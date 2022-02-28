Queens Family - March 2022

March 2022 newyorkfamily.com Great March events Charter Schools Learn about the potential benefits for your child A Mom’s Wisdom Alexis Kristiana on sharing her breastfeeding and parenting journey Parental Burnout Recognizing it and how to move on Now including Queens Parent

contents March 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 18 pg. 34 pg. 16 pg. 31 pg. 32 FEATURES 18 | Education The advantages of a Charter School education 31 | Parental Burn Out How to recognize it and move on Stories & columns 6 | Editor’s Note 8 | Mom Hacks Organize your nursery like a pro 32 | Cover - Alexis Kristiana 12 | Ask the Expert Creating a social and emotional curriculum 38 | Podcasts Mental health podcasts for parents 16 | Ask the Expert Bringing a baby home during COVID 4 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Family fun 34 | Calendar Check out our March calendar of events for the family Directories 22 | Camp Listings 26 | Family Day Out The Minecraft exhibit at the Liberty Science Center will delight the kids on the Cover 28 | Mom Stories For a mom, why time away is essential Clothing Credits: On Alexis: tops from Glam Expressway shopglamexpressway.com On Zion: Birdie Lou Brooklyn | birdie-lou.com Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com

Editor's Note
NewYorkFamily.com

Publisher: Clifford Luster
Executive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd

March — Time to Plan!

We are in that in-between time when Spring is a few weeks away, yet there are still cold days, but the warm days seep in and provide us with the promise of warmer days ahead. And now that COVID cases are dropping, some mask mandates are being lifted, which means parents can plan ahead!

So head out and visit The Minecraft Exhibit at the Liberty Science Center (Page 26). Also (drum roll), our Calander of Events (page 34) is back after a two-year absence. This calendar is a sampling of events we share on our platforms; make sure to visit newyorkfamily.com and our new sister publication nymetroparents.com for daily event listings and round-ups.

We know that parents need support, especially as we enter year three of the pandemic. Check out our helpful round-up of Mental Health Podcasts for Parents (Page 38).

Lastly, our influencer and entrepreneur cover mom this month, Alexis Kristiana Page 32), shares on normalizing breastfeeding and her parenting life with her two young children, husband Tolu on her IG platform @ alexiskristiana, showing us that mom wisdom is truly a gift for all.

Donna and New York Family Media

mom hacks vet ones. Not only do they elevate the aesthetic and give a clean look, they grip the clothing so nothing slips to the floor. Add clothing dividers to separate by size (and later on by type or season.) This eliminates losing sight of precious items you were gifted so your baby can wear them when the time is right! Time is precious, and nap windows are that much more sacred. To avoid searching in every nook and cranny of the closet for that sleep sack, place everyday items in easy to reach areas, and everything else (like out of season or backstock items) in containment up high with labels. Work with your closet’s existing footprint and add components like baskets, stackable bins, or even a free standing drawer unit to maximize vertical space. Truth be told your baby’s items will naturally extend beyond the walls of the nursery. Carving a little space for your very important family member in multiple areas of your home provides flexibility as routines change. For example, creating a station for bottles or pumping gear in the kitchen keeps all parts just as easy to prep as they are sanitize. Future feeding gear will eventually replace the bottles, followed by sippy cups and your kiddos first lunch box! (I know, it’s all too much!) Pro tiP: When space is very limited, utilize a back of the door solution. These can be used for books, shoes, hair accessories, future potty training stations and so much more! implement a Donation Station & Keep Storage No matter how much we wish our babies will stay small, growth spurts will ensue. In order to keep up with the revolving door of clothes and gear, set up these 2 areas so systems stay afloat: Donation Bag: Hang a spare tote bag in a closet for items you no longer need. When something no longer fits and you don’t wish to keep it, resist the urge to toss it back into a drawer and instead place in your donation bag! When the bag is full, the bonus is it’s already totable to drop off at your local donation store or drop-box. Keep Storage: There is nothing wrong with 10 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 DesignaTe a Changing sTaTion subDiviDe Drawers maximize CloseT sTorage saving items to pass down or as your family potentially expands! Toss any items you wish to keep in clear closed bins to assess at a later date. When the bin is full, label it with your child’s age so you know when to pull it out again (0-6 months, 6-12 months, etc.) Pro tiP: Designate a separate box for sentimental items you wish to preserve for small baby keepsakes like their hospital bracelet or first blanket. tame the toys In the beginning months, the only entertainment your baby will need is you! Of course there will come a time when they will want to explore everything with their 5 senses (ie: shove things in their mouths) so keeping it simple is always best. Decorative baskets on the floor are a wonderful start for age appropriate toys, stuffed animals and books! They are accessible, childproof, and set your future toddler up for success in understanding basic organizing principles and clean-up. Modular cubby systems and bookshelves are great to grow into, just be sure to secure any furniture with straps as your little one begins to explore and grow. Tame The Toys Pro tiP: Rotate toys from their closet or other areas so everything isn’t always out at once. This tames the clutter, avoids overstimulation, and reignites your child’s interest and attention! Laura Kinsella is a mom, wife and owner of Urban OrgaNYze, a New York City based professional home organizing company. Since 2015, she has helped transform hundreds of homes to be more efficient, elegant, and meaningful. She has been featured as a Professional Organizer on A&E’s Hoarders, and more! She loves color-coded closets, The Container Store, and everything about being a mama, minus the glitter.

ask the expert Creating a Social and Emotional Curriculum Steps for parents to take with their school curriculum and lessons that can be adaptive By Donna Duarte-LaDD I t has been a little over two years since the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States. And as we enter into year three, parents, well, we are all still figuring it all out. While many facets of life- new variants, remote life, school class quarantines, inflation are just a few of those icky adult issues we are dealing with, we all know kids have had to adapt in a way that we frankly did not have to during our school years. Recently considerable health experts have shared that some children are experiencing a mental health crisis and learning challenges. How can parents know their child is struggling? What steps can they take with their school curriculum, for we all know that school is essential for their education and emotional state? I chatted with Elizabeth Fraley, M.Ed. The CEO of Kinder Ready Inc., who shared advice on adapting lessons as well as creating social and emotional curriculums for our kids. What behavior should a parent look out for in their kids when concerned with their child’s demeanor? Some behaviors to look out for in children that could be affected by the pandemic could include: restlessness, anxiety, lack of eating, or sleeping. Teachers, caregivers, and parents should keep a close eye on children to ensure that all of their academic, social, and emotional needs are not overlooked during this time. Parents and teachers can also work on communication techniques with kids. Eye contact, politeness, and the ability to engage are very important milestones in your child’s 12 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 development. It is important to look out for ways in which children communicate. Is the child communicating with a positive tone? Is the child using polite and proper grammar when communicating? Outside of school, children can work on techniques to build their demeanor and let their natural personalities shine around others, whether peers or other adults. The best we can do as educators and parents is model the behaviors we want to see in our children, as children will usually copy or mimic as they are learning. The way we talk to our children becomes their inner voice. The more we can be aware of our communication the better impact we will have on our children. We are entering into year three of this pandemic; for kids experiencing learning challenges, where does a parent first start addressing these challenges?

