New York Family - March 2022

March 2022 established 1986 newyorkfamily.com

contents March 2022 NewYorkFamily.com FEATURES 20 | Education The advantages of a Charter School education 40 | Parental Burn Out How to recognize it and move on Stories & columns 42 | Cover - Alexis Kristiana 8 | Mom Hacks Organize your nursery like a pro 12 | Ask the Expert Creating a social and emotional curriculum 16 | Ask the Expert Bringing a baby home during COVID 24 | Family Day Out The Minecraft exhibit at the Liberty Science Center will delight the kids 26 | Family Day Out Visiting the orchid show at NYBG 38 | Mom Stories For a mom, why time away is essential 46 | Calendar The best family-friendly events 50 | Podcasts Mental health podcasts for parents

Editor's Note March — Time to Plan! We are in that in-between time when Spring is a few weeks away, yet there are still cold days, but the warm days seep in and provide us with the promise of warmer days ahead. And now that COVID cases are dropping, some mask mandates are being lifted, which means parents can plan ahead! So head out and visit The Minecraft Exhibit at the Liberty Science Center (Page 24). Forget smelling the roses, give the orchids some love, and Visit The Orchid Show at New York Botanical Garden (Page 26). Also (drum roll), our Calander of Events (page 46) is back after a two-year absence. This calendar is a sampling of events we share on our platforms; make sure to visit newyorkfamily.com and our new sister publication nymetroparents.com for daily event listings and round-ups. We know that parents need support, especially as we enter year three of the pandemic. Check out our helpful round-up of Mental Health Podcasts for Parents (Page 50). Lastly, our influencer and entrepreneur cover mom this month, Alexis Kristiana (42), shares on normalizing breastfeeding and her parenting life with her two young children, husband Tolu on her IG platform @ alexiskristiana, showing us that mom wisdom is truly a gift for all. Donna and New York Family Media

mom hacks vet ones. Not only do they elevate the aesthetic and give a clean look, they grip the clothing so nothing slips to the floor. Add clothing dividers to separate by size (and later on by type or season.) This eliminates losing sight of precious items you were gifted so your baby can wear them when the time is right! Time is precious, and nap windows are that much more sacred. To avoid searching in every nook and cranny of the closet for that sleep sack, place everyday items in easy to reach areas, and everything else (like out of season or backstock items) in containment up high with labels. Work with your closet’s existing footprint and add components like baskets, stackable bins, or even a free standing drawer unit to maximize vertical space. Truth be told your baby’s items will naturally extend beyond the walls of the nursery. Carving a little space for your very important family member in multiple areas of your home provides flexibility as routines change. For example, creating a station for bottles or pumping gear in the kitchen keeps all parts just as easy to prep as they are sanitize. Future feeding gear will eventually replace the bottles, followed by sippy cups and your kiddos first lunch box! (I know, it’s all too much!) Pro tiP: When space is very limited, utilize a back of the door solution. These can be used for books, shoes, hair accessories, future potty training stations and so much more! implement a Donation Station & Keep Storage No matter how much we wish our babies will stay small, growth spurts will ensue. In order to keep up with the revolving door of clothes and gear, set up these 2 areas so systems stay afloat: Donation Bag: Hang a spare tote bag in a closet for items you no longer need. When something no longer fits and you don’t wish to keep it, resist the urge to toss it back into a drawer and instead place in your donation bag! When the bag is full, the bonus is it’s already totable to drop off at your local donation store or drop-box. Keep Storage: There is nothing wrong with 10 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 DesignaTe a Changing sTaTion subDiviDe Drawers maximize CloseT sTorage saving items to pass down or as your family potentially expands! Toss any items you wish to keep in clear closed bins to assess at a later date. When the bin is full, label it with your child’s age so you know when to pull it out again (0-6 months, 6-12 months, etc.) Pro tiP: Designate a separate box for sentimental items you wish to preserve for small baby keepsakes like their hospital bracelet or first blanket. tame the toys In the beginning months, the only entertainment your baby will need is you! Of course there will come a time when they will want to explore everything with their 5 senses (ie: shove things in their mouths) so keeping it simple is always best. Decorative baskets on the floor are a wonderful start for age appropriate toys, stuffed animals and books! They are accessible, childproof, and set your future toddler up for success in understanding basic organizing principles and clean-up. Modular cubby systems and bookshelves are great to grow into, just be sure to secure any furniture with straps as your little one begins to explore and grow. Tame The Toys Pro tiP: Rotate toys from their closet or other areas so everything isn’t always out at once. This tames the clutter, avoids overstimulation, and reignites your child’s interest and attention! Laura Kinsella is a mom, wife and owner of Urban OrgaNYze, a New York City based professional home organizing company. Since 2015, she has helped transform hundreds of homes to be more efficient, elegant, and meaningful. She has been featured as a Professional Organizer on A&E’s Hoarders, and more! She loves color-coded closets, The Container Store, and everything about being a mama, minus the glitter.

ask the expert Creating a Social and Emotional Curriculum Steps for parents to take with their school curriculum and lessons that can be adaptive By Donna Duarte-LaDD I t has been a little over two years since the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States. And as we enter into year three, parents, well, we are all still figuring it all out. While many facets of life- new variants, remote life, school class quarantines, inflation are just a few of those icky adult issues we are dealing with, we all know kids have had to adapt in a way that we frankly did not have to during our school years. Recently considerable health experts have shared that some children are experiencing a mental health crisis and learning challenges. How can parents know their child is struggling? What steps can they take with their school curriculum, for we all know that school is essential for their education and emotional state? I chatted with Elizabeth Fraley, M.Ed. The CEO of Kinder Ready Inc., who shared advice on adapting lessons as well as creating social and emotional curriculums for our kids. What behavior should a parent look out for in their kids when concerned with their child’s demeanor? Some behaviors to look out for in children that could be affected by the pandemic could include: restlessness, anxiety, lack of eating, or sleeping. Teachers, caregivers, and parents should keep a close eye on children to ensure that all of their academic, social, and emotional needs are not overlooked during this time. Parents and teachers can also work on communication techniques with kids. Eye contact, politeness, and the ability to engage are very important milestones in your child’s 12 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 development. It is important to look out for ways in which children communicate. Is the child communicating with a positive tone? Is the child using polite and proper grammar when communicating? Outside of school, children can work on techniques to build their demeanor and let their natural personalities shine around others, whether peers or other adults. The best we can do as educators and parents is model the behaviors we want to see in our children, as children will usually copy or mimic as they are learning. The way we talk to our children becomes their inner voice. The more we can be aware of our communication the better impact we will have on our children. We are entering into year three of this pandemic; for kids experiencing learning challenges, where does a parent first start addressing these challenges?

