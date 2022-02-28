Long Island Family - March 2022

March 2022 newyorkfamily.com Great March events Mental Health Podcasts for parents A Mom’s Wisdom Alexis Kristiana on sharing her breastfeeding and parenting journey Parental Burnout Recognizing it and how to move on Now including Long Island Parent

contents March 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 26 pg. 30 pg. 16 pg. 22 pg. 24 FEATURES 22 | Parental Burn Out How to recognize it and move on 24 | Cover - Alexis Kristiana 30 | Podcasts Mental health podcasts for parents Stories & columns 4 | Editor’s Note Family fun 26 | Calendar The best family-friendly events 6 | Mom Hacks Organize your nursery like a pro 10 | Ask the Expert Creating a social and emotional curriculum 14 | Charity Spotlight Growing a community tree of giving 16 | Ask the Expert Bringing a baby home during COVID Directories 18 | Camp Listings on the Cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Clothing Credits: On Alexis: tops from Glam Expressway shopglamexpressway.com On Zion: Birdie Lou Brooklyn | birdie-lou.com March 2022 | Long Island Family 3

Editor's Note

NewYorkFamily.com

March — Time to Plan!

We are in that in-between time when Spring is a few weeks away, yet there are still cold days, but the warm days seep in and provide us with the promise of warmer days ahead. And now that COVID cases are dropping, some mask mandates are being lifted, which means parents can plan ahead!

Our (drum roll), our Calander of Events (page 26) is back after a two-year absence. This calendar is a sampling of events we share on our platforms; make sure to visit newyorkfamily.com and our new sister publication nymetroparents.com for daily event listings and round-ups.

We know that parents need support, especially as we enter year three of the pandemic. Check out our helpful round-up of Mental Health Podcasts for Parents (Page 30).

Lastly, our influencer and entrepreneur cover mom this month, Alexis Kristiana (Page 24), shares on normalizing breastfeeding and her parenting life with her two young children, husband Tolu on her IG platform @alexiskristiana, showing us that mom wisdom is truly a gift for all.

Donna and New York Family Media

mom hacks Organize Your Nursery Like a Pro Tips and tricks for a functioning room By Laura KinseLLa of urBan Organyze W elcoming your baby home is one of life’s most precious moments. And while it is true that all a newborn really needs is sleep, food, and love, they sure come with a whole lot of stuff! As a professional organizer & mom, I’m breaking down how to organize your nursery like a pro in order to gain more time, order, and sleep for you and your littles. Designate a Changing Station No matter their size, babies will go through a multitude of diapers. Setting up a proper changing station makes the process enjoyable, efficient, and safe. It’s also what you’ll be most grateful for when experiencing those unexpected (yet inevitable) diaper blowouts! Utilize a basket next to your changing pad (look for one that has wipeable components or a washable liner) for storing a handful of diapers, wipes, creams, hand sanitizer, and 6 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 any other essentials. When restocking, take items completely out of their packaging so you aren’t fumbling with plastic or cardboard when you need them most. If you’re low on surface space, nest items in a top drawer or on a 3-tiered rolling caddy. Having a designated home for these items makes changing your baby that much easier, and builds muscle memory when you’ve got one eye open for those early morning or middle of the night changes. Pro tiP: Nest your diaper pail and hamper within arms reach, so dirty items are disposed of immediately (no lingering piles of questionable clothes!) Divide & Conquer Dresser Drawers Dresser drawers can be quite large and deep for baby items. Subdivide the drawers with expandable drawer dividers or small bins to better utilize the space, and to maintain easy organization. These allow multiple categories to live in one drawer, without small items getting lost in one big shuffle. While your space and items will vary, here are suggested ways to group and organize your dresser drawers: Top Drawers: Diaper necessities, medicinal items, toiletries & small accessories (ie: nail care, thermometer, nasal aspirator, hats, mittens, scalp brush, etc.) Middle Drawers: Clothing & cloths (ie: socks, short sleeved vs. long sleeved onesies, footed PJs, pants, bloomers, tights, sweaters, bibs, burp cloths, washcloths, etc.) Bottom Drawers: Linens & other items (changing pads, crib sheets, swaddles, etc.) Pro tiP: File fold your clothing for a birds eye view! This method allows you to see what you have, and grab items (with one hand) without disrupting the entire drawer. Maximize Closet Storage & Beyond There is nothing sweeter then itty bitty outfits on hangers! To keep items neat and orderly, swap out the free baby hangers for slimline vel-