For the families that cannot rely on such services, social and emotional programs through local schools and mental health facilities should be our communities’ top priorities during the pandemic. Literacy has been a thoughtful way to explain the pandemic to children. Children need to know first and foremost that they will be okay and have strategies to follow to avoid coming in contact with Covid. One of our favorite Covid books now in the Kinder Ready collection is Bray Bray Conquers The Coronavirus by Ashley Maxie-Moreman. I really loved this children’s book because it brought awareness that African Americans are disproportionately affected by Covid-19 compared to other cultural groups. Another children’s book Kinder Ready loves is called Together by Kevin Poplawski and Illustrations by Michael Rausch. This children’s book focuses on strategies to avoid and care for oneself and others after an exposure. Many students are experiencing tiredness from the stress created from the pandemic. To aid in all of the changes children are experiencing, they need to have consistent routines that ensure they’re getting plenty of sleep. Children also need to eat nutritious diets that are consistent and low in sugar and fat. Children can also participate in yoga and other mindfulness groups through private classes or online for free. Many students are fearful of the unknown and the extended time in which masking has been required in schools. While many students are unphased, some are 14 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 “With the lack of interactions and the broken chain of communication with mask-wearing, children’s overall learning abilities, social and emotional growth, and sense of normalcy has been greatly altered compared to what we had pre-pandemic.” dramatically impacted. Check-in with your child’s mental health, seek the guidance of teachers and mental health professionals. As soon as your child is observed acting differently or is under situational stress, seek the guidance of professionals right away. What are your own experiences and unique education from dealing with kids going through challenges? It is imperative for preschoolers and young children to be able to experience and recognize feelings and learn to express themselves, as these are the most important social and emotional fundamentals. But unfortunately, with a mask, many of these teachable moments and experiences have diminished, putting our children’s early development and readiness at risk. With the lack of interactions and the broken chain of communication with mask-wearing, children’s overall learning abilities, social and emotional growth, and sense of normalcy has been greatly altered compared to what we had pre-pandemic. However, schools and teachers can readopt social and emotional curriculums to cover ways in which we can communicate and express ourselves while masked in the classroom. Students need strategies to better communicate and grow during the unprecedented time from 2020 to current. Many outdoor playgroups and experiences can help keep children unmasked and safe during these unprecedented times. As an educator, I can be there for my students to make sure that their social and emotional needs are being met. During the early part of the pandemic, I worked with younger students and helped them understand how masks keep us safe. We used masked teddy bears to help young students practice putting on masks and help them learn the importance of keeping them safe. I have also reviewed with students the importance of proper handwashing and taking care of ourselves. Zoom has also been a great resource to see a child without a mask in the comfort of their own home. What is your advice for parents on adapting lessons and keeping open lines of communication with your child’s teachers and at home? Keeping an open line of communication with parents is so important, especially during these unprecedented times. One way to keep an open line of communication is through a journal. I will write daily notes in a student journal that is sent home from the classroom each day. After each learning session, we also email parents to keep them in the loop on all things related to their child’s everchanging academic and social and emotional needs. Instagram is another easy tool for sharing pictures of learning and highlights from the day with parents. There are many ways in which lessons can be adapted. For example, on Zoom a lesson would be shorter than a live lesson where children have more interaction with their teacher. If lessons are on Zoom, tactile learning really helps to keep a child engaged. Materials for these lessons are sent ahead to the families. With the pandemic, we have had to adapt and resort to Zoom instruction time and time again with the surges in cases. Elizabeth is the current CEO/Founder of KinderReady, Inc. After spending over three years as a director of an early elementary program, Elizabeth started her own educational service company. Elizabeth is an education contributor for Huff Post. Elizabeth’s teaching philosophy offers a structured curriculum along with progressive approaches to highly, individualized teaching and learning. Elizabeth has over a decade of experience in early learning specializing in assessment, curriculum development, English Language Learning, and progress monitoring for grades preschool-6th grade. Elizabeth has specialized training in Love and Logic, a social and emotional curriculum. Elizabeth enjoys working with families and working with children to help them reach their fullest potential as learners.

ask the expert Bringing Home a Baby During a Covid-19 Surge By The BaBy Whisperers Jeri Ford, rN, BsN and Kayla loschKy, rN, BsN C onsistently throughout the pandemic we have heard how Covid-19 seems to effect children and infants less than adults. Although that may have previously been true, the recent Omicron variant has proven to effect children more than past variants. As pediatric nurses, we have seen a large spike in hospital admissions with this variant. Children younger than 5 have already consistently had the highest hospitalization rate of all children’s age groups for Covid-19 (Vox). Couple this with the already present 16 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 stress of bringing home a newborn, and new parents have a lot to worry about. Below are practical tips we have gathered from years of working with newborns and families as pediatric registered nurses. 1. Wash your hands….and often! This is not a new concept, but we cannot stress this enough. In nursing school, we would make the joke that if there was ever a multiple choice question with an answer of “hand washing”- that was always the answer. Handwashing is so important that nursing schools and post-nursing school exams continuously reinforce the topic. How you wash your hands matters, too. Make sure you are washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap to kill the most germs. Make sure to get all the cracks and crevices! If a sink is not close, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be used. Hand sanitizer is wonderful if you are in a rush, but hand washing is always the most effective. 2. Wear your mask. After two years into the pandemic, we finally know that Covid-19 is transmitted through droplets. This means that you are most likely to spread the virus by speaking closely with someone or by being around someone coughing. The best way to add another layer of protection against this is by asking visitors to wear a mask, especially while holding the baby. 3. Get your Covid-19 vaccine. As of the time this article was written, the Covid-19 vaccine has not been approved