ask the Expert As soon as any abnormal or different behavior is observed, parents and teachers should start addressing challenges and communicate them to each other as soon as possible. The main areas of concern could be lack of interest in schoolwork, fatigue, and fear of the virus that impacts school and life routines. Students need periodic assessment to monitor their learning needs. Checkin with your child’s teacher. The teacher can make recommendations beyond the classroom if more remediation or enrichment is needed. Some families are able to provide outside educational support focusing on early learning and social and emotional support through supplemental teachers, therapists, and outdoor schools and playgroups. That said, we are seeing families from low socioeconomic backgrounds being impacted the most with more Covid exposures and repercussions from the virus pointed back to children. For the families that cannot rely on such services, social and emotional programs through local schools and mental health facilities should be our communities’ top priorities during the pandemic. Literacy has been a thoughtful way to explain the pandemic to children. Children need to know first and foremost that they will be okay and have strategies to follow to avoid coming in contact with Covid. One of our favorite Covid books now in the Kinder Ready collection is Bray Bray Conquers The Coronavirus by Ashley Maxie-Moreman. I really loved this children’s book because it brought awareness that African Americans are disproportionately affected by Covid-19 compared to other cultural groups. Another children’s book Kinder Ready loves is called Together by Kevin Poplawski and Illustrations by Michael Rausch. This children’s book focuses on strategies to avoid and care for oneself and others after an exposure. Many students are experiencing tiredness from the stress created from the pandemic. To aid in all of the changes children are experiencing, they need to have consistent routines that ensure they’re getting plenty of sleep. Children also need to eat nutritious diets that are consistent and low in sugar and fat. Children can also participate in yoga and other mindfulness groups through private classes or online for free. Many students are fearful of the unknown and the extended time in which masking has been required in schools. While many students are unphased, some are 14 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 “With the lack of interactions and the broken chain of communication with mask-wearing, children’s overall learning abilities, social and emotional growth, and sense of normalcy has been greatly altered compared to what we had pre-pandemic.” dramatically impacted. Check-in with your child’s mental health, seek the guidance of teachers and mental health professionals. As soon as your child is observed acting differently or is under situational stress, seek the guidance of professionals right away. What are your own experiences and unique education from dealing with kids going through challenges? It is imperative for preschoolers and young children to be able to experience and recognize feelings and learn to express themselves, as these are the most important social and emotional fundamentals. But unfortunately, with a mask, many of these teachable moments and experiences have diminished, putting our children’s early development and readiness at risk. With the lack of interactions and the broken chain of communication with mask-wearing, children’s overall learning abilities, social and emotional growth, and sense of normalcy has been greatly altered compared to what we had pre-pandemic. However, schools and teachers can readopt social and emotional curriculums to cover ways in which we can communicate and express ourselves while masked in the classroom. Students need strategies to better communicate and grow during the unprecedented time from 2020 to current. Many outdoor playgroups and experiences can help keep children unmasked and safe during these unprecedented times. As an educator, I can be there for my students to make sure that their social and emotional needs are being met. During the early part of the pandemic, I worked with younger students and helped them understand how masks keep us safe. We used masked teddy bears to help young students practice putting on masks and help them learn the importance of keeping them safe. I have also reviewed with students the importance of proper handwashing and taking care of ourselves. Zoom has also been a great resource to see a child without a mask in the comfort of their own home. What is your advice for parents on adapting lessons and keeping open lines of communication with your child’s teachers and at home? Keeping an open line of communication with parents is so important, especially during these unprecedented times. One way to keep an open line of communication is through a journal. I will write daily notes in a student journal that is sent home from the classroom each day. After each learning session, we also email parents to keep them in the loop on all things related to their child’s everchanging academic and social and emotional needs. Instagram is another easy tool for sharing pictures of learning and highlights from the day with parents. There are many ways in which lessons can be adapted. For example, on Zoom a lesson would be shorter than a live lesson where children have more interaction with their teacher. If lessons are on Zoom, tactile learning really helps to keep a child engaged. Materials for these lessons are sent ahead to the families. With the pandemic, we have had to adapt and resort to Zoom instruction time and time again with the surges in cases. Elizabeth is the current CEO/Founder of KinderReady, Inc. After spending over three years as a director of an early elementary program, Elizabeth started her own educational service company. Elizabeth is an education contributor for Huff Post. Elizabeth’s teaching philosophy offers a structured curriculum along with progressive approaches to highly, individualized teaching and learning. Elizabeth has over a decade of experience in early learning specializing in assessment, curriculum development, English Language Learning, and progress monitoring for grades preschool-6th grade. Elizabeth has specialized training in Love and Logic, a social and emotional curriculum. Elizabeth enjoys working with families and working with children to help them reach their fullest potential as learners.

ask the expert Bringing Home a Baby During a Covid-19 Surge By The BaBy Whisperers Jeri Ford, rN, BsN and Kayla loschKy, rN, BsN C onsistently throughout the pandemic we have heard how Covid-19 seems to effect children and infants less than adults. Although that may have previously been true, the recent Omicron variant has proven to effect children more than past variants. As pediatric nurses, we have seen a large spike in hospital admissions with this variant. Children younger than 5 have already consistently had the highest hospitalization rate of all children’s age groups for Covid-19 (Vox). Couple this with the already present 16 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 stress of bringing home a newborn, and new parents have a lot to worry about. Below are practical tips we have gathered from years of working with newborns and families as pediatric registered nurses. 1. Wash your hands….and often! This is not a new concept, but we cannot stress this enough. In nursing school, we would make the joke that if there was ever a multiple choice question with an answer of “hand washing”- that was always the answer. Handwashing is so important that nursing schools and post-nursing school exams continuously reinforce the topic. How you wash your hands matters, too. Make sure you are washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap to kill the most germs. Make sure to get all the cracks and crevices! If a sink is not close, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be used. Hand sanitizer is wonderful if you are in a rush, but hand washing is always the most effective. 2. Wear your mask. After two years into the pandemic, we finally know that Covid-19 is transmitted through droplets. This means that you are most likely to spread the virus by speaking closely with someone or by being around someone coughing. The best way to add another layer of protection against this is by asking visitors to wear a mask, especially while holding the baby. 3. Get your Covid-19 vaccine. As of the time this article was written, the Covid-19 vaccine has not been approved

ask the Expert for infants. The best way to protect your infant is by having visitors and yourselves be vaccinated. Learn more For more information about preventing other newborn viruses (like RSV), visit our blog post (yourbabywhisperers. com/post/ahh-it-s-rsv-andflu-season-what-can-i-do) about RSV and more Covid19 newborn information at yourbabywhisperers.com/post/ caring-for-your-newborn-duringthe-coronavirus-pandemic. 4. Keep your newborn inside. It is often recommended if you have a newborn to keep him or her inside for the first two to three months of life. Infants are still adjusting to their new environment and there are many new germs around in general, let alone during a pandemic. If it is not realistic for you to stay inside for a couple months, keep your newborn covered. This means in the stroller with a cover over it or in a baby carrier with a lightweight cover to help block airborne germs. the pandemic, visit our blog post about breastfeeding during Covid here. 5. Breastfeed if you can. If you have had the Covid vaccine or had Covid naturally (or both), your breastmilk is incredibly valuable to your newborn baby. Breastfeeding your baby as much as you can, even if just a little, can help them. You can even breastfeed your baby while you have Covid-19 as long as you wear a mask. For more information about breastfeeding during 6. Limit visitors. Limiting visitors can be an incredibly difficult thing to do during this time. Your newborn is here, and family is eager to meet him or her. Although difficult, limiting visitors can be key in preventing a Covid-19 infection in you or your newborn. We have spoken to many new parents during the pandemic who have said that this time to focus on themselves and the baby, without constant distraction with visitors, has been a wonderful gift to them. Focusing on your health and the health of your newborn is the first priority. 7. Know the symptoms of Covid in babies. Reported symptoms in newborns with Covid-19 are fever, being overly tired, runny nose, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, poor feeding, and trouble breathing. If your baby develops symptoms, get in touch with your baby’s pediatrician as soon as possible. If your baby is having warning signs such as trouble breathing, call 911 or take to ER immediately. Baby Whisperers is the only private baby nurse agency that matches families with baby nurses who are licensed Registered Nurses. To find out about the different types of newborn caregivers, check out our Baby Nurse, Nanny, Newborn Care Specialist, Oh My! blog here. For more information, visit our website at www. yourbabywhisperers.com. HVA A is is an an school! – HVA Parent We are a warm and caring school focused on sophisticated, deeper learning. Learn more and apply today for PreK-4th grade at harlemvillage.org/enroll. HVA West 74 W 124th St HVA East 2351 1st Ave Questions? enrollment@harlemvillage.org HVA is a tuition-free PreK-12 charter school with no fee to apply. 18 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022

International Leadership Charter High School International Leadership Charter CHANGING LIVESHigh AND School TRANSFORMING COMMUNITIES CHANGING LIVES ONE SCHOLAR AT AAND TIME TRANSFORMING COMMUNITIES ONE SCHOLAR AT A TIME ATTENTION PARENTS: Accepting applications now for ATTENTION PARENTS: 9th grade students Accepting applications now for for the 9th 2022-2023 academic year grade students Please join us for one of our many Open for the 2022-2023 academic yearHouses: Please join us for one of our many Open Houses: Tuesday, March 1, 2022; 5:00pm - 6:00pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022; 5:00pm - 6:00pm Wednesday, March 2, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm Wednesday, March 16, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022; 3:00pm 4:00pm Tuesday,March March22, 8, 2022; Tuesday, March 8, 2022; 5:00pm - 6:00pm Tuesday, 2022; 5:00pm 5:00pm--6:00pm 6:00pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022; 5:00pm 6:00pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022; 3:00pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022; 3:00pm -4:00pm 4:00pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022; 5:00pm - 6:00pm *Note: The lottery will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Tuesday, March 1, 2022; 5:00pm - 6:00pm Wednesday, March 16, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm For applications, Wednesday, March 2, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022; 5:00pm - 6:00pm please visit our website at www.ilchs.org Wednesday, March 23, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm *Note: The lottery will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 For applications, please visit our website at www.ilchs.org For application visit www.Ilchs.org & For more information email egonzalez@ilchs.org For application visit www.Ilchs.org &March 2022 For more information email egonzalez@ilchs.org | New York Family 19