mom hacks vet ones. Not only do they elevate the aesthetic and give a clean look, they grip the clothing so nothing slips to the floor. Add clothing dividers to separate by size (and later on by type or season.) This eliminates losing sight of precious items you were gifted so your baby can wear them when the time is right! Time is precious, and nap windows are that much more sacred. To avoid searching in every nook and cranny of the closet for that sleep sack, place everyday items in easy to reach areas, and everything else (like out of season or backstock items) in containment up high with labels. Work with your closet’s existing footprint and add components like baskets, stackable bins, or even a free standing drawer unit to maximize vertical space. Truth be told your baby’s items will naturally extend beyond the walls of the nursery. Carving a little space for your very important family member in multiple areas of your home provides flexibility as routines change. For example, creating a station for bottles or pumping gear in the kitchen keeps all parts just as easy to prep as they are sanitize. Future feeding gear will eventually replace the bottles, followed by sippy cups and your kiddos first lunch box! (I know, it’s all too much!) Pro tiP: When space is very limited, utilize a back of the door solution. These can be used for books, shoes, hair accessories, future potty training stations and so much more! implement a Donation Station & Keep Storage No matter how much we wish our babies will stay small, growth spurts will ensue. In order to keep up with the revolving door of clothes and gear, set up these 2 areas so systems stay afloat: Donation Bag: Hang a spare tote bag in a closet for items you no longer need. When something no longer fits and you don’t wish to keep it, resist the urge to toss it back into a drawer and instead place in your donation bag! When the bag is full, the bonus is it’s already totable to drop off at your local donation store or drop-box. Keep Storage: There is nothing wrong with 8 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 DesignaTe a Changing sTaTion subDiviDe Drawers maximize CloseT sTorage saving items to pass down or as your family potentially expands! Toss any items you wish to keep in clear closed bins to assess at a later date. When the bin is full, label it with your child’s age so you know when to pull it out again (0-6 months, 6-12 months, etc.) Pro tiP: Designate a separate box for sentimental items you wish to preserve for small baby keepsakes like their hospital bracelet or first blanket. tame the toys In the beginning months, the only entertainment your baby will need is you! Of course there will come a time when they will want to explore everything with their 5 senses (ie: shove things in their mouths) so keeping it simple is always best. Decorative baskets on the floor are a wonderful start for age appropriate toys, stuffed animals and books! They are accessible, childproof, and set your future toddler up for success in understanding basic organizing principles and clean-up. Modular cubby systems and bookshelves are great to grow into, just be sure to secure any furniture with straps as your little one begins to explore and grow. Tame The Toys Pro tiP: Rotate toys from their closet or other areas so everything isn’t always out at once. This tames the clutter, avoids overstimulation, and reignites your child’s interest and attention! Laura Kinsella is a mom, wife and owner of Urban OrgaNYze, a New York City based professional home organizing company. Since 2015, she has helped transform hundreds of homes to be more efficient, elegant, and meaningful. She has been featured as a Professional Organizer on A&E’s Hoarders, and more! She loves color-coded closets, The Container Store, and everything about being a mama, minus the glitter.

ask the expert Creating a Social and Emotional Curriculum Steps for parents to take with their school curriculum and lessons that can be adaptive By Donna Duarte-LaDD I t has been a little over two years since the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States. And as we enter into year three, parents, well, we are all still figuring it all out. While many facets of life- new variants, remote life, school class quarantines, inflation are just a few of those icky adult issues we are dealing with, we all know kids have had to adapt in a way that we frankly did not have to during our school years. Recently considerable health experts have shared that some children are experiencing a mental health crisis and learning challenges. How can parents know their child is struggling? What steps can they take with their school curriculum, for we all know that school is essential for their education and emotional state? I chatted with Elizabeth Fraley, M.Ed. The CEO of Kinder Ready Inc., who shared advice on adapting lessons as well as creating social and emotional curriculums for our kids. What behavior should a parent look out for in their kids when concerned with their child’s demeanor? Some behaviors to look out for in children that could be affected by the pandemic could include: restlessness, anxiety, lack of eating, or sleeping. Teachers, caregivers, and parents should keep a close eye on children to ensure that all of their academic, social, and emotional needs are not overlooked during this time. Parents and teachers can also work on communication techniques with kids. Eye contact, politeness, and the ability to engage are very important milestones in your child’s 10 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 development. It is important to look out for ways in which children communicate. Is the child communicating with a positive tone? Is the child using polite and proper grammar when communicating? Outside of school, children can work on techniques to build their demeanor and let their natural personalities shine around others, whether peers or other adults. The best we can do as educators and parents is model the behaviors we want to see in our children, as children will usually copy or mimic as they are learning. The way we talk to our children becomes their inner voice. The more we can be aware of our communication the better impact we will have on our children. We are entering into year three of this pandemic; for kids experiencing learning challenges, where does a parent first start addressing these challenges?