for infants. The best way to protect your infant is by having visitors and yourselves be vaccinated. Learn more For more information about preventing other newborn viruses (like RSV), visit our blog post (yourbabywhisperers. com/post/ahh-it-s-rsv-andflu-season-what-can-i-do) about RSV and more Covid19 newborn information at yourbabywhisperers.com/post/ caring-for-your-newborn-duringthe-coronavirus-pandemic. 4. Keep your newborn inside. It is often recommended if you have a newborn to keep him or her inside for the first two to three months of life. Infants are still adjusting to their new environment and there are many new germs around in general, let alone during a pandemic. If it is not realistic for you to stay inside for a couple months, keep your newborn covered. This means in the stroller with a cover over it or in a baby carrier with a lightweight cover to help block airborne germs. the pandemic, visit our blog post about breastfeeding during Covid here. 5. Breastfeed if you can. If you have had the Covid vaccine or had Covid naturally (or both), your breastmilk is incredibly valuable to your newborn baby. Breastfeeding your baby as much as you can, even if just a little, can help them. You can even breastfeed your baby while you have Covid-19 as long as you wear a mask. For more information about breastfeeding during 6. Limit visitors. Limiting visitors can be an incredibly difficult thing to do during this time. Your newborn is here, and family is eager to meet him or her. Although difficult, limiting visitors can be key in preventing a Covid-19 infection in you or your newborn. We have spoken to many new parents during the pandemic who have said that this time to It’s Movie Time! • Researchers at Queens College of City University of New York are studying the brain processes underlying learning and understanding everyday events. • Your child is invited to participate in a paid research study. • Includes standardized assessment of cognitive abilities. • Safety procedures will be strictly adhered to. We strive to minimize the risks of face-to-face research in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. focus on themselves and the baby, without constant distraction with visitors, has been a wonderful gift to them. Focusing on your health and the health of your newborn is the first priority. 7. Know the symptoms of Covid in babies. Reported symptoms in newborns with Covid-19 are fever, being overly tired, runny nose, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, poor feeding, and trouble breathing. If your baby develops symptoms, get in touch with your baby’s pediatrician as soon as possible. If your baby is having warning signs such as trouble breathing, call 911 or take to ER immediately. Baby Whisperers is the only private baby nurse agency that matches families with baby nurses who are licensed Registered Nurses. To find out about the different types of newborn caregivers, check out our Baby Nurse, Nanny, Newborn Care Specialist, Oh My! blog here. For more information, visit our website at www. yourbabywhisperers.com. For Children and Teenagers Ages 4-17 Your child will: • Watch child-friendly movie clips and tell us about them while we are recording their spoken response. • We may also record his/her brain waves (EEG; noninvasive measure of electrical brain activity). • Participate in up to 2 sessions (1-2 hours each). Compensation: • Up to $100 • Plus small gift March 2022 | Queens Family 17

Education The Advantages of Charter Schools By HannaH Mallard and donna duarte ladd A significant advantage of living in New York is that we have fantastic school resources. One education choice for New York students that continues to grow is Charter Schools. What is a Charter school, and how do they work? What is a Charter School? Charter schools are independently-operated public schools accountable for advancing student achievement. This combination of freedom and accountability allows charter teachers to adapt their classrooms based on their students’ needs while pushing for high academic achievement. New York City’s 267 charter schools are independent of the New 18 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 York City Department of Education, but they can be closed if they don’t meet certain student achievement standards. Charter schools offer students opportunities for academic success that unfortunately cannot be said for some of the city’s public schools. NYC Charters Outperform Other Public Schools According to New York state exams statistics in 2019, 63% of charter students in grades three through eight passed the state math exam and 57% of charter students were proficient in English Language Arts. New York’s charter students outperformed their peers from traditional public schools: 46% of traditional public school students passed the state math exam and 47% of these students were proficient in English Language Arts. NYC Charters Do Not Succeed at the Expense of District Schools A common myth is that as New York’s charter schools succeed, the city’s traditional public schools fail as a result. A 2018 study by the Manhattan Institute concluded that “competition from New York City charter schools has either no effect, or a positive effect,” on the city’s traditional public schools. In fact, district schools have improved significantly as charter schools have spread throughout New York City’s five boroughs. Funding for district schools has also increased as the student population at charter schools has gone up over the years.

Family day out Minecraft Exhibit will Delight Kids Liberty Science Center show fosters creativity and fun By BarBara russo A re you ready to get your game on? It’s time to head to Liberty Science Center in Jersey City for its new, upcoming exhibit: Minecraft: The Exhibition, featuring the scenes and characters from the popular video game, Minecraft. The interactive exhibit, which opens on Feb. 18, gives Minecraft fans an opportunity to step inside the world of the game, surrounded by blocky scenes and characters from Minecraft builds. But you don’t have to be a Minecraft wiz to enjoy the exhibit. Those who aren’t familiar with the game will still learn the fundamental skills and moves at game stations inside the gallery to start building their own worlds. Minecraft (for anyone who’s heard of it but isn’t sure) is a video game where players explore a blocky, virtual world and discover raw materials, craft tools, build structures and much more. According to Common Sense Media, it can also be educational, and its focus on building can reinforce geometry concepts, as it strengthens players’ logic skills, creativity, and even collaboration. What to Expect This is the East Coast premiere of the exhibit, which was created by MoPop, the Museum of Popular Culture, in partnership with Mojang Studios. The exhibit is a 6,000-square-foot multimedia experience designed for both Minecraft players and non-players of all ages. Highlights of Minecraft: The Exhibition include: Life-Size Characters: The exhibit features photo opportunities with 15 life-size characters from Minecraft, including the explosive Creeper and mysterious Enderman. A diorama includes a Minecraft tree, zombie, and wolf. Phantoms fly overhead, chickens scramble underfoot and baby pandas play in a bamboo forest. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Courtesy of Liberty Science Center. Time-Lapse Builds: Videos showing time-lapse builds and veteran players at work designed to help museum visitors become experts at the game. Crafting Table: Players can use cards that represent building materials from the game to make their own objects and tools. These materials include wood, iron and obsidian. 10am-4pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm. The exhibit will be available through Sept. 5. What to Know About Visiting Where is the Liberty Science Center located? Liberty Science Center is located at 222 Jersey City Blvd., Jersey City, NJ. What are the Liberty Science Center’s current COVID guidelines? Liberty Science Center requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all visitors age 12 and older. When is Minecraft: The Exhibition open? Minecraft: The Exhibition is open anytime Liberty Science Center is open. Regular winter hours are Thursday-Friday, How much are Liberty Science Center Minecraft: The Exhibition tickets? Tickets are $8, plus general admission to the museum ($29.99; $24.99, ages 2-12). Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit lsc.org or follow the Liberty Science Center on Facebook or Instagram.

FAMILY SPEECH CENTER CERTIFIED SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGISTS CERTIFIED OROFACIAL MYOLOGISTS EVALUATION & TREATMENT FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS (718) 939-0306 www.Familyspeechcenter.com Familyspeechcenter@verizon.net We accept most insurance plans We’re s� S�cial Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures! ��������������������������������� ������������������������������� Students are invited to develop their skills under the guidance of NCAA Division I coaches and learn what it takes to become a D-I athlete while having fun. Camps are open to students of all levels. SUMMER SPORTS CAMPS for campers entering grades 2 – 8 JULY & AUGUST 2022 HALF & FULL DAY CAMPS AVAILABLE ON A WEEKLY BASIS ���������������������������������� Basketball, Esports, Fencing, Softball, Swimming, Volleyball ������������������������������ Baseball, Cheer, Dance, Esports, Field Hockey, Football, Lacrosse, Marching Band, Soccer, Tennis, Wrestling Register today at: �������������������� Learn more and register at ��������������������. Contact us at ������������ or �������������. March 2022 | Queens Family 27