Education The Advantages of Charter Schools By HannaH Mallard and donna duarte ladd A significant advantage of living in New York is that we have fantastic school resources. One education choice for New York students that continues to grow is Charter Schools. What is a Charter school, and how do they work? What is a Charter School? Charter schools are independently-operated public schools accountable for advancing student achievement. This combination of freedom and accountability allows charter teachers to adapt their classrooms based on their students’ needs while pushing for high academic achievement. New York City’s 267 charter schools are independent of the New 20 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 York City Department of Education, but they can be closed if they don’t meet certain student achievement standards. Charter schools offer students opportunities for academic success that unfortunately cannot be said for some of the city’s public schools. NYC Charters Outperform Other Public Schools According to New York state exams statistics in 2019, 63% of charter students in grades three through eight passed the state math exam and 57% of charter students were proficient in English Language Arts. New York’s charter students outperformed their peers from traditional public schools: 46% of traditional public school students passed the state math exam and 47% of these students were proficient in English Language Arts. NYC Charters Do Not Succeed at the Expense of District Schools A common myth is that as New York’s charter schools succeed, the city’s traditional public schools fail as a result. A 2018 study by the Manhattan Institute concluded that “competition from New York City charter schools has either no effect, or a positive effect,” on the city’s traditional public schools. In fact, district schools have improved significantly as charter schools have spread throughout New York City’s five boroughs. Funding for district schools has also increased as the student population at charter schools has gone up over the years.

Family day out Minecraft Exhibit will Delight Kids Liberty Science Center show fosters creativity and fun By BarBara russo A re you ready to get your game on? It’s time to head to Liberty Science Center in Jersey City for its new, upcoming exhibit: Minecraft: The Exhibition, featuring the scenes and characters from the popular video game, Minecraft. The interactive exhibit, which opens on Feb. 18, gives Minecraft fans an opportunity to step inside the world of the game, surrounded by blocky scenes and characters from Minecraft builds. But you don’t have to be a Minecraft wiz to enjoy the exhibit. Those who aren’t familiar with the game will still learn the fundamental skills and moves at game stations inside the gallery to start building their own worlds. Minecraft (for anyone who’s heard of it but isn’t sure) is a video game where players explore a blocky, virtual world and discover raw materials, craft tools, build structures and much more. According to Common Sense Media, it can also be educational, and its focus on building can reinforce geometry concepts, as it strengthens players’ logic skills, creativity, and even collaboration. What to Expect This is the East Coast premiere of the exhibit, which was created by MoPop, the Museum of Popular Culture, in partnership with Mojang Studios. The exhibit is a 6,000-square-foot multimedia experience designed for both Minecraft players and non-players of all ages. Highlights of Minecraft: The Exhibition include: Life-Size Characters: The exhibit features photo opportunities with 15 life-size characters from Minecraft, including the explosive Creeper and mysterious Enderman. A diorama includes a Minecraft tree, zombie, and wolf. Phantoms fly overhead, chickens scramble underfoot and baby pandas play in a bamboo forest. 24 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Courtesy of Liberty Science Center. Time-Lapse Builds: Videos showing time-lapse builds and veteran players at work designed to help museum visitors become experts at the game. Crafting Table: Players can use cards that represent building materials from the game to make their own objects and tools. These materials include wood, iron and obsidian. 10am-4pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm. The exhibit will be available through Sept. 5. What to Know About Visiting Where is the Liberty Science Center located? Liberty Science Center is located at 222 Jersey City Blvd., Jersey City, NJ. What are the Liberty Science Center’s current COVID guidelines? Liberty Science Center requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all visitors age 12 and older. When is Minecraft: The Exhibition open? Minecraft: The Exhibition is open anytime Liberty Science Center is open. Regular winter hours are Thursday-Friday, How much are Liberty Science Center Minecraft: The Exhibition tickets? Tickets are $8, plus general admission to the museum ($29.99; $24.99, ages 2-12). Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit lsc.org or follow the Liberty Science Center on Facebook or Instagram.

family day out Visiting the Orchid Show at NYBG T ake in all of the beautiful and colorful views as you and the family explore The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope! This lifestyle icon designed the Orchid Show back in 2020, but because of the pandemic the exhibit was cut short. Luckily Leatham is back this year and is showcasing dazzling creations that have been reinvented for guests at NYBG! Leatham worked with the Senior Curator of Orchids, Marc Hachadourian, along with other amazing growers around the world to put together orchids that are sure to wow all of the exhibits visitors. While walking through the exhibit, gets will take in an array of orchids that come in every shape and provenance that are put together with artistic embellishments and a kaleidoscopic tunnel of lights. “ My reinvention of Kaleidoscope will be totally different installations than two years ago. Every turn will display a new vision, while maintaining the thematic element of every gallery focusing on a different color experience. With this design, visitors will appreciate the beauty of orchids and see NYBG’s Conservatory in exciting new ways.” said Jeff Leatham. To make this exhibit even more special, parents and guests 21 and older can experience this beautiful show at night that will be accompanied with music, cash bars, and food! This fun and colorful exhibit will be running at The New York Botanical Garden from now through May 1, 2022. Check us out Online! We’re the #1 print & digital lifestyle platform for engaged parents in New York. Visit newyorkfamily.com for daily stories and to sign up for our weekly newsletters! 26 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022

Rock & Roll just because it's awesomel STEAM communi Programsty spirit and amazing teachers Strong curiosity, intelthrough ligence, and of childorenn. excelcreati lencevitnyeducati Robotics / Musical Theatre / Choir STEAMArt /Programs PRIVATE && excellence in education. through LiLicsmm/iittMusi eded seat openi nn/gsgsChoiffoor:r:Scho PRIVATE seat openi The Cathedral School The Cathedral Art / Roboti c al Theatre r The Cathedral School The Cathedral School The Cathedral Sch The Cathedral School VIRTUAL TOURS Nursery Program, Prek4, The Cathedral School The PRIVATE Cathedral School VIRTUAL TOURS The Cathedral Sch Nursery Program, Prek4, The Cathedral School The Cathedral School & The The Cathedral School Cathedral School LimitedK-5seat openings for: The Cathedral School th Grades AVAILABLE NOW The Cathedral School FEBRUARY 4, 5, & 6 K-5th Grades AVAILABLE NOW PRIVATE & VIRTUAL TOURS ependent Program, Prek4, i t ed seat openi n gs f o r: An ependent preschool preschool and and day day An independent independent preschool preschool and and day day LimNursery Small class size and nurturing atmosphere Small class size and nu itted to the natural endent preschool and day school committed to the natural An independent preschool and day itted to fostering fostering the natural school committed to fostering fostering the natural FEBRUARY 4, 5, & 6 Individual to each student Small classattention size and nurturing atmosphere Individual Small classattention size and to nu endent preschool and day VIRTUAL ce, and creativity of children An independent preschool day K5 th Grades curiosity, intelligence, and creativity of children AVAILABLE NOW ed fostering the natural school committed to fostering the natural ce, to and creativity ofTOURS children Nursery Program, Prek4, curiosity, intelligence, and creativity ofand children Strong community spirit andstudent amazing teachers Individual attention to each Strong community Individual attentionspir to ugh excellence in education. edand to fostering the natural through excellence in education. committed to fostering the natural e, creativity of children ugh excellence inschool education. curiosity, intelligence, and creativity of children through excellence in education. Real estate Forever Homes! Find a place for your family in these amazing neighborhoods By Jaclyn Griffith R emember that weekend getaway to a cozy home in a charming small town or the visit to a cool NYC neighborhood that the family desperately needed in the midst of the 28 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 pandemic in New York City? Remember the local shops and family-owned restaurants, the sprawling parks and well-kept sidewalks, the children riding bikes around the neighborhood? That experience doesn’t have to be an unrealistic fantasy or just a memory of a weekend-long escape. If you’re considering relocating to a more tight community neighborhood in the city or a family-friendly suburb, you are not alone! We’ve compiled a list of towns and one great Brooklyn nook to help you find the new community that will be the perfect fit for your family. Read through, and we are sure you’ll find the diversity, community, beauty, walkability and (yes!) more space that the entire family will appreciate and love.

