Bronx/Riverdale Family - March 2022

contents March 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 22 pg. 16 pg. 18 pg. 30 pg. 32 FEATURES 22 | Education The advantages of a Charter School education 30 | Parental Burn Out How to recognize it and move on Stories & columns 8 | Editor’s Note 12 | Mom Hacks Organize your nursery like a pro 16 | Family Day Out Visiting the orchid show at NYBG 32 | Cover - Alexis Kristiana 38 | Podcasts Mental health podcasts for parents 18 | Ask the Expert Bringing a baby home during COVID 26 | Family Day Out The Minecraft exhibit at the Liberty Science Center will delight the kids Family fun 34 | Calendar Check out our March calendar of events for the family Directories 28 | Camp Listings on the Cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Clothing Credits: On Alexis: tops from Glam Expressway shopglamexpressway.com On Zion: Birdie Lou Brooklyn | birdie-lou.com 4 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022

New York Family Media

Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal
Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti
Editor at large: Cris Pearlstein

Contact Information
ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554
Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com
Circulation: (718) 260-8336
Tina@NewYorkFamily.com

Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media
1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor
Brooklyn, NY 11201

President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis
CEO: Joshua Schneps
COO: Clifford Luster

Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

mom hacks Organize Your Nursery Like a Pro Tips and tricks for a functioning room By Laura KinseLLa of urBan Organyze W elcoming your baby home is one of life’s most precious moments. And while it is true that all a newborn really needs is sleep, food, and love, they sure come with a whole lot of stuff! As a professional organizer & mom, I’m breaking down how to organize your nursery like a pro in order to gain more time, order, and sleep for you and your littles. Designate a Changing Station No matter their size, babies will go through a multitude of diapers. Setting up a proper changing station makes the process enjoyable, efficient, and safe. It’s also what you’ll be most grateful for when experiencing those unexpected (yet inevitable) diaper blowouts! Utilize a basket next to your changing pad (look for one that has wipeable components or a washable liner) for storing a handful of diapers, wipes, creams, hand sanitizer, and 12 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 any other essentials. When restocking, take items completely out of their packaging so you aren’t fumbling with plastic or cardboard when you need them most. If you’re low on surface space, nest items in a top drawer or on a 3-tiered rolling caddy. Having a designated home for these items makes changing your baby that much easier, and builds muscle memory when you’ve got one eye open for those early morning or middle of the night changes. Pro tiP: Nest your diaper pail and hamper within arms reach, so dirty items are disposed of immediately (no lingering piles of questionable clothes!) Divide & Conquer Dresser Drawers Dresser drawers can be quite large and deep for baby items. Subdivide the drawers with expandable drawer dividers or small bins to better utilize the space, and to maintain easy organization. These allow multiple categories to live in one drawer, without small items getting lost in one big shuffle. While your space and items will vary, here are suggested ways to group and organize your dresser drawers: Top Drawers: Diaper necessities, medicinal items, toiletries & small accessories (ie: nail care, thermometer, nasal aspirator, hats, mittens, scalp brush, etc.) Middle Drawers: Clothing & cloths (ie: socks, short sleeved vs. long sleeved onesies, footed PJs, pants, bloomers, tights, sweaters, bibs, burp cloths, washcloths, etc.) Bottom Drawers: Linens & other items (changing pads, crib sheets, swaddles, etc.) Pro tiP: File fold your clothing for a birds eye view! This method allows you to see what you have, and grab items (with one hand) without disrupting the entire drawer. Maximize Closet Storage & Beyond There is nothing sweeter then itty bitty outfits on hangers! To keep items neat and orderly, swap out the free baby hangers for slimline vel-