mom stories Fountain of You For a mom, why time away is essential to refilling your cup By Alexis BArAd-Cutler I have discovered the secret to finally refilling the empty, days-old-coffee-crusted, and chipped cup of motherhood. And no, this realization did not happen overnight. Like many times in life when you finally say yes to yourself, it only happened after putting everyone else first for far too long. Here’s the skinny: The fountain of youth is not found in lasers, or upping your water intake, or doing one of those classes where everybody primal screams together. It’s being without your family – preferably somewhere lovely, like Tulum or Paris, or a cabin in the woods, or even a hotel in your own city. Let me save you some time in figuring this out for yourself, by taking you on my own journey. It was five years ago or so, and my kids were in kindergarten and preschool, respectively. My husband had been on a pretty consistent binge of solo vacations since I was pregnant with our first — it felt like bachelor parties just couldn’t exist if he wasn’t going to attend them. “But can’t you say, “Sorry, I have a toddler at home and my wife is pregnant?” “No, they need me there,” was always the answer. To be honest, “they” did. My husband is a natural planner and born event producer. He has an innate way with logistics rivaling covert military ops. It wasn’t just bachelor parties. He became drawn to music festivals, sometimes leaving for a week to go to Palm Springs or even Glastonbury. He’d send me photos from his trips away, and I’d be both jealous and hurt that he looked more radiant— his eyes sparkling, his skin more glowing, his smile more genuine — than he’d been before he’d left. Then there was the plus side of his having been away: When he’d come home, he would bring that same energy radiant energy with him. He’d be jet lagged, a little bit tired, sure. 28 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 He’d also be excited to be with the kids (he’d miss them a ton), he’d chatter away with me about the adventures he’d had (a welcome respite for us both from talking about work stuff) and it would be nice too for us to have missed each other. I’d recently become friends with a mom influencer around the time he came back from one of his longer trips. She and I hadn’t met more than once in real life, but we had talked several times a day via DM on Instagram. We had a lot in common career-aspiration wise, our backgrounds growing up, our social circles, and overall just really liked each other. One night she messaged me: “Any chance you can come with me to Tulum in April?” A friend of hers had dropped out of the trip and she had space in the room they’d reserved together. I was brushing my teeth when I read the message. I jokingly read it out loud to my husband thinking he would laugh and be like “Yeah, like you would ever do that.” “Babe, you should go.” As soon as he said it I felt something, an inner voice I guess say, “YES YOU SHOULD GO.” I thought of all the trips I never took and that I had helped facilitate for my husband, and the way he seemed to feel and look when he came back from his adventures. I wanted that for myself too. It was extremely hard to imagine being away from my little ones for several nights, and giving up control of the household to my husband and a babysitter. I agonized over how the kids would feel with me gone, and pictured them weeping into a phone screen every night. The minute I was on the plane with my friend, all of my worries had gone away. I was filled instead with exhilaration at what lay ahead. And this feeling came over me that lasted the entirety of the trip: Every moment of every day here, I had agency over my own life. Every minute was filled with choices I was making for myself. I hadn’t felt that happy and free in . . . I didn’t know how long it had been. We spent our days on the beach reading, talking, planning our futures, eating, sleeping . . . It was the most wonderful feeling, and I knew that this was something enormous that had been unlocked inside me that my husband had been gifting to himself all the while. Why hadn’t I known this was accessible to me, too? After that trip, I took other solo trips over the years: A few restorative days in Miami with a best friend, two nights in a cabin in the woods to write and dream with another friend, a trip to visit a former NYC friend who had moved out East, a sleepover in Manhattan at a hotel with friends from out of town. Each trip would fill me with anxiety leading up to it: Would my family survive without me? Would the kids be OK? Would they eat their broccoli? Be able to fall asleep? And each time the kids would wave the phone away whenever I called, or they would say hi and then go back to doing

whatever they were doing (because they were busy). They were fine! And when I came back from my trips I would feel so FULL because I had given myself that time to recharge, to be with myself, to have uninterrupted thoughts and conversation. Most recently I was invited to go to Paris for a work trip, although it hardly felt like work. My work friend and I were being flown there by the French airline, French Bee — a costaccessible airline that allows you to customize your flying experience. There are three ticket option tiers from which to choose: Basic, Smart, and Premium. From there, you can add up to 20 services and products from extra leg room, additional luggage, a la carte meals, upgrades, lounge access, and much more. Neither my friend nor I actually believed we would be going on this trip until we were standing across from each other in a terrible bar at Newark Airport. There had been so many obstacles standing in the way of our trip: potential family member Covid illnesses, surprise school shutdowns, a work fire that could require us staying in order to put it out. Somehow, some way, we found ourselves actually boarding an Airbus 350 to Orly airport near Paris. What stood out to us more than the great amenities on the flight (USB and electrical ports, adjustable headrests, unlimited in-flight entertainment) was the incredible customer service of everyone who worked at the airline — especially the in-flight staff. I’ve never been asked so many times if I was doing OK, and if I needed anything else. And it wasn’t just because we were guests of the airline. There was a woman on the plane — another mother traveling without her kid, but she was having a hard time (we could hear her on the phone before take off) — and the crew was so accommodating and patient with her in the midst of what seemed to be a mild panic attack. They brought her tissues, water, and allowed her the extra time she needed on her phone instead of curtly making her put her phone away like most airlines do before take off. Once we arrived at Paris, and settled into our sweet little hotel room in Montmartre, we planned out our adventures for the next few days. Our main goal: To inhale as much art and food as humanly possible before passing out each day. The Paris Tourist Office gifted us with museum passes for the week for easy entry to all the sights. [Quick tip: In order to get access to any museum or restaurant, current Covid safety policies require everyone to carry a Carte Sanitaire aka a Sanitary Pass. Bring your U.S. vaccine card to any local pharmacy in Paris and they will give you a printout of a Carte Sanitaire Every moment of every day here, I had agency over my own life. which has a barcode on it that you will use to enter most public spaces in Paris.] After these past few years of living with Covid restrictions, sicknesses, school closures, and so much uncertainty, it is hard to explain the exhilarating joy and unique freedom of walking down a cobblestone street in Paris with a friend, knowing that your only to-do list item is to look at some Picassos. We would often just stop, remove our masks, and take in the scent of the pastry shops and boulangeries and close our eyes and try to bring it all deep into our bellies, as if by consuming it we could hold it all for longer. This was heaven. When was the last time either of us had lingered in front of a painting without having to rummage in a bag to grab someone a snack? When was the last time we had been anywhere without thinking about an obligation to something or someone later in the day? Even when you have a “day to yourself” there is always bed time looming over you, or the madness of the breakfast and schoolday rush waiting the next day. Imagine the luxuriousness of waking up in a cozy room in Paris, looking up at tall French windows with lace curtains and wraught-iron gating, listening to the streets below come alive with the clack of Parisian women on the way to work or the occasional polite beep of a French cab? Of course, being geographically distant from our families didn’t mean that all of our responsibilities magically disappeared. Even with the time difference, my internal clock knew when school was letting out, when to check with the sitter that the ten-year-old made it to Jiu Jitsu, that I had to send a Zoom link for the virtual piano lesson. All the while, my travel buddy was coping with a death of a very close family member who had unexpectedly passed just as we were taking off for our trip. She put on a brave face the entire time, determined to stay in the moment for what felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get away. But whenever there were quiet gaps in the day, she was making calls to her mother, to her sisters, checking in on them and trying to maintain meaningful connection from afar. “Don’t worry about us,” her sisters implored her. “Enjoy Paris. We’ll still be here when you get back!” It wasn’t hard to enjoy Paris. We would start out at The Louvre, wander through the Medi- eval wing, sit under the sky roof of the Greek sculptures, and make our way to Rennaissance paintings of Italy. It was cold for Paris, but warmer than New York, so we enjoyed being able to take a leisurely walk through the Tuileries gardens, and then stopping for coffee and actually sitting to drink it instead of running with it to our next meetings. We happened upon a vintage carousel in the middle of the gardens on our way to Musee de L’Orangerie to see Monet’s “Waterlillies” and my heart felt a pang for a moment as I thought, “wow, the kids would have really loved seeing this.” But the sound of a child whining nearby (and even though it was in French, it still grated on me) reminded me of why this time away was so important. I belonged to no one but myself, the Paris streets, the sidewalk bistros with the young French people meeting for Aperol spritzes after work. My friend and I looked at each other and talked about how wonderful it felt to be doing exactly what we wanted to be doing in every moment. The times I feel this the most are when I am on my alone trips. When it was time to go home, I was ready to go home. I missed my family, I felt revived, and excited to get back into my home routine. I wasn’t even jet-lagged. The kids did not fall at my feet at my arrival back to the apartment, sobbing about how awful every minute was that I was gone. In fact, everything had been fine. They had had a great time with their dad, and — getting some extra iPad time and junk food. “You’re just . . . better after you go away,” my husband remarked a few nights after. “This is really good for you. You need this.” He wasn’t saying anything I didn’t already know, but it felt good to hear him acknowledge the value in my alone trips. It’s a double standard for sure — when dads go away, it’s called a “boys trip”. When moms go away, it’s . . . well, it doesn’t happen often enough, and when it does society frowns upon it. Moms have gotten so used to getting so little, that a trip to Target is a “Momcation”. We deserve better. What used to be difficult for me to fathom — taking time away from my kids and home life — is now something I am intentional about planning into my schedule. I know what it feels like when I’m near running on empty, and I know exactly what I need to fill my cup. And for me, that’s warm ocean water where I’m not chasing after a child worrying that they’ll drown, or a perfect espresso enjoyed slowly without having to check my phone to make sure I’m on time for school pickup. I fill my own cup with time spent on my own, and when I return home, there’s much more me and a much happier Mom for everyone else. March 2022 | Queens Family 29