Real estate Westfield, NJ Westfield, NJ has been dubbed “a classic town for modern families,” and it prides itself on being the perfect mix of city and suburb. Westfield has a vibrant cultural scene in its bustling downtown neighborhood, where you will find national department stores as well as mom-and-pop shops. The tree-lined streets are filled with Victorian- and colonial-style homes surrounded by parks, golf courses, and recreational facilities for adults and children. The community is close-knit, and the architecture is charming, providing an evergreen environment for a family to blossom. Just 24 miles from Manhattan, Westfield is about a 40-minute drive from the city. New Jersey Transit trains run from Westfield to Penn Station is less than an hour, making this a popular spot for New York City commuters. The community of Westfield is proud to house famous artists and musicians, high government officials, sports personalities, and Wall Street and pharmaceutical executives. Plus, students at Westfield High School earn SAT scores higher than the state average. Consider this magnificent 5-bedroom, 4.25-bathroom home located at 155 North Euclid Avenue in Westfield, currently on the market for $1,795,000. With Victorian charm alongside modern-day amenities, this turn-of-the-century home is a perfect representation of Westfield’s magic. Just minutes from Mindowaskin Park, downtown shopping and restaurants, public schools, and New Jersey Transit, this home is situated on stunning, tiered, private grounds. It has an open back porch with a pergola, extensive perennial gardens, brick walkways, and a pea gravel stone 155 North euclid avenue, Westfield, NJ, Frank D. Isoldi/ Coldwell Banker patio dining area. Out back, families will enjoy an in-ground, heated pool featuring an eight-person spa with lighting and fountain jets. Guests will love the built-in barbeque and the pool house with a kitchenette, powder room, and rec room. On top of all that, the backyard even has a gorgeous 2-tier lily pond. Agent: Frank D. Isoldi Firm: Coldwell Banker Phone: (908) 787-5990 Email: frankisoldi@gmail.com MapleWood, NJ Maplewood, New Jersey is perhaps best known for its New York City ex-pat population. In the last decade alone families have moved from popular spots such as Brooklyn to the unique Maplewood. The town is a true melting pot, residents say, with diversity and inclusion upholding the spirit of the community. This new generation of families in Maplewood and long-time residents have helped establish it as the idyllic suburban town it is today. Fun fact. Maplewood happens to be the only town in New Jersey with a downtown shopping district with zero stoplights— yes, you read that right, zero. Maplewood’s quaint and charming feel is rarely matched in the surrounding area. The town boasts the 25-acre Memorial Park, designed in the 1920s by the Olmsted brothers. If you’ve recently brushed up on your New York City trivia, you’ll remember the Olmsted brothers as the designers of Central Park. This must be comforting to the expats who know that a New York City legacy is woven into the heart of Maplewood. Memorial Park features a ballpark, amphitheater, pond, and seemingly endless greenery. In addition to its greenery and quaint downtown scene, the Maplewood train station is in the center of downtown, providing easy access to New York City. You can be in midtown in 30 to 45 minutes on New Jersey Transit or drive as little as 30 minutes into the city. The Maplewood (and South Orange) School District has a diverse student body that has been repeatedly recognized for its academics, athletics, fine arts, and performing arts programs. More than 90% of graduates plan to attend college each year, which will certainly comfort any parents considering this move. 30 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 32 Highland avenue, Maplewood, NJ, Mark slade/Keller Williams This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house located at 32 Highland Avenue in Maplewood is waiting for your TLC and finishing touches. With a formal dining room, a detached 2-car garage, and a deck out back, this home is perfect if you’re looking for more space. Agent: Mark Slade Firm: Keller Williams Phone: (917) 979-5059 Email: sladehomes@gmail.com

Real estate Pelham, NY If a cozy town just north of the city sounds ideal to you, Pelham is the perfect fit. Established in 1654, Pelham is the oldest town in Westchester County, where generations of families have put down roots over the centuries. Pelham is particularly beneficial for commutersthanks to its many routes into the city—the Metro-North, the subway, the Hutchinson River Parkway, and I-95 are all easily accessible to Pelham residents. While this is a huge benefit to living here, Pelham’s warm and welcoming community is another reason many families choose this town as a new home. It’s common for residents of Pelham to run into familiar faces around town while exploring the community’s many restaurants, shops, and parks. The town is also proud to be home to many nonprofit organizations, including theaters, art centers, and the public library, drawing residents’ participation and activism. Pelham is just two and a half square miles, the southernmost town in Westchester County, and the Long Island Sound makes up part of its southern border. Walkability is key in Pelham. There are no school buses to Pelham’s public schools—which outperform the state average in standardized testing—which means the sidewalks are a hotspot for community members to run into each other. The diversity of homes in Pelham creates a beautiful mix of architecture, including Mediterranean, Victorian, colonial, and Tudor features. Perhaps your perfect family home is the sweet charmer on a large and lovely plot of land at 1140 Washington Avenue in Pelham. Currently on the market for $940,000, this home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and plenty of potential memories for a new family to make. The generous size of the bedrooms and dining room will be music to the ears of anyone leaving New York City for more space. The 1140 Washington avenue, Pelham, NY, april Monaco/Houlihan lawrence dining room flows seamlessly into the living room for easy entertaining and quality family time. The bright sunroom can be used as a playroom, music room, or home office—or, of course, a perfect spot to soak up the sun. The kitchen is open-concept with granite counters, and there is a first-floor full bathroom/laundry room, mudroom, basement, 2-car garage, rear deck, and sprawling backyard. Within an easy stroll, you’ll find Prospect Hill Elementary School, a playground, several nursery schools, and the gorgeous Shore Park along the shoreline of the Long Island Sound. Agent: April Monaco Firm: Houlihan Lawrence Phone: (914) 548-8350 Email: amonaco@houlihanlawrence.com Park SloPe, BrooklYN, NY If you’re looking to move near Manhattan and are searching for an oasis within the city- Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood is the ultimate spot for modern families. Family-friendly Park Slope is full of amazing parks and culture. Lucky residents get to enjoy Prospect Park for their backyard, regardless of whether or not they have a yard of their own. In addition to the outdoor space abundant in Park Slope, there are other attractions for families, including Prospect Park Zoo, Brooklyn Botanic Gardens, Brooklyn Museum, and Brooklyn Academy of Music. Park Slope residents can easily spend their weekends taking circus lessons at the Muse, enjoying Korean barbeque and karaoke at Insa, and visiting specialty markets and renowned restaurants. Of course, all the benefits of Manhattan are just a half-hour away by train—nearly every New York City subway line runs through Park Slope. The neighborhood’s public schools are among the highest-rated in the city, including Public School 321, and there are several high-performing private schools in close proximity. These schools are nestled in this down-to-earth community full of progressive, open-minded neighbors who contribute to the small-town feel of the neighborhood. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom condominium at 560 Carroll Street in Park Slope is 2,245 square feet of family delight. Space is abundant with a garage, a yard, and two storage units. The home is located in Park Slope, but it’s opportunely placed on the cusp of a few amazing neighborhoods: Gowanus, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, and Carroll Gardens. Architecturally, it’s an exciting mix of picturesque historic brownstones, high-end new developments along 4th Avenue, and cool warehouse conversions. The condo is 32 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 560 Carroll street, Park slope, NY, Rahme’ team, Compass quiet and serene, perfect for young families, with only one other unit on the floor. The future homeowner will love the dazzling views of the city and Prospect Park, as well as a common roof with panoramic views of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the harbor. Arts, entertainment, parks, and schools are within blocks of this home, which is sure to be a delight to parents and children, too. Agent: Rahme’ Team Firm: Compass Phone: (718) 233-3365 Email: rahmeteam@compass.com