ask the Expert As soon as any abnormal or different behavior is observed, parents and teachers should start addressing challenges and communicate them to each other as soon as possible. The main areas of concern could be lack of interest in schoolwork, fatigue, and fear of the virus that impacts school and life routines. Students need periodic assessment to monitor their learning needs. Checkin with your child’s teacher. The teacher can make recommendations beyond the classroom if more remediation or enrichment is needed. Some families are able to provide outside educational support focusing on early learning and social and emotional support through supplemental teachers, therapists, and outdoor schools and playgroups. That said, we are seeing families from low socioeconomic backgrounds being impacted the most with more Covid exposures and repercussions from the virus pointed back to children. For the families that cannot rely on such services, social and emotional programs through local schools and mental health facilities should be our communities’ top priorities during the pandemic. Literacy has been a thoughtful way to explain the pandemic to children. Children need to know first and foremost that they will be okay and have strategies to follow to avoid coming in contact with Covid. One of our favorite Covid books now in the Kinder Ready collection is Bray Bray Conquers The Coronavirus by Ashley Maxie-Moreman. I really loved this children’s book because it brought awareness that African Americans are disproportionately affected by Covid-19 compared to other cultural groups. Another children’s book Kinder Ready loves is called Together by Kevin Poplawski and Illustrations by Michael Rausch. This children’s book focuses on strategies to avoid and care for oneself and others after an exposure. Many students are experiencing tiredness from the stress created from the pandemic. To aid in all of the changes children are experiencing, they need to have consistent routines that ensure they’re getting plenty of sleep. Children also need to eat nutritious diets that are consistent and low in sugar and fat. Children can also participate in yoga and other mindfulness groups through private classes or online for free. Many students are fearful of the unknown and the extended time in which masking has been required in schools. While many students are unphased, some are 12 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 “With the lack of interactions and the broken chain of communication with mask-wearing, children’s overall learning abilities, social and emotional growth, and sense of normalcy has been greatly altered compared to what we had pre-pandemic.” dramatically impacted. Check-in with your child’s mental health, seek the guidance of teachers and mental health professionals. As soon as your child is observed acting differently or is under situational stress, seek the guidance of professionals right away. What are your own experiences and unique education from dealing with kids going through challenges? It is imperative for preschoolers and young children to be able to experience and recognize feelings and learn to express themselves, as these are the most important social and emotional fundamentals. But unfortunately, with a mask, many of these teachable moments and experiences have diminished, putting our children’s early development and readiness at risk. With the lack of interactions and the broken chain of communication with mask-wearing, children’s overall learning abilities, social and emotional growth, and sense of normalcy has been greatly altered compared to what we had pre-pandemic. However, schools and teachers can readopt social and emotional curriculums to cover ways in which we can communicate and express ourselves while masked in the classroom. Students need strategies to better communicate and grow during the unprecedented time from 2020 to current. Many outdoor playgroups and experiences can help keep children unmasked and safe during these unprecedented times. As an educator, I can be there for my students to make sure that their social and emotional needs are being met. During the early part of the pandemic, I worked with younger students and helped them understand how masks keep us safe. We used masked teddy bears to help young students practice putting on masks and help them learn the importance of keeping them safe. I have also reviewed with students the importance of proper handwashing and taking care of ourselves. Zoom has also been a great resource to see a child without a mask in the comfort of their own home. What is your advice for parents on adapting lessons and keeping open lines of communication with your child’s teachers and at home? Keeping an open line of communication with parents is so important, especially during these unprecedented times. One way to keep an open line of communication is through a journal. I will write daily notes in a student journal that is sent home from the classroom each day. After each learning session, we also email parents to keep them in the loop on all things related to their child’s everchanging academic and social and emotional needs. Instagram is another easy tool for sharing pictures of learning and highlights from the day with parents. There are many ways in which lessons can be adapted. For example, on Zoom a lesson would be shorter than a live lesson where children have more interaction with their teacher. If lessons are on Zoom, tactile learning really helps to keep a child engaged. Materials for these lessons are sent ahead to the families. With the pandemic, we have had to adapt and resort to Zoom instruction time and time again with the surges in cases. Elizabeth is the current CEO/Founder of KinderReady, Inc. After spending over three years as a director of an early elementary program, Elizabeth started her own educational service company. Elizabeth is an education contributor for Huff Post. Elizabeth’s teaching philosophy offers a structured curriculum along with progressive approaches to highly, individualized teaching and learning. Elizabeth has over a decade of experience in early learning specializing in assessment, curriculum development, English Language Learning, and progress monitoring for grades preschool-6th grade. Elizabeth has specialized training in Love and Logic, a social and emotional curriculum. Elizabeth enjoys working with families and working with children to help them reach their fullest potential as learners.

Charity Spotlight Growing a Community Tree of Giving Branches Long Island offers resources for families in need By Briana Bonfiglio I t took just one person’s motivation for helping others to grow the Middle Islandbased nonprofit organization Branches Long Island. The seed was planted when founder Samantha Morales, a veterinary technician and mother of four, began speaking with pet owners and other moms who told her they were having trouble paying for their families’ food. “I found myself helping a lot in the community on local moms’ groups or through Facebook, and would have people leave milk or eggs on my porch,” Morales says. “One day I said to my husband, ‘I’m going to start a nonprofit.’” Branches officially sprouted from Morales’s home in Coram, where she would accept donations of food and toiletries, hand out donations to those in need, and also have volunteers pick up items to deliver to families and individuals. Since then, it’s become a tree of giving in the community: Morales moved the operation out of her home and into the organization’s own food pantry in Middle Island in May 2020, and a local community center is slated to open in April. Branches runs its food pantry like a family-friendly minimart, Morales says. Those in need are given “blessing boxes” that they are able to fill with whatever items they choose. In addition to food, volunteers try to maintain a steady supply of diapers, wipes, pet food, baby formula, and other necessities people may need. Branches donates about 50 boxes per day, and volunteers also deliver all across Long Island. Morales explains that she wants Branches to offer a positive experience that is different from a typical food line, especially for younger children who may feel embarrassed to be there with their parents. “We really try to make it very personable,” she says. “The people who come are not just another number or body on the line, we treat them like they’re our friends or family we’re helping.” Morales also says she and volunteers help 14 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Branches Long Island board members, from left to right, Jennifer Aviles, Stephanie Gennett, Nicole Bell, and founder Samantha Morales visitors “get to the root of the problem” by recommending services that could further benefit them and alleviate their need for assistance. The new Middle Island community center will help Branches expand those services. For more information about Branches Long Island, visit brancheslongisland.com