mom hacks vet ones. Not only do they elevate the aesthetic and give a clean look, they grip the clothing so nothing slips to the floor. Add clothing dividers to separate by size (and later on by type or season.) This eliminates losing sight of precious items you were gifted so your baby can wear them when the time is right! Time is precious, and nap windows are that much more sacred. To avoid searching in every nook and cranny of the closet for that sleep sack, place everyday items in easy to reach areas, and everything else (like out of season or backstock items) in containment up high with labels. Work with your closet’s existing footprint and add components like baskets, stackable bins, or even a free standing drawer unit to maximize vertical space. Truth be told your baby’s items will naturally extend beyond the walls of the nursery. Carving a little space for your very important family member in multiple areas of your home provides flexibility as routines change. For example, creating a station for bottles or pumping gear in the kitchen keeps all parts just as easy to prep as they are sanitize. Future feeding gear will eventually replace the bottles, followed by sippy cups and your kiddos first lunch box! (I know, it’s all too much!) Pro tiP: When space is very limited, utilize a back of the door solution. These can be used for books, shoes, hair accessories, future potty training stations and so much more! implement a Donation Station & Keep Storage No matter how much we wish our babies will stay small, growth spurts will ensue. In order to keep up with the revolving door of clothes and gear, set up these 2 areas so systems stay afloat: Donation Bag: Hang a spare tote bag in a closet for items you no longer need. When something no longer fits and you don’t wish to keep it, resist the urge to toss it back into a drawer and instead place in your donation bag! When the bag is full, the bonus is it’s already totable to drop off at your local donation store or drop-box. Keep Storage: There is nothing wrong with 14 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 DesignaTe a Changing sTaTion subDiviDe Drawers maximize CloseT sTorage saving items to pass down or as your family potentially expands! Toss any items you wish to keep in clear closed bins to assess at a later date. When the bin is full, label it with your child’s age so you know when to pull it out again (0-6 months, 6-12 months, etc.) Pro tiP: Designate a separate box for sentimental items you wish to preserve for small baby keepsakes like their hospital bracelet or first blanket. tame the toys In the beginning months, the only entertainment your baby will need is you! Of course there will come a time when they will want to explore everything with their 5 senses (ie: shove things in their mouths) so keeping it simple is always best. Decorative baskets on the floor are a wonderful start for age appropriate toys, stuffed animals and books! They are accessible, childproof, and set your future toddler up for success in understanding basic organizing principles and clean-up. Modular cubby systems and bookshelves are great to grow into, just be sure to secure any furniture with straps as your little one begins to explore and grow. Tame The Toys Pro tiP: Rotate toys from their closet or other areas so everything isn’t always out at once. This tames the clutter, avoids overstimulation, and reignites your child’s interest and attention! Laura Kinsella is a mom, wife and owner of Urban OrgaNYze, a New York City based professional home organizing company. Since 2015, she has helped transform hundreds of homes to be more efficient, elegant, and meaningful. She has been featured as a Professional Organizer on A&E’s Hoarders, and more! She loves color-coded closets, The Container Store, and everything about being a mama, minus the glitter.

family day out Visiting the Orchid Show at NYBG T ake in all of the beautiful and colorful views as you and the family explore The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope! This lifestyle icon designed the Orchid Show back in 2020, but because of the pandemic the exhibit was cut short. Luckily Leatham is back this year and is showcasing dazzling creations that have been reinvented for guests at NYBG! Leatham worked with the Senior Curator of Orchids, Marc Hachadourian, along with other amazing growers around the world to put together orchids that are sure to wow all of the exhibits visitors. While walking through the exhibit, gets will take in an array of orchids that come in every shape and provenance that are put together with artistic embellishments and a kaleidoscopic tunnel of lights. “ My reinvention of Kaleidoscope will be totally different installations than two years ago. Every turn will display a new vision, while maintaining the thematic element of every gallery focusing on a different color experience. With this design, visitors will appreciate the beauty of orchids and see NYBG’s Conservatory in exciting new ways.” said Jeff Leatham. To make this exhibit even more special, parents and guests 21 and older can experience this beautiful show at night that will be accompanied with music, cash bars, and food! This fun and colorful exhibit will be running at The New York Botanical Garden from now through May 1, 2022. CARDINAL SPELLMAN HIGH SCHOOL Where Where Boys Boys and and Girls Girls with with Dreams Dreams become become Men Men and and Women Women of of Vision Vision ACCEPTING ACCEPTING NEW NEW STUDENTS STUDENTS FOR FOR THE THE CLASS CLASS OF OF 2026 2026 20+ AP & College Level Courses! 14:1 Student Teacher Ratio 50 Clubs & Activities! 1001 Seat Auditorium, 2 Theaters, 2 Art Studios! $48+ million earned in college scholarships by Class of 2021! SAVE SAVE THE THE DATE! DATE! OPEN OPEN HOUSE HOUSE -- MAY MAY 1ST 1ST Cardinal Cardinal Spellman Spelllman man High High School School 30 Sports Teams! Multi-Championship Winning Teams. 100% Graduation & College Acceptance! On Harvard's Preferred List AL CIAL ANCI INAN *F *FIN E! BLE! LABL AILA AVAI AI D AV AID One One Cardinal Carrd dinal Spellman Spellman Place Place Bronx, Bronx, NY, NY, 10466 10466 718-881-8000 718-881-8000 x 206 206 I Fax: Fax: 718-5157 18-515718 6615 6615 cardinalspellman.org cardinalspellman.o rg org @SpellmanBX 16 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022

