on Rue de Rivoli famous for its decadent hot chocolate if you’re looking for a snack spot. The Paris Tourist Office also has several family-friendly restaurants on their website (https://en.parisinfo.com). April 2022 | Brooklyn Family 35

calendar By Shara Levine Flutter: A Discovery Play for Babies Brooklyn Matzah Bakery Workshop Celebrate Holi WHEN: April 3- April 10, Sundays, 12:30pm and 2pm WHERE: Jewish Children’s Museum, 792 Eastern Parkway, Crown Heights AGES: All WHAT: Race against the clock as you mix, punch, roll and bake your very own matzahs to take home. WANT TO GO?: $15; $12 seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 2. 718-467-0600. www.jcm.museum WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 10am-12:30pm; 1-3:30pm; 4-6:30pm WHERE: Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the ‘Festival of Colors’ at New York City’s best family Holi event. Mark the beginning of spring at an unforgettable day of Bollywood dancing, delicious food, and live music. Each session culminates in color powder play in the park. Be sure to wear WHITE! WANT TO GO?: $13; $12 grandparent. 718-735-4400. www.brooklynkids.org 36 Flutter: A Discovery Play for Babies by Treehouse Shakers WHEN: April 30- May 1, Saturdays and Sundays, NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 10:15am and 11:30am WHERE: The Great Room, A.R.T/New York, 138 South Oxford Street, Boerum Hill AGES: 6-18 months WHAT: Flutter explores the seasons through a sensory experiential journey of visuals, sounds, objects, some language, and an open concept of play. WANT TO GO?: $8-$35. 212-715-1914. flutterbklyn. eventbrite.com DTBK Presents: Brooklyn United Youth Fair + Expo WHEN: Sunday, April 3, 12-6pm WHERE: Albee Square on Fulton Mall, Fulton St. and Bond St., Downtown Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: A variety of youth organizations come together for a day where Brooklyn families can explore options of what resources and activities are available for kids. WANT TO GO?: 718-403-1600. downtownbrooklyn.com. Brooklyn Cyclones vs Jersey Shore Home Opening Series WHEN: April 12-17, TuesdayFriday, 7pm; Saturday and Sunday, 2pm WHERE: Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Surf Avenue between West 16th and West 20th street, Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: The Cyclones return

calendar april to Maimonides Park for their season Home Opener when they take on the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. WANT TO GO?: $10-$15. 718372-5596. milb.com/brooklyn. Town Square’s 9th Annual Spring Egg Hunt WHEN: Saturday, April 16, 10am-3pm, timed sessions on the hour WHERE: FourFiveSix, 199 Richardson Street, Humboldt corner, Williamsburg AGES: Newborn-5 WHAT: Enjoy your egg hunt, say hello to the Easter Bunny, and rock to fun music. Fabulous face paintings, fun photo booths and more. WANT TO GO?: $20 kids online; $30 at door; $5 special tickets for accompanying adults. 347-559-1410. springegg-hunt-2022.eventbrite.com Opening Day WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 11am WHERE: Luna Park, 1000 Surf Ave, Coney Island AGES: All WHAT: Joining the entire Coney Island amusement district, Luna Park will celebrate a new season of adventures and its legendary 95 year-old Coney Island Cyclone’s traditional egg cream christening ceremony. WANT TO GO?: Ticketed. 718373-5862. lunaparknyc.com Get Up, Stand Up! Jazz Raptastic WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 2pm WHERE: BAM The Adam Max Space, 30 Lafayette Ave, Boerum Hill AGES: 9-12 Spring fun WHAT: Sing and dance along with Ms. Mariella and her band as they flip famous jazz standards into their hip-hop babies! Ages 8 and older.? WANT TO GO?: Pay-what-youwish: $8, $10, $12. 718-6364100. bam.org/get-up-stand-up. Manhattan PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ WHEN: April 9-10, Saturday, 10:30am, 2pm, 5:30pm; Sunday, 10:30am, 2pm WHERE: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown AGES: Newborn-5 Piano Lessons For Everyone 135 Eastern Parkway across from the Brooklyn Museum Experienced, friendly teacher with MA in Music Student recitals twice a year • Six foot concert grand piano Near 2, 3, 4 & 5 Subways Call me and let’s talk about what you or your child would like to learn Call Beth Anderson-Harold: 718-636-6010 or Email: beth@beand.com 38 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2022 WHAT: This is your PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack as they set sail in a pirate themed live touring stage performance. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $30. 212-465-6000. msg.com. ShirLaLa for Passover Family Concert WHEN: Sunday, April 10, 10:30am WHERE: The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Avenue, New York AGES: 3-5, 9-12 WHAT: Hear ShirLaLa’s spirited melodies as she takes you on a musical journey with delightful twists to holiday favorites. WANT TO GO?: Included with admission: $18; $12 seniors 65 and older; $8 student; for those youth 18 and younger and members. 212-423-3200. thejewishmuseum.org. Stono WHEN: April 20- May 8, See website for schedule WHERE: New Victory Theater, 209 W. 42nd St., Midtown AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Step Afrika! reveals the hidden histories and resounding rhythms that transformed America. For ages 7 and older. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $20. 646-223-3010. newvictory.org. Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters!