ask the Expert Bringing Home a Baby During a Covid-19 Surge By The Baby Whisperers Jeri Ford, RN, BSN and Kayla Loschky, RN, BSN C onsistently throughout the pandemic we have heard how Covid-19 seems to effect children and infants less than adults. Although that may have previously been true, the recent Omicron variant has proven to effect children more than past variants. As pediatric nurses, we have seen a large spike in hospital admissions with this variant. Children younger than 5 have already consistently had the highest hospitalization rate of all children’s age groups for Covid-19 (Vox). Couple this with the already present stress of bringing home a newborn, and new parents have a lot to worry about. Below are practical tips we have gathered from years of working with newborns and families as pediatric registered nurses. 1. Wash your hands….and often! This is not a new concept, but we cannot stress this enough. In nursing school, we would make the joke that if there was ever a multiple choice question with an answer of “hand washing”- that was always the answer. Handwashing is so important that nursing schools and post-nursing school exams continuously reinforce the topic. How you wash your hands matters, too. Make sure you are washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap to kill the most germs. Make sure to get all the cracks and crevices! If a sink is not close, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be used. Hand sanitizer is wonderful if you are in a rush, but hand washing is always the most effective. 2. Wear your mask. After two years into the pandemic, we finally know that Covid-19 is transmitted through droplets. This means that you are most likely to spread the virus by speaking closely with someone or by being around someone coughing. The best way to add another layer of protection 16 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Learn more For more information about preventing other newborn viruses (like RSV), visit our blog post (yourbabywhisperers. com/post/ahh-it-s-rsv-andflu-season-what-can-i-do) about RSV and more Covid19 newborn information at yourbabywhisperers.com/post/ caring-for-your-newborn-duringthe-coronavirus-pandemic. can even breastfeed your baby while you have Covid-19 as long as you wear a mask. For more information about breastfeeding during the pandemic, visit our blog post about breastfeeding during Covid here. against this is by asking visitors to wear a mask, especially while holding the baby. 3. Get your Covid-19 vaccine. As of the time this article was written, the Covid-19 vaccine has not been approved for infants. The best way to protect your infant is by having visitors and yourselves be vaccinated. 4. Keep your newborn inside. It is often recommended if you have a newborn to keep him or her inside for the first two to three months of life. Infants are still adjusting to their new environment and there are many new germs around in general, let alone during a pandemic. If it is not realistic for you to stay inside for a couple months, keep your newborn covered. This means in the stroller with a cover over it or in a baby carrier with a lightweight cover to help block airborne germs. 5. Breastfeed if you can. If you have had the Covid vaccine or had Covid naturally (or both), your breastmilk is incredibly valuable to your newborn baby. Breastfeeding your baby as much as you can, even if just a little, can help them. You 6. Limit visitors. Limiting visitors can be an incredibly difficult thing to do during this time. Your newborn is here, and family is eager to meet him or her. Although difficult, limiting visitors can be key in preventing a Covid-19 infection in you or your newborn. We have spoken to many new parents during the pandemic who have said that this time to focus on themselves and the baby, without constant distraction with visitors, has been a wonderful gift to them. Focusing on your health and the health of your newborn is the first priority. 7. Know the symptoms of Covid in babies. Reported symptoms in newborns with Covid-19 are fever, being overly tired, runny nose, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, poor feeding, and trouble breathing. If your baby develops symptoms, get in touch with your baby’s pediatrician as soon as possible. If your baby is having warning signs such as trouble breathing, call 911 or take to ER immediately. Baby Whisperers is the only private baby nurse agency that matches families with baby nurses who are licensed Registered Nurses. To find out about the different types of newborn caregivers, check out our Baby Nurse, Nanny, Newborn Care Specialist, Oh My! blog here. For more information, visit our website at www. yourbabywhisperers.com.

Parental Burnout How to recognize it and expert advice on how to move on By Courtney Ingalls W e all know that life as a parent can be stressful. Some parent’s feel like they can never catch a break, especially due to Covid-19 keeping kids at home during the designated alone time that all parents need. If you have noticed that you have been in a constant funk or have been developing more stress,that could be signs that you are experiencing parental burnout. We spoke with Natalie Weder, MD, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Child Mind Institute about some common signs of parental burnout and what steps you can take to prevent it. First off, can you talk a little bit about what parental burnout is? Typically as a parent you spend a lot of time taking care of your children, spending a lot of your energy making sure they’re safe, making sure that they are stimulated, making sure they have what they need. So sometimes parents,either because of environmental aspects like Covid or all of a sudden having to be teachers and tutors in addition to just parenting because they are studying from home, or you have less access to resources that you would access otherwise, have to spend so much time taking care of kids that sometimes they start neglecting their own needs. As a result, they can experience burnout, and burnout has different aspects to it: One is the typical you feel very fatigue, you feel very exhausted and it’s hard to feel that you recover from that exhaustion. There is also this sense of either shame or guilt because you know you’re not supposed to ever feel bad about being a parent or you’re supposed to always enjoy time with your kids and those types of things. 22 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 You can also start feeling kind of emotionally distant from your kids because there is so much exhaustion and it’s so constant that it’s very hard to then feel a sense of wanting to connect or being able to connect. It can also have a toll on your mental health because you feel more isolated, you feel sad, it’s hard to find the joy in things. What are some of the most common signs of a burnout the parents should look out for? The most common ones tend to be excessive fatigue, feeling that you are exhausted all the time, feeling like you feel more distant from your children that you can’t be emotionally present or that you can’t find the emotional resources or the emotional availability to be connected with them. And then kind of finding it hard to to enjoy things and enjoy being a parent, enjoying your time with them and feeling more joy in the moment. How has parental burnout been even harder since the start of Covid? I think the way we typically as parents balance the needs of our children and what we have to sacrifice and invest daily in their well being, is by having breaks and having them have their own structure while you do things that are important to you and taking care of your own needs and well being. Also using your community as your support. We know that in cultures where the role of parenting is to some extent shared or supported by family members, friends or the community and there tends to be less burnout because there’s a sense of shared experience and you tend to have more support. Whereas in more individualistic cultures where it’s typically just one or two parents- it can typically feel more intense. So I think with Covid, not being able to first have our structure and routine which we all depend on so much for well being is totally destroyed or changed. Also the sense of uncertainty, not knowing when it’s going to end- we don’t have that. You never know when the new variant’s