ask the expert Bringing Home a Baby During a Covid-19 Surge By The BaBy Whisperers Jeri Ford, rN, BsN and Kayla loschKy, rN, BsN C onsistently throughout the pandemic we have heard how Covid-19 seems to effect children and infants less than adults. Although that may have previously been true, the recent Omicron variant has proven to effect children more than past variants. As pediatric nurses, we have seen a large spike in hospital admissions with this variant. Children younger than 5 have already consistently had the highest hospitalization rate of all children’s age groups for Covid-19 (Vox). Couple this with the already present 18 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 stress of bringing home a newborn, and new parents have a lot to worry about. Below are practical tips we have gathered from years of working with newborns and families as pediatric registered nurses. 1. Wash your hands….and often! This is not a new concept, but we cannot stress this enough. In nursing school, we would make the joke that if there was ever a multiple choice question with an answer of “hand washing”- that was always the answer. Handwashing is so important that nursing schools and post-nursing school exams continuously reinforce the topic. How you wash your hands matters, too. Make sure you are washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap to kill the most germs. Make sure to get all the cracks and crevices! If a sink is not close, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be used. Hand sanitizer is wonderful if you are in a rush, but hand washing is always the most effective. 2. Wear your mask. After two years into the pandemic, we finally know that Covid-19 is transmitted through droplets. This means that you are most likely to spread the virus by speaking closely with someone or by being around someone coughing. The best way to add another layer of protection against this is by asking visitors to wear a mask, especially while holding the baby. 3. Get your Covid-19 vaccine. As of the time this article was written, the Covid-19 vaccine has not been approved

Education The Advantages of Charter Schools By HannaH Mallard and donna duarte ladd A significant advantage of living in New York is that we have fantastic school resources. One education choice for New York students that continues to grow is Charter Schools. What is a Charter school, and how do they work? What is a Charter School? Charter schools are independently-operated public schools accountable for advancing student achievement. This combination of freedom and accountability allows charter teachers to adapt their classrooms based on their students’ needs while pushing for high academic achievement. New York City’s 267 charter schools are independent of the New 22 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 York City Department of Education, but they can be closed if they don’t meet certain student achievement standards. Charter schools offer students opportunities for academic success that unfortunately cannot be said for some of the city’s public schools. NYC Charters Outperform Other Public Schools According to New York state exams statistics in 2019, 63% of charter students in grades three through eight passed the state math exam and 57% of charter students were proficient in English Language Arts. New York’s charter students outperformed their peers from traditional public schools: 46% of traditional public school students passed the state math exam and 47% of these students were proficient in English Language Arts. NYC Charters Do Not Succeed at the Expense of District Schools A common myth is that as New York’s charter schools succeed, the city’s traditional public schools fail as a result. A 2018 study by the Manhattan Institute concluded that “competition from New York City charter schools has either no effect, or a positive effect,” on the city’s traditional public schools. In fact, district schools have improved significantly as charter schools have spread throughout New York City’s five boroughs. Funding for district schools has also increased as the student population at charter schools has gone up over the years.

Education Charter Schools are Specialized, with No Tuition Costs Charter teachers adapt their classrooms and teaching methods to the current needs of their students. This freedom in the curriculum, teaching style, school missions and policies resembles that of private schools, enabling charter schools to provide the very best approach to academics that fits their students. Though teachers have flexibility, charter schools are held accountable for high academic achievement levels. Charter School is a Lottery System New York City’s charter schools admit students through a lottery system; they cannot select their students. This process gives students from all backgrounds and education levels an equal opportunity to attend and achieve academic success at charter schools. Charter Students have had Access to Great Schooling Despite COVID-19 When the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York, charter schools across the five boroughs immediately transitioned to remote learning that Freedom in the curriculum, teaching style, school missions and policies resembles that of private schools, enabling charter schools to provide the very best approach to academics that fits their students. adapted to the students in each classrooms’ needs. 75% of New York’s charter schools had created a remote learning procedure before the March 2020 lockdown. Charter students only had to wait an average of three days to begin remote learning after in-person learning was closed. Both charter students and teachers had the tools to continue learning and teaching from home. 80% of New York charter schools provided students with devices for remote learning before schools were closed and 98% of New York’s charter school teachers had the technology to conduct remote instruction. Charter schools have been able to keep students accountable and maintain a high level of learning despite COVID-19 and its ramifica- tions on education. 85% of New York’s charter schools continued to introduce new learning content to students through the pandemic and charter schools were three times more likely to take attendance during remote classes compared to traditional schools. Charter schools also expanded nonacademic programs such as social-emotional counseling and family outreach during the pandemic. 75% of charter teachers increased their office hours during remote learning and 91% of charter teachers increased their time spent on communication with families during the pandemic. Learn more about Charter Schools with our Charter School Listings online at newyorkfamily. com/?s=charter+schools OUR LOCATIONS: Scan to access our Online Application Kindergarten & First Grade located at: 1090 Close Ave, Bronx, NY, 10472 Second, Third, & Fourth Grades located at: 1093 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY, 10459 OUR EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM FEATURES: A rigorous, college-preparatory curriculum to inspire your child's love for learning Access to Technology, Academic Materials, and Busing for every student at no cost Special Education & English Language Supports Renowned teachers dedicated to the academic & social-emotional growth of your child Apply for the 2022-2023 school year by visiting boldschools.org/apply or by calling 929.506.4369 24 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022