Parental Burnout How to recognize it and expert advice on how to move on By Courtney Ingalls W e all know that life as a parent can be stressful. Some parent’s feel like they can never catch a break, especially due to Covid-19 keeping kids at home during the designated alone time that all parents need. If you have noticed that you have been in a constant funk or have been developing more stress,that could be signs that you are experiencing parental burnout. We spoke with Natalie Weder, MD, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Child Mind Institute about some common signs of parental burnout and what steps you can take to prevent it. First off, can you talk a little bit about what parental burnout is? Typically as a parent you spend a lot of time taking care of your children, spending a lot of your energy making sure they’re safe, making sure that they are stimulated, making sure they have what they need. So sometimes parents,either because of environmental aspects like Covid or all of a sudden having to be teachers and tutors in addition to just parenting because they are studying from home, or you have less access to resources that you would access otherwise, have to spend so much time taking care of kids that sometimes they start neglecting their own needs. As a result, they can experience burnout, and burnout has different aspects to it: One is the typical you feel very fatigue, you feel very exhausted and it’s hard to feel that you recover from that exhaustion. There is also this sense of either shame or guilt because you know you’re not supposed to ever feel bad about being a parent or you’re supposed to always enjoy time with your kids and those types of things. 30 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 You can also start feeling kind of emotionally distant from your kids because there is so much exhaustion and it’s so constant that it’s very hard to then feel a sense of wanting to connect or being able to connect. It can also have a toll on your mental health because you feel more isolated, you feel sad, it’s hard to find the joy in things. What are some of the most common signs of a burnout the parents should look out for? The most common ones tend to be excessive fatigue, feeling that you are exhausted all the time, feeling like you feel more distant from your children that you can’t be emotionally present or that you can’t find the emotional resources or the emotional availability to be connected with them. And then kind of finding it hard to to enjoy things and enjoy being a parent, enjoying your time with them and feeling more joy in the moment. How has parental burnout been even harder since the start of Covid? I think the way we typically as parents balance the needs of our children and what we have to sacrifice and invest daily in their well being, is by having breaks and having them have their own structure while you do things that are important to you and taking care of your own needs and well being. Also using your community as your support. We know that in cultures where the role of parenting is to some extent shared or supported by family members, friends or the community and there tends to be less burnout because there’s a sense of shared experience and you tend to have more support. Whereas in more individualistic cultures where it’s typically just one or two parents- it can typically feel more intense. So I think with Covid, not being able to first have our structure and routine which we all depend on so much for well being is totally destroyed or changed. Also the sense of uncertainty, not knowing when it’s going to end- we don’t have that. You never know when the new variant’s

this lack of being emotionally present or this lack of enthusiasm. And so the kids first start worrying about their parents because they notice that something is wrong. Secondly they many times tend to internalize things, saying “oh maybe this is my fault”, “maybe I’m not being a good child” and kids can feel guilty themselves. Sometimes kids also try to use their own strategies to help the parent and sometimes that makes things worse because they might demand even more attention because they are worried about the bond or they’re worried about the parent and that ends up being more stressful for the parent. Sometimes when a parent is experiencing burnout, they don’t have the same degree of emotional resources so they can lose their temper, they can be more irritable, they can snap or they can angry more and kids tend to feel that. What are some changes you can make into your regular routine to help prevent parental burnout? The first thing is to feel comfortable talking about it. Really work on the guilt and be able to vent to people that you trust or to other parents, whoever is in your support system that’s an adult. Being able to talk about your feelings, being able to talk about your problems just in itself can be a huge relief. The other piece is to evaluate your stress. Sometimes when we’re so stressed out we can just go on automatic and don’t stop to think and pause to see what’s happening. So get a sense of “How am I doing?”, “What do I need?”, “What’s missing in my life?”. Then to really work on consistency and self care. Sometimes parents feel like they have to spend every minute with their child and if they don’t or they go out to exercise, they are neglecting them when in fact the better the well being of the parent, the better the well being of the child. going to come or when schools are going to shut down and someones going to get sick and you’re going to have to quarantine. Also not being able to use your support system- no playdates, no birthday parties, no visiting the grandparents, no letting them have a sleepover with someone- those are all moments in which you would typically get some degree of rest. How could parental burnout affect kids? Kids are very perceptive and they know their parents really well. So they can sense this- they notice this fatigue and they notice For parents that are trying to keep it all together, what kinds of techniques can they use to help with their parental burnout? Some of the things we have mentioned should help with the burnout that they have. Now if it’s going beyond- like sometimes it starts as stress and burnout and then it can end up in depression or extreme anxiety- to the point where it is impairing their wellbeing or the wellbeing of the family that they seek out professional help. There are ways and treatments available to help them feel less depressed or feel less anxious and so on. March 2022 | Queens Family 31