this lack of being emotionally present or this lack of enthusiasm. And so the kids first start worrying about their parents because they notice that something is wrong. Secondly they many times tend to internalize things, saying “oh maybe this is my fault”, “maybe I’m not being a good child” and kids can feel guilty themselves. Sometimes kids also try to use their own strategies to help the parent and sometimes that makes things worse because they might demand even more attention because they are worried about the bond or they’re worried about the parent and that ends up being more stressful for the parent. Sometimes when a parent is experiencing burnout, they don’t have the same degree of emotional resources so they can lose their temper, they can be more irritable, they can snap or they can angry more and kids tend to feel that. What are some changes you can make into your regular routine to help prevent parental burnout? The first thing is to feel comfortable talking about it. Really work on the guilt and be able to vent to people that you trust or to other parents, whoever is in your support system that’s an adult. Being able to talk about your feelings, being able to talk about your problems just in itself can be a huge relief. The other piece is to evaluate your stress. Sometimes when we’re so stressed out we can just go on automatic and don’t stop to think and pause to see what’s happening. So get a sense of “How am I doing?”, “What do I need?”, “What’s missing in my life?”. Then to really work on consistency and self care. Sometimes parents feel like they have to spend every minute with their child and if they don’t or they go out to exercise, they are neglecting them when in fact the better the well being of the parent, the better the well being of the child. going to come or when schools are going to shut down and someones going to get sick and you’re going to have to quarantine. Also not being able to use your support system- no playdates, no birthday parties, no visiting the grandparents, no letting them have a sleepover with someone- those are all moments in which you would typically get some degree of rest. How could parental burnout affect kids? Kids are very perceptive and they know their parents really well. So they can sense this- they notice this fatigue and they notice For parents that are trying to keep it all together, what kinds of techniques can they use to help with their parental burnout? Some of the things we have mentioned should help with the burnout that they have. Now if it’s going beyond- like sometimes it starts as stress and burnout and then it can end up in depression or extreme anxiety- to the point where it is impairing their wellbeing or the wellbeing of the family that they seek out professional help. There are ways and treatments available to help them feel less depressed or feel less anxious and so on. March 2022 | Long Island Family 23

A Mom’s Wisdom Alexis Kristiana on sharing her breastfeeding and parenting journey By Donna Duarte-LaDD I first learned of Alexis Kristiana via mutual friend Denise Nicole (@abrooklybabe). She did what many savvy parents do these days and introduced a group of moms to each other on Instagram. I immediately gravitated to Alexis’s fashion IG @liquidgoldvintage, where she sells curated picks for nursing and onthe-go momsI also love Alexis for sharing her parenting experiences, such as breastfeeding, on her platform. When I started to follow her IG (@alexiskristiana) I was on child number two and felt a bit distant from other parents as my son was being diagnosed early with Autism, and I was not meeting other moms. It was refreshing to revisit the experiences I had with my first son and know that we moms are on a similar journey. I was not breastfeeding at the time, but I appreciated Alexis’s wisdom on breastfeeding. Along with her amazing husband, Tolu Adegoke, they have fun. Yet, they can still be frank and raw with their parenting experiences with their two children Zion, 2.5 years old, and new baby Zuri, five months. Any seasoned mom will tell you; moms need moms- Alexis Kristiana’s wisdom and shared journey is reminder that you are never alone. How has your journey of breastfeeding evolved from Zion to Zuri? When I first started my breastfeeding journey with Zion, I had no idea what I was doing. My mom did not breastfeed us because she was stationed away in the Navy and was not able to. I didn’t have any close family to look to for resources at the start of my journey. So it was a lot of learning and guesswork. That journey is what sparked me to start sharing more of my breastfeeding experiences through social media so that other first-time moms would not feel as lost as I did as well. With Zion, I experienced extreme oversupply and this additional supply led to some problems with nursing. I would have to pump or express 24 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 before every feed to make sure that he wasn’t choking while he was eating. It sounded like such a great problem, but it was a stressful time for us in our journey. This led to him also developing a brass preference because one of my breasts had more of a slow type of flow for him to take down the milk and this caused me to have uneven breasts for the remainder of my journey. And I only fed off of that one breast up until the birth of Zuri. With Zuri, everything is so much easier and stress-free. Our journey has been beautiful from the start. We have not had any issues this time- I know what to look for and what to do and what not to do. What’s been different the second time around is that I am tandem nursing. Zion is starting to naturally self-wean and I feel like our journey might slowly start coming to an end with tandem nursing. We are taking it day by day and seeing where we go. He only does 1-2 feeds a day now and there have been days where he doesn’t even ask to nurse. So we’ll see where we end up. Can you share how tandem breastfeeding works? Us mothers are being touched often, how do you know if it is for you? With tandem nursing, you definitely can feel an overwhelming sense of being touched out. As you mentioned, we are constantly being touched as mothers, which can leave one feeling just massively overstimulated and wanting to be alone at the end of the day. Tandem nursing can bring these feelings more to the surface and if you feel like that is something that might not be good for your mental health it might not be for you. If you feel like this is something you want to experience, go ahead and try it out, see how you feel, I believe that you won’t know if you want to tandem nurse until you start to do it. I had a whole different idea of what tandem nursing would look like before I started and it was completely impractical. You see all these pretty pictures online of women tandem nursing - you think it looks calm and beautiful. The reality of it is that it can be incredibly stressful, tiring on your body and your mental health. You are feeding two children from one body, which is a lot on top of the day-to-day of motherhood. Some women choose to feed two children with both latched on. However, you can also tandem nurse without ever latching on both your children at the same time. What has worked for me to not feel overstimulated is to nurse Zion and Zuri at different nursing sessions. I adopted my second child, and breastfeeding wasn’t in the cards for my son and me. What about the mothers who can’t or choose not to breastfeed? How can parents not feel left out when there is so much emphasis on breastfeeding? My heart does go out to women who strongly want to breastfeed and, unfortunately, are not able to. My mother was one of them. For those mothers who cannot experience this journey, I hope they find comfort and joy in establishing other types of bonds that they can through motherhood. There are countless ways to bond and connect and feel one with your child, and yes, breastfeeding is one of them, but it is one in a long list of many. I know that there is a feeling that breastfed is best at times, but I firmly believe that feeding is best and that whatever way you choose to nourish your child- what matters at the end of the day is that the child is healthy, growing and loved. Your family unit is tight; we all fell in love with your husband Tolu at the cover shoothow do you two keep your relationship so strong? My husband and I have known each other since we were 18, so we have grown up together- we have seen each other through so many changes and seasons in life that we truly have become best friends and life partners. Having kids only solidified our bond and we have grown closer in parenthood. The