Family day out Minecraft Exhibit will Delight Kids Liberty Science Center show fosters creativity and fun By BarBara russo A re you ready to get your game on? It’s time to head to Liberty Science Center in Jersey City for its new, upcoming exhibit: Minecraft: The Exhibition, featuring the scenes and characters from the popular video game, Minecraft. The interactive exhibit, which opens on Feb. 18, gives Minecraft fans an opportunity to step inside the world of the game, surrounded by blocky scenes and characters from Minecraft builds. But you don’t have to be a Minecraft wiz to enjoy the exhibit. Those who aren’t familiar with the game will still learn the fundamental skills and moves at game stations inside the gallery to start building their own worlds. Minecraft (for anyone who’s heard of it but isn’t sure) is a video game where players explore a blocky, virtual world and discover raw materials, craft tools, build structures and much more. According to Common Sense Media, it can also be educational, and its focus on building can reinforce geometry concepts, as it strengthens players’ logic skills, creativity, and even collaboration. What to Expect This is the East Coast premiere of the exhibit, which was created by MoPop, the Museum of Popular Culture, in partnership with Mojang Studios. The exhibit is a 6,000-square-foot multimedia experience designed for both Minecraft players and non-players of all ages. Highlights of Minecraft: The Exhibition include: Life-Size Characters: The exhibit features photo opportunities with 15 life-size characters from Minecraft, including the explosive Creeper and mysterious Enderman. A diorama includes a Minecraft tree, zombie, and wolf. Phantoms fly overhead, chickens scramble underfoot and baby pandas play in a bamboo forest. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Courtesy of Liberty Science Center. Time-Lapse Builds: Videos showing time-lapse builds and veteran players at work designed to help museum visitors become experts at the game. Crafting Table: Players can use cards that represent building materials from the game to make their own objects and tools. These materials include wood, iron and obsidian. 10am-4pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm. The exhibit will be available through Sept. 5. What to Know About Visiting Where is the Liberty Science Center located? Liberty Science Center is located at 222 Jersey City Blvd., Jersey City, NJ. What are the Liberty Science Center’s current COVID guidelines? Liberty Science Center requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all visitors age 12 and older. When is Minecraft: The Exhibition open? Minecraft: The Exhibition is open anytime Liberty Science Center is open. Regular winter hours are Thursday-Friday, How much are Liberty Science Center Minecraft: The Exhibition tickets? Tickets are $8, plus general admission to the museum ($29.99; $24.99, ages 2-12). Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit lsc.org or follow the Liberty Science Center on Facebook or Instagram.

Camps Directory | Special Advertising Supplement ESF Summer Camps Locations: Riverdale Country School, Bronx, NY Greenwich Catholic School, Greenwich, CT esfcamps.com This camp season promises many exciting opportunities for children to learn new skills, form and nurture friendships and create lifelong memories. Their 2022 program line-up includes 60+ award-winning activities, uniquely designed to encourage exploration and personal growth. Friends Happen at ESF! We guarantee that your camper will enjoy a summer with no limits, where they can be themselves and try new things while their friends cheer them on. The memories they will make and the feeling of having a summer home to call their own is all part of the ESF experience. Enroll now, spots are limited. Long Island University Sports Camps LIU Brooklyn Campus: 1 University Plaza, Brooklyn, NY LIU Post Campus: 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville, NY 516-299-2909 camps@liu.edu liu.edu/sports-camps This July and August, young athletes will have the chance to participate in week-long athletic camps designed to connect them with NCAA Division I coaches to learn fundamentals and help improve their skills -- all while having fun and making lifelong friends. Camps are open to children entering grades 2 - 8 at any skill level. Select from 18 camps at one of their two campus locations in Brooklyn or Long Island. St. Catharine’s Academy Higher Achievement Program 2250 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx 718-882-2882 scahs.org The Higher Achievement Program (HAP) at SCA is an immersive program preparing girls entering 6th, 7th, and 8th grades for the TACHS Exam. Students are introduced to the high school environment, SCA’s STEM Lab and Robotics program, and a variety of sports. July 5th - July 15th, 9 am-2 pm. Program fee (includes course materials and T-shirt): $500. YMCA of Greater New York Summer Camp ymcanyc.org/camp YMCA Summer Day Camp offers the best of adventure, aquatics, sports & games, creative arts, camp traditions, special guests & trips, and summer learning. YMCA programs for ages 3-15 are designed to meet your child’s interests and abilities. In 2022, they are offering a theme for each of their two-week sessions: Camp at Sea, Out of this World, Summer of Imagination and The Greatest Color War, providing unique activities and campers with special memories. Two-week sessions run June 27-Aug 19 with a bonus Camp Rocks! week from Aug 22-26. Inperson and virtual open house option. Enrollment extras available. ��������������������������������� ������������������������������� Students are invited to develop their skills under the guidance of NCAA Division I coaches and learn what it takes to become a D-I athlete while having fun. Camps are open to students of all levels. SUMMER SPORTS CAMPS for campers entering grades 2 – 8 JULY & AUGUST 2022 HALF & FULL DAY CAMPS AVAILABLE ON A WEEKLY BASIS ���������������������������������� Basketball, Esports, Fencing, Softball, Swimming, Volleyball ������������������������������ Baseball, Cheer, Dance, Esports, Field Hockey, Football, Lacrosse, Marching Band, Soccer, Tennis, Wrestling Register today at: �������������������� Learn more and register at ��������������������. Contact us at ������������ or �������������. 28 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022