mom stories Fountain of You For a mom, why time away is essential to refilling your cup By Alexis BArAd-Cutler I have discovered the secret to finally refilling the empty, days-old-coffee-crusted, and chipped cup of motherhood. And no, this realization did not happen overnight. Like many times in life when you finally say yes to yourself, it only happened after putting everyone else first for far too long. Here’s the skinny: The fountain of youth is not found in lasers, or upping your water intake, or doing one of those classes where everybody primal screams together. It’s being without your family – preferably somewhere lovely, like Tulum or Paris, or a cabin in the woods, or even a hotel in your own city. Let me save you some time in figuring this out for yourself, by taking you on my own journey. It was five years ago or so, and my kids were in kindergarten and preschool, respectively. My husband had been on a pretty consistent binge of solo vacations since I was pregnant with our first — it felt like bachelor parties just couldn’t exist if he wasn’t going to attend them. “But can’t you say, “Sorry, I have a toddler at home and my wife is pregnant?” “No, they need me there,” was always the answer. To be honest, “they” did. My husband is a natural planner and born event producer. He has an innate way with logistics rivaling covert military ops. It wasn’t just bachelor parties. He became drawn to music festivals, sometimes leaving for a week to go to Palm Springs or even Glastonbury. He’d send me photos from his trips away, and I’d be both jealous and hurt that he looked more radiant— his eyes sparkling, his skin more glowing, his smile more genuine — than he’d been before he’d left. Then there was the plus side of his having been away: When he’d come home, he would bring that same energy radiant energy with him. He’d be jet lagged, a little bit tired, sure. 38 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 He’d also be excited to be with the kids (he’d miss them a ton), he’d chatter away with me about the adventures he’d had (a welcome respite for us both from talking about work stuff) and it would be nice too for us to have missed each other. I’d recently become friends with a mom influencer around the time he came back from one of his longer trips. She and I hadn’t met more than once in real life, but we had talked several times a day via DM on Instagram. We had a lot in common career-aspiration wise, our backgrounds growing up, our social circles, and overall just really liked each other. One night she messaged me: “Any chance you can come with me to Tulum in April?” A friend of hers had dropped out of the trip and she had space in the room they’d reserved together. I was brushing my teeth when I read the message. I jokingly read it out loud to my husband thinking he would laugh and be like “Yeah, like you would ever do that.” “Babe, you should go.” As soon as he said it I felt something, an inner voice I guess say, “YES YOU SHOULD GO.” I thought of all the trips I never took and that I had helped facilitate for my husband, and the way he seemed to feel and look when he came back from his adventures. I wanted that for myself too. It was extremely hard to imagine being away from my little ones for several nights, and giving up control of the household to my husband and a babysitter. I agonized over how the kids would feel with me gone, and pictured them weeping into a phone screen every night. The minute I was on the plane with my friend, all of my worries had gone away. I was filled instead with exhilaration at what lay ahead. And this feeling came over me that lasted the entirety of the trip: Every moment of every day here, I had agency over my own life. Every minute was filled with choices I was making for myself. I hadn’t felt that happy and free in . . . I didn’t know how long it had been. We spent our days on the beach reading, talking, planning our futures, eating, sleeping . . . It was the most wonderful feeling, and I knew that this was something enormous that had been unlocked inside me that my husband had been gifting to himself all the while. Why hadn’t I known this was accessible to me, too? After that trip, I took other solo trips over the years: A few restorative days in Miami with a best friend, two nights in a cabin in the woods to write and dream with another friend, a trip to visit a former NYC friend who had moved out East, a sleepover in Manhattan at a hotel with friends from out of town. Each trip would fill me with anxiety leading up to it: Would my family survive without me? Would the kids be OK? Would they eat their broccoli? Be able to fall asleep? And each time the kids would wave the phone away whenever I called, or they would say hi and then go back to doing

whatever they were doing (because they were busy). They were fine! And when I came back from my trips I would feel so FULL because I had given myself that time to recharge, to be with myself, to have uninterrupted thoughts and conversation. Most recently I was invited to go to Paris for a work trip, although it hardly felt like work. My work friend and I were being flown there by the French airline, French Bee — a costaccessible airline that allows you to customize your flying experience. There are three ticket option tiers from which to choose: Basic, Smart, and Premium. From there, you can add up to 20 services and products from extra leg room, additional luggage, a la carte meals, upgrades, lounge access, and much more. Neither my friend nor I actually believed we would be going on this trip until we were standing across from each other in a terrible bar at Newark Airport. There had been so many obstacles standing in the way of our trip: potential family member Covid illnesses, surprise school shutdowns, a work fire that could require us staying in order to put it out. Somehow, some way, we found ourselves actually boarding an Airbus 350 to Orly airport near Paris. What stood out to us more than the great amenities on the flight (USB and electrical ports, adjustable headrests, unlimited in-flight entertainment) was the incredible customer service of everyone who worked at the airline — especially the in-flight staff. I’ve never been asked so many times if I was doing OK, and if I needed anything else. And it wasn’t just because we were guests of the airline. There was a woman on the plane — another mother traveling without her kid, but she was having a hard time (we could hear her on the phone before take off) — and the crew was so accommodating and patient with her in the midst of what seemed to be a mild panic attack. They brought her tissues, water, and allowed her the extra time she needed on her phone instead of curtly making her put her phone away like most airlines do before take off. Once we arrived at Paris, and settled into our sweet little hotel room in Montmartre, we planned out our adventures for the next few days. Our main goal: To inhale as much art and food as humanly possible before passing out each day. The Paris Tourist Office gifted us with museum passes for the week for easy entry to all the sights. [Quick tip: In order to get access to any museum or restaurant, current Covid safety policies require everyone to carry a Carte Sanitaire aka a Sanitary Pass. Bring your U.S. vaccine card to any local pharmacy in Paris and they will give you a printout of a Carte Sanitaire Every moment of every day here, I had agency over my own life. which has a barcode on it that you will use to enter most public spaces in Paris.] After these past few years of living with Covid restrictions, sicknesses, school closures, and so much uncertainty, it is hard to explain the exhilarating joy and unique freedom of walking down a cobblestone street in Paris with a friend, knowing that your only to-do list item is to look at some Picassos. We would often just stop, remove our masks, and take in the scent of the pastry shops and boulangeries and close our eyes and try to bring it all deep into our bellies, as if by consuming it we could hold it all for longer. This was heaven. When was the last time either of us had lingered in front of a painting without having to rummage in a bag to grab someone a snack? When was the last time we had been anywhere without thinking about an obligation to something or someone later in the day? Even when you have a “day to yourself” there is always bed time looming over you, or the madness of the breakfast and schoolday rush waiting the next day. Imagine the luxuriousness of waking up in a cozy room in Paris, looking up at tall French windows with lace curtains and wraught-iron gating, listening to the streets below come alive with the clack of Parisian women on the way to work or the occasional polite beep of a French cab? Of course, being geographically distant from our families didn’t mean that all of our responsibilities magically disappeared. Even with the time difference, my internal clock knew when school was letting out, when to check with the sitter that the ten-year-old made it to Jiu Jitsu, that I had to send a Zoom link for the virtual piano lesson. All the while, my travel buddy was coping with a death of a very close family member who had unexpectedly passed just as we were taking off for our trip. She put on a brave face the entire time, determined to stay in the moment for what felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get away. But whenever there were quiet gaps in the day, she was making calls to her mother, to her sisters, checking in on them and trying to maintain meaningful connection from afar. “Don’t worry about us,” her sisters implored her. “Enjoy Paris. We’ll still be here when you get back!” It wasn’t hard to enjoy Paris. We would start out at The Louvre, wander through the Medi- eval wing, sit under the sky roof of the Greek sculptures, and make our way to Rennaissance paintings of Italy. It was cold for Paris, but warmer than New York, so we enjoyed being able to take a leisurely walk through the Tuileries gardens, and then stopping for coffee and actually sitting to drink it instead of running with it to our next meetings. We happened upon a vintage carousel in the middle of the gardens on our way to Musee de L’Orangerie to see Monet’s “Waterlillies” and my heart felt a pang for a moment as I thought, “wow, the kids would have really loved seeing this.” But the sound of a child whining nearby (and even though it was in French, it still grated on me) reminded me of why this time away was so important. I belonged to no one but myself, the Paris streets, the sidewalk bistros with the young French people meeting for Aperol spritzes after work. My friend and I looked at each other and talked about how wonderful it felt to be doing exactly what we wanted to be doing in every moment. The times I feel this the most are when I am on my alone trips. When it was time to go home, I was ready to go home. I missed my family, I felt revived, and excited to get back into my home routine. I wasn’t even jet-lagged. The kids did not fall at my feet at my arrival back to the apartment, sobbing about how awful every minute was that I was gone. In fact, everything had been fine. They had had a great time with their dad, and — getting some extra iPad time and junk food. “You’re just . . . better after you go away,” my husband remarked a few nights after. “This is really good for you. You need this.” He wasn’t saying anything I didn’t already know, but it felt good to hear him acknowledge the value in my alone trips. It’s a double standard for sure — when dads go away, it’s called a “boys trip”. When moms go away, it’s . . . well, it doesn’t happen often enough, and when it does society frowns upon it. Moms have gotten so used to getting so little, that a trip to Target is a “Momcation”. We deserve better. What used to be difficult for me to fathom — taking time away from my kids and home life — is now something I am intentional about planning into my schedule. I know what it feels like when I’m near running on empty, and I know exactly what I need to fill my cup. And for me, that’s warm ocean water where I’m not chasing after a child worrying that they’ll drown, or a perfect espresso enjoyed slowly without having to check my phone to make sure I’m on time for school pickup. I fill my own cup with time spent on my own, and when I return home, there’s much more me and a much happier Mom for everyone else. March 2022 | New York Family 39