A Mom’s Wisdom Alexis Kristiana on sharing her breastfeeding and parenting journey By Donna Duarte-LaDD I first learned of Alexis Kristiana via mutual friend Denise Nicole (@abrooklybabe). She did what many savvy parents do these days and introduced a group of moms to each other on Instagram. I immediately gravitated to Alexis’s fashion IG @liquidgoldvintage, where she sells curated picks for nursing and onthe-go momsI also love Alexis for sharing her parenting experiences, such as breastfeeding, on her platform. When I started to follow her IG (@alexiskristiana) I was on child number two and felt a bit distant from other parents as my son was being diagnosed early with Autism, and I was not meeting other moms. It was refreshing to revisit the experiences I had with my first son and know that we moms are on a similar journey. I was not breastfeeding at the time, but I appreciated Alexis’s wisdom on breastfeeding. Along with her amazing husband, Tolu Adegoke, they have fun. Yet, they can still be frank and raw with their parenting experiences with their two children Zion, 2.5 years old, and new baby Zuri, five months. Any seasoned mom will tell you; moms need moms- Alexis Kristiana’s wisdom and shared journey is reminder that you are never alone. How has your journey of breastfeeding evolved from Zion to Zuri? When I first started my breastfeeding journey with Zion, I had no idea what I was doing. My mom did not breastfeed us because she was stationed away in the Navy and was not able to. I didn’t have any close family to look to for resources at the start of my journey. So it was a lot of learning and guesswork. That journey is what sparked me to start sharing more of my breastfeeding experiences through social media so that other first-time moms would not feel as lost as I did as well. With Zion, I experienced extreme oversupply and this additional supply led to some problems with nursing. I would have to pump or express 32 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 before every feed to make sure that he wasn’t choking while he was eating. It sounded like such a great problem, but it was a stressful time for us in our journey. This led to him also developing a brass preference because one of my breasts had more of a slow type of flow for him to take down the milk and this caused me to have uneven breasts for the remainder of my journey. And I only fed off of that one breast up until the birth of Zuri. With Zuri, everything is so much easier and stress-free. Our journey has been beautiful from the start. We have not had any issues this time- I know what to look for and what to do and what not to do. What’s been different the second time around is that I am tandem nursing. Zion is starting to naturally self-wean and I feel like our journey might slowly start coming to an end with tandem nursing. We are taking it day by day and seeing where we go. He only does 1-2 feeds a day now and there have been days where he doesn’t even ask to nurse. So we’ll see where we end up. Can you share how tandem breastfeeding works? Us mothers are being touched often, how do you know if it is for you? With tandem nursing, you definitely can feel an overwhelming sense of being touched out. As you mentioned, we are constantly being touched as mothers, which can leave one feeling just massively overstimulated and wanting to be alone at the end of the day. Tandem nursing can bring these feelings more to the surface and if you feel like that is something that might not be good for your mental health it might not be for you. If you feel like this is something you want to experience, go ahead and try it out, see how you feel, I believe that you won’t know if you want to tandem nurse until you start to do it. I had a whole different idea of what tandem nursing would look like before I started and it was completely impractical. You see all these pretty pictures online of women tandem nursing - you think it looks calm and beautiful. The reality of it is that it can be incredibly stressful, tiring on your body and your mental health. You are feeding two children from one body, which is a lot on top of the day-to-day of motherhood. Some women choose to feed two children with both latched on. However, you can also tandem nurse without ever latching on both your children at the same time. What has worked for me to not feel overstimulated is to nurse Zion and Zuri at different nursing sessions. I adopted my second child, and breastfeeding wasn’t in the cards for my son and me. What about the mothers who can’t or choose not to breastfeed? How can parents not feel left out when there is so much emphasis on breastfeeding? My heart does go out to women who strongly want to breastfeed and, unfortunately, are not able to. My mother was one of them. For those mothers who cannot experience this journey, I hope they find comfort and joy in establishing other types of bonds that they can through motherhood. There are countless ways to bond and connect and feel one with your child, and yes, breastfeeding is one of them, but it is one in a long list of many. I know that there is a feeling that breastfed is best at times, but I firmly believe that feeding is best and that whatever way you choose to nourish your child- what matters at the end of the day is that the child is healthy, growing and loved. Your family unit is tight; we all fell in love with your husband Tolu at the cover shoothow do you two keep your relationship so strong? My husband and I have known each other since we were 18, so we have grown up together- we have seen each other through so many changes and seasons in life that we truly have become best friends and life partners. Having kids only solidified our bond and we have grown closer in parenthood. The

Photo by Yumi Matsuo days are long and hard, but we find solace in each other, at the end of the night, we make sure to tap in and check in with one another. It’s little things here and there that we do for you throughout the days just to remind one another that we care. My Husband is truly unique and I would not be able to do half of the things I’m able to do if it weren’t for him. It is about us always making sure we have each other‘s back and the beauty in this is it unifies you in a special way. One of the main things that keep us strong is our faith - that right there is the foundation to it all. You share on your platform the unsolicited advice & toxic comments as a new mom. How do you deal with these comments? Do you have a bit of a thicker skin with baby #2? As a first-time mom comments like this got to me. And I took them all to heart, and as a result, I was always affected by things that I heard being said to me. But as you grow into yourself as a mother, you learn to push things aside that you don’t need to hear. This is what I do. I keep moving. Someone can tell me whatever they want, give me (unsolicited ) advice they think I need to hear but I keep moving forward. I think this comes with time, as a mother as you feel more seasoned and comfortable in your role. Being a mom of two, you definitely can’t tell me anything right now that I don’t want to hear cause I’m just not having it! March 2022 | Queens Family 33