Parental Burnout How to recognize it and expert advice on how to move on By Courtney Ingalls W e all know that life as a parent can be stressful. Some parent’s feel like they can never catch a break, especially due to Covid-19 keeping kids at home during the designated alone time that all parents need. If you have noticed that you have been in a constant funk or have been developing more stress,that could be signs that you are experiencing parental burnout. We spoke with Natalie Weder, MD, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Child Mind Institute about some common signs of parental burnout and what steps you can take to prevent it. First off, can you talk a little bit about what parental burnout is? Typically as a parent you spend a lot of time taking care of your children, spending a lot of your energy making sure they’re safe, making sure that they are stimulated, making sure they have what they need. So sometimes parents,either because of environmental aspects like Covid or all of a sudden having to be teachers and tutors in addition to just parenting because they are studying from home, or you have less access to resources that you would access otherwise, have to spend so much time taking care of kids that sometimes they start neglecting their own needs. As a result, they can experience burnout, and burnout has different aspects to it: One is the typical you feel very fatigue, you feel very exhausted and it’s hard to feel that you recover from that exhaustion. There is also this sense of either shame or guilt because you know you’re not supposed to ever feel bad about being a parent or you’re supposed to always enjoy time with your kids and those types of things. 30 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 You can also start feeling kind of emotionally distant from your kids because there is so much exhaustion and it’s so constant that it’s very hard to then feel a sense of wanting to connect or being able to connect. It can also have a toll on your mental health because you feel more isolated, you feel sad, it’s hard to find the joy in things. What are some of the most common signs of a burnout the parents should look out for? The most common ones tend to be excessive fatigue, feeling that you are exhausted all the time, feeling like you feel more distant from your children that you can’t be emotionally present or that you can’t find the emotional resources or the emotional availability to be connected with them. And then kind of finding it hard to to enjoy things and enjoy being a parent, enjoying your time with them and feeling more joy in the moment. How has parental burnout been even harder since the start of Covid? I think the way we typically as parents balance the needs of our children and what we have to sacrifice and invest daily in their well being, is by having breaks and having them have their own structure while you do things that are important to you and taking care of your own needs and well being. Also using your community as your support. We know that in cultures where the role of parenting is to some extent shared or supported by family members, friends or the community and there tends to be less burnout because there’s a sense of shared experience and you tend to have more support. Whereas in more individualistic cultures where it’s typically just one or two parents- it can typically feel more intense. So I think with Covid, not being able to first have our structure and routine which we all depend on so much for well being is totally destroyed or changed. Also the sense of uncertainty, not knowing when it’s going to end- we don’t have that. You never know when the new variant’s

this lack of being emotionally present or this lack of enthusiasm. And so the kids first start worrying about their parents because they notice that something is wrong. Secondly they many times tend to internalize things, saying “oh maybe this is my fault”, “maybe I’m not being a good child” and kids can feel guilty themselves. Sometimes kids also try to use their own strategies to help the parent and sometimes that makes things worse because they might demand even more attention because they are worried about the bond or they’re worried about the parent and that ends up being more stressful for the parent. Sometimes when a parent is experiencing burnout, they don’t have the same degree of emotional resources so they can lose their temper, they can be more irritable, they can snap or they can angry more and kids tend to feel that. What are some changes you can make into your regular routine to help prevent parental burnout? The first thing is to feel comfortable talking about it. Really work on the guilt and be able to vent to people that you trust or to other parents, whoever is in your support system that’s an adult. Being able to talk about your feelings, being able to talk about your problems just in itself can be a huge relief. The other piece is to evaluate your stress. Sometimes when we’re so stressed out we can just go on automatic and don’t stop to think and pause to see what’s happening. So get a sense of “How am I doing?”, “What do I need?”, “What’s missing in my life?”. Then to really work on consistency and self care. Sometimes parents feel like they have to spend every minute with their child and if they don’t or they go out to exercise, they are neglecting them when in fact the better the well being of the parent, the better the well being of the child. going to come or when schools are going to shut down and someones going to get sick and you’re going to have to quarantine. Also not being able to use your support system- no playdates, no birthday parties, no visiting the grandparents, no letting them have a sleepover with someone- those are all moments in which you would typically get some degree of rest. How could parental burnout affect kids? Kids are very perceptive and they know their parents really well. So they can sense this- they notice this fatigue and they notice For parents that are trying to keep it all together, what kinds of techniques can they use to help with their parental burnout? Some of the things we have mentioned should help with the burnout that they have. Now if it’s going beyond- like sometimes it starts as stress and burnout and then it can end up in depression or extreme anxiety- to the point where it is impairing their wellbeing or the wellbeing of the family that they seek out professional help. There are ways and treatments available to help them feel less depressed or feel less anxious and so on. March 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 31