Parental Burnout How to recognize it and expert advice on how to move on By Courtney Ingalls W e all know that life as a parent can be stressful. Some parent’s feel like they can never catch a break, especially due to Covid-19 keeping kids at home during the designated alone time that all parents need. If you have noticed that you have been in a constant funk or have been developing more stress,that could be signs that you are experiencing parental burnout. We spoke with Natalie Weder, MD, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Child Mind Institute about some common signs of parental burnout and what steps you can take to prevent it. First off, can you talk a little bit about what parental burnout is? Typically as a parent you spend a lot of time taking care of your children, spending a lot of your energy making sure they’re safe, making sure that they are stimulated, making sure they have what they need. So sometimes parents,either because of environmental aspects like Covid or all of a sudden having to be teachers and tutors in addition to just parenting because they are studying from home, or you have less access to resources that you would access otherwise, have to spend so much time taking care of kids that sometimes they start neglecting their own needs. As a result, they can experience burnout, and burnout has different aspects to it: One is the typical you feel very fatigue, you feel very exhausted and it’s hard to feel that you recover from that exhaustion. There is also this sense of either shame or guilt because you know you’re not supposed to ever feel bad about being a parent or you’re supposed to always enjoy time with your kids and those types of things. 40 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 You can also start feeling kind of emotionally distant from your kids because there is so much exhaustion and it’s so constant that it’s very hard to then feel a sense of wanting to connect or being able to connect. It can also have a toll on your mental health because you feel more isolated, you feel sad, it’s hard to find the joy in things. What are some of the most common signs of a burnout the parents should look out for? The most common ones tend to be excessive fatigue, feeling that you are exhausted all the time, feeling like you feel more distant from your children that you can’t be emotionally present or that you can’t find the emotional resources or the emotional availability to be connected with them. And then kind of finding it hard to to enjoy things and enjoy being a parent, enjoying your time with them and feeling more joy in the moment. How has parental burnout been even harder since the start of Covid? I think the way we typically as parents balance the needs of our children and what we have to sacrifice and invest daily in their well being, is by having breaks and having them have their own structure while you do things that are important to you and taking care of your own needs and well being. Also using your community as your support. We know that in cultures where the role of parenting is to some extent shared or supported by family members, friends or the community and there tends to be less burnout because there’s a sense of shared experience and you tend to have more support. Whereas in more individualistic cultures where it’s typically just one or two parents- it can typically feel more intense. So I think with Covid, not being able to first have our structure and routine which we all depend on so much for well being is totally destroyed or changed. Also the sense of uncertainty, not knowing when it’s going to end- we don’t have that. You never know when the new variant’s

this lack of being emotionally present or this lack of enthusiasm. And so the kids first start worrying about their parents because they notice that something is wrong. Secondly they many times tend to internalize things, saying “oh maybe this is my fault”, “maybe I’m not being a good child” and kids can feel guilty themselves. Sometimes kids also try to use their own strategies to help the parent and sometimes that makes things worse because they might demand even more attention because they are worried about the bond or they’re worried about the parent and that ends up being more stressful for the parent. Sometimes when a parent is experiencing burnout, they don’t have the same degree of emotional resources so they can lose their temper, they can be more irritable, they can snap or they can angry more and kids tend to feel that. What are some changes you can make into your regular routine to help prevent parental burnout? The first thing is to feel comfortable talking about it. Really work on the guilt and be able to vent to people that you trust or to other parents, whoever is in your support system that’s an adult. Being able to talk about your feelings, being able to talk about your problems just in itself can be a huge relief. The other piece is to evaluate your stress. Sometimes when we’re so stressed out we can just go on automatic and don’t stop to think and pause to see what’s happening. So get a sense of “How am I doing?”, “What do I need?”, “What’s missing in my life?”. Then to really work on consistency and self care. Sometimes parents feel like they have to spend every minute with their child and if they don’t or they go out to exercise, they are neglecting them when in fact the better the well being of the parent, the better the well being of the child. going to come or when schools are going to shut down and someones going to get sick and you’re going to have to quarantine. Also not being able to use your support system- no playdates, no birthday parties, no visiting the grandparents, no letting them have a sleepover with someone- those are all moments in which you would typically get some degree of rest. How could parental burnout affect kids? Kids are very perceptive and they know their parents really well. So they can sense this- they notice this fatigue and they notice For parents that are trying to keep it all together, what kinds of techniques can they use to help with their parental burnout? Some of the things we have mentioned should help with the burnout that they have. Now if it’s going beyond- like sometimes it starts as stress and burnout and then it can end up in depression or extreme anxiety- to the point where it is impairing their wellbeing or the wellbeing of the family that they seek out professional help. There are ways and treatments available to help them feel less depressed or feel less anxious and so on. March 2022 | New York Family 41

A Mom’s Wisdom Alexis Kristiana on sharing her breastfeeding and parenting journey By Donna Duarte-Ladd I first learned of Alexis Kristiana via mutual friend Denise Nicole (@abrooklybabe). She did what many savvy parents do these days and introduced a group of moms to each other on Instagram. I immediately gravitated to Alexis’s fashion IG @liquidgoldvintage, where she sells curated picks for nursing and on-thego moms. Each selection is on point, and frankly, it is genius to fuse affordable style in a nursing mom’s wardrobe, for this can be one of the most frustrating periods where each piece needs to be highly functional. I also love Alexis for sharing her parenting experiences, such as breastfeeding, on her platform. When I started to follow her IG (@alexiskristiana) I was on child number two and felt a bit distant from other parents as my son was being diagnosed early with Autism, and I was not meeting other moms. It was refreshing to revisit the experiences I had with my first son and know that we moms are on a similar journey. I was not breastfeeding at the time, but I appreciated Alexis’s wisdom on breastfeeding. Along with her amazing husband, Tolu Adegoke, they have fun. Yet, they can still be frank and raw with their parenting experiences with their two children Zion, 2.5 years old, and new baby Zuri, five months. Any seasoned mom will tell you; moms need moms- Alexis Kristiana’s wisdom and shared journey is reminder that you are never alone. I feel that many moms connect with you on your platform for your honest journey of breastfeeding and 42 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 parenting. How has your journey of breastfeeding evolved from Zion to Zuri? When I first started my breastfeeding journey with Zion, I had no idea what I was doing. My mom did not breastfeed us because she was stationed away in the Navy and was not able to. I didn’t have any close family to look to for resources at the start of my journey. So it was a lot of learning and guesswork. That journey is what sparked me to start sharing more of my breastfeeding experiences through social media so that other first-time moms would not feel as lost as I did as well. With Zion, I experienced extreme oversupply and this additional supply led to some problems with nursing. I would have to pump or express before every feed to make sure that he wasn’t choking while he was eating. It sounded like such a great problem, but it was a stressful time for us in our journey. This led to him also developing a brass preference because one of my breasts had more of a slow type of flow for him to take down the milk and this caused me to have uneven breasts for the remainder of my journey. And I only fed off of that one breast up until the birth of Zuri. With Zuri, everything is so much easier and stressfree. Our journey has been beautiful from the start. We have not had any issues this time- I know what to look for and what to do and what not to do. What’s been different the second time around is that I am tandem nursing. Zion is starting to naturally self-wean and I feel like our journey might slowly start coming to an end with tandem nursing. We are taking it day by day and seeing where we go. He only does 1-2 feeds a day