Photo by Yumi Matsuo days are long and hard, but we find solace in each other, at the end of the night, we make sure to tap in and check in with one another. It’s little things here and there that we do for you throughout the days just to remind one another that we care. My Husband is truly unique and I would not be able to do half of the things I’m able to do if it weren’t for him. It is about us always making sure we have each other‘s back and the beauty in this is it unifies you in a special way. One of the main things that keep us strong is our faith - that right there is the foundation to it all. You share on your platform the unsolicited advice & toxic comments as a new mom. How do you deal with these comments? Do you have a bit of a thicker skin with baby #2? As a first-time mom comments like this got to me. And I took them all to heart, and as a result, I was always affected by things that I heard being said to me. But as you grow into yourself as a mother, you learn to push things aside that you don’t need to hear. This is what I do. I keep moving. Someone can tell me whatever they want, give me (unsolicited ) advice they think I need to hear but I keep moving forward. I think this comes with time, as a mother as you feel more seasoned and comfortable in your role. Being a mom of two, you definitely can’t tell me anything right now that I don’t want to hear cause I’m just not having it! March 2022 | Long Island Family 25

calendar By Shara Levine NASSAU Magic Circuit Wands WHEN: Thursday, March 10, 1:30-3pm WHERE: Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center, West End 2 Jones Beach State Park 150 Bay Parkway, Wantagh AGES: 6-12 WHAT: This magical program teaches the basics of simple-circuit construction in a wizardly way. Cast your favorite spell with your own wand! WANT TO GO?: $4. 516-8098222. Eventbrite.com Pinkalicious WHEN: Sunday, March 13, 12pm WHERE: The Showplace at The Bellmore Movies, 222 Pettit Ave, Bellmore AGES: 3-8 WHAT: See this popular storybook come to life on stage! WANT TO GO?: $15. 516-5996870. Plazabroadwaylong​ island.com. Sunday Science: Mystery of the Missing Bearded Dragon! Long Island Nets vs Delaware Blue Coats WHEN: Wednesday, March 2, 7pm WHERE: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale AGES: All WHAT: See the Long Island Nets take on the Delaware Blue Coats! WANT TO GO?: Tickets start at $20. 516-231-4848. Longisland. gleague.nba.com/. WHEN: Sunday, March 13, 3-4:30pm WHERE: Center for Science Teaching and LearningTanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center AGES: 5-12 WHAT: CSTL’s Bearded Dragon named Pancake has disappeared! Learn about the fascinating world of forensics and get to the bottom of the biggest mystery CSTL has ever seen! WANT TO GO?: $16 per child. 516-764-0045. Cstl.org Try Curling! - Winter 2022 Open House Once Upon a Time Princess Breakfast Meet dinosaurs at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning. WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 10-11:30am WHERE: United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford AGES: All WHAT: Meet your favorite Princesses & enjoy a full buffet breakfast! WANT TO GO?: $22; $18 per child; free for children younger than 2. 516-795-7454. Eventbrite.com Patrick’s Day Parade Bubble Mania WHEN: Sunday, March 20, 1pm WHERE: Glen Cove Hibernians, Forest Avenue, Glen Cove AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an exciting mix of marching groups, including bands of Irish pipers and other musicians, along with vintage cars, costumed performers, fire and police units, and much more. WANT TO GO?: 516-782-7494. https://glencoveparade.com/. WHEN: Sunday, March 27, 11am WHERE: Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main Street - Suite 1, Port Washington AGES: All WHAT: Come see beauty, wonder and fun in this amazing one-man show combining spontaneous comedy, jazzy music and brilliant bubbling. WANT TO GO?: $26; $23 friends. 516-767-6444. Landmarkonmainstreet.org. Educational Activities Glen Cove St. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 WHEN: Feb. 26- March 20, Saturdays and Sundays, 8:30pm WHERE: Long Island Sports Hub, 165 Eileen Way, Syosset AGES: 12 and older, suggested WHAT: Have curling on your bucket list? Now is your chance to try it out! This hourlong session is a great way to get introduced to the game. WANT TO GO?: $35. 516-3644000. Eventbrite.com New York Riptide v Albany FireWolves WHEN: Saturday, March 26, 7:30pm WHERE: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1255