A Mom’s Wisdom Alexis Kristiana on sharing her breastfeeding and parenting journey By Donna Duarte-LaDD I first learned of Alexis Kristiana via mutual friend Denise Nicole (@abrooklybabe). She did what many savvy parents do these days and introduced a group of moms to each other on Instagram. I immediately gravitated to Alexis’s fashion IG @liquidgoldvintage, where she sells curated picks for nursing and onthe-go momsI also love Alexis for sharing her parenting experiences, such as breastfeeding, on her platform. When I started to follow her IG (@alexiskristiana) I was on child number two and felt a bit distant from other parents as my son was being diagnosed early with Autism, and I was not meeting other moms. It was refreshing to revisit the experiences I had with my first son and know that we moms are on a similar journey. I was not breastfeeding at the time, but I appreciated Alexis’s wisdom on breastfeeding. Along with her amazing husband, Tolu Adegoke, they have fun. Yet, they can still be frank and raw with their parenting experiences with their two children Zion, 2.5 years old, and new baby Zuri, five months. Any seasoned mom will tell you; moms need moms- Alexis Kristiana’s wisdom and shared journey is reminder that you are never alone. How has your journey of breastfeeding evolved from Zion to Zuri? When I first started my breastfeeding journey with Zion, I had no idea what I was doing. My mom did not breastfeed us because she was stationed away in the Navy and was not able to. I didn’t have any close family to look to for resources at the start of my journey. So it was a lot of learning and guesswork. That journey is what sparked me to start sharing more of my breastfeeding experiences through social media so that other first-time moms would not feel as lost as I did as well. With Zion, I experienced extreme oversupply and this additional supply led to some problems with nursing. I would have to pump or express 32 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 before every feed to make sure that he wasn’t choking while he was eating. It sounded like such a great problem, but it was a stressful time for us in our journey. This led to him also developing a brass preference because one of my breasts had more of a slow type of flow for him to take down the milk and this caused me to have uneven breasts for the remainder of my journey. And I only fed off of that one breast up until the birth of Zuri. With Zuri, everything is so much easier and stress-free. Our journey has been beautiful from the start. We have not had any issues this time- I know what to look for and what to do and what not to do. What’s been different the second time around is that I am tandem nursing. Zion is starting to naturally self-wean and I feel like our journey might slowly start coming to an end with tandem nursing. We are taking it day by day and seeing where we go. He only does 1-2 feeds a day now and there have been days where he doesn’t even ask to nurse. So we’ll see where we end up. Can you share how tandem breastfeeding works? Us mothers are being touched often, how do you know if it is for you? With tandem nursing, you definitely can feel an overwhelming sense of being touched out. As you mentioned, we are constantly being touched as mothers, which can leave one feeling just massively overstimulated and wanting to be alone at the end of the day. Tandem nursing can bring these feelings more to the surface and if you feel like that is something that might not be good for your mental health it might not be for you. If you feel like this is something you want to experience, go ahead and try it out, see how you feel, I believe that you won’t know if you want to tandem nurse until you start to do it. I had a whole different idea of what tandem nursing would look like before I started and it was completely impractical. You see all these pretty pictures online of women tandem nursing - you think it looks calm and beautiful. The reality of it is that it can be incredibly stressful, tiring on your body and your mental health. You are feeding two children from one body, which is a lot on top of the day-to-day of motherhood. Some women choose to feed two children with both latched on. However, you can also tandem nurse without ever latching on both your children at the same time. What has worked for me to not feel overstimulated is to nurse Zion and Zuri at different nursing sessions. I adopted my second child, and breastfeeding wasn’t in the cards for my son and me. What about the mothers who can’t or choose not to breastfeed? How can parents not feel left out when there is so much emphasis on breastfeeding? My heart does go out to women who strongly want to breastfeed and, unfortunately, are not able to. My mother was one of them. For those mothers who cannot experience this journey, I hope they find comfort and joy in establishing other types of bonds that they can through motherhood. There are countless ways to bond and connect and feel one with your child, and yes, breastfeeding is one of them, but it is one in a long list of many. I know that there is a feeling that breastfed is best at times, but I firmly believe that feeding is best and that whatever way you choose to nourish your child- what matters at the end of the day is that the child is healthy, growing and loved. Your family unit is tight; we all fell in love with your husband Tolu at the cover shoothow do you two keep your relationship so strong? My husband and I have known each other since we were 18, so we have grown up together- we have seen each other through so many changes and seasons in life that we truly have become best friends and life partners. Having kids only solidified our bond and we have grown closer in parenthood. The