calendar By Shara Levine Take a tour of the 18th century Vander Ende-Onderdonk House in Ridgewood. QUEENS Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 10:30-11:45am WHERE: Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Enjoy reading 2 classic stories by Dr. Seuss, meet a fine-feathered friend from Are You My Mother?, and play some games inspired by Dr. Seuss characters. Ages 3-5. WANT TO GO?: $24. 718-2294000. Alleypond.doubleknot. com Wintercon: New York Comic & Sci-Fi Expo WHEN: March 12-13, Saturday, 10:30am-7pm; Sunday, 10:30am-5pm 34 WHERE: Resorts World NYC, 110-00 Rockaway Boulevard, Jamaica AGES: All WHAT: Get up close and personal with your favorite celebrity guests, hang out with cosplayers, and party the night away! WANT TO GO?: $10-$25; free for kids ages 10 and younger. 718-215-2828. Nywintercon. com Princess Particular WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2:30-3:15pm WHERE: The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st Street, Woodside AGES: All WHAT: Princess Particular has big dreams outside of the castle, luckily, her maids, Chancellor and Lady-in-Waiting are on hand to help make them come true. NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 WANT TO GO?: $20 ages 16 and older; $12.50 ages 3-15. 718-433-9030. https:// secrettheatre.com/whats-on/. Educational Activities Hats Off to The Environment - Celebrate Dr. Seuss WHEN: Wednesday, March 2, 3:30-4:30pm WHERE: Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens AGES: 5-8 WHAT: Don your Dr. Seuss hat, read some books, and learn about the role trees and plants play in our air supply during this Dr. Seuss birthday celebration. Ages 6-8. WANT TO GO?: $11.80. 718229-4000. Alleypond.org Horticulture Classes WHEN: Feb. 5- March 5, Saturdays, 11am-12:30pm WHERE: Amazicool Gardens, 224-06 Linden Boulevard, Cambria Heights AGES: 5-12 WHAT: Learn how to grow own Herb Gardens by doing hands on planting. You will build you own Herb Garden to take home and care for. WANT TO GO?: $15. 718-5051481. Eventbrite.com Circus Clinic WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 4:30pm WHERE: Industry Gymnastics, 502 50th Ave., Long Island City AGES: 5-12 WHAT: Learn aerial skills with the Lyra, ground acts such as hooping, juggling, balancing, poi, and more. WANT TO GO?: $40. 718-3925437. Industrygymnastics.com

March mural on the wall and join the fun with a Live DJ, Giveaways, Raffles and more. WANT TO GO?: 718-460-2000. Theshopsatskyviewny.com calendar with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $29.50. 718-856-5464. Kingstheatre.com Animal Meet & Greet Watch a girant “Water Tiger” mural get painted at the Shops at Skyview Center in Flushing on March 4. Cartwheel Clinic King Manor WHEN: Saturday, March 26, 4:30-5:45pm WHERE: Industry Gymnastics, 502 50th Ave., Long Island City AGES: 5-12 WHAT: Focus on the fundamentals and proper technique for the perfect cartwheel. WANT TO GO?: $40. 718-392-5437. https:// industrygymnastics.com/ product-page/cartwheelclinic-3-26. Holiday Fun WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 1-4pm WHERE: King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica AGES: All WHAT: Learn about the lives of Irish immigrant women in the United States and make a craft young Irish women would have brought to remind them of their country of origin. WANT TO GO?: 718-206-0545. Kingmanor.org Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 1pm WHERE: Beach 129th Street, Beach 129 Street and Newport Avenue, Rockaway Park AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate all things Irish at this 47th annual parade. WANT TO GO?: Queenscountyparade.org Bunny Magic Photo Experience WHEN: March 25- April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm WHERE: Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst AGES: All WHAT: Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny! WANT TO GO?: Photo packages start at $34.99. 718592-3900. Shopqueenscenter. com Hands on History: Immigrant Women at Vander Ende-Onderdonk House Museum Tours WHEN: Jan. 15- March 13, Saturdays and Sundays, 12-5pm WHERE: The Vander-Ende Onderdonk House, 1820 Flushing Ave., Glendale AGES: All WHAT: Experience the architecture of NYC’s oldest Dutch stone house (c. 1709), discover the lives of the Vander Ende & Onderdonk Families, and learn about Ridgewood’s evolution from a rural farming community to a bustling industrial hub. WANT TO GO?: $5; free for children younger than 12, members, and Veterans & Active Military. 718-456-1776. Eventbrite.com Live Mural Painting WHEN: Friday, March 4, 4-7pm WHERE: The Shops at Skyview Center, 40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Watch the “Water Tiger” mural come to life, as artist Simi Mahtani & Teressa Wozniak paint a 600 foot Rhythm of the Dance WHEN: Sunday, March 6, 11am-12pm WHERE: Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens AGES: 6-8 WHAT: Children will touch and learn about four different animals. Then help make yummy treats for the birds in the Animal Room. WANT TO GO?: $20. 718-2294000. Alleypond.org Winter Family Outing: Bugging Out! WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 2-3pm WHERE: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing AGES: 3-12 WHAT: Explore the world of bugs by examining the parts of a live insect, building your own clay creepy crawly, and searching for bug homes in the garden. WANT TO GO?: $22 per child and adult. 718-886-3800. Queensbotanical.org Fantasy Terrarium Workshop WHEN: Sunday, March 20, 1-3pm WHERE: The Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38th Ave., Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Learn about the water cycle and terrarium care while creating a miniature indoor garden. WANT TO GO?: $12 per family; $5 individual; $10 members per family; $4 members individual. 718-359-6227. Vomuseum.org Brooklyn Blippi The Musical WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 2pm WHERE: Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush AGES: 2-7 WHAT: Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage WHEN: Friday, March 11, 8pm WHERE: On Stage at Kingsborough, 2001 Oriental Blvd., Brooklyn AGES: 5 and older WHAT: This breathtaking show takes you on an epic journey through the ages, from ancient mythology to the travels of the Irish emigrants through the rolling hills and stone walls of Connemara all the way to the modern skyscrapers of New York. WANT TO GO?: $32$39. 718-368-5596. Onstageatkingsborough.org ABCirque & Play WHEN: Sunday, March 20, 4-5:45pm WHERE: The Muse Brooklyn, 350 Moffat Street, East New York AGES: All WHAT: Watch NYC’s finest circus troupe, ABCirque, juggle, flip, and fly high with aerial acrobatics then try out the circus arts for yourself! WANT TO GO?: $25; $15 children 12 and younger. 929400-7980. Themusebrooklyn. com Book Launch- Olympians: Dionysos: The New God by George O’Connor WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 1-2pm WHERE: Powerhouse at Industry City, 220 36th Street, Building 2, Sunset Park AGES: 9-17 WHAT: New York Times– bestselling author/artist George O’Connor launches his latest installments DIONYSOS with fun-filled activities and drawing demos. Ages 8 and older. WANT TO GO?: 718-666-3040. Powerhouseic.com Outdoor Ice Skating WHEN: Nov. 9 - April 3, COVERED RINK: MondayThursday, 9am-4:30pm; Friday, 9am-7pm; Saturday, 1-9pm; Sunday, 1-4:30pm. OPEN AIR RINK: Monday-Thursday, March 2022 | Queens Family 35