Photo by Yumi Matsuo March 2022 | New York Family 43

Alexis recommends... What are some of your tips for postpartum hair loss? Make sure you don’t overwash your hair and focus on using hair masks that help with strength and growth. Also really loved Vegamour hair growth serum — this really helped me when I experienced postpartum hair loss with Zion. With Zuri, it hasn’t been as bad but I think it’s also because I’m choosing to not focus on it as much. It’s inevitable and you can find comfort in knowing that it will eventually stop! Tips for newborn dry skin? We love using Pipette baby products and layering products in order from thin to thickest. We love using their baby lotion and then topping it off with their baby balm. This really helps to lock in that intense moisture that baby needs. Additionally, I love using an air purifier in our home, and a humidifier just to put more moisture back into the skin that’s being lost especially during winter months. Favorite Breastpump (or breastpumps)? Absolutely loving the Willow Pump! This is changing the game with pumping and the relationship that women have on their breastfeeding journeys. Baby gear you can’t live without? The Hicolugo baby carrier, Snoo Smart bassinet, Solly baby wraps, Yogasleep portable white noise machine, Bugaboo Donkey 3 Double Stroller and the Clek Car seat are favs. now and there have been days where he doesn’t even ask to nurse. So we’ll see where we end up. What are some unique or unexpected ways you can use breastmilk to help benefit your baby and yourself? How did you learn the tips? They call it liquid gold for a reason! Fortunately, there are countless ways for your breastmilk to benefit not only yourself but your baby - it is insane! One of the things that I love to do is use breastmilk to treat any skin issues. Both of my children have eczema and it is an excellent form of natural Hydro Cortizone cream that you can apply to your baby’s skin to help with any skin conditions. It can also treat cradle cap or eye infections. I use it directly from the source or put it in their baths and do breastmilk baths for them. I learned about this through lactation consultants and other websites that share information about breastfeeding and love sharing this information with anyone that will listen! Can you share how tandem breastfeeding works? Us mothers are being touched often, how do you know if it is for you? With tandem nursing, you definitely can feel an overwhelming sense of being touched out. As you mentioned, we are constantly being touched as mothers, which can leave one feeling just massively 44 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 overstimulated and wanting to be alone at the end of the day. Tandem nursing can bring these feelings more to the surface and if you feel like that is something that might not be good for your mental health it might not be for you. If you feel like this is something you want to experience, go ahead and try it out, see how you feel, I believe that you won’t know if you want to tandem nurse until you start to do it. I had a whole different idea of what tandem nursing would look like before I started and it was completely impractical. You see all these pretty pictures online of women tandem nursing - you think it looks calm and beautiful. The reality of it is that it can be incredibly stressful, tiring on your body and your mental health. You are feeding two children from one body, which is a lot on top of the day-to-day of motherhood. Some women choose to feed two children with both latched on. However, you can also tandem nurse without ever latching on both your children at the same time. What has worked for me to not feel overstimulated is to nurse Zion and Zuri at different nursing sessions. I adopted my second child, and breastfeeding wasn’t in the cards for my son and me. What about the mothers who can’t or choose not to breastfeed? How can parents not feel left out when there is so much emphasis on breastfeeding? My heart does go out to women who strongly want to breastfeed and, unfortunately, are not able to. My mother was one of them. For those mothers who cannot experience this journey, I hope they find comfort and joy in establishing other types of bonds that they can through motherhood. There are countless ways to bond and connect and feel one with your child, and yes, breastfeeding is one of them, but it is one in a long list of many. I know that there is a feeling that breastfed is best at times, but I firmly believe that feeding is best and that whatever way you choose to nourish your child- what matters at the end of the day is that the child is healthy, growing and loved. Your family unit is tight; we all fell in love with your husband Tolu at the cover shoot-how do you two keep your relationship so strong? My husband and I have known each other since we were 18, so we have grown up together- we have seen each other through so many changes and seasons in life that we truly have become best friends and life partners. Having kids only solidified our bond and we have grown closer in parenthood. The days are long and hard, but we find solace in each other, at the end of the night, we make sure to tap in and check in with one another. It’s little things here and there that we do for you throughout the days just to remind one another that we care. My Husband is truly unique and I would not be able to do half of the things I’m able to do if it weren’t for him. It is about us always making sure we have each other‘s back and the beauty in this is it unifies you in a special way. One of the main things

Photo by Yumi Matsuo that keep us strong is our faith - that right there is the foundation to it all. You share on your platform the unsolicited advice & toxic comments as a new mom. How do you deal with these comments? Do you have a bit of a thicker skin with baby #2? As a first-time mom comments like this got to me. And I took them all to heart, and as a result, I was always affected by things that I heard being said to me. But as you grow into yourself as a mother, you learn to push things aside that you don’t need to hear. This is what I do. I keep moving. Someone can tell me whatever they want, give me (unsolicited ) advice they think I need to hear but I keep moving forward. I think this comes with time, as a mother as you feel more seasoned and comfortable in your role. Being a mom of two, you definitely can’t tell me anything right now that I don’t want to hear cause I’m just not having it! March 2022 | New York Family 45

calendar By Shara Levine Christopher Duggan New York Theatre Ballet presents “Cinderella” at Florence Gould Hall at FIAF on March 4–6. MANHATTAN New York Theatre Ballet’s Cinderella WHEN: March 4-6, Friday, 7pm; Saturday, 1pm and 7pm; Sunday, 1pm and 3:30pm WHERE: Florence Gould Hall at FIAF, 55 E 59th St., Turtle Bay AGES: 3-10 WHAT: NYTB’s one-hour production of Cinderella tells the beloved story of Cinderella’s transformation, and features a dancing clock, wacky stepsisters, and the Fairy Godmother and her wand-waving magic. WANT TO GO?: $29. 212-3556160.Ticketmaster.com NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 11am-4:30pm 46 WHERE: Fifth Avenue, 5th Avenue at 44th Street, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the history and culture of the Irish at this famed parade. WANT TO GO?: 718-231-4400. Nycstpatricksparade.org/. Blue Man Group WHEN: Ongoing WHERE: 434 Lafayette street AGES: All WHAT: Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises. 35 million people of all ages, languages and cultures know what Blue Man Group is really about. Now it’s your turn. Hard to Describe. NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Easy to Love. WANT TO GO?: $54-102, Blueman.com New York International Children’s Film Festival WHEN: March 4-19, Fridays, 4:30-9pm; Saturdays, 10:30am-9pm; Sundays, 10:30am-7pm WHERE: SVA Theatre, 333 W 23rd St., Chelsea AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Catch must-see screenings of exciting new animated, live action and doc films for young audiences, plus filmmaker Q&A’s. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $17. 212-349-0330. Nyicff.org/ festival/. Zoo Peeps WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 9:30-10:30am WHERE: Central Park Zoo, 64 Street and Fifth Avenue, Central Park AGES: 2-3 WHAT: This active Caregiver and Me program explores a new animal theme each week and will get you and your toddler moving around the zoo and seeing animals up-close. WANT TO GO?: $35. 800-4334149. Centralparkzoo.com/ learn/families/early-childhoodprograms. Fort Tryon Kids: Native Americans WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 1-2pm WHERE: Fort Tryon Park, 741 Ft. Washington Ave., Fort Washington AGES: All WHAT: Go on a journey back in time when Native Americans inhabited the land and learn about customs, survival techniques, and conservation

family friendly fun Join us for a custom blend of performances for the entire family in one of the most dynamic arts centers in NoHo. Dream Big: The Louis Henry Mitchell Story Pixar’s “Turning Red” is part of the New York International Children’s Film Festival, running March 4-19 at the SVA Theatre. practices. WANT TO GO?: 212-795-1388. Eventbrite.com JCP Purim Celebration 2022 WHEN: Sunday, March 6, 11am-1pm WHERE: Tribeca Synagogue, 49 White Street, Tribeca AGES: 3-12 WHAT: This Purim Celebration features costumes, crafts, food and musical performances! WANT TO GO?: $20; $15 members. Price is per child. 212-966-7141. Eventbrite.com Easter Bunny HOP! WHEN: March 5- April 17, See website for schedule WHERE: Club Bonafide, 212 East 52nd Street, Turtle Bay AGES: All WHAT: Come Hoppin’ away at the Easter Bunny HOP! SPRING SING-A-LONG. WANT TO GO?: $25 VIP includes photo op with Bunny; $20 show only. 646-918-6189. Eventbrite.com History Now Sun Print Art Workshop with artist Rose Deler WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 1-2pm WHERE: Morris-Jumel Mansion, 65 Jumel Terrace, Harlem AGES: All WHAT: Make your own sun print using light and found objects with artist Rose Deler. WANT TO GO?: 212-923-8008. Eventbrite.com Family Fun: Springtime Cupcakes WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 1pm WHERE: Sur La Table, 306 West 57th Street, Upper West Side AGES: 7 and older WHAT: In this family-friendly class, you’ll bake from-scratch cupcakes, icing and edible fondant, then learn piping techniques to create springinspired treats. WANT TO GO?: $59. 212-5748334. Surlatable.com Nature Connections for Kids WHEN: Jan. 15-March 26, Saturdays, 10am WHERE: The Greenhouse and Education Center at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, 679 Riverside Dr., Harlem AGES: 6-8 WHAT: Look at patterns in nature, explore seeds, evergreens, bird feeders and much more with garden educator Thalia Flores-Perez. WANT TO GO?: 917-902-3940. Eventbrite.com Kids Fleadh WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 12-2pm WHERE: Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, 260 West 23rd Street, Chelsea AGES: All WHAT: See the best of Irish short films & Irish Step Dance with McManus Dance Group. WANT TO GO?: $10. 212-6915519. Eventbrite.com L.O.S. Returns to the Music Hall with Live Performances: Vivaldi Virtuoso FEB 26 AT 2PM The creator of characters for Sesame Street shares the story of his journey and his faith. Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends MAR 19 AT 11AM & 2PM, MAR 20 AT 2PM A fun new musical about three inquisitive, out-of-the-box thinkers, presented by TheaterWorksUSA. Broadwayy Broadway Family Favorites APR 3 AT 3PM Some of Broadway’s finest vocalists perform tunes and characters from films and musicals based on children’s stories. Vy Higginson’s Sing Harlem Choir APR 29 AT 7PM Vy Higginson’s Sing Harlem Choir performs a rousing, inspiring evening of gospel music. Charlotte’s Web MAY 7 AT 11AM & 2PM, MAY 8 AT 2PM TheaterWorksUSA presents the classic E.B. White story of Wilbur the pig and his great friend, Charlotte the little gray spider. The Pout-Pout Fish MAY 14 AT 11AM & 2PM A new musical featuring whimsical puppets in a sweeping oceanic adventure presented by TheaterWorksUSA. Visit sheencenter.org for tickets. BUY THREE AND SAVE! Contact info@sheencenter.org for the Family Fun Pack discount. 18 Bleecker Street New York, NY 10012 WHEN: March 5-6, 11:30am March 2022 | New York Family 47