Photo by Yumi Matsuo days are long and hard, but we find solace in each other, at the end of the night, we make sure to tap in and check in with one another. It’s little things here and there that we do for you throughout the days just to remind one another that we care. My Husband is truly unique and I would not be able to do half of the things I’m able to do if it weren’t for him. It is about us always making sure we have each other‘s back and the beauty in this is it unifies you in a special way. One of the main things that keep us strong is our faith - that right there is the foundation to it all. You share on your platform the unsolicited advice & toxic comments as a new mom. How do you deal with these comments? Do you have a bit of a thicker skin with baby #2? As a first-time mom comments like this got to me. And I took them all to heart, and as a result, I was always affected by things that I heard being said to me. But as you grow into yourself as a mother, you learn to push things aside that you don’t need to hear. This is what I do. I keep moving. Someone can tell me whatever they want, give me (unsolicited ) advice they think I need to hear but I keep moving forward. I think this comes with time, as a mother as you feel more seasoned and comfortable in your role. Being a mom of two, you definitely can’t tell me anything right now that I don’t want to hear cause I’m just not having it! March 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 33

calendar By Shara Levine Joshua Bright Learn about bird migration and make a mobile at Wave Hill on March 12-13. Bronx Junior Keepers: Otters WHEN: Saturday, March 26, 9am-12pm WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx AGES: 8-12 WHAT: Get up close animal encounters with a small animal ambassador, help make enrichment for the animal collection, and practice the skills needed to take care of wild animals! WANT TO GO?: $60; $48 members. 800-433-4149. Bronxzoo.com The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope 34 WHEN: Feb. 26- May 1, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm WHERE: The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Don’t miss this horticultural spectacle featuring thousands of dramatically displayed orchids in every shape and size. WANT TO GO?: $30; $28 students (with valid ID)/seniors (65+); $15 children (2-12 years); free for children younger than 2 and patrons/members. 718817-8700. Nybg.org Boogie Down Storytime with Wes and Jazy WHEN: Jan. 8- April 30, Saturdays, 10-11am NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 WHERE: Mottley Kitchen, 402 E 140th St., South Bronx AGES: 3-8 WHAT: Come out for a family-friendly experience that cultivates early literacy awareness through joyful reading experiences! WANT TO GO?: $19.95. 347916-6234. Boogiedownbooks. com Bunny Magic Photo Experience WHEN: March 25- April 16, Mondays-Saturdays, 12-7pm; Sundays, 12-6pm WHERE: The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Hop on over to meet the Easter Bunny and take a special photo! WANT TO GO?: Photo packages start at $34.99. 718208-2750. Mallatbayplaza.com Family Art Project: The Early-Bird Mobile WHEN: March 12-13, 10am-1pm WHERE: Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Help welcome back to Wave Hill the first returning birds and early migrants passing through on their way north—as well as the overwintering residents. Cut out birdie shapes and display them as a colorful mobile. WANT TO GO?: FREE with

calendar March admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members. 718-549-3200. wavehill.org. Family Art Project: Oh, My! Orchid Prints WHEN: March 26-27, 10am-1pm WHERE: Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: Observe the unusual shapes of the enchanting orchid flower. Working with large pieces of construction paper and floral templates, you’ll make orchid-inspired prints that are easy for all. WANT TO GO?: FREE with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members. 718-549-3200. wavehill.org. Nature Lovers Bronx Zoo Mornings WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 9-10:30am WHERE: Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx AGES: 3 and older WHAT: Your morning just got wild with this special beforehours program. Your family will test their penguin knowledge with expert educators. WANT TO GO?: $45 . 800433-4149. Bronxzoo.com It’s My Park at Henry Hudson Park WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 9am-12pm WHERE: Henry Hudson Monument in Henry Hudson Park, 2570 Independence Ave #6204, Bronx AGES: All WHAT: You can help the park with tasks that include mulching garden beds, composting leaves, and general cleanup. All are welcome to join and help to beautify the park! WANT TO GO?: 347-203-9164 Nycgovparks.org MANHATTAN NYC St. Patrick’s 36 Day Parade WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 11am-4:30pm WHERE: Fifth Avenue, 5th Avenue at 44th Street, Midtown AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate the history and culture of the Irish at this famed parade. WANT TO GO?: 718-231-4400. Nycstpatricksparade.org/. Blue Man Group WHEN: Ongoing WHERE: 434 Lafayette street AGES: All WHAT: Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises. 35 million people of all ages, languages and cultures know what Blue Man Group is really about. Now it’s your turn. Hard to Describe. Easy to Love. WANT TO GO?: $54-102, Blueman.com Fort Tryon Kids: Native Americans WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 1-2pm WHERE: Fort Tryon Park, 741 Ft. Washington Ave., Fort Washington AGES: All WHAT: Go on a journey back in time when Native Americans inhabited the land and learn about customs, survival techniques, and conservation practices. WANT TO GO?: 212-795-1388. Eventbrite.com QUEENS Hats Off to The Environment - Celebrate Dr. Seuss WHEN: Wednesday, March 2, 3:30-4:30pm WHERE: Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens AGES: 5-8 WHAT: Don your Dr. Seuss hat, read some books, and NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 Pixar’s “Turning Red” is part of the New York International Children’s Film Festival, running March 4-19 at the SVA Theatre. learn about the role trees and plants play in our air supply during this Dr. Seuss birthday celebration. Ages 6-8. WANT TO GO?: $11.80. 718229-4000. Alleypond.org Holiday Fun Raffles and more. WANT TO GO?: 718-4602000. Theshopsatskyviewny. com Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Open Hours at the Environmental Education Center WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 1pm WHERE: Beach 129th Street, Beach 129 Street and Newport Avenue, Rockaway Park AGES: All WHAT: Celebrate all things Irish at this 47th annual parade. WANT TO GO?: Queenscountyparade.org Hands on History: Immigrant Women at King Manor WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 1-4pm WHERE: King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica AGES: All WHAT: Learn about the lives of Irish immigrant women in the United States and make a craft young Irish women would have brought to remind them of their country of origin. WANT TO GO?: 718-206-0545. Kingmanor.org Live Mural Painting WHEN: Friday, March 4, 4-7pm WHERE: The Shops at Skyview Center, 40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing AGES: All WHAT: Watch the “Water Tiger” mural come to life, as artist Simi Mahtani & Teressa Wozniak paint a 600 foot mural on the wall and join the fun with a Live DJ, Giveaways, Brooklyn WHEN: Nov. 2 - March 31, Tuesdays, 3-5pm; Thursdays, 3-5pm; Saturdays. 1-5pm WHERE: Environmental Education Center at Brooklyn Bridge Park, 99 Plymouth Street, Dumbo AGES: All WHAT: Get to know Brooklyn Bridge Park with monthly educational themes, a 250-gallon aquarium filled with critters from the East River, a 10’ scale model of Brooklyn Bridge Park, crafts, a reading corner, and much more. WANT TO GO?: 718-222-9939. Brooklynbridgepark.org Beauty & the Beast WHEN: Jan. 22- April 3, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30pm and 2:30pm WHERE: Puppetworks, Inc., 338 Sixth Avenue, at 4th Street, Park Slope AGES: 3 and older WHAT: Beauty & the Beast the French Fantasy with a “live” Beast adapted for Marionettes by Nicolas Coppola (suggested for ages 3 and up) WANT TO GO?: $11; $10 children. 718-965-3391. Puppetworks.org