March Creatures of the Night Hike! Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale AGES: All WHAT: Catch the excitement of lacrosse when the New York Riptide take on the Albany FireWolves! WANT TO GO?: $18-$50. 516402-3006. Newyorkriptide. com WHEN: Friday, March 18, 7-8pm WHERE: Center for Science Teaching and LearningTanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center AGES: 3 and older WHAT: Explore the grounds of CSTL in the dark and see what nocturnal neighbors you can find! WANT TO GO?: $12 per person. 516-764-0045. https:// cstl.org/event/creatures-ofthe-night-hike-family/. Family Paint Party WHEN: Tuesday, March 15, 7:30-9:30pm WHERE: TGI Fridays Levittown, 3535 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown AGES: All WHAT: Follow the steps to go from blank canvas to completed masterpiece, all while you share laughs with your friends and family. WANT TO GO?: $39. Eventbrite.com Bunny Magic Photo Experience WHEN: March 18- April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm WHERE: Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City AGES: All WHAT: Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny! WANT TO GO?: Photo packages start at $34.99. 516742-8001.Simon.com/mall/ roosevelt-field. Museums & Exhibits Lyle the Crocodile WHEN: Feb. 12- March 13, Saturdays and Sundays, 11:30am and 2pm; 2/21-2/25, 11:30am and 2pm WHERE: Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City AGES: 5-11 WHAT: Meet a friendly NYC crocodile who happens to live in a bathtub in this performance that teaches us about accepting people (and crocodiles) for what they are. WANT TO GO?: $9; $7 members plus museum admission of $15 and $14 seniors 65 and older; $12 theater only. 516-224-5800. https://licm.org/calendar/ event/theater-lyle/. calendar Velocity Irish Dance comes to Patchogue on March 11. Hubble Space Telescope Exhibit WHEN: Nov. 1 - April 16, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-5pm WHERE: Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City AGES: All WHAT: This 2,200-square-foot exhibit immerses visitors in the magnificence and mystery of the Hubble mission. WANT TO GO?: FREE with Museum Admission: $16; $14 children 2-12 and seniors. 516572-4111. cradleofaviation.org. CSTL Dinosaurs! and Live Animal Exhibit WHEN: Feb. 14- July 11, Thursdays-Tuesdays, 10am-4pm WHERE: The Center for Science Teaching and Learning, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Centre AGES: All WHAT: See robotic and skeletal life size dinosaurs and live animals such as snakes, emus, turtles and lots more in natural settings! Hands on activities and a dino dig too! WANT TO GO?: $15; $12 ages 1-12. 516-764-0045. cstl.org. Nature Lovers Creature Creations WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 10:30am-12pm WHERE: Hempstead Lake State Park Environmental Education and Resiliency Center, 880 Lake Drive, West Hempstead AGES: 10 and older WHAT: Discover what behavior and physical features are important to birds and build your own bird for show and tell. WANT TO GO?: https:// eventbrite.com/e/creaturecreations-children-10tickets-235901717387. Let’s Fly! WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 10-11:30am WHERE: Center for Science Teaching and LearningTanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center AGES: 5-12 WHAT: Your child will utilize and expand their engineering skills as they construct fantastic devices to soar in the sky! WANT TO GO?: $16 per child. 516-764-0045. https://cstl.org/ event/lets-fly-drop-off/. FREE Rainbow Connections WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 10:30am-12pm WHERE: Environmental Education and Resiliency Center, 880 Lake Drive, West Hempstead AGES: All WHAT: Solve puzzles and challenges about the properties of light. WANT TO GO?: https:// eventbrite.com/e/rainbowconnections-familytickets-235968978567. Theater, Concerts, & Movies Celtic Angels Ireland WHEN: Sunday, March 6, 3pm WHERE: Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post/720 Northern Blvd., Brookville AGES: All WHAT: You’ll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim as the sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship carry you to Ireland on wings of music. WANT TO GO?: $35-$60. 516299-3100. Tillescenter.org Pinkalicious WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 11am WHERE: Plaza Theatricals at The Elmont Library Theatre, 700 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont AGES: 3-8 WHAT: See this kid-favorite come to life on stage! WANT TO GO?: $15. 516-599-6870. Plazabroadwaylongisland.com. SUFFOLK Long Island Pet Expo WHEN: March 5-6, Saturday, 10am-7pm; Sunday, 10am-5pm WHERE: Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena, 1001 Crooked Hill Road, Brentwood AGES: All WHAT: This day is for the dogs! And the cats...and the lizards, too! Explore, shop, March 2022 | Long Island Family 27