calendar March 9am-7pm; Friday & Saturday, 9am-9pm; Sunday, 9am-7pm WHERE: LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park Brooklyn, 171 East Drive, Brooklyn AGES: All WHAT: Experience ice skating on two open-air rinks Manhattan Blue Man Group WHEN: Ongoing WHERE: 434 Lafayette street AGES: All WHAT: Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises. 35 million people of all ages, languages and cultures know what Blue Man Group is really about. Now it’s your turn. Hard to Describe. Easy to Love. WANT TO GO?: $54-102, Blueman.com New York Theatre Ballet’s Cinderella WHEN: March 4-6, Friday, 7pm; Saturday, 1pm and 7pm; Sunday, 1pm and 3:30pm WHERE: Florence Gould Hall at FIAF, 55 E 59th St., Turtle Bay AGES: 3-10 WHAT: NYTB’s one-hour production of Cinderella tells the beloved story of Cinderella’s transformation, and features a dancing clock, wacky stepsisters, and the Fairy Godmother and her wand-waving magic. WANT TO GO?: $29. 212-3556160.Ticketmaster.com NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 11am-4:30pm WHERE: Fifth Avenue, 5th Avenue at 44th Street, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the history and culture of the Irish at this famed parade. WANT TO GO?: 718-231-4400. Nycstpatricksparade.org/. New York International Children’s Film Festival 36 WHEN: March 4-19, Fridays, 4:30-9pm; Saturdays, 10:30am-9pm; Sundays, 10:30am-7pm WHERE: SVA Theatre, 333 W 23rd St., Chelsea AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Catch must-see screenings of exciting new animated, live action and doc films for young audiences, plus filmmaker Q&A’s. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $17. 212-349-0330. Nyicff.org/ festival/. Fort Tryon Kids: Native Americans WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 1-2pm WHERE: Fort Tryon Park, 741 Ft. Washington Ave., Fort Washington AGES: All WHAT: Go on a journey back in time when Native Americans inhabited the land and learn about customs, survival techniques, and conservation practices. WANT TO GO?: 212-795-1388. Eventbrite.com JCP Purim Celebration 2022 WHEN: Sunday, March 6, 11am-1pm WHERE: Tribeca Synagogue, 49 White Street, Tribeca AGES: 3-12 WHAT: This Purim Celebration features costumes, crafts, food and musical performances! WANT TO GO?: $20; $15 members. Price is per child. 212-966-7141. Eventbrite.com Nature Connections for Kids WHEN: Jan. 15-March 26, Saturdays, 10am WHERE: The Greenhouse and Education Center at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, 679 Riverside Dr., Harlem AGES: 6-8 WHAT: Look at patterns in nature, explore seeds, evergreens, bird feeders and much more with garden educator Thalia Flores-Perez. WANT TO GO?: 917-902-3940. Eventbrite.com Air Play WHEN: Feb. 11- March 6, See website for schedule WHERE: New Victory Theater, NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Pixar’s “Turning Red” is part of the New York International Children’s Film Festival, running March 4-19 at the SVA Theatre. 209 W. 42nd St., Midtown AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Circus and science collide when these globetrotting clowns return to transform ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $20. 646-223-3010. Newvictory.org Wide-awake Jake WHEN: March 4-19, Fridays, 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm and 4:30pm WHERE: TADA! Youth Theater, 15 W 28th St, Chelsea AGES: All WHAT: This family musical features the story of a little boy who simply can’t fall asleep and the adventures he encounters on his quest for slumber. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $15. 212-252-1619. Tadatheater. com Beauty and The Beast the Musical 2022 WHEN: Feb. 26- April 10, Saturdays, 3p and 7pm; Sundays, 11am and 2pm WHERE: The Players Theater, 115 MacDougal St., Greenwich Village AGES: All WHAT: This adaptation, based on the original book by Jeanne-Marie LePrince de Beaumont, is filled with charming musical numbers, delightful dancing, endearing and amusing characters, wonder and magic. WANT TO GO?: $42-$62. 212475-1237.Literallyalive.co Bronx Bronx Junior Keepers: Otters WHEN: Saturday, March 26, 9am-12pm WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx AGES: 8-12 WHAT: Get up close animal encounters with a small animal ambassador, help make enrichment for the animal collection, and practice the skills needed to take care of wild animals! WANT TO GO?: $60; $48 members. 800-433-4149. Bronxzoo.com The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope WHEN: Feb. 26- May 1, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm WHERE: The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Don’t miss this horticultural spectacle featuring thousands of dramatically displayed orchids in every shape and size. WANT TO GO?: $30; $28 students (with valid ID)/seniors (65+); $15 children (2-12 years); free for children younger than 2 and patrons/members. 718817-8700. Nybg.org Boogie Down Storytime with Wes and Jazy WHEN: Jan. 8- April 30, Saturdays, 10-11am WHERE: Mottley Kitchen, 402 E 140th St., South Bronx AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Come out for a family-friendly experience that cultivates early literacy awareness through joyful reading experiences! WANT TO GO?: $19.95. 347916-6234. Boogiedownbooks. com

March 2022 | Queens Family 37

Podcasts Mental Health Podcasts for Parents By Courtney Ingalls A fter the two-plus years we have had, I think many people can easily say that 2022 is all about focusing on mental health. While some people might try using methods such as working out or incorporating reading into your routine, listening to a mental health podcast has also shown to be a good alternative to try as well! Whether you are looking to get advice from a professional or are looking to get some comedic relief, these popular podcasts are a great starting point when it comes to bettering your mental health! The Hilarious World of Depression Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Veteran Radio host John Moe wants to take the stigma surrounding depression away and give people a way to listen to others stories while also having a good laugh. Moe brings comedians on to his show to talk about their experiences while dealing with depression and hopes to give some comedic relief to those who listen. Santos will bring you through a different misconception of what it means to be happy and helps her viewers realize what makes them truly happy. The Self Work Podcast Available on Apple Podcasts After having 25 years of psychology experience, Dr. Margaret Rutherford is using her podcast as a platform to give her listeners a form of therapy or experience they need to continue bettering their mental health. Dr. Rutherford uses a compassionate direction when speaking about serious topics to give people both a soothing and educational experience while listening. Therapy for Black Girls Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify Dr. Joy Harden Bradford is a licensed psychologist and created her podcast to encourage the mental wellness of Black women and girls. Bradford focuses on mental health and personal development and her episodes cover a variety of mental health topics that are all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves. The Happiness Lab Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify Tara Brach Available on Apple Podcasts Have you ever told yourself that you would be happy once you get your dream job, make lots of money, etc.? Well Dr. Laurie Santos proves that not to be true in her podcast The Happiness lab. During each episode, If you are someone that can’t just listen to podcasts, but have to physically take action, then this is the podcast for you! Known for her meditation techniques and as a published author, Tara Brach uses her podcast platform 38 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 as a way to give listeners weekly guided meditations. These mindful meditations focus on spiritual awakening and getting rid of emotional suffering that many of us continue to hold on to. The Mental Illness Happy Hour Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Creator and comedian Paul Gilmartin describes his popular podcast as “more like a waiting room that doesn’t suck,”. Gilmartin (who is a recovering alcoholic and was diagnosed with clinical depression) talks to people who are living with mental health issues and uses humor to hopefully encourage others to seek professional help. Although The Mental Illness Happy Hour is not meant to replace any kind of medical care, it does help normalize talking about mental health while also adding comedic relief to your day. Terrible, Thanks for Asking Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Are you a person who constantly says they are “fine” when someone asks how they are doing, even though you know deep down you are not? Well Nora McInerny makes listeners think about how they really are with Terrible, Thanks for Asking. McInerny talks to real people who share their complicated and honest feelings to show others that it is ok to open up and show others that you might be struggling.