Podcasts Mental Health Podcasts for Parents By Courtney Ingalls A fter the two-plus years we have had, I think many people can easily say that 2022 is all about focusing on mental health. While some people might try using methods such as working out or incorporating reading into your routine, listening to a mental health podcast has also shown to be a good alternative to try as well! Whether you are looking to get advice from a professional or are looking to get some comedic relief, these popular podcasts are a great starting point when it comes to bettering your mental health! The Hilarious World of Depression Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Veteran Radio host John Moe wants to take the stigma surrounding depression away and give people a way to listen to others stories while also having a good laugh. Moe brings comedians on to his show to talk about their experiences while dealing with depression and hopes to give some comedic relief to those who listen. Santos will bring you through a different misconception of what it means to be happy and helps her viewers realize what makes them truly happy. The Self Work Podcast Available on Apple Podcasts After having 25 years of psychology experience, Dr. Margaret Rutherford is using her podcast as a platform to give her listeners a form of therapy or experience they need to continue bettering their mental health. Dr. Rutherford uses a compassionate direction when speaking about serious topics to give people both a soothing and educational experience while listening. Therapy for Black Girls Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify Dr. Joy Harden Bradford is a licensed psychologist and created her podcast to encourage the mental wellness of Black women and girls. Bradford focuses on mental health and personal development and her episodes cover a variety of mental health topics that are all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves. The Happiness Lab Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify Tara Brach Available on Apple Podcasts Have you ever told yourself that you would be happy once you get your dream job, make lots of money, etc.? Well Dr. Laurie Santos proves that not to be true in her podcast The Happiness lab. During each episode, If you are someone that can’t just listen to podcasts, but have to physically take action, then this is the podcast for you! Known for her meditation techniques and as a published author, Tara Brach uses her podcast platform 38 NewYorkFamily.com | March 2022 as a way to give listeners weekly guided meditations. These mindful meditations focus on spiritual awakening and getting rid of emotional suffering that many of us continue to hold on to. The Mental Illness Happy Hour Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Creator and comedian Paul Gilmartin describes his popular podcast as “more like a waiting room that doesn’t suck,”. Gilmartin (who is a recovering alcoholic and was diagnosed with clinical depression) talks to people who are living with mental health issues and uses humor to hopefully encourage others to seek professional help. Although The Mental Illness Happy Hour is not meant to replace any kind of medical care, it does help normalize talking about mental health while also adding comedic relief to your day. Terrible, Thanks for Asking Available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts Are you a person who constantly says they are “fine” when someone asks how they are doing, even though you know deep down you are not? Well Nora McInerny makes listeners think about how they really are with Terrible, Thanks for Asking. McInerny talks to real people who share their complicated and honest feelings to show others that it is ok to open up and show others that you might be struggling.