calendar March Experience adopt, and be entertained at this weekend dedicated to pets. WANT TO GO?: $13-$15 adults; $5-$6 children 3-12; free admission for children younger than 3. 631-423-0620. Familypetshows.com WHEN: March 18- April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm WHERE: Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station AGES: All WHAT: Hop on over to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny! WANT TO GO?: Photo packages start at $34.99. 631271-1746. https://simon.com/ mall/walt-whitman-shops. Women in Space WHEN: Friday, March 11, 7-8:30pm WHERE: Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Bohemia AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Celebrate the accomplishments of Women in Astronomy and Aeronautics with activities and stargazing. WANT TO GO?: $4. 631-5811072. Eventbrite.com Theater, Concerts, & Movies FREE Family Orchestra Concert Purim in the Jungle - The Chai Center Purim Party WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 5:30pm Megillah Reading; 6:30pm Dinner/Show WHERE: The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills AGES: All WHAT: Purim party celebrating this joyful Jewish holiday. Buffet dinner, live music, open bar and live entertainment featuring Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix Dog Show. WANT TO GO?: $22. 631-3518672. TheChaiCenter.com/ PurimInTheJungle Montauk Point State Park Seal Hikes WHEN: March 26-27, Saturday, 11am-1pm; Sunday, 12-2pm WHERE: Montauk Point State Park, 2000 Montauk Hwy, Montauk AGES: 5 and older WHAT: Go on a scenic beach walk to an area where up to four species of seals can be observed with opportunities to see many winter birds and to explore marine geology. WANT TO GO?: $4 per person upon arrival; free for children younger than 3. 631-6685000. Eventbrite.com Find the perfect stuff for your furry friends at the Long Island Pet Expo, March 5–6 at the Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena. 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor AGES: Newborn-5 WHAT: The hunt is on! How many eggs will you find? WANT TO GO?: $12 participating child 0-6; $7 adults; $6 seniors 65 and older; $5 accompanying child age 7-12; . 516-692-6768. Cshfishhatchery.org Fairs, Festivals, & Markets FREE Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 1pm WHERE: The St. James Chamber of Commerce, Lake Avenue, St. James AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with piper bands, marching bands, Scout troops, dance groups, floats, fire trucks, antique cars and more. WANT TO GO?: 631-584-8510. Stjameschamber.org 28 Easter Bunny Welcome Party Velocity Irish Dance WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 11am WHERE: Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove AGES: All WHAT: Anyone who is getting a photo package with the Easter Bunny gets a complimentary pair of paper ears to show off! (while supplies last) WANT TO GO?: Photo packages start at $34.99. 631724-8066. Simon.com/mall/ smith-haven-mall/stream/ easter-bunny-welcomeparty-6195110 WHEN: Friday, March 11, 7pm WHERE: Patchogue Theatre Bunny Magic Photo Egg Hunt WHEN: March 26- April 16, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-5pm WHERE: Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue AGES: All WHAT: Honoring past traditions but blasting them feet first into the 21st century, Velocity breaks away from the idea of what an Irish dance show is to one that is expressive, free, fast-paced and edgy, driven by passion and pride! WANT TO GO?: $39-$69. 631207-1313. Patchoguetheatre. org Holiday Fun NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 WHEN: Tuesday, March 8, 7:30-9:30pm WHERE: Staller Center - Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook AGES: All WHAT: Enjoy an evening of music for the whole family! WANT TO GO?: 631-632-6000. https://calendar.stonybrook. edu/site/music/event/familyorchestra-concert-5 Disney’s Frozen Jr. WHEN: Feb. 13- March 13, Saturdays, 11am; Sundays, 10:30am WHERE: John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport AGES: All WHAT: This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! WANT TO GO?: $20. 631-2612900. Engemantheater.com/ childrens-theater Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz WHEN: Feb. 23- March 26, See website for schedule WHERE: Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson AGES: All WHAT: Follow Dorothy and her friends-the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion-as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. WANT TO GO?: $10. 631-9289100. Theatrethree.com

Podcasts Mental Health Podcasts for Parents By Courtney Ingalls A fter the two-plus years we have had, I think many people can easily say that 2022 is all about focusing on mental health. While some people might try using methods such as working out or incorporating reading into your routine, listening to a mental health podcast has also shown to be a good alternative to try as well! Whether you are looking to get advice from a professional or are looking to get some comedic relief, these popular podcasts are a great starting point when it comes to bettering your mental health! The Hilarious World of Depression Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Veteran Radio host John Moe wants to take the stigma surrounding depression away and give people a way to listen to others stories while also having a good laugh. Moe brings comedians on to his show to talk about their experiences while dealing with depression and hopes to give some comedic relief to those who listen. Santos will bring you through a different misconception of what it means to be happy and helps her viewers realize what makes them truly happy. The Self Work Podcast Available on Apple Podcasts After having 25 years of psychology experience, Dr. Margaret Rutherford is using her podcast as a platform to give her listeners a form of therapy or experience they need to continue bettering their mental health. Dr. Rutherford uses a compassionate direction when speaking about serious topics to give people both a soothing and educational experience while listening. Therapy for Black Girls Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify Dr. Joy Harden Bradford is a licensed psychologist and created her podcast to encourage the mental wellness of Black women and girls. Bradford focuses on mental health and personal development and her episodes cover a variety of mental health topics that are all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves. The Happiness Lab Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify Tara Brach Available on Apple Podcasts Have you ever told yourself that you would be happy once you get your dream job, make lots of money, etc.? Well Dr. Laurie Santos proves that not to be true in her podcast The Happiness lab. During each episode, If you are someone that can’t just listen to podcasts, but have to physically take action, then this is the podcast for you! Known for her meditation techniques and as a published author, Tara Brach uses her podcast platform 30 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 as a way to give listeners weekly guided meditations. These mindful meditations focus on spiritual awakening and getting rid of emotional suffering that many of us continue to hold on to. The Mental Illness Happy Hour Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Creator and comedian Paul Gilmartin describes his popular podcast as “more like a waiting room that doesn’t suck,”. Gilmartin (who is a recovering alcoholic and was diagnosed with clinical depression) talks to people who are living with mental health issues and uses humor to hopefully encourage others to seek professional help. Although The Mental Illness Happy Hour is not meant to replace any kind of medical care, it does help normalize talking about mental health while also adding comedic relief to your day. Terrible, Thanks for Asking Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Are you a person who constantly says they are “fine” when someone asks how they are doing, even though you know deep down you are not? Well Nora McInerny makes listeners think about how they really are with Terrible, Thanks for Asking. McInerny talks to real people who share their complicated and honest feelings to show others that it is ok to open up and show others that you might be struggling.