calendar March and 1pm WHERE: The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 695 Park Avenue, Upper East Side AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Theater, video, dancing, original scripts, and expertly crafted music education come together to form an engaging entrée into how music can spark creativity, add meaning and purpose in life, and build life skills in both the aspiring musician and the avid listener. WANT TO GO?: $16-$54. 212971-9500. Littleorchestra.org/ concerts Shen Yun WHEN: March 10-20, Thursday 3/10, 7pm; Thursday, 2/17, 2pm; Fridays, 7:30pm; Saturdays, 2pm and 7:30pm; Sundays, 1pm WHERE: David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, Upper West Side AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Through the universal language of music and dance, Shen Yun weaves a wondrous tapestry of heavenly realms, ancient legends, and modern heroic tales, taking you on a journey through 5,000 years of authentic Chinese culture.? WANT TO GO?: $80-$300. 212-496-0600. Shenyun.com Air Play WHEN: Feb. 11- March 6, See website for schedule WHERE: New Victory Theater, 209 W. 42nd St., Midtown AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Circus and science collide when these globetrotting clowns return to transform ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $20. 646-223-3010. Newvictory.org Wide-awake Jake WHEN: March 4-19, Fridays, 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm and 4:30pm WHERE: TADA! Youth Theater, 15 W 28th St, Chelsea AGES: All WHAT: This family musical features the story of a little boy who simply can’t fall asleep and the adventures he 48 encounters on his quest for slumber. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $15. 212-252-1619. Tadatheater. com Jabari Dreams of Freedom WHEN: March 25- April 3, See website for schedule WHERE: New Victory Theater, 209 W. 42nd St., Midtown AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Young Jabari learns lessons of courage from civil rights-era heroes through rap, freedom songs, hip-hop dance and humor. Recommended for ages 7 and older. WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $20. 646-223-3010. Newvictory.org Beauty and The Beast the Musical 2022 WHEN: Feb. 26- April 10, Saturdays, 3p and 7pm; Sundays, 11am and 2pm WHERE: The Players Theater, 115 MacDougal St., Greenwich Village AGES: All WHAT: This adaptation, based on the original book by Jeanne-Marie LePrince de Beaumont, is filled with charming musical numbers, delightful dancing, endearing and amusing characters, wonder and magic. WANT TO GO?: $42-$62. 212475-1237.Literallyalive.com. Bronx Junior Keepers: Otters WHEN: Saturday, March 26, 9am-12pm WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx AGES: 8-12 WHAT: Get up close animal encounters with a small animal ambassador, help make enrichment for the animal collection, and practice the skills needed to take care of wild animals! WANT TO GO?: $60; $48 members. 800-433-4149. Bronxzoo.com Boogie Down Storytime with Wes and Jazy NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Discover Beauty and The Beast at The Players Theater in Greenwich Village through April 10. WHEN: Jan. 8- April 30, Saturdays, 10-11am WHERE: Mottley Kitchen, 402 E 140th St., South Bronx AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Come out for a family-friendly experience that cultivates early literacy awareness through joyful reading experiences! WANT TO GO?: $19.95. 347916-6234. Boogiedownbooks. com Family Art Project: The Early-Bird Mobile WHEN: March 12-13, 10am-1pm WHERE: Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Help welcome back to Wave Hill the first returning birds and early migrants passing through on their way north—as well as the overwintering residents. Cut out birdie shapes and display them as a colorful mobile. WANT TO GO?: FREE with admission: $10; $6 students skating on two open-air rinks, designed for skaters of all ages and skill levels. WANT TO GO?: Admission is $8 on weekdays and $12 on weekends. 718-462-0010. Lakesidebrooklyn.com/. Brooklyn Beauty & the Beast WHEN: Jan. 22- April 3, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30pm and 2:30pm WHERE: Puppetworks, Inc., 338 Sixth Avenue, at 4th Street, Park Slope AGES: 3 and older WHAT: Beauty & the Beast the French Fantasy with a “live” Beast adapted for Marionettes by Nicolas Coppola (suggested for ages 3 and up) WANT TO GO?: $11; $10 children. 718-965-3391. Puppetworks.org QUEENS Wintercon: New York Comic & Sci-Fi Expo WHEN: March 12-13, Saturday, 10:30am-7pm; Sunday, 10:30am-5pm WHERE: Resorts World NYC, 110-00 Rockaway Boulevard, Jamaica AGES: All WHAT: Get up close and personal with your favorite celebrity guests, hang out with cosplayers, and party the night away! WANT TO GO?: $10-$25; free for kids ages 10 and younger. 718-215-2828. Nywintercon. com Princess Particular WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2:30-3:15pm WHERE: The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st Street, Woodside AGES: All WHAT: Princess Particular has big dreams outside of the castle, luckily, her maids, Chancellor and Lady-inWaiting are on hand to help make them come true. WANT TO GO?: $20 ages 16 and older; $12.50 ages 3-15. 718-433-9030. https:// secrettheatre.com/whats-on/. Educational Activities

Podcasts Mental Health Podcasts for Parents By Courtney Ingalls A fter the two-plus years we have had, I think many people can easily say that 2022 is all about focusing on mental health. While some people might try using methods such as working out or incorporating reading into your routine, listening to a mental health podcast has also shown to be a good alternative to try as well! Whether you are looking to get advice from a professional or are looking to get some comedic relief, these popular podcasts are a great starting point when it comes to bettering your mental health! The Hilarious World of Depression Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Veteran Radio host John Moe wants to take the stigma surrounding depression away and give people a way to listen to others stories while also having a good laugh. Moe brings comedians on to his show to talk about their experiences while dealing with depression and hopes to give some comedic relief to those who listen. Santos will bring you through a different misconception of what it means to be happy and helps her viewers realize what makes them truly happy. The Self Work Podcast Available on Apple Podcasts After having 25 years of psychology experience, Dr. Margaret Rutherford is using her podcast as a platform to give her listeners a form of therapy or experience they need to continue bettering their mental health. Dr. Rutherford uses a compassionate direction when speaking about serious topics to give people both a soothing and educational experience while listening. Therapy for Black Girls Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify Dr. Joy Harden Bradford is a licensed psychologist and created her podcast to encourage the mental wellness of Black women and girls. Bradford focuses on mental health and personal development and her episodes cover a variety of mental health topics that are all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves. The Happiness Lab Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify Tara Brach Available on Apple Podcasts Have you ever told yourself that you would be happy once you get your dream job, make lots of money, etc.? Well Dr. Laurie Santos proves that not to be true in her podcast The Happiness lab. During each episode, If you are someone that can’t just listen to podcasts, but have to physically take action, then this is the podcast for you! Known for her meditation techniques and as a published author, Tara Brach uses her podcast platform 50 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 as a way to give listeners weekly guided meditations. These mindful meditations focus on spiritual awakening and getting rid of emotional suffering that many of us continue to hold on to. The Mental Illness Happy Hour Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Creator and comedian Paul Gilmartin describes his popular podcast as “more like a waiting room that doesn’t suck,”. Gilmartin (who is a recovering alcoholic and was diagnosed with clinical depression) talks to people who are living with mental health issues and uses humor to hopefully encourage others to seek professional help. Although The Mental Illness Happy Hour is not meant to replace any kind of medical care, it does help normalize talking about mental health while also adding comedic relief to your day. Terrible, Thanks for Asking Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Are you a person who constantly says they are “fine” when someone asks how they are doing, even though you know deep down you are not? Well Nora McInerny makes listeners think about how they really are with Terrible, Thanks for Asking. McInerny talks to real people who share their complicated and honest feelings to show others that it is ok to open up and show others that you might be struggling.